Atlantic County

ABSECON

650 Franklin Blvd, Mystic Home Improv Llc Sj Holdings Llc; 3/4/2020. $82,500

175 New Jersey Ave, Golden Shirley M Viruel Arlene; 3/5/2020. $53,000

192 Bayview, Drive Wilmington Savings Fund Society 2view Properties Llc; 3/6/2020. $105,000

ATLANTIC CITY

2721 Boardwalk Unit 1101, Shyne Ellen A G Square Delivery Llc; 02/10/20. $69,000

220 N Massachusetts Ave Unit B,C,D & 223 Bshp J Waiters Lane, Levin Joshua Massachusetts Ave Condos Llc; 02/10/20. $220,000

129 N Georgia Ave, Front Damian Gustavo M Ruiz Espejo Arlene M; 02/11/20. $79,900

3101 Boardwalk #1802a-1, Cimino Charles M Morales Raquel; 02/11/20. $137,500

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 611, Ttlreo2 Llc Milestone Recovery Reo Llc; 02/11/20. $25,000

100 S Berkley Square, Harvis Barry M Park Gary; 02/11/20. $340,000

906 N Michigan Ave, City Of Atlantic City Cohen Joshua; 02/12/20. $17,500

901 Keener Ave, Rem Real Estate Corp Blanch Real Estate Llc; 02/12/20. $79,900

BRIGANTINE

4419 Whalerman Road, Wilmington Trust Na Dimona Melissa A; 02/10/20. $150,000

5213 Waterview Drive, Keshgegian Richard V Browne Aileen M; 02/10/20. $550,000

4614 Schooner Road, Polizzi Janette Budzinski Matthew S; 02/11/20. $340,000

218 Hagen Road, Lund Robert M Pastore Diane E; 02/12/20. $315,000

4500 W Brigantine Ave #1321, Ganzelli Joseph P Sr Smith Mark T; 02/13/20. $164,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit F5, Everett Walter J Fard Mohamed Hassan Adibzadeh; 02/13/20. $119,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

901 Duerer St, Ocean Realty Llc Release Bw Inc; 02/19/20. $660,000

405 Washington Ave, Pereira Paulo L Martinez Francisco A Sr; 02/20/20. $152,900

1704 London Ave, Dr Horton Inc Nj Bertero Joseph M; 02/20/20. $215,990

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

1202 Carlisle Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Laynes Esther L; 02/20/20. $143,000

39 Diamond Drive, Portnoy Michael Ferrie John C III; 02/21/20 $267,000

118 Wharf Road, Gibbs James Smith John C; 02/21/20. $365,000

103 Windwood Ave, Lee Christopher Decicco Thomas Jr; 02/24/20. $230,000

29 Heather Croft, Blankfield Allen/Atty Stoyko Alexander; 02/25/20. $48,000 E

ESTELL MANOR

194 Fifth Ave, Frampus Karen E Frampus Michael; 3/5/2020. $180,000

192 Third Ave, Tracy John/Ind&Admr Garrett Rebekah M; 3/16/2020. $199,000

163 Ninth Ave, US HUD Johnson Wayne; 3/19/2020. $65,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

255 S New York Road, Mountain Prime 2018 Llc Rodas Brian; 02/12/20. $200,000

632 S 6th Ave, US Bank Na Morales Lidia; 02/12/20. $68,000

319 S Pitney Road, Oceanfirst Bank Na D&M Galloway Holdings Llc; 02/13/20. $290,000

563 Revere Way, Wells Fargo Bk Na Colon Shawn; 02/18/20. $142,000

635 S New York Road, Fried Ronnie,/Exrx Scanlon Enterprises Llc; 02/19/20. $75,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

14 Westwood Road, Vanderhoff Michael F Vogt Steven A; 02/13/20. $225,000

2619 Grange Court, Alburger Carla Kolchins Natalia; 02/13/20. $137,000

706 Harbor Ave, Boddy Robert S Wardencki Timothy; 02/18/20. $220,000

1552 Washington Court, Bermudez Lissette Grusemeyer Carol; 02/19/20. $100,000

82 Ernst Court, Fernmoor Homes At Woods Landing Llc Bernhardt Keith E Sr; 02/21/20. $334,536

LINWOOD

230 W Vernon Ave, Midfirst Bank Karins James William; 3/2/2020. $162,800

13 Hamilton Ave, Somers Charles T Cline Family Rev Tr Of 2019; 3/3/2020. $413,145

415 W Edgewood Ave, Cheeseman James M Pushman Allison M; 3/12/2020. $238,000

MARGATE

121 N Barclay Ave, Cantell Cynthia M Duval Maria Nicole; 02/12/20. $350,000

9 S Gladstone Ave #B, Cohen Carolyn Czyzewski David P; 02/12/20. $265,000

9 S Gladstone Ave #A, Aponik Joseph A Czyzewski David P; 02/12/20. $345,000

364 N Rumson Ave, Rosadino Eugene F Jr&/Tr/Tr Kratchman Brett E/Tr/Tr; 02/13/20. $1,975,000

105 S Andover Ave, Piraino Builders Llc J L 105 Llc; 02/13/20. $2,450,000

NORTHFIELD

224 W Oakcrest Ave, US Bank Na Em Property Group Llc; 3/2/2020. $185,000

314 Davis Ave, Carman Andrew T Leon Bautista Jesus M; 3/9/2020. $125,000

15 Forrest Drive, Ruble Rita Jane Woodland Valerie; 3/16/2020. $177,000

PLEASANTVILLE

107 Sassafras Run, Pc5reo Llc Pleasantville Garden Nj Llc; 02/25/20. $40,000

517 Sassafras Run Unit 517, Nunez Edison Almonte Levy Michael; 02/26/20. $47,000

207 Newtowne Square, Huang Jean C Huang Li Bin; 02/26/20. $42,000

SOMERS POINT

13 Lehigh Drive, Manney Thomas E Maceachern Donald A; 3/2/2020. $204,000

52 W Laurel Drive, Nikolov Georgi H Savidge Thomas D Jr; 3/3/2020. $218,000

20 E Dawes Ave, Spidella Matthew J Callazzo Properties Llc; 3/4/2020. $208,000

201 W New Jersey Ave, Waid Frances Ostapkovich Peter; 3/4/2020. $193,000

VENTNOR

112 N Newark Ave, Connolly Christine Y&H Homes Llc; 02/18/20. $152,535

128 N Sacramento Ave, Dougherty David Nagle William J; 02/20/20. $289,000

104 N Dorset Ave #2, Masturzo Darleen Layton George R Sr; 02/21/20. $58,000

13 S Wyoming Ave, Fried Randy Baram Ruth; 02/24/20. $640,000

214 N Surrey Ave Unit A, Total Custom Bldrs Llc Campbell Kevin; 02/25/20. $420,000

Cape May County

AVALON

893 21st St, Marina At Avalon Anchorage LLC Kelly Brendan M; 02/20. $2,295,000

243 70th St, Mc Caffery James F Cogliano Bryan R; 02/20. $1,775,000

4314 5th Ave, Rawle Lorraine Trust 4314 5th Avalon LLC; 02/20. $3,300,000

35 E 24th St, Winfield Developers LLC 35 E 24 Trust; 02/20. $4,500,000

CAPE MAY

1230 Idaho Ave, Diesl Gary Patuto Jennifer; 02/20. $780,000

1420 Missouri Ave, Bundschu Vicki L Trust Williams Mark J; 02/20. $850,000

1233 Idaho Ave, Gregory Eric Juba Nicolaus T; 02/20. $1,200,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

112 Old Goshen Road, Slotterback Jerry H Stein Marjorie Ann; 02/20. $106,402

6 Robin Drive, Barbagello Daniel J Frank Gregory Jr; 02/20. $225,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

14 Pennsylvania Ave, Keystone Servicing Co LLC Tier Three Capital LLC; 02/20. $20,000

120 Briarwood Drive, Go America LLC Wiley Kevin; 02/20. $63,000

307 E Pacific Ave, Bank Of NY Mellon N L Martucci Prop LLC; 02/20. $98,700

9 E St Johns Ave, Jargowski Peter Frank Kiniropoulos Stefanos; 02/20. $134,900

8 E Tampa Ave, Dimitri Marcus Pride Donald R; 02/20. $147,300

107 Mc Kinley Ave, Lockhead Edward Perry Kenneth E; 02/20. $155,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

502 W Main St, Tangalin Danilo P Nationstar Mortgage LLC; 02/20. $16,037

774 Goshen Road, Bank Of New York Mellon Dkc Contractors LLC; 02/20. $33,000

38 Church Road, Pnc Bank National Association Zmeu Eusebiu; 02/20. $85,000

111 Davis Road, Bank Of New York Mellon Patmos Property Group; 02/20. $141,750

147 Old Goshen Road, Rushmore Loan Mgmt Svc LLC J M B Dev LLC; 02/20. $146,000

201 E Maryland Ave, Harris Daniel Beyel Jr Morales Elias Zacualpa; 02/20. $168,000

171 Lee Lane, Carsillo Angela Rambo Frank; 02/20. $169,000

OCEAN CITY

807 Eighth St Un 307, Youngelson Andrew E Stone Jonathan; 2/20. $43,500

200 Bay Ave Un 308, Hermann Ronald Bilardo Francis J; 2/20. $197,000

719 11th St Un 616, Green Brent Allen Mgh Realty LLC; 2/20. $215,000

935 Ocean Ave, Martino Catherine F Hermann Ronald; 2/20. $248,000

307 West Ave, Easley Janet Rjgvb LLC; 2/20. $301,000

1248 Bay Ave 1st Fl, Benton Patricia Caldwell Jeffrey; 2/20. $350,000

15 Tonkin Court, Whitham Mark L Louie Joan L; 2/20. $350,000

103 Breton Court, Lindberg Murray E Troster Alfred B; 2/20. $425,000

SEA ISLE CITY

118 85th St, Tucker Max Feola Francis; 02/20. $587,500

6611 Landis Ave, Mc Menamin John J Jr Maugeri Joseph V; 02/20. $824,000

26 45th St, Sacco Glenn Patrick Patton Steve P; 02/20. $960,000

105 81st St, 105 81St St LLC Iacobucci Rosemary; 02/20. $999,000

3900 Pleasure Ave, Chen Patricia Smith Edward J; 02/20. $285,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1451 Joseph Ave, Rixon Paul A III Exr Bartley Alexander B; 2/20. $175,000

190 Dennisville-Petersburg Road, Young Holly Ann Pettit Edward S; 2/20. $230,000

727 Route 50, American Res And Reb LLC Norton Megan E; 2/20. $258,500

18 Hope Corson Road, Sullick Brad T Magee Kelly; 2/20. $359,000

6 Greenbriar Road, Caruso Anthony III Preston John; 2/20. $390,000

22 Hummingbird Ave, Klebaur Francis John IV Sullick Brad T; 2/20. $599,000

9 Prescott Ave, Jlc Private Investments LLC Stfm LLC; 2/20. $1,875,000

5 Sleepy Hollow Road, Winslow John C Porreca Stephanie M; 2/20. $229,000

565 Route 50, Clermont Homes LLC Cleary Keith; 2/20. $282,400

Cumberland County

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

608-650 Turkey Point Road, Nocon Family Llc; Nocon Kevin; Dichmann-Schmidt Andrea; Dichmann-Schmidt Reiner; 1/16/2020. $65,000

MILLVILLE

800 W Main St, K&L Property Management Llc; Reed Kevin; Ricci Robin; 1/21/2020. $142,000

154 River Drive, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Fatuxa Group Llc; 1/21/2020. $49,050

1512 Pleasant Drive, New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency; New Jersey Mortgage Finance Agency Fka; Wroniuk Paul; 1/21/2020. $128,000

2315 Shamrock Lane, Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2018-3 By Trust By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty; Cama Self Directed Ira Llc Fbo; Hallauer Terry Ira By Fbo; 1/21/2020. $90,000

1140 Louis Drive, Fallows Virginia; Blue Sky Properties Llc; 1/22/2020. $63,000

1138 Loiuis Drive, Keystone Servicing Company Llc; Pocket Change Surplus Llc; 1/22/2020. $31,000

319 Oak St East, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fien Such Kahn & Shepard Esq Attys; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Loper Lamont L; 1/22/2020, $17,500.00

103-105 W Main St, Mcgraw Gladis; Mcgraw Gregory; Narzikulov Djamollidin E; 1/23/2020. $107,100

13 E Foundry St, Rhubart James K Ind Exec; Rhubart Sandra S; Stotler James E Est By Exec; Stotler Mary C Est; J-Bar Realty Llc; 1/23/2020. $20,000

VINELAND

866 W Garden Road, Kelso Karen Fka; Kelso-Mccormick Karen Aka; Mccormick Karen Aka; Mccormick Samuel; Hernandez Celita Sandy; Mendoza Job Santiago; 1/2/2020. $68,000

32 Victory Ave, Healy Florence M Est; Healy Thomas R Irrevocable Trust Agreement By Trust; Malloy Robert J Trust; Miller Bertha C Est By Adm; Miller Bertha C Family Trust; Salmon Vivian Adm Cta; Diaz-Cortes Carla M; 1/2/2020. $139,000

721 S Seventh St, 2019 Castle Llc; Eghre Investments Llc; 1/2/2020. $50,000

1029 Hendee Road, Rolando Alfred C; Rolando Joan A; Gonzalez Jose O; Gonzalez Virginia; 1/3/2020. $123,500

3071 E Chestnut Ave, Soriano Edward Jr; Soriano Management Llc; Chestnut Vineland Llc; 1/3/2020. $150,000

425 Reviam Court, Broschan Paul; Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc; Arce Marianette; 1/4/2020. $190,000

414 S Maple Drive, Blb Resources Delegate By Agent; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate By Agent; K&I Home Investors Llc; 1/4/2020. $80,000

417 W Chestnut Ave, Beck Melanie P Fka; Lovisone Melanie P; Vineland Chestnut Avenue Llc; 1/6/2020. $148,000

2884 Wynnewood Drive, Kempf Edward L Est By Exec; Kempf Penny Exec; Kempf Sally C Est; Hendrickson Krista J; Perella Joseph S Jr; 1/6/2020. $220,700

516 Clarendon Ave, Bank Of America By Atty; Mortgage Connect Lp Atty; Lopez Javier; 1/6/2020. $60,900

1235 Cayuga St, Bartley Charles Est; Bartley Louise By Atty; Brown Headley Atty; Martinez-Hernandez Gregorio; 1/6/2020. $163,300

1385 N Maple Drive, Bank Of New York Fka; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Cwabs Inc Asset Backed Certificates &C By Trust By Atty; Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc; 1/6/2020. $77,500

341 W Cornell St, Figueroa Concepcion; Figueroa Ermelindo Jr; Malave Anthony; 1/6/2020. $157,000

1610 Whispering Woods Way, Hammerstedt James D; Turner Denise M; Brady Michelle D; Brady Thomas J; 1/6/2020. $650,000

