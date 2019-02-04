Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
AVALON
3520 Ocean Drive, Peruto Dev LLC Moretti Living Tr; 8/2018. $1,999,000
3518 Ocean Drive, Peruto Dev LLC Rosser Jeffrey W; 8/2018. $2,021,449
Lot 53 Block 89, Mirra Raymond A Jr Bandos Raymond J Jr; 8/2018. $3,300,000
316 60th St, Bernhard Brian Avalon 60 LLC; 8/2018. $4,100,000
CAPE MAY
706 Corgie St, Siegrist John G Howard Jane Pytleski; 8/2018. $679,000
1105 Ohio Ave, Bruccoliere Mary Joe & Acycia’s Place LLC; 8/2018. $695,000
329 Congress St, Beauchamp Gordon L Van Walsum Martin; 8/2018. $999,000
1136 Cape May Ave, Russell Robert P Panettieri Richard A; 8/2018. $1,700,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
397 Petersburg Road, Gibson John C Glassford Jaclyn; 8/2018. $65,000
130 Sunset Road, Richman Dale B Tischer Stephanie M; 8/2018. $372,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
424 Chatam Drive, Schroeder Kurt Est Exr Munro Neil; 8/2018. $334,000
5 Melody Court, Gallaccio Nicholas W Jr Eppenbach Jeremy T; 8/2018. $369,400
301 Route 9 S, Herker William 301 Route 9 LLC; 8/2018. $500,000
902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Sachar Laura; 8/2018. $525,000
17 Woodland Ave, Wyatt Bruce Mc Court Joseph; 8/2018. $95,000
1120 Sunnyside Drive, HUD Altobelli Louis Jr; 8/2018. $115,978
121 Shadeland Ave, Deutsche Bank Ntl Tr Morgan Shauna; 8/2018. $131,525
209 Beechwood Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Tr Deckaj Paul; 8/2018. $147,900
622 E Tampa Ave, US Bank Tr Liepe Mary; 8/2018. $148,000
400 Scott Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Tr Hentz Patricia; 8/2018. $150,000
1007 Franklin Ave, Clark Diana M Benson Jacob; 8/2018. $175,000
43 Ridgewood Ave, Saile Stephen Mancini Richard F; 8/2018. $184,500
26 Old Mill Drive, Pfender Joann A Eakin Janet G; 8/2018. $195,000
108 W Jacksonville Ave, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc Elliott Brian T; 8/2018. $197,500
14 Cliffside Road, Cassidy Leo Est Exr Shore Real Estate Dev LLC; 8/2018. $225,000
145 Woodland Ave, Mccabe William P Exr Yost Maryann; 8/2018. $226,000
28 Frances Ave, Di Stefano Michael J Betsy Joseph Richard; 8/2018. $229,900
Lot 6 Block 717, Iverson Portia G Tr Carney Austin; 8/2018. $249,000
300 E Raleigh Ave, Am Val Gp Inc Profit Shar Plan Mc Manus Lawrence; 8/2018. $265,000
7 Cedarbrook Road, Ingemar Raymond Bruccoliere Mary; 8/2018. $299,000
15 Summer Circle, Hasson Catherine D Zayat Gabriel; 8/2018. $320,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
104 E Woodland Ave, Brady John Randolph Polizze Valerie; 8/2018. $281,400
317 Raleigh Ave, Donohue Christoipher W Barth Scott C; 8/2018. $285,000
8 Cynwyd Drive, Bratman Andrew Parker Hughes Kevin A; 8/2018. $305,000
32 Lochaish Lane, Zelnik Patricia Underwood James E; 8/2018. $342,000
10 Jaden Road, Ckjr LLC Reidy Keith L; 8/2018. $408,050
34 E Atlantic, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR3 LLC; 8/2018. $53,000
106 Lehigh Ave, HUD By Secy Mac Donald David C; 8/2018. $87,100
11 Williams St, Lakeview Loan Svcg LLC Gonzalez Anthony Cruz; 8/2018. $145,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
208 E 25th Ave Un 204, Cheafsky David Vitali Louis G; 8/2018. $220,000
208 E 20th Ave, Chiango Charles V Shohen Bruce H; 8/2018. $287,000
121 E 11th Ave, Mc Kernan Gerald Burt Robert J III; 8/2018. $407,000
410 E 22md Ave 201, Ceroli Vincent C Robb Michael; 8/2018. $430,000
1105 Central Ave, Baillie Richard D Higgins William R; 8/2018. $467,500
207 Anglesea Drive, Gold Point LLC Green Pamela; 8/2018. $499,900
424-426 W Pine Ave, West Pine Ave Inc Amalfitano David R; 8/2018. $725,000
OCEAN CITY
319 Ocean Ave Un A1, George Brian Haley Thomas J; 8/2018. $290,000
2 Spinnaker Court, Longo Lalia Kulbok Joan M; 8/2018. $300,000
213 Limpet Drive, Brigati Jacqueline M Marciano Albert A; 8/2018. $337,500
Lot 14 Block 2804, Terra Paul S Jr Nolan Edward W; 8/2018. $385,000
1445-47 Haven Ave Un 2, Seymour Kenneth L Sr Tosolini-Borst A; 8/2018. $449,900
503 Battersea Road, Mazzacano George Crowley Terrence; 8/2018. $450,000
1128 Simpson Ave Un B, Adair Robin Richardson John; 8/2018. $482,000
5217 West Ave 1st Fl, Cattie Lucy Terra Paul S Jr; 8/2018. $575,000
5045 Asbury Ave, Mc Laughlin James S Tornetta Anthony; 8/2018. $619,000
2537-39 Bay Ave, Hudson Robert S Lee Shipyard LLC; 8/2018. $670,000
822 3rd St 2nd Fl, Willis Vincent N Krassan Ira; 8/2018. $958,560
2201 West Ave, Koveal Gregory M Leichner Patricia Q; 8/2018. $990,000
7 Brittany Drive, Sauls Jerome Lezynski Jerome; 8/2018. $1,090,000
809 Seacliff Road, Henry John M Giveans Glenn; 8/2018. $1,235,000
3004-06 Wesley Ave 1st Fl Un A, Crest Const LLC 3004 Wesley LLC; 8/2018. $2,000,000
1001-1011 & 1020 Ocean Ave, Magton Inc 10Th Street Part LLC; 8/2018. $6,750,000
SEA ISLE CITY
114 65th St East Un, Matlack Michael J Purdy Stephen C; 8/2018. $749,000
154 35th Street LLC Lusen Charles W; 8/2018. 154 35th St, $809,000
5813 Sounds Ave Un North, Bucolo Anthony L Crossan Bryan M; 8/2018. $1,070,000
2401 Landis Ave North Un, Jlc Private Inv LLC Matlack Michael J; 8/2018. $1,630,000
115 40th St Un 4C, Marek Theresa E Galbiati Mark; 8/2018. $325,000
217 86th St Un B, James Albert S Grove David A; 8/2018. $415,000
118 West Jersey Ave, Minissale Arthur A Kates Matthew; 8/2018. $425,000
111 35th St, Sichort Thomas J Lucia Joseph R; 8/2018. $725,000
3616 Sounds Ave South, Olshfski Dorothy Strohl Bryan S; 8/2018. $800,000
Lot 15 Block 60.01, Mcginn Joseph Jr Mac Dougal R M Tr; 8/2018. $985,000
9 46th St, Urbani Louise D Est Exr White David J; 8/2018. $2,600,000
STONE HARBOR
130 108th St, Gordinier Beth L Tom Clancy Group LLC; 8/2018. $1,910,000
8001 Second Ave, Dion Deborah J Sterling Alicia A Somers; 8/2018. $340,000
1 86th St, Griffin Elizabeth A Griffin Elizabeth A Tr; 8/2018. $1,366,600
11001 Second Ave, Bowen Gerald L Jr Exr Franklin Street Ent I LLC; 8/2018. $1,500,000
8602 First Ave, Haldeman Harold E Doyle Melanie Jordan; 8/2018. $3,400,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
292 Route 49, HUD By Secy Reel Sharon; 8/2018. $75,000
90 Dennisville-Petersburg Road, Wells Fargo Bank Gentile Linda; 8/2018. $155,000
40 W2 Katherine Ave, Calkin Susan J Vasseur Quentin O; 8/2018. $219,900
8 Belcroft Ave, Ruff Amy L Jennings Kevin T; 8/2018. $285,000
14 Sea Sounds Ave, Harris Barbara A Exr Whilden Joseph A; 8/2018. $295,000
2 Ash Terrace, Gutzmirtl Miro A Jr Jenniss Stephen Jr; 8/2018. $340,000
11 Farm Road, Fox And Fox Rest LLC Ptnr Fodera Sherryl; 8/2018. $389,000
2 Berwyn Drive, Applebaum Barbara Pasternak Brian; 8/2018. $425,000
346 S Shore Road, Pine Hill Trailer Park Inc Pine Hill Trailer Park Inc; 8/2018. $2,262,973
516 Route 9, Whiteman Stephen Rivers Scott; 8/2018. $42,500
18 Sunset Drive, NJ Con Of 7th-Day Adv Inc Cape May County; 8/2018. $175,000
1731 Route US 9 S Un 30, Ora Sergio S Miller Carl G; 8/2018. $295,000
Lot 41 Block 600, Foglio Holding LLC Pine Hill Mhc LLC; 8/2018. $1,740,950
Lot 43 Block 600, Pine Hill Trailer Park Inc Pine Hill Mhc LLC; 8/2018. $4,902,896
WEST CAPE MAY
124 Sunset Blvd Un2 & Un5, Fulginiti Dominic Off Into The Sun LLC; 8/2018. $240,000
616 Broadway, Stein Marc S Dick George; 8/2018. $683,000
13 Douglass Ave, Von Savage David I Kraus Jonathan G; 8/2018. $1,175,000
419B Sunset Blvd, Parry Richard G Phillips Peter C; 8/2018. $499,000
WEST WILDWOOD
740 West Maple Ave, Cole Louis Weber Ronald W; 8/2018. $370,000
746 W Glenwood Ave, 8/2018. $80,000
550-552 W Pine Ave, Christensen Jan F Exr Di Furio Michael C; 8/2018. $250,000
514 W Poplar Ave, Borkowski Michael F Galasso James J; 8/2018. $335,000
WILDWOOD
4106 Artic Ave, Surma Roy S Donovan John L III; 8/2018. $215,000
242 E Bennett Ave, Lomen Jan Phelps Charles S; 8/2018. $220,000
136 E Davis Ave, Totah Anthony Aneese Jr 135 E Davis LLC; 8/2018. $285,000
Lot 20 Bl 6, Teti Flora Est Exr Kurowski Richard A; 8/2018. $295,000
206 W Maple Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Sojo LLC; 8/2018. $50,000
416 W Garfield Ave, US Rof Legal Title Tr 2015-1 Lafferty Michael J; 8/2018. $78,000
123 E Roberts Ave, Blaney Edward Mc Namara Shane; 8/2018. $80,000
125 W Roberts Ave, Bcb CommUny Bank Crawford Albert R III; 8/2018. $100,000
502 W Taylor Ave, Miller Robert W Sr Mcmahon Jonathan; 8/2018. $124,000
308 W Juniper Ave, Wagner Joan M Ottinger Alexander T III; 8/2018. $125,000
Lot 28 Block 10.01, Goodenough Michael D Mc Laughlin William F Jr; 8/2018. $179,000
411 W Andrews Ave, Mac Farland William R Erace Adam; 8/2018. $180,000
5301 Ocean Ave Un 706, Grant Peter F Romeo Emilio; 8/2018. $265,000
337 E Pine Ave, Loyden Kevin M Bright Ronald F; 8/2018. $375,000
WILDWOOD CREST
500 E St Paul Ave Un 24, Odoardi Dino Funke William; 8/2018. $215,000
117 W Lavender Road, Zuzulock Carl M Stuey’S LLC; 8/2018. $270,000
7805 Pacific Ave, Tressler Robert Leuzzi Mark Jr; 8/2018. $290,000
408 E Columbine Road Un 408, Sammarco Alan L Catinella Joseph R; 8/2018. $422,500
8604 Seaview Ave, Ryan Joseph Zimmerman Steven; 8/2018. $456,525
8901 Atlantic Ave Un 302, Wehbeh Hassan Reilly Edward; 8/2018. $490,000
120 E Columbine Road Un 120, Shore Rental Prop LLC Andrew Robert W; 8/2018. $575,000
122 E Columbine Road Un 122, Shore Rental Prop LLC Markovich Stephen; 8/2018. $575,000
7103 Pacific Ave, De Marco Joseph J Jr Cawley Diane L; 8/2018. $159,000
7100 Seaview Ave, Curran Walter F &C Baxter Erica Elaine; 8/2018. $160,000
5509 Park Blvd, Coccia Bernard Mc Guigan Rebecca; 8/2018. $255,000
415 E Stockton Road, Muchow Jacob Muchow Real Estate LLC; 8/2018. $272,000
124 W Cardinal Road, Fuscellaro Mary Howard Thomas D; 8/2018. $285,000
Lot 4 Block 26.03,Winslow Joseph J Norman Kym; 8/2018. $370,000
109 E Charleston Ave Gelnaw William P Jr Exr Russo Glenn F; 8/2018. $406,000
Cumberland County
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
143 Satinwood Road, Mazzola Leonard Jr, Daugherty Robert D; 9/13/2018. $112,000
7358 William Ave, Jones Robert D, Morales Nancy; 9/13/2018. $40,000
227 Dandelion Road, Atlantica Llc By Atty, Selene Finance Lp Atty, Dambrosio Donna L, Dambrosio James J III; 9/14/2018. $10,000
1610 North Ave, Bank Of America By Atty, Dewey Jeremy, Pennymac Loan Services Llc Atty, Goncalves Ilson Leir; 9/21/2018; $13,500
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
53 New England Cross Road, PcIII Reo Llc, Future Investments Realty Llc; 9/19/2018. $34,000
7 Finlaw Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Sherman Jonathan Esq Atty, Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Purdy Anthony; 9/21/2018. $33,000
105 New England Cross Road, Pcireo-15 Llc, Rubinsohn Marc, Laning Brothers Inc; 9/25/2018. $20,000
VINELAND
2779 Medina St, Matos Shawn, Matos Victoria, Orlando Caroline S, Orlando Thomas A; 9/25/2018. $246,500
W Landis Ave, Landis Avenue Prop Llc, Vineland Equity Inv Llc; 9/26/2018. $700,000
228 W Cherry St, Bank Of America Trust Fka, Gsamp Trust 2006-He8 &C By Trust By Atty, Lasalle National Assoc Trust Fka, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Toledo Eladio Johnny; 9/26/2018. $28,500
1002 Spruce St, Bank Of America Trust Fka, Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Llc &C By Trust By Atty, Lasalle Bank Trust Fka, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Hammer Rentals Llc; 9/26/2018. $21,000
4115 E Landis Ave &C, Holmberg Rudolph Est, Holmberg-Spendiff Karin, Morales Steven; 9/26/2018. $50,001
1206 W Sherman Ave Un 3, Vineland Renal Real Estate Llc, Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 22 Llc; 9/28/2018. $3,375,927
South. Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
4 Sextant Drive, 9/2018. $217,000
19 Osprey Place, 9/2018. $211,000
136 Ravenwood Blvd, 9/2018. $210,000
441-11 E Bay Ave, 9/2018. $210,000
124 Spruce Circle N, 9/2018. $205,900
75 Highland Drive, 9/2018. $205,000
11 Village Drive, 9/2018. $202,000
56 Bowline St, 9/2018. $202,000
63 Hillside Ave, 9/2018. $200,000
47 Lamp Post Drive, 9/2018. $190,000
219 Hawthorne Lane, 9/2018. $188,000
57 Robin Lane, 9/2018. $183,000
17 Cannonball Drive, 9/2018. $181,000
10 Sparrow Lane, 9/2018. $180,000
10 Sterling Lane, 9/2018. $177,000
10 Poplar Court, 9/2018. $165,000
438 E Bay Ave, 9/2018. $164,050
121 Gunning River Road, 9/2018. $145,500
25 Deer Run Drive N, 9/2018. $144,000
17 Shelli Terrace, 9/2018. $130,000
30 Chesapeake Court, 9/2018. $130,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
650 Chelsea St, 9/2018. $225,000
22 Saltspray Drive, 9/2018. $224,000
414 Tappan St, 9/2018. $220,000
502 Cedarwood Drive, 9/2018. $215,000
506 Crosswick Ave, 9/2018. $206,000
417 Wynnewood Road, 9/2018. $201,000
429 Steuben Ave, 9/2018. $201,000
230 Dogwood Lane, 9/2018. $200,000
7 Devon Place, 9/2018. $200,000
1631 Joffre Road, 9/2018. $193,900
67 Canterbury Drive, 9/2018. $188,000
2 Heron Court, 9/2018. $185,000
749 Clubhouse Road, 9/2018. $181,000
6 Wales Court, 9/2018. $176,000
1059 Laurel Blvd, 9/2018. $172,000
624 Oakwood Drive, 9/2018. $172,000
1318 Lee Way, 9/2018. $166,000
10 Norwick Drive, 9/2018. $165,000
1755 Parkside Drive, 9/2018. $163,500
1427 Foch Ave, 9/2018. $160,000
1011 Anchor Way, 9/2018. $157,000
502 Ashwood Place, 9/2018. $156,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
21 High Ridge Road, 9/2018. $197,700
106 Deerbrook Drive 9/2018. $195,000
12 High Ridge Road, 9/2018. $183,900
104 E Boat Drive, 9/2018. $180,000
123 East Mohawk Drive, 9/2018. $180,000
29 Lake Huron Drive, 9/2018. $180,000
16 Gaskill Drive, 9/2018. $176,000
4 Kansas Road, 9/2018. $170,000
243 Lake Champlain Drive, 9/2018. $163,000
79 S Shore Drive, 9/2018. $147,500
13 W Potomac Drive, 9/2018. $145,000
24 Rivercrest Drive, 9/2018. $145,000
119 Playhouse Road, 9/2018. $130,000
233 Lakeside Drive, 9/2018. $130,000
463 Frog Pond Road, 9/2018. $130,000
116 Lantern Place, 9/2018. $129,000
13 Pinehurst Drive, 9/2018. $125,000
1 Mirror Lane, 9/2018. $120,000
101 Boulder Lake Drive, 9/2018. $113,400
26 W Thames Road, 9/2018. $110,000
24 Oak Lane, 9/2018. $106,000
125 Mohican Lane, 9/2018. $105,500
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
4 Ventnor Court, 9/2018. $390,000
62 Brigantine Blvd, 9/2018. $385,000
82 Pancoast Road, 9/2018. $375,000
21 Belmar Blvd, 9/2018. $368,000
14 Cutlass Way, 9/2018. $350,000
4 Cable Road, 9/2018. $350,000
102 Irvington Road, 9/2018. $288,000
2 Hornblower Drive, 9/2018. $249,416
386 Route 9, 9/2018. $200,000
82 Clearwater Drive, 9/2018. $159,000
105 5th St, 9/2018. $158,000
33 Keelson Drive, 9/2018. $155,000
60 Illinois Ave, 9/2018. $145,138
19 Compass Road, 9/2018. $124,000
5 Oneida Ave, 9/2018. $120,000
36 Central Ave, 9/2018. $109,000
68 Bonita Road, 9/2018. $26,000
