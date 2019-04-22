Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

ATLANTIC CITY

526 Pacific Ave 305, Costanzo Gabriel M Elhachimi Fouad E; 12/06/18. $185,000

512 N Indiana Ave, Mazahreh Maurice Gms Homes Llc; 12/06/18. $123,000

1517 N Arkansas Ave, S&E Holdings Llc Aht Enterprise Llc; 12/07/18. $55,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

80 Catherine St, Gong Zhen Campbell Timothy; 12/17/18. $131,000

106 Kathys Lane, Doerr Shields Shaun H Dix Ryan H; 12/17/18. $225,000

425 Aurora Drive, Tan Salvadore B Zaffar Shahida; 12/17/18. $295,000

409 Longport Blvd, Longport Enterprises Llc Trident Piling Co Llc; 12/18/18. $190,000

9 Northwood Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Rumardo Roberto; 12/18/18. $155,000

105 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Le Loc P; 12/18/18. $241,535

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

190 Colonial Court, Digiovine Maria Alren 190 Llc; 12/11/18. $65,000

314 Upas Ave, Calanni Philip N Lumor Mary Grace F; 12/12/18. $232,500

105 Waterview Drive, Jaezee Llc Levy Daniel J; 12/12/18. $70,200

41 Greenwich Drive, Patel Yogesh Costello Michael; 12/12/18. $99,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

80 Westover Circle, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Maison Homes Llc; 11/28/18. $106,300

18 Summit Circle, Smith Damon Khan Hassan U; 12/03/18. $159,000

30 Cranberry Drive, Legacy Real Estate Inv Llc Boyce Sarah; 12/03/18. $235,000

7417 3rd Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Cr 2018 Llc; 12/04/18. $17,600

4828 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Wells Fargo Bk Na Bates Wesley; 12/04/18. $100,000

46 Monet Drive, C&C Development Co Llc Kolarski Momchil; 12/05/18. $309,150

1706 Candlewood Drive, Giordano Michael S Breslin Melanie R; 12/05/18. $149,000

6311 Lance Ave, Blue Sky Prop Llc Luang Rath Julia; 12/05/18. $173,000

7 Golf Drive, Stewart Kim Cean Jean. 12/05/18. $184,000

MARGATE

10 N Sumner Ave, Marchel Stephen L/Exrx Schreiber Larry; 12/14/18. $750,000

9315 Atlantic Ave Un 13, Cohen Lewis Berenato William P; 12/17/18. $109,000

Clarendon Ave, Garber Marlene B Piraino Builders Llc; 12/20/18. $100,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

4501 Indian Cabin Road, Mueller Amadei/Ind&Exrx Cuellar Castano Yadira; 12/20/18. $165,000

916 Elwood Road, Grasso Michael L Grasso Joanna; 12/21/18. $160,000

2125 Elwood Road, Rosario Brian Janiszewski Philip; 12/21/18. $230,000

2819 Musket Lane, Brooks Shellie Berenato Charles Jr; 12/28/18. $540,000

448 Wharton Park Blvd, Mortillite Ronald R&I Construction Llc; 12/31/18. $42,000

VENTNOR

324-326 N Wissahickon Ave, Kislaya Tatsiana Guzzetti Maralee; 12/07/18. $540,000

18 N Rosborough Ave, Viggiano Russell J Guglielmello Luigi; 12/11/18. $335,000

210 N Dudley Ave, Callowhill Ralph T IV/Admrx Amin Rukshana; 12/11/18. $135,000

5200 Boardwalk Unit 3e, The Collins Family Llc Bennett Andrew; 12/11/18. $294,000

815 N Little Rock Ave, Guzzetti Maralee Lynn White Daniel R; 12/11/18. $409,000

4800 Boardwalk Un 1707, Roth Tema Widman Elisa M; 12/11/18. $265,000

Cape May County

NORTH WILDWOOD

118A Allen Drive, Warren Gregory Tolassi Michael A; 11/2018. $95,000

500 E 13th Ave Un 210, Wagner William Russell Toy James J III; 11/2018. $157,000

701 Ocean Ave Un A, Giacobello Joanne Ritacco Richard P; 11/2018. $180,000

202 W 21st Ave Un 202A, Geiger Timothy Melnick Joseph S; 11/2018. $190,000

500 Kennedy Drive, Pfluger Thomas Milliken James; 11/2018. $350,000

317 E 25th Ave Un 100, Barnes Michael Montalbano L Walter; 11/2018. $355,000

1605 Atlantic Ave, Cavalier Mary Murray Michael J; 11/2018. $380,000

504 E 13th Ave, Gaffney Michael Mc Tear James R; 11/2018. $412,500

420 E 22nd Ave, Direso John B Burns Michael P; 11/2018. $445,000

353 E 24th Ave, Rulli Phillip A Shearn Stacey A; 11/2018. $475,000

410 W Pine Ave, Lederer Michael D Kane Michael E; 11/2018. $500,000

315 W Chestnut Ave, Sevick Joseph F Wilson David C; 11/2018. $510,000

405 E 24th Ave, Bowman Larry D Barnes Michael J; 11/2018. $555,000

OCEAN CITY

5716-18 West Ave Un B, Warfield John Davidge Merino Stephen G; 11/2018. $500,000

3753 Asbury Ave, Bush Lynn T Gogola Raymond; 11/2018. $500,000

1224 Asbury Ave C, Murray Michael J Clark Douglas H; 11/2018. $505,000

2317-19 Asbury Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Di Joseph Carl G Partington Sara Lynn; 11/2018. $555,000

4106 Central Ave, Bank Of America Underwood John A; 11/2018. $594,000

1512 Central Ave, Herrman William F Zoll John; 11/2018. $625,000

803 Gardens Parkway, Lindacher Eugene W Vespa Joseph Jr; 11/2018. $640,000

544 E Atlantic Blvd, Ballinger John M D & D Kuzmicz Cons; 11/2018. $643,000

800 Bridge Blvd, Menapace Jeanne Higgins Daniel; 11/2018. $690,000

4645 Asbury Ave, N M Thompson Tr Jwr Properties LLC; 11/2018. $700,000

Lot 18. Block 1105, Cook Peter H Jr Ocean’s Eleven Oc LLC; 11/2018. $705,000

3628-30 Central Ave 1st Fl, Byram Robert G Tr Aubrey David J; 11/2018. $725,000

836 3rd St, Oceanside Homes LLC Pannepacker Robert; 11/2018.$765,000

2104 Bay Ave, Russo Joan &C Scafisi Joseph J Sr; 11/2018. $850,000

4162 Asbury Ave, Duncan Real Est Inv LLC Sekel John; 11/2018. $924,000

2524-26 Wesley Ave, Farrell Joseph Lucarini Michael A; 11/2018. $930,000

5109-11 Asbury Ave, Gardner Joseph C Albertson Lee R; 11/2018. $999,000

4535 Central Ave Un 2, Lutz Barbara Ann Cole K P Liv Tr; 11/2018. $1,537,500

3037-39 Central Ave, Bros Of The Chris Schls Thomas Rory; 11/2018. $2,050,000

SEA ISLE CITY

5604 Landis Ave Un D, Schimpf John J Schimpf Christopher; 11/2018. $150,000

5911 Landis Ave Un A 1st, Fiorentino Lisa Perone Carmen L Jr; 11/2018. $282,000

118 82nd St Un West, Friel Edward J III Hawk’s Dev LLC; 11/2018. $510,000

225 81st St, Scott Claire Corson Shertz Michael G Jr; 11/2018. $520,000

3805 Central Ave, Colna Stephen Malizia Nicholas; 11/2018. $524,000

130 61st St East, Wagaman Edward Giberson Christopher; 11/2018.$575,000

5108 Pleasure Ave, Craig John R Jr Angelos Vicki M; 11/2018. $790,000

3616 Sounds Ave, Gallagher Clara J Anastasia John A; 11/2018. $850,000

202 49th St, Hogan Augusta T Est Exr Redfern Ocean LLC; 11/2018.$1,299,000

34 81st St West Un, Welsh Thomas J Jr Hugo Jeffery M; 11/2018. $1,395,000

12 64th St East Un, Redfern Ocean LLC Harkins Michael F; 11/2018. $1,425,000

7317 Pleasure Ave North Un, Patel Chetan Schardt Andrew L; 11/2018. $1,575,000

STONE HARBOR

10011 Sunrise Drive, Tydeman Patricia Malcolm Bryan J; 11/2018. $1,500,000

181 114th St, Navy Goat Ii LLC Ricketts Matthew; 11/2018.$2,150,000

215 122nd St, Hallinan Carolyn P Boyle Charles; 11/2018. $2,522,500

10606 Corinthian Place, Christos Mary Sandra Brennan John James; 11/2018. $2,710,000

WILDWOOD

216 W Burk Ave, Varallo Bernadino Varallo John; 11/2018. $220,000

137 E Wildwood Ave Un C4, Halfpenny David F Mackrell Brett R; 11/2018. $220,000

4101 Ocean Ave Un 1, Soldatovic Steven Ouzidane Abdelaziz; 11/2018. $225,000

131 W Schellenger Ave 200, Carbone Dino P Schineller Kenneth M; 11/2018. $259,000

123 W Schellenger Un 39, Edens Janet Briante Michael; 11/2018. $285,000

5201 Ocean Ave Un 4006, Soares Duarte Labonia Leonard; 11/2018. $338,500

4908 Ocean Ave, Reese Wendy Koduri Bindu; 11/2018. $415,000.

WILDWOOD CREST

209 E Topeka Ave, Many Jerome Ferrise Michael G; 11/2018. $460,000

210 W Buttercup Road, Eichenlaub John G Mascitti Anthony E; 11/2018. $474,900

102 E Lotus Road, Markmann Peter H Szollosy Michael; 11/2018. $500,000

6210 Ocean Ave, Rosse John E Nastase Michael A; 11/2018. $520,000

217B W Buttercup Road, 217 West Buttercup LLC Milligan Adam J; 11/2018.$568,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

95 N Elm St, Helbach Christie L, Radcliffe Joseph; 12/11/2018. $30,000

57 Lake St, Cumberland County Sheriff, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, Rudisill Shirley E By Shrf, Rudisill-Forrest Sue By Shrf, USA By Shrf, Singh Amarjit, Singh Gurmej; 12/12/2018. $52,000

MILLVILLE

800 N 3rd St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Kuttab Yasar Samuel; 12/3/2018. $33,810

28 Cedar St, Emrich Jeffrey S, Faircloth Tammy; 12/4/2018. $128,500

118 S 6th St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Ayala Alejandro, Ayala Breanna Lee; 12/4/2018. $41,600

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

41 Fox Road, Worrall Christopher, Worrall Jill M, K&E Holding I Llc; 12/4/2018. $135,000

32 Dawson Drive, Wulderk Carmella Aka Est By Exec, Wulderk Carmelle Aka Est By Exec, Wulderk Michele Lynn Aka Exec, Wulderk Rudolph Est, Wulderk-Zachmann Michele Lynn Aka Exec, Schwartzer Jessica, Waddington David; 12/4/2018. $216,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

215 Center Road, Gramp Barbara A, Gramp Thomas C, Hess Scott L; 12/5/2018. $217,000

154 Woodruff Road, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, Weiss Abraham By Shrf, Weiss Mona By Shrf, Njhr 2 Llc; 12/11/2018. $35,682.68

VINELAND

1680 Wynnewood Drive, Vidwans Ila S. Vidwans Shishir G, Bruno Anna L. Bruno Pietro; 11/26/2018. $245,000

307&319 W Landis Ave, Vineland Construction Co, Masters Commission International Network Inc; 11/26/2018. $100,000

706 Allen Ave, Swain Gina M, Swain Preston A, Gonzalez Justino; 11/26/2018. $125,000

1806 Galli Drive, Blb Resources Delegate, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Beteta-Beteta Ana E, Hernandez-Cruz Efren; 11/27/2018. $115,000

328 W Peach St, Bango Noel, Schwartz Daniel; 11/27/2018. $132,500

Southern

Ocean County

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1507 Paul Blvd, 10/2/2018. $300,000

1576 Breakers Drive, 10/2/2018. $44,000

5 Inman Court, 10/2/2018. $580,000

1031 Whispering Oak Circle, 10/3/2018. $329,000

88 Jennings Road, 10/3/2018. $370,000

117 Emily Road, 10/3/2018. $284,250

9 Hazelton Court, 10/4/2018.$505,000

109 Sextant Road, 10/4/2018. $209,000

39 Lighthouse Drive, 10/4/2018. $225,000

412 E Bay Ave, 10/4/2018. $215,000

34 Atlantis Ave, 10/4/2018. $170,000

16 Gregg Drive, 10/5/2018. $187,500

462 Nautilus Drive, 10/5/2018. $141,500

23 Bradshaw Drive 10/9/2018. $360,000

46 Ashburn Ave, 10/9/2018. $108,500

104 David Drive, 10/10/2018. $187,500

120 Southard Drive, 10/10/2018. $445,000

435 S Main St, 10/10/2018. $105,000

107 Flipper St and 111 Flipper St, 10/11/2018. $130,000

151 Sloop Road, 10/11/2018. $220,000

31 Ralph Lane, 10/11/2018. $383,000

312 Neptune Drive, 10/11/2018. $159,000

132 Bruce Drive, 10/12/2018. $170,000

1218 Ripple Ave, 10/12/2018. $143,000

5 Ashburn Ave, 10/12/2018. $369,900

256 Clipper Road, 10/12/2018. $118,000

288 Compass Road, 10/15/2018. $189,000

547 Shark Lane, 10/15/2018. $213,000

49 Highland Drive, 10/15/2018. $200,000

1073 Cutlass Ave, 10/15/2018. $205,000

124 Mooring Road, 10/15/2018. $306,250

152 Commodore Road, 10/15/2018. $184,000

1595 Breakers Drive, 10/15/2018. $240,000

1599 Breakers Drive, 10/16/2018. $230,000

1014 Midship Ave, 10/16/2018. $213,500

1300 Pancoast Road, 10/16/2018. $250,000

261 Timberlake Drive, 10/16/2018. $400,000

23 Ashburn Ave, 10/17/2018. $466,890

1032 Beach Lane, 10/18/2018. $405,000

1250 Paul Blvd, 10/18/2018. $120,000

244 Stormy Road, 10/18/2018. $210,000

5 Sea Breeze Court, 10/18/2018. $160,000

45 Oxycocus Road, 10/18/2018. $80,001

177 Bowline Road, 10/19/2018. $280,000

23 Mary Alice Road, 10/19/2018. $430,000

132 Topside Road, 10/19/2018. $277,000

140 Peter Road, 10/24/2018. $487,500

120 Bowline Road, 10/22/2018. $290,000

137 Division St, 10/25/2018. $265,000

11186 Barnacle Drive, 0/26/2018. $178,500

140 Melanie Way, 10/30/2018. $300,000

141 Bruce Drive, 10/31/2018. $445,000

262 Outboard Ave, 10/31/2018. $293,000

91 Flipper Ave, 10/22/2018. $162,000

361 Mermaid Drive, 10/23/2018. $365,000

62 Flipper Ave, 10/23/2018. $229,000

80 Mayetta Landing Road, 10/23/2018. $173,250

83 Atlantis Ave, 10/23/2018. $214,000

98 Flipper Ave, 10/24/2018. $217,500

91 Atlantis Ave, 10/24/2018. $249,000

576 Shark Lane, 10/24/2018. $123,000

83 Weaver Drive, 10/25/2018. $650,000

110 Mermaid Drive, 10/25/2018. $155,000

36 Windward Drive, 10/25/2018. $307,500

47 Manor Drive, 10/26/2018. $270,000

488 Outrigger Lane, 10/29/2018. $247,000

1066 Rudder Ave, 10/29/2018. $270,000

55 Ruth Drive, 10/30/2018. $295,000

57 Capstan Ave, 10/30/2018. $106,000

97 Deerfield Drive, 10/30/2018. 155,000

1140 Fathom Ave, 10/31/2018. $243,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments