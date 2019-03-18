Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
24 E Woodland Ave, Andreatos Beverly A Bonek Edward; 11/07/18. $116,900
246 Coolidge Ave, Bender Karen Lively Nikita L; 11/27/18. $100,000
259 Coolidge Ave, Carroll Joseph P Jr Benites Karen; 11/13/18. $195,000
402 W Church St, Guerro William F Jordan Juan A; 11/07/18. $150,000
436 W California Ave, Pennymac Corp Ttk Homes 1 Llc; 11/28/18. $124,800
48 W Bolton Ave, Mtglq Inv Lp Veras Oscar M; 11/14/18. $130,000
512 Lazy Lane, Guarriello Emily E Ledet Lawrence J; 11/14/18. $360,000
618 Franklin Blvd, Blue Sky Prop Llc Jones Richard J; 11/27/18. $175,000
638 Eighth St, Carisbrook Asset Holding Tr Anderson Carol; 11/07/18. $27,000
ATLANTIC CITY
2 Clipper Court, Fannie Mae Ozgun Robert; 10/31/18. $80,000
319 and 323 Grammercy Place, Atlantic City Sakhai Nedjatollah; 11/13/18. $40,000
100 S Berkley Sq 21b, Wasserman Ted Nathan Berkley Square 21b Llc; 11/20/18. $500,000
100 S Berkley Square 6h, Schwait Karen/Atty Davco Construction Inc; 11/05/18. $137,000
100 S Berkley Square Un 20d, Olivo Stephanie A Seelke Maryann; 11/05/18. $185,000
BRIGANTINE
107 E Brigantine Ave Un 103, Shemonsky Martin M Heffernan Jeanne L; 11/27/18. $245,000
107 E Brigantine Ave Un 201, Thompson Edward Pelosi Decoons Andrea T; 11/23/18. $174,900
140 4th St S Un A, Coyle Kimberly A Speede Mark S; 11/26/18. $225,000
1414 E Shore Drive, Mcgaughran James D Warren Charles C; 11/08/18. $185,000
2 Macdonald Place, Boxer Christine Harden Christopher M; 11/07/18. $135,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
1166 Harding Highway, Deliverance Of Truth Iglesia Cristiana Dios Con Nosotros Inc; 11/02/18. $225,000
123 Eisenhower Drive, US Bank Brown Joy; 11/03/18. $125,000
200 Cedar Lake Drive, Fannie Mae Abrams Connie; 11/09/18. $46,900
203 Evergreen Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Decicco Property Group Llc; 11/20/18. $46,000
214 Line St, Mtglq Inv Lp, Threeway Properties Llc; 11/14/18. $142,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
655 Baltimore Ave, Schlue George Jr Kelley Jeremy; 11/05/18. $172,000
814 Arago St, Lubaczewski Theodore Jr Nagwa Llc; 11/13/18. $169,900
827 White Horse Pike, 827 White Horse Corp Narayan Shree Real Estate Llc; 11/02/18. $575,000
101 Genoa Ave, Fannie Mae Azam Kazi Zubayer; 11/08/18. $55,000
105 Bob White Road, Fjeldal Kathleen Per Rep Salazar Daniel; 11/07/18. $127,900
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
104 Oxford Court, Myers Sheila Mccauley Daniel; 11/08/18. $268,900
116 Sussex Place, Hunko Andrei/Atty Nowell Theresa; 11/08/18. $85,000
12 Liberty Court 804, Vasu Ratna/Admrx Julien Alain; 11/27/18. $75,000
121 Upland Ave, Mcduffie Leslie C/Exr Woodard Rose Ann; 11/08/18. $185,500
121 Warwick Drive, Dickover James A Mcconnell Suzanne L; 11/14/18. $215,000
129 W Liebig Ave, Haeffner David A Monitzer Matthew; 11/09/18. $252,000
13 Liberty Court, Ingaro Joseph Forsythe James W III, 11/09/18. $55,000
134 Sussex Place, Snow Ronald T Steele Michael Jr; 11/14/18. $77,000
HAMMONTON
41d Michael Road, Sulpizio Thomas E Peeke Matthew A; 11/08/18. $104,100
437 N 3rd St, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Automated Application Llc; 11/27/18. $87,900
457 Walnut St, Fannie Mae Scanga Frank; 11/26/18. $109,000
526 Old Forks Road, Petrock Frank A Sr Alonso Anthony R; 11/08/18. $195,000
LINWOOD
100 W Greenwich Road, Skybox One Llc Willits Janice E; 11/09/18. $224,900
1001 Richard Drive, Fannie Mae Newman Scott E; 11/21/18. $251,600
1010 Bartlett Ave, Ardent Federal Cr Un Welsh Joan B; 11/09/18. $210,000
LONGPORT
114 S 18th Ave, Longport Partnership Lp 114 S 18th Llc; 11/28/18. $1,650,000
1600 Atlantic Ave Apt 5 Un 58, Mtglq Investors Lp Cohen Adam; 11/02/18. $130,000
223 N 35th Ave, Frederick Lisa Karpo Alan; 11/14/18. $472,000
25 S 31st Ave, Gelman Robert Thomas Ian; 11/08/18. $850,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
3628 Reading Ave, Hagaman Kim/Exrx Irwin Edwin J; 11/14/18. $137,500
4102 W Adams Circle, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Cr 2018 Llc; 11/07/18. $14,000
NORTHFIELD
2021 Cedarbridge Road, Jasiecki Joseph F Williams Daniel; 11/06/18. $312,000
2104 Shore Road, Akhtar Waqas Delafuente Jeffrey; 11/09/18. $160,000
395 First St, 1st Choice Prop Maintenance Inc Layton Amanda Nicole; 11/03/18. $216,000
414 Fairbanks Ave, Pettijohn Deborah Rodriguez Hector L; 11/30/18. $115,000
PLEASANTVILLE
14 Cedarcrest Ave, Pc7reo Llc 92 Leigh Llc; 11/16/18. $30,000
1400 N Franklin Blvd, Caliber Home Loans Inc Maguire James Joseph; 11/15/18. $30,500
162 Wellington Ave, Bayview Loan Serv Llc Hana Jeanne; 11/13/18. $41,000
181-187 N Main St, Labowz Abraham Dhar Liton; 11/20/18. $178,000
209 Noahs Landing Road, Liu Wen Qing Chan Cheong K; 11/20/18. $43,000
222 S Chester Ave, Capital Finance Co Of Delaware Valley Incmas 1 Llc; 11/13/18. $45,000
225 W Leeds Ave Un 84, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Rivera Beisey A; 11/13/18. $42,900
30 Sommerset, Fannie Mae Silver Door II Llc; 11/07/18. $43,500
313 N Main St, Atcf Reo Holdings Llc Ramirez Lucia; 11/16/18. $46,000
337 W Park Ave, Cousins Althea L Blue Sky Prop Llc; 11/01/18. $40,000
420-424 S Main St, Wray Jeffrey Bralin Holding Llc; 11/14/18. $105,000
VENTNOR
4800 Boarwalk Un 1401, Orleans Selma H Landis Carole; 10/31/18. $415,000
29 S Nashville Ave, Yap Vincente T Fitt Aaron L; 10/31/18. $317,500
Cape May County
AVALON
280 27th St, Gioffre George F Wojcik Matthew; 10/2018. $775,000
263 34th St, Dobbeck Scott E Reeves Charles; 10/2018. $975,000
470 20th St, Boyle Kevin R Eknaian Kevin G; 10/2018. $1,138,750
518 20th St, Moore Peter E Adm&C Berger Phillip D; 10/2018. $1,250,000
205 68th St, Omalley Family Ass LLC Olivo John T; 10/2018. $1,975,000
763 Sunrise Drive Un 763, Welsh Thomas J Jr Mc Stravick John G; 10/2018. $2,200,000
19 S Pelican Drive, Lawlor Ronald A Mc Dougall Joseph F &C; 10/2018. $3,650,000
157 68th St, Schiltz David Eagle Hawk Nest Lp; 10/2018. $4,000,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
26 Summer Circle, Piatti Dorothy C Bistak Steven A; 10/2018. $315,756
82 Pacific Ave, Cotter Mary E A Jacob LLC; 10/2018. $342,000
8 Holly Drive, Young Pamela J Caporaso Robert D Jr; 10/2018. $344,000
316 Portsmouth Road, Louderback John S Ahrndt Robert C; 10/2018. $475,000
400 E Raleigh Ave, Prendergast Marlene Myers David; 10/2018. $525,000
5319 Shawcrest Road, Algard Jeffrey S Razzo 5319 Shawcrest LLC; 10/2018. $700,000
9905 Seapointe Blvd, Cardamone Joseph R O’Connor Daniel J; 10/2018. $810,000
756 Route 9, Lucky Spot Enterprises Inc Cape Shores Resort Inc; 10/2018. $950,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1105 Tidewater Ave, Ahrndt Robert C Winkworth Robert S; 10/2018. $299,000
102 Aberdeen Way, Dougherty Rosemary E Idell Theresa A; 10/2018. $309,000
15 Olin Drive, Radzieta Martin A Hunt Lauren E; 10/2018. $350,000
52 Egret Trail, Musser Douglas L Radzieta Martin A; 10/2018. $555,000
1127 Stone Harbor Blvd Un B20, Ameche Davis L P Trdg Sonas Prop LLC; 10/2018. $980,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
400 E Marina Drive Un 212C, Ditoro John Stegemoeller Andrew; 10/2018. $450,000
11 N New York Ave, White Sand II LLC Cantwell Eamon; 10/2018. $455,000
520 Anglesea Drive, Keenan Sean Falconio Maryanne; 10/2018. $530,000
308 E 1st Ave, Krehley Robert P Hovan Sheri; 10/2018. $700,000
431 E 19th Ave Un 337, Dugan Maureen Dougherty Dana; 10/2018. $100,500
620 Ohio Ave, Bacchi Darryl Davis Harry A III; 10/2018. $305,000
600 New Jersey Ave Un 600, 6th And NJ Aves Dev LLC Mccormick Francis; 10/2018. $385,000
455 E 24th Ave Un 455, Cape Real Es Dev LLC Wunsch Robert; 10/2018. $629,900
451 E 24th Ave Un 451, Cape Real Es Dev LLC Correnti Dorothy; 10/2018. $629,900
OCEAN CITY
2431 Central Ave, Leslie Brian Williams Lawrence P; 10/2018. $609,900
1230 Haven Ave, Mitchell Jeffrey M Jorkasky James F; 10/2018. $615,000
615 A& B Ocean Ave Un B, Heenan Carol Petrillo Steven; 10/2018. $630,400
3231 Asbury Ave, Geiger David A Smith Joseph D; 10/2018. $645,000
805 A&B St Charles Place 2nd Fl, Maistre Martin Davis Glenn; 10/2018. $700,000
701 Eighth St, Morris Properties Inc Koka Anish; 10/2018. $713,000
2240 Central Ave 1st Fl, Gerace Anthony Varela John; 10/2018. $730,000
5016-18 Central Ave, Zolper Richard C Tr King Dennis L; 10/2018. $745,000
2529 Central Ave, Kfuzz Dev LLC Hoderny John W; 10/2018. $870,000
1515 Pleasure Ave, Buchholz Craig W Devlin Donald; 10/2018. $940,000
Lot 8 Block 5501, Fell Robert C Connor James; 10/2018. $1,410,000
3122 Wesley Ave, Ocean Pines LLC Clark William; 10/2018. $1,500,000
2227 Wesley Ave, Minnich Larry Wyke Barbara L; 10/2018. $1,585,000
4 Tobago Lane, Bianco James K Off Timothy; 10/2018. $1,695,000
5321-23 Central Ave, Hernberg Ryan Ormsby Charles W Jr; 10/2018. $2,800,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1118 Stagecoach Road, Gentilini Francesca Salerno Christopher J; 10/2018. $275,000
14 Huntington Lane, Cipollono Charles J Barth John; 10/2018. $300,000
WILDWOOD
168 W Oak Ave, Lancioni Mario Carboni David Michael; 10/2018. $280,000
229 E Leaming Ave Un B, Kenny Joseph F Jr Martino William P; 10/2018. $315,000
5 Bay Ave, US Bank Tr Wang Zhi; 10/2018. $447,000
303 E Magnolia Ave, Nagel Roy T Jr Costello-Murray Patricia A; 10/2018. $325,000
447 W Pine Ave, Harnitchek David Evans Joe V Jr; 10/2018. $519,000
WILDWOOD CREST
204 W Pittsburgh Ave, Zepka August J Rippert Joseph E; 10/2018. $410,000
105 E Louisville Ave, Fabiani Bruno Gall Kevin; 10/2018. $435,000
7201 Seaview Ave, Capacchione Cheryl Lea 7201 Seaview LLC; 10/2018. $500,000
8806 Pacific Ave, Di Donato Alba Tenaglia Vincent; 10/2018. $800,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
