Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
1 Shady Lane, Warriner Steven Sr Warriner Steven Jr; 10/24/18. $157,000
706 Chelsea Road, Bank Of Ny Mellon 365 Ridgewood Llc; 10/25/18. $123,900
207 Hobart Ave, Mcsweeny Tracy Eileen M Patel Tejalkumar; 10/26/18. $280,000
ATLANTIC CITY
1609 Beach Ave, Jenkins E Marie Chapman Bradley A; 10/22/18. $90,000
109 S Texas Ave, Reardon Sean Els Prop Llc; 10/22/18. $375,000
3851 Boardwalk Un 2009, Guirguis Souzan A Fratto Gloria J; 10/23/18. $160,000
4507 Winchester Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Ali Monir; 10/23/18. $152,000
155 S New York Ave, Ac Rentals 159 S Ny Ave Llc; 10/23/18. $300,000
3851 Boardwalk Un 2006, Doran Kevin Murdor Llc; 10/23/18. $68,000
1664 W Riverside Drive, 64 Riverside Llc Karafonda John; 10/24/18. $349,000
1501 Pacific Ave, Oceanfirst Bank Na Ocean Desert Sales Inc; 10/25/18. $950,000
3101 Boardwalk, 2906 2 Shmerelson Norma/Atty Den Boer Flarie; 10/25/18. $125,000
2 Sherman Place, Casaba Real Estate Holding Corp Schiff Enterprises; 10/25/18. $35,000
2 S New York Ave, Casaba Real Estate Holding Corp Schiff Enterprises; 10/25/18. $65,000
BRIGANTINE
835 West Shore Drive, Timek Frank Savini Susan M; 10/22/18. $333,000
304 30th St S, Mid321 Llc Schlegel Scott; 10/22/18. $440,000
1030 N Shore Drive, Nawn Donald J Sr Enr Prop Llc; 10/22/18. $399,900
37 N 11th St, Njhr 5 Llc Priority Home Dev Llc; 10/22/18. $160,000
1203‐7 E Beach Ave Un 8, Swartley Joshua Oneill Marissa Ann; 10/22/18. $130,000
206 N 15th St, Brigantine Point Prop Llc Dowhan Thomas P; 10/23/18. $1,300,000
254 S 3rd St, Jones David R Schechter David/Tr/Tr; 10/23/18. $570,000
323 S 44th St Un 130, Lamonica Joseph Dibonaventura Anthony J Jr; 10/23/18. $230,000
523 Lafayette Blvd, Griswold Elaine E Bilodeau Reed Cody Alexander; 10/23/18. $278,000
51 Ocean Drive W, Russo Mario J Defeo William T; 10/25/18. $1,275,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
201 Florence Ave, Wells Renee Martinez Jose; 10/20/18. $147,917
116 Briarcliff Drive, Wells Fargo Bk Na Chen Jianyang; 10/22/18. $245,000
114 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Sahni Gurmeher S; 10/22/18. $281,595
34 Vella La Vella Lane, 34 Vella La Vella Llc Deviney Laurel S; 10/22/18. $273,500
2607 Fire Road, Demling Michael A Atehortua Samantha J; 10/22/18. $115,000
219 Sea Pine Drive, Verge Jason F Muller Kevin; 10/23/18. $235,000
12 Country Spruce Lane, USA 12 Country Spruce Tr; 10/23/18. $33,500
2 White Oak Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Carrasquillo Sarah M; 10/23/18. $235,680
200a Elmwood Ave, USA Lenax Home Improv Llc; 10/23/18. $70,700
3 Country Juniper Lane, Biron Victoria Vanwattingen Neil E; 10/23/18. $67,000
7 Equestrian Road, Calibuso Kristian P Harder Daniel P; 10/23/18. $324,000
110 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Cross David Jr; 10/23/18. $246,410
404 Rustic Drive, Fawley Deborah Ross Eric; 10/23/18. $251,000
6501 Black Horse Pike, Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 22 Llc Exchangeright Net Leased Port; 10/24/18. $1,829,000
207 Fisler Ave, US Bank Na Lanuza Alicia M; 10/24/18. $156,000
426 Superior Road, Rose Ronald M Coates Joseph G; 10/24/18. 230,000
117 Explorer Lane, Lerman Michele D Patel Pankaj; 10/25/18. $205,000
10 Windchime Road, Monnir Yacoub Mccarthy Angela; 10/25/18. $261,500
6604 Mill Road, Federal National Mtg Assn Guerrero Tania N; 10/25/18. $230,000
302 Heather Croft, Morrell Michael B Scimeca Salvatore; 10/25/18. $65,000
2527 Ridge Ave, Fannie Mae Homes For All Inc; 10/25/18. $134,900
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
421 S 2nd Ave, Babin Eddie Carvalho Kevin; 10/22/18. $240,000
26 Iroquois Ave, Sollose Eugene Gargione Frank; 10/22/18. $75,000
111 S Concord Terrace, Mendez Zoraida Torres Walter D; 10/22/18. $184,500
1404 Cleveland Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Goswami Ajaypuri K; 10/23/18. $25,500
419 Tulip Ave, Volkmann Jeffrey Pai Phinnara; 10/23/18. $197,000
734 Ravenwood Drive, Parker Gregory Carpenter Lucas W; 10/24/18. $187,000
336 Upas Ave, Khan Abdul H Patel Birenkumar Vinubhai; 10/25/18. $220,000
137 Edgewater Drive Un 33, Hulsizer James/Admrx Nowak Ken; 10/25/18. $63,000
304 Elton Lane, Patel Mahesh Zala Manharsinh; 10/25/18. $250,000
640 Cypress Point Drive, Brass Inv Group Llc Jenkins Crysty; 10/26/18. $252,000
MARGATE
5 S Clarendon Ave, Yellin Ronald J Roman Spencer M; 10/22/18. $925,000
14 S Hanover Ave, Descoto Rodrigo Godick Marc; 10/22/18. $925,000
105 S Andover Ave, Yogel Randi Piraino Builders Llc; 10/22/18. $999,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Un 1008, Boyce Robert J III Segal Larry; 10/23/18. $185,000
214 N Belmont Drive, Coletti Joanna Forman Richard Wayne; 10/23/18. $325,000
18 S Adams Ave, Martinez Isabel/Exrx Villa Brittany M; 10/24/18. $280,000
9309 Winchester Ave Un 200, Ruggear Anthony Edwards Teri Elizabeth; 10/26/18. $328,000
217 N Clermont Ave, Bloom David Shalit Stuart; 10/26/18. $380,000
PLEASANTVILLE
225 W Leeds Ave Un 122, Diquattro John J Karnati Yugendar Rao; 10/24/18. $52,500
15 Allen Place, US Bank Leland Pine Entrp Llc; 10/24/18. $36,000
222 W Pleasant Ave, Osorto Fuentes Roger E Ketler Inv Group Llc; 10/24/18. $50,000
1603 Skyline Condo, Bank Of Ny Mellon Karnati Yugendar Rao; 10/25/18. $35,000
625 N Main St, US Bank Guzman Jhorman S; 10/25/18. $110,094
VENTNOR
7305 Atlantic Ave, Pello Scott Katz David; 10/22/18. $840,000
3 S Buffalo Ave, Neiderman Eric Masami Miashiro Wilson; 10/22/18. $400,000
5200 Boardwalk Un 20 D, Ruggeri Sue Ellen Berkowitz David M; 10/22/18. $225,000
6915 Winchester Ave 2, Malavolta Jennifer Joseph Gary; 10/22/18. $129,900
6 S Martindale Ave, Orloff Maxine Orloff Scott M; 10/22/18. $250,000
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
47 Pinetree Drive, Yerk James S Yerk James S; 9/2018. $47,500
10 Republic Lane, Roache Timothy P Jcm Dev LLC; 9/2018. $65,000
245 E Delaware Parkway, Kershaw James Anthony Lehmann Sierra A; 9/2018. $92,000
606 E Tampa Ave, Beaver Ronald D Cehula Thomas; 9/2018. $105,000
160 Kentucky Ave, Disilvestro Julie Barber Michael; 9/2018. $132,000
331 Erma Lane, Cardaci Phyllis E O’Hara Daniel; 9/2018. $167,500
116 Breakwater Road, Steward Sharon V Oldt Scott B; 9/2018. $193,000
10 E St Johns Ave, Sebring Russell J White Brian; 9/2018. $212,000
1601 Garfield St, Krebs Claire E Adm&C Smithson John; 9/2018. $217,500
404 Village Road, Crew Raymond Margasak Jeffrey; 9/2018. $220,000
309 Linda Anne Ave, Trench Michael J Exr Nash Brandon; 9/2018. $220,500
9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 309, Robbins Jeffery J Zulli Gregory; 9/2018. $250,000
9 Cape Woods Road, Mendo David Ryan John; 9/2018. $315,000
207 W Ocean Ave, Breuninger Robert E Quinn Thomas J; 10/2018. $85,000
210 E Weber Ave, Christiana Trust Dimitrov Bojidar Iliev; 10/2018. $89,775
15 Maryland Ave, Fannie Mae Keller Joseph; 10/2018. $112,500
223 W Florida Ave, Sell Richard R/Exr Marsico Michael C; 10/2018. $120,000
3311 Bayshore Road, Gallagher Mark J Goshen Margaret K; 10/2018. $125,000
36 Fieldview Drive, Marchina Joseph F Vanderlinden Alec; 10/2018. $130,000
121 E Delaware Pkwy, Diem Charles R Jones Gina M; 10/2018. $135,000
5 Sprucewood Ave, Rago Charlotte Ruth/Exr Kearns Colleen; 10/2018. $140,000
6 Holiday Road, Lewandowski Robert T Alessi James A; 10/2018. $143,000
111 Idaho Ave, Hemingway-Andrzejczak Sheri Vance Christian R; 10/2018. $154,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
303 E Marina Drive Un A, O’Halloran P Joseph Henry Donald C; 9/2018. $297,000
915 New York Ave, Hughes John J Mc Laughlin Paul; 9/2018. $305,000
1109 Ocean Ave Un 200, Saulino Steven M Equity Trust Co Cust; 9/2018. $450,000
205 Anglesea Drive, Gold Point LLC Nuccio Michael; 9/2018. $499,900
900 Kennedy Drive Un 502, Hetrick Rowland D Di Giambattista Vicki; 9/2018. $252,100
406 E 7th Ave, Lilly Rebecca Cowperthwait Edward D; 9/2018. $330,000
329 E 25th Ave Un 209, Hawaiian Beach Resort LLC Gouliamis Michael P; 9/2018. $465,000
1111 Hoffman Canal, Salerno William J Jr Ray Nina John Inv LLC; 9/2018. $700,000
OCEAN CITY
4825-27 Central Ave, Kindig Kevin E Sr OC Dev Grp LLC; 9/2018. $2,150,000
935 Ocean Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Trzeciak Carmela; 9/2018. $207,900
5 4th St, FHLM Corp Fisher Scott; 9/2018. $292,700
3502 Vernon Lane, Davis John H Iv Salcor 1 LLC; 9/2018. $295,000
209 Anchorage Drive, William C Urban Rev Tr Schanne Stephen J; 9/2018. $300,000
354 Asbury Ave, US Bank Surfside Prop LLC; 9/2018. $315,000
336-338 Bay Ave, Harkin Daniel J Myles Samuel J; 9/2018. $337,500
457 West Ave, Wolf Ronald I Peters Theodore E; 9/2018. $390,000
4644-46 West Ave, Mulford Robert A III Breslin Mark E; 9/2018. $390,000
935 Ocean Ave 626, Morton Goldfield Schaible Wayne Anthony; 9/2018. $400,000
804 Coolidge Road, Turner Susanne H Est Exr Sonsini Richard J; 9/2018. $400,000
1316 Simpson Ave, Impagliazzo Frank J Jr Mattern Andrew; 9/2018. $400,000
2904-06 Asbury Ave, Rynkiewicz William C Duffy John; 9/2018. $422,500
1617 Wesley Ave, Duetsche Bank Simpson Kevin G; 9/2018. $535,000
3 Marlin Court, Bellopede Robert J Pasternak Beth M; 9/2018. $545,000
1402 West Ave, Hauck Christopher Howard Rynkiewicz William C; 9/2018. $549,900
1616-18 Asbury Ave, Werner Robert C Myers Christopher; 9/2018. $570,000
3208-10 West Ave Un A 1st Fl, Giordano John A Loder Sharon K; 9/2018. $575,000
1853-55 Asbury Ave, NJHR 5 LLC Orrino Thomas C; 9/2018. $580,000
2014 Wesley Ave 2nd Fl, Whinfrey Thomas B Tr Hanisco Joan S; 9/2018. $610,000
806 North St, Ashmead William B Jr Bellwoar Thomas B; 9/2018. $640,000
1136 Central Ave, Mc Laughlin Hugh P Valentino Carmine D Jr; 9/2018. $655,000
10 Walton Place, Timber Dev LLC Kay Angela; 9/2018. $775,000
4847-49 Asbury Ave, King Dennis L North Peak Holdings LLC; 9/2018. $830,000
4342 Central Ave, Kent Bruce J Fahey Robert F; 9/2018. $842,000
862 Second St, Di Nunzio Lewis Robert Coste Inc; 9/2018. $915,000
1720 Wesley Ave, Briner Jack R Werner Robert; 9/2018. $946,000
SEA ISLE CITY
334 39th St B, Croes Victor R Ashenfelter Kevin; 10/2018. $507,500
200 84th St, Eichmiller Jason S White Joseph J Jr; 10/2018. $569,900
6322 Emmeus Road, Kgk Family Partnership Trdg Donlan Michael C; 10/2018. $590,000
108 36th St Un West, J F Builders Inc Delaney Mark F; 10/2018. $725,000
7001 Landis Ave North Un, Betoni Theodore A Jr Clark Steven; 10/2018. $870,000
9109 Pleasure Ave Fl1, Miley Joshua C Maguire Timothy J; 10/2018. $1,002,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
