Cape May County
AVALON
282 70th St, Yoh Harold L III Slye John B; 05/2019. $2,575,000
26 E 9th St, Vaccaro Frank M Finley Joseph J; 05/2019. $2,700,000
56 E 17th St LLC O’Brien Patrick M; 05/2019. 56 E 17th St, $3,360,000
27 Flamingo Drive, Shacklett James D III Todorow Matthew; 05/2019. $3,375,000
290 79th St C-1, Sargent Bryan T Buck Arthur; 05/2019. $450,000
700 First Ave, Smith H Morgan Donald Martyn; 05/2019. $650,000
2825 Dune Dr Un C, Cavanaugh John Drabyk Craig A; 05/2019. $720,000
6732 Ocean Dr Un H, Kane Michael A Zwicker Edward C III; 05/2019. $825,000
169 27th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Meanwhile LLC; 05/2019. $1,300,000
4125 Fourth Ave, Mc Dermott Thomas M Dobbeck Scott E; 05/2019. $1,400,000
5410 Dune Drive, Zwicker Edward C III Ferhat Joseph Jr; 05/2019. $1,850,000
275 65th St, Doell Barbara L Front Street LLC; 05/2019. $1,905,000
4525 Fourth Ave, Camaplan Adm Mcgeary Kevin R; 05/2019. $4,000,000
26 W 21st St, Lawlor John M Mad Willow LLC; 5/2019. $50,000
10 W 21st St, Lawlor John M Miller Frank P Est Exr; 5/2019. $300,000
173 33rd St Un 2, Thomson Edward A Welding Jennifer; 5/2019. $499,000
700 First Ave Un 406, Savini James P Sr Gibley Mary Jane; 5/2019. $590,000
3465 Ocean Drive, Smith Gail B Exr Gioffre George F; 5/2019. $810,000
10 W 21st St, Miller Frank P Est Exr Mad Willow LLC; 5/2019. $950,000
10 E 21st St, Miller Frank P Est Exr Mad Willow LLC; 5/2019. $950,000
33 Marine Way Un 33, Skalicky Gregory J Smith H Morgan; 5/2019. $1,395,000
274 58th St, Gibley Mary Jane Trust&C Bluevista At SH LLC; 5/2019. $1,550,000
243 22nd St, Ken’s Shore Thing LLC Sargent Robert A Jr; 5/2019. $1,695,000
244 13th St LLC Mullen Paul B; 5/2019. 244 13th St, $2,300,000
138 18th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Henne Chad S Trust; 5/2019. $2,795,000
26 E 11th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Skalicky Gregory; 5/2019. $2,950,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
40 Magnolia Drive, Haines Robert E Jr Roberts Robin M; 5/2019. $53,000
10 Scott Lane, Newrez LLC Arroniz-Nunez Humberto; 5/2019. $145,000
123 Woodbine Blvd, Gibson Mark J Hrd Holdings LLC; 5/2019. $150,000
40 Holly Glen Lane, Buzby Russell C Trust Germanio James Paul; 5/2019. $245,000
512 Corson Tavern Road, Borcky Gregory J Jr Burns Shawn P; 5/2019. $289,000
119 Woodbine Blvd, Gibson Mark J Hrd Holdings LLC; 5/2019. $1,500,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
104 E Richmond Ave, Sudol Walter E Mc Laughlin Thomas; 5/2019. $330,000
226 226 Ridgewood Ave, Lesher Wayne D Hoogmoed Robert; 5/2019. $345,000
9601 Atlantic Ave, Kaye Gary Sahhar Fady Bassem; 5/2019. $875,000
Shawcrest Road Boat Slip Un B-68, Napolitan Dominic N Adm Scheiblein Michael; 5/2019. $15,000
59 Breakwater Terrace, Williams Sandra F Exr Passarelli Kathy A; 5/2019. $80,000
19 W New York Ave, Goetting Margaret Elizabeth Britton Angela; 5/2019. $85,000
1308 Scott Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc; 5/2019. $121,000
216 Pennsylvania Ave, Griesbach Joseph H Jr Fletcher Brian; 5/2019. $130,000
979 Tecumseh Road, Nolan Robert A Shrff Lizzi Christopher; 5/2019. $135,000
3 Cardinal Ave, Lower Twp Rescue Squad Welchmen LLC; 5/2019. $140,000
25 Frances Ave, Dehainaut Richard Wright Julia; 5/2019. $145,000
201 Cardinal Ave, Siciliano Salvatore E Mc Carthy Mary; 5/2019. $178,000
12 Pontaxit Ave, Oliver Daniel W Dehainaut Richard C; 5/2019. $249,000
3 Edgewater Road, Curley Christopher M Pemberton Edwin; 5/2019. $277,000
150 Woodland Ave, Grote Todd A Moorby Kristen Elizabeth; 5/2019. $287,000
Lot 4 Block 494.25, Piechocki James Martinez Ruben Nunez; 5/2019. $290,000
4047 Bayshore Road, Giordano Ronald P Holtzapfel Mark; 5/2019. $300,000
302 Pacific Ave, Frank Michele J Exr Stites Timothy B; 5/2019. $365,000
511 Mulberry Road, Helbig Leonard F Iv Axelrod Crystal R; 5/2019. $690,00
92 Pinetree Drive, Pastiu Septimiu Nicolae Cotrone Helen; 5/2019. $65,000
724E Tampa Ave, Bluewater Inv Trust Romano Eden Nicole; 5/2019. $66,559
200 E Jacksonville Ave, Bierman John R Belmont Frank III; 5/2019. $80,000
538 Seashore Road, J P Morgan Mtg Acqu Corp Delle Sean; 5/2019. $100,000
54 E Ocean Ave, Maminski M M Exr Gaskill Jacquelyn R; 5/2019. $150,000
241 Bay Ave, Ward Judith Hellinger Donald; 5/2019. $165,000
302 Bryant Ave, Mc Carthy Mary Joyce Terri L; 5/2019. $194,000
206 Orchard Drive, Vey Carin M Melendez Miguel; 5/2019. $199,900
130 States Ave, Prusinski Amber Gardner Taylor A; 5/2019. $206,000
Lot 33.12 Block 499.02, Woldman Fern M Gilmore Michael T; 5/2019. $241,000
406 Winslow Ave, Genovese Mark A Reinhart George; 5/2019. $251,000
3837 Bayshore Road, Eldon Nathaniel Gagliardi Karly; 5/2019. $275,000
110 Mathemek St, Del Monte Robert Prusinski Eric R; 5/2019. $276,000
9907 Seapointe Blvd, Choy Kwok-Chien Stempkowski Peter A; 5/2019. $310,000
9903 Seapointe Blvd, Graziano Louis J Perricone Christopher; 5/2019. $325,000
416 Fern Road, Cmp Holdings LLC Birnbaum Patrick; 5/2019. $360,000
205 Diamond Sand Drive, Dumicic Renata Bailey Caitlin; 5/2019. $455,000
248 W New York Ave, Mulhern Thomas Paulin Timothy; 5/2019. $468,000
9905 Seapointe Blvd, Mauti Joseph A Sbd Associates LLC; 5/2019. $495,000
338 Portsmouth Road, Wurster Lori A Mac Elrevey Daniel H; 5/2019. $649,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
43 Route 47 N, Rosenstein Michael J Blake Stacy L; 5/2019. $52,000
36 Route 47 S, US Bank Na Trust Robson Allan; 5/2019. $75,000
21 W Third Ave, FHLM Corp Repici Tyler; 5/2019. $155,000
32 Church Road, Kopec William Hernandez Fidel A Hernandez; 5/2019. $155,000
51 Reeds Beach Road, James Richard V Johnson Ralph B IV; 5/2019. $164,900
37 Sand Castle Drive, Barone Chris Peterman Richard; 5/2019. $165,000
811 Goshen Road, Craver Chester Sr Malikowski Steve J; 5/2019. $220,000
314 E Shellbay Ave, Rich John M Bredehoft Robert E; 5/2019. $255,000
20 Woodland Road, Blaszczyk Jane M Lambert Robert J; 5/2019. $269,000
303 Seacrest Lane, Braddock Lawrence A Woodland Richard L; 5/2019. $270,000
2 Second Drive, Fulton John W Blsg Dev LLC ; 5/2019. $300,000
39 Fishing Creek Road, Tyndall Richard L Bustos Gabriela A; 5/2019. $380,000
15 Holly Knoll Drive, Michner Richard Union League NtlGolf Club LLC; 5/2019. $510,000
Lot 3 Block 4.01, Messina Family Irr Children New Jersey State; 5/2019. $24,651
206 Stagecoach Road, Naimoli David Francis Mac Bride William J; 5/2019. $69,000
31 Siegtown Road, Miller Banjamin F Cooper Travis; $116,750
108 Mechanic St, B&D Noll LLC Ckjr LLC; 5/2019. $150,000
12 Wayne Ave, Mdi West Properties LLC Myers John Jr; 5/2019. $200,000
22 Pinewood Court, Orlando Vincent C Un Lge Ntl Golf Club LLC; 5/2019. $225,000
34 Brooks Ave, Burg Morton Yaremko Bohdan; 5/2019. $256,000
10 Bellewood Road, Heilig Robert Kawesi Fausta; 5/2019. $260,000
29 Meadow Valley Road, Banning Robert Est Exr Vey Carin; 5/2019. $285,000
307 Court House-South Dennis Road, Davis Benjamin B Duffy Thomas E Jr; 5/2019. $299,000
6 New River Road, Trajkovski Kirco Johnson Austin Gregory; 5/2019. $323,000
14 Shadow Lane, Kelchner David W Berman Anna S; 5/2019. $325,000
51 Egret Trail, Hill John Bradford Tierney William E; 5/2019. $850,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
410-414 E 25th St, Mgmt Consortium LLC Wynnefield Dev LLC; 05/2019. $175,000
230 W 17th Ave Un 105, Fannie Mae Steiner Marcell; 05/2019. $183,900
1100 Kennedy Drive Un 206, Reber Steen H Diehl Dean P; $186,000
105 E 8th Ave, Hammond Teresa C Turner Megan Elizabeth; 05/2019. $200,000
500 Kennedy Drive, Boyle James M III Mc Poyle Robert P Jr; 05/2019. $202,500
123 W 26th Ave, Gellura Dorothy C Npu LLC; 05/2019. $250,000
410 E 24th Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Heisner Thomas Michael; 05/2019. $310,566
421 E 23rd Ave Un 101, Wynnefield Dev LLC Cotterino Diane L; 05/2019. $444,900
420 E 2nd Ave Un A, Christy James Anthony Ghaly Nabil N; 05/2019. $614,000
500 E 13th Ave Un 208, Kornbluh Meilech Conway Michael J; 05/2019. $155,000
620 W Pine Ave, Lewis Patrick Exr Strohmetz Scott V; 05/2019. $191,000
215 Surf Ave Un 105, Garozzo Frank Corrado Dina Marie; 05/2019. $300,000
205 E Eleventh Ave, Despo Robert R Exr&C De Witt Paul; 05/2019. $340,000
311 E 26th Ave, Thistlewood Jay Visintin Daniel; 05/2019. $352,500
110 E 11th Ave, Dooley Mary Anne Philbin Kelly; 05/2019. $357,500
215 E 17th Ave Un 200, O’Donnell Kevin Goul Joseph S Jr; 05/2019. $359,500
733 W Pine Ave, Maley Richard T Foster Daniel F; 05/2019. $368,000
1407 Ocean Ave Un C, Gallagher Joseph P Cappelli Laura M; 05/2019. $380,000
113 W 16th Ave, Cape Real Estate Dev Mcconomy Molly; 05/2019. $444,000
421 E 23rd Ave Un 203, Wynnefield Dev LLC Francesco Monica; 05/2019. $444,900
231 W 2nd Ave, Petko Joseph S O’Donnell Kevin; 05/2019. $625,000
Lot 5 Block 418, Ragone Donna M Horwell Steven Jr; 05/2019. $630,000
220 W 25th Ave Un 2, Dewitt Paul Holland Jon C; 5/2019. $151,000
417 E 25th Ave, Pawluczyk Joseph M Danifo Stephen M; 5/2019. $159,900
501 Ocean Ave Un 101, Voigt Frank R Caponetti Joseph P; 5/2019. $185,000
201 E Marina Court, Gillen Joseph E Reilly Robert E; 5/2019. $252,300
511 E 3rd Ave Un 308, Keenan Steven E Mitsos-Panvini Loretta; 5/2019. $300,000
415 E 5th Ave, Bauers Bessie Jane Panetta Robert; 5/2019. $460,000
222 W 3rd Ave, De Petris Nicholas J Jr Taylor Rodger; 5/2019. $470,000
2312 New York Ave, Norwild LLC Nasuti Richard H; 5/2019. $485,000
127 W 16th Ave Un A, Mc Williams Patrick N Toto Gerald P; 5/2019. $555,000
337 E 7th Ave, Black Edward Scott Baker Kathleen; 5/2019. $585,000
300 New Jersey Ave, Capua Robert N Dietz James; 5/2019. $710,000
216 E 3rd Ave, Sweeney Edward J Shumaker Avery; 5/2019. $1,075,000
OCEAN CITY
620B Asbury Ave, Schneider Jonathan Basile Joseph J; 05/2019. $380,000
817 Bay Ave, Atlantic Exchange LLC Rjgvb LLC; 05/2019. $430,000
4960-62 Asbury Ave, Zakrzewski Joseph S Hunter Richard P Jr; 05/2019. $435,000
642B Asbury Ave, Steet Kevin A Eggers James; 05/2019. $450,000
3115 W Ave #3115 Un B, Newhook Craig Eckert Mary D; 05/2019. $475,000
417 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Keane Francis Brendlinger Craig R; 05/2019. $500,000
3226 Asbury Ave, Zinn Ross M Bramley Matthew F III; 05/2019. $510,000
3645 Asbury Ave Un A, Useller Robert Kekesi Attila G; 05/2019. $515,000
717 Asbury Ave, Amt Properties LLC Kc Properties LLC; 05/2019. $520,000
934-36 Ocean Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Drake Kristen R Miller Steven D; 05/2019. $529,900
4860 West Ave Un A, Mc Cartney Frank G Jr Altimari Anthony; 05/2019. $564,975
1516 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Thompson Jay Douglas Pruitt Diane H; 05/2019. $575,000
1542 Asbury Ave, Bechta Matthew S Griffiths Steven M; 05/2019. $582,000
3120 Asbury Ave, Petrizzio Peter Green Hughbert L; 05/2019. $585,000
804B Brighton Place, Choriw George Drake Kristen R; 05/2019. $595,000
38 Sunnyside Court, Gillespie M C Est Exr Keane Francis; 05/2019. $600,000
2116-18 Haven Ave, Ronan Patricia M Walls John D; 05/2019. $624,000
4125 Asbury Ave, Senior Shawn Dermody Alfred; 05/2019. $625,000
806 Delancey Place, Eggers James Latti William; 05/2019. $626,500
312 N. St Aka 310 N. St #12, Wright Rufus L Jr Ruppersberger Gregg; 05/2019. $645,000
112 Crescent Road, Frost Susan Wright Rufus L Jr; 05/2019. $650,000
7 W Tenth St, Harcole LLC Steet Kevin A; 05/2019. $720,000
108 Pinnacle Road, Heiney Paul A Exr&C Solomon Howard M; 05/2019. $725,000
1703 Central Ave, Fazio Francis J Sr 1703 Central Ave LLC; 05/2019. $750,000
321 Wesley Ave, Richards Lorraine L Cavan Theodore; 05/2019. $798,000
1008 Ocean Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Gristick Gary; 05/2019. $999,999
803 Park Place, Rosenblatt Family Lp Koerner David M; 05/2019. $1,110,000
911-13 Second St Un 913, Staniec Victor G Reddy Ramalinga; 05/2019. $1,160,000
49 Morningside Road, Goldman Mark S Pfeiffer Johan; 05/2019. $1,660,000
Lot 11 Block 2600, Kappaz William J 2639 LLC; 05/2019. $3,380,000
500 Bay Ave, Snow Diana L Snow Grace H; 05/2019. $53,000
500 Bay Ave, Caparele Joyce M Snow Grace H; 05/2019. $68,463
870 Seventh St, Campagna Joan L Sodano Joseph; 05/2019. $112,000
3313-15 Bay Ave, Campanella Joseph J Lucas Haley Brannen; 05/2019. $175,000
633-47 Wayne Ave, Jainnini William M &C Coyle-Felix Kimberly; 05/2019. $328,000
600 Pleasure Ave, Blackburn Joseph M Dedman Matthew W; 05/2019. $345,000
608-10 Bay Ave 1st Fl, Schaffhauser Michael J Matsinger Daniel; 05/2019. $375,000
913 Bay Ave, Primodie Wayne A De Maise Victor E; 05/2019. $375,000
5448-50 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Yost Charles R Mahoney Lee; 05/2019. $435,628
2632-34 Asbury Ave Un B, Coolahan Jeffrey D Matlack Kathleen; 05/2019. $479,900
309-11 Bay Ave, Watson Lauren Jill Gibson Stephen R; 05/2019. $482,500
303 Battersea Road, Carmody D Michael Hager Steven; 05/2019. $495,000
816-18 Parkridge Road, Ocean City Builders/Dev LLC Rowe William A; 05/2019. $498,000
816-18 Parkridge Road, Ocean City Builders/Dev LLC Heichemer Corinne; 05/2019. $528,000
1036-1038 Simpson Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Adams Steven A Illas Sharon; 05/2019. $533,000
3212-14 West Ave, Backensto Brian E Oberholtzer Richard K; 05/2019. $542,000
5536 Simpson Ave, Pellegrini Mary Fitzgerald Diane; 05/2019. $560,000
204 21st St, Carpenter R Douglas Jr Foley Bernard J III; 05/2019. $600,000
47 Spruce Road, Zerbo Susan Trust Timken Michael; 05/2019. $640,000
916 Asbury Ave, Lee John W Trust Pokeyankleplum LLC; 05/2019. $665,000
1-3 Simpson Road, Kammerer Gene W Sokol Alan H; 05/2019. $720,000
Lot 1 Block 70.15, Johnson Elizabeth C Est Exr Scarborough Todd; 05/2019. $750,000
5144 Central Ave, Barling Elizabeth Weller Kevin Brian; 05/2019. $815,000
1044-46 Central Ave, Paolino Thomas Petzitillo Anthony Jr; 05/2019. $825,000
2225-27 Central Ave, Giorno Linda Adams Mark F X; 05/2019. $847,500
260 W Inlet Road, Hager Steven Petsis Anthony; 05/2019. $855,000
142 W 17th St, S E And K M Markert Rev Liv Trust Byrne Stephen; 05/2019. $942,000
5608-10 Central Ave Un A,Ocean City Dev Group LLC 5608 Central LLC; 05/2019. $950,000
149 E Atlantic Ave Un A, Naylor Wayne S Mahan Jennifer; 05/2019. $950,000
5608-10 Central Ave Un B, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Weathers Stephen A; 05/2019. $996,550
5037 Central Ave, Boss Richard W Jr Rucci Michael R; 05/2019. $1,125,000
217 W 17th St, Cardile Frank A Trust Senior Shawn; 05/2019. $1,325,000
239 North Point Road, Carrozza Michael A Jr &C Cole Royal W III; 05/2019. $1,550,000
4631 Central Ave Second Fl, 4629-4631 Central Ave LLC Sher Barry; 05/2019. $2,518,000
SEA ISLE CITY
5301 Central Ave Un N, Redfern Ocean LLC Votta Thomas A; 05/2019. $995,000
21 30th St South Un, Storey Lawrence P Jr Glemser John P; 05/2019. $1,200,000
4100 Boardwalk, Fessler Michael W Brady James J 05/2019. $462,500
Lot 1.02 Block 44.04, Den-Sea LLC Edwardi Frank P Jr; 05/2019. $707,000
110 53rd St East Un, Di Cesare Lauren A Dinan Baer Elise Joy; 05/2019. $745,000
244 38th St East Un, Rossi Mark Olszewski Robert S; 05/2019. $810,000
4114 Central Ave Un 210, Brach Linda S Incaudo Charles A; 5/2019. $255,000
23 38th St Un 201, Brady James J Donohue Jacqueline B; 5/2019. $275,000
6396 Central Ave Un B, Schwartz Bryan A Mc Kenzie Michael S; 5/2019. $455,000
3400 Landis Zave Un 202, Campagna Vincent Schwagerl William S; 5/2019. $490,000
Lot 42 Block 40.05, O’Neill Lillian B Smith Andrew; 5/2019. $565,000
7305 Central Ave, Dobrowolski Kathleen Stenger Joshua J; 5/2019. $665,000
10 69th St Un South, Burns Jean M Lobb Daniel William; 5/2019. $1,015,000
132 51St St Un East, Gleeson Thomas D Tl Mac LLC; 5/2019. $1,250,000
STONE HARBOR
100 115th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Ksm Stone Harbor LLC; 05/2019. $6,400,000
151 95th St Un 8, Roth Mark D Schuch Richard; 05/2019. $619,000
10626 Third Ave, Kubiak David J Heckleman Charles R; 05/2019. $1,160,000
250 107th St, Shc 107 LLC Hughes TP 2011 Irr Trust; 05/2019. $1,967,500
210 121st St, ST Stone Harbor LLC Lp 12010 LLC; 05/2019. $2,550,000
111 100th St, Beyda Peter Hill John Bradford; 05/2019. $3,267,000
351 96th St Un 209, Zercher Sandra L Foreman Cynthia L; 5/2019. $505,000
Lot 121.01 Block 100.01, Cole Jeffrey Kaufmann Todd C; 5/2019. $615,000
209 104th St, Clavin Christopher W Shc 104 LLC; 5/2019. $1,570,000
156 101st St, Gurley Anthony J Stone Harbor Devs LLC; 5/2019. $1,700,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
250 Perry Road, Upper Township Mtglq Investors L P Meher George IV; 5/2019. $89,000
6 Williams Way, Curtin Judith M Oppenheimer Denise; 5/2019. $238,391
83 Route 50, Turner Dallis Volz Julia; 5/2019. $253,000
Lot 27 Block 567, Turner Jeffrey R Exr Racz Kathleen; 5/2019. $336,500
2812 S Bayview Drive, Bodine Doris E Est Exr Schultheis Craig; 5/2019. $355,000
WEST CAPE MAY
123 Emerald Ave, Rowley John M Potkovac Suzette A; 5/2019. $525,000
221 Park Blvd Un G, Jezersek Colleen Turso Paula; 5/2019. $55,000
107 W Grant St, Mc Clatchy Barbara Mc Bake Props LLC; 5/2019. $675,000
WILDWOOD
441 W Lincoln Ave #100 Un 5, Yantorno Robert Young Christopher A; 05/2019. $234,000
410 W Hand Ave #100, Kenney Robert T Sienko Francis; 05/2019. $243,000
500 W Andrews Ave, Baranauskas Robert J Sr Seiberlich Andrew Jr; 05/2019. $245,000
427 W Leaming Ave, Hope Ryan E Hanr Thomas J; 05/2019. $259,000
107 E Taylor Ave Un C Front, Finati John Trust Sareen Divya; 05/2019. $275,000
3500 Atlantic Ave, Asso LLC Ebas-Adelphia LLC; 05/2019. 3500 Atlantic Ave, $400,000
323 E Maple Ave Un 1, Armstrong Gregory A Granato Christina; 5/2019. $120,000
238 W Poplar Ave, Schmieg Michael Joseph Pizzo Joseph; 5/2019. $125,000
610 W Burk Ave, Alvarez Julio C Solipaca Steven; 5/2019. $142,000
1800 Ocean Ave, Di Illio Denise A Becker Julia Marie; 5/2019. $190,000
227 W Wildwood Ave Un 1, Horan Joseph Stafford Lester G; 5/2019. $225,000
227 W Wildwood Ave, Horan Joseph 227 W Wildwood Ave Un 2 LLC; 5/2019. $232,500
233 E Roberts Ave, Ucci Patricia A Herrlinger Brian; 5/2019. $255,000
351 E Wildwood Ave Un 102, Glenbowski Maria E Bamford Edmund A III; 5/2019. $287,500
317 E Wildwood Ave, Brys Richard Wong Constance A; 5/2019. $307,000
525 W Montgomery Ave, Meyer George Hauser Joseph F Jr; 5/2019. $309,900
5208 Lake Road Un 2D, Weinstein Martin Keenan Steven E; 5/2019. $377,500
221 E Spicer Ave, Magos Emmanuel A Pats Investments LLC; 5/2019. $400,000
WILDWOOD CREST
520 E Stockton Road Un 304, May Carl J Jr Zuniss Gregory E; 05/2019. $785,000
9201 Seaview Ave, Pawlus Claudio Poserina Thomas E; 05/2019. $807,500
5600 Seaview Ave Un 5, Prenaj Luz Vocaturo Peter Jr; 05/2019. $105,000
5716 Seaview Ave Un 6, Mitchell John F Jr Roddy Bernard P III; 05/2019. $175,000
210 E Rambler Road Un 101, Komianos William L Stasienko Scott K; 05/2019. $189,500
5701 Atlantic Ave Un 302, Kane Stephen R Erickson Michael; 05/2019. $380,000
406 E Stockton Road #5, Kreicker W Christopher Lakofsky Matthew; 05/2019. $562,000
Lot 9.02 Block 171, Sansone Charles J Del Monte Robert; 05/2019. $674,000
203 E Monterey Ave Un C, Amenhauser John P Exr De Joseph Michael; 5/2019. $94,500
412 E St Paul Ave, Bott John J Wronski Robert; 5/2019. $110,000
404 E Denver Ave Un 406, Callahan Frank Joseph Mc Connell Todd A; 5/2019. $112,500
8401 Atlantic Ave Un 316, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Trust Ricci Michael; 5/2019. $160,000
300 E Syracuse Ave Un 201, Dimemmo Constance W Alfe Christopher; 5/2019. $205,000
117 W Wiseria Road, Wisteria Properties LLC Zerbe Michael R; 5/2019. 275,000
312 E Cresse Ave, Gentry Louis F Flynn Daniel; 5/2019. $305,000
Lot 14, Block 123, Geibler William R Maloney Isabelle; 5/2019. $330,000
401 E Stockton Road Un 103, Wardrop Thomas G Winnick Stephen J; 5/2019. $350,000
407 E Monterey Ave Un 304, Seabold LLC Marone Vincent A; 5/2019. $480,000
150 W Heather Road, Delmonte Robert P Baldino Frank; 5/2019. $505,000
7701 Atlantic Ave Un 408, Diomatari-Macmillan Tina Glantz Kurt; 5/2019. $650,000
7402 Pacific Ave, Martinelli John Rodgers Diane; 5/2019. $675,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
212-214 Atlantic St, Bestproperty1inc Inc, Moncion Property Manager Llc; 5/6/2019. $100,000
195 N Pearl St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; 5/7/2019. $10,000
67 Ewing St, Reinherz David Neil; Reinherz Mary Theresa, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; 5/8/2019. $39,900
160 N Burlington Road, Cumberland County Sheriff; South Jersey Gas By Shrf; Vasquez Daniel F By Shrf; Vasquez Erin R By Shrf, Singh Amarjit; Singh Gurmej; 5/8/2019. $40,100
310 N Laurel St,, Culcasi Rosemary Esq; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Markley Bridgeton Llc; 5/8/2019. $19,000
485 Irving Ave, Mr. Cooper; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba, Rubios Enterprises Llc; 5/9/2019. $30,700
284 Fayette St, Martelette Brittany; Martelette Joseph D, Thompson Michael; 5/13/2019. $30,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
791 Cedar St, Ramos Tracy L, Corwin Alar; Paul Steven; 5/2/2019. $155,000
502 Irving Ave, Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty, Mendez Cecia Santiago; Mendez Rodrigo Santiago; 5/15/2019. $89,900
Landis Ave, Olszewski Carol A; Olszewski Thomas Jr Est, Mand Llc; 5/17/2019. $199,900
580 Elm St, Kousmine Laura, Lighty Michael C; 5/28/2019. $150,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
Nantuxent Creek, Blizzard Roy S Jr, First Choice Custom Harvesting Llc; 5/1/2019. $54,850
441 Fortescue Road, Amato Mary E, Auker Crystal B; Auker Joshua; 5/1/2019. $180,000
129 Garrison Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Lanzi Carolyn; Lanzi Paul; 5/10/2019. $70,126
15 Hall St, Actlien Runoff Llc; Taki Adam, Whilden Irene M; 5/22/2019. $15,000
602-605 Main St, Wilford Ellis Est By Exec; Wilford Jeremy Exec; Wilford Lora G Exec, Mulherin David K; Mulherin Jennifer H; 5/22/2019. $23,000
264 New Jersey Ave, Kij Stanley I; Kij Zuzanna, Daluisio Sabrina Leanne; Daluisio Stephen C; 5/29/2019. $135,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
3515 Route 47, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust; Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2014-2 By Trust, Costoso Janette; 5/2/2019. $15,000
23 Olive St, Cox Paul Jr Est; Cox Paul T Jr, Orlandini Andrew; 5/2/2019. $75,000
Maurice Rvr Twp, 29 Avenue A, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 Aka &C Trust By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Trapani Angelo, 5/9/2019, $100,000.00
Maurice Rvr Twp, 3599 Route 47, Bank Of New York Fka; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Cwabs Inc &C By Trust; Cwabs Inc &C By Trust By Atty; Specialized Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Loth Robert, 5/17/2019, $24,900.00
MILLVILLE
124 E Mulberry St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Kelly Richard H; Kelly Tracy A; 5/3/2019. $30,000
53 Tomasello Drive, Ehlin Gary Scott; Ehlin Heather, Smith Shenequa; 5/3/2019. $287,000
279 Nabb Ave, Raines Kelly Fka; Welden Kelly, Stinger-Farrell Denise M; 5/6/2019. $235,000
7 Jason Dr, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Selene Finance Lp Atty, Vanmeter Angel M; Vanmeter Stephen M; 5/6/2019. $142,000
434 Manor Ave, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Lichtenstein Jennifer; 5/6/2019. $19,000
533 5th St North, Lijewski & Associate Inc Aka; Lijewski & Associates Inc Aka, Marjorie Raymond Holdings Llp; 5/6/2019. $17,000
316 S 5th St, Shaffer Marie Rose; Tomlin Robert Sean; Tomlin Stephanine Lee Est, Rermd Llc; 5/6/2019. $26,000
College Drive, Cumberland County College Aka; Cumberland County College Bd Of Trustees Aka, Cumberland County Improvement Authority; 5/6/2019. $178,655
2028 Easy St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Hill Charlotte; Hill Ronnie; 5/6/2019. $255,000
700 Orange St, Realin Inc, Gaudelli Enterprises Llc; 5/7/2019. $100,000
500 W Buckshutem Road, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Poloff Emily; 5/7/2019. $114,900
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
Stow Creek Twp, 272 Marlboro Road, Davis Brian W; Davis Wendy L, Morrissey Abigail; Sickler Jesse, 5/14/2019, $300,000.00
VINELAND
1635 Linden Blvd, Behrens Abby; Behrens Jeffrey, Steigerwalt Otto; Steigerwalt Roxanne M; 5/1/2019. $229,900
5 Sutliff Ave, Ricci Christopher J; Ricci Patricia, Perez Brandi N; Rodriguez Claudio; 5/1/2019. $212,000
515 Broadlawn Terrace, Hance Robert, Juan Robin A; 5/2/2019. $125,000
837 E Peach St, Blb Resources Agent; Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Morcelo Genesis; 5/2/2019. $40,000
Vineland, 2490 London Lane, Boote Arthur J; Boote Teresa T, Clay James; Clay Tara, 5/2/2019, $342,000.00
Vineland, 1478 S East Avenue, Torres Herman; Torres Rose L, Ortiz Juan A, 5/2/2019, $172,000.00
Vineland, 3060 N East Avenue, Howard Marcella; Larrain Maria, Nelson Dana, 5/2/2019, $205,000.00
Vineland, 2909 Driftwood Lane, Nunziato Frank J; Nunziato Linda W, Kahn Cara Janine, 5/2/2019, $263,000.00
Vineland, 2930 Palermo Ave, Canglo Llc, Watkins Amanda; Watkins Ryan J, 5/2/2019, $65,000.00
Vineland, 2504 Almond Rd, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; New Penn Financial Atty; Newrez Llc Dba Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Capizola Michael, 5/2/2019, $45,900.00
Vineland, 305-309 S Eighth Street, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty; Thornburg Mortgage Securities Trust 2004-3 &C By Trust By Atty, Mjm Development Llc, 5/3/2019, $80,000.00
Vineland, 5460 Harvest Court, Puesi Rosario Jr; Rpj Properties Llc, Danley Stephanie M; Zeller Jacob B, 5/3/2019, $209,000.00
Vineland, 1969 E Oak Road, Purificatio Francis J; Purificato Lisa J, Ayala Elizabeth; Cordero Dianna, 5/3/2019, $209,000.00
Vineland, 5560 Hunter Court, Fineman Scott, Stokes Ledaro M, 5/3/2019, $162,500.00
Vineland, 1801 E Walnut Road, Kalwite Arthur, Lorenzo Frances M; Lorenzo Jedediah T, 5/3/2019, $180,000.00
Vineland, 174 Avas Court, Davco Construciton Inc Aka; Davco Construction Inc Aka, Baruffi Dominick P Ii; Baruffi Donna, 5/3/2019, $50,000.00
Vineland, 1877-1879 S East Blvd, Pearlstein Sandy, Quinones Melissa, 5/3/2019, $91,500.00
Vineland, 1838 Monarch Lane, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Gordon Stuart; Mccalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Llc Atty, Kaffenberger Roy G; Kaffenberger Victoria R, 5/3/2019, $112,000.00
Vineland, 415 Forbes Drive, Rudd Matthew M; Wilson Andrea T, Dallett James M Iii; Dallett Lois M, 5/3/2019, $231,000.00
Vineland, 51 W Laurel Street, Dallett James M Iii; Dallett Lois, Morales Kathleen M, 5/3/2019, $159,900.00
Vineland, 743 S Valley Avenue, Thompson Arthur L; Thompson Catherine, Cruz Anixa A, 5/3/2019, $127,000.00
Vineland, 1415 E Wheat Road, Grandi Eileen A Ind Atty; Martelli Ferdinand Est; Martelli Olga By Atty, Corniell Albert A; Hilscher Crystal G, 5/3/2019, $146,000.00
Vineland, 85 E Arbor Avenue, Capano Adele T By Atty; Capano Anthony Est; Cifaloglio Karen Atty, Capano Tina C; Lee Jon C, 5/3/2019, $135,000.00
Vineland, 2424 Loretta Lane, Foster Allen J; Foster Tara M, Reyes-Rodriguez Heriberto, 5/3/2019, $283,000.00
Vineland, 3097 N East Ave, Conrow Alicia C; Conrow Edward William, Graiff Ashley Nicole, 5/6/2019, $250,000.00
Vineland, 2552 Venezia Ave, Crovo John A Est By Exec; Crovo John A Jr Exec; Crovo Phyllis Est, Crovo Ann Marie, 5/6/2019, $134,000.00
Vineland, 577 Overbrook Rd, Rivera William Jr, Ramdhanie Hafeeza; Ramdhanie Vanessa, 5/6/2019, $174,000.00
Vineland, 2245 E Landis Ave, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Securitized Asset Backed Receivables Llc &C By Trust By Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Trust By Atty, Barrera Gabriel, 5/6/2019, $90,000.00
Vineland, 735 Victoria Court, Champion Mortgage Co Atty; Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2018-3 By Trust By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Bashenko Valery, 5/6/2019, $170,000.00
Vineland, 5182 Mays Landing Rd, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty, Cannon Erika H, 5/6/2019, $112,000.00
Vineland, 1128 New Peach St, Christina Trust Trust By Atty; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty; Selene Finance Lp Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty, Matias Leonides; Matias Vanessa, 5/6/2019, $113,500.00
Vineland, 2361 Bella Rosa Court, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka Dba; Newrez Llc Dba By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Rivera William Jr, 5/6/2019, $190,000.00
Vineland, 3001 E Chestnut Unit E 44, Carangelo Mary Adm; Ruggerio Anthony Est By Adm, Turner Almeder D, 5/6/2019, $128,500.00
Vineland, 2620 Brunetta Dr, Gove Jamie J; Martellio Michelle L, Kagan Alan Jr; Kagan Lauren A, 5/7/2019, $147,000.00
Vineland, 604 Wayne Ave, Negron Kristina Tamara, Fernandez Denis Becerra, 5/7/2019, $155,000.00
Vineland, 748 Yale Terrace, Cumberland County Sheriff; Delgado Elvin By Shrf; Zavis Juli J By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc, 5/7/2019, $74,200.00
Vineland, 595 N East Avenue, Meckel Enterprises Llc; Meckel Greg, Levari Joseph, 5/8/2019, $184,500.00
Vineland, 4616 E Landis Avenue, Ardito Joan; Jost Yolanda; Leone Thomas; Leone Yolanda Est; Smith Theresa; Williams Nancy, Martinez Victor E, 5/8/2019, $119,000.00
Vineland, 1261 Ashwood Court, Woskanajan Benjamin; Woskanajan Maureen, Yildiz Badagul; Yildiz Kibar, 5/9/2019, $192,500.00
Vineland, 4331 Stanley Terrace, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Soundview Home Loan Trust &C By Trust By Atty, Alongi Laura, 5/10/2019, $35,000.00
Vineland, 881 S Main Road, Parthasarathy Mike R; Rh Fund Xi Llc, Sedeyn Kimberly, 5/10/2019, $120,000.00
Vineland, 519 Clarendon Avenue, Angelo Julia; Angelo Ronald J Jr, Hammer Rentals Llc, 5/10/2019, $55,000.00
Vineland, 53 Shirley Court, Wood Joan H; Wood Robert T, Scelso Debra; Scelso Vincent, 5/13/2019, $122,000.00
Vineland, 1996 N Mill Road, Chemglass Realty V Llc; Surdam David; Surdam Philip; Surdam Walter, Shepherd Industrial Properties Ii Llc, 5/13/2019, $1,300,000.00
Vineland, 519 N West Avenue, Landis Township Of Board Of Education Fka; Vineland City Of Board Of Education, Golden Gate Inc, 5/13/2019, $551,000.00
Vineland, 712 E Montrose Street, Delgado Matilde, Decerda Ana J Taveras, 5/14/2019, $115,000.00
Vineland, 2809 Rome Road, Hunter Alexander Iii By Atty; Hunter Jane Ind Atty, Matias Icies J, 5/14/2019, $142,000.00
Vineland, 2912 Rome Road, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of, Mayhem Pros Llc, 5/14/2019, $76,500.00
Vineland, 2353 Almond Road, Coney Inez, Philcorr Vineland Llc, 5/14/2019, $125,000.00
Vineland, 62 W Oak Road, Bank Of New York Fka; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Cwalt Inc Alternative &C By Trust By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Martin Joel Wesley; Martin Kristopher Lee, 5/15/2019, $69,300.00
Vineland, 533 N West Avenue, Trasferini Albert P, Community Home Rentals Llc, 5/15/2019, $125,000.00
Vineland, 1388 Venezia Avenue, Rivera Katherine; Rivera Louis, Rogers Bethann B; Rogers James M, 5/15/2019, $265,000.00
Vineland, 213 Hendricks Road, Welch Paul K Exec; Welch Paul K Sr Est By Exec; Welch Shirley Ann Est, Walker Matthew E; Walker Natacha M, 5/16/2019, $120,000.00
Vineland, 9 Victory Avenue, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Selene Finance Lp Atty, Castillo Jose; Rullan Ivonne, 5/16/2019, $67,500.00
Vineland, 291 Steven Drive, Rpj Properties Llc, Smith Jason, 5/16/2019, $199,000.00
Vineland, 1635 Strathmore Terrace, Papamihalakis Kaliopi K, Sitaylo Valentin, 5/16/2019, $135,000.00
Vineland, 1349 Nelson Ave, Cumberland County Sheriff; Smith Mark F & Mrs By Shrf; Wright Edward A Jr & Mrs By Shrf, Djm Properties Llc, 5/16/2019, $37,000.00
Vineland, 66 W Grant Avenue, Mathews Howard W Jr, Myers David W; Myers Jessica R, 5/16/2019, $25,000.00
Vineland, 1931 Brookfield St, Davco Construction Inc, Heuser Charles J Iii; Heuser Kristen L, 5/17/2019, $366,000.00
Vineland, 1213 Mcclain Dr, Hunt Karen L; Hunt William H, Farnoly Frances A; Trabuchi-Downey Blake E, 5/17/2019, $263,000.00
Vineland, 5523 Ascher Rd, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Lp Atty, Battle Joseph Iii, 5/17/2019, $75,000.00
Vineland, 1165 Roberts Blvd, Collini Brian; Collini Lori, Orejuela Diego, 5/17/2019, $139,900.00
Vineland, 1377 Oak Lane, Hernandez Hilario; I&H Homes Llc, Basile Michelle E; Basile Peter A, 5/20/2019, $180,000.00
