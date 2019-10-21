Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
1824 N Ohio Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Burke Joseph II; 07/01/19. $54,700
3501 Ventnor Ave Apt B3, Hudak Mary Dalicandro Anthony; 07/01/19. $28,000
139 S Texas Ave, Yap Vicente T Gengaro Pasquale; 07/02/19. $150,000
655 Absecon Blvd #503, Pinto John Castro Matchett David P; 07/03/19. $26,000
114 N Texas Ave #A, Sapun Alex Atlantic City Rental Llc; 07/03/19. $80,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Un 625, Lombardi Patricia Rufe Elizabeth; 07/05/19. $72,500
132 S Ocean Ave, Manuel Emerita V Kwart Kurt; 07/05/19. $90,000
4025 S Boulevard Ave, Halvorson Richard T III Santos Danielle P; 07/05/19. $297,500
1530 Beach Ave, Dlj Mortgage Capital Inc Gardner John R; 07/05/19. $48,000
9 N Brighton Ave, Imperial Kursk Llc Shchedrina Larisa; 07/05/19. $350,000
BRIGANTINE
207 22nd St S, Snyder Michael S Cooper Sinclair S; 06/26/19. $829,000
1801 W Brigantine Ave, Fero Thomas V/Tr/Tr Rdm Rentals Llc; 06/26/19. $780,000
313 Seashell Lane, Kay Barbara J Lucys Shore Prop Llc; 06/27/19. $300,000
17 Kirkwood Circle, Leeds Rosemarie A Garguilo Michael C; 06/27/19. $215,000
42 Lighthouse Drive, Srinivasan Arvind Delucca Paul T; 06/27/19. $252,500
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit A7, Gilson Joseph E Jr Mongelli Ralph; 06/27/19. $85,000
102 Putnam Place, Brown Craig S Carroll Christopher W; 06/28/19. $329,000
216 15th St N, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Cascone Elise; 06/28/19. $707,340
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
8 Dorset Ave, Bank Of America Na Jcmc Properties Llc; 06/27/19. $60,901
1112 Berry Drive, Morrison Margaret Nowak Steven; 06/27/19. $265,000
112 Drexel Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp 1st Choice Prop Maintenan C; 06/27/19. $95,000
511 Dogwood Ave, Huot Paul R Adams James G Jr; 06/27/19. $237,500
203 Granville Circle, Chester Thomas P Meyer Shawn; 06/27/19. $410,000
317 Hidden Oak Road, Bonanno Jerry Margerum James; 06/27/19. $320,000
14 Country Juniper Lane, Varallo Lynne Ann/Exr Garvey Roberta; 06/27/19. $72,000
201 Mallard Lane, Singer Jacqueline A Sknm Realty Llc; 06/27/19. $229,900
158 London Court, Mccord Kenneth M Halkes Derek William; 06/27/19. $139,900
602 Central Ave, Betson Scott Hansen William John; 06/28/19. $275,000
108 Stanley Drive, Raphael Lynette J Mctigue Jeffrey A Jr; 06/28/19. $174,000
100 St Thomas Drive, US Bank Na Usman Mohammad; 06/28/19. $140,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
264 W Todd Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Vega Adneira; 06/27/19. $28,000
669 Country Club Drive, Andersen Gretchen/Atty Semler Keith F; 06/27/19. $180,000
416 Poplar Ave, Tahiry Mohammad I Mikulak Robert N; 06/27/19. $236,000
517 Robin Lane, Red Oak Serv Co Llc Tier Two Capital Llc; 06/27/19. $60,000
810 Curran Court, Ricapito Ralph R Kaplan Andrew; 06/27/19. $397,500
530 Brown Ave, Daley Patricia C Bachman Christopher; 06/27/19. $178,000
257 Father Keis Drive, Dawkins Daniel G,/Atty Hsu Minhong; 06/27/19. $161,500
730 Victoria Drive, Ross Rain Dewinton Robert T; 06/27/19. $154,000
15 Derby Drive, Goldsmith Renee,/Atty Newman Barry D; 06/27/19. $228,000
106 Guilia Lane, Gaetano P Giordano Bldrs Llc Mazzocchi Robert; 06/27/19. $239,900
35 Derby Drive, Cavalieri Michael Damato Maria T; 06/28/19. $287,500
678 Jupiter Hills Lane, Ekis John J Ilhan Berkay Deniz; 06/28/19. $270,000
LINWOOD
2106 New Road D-8, Atlas Nc I Spe Llc Gowda Properties Llc; 07/01/19. $206,500
B4 Washington Court, Mcgowan Edward M Collins Stephen Thomas; 07/05/19. $133,000
414 W Edgewood Ave, Hand Connie G Dodd Robert M; 07/05/19. $75,000
207 W Belhaven Ave, Schneider Larry R Plisko Michael; 07/05/19. $265,000
111 E Patcong Ave, Actio Group Llc Vicente Andrea; 07/08/19. $329,000
502 Oak Ave, Darcy Patricia J Earnest Christopher T; 07/09/19. $105,000
2113 Wabash Ave, Wong Johnny Gasper Janet Lee; 07/11/19. $209,900
VENTNOR
6101 Monmouth Ave, Cajulis Marivi Ora Lehrman Craig; 07/01/19. $148,000
110 N Cambridge Ave, Lex Stephen J/Admr Lombardi Christopher; 07/01/19. $200,000
8 S New Haven Ave, Barlow Christine 8 South New Haven Llc; 07/03/19. $410,000
208 N Wissahickon Ave, Gordon H Bassett and Lorraine M Bassett Rev Liv Tr Dannenhauer Nancy E; 07/03/19. $287,500
412 N Cambridge Ave, Zhen Feng De Meder Vincent; 07/05/19. $175,000
6322 Villa Ct #1, Hecht Peter Zaslow Brian J; 07/05/19. $462,500
6101 Monmouth Ave #506, Gordon Steven L Monaghan Robert Sr; 07/08/19. $75,000
513 N Surrey Ave Un A&B, Wilkins Rose Marie Tartaglio Elizabeth; 07/08/19. $325,000
5402 Winchester Ave, Laverde Franklin Sr Bregman Christine; 07/08/19. $995,000
114 Martindale Ave, Piotti Justin Brown Steven; 07/09/19. $422,500
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
102 W Wilde Ave, Hartman Gloria A Garrison Raymond E; 6/2019. $175,400
601 Rosehill Parkway, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Trust Mccoach William J; 6/2019. $176,000
145 W Greenwood Ave, O’Leary Daniel J Darby James F; 6/2019. $176,000
121 Town Bank Road, Bove Kathleen M Adm Scott Guy T; 6/2019. $200,000
124 E South Station Ave, Fitzpatrick Scott M Sr Joyce Joseph W; 6/2019. $275,000
318 Tahoe Drive, Rose Eugene J Rose Victoria; 6/2019. $299,000
1 Eider Lane, Roach Richard D Jr Mongiovi Bernard J Jr; 6/2019. $425,000
147 W New Jersey Ave, Basmajian Annmarie Exr&C Percenti Russell J; 6/2019. $122,000
2709 Weaver Ave, Housing And Urban Dev Baumgarten Joseph; 6/2019. $130,000
55 Egret Trail, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Lin Tsong; 6/2019. $140,000
15 Cloverdale Ave, Granieri Stephen P Johnson Scott; 6/2019. $149,000
8 Ocean Ave, Good Michele Bissonnette Curtis; 6/2019. $155,000
110 E Bates Ave, Dera Bernard Megonegal Ann T; 6/2019. $180,000
99 Arbor Road, Oster Steve Rex Gina Lynn; 6/2019. $182,000
201 Frances Ave, Mc Ginley Jacqueline J Sullivan Bryan; 6/2019. $185,502
106 Hollywood Ave, Mc Pherson William Gross Lee Anne; 6/2019. $196,000
402 Miller Ave, Bushey Alice P Trust Depaolo Dominic J; 6/2019. $319,000
311 Deland Ave, Schmidt Bruce R E Lil Mcnamara Living Trust; 6/2019. $355,000
100 E. Raleigh Ave Un 302, Page David C Pietrak Jeffrey R; 6/2019. $414,900
122 E Memphis Ave Un 122, Shore R.E. Devs LLC Duncan Colin; 6/2019. $539,000
9601 Atlantic Ave, Carpenter Matthew S Bottoni John F; 6/2019. $617,500
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1202 Tidewater Ave, Simonelli Ronald J Marshall Francis J; 6/2019. $305,000
31 Fishing Creek Road, Lees Jessica Mucchetti Domenic; 6/2019. $324,950
51 Alexandra Way, Lafferty William III Mcevoy Thomas M; 6/2019. $338,500
114 S 7th St, Torres Deborra M Marinelli Michael; 6/2019. $95,000
135 Lee Lane, Scarlata Maria Beaufait Gary; 6/2019. $156,000
702 Millman Blvd, Olden Carol Pezzano Scott M; 6/2019. $200,000
88 Wynndemere Court, George William S Chaney Gary A; 6/2019. $237,000
9 N 6th Ave, Buero Edward A Dinofa Ronald P; 6/2019. $340,000
1127 Stone Harbord Blvd, Majka Andrew J Trust Seidman Frank L; 6/2019. $980,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1800 Ocean Ave, Scalera Gianna Carpino Giovanni C; 6/2019. $184,900
209 E 17th Ave 2nd Fl, Breslin Edward C Weachter Joseph; 6/2019. $260,000
810 Ohio Ave #106, Seykot James Stielau Walter C Jr; 6/2019. $269,900
512 Ocean Ave Un 1A, West Michael C Williams Peter J; 6/2019. $300,000
211 E 17th Ave, Mc Kee Jane Breslin Edward C; 6/2019. $320,000
400 E 22nd Ave Un 400A, Bandlow Ray J Ww Sjprep 2023 LLC; 6/2019. $390,000
440 E 21st St Un 201, Mc Manus Patrick F Nanni David; 6/2019. $420,000
407 E 20th Ave, Mc Allister Paul B Renzi Anthony N; 6/2019. $799,900
207 E 16th Ave, Wysocki Thomas E Jr Wysocki Thomas E Jr; 6/2019. $32,500
Lot 6 Block 414, Klapmuts James Bradley Lawrence J; 6/2019. $100,000
213-215 E 25th Ave, Heilman David L Alesi Nicholas; 6/2019. $150,000
OCEAN CITY
1448-50 Asbury Ave, Rosenker David Sweeney Craig P; 6/2019. $460,000
804 Coolidge Road, Sonsini Richard J Choriw George; 6/2019. $500,000
5137 West Ave, Kozeniewski James G Burrows Robert D; 6/2019. $530,000
2755 Asbury Ave, Barlow Patrick M Sallade Jeffery R; 6/2019. $550,000
154 Roosevelt Blvd, Jackson John C Ginn Graham; 6/2019. $555,000
5408 West Ave, Zimmerman Charles W Perekupka Joan; 6/2019. $600,000
3928-30 Central Ave Un A, Dlugos John R Jr Est Pfizenmayer John J; 6/2019. $612,000
1330-32 Central Ave Un C1, Maimone Charles A Sr Wilson William; 6/2019. $620,000
404 Simpson Ave, Armenia Daniel J Morrissey Anne; 6/2019. $626,900
901 Wesley Ave, Liberty Tradewinds LLC Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 6/2019. $666,666
909 Wesley Ave, Liberty Tradewinds LLC Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 6/2019. $666,667
905 Wesley Ave, Liberty Tradewinds LLC Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 6/2019. $666,667
617 Ocean Ave, Burton Nancy Laliberte Scott C; 6/2019. $675,000
44 Asbury Ave, Stufft Donna Lee Belsky Maria C; 6/2019. $700,000
110 Victoria Lane, Snyder Raymond E Wolf Michael G; 6/2019. $700,000
601-03 18th St, Rohrbach Carol H Kulinski Andrew; 6/2019. $725,000
3300-02 Haven Ave Un A 1st Fl, Knaus Patrick J Gehring George A Jr; 6/2019. $772,000
809-11 Brighton Place 2Fl, Kerr Wayne P Newby William Byron Jr; 6/2019. $787,500
63 Spruce Road, Naplacic James Mumman Christa; 6/2019. $815,000
1314 Wesley Ave 2nd Fl, Harper Brock 1314 Wesley Ave 2 LLC; 6/2019. $825,000
3502 Asbury Ave, Jeffers David Hart Gregory M; 6/2019. $835,000
3837-39 Central Ave, Devlin Thomas Tucker Jeffrey; 6/2019. $899,900
146 Roosevelt Blvd, Edelstein Jay L Armenia Daniel J; 6/2019. $900,000
511 19th St, Eastern Cons & Elec Inc Petrizzio Peter; 6/2019. $917,500
909 A&B Fouth St, 909A 4th St Hldngs LLC Sas Realty Enterprises LLC; 6/2019. $930,000
SEA ISLE CITY
23 38th St Un 106, Maiatico Anthony R Hazlett Theodore J; 6/2019. $267,000
2310 Asbury Ave, Vallone Melinda Susann D’Andrea Michael; 6/2019. $455,000
5214 Landis Ave 1st Fl Un A, C S Blankemeyer Rev Trust Mitchell Bonnie; 6/2019. $485,000
310 40th St, O’Neill Lillian B Smith Andrew; 6/2019. $565,000
133 40th St, Volker Dolores Domanico Paul C; 6/2019. $625,000
6325 Central Ave, Collins Ellen P Tray Thomas R; 6/2019. $685,000
6109 Central Ave Un So, Redfern Ocean LLC Bickett Clinton; 6/2019. $915,000
7308 Central Ave, Mc Intyre Cornelius D Woodruff Robert A Jr; 6/2019. $950,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
235 120th St, Huntoon Charles W Exr&C C Shore Home 120 LLC; 6/2019. $1,920,000
Lot 10 Block 545, Muller Sigfred D Shamberg Brittany; 6/2019. $60,000
28 Stagecoach Road, Tonkinson Tyrone S Exr Tonkinson John E; $195,000
3 Mockingbird Lane, Chester Elizabeth M Benfer Andrew; 6/2019. $255,000
100 Peach Orchard Road, Clayton Dev Asso LLC Tjoumakaris Fotios Paul; 6/2019. $480,000
WILDWOOD
133 E Wildwood Ave #C7, Dougherty Philip J III Mc Mullin John J; 6/2019. $259,000
145 E Baker Ave, Bell Michael Koschel Kevin Michael; 6/2019. $275,000
301 E Magnolia Ave, Toolen Bruce J Halkevich Aliaksandr; 6/2019. $285,500
445 W Garfield Ave, Zulawski Jenna M Link Michael; 6/2019. $288,500
409 W Taylor Ave, Cariola Robert J Giedemann Joseph J; 6/2019. $210,000
223-225 E Baker Ave, Perez R.E. Mgmt LLC Xantus Kim; 6/2019. $280,000
125 W Schellenger Ave, Lang Bruce Fitzpatrick Stephen J; 6/2019. $291,000
310 E Pine Ave, Chase William J Zografakis Evans; 6/2019. $320,000
Cumberland County
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
19 Hoover Road, Mcgonigal William Robert, Bergen Quidone; 5/23/2019. $176,000
18 Thoroughbred Court, Rjs Heritage Homes Inc, Highland Development Group Llc; 5/29/2019. $29,000
80 Lebanon Road, Nelson Donna C; Nelson Russell G, Smith Patricia; Smith Steven; 5/30/2019. $310,000
11 Pindale Drive, Behrens Melissa A, Behrens Vincent A; 6/3/2019. $16,500
2 Franmar Drive, Houck Carol Lynn, Ruczynski Jennifer; 6/5/2019. $175,000
8 Seeley Road, Bank Of New York Mellon By Atty; Bank Of New York Trust Fka; Cwalt Inc Alternative Loan Trust 2006-41cb By Trust By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Nest Makers Llc; 6/5/2019. $35,650
214 Old Deerfield Pike, Davis Jasmyne F; Davis Philip C, Fahrnbach Dawn E; 6/5/2019. $140,000
1702 Fourth Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Hernandez Ruben Lopez; 6/5/2019. $79,900
69 W Sunset Pine Drive, Stant Joseph Jr; Stant Lisa M, Dubrow Nicole; House Margaret; 6/6/2019. $273,500
3 Johns Way, Njhr 5 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Mcgowan Tonya; Sloan Alan; 6/11/2019. $240,000
2025 Grant Ave, Heredia Antonio Silva, Kates Brian O; Kates Colleen A; 6/11/2019. $141,000.00
12 Hood Drive, 12 Hood Llc, Rivera Sarah; 6/11/2019. $178,000
61 W Sunset Pine Drive, Krawiec Debora B; Krawiec James E Est, Priole Daniel V; 6/11/2019. $235,000
11 S Woodruff Road, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust; Matawin Ventures Series 2014-2 By Trust, Martinez Alberto Calixto; 6/13/2019. $100,000
652 Irving Ave, Singletary Dorothy Est; Singletary Oscar Lee Jr, Cruz Elias Lopez; 6/19/2019. $20,000
190 Big Oak Road, Hope Assembly Of God Inc, Siligato Samuel R III; 6/19/2019. $50,000
2 Emerald Lane, Granor Bernard, Kirshenbaum Carol; 6/24/2019. $155,000
41 Dawson Drive, Beckwith Paul; Beckwith Renate, Beckwith III Paul R; Beckwith Jessica; 6/27/2019. $150,000
VINELAND
32 Ewan Terrace, Acosta Efrain Est; Acosta Norma, Castro Suzanne M; 5/23/2019. $165,000
2385 Baywood Drive, Gibbons Carol F; Gibbons Gerald A Jr Est, Lee Tracy J; 5/23/2019. $125,000
2942 Union Road, Gonzalez Erick; Nyc Reo Llc, Fineman Scott; 5/24/2019. $57,126
1320 S Orchard Road, Bank Of America By Atty; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty, Empiria Homes Inc; 5/24/2019. $16,800
44 Avon Place, Furman Harry Exec; Levi Alice Lisa Est By Exec, Bolanos Estela Aquino; Ruiz Alejandro Pax; 5/24/2019. $99,200
17 N Valley Ave, Perez Brandi N, White Martin; 5/24/2019. $129,900
861 Bradford Drive, Champion Mortgage Co Atty; Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2018-1 By Trust By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Martinez Daisy; 5/28/2019. $90,250
1683 E Chestnut Ave, Alicea Elba; Alicea Martin; Montes Elba Fka, Green Kevin; 5/28/2019. $240,000
42 S State St, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust B By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Swanson Russell J; 5/28/2019. $62,500
613 S Main Road, Varela Humberto; Varela Irma Rosa, Nieves Maria M; 5/28/2019. $136,000
740 Streamview Lane, Harr Donna G; Harr John B, Zimbardi Andrew R; Zimbardi James C; 5/29/2019. $220,000
966 Alexander Drive, Hill Brittany L Fka; Wiita Brittany L; Wiita Matthew G, Callahan Skyler; 5/29/2019. $152,500
12 Victory Lane, Conover Nancy; Smarra Frances Est, Armstrong Connie M; 5/29/2019. $162,000
1351 Hawks Way, Down Christopher J, Hernandez Nicole U; 5/29/2019. $202,000
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
5 E 29th St, 4/2019. $656,500
6 High Ridge Road, 4/2019. $180,000
108 Polonia Way, 4/2019. $155,000
182 Westchester Drive, 4/2019. $125,000
1006 Center St, 4/2019. $190,000
137 E Potomac Drive, 4/2019. $310,000
16 Alexandra Way, 4/2019. $220,750
20 St Andrews Drive, 4/2019. $249,000
5 Lake Superior Drive, 4/2019. $115,000
106 Flax Court, 4/2019. $285,000
109 Newport Way, 4/2019. $375,000
114 Lake Winnipesaukee Drive, 4/2019. $151,500
7 Coral Drive, 4/2019. $147,000
18w Delaware Drive, 4/2019. $55,000
23 Schooner Court, 4/2019. $155,000
3 Pebble Beach Lane, 4/2019. $138,900
30 North Boom Way,; 4/2019. $131,000
312 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2019. $180,000
69 Galley Way, 4/2019. $320,000
74 Ocean Blvd, 4/2019. $57,500
9 S Miami Drive, 4/2019. $265,000
158 Oak Lane, 4/2019. $975,000
6 Falkinburg Drive, 4/2019. $180,000
104 Westchester Drive, 4/2019. $86,500
111 Basswood Lake Road, 4/2019. $95,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
22 Hillcrest Lane, 4/2019. $275,000
107 National Union Blvd, 4/2019. $36,300
219 Yorktowne Drive, 4/2019. $65,000
312 Country Club Blvd, 4/2019. $162,500
222 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2019. $83,000
25 Cranbury Lake Drive, 4/2019. $242,200
401 Kadlubeck Way, 4/2019. $119,379
424 Twin Lakes Blvd, 4/2019. $225,000
6 Lake Michigan Drive, 4/2019. $263,000
45 Gimball Road, 4/2019. $325,000
716 & 726 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
722 & 718 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
732 & 836 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
736 & 728 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
738 & 724 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
814 & 824 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
818 & 816 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
822 & 812 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
826 & 828 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
834 & 832 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000
11 S Los Angeles Drive, 4/2019. $195,000
117 E Brig Drive, 4/2019. $242,000
12 Plantation Drive, 4/2019. $187,000
121 Basswood Lake Road, 4/2019. $120,000
17 Augusta Drive, 4/2019. $245,000
403 Alden Court, 4/2019. $76,500
42 S Ensign Drive, 4/2019. $333,500
43 Oakland Bay Court, 4/2019. $86,000
61 Sea Meadow Drive, 4/2019. $181,000
61 Timberlane Drive, 4/2019. $176,000
16 Demaret Court; 4/2019. $99,000
7 Cambridge Court, 4/2019. $168,525
10 Driftwood Drive, 4/2019. $61,250
22 W Shrewsbury Drive, 4/2019. $172,500
24 Tradewinds, 4/2019. $129,000
76 Westchester Drive, 4/2019. $98,000
107 Lake Deerbrook Drive, 4/2019. $130,000
15 E Pimlico Road, 4/2019. $217,000
303 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2019. $159,900
205 Mohican Lane, 4/2019. $82,000
21 Lake Huron Drive, 4/2019. $154,000
25 Pebble Beach Lane, 4/2019. $160,000
625 Route 9 South, 4/2019. $2,500,000
6 W Brig Drive, 4/2019. $55,000
128 S Forecastle Drive, 4/2019. $80,000
212 Valley Forge Drive, 4/2019. $70,000
218 Newport Way, 4/2019. $327,500
6 Pier Point, 4/2019. $250,000
8 Runyon Court, 4/2019. $187,500
23 Timberline Drive, 4/2019. $152,000
101 Westchester Drive, 4/2019. $132,000
130 Middle Holly Lane, 4/2019. $220,000
216 Stage Road, 4/2019. $119,000
3 Tradewinds Drive, 4/2019. $105,000
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.