Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

1 Shady Lane, Warriner Steven Sr Warriner Steven Jr; 10/24/18. $157,000

706 Chelsea Road, Bank Of Ny Mellon 365 Ridgewood Llc; 10/25/18. $123,900

207 Hobart Ave, Mcsweeny Tracy Eileen M Patel Tejalkumar; 10/26/18. $280,000

ATLANTIC CITY

1609 Beach Ave, Jenkins E Marie Chapman Bradley A; 10/22/18. $90,000

109 S Texas Ave, Reardon Sean Els Prop Llc; 10/22/18. $375,000

3851 Boardwalk Un 2009, Guirguis Souzan A Fratto Gloria J; 10/23/18. $160,000

4507 Winchester Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Ali Monir; 10/23/18. $152,000

155 S New York Ave, Ac Rentals 159 S Ny Ave Llc; 10/23/18. $300,000

3851 Boardwalk Un 2006, Doran Kevin Murdor Llc; 10/23/18. $68,000

1664 W Riverside Drive, 64 Riverside Llc Karafonda John; 10/24/18. $349,000

1501 Pacific Ave, Oceanfirst Bank Na Ocean Desert Sales Inc; 10/25/18. $950,000

3101 Boardwalk, 2906 2 Shmerelson Norma/Atty Den Boer Flarie; 10/25/18. $125,000

2 Sherman Place, Casaba Real Estate Holding Corp Schiff Enterprises; 10/25/18. $35,000

2 S New York Ave, Casaba Real Estate Holding Corp Schiff Enterprises; 10/25/18. $65,000

BRIGANTINE

835 West Shore Drive, Timek Frank Savini Susan M; 10/22/18. $333,000

304 30th St S, Mid321 Llc Schlegel Scott; 10/22/18. $440,000

1030 N Shore Drive, Nawn Donald J Sr Enr Prop Llc; 10/22/18. $399,900

37 N 11th St, Njhr 5 Llc Priority Home Dev Llc; 10/22/18. $160,000

1203‐7 E Beach Ave Un 8, Swartley Joshua Oneill Marissa Ann; 10/22/18. $130,000

206 N 15th St, Brigantine Point Prop Llc Dowhan Thomas P; 10/23/18. $1,300,000

254 S 3rd St, Jones David R Schechter David/Tr/Tr; 10/23/18. $570,000

323 S 44th St Un 130, Lamonica Joseph Dibonaventura Anthony J Jr; 10/23/18. $230,000

523 Lafayette Blvd, Griswold Elaine E Bilodeau Reed Cody Alexander; 10/23/18. $278,000

51 Ocean Drive W, Russo Mario J Defeo William T; 10/25/18. $1,275,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

201 Florence Ave, Wells Renee Martinez Jose; 10/20/18. $147,917

116 Briarcliff Drive, Wells Fargo Bk Na Chen Jianyang; 10/22/18. $245,000

114 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Sahni Gurmeher S; 10/22/18. $281,595

34 Vella La Vella Lane, 34 Vella La Vella Llc Deviney Laurel S; 10/22/18. $273,500

2607 Fire Road, Demling Michael A Atehortua Samantha J; 10/22/18. $115,000

219 Sea Pine Drive, Verge Jason F Muller Kevin; 10/23/18. $235,000

12 Country Spruce Lane, USA 12 Country Spruce Tr; 10/23/18. $33,500

2 White Oak Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Carrasquillo Sarah M; 10/23/18. $235,680

200a Elmwood Ave, USA Lenax Home Improv Llc; 10/23/18. $70,700

3 Country Juniper Lane, Biron Victoria Vanwattingen Neil E; 10/23/18. $67,000

7 Equestrian Road, Calibuso Kristian P Harder Daniel P; 10/23/18. $324,000

110 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Cross David Jr; 10/23/18. $246,410

404 Rustic Drive, Fawley Deborah Ross Eric; 10/23/18. $251,000

6501 Black Horse Pike, Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 22 Llc Exchangeright Net Leased Port; 10/24/18. $1,829,000

207 Fisler Ave, US Bank Na Lanuza Alicia M; 10/24/18. $156,000

426 Superior Road, Rose Ronald M Coates Joseph G; 10/24/18. 230,000

117 Explorer Lane, Lerman Michele D Patel Pankaj; 10/25/18. $205,000

10 Windchime Road, Monnir Yacoub Mccarthy Angela; 10/25/18. $261,500

6604 Mill Road, Federal National Mtg Assn Guerrero Tania N; 10/25/18. $230,000

302 Heather Croft, Morrell Michael B Scimeca Salvatore; 10/25/18. $65,000

2527 Ridge Ave, Fannie Mae Homes For All Inc; 10/25/18. $134,900

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

421 S 2nd Ave, Babin Eddie Carvalho Kevin; 10/22/18. $240,000

26 Iroquois Ave, Sollose Eugene Gargione Frank; 10/22/18. $75,000

111 S Concord Terrace, Mendez Zoraida Torres Walter D; 10/22/18. $184,500

1404 Cleveland Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Goswami Ajaypuri K; 10/23/18. $25,500

419 Tulip Ave, Volkmann Jeffrey Pai Phinnara; 10/23/18. $197,000

734 Ravenwood Drive, Parker Gregory Carpenter Lucas W; 10/24/18. $187,000

336 Upas Ave, Khan Abdul H Patel Birenkumar Vinubhai; 10/25/18. $220,000

137 Edgewater Drive Un 33, Hulsizer James/Admrx Nowak Ken; 10/25/18. $63,000

304 Elton Lane, Patel Mahesh Zala Manharsinh; 10/25/18. $250,000

640 Cypress Point Drive, Brass Inv Group Llc Jenkins Crysty; 10/26/18. $252,000

MARGATE

5 S Clarendon Ave, Yellin Ronald J Roman Spencer M; 10/22/18. $925,000

14 S Hanover Ave, Descoto Rodrigo Godick Marc; 10/22/18. $925,000

105 S Andover Ave, Yogel Randi Piraino Builders Llc; 10/22/18. $999,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Un 1008, Boyce Robert J III Segal Larry; 10/23/18. $185,000

214 N Belmont Drive, Coletti Joanna Forman Richard Wayne; 10/23/18. $325,000

18 S Adams Ave, Martinez Isabel/Exrx Villa Brittany M; 10/24/18. $280,000

9309 Winchester Ave Un 200, Ruggear Anthony Edwards Teri Elizabeth; 10/26/18. $328,000

217 N Clermont Ave, Bloom David Shalit Stuart; 10/26/18. $380,000

PLEASANTVILLE

225 W Leeds Ave Un 122, Diquattro John J Karnati Yugendar Rao; 10/24/18. $52,500

15 Allen Place, US Bank Leland Pine Entrp Llc; 10/24/18. $36,000

222 W Pleasant Ave, Osorto Fuentes Roger E Ketler Inv Group Llc; 10/24/18. $50,000

1603 Skyline Condo, Bank Of Ny Mellon Karnati Yugendar Rao; 10/25/18. $35,000

625 N Main St, US Bank Guzman Jhorman S; 10/25/18. $110,094

VENTNOR

7305 Atlantic Ave, Pello Scott Katz David; 10/22/18. $840,000

3 S Buffalo Ave, Neiderman Eric Masami Miashiro Wilson; 10/22/18. $400,000

5200 Boardwalk Un 20 D, Ruggeri Sue Ellen Berkowitz David M; 10/22/18. $225,000

6915 Winchester Ave 2, Malavolta Jennifer Joseph Gary; 10/22/18. $129,900

6 S Martindale Ave, Orloff Maxine Orloff Scott M; 10/22/18. $250,000

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

47 Pinetree Drive, Yerk James S Yerk James S; 9/2018. $47,500

10 Republic Lane, Roache Timothy P Jcm Dev LLC; 9/2018. $65,000

245 E Delaware Parkway, Kershaw James Anthony Lehmann Sierra A; 9/2018. $92,000

606 E Tampa Ave, Beaver Ronald D Cehula Thomas; 9/2018. $105,000

160 Kentucky Ave, Disilvestro Julie Barber Michael; 9/2018. $132,000

331 Erma Lane, Cardaci Phyllis E O’Hara Daniel; 9/2018. $167,500

116 Breakwater Road, Steward Sharon V Oldt Scott B; 9/2018. $193,000

10 E St Johns Ave, Sebring Russell J White Brian; 9/2018. $212,000

1601 Garfield St, Krebs Claire E Adm&C Smithson John; 9/2018. $217,500

404 Village Road, Crew Raymond Margasak Jeffrey; 9/2018. $220,000

309 Linda Anne Ave, Trench Michael J Exr Nash Brandon; 9/2018. $220,500

9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 309, Robbins Jeffery J Zulli Gregory; 9/2018. $250,000

9 Cape Woods Road, Mendo David Ryan John; 9/2018. $315,000

207 W Ocean Ave, Breuninger Robert E Quinn Thomas J; 10/2018. $85,000

210 E Weber Ave, Christiana Trust Dimitrov Bojidar Iliev; 10/2018. $89,775

15 Maryland Ave, Fannie Mae Keller Joseph; 10/2018. $112,500

223 W Florida Ave, Sell Richard R/Exr Marsico Michael C; 10/2018. $120,000

3311 Bayshore Road, Gallagher Mark J Goshen Margaret K; 10/2018. $125,000

36 Fieldview Drive, Marchina Joseph F Vanderlinden Alec; 10/2018. $130,000

121 E Delaware Pkwy, Diem Charles R Jones Gina M; 10/2018. $135,000

5 Sprucewood Ave, Rago Charlotte Ruth/Exr Kearns Colleen; 10/2018. $140,000

6 Holiday Road, Lewandowski Robert T Alessi James A; 10/2018. $143,000

111 Idaho Ave, Hemingway-Andrzejczak Sheri Vance Christian R; 10/2018. $154,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

303 E Marina Drive Un A, O’Halloran P Joseph Henry Donald C; 9/2018. $297,000

915 New York Ave, Hughes John J Mc Laughlin Paul; 9/2018. $305,000

1109 Ocean Ave Un 200, Saulino Steven M Equity Trust Co Cust; 9/2018. $450,000

205 Anglesea Drive, Gold Point LLC Nuccio Michael; 9/2018. $499,900

900 Kennedy Drive Un 502, Hetrick Rowland D Di Giambattista Vicki; 9/2018. $252,100

406 E 7th Ave, Lilly Rebecca Cowperthwait Edward D; 9/2018. $330,000

329 E 25th Ave Un 209, Hawaiian Beach Resort LLC Gouliamis Michael P; 9/2018. $465,000

1111 Hoffman Canal, Salerno William J Jr Ray Nina John Inv LLC; 9/2018. $700,000

OCEAN CITY

4825-27 Central Ave, Kindig Kevin E Sr OC Dev Grp LLC; 9/2018. $2,150,000

935 Ocean Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Trzeciak Carmela; 9/2018. $207,900

5 4th St, FHLM Corp Fisher Scott; 9/2018. $292,700

3502 Vernon Lane, Davis John H Iv Salcor 1 LLC; 9/2018. $295,000

209 Anchorage Drive, William C Urban Rev Tr Schanne Stephen J; 9/2018. $300,000

354 Asbury Ave, US Bank Surfside Prop LLC; 9/2018. $315,000

336-338 Bay Ave, Harkin Daniel J Myles Samuel J; 9/2018. $337,500

457 West Ave, Wolf Ronald I Peters Theodore E; 9/2018. $390,000

4644-46 West Ave, Mulford Robert A III Breslin Mark E; 9/2018. $390,000

935 Ocean Ave 626, Morton Goldfield Schaible Wayne Anthony; 9/2018. $400,000

804 Coolidge Road, Turner Susanne H Est Exr Sonsini Richard J; 9/2018. $400,000

1316 Simpson Ave, Impagliazzo Frank J Jr Mattern Andrew; 9/2018. $400,000

2904-06 Asbury Ave, Rynkiewicz William C Duffy John; 9/2018. $422,500

1617 Wesley Ave, Duetsche Bank Simpson Kevin G; 9/2018. $535,000

3 Marlin Court, Bellopede Robert J Pasternak Beth M; 9/2018. $545,000

1402 West Ave, Hauck Christopher Howard Rynkiewicz William C; 9/2018. $549,900

1616-18 Asbury Ave, Werner Robert C Myers Christopher; 9/2018. $570,000

3208-10 West Ave Un A 1st Fl, Giordano John A Loder Sharon K; 9/2018. $575,000

1853-55 Asbury Ave, NJHR 5 LLC Orrino Thomas C; 9/2018. $580,000

2014 Wesley Ave 2nd Fl, Whinfrey Thomas B Tr Hanisco Joan S; 9/2018. $610,000

806 North St, Ashmead William B Jr Bellwoar Thomas B; 9/2018. $640,000

1136 Central Ave, Mc Laughlin Hugh P Valentino Carmine D Jr; 9/2018. $655,000

10 Walton Place, Timber Dev LLC Kay Angela; 9/2018. $775,000

4847-49 Asbury Ave, King Dennis L North Peak Holdings LLC; 9/2018. $830,000

4342 Central Ave, Kent Bruce J Fahey Robert F; 9/2018. $842,000

862 Second St, Di Nunzio Lewis Robert Coste Inc; 9/2018. $915,000

1720 Wesley Ave, Briner Jack R Werner Robert; 9/2018. $946,000

SEA ISLE CITY

334 39th St B, Croes Victor R Ashenfelter Kevin; 10/2018. $507,500

200 84th St, Eichmiller Jason S White Joseph J Jr; 10/2018. $569,900

6322 Emmeus Road, Kgk Family Partnership Trdg Donlan Michael C; 10/2018. $590,000

108 36th St Un West, J F Builders Inc Delaney Mark F; 10/2018. $725,000

7001 Landis Ave North Un, Betoni Theodore A Jr Clark Steven; 10/2018. $870,000

9109 Pleasure Ave Fl1, Miley Joshua C Maguire Timothy J; 10/2018. $1,002,000

