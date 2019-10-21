Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

1824 N Ohio Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Burke Joseph II; 07/01/19. $54,700

3501 Ventnor Ave Apt B3, Hudak Mary Dalicandro Anthony; 07/01/19. $28,000

139 S Texas Ave, Yap Vicente T Gengaro Pasquale; 07/02/19. $150,000

655 Absecon Blvd #503, Pinto John Castro Matchett David P; 07/03/19. $26,000

114 N Texas Ave #A, Sapun Alex Atlantic City Rental Llc; 07/03/19. $80,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Un 625, Lombardi Patricia Rufe Elizabeth; 07/05/19. $72,500

132 S Ocean Ave, Manuel Emerita V Kwart Kurt; 07/05/19. $90,000

4025 S Boulevard Ave, Halvorson Richard T III Santos Danielle P; 07/05/19. $297,500

1530 Beach Ave, Dlj Mortgage Capital Inc Gardner John R; 07/05/19. $48,000

9 N Brighton Ave, Imperial Kursk Llc Shchedrina Larisa; 07/05/19. $350,000

BRIGANTINE

207 22nd St S, Snyder Michael S Cooper Sinclair S; 06/26/19. $829,000

1801 W Brigantine Ave, Fero Thomas V/Tr/Tr Rdm Rentals Llc; 06/26/19. $780,000

313 Seashell Lane, Kay Barbara J Lucys Shore Prop Llc; 06/27/19. $300,000

17 Kirkwood Circle, Leeds Rosemarie A Garguilo Michael C; 06/27/19. $215,000

42 Lighthouse Drive, Srinivasan Arvind Delucca Paul T; 06/27/19. $252,500

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit A7, Gilson Joseph E Jr Mongelli Ralph; 06/27/19. $85,000

102 Putnam Place, Brown Craig S Carroll Christopher W; 06/28/19. $329,000

216 15th St N, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Cascone Elise; 06/28/19. $707,340

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

8 Dorset Ave, Bank Of America Na Jcmc Properties Llc; 06/27/19. $60,901

1112 Berry Drive, Morrison Margaret Nowak Steven; 06/27/19. $265,000

112 Drexel Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp 1st Choice Prop Maintenan C; 06/27/19. $95,000

511 Dogwood Ave, Huot Paul R Adams James G Jr; 06/27/19. $237,500

203 Granville Circle, Chester Thomas P Meyer Shawn; 06/27/19. $410,000

317 Hidden Oak Road, Bonanno Jerry Margerum James; 06/27/19. $320,000

14 Country Juniper Lane, Varallo Lynne Ann/Exr Garvey Roberta; 06/27/19. $72,000

201 Mallard Lane, Singer Jacqueline A Sknm Realty Llc; 06/27/19. $229,900

158 London Court, Mccord Kenneth M Halkes Derek William; 06/27/19. $139,900

602 Central Ave, Betson Scott Hansen William John; 06/28/19. $275,000

108 Stanley Drive, Raphael Lynette J Mctigue Jeffrey A Jr; 06/28/19. $174,000

100 St Thomas Drive, US Bank Na Usman Mohammad; 06/28/19. $140,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

264 W Todd Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Vega Adneira; 06/27/19. $28,000

669 Country Club Drive, Andersen Gretchen/Atty Semler Keith F; 06/27/19. $180,000

416 Poplar Ave, Tahiry Mohammad I Mikulak Robert N; 06/27/19. $236,000

517 Robin Lane, Red Oak Serv Co Llc Tier Two Capital Llc; 06/27/19. $60,000

810 Curran Court, Ricapito Ralph R Kaplan Andrew; 06/27/19. $397,500

530 Brown Ave, Daley Patricia C Bachman Christopher; 06/27/19. $178,000

257 Father Keis Drive, Dawkins Daniel G,/Atty Hsu Minhong; 06/27/19. $161,500

730 Victoria Drive, Ross Rain Dewinton Robert T; 06/27/19. $154,000

15 Derby Drive, Goldsmith Renee,/Atty Newman Barry D; 06/27/19. $228,000

106 Guilia Lane, Gaetano P Giordano Bldrs Llc Mazzocchi Robert; 06/27/19. $239,900

35 Derby Drive, Cavalieri Michael Damato Maria T; 06/28/19. $287,500

678 Jupiter Hills Lane, Ekis John J Ilhan Berkay Deniz; 06/28/19. $270,000

LINWOOD

2106 New Road D-8, Atlas Nc I Spe Llc Gowda Properties Llc; 07/01/19. $206,500

B4 Washington Court, Mcgowan Edward M Collins Stephen Thomas; 07/05/19. $133,000

414 W Edgewood Ave, Hand Connie G Dodd Robert M; 07/05/19. $75,000

207 W Belhaven Ave, Schneider Larry R Plisko Michael; 07/05/19. $265,000

111 E Patcong Ave, Actio Group Llc Vicente Andrea; 07/08/19. $329,000

502 Oak Ave, Darcy Patricia J Earnest Christopher T; 07/09/19. $105,000

2113 Wabash Ave, Wong Johnny Gasper Janet Lee; 07/11/19. $209,900

VENTNOR

6101 Monmouth Ave, Cajulis Marivi Ora Lehrman Craig; 07/01/19. $148,000

110 N Cambridge Ave, Lex Stephen J/Admr Lombardi Christopher; 07/01/19. $200,000

8 S New Haven Ave, Barlow Christine 8 South New Haven Llc; 07/03/19. $410,000

208 N Wissahickon Ave, Gordon H Bassett and Lorraine M Bassett Rev Liv Tr Dannenhauer Nancy E; 07/03/19. $287,500

412 N Cambridge Ave, Zhen Feng De Meder Vincent; 07/05/19. $175,000

6322 Villa Ct #1, Hecht Peter Zaslow Brian J; 07/05/19. $462,500

6101 Monmouth Ave #506, Gordon Steven L Monaghan Robert Sr; 07/08/19. $75,000

513 N Surrey Ave Un A&B, Wilkins Rose Marie Tartaglio Elizabeth; 07/08/19. $325,000

5402 Winchester Ave, Laverde Franklin Sr Bregman Christine; 07/08/19. $995,000

114 Martindale Ave, Piotti Justin Brown Steven; 07/09/19. $422,500

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

102 W Wilde Ave, Hartman Gloria A Garrison Raymond E; 6/2019. $175,400

601 Rosehill Parkway, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Trust Mccoach William J; 6/2019. $176,000

145 W Greenwood Ave, O’Leary Daniel J Darby James F; 6/2019. $176,000

121 Town Bank Road, Bove Kathleen M Adm Scott Guy T; 6/2019. $200,000

124 E South Station Ave, Fitzpatrick Scott M Sr Joyce Joseph W; 6/2019. $275,000

318 Tahoe Drive, Rose Eugene J Rose Victoria; 6/2019. $299,000

1 Eider Lane, Roach Richard D Jr Mongiovi Bernard J Jr; 6/2019. $425,000

147 W New Jersey Ave, Basmajian Annmarie Exr&C Percenti Russell J; 6/2019. $122,000

2709 Weaver Ave, Housing And Urban Dev Baumgarten Joseph; 6/2019. $130,000

55 Egret Trail, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Lin Tsong; 6/2019. $140,000

15 Cloverdale Ave, Granieri Stephen P Johnson Scott; 6/2019. $149,000

8 Ocean Ave, Good Michele Bissonnette Curtis; 6/2019. $155,000

110 E Bates Ave, Dera Bernard Megonegal Ann T; 6/2019. $180,000

99 Arbor Road, Oster Steve Rex Gina Lynn; 6/2019. $182,000

201 Frances Ave, Mc Ginley Jacqueline J Sullivan Bryan; 6/2019. $185,502

106 Hollywood Ave, Mc Pherson William Gross Lee Anne; 6/2019. $196,000

402 Miller Ave, Bushey Alice P Trust Depaolo Dominic J; 6/2019. $319,000

311 Deland Ave, Schmidt Bruce R E Lil Mcnamara Living Trust; 6/2019. $355,000

100 E. Raleigh Ave Un 302, Page David C Pietrak Jeffrey R; 6/2019. $414,900

122 E Memphis Ave Un 122, Shore R.E. Devs LLC Duncan Colin; 6/2019. $539,000

9601 Atlantic Ave, Carpenter Matthew S Bottoni John F; 6/2019. $617,500

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

1202 Tidewater Ave, Simonelli Ronald J Marshall Francis J; 6/2019. $305,000

31 Fishing Creek Road, Lees Jessica Mucchetti Domenic; 6/2019. $324,950

51 Alexandra Way, Lafferty William III Mcevoy Thomas M; 6/2019. $338,500

114 S 7th St, Torres Deborra M Marinelli Michael; 6/2019. $95,000

135 Lee Lane, Scarlata Maria Beaufait Gary; 6/2019. $156,000

702 Millman Blvd, Olden Carol Pezzano Scott M; 6/2019. $200,000

88 Wynndemere Court, George William S Chaney Gary A; 6/2019. $237,000

9 N 6th Ave, Buero Edward A Dinofa Ronald P; 6/2019. $340,000

1127 Stone Harbord Blvd, Majka Andrew J Trust Seidman Frank L; 6/2019. $980,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1800 Ocean Ave, Scalera Gianna Carpino Giovanni C; 6/2019. $184,900

209 E 17th Ave 2nd Fl, Breslin Edward C Weachter Joseph; 6/2019. $260,000

810 Ohio Ave #106, Seykot James Stielau Walter C Jr; 6/2019. $269,900

512 Ocean Ave Un 1A, West Michael C Williams Peter J; 6/2019. $300,000

211 E 17th Ave, Mc Kee Jane Breslin Edward C; 6/2019. $320,000

400 E 22nd Ave Un 400A, Bandlow Ray J Ww Sjprep 2023 LLC; 6/2019. $390,000

440 E 21st St Un 201, Mc Manus Patrick F Nanni David; 6/2019. $420,000

407 E 20th Ave, Mc Allister Paul B Renzi Anthony N; 6/2019. $799,900

207 E 16th Ave, Wysocki Thomas E Jr Wysocki Thomas E Jr; 6/2019. $32,500

Lot 6 Block 414, Klapmuts James Bradley Lawrence J; 6/2019. $100,000

213-215 E 25th Ave, Heilman David L Alesi Nicholas; 6/2019. $150,000

OCEAN CITY

1448-50 Asbury Ave, Rosenker David Sweeney Craig P; 6/2019. $460,000

804 Coolidge Road, Sonsini Richard J Choriw George; 6/2019. $500,000

5137 West Ave, Kozeniewski James G Burrows Robert D; 6/2019. $530,000

2755 Asbury Ave, Barlow Patrick M Sallade Jeffery R; 6/2019. $550,000

154 Roosevelt Blvd, Jackson John C Ginn Graham; 6/2019. $555,000

5408 West Ave, Zimmerman Charles W Perekupka Joan; 6/2019. $600,000

3928-30 Central Ave Un A, Dlugos John R Jr Est Pfizenmayer John J; 6/2019. $612,000

1330-32 Central Ave Un C1, Maimone Charles A Sr Wilson William; 6/2019. $620,000

404 Simpson Ave, Armenia Daniel J Morrissey Anne; 6/2019. $626,900

901 Wesley Ave, Liberty Tradewinds LLC Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 6/2019. $666,666

909 Wesley Ave, Liberty Tradewinds LLC Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 6/2019. $666,667

905 Wesley Ave, Liberty Tradewinds LLC Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 6/2019. $666,667

617 Ocean Ave, Burton Nancy Laliberte Scott C; 6/2019. $675,000

44 Asbury Ave, Stufft Donna Lee Belsky Maria C; 6/2019. $700,000

110 Victoria Lane, Snyder Raymond E Wolf Michael G; 6/2019. $700,000

601-03 18th St, Rohrbach Carol H Kulinski Andrew; 6/2019. $725,000

3300-02 Haven Ave Un A 1st Fl, Knaus Patrick J Gehring George A Jr; 6/2019. $772,000

809-11 Brighton Place 2Fl, Kerr Wayne P Newby William Byron Jr; 6/2019. $787,500

63 Spruce Road, Naplacic James Mumman Christa; 6/2019. $815,000

1314 Wesley Ave 2nd Fl, Harper Brock 1314 Wesley Ave 2 LLC; 6/2019. $825,000

3502 Asbury Ave, Jeffers David Hart Gregory M; 6/2019. $835,000

3837-39 Central Ave, Devlin Thomas Tucker Jeffrey; 6/2019. $899,900

146 Roosevelt Blvd, Edelstein Jay L Armenia Daniel J; 6/2019. $900,000

511 19th St, Eastern Cons & Elec Inc Petrizzio Peter; 6/2019. $917,500

909 A&B Fouth St, 909A 4th St Hldngs LLC Sas Realty Enterprises LLC; 6/2019. $930,000

SEA ISLE CITY

23 38th St Un 106, Maiatico Anthony R Hazlett Theodore J; 6/2019. $267,000

2310 Asbury Ave, Vallone Melinda Susann D’Andrea Michael; 6/2019. $455,000

5214 Landis Ave 1st Fl Un A, C S Blankemeyer Rev Trust Mitchell Bonnie; 6/2019. $485,000

310 40th St, O’Neill Lillian B Smith Andrew; 6/2019. $565,000

133 40th St, Volker Dolores Domanico Paul C; 6/2019. $625,000

6325 Central Ave, Collins Ellen P Tray Thomas R; 6/2019. $685,000

6109 Central Ave Un So, Redfern Ocean LLC Bickett Clinton; 6/2019. $915,000

7308 Central Ave, Mc Intyre Cornelius D Woodruff Robert A Jr; 6/2019. $950,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

235 120th St, Huntoon Charles W Exr&C C Shore Home 120 LLC; 6/2019. $1,920,000

Lot 10 Block 545, Muller Sigfred D Shamberg Brittany; 6/2019. $60,000

28 Stagecoach Road, Tonkinson Tyrone S Exr Tonkinson John E; $195,000

3 Mockingbird Lane, Chester Elizabeth M Benfer Andrew; 6/2019. $255,000

100 Peach Orchard Road, Clayton Dev Asso LLC Tjoumakaris Fotios Paul; 6/2019. $480,000

WILDWOOD

133 E Wildwood Ave #C7, Dougherty Philip J III Mc Mullin John J; 6/2019. $259,000

145 E Baker Ave, Bell Michael Koschel Kevin Michael; 6/2019. $275,000

301 E Magnolia Ave, Toolen Bruce J Halkevich Aliaksandr; 6/2019. $285,500

445 W Garfield Ave, Zulawski Jenna M Link Michael; 6/2019. $288,500

409 W Taylor Ave, Cariola Robert J Giedemann Joseph J; 6/2019. $210,000

223-225 E Baker Ave, Perez R.E. Mgmt LLC Xantus Kim; 6/2019. $280,000

125 W Schellenger Ave, Lang Bruce Fitzpatrick Stephen J; 6/2019. $291,000

310 E Pine Ave, Chase William J Zografakis Evans; 6/2019. $320,000

Cumberland County

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

19 Hoover Road, Mcgonigal William Robert, Bergen Quidone; 5/23/2019. $176,000

18 Thoroughbred Court, Rjs Heritage Homes Inc, Highland Development Group Llc; 5/29/2019. $29,000

80 Lebanon Road, Nelson Donna C; Nelson Russell G, Smith Patricia; Smith Steven; 5/30/2019. $310,000

11 Pindale Drive, Behrens Melissa A, Behrens Vincent A; 6/3/2019. $16,500

2 Franmar Drive, Houck Carol Lynn, Ruczynski Jennifer; 6/5/2019. $175,000

8 Seeley Road, Bank Of New York Mellon By Atty; Bank Of New York Trust Fka; Cwalt Inc Alternative Loan Trust 2006-41cb By Trust By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Nest Makers Llc; 6/5/2019. $35,650

214 Old Deerfield Pike, Davis Jasmyne F; Davis Philip C, Fahrnbach Dawn E; 6/5/2019. $140,000

1702 Fourth Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Hernandez Ruben Lopez; 6/5/2019. $79,900

69 W Sunset Pine Drive, Stant Joseph Jr; Stant Lisa M, Dubrow Nicole; House Margaret; 6/6/2019. $273,500

3 Johns Way, Njhr 5 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Mcgowan Tonya; Sloan Alan; 6/11/2019. $240,000

2025 Grant Ave, Heredia Antonio Silva, Kates Brian O; Kates Colleen A; 6/11/2019. $141,000.00

12 Hood Drive, 12 Hood Llc, Rivera Sarah; 6/11/2019. $178,000

61 W Sunset Pine Drive, Krawiec Debora B; Krawiec James E Est, Priole Daniel V; 6/11/2019. $235,000

11 S Woodruff Road, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust; Matawin Ventures Series 2014-2 By Trust, Martinez Alberto Calixto; 6/13/2019. $100,000

652 Irving Ave, Singletary Dorothy Est; Singletary Oscar Lee Jr, Cruz Elias Lopez; 6/19/2019. $20,000

190 Big Oak Road, Hope Assembly Of God Inc, Siligato Samuel R III; 6/19/2019. $50,000

2 Emerald Lane, Granor Bernard, Kirshenbaum Carol; 6/24/2019. $155,000

41 Dawson Drive, Beckwith Paul; Beckwith Renate, Beckwith III Paul R; Beckwith Jessica; 6/27/2019. $150,000

VINELAND

32 Ewan Terrace, Acosta Efrain Est; Acosta Norma, Castro Suzanne M; 5/23/2019. $165,000

2385 Baywood Drive, Gibbons Carol F; Gibbons Gerald A Jr Est, Lee Tracy J; 5/23/2019. $125,000

2942 Union Road, Gonzalez Erick; Nyc Reo Llc, Fineman Scott; 5/24/2019. $57,126

1320 S Orchard Road, Bank Of America By Atty; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty, Empiria Homes Inc; 5/24/2019. $16,800

44 Avon Place, Furman Harry Exec; Levi Alice Lisa Est By Exec, Bolanos Estela Aquino; Ruiz Alejandro Pax; 5/24/2019. $99,200

17 N Valley Ave, Perez Brandi N, White Martin; 5/24/2019. $129,900

861 Bradford Drive, Champion Mortgage Co Atty; Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2018-1 By Trust By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Martinez Daisy; 5/28/2019. $90,250

1683 E Chestnut Ave, Alicea Elba; Alicea Martin; Montes Elba Fka, Green Kevin; 5/28/2019. $240,000

42 S State St, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust B By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Swanson Russell J; 5/28/2019. $62,500

613 S Main Road, Varela Humberto; Varela Irma Rosa, Nieves Maria M; 5/28/2019. $136,000

740 Streamview Lane, Harr Donna G; Harr John B, Zimbardi Andrew R; Zimbardi James C; 5/29/2019. $220,000

966 Alexander Drive, Hill Brittany L Fka; Wiita Brittany L; Wiita Matthew G, Callahan Skyler; 5/29/2019. $152,500

12 Victory Lane, Conover Nancy; Smarra Frances Est, Armstrong Connie M; 5/29/2019. $162,000

1351 Hawks Way, Down Christopher J, Hernandez Nicole U; 5/29/2019. $202,000

Southern Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

5 E 29th St, 4/2019. $656,500

6 High Ridge Road, 4/2019. $180,000

108 Polonia Way, 4/2019. $155,000

182 Westchester Drive, 4/2019. $125,000

1006 Center St, 4/2019. $190,000

137 E Potomac Drive, 4/2019. $310,000

16 Alexandra Way, 4/2019. $220,750

20 St Andrews Drive, 4/2019. $249,000

5 Lake Superior Drive, 4/2019. $115,000

106 Flax Court, 4/2019. $285,000

109 Newport Way, 4/2019. $375,000

114 Lake Winnipesaukee Drive, 4/2019. $151,500

7 Coral Drive, 4/2019. $147,000

18w Delaware Drive, 4/2019. $55,000

23 Schooner Court, 4/2019. $155,000

3 Pebble Beach Lane, 4/2019. $138,900

30 North Boom Way,; 4/2019. $131,000

312 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2019. $180,000

69 Galley Way, 4/2019. $320,000

74 Ocean Blvd, 4/2019. $57,500

9 S Miami Drive, 4/2019. $265,000

158 Oak Lane, 4/2019. $975,000

6 Falkinburg Drive, 4/2019. $180,000

104 Westchester Drive, 4/2019. $86,500

111 Basswood Lake Road, 4/2019. $95,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

22 Hillcrest Lane, 4/2019. $275,000

107 National Union Blvd, 4/2019. $36,300

219 Yorktowne Drive, 4/2019. $65,000

312 Country Club Blvd, 4/2019. $162,500

222 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2019. $83,000

25 Cranbury Lake Drive, 4/2019. $242,200

401 Kadlubeck Way, 4/2019. $119,379

424 Twin Lakes Blvd, 4/2019. $225,000

6 Lake Michigan Drive, 4/2019. $263,000

45 Gimball Road, 4/2019. $325,000

716 & 726 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

722 & 718 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

732 & 836 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

736 & 728 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

738 & 724 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

814 & 824 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

818 & 816 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

822 & 812 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

826 & 828 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

834 & 832 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

11 S Los Angeles Drive, 4/2019. $195,000

117 E Brig Drive, 4/2019. $242,000

12 Plantation Drive, 4/2019. $187,000

121 Basswood Lake Road, 4/2019. $120,000

17 Augusta Drive, 4/2019. $245,000

403 Alden Court, 4/2019. $76,500

42 S Ensign Drive, 4/2019. $333,500

43 Oakland Bay Court, 4/2019. $86,000

61 Sea Meadow Drive, 4/2019. $181,000

61 Timberlane Drive, 4/2019. $176,000

16 Demaret Court; 4/2019. $99,000

7 Cambridge Court, 4/2019. $168,525

10 Driftwood Drive, 4/2019. $61,250

22 W Shrewsbury Drive, 4/2019. $172,500

24 Tradewinds, 4/2019. $129,000

76 Westchester Drive, 4/2019. $98,000

107 Lake Deerbrook Drive, 4/2019. $130,000

15 E Pimlico Road, 4/2019. $217,000

303 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2019. $159,900

205 Mohican Lane, 4/2019. $82,000

21 Lake Huron Drive, 4/2019. $154,000

25 Pebble Beach Lane, 4/2019. $160,000

625 Route 9 South, 4/2019. $2,500,000

6 W Brig Drive, 4/2019. $55,000

128 S Forecastle Drive, 4/2019. $80,000

212 Valley Forge Drive, 4/2019. $70,000

218 Newport Way, 4/2019. $327,500

6 Pier Point, 4/2019. $250,000

8 Runyon Court, 4/2019. $187,500

23 Timberline Drive, 4/2019. $152,000

101 Westchester Drive, 4/2019. $132,000

130 Middle Holly Lane, 4/2019. $220,000

216 Stage Road, 4/2019. $119,000

3 Tradewinds Drive, 4/2019. $105,000

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments