Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

72 Ables Run Drive, Dominiczak Carol Mcpherson Jodine E; 08/05/19. $178,000

347 N Shore Road, US Bank Na Kupper Katherine; 08/06/19. $110,000

14 Andrea Lane, Loeser Erik Reichard Kathleen C; 08/06/19. $235,000

102 Creek Court, Fietkiewicz John D/Tr Carrera Ana M; 08/09/19. $263,000

ATLANTIC CITY

3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 410, Ventnor Springs Llc Kehayov Chavdar; 08/01/19. $32,000

1670 W Riverside Drive, Maslow Paul Pinto John; 08/01/19. $260,000

101 S Plaza 1011, Rabben Robert G/Tr/Tr Viturello Marla; 08/01/19. $180,000

7 S Elberon Ave, Li David Zebede Estate 7 Llc; 08/01/19. $105,000

5 S Elberon Ave, Li David Zebede Estate 5 Llc; 08/01/19. $105,000

39 N Bellevue Ave, Delgaiso Marianna/Atty Islam Ashiq; 08/05/19. $155,000

608 N Connectivut Ave, Bowen Bradley W/Exrx Novotny Petr; 08/06/19. $328,500

340 N Annapolis Ave, Mancuso William Russell Nguyen Lai T; 08/07/19. $140,000

1 S Delancy Place, Jvoz Llc Delancy Partners Llc; 08/07/19. $280,000

BRIGANTINE

3318 W Brigantine Ave Unit 4, Arluc Homes Llc Roche Casey James; 08/01/19. $115,000

100 3rd St So, Grand Oak Entrp Llc Rubino Robert R; 08/01/19. $160,000

101 N 11th St Unit A, Halpin Michael J Maguire William M; 08/01/19. $291,000

310 36th Street So Unit 3, Weiner Paul D Dombrowski Lauren; 08/01/19. $230,000

910 Sarazan Road, Fuller Bernadette Bourbeau Kyle M; 08/01/19. $599,999

BUENA

209 Williams Ave, Fannie Mae Aulffo Jaryd; 08/02/19. $108,750

204 S Nixon St, Saia Ron Joseph/Ind&Admr Monroy Emmanuel; 08/12/19. $92,500

118 Morris Ave, Landmark Development No 4 Llc Owsley Wayne; 08/15/19. $250,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

352 Ninth St, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Kabala Paul M; 08/02/19. $137,000

131 Rockefeller Ave, Vazquez Edwin Martyn Christina; 08/05/19. $114,700

120 Fir Ave, Petrini Louis Jr Reeder Christopher; 08/08/19. $197,000

CORBIN CITY

Route 50, Ohlsen Family Lp Sett Realty Llc; 08/08/19. $65,000

409 Aetna Drive, Betz Eugene P Yunk Stephen D; 08/29/19. $275,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

330 London Ave, US Bank Na Odonoghue Joseph A; 08/01/19. $38,100

146 Washington Ave, Cox Jonathan A Ordille Melissa M; 08/01/19. $90,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

108 Trotter Road, Henne Edward A Patel Kunal M; 08/01/19. $340,000

302 Fork Road, Marrero Benito Andy Dominic E; 08/01/19. $246,000

61 Shoreline Road, Szklarski Michael P Cowden John; 08/01/19. $265,000

9 Moonlight Drive, Goenner Alec Broe Peter H; 08/01/19. $259,900

1042 Old Zion Road, Klingert Casey Oglesby Robert L Jr; 08/01/19. $140,000

12 Canale Drive & 104 E Parkway Drive, Schoffer Enterprises Llc Colosseo Acquisition Inc; 08/01/19. $450,000

3023 Spruce Ave, Williams Robert Bennett William W II; 08/02/19. $92,500

44 Burnside Drive, Carter Marilyn Graham Merle; 08/02/19. $280,000

6 Pebble Beach Drive, Douglass Michelle J Gardner Robert R; 08/02/19. $370,000

12 Linda Lane, Parry Lee Pena Jose; 08/05/19. $168,000

103 Montpelier Ave, Flanigan Timothy M Paule Matthew Edward; 08/05/19. $225,000

2 Cary Court, Hodel Stephanie A/Ind&Atty Small Austin L; 08/05/19. $190,000

315 Wythe Road, US Bank Tr Na Collado Carlos M; 08/05/19. $261,000

204 Mallard Lane, Curcio John M Wang Hong; 08/05/19. $210,000

312 Shires Way, Petrini Joseph B Jr Reed Susan Elizabeth; 08/06/19. $204,500

147 Asbury Road, Portnoy Kenneth Conroy James P; 08/06/19. $379,000

2 Country Birch Lane Unit 2b, Danilson Pineda Pineda Aldo Brodsky Larry; 08/06/19. $70,000

223 Coolidge Ave, Contreras Isabel Pimienta Perez Juan P; 08/06/19. $100,000

208 Peach Tree Lane, US Bank Na Ahmad Iftikhar; 08/06/19. $274,000

6831 Black Horse Pike, Cars Cni 2 Lp Nnn Auto Owner Vi Llc; 08/06/19. $3,300,000

215 Gray Ave, Mccormick 106 Llc Ttk Investments Llc; 08/06/19. $107,500

152 Blackman Road, Steacy Meany Susan J Acito Matthew D; 08/07/19. $177,000

109 Woodpecker Road, Christiana Trust Falcon Anthony; 08/07/19. $142,000

2534 Tremont Ave, Holden I Llc Curtis Diane; 08/07/19. $30,000

205 Seville Ave, Glassey Maureen Nguyen Hai; 08/07/19. $125,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

62 Snow Mass Court, Par 4 Investment Group Llc Dolan Christopher; 08/01/19. $46,000

27 Mattix Run, Daniels Wayne Kurtz Joan M; 08/01/19. $77,500

184 Southampton Drive, Martinsky Joseph J Rice George M Jr; 08/01/19. $170,000

509 E Revere Way, Schigotzki Thomas Decristofor Gregory; 08/01/19. $192,000

711 3rd Ave, Alego Dorla Ann/Exr Bock Wayne; 08/01/19. $150,000

106 S Concord Terrace, Gyure George J Thomas Michael D; 08/01/19. $168,900

502 Country Club Drive, Pelham Bruce G/Exr Ross Sean R; 08/02/19. $214,500

107 E Ridgewood Ave, Bates Stacie Bowden Adelbert W; 08/02/19. $149,500

538 Newbury Court, Cirillo Robert J Boldt Philip B Jr; 08/05/19. $240,000

171 Blackburn St, Kessler Alex Tagye Frank H; 08/05/19. $220,000

12 Donegal Lane, Martin Richard Leeming Nancy R; 08/05/19. $245,000

547 S Seaview Ave, King Joseph Chafe Tara Ann; 08/05/19. $199,000

814 W Liebig St, Mckee Linda F/Exrx&Ind Kaczynski David E; 08/05/19. $310,000

273 W Father Keis Drive, Whittaker Julia P Munoa Jose Isaac Escajadillo; 08/05/19. $165,000

218 E Ridgewood Ave, Falivene John Mccann William M; 08/06/19. $295,000

7 Arapaho Place, Michaels Deborah T Obrien Raymond; 08/06/19. $65,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2809 Canyon Court, Terranova Alex Branch Wyman Crystal M; 08/01/19. $138,000

16 Jamestown Circle, Westbrook Allison E Fajardo Milagros C; 08/01/19. $155,000

4939 Rosebay Place, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc Lleras Nelyda; 08/02/19. $107,500

32 Club House Lane, Jpmorgan Chase Bk Na Raian Home Improv Llc; 08/02/19. $170,000

6210 Sears Ave, Pagan Reinaldo II Allen Timothy; 08/05/19. $140,000

5904 Vine Drive, T Ray Inv Llc Ramirez Ramon H; 08/06/19. $159,900

5875 Black Horse Pike, 5875 6057 Bhp Llc Maximus Properties Llc; 08/06/19. $65,000

29 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Schurtz Kathleen; 08/06/19. $239,990

21 Da Vinci Way, Nvr Inc Midili Michael Angelo; 08/06/19. $254,165

19 Da Vinci Way, Nvr Inc Napoli Francis A; 08/06/19. $271,480

HAMMONTON

534 French St, Elton John H III Pallares Guadalupe; 08/01/19. $199,000

134 Madison Ave So, Dallett Gary T Perez Juan A Jr; 08/05/19. $189,500

656 Bellevue Ave, Bertino Realty Co Midland Trust Ira Fbo Julie Catania; 08/06/19. $150,000

940 13th St, Carlamere David F Barn Cat Farms Llc; 08/07/19. $28,750

23 Magnolia Court, Pherribo Gordon J Sr Dunlop Matthew D; 08/07/19. $365,000

12 Jamestown Blvd, Obrien Colin Hesse Erica; 08/08/19. $141,000

467 Walnut St, Kettinger Marla Husta Tyler; 08/08/19. $185,000

LINWOOD

2404 Shore Road, Pnc Bank Na Satinsky Victoria; 08/05/19. $84,750

1 E Royal Ave, Gold Gary Rasner Michael; 08/07/19. $410,000

417 W Edgewood Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Alayan Hovhannes; 08/07/19. $137,500

120 W Devonshire Ave, Eddy Michael Tornari Vincent; 08/15/19. $245,000

LONGPORT

2801 Atlantic Ave, Simon Gerald Dja44 Llc; 08/06/19. $590,000

1502 Atlantic Ave, Jjcc Longport Llc Goldberg Bruce; 08/14/19. $1,700,000

MARGATE

9415-19 Pacific Ave Unit 31, Sirolli Michele Reagan Hannah Lynn; 08/01/19. $95,000

127 N Adams Ave, Meyers Charles Conti Robert Sr; 08/01/19. $440,000

200 N Harding Ave Unit B, Abbott James Antonini Jacqueline; 08/01/19. $209,000

27 N Delavan Ave, Heffler Allen Rosenbloom Jack; 08/01/19. $629,000

9600 Atlantic Ave #1808, Leotta Raymond Lit Kenneth; 08/01/19. $300,000

9709 Monmouth Ave C3, Langford Thomas Jerome Sr Weiss Mindy; 08/05/19. $170,000

310 N Huntington Ave, Shore Investments & Dev Llc Piotti Rebecca; 08/05/19. $705,000

106 S Richards Ave, Kauffman Angela M/Tr-Tr Mortelliti George; 08/06/19. $950,000

107 S Quincy Ave, Giegerich Theresa A/Exr Burton Thomas R; 08/06/19. $999,900

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

6 Jeans Court, Cornell William Roselli Lawrence Jr; 08/09/19. $289,900

5520 Moss Mill Road, Bank Of America Na Calabria Mark Anthony; 08/12/19. $74,084

NORTHFIELD

6 Henry Drive, Kirner Elizabeth M/Exr 21st Century Inv Llc; 08/02/19. $160,00

522 Pincus Ave, Layton Gail/Exrx Davis Christine; 08/05/19. $109,00

327 W Oakcrest Drive, Shields Thomas Shields Tanner; 08/09/19. $185,00

PLEASANTVILLE

1520 Sixth Ave Unit 121, Le Ly T Alren Athena Llc; 08/01/19. $79,000

901 Spruce Ave, US Bank Tr Na Whelan Joseph; 08/01/19. $31,500

129 E Edgewater Ave, Lockett Frank Kevin Skinner Reginald; 08/01/19. $169,950

920 Narcissus, V F V Properties At Pleasantville Llc New Jersey Dep; 08/01/19. $140,000

201 W Washington Ave, Mallon William K Jr 201 W Washington Llc; 08/02/19. $150,000

119 W Leeds Ave, Uchillan Luis Baez Gomez Luis; 08/05/19. $115,000

201 E Edgewater Ave, Connelly Thomas J New Jersey Dep; 08/05/19. $26,419

501 W Park Avenue, Tlf Reo Llc Waldie Todd; 08/06/19. $43,000

117 Plaza Place, Roman Flor Toral Blanco Ruben D; 08/06/19. $157,000

12 Oakland Ave, Ramirez Francisco Romero Madrid Luis A; 08/06/19. $125,000

21 N Third St, Pc6reo Llc Moreno Francisca; 08/06/19. $52,000

22 E Edgewater Ave, Intriago Jhonny Ozoria Guzman Martha; 08/07/19. $155,000

415 Chestnut St, Gonzalez Lorenzo Valerio Pena Juan; 08/07/19. $130,00

111 Devins Lane & 1019 Noah Road, Genesis Land Holdings Llc Carter Lumber Co; 08/07/19. $900,000

233 Oakland Ave, Tibbrine Anthony New Jersey Dep; 08/08/19. $28,000

SOMERS POINT

130 Jordan Road, Russell Theodore W Toscano Michael; 08/01/19. $181,000

133 Devon Road, US Bank Na Scarborough Linda; 08/01/19. $221,000

909 Pennsylvania Ave, Brennenstuhl James Waldron Daniel J Jr; 08/06/19. $215,00

112 Woodland Ave, Shelton Motel Inc Coastline Holdings Llc; 08/07/19. $525,000

186 Bala Drive, Ewer Erica S Hoelker Tiffany; 08/07/19. $225,500

126 E Cedar Ave, Brown David T Zibulsky Michelle Wendy; 08/12/19. $155,500

VENTNOR

311 Waldon Drive, Finn Deborah Tesone Jon Gregory; 08/01/19. $325,000

410 N Cornwall Ave, Zappolo Leonard Mittleman Maxwell; 08/01/19. $254,00

6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 512, Braccili Vince III Mitchell Steven; 08/05/19. $160,000

13 N Lafayette Ave, Laprocido Michael A Schanely John; 08/05/19. $375,000

6101 Monmouth Ave, Smith Randy J Avendano Jeannine; 08/07/19. $135,000

102b S Dudley Ave, Verne Joseph Verne Josh; 08/08/19. $1,500,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

83 S Jersey Ave, US Bank Na Laine Thomas J Jr; 08/01/19. $45,100

1215‐14th Ave, Bogdan Charles Dittus Alexandra M; 08/12/19. $291,00

Cape May County

AVALON

295 60th St, Kelley Frances C Av60 LLC; 7/2019. $1,325,000

840 W 21st St Un A, Sykes John W III Exr Welsh Thomas J Jr; 7/2019. $1,380,000

236 23rd St, Kupp Thomas G Cooney Joseph A; 7/2019. $1,800,000

4728 Ocean Drive, Hoffman Peter J Hanway H Edward; 7/2019. $3,300,000

7929 Dune Drive, Darby Frances L Trust Jdfld LLC; 7/2019. $164,886

174 17th St, Covington Charles P Lash Inv Group LLC; 7/2019. $1,300,000

530 Seventh St, Hogan Robert L Seifert Lisa M; 7/2019. $3,075,000

CAPE MAY

723 Jonathan Hoffman Road, Turkington Jane D Czworkowski Caskia; 7/2019. $255,000

944 Sewell Ave Un B, Peer Jacquelyn Czumbil Christopher; 7/2019. $442,000

1460 Missouri Ave, Hunter Leonard J Jr Norhoy Erik; 7/2019. $3,150,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

27 Ocean View Drive, NJHR 1 LLC Dehainaut Travis; 7/2019. $223,900

449 Hagen Road, Adolf Joseph M Underwood Robert A II; 7/2019. $245,000

47 Little Mill Road Un 130, Landgrebe Sheryl S Cranny Anne L; 7/2019. $55,000

Lot 70 Block 2, Wells Fargo Bank N A Trust N L Martucci Props LLC; 7/2019. $111,000

913 Route 47, Cox Matthew J Hunter Nicole T; 7/2019. $185,000

2068 Route 9, Paglieli John A Jr Adams Suzanne; 7/2019. $192,000

200 Hands Mill Road, Carman Louise R Grant Robert; 7/2019. $207,000

125 Old Goshen Road, Waddington June A Eaves Christopher; 7/2019. $255,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

201 West St Johns Ave, LLC West St John Condo LLC; 7/2019. 201 West St Johns Ave, $325,000

300 E. Rochester Av Un 114, Mc Cauley Joseph G Trasatti Vincent J; 7/2019. $337,000

107 W Richmond Ave, Buck James C Trust Dougherty Michael J; 7/2019. $415,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

533 Goshen Road, Todd Kelly Leigh Battaglia Joseph A III; 7/2019. $184,000

212 S Boyd St, Fulginiti Rita Marie Raniszewski Andrew; 7/2019. $200,000

53 Siegtown Road, Cunningham Craig Pittman Christian; 7/2019. $210,000

13 Orbit Drive, Arenberg Daniel Trust Kelly Karen Veronica; 7/2019. $245,000

7 Meadow View Ave, Farley Susan Est Heffernan Marine Adv LLC; 7/2019. $287,000

8 Acorn Lane, Tanghare Carol Kelley Frances C; 7/2019. $354,600

25 Sand Castle Drive, Vargo Edward A Osmundsen Cheryl B; 7/2019. $429,000

8 Seagrove Ave, Bernacki Mark T Beutel Jeffrey M; 7/2019. $440,000

498 Avalon Blvd, Atkinson Janice Trust Kaller Russell H; 7/2019. $825,000

701 Avalon Blvd, Avalon Marine Hldngs LLC B&L Marine Hldngs LLC; 7/2019. $1,645,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

West 17th Ave, Herr Albert Jett William S; 7/2019. $11,500

113 W 2nd Ave, Ottis Francis T Jr Ottis Francis T Jr; 7/2019. $95,000

243B Allen Drive, Schmidheiser Mark A Simmonds Michael J; 7/2019. $120,000

510 E 3rd Ave, Spitko Michael A Stief Andrew; 7/2019. $132,500

309 E Pacific Ave, Cogill Kevin L Trajkovski Kirco; 7/2019. $190,000

405 E 13th Ave, Garlick Thomas Hess Peter T; 7/2019. $190,000

7228 Riverview Ave,Crossan Arlene Eva Hull Brett E; 7/2019. $225,000

117 E Walnut Ave, Stefankiewicz David A Taylor Randy; 7/2019. $325,000

SEA ISLE CITY

23 43rd St West, Prato Holdings LLC Ronchetti Realty LLC; 7/2019. $800,000

26 37th St East Un, 26 37th Street LLC Liberio Ralph N; 7/2019. $815,000

112 52nd St Un West, Yizzi Robert A Lasus David S; 7/2019. $909,000

4486 Venicean Road, Mc Cullagh James J Rafferty Thomas; 7/2019. $999,000

134 92nd St, Oceans 12 LLC Lally Sara E; 7/2019. $1,100,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

516 N Route 9, Mcdermott Anthony Carroll Timothy G; 7/2019. $30,000

3054 Route US 9 South, Wolfe Den LLC Mullen Michael; 7/2019. $110,000

16 Margaret Ave, Satinsky Victoria Petrini Joseph; 7/2019. $295,000

14 Rivendell Road, Barber Charles M Lawlor Tyler; 7/2019. $378,000

6 W Tecumseh Ave, Shetler Richard H Wright Rodlee J; 7/2019. $580,000

WEST CAPE MAY

Lot 52 Block 21, Bythewood Thomas R Massanova Ralph; 7/2019. $405,000

614 Second Ave, Buffington Dewey J Fabian Charles; 7/2019. $450,000

209 Third Ave, Cape May County Sheriff Seashore Island Invs Llp; 7/2019. $633,000

WEST WILDWOOD

510 W Magnolia Ave, Martin Robert J Olshin Patrick; 7/2019. $174,900

15 Bay Ave Un 6, Hayes Richard E Cross Sharon; 7/2019. $174,90

WILDWOOD

4114 Pacific Ave, A D S Realty & Dev LLC Prana LLC; 7/2019. $155,000

111 E Roberts Ave, Gensheimer Irene Van Lieu Aaron J Sr; 7/2019. $203,000

411 W Leaming Ave Un 100, Lanz Philip J Leinenbach John Michael; 7/2019. $275,000

4703 Mediterranean Ave Un B, M & C Hibbard Prtns Lim Ptnp Eberhart Richard Jr; 7/2019. $310,000

158 W Oak Ave, Beutel Jeffrey Pasternak Frank C; 7/2019. $330,000

WILDWOOD CREST

312 E Syracuse Ave, Masino John J Jr Walsh John R; 7/2019. $605,000

400 E Miami Ave, Pardy Louis M Jordan Timothy; 7/2019. $615,500

136 W Wisteria Road, Cicchitti James Dameron William; 7/2019. $629,000

WOODBINE

816 Heilprin Ave, Woodbine Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc Jcm Dev LLC; 7/2019. $32,500

209 Adams Ave, NJHR 4 LLC Dolly Amanda; 7/2019. $146,900

Cumberland County

MILLVILLE

200 Ginger Ave, Frantz H Ronald By Atty; Frantz Joan M Est; Scotti Vikki; Scotti Vikki By Atty, Cesta Edward J; Cesta Mary; 6/12/2019. $130,000

412 N 4th St, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-Opt5 By Trust By Atty, Go America Llc; 6/12/2019. $14,101

157 S 2nd St, Bank Of New York Fka; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Shrf; Rodriguez Aida; 6/14/2019. $19,700

27 W Mcneal St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Love Tahmez; 6/17/2019. $13,600

624 Quail Drive, Laury David; Laury Mindy, Mccarron Kathleen A; Mccarron Sean P; 6/12/2019. $256,000

714 Woodland Drive, Sampson Robert E Est; Sampson Sharon S, Thompson Shanee M; 6/13/2019. $86,000

112 Hillside Ave, Blake James; Simpkins Brooke Renee, Turner Keith A; Turner Kenneth; 6/17/2019. $192,000

1901 Hance Bridge Road, Griffiths Todd J Est; Stillman Christine, Bauer Jennifer; 6/18/2019. $172,000

1637 Fairton Road, Adams Michael By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley II Inc; 6/18/2019. $83,700

910 Hill Lane, Kott Inv Llc, Misyak Joseph M; Misyak Kristen J; 6/18/2019. $185,000

307 Sassafras St, PcII Reo Llc, Forde Otelle O; 6/20/2019. $16,000

2438 E Main St, Mccarron Kathleen; Mccarron Sean P, Bartleson Christine L; Bartleson William T Jr; 6/24/2019. $216,500

2008 Fairton Road, Hanby Diane L, Lawrence Robert M II; 6/25/2019. $230,000

423 Carmel Road, Mitchell David; Mitchell Sheila, Lawler Traci; Wielgus Dylan; 6/25/2019. $290,000

424 Caroline Lane, Cumberland County Sheriff; Profitt Jeffrey & Mrs By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc; 6/26/2019. $148,000

123 S 9th St, Kott Michelle; Kott Richard L, Hickman Rickey D; Hickman Samantha M; 6/26/2019. $101,000

18 Marc Drive, Blb Resources Delegate By Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Torres Jose J Agent, Gaskill Wilbert W; 6/27/2019. $160,000

247 Sugarman Ave, Haight Joanne; Haight Joanne S Exec; Rea Frances A Aka Est By Exec; Rea Frances Savo Aka Est By Exec, Bykuc Wieslaw; 6/27/2019. $60,000

466 Rhonda Drive, Holmes Kevin; Holmes Victoria, Cardona Saul Perez; 6/28/2019. $150,000

101 N High Street, Vanaman David W; Vanaman Kathleen A, 101 N High Street Llc; 6/29/2019. $127,750

SHILOH

899 Main St, Hudson Homes Management Llc Atty; Lsf11 Master Participation Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Dean Brittany; 6/11/2019. $72,000

37 Geisinger Ave, Blb Resources Delegate; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Pace John; 6/11/2019. $65,000

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

871 Columbia Highway, Jarve Mati Esq Exec; Soone Arminda Aka Est; Soone Minda Aka Est; Soone Peter Est By Exec, Scarpa Charles III; Scarpa Kristina; 7/2/2019. $159,000

West Road, Barbera Tracy Sloan Atty; Sloan Gary T Jr Atty; Sloan Gary T Sr By Atty, Mecouch Farms 3 Llc; 7/3/2019. $207,500

204 Stow Creek Road, Levick Harriet M, Levick Andrea S; Levick Christopher D; 7/18/2019. $254,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

314 Centerton Road, Hayes Ellen Lorraine By Atty; Hayes John Est; Kain Linda L Atty, Bicer Bedia S; 7/5/2019. $28,000

300 Landis Ave, James Maryann, Daly Kaitlyn M; Daly Michael A; 7/9/2019. $307,000

86 Northville Road, Stone Sharon L, Cruz Bictoria Chavez; Ramirez Alberto Cruz; 7/9/2019. $370,000

14 Pindale Drive, Ash Christine L; Ash Thomas W Jr; Gonzalez Christine L Fka, Seibel Anthony; 7/9/2019. $169,000

218 Old Deerfield Pike, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc, Khattha Sasithorn; 7/11/2019. $121,802

20 Parvins Mill Road, Veterans Affairs Dept Of, Hubbard Michelle A; Hubbard Steven S; 7/15/2019. $42,500

223 Old Deerfield Pike, Cesta Edward J; Cesta Mary T, Caine Diane; Livingston Wendy L; 7/16/2019. $340,900

20 Danna Lane, Pace John Nicholas, Belmont Martha Guzman; Guzman Diana Gonzalez; 7/18/2019. $149,900

95 Weber Road, Sepers Janet M; Sepers Louis L, Rodzik Llc; 7/23/2019. $65,000

23 Granada Drive, Njhr 3 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Johnson Stephen; 7/23/2019. $234,900

48 Dubois Road, Dooley Rickie Sr; Dooley Thelma Mae Est, Vanderbeck Paul; 7/25/2019. $69,900

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

827 W Bay Ave, 5/2019. $190,000

103 Edenton Drive, 5/2019. $377,500

15 Chestnut Way Circle, 5/2019. $93,345

18 Milky Way Drive, 5/2019. $422,506

22 1st St, 5/2019. $114,000

27 Dylan Blvd, 5/2019. $303,505

3 Revere Court, 5/2019. $187,000

4 Chipmunk Circle, 5/2019. $422,605

66 Matisse Ave, 5/2019. $10,000

9 Pensacola Place, 5/2019. $305,000

10 Starry Lane, 5/2019. $417,508

48 Rose Hill Road, 5/2019. $123,388

10 Sterling Lane, 5/2019. $285,000

106 Hawthorne Lane, 5/2019. $408,175

61 Nautilus Drive, 5/2019. $336,500

139 Schooner Ave, 5/2019. $189,900

141 Emerson Lane, 5/2019. $456,690

86 Barnegat Blvd, 5/2019. $225,000

103 Cayuga Road, 5/2019. $317,000

12 Spar Court, 5/2019. $163,000

203 Newark Road South, 5/2019. $350,000

33 Shelli Terrace, 5/2019. $220,000

1 Ships Court, 5/2019. $101,000

153 Schooner Ave, 5/2019. $174,000

2 Elsinore St, 5/2019. $230,000

16 Heather Way, 5/2019. $40,000

12 Dylan Blvd, 5/2019. $331,207

220 Newark Road South, 5/2019. $199,000

27 Butler Drive, 5/2019. $361,520

3 Silver Lake Drive, 5/2019. $275,000

44 Village Drive, 5/2019. $137,000

45 Woodchuck Drive, 5/2019. $339,395

58 Woodchuck Drive, 5/2019. $278,000

984 West Bay Ave, 5/2019. $120,000

149 Village Drive, 5/2019. $121,000

15 Dogwood Drive, 5/2019. $147,500

690 East Bay Ave, 5/2019. $44,000

811 West Bay Ave, 5/2019. $140,000

4 Lilac Lane, 5/2019. $385,000

51 Lamp Post Drive, 5/2019. $216,000

10 Milky Way Drive, 5/2019. $432,819

218 Rahway Road, 5/2019. $286,700

61 Mission Way, 5/2019. $317,000

103 Georgetown Blvd, 5/2019. $235,000

12 Mystic Cove Terrace, 5/2019. $300,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

270 Hawthorne Lane, 5/2019. $245,000

4 Plymouth Way, 5/2019. $327,500

75 Sandpiper Road, 5/2019. $205,000

BEACH HAVEN

130 9th St, 5/2019. $1,426,000

220 Merivale Ave, 5/2019. $750,000

327 Norwood Ave, 5/2019. $1,115,000

413 8th St Unit 17, 5/2019. $615,000

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip C-27, 5/2019. $58,500

1000 N Bay Ave, 5/2019. $640,000

9 Pearl St Unit 2, 5/2019. $660,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

137 Thomas Ave. 5/2019. $170,000

5 Eagle Ridge Lane, 5/2019. $325,000

227 Forge Road, 5/2019. $405,000

56 Kingston Blvd, 5/2019. $482,500

175 Coxs Ave, 5/2019. $100,000

126 Division St, 5/2019. $100,000

192 Route 9, 5/2019. $250,000

326 Forge Road Unit 2, 5/2019. $75,000

HARVEY CEDARS

6105 Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $750,000

8 E Gloucester Ave, 5/2019. $2,060,000

8 E 73rd St, 5/2019. $2,040,000

12 E 77th St, 5/2019. $1,225,000

6309c Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $915,000

4 E 79th St, 5/2019. $20,000

8 E Essex Ave, 5/2019. $1,065,000

8b E 69th St, 5/2019. $1,400,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1015 Devon St, 5/2019. $385,000

112 Bay Ave, 5/2019. $330,000

800 Tampa Road, 5/2019. $236,000

20 Cedar Drive, 5/2019. $215,000

208 Walnut Drive, 5/2019. $185,000

466 Ensign Road, 5/2019. $137,500

602 Twin Rivers Drive, 5/2019. $495,000

707 Richmond Drive, 5/2019. $277,500

220 Conifer Drive, 5/2019. $229,000

500 Devon St, 5/2019. $140,500

525 Center St, 5/2019. $240,000

812 Buena Vista Road, 5/2019. $247,000

0 North Shore Drive Vacant Land, 5/2019. $55,000

0 North Shore Drive; 5/2019. $70,000

42 Saltspray Drive, 5/2019. $175,000

707 Old Shore Road, 5/2019. $100,000

722 Amherst Road, 5/2019. $333,000

732 Montauk Drive, 5/2019. $105,000

2141 Hollywood Drive, 5/2019. $160,000

234 Ambermist Way, 5/2019. $424,937

7 Hastings Drive, 5/2019. $120,000

774 Weehawkin Ave, 5/2019. $90,500

946 Mallard Drive, 5/2019. $455,000

98 Ambermist Way, 5/2019. $499,919

2164 Brightwood Drive, 5/2019. $315,000

307 Annapolis Lane, 5/2019. $155,000

814 Cable Drive, 5/2019. $207,000

1704 Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $330,000

455 Commodore Drive, 5/2019. $210,000

340 Normandie Drive, 5/2019. $118,900

418 Steuben Ave, 5/2019. $300,000

701 Drexel Road, 5/2019. $287,000

1425 Foch Ave, 5/2019. $190,000

706 Stephanie Court, 5/2019. $525,000

1041 Hoyt St, 5/2019. $399,990

1805 Hawser Drive, 5/2019. $280,000

335 East Lacey Road, 5/2019. $162,000

716 Biscayne Drive, 5/2019. $77,592

1214 Tamarack Road, 5/2019. $103,000

212 William St, 5/2019. $180,000

1201 Niihau Drive, 5/2019. $140,000

102 Fernwood Lane, 5/2019. $269,500

317 Chestnut Drive, 5/2019. $195,000

317 Chestnut Drive, 5/2019. $250,201

701 Stephanie Court, 5/2019. $288,750

720 Conifer Drive, 5/2019. $252,580

812 Clairmore Ave, 5/2019. $115,000

924 Meadowlark Drive, 5/2019. $614,000

15 South St, 5/2019. $106,300

2090 Crestwood Drive, 5/2019. $155,000

312 Harzold Road, 5/2019. $215,000

401 Hickory Lane, 5/2019. $180,000

407 Continental St, 5/2019. $350,000

408 Lawrence Drive, 5/2019. $167,700

710 Western Blvd, 5/2019. $100,000

4 Heron Court, 5/2019. $229,900

408 Lawrence Drive, 5/2019. $175,000

628 Devon St, 5/2019. $180,500

702 Laurel Blvd, 5/2019. $115,000

171 Ambermist Way, 5/2019. $504,363

519 North Shore Drive, 5/2019. $275,000

725 Railroad Ave, 5/2019. $255,000

824 Forespeak Drive, 5/2019. $399,900

1743 Lakeside Drive S, 5/2019. $100,000

21 Hemlock Drive, 5/2019. $101,000

1415 Riverview Drive, 5/2019. $127,000

803 Chelsea St, 5/2019. $212,500

901 Clifton St, 5/2019. $155,000

901 Clifton St, 5/2019. $155,000

119 Walnut Drive, 5/2019. $245,000

324 Nautilus Blvd, 5/2019. $200,000

333 Independence Drive, 5/2019. $210,000

360 Constitution Drive, 5/2019. $274,900

561 Rosewood Drive, 5/2019. $275,000

715 Oxford Road, 5/2019. $330,000

903 Sinclair Ave, 5/2019. $206,000

1 Penn Place, 5/2019. $360,000

19 Bayberry Drive, 5/2019. $240,000

236 Willow Lane, 5/2019. $218,000

379 Constitution Drive, 5/2019. $155,000

720 Bermuda Drive, 5/2019. $80,000

99 Heatherington Court, 5/2019. $547,917

201 Thrush Court, 5/2019. $265,000

2147 Hollywood Drive, 5/2019. $245,000

854 Sunrise Blvd, 5/2019. $323,000

1201 Penguin Court, 5/2019. $250,000

631 Chelsea St, 5/2019. $314,000

808 Clifton St, 5/2019. $273,500

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

206 Mohican, 5/2019. $100,000

48 W Susquehanna Drive, 5/2019. $140,000

6 Peterson Drive, 5/2019. $91,777

715 Twin Lake, 5/2019. $140,000

11 Fire House Drive, 5/2019. $135,000

18 Laureldale Court, 5/2019. $145,000

850 Nugentown Road, 5/2019. $318,000

Nugentown Road, 5/2019. $65,000

12 Ramapo Road, 5/2019. $270,000

135 Newport Way, 5/2019. $275,000

215 Twin Lakes Blvd, 5/2019. $30,000

372 Golf View Drive, 5/2019. $250,000

50 Walnut Lane, 5/2019. $289,000

6 Kara Court, 5/2019. $327,000

6 Nugentown Road; 5/2019. $99,000

13 Pinehurst Drive, 5/2019. $90,227

519 Kadlubeck Way; 5/2019. $60,853

139 East Hudson Drive, 5/2019. $140,000

10 Tall Timber Drive, 5/2019. $200,000

20 West Mullica Road, 5/2019. $163,000

315 Lake Champlain Drive, 5/2019. $65,000

402 Betsy Ross Lane, 5/2019. $69,825

815 Route 9 South, 5/2019. $217,000

22 West Hudson Drive, 5/2019. $155,000

25 Peterson Drive, 5/2019. $253,000

316 Falcon Drive, 5/2019. $42,000

112 Polonia Way, 5/2019. $79,800

6 Staysail Drive, 5/2019. $150,000

7 Maryland Road, 5/2019. $285,000

221 Falcon Drive, 5/2019. $71,000

237 Twin Lakes Blvd, 5/2019. $83,000

30 West Dory Drive, 5/2019. $249,900

42 Oakland Bay Court, 5/2019. $129,000

43 West Mohawk Drive, 5/2019. $179,000

59 Cedarbrook Lane, 5/2019. $222,000

8 Iowa Court, 5/2019. $316,000

Nugentown Road, 5/2019. $65,000

112 Polonia Way, 5/2019. $90,000

16 North Binnacle Drive, 5/2019. $25,000

3 Baltusrol Court, 5/2019. $235,000

7 S Ensign Drive, 5/2019. $183,000

103 Lighthouse Drive, 5/2019. $185,400

105 North Burgee Drive, 5/2019. $260,000

18 Cranmer Court, 5/2019. $275,000

5 East Pimlico Road, 5/2019. $110,000

217 Lantern Place, 5/2019. $148,000

51 Waters Edge Drive, 5/2019. $142,000

110 Lakewood Court, 5/2019. $59,000

36 Gaskill Drive, 5/2019. $225,000

40w Susquehanna Drive, 5/2019. $135,000

55 Atlantis Blvd, 5/2019. $196,000

102 East Thames Road, 5/2019. $106,900

32 Kansas Road, 5/2019. $200,000

4 S Spinnaker Drive, 5/2019. $210,000

77 St Andrews Drive, 5/2019. $204,000

13 Pinehurst Drive, 5/2019. $200,000

149 East Raritan Drive, 5/2019. $200,000

22n Binnacle Drive, 5/2019. $140,000

36 White Oak Lane, 5/2019. $305,000

16 Ramapo Road, 5/2019. $280,000

43 Cedarbrook Lane, 5/2019. $219,500

130 Little Egg Harbor Blvd, 5/2019. $125,000

18 Kentucky Drive, 5/2019. $460,000

19 Beach Drive, 5/2019. $142,300

315 Lake Champlain Drive, 5/2019. $120,000

113 Lake Medford Lane, 5/2019. $122,000

16 Fern Drive, 5/2019. $96,000

18 Ship Drive, 5/2019. $70,000

231 Yorktowne Drive, 5/2019. $40,000

4 Surfside Blvd, 5/2019. $175,000

417 National Union Blvd, 5/2019. $199,900

SHIP BOTTOM

1013 Ocean Front, 5/2019. $480,000

2101 Ocean Ave, 5/2019. $1,900,000

133 E 28th St, 5/2019. $1,430,000

369 W 8th St Unit 4, 5/2019. $535,000

304 W 10th St, 5/2019. $465,000

124 E 17th St Unit 1, 5/2019. $261,000

125 E 27th St, 5/2019. $545,000

108 E 30th St, 5/2019. $735,000

102 E 15th St, 5/2019. $425,000

117 W 7th St, 5/2019. $600,000

210 21st St, 5/2019. $660,100

1805 Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $415,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

44 Charles Blvd, 4/2019. $330,100

48 Weaver Drive, 4/2019. $101,000

150 Atlantic Hills Blvd, 4/2019. $218,000

253 Adademy Lane, 4/2019. $410,000

3 Diane Road, 4/2019. $185,000

43 Florence Lane, 4/2019. $198,450

1a Acorn Road Unit 6b, 4/2019. $83,000

2 Cedar Ave, 4/2019. $149,900

100 Sylvia Lane, 4/2019. $600,000

7 Crane Court, 4/2019. $325,000

109 Eileen Lane, 4/2019. $160,000

109 Eileen Lane, 4/2019. $170,000

1211 Canal Ave, 4/2019. $200,000

130 Oxycocus Road, 4/2019. $425,000

76 Gregg Drive, 4/2019. $275,000

80 Capstan Ave, 4/2019. $220,000

11 Linda Road, 4/2019. $450,000

1186 Barnacle Drive, 4/2019. $280,000

126 Atlantic Hills Blvd, 4/2019. $233,750

39 Judy Drive, 4/2019. $690,000

57 Capstan Ave, 4/2019. $138,000

101 Trim Lane, 4/2019. $273,000

109 Ketch Road, 4/2019. $270,000

1207 Canal Ave, 4/2019. $219,000

233 Privateer Road, 4/2019. $409,000

72 Beverly Lane, 4/2019. $320,000

107 Flipper Ave, 4/2019. $369,000

43 Barracuda Road, 4/2019. $300,000

182 Beach Ave, 4/2019. $248,000

204 Middie Lane, 4/2019. $230,000

225 Crows Nest Road, 4/2019. $185,000

31 Pine St, 4/2019. $225,101

340 Neptune Dr; 4/2019. $133,000

8 Weaver Drive, 4/2019. $275,000

1179 Treasure Ave, 4/2019. $198,000

1191 Treasure Ave, 4/2019. $179,900

26 Bradshaw Drive, 4/2019. $379,990

385 Martin Truex Jr Blvd, 4/2019. $3,473,684

123 Parker St, 4/2019. $260,000

63 Morton Drive, 4/2019. $345,000

333 Deer Lake Court, 4/2019. $360,000

361 Leeward Road, 4/2019. $275,000

903 Jennifer Lane, 4/2019. $315,000

