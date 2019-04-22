Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
ATLANTIC CITY
526 Pacific Ave 305, Costanzo Gabriel M Elhachimi Fouad E; 12/06/18. $185,000
512 N Indiana Ave, Mazahreh Maurice Gms Homes Llc; 12/06/18. $123,000
1517 N Arkansas Ave, S&E Holdings Llc Aht Enterprise Llc; 12/07/18. $55,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
80 Catherine St, Gong Zhen Campbell Timothy; 12/17/18. $131,000
106 Kathys Lane, Doerr Shields Shaun H Dix Ryan H; 12/17/18. $225,000
425 Aurora Drive, Tan Salvadore B Zaffar Shahida; 12/17/18. $295,000
409 Longport Blvd, Longport Enterprises Llc Trident Piling Co Llc; 12/18/18. $190,000
9 Northwood Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Rumardo Roberto; 12/18/18. $155,000
105 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Le Loc P; 12/18/18. $241,535
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
190 Colonial Court, Digiovine Maria Alren 190 Llc; 12/11/18. $65,000
314 Upas Ave, Calanni Philip N Lumor Mary Grace F; 12/12/18. $232,500
105 Waterview Drive, Jaezee Llc Levy Daniel J; 12/12/18. $70,200
41 Greenwich Drive, Patel Yogesh Costello Michael; 12/12/18. $99,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
80 Westover Circle, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Maison Homes Llc; 11/28/18. $106,300
18 Summit Circle, Smith Damon Khan Hassan U; 12/03/18. $159,000
30 Cranberry Drive, Legacy Real Estate Inv Llc Boyce Sarah; 12/03/18. $235,000
7417 3rd Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Cr 2018 Llc; 12/04/18. $17,600
4828 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Wells Fargo Bk Na Bates Wesley; 12/04/18. $100,000
46 Monet Drive, C&C Development Co Llc Kolarski Momchil; 12/05/18. $309,150
1706 Candlewood Drive, Giordano Michael S Breslin Melanie R; 12/05/18. $149,000
6311 Lance Ave, Blue Sky Prop Llc Luang Rath Julia; 12/05/18. $173,000
7 Golf Drive, Stewart Kim Cean Jean. 12/05/18. $184,000
MARGATE
10 N Sumner Ave, Marchel Stephen L/Exrx Schreiber Larry; 12/14/18. $750,000
9315 Atlantic Ave Un 13, Cohen Lewis Berenato William P; 12/17/18. $109,000
Clarendon Ave, Garber Marlene B Piraino Builders Llc; 12/20/18. $100,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
4501 Indian Cabin Road, Mueller Amadei/Ind&Exrx Cuellar Castano Yadira; 12/20/18. $165,000
916 Elwood Road, Grasso Michael L Grasso Joanna; 12/21/18. $160,000
2125 Elwood Road, Rosario Brian Janiszewski Philip; 12/21/18. $230,000
2819 Musket Lane, Brooks Shellie Berenato Charles Jr; 12/28/18. $540,000
448 Wharton Park Blvd, Mortillite Ronald R&I Construction Llc; 12/31/18. $42,000
VENTNOR
324-326 N Wissahickon Ave, Kislaya Tatsiana Guzzetti Maralee; 12/07/18. $540,000
18 N Rosborough Ave, Viggiano Russell J Guglielmello Luigi; 12/11/18. $335,000
210 N Dudley Ave, Callowhill Ralph T IV/Admrx Amin Rukshana; 12/11/18. $135,000
5200 Boardwalk Unit 3e, The Collins Family Llc Bennett Andrew; 12/11/18. $294,000
815 N Little Rock Ave, Guzzetti Maralee Lynn White Daniel R; 12/11/18. $409,000
4800 Boardwalk Un 1707, Roth Tema Widman Elisa M; 12/11/18. $265,000
Cape May County
NORTH WILDWOOD
118A Allen Drive, Warren Gregory Tolassi Michael A; 11/2018. $95,000
500 E 13th Ave Un 210, Wagner William Russell Toy James J III; 11/2018. $157,000
701 Ocean Ave Un A, Giacobello Joanne Ritacco Richard P; 11/2018. $180,000
202 W 21st Ave Un 202A, Geiger Timothy Melnick Joseph S; 11/2018. $190,000
500 Kennedy Drive, Pfluger Thomas Milliken James; 11/2018. $350,000
317 E 25th Ave Un 100, Barnes Michael Montalbano L Walter; 11/2018. $355,000
1605 Atlantic Ave, Cavalier Mary Murray Michael J; 11/2018. $380,000
504 E 13th Ave, Gaffney Michael Mc Tear James R; 11/2018. $412,500
420 E 22nd Ave, Direso John B Burns Michael P; 11/2018. $445,000
353 E 24th Ave, Rulli Phillip A Shearn Stacey A; 11/2018. $475,000
410 W Pine Ave, Lederer Michael D Kane Michael E; 11/2018. $500,000
315 W Chestnut Ave, Sevick Joseph F Wilson David C; 11/2018. $510,000
405 E 24th Ave, Bowman Larry D Barnes Michael J; 11/2018. $555,000
OCEAN CITY
5716-18 West Ave Un B, Warfield John Davidge Merino Stephen G; 11/2018. $500,000
3753 Asbury Ave, Bush Lynn T Gogola Raymond; 11/2018. $500,000
1224 Asbury Ave C, Murray Michael J Clark Douglas H; 11/2018. $505,000
2317-19 Asbury Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Di Joseph Carl G Partington Sara Lynn; 11/2018. $555,000
4106 Central Ave, Bank Of America Underwood John A; 11/2018. $594,000
1512 Central Ave, Herrman William F Zoll John; 11/2018. $625,000
803 Gardens Parkway, Lindacher Eugene W Vespa Joseph Jr; 11/2018. $640,000
544 E Atlantic Blvd, Ballinger John M D & D Kuzmicz Cons; 11/2018. $643,000
800 Bridge Blvd, Menapace Jeanne Higgins Daniel; 11/2018. $690,000
4645 Asbury Ave, N M Thompson Tr Jwr Properties LLC; 11/2018. $700,000
Lot 18. Block 1105, Cook Peter H Jr Ocean’s Eleven Oc LLC; 11/2018. $705,000
3628-30 Central Ave 1st Fl, Byram Robert G Tr Aubrey David J; 11/2018. $725,000
836 3rd St, Oceanside Homes LLC Pannepacker Robert; 11/2018.$765,000
2104 Bay Ave, Russo Joan &C Scafisi Joseph J Sr; 11/2018. $850,000
4162 Asbury Ave, Duncan Real Est Inv LLC Sekel John; 11/2018. $924,000
2524-26 Wesley Ave, Farrell Joseph Lucarini Michael A; 11/2018. $930,000
5109-11 Asbury Ave, Gardner Joseph C Albertson Lee R; 11/2018. $999,000
4535 Central Ave Un 2, Lutz Barbara Ann Cole K P Liv Tr; 11/2018. $1,537,500
3037-39 Central Ave, Bros Of The Chris Schls Thomas Rory; 11/2018. $2,050,000
SEA ISLE CITY
5604 Landis Ave Un D, Schimpf John J Schimpf Christopher; 11/2018. $150,000
5911 Landis Ave Un A 1st, Fiorentino Lisa Perone Carmen L Jr; 11/2018. $282,000
118 82nd St Un West, Friel Edward J III Hawk’s Dev LLC; 11/2018. $510,000
225 81st St, Scott Claire Corson Shertz Michael G Jr; 11/2018. $520,000
3805 Central Ave, Colna Stephen Malizia Nicholas; 11/2018. $524,000
130 61st St East, Wagaman Edward Giberson Christopher; 11/2018.$575,000
5108 Pleasure Ave, Craig John R Jr Angelos Vicki M; 11/2018. $790,000
3616 Sounds Ave, Gallagher Clara J Anastasia John A; 11/2018. $850,000
202 49th St, Hogan Augusta T Est Exr Redfern Ocean LLC; 11/2018.$1,299,000
34 81st St West Un, Welsh Thomas J Jr Hugo Jeffery M; 11/2018. $1,395,000
12 64th St East Un, Redfern Ocean LLC Harkins Michael F; 11/2018. $1,425,000
7317 Pleasure Ave North Un, Patel Chetan Schardt Andrew L; 11/2018. $1,575,000
STONE HARBOR
10011 Sunrise Drive, Tydeman Patricia Malcolm Bryan J; 11/2018. $1,500,000
181 114th St, Navy Goat Ii LLC Ricketts Matthew; 11/2018.$2,150,000
215 122nd St, Hallinan Carolyn P Boyle Charles; 11/2018. $2,522,500
10606 Corinthian Place, Christos Mary Sandra Brennan John James; 11/2018. $2,710,000
WILDWOOD
216 W Burk Ave, Varallo Bernadino Varallo John; 11/2018. $220,000
137 E Wildwood Ave Un C4, Halfpenny David F Mackrell Brett R; 11/2018. $220,000
4101 Ocean Ave Un 1, Soldatovic Steven Ouzidane Abdelaziz; 11/2018. $225,000
131 W Schellenger Ave 200, Carbone Dino P Schineller Kenneth M; 11/2018. $259,000
123 W Schellenger Un 39, Edens Janet Briante Michael; 11/2018. $285,000
5201 Ocean Ave Un 4006, Soares Duarte Labonia Leonard; 11/2018. $338,500
4908 Ocean Ave, Reese Wendy Koduri Bindu; 11/2018. $415,000.
WILDWOOD CREST
209 E Topeka Ave, Many Jerome Ferrise Michael G; 11/2018. $460,000
210 W Buttercup Road, Eichenlaub John G Mascitti Anthony E; 11/2018. $474,900
102 E Lotus Road, Markmann Peter H Szollosy Michael; 11/2018. $500,000
6210 Ocean Ave, Rosse John E Nastase Michael A; 11/2018. $520,000
217B W Buttercup Road, 217 West Buttercup LLC Milligan Adam J; 11/2018.$568,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
95 N Elm St, Helbach Christie L, Radcliffe Joseph; 12/11/2018. $30,000
57 Lake St, Cumberland County Sheriff, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, Rudisill Shirley E By Shrf, Rudisill-Forrest Sue By Shrf, USA By Shrf, Singh Amarjit, Singh Gurmej; 12/12/2018. $52,000
MILLVILLE
800 N 3rd St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Kuttab Yasar Samuel; 12/3/2018. $33,810
28 Cedar St, Emrich Jeffrey S, Faircloth Tammy; 12/4/2018. $128,500
118 S 6th St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Ayala Alejandro, Ayala Breanna Lee; 12/4/2018. $41,600
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
41 Fox Road, Worrall Christopher, Worrall Jill M, K&E Holding I Llc; 12/4/2018. $135,000
32 Dawson Drive, Wulderk Carmella Aka Est By Exec, Wulderk Carmelle Aka Est By Exec, Wulderk Michele Lynn Aka Exec, Wulderk Rudolph Est, Wulderk-Zachmann Michele Lynn Aka Exec, Schwartzer Jessica, Waddington David; 12/4/2018. $216,000
215 Center Road, Gramp Barbara A, Gramp Thomas C, Hess Scott L; 12/5/2018. $217,000
154 Woodruff Road, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, Weiss Abraham By Shrf, Weiss Mona By Shrf, Njhr 2 Llc; 12/11/2018. $35,682.68
VINELAND
1680 Wynnewood Drive, Vidwans Ila S. Vidwans Shishir G, Bruno Anna L. Bruno Pietro; 11/26/2018. $245,000
307&319 W Landis Ave, Vineland Construction Co, Masters Commission International Network Inc; 11/26/2018. $100,000
706 Allen Ave, Swain Gina M, Swain Preston A, Gonzalez Justino; 11/26/2018. $125,000
1806 Galli Drive, Blb Resources Delegate, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Beteta-Beteta Ana E, Hernandez-Cruz Efren; 11/27/2018. $115,000
328 W Peach St, Bango Noel, Schwartz Daniel; 11/27/2018. $132,500
Southern
Ocean County
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1507 Paul Blvd, 10/2/2018. $300,000
1576 Breakers Drive, 10/2/2018. $44,000
5 Inman Court, 10/2/2018. $580,000
1031 Whispering Oak Circle, 10/3/2018. $329,000
88 Jennings Road, 10/3/2018. $370,000
117 Emily Road, 10/3/2018. $284,250
9 Hazelton Court, 10/4/2018.$505,000
109 Sextant Road, 10/4/2018. $209,000
39 Lighthouse Drive, 10/4/2018. $225,000
412 E Bay Ave, 10/4/2018. $215,000
34 Atlantis Ave, 10/4/2018. $170,000
16 Gregg Drive, 10/5/2018. $187,500
462 Nautilus Drive, 10/5/2018. $141,500
23 Bradshaw Drive 10/9/2018. $360,000
46 Ashburn Ave, 10/9/2018. $108,500
104 David Drive, 10/10/2018. $187,500
120 Southard Drive, 10/10/2018. $445,000
435 S Main St, 10/10/2018. $105,000
107 Flipper St and 111 Flipper St, 10/11/2018. $130,000
151 Sloop Road, 10/11/2018. $220,000
31 Ralph Lane, 10/11/2018. $383,000
312 Neptune Drive, 10/11/2018. $159,000
132 Bruce Drive, 10/12/2018. $170,000
1218 Ripple Ave, 10/12/2018. $143,000
5 Ashburn Ave, 10/12/2018. $369,900
256 Clipper Road, 10/12/2018. $118,000
288 Compass Road, 10/15/2018. $189,000
547 Shark Lane, 10/15/2018. $213,000
49 Highland Drive, 10/15/2018. $200,000
1073 Cutlass Ave, 10/15/2018. $205,000
124 Mooring Road, 10/15/2018. $306,250
152 Commodore Road, 10/15/2018. $184,000
1595 Breakers Drive, 10/15/2018. $240,000
1599 Breakers Drive, 10/16/2018. $230,000
1014 Midship Ave, 10/16/2018. $213,500
1300 Pancoast Road, 10/16/2018. $250,000
261 Timberlake Drive, 10/16/2018. $400,000
23 Ashburn Ave, 10/17/2018. $466,890
1032 Beach Lane, 10/18/2018. $405,000
1250 Paul Blvd, 10/18/2018. $120,000
244 Stormy Road, 10/18/2018. $210,000
5 Sea Breeze Court, 10/18/2018. $160,000
45 Oxycocus Road, 10/18/2018. $80,001
177 Bowline Road, 10/19/2018. $280,000
23 Mary Alice Road, 10/19/2018. $430,000
132 Topside Road, 10/19/2018. $277,000
140 Peter Road, 10/24/2018. $487,500
120 Bowline Road, 10/22/2018. $290,000
137 Division St, 10/25/2018. $265,000
11186 Barnacle Drive, 0/26/2018. $178,500
140 Melanie Way, 10/30/2018. $300,000
141 Bruce Drive, 10/31/2018. $445,000
262 Outboard Ave, 10/31/2018. $293,000
91 Flipper Ave, 10/22/2018. $162,000
361 Mermaid Drive, 10/23/2018. $365,000
62 Flipper Ave, 10/23/2018. $229,000
80 Mayetta Landing Road, 10/23/2018. $173,250
83 Atlantis Ave, 10/23/2018. $214,000
98 Flipper Ave, 10/24/2018. $217,500
91 Atlantis Ave, 10/24/2018. $249,000
576 Shark Lane, 10/24/2018. $123,000
83 Weaver Drive, 10/25/2018. $650,000
110 Mermaid Drive, 10/25/2018. $155,000
36 Windward Drive, 10/25/2018. $307,500
47 Manor Drive, 10/26/2018. $270,000
488 Outrigger Lane, 10/29/2018. $247,000
1066 Rudder Ave, 10/29/2018. $270,000
55 Ruth Drive, 10/30/2018. $295,000
57 Capstan Ave, 10/30/2018. $106,000
97 Deerfield Drive, 10/30/2018. 155,000
1140 Fathom Ave, 10/31/2018. $243,000
