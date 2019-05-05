Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
2000 Gramercy Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Sea Watch Dev Llc; 12/17/18. $42,500
526 Pacific Ave Un 1208, Scannapieco Ed Valenti Ellen; 12/17/18. $168,000
901 Emerson Ave, Diplomat Prop Manager Llc Khan Mohammad Salim; 12/17/18. $12,500
2141 Murray Ave, 1036 Ohio Ave Llc Kemeh Gama Zianeh; 12/17/18. $140,000
101 S Plaza Place Un 303, Bennett Gloria/Atty Shechtman Karl; 12/17/18. $252,000
2721 Boardwalk Un 812, Walsh Steven Mathai Manilal; 12/17/18. $55,000
2721 Boardwalk Un 102b, Sham Santosh P/Ind&Atty Farooq Umar; 12/18/18. $200,000
3101 Boardwalk Un 1711-1, Ryan Charles Lightcap Robert; 12/18/18. $130,000
421 N S Carolina Ave, Abro Jawad Tahami Syed; 12/19/18. $100,000
4108 Filbert Ave, Duran Teodora Paul Rajendra; 12/19/18. $180,000
2104 E Riverside Drive, Oliver Floyd L Jasper Gerard; 12/19/18. $159,900
100 S Berkley Square Un 7-A, Avrach Joyce A Gallagher Paul F X; 12/19/18. $415,000
15 S Texas Ave, Atlantic City Atm Acq Llc; 12/20/18. $10,000
BRIGANTINE
244 38th St S, Andriella Huong Studer Rebekah; 12/18/18. $305,000
24 Ocean Drive West, Elfant David M Gross Shari; 12/18/18. $625,000
604 E Evans Blvd, Werner Kurt Dimeglio Charles O; 12/19/18; $385,000
4025 Ocean Ave, Hudson John W Adam And Donna Schechter Liv Tr; 12/19/18; $425,000
23 Cummings Place, Bobeck Brian Inland Dev Llc; 12/19/18; $125,250
1014 N Shore Drive, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Quigley Peter; 12/19/18; $523,425
842 W Shore Drive, Macqueen Craig R Dougherty Dennis; 12/19/18; $735,000
4500 W Brigantine Ave Un 2203, Aniloff Perry Sundance Vacation Prop Florida Llc; 12/20/18. $160,000
4500 W Brigantine Ave Un 1102, Bushner Stanley J Bagala Richard F; 12/24/18. $180,000
2408 Revere Blvd, Shaw Barbara A Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc; 12/24/18. $225,000
2408 Revere Blvd, Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc Kolodziej Robert P; 12/24/18. $348,100
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
3179 Vine Road, Fisher David A Fabbri Enterprises Llc; 12/20/18. $30,000
209 Cedar Lake Drive, Leslie Donald G Jr Klaus Christopher John; 12/26/18. $215,000
526 Weymouth Road, Rahrer Donald P Rahrer Donald; 12/27/18. $80,011
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
220 Hideaway Lane, Bank Of Ny Mellon Pham Hong D; 12/27/18. $313,635
117 Pine Ave, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Marp Resources Llc; 12/28/18. $31,000
28 Windsor Ave, Kehr Maria S Spivey Kimberly A; 12/28/18. $188,000
14 Country Pine Lane, Goller Charles R,-Sr Mechko Vitaly; 12/28/18. $67,000
105 Pleasant Heights Ave, Leff Harry Devera Kyle Q; 12/31/18. $119,000
6068 English Creek Ave, Faloni David,-Tr Svedas Edmundas; 12/31/18. $75,000
220 Surf Road, Martino Doris Brown Nicholas; 12/31/18. $239,900
127 Franklin Ave, Fannie Mae Ttk Homes 1 Llc 12/31/18. $119,900
120 Pine Ave, Wilkes Willie C,-Jr Mueller Jeanette 12/31/18. $119,700
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
629 Country Club Drive, Athans Ida/Exrx Kitabayashi Masaaki; 12/27/18. $225,000
571 Carlisle Lane, Fortunato Mario Paccione Dolores; 12/27/18. $255,000
7 Driftwood Court, Nester Denton J Bregman Company Llc; 12/27/18. $63,000
240 Mattix Run, Poglein Simon Wisneski Kerri M; 12/28/18. $112,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
5904 Vine Drive, USA T Ray Inv Llc; 12/13/18. $74,001
4822 Brecknock Court, Mento Michael Johnson Tamala J; 12/14/18. $138,000
96 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Burnett Gina S; 12/17/18. $ 269,460
1 Meadow Circle, Wojdyla Carie A Savorelli Manuel C; 12/17/18. $215,000
72 Renaissance Drive, Raditz Robert Sabarre Robert I; 12/17/18. $285,000
1536 Madison Court, Phillips Adam M Abreu Geraldine; 12/17/18. $155,000
15 Fox Hollow Drive, Fannie Mae Michael Anthony R; 12/18/18. $218,000
298 & 305 Clarkstown Road, Fraleigh Dorothea F/Exr Silvio Cory D; 12/18/18. $106,000
6895 Sewell Ave, United States Of America Hud Strazzeri Lauren; 12/19/18. $35,000
LINWOOD
301 Kirklin Ave, Cook Cynthia A Cook Cynthia A; 12/28/18. $110,000
6 E Berkshire Ave, Grossman Donna Campisi Darcy; 12/31/18. $380,000
MARGATE
102 S Franklin Ave, Ferrante Lisa Chapman Benjamin P; 12/24/18. $1,035,000
418 N Essex Ave, Cigala Kenneth E/Exr Davis Darren A; 12/26/18. $268,500
113 N Adams Ave, Pelberg Michael S Kaplan Jared; 12/27/18. $549,500
9319 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor Avenue Llc Lindsey William; 12/28/18. $75,000
7813-7815 Atlantic Ave Un 3, Atlas Orin Gerwitz Herman M; 12/28/18. $680,000
8 S Gilmar Circle, Melrose Jeffrey L Brennan Dennis J; 12/31/18. $375,000
8308 Ventnor Ave, Swarbrick Valerie Silverman David; 12/31/18. $935,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2125 Elwood Road, Rosario Brian Janiszewski Philip; 12/21/18. $230,000
2819 Musket Lane, Brooks Shellie Berenato Charles Jr; 12/28/18. $540,000
448 Wharton Park Blvd, Mortillite Ronald R&I Construction Llc; 12/31/18. $42,000
PLEASANTVILLE
124 Lorraine Ave, Brown Peter Rios Jasmine; 12/27/18. $108,000
634 N Main St, Icc Reo Iv Llc Cabana Holdings Llc; 12/28/18. $230,000
225 West Leeds Ave Un 24, Zack Edward W Ibanez Jose A; 12/28/18. $36,000
611 Spruce Ave, Pc5reo Llc Velasquez Douglas; 12/31/18. $37,000
SOMERS POINT
1103 Harbour Cove, Curry James Jr Peterson Robin E; 12/27/18. $393,500
221 W New York Ave, Barrett Joseph S/Exr Whildon Linwood III; 12/31/18. $169,900
VENTNOR
709 N Dudley Ave Un F4, Knapp John T Peluso Frank J Jr; 12/17/18. $47,000
109 N Melbourne Ave, Mooney Edward Milano Matthew J; 12/19/18. $400,000
7 N Swarthmore Ave, Fortuna George Utter George B Jr; 12/19/18. $435,000
511 N Harvard Ave, Mitchell Barbara Jo Garofalo Michael J; 12/19/18. $325,000
112 N Harvard Ave, Cohen Faye R Tractenberg Nancy; 12/20/18. $265,000
804 N Harvard Ave, Berenato Charles Jr Henshaw Larry; 12/24/18. $875,000
Cape May County
AVALON
4351 Ocean Drive, Anzalone T Hechmer Underwood Donna S; 11/2018. $1,150,000
5 Marine Way, Hogan Richard Shively Deborah Z; 11/2018. $1,350,000
321 80th St, Mayr Markus F Fitzpatrick John J; 11/2018. $1,375,000
214 28th St, Kasper Nora Ann Lxco LLC; 11/2018. $1,565,000
Lot 53 Block 77.03, Angstadt Eric 78th St LLC; 11/2018. $2,800,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
16 Widgeon Way, Bober Wilfred Latevola Susan; 11/2018. $340,000
773 Stimpson Lane, Wolcott M Weinberger Tr Burgos Susan Kennedy; 11/2018. $377,900
231 E South Station Ave, Riccio Louis Lamadrid Daniel; 11/2018. $515,000
43 E Virginia Ave, Deutsche Bk Ntl Trust Co Gc Island Services LLC; 11/2018. $42,500
208 Orchard Drive, Gevaudan Barbara A Lattanzi Robert P; 11/2018. $70,000
40 Kentucky Ave, Fallon Michael S Smith Martin; 11/2018. $90,000
1632 Bayshore Road, Reynolds John G Ludlam Derik J; 11/2018. $130,000
Lot 22 Block 349.08, Corwonski Steve Mcnamee Scott; 11/2018. $137,500
205 W Atlantic Ave, Miller Joseph L Gray Claire M; 11/2018. $148,000
129 Broadway, Veneziano M Scott Layton Mary C; 11/2018. $153,000
226 Mindy Ave, Fannie Mae Mollura David L; 11/2018. $155,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
205 Reeves St, Von Jones LLC Wildwood Wet LLC; 11/2018. $22,900
Gibson Ave, Davis Howard W Aquilino Kimberly; 11/2018. $35,000
2 Turtle Thorofore Ct, Olson Eric P Farrow Gary; 11/2018. $50,000
205 E Anna St, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR5 LLC; 11/2018. $74,100
282 Indian Trail, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Tr Eaton Bradford L; 11/2018. $125,000
201 Linden Lane, NJHR 1 LLC Peynova Plamena; 11/2018. $169,900
18 Virginia Ave, Arenberg Carl Latorre Anthony C11/2018. $170,000
564 Goshen Road, Aber William G Cole Anthony A; 11/2018. $215,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
257 Indian Trail Road, Fannie Mae Schafer Jeff; 11/2018. $50,796
400 W 17th Ave, Tierney Thomas J Tierney David E Sr; 11/2018. $85,000
405 Ocean Ave Un 307, Farr Daniel H Jr Sali Dritan; 11/2018. $140,000
504 E 17th Ave, Doyle Janice P Walsh John; 11/2018. $142,000
711 Ocean Ave, Sutherland Donna M Koch Sharon Renee; 11/2018. $145,000
1800 Ocean Ave, Joyce Joseph W Pollack Scott; 11/2018. $173,000
212 W 20th St, Tietz Lindsay Adm Geiger Timothy; 11/2018. $190,000
429 E 25th Ave Un 200, Fabiszewski Walter III Friebel Doyne W Jr; 11/2018. $350,000
111 E 2nd Ave, Wizst Elsie H Walsh John Ml 11/2018. $385,000
531 W Pine Ave, Macdowell Michael Tedesco Alfred; 11/2018. $390,000
736 Allen Drive, Mushinsky Charles Hullihan John; 11/2018.$422,000
OCEAN CITY
4645 Asbury Ave, N M Thompson Tr Jwr Properties LLC; 11/2018. $700,000
Lot 18. Block 1105, Cook Peter H Jr Ocean’s Eleven Oc LLC; 11/2018. $705,000
3628-30 Central Ave 1st Fl, Byram Robert G Tr Aubrey David J; 11/2018. $725,000
836 3rd St, Oceanside Homes LLC Pannepacker Robert; 11/2018.$765,000
2104 Bay Ave, Russo Joan &C Scafisi Joseph J Sr; 11/2018. $850,000
4162 Asbury Ave, Duncan Real Est Inv LLC Sekel John; 11/2018. $924,000
2524-26 Wesley Ave, Farrell Joseph Lucarini Michael A; 11/2018. $930,000
5109-11 Asbury Ave, Gardner Joseph C Albertson Lee R; 11/2018. $999,000
4535 Central Ave Un 2, Lutz Barbara Ann Cole K P Liv Tr; 11/2018. $1,537,500
3037-39 Central Ave, Bros Of The Chris Schls Thomas Rory; 11/2018. $2,050,000
Beach Thorofare 2.01, Dion Arthur White Claire; 11/2018. $13,000
870 Seventh St, Werewolf Properties LLC Aristotle LLC; 11/2018. $140,000
4837-39 Haven Ave, Mc Peak James H Mc Peak Christopher M; 11/2018. $300,000
4837-39 Haven Ave, Mc Peak James H Merenda Michael; 11/2018. $315,000
3119 Bayland Drive, Mc Connell Edward S Harshaw David; 11/2018. $316,000
1025 Bay Ave, Bsc Holdings LLC Davish Francis X; 11/2018. $333,308
105 Wahoo Drive, Dion Arthur Treml Paul James; 11/2018. $345,000
312 Asbury Ave, Veit Carl H Rjb Evolution LLC; 11/2018. $375,000
1400-02 Pleasure Ave, Orihel Jeffrey Scatamacchia Nancy; 11/2018. $405,000
210 Asbury Ave, Mc Carthy Michael Bixha Elton; 11/2018. $478,000
229 Central Ave, O’Connor Dolores Robinson David G; 11/2018. $495,900
SEA ISLE CITY
374 43rd Place, Colletti Richard Barrett Arthur J III; 11/2018. $525,000
129 34th St West, Martino Phyllis M Berman Marc E; 11/2018. $730,000
7815 Landis Ave, Metzler Mark G Exr Metzler Mark G; 11/2018. $850,000
STONE HARBOR
215 122nd St, Hallinan Carolyn P Boyle Charles; 11/2018. $2,522,500
10606 Corinthian Place, Christos Mary Sandra Brennan John James; 11/2018. $2,710,000
Lot 34 Block 109.03, Applegate Marnie Exr&C Cellucci Frank P; 11/2018. $501,000
8318 Sunset Drive, Slabik Barry T Kovach Michael J; 11/2018. $775,000
240 1-6th St Un A & B, Sloan Raymond E Est Exr Carter Brian; 11/2018.$999,000
11610 Second Ave, Booth Ventures LLC Ocean Block LLC; 11/2018. $4,299,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
19 Margate Ave, Fannie Mae Smith Mark; 11/2018. $181,500
WEST CAPE MAY
242 Maple St, Scaffidi S J Trust Defuso Melissa; 12/2018. $123,000
126 Sunset Blvd, Fulginiti Dominic Jakes Pizza LLC; 12/2018. $170,000
719 Sunset Blvd, Sypalis Darius Ferugson Michael D; 12/2018. $840,000
WEST WILDWOOD
522 W Magnolia Ave, Pysz Joseph J Jr Hotz Charles; 11/2018. $89,000
725 W Glenwood Ave, Post Margaretta E Murphy John J; 12/2018. $50,000
2 E Ave, Post Margaretta E Murphy John J; 12/2018. $150,000
605 W Glenwood Ave, Cava Michael Exr Hosbach J Rockwell Jr; 12/2018. $285,000
WILDWOOD
208 E Leaming Ave, Felton Family Lp Ciamaichelo Francis; 11/2018. $310,000
132 W Roberts Ave Un 4, Gambone Carmen Doyle John; 11/2018. $102,000
4305 Pacific Ave, New York/Pacific LLC Cruz Cipriano; 11/2018. $125,000
4502 Atlantic Ave, Schroll Edward Est By Adm Banzhof Nora; 11/2018. $160,000
138 E Hand Ave, Konowal Robert F Crescenzi John; 11/2018. $219,900
207 E Andrews Ave Un 207A, Juliff Candy C Merlino Anthony; 11/2018. $220,000
120 E Pine Ave Un B2, Thomas Jordan Wysocki Richard J; 11/2018. $235,000
5201 Ocean Ave Un 8009, Mtglq Investors Lp Dean Mark S; 11/2018. $239,900
WILDWOOD CREST
102 E Lotus Road, Markmann Peter H Szollosy Michael; 11/2018. $500,000
6210 Ocean Ave, Rosse John E Nastase Michael A; 11/2018. $520,000
217B W Buttercup Road, 217 West Buttercup LLC Milligan Adam J; 11/2018.$568,000
7005 Pacific Ave, Roth Susan B Angelucci Michael J; 11/2018. $132,000
7806 Seaview Ave, Gencarelli Sal Lore Anthony S; 11/2018. $150,000
402 E St Paul Ave Un 11, Disabato Vito A Tr Palazzo Giuseppe; 11/2018. $167,000
101 E Primrose Rd Un 7, Rhoades John F Golden David S; 11/2018. $280,000
9901 Seapointe Blvd Un 502, Veech Joanne Exr Competiello Francesco; 11/2018. $463,000
WOODBINE
801 Bryant St, Viera Jose Miguel Clark Victoria Noel; 11/2018. $145,000
628 & 708 Fidler Hill Road, Repici Patricia J Lasensky Jennifer L; 11/2018. $325,00
124 Holly St Un 124, Marshall John M Mergliano Eileen; 12/2018. $22,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
250 S Pine St, Garcia Asuncion, Mendez Jacinto, Bautizta Abad Hernandez; 12/19/2018. $17,500
152 Fayette St, Dawson Diane Fka, Mitchell Diane S, Mitchell Kevin W, Community Home Rentals Llc; 12/20/2018. $42,000
144 S Giles St, Stephenson Minnie, Garcia-Roman Rosalinda; 12/21/2018. $35,000
100 S Lawrence St, Pohlig Richard C, Diaz Meydavel Bravo, Perez Delvy Yojany Perez; 12/24/2018. $93,000
60 Marlyn St, Bertolini Francis S, Bertolini Marianne, Zuniga Jose A Esquivel; 12/24/2018. $164,900
17 Rahming Lane, Carole Bertha E Est By Exec, Carole George Est, George Carole Est By Exec, Sheppard Gloria J Exec, Pollard Brielle R; 12/26/2018. $84,900
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
8014 John St, Hall Gerard, Provinzano Richard; 1/14/2019. $78,500
200 Evergreen Road, Caruso Joseph J Ind Exec, Muchler Charles R Est By Exec, Munyon Elber; 1/8/2019. $10,000
7372 Keron Drive, Midfirst Bank, T-Ray Inv Llc; 1/16/2019. $21,380
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
672 Spruce St, Fannie Mae By Atty Aka, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Jacome-Mendoza Lucero, Jacome-Mondragon Matilde, Mendoza-Rivera Dominga; 1/2/2019. $56,900
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
972 Main St, Corson Gloria J, Corson Lester Est, Wilford Dawn M’; 1/3/2019. $30,000
879 Downe Ave, Lemunyon C Barbara Grdn, Trindle George W Jr Est, Trindle Sarah J By Grdn, Lopez Michael; 1/14/2019. $28,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
48 Finlaw Ave, Catar Doroteja, Hickman Cheryl A; 12/10/2018. $117,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3200 Cedarville Road, Malmquist John H, Malmquist Laura S, Riebel John Maxwell; 12/18/2018. $229,900
3771 Cedarville Road, Swink Donald W, Swink Polly L, Swink Scott, Swink Tina, Elia Staci; 12/26/2018. $142,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
8 Doughty Lane, Platt Jacquelyn V Fka, Webber Jacquelyn V, Webber James A Jr, Peteani Madison N; 12/14/2018. $225,000
Taylor Avenue, Davidson Susan M, Ravior Damon R; 12/10/2018. $65,000
MILLVILLE
109 Crescent Blvd, Gorgo Janice Carter Est, Gorgo Joseph, Dondero Brian G, Dondero Julie K, Dondero Kenneth F; 12/5/2018. $148,000
968 Carmel Road, Cross Keith M, Cross Valerie M, Skovensky Ian; 12/6/2018. $246,000
806 Woodland Drive, Sunny Dayz Inv Llc, Truxton Jennifer, Gardenhire Stephanie; 12/6/2018. $82,500
Forest Walk, Landmark Dev No 4 Llc, Senseman Karl, Jjcc Longport Llc; 12/7/2018. $264,000
414 Manor Ave, Beach Brittany M, Gandy James H Jr, Schmidt Jonathan E; 12/10/2018. $119,000
1101 Robin Terrace, Jones Maria L, Jones Michael C, Voto Maria L Fka, Jones Maria L, Jones Michael C, Voto Marie H; 12/11/2018. $64,399.94
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
117 Lebanon Road, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc, Pulman Darrin, Camp Kaitlyn M, Hand Cody R; 12/12/2018. $238,000
40 Silver Brook Dr, Njhr 3 Llc, Pollock Donald L Jr, Weist George G, Weist Scarlett L; 12/17/2018. $229,900
12 Partridge Court, Chappius Ann, Chappius Richard Est, Bertolini Francis S, Bertolini Marianne; 12/21/2018. $230,000
29 Danna Lane, Rmbs Reo Holdings Llc By Atty, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Desantis Rachael S, Randazzo Adam; 12/26/2018. $92,463
75 S Woodruff Road, Langley Kevin A, Moffett Brandon, Moffett Stephanie; 12/27/2018. $165,000
VINELAND
1355 E Oak Road, Barnabei Ashton Exec, Barnabei Lois Est By Exec, Barnabei Louis Est, Rivera Diego; 11/28/2018. $55,000
217 & 235 S Orchard Road, Weir Bradley C, Weir Danielle, Miller Albert H Jr; 11/28/2018. $175,000
1183 W Chestnut Ave, Meremianin George Est, Meremianin Maria, Meremianin Alexander; 11/29/2018. $180,000
3469 Venturi Lane, Batie Felicita, Batie Gregory, Bones Destiny, Bones Minerva, Bones Robert; 11/30/2018. $290,000
4665 Robin Road, Mtglq Inv Lp By Atty, New Penn Financial Llc Dba Atty, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Vanauken Keith; 11/30/2018. $50,125
1081 E Butler Ave, Lawther Gertrude M, Lawther Malcolm T Est, Thompson Gertrude M Fka, Smith Harry C; 12/3/2018. $110,000
320 W Butler Ave, Hand Janice, Merlie Robert J Atty, Pallaver Anna By Atty, Warfle Earl, Warfle Kelsey, Bruggis Maxine G; 12/3/2018. $140,000
965 Alexander Drive, Broadwater Mark, Broadwater Teresa Ann, Archer Janelle, Brown Abdul; 12/3/2018. $125,000
211 S Fourth St, Serlick Richard, Serlick Sheila, Deleon Altagracia Estevez, Estevez Johanna Deleon; 12/3/2018. $127,000
1063 Fawn Drive, Carrington Mortgage Loan Tr, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty, Wells Fargo Bank Trust By Atty, Triple D Inv Llc; 12/3/2018. $160,000
278 S Delsea Drive, Weaver Roy, Weaver Janelle M, Weaver Jaron L; 12/3/2018. $590,000
1559 W Landis Ave, Lopez Daisy, Lopez-Castro Rafael, Alvarado Hugo; 12/4/2018. $102,000
56 S State St, Hernandez Eric, Alvarez Jessica; 12/4/2018. $149,900
2139 E Chestnut Ave Apt 31, Baxter Ami, Baxter Matthew, Broshchan Denise N; 12/4/2018. $98,000
2102 E Oak Road Units E4 & E5, Landmark Development No 2 Llc; Senseman Karl, Vineland Properties Llc; 12/4/2018. $290,000
872 N Mill Road, Pagano Helena, Avila Edith, Avila Jacqueline, Avila Martin; 12/4/2018. $174,000
2102 E Oak Road Unit A4, Landmark Dev No 2 Llc, Senseman Karl, Vineland Prop Llc; 12/4/2018. $145,000
1383 Matthews Lane, Piersimoni Karen A, Bhatti Jamil M, Bhatti Ruby K; 12/5/2018. $305,0000
822 Mildred Lane, Todd Joy R, Rosario Nilsa H; 12/6/2018. $87,000
1816 Arrowhead Trail, Chumak Oksana, Legallee Louison, Purcell Patrick; 12/6/2018. $253,000
1280 Cypress Drive, Ajax Mortgage Loan Tr, Gregory Funding Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Acevedo Marilyn; Lopez Jimmy Jr; 12/6/2018. $166,500
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
8 Lilac Lane, 10/12/2018. $330,000
302 Bay Shore Drive, 10/12/2018. $335,000
328 Hawthorne Lane, 10/12/2018. $254,622
5 Silversmith Court, 10/12/2018. $169,000
31 Capstan St, 10/15/2018. $120,000
9w 4th St, 10/15/2018 $650,000
136 Bay Shore Drive, 10/15/2018. $240,000
239 Hawthorne Lane, 10/15/2018. $250,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
3 Osprey Court, 10/26/2018. $95,000
302 Cliff Lane, 10/18/2018. $215,000
303 Station Drive, 10/23/2018. $111,000
311 Dewey Drive, 10/4/2018. $117,000
325 Pine Forest Lane, 10/29/2018. $135,000
358 Captains Walk, 10/9/2018. $276,000
358 Constitution Drive, 10/1/2018. $155,000
401 Lawrence Drive, 10/30/2018. $325,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
26 High Ridge Road, 10/4/2018. $189,000
26 Lake Huron Drive, 10/16/2018. $180,000
268 Center St, 10/15/2018. $80,000
268 Center St, 10/15/2018. $115,000
27 Hunter Drive, 10/29/2018. $305,000
27 W Dory Drive, 10/9/2018. $110,000
28 S Ensign Drive, 10/26/2018. $77,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
300 Althea Drive, 10/30/2018. $1,000,000
31 W 86th St, 10/24/2018. $775,000
32 Hideaway Drive, 10/23/2018. $1,500,000
4 William St, 10/12/2018. $630,000
4201 Ocean Blvd, 10/11/2018. $2,350,000
5 E 23rd St, 10/23/2018. $718,000
5 E 38th St, 10/23/2018. $900,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
159 Main St, 10/3/2018. $85,050
188 Wells Mills Road, 10/26/2018. $75,000
200 Seventh St, 10/24/2018. $162,500
22 Bayview Drive, 10/9/2018. $150,000
289 Cortney Court, 10/3/2018. $116,000
30 Lighthouse Drive, 10/26/2018. $111,400
303 Fourth St, 10/31/2018. $132,000
32 Laurelwyck Drive, 10/2/2018. $205,000
35 Main St, 10/4/2018. $300,000
42 Bryant Road, 10/26/2018. $230,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1507 Paul Blvd, 10/2/2018. $300,000
1576 Breakers Drive, 10/2/2018. $44,000
5 Inman Court, 10/2/2018. $580,000
1031 Whispering Oak Circle, 10/3/2018. $329,000
88 Jennings Road, 10/3/2018. $370,000
117 Emily Road, 10/3/2018. $284,250
9 Hazelton Court, 10/4/2018.$505,000
SURF CITY
2408 Bay Vista, 10/22/2018. $1,500,000
112 Teaberry Court, 10/29/2018. $70,000
237 Divison Ave, 10/29/2018. $999,000
294 N 10th St, 10/31/2018. $450,000
7 S Ocean Ave, $1,625,000
TUCKERTON
202 Heron Road, 10/17/2018. $65,100
43 Portsmouth Lane, 10/22/2018. $100,000
201 Heron Road, 10/25/2018. $325,000
359 Marine St, 10/29/2018. $185,000
103 Parker Road, 10/31/2018. $346,900
