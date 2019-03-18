Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

24 E Woodland Ave, Andreatos Beverly A Bonek Edward; 11/07/18. $116,900

246 Coolidge Ave, Bender Karen Lively Nikita L; 11/27/18. $100,000

259 Coolidge Ave, Carroll Joseph P Jr Benites Karen; 11/13/18. $195,000

402 W Church St, Guerro William F Jordan Juan A; 11/07/18. $150,000

436 W California Ave, Pennymac Corp Ttk Homes 1 Llc; 11/28/18. $124,800

48 W Bolton Ave, Mtglq Inv Lp Veras Oscar M; 11/14/18. $130,000

512 Lazy Lane, Guarriello Emily E Ledet Lawrence J; 11/14/18. $360,000

618 Franklin Blvd, Blue Sky Prop Llc Jones Richard J; 11/27/18. $175,000

638 Eighth St, Carisbrook Asset Holding Tr Anderson Carol; 11/07/18. $27,000

ATLANTIC CITY

2 Clipper Court, Fannie Mae Ozgun Robert; 10/31/18. $80,000

319 and 323 Grammercy Place, Atlantic City Sakhai Nedjatollah; 11/13/18. $40,000

100 S Berkley Sq 21b, Wasserman Ted Nathan Berkley Square 21b Llc; 11/20/18. $500,000

100 S Berkley Square 6h, Schwait Karen/Atty Davco Construction Inc; 11/05/18. $137,000

100 S Berkley Square Un 20d, Olivo Stephanie A Seelke Maryann; 11/05/18. $185,000

BRIGANTINE

107 E Brigantine Ave Un 103, Shemonsky Martin M Heffernan Jeanne L; 11/27/18. $245,000

107 E Brigantine Ave Un 201, Thompson Edward Pelosi Decoons Andrea T; 11/23/18. $174,900

140 4th St S Un A, Coyle Kimberly A Speede Mark S; 11/26/18. $225,000

1414 E Shore Drive, Mcgaughran James D Warren Charles C; 11/08/18. $185,000

2 Macdonald Place, Boxer Christine Harden Christopher M; 11/07/18. $135,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

1166 Harding Highway, Deliverance Of Truth Iglesia Cristiana Dios Con Nosotros Inc; 11/02/18. $225,000

123 Eisenhower Drive, US Bank Brown Joy; 11/03/18. $125,000

200 Cedar Lake Drive, Fannie Mae Abrams Connie; 11/09/18. $46,900

203 Evergreen Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Decicco Property Group Llc; 11/20/18. $46,000

214 Line St, Mtglq Inv Lp, Threeway Properties Llc; 11/14/18. $142,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

655 Baltimore Ave, Schlue George Jr Kelley Jeremy; 11/05/18. $172,000

814 Arago St, Lubaczewski Theodore Jr Nagwa Llc; 11/13/18. $169,900

827 White Horse Pike, 827 White Horse Corp Narayan Shree Real Estate Llc; 11/02/18. $575,000

101 Genoa Ave, Fannie Mae Azam Kazi Zubayer; 11/08/18. $55,000

105 Bob White Road, Fjeldal Kathleen Per Rep Salazar Daniel; 11/07/18. $127,900

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

104 Oxford Court, Myers Sheila Mccauley Daniel; 11/08/18. $268,900

116 Sussex Place, Hunko Andrei/Atty Nowell Theresa; 11/08/18. $85,000

12 Liberty Court 804, Vasu Ratna/Admrx Julien Alain; 11/27/18. $75,000

121 Upland Ave, Mcduffie Leslie C/Exr Woodard Rose Ann; 11/08/18. $185,500

121 Warwick Drive, Dickover James A Mcconnell Suzanne L; 11/14/18. $215,000

129 W Liebig Ave, Haeffner David A Monitzer Matthew; 11/09/18. $252,000

13 Liberty Court, Ingaro Joseph Forsythe James W III, 11/09/18. $55,000

134 Sussex Place, Snow Ronald T Steele Michael Jr; 11/14/18. $77,000

HAMMONTON

41d Michael Road, Sulpizio Thomas E Peeke Matthew A; 11/08/18. $104,100

437 N 3rd St, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Automated Application Llc; 11/27/18. $87,900

457 Walnut St, Fannie Mae Scanga Frank; 11/26/18. $109,000

526 Old Forks Road, Petrock Frank A Sr Alonso Anthony R; 11/08/18. $195,000

LINWOOD

100 W Greenwich Road, Skybox One Llc Willits Janice E; 11/09/18. $224,900

1001 Richard Drive, Fannie Mae Newman Scott E; 11/21/18. $251,600

1010 Bartlett Ave, Ardent Federal Cr Un Welsh Joan B; 11/09/18. $210,000

LONGPORT

114 S 18th Ave, Longport Partnership Lp 114 S 18th Llc; 11/28/18. $1,650,000

1600 Atlantic Ave Apt 5 Un 58, Mtglq Investors Lp Cohen Adam; 11/02/18. $130,000

223 N 35th Ave, Frederick Lisa Karpo Alan; 11/14/18. $472,000

25 S 31st Ave, Gelman Robert Thomas Ian; 11/08/18. $850,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

3628 Reading Ave, Hagaman Kim/Exrx Irwin Edwin J; 11/14/18. $137,500

4102 W Adams Circle, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Cr 2018 Llc; 11/07/18. $14,000

NORTHFIELD

2021 Cedarbridge Road, Jasiecki Joseph F Williams Daniel; 11/06/18. $312,000

2104 Shore Road, Akhtar Waqas Delafuente Jeffrey; 11/09/18. $160,000

395 First St, 1st Choice Prop Maintenance Inc Layton Amanda Nicole; 11/03/18. $216,000

414 Fairbanks Ave, Pettijohn Deborah Rodriguez Hector L; 11/30/18. $115,000

PLEASANTVILLE

14 Cedarcrest Ave, Pc7reo Llc 92 Leigh Llc; 11/16/18. $30,000

1400 N Franklin Blvd, Caliber Home Loans Inc Maguire James Joseph; 11/15/18. $30,500

162 Wellington Ave, Bayview Loan Serv Llc Hana Jeanne; 11/13/18. $41,000

181-187 N Main St, Labowz Abraham Dhar Liton; 11/20/18. $178,000

209 Noahs Landing Road, Liu Wen Qing Chan Cheong K; 11/20/18. $43,000

222 S Chester Ave, Capital Finance Co Of Delaware Valley Incmas 1 Llc; 11/13/18. $45,000

225 W Leeds Ave Un 84, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Rivera Beisey A; 11/13/18. $42,900

30 Sommerset, Fannie Mae Silver Door II Llc; 11/07/18. $43,500

313 N Main St, Atcf Reo Holdings Llc Ramirez Lucia; 11/16/18. $46,000

337 W Park Ave, Cousins Althea L Blue Sky Prop Llc; 11/01/18. $40,000

420-424 S Main St, Wray Jeffrey Bralin Holding Llc; 11/14/18. $105,000

VENTNOR

4800 Boarwalk Un 1401, Orleans Selma H Landis Carole; 10/31/18. $415,000

29 S Nashville Ave, Yap Vincente T Fitt Aaron L; 10/31/18. $317,500

Cape May County

AVALON

280 27th St, Gioffre George F Wojcik Matthew; 10/2018. $775,000

263 34th St, Dobbeck Scott E Reeves Charles; 10/2018. $975,000

470 20th St, Boyle Kevin R Eknaian Kevin G; 10/2018. $1,138,750

518 20th St, Moore Peter E Adm&C Berger Phillip D; 10/2018. $1,250,000

205 68th St, Omalley Family Ass LLC Olivo John T; 10/2018. $1,975,000

763 Sunrise Drive Un 763, Welsh Thomas J Jr Mc Stravick John G; 10/2018. $2,200,000

19 S Pelican Drive, Lawlor Ronald A Mc Dougall Joseph F &C; 10/2018. $3,650,000

157 68th St, Schiltz David Eagle Hawk Nest Lp; 10/2018. $4,000,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

26 Summer Circle, Piatti Dorothy C Bistak Steven A; 10/2018. $315,756

82 Pacific Ave, Cotter Mary E A Jacob LLC; 10/2018. $342,000

8 Holly Drive, Young Pamela J Caporaso Robert D Jr; 10/2018. $344,000

316 Portsmouth Road, Louderback John S Ahrndt Robert C; 10/2018. $475,000

400 E Raleigh Ave, Prendergast Marlene Myers David; 10/2018. $525,000

5319 Shawcrest Road, Algard Jeffrey S Razzo 5319 Shawcrest LLC; 10/2018. $700,000

9905 Seapointe Blvd, Cardamone Joseph R O’Connor Daniel J; 10/2018. $810,000

756 Route 9, Lucky Spot Enterprises Inc Cape Shores Resort Inc; 10/2018. $950,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

1105 Tidewater Ave, Ahrndt Robert C Winkworth Robert S; 10/2018. $299,000

102 Aberdeen Way, Dougherty Rosemary E Idell Theresa A; 10/2018. $309,000

15 Olin Drive, Radzieta Martin A Hunt Lauren E; 10/2018. $350,000

52 Egret Trail, Musser Douglas L Radzieta Martin A; 10/2018. $555,000

1127 Stone Harbor Blvd Un B20, Ameche Davis L P Trdg Sonas Prop LLC; 10/2018. $980,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

400 E Marina Drive Un 212C, Ditoro John Stegemoeller Andrew; 10/2018. $450,000

11 N New York Ave, White Sand II LLC Cantwell Eamon; 10/2018. $455,000

520 Anglesea Drive, Keenan Sean Falconio Maryanne; 10/2018. $530,000

308 E 1st Ave, Krehley Robert P Hovan Sheri; 10/2018. $700,000

431 E 19th Ave Un 337, Dugan Maureen Dougherty Dana; 10/2018. $100,500

620 Ohio Ave, Bacchi Darryl Davis Harry A III; 10/2018. $305,000

600 New Jersey Ave Un 600, 6th And NJ Aves Dev LLC Mccormick Francis; 10/2018. $385,000

455 E 24th Ave Un 455, Cape Real Es Dev LLC Wunsch Robert; 10/2018. $629,900

451 E 24th Ave Un 451, Cape Real Es Dev LLC Correnti Dorothy; 10/2018. $629,900

OCEAN CITY

2431 Central Ave, Leslie Brian Williams Lawrence P; 10/2018. $609,900

1230 Haven Ave, Mitchell Jeffrey M Jorkasky James F; 10/2018. $615,000

615 A& B Ocean Ave Un B, Heenan Carol Petrillo Steven; 10/2018. $630,400

3231 Asbury Ave, Geiger David A Smith Joseph D; 10/2018. $645,000

805 A&B St Charles Place 2nd Fl, Maistre Martin Davis Glenn; 10/2018. $700,000

701 Eighth St, Morris Properties Inc Koka Anish; 10/2018. $713,000

2240 Central Ave 1st Fl, Gerace Anthony Varela John; 10/2018. $730,000

5016-18 Central Ave, Zolper Richard C Tr King Dennis L; 10/2018. $745,000

2529 Central Ave, Kfuzz Dev LLC Hoderny John W; 10/2018. $870,000

1515 Pleasure Ave, Buchholz Craig W Devlin Donald; 10/2018. $940,000

Lot 8 Block 5501, Fell Robert C Connor James; 10/2018. $1,410,000

3122 Wesley Ave, Ocean Pines LLC Clark William; 10/2018. $1,500,000

2227 Wesley Ave, Minnich Larry Wyke Barbara L; 10/2018. $1,585,000

4 Tobago Lane, Bianco James K Off Timothy; 10/2018. $1,695,000

5321-23 Central Ave, Hernberg Ryan Ormsby Charles W Jr; 10/2018. $2,800,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1118 Stagecoach Road, Gentilini Francesca Salerno Christopher J; 10/2018. $275,000

14 Huntington Lane, Cipollono Charles J Barth John; 10/2018. $300,000

WILDWOOD

168 W Oak Ave, Lancioni Mario Carboni David Michael; 10/2018. $280,000

229 E Leaming Ave Un B, Kenny Joseph F Jr Martino William P; 10/2018. $315,000

5 Bay Ave, US Bank Tr Wang Zhi; 10/2018. $447,000

303 E Magnolia Ave, Nagel Roy T Jr Costello-Murray Patricia A; 10/2018. $325,000

447 W Pine Ave, Harnitchek David Evans Joe V Jr; 10/2018. $519,000

WILDWOOD CREST

204 W Pittsburgh Ave, Zepka August J Rippert Joseph E; 10/2018. $410,000

105 E Louisville Ave, Fabiani Bruno Gall Kevin; 10/2018. $435,000

7201 Seaview Ave, Capacchione Cheryl Lea 7201 Seaview LLC; 10/2018. $500,000

8806 Pacific Ave, Di Donato Alba Tenaglia Vincent; 10/2018. $800,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments