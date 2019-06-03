Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Cape May County

AVALON

53 E 14th St, Klagholz R Martin Scott Family Ent LLC; 12/2018. $2,487,500

77 E 22nd St, 77 E 22nd St LLC Klagholz R Martin; 12/2018. $3,837,500

7668 Sunset Drive, Collins John J Mc Neil Collin F; 12/2018. $6,150,000

7929 Dune Drive, Franzen Marcus Mc Tavish Cheryl; 12/2018. $420,000

241 28th St, Henderson Brian Moore Gregory J; 12/2018. $895,000

246 28th St, Huey Judith Schlindwein M G III; 12/2018. $975,000

310 79th St, Fareno Ann Priscilla Flanagan Richard Glenn; 12/2018. $999,000

1248 Avalon Ave, Edwards George B 221 17th St LLC; 12/2018. $1,525,000

36 W 27th St, Harrington Elizabeth F Smith Gregory P; 12/2018. $1,567,500

265 17th St, Scott Andrew M Rileygirl LLC; 12/2018. $1,800,000

83 E 14th St, Mack James Vanhorn Gerald M; 12/2018. $4,175,000

168 71st St, Sealuke LLC Devon Road 168 Av LLC; 12/2018. $4,250,000

CAPE MAY

1014 Lafayette St, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Wilde B Hamilton Bray; 12/2018. $345,000

286 Windsor Ave, Caputo Anthony Alex Valenz Scott D; 12/2018. $595,000

1127 Idaho Ave, Smith Julie C Balliette Nicole S; 12/2018. $785,000

1712 Maryland Ave, Mc Carthy Ly-Lan T/Exr Reed John C; 12/2018. $860,000

CAPE MAY POINT

300 Seagrove Ave, Cape May Point Shore Line LLC Barile Claire T; 12/2018. $799,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

646 Petersburg Road, Conley Michael L Dennis Twp; 12/2018. $69,900

7 Miranda Lane, Nolan Robert A Shrff Bryant Const Inc; 12/2018. $149,300

LOWER TOWNSHIP

111 Texas Ave, Deutsche Bnk Ntnl Trust Co Arndt Theresa; 12/2018. $65,000

305 Arizona Ave, NJHR 2 LLC JB II Property Hold LLC; 12/2018. $65,000

121 E Pacific Ave, Lakeview Loan Srvcng LLC Westerman Richard; 12/2018. $80,000

135 W Atlantic Ave, Papale Victoria Scheitrum Daniel P; 12/2018. $81,000

848 W Rio Grande Drive, FHL Mortgage Corp Manes Nicola; 12/2018. $110,640

19 W Jacksonville Ave, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc 19 Jacksonville LLC; 12/2018. $142,000

9 E Pacific Ave, Arroniz-Nunez Humberto Rufus Leon; 12/2018. $194,500

247 Walnut Lane, Sj Design Group LLC Sheeran Robert F; 12/2018. $237,500

19 Mimosa Drive, NJHR 1 LLC Green Jean; 12/2018. $275,000

18 Pinewood Road, Casterline K C Est Exr Walsh Kevin E; 12/2018. $415,000

213 Diamond Sand Drive, Gal Jeffrey Albert Kurt C; 12/2018. $435,000

9903 Seapointe Blvd, Sardella Joseph Docampo Anthony; 12/2018. $440,000

513 Forest Road, Jeffries-Fox Bruce Davis George W III; 12/2018.$895,000

401 Beach Drive, Turlish Paul M Exr Lindner Angela; 12/2018. $690,000

948 Fay Ave, Polis Robert A Bratten James W; 12/2018. $13,000

Shawcrest Road, Keyser Herbert A III No Tae Kyun; 12/2018. $21,000

112 Carolina Ave, Christiana Trust Carneiro Candida; 12/2018. $64,418

362 Corson Lane, Barnes Edward W Njcc Fund 5 Trust; 12/2018. $86,000

111 Langs Ave, Nemec David P/Exr Dougherty Jessica; 12/2018. $118,000

214 Bay Ave, Seeber Carl J Calgiano Frances S; 12/2018. $150,000

511 E Tampa Ave, Carneiro Candida Calverley Pamela R; 12/2018. $170,000

176 Briarwood Drive, Fannie Mae Todd Melissa M; 12/2018. $172,900

102 Roslyn Ave, Newman Kathleen Mc Geehan Gloria A; 12/2018. $226,000

37 Heron Way, Whitt Lori Downie Jason; 12/2018. $232,000

407 Chatam Drive, Mc Hugh Timothy K Adm Collings Howard B; 12/2018. $300,000

9907 Seapointe Blvd, Mason Ronald E Van Pelt Charles P; 12/2018. $365,000

Lot 1.08 Block 719, Gray E & E M Rev Trust Venkateshwaran T G; 12/2018. $375,000

Lot 1 Block 730.01, Cofrancesco Christopher Sparacino Brian; 12/2018. $440,000

327A E Realeigh Ave, Jones Joel R Sigona Giovanni; 12/2018. $449,500

Lot 1.08 Block 719, Limsky Herbert Scherb Christopher; 12/2018. $485,000

5 Avalon Road, Panettieri Reynold A Keenan Peter J; 12/2018. $692,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

19 Siegtown Road, Nolan Robert A Shrff Sutton Prop LLC; 12/2018. $89,000

301 George St, Nolan Robert A Shrff Altobelli Louis; 12/2018. $91,900

12 Oslo Ave, Puglisi Anna M Brown Robert M; 12/2018. $120,000

34 Church Road, Lapworth Hazella L Exr Morrow James A; 12/2018. $130,000

119 Eldredge Ave, Christian Carol M Eaton Ronald; 12/2018. $200,000

100 Central Ave, Farr David Collins James Michael; 12/2018. $231,350

Lot 4 Block 164.02, Gregg Scott Brian Adm Haines Brian; 12/2018. $274,000

134 Stagecoach Road, Pearson I Margareta Holzinger Charles P; 12/2018. $310,000

24 Seagrove Ave, Boulton John Phillips Joseph E IV; 12/2018. $454,900

106 Court House South Dennis Road 2, SJ Oncology Prop LLC Atlanticare Health Srvcs Inc; 12/2018. $5,903,832

100 E Lena St, Nolan Robert A Shrff Cmp Holdings LLC; 12/2018. $28,000

10 Gibson Ave, Jones Leroy Aquilino Kim; 12/2018. $36,860

23 Paula Lane, Padula Susan B/Exr Vargas Leoncia; 12/2018. $65,000

Lot 9.03 Block 299, Frame John S Mendicino Elyse; 12/2018. $222,095

65 Reeds Beach Road, Chazray Builders Inc Kerrigan Barbara; 12/2018. $299,900

Lot 6 Block 1432, Kline Edward M Maxwell Judy E; 12/2018. $307,500

810 St Andrews Drive, Ney Deborah A Crovo Michael J; 12/2018. $339,500

205 Route 47 South, Rjh Lenape Nummy Inc Mhc King Nummy LLC; 12/2018. $5,075,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

708 Surf Ave, Andinolfi Kathleen Barber Marita; 12/2018. $263,000

109 W Marina Court 8B, Cederholm John S Allen Scott K; 12/2018. $270,000

302 E Marina Court, Fitzgerald Paul Buck Thomas J; 12/2018. $290,000

328 E 8th Ave, Ayres John P Haines Gregory; 12/2018. $345,000

329 E 11th Ave, Sell Raymond J Jr Whalen Kevin M; 12/2018. $444,000

1810 New York Ave, Rosowski David E Reilly Thomas J; 12/2018. $450,000

720 Allen Drive, Lombardo Maria Lake Michael J; 12/2018. $460,000

101 Penn Ave, Johnson Charles G Schwartz Andrew; 12/2018. $156,000

329 E 4th Ave, Masone Ronald Moderski James; 12/2018. $375,000

309 E 6th Ave, Heller Frank T Jr Eilola Edwin J Jr; 12/2018. $620,000

OCEAN CITY

111 Anchor Road, Esi Eat III LLC 111 Anchor Road LLC; 12/2018. $350,000

914 Haven Ave, Bono Russell M Est Exr Bobbie Jane Prop LLC; 12/2018. $385,000

405-07 West Ave, First Peak LLC Batchelder James M Trust; 12/2018. $419,900

140 Brigantine Drive, Cummings Gary J Faustman Robert F; 12/2018. $431,000

3944 Asbury Ave, Steele Richard Scott Mellon Laurie; 12/2018. $445,000

5137-39 Central Ave, Partridge Leigh G Cadge LLC; 12/2018. $487,500

5137-39 Central Ave, Geiger Laurie J Cadge LLC; 12/2018. $487,500

5137-39 Central Ave, Geiger Family Lp Trdg Geigermurray LLC; 12/2018. $487,500

3449 Asbury Ave, Crawford Dennis J Myers Jack F; 12/2018. $500,000

3318 Asbury Ave, Busciacco John T Jr Geruson Gregory J; 12/2018. $535,000

5328-30 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Collins Daniel Campbell Craig T; 12/2018. $625,000

2310 Central Ave, Shropshire Norman C Zaprala John M; 12/2018. $653,750

3048-50 Asbury Ave, Peterson David Ocean City Dev Grp LLC; 12/2018. $675,000

3128 Central Ave 1st Flr, Bressler Irving Mayer Kevin; 12/2018. $715,000

1118-20 Central Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Rpc Investments LLC Klipper Michael; 12/2018. $760,000

36 W 17th St, Riso Rodney Mc Goldrick Kevin; 12/2018. $763,000

Lot 18 Block 2702, Mace V Christopher Hoang Ngoc; 12/2018. $790,000

408 28th St, Jwr Properties LLC Kaiser Michael; 12/2018. $798,000

838 Third St, Oceanside Homes LLC Fante Joel M; 12/2018. $805,000

401-403 53rd St 2nd Fl, Mooney James P Huff Russell E II; 12/2018. $845,000

2913-15 Central Ave, Acito Frank W Jennings William III; 12/2018. $945,000

910 Wesley Road, Bennett Bernice M Vaccarello Sharon; 12/2018. $999,900

2931 Central Ave, Drury Dale Shropshire Norman C; 12/2018. $999,999

135 Ocean Road, Stover David Paul Montagna Edward; 12/2018. $1,322,500

870 7th St, Bdjdj LLC Pinto Joseph; 12/2018. $137,500

40 Sunnyside Court, Nelling Edward Nelling Edward; 12/2018. $161,933

3504 Simpson Ave, Schwartz Francis R III Bruno Alex M; 12/2018. $185,000

341 W Ave, J L Spengler Liv Trust Bdjdj LLC; 12/2018. $185,000

934 Haven Ave, Mayne Melinda Choriw Adrian; 12/2018. $295,500

2729-31 West Ave, Hendricks Leverne Barlow John; 12/2018. $382,000

816 A & B St James Place, Hughes Donna Schienholtz Eric; 12/2018. $390,900

3142 Asbury Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Windswept Prop LLC; 12/2018. $405,000

428-30 West Ave, Rjgvb LLC Ptnr Master Michael; 12/2018. $446,000

1760 West Ave, Schumacher Alec Talorico Richard J Jr; 12/2018. $635,000

Lot 7 Block 5302, Peterson Brent L/Exr Vogel Diane; 12/2018. $663,732

833 Second St, Ashmead William B Jr OC Prem Bldrs/Dev LLC; 12/2018. $680,000

713-15 Eighth St, S4 Properties LLC First Knight 715 LLC; 12/2018. $835,000

304-10 St Davids Place, Hager Helen W Trust Ogb Dev LLC; 12/2018. $925,000

841-843 Park Place, Morrissey Susan Ashmead William B Jr; 12/2018. $974,999

2712 Central Ave, Ocean City Dev Gr LLC Clemmer Donald; 12/2018. $1,550,000

4813-15 Central Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Videon Spencer Todd; 12/2018. $1,820,000

SEA ISLE CITY

204 82nd St, Cronin Real Estate Trust Casey William; 12/2018. $415,000

5904 Landis Ave, De Biase Peter P Goforth Kevin E; 12/2018. $585,000

104 36th St Un 201, Engro Stephen Anderson Terry J; 12/2018. $585,000

233 54th St, Rath Properties LLC Berrodin John F; 12/2018. $945,000

233 54th St, Rath Properties LLC Bouchard Bunni S; 12/2018. 960,000

9212 Pleasure Ave, Ewart Joslyn G Trust Churchvara Jeffrey P; 12/2018. $1,040,000

27 66th St, Haly Lisa M Johnson Randy V; 12/2018. $150,000

3800 Pleasure Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Ptnr D’Intino Stephen N; 12/2018. $325,100

4010 Pleasure Ave, Ragusa Joseph Ragusa Roxann; 12/2018. $550,651

Lot 1.01 Block 47.02, Barry Michael F Mc Govern Daniel J; 12/2018. $935,000

35 52nd St, Cantiello Carol Sunrise Serenade LLC; 12/2018. $999,000

7721 Pleasure Ave N, Uniglicht Roberta M Canniere Thomas A; 12/2018. $999,000

Lot 1.02 1.08, Block 70.67, S & J Investments LLC Acito Frank; 12/2018. $1,650,000

STONE HARBOR

10009 Sunset Drive, Phan Hai Zoltewicz Henry J; 12/2018. $750,225

220-222 85th St, Zuccarini William L &C Holland Robert; 12/2018. $825,000

223 121st St, Faulkner Mary R Kerr H Brad; 12/2018. $2,445,000

11713 Paradise Drive, Paradise Bay LLC W S Pepe 2016 Trst Fbo T Lauden; 12/2018. $2,687,500

Lot 16.02 Block 20.08, Sprissler Maureen A Cooney Kevin M Jr; 12/2018. $675,000

405 96th St, Jacobs Robert H Eisenhardt S C Rev Tr; 12/2108. $1,325,000

260 105th St, Ricketts Matthew Donahue John G; 12/2018. $1,780,000

1 107th St, Kienzle Family Lp Hafner John A Jr; 12/2018. $5,300,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

29 Chelsea Ave, Schelling Catherine L Beyel Sarah E; 12/2018. $300,100

10 White Oak Drive, Giblin Steve Exr Giblin Erin; 12/2018. $305,000

1731 Route 9 S Un 15, Morrison Irene S Bell John W; 12/2018. $307,000

516 Route 9, Grover Joanne M Skiffington Guy; 12/2018. $40,000

1044 Route US 9 S, Nrz Reo Vi Corp Cameron Jill; 12/2018. $145,000

5 White Oak Drive, Saunders Kenneth M Mcgee Stephen G; $350,000

WEST CAPE MAY

233 Fourth Ave, Williams Ian L Cr-475 N 5th LLC; 12/2018. $500,000

WEST WILDWOOD

643 W. Glenwood Ave, Fitzpatrick Vincent T Romanick Philip; 12/2018. $177,500

WILDWOOD

3203 Park Blvd, Bensinger Maureen C Stankiewicz Brian M; 12/2018. $182,500

4901 Susquehanna Ave, Rushmere Valerie Hackney Mark K; 12/2018. $239,000

120 W Juniper Ave, Ragland Randolph C Atkinson Susan J; 12/2018. $242,000

135 W Buttercup Road, Parenti Daniel J Berckman Joshua M; 12/2018. $255,000

221 E Glenwood Ave, Rhoads Roger A Jr Hooven Ronald James Jr; 12/2018. $265,000

431 W Taylor Ave, Baltuskonis Dara M Shinn Matthew; 12/2018. $295,000

Lot 1 Block 235, Biffoni Maria Ynb Properties LLC; 12/2018. $420,000

222-224 E Schellenger Ave, Jarmix LLC Wall St Holdings 1 Inc; 12/2018. $550,000

329 W Roberts Ave, Wildwood City Thompson Thomas R; 12/2018. $25,000

133 W Taylor Ave, Baldermann Louis W Jr Land And Bldng Inv LLC; 12/2018. $40,000

125 E Youngs Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Patel Neelam; 12/2018. $76,000

117 E Oak Ave, Cunningham John A Declemente Michael; 12/2018. $225,000

Lot 5 Block 200, Matthews Patrick H Jr Mackay Joseph R; 12/2018. $232,500

308 E 11th Ave, Eilola Edwin J Jr Pilone Carmen A; 12/2018. $420,000

5200 Park Blvd, Cf Albert Propco LLC Bkp Sandcastle Wild LLC; 12/2018. $9,460,000

WILDWOOD CREST

122 W Aster Road, Huber Robert G Wallace Roseann J; 12/2018. $500,000

116 E Preston Ave, SH Real Es Holdings LLC Riccio Louis; 12/2018. $639,000

5712 Pacific Ave, Keen Cons Group LLC Albini Anthony N; 12/2018. $795,000

Lot 20.02 Block 43, Bill’S Gulf Service Inc Gicchitti James; 12/2018. $100,000

9101 Atlantic Ave, De Feo Michael V Georgens Deborah C; 12/2018. $139,000

8401 Atlantic Ave, Freehoff Adam Miranda Maria C; 12/2018. $164,000

8901 Seaview Ave, Candura Philip J Gee & Ger Wwc LLC; 12/2018. $198,000

8505 Seaview Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Four Buoys Llp; 12/2018. $335,000

Lot 5.01 Block 96.03, Chang Henry Kahler Daryl Timothy; 12/2018. $457,500

Lot 6 Block 118.02, Arrigo Anthony C Kh Nj Ventures LLC; 12/2018. $515,000

WOODBINE

9 Farm Road, Wells Fargo Bank Na Cavaretta C John; 12/2018. $242,500

