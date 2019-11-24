Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
72 Ables Run Drive, Dominiczak Carol Mcpherson Jodine E; 08/05/19. $178,000
347 N Shore Road, US Bank Na Kupper Katherine; 08/06/19. $110,000
14 Andrea Lane, Loeser Erik Reichard Kathleen C; 08/06/19. $235,000
102 Creek Court, Fietkiewicz John D/Tr Carrera Ana M; 08/09/19. $263,000
ATLANTIC CITY
3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 410, Ventnor Springs Llc Kehayov Chavdar; 08/01/19. $32,000
1670 W Riverside Drive, Maslow Paul Pinto John; 08/01/19. $260,000
101 S Plaza 1011, Rabben Robert G/Tr/Tr Viturello Marla; 08/01/19. $180,000
7 S Elberon Ave, Li David Zebede Estate 7 Llc; 08/01/19. $105,000
5 S Elberon Ave, Li David Zebede Estate 5 Llc; 08/01/19. $105,000
39 N Bellevue Ave, Delgaiso Marianna/Atty Islam Ashiq; 08/05/19. $155,000
608 N Connectivut Ave, Bowen Bradley W/Exrx Novotny Petr; 08/06/19. $328,500
340 N Annapolis Ave, Mancuso William Russell Nguyen Lai T; 08/07/19. $140,000
1 S Delancy Place, Jvoz Llc Delancy Partners Llc; 08/07/19. $280,000
BRIGANTINE
3318 W Brigantine Ave Unit 4, Arluc Homes Llc Roche Casey James; 08/01/19. $115,000
100 3rd St So, Grand Oak Entrp Llc Rubino Robert R; 08/01/19. $160,000
101 N 11th St Unit A, Halpin Michael J Maguire William M; 08/01/19. $291,000
310 36th Street So Unit 3, Weiner Paul D Dombrowski Lauren; 08/01/19. $230,000
910 Sarazan Road, Fuller Bernadette Bourbeau Kyle M; 08/01/19. $599,999
BUENA
209 Williams Ave, Fannie Mae Aulffo Jaryd; 08/02/19. $108,750
204 S Nixon St, Saia Ron Joseph/Ind&Admr Monroy Emmanuel; 08/12/19. $92,500
118 Morris Ave, Landmark Development No 4 Llc Owsley Wayne; 08/15/19. $250,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
352 Ninth St, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Kabala Paul M; 08/02/19. $137,000
131 Rockefeller Ave, Vazquez Edwin Martyn Christina; 08/05/19. $114,700
120 Fir Ave, Petrini Louis Jr Reeder Christopher; 08/08/19. $197,000
CORBIN CITY
Route 50, Ohlsen Family Lp Sett Realty Llc; 08/08/19. $65,000
409 Aetna Drive, Betz Eugene P Yunk Stephen D; 08/29/19. $275,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
330 London Ave, US Bank Na Odonoghue Joseph A; 08/01/19. $38,100
146 Washington Ave, Cox Jonathan A Ordille Melissa M; 08/01/19. $90,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
108 Trotter Road, Henne Edward A Patel Kunal M; 08/01/19. $340,000
302 Fork Road, Marrero Benito Andy Dominic E; 08/01/19. $246,000
61 Shoreline Road, Szklarski Michael P Cowden John; 08/01/19. $265,000
9 Moonlight Drive, Goenner Alec Broe Peter H; 08/01/19. $259,900
1042 Old Zion Road, Klingert Casey Oglesby Robert L Jr; 08/01/19. $140,000
12 Canale Drive & 104 E Parkway Drive, Schoffer Enterprises Llc Colosseo Acquisition Inc; 08/01/19. $450,000
3023 Spruce Ave, Williams Robert Bennett William W II; 08/02/19. $92,500
44 Burnside Drive, Carter Marilyn Graham Merle; 08/02/19. $280,000
6 Pebble Beach Drive, Douglass Michelle J Gardner Robert R; 08/02/19. $370,000
12 Linda Lane, Parry Lee Pena Jose; 08/05/19. $168,000
103 Montpelier Ave, Flanigan Timothy M Paule Matthew Edward; 08/05/19. $225,000
2 Cary Court, Hodel Stephanie A/Ind&Atty Small Austin L; 08/05/19. $190,000
315 Wythe Road, US Bank Tr Na Collado Carlos M; 08/05/19. $261,000
204 Mallard Lane, Curcio John M Wang Hong; 08/05/19. $210,000
312 Shires Way, Petrini Joseph B Jr Reed Susan Elizabeth; 08/06/19. $204,500
147 Asbury Road, Portnoy Kenneth Conroy James P; 08/06/19. $379,000
2 Country Birch Lane Unit 2b, Danilson Pineda Pineda Aldo Brodsky Larry; 08/06/19. $70,000
223 Coolidge Ave, Contreras Isabel Pimienta Perez Juan P; 08/06/19. $100,000
208 Peach Tree Lane, US Bank Na Ahmad Iftikhar; 08/06/19. $274,000
6831 Black Horse Pike, Cars Cni 2 Lp Nnn Auto Owner Vi Llc; 08/06/19. $3,300,000
215 Gray Ave, Mccormick 106 Llc Ttk Investments Llc; 08/06/19. $107,500
152 Blackman Road, Steacy Meany Susan J Acito Matthew D; 08/07/19. $177,000
109 Woodpecker Road, Christiana Trust Falcon Anthony; 08/07/19. $142,000
2534 Tremont Ave, Holden I Llc Curtis Diane; 08/07/19. $30,000
205 Seville Ave, Glassey Maureen Nguyen Hai; 08/07/19. $125,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
62 Snow Mass Court, Par 4 Investment Group Llc Dolan Christopher; 08/01/19. $46,000
27 Mattix Run, Daniels Wayne Kurtz Joan M; 08/01/19. $77,500
184 Southampton Drive, Martinsky Joseph J Rice George M Jr; 08/01/19. $170,000
509 E Revere Way, Schigotzki Thomas Decristofor Gregory; 08/01/19. $192,000
711 3rd Ave, Alego Dorla Ann/Exr Bock Wayne; 08/01/19. $150,000
106 S Concord Terrace, Gyure George J Thomas Michael D; 08/01/19. $168,900
502 Country Club Drive, Pelham Bruce G/Exr Ross Sean R; 08/02/19. $214,500
107 E Ridgewood Ave, Bates Stacie Bowden Adelbert W; 08/02/19. $149,500
538 Newbury Court, Cirillo Robert J Boldt Philip B Jr; 08/05/19. $240,000
171 Blackburn St, Kessler Alex Tagye Frank H; 08/05/19. $220,000
12 Donegal Lane, Martin Richard Leeming Nancy R; 08/05/19. $245,000
547 S Seaview Ave, King Joseph Chafe Tara Ann; 08/05/19. $199,000
814 W Liebig St, Mckee Linda F/Exrx&Ind Kaczynski David E; 08/05/19. $310,000
273 W Father Keis Drive, Whittaker Julia P Munoa Jose Isaac Escajadillo; 08/05/19. $165,000
218 E Ridgewood Ave, Falivene John Mccann William M; 08/06/19. $295,000
7 Arapaho Place, Michaels Deborah T Obrien Raymond; 08/06/19. $65,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2809 Canyon Court, Terranova Alex Branch Wyman Crystal M; 08/01/19. $138,000
16 Jamestown Circle, Westbrook Allison E Fajardo Milagros C; 08/01/19. $155,000
4939 Rosebay Place, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc Lleras Nelyda; 08/02/19. $107,500
32 Club House Lane, Jpmorgan Chase Bk Na Raian Home Improv Llc; 08/02/19. $170,000
6210 Sears Ave, Pagan Reinaldo II Allen Timothy; 08/05/19. $140,000
5904 Vine Drive, T Ray Inv Llc Ramirez Ramon H; 08/06/19. $159,900
5875 Black Horse Pike, 5875 6057 Bhp Llc Maximus Properties Llc; 08/06/19. $65,000
29 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Schurtz Kathleen; 08/06/19. $239,990
21 Da Vinci Way, Nvr Inc Midili Michael Angelo; 08/06/19. $254,165
19 Da Vinci Way, Nvr Inc Napoli Francis A; 08/06/19. $271,480
HAMMONTON
534 French St, Elton John H III Pallares Guadalupe; 08/01/19. $199,000
134 Madison Ave So, Dallett Gary T Perez Juan A Jr; 08/05/19. $189,500
656 Bellevue Ave, Bertino Realty Co Midland Trust Ira Fbo Julie Catania; 08/06/19. $150,000
940 13th St, Carlamere David F Barn Cat Farms Llc; 08/07/19. $28,750
23 Magnolia Court, Pherribo Gordon J Sr Dunlop Matthew D; 08/07/19. $365,000
12 Jamestown Blvd, Obrien Colin Hesse Erica; 08/08/19. $141,000
467 Walnut St, Kettinger Marla Husta Tyler; 08/08/19. $185,000
LINWOOD
2404 Shore Road, Pnc Bank Na Satinsky Victoria; 08/05/19. $84,750
1 E Royal Ave, Gold Gary Rasner Michael; 08/07/19. $410,000
417 W Edgewood Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Alayan Hovhannes; 08/07/19. $137,500
120 W Devonshire Ave, Eddy Michael Tornari Vincent; 08/15/19. $245,000
LONGPORT
2801 Atlantic Ave, Simon Gerald Dja44 Llc; 08/06/19. $590,000
1502 Atlantic Ave, Jjcc Longport Llc Goldberg Bruce; 08/14/19. $1,700,000
MARGATE
9415-19 Pacific Ave Unit 31, Sirolli Michele Reagan Hannah Lynn; 08/01/19. $95,000
127 N Adams Ave, Meyers Charles Conti Robert Sr; 08/01/19. $440,000
200 N Harding Ave Unit B, Abbott James Antonini Jacqueline; 08/01/19. $209,000
27 N Delavan Ave, Heffler Allen Rosenbloom Jack; 08/01/19. $629,000
9600 Atlantic Ave #1808, Leotta Raymond Lit Kenneth; 08/01/19. $300,000
9709 Monmouth Ave C3, Langford Thomas Jerome Sr Weiss Mindy; 08/05/19. $170,000
310 N Huntington Ave, Shore Investments & Dev Llc Piotti Rebecca; 08/05/19. $705,000
106 S Richards Ave, Kauffman Angela M/Tr-Tr Mortelliti George; 08/06/19. $950,000
107 S Quincy Ave, Giegerich Theresa A/Exr Burton Thomas R; 08/06/19. $999,900
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
6 Jeans Court, Cornell William Roselli Lawrence Jr; 08/09/19. $289,900
5520 Moss Mill Road, Bank Of America Na Calabria Mark Anthony; 08/12/19. $74,084
NORTHFIELD
6 Henry Drive, Kirner Elizabeth M/Exr 21st Century Inv Llc; 08/02/19. $160,00
522 Pincus Ave, Layton Gail/Exrx Davis Christine; 08/05/19. $109,00
327 W Oakcrest Drive, Shields Thomas Shields Tanner; 08/09/19. $185,00
PLEASANTVILLE
1520 Sixth Ave Unit 121, Le Ly T Alren Athena Llc; 08/01/19. $79,000
901 Spruce Ave, US Bank Tr Na Whelan Joseph; 08/01/19. $31,500
129 E Edgewater Ave, Lockett Frank Kevin Skinner Reginald; 08/01/19. $169,950
920 Narcissus, V F V Properties At Pleasantville Llc New Jersey Dep; 08/01/19. $140,000
201 W Washington Ave, Mallon William K Jr 201 W Washington Llc; 08/02/19. $150,000
119 W Leeds Ave, Uchillan Luis Baez Gomez Luis; 08/05/19. $115,000
201 E Edgewater Ave, Connelly Thomas J New Jersey Dep; 08/05/19. $26,419
501 W Park Avenue, Tlf Reo Llc Waldie Todd; 08/06/19. $43,000
117 Plaza Place, Roman Flor Toral Blanco Ruben D; 08/06/19. $157,000
12 Oakland Ave, Ramirez Francisco Romero Madrid Luis A; 08/06/19. $125,000
21 N Third St, Pc6reo Llc Moreno Francisca; 08/06/19. $52,000
22 E Edgewater Ave, Intriago Jhonny Ozoria Guzman Martha; 08/07/19. $155,000
415 Chestnut St, Gonzalez Lorenzo Valerio Pena Juan; 08/07/19. $130,00
111 Devins Lane & 1019 Noah Road, Genesis Land Holdings Llc Carter Lumber Co; 08/07/19. $900,000
233 Oakland Ave, Tibbrine Anthony New Jersey Dep; 08/08/19. $28,000
SOMERS POINT
130 Jordan Road, Russell Theodore W Toscano Michael; 08/01/19. $181,000
133 Devon Road, US Bank Na Scarborough Linda; 08/01/19. $221,000
909 Pennsylvania Ave, Brennenstuhl James Waldron Daniel J Jr; 08/06/19. $215,00
112 Woodland Ave, Shelton Motel Inc Coastline Holdings Llc; 08/07/19. $525,000
186 Bala Drive, Ewer Erica S Hoelker Tiffany; 08/07/19. $225,500
126 E Cedar Ave, Brown David T Zibulsky Michelle Wendy; 08/12/19. $155,500
VENTNOR
311 Waldon Drive, Finn Deborah Tesone Jon Gregory; 08/01/19. $325,000
410 N Cornwall Ave, Zappolo Leonard Mittleman Maxwell; 08/01/19. $254,00
6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 512, Braccili Vince III Mitchell Steven; 08/05/19. $160,000
13 N Lafayette Ave, Laprocido Michael A Schanely John; 08/05/19. $375,000
6101 Monmouth Ave, Smith Randy J Avendano Jeannine; 08/07/19. $135,000
102b S Dudley Ave, Verne Joseph Verne Josh; 08/08/19. $1,500,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
83 S Jersey Ave, US Bank Na Laine Thomas J Jr; 08/01/19. $45,100
1215‐14th Ave, Bogdan Charles Dittus Alexandra M; 08/12/19. $291,00
Cape May County
AVALON
295 60th St, Kelley Frances C Av60 LLC; 7/2019. $1,325,000
840 W 21st St Un A, Sykes John W III Exr Welsh Thomas J Jr; 7/2019. $1,380,000
236 23rd St, Kupp Thomas G Cooney Joseph A; 7/2019. $1,800,000
4728 Ocean Drive, Hoffman Peter J Hanway H Edward; 7/2019. $3,300,000
7929 Dune Drive, Darby Frances L Trust Jdfld LLC; 7/2019. $164,886
174 17th St, Covington Charles P Lash Inv Group LLC; 7/2019. $1,300,000
530 Seventh St, Hogan Robert L Seifert Lisa M; 7/2019. $3,075,000
CAPE MAY
723 Jonathan Hoffman Road, Turkington Jane D Czworkowski Caskia; 7/2019. $255,000
944 Sewell Ave Un B, Peer Jacquelyn Czumbil Christopher; 7/2019. $442,000
1460 Missouri Ave, Hunter Leonard J Jr Norhoy Erik; 7/2019. $3,150,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
27 Ocean View Drive, NJHR 1 LLC Dehainaut Travis; 7/2019. $223,900
449 Hagen Road, Adolf Joseph M Underwood Robert A II; 7/2019. $245,000
47 Little Mill Road Un 130, Landgrebe Sheryl S Cranny Anne L; 7/2019. $55,000
Lot 70 Block 2, Wells Fargo Bank N A Trust N L Martucci Props LLC; 7/2019. $111,000
913 Route 47, Cox Matthew J Hunter Nicole T; 7/2019. $185,000
2068 Route 9, Paglieli John A Jr Adams Suzanne; 7/2019. $192,000
200 Hands Mill Road, Carman Louise R Grant Robert; 7/2019. $207,000
125 Old Goshen Road, Waddington June A Eaves Christopher; 7/2019. $255,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
201 West St Johns Ave, LLC West St John Condo LLC; 7/2019. 201 West St Johns Ave, $325,000
300 E. Rochester Av Un 114, Mc Cauley Joseph G Trasatti Vincent J; 7/2019. $337,000
107 W Richmond Ave, Buck James C Trust Dougherty Michael J; 7/2019. $415,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
533 Goshen Road, Todd Kelly Leigh Battaglia Joseph A III; 7/2019. $184,000
212 S Boyd St, Fulginiti Rita Marie Raniszewski Andrew; 7/2019. $200,000
53 Siegtown Road, Cunningham Craig Pittman Christian; 7/2019. $210,000
13 Orbit Drive, Arenberg Daniel Trust Kelly Karen Veronica; 7/2019. $245,000
7 Meadow View Ave, Farley Susan Est Heffernan Marine Adv LLC; 7/2019. $287,000
8 Acorn Lane, Tanghare Carol Kelley Frances C; 7/2019. $354,600
25 Sand Castle Drive, Vargo Edward A Osmundsen Cheryl B; 7/2019. $429,000
8 Seagrove Ave, Bernacki Mark T Beutel Jeffrey M; 7/2019. $440,000
498 Avalon Blvd, Atkinson Janice Trust Kaller Russell H; 7/2019. $825,000
701 Avalon Blvd, Avalon Marine Hldngs LLC B&L Marine Hldngs LLC; 7/2019. $1,645,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
West 17th Ave, Herr Albert Jett William S; 7/2019. $11,500
113 W 2nd Ave, Ottis Francis T Jr Ottis Francis T Jr; 7/2019. $95,000
243B Allen Drive, Schmidheiser Mark A Simmonds Michael J; 7/2019. $120,000
510 E 3rd Ave, Spitko Michael A Stief Andrew; 7/2019. $132,500
309 E Pacific Ave, Cogill Kevin L Trajkovski Kirco; 7/2019. $190,000
405 E 13th Ave, Garlick Thomas Hess Peter T; 7/2019. $190,000
7228 Riverview Ave,Crossan Arlene Eva Hull Brett E; 7/2019. $225,000
117 E Walnut Ave, Stefankiewicz David A Taylor Randy; 7/2019. $325,000
SEA ISLE CITY
23 43rd St West, Prato Holdings LLC Ronchetti Realty LLC; 7/2019. $800,000
26 37th St East Un, 26 37th Street LLC Liberio Ralph N; 7/2019. $815,000
112 52nd St Un West, Yizzi Robert A Lasus David S; 7/2019. $909,000
4486 Venicean Road, Mc Cullagh James J Rafferty Thomas; 7/2019. $999,000
134 92nd St, Oceans 12 LLC Lally Sara E; 7/2019. $1,100,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
516 N Route 9, Mcdermott Anthony Carroll Timothy G; 7/2019. $30,000
3054 Route US 9 South, Wolfe Den LLC Mullen Michael; 7/2019. $110,000
16 Margaret Ave, Satinsky Victoria Petrini Joseph; 7/2019. $295,000
14 Rivendell Road, Barber Charles M Lawlor Tyler; 7/2019. $378,000
6 W Tecumseh Ave, Shetler Richard H Wright Rodlee J; 7/2019. $580,000
WEST CAPE MAY
Lot 52 Block 21, Bythewood Thomas R Massanova Ralph; 7/2019. $405,000
614 Second Ave, Buffington Dewey J Fabian Charles; 7/2019. $450,000
209 Third Ave, Cape May County Sheriff Seashore Island Invs Llp; 7/2019. $633,000
WEST WILDWOOD
510 W Magnolia Ave, Martin Robert J Olshin Patrick; 7/2019. $174,900
15 Bay Ave Un 6, Hayes Richard E Cross Sharon; 7/2019. $174,90
WILDWOOD
4114 Pacific Ave, A D S Realty & Dev LLC Prana LLC; 7/2019. $155,000
111 E Roberts Ave, Gensheimer Irene Van Lieu Aaron J Sr; 7/2019. $203,000
411 W Leaming Ave Un 100, Lanz Philip J Leinenbach John Michael; 7/2019. $275,000
4703 Mediterranean Ave Un B, M & C Hibbard Prtns Lim Ptnp Eberhart Richard Jr; 7/2019. $310,000
158 W Oak Ave, Beutel Jeffrey Pasternak Frank C; 7/2019. $330,000
WILDWOOD CREST
312 E Syracuse Ave, Masino John J Jr Walsh John R; 7/2019. $605,000
400 E Miami Ave, Pardy Louis M Jordan Timothy; 7/2019. $615,500
136 W Wisteria Road, Cicchitti James Dameron William; 7/2019. $629,000
WOODBINE
816 Heilprin Ave, Woodbine Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc Jcm Dev LLC; 7/2019. $32,500
209 Adams Ave, NJHR 4 LLC Dolly Amanda; 7/2019. $146,900
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
200 Ginger Ave, Frantz H Ronald By Atty; Frantz Joan M Est; Scotti Vikki; Scotti Vikki By Atty, Cesta Edward J; Cesta Mary; 6/12/2019. $130,000
412 N 4th St, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-Opt5 By Trust By Atty, Go America Llc; 6/12/2019. $14,101
157 S 2nd St, Bank Of New York Fka; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Shrf; Rodriguez Aida; 6/14/2019. $19,700
27 W Mcneal St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Love Tahmez; 6/17/2019. $13,600
624 Quail Drive, Laury David; Laury Mindy, Mccarron Kathleen A; Mccarron Sean P; 6/12/2019. $256,000
714 Woodland Drive, Sampson Robert E Est; Sampson Sharon S, Thompson Shanee M; 6/13/2019. $86,000
112 Hillside Ave, Blake James; Simpkins Brooke Renee, Turner Keith A; Turner Kenneth; 6/17/2019. $192,000
1901 Hance Bridge Road, Griffiths Todd J Est; Stillman Christine, Bauer Jennifer; 6/18/2019. $172,000
1637 Fairton Road, Adams Michael By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley II Inc; 6/18/2019. $83,700
910 Hill Lane, Kott Inv Llc, Misyak Joseph M; Misyak Kristen J; 6/18/2019. $185,000
307 Sassafras St, PcII Reo Llc, Forde Otelle O; 6/20/2019. $16,000
2438 E Main St, Mccarron Kathleen; Mccarron Sean P, Bartleson Christine L; Bartleson William T Jr; 6/24/2019. $216,500
2008 Fairton Road, Hanby Diane L, Lawrence Robert M II; 6/25/2019. $230,000
423 Carmel Road, Mitchell David; Mitchell Sheila, Lawler Traci; Wielgus Dylan; 6/25/2019. $290,000
424 Caroline Lane, Cumberland County Sheriff; Profitt Jeffrey & Mrs By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc; 6/26/2019. $148,000
123 S 9th St, Kott Michelle; Kott Richard L, Hickman Rickey D; Hickman Samantha M; 6/26/2019. $101,000
18 Marc Drive, Blb Resources Delegate By Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Torres Jose J Agent, Gaskill Wilbert W; 6/27/2019. $160,000
247 Sugarman Ave, Haight Joanne; Haight Joanne S Exec; Rea Frances A Aka Est By Exec; Rea Frances Savo Aka Est By Exec, Bykuc Wieslaw; 6/27/2019. $60,000
466 Rhonda Drive, Holmes Kevin; Holmes Victoria, Cardona Saul Perez; 6/28/2019. $150,000
101 N High Street, Vanaman David W; Vanaman Kathleen A, 101 N High Street Llc; 6/29/2019. $127,750
SHILOH
899 Main St, Hudson Homes Management Llc Atty; Lsf11 Master Participation Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Dean Brittany; 6/11/2019. $72,000
37 Geisinger Ave, Blb Resources Delegate; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Pace John; 6/11/2019. $65,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
871 Columbia Highway, Jarve Mati Esq Exec; Soone Arminda Aka Est; Soone Minda Aka Est; Soone Peter Est By Exec, Scarpa Charles III; Scarpa Kristina; 7/2/2019. $159,000
West Road, Barbera Tracy Sloan Atty; Sloan Gary T Jr Atty; Sloan Gary T Sr By Atty, Mecouch Farms 3 Llc; 7/3/2019. $207,500
204 Stow Creek Road, Levick Harriet M, Levick Andrea S; Levick Christopher D; 7/18/2019. $254,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
314 Centerton Road, Hayes Ellen Lorraine By Atty; Hayes John Est; Kain Linda L Atty, Bicer Bedia S; 7/5/2019. $28,000
300 Landis Ave, James Maryann, Daly Kaitlyn M; Daly Michael A; 7/9/2019. $307,000
86 Northville Road, Stone Sharon L, Cruz Bictoria Chavez; Ramirez Alberto Cruz; 7/9/2019. $370,000
14 Pindale Drive, Ash Christine L; Ash Thomas W Jr; Gonzalez Christine L Fka, Seibel Anthony; 7/9/2019. $169,000
218 Old Deerfield Pike, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc, Khattha Sasithorn; 7/11/2019. $121,802
20 Parvins Mill Road, Veterans Affairs Dept Of, Hubbard Michelle A; Hubbard Steven S; 7/15/2019. $42,500
223 Old Deerfield Pike, Cesta Edward J; Cesta Mary T, Caine Diane; Livingston Wendy L; 7/16/2019. $340,900
20 Danna Lane, Pace John Nicholas, Belmont Martha Guzman; Guzman Diana Gonzalez; 7/18/2019. $149,900
95 Weber Road, Sepers Janet M; Sepers Louis L, Rodzik Llc; 7/23/2019. $65,000
23 Granada Drive, Njhr 3 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Johnson Stephen; 7/23/2019. $234,900
48 Dubois Road, Dooley Rickie Sr; Dooley Thelma Mae Est, Vanderbeck Paul; 7/25/2019. $69,900
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
827 W Bay Ave, 5/2019. $190,000
103 Edenton Drive, 5/2019. $377,500
15 Chestnut Way Circle, 5/2019. $93,345
18 Milky Way Drive, 5/2019. $422,506
22 1st St, 5/2019. $114,000
27 Dylan Blvd, 5/2019. $303,505
3 Revere Court, 5/2019. $187,000
4 Chipmunk Circle, 5/2019. $422,605
66 Matisse Ave, 5/2019. $10,000
9 Pensacola Place, 5/2019. $305,000
10 Starry Lane, 5/2019. $417,508
48 Rose Hill Road, 5/2019. $123,388
10 Sterling Lane, 5/2019. $285,000
106 Hawthorne Lane, 5/2019. $408,175
61 Nautilus Drive, 5/2019. $336,500
139 Schooner Ave, 5/2019. $189,900
141 Emerson Lane, 5/2019. $456,690
86 Barnegat Blvd, 5/2019. $225,000
103 Cayuga Road, 5/2019. $317,000
12 Spar Court, 5/2019. $163,000
203 Newark Road South, 5/2019. $350,000
33 Shelli Terrace, 5/2019. $220,000
1 Ships Court, 5/2019. $101,000
153 Schooner Ave, 5/2019. $174,000
2 Elsinore St, 5/2019. $230,000
16 Heather Way, 5/2019. $40,000
12 Dylan Blvd, 5/2019. $331,207
220 Newark Road South, 5/2019. $199,000
27 Butler Drive, 5/2019. $361,520
3 Silver Lake Drive, 5/2019. $275,000
44 Village Drive, 5/2019. $137,000
45 Woodchuck Drive, 5/2019. $339,395
58 Woodchuck Drive, 5/2019. $278,000
984 West Bay Ave, 5/2019. $120,000
149 Village Drive, 5/2019. $121,000
15 Dogwood Drive, 5/2019. $147,500
690 East Bay Ave, 5/2019. $44,000
811 West Bay Ave, 5/2019. $140,000
4 Lilac Lane, 5/2019. $385,000
51 Lamp Post Drive, 5/2019. $216,000
10 Milky Way Drive, 5/2019. $432,819
218 Rahway Road, 5/2019. $286,700
61 Mission Way, 5/2019. $317,000
103 Georgetown Blvd, 5/2019. $235,000
12 Mystic Cove Terrace, 5/2019. $300,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
270 Hawthorne Lane, 5/2019. $245,000
4 Plymouth Way, 5/2019. $327,500
75 Sandpiper Road, 5/2019. $205,000
BEACH HAVEN
130 9th St, 5/2019. $1,426,000
220 Merivale Ave, 5/2019. $750,000
327 Norwood Ave, 5/2019. $1,115,000
413 8th St Unit 17, 5/2019. $615,000
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip C-27, 5/2019. $58,500
1000 N Bay Ave, 5/2019. $640,000
9 Pearl St Unit 2, 5/2019. $660,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
137 Thomas Ave. 5/2019. $170,000
5 Eagle Ridge Lane, 5/2019. $325,000
227 Forge Road, 5/2019. $405,000
56 Kingston Blvd, 5/2019. $482,500
175 Coxs Ave, 5/2019. $100,000
126 Division St, 5/2019. $100,000
192 Route 9, 5/2019. $250,000
326 Forge Road Unit 2, 5/2019. $75,000
HARVEY CEDARS
6105 Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $750,000
8 E Gloucester Ave, 5/2019. $2,060,000
8 E 73rd St, 5/2019. $2,040,000
12 E 77th St, 5/2019. $1,225,000
6309c Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $915,000
4 E 79th St, 5/2019. $20,000
8 E Essex Ave, 5/2019. $1,065,000
8b E 69th St, 5/2019. $1,400,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1015 Devon St, 5/2019. $385,000
112 Bay Ave, 5/2019. $330,000
800 Tampa Road, 5/2019. $236,000
20 Cedar Drive, 5/2019. $215,000
208 Walnut Drive, 5/2019. $185,000
466 Ensign Road, 5/2019. $137,500
602 Twin Rivers Drive, 5/2019. $495,000
707 Richmond Drive, 5/2019. $277,500
220 Conifer Drive, 5/2019. $229,000
500 Devon St, 5/2019. $140,500
525 Center St, 5/2019. $240,000
812 Buena Vista Road, 5/2019. $247,000
0 North Shore Drive Vacant Land, 5/2019. $55,000
0 North Shore Drive; 5/2019. $70,000
42 Saltspray Drive, 5/2019. $175,000
707 Old Shore Road, 5/2019. $100,000
722 Amherst Road, 5/2019. $333,000
732 Montauk Drive, 5/2019. $105,000
2141 Hollywood Drive, 5/2019. $160,000
234 Ambermist Way, 5/2019. $424,937
7 Hastings Drive, 5/2019. $120,000
774 Weehawkin Ave, 5/2019. $90,500
946 Mallard Drive, 5/2019. $455,000
98 Ambermist Way, 5/2019. $499,919
2164 Brightwood Drive, 5/2019. $315,000
307 Annapolis Lane, 5/2019. $155,000
814 Cable Drive, 5/2019. $207,000
1704 Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $330,000
455 Commodore Drive, 5/2019. $210,000
340 Normandie Drive, 5/2019. $118,900
418 Steuben Ave, 5/2019. $300,000
701 Drexel Road, 5/2019. $287,000
1425 Foch Ave, 5/2019. $190,000
706 Stephanie Court, 5/2019. $525,000
1041 Hoyt St, 5/2019. $399,990
1805 Hawser Drive, 5/2019. $280,000
335 East Lacey Road, 5/2019. $162,000
716 Biscayne Drive, 5/2019. $77,592
1214 Tamarack Road, 5/2019. $103,000
212 William St, 5/2019. $180,000
1201 Niihau Drive, 5/2019. $140,000
102 Fernwood Lane, 5/2019. $269,500
317 Chestnut Drive, 5/2019. $195,000
317 Chestnut Drive, 5/2019. $250,201
701 Stephanie Court, 5/2019. $288,750
720 Conifer Drive, 5/2019. $252,580
812 Clairmore Ave, 5/2019. $115,000
924 Meadowlark Drive, 5/2019. $614,000
15 South St, 5/2019. $106,300
2090 Crestwood Drive, 5/2019. $155,000
312 Harzold Road, 5/2019. $215,000
401 Hickory Lane, 5/2019. $180,000
407 Continental St, 5/2019. $350,000
408 Lawrence Drive, 5/2019. $167,700
710 Western Blvd, 5/2019. $100,000
4 Heron Court, 5/2019. $229,900
408 Lawrence Drive, 5/2019. $175,000
628 Devon St, 5/2019. $180,500
702 Laurel Blvd, 5/2019. $115,000
171 Ambermist Way, 5/2019. $504,363
519 North Shore Drive, 5/2019. $275,000
725 Railroad Ave, 5/2019. $255,000
824 Forespeak Drive, 5/2019. $399,900
1743 Lakeside Drive S, 5/2019. $100,000
21 Hemlock Drive, 5/2019. $101,000
1415 Riverview Drive, 5/2019. $127,000
803 Chelsea St, 5/2019. $212,500
901 Clifton St, 5/2019. $155,000
901 Clifton St, 5/2019. $155,000
119 Walnut Drive, 5/2019. $245,000
324 Nautilus Blvd, 5/2019. $200,000
333 Independence Drive, 5/2019. $210,000
360 Constitution Drive, 5/2019. $274,900
561 Rosewood Drive, 5/2019. $275,000
715 Oxford Road, 5/2019. $330,000
903 Sinclair Ave, 5/2019. $206,000
1 Penn Place, 5/2019. $360,000
19 Bayberry Drive, 5/2019. $240,000
236 Willow Lane, 5/2019. $218,000
379 Constitution Drive, 5/2019. $155,000
720 Bermuda Drive, 5/2019. $80,000
99 Heatherington Court, 5/2019. $547,917
201 Thrush Court, 5/2019. $265,000
2147 Hollywood Drive, 5/2019. $245,000
854 Sunrise Blvd, 5/2019. $323,000
1201 Penguin Court, 5/2019. $250,000
631 Chelsea St, 5/2019. $314,000
808 Clifton St, 5/2019. $273,500
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
206 Mohican, 5/2019. $100,000
48 W Susquehanna Drive, 5/2019. $140,000
6 Peterson Drive, 5/2019. $91,777
715 Twin Lake, 5/2019. $140,000
11 Fire House Drive, 5/2019. $135,000
18 Laureldale Court, 5/2019. $145,000
850 Nugentown Road, 5/2019. $318,000
Nugentown Road, 5/2019. $65,000
12 Ramapo Road, 5/2019. $270,000
135 Newport Way, 5/2019. $275,000
215 Twin Lakes Blvd, 5/2019. $30,000
372 Golf View Drive, 5/2019. $250,000
50 Walnut Lane, 5/2019. $289,000
6 Kara Court, 5/2019. $327,000
6 Nugentown Road; 5/2019. $99,000
13 Pinehurst Drive, 5/2019. $90,227
519 Kadlubeck Way; 5/2019. $60,853
139 East Hudson Drive, 5/2019. $140,000
10 Tall Timber Drive, 5/2019. $200,000
20 West Mullica Road, 5/2019. $163,000
315 Lake Champlain Drive, 5/2019. $65,000
402 Betsy Ross Lane, 5/2019. $69,825
815 Route 9 South, 5/2019. $217,000
22 West Hudson Drive, 5/2019. $155,000
25 Peterson Drive, 5/2019. $253,000
316 Falcon Drive, 5/2019. $42,000
112 Polonia Way, 5/2019. $79,800
6 Staysail Drive, 5/2019. $150,000
7 Maryland Road, 5/2019. $285,000
221 Falcon Drive, 5/2019. $71,000
237 Twin Lakes Blvd, 5/2019. $83,000
30 West Dory Drive, 5/2019. $249,900
42 Oakland Bay Court, 5/2019. $129,000
43 West Mohawk Drive, 5/2019. $179,000
59 Cedarbrook Lane, 5/2019. $222,000
8 Iowa Court, 5/2019. $316,000
Nugentown Road, 5/2019. $65,000
112 Polonia Way, 5/2019. $90,000
16 North Binnacle Drive, 5/2019. $25,000
3 Baltusrol Court, 5/2019. $235,000
7 S Ensign Drive, 5/2019. $183,000
103 Lighthouse Drive, 5/2019. $185,400
105 North Burgee Drive, 5/2019. $260,000
18 Cranmer Court, 5/2019. $275,000
5 East Pimlico Road, 5/2019. $110,000
217 Lantern Place, 5/2019. $148,000
51 Waters Edge Drive, 5/2019. $142,000
110 Lakewood Court, 5/2019. $59,000
36 Gaskill Drive, 5/2019. $225,000
40w Susquehanna Drive, 5/2019. $135,000
55 Atlantis Blvd, 5/2019. $196,000
102 East Thames Road, 5/2019. $106,900
32 Kansas Road, 5/2019. $200,000
4 S Spinnaker Drive, 5/2019. $210,000
77 St Andrews Drive, 5/2019. $204,000
13 Pinehurst Drive, 5/2019. $200,000
149 East Raritan Drive, 5/2019. $200,000
22n Binnacle Drive, 5/2019. $140,000
36 White Oak Lane, 5/2019. $305,000
16 Ramapo Road, 5/2019. $280,000
43 Cedarbrook Lane, 5/2019. $219,500
130 Little Egg Harbor Blvd, 5/2019. $125,000
18 Kentucky Drive, 5/2019. $460,000
19 Beach Drive, 5/2019. $142,300
315 Lake Champlain Drive, 5/2019. $120,000
113 Lake Medford Lane, 5/2019. $122,000
16 Fern Drive, 5/2019. $96,000
18 Ship Drive, 5/2019. $70,000
231 Yorktowne Drive, 5/2019. $40,000
4 Surfside Blvd, 5/2019. $175,000
417 National Union Blvd, 5/2019. $199,900
SHIP BOTTOM
1013 Ocean Front, 5/2019. $480,000
2101 Ocean Ave, 5/2019. $1,900,000
133 E 28th St, 5/2019. $1,430,000
369 W 8th St Unit 4, 5/2019. $535,000
304 W 10th St, 5/2019. $465,000
124 E 17th St Unit 1, 5/2019. $261,000
125 E 27th St, 5/2019. $545,000
108 E 30th St, 5/2019. $735,000
102 E 15th St, 5/2019. $425,000
117 W 7th St, 5/2019. $600,000
210 21st St, 5/2019. $660,100
1805 Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $415,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
44 Charles Blvd, 4/2019. $330,100
48 Weaver Drive, 4/2019. $101,000
150 Atlantic Hills Blvd, 4/2019. $218,000
253 Adademy Lane, 4/2019. $410,000
3 Diane Road, 4/2019. $185,000
43 Florence Lane, 4/2019. $198,450
1a Acorn Road Unit 6b, 4/2019. $83,000
2 Cedar Ave, 4/2019. $149,900
100 Sylvia Lane, 4/2019. $600,000
7 Crane Court, 4/2019. $325,000
109 Eileen Lane, 4/2019. $160,000
109 Eileen Lane, 4/2019. $170,000
1211 Canal Ave, 4/2019. $200,000
130 Oxycocus Road, 4/2019. $425,000
76 Gregg Drive, 4/2019. $275,000
80 Capstan Ave, 4/2019. $220,000
11 Linda Road, 4/2019. $450,000
1186 Barnacle Drive, 4/2019. $280,000
126 Atlantic Hills Blvd, 4/2019. $233,750
39 Judy Drive, 4/2019. $690,000
57 Capstan Ave, 4/2019. $138,000
101 Trim Lane, 4/2019. $273,000
109 Ketch Road, 4/2019. $270,000
1207 Canal Ave, 4/2019. $219,000
233 Privateer Road, 4/2019. $409,000
72 Beverly Lane, 4/2019. $320,000
107 Flipper Ave, 4/2019. $369,000
43 Barracuda Road, 4/2019. $300,000
182 Beach Ave, 4/2019. $248,000
204 Middie Lane, 4/2019. $230,000
225 Crows Nest Road, 4/2019. $185,000
31 Pine St, 4/2019. $225,101
340 Neptune Dr; 4/2019. $133,000
8 Weaver Drive, 4/2019. $275,000
1179 Treasure Ave, 4/2019. $198,000
1191 Treasure Ave, 4/2019. $179,900
26 Bradshaw Drive, 4/2019. $379,990
385 Martin Truex Jr Blvd, 4/2019. $3,473,684
123 Parker St, 4/2019. $260,000
63 Morton Drive, 4/2019. $345,000
333 Deer Lake Court, 4/2019. $360,000
361 Leeward Road, 4/2019. $275,000
903 Jennifer Lane, 4/2019. $315,000
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.