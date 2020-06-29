Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
AVALON
1574 Ocean Drive, Joyce Margaret Oliver Jonathan M; 05/2020. $1,150,000
26 W 25th St, Breniser Darryl A Pappert Gerald J; 05/2020. $1,525,000
264 21st St, Denrob Investments LLC Kooter Properties LLC; 05/2020. $350,000
697 21st St, Tk 12 Holdings LLC Kerr Garret G; 05/2020. $400,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
1003 Lincoln Blvd, Lisowski Antoinette M Deleon Silvia; 05/2020. $237,000
2704 Bybrook Drive, Flack Eric D Papa Annmarie; 05/2020. $272,000
102 Ellery Road, Johnson Brian E Lagares Daniel; 05/2020. $280,000
709 Caspian Ave, Czekaj Richard J Jr Juisti Gary A; 05/2020. $334,500
1501 Rose Hill Parkway, Gardner Richard R Woznicki Kevin; 05/2020. $362,500
9 Leonard Drive, D R Horton Inc — NJ Picardo Bianca M; 05/2020. $389,356
14 Leonard Drive, D R Horton Inc Foti John R; 05/2020. $396,893
413B E Raleigh Ave, Sparacino Brian Cardiello Frank; 05/2020. $525,000
11 Delaware Ave, Hysick Kevin Bradley Jennifer; 05/2020. $576,225
4100 Shore Drive, Mraz Paula J Johnson Deborah A; 05/2020. $750,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1404 Burleigh Ave, Warner Dave Richard Melvin John Andrew; 05/2020. $276,500
48 Acorn Lane, Robinson John R Czekaj Richard; 05/2020. $285,000
581 Stone Harbor Blvd, Turi Elizabeth J Grosso Dorothea; 05/2020. $290,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
2409 Central Ave Un 206, Mortorano Daniel J Colton Richard Paul; 05/2020. $138,000
1100 Kennedy Drive, Moyer David E Miller Thomas Daniel Jr; 05/2020. $191,000
538 W Mulberry Ave, Faulkner George J Jr Exr Greenland George; 05/2020. $300,000
108 E 21st Ave, Shaffer Marie C Winters Carol A; 05/2020. $300,000
708 W Pine Ave, Petrella Andrew T Van Kirk Charles; 05/2020. $375,000
321 E 19th Ave, 321 E 19th Ave Props LLC Taylor Randy G; 05/2020. $440,000
510 Anglesea Drive, US Bank Trust Na Trust Griffis Evelyn; 05/2020. $275,000
OCEAN CITY
Lot 38 Block 70.33, Curtin Family Prtnrshp Mc Gorry Franics X Trust; 04/2020. $1,750,000
15 Tobago Lane, Rain David De Leo Mark G; 04/2020. $2,600,000
4433-35 Central Ave, Burt Robert S Pfeifer Lawrence; 04/2020. $2,675,000
2625 Wesley Ave, Dougherty Edward Callahan Michael K; 04/2020. $5,100,000
167 N Basin Drive, Kolka Richard S Adamson John Robert; 05/2020. $349,000
113 Easterly Drive, Feaster Mary Ann Morris Raymond; 05/2020. $445,000
4953-55 West Ave, Maddonni John R Helms Stephen R; 05/2020. $464,000
4539 West Ave Un B, Lagreca Michael A Elwell Nancy L; 05/2020. $490,000
SEA ISLE CITY
8515 Pleasure Ave, Fiumara James J Porrini Sean P; 04/2020. $1,970,000
138 80th St East, Stefenack Mary Ellen Est Mcnamara Andrea; 05/2020. $810,000
7813 Roberts Ave, Deluca Raymond Love George; 05/2020. $825,000
369 47th Place, Flynn Cynthia L Fazzio Roseann M; 05/2020. $1,257,000
17 42nd St, O’Hanlon Edward James Sr Katz Lawrence A Sr; 05/2020. $225,000
109 E 72nd St, Savage Edna M Est Heather Joseph A; 05/2020. $650,000
218 44th St W, Gallagher Paul P Epstein Spencer M; 05/2020. $785,000
7722 Roberts Ave, Bradway Melvin Deluca Raymond; 05/2020. $1,120,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
Lot 80.03 Block 661, De Foney Joseph J De Foney Colleen; 05/2020. $280,000
2029 Cedar Lane, Bechtler Mark L Perry David Jr; 05/2020. $362,500
5 E Seaview Ave, Azeez Michael B Marrazzo John A; 05/2020. $1,600,000
US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Lashley Blanche E Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. 909 Upper Bridge Road, $115,000
4 Elizabeth Lane, Ginet Gilbert Smith Brittany; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $404,000
2 Lake Corson Lane, Henggeler Kenneth Dion Arthur Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $425,000
WILDWOOD
351 E Wildwood Ave, Shortell Michael Topolewski M A Jr; 05/2020. $248,000
227 E Andrews Ave, Bollendorf Dean A Tattoli Kimberly A; 05/2020. $335,000
432 W Burk Ave, Fenimore John W Tschopp Lorine; 05/2020. $349,800
109 W Maple Ave, Go America LLC Trigueros Real Estate LLC; 05/2020. $50,000
117 W Youngs Ave, Rioprop Holdings LLC Cruz Adolfo N Montoya; 05/2020. $100,000
WILDWOOD CREST
6201 Ocean Ave Un 306, Pzmag LLC Racano Rocco A; 05/2020. $169,900
231 W Buttercup Road, Iacobacci Carla Jean 2600 Park Inc; 05/2020. $147,000
209 E Primrose Road, Velazquez Wilfrido Milano Joseph M; 05/2020. $160,000
105 E Fern Road, Young Robert Jr Pafundi Richard J; 05/2020. $209,000
115 E Wisteria Road, Doney Arlene Ec Probuild LLC; 05/2020. $356,000
215 W Charleston Ave, Livecchi John G Psilopoulos Karen; 05/2020. $450,000
9301 Atlantic Ave, Woite Paul M Maff David C; 05/2020. $555,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
1 Ridge Ave, Jones Amber A; Maravi-Sanchez Luis A; Mchale Luzmila; 4/23/2020. $99,000
307 S 5th St, Nightmares End Here Llc; Renaud David T; Barsoum Nabih A; 4/28/2020. $18,000
149 S West Ave, Bridgeton House Llc; Jones Bryan T; Cruz Alyanna C; Oquinn Carolina C; 4/29/2020. $195,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
121 Foam Road, Dshc Real Estate Owned Llc; Senopoulos Christine M; Mandruk David; 4/8/2020. $10,500
6018 Dennis Lane, David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Paradigm Ventures Holdings Llc; 4/16/2020. $21,000
452 Petunia Place, Alta Residential Solutions Llc Atty; Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Oviatt Cody; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty; Soto Edwin; 4/14/2020. $11,500
MILLVILLE
321 E Main St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Caponey Llc; 4/8/2020. $21,000
800 W Buckshutem Road, David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Gable Anthony Jr; 4/8/2020. $105,000
615-617 N 3rd Stt, Black Ram Llc; Peifer Amy Elizabeth; Grande Cheryl; Grande Richard; 4/8/2020. $125,000
3668 Route 47, Caprioni Eugenia A; Bilger Crystal; 4/9/2020. $122,000
16 Greenlawn Court, Bungalow Series Iii Reo Llc By Atty; Sn Servicing Corp Atty; Bleming Anna; Gervato Matthew; 4/9/2020. $123,000
127 N 4th St, Riland William L; Boone Calvin; 4/13/2020. $28,000
2315 Main St, Lupton John W; Lupton Pamela S; Kea Enterprises Llc; 4/13/2020. $45,000
802 N 3rd St, Coba Inc; Ruiz Hector; 4/14/2020. $37,900
2424 Holly Drive, K&L Real Estate Llc; Reed Kevin; Reyes Nazario; Valentin Elizabeth; 4/14/2020. $156,000
29 David Road, Posta Gabor; Pepitone Joseph T; 4/14/2020. $45,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
160 Rosenhayn Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon By Atty; Pnc Bank Na Atty; Wright Tanya L; 3/27/2020. $24,750
385 Centerton Road, Cousins Gs Llp; Gonzales Edrabel Aka Ptr; Gonzalez Edrabel Aka Ptr; Lopez Marcelino Salas Ptr; Aem Three Brothers Llc; 4/1/2020. $100,000
VINELAND
538 N East Ave, Wgbpab Llc; 538 N East Vld Llc; 3/31/2020. $95,000
787 & 833 N Delsea Drive, Lilliston John R; Lilliston Mary E; 3/31/2020. $600,000
907 N Delsea Drive, Lilliston John R; Lilliston Mary E; Lilliston Mary E; 3/31/2020. $160,000
2919-2943 S Delsea Drive, Lilliston Mary E; Lilliston John R; 3/31/2020. $160,000
895 Michael Ave, Darmstadter Leo Est; Darmstadter Leo J Atty; Darmstadter Mildred E By Atty; Martinez Daniel; 4/1/2020. $69,900
2362 E Chestnut Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Glenn Gwendolyn D; Glenn Willie Jr; 4/1/2020. $136,990
1482 N Orchard Road, Corson Christina; Santiago David; Cuevas Noe Bautista; Mendez Nubia E Ruiz; 4/2/2020. $231,000
502 N Fourth St, Harris Lula P; Morcelo Jenny G; 4/2/2020. $47,500
5707 Old Union Road, Carini Debra A; Carini Todd A; Carini Brianna N; 4/2/2020. $153,500
412 S East Ave, Farside Karen G; Reynolds Madeline; Acevedo-Class Staisy M; 4/2/2020. $144,900
457 W Sherman Ave, Tomec Inc; Guzman Carlos N; Guzman Yolanda; 4/2/2020. $140,000
1498 W Walnut Road, Gonzalez Eduardo; Martinez Samantha Pena; 4/2/2020. $210,000
2201 Brookfield St, Hill Lorraine; Brown Michele; Browne Matthew S; 4/3/2020. $232,000
309 Birch St, Collazo Iris; Collazo Isidro; Collazo Ryan; Rodriguez Sixto E; 4/3/2020. $185,000
1075 New Pear St, Bernhardt Ernest; Bernhardt Megan; Gladney Amanda F; 4/6/2020. $152,000
4225 Marlyn Ave, Estes Jackie; Lsf10 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Lsf9 Mortgage Holdings Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty; Foundation Properties Llc; 4/8/2020. $43,000
2732 S W Blv, South Jersey Paint & Glass Co Inc; Golf Of Warminster Llc; 4/8/2020. $1,275,000
53 N Myrtle Street, Kelly Anne Marie; Johnson Tabitha A; 4/8/2020. $125,000
1279 Rosalie Lane, Ocasio Junior; Ocasio Wendy; Marrero Mason L; Perez Javier E; 4/8/2020. $165,000
1747 Junior Drive, Buono Nicholas Antonio; Patel Hirenkumar B; 4/8/2020. $265,000
1114 Falcon Way, Bestproperty1inc Inc Aka; Kp Bestproperty1inc Aka; Castillo Miguel A; 4/8/2020. $275,000
1104 Columbia Ave, New Vistas Corp; Okoth Leonard O; 4/8/2020. $59,501
813 Florence Ave, Ajax 2018-F Reo Corp; Ajax 2018-F Reo Llc Fka; Morrison Raymond H Jr; 4/8/2020. $70,000
724 E Oxford St, Eghre Investments Llc; Hernandez Eric; Torres Kasandra; 4/8/2020. $148,400
Vineland, 1149 Sharp Road, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Cadet Marie; Cadet Pierre; 4/9/2020. $170,000
1707 Magnolia Road, Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc Series 2007-Opx1 By Trust By Atty; Midfirst Bank Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Scovill Kathryn; Scovill Melvin; 4/9/2020. $124,233
Southern Ocean County
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1618 Weart Road, 01/2020. $200,000
91 Ambermist Way, 01/2020. $400,125
706 Old Shore Road Unit 2, 01/2020. $140,000
1101 E Hickory Drive, 01/2020. $295,000
839 Ensign Drive; 01/2020. $585,000
26 Ernest Dr; 01/2020. $600,000
1010 Pensacola Road, 01/2020. $100,523
82 Maxim Drive, 01/2020. $220,000
106 Heatherington Court, 01/2020. $476,067
774 Weehawken Ave, 01/2020. $258,000
717 Radcliffe Road, 01/2020. $358,000
69 Ambermist Way, 01/2020. $430,713
646 Fairview Lane, 01/2020. $240,000
100 Clearwater Drive, 01/2020. $270,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
4 Cable Drive, 01/2020. $101,000
47 Vincent Court, 01/2020. $127,500
16 Jared Lane, 01/2020. $175,000
218 Valley Forge Drive, 01/2020. $193,000
109 Boom Way, 01/2020. $248,000
113 South Captains Drive, 01/2020. $167,500
38 Sunrise Bay Blvd, 01/2020. $193,000
369 Frog Pond Road, 01/2020. $220,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
143 Mizzen Ave, 01/2020. $247,000
323 Golfview Drive, 01/2020. $285,000
49 Flipper Ave, 01/2020. $100,000
235 Serpent Lane, 01/2020. $449,900
134 Atlantic Hills Blvd, 01/2020. $225,000
127 Sextant Road, 01/2020. $260,000
132 Bruce Drive, 01/2020. $610,000
1112 Walter Blvd, 01/2020. $359,000
74 Ashburn Ave, 01/2020. $437,475
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
