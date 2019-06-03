Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
AVALON
53 E 14th St, Klagholz R Martin Scott Family Ent LLC; 12/2018. $2,487,500
77 E 22nd St, 77 E 22nd St LLC Klagholz R Martin; 12/2018. $3,837,500
7668 Sunset Drive, Collins John J Mc Neil Collin F; 12/2018. $6,150,000
7929 Dune Drive, Franzen Marcus Mc Tavish Cheryl; 12/2018. $420,000
241 28th St, Henderson Brian Moore Gregory J; 12/2018. $895,000
246 28th St, Huey Judith Schlindwein M G III; 12/2018. $975,000
310 79th St, Fareno Ann Priscilla Flanagan Richard Glenn; 12/2018. $999,000
1248 Avalon Ave, Edwards George B 221 17th St LLC; 12/2018. $1,525,000
36 W 27th St, Harrington Elizabeth F Smith Gregory P; 12/2018. $1,567,500
265 17th St, Scott Andrew M Rileygirl LLC; 12/2018. $1,800,000
83 E 14th St, Mack James Vanhorn Gerald M; 12/2018. $4,175,000
168 71st St, Sealuke LLC Devon Road 168 Av LLC; 12/2018. $4,250,000
CAPE MAY
1014 Lafayette St, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Wilde B Hamilton Bray; 12/2018. $345,000
286 Windsor Ave, Caputo Anthony Alex Valenz Scott D; 12/2018. $595,000
1127 Idaho Ave, Smith Julie C Balliette Nicole S; 12/2018. $785,000
1712 Maryland Ave, Mc Carthy Ly-Lan T/Exr Reed John C; 12/2018. $860,000
CAPE MAY POINT
300 Seagrove Ave, Cape May Point Shore Line LLC Barile Claire T; 12/2018. $799,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
646 Petersburg Road, Conley Michael L Dennis Twp; 12/2018. $69,900
7 Miranda Lane, Nolan Robert A Shrff Bryant Const Inc; 12/2018. $149,300
LOWER TOWNSHIP
111 Texas Ave, Deutsche Bnk Ntnl Trust Co Arndt Theresa; 12/2018. $65,000
305 Arizona Ave, NJHR 2 LLC JB II Property Hold LLC; 12/2018. $65,000
121 E Pacific Ave, Lakeview Loan Srvcng LLC Westerman Richard; 12/2018. $80,000
135 W Atlantic Ave, Papale Victoria Scheitrum Daniel P; 12/2018. $81,000
848 W Rio Grande Drive, FHL Mortgage Corp Manes Nicola; 12/2018. $110,640
19 W Jacksonville Ave, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc 19 Jacksonville LLC; 12/2018. $142,000
9 E Pacific Ave, Arroniz-Nunez Humberto Rufus Leon; 12/2018. $194,500
247 Walnut Lane, Sj Design Group LLC Sheeran Robert F; 12/2018. $237,500
19 Mimosa Drive, NJHR 1 LLC Green Jean; 12/2018. $275,000
18 Pinewood Road, Casterline K C Est Exr Walsh Kevin E; 12/2018. $415,000
213 Diamond Sand Drive, Gal Jeffrey Albert Kurt C; 12/2018. $435,000
9903 Seapointe Blvd, Sardella Joseph Docampo Anthony; 12/2018. $440,000
513 Forest Road, Jeffries-Fox Bruce Davis George W III; 12/2018.$895,000
401 Beach Drive, Turlish Paul M Exr Lindner Angela; 12/2018. $690,000
948 Fay Ave, Polis Robert A Bratten James W; 12/2018. $13,000
Shawcrest Road, Keyser Herbert A III No Tae Kyun; 12/2018. $21,000
112 Carolina Ave, Christiana Trust Carneiro Candida; 12/2018. $64,418
362 Corson Lane, Barnes Edward W Njcc Fund 5 Trust; 12/2018. $86,000
111 Langs Ave, Nemec David P/Exr Dougherty Jessica; 12/2018. $118,000
214 Bay Ave, Seeber Carl J Calgiano Frances S; 12/2018. $150,000
511 E Tampa Ave, Carneiro Candida Calverley Pamela R; 12/2018. $170,000
176 Briarwood Drive, Fannie Mae Todd Melissa M; 12/2018. $172,900
102 Roslyn Ave, Newman Kathleen Mc Geehan Gloria A; 12/2018. $226,000
37 Heron Way, Whitt Lori Downie Jason; 12/2018. $232,000
407 Chatam Drive, Mc Hugh Timothy K Adm Collings Howard B; 12/2018. $300,000
9907 Seapointe Blvd, Mason Ronald E Van Pelt Charles P; 12/2018. $365,000
Lot 1.08 Block 719, Gray E & E M Rev Trust Venkateshwaran T G; 12/2018. $375,000
Lot 1 Block 730.01, Cofrancesco Christopher Sparacino Brian; 12/2018. $440,000
327A E Realeigh Ave, Jones Joel R Sigona Giovanni; 12/2018. $449,500
Lot 1.08 Block 719, Limsky Herbert Scherb Christopher; 12/2018. $485,000
5 Avalon Road, Panettieri Reynold A Keenan Peter J; 12/2018. $692,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
19 Siegtown Road, Nolan Robert A Shrff Sutton Prop LLC; 12/2018. $89,000
301 George St, Nolan Robert A Shrff Altobelli Louis; 12/2018. $91,900
12 Oslo Ave, Puglisi Anna M Brown Robert M; 12/2018. $120,000
34 Church Road, Lapworth Hazella L Exr Morrow James A; 12/2018. $130,000
119 Eldredge Ave, Christian Carol M Eaton Ronald; 12/2018. $200,000
100 Central Ave, Farr David Collins James Michael; 12/2018. $231,350
Lot 4 Block 164.02, Gregg Scott Brian Adm Haines Brian; 12/2018. $274,000
134 Stagecoach Road, Pearson I Margareta Holzinger Charles P; 12/2018. $310,000
24 Seagrove Ave, Boulton John Phillips Joseph E IV; 12/2018. $454,900
106 Court House South Dennis Road 2, SJ Oncology Prop LLC Atlanticare Health Srvcs Inc; 12/2018. $5,903,832
100 E Lena St, Nolan Robert A Shrff Cmp Holdings LLC; 12/2018. $28,000
10 Gibson Ave, Jones Leroy Aquilino Kim; 12/2018. $36,860
23 Paula Lane, Padula Susan B/Exr Vargas Leoncia; 12/2018. $65,000
Lot 9.03 Block 299, Frame John S Mendicino Elyse; 12/2018. $222,095
65 Reeds Beach Road, Chazray Builders Inc Kerrigan Barbara; 12/2018. $299,900
Lot 6 Block 1432, Kline Edward M Maxwell Judy E; 12/2018. $307,500
810 St Andrews Drive, Ney Deborah A Crovo Michael J; 12/2018. $339,500
205 Route 47 South, Rjh Lenape Nummy Inc Mhc King Nummy LLC; 12/2018. $5,075,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
708 Surf Ave, Andinolfi Kathleen Barber Marita; 12/2018. $263,000
109 W Marina Court 8B, Cederholm John S Allen Scott K; 12/2018. $270,000
302 E Marina Court, Fitzgerald Paul Buck Thomas J; 12/2018. $290,000
328 E 8th Ave, Ayres John P Haines Gregory; 12/2018. $345,000
329 E 11th Ave, Sell Raymond J Jr Whalen Kevin M; 12/2018. $444,000
1810 New York Ave, Rosowski David E Reilly Thomas J; 12/2018. $450,000
720 Allen Drive, Lombardo Maria Lake Michael J; 12/2018. $460,000
101 Penn Ave, Johnson Charles G Schwartz Andrew; 12/2018. $156,000
329 E 4th Ave, Masone Ronald Moderski James; 12/2018. $375,000
309 E 6th Ave, Heller Frank T Jr Eilola Edwin J Jr; 12/2018. $620,000
OCEAN CITY
111 Anchor Road, Esi Eat III LLC 111 Anchor Road LLC; 12/2018. $350,000
914 Haven Ave, Bono Russell M Est Exr Bobbie Jane Prop LLC; 12/2018. $385,000
405-07 West Ave, First Peak LLC Batchelder James M Trust; 12/2018. $419,900
140 Brigantine Drive, Cummings Gary J Faustman Robert F; 12/2018. $431,000
3944 Asbury Ave, Steele Richard Scott Mellon Laurie; 12/2018. $445,000
5137-39 Central Ave, Partridge Leigh G Cadge LLC; 12/2018. $487,500
5137-39 Central Ave, Geiger Laurie J Cadge LLC; 12/2018. $487,500
5137-39 Central Ave, Geiger Family Lp Trdg Geigermurray LLC; 12/2018. $487,500
3449 Asbury Ave, Crawford Dennis J Myers Jack F; 12/2018. $500,000
3318 Asbury Ave, Busciacco John T Jr Geruson Gregory J; 12/2018. $535,000
5328-30 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Collins Daniel Campbell Craig T; 12/2018. $625,000
2310 Central Ave, Shropshire Norman C Zaprala John M; 12/2018. $653,750
3048-50 Asbury Ave, Peterson David Ocean City Dev Grp LLC; 12/2018. $675,000
3128 Central Ave 1st Flr, Bressler Irving Mayer Kevin; 12/2018. $715,000
1118-20 Central Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Rpc Investments LLC Klipper Michael; 12/2018. $760,000
36 W 17th St, Riso Rodney Mc Goldrick Kevin; 12/2018. $763,000
Lot 18 Block 2702, Mace V Christopher Hoang Ngoc; 12/2018. $790,000
408 28th St, Jwr Properties LLC Kaiser Michael; 12/2018. $798,000
838 Third St, Oceanside Homes LLC Fante Joel M; 12/2018. $805,000
401-403 53rd St 2nd Fl, Mooney James P Huff Russell E II; 12/2018. $845,000
2913-15 Central Ave, Acito Frank W Jennings William III; 12/2018. $945,000
910 Wesley Road, Bennett Bernice M Vaccarello Sharon; 12/2018. $999,900
2931 Central Ave, Drury Dale Shropshire Norman C; 12/2018. $999,999
135 Ocean Road, Stover David Paul Montagna Edward; 12/2018. $1,322,500
870 7th St, Bdjdj LLC Pinto Joseph; 12/2018. $137,500
40 Sunnyside Court, Nelling Edward Nelling Edward; 12/2018. $161,933
3504 Simpson Ave, Schwartz Francis R III Bruno Alex M; 12/2018. $185,000
341 W Ave, J L Spengler Liv Trust Bdjdj LLC; 12/2018. $185,000
934 Haven Ave, Mayne Melinda Choriw Adrian; 12/2018. $295,500
2729-31 West Ave, Hendricks Leverne Barlow John; 12/2018. $382,000
816 A & B St James Place, Hughes Donna Schienholtz Eric; 12/2018. $390,900
3142 Asbury Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Windswept Prop LLC; 12/2018. $405,000
428-30 West Ave, Rjgvb LLC Ptnr Master Michael; 12/2018. $446,000
1760 West Ave, Schumacher Alec Talorico Richard J Jr; 12/2018. $635,000
Lot 7 Block 5302, Peterson Brent L/Exr Vogel Diane; 12/2018. $663,732
833 Second St, Ashmead William B Jr OC Prem Bldrs/Dev LLC; 12/2018. $680,000
713-15 Eighth St, S4 Properties LLC First Knight 715 LLC; 12/2018. $835,000
304-10 St Davids Place, Hager Helen W Trust Ogb Dev LLC; 12/2018. $925,000
841-843 Park Place, Morrissey Susan Ashmead William B Jr; 12/2018. $974,999
2712 Central Ave, Ocean City Dev Gr LLC Clemmer Donald; 12/2018. $1,550,000
4813-15 Central Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Videon Spencer Todd; 12/2018. $1,820,000
SEA ISLE CITY
204 82nd St, Cronin Real Estate Trust Casey William; 12/2018. $415,000
5904 Landis Ave, De Biase Peter P Goforth Kevin E; 12/2018. $585,000
104 36th St Un 201, Engro Stephen Anderson Terry J; 12/2018. $585,000
233 54th St, Rath Properties LLC Berrodin John F; 12/2018. $945,000
233 54th St, Rath Properties LLC Bouchard Bunni S; 12/2018. 960,000
9212 Pleasure Ave, Ewart Joslyn G Trust Churchvara Jeffrey P; 12/2018. $1,040,000
27 66th St, Haly Lisa M Johnson Randy V; 12/2018. $150,000
3800 Pleasure Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Ptnr D’Intino Stephen N; 12/2018. $325,100
4010 Pleasure Ave, Ragusa Joseph Ragusa Roxann; 12/2018. $550,651
Lot 1.01 Block 47.02, Barry Michael F Mc Govern Daniel J; 12/2018. $935,000
35 52nd St, Cantiello Carol Sunrise Serenade LLC; 12/2018. $999,000
7721 Pleasure Ave N, Uniglicht Roberta M Canniere Thomas A; 12/2018. $999,000
Lot 1.02 1.08, Block 70.67, S & J Investments LLC Acito Frank; 12/2018. $1,650,000
STONE HARBOR
10009 Sunset Drive, Phan Hai Zoltewicz Henry J; 12/2018. $750,225
220-222 85th St, Zuccarini William L &C Holland Robert; 12/2018. $825,000
223 121st St, Faulkner Mary R Kerr H Brad; 12/2018. $2,445,000
11713 Paradise Drive, Paradise Bay LLC W S Pepe 2016 Trst Fbo T Lauden; 12/2018. $2,687,500
Lot 16.02 Block 20.08, Sprissler Maureen A Cooney Kevin M Jr; 12/2018. $675,000
405 96th St, Jacobs Robert H Eisenhardt S C Rev Tr; 12/2108. $1,325,000
260 105th St, Ricketts Matthew Donahue John G; 12/2018. $1,780,000
1 107th St, Kienzle Family Lp Hafner John A Jr; 12/2018. $5,300,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
29 Chelsea Ave, Schelling Catherine L Beyel Sarah E; 12/2018. $300,100
10 White Oak Drive, Giblin Steve Exr Giblin Erin; 12/2018. $305,000
1731 Route 9 S Un 15, Morrison Irene S Bell John W; 12/2018. $307,000
516 Route 9, Grover Joanne M Skiffington Guy; 12/2018. $40,000
1044 Route US 9 S, Nrz Reo Vi Corp Cameron Jill; 12/2018. $145,000
5 White Oak Drive, Saunders Kenneth M Mcgee Stephen G; $350,000
WEST CAPE MAY
233 Fourth Ave, Williams Ian L Cr-475 N 5th LLC; 12/2018. $500,000
WEST WILDWOOD
643 W. Glenwood Ave, Fitzpatrick Vincent T Romanick Philip; 12/2018. $177,500
WILDWOOD
3203 Park Blvd, Bensinger Maureen C Stankiewicz Brian M; 12/2018. $182,500
4901 Susquehanna Ave, Rushmere Valerie Hackney Mark K; 12/2018. $239,000
120 W Juniper Ave, Ragland Randolph C Atkinson Susan J; 12/2018. $242,000
135 W Buttercup Road, Parenti Daniel J Berckman Joshua M; 12/2018. $255,000
221 E Glenwood Ave, Rhoads Roger A Jr Hooven Ronald James Jr; 12/2018. $265,000
431 W Taylor Ave, Baltuskonis Dara M Shinn Matthew; 12/2018. $295,000
Lot 1 Block 235, Biffoni Maria Ynb Properties LLC; 12/2018. $420,000
222-224 E Schellenger Ave, Jarmix LLC Wall St Holdings 1 Inc; 12/2018. $550,000
329 W Roberts Ave, Wildwood City Thompson Thomas R; 12/2018. $25,000
133 W Taylor Ave, Baldermann Louis W Jr Land And Bldng Inv LLC; 12/2018. $40,000
125 E Youngs Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Patel Neelam; 12/2018. $76,000
117 E Oak Ave, Cunningham John A Declemente Michael; 12/2018. $225,000
Lot 5 Block 200, Matthews Patrick H Jr Mackay Joseph R; 12/2018. $232,500
308 E 11th Ave, Eilola Edwin J Jr Pilone Carmen A; 12/2018. $420,000
5200 Park Blvd, Cf Albert Propco LLC Bkp Sandcastle Wild LLC; 12/2018. $9,460,000
WILDWOOD CREST
122 W Aster Road, Huber Robert G Wallace Roseann J; 12/2018. $500,000
116 E Preston Ave, SH Real Es Holdings LLC Riccio Louis; 12/2018. $639,000
5712 Pacific Ave, Keen Cons Group LLC Albini Anthony N; 12/2018. $795,000
Lot 20.02 Block 43, Bill’S Gulf Service Inc Gicchitti James; 12/2018. $100,000
9101 Atlantic Ave, De Feo Michael V Georgens Deborah C; 12/2018. $139,000
8401 Atlantic Ave, Freehoff Adam Miranda Maria C; 12/2018. $164,000
8901 Seaview Ave, Candura Philip J Gee & Ger Wwc LLC; 12/2018. $198,000
8505 Seaview Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Four Buoys Llp; 12/2018. $335,000
Lot 5.01 Block 96.03, Chang Henry Kahler Daryl Timothy; 12/2018. $457,500
Lot 6 Block 118.02, Arrigo Anthony C Kh Nj Ventures LLC; 12/2018. $515,000
WOODBINE
9 Farm Road, Wells Fargo Bank Na Cavaretta C John; 12/2018. $242,500
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.