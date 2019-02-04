Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Cape May County

AVALON

3520 Ocean Drive, Peruto Dev LLC Moretti Living Tr; 8/2018. $1,999,000

3518 Ocean Drive, Peruto Dev LLC Rosser Jeffrey W; 8/2018. $2,021,449

Lot 53 Block 89, Mirra Raymond A Jr Bandos Raymond J Jr; 8/2018. $3,300,000

316 60th St, Bernhard Brian Avalon 60 LLC; 8/2018. $4,100,000

CAPE MAY

706 Corgie St, Siegrist John G Howard Jane Pytleski; 8/2018. $679,000

1105 Ohio Ave, Bruccoliere Mary Joe & Acycia’s Place LLC; 8/2018. $695,000

329 Congress St, Beauchamp Gordon L Van Walsum Martin; 8/2018. $999,000

1136 Cape May Ave, Russell Robert P Panettieri Richard A; 8/2018. $1,700,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

397 Petersburg Road, Gibson John C Glassford Jaclyn; 8/2018. $65,000

130 Sunset Road, Richman Dale B Tischer Stephanie M; 8/2018. $372,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

424 Chatam Drive, Schroeder Kurt Est Exr Munro Neil; 8/2018. $334,000

5 Melody Court, Gallaccio Nicholas W Jr Eppenbach Jeremy T; 8/2018. $369,400

301 Route 9 S, Herker William 301 Route 9 LLC; 8/2018. $500,000

902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Sachar Laura; 8/2018. $525,000

17 Woodland Ave, Wyatt Bruce Mc Court Joseph; 8/2018. $95,000

1120 Sunnyside Drive, HUD Altobelli Louis Jr; 8/2018. $115,978

121 Shadeland Ave, Deutsche Bank Ntl Tr Morgan Shauna; 8/2018. $131,525

209 Beechwood Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Tr Deckaj Paul; 8/2018. $147,900

622 E Tampa Ave, US Bank Tr Liepe Mary; 8/2018. $148,000

400 Scott Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Tr Hentz Patricia; 8/2018. $150,000

1007 Franklin Ave, Clark Diana M Benson Jacob; 8/2018. $175,000

43 Ridgewood Ave, Saile Stephen Mancini Richard F; 8/2018. $184,500

26 Old Mill Drive, Pfender Joann A Eakin Janet G; 8/2018. $195,000

108 W Jacksonville Ave, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc Elliott Brian T; 8/2018. $197,500

14 Cliffside Road, Cassidy Leo Est Exr Shore Real Estate Dev LLC; 8/2018. $225,000

145 Woodland Ave, Mccabe William P Exr Yost Maryann; 8/2018. $226,000

28 Frances Ave, Di Stefano Michael J Betsy Joseph Richard; 8/2018. $229,900

Lot 6 Block 717, Iverson Portia G Tr Carney Austin; 8/2018. $249,000

300 E Raleigh Ave, Am Val Gp Inc Profit Shar Plan Mc Manus Lawrence; 8/2018. $265,000

7 Cedarbrook Road, Ingemar Raymond Bruccoliere Mary; 8/2018. $299,000

15 Summer Circle, Hasson Catherine D Zayat Gabriel; 8/2018. $320,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

104 E Woodland Ave, Brady John Randolph Polizze Valerie; 8/2018. $281,400

317 Raleigh Ave, Donohue Christoipher W Barth Scott C; 8/2018. $285,000

8 Cynwyd Drive, Bratman Andrew Parker Hughes Kevin A; 8/2018. $305,000

32 Lochaish Lane, Zelnik Patricia Underwood James E; 8/2018. $342,000

10 Jaden Road, Ckjr LLC Reidy Keith L; 8/2018. $408,050

34 E Atlantic, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR3 LLC; 8/2018. $53,000

106 Lehigh Ave, HUD By Secy Mac Donald David C; 8/2018. $87,100

11 Williams St, Lakeview Loan Svcg LLC Gonzalez Anthony Cruz; 8/2018. $145,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

208 E 25th Ave Un 204, Cheafsky David Vitali Louis G; 8/2018. $220,000

208 E 20th Ave, Chiango Charles V Shohen Bruce H; 8/2018. $287,000

121 E 11th Ave, Mc Kernan Gerald Burt Robert J III; 8/2018. $407,000

410 E 22md Ave 201, Ceroli Vincent C Robb Michael; 8/2018. $430,000

1105 Central Ave, Baillie Richard D Higgins William R; 8/2018. $467,500

207 Anglesea Drive, Gold Point LLC Green Pamela; 8/2018. $499,900

424-426 W Pine Ave, West Pine Ave Inc Amalfitano David R; 8/2018. $725,000

OCEAN CITY

319 Ocean Ave Un A1, George Brian Haley Thomas J; 8/2018. $290,000

2 Spinnaker Court, Longo Lalia Kulbok Joan M; 8/2018. $300,000

213 Limpet Drive, Brigati Jacqueline M Marciano Albert A; 8/2018. $337,500

Lot 14 Block 2804, Terra Paul S Jr Nolan Edward W; 8/2018. $385,000

1445-47 Haven Ave Un 2, Seymour Kenneth L Sr Tosolini-Borst A; 8/2018. $449,900

503 Battersea Road, Mazzacano George Crowley Terrence; 8/2018. $450,000

1128 Simpson Ave Un B, Adair Robin Richardson John; 8/2018. $482,000

5217 West Ave 1st Fl, Cattie Lucy Terra Paul S Jr; 8/2018. $575,000

5045 Asbury Ave, Mc Laughlin James S Tornetta Anthony; 8/2018. $619,000

2537-39 Bay Ave, Hudson Robert S Lee Shipyard LLC; 8/2018. $670,000

822 3rd St 2nd Fl, Willis Vincent N Krassan Ira; 8/2018. $958,560

2201 West Ave, Koveal Gregory M Leichner Patricia Q; 8/2018. $990,000

7 Brittany Drive, Sauls Jerome Lezynski Jerome; 8/2018. $1,090,000

809 Seacliff Road, Henry John M Giveans Glenn; 8/2018. $1,235,000

3004-06 Wesley Ave 1st Fl Un A, Crest Const LLC 3004 Wesley LLC; 8/2018. $2,000,000

1001-1011 & 1020 Ocean Ave, Magton Inc 10Th Street Part LLC; 8/2018. $6,750,000

SEA ISLE CITY

114 65th St East Un, Matlack Michael J Purdy Stephen C; 8/2018. $749,000

154 35th Street LLC Lusen Charles W; 8/2018. 154 35th St, $809,000

5813 Sounds Ave Un North, Bucolo Anthony L Crossan Bryan M; 8/2018. $1,070,000

2401 Landis Ave North Un, Jlc Private Inv LLC Matlack Michael J; 8/2018. $1,630,000

115 40th St Un 4C, Marek Theresa E Galbiati Mark; 8/2018. $325,000

217 86th St Un B, James Albert S Grove David A; 8/2018. $415,000

118 West Jersey Ave, Minissale Arthur A Kates Matthew; 8/2018. $425,000

111 35th St, Sichort Thomas J Lucia Joseph R; 8/2018. $725,000

3616 Sounds Ave South, Olshfski Dorothy Strohl Bryan S; 8/2018. $800,000

Lot 15 Block 60.01, Mcginn Joseph Jr Mac Dougal R M Tr; 8/2018. $985,000

9 46th St, Urbani Louise D Est Exr White David J; 8/2018. $2,600,000

STONE HARBOR

130 108th St, Gordinier Beth L Tom Clancy Group LLC; 8/2018. $1,910,000

8001 Second Ave, Dion Deborah J Sterling Alicia A Somers; 8/2018. $340,000

1 86th St, Griffin Elizabeth A Griffin Elizabeth A Tr; 8/2018. $1,366,600

11001 Second Ave, Bowen Gerald L Jr Exr Franklin Street Ent I LLC; 8/2018. $1,500,000

8602 First Ave, Haldeman Harold E Doyle Melanie Jordan; 8/2018. $3,400,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

292 Route 49, HUD By Secy Reel Sharon; 8/2018. $75,000

90 Dennisville-Petersburg Road, Wells Fargo Bank Gentile Linda; 8/2018. $155,000

40 W2 Katherine Ave, Calkin Susan J Vasseur Quentin O; 8/2018. $219,900

8 Belcroft Ave, Ruff Amy L Jennings Kevin T; 8/2018. $285,000

14 Sea Sounds Ave, Harris Barbara A Exr Whilden Joseph A; 8/2018. $295,000

2 Ash Terrace, Gutzmirtl Miro A Jr Jenniss Stephen Jr; 8/2018. $340,000

11 Farm Road, Fox And Fox Rest LLC Ptnr Fodera Sherryl; 8/2018. $389,000

2 Berwyn Drive, Applebaum Barbara Pasternak Brian; 8/2018. $425,000

346 S Shore Road, Pine Hill Trailer Park Inc Pine Hill Trailer Park Inc; 8/2018. $2,262,973

516 Route 9, Whiteman Stephen Rivers Scott; 8/2018. $42,500

18 Sunset Drive, NJ Con Of 7th-Day Adv Inc Cape May County; 8/2018. $175,000

1731 Route US 9 S Un 30, Ora Sergio S Miller Carl G; 8/2018. $295,000

Lot 41 Block 600, Foglio Holding LLC Pine Hill Mhc LLC; 8/2018. $1,740,950

Lot 43 Block 600, Pine Hill Trailer Park Inc Pine Hill Mhc LLC; 8/2018. $4,902,896

WEST CAPE MAY

124 Sunset Blvd Un2 & Un5, Fulginiti Dominic Off Into The Sun LLC; 8/2018. $240,000

616 Broadway, Stein Marc S Dick George; 8/2018. $683,000

13 Douglass Ave, Von Savage David I Kraus Jonathan G; 8/2018. $1,175,000

419B Sunset Blvd, Parry Richard G Phillips Peter C; 8/2018. $499,000

WEST WILDWOOD

740 West Maple Ave, Cole Louis Weber Ronald W; 8/2018. $370,000

746 W Glenwood Ave, 8/2018. $80,000

550-552 W Pine Ave, Christensen Jan F Exr Di Furio Michael C; 8/2018. $250,000

514 W Poplar Ave, Borkowski Michael F Galasso James J; 8/2018. $335,000

WILDWOOD

4106 Artic Ave, Surma Roy S Donovan John L III; 8/2018. $215,000

242 E Bennett Ave, Lomen Jan Phelps Charles S; 8/2018. $220,000

136 E Davis Ave, Totah Anthony Aneese Jr 135 E Davis LLC; 8/2018. $285,000

Lot 20 Bl 6, Teti Flora Est Exr Kurowski Richard A; 8/2018. $295,000

206 W Maple Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Sojo LLC; 8/2018. $50,000

416 W Garfield Ave, US Rof Legal Title Tr 2015-1 Lafferty Michael J; 8/2018. $78,000

123 E Roberts Ave, Blaney Edward Mc Namara Shane; 8/2018. $80,000

125 W Roberts Ave, Bcb CommUny Bank Crawford Albert R III; 8/2018. $100,000

502 W Taylor Ave, Miller Robert W Sr Mcmahon Jonathan; 8/2018. $124,000

308 W Juniper Ave, Wagner Joan M Ottinger Alexander T III; 8/2018. $125,000

Lot 28 Block 10.01, Goodenough Michael D Mc Laughlin William F Jr; 8/2018. $179,000

411 W Andrews Ave, Mac Farland William R Erace Adam; 8/2018. $180,000

5301 Ocean Ave Un 706, Grant Peter F Romeo Emilio; 8/2018. $265,000

337 E Pine Ave, Loyden Kevin M Bright Ronald F; 8/2018. $375,000

WILDWOOD CREST

500 E St Paul Ave Un 24, Odoardi Dino Funke William; 8/2018. $215,000

117 W Lavender Road, Zuzulock Carl M Stuey’S LLC; 8/2018. $270,000

7805 Pacific Ave, Tressler Robert Leuzzi Mark Jr; 8/2018. $290,000

408 E Columbine Road Un 408, Sammarco Alan L Catinella Joseph R; 8/2018. $422,500

8604 Seaview Ave, Ryan Joseph Zimmerman Steven; 8/2018. $456,525

8901 Atlantic Ave Un 302, Wehbeh Hassan Reilly Edward; 8/2018. $490,000

120 E Columbine Road Un 120, Shore Rental Prop LLC Andrew Robert W; 8/2018. $575,000

122 E Columbine Road Un 122, Shore Rental Prop LLC Markovich Stephen; 8/2018. $575,000

7103 Pacific Ave, De Marco Joseph J Jr Cawley Diane L; 8/2018. $159,000

7100 Seaview Ave, Curran Walter F &C Baxter Erica Elaine; 8/2018. $160,000

5509 Park Blvd, Coccia Bernard Mc Guigan Rebecca; 8/2018. $255,000

415 E Stockton Road, Muchow Jacob Muchow Real Estate LLC; 8/2018. $272,000

124 W Cardinal Road, Fuscellaro Mary Howard Thomas D; 8/2018. $285,000

Lot 4 Block 26.03,Winslow Joseph J Norman Kym; 8/2018. $370,000

109 E Charleston Ave Gelnaw William P Jr Exr Russo Glenn F; 8/2018. $406,000

Cumberland County

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

143 Satinwood Road, Mazzola Leonard Jr, Daugherty Robert D; 9/13/2018. $112,000

7358 William Ave, Jones Robert D, Morales Nancy; 9/13/2018. $40,000

227 Dandelion Road, Atlantica Llc By Atty, Selene Finance Lp Atty, Dambrosio Donna L, Dambrosio James J III; 9/14/2018. $10,000

1610 North Ave, Bank Of America By Atty, Dewey Jeremy, Pennymac Loan Services Llc Atty, Goncalves Ilson Leir; 9/21/2018; $13,500

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

53 New England Cross Road, PcIII Reo Llc, Future Investments Realty Llc; 9/19/2018. $34,000

7 Finlaw Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Sherman Jonathan Esq Atty, Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Purdy Anthony; 9/21/2018. $33,000

105 New England Cross Road, Pcireo-15 Llc, Rubinsohn Marc, Laning Brothers Inc; 9/25/2018. $20,000

VINELAND

2779 Medina St, Matos Shawn, Matos Victoria, Orlando Caroline S, Orlando Thomas A; 9/25/2018. $246,500

W Landis Ave, Landis Avenue Prop Llc, Vineland Equity Inv Llc; 9/26/2018. $700,000

228 W Cherry St, Bank Of America Trust Fka, Gsamp Trust 2006-He8 &C By Trust By Atty, Lasalle National Assoc Trust Fka, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Toledo Eladio Johnny; 9/26/2018. $28,500

1002 Spruce St, Bank Of America Trust Fka, Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Llc &C By Trust By Atty, Lasalle Bank Trust Fka, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Hammer Rentals Llc; 9/26/2018. $21,000

4115 E Landis Ave &C, Holmberg Rudolph Est, Holmberg-Spendiff Karin, Morales Steven; 9/26/2018. $50,001

1206 W Sherman Ave Un 3, Vineland Renal Real Estate Llc, Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 22 Llc; 9/28/2018. $3,375,927

South. Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

4 Sextant Drive, 9/2018. $217,000

19 Osprey Place, 9/2018. $211,000

136 Ravenwood Blvd, 9/2018. $210,000

441-11 E Bay Ave, 9/2018. $210,000

124 Spruce Circle N, 9/2018. $205,900

75 Highland Drive, 9/2018. $205,000

11 Village Drive, 9/2018. $202,000

56 Bowline St, 9/2018. $202,000

63 Hillside Ave, 9/2018. $200,000

47 Lamp Post Drive, 9/2018. $190,000

219 Hawthorne Lane, 9/2018. $188,000

57 Robin Lane, 9/2018. $183,000

17 Cannonball Drive, 9/2018. $181,000

10 Sparrow Lane, 9/2018. $180,000

10 Sterling Lane, 9/2018. $177,000

10 Poplar Court, 9/2018. $165,000

438 E Bay Ave, 9/2018. $164,050

121 Gunning River Road, 9/2018. $145,500

25 Deer Run Drive N, 9/2018. $144,000

17 Shelli Terrace, 9/2018. $130,000

30 Chesapeake Court, 9/2018. $130,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

650 Chelsea St, 9/2018. $225,000

22 Saltspray Drive, 9/2018. $224,000

414 Tappan St, 9/2018. $220,000

502 Cedarwood Drive, 9/2018. $215,000

506 Crosswick Ave, 9/2018. $206,000

417 Wynnewood Road, 9/2018. $201,000

429 Steuben Ave, 9/2018. $201,000

230 Dogwood Lane, 9/2018. $200,000

7 Devon Place, 9/2018. $200,000

1631 Joffre Road, 9/2018. $193,900

67 Canterbury Drive, 9/2018. $188,000

2 Heron Court, 9/2018. $185,000

749 Clubhouse Road, 9/2018. $181,000

6 Wales Court, 9/2018. $176,000

1059 Laurel Blvd, 9/2018. $172,000

624 Oakwood Drive, 9/2018. $172,000

1318 Lee Way, 9/2018. $166,000

10 Norwick Drive, 9/2018. $165,000

1755 Parkside Drive, 9/2018. $163,500

1427 Foch Ave, 9/2018. $160,000

1011 Anchor Way, 9/2018. $157,000

502 Ashwood Place, 9/2018. $156,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

21 High Ridge Road, 9/2018. $197,700

106 Deerbrook Drive 9/2018. $195,000

12 High Ridge Road, 9/2018. $183,900

104 E Boat Drive, 9/2018. $180,000

123 East Mohawk Drive, 9/2018. $180,000

29 Lake Huron Drive, 9/2018. $180,000

16 Gaskill Drive, 9/2018. $176,000

4 Kansas Road, 9/2018. $170,000

243 Lake Champlain Drive, 9/2018. $163,000

79 S Shore Drive, 9/2018. $147,500

13 W Potomac Drive, 9/2018. $145,000

24 Rivercrest Drive, 9/2018. $145,000

119 Playhouse Road, 9/2018. $130,000

233 Lakeside Drive, 9/2018. $130,000

463 Frog Pond Road, 9/2018. $130,000

116 Lantern Place, 9/2018. $129,000

13 Pinehurst Drive, 9/2018. $125,000

1 Mirror Lane, 9/2018. $120,000

101 Boulder Lake Drive, 9/2018. $113,400

26 W Thames Road, 9/2018. $110,000

24 Oak Lane, 9/2018. $106,000

125 Mohican Lane, 9/2018. $105,500

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

4 Ventnor Court, 9/2018. $390,000

62 Brigantine Blvd, 9/2018. $385,000

82 Pancoast Road, 9/2018. $375,000

21 Belmar Blvd, 9/2018. $368,000

14 Cutlass Way, 9/2018. $350,000

4 Cable Road, 9/2018. $350,000

102 Irvington Road, 9/2018. $288,000

2 Hornblower Drive, 9/2018. $249,416

386 Route 9, 9/2018. $200,000

82 Clearwater Drive, 9/2018. $159,000

105 5th St, 9/2018. $158,000

33 Keelson Drive, 9/2018. $155,000

60 Illinois Ave, 9/2018. $145,138

19 Compass Road, 9/2018. $124,000

5 Oneida Ave, 9/2018. $120,000

36 Central Ave, 9/2018. $109,000

68 Bonita Road, 9/2018. $26,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments