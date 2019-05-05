Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

2000 Gramercy Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Sea Watch Dev Llc; 12/17/18. $42,500

526 Pacific Ave Un 1208, Scannapieco Ed Valenti Ellen; 12/17/18. $168,000

901 Emerson Ave, Diplomat Prop Manager Llc Khan Mohammad Salim; 12/17/18. $12,500

2141 Murray Ave, 1036 Ohio Ave Llc Kemeh Gama Zianeh; 12/17/18. $140,000

101 S Plaza Place Un 303, Bennett Gloria/Atty Shechtman Karl; 12/17/18. $252,000

2721 Boardwalk Un 812, Walsh Steven Mathai Manilal; 12/17/18. $55,000

2721 Boardwalk Un 102b, Sham Santosh P/Ind&Atty Farooq Umar; 12/18/18. $200,000

3101 Boardwalk Un 1711-1, Ryan Charles Lightcap Robert; 12/18/18. $130,000

421 N S Carolina Ave, Abro Jawad Tahami Syed; 12/19/18. $100,000

4108 Filbert Ave, Duran Teodora Paul Rajendra; 12/19/18. $180,000

2104 E Riverside Drive, Oliver Floyd L Jasper Gerard; 12/19/18. $159,900

100 S Berkley Square Un 7-A, Avrach Joyce A Gallagher Paul F X; 12/19/18. $415,000

15 S Texas Ave, Atlantic City Atm Acq Llc; 12/20/18. $10,000

BRIGANTINE

244 38th St S, Andriella Huong Studer Rebekah; 12/18/18. $305,000

24 Ocean Drive West, Elfant David M Gross Shari; 12/18/18. $625,000

604 E Evans Blvd, Werner Kurt Dimeglio Charles O; 12/19/18; $385,000

4025 Ocean Ave, Hudson John W Adam And Donna Schechter Liv Tr; 12/19/18; $425,000

23 Cummings Place, Bobeck Brian Inland Dev Llc; 12/19/18; $125,250

1014 N Shore Drive, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Quigley Peter; 12/19/18; $523,425

842 W Shore Drive, Macqueen Craig R Dougherty Dennis; 12/19/18; $735,000

4500 W Brigantine Ave Un 2203, Aniloff Perry Sundance Vacation Prop Florida Llc; 12/20/18. $160,000

4500 W Brigantine Ave Un 1102, Bushner Stanley J Bagala Richard F; 12/24/18. $180,000

2408 Revere Blvd, Shaw Barbara A Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc; 12/24/18. $225,000

2408 Revere Blvd, Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc Kolodziej Robert P; 12/24/18. $348,100

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

3179 Vine Road, Fisher David A Fabbri Enterprises Llc; 12/20/18. $30,000

209 Cedar Lake Drive, Leslie Donald G Jr Klaus Christopher John; 12/26/18. $215,000

526 Weymouth Road, Rahrer Donald P Rahrer Donald; 12/27/18. $80,011

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

220 Hideaway Lane, Bank Of Ny Mellon Pham Hong D; 12/27/18. $313,635

117 Pine Ave, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Marp Resources Llc; 12/28/18. $31,000

28 Windsor Ave, Kehr Maria S Spivey Kimberly A; 12/28/18. $188,000

14 Country Pine Lane, Goller Charles R,-Sr Mechko Vitaly; 12/28/18. $67,000

105 Pleasant Heights Ave, Leff Harry Devera Kyle Q; 12/31/18. $119,000

6068 English Creek Ave, Faloni David,-Tr Svedas Edmundas; 12/31/18. $75,000

220 Surf Road, Martino Doris Brown Nicholas; 12/31/18. $239,900

127 Franklin Ave, Fannie Mae Ttk Homes 1 Llc 12/31/18. $119,900

120 Pine Ave, Wilkes Willie C,-Jr Mueller Jeanette 12/31/18. $119,700

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

629 Country Club Drive, Athans Ida/Exrx Kitabayashi Masaaki; 12/27/18. $225,000

571 Carlisle Lane, Fortunato Mario Paccione Dolores; 12/27/18. $255,000

7 Driftwood Court, Nester Denton J Bregman Company Llc; 12/27/18. $63,000

240 Mattix Run, Poglein Simon Wisneski Kerri M; 12/28/18. $112,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

5904 Vine Drive, USA T Ray Inv Llc; 12/13/18. $74,001

4822 Brecknock Court, Mento Michael Johnson Tamala J; 12/14/18. $138,000

96 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Burnett Gina S; 12/17/18. $ 269,460

1 Meadow Circle, Wojdyla Carie A Savorelli Manuel C; 12/17/18. $215,000

72 Renaissance Drive, Raditz Robert Sabarre Robert I; 12/17/18. $285,000

1536 Madison Court, Phillips Adam M Abreu Geraldine; 12/17/18. $155,000

15 Fox Hollow Drive, Fannie Mae Michael Anthony R; 12/18/18. $218,000

298 & 305 Clarkstown Road, Fraleigh Dorothea F/Exr Silvio Cory D; 12/18/18. $106,000

6895 Sewell Ave, United States Of America Hud Strazzeri Lauren; 12/19/18. $35,000

LINWOOD

301 Kirklin Ave, Cook Cynthia A Cook Cynthia A; 12/28/18. $110,000

6 E Berkshire Ave, Grossman Donna Campisi Darcy; 12/31/18. $380,000

MARGATE

102 S Franklin Ave, Ferrante Lisa Chapman Benjamin P; 12/24/18. $1,035,000

418 N Essex Ave, Cigala Kenneth E/Exr Davis Darren A; 12/26/18. $268,500

113 N Adams Ave, Pelberg Michael S Kaplan Jared; 12/27/18. $549,500

9319 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor Avenue Llc Lindsey William; 12/28/18. $75,000

7813-7815 Atlantic Ave Un 3, Atlas Orin Gerwitz Herman M; 12/28/18. $680,000

8 S Gilmar Circle, Melrose Jeffrey L Brennan Dennis J; 12/31/18. $375,000

8308 Ventnor Ave, Swarbrick Valerie Silverman David; 12/31/18. $935,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

2125 Elwood Road, Rosario Brian Janiszewski Philip; 12/21/18. $230,000

2819 Musket Lane, Brooks Shellie Berenato Charles Jr; 12/28/18. $540,000

448 Wharton Park Blvd, Mortillite Ronald R&I Construction Llc; 12/31/18. $42,000

PLEASANTVILLE

124 Lorraine Ave, Brown Peter Rios Jasmine; 12/27/18. $108,000

634 N Main St, Icc Reo Iv Llc Cabana Holdings Llc; 12/28/18. $230,000

225 West Leeds Ave Un 24, Zack Edward W Ibanez Jose A; 12/28/18. $36,000

611 Spruce Ave, Pc5reo Llc Velasquez Douglas; 12/31/18. $37,000

SOMERS POINT

1103 Harbour Cove, Curry James Jr Peterson Robin E; 12/27/18. $393,500

221 W New York Ave, Barrett Joseph S/Exr Whildon Linwood III; 12/31/18. $169,900

VENTNOR

709 N Dudley Ave Un F4, Knapp John T Peluso Frank J Jr; 12/17/18. $47,000

109 N Melbourne Ave, Mooney Edward Milano Matthew J; 12/19/18. $400,000

7 N Swarthmore Ave, Fortuna George Utter George B Jr; 12/19/18. $435,000

511 N Harvard Ave, Mitchell Barbara Jo Garofalo Michael J; 12/19/18. $325,000

112 N Harvard Ave, Cohen Faye R Tractenberg Nancy; 12/20/18. $265,000

804 N Harvard Ave, Berenato Charles Jr Henshaw Larry; 12/24/18. $875,000

Cape May County

AVALON

4351 Ocean Drive, Anzalone T Hechmer Underwood Donna S; 11/2018. $1,150,000

5 Marine Way, Hogan Richard Shively Deborah Z; 11/2018. $1,350,000

321 80th St, Mayr Markus F Fitzpatrick John J; 11/2018. $1,375,000

214 28th St, Kasper Nora Ann Lxco LLC; 11/2018. $1,565,000

Lot 53 Block 77.03, Angstadt Eric 78th St LLC; 11/2018. $2,800,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

16 Widgeon Way, Bober Wilfred Latevola Susan; 11/2018. $340,000

773 Stimpson Lane, Wolcott M Weinberger Tr Burgos Susan Kennedy; 11/2018. $377,900

231 E South Station Ave, Riccio Louis Lamadrid Daniel; 11/2018. $515,000

43 E Virginia Ave, Deutsche Bk Ntl Trust Co Gc Island Services LLC; 11/2018. $42,500

208 Orchard Drive, Gevaudan Barbara A Lattanzi Robert P; 11/2018. $70,000

40 Kentucky Ave, Fallon Michael S Smith Martin; 11/2018. $90,000

1632 Bayshore Road, Reynolds John G Ludlam Derik J; 11/2018. $130,000

Lot 22 Block 349.08, Corwonski Steve Mcnamee Scott; 11/2018. $137,500

205 W Atlantic Ave, Miller Joseph L Gray Claire M; 11/2018. $148,000

129 Broadway, Veneziano M Scott Layton Mary C; 11/2018. $153,000

226 Mindy Ave, Fannie Mae Mollura David L; 11/2018. $155,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

205 Reeves St, Von Jones LLC Wildwood Wet LLC; 11/2018. $22,900

Gibson Ave, Davis Howard W Aquilino Kimberly; 11/2018. $35,000

2 Turtle Thorofore Ct, Olson Eric P Farrow Gary; 11/2018. $50,000

205 E Anna St, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR5 LLC; 11/2018. $74,100

282 Indian Trail, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Tr Eaton Bradford L; 11/2018. $125,000

201 Linden Lane, NJHR 1 LLC Peynova Plamena; 11/2018. $169,900

18 Virginia Ave, Arenberg Carl Latorre Anthony C11/2018. $170,000

564 Goshen Road, Aber William G Cole Anthony A; 11/2018. $215,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

257 Indian Trail Road, Fannie Mae Schafer Jeff; 11/2018. $50,796

400 W 17th Ave, Tierney Thomas J Tierney David E Sr; 11/2018. $85,000

405 Ocean Ave Un 307, Farr Daniel H Jr Sali Dritan; 11/2018. $140,000

504 E 17th Ave, Doyle Janice P Walsh John; 11/2018. $142,000

711 Ocean Ave, Sutherland Donna M Koch Sharon Renee; 11/2018. $145,000

1800 Ocean Ave, Joyce Joseph W Pollack Scott; 11/2018. $173,000

212 W 20th St, Tietz Lindsay Adm Geiger Timothy; 11/2018. $190,000

429 E 25th Ave Un 200, Fabiszewski Walter III Friebel Doyne W Jr; 11/2018. $350,000

111 E 2nd Ave, Wizst Elsie H Walsh John Ml 11/2018. $385,000

531 W Pine Ave, Macdowell Michael Tedesco Alfred; 11/2018. $390,000

736 Allen Drive, Mushinsky Charles Hullihan John; 11/2018.$422,000

OCEAN CITY

4645 Asbury Ave, N M Thompson Tr Jwr Properties LLC; 11/2018. $700,000

Lot 18. Block 1105, Cook Peter H Jr Ocean’s Eleven Oc LLC; 11/2018. $705,000

3628-30 Central Ave 1st Fl, Byram Robert G Tr Aubrey David J; 11/2018. $725,000

836 3rd St, Oceanside Homes LLC Pannepacker Robert; 11/2018.$765,000

2104 Bay Ave, Russo Joan &C Scafisi Joseph J Sr; 11/2018. $850,000

4162 Asbury Ave, Duncan Real Est Inv LLC Sekel John; 11/2018. $924,000

2524-26 Wesley Ave, Farrell Joseph Lucarini Michael A; 11/2018. $930,000

5109-11 Asbury Ave, Gardner Joseph C Albertson Lee R; 11/2018. $999,000

4535 Central Ave Un 2, Lutz Barbara Ann Cole K P Liv Tr; 11/2018. $1,537,500

3037-39 Central Ave, Bros Of The Chris Schls Thomas Rory; 11/2018. $2,050,000

Beach Thorofare 2.01, Dion Arthur White Claire; 11/2018. $13,000

870 Seventh St, Werewolf Properties LLC Aristotle LLC; 11/2018. $140,000

4837-39 Haven Ave, Mc Peak James H Mc Peak Christopher M; 11/2018. $300,000

4837-39 Haven Ave, Mc Peak James H Merenda Michael; 11/2018. $315,000

3119 Bayland Drive, Mc Connell Edward S Harshaw David; 11/2018. $316,000

1025 Bay Ave, Bsc Holdings LLC Davish Francis X; 11/2018. $333,308

105 Wahoo Drive, Dion Arthur Treml Paul James; 11/2018. $345,000

312 Asbury Ave, Veit Carl H Rjb Evolution LLC; 11/2018. $375,000

1400-02 Pleasure Ave, Orihel Jeffrey Scatamacchia Nancy; 11/2018. $405,000

210 Asbury Ave, Mc Carthy Michael Bixha Elton; 11/2018. $478,000

229 Central Ave, O’Connor Dolores Robinson David G; 11/2018. $495,900

SEA ISLE CITY

374 43rd Place, Colletti Richard Barrett Arthur J III; 11/2018. $525,000

129 34th St West, Martino Phyllis M Berman Marc E; 11/2018. $730,000

7815 Landis Ave, Metzler Mark G Exr Metzler Mark G; 11/2018. $850,000

STONE HARBOR

215 122nd St, Hallinan Carolyn P Boyle Charles; 11/2018. $2,522,500

10606 Corinthian Place, Christos Mary Sandra Brennan John James; 11/2018. $2,710,000

Lot 34 Block 109.03, Applegate Marnie Exr&C Cellucci Frank P; 11/2018. $501,000

8318 Sunset Drive, Slabik Barry T Kovach Michael J; 11/2018. $775,000

240 1-6th St Un A & B, Sloan Raymond E Est Exr Carter Brian; 11/2018.$999,000

11610 Second Ave, Booth Ventures LLC Ocean Block LLC; 11/2018. $4,299,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

19 Margate Ave, Fannie Mae Smith Mark; 11/2018. $181,500

WEST CAPE MAY

242 Maple St, Scaffidi S J Trust Defuso Melissa; 12/2018. $123,000

126 Sunset Blvd, Fulginiti Dominic Jakes Pizza LLC; 12/2018. $170,000

719 Sunset Blvd, Sypalis Darius Ferugson Michael D; 12/2018. $840,000

WEST WILDWOOD

522 W Magnolia Ave, Pysz Joseph J Jr Hotz Charles; 11/2018. $89,000

725 W Glenwood Ave, Post Margaretta E Murphy John J; 12/2018. $50,000

2 E Ave, Post Margaretta E Murphy John J; 12/2018. $150,000

605 W Glenwood Ave, Cava Michael Exr Hosbach J Rockwell Jr; 12/2018. $285,000

WILDWOOD

208 E Leaming Ave, Felton Family Lp Ciamaichelo Francis; 11/2018. $310,000

132 W Roberts Ave Un 4, Gambone Carmen Doyle John; 11/2018. $102,000

4305 Pacific Ave, New York/Pacific LLC Cruz Cipriano; 11/2018. $125,000

4502 Atlantic Ave, Schroll Edward Est By Adm Banzhof Nora; 11/2018. $160,000

138 E Hand Ave, Konowal Robert F Crescenzi John; 11/2018. $219,900

207 E Andrews Ave Un 207A, Juliff Candy C Merlino Anthony; 11/2018. $220,000

120 E Pine Ave Un B2, Thomas Jordan Wysocki Richard J; 11/2018. $235,000

5201 Ocean Ave Un 8009, Mtglq Investors Lp Dean Mark S; 11/2018. $239,900

WILDWOOD CREST

102 E Lotus Road, Markmann Peter H Szollosy Michael; 11/2018. $500,000

6210 Ocean Ave, Rosse John E Nastase Michael A; 11/2018. $520,000

217B W Buttercup Road, 217 West Buttercup LLC Milligan Adam J; 11/2018.$568,000

7005 Pacific Ave, Roth Susan B Angelucci Michael J; 11/2018. $132,000

7806 Seaview Ave, Gencarelli Sal Lore Anthony S; 11/2018. $150,000

402 E St Paul Ave Un 11, Disabato Vito A Tr Palazzo Giuseppe; 11/2018. $167,000

101 E Primrose Rd Un 7, Rhoades John F Golden David S; 11/2018. $280,000

9901 Seapointe Blvd Un 502, Veech Joanne Exr Competiello Francesco; 11/2018. $463,000

WOODBINE

801 Bryant St, Viera Jose Miguel Clark Victoria Noel; 11/2018. $145,000

628 & 708 Fidler Hill Road, Repici Patricia J Lasensky Jennifer L; 11/2018. $325,00

124 Holly St Un 124, Marshall John M Mergliano Eileen; 12/2018. $22,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

250 S Pine St, Garcia Asuncion, Mendez Jacinto, Bautizta Abad Hernandez; 12/19/2018. $17,500

152 Fayette St, Dawson Diane Fka, Mitchell Diane S, Mitchell Kevin W, Community Home Rentals Llc; 12/20/2018. $42,000

144 S Giles St, Stephenson Minnie, Garcia-Roman Rosalinda; 12/21/2018. $35,000

100 S Lawrence St, Pohlig Richard C, Diaz Meydavel Bravo, Perez Delvy Yojany Perez; 12/24/2018. $93,000

60 Marlyn St, Bertolini Francis S, Bertolini Marianne, Zuniga Jose A Esquivel; 12/24/2018. $164,900

17 Rahming Lane, Carole Bertha E Est By Exec, Carole George Est, George Carole Est By Exec, Sheppard Gloria J Exec, Pollard Brielle R; 12/26/2018. $84,900

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

8014 John St, Hall Gerard, Provinzano Richard; 1/14/2019. $78,500

200 Evergreen Road, Caruso Joseph J Ind Exec, Muchler Charles R Est By Exec, Munyon Elber; 1/8/2019. $10,000

7372 Keron Drive, Midfirst Bank, T-Ray Inv Llc; 1/16/2019. $21,380

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

672 Spruce St, Fannie Mae By Atty Aka, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Jacome-Mendoza Lucero, Jacome-Mondragon Matilde, Mendoza-Rivera Dominga; 1/2/2019. $56,900

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

972 Main St, Corson Gloria J, Corson Lester Est, Wilford Dawn M’; 1/3/2019. $30,000

879 Downe Ave, Lemunyon C Barbara Grdn, Trindle George W Jr Est, Trindle Sarah J By Grdn, Lopez Michael; 1/14/2019. $28,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

48 Finlaw Ave, Catar Doroteja, Hickman Cheryl A; 12/10/2018. $117,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

3200 Cedarville Road, Malmquist John H, Malmquist Laura S, Riebel John Maxwell; 12/18/2018. $229,900

3771 Cedarville Road, Swink Donald W, Swink Polly L, Swink Scott, Swink Tina, Elia Staci; 12/26/2018. $142,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

8 Doughty Lane, Platt Jacquelyn V Fka, Webber Jacquelyn V, Webber James A Jr, Peteani Madison N; 12/14/2018. $225,000

Taylor Avenue, Davidson Susan M, Ravior Damon R; 12/10/2018. $65,000

MILLVILLE

109 Crescent Blvd, Gorgo Janice Carter Est, Gorgo Joseph, Dondero Brian G, Dondero Julie K, Dondero Kenneth F; 12/5/2018. $148,000

968 Carmel Road, Cross Keith M, Cross Valerie M, Skovensky Ian; 12/6/2018. $246,000

806 Woodland Drive, Sunny Dayz Inv Llc, Truxton Jennifer, Gardenhire Stephanie; 12/6/2018. $82,500

Forest Walk, Landmark Dev No 4 Llc, Senseman Karl, Jjcc Longport Llc; 12/7/2018. $264,000

414 Manor Ave, Beach Brittany M, Gandy James H Jr, Schmidt Jonathan E; 12/10/2018. $119,000

1101 Robin Terrace, Jones Maria L, Jones Michael C, Voto Maria L Fka, Jones Maria L, Jones Michael C, Voto Marie H; 12/11/2018. $64,399.94

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

117 Lebanon Road, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc, Pulman Darrin, Camp Kaitlyn M, Hand Cody R; 12/12/2018. $238,000

40 Silver Brook Dr, Njhr 3 Llc, Pollock Donald L Jr, Weist George G, Weist Scarlett L; 12/17/2018. $229,900

12 Partridge Court, Chappius Ann, Chappius Richard Est, Bertolini Francis S, Bertolini Marianne; 12/21/2018. $230,000

29 Danna Lane, Rmbs Reo Holdings Llc By Atty, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Desantis Rachael S, Randazzo Adam; 12/26/2018. $92,463

75 S Woodruff Road, Langley Kevin A, Moffett Brandon, Moffett Stephanie; 12/27/2018. $165,000

VINELAND

1355 E Oak Road, Barnabei Ashton Exec, Barnabei Lois Est By Exec, Barnabei Louis Est, Rivera Diego; 11/28/2018. $55,000

217 & 235 S Orchard Road, Weir Bradley C, Weir Danielle, Miller Albert H Jr; 11/28/2018. $175,000

1183 W Chestnut Ave, Meremianin George Est, Meremianin Maria, Meremianin Alexander; 11/29/2018. $180,000

3469 Venturi Lane, Batie Felicita, Batie Gregory, Bones Destiny, Bones Minerva, Bones Robert; 11/30/2018. $290,000

4665 Robin Road, Mtglq Inv Lp By Atty, New Penn Financial Llc Dba Atty, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Vanauken Keith; 11/30/2018. $50,125

1081 E Butler Ave, Lawther Gertrude M, Lawther Malcolm T Est, Thompson Gertrude M Fka, Smith Harry C; 12/3/2018. $110,000

320 W Butler Ave, Hand Janice, Merlie Robert J Atty, Pallaver Anna By Atty, Warfle Earl, Warfle Kelsey, Bruggis Maxine G; 12/3/2018. $140,000

965 Alexander Drive, Broadwater Mark, Broadwater Teresa Ann, Archer Janelle, Brown Abdul; 12/3/2018. $125,000

211 S Fourth St, Serlick Richard, Serlick Sheila, Deleon Altagracia Estevez, Estevez Johanna Deleon; 12/3/2018. $127,000

1063 Fawn Drive, Carrington Mortgage Loan Tr, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty, Wells Fargo Bank Trust By Atty, Triple D Inv Llc; 12/3/2018. $160,000

278 S Delsea Drive, Weaver Roy, Weaver Janelle M, Weaver Jaron L; 12/3/2018. $590,000

1559 W Landis Ave, Lopez Daisy, Lopez-Castro Rafael, Alvarado Hugo; 12/4/2018. $102,000

56 S State St, Hernandez Eric, Alvarez Jessica; 12/4/2018. $149,900

2139 E Chestnut Ave Apt 31, Baxter Ami, Baxter Matthew, Broshchan Denise N; 12/4/2018. $98,000

2102 E Oak Road Units E4 & E5, Landmark Development No 2 Llc; Senseman Karl, Vineland Properties Llc; 12/4/2018. $290,000

872 N Mill Road, Pagano Helena, Avila Edith, Avila Jacqueline, Avila Martin; 12/4/2018. $174,000

2102 E Oak Road Unit A4, Landmark Dev No 2 Llc, Senseman Karl, Vineland Prop Llc; 12/4/2018. $145,000

1383 Matthews Lane, Piersimoni Karen A, Bhatti Jamil M, Bhatti Ruby K; 12/5/2018. $305,0000

822 Mildred Lane, Todd Joy R, Rosario Nilsa H; 12/6/2018. $87,000

1816 Arrowhead Trail, Chumak Oksana, Legallee Louison, Purcell Patrick; 12/6/2018. $253,000

1280 Cypress Drive, Ajax Mortgage Loan Tr, Gregory Funding Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Acevedo Marilyn; Lopez Jimmy Jr; 12/6/2018. $166,500

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

8 Lilac Lane, 10/12/2018. $330,000

302 Bay Shore Drive, 10/12/2018. $335,000

328 Hawthorne Lane, 10/12/2018. $254,622

5 Silversmith Court, 10/12/2018. $169,000

31 Capstan St, 10/15/2018. $120,000

9w 4th St, 10/15/2018 $650,000

136 Bay Shore Drive, 10/15/2018. $240,000

239 Hawthorne Lane, 10/15/2018. $250,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

3 Osprey Court, 10/26/2018. $95,000

302 Cliff Lane, 10/18/2018. $215,000

303 Station Drive, 10/23/2018. $111,000

311 Dewey Drive, 10/4/2018. $117,000

325 Pine Forest Lane, 10/29/2018. $135,000

358 Captains Walk, 10/9/2018. $276,000

358 Constitution Drive, 10/1/2018. $155,000

401 Lawrence Drive, 10/30/2018. $325,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

26 High Ridge Road, 10/4/2018. $189,000

26 Lake Huron Drive, 10/16/2018. $180,000

268 Center St, 10/15/2018. $80,000

268 Center St, 10/15/2018. $115,000

27 Hunter Drive, 10/29/2018. $305,000

27 W Dory Drive, 10/9/2018. $110,000

28 S Ensign Drive, 10/26/2018. $77,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

300 Althea Drive, 10/30/2018. $1,000,000

31 W 86th St, 10/24/2018. $775,000

32 Hideaway Drive, 10/23/2018. $1,500,000

4 William St, 10/12/2018. $630,000

4201 Ocean Blvd, 10/11/2018. $2,350,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

5 E 23rd St, 10/23/2018. $718,000

5 E 38th St, 10/23/2018. $900,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

159 Main St, 10/3/2018. $85,050

188 Wells Mills Road, 10/26/2018. $75,000

200 Seventh St, 10/24/2018. $162,500

22 Bayview Drive, 10/9/2018. $150,000

289 Cortney Court, 10/3/2018. $116,000

30 Lighthouse Drive, 10/26/2018. $111,400

303 Fourth St, 10/31/2018. $132,000

32 Laurelwyck Drive, 10/2/2018. $205,000

35 Main St, 10/4/2018. $300,000

42 Bryant Road, 10/26/2018. $230,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1507 Paul Blvd, 10/2/2018. $300,000

1576 Breakers Drive, 10/2/2018. $44,000

5 Inman Court, 10/2/2018. $580,000

1031 Whispering Oak Circle, 10/3/2018. $329,000

88 Jennings Road, 10/3/2018. $370,000

117 Emily Road, 10/3/2018. $284,250

9 Hazelton Court, 10/4/2018.$505,000

SURF CITY

2408 Bay Vista, 10/22/2018. $1,500,000

112 Teaberry Court, 10/29/2018. $70,000

237 Divison Ave, 10/29/2018. $999,000

294 N 10th St, 10/31/2018. $450,000

7 S Ocean Ave, $1,625,000

TUCKERTON

202 Heron Road, 10/17/2018. $65,100

43 Portsmouth Lane, 10/22/2018. $100,000

201 Heron Road, 10/25/2018. $325,000

359 Marine St, 10/29/2018. $185,000

103 Parker Road, 10/31/2018. $346,900

