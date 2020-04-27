Atlantic County
ABSECON
650 Franklin Blvd, Mystic Home Improv Llc Sj Holdings Llc; 3/4/2020. $82,500
175 New Jersey Ave, Golden Shirley M Viruel Arlene; 3/5/2020. $53,000
192 Bayview, Drive Wilmington Savings Fund Society 2view Properties Llc; 3/6/2020. $105,000
ATLANTIC CITY
2721 Boardwalk Unit 1101, Shyne Ellen A G Square Delivery Llc; 02/10/20. $69,000
220 N Massachusetts Ave Unit B,C,D & 223 Bshp J Waiters Lane, Levin Joshua Massachusetts Ave Condos Llc; 02/10/20. $220,000
129 N Georgia Ave, Front Damian Gustavo M Ruiz Espejo Arlene M; 02/11/20. $79,900
3101 Boardwalk #1802a-1, Cimino Charles M Morales Raquel; 02/11/20. $137,500
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 611, Ttlreo2 Llc Milestone Recovery Reo Llc; 02/11/20. $25,000
100 S Berkley Square, Harvis Barry M Park Gary; 02/11/20. $340,000
906 N Michigan Ave, City Of Atlantic City Cohen Joshua; 02/12/20. $17,500
901 Keener Ave, Rem Real Estate Corp Blanch Real Estate Llc; 02/12/20. $79,900
BRIGANTINE
4419 Whalerman Road, Wilmington Trust Na Dimona Melissa A; 02/10/20. $150,000
5213 Waterview Drive, Keshgegian Richard V Browne Aileen M; 02/10/20. $550,000
4614 Schooner Road, Polizzi Janette Budzinski Matthew S; 02/11/20. $340,000
218 Hagen Road, Lund Robert M Pastore Diane E; 02/12/20. $315,000
4500 W Brigantine Ave #1321, Ganzelli Joseph P Sr Smith Mark T; 02/13/20. $164,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit F5, Everett Walter J Fard Mohamed Hassan Adibzadeh; 02/13/20. $119,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
901 Duerer St, Ocean Realty Llc Release Bw Inc; 02/19/20. $660,000
405 Washington Ave, Pereira Paulo L Martinez Francisco A Sr; 02/20/20. $152,900
1704 London Ave, Dr Horton Inc Nj Bertero Joseph M; 02/20/20. $215,990
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
1202 Carlisle Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Laynes Esther L; 02/20/20. $143,000
39 Diamond Drive, Portnoy Michael Ferrie John C III; 02/21/20 $267,000
118 Wharf Road, Gibbs James Smith John C; 02/21/20. $365,000
103 Windwood Ave, Lee Christopher Decicco Thomas Jr; 02/24/20. $230,000
29 Heather Croft, Blankfield Allen/Atty Stoyko Alexander; 02/25/20. $48,000 E
ESTELL MANOR
194 Fifth Ave, Frampus Karen E Frampus Michael; 3/5/2020. $180,000
192 Third Ave, Tracy John/Ind&Admr Garrett Rebekah M; 3/16/2020. $199,000
163 Ninth Ave, US HUD Johnson Wayne; 3/19/2020. $65,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
255 S New York Road, Mountain Prime 2018 Llc Rodas Brian; 02/12/20. $200,000
632 S 6th Ave, US Bank Na Morales Lidia; 02/12/20. $68,000
319 S Pitney Road, Oceanfirst Bank Na D&M Galloway Holdings Llc; 02/13/20. $290,000
563 Revere Way, Wells Fargo Bk Na Colon Shawn; 02/18/20. $142,000
635 S New York Road, Fried Ronnie,/Exrx Scanlon Enterprises Llc; 02/19/20. $75,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
14 Westwood Road, Vanderhoff Michael F Vogt Steven A; 02/13/20. $225,000
2619 Grange Court, Alburger Carla Kolchins Natalia; 02/13/20. $137,000
706 Harbor Ave, Boddy Robert S Wardencki Timothy; 02/18/20. $220,000
1552 Washington Court, Bermudez Lissette Grusemeyer Carol; 02/19/20. $100,000
82 Ernst Court, Fernmoor Homes At Woods Landing Llc Bernhardt Keith E Sr; 02/21/20. $334,536
LINWOOD
230 W Vernon Ave, Midfirst Bank Karins James William; 3/2/2020. $162,800
13 Hamilton Ave, Somers Charles T Cline Family Rev Tr Of 2019; 3/3/2020. $413,145
415 W Edgewood Ave, Cheeseman James M Pushman Allison M; 3/12/2020. $238,000
MARGATE
121 N Barclay Ave, Cantell Cynthia M Duval Maria Nicole; 02/12/20. $350,000
9 S Gladstone Ave #B, Cohen Carolyn Czyzewski David P; 02/12/20. $265,000
9 S Gladstone Ave #A, Aponik Joseph A Czyzewski David P; 02/12/20. $345,000
364 N Rumson Ave, Rosadino Eugene F Jr&/Tr/Tr Kratchman Brett E/Tr/Tr; 02/13/20. $1,975,000
105 S Andover Ave, Piraino Builders Llc J L 105 Llc; 02/13/20. $2,450,000
NORTHFIELD
224 W Oakcrest Ave, US Bank Na Em Property Group Llc; 3/2/2020. $185,000
314 Davis Ave, Carman Andrew T Leon Bautista Jesus M; 3/9/2020. $125,000
15 Forrest Drive, Ruble Rita Jane Woodland Valerie; 3/16/2020. $177,000
PLEASANTVILLE
107 Sassafras Run, Pc5reo Llc Pleasantville Garden Nj Llc; 02/25/20. $40,000
517 Sassafras Run Unit 517, Nunez Edison Almonte Levy Michael; 02/26/20. $47,000
207 Newtowne Square, Huang Jean C Huang Li Bin; 02/26/20. $42,000
SOMERS POINT
13 Lehigh Drive, Manney Thomas E Maceachern Donald A; 3/2/2020. $204,000
52 W Laurel Drive, Nikolov Georgi H Savidge Thomas D Jr; 3/3/2020. $218,000
20 E Dawes Ave, Spidella Matthew J Callazzo Properties Llc; 3/4/2020. $208,000
201 W New Jersey Ave, Waid Frances Ostapkovich Peter; 3/4/2020. $193,000
VENTNOR
112 N Newark Ave, Connolly Christine Y&H Homes Llc; 02/18/20. $152,535
128 N Sacramento Ave, Dougherty David Nagle William J; 02/20/20. $289,000
104 N Dorset Ave #2, Masturzo Darleen Layton George R Sr; 02/21/20. $58,000
13 S Wyoming Ave, Fried Randy Baram Ruth; 02/24/20. $640,000
214 N Surrey Ave Unit A, Total Custom Bldrs Llc Campbell Kevin; 02/25/20. $420,000
Cape May County
AVALON
893 21st St, Marina At Avalon Anchorage LLC Kelly Brendan M; 02/20. $2,295,000
243 70th St, Mc Caffery James F Cogliano Bryan R; 02/20. $1,775,000
4314 5th Ave, Rawle Lorraine Trust 4314 5th Avalon LLC; 02/20. $3,300,000
35 E 24th St, Winfield Developers LLC 35 E 24 Trust; 02/20. $4,500,000
CAPE MAY
1230 Idaho Ave, Diesl Gary Patuto Jennifer; 02/20. $780,000
1420 Missouri Ave, Bundschu Vicki L Trust Williams Mark J; 02/20. $850,000
1233 Idaho Ave, Gregory Eric Juba Nicolaus T; 02/20. $1,200,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
112 Old Goshen Road, Slotterback Jerry H Stein Marjorie Ann; 02/20. $106,402
6 Robin Drive, Barbagello Daniel J Frank Gregory Jr; 02/20. $225,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
14 Pennsylvania Ave, Keystone Servicing Co LLC Tier Three Capital LLC; 02/20. $20,000
120 Briarwood Drive, Go America LLC Wiley Kevin; 02/20. $63,000
307 E Pacific Ave, Bank Of NY Mellon N L Martucci Prop LLC; 02/20. $98,700
9 E St Johns Ave, Jargowski Peter Frank Kiniropoulos Stefanos; 02/20. $134,900
8 E Tampa Ave, Dimitri Marcus Pride Donald R; 02/20. $147,300
107 Mc Kinley Ave, Lockhead Edward Perry Kenneth E; 02/20. $155,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
502 W Main St, Tangalin Danilo P Nationstar Mortgage LLC; 02/20. $16,037
774 Goshen Road, Bank Of New York Mellon Dkc Contractors LLC; 02/20. $33,000
38 Church Road, Pnc Bank National Association Zmeu Eusebiu; 02/20. $85,000
111 Davis Road, Bank Of New York Mellon Patmos Property Group; 02/20. $141,750
147 Old Goshen Road, Rushmore Loan Mgmt Svc LLC J M B Dev LLC; 02/20. $146,000
201 E Maryland Ave, Harris Daniel Beyel Jr Morales Elias Zacualpa; 02/20. $168,000
171 Lee Lane, Carsillo Angela Rambo Frank; 02/20. $169,000
OCEAN CITY
807 Eighth St Un 307, Youngelson Andrew E Stone Jonathan; 2/20. $43,500
200 Bay Ave Un 308, Hermann Ronald Bilardo Francis J; 2/20. $197,000
719 11th St Un 616, Green Brent Allen Mgh Realty LLC; 2/20. $215,000
935 Ocean Ave, Martino Catherine F Hermann Ronald; 2/20. $248,000
307 West Ave, Easley Janet Rjgvb LLC; 2/20. $301,000
1248 Bay Ave 1st Fl, Benton Patricia Caldwell Jeffrey; 2/20. $350,000
15 Tonkin Court, Whitham Mark L Louie Joan L; 2/20. $350,000
103 Breton Court, Lindberg Murray E Troster Alfred B; 2/20. $425,000
SEA ISLE CITY
118 85th St, Tucker Max Feola Francis; 02/20. $587,500
6611 Landis Ave, Mc Menamin John J Jr Maugeri Joseph V; 02/20. $824,000
26 45th St, Sacco Glenn Patrick Patton Steve P; 02/20. $960,000
105 81st St, 105 81St St LLC Iacobucci Rosemary; 02/20. $999,000
3900 Pleasure Ave, Chen Patricia Smith Edward J; 02/20. $285,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1451 Joseph Ave, Rixon Paul A III Exr Bartley Alexander B; 2/20. $175,000
190 Dennisville-Petersburg Road, Young Holly Ann Pettit Edward S; 2/20. $230,000
727 Route 50, American Res And Reb LLC Norton Megan E; 2/20. $258,500
18 Hope Corson Road, Sullick Brad T Magee Kelly; 2/20. $359,000
6 Greenbriar Road, Caruso Anthony III Preston John; 2/20. $390,000
22 Hummingbird Ave, Klebaur Francis John IV Sullick Brad T; 2/20. $599,000
9 Prescott Ave, Jlc Private Investments LLC Stfm LLC; 2/20. $1,875,000
5 Sleepy Hollow Road, Winslow John C Porreca Stephanie M; 2/20. $229,000
565 Route 50, Clermont Homes LLC Cleary Keith; 2/20. $282,400
Cumberland County
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
608-650 Turkey Point Road, Nocon Family Llc; Nocon Kevin; Dichmann-Schmidt Andrea; Dichmann-Schmidt Reiner; 1/16/2020. $65,000
MILLVILLE
800 W Main St, K&L Property Management Llc; Reed Kevin; Ricci Robin; 1/21/2020. $142,000
154 River Drive, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Fatuxa Group Llc; 1/21/2020. $49,050
1512 Pleasant Drive, New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency; New Jersey Mortgage Finance Agency Fka; Wroniuk Paul; 1/21/2020. $128,000
2315 Shamrock Lane, Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2018-3 By Trust By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty; Cama Self Directed Ira Llc Fbo; Hallauer Terry Ira By Fbo; 1/21/2020. $90,000
1140 Louis Drive, Fallows Virginia; Blue Sky Properties Llc; 1/22/2020. $63,000
1138 Loiuis Drive, Keystone Servicing Company Llc; Pocket Change Surplus Llc; 1/22/2020. $31,000
319 Oak St East, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fien Such Kahn & Shepard Esq Attys; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Loper Lamont L; 1/22/2020, $17,500.00
103-105 W Main St, Mcgraw Gladis; Mcgraw Gregory; Narzikulov Djamollidin E; 1/23/2020. $107,100
13 E Foundry St, Rhubart James K Ind Exec; Rhubart Sandra S; Stotler James E Est By Exec; Stotler Mary C Est; J-Bar Realty Llc; 1/23/2020. $20,000
VINELAND
866 W Garden Road, Kelso Karen Fka; Kelso-Mccormick Karen Aka; Mccormick Karen Aka; Mccormick Samuel; Hernandez Celita Sandy; Mendoza Job Santiago; 1/2/2020. $68,000
32 Victory Ave, Healy Florence M Est; Healy Thomas R Irrevocable Trust Agreement By Trust; Malloy Robert J Trust; Miller Bertha C Est By Adm; Miller Bertha C Family Trust; Salmon Vivian Adm Cta; Diaz-Cortes Carla M; 1/2/2020. $139,000
721 S Seventh St, 2019 Castle Llc; Eghre Investments Llc; 1/2/2020. $50,000
1029 Hendee Road, Rolando Alfred C; Rolando Joan A; Gonzalez Jose O; Gonzalez Virginia; 1/3/2020. $123,500
3071 E Chestnut Ave, Soriano Edward Jr; Soriano Management Llc; Chestnut Vineland Llc; 1/3/2020. $150,000
425 Reviam Court, Broschan Paul; Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc; Arce Marianette; 1/4/2020. $190,000
414 S Maple Drive, Blb Resources Delegate By Agent; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate By Agent; K&I Home Investors Llc; 1/4/2020. $80,000
417 W Chestnut Ave, Beck Melanie P Fka; Lovisone Melanie P; Vineland Chestnut Avenue Llc; 1/6/2020. $148,000
2884 Wynnewood Drive, Kempf Edward L Est By Exec; Kempf Penny Exec; Kempf Sally C Est; Hendrickson Krista J; Perella Joseph S Jr; 1/6/2020. $220,700
516 Clarendon Ave, Bank Of America By Atty; Mortgage Connect Lp Atty; Lopez Javier; 1/6/2020. $60,900
1235 Cayuga St, Bartley Charles Est; Bartley Louise By Atty; Brown Headley Atty; Martinez-Hernandez Gregorio; 1/6/2020. $163,300
1385 N Maple Drive, Bank Of New York Fka; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Cwabs Inc Asset Backed Certificates &C By Trust By Atty; Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc; 1/6/2020. $77,500
341 W Cornell St, Figueroa Concepcion; Figueroa Ermelindo Jr; Malave Anthony; 1/6/2020. $157,000
1610 Whispering Woods Way, Hammerstedt James D; Turner Denise M; Brady Michelle D; Brady Thomas J; 1/6/2020. $650,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.