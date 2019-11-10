Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
616 Bayview Drive, Halpin Jeffrey Horan Edward J; 07/25/19. $181,500
720 Ohio Ave, Lang Gregory Henry Tyrone S Sr; 07/29/19. $30,500
25 Iowa Ave, Michael Irma T/Exrx Warriner Alfred; 07/30/19. $147,500
ATLANTIC CITY
2639 Pacific Ave, Pacific Realty Llc Trupos Spiro; 07/24/19. $250,000
2609 Pacific Ave, US Bank Na Ac Planks 1976 Llc; 07/24/19. $50,000
4401 Atlantic Ave Un C2, Psp Organization Llc Gilligan Daniel; 07/25/19. $107,000
3817 Ventnor Ave #605, Baudo Donna Silvia Jackson Alexander; 07/25/19. $55,000
3501 Boardwalk #B223, Skolnick Israel Villa Francavilla Llc; 07/25/19. $85,000
622 N Kentucky Ave, Yacoub Monnir S Newkirk Muhammad H; 07/25/19. $72,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Un 833, Balestreri Emily Carpenter Damien J; 07/26/19. $80,000
147 S Tennessee Ave, 161 S Tennessee Llc 147 S Tennessee Llc; 07/26/19. $25,000
2430 Trenwith Terrace, Dachille William G/Ind&Tr Malinowski Zbigniew/Tr; 07/26/19. $76,000
BRIGANTINE
206 39th St So, Yemm Paul F Mclarnon Susan; 07/23/19. $370,000
46 12th St N, Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc Warrington John C; 07/24/19. $949,900
3601 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Snyder Michael Djb Solo 401k Tr; 07/25/19. $1,760,000
203 E Brigantine Ave Un 207, Corrado Joseph A Haddad Rachel; 07/26/19. $130,000
113 Quay Blvd, Denham Robert Belsky Amy; 07/26/19. $210,000
44 Kirkwood Circle, Vandegrift William S/Exrx Martin Jacqueline; 07/26/19. $347,500
109 Washington Drive, Musumeci Joseph Coba Inc; 07/29/19. $164,500
330 42nd St So Apt B30, Mancuso Laraine R Stead Thomas M; 07/29/19. $150,000
BUENA
109 Melini Ave, Trasferini Laguna Evelyn Jersey Top Quality Const Llc; 07/19/19. $40,000
110 Edwards Ave, Asselta Richard/Ind&Exr Kane Jason L; 07/30/19. $143,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
822 Sixth Road, Stalling Jacqueline Tsi Properties Llc; 07/23/19. $45,000
789 Harding Hwy, 4 Sisters Holding Inc Cold Store Realty Inc; 07/25/19. $1,570,000
149 Colin Road, Vega Nelson R&I Construction Llc; 07/30/19. $40,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
248 Chicago Ave, Scribner Lidiya Soriano Heredia Deseverino Yokastis; 07/25/19. $99,500
603 Philadelphia Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Jassh Llc; 07/29/19. $55,100
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
458 Zion Road, Ariemma Joseph T Pollere Annamarie; 07/17/19. $325,000
119 Mark Ave, Sink Robert F Jr/Admr Albanese Austin T; 07/17/19. $164,000
185 Asbury Road, Semet Scott R Paulino Robert Jr; 07/17/19. $210,000
101 Independence Trail, Hand Peggy E Large Jessica N; 07/17/19. $153,000
33b Oxford Village, Urena Liliana M Galloway Alonzo; 07/17/19. $49,900
211 Booker Ave, Amjad Rehman Inc Brenner Tam; 07/18/19. $194,700
23 White Oak Drive, Washington Theodore T Nsp Residential Llc; 07/19/19. $235,000
23 White Oak Drive, Nsp Residential Llc Washington Theodore T; 07/19/19. $290,483
118 Leo Ave, 107 Leo Lane Llc Lagreca Timothy J; 07/19/19. $174,900
126 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Jensen George; 07/19/19. $293,830
68a Oxford Village, Lehrer Rona J Dev Holdings Llc; 07/22/19. $37,000
56 La Costa Drive, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co New Jersey Home Buyers Llc; 07/22/19. $175,008
207 Sea Pine Drive, Vp Properties Group Llc Zamora Manuel; 07/23/19. $265,000
102 Folsom Ave, Perez Alejandro Winkler Joseph J Jr; 07/23/19. $153,000
266 Heather Croft, Cutaia Rosa Marinelli Angelo J Jr; 07/23/19. $86,500
12 Thornhill Drive, Nelson Denise D Maldonado Raul; 07/24/19. $184,000
179 Steelmanville Road, Baali Ayman Whitehurst Samantha J; 07/24/19. $223,000
21 Morning Glory Court, Laid David Soliman Yassir; 07/24/19. $375,000
227 Leap St, Romer James Petersen Jeffrey S; 07/24/19. $262,000
2336 English Creek Ave, US HUD Deren Edward K; 07/25/19. $87,000
105 New St, Leech Rosemarie Yap Ailene; 07/25/19. $149,000
ESTELL MANOR
149 Tenth Ave, Johnson Wayne Otton Peter; 07/23/19. $215,000
105 Cumberland Ave, Youth Consultation Serv Inc Vsop Realty Corp; 07/29/19. $311,000
FOLSOM
211 Fenimore Drive, Stuart James John Stinsman Mark S; 07/15/19. $170,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
61 Cherokee Drive Unit H, Ehiokhilen Anthony Akpassa Elizabeth; 07/19/19. $112,000
21 W Morton Ave, Pc4reo Llc Bealler Lori; 07/19/19. $14,500
260 Mattix Run Unit C, Mcphee Gary F Spence Shameika; 07/19/19. $105,000
420 Scarborough Court, Bonelli Irene M Squillace Susan; 07/19/19. $255,000
667 Chancery Lane, Ennis James R Shender Ronald L; 07/19/19. $155,000
1239 Bella Donna Ave, Spring Leaf Homes Llc Nettles Zachary; 07/22/19. $164,000
23 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Dublin Development Llc Atlanticare Health Serv Inc; 07/22/19. $1,800,000
525 Brook Lane, 525 Brook Lane Llc Bryan Paul; 07/23/19. $62,500
772 Fishers Creek Road, Ortman Glen O Pereira Judith G; 07/23/19. $78,000
530 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Flimlin George E Jr Ferrier Frederick W; 07/23/19. $290,000
693 E Lakefront Circle, Kirsch Richard Loporto Ferdinand; 07/23/19. $116,500
120 Iroquiois Drive, Sullivan Timothy P Heun Brian D; 07/23/19. $75,000
28 N Pomona Road, Woolverton Anna Pacheco Valdebeni Carlos F; 07/23/19. $100,000
367 E Cos Cob Drive, Winston Scott Gamble Stephen J; 07/23/19. $167,000
553 Chatham Way, Campbell Jennifer/Admr Grant Walter B; 07/24/19. $227,500
1506 Cleveland Ave, Blue Sky Prop Llc Shepherd Rodney N; 07/24/19. $144,000
611a Sixth Ave, Martyanov Andrey Caring Incorprated; 07/24/19. $219,500
28 Fays Court Drive, Horton Inc Nj Ray Mayank; 07/24/19. $293,700
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
7408 First Ave, Riley Leonard J Kopaczewski Frank; 07/17/19. $103,250
6378 Monmouth Drive, Njhr 2 Llc Laporte Kristin; 07/17/19. $193,500
156 Darby Lane, Bessey Ryan Lapworth Jill; 07/17/19. $285,000
18 Westwood Road, Southavong Brenda Hall Eric William; 07/17/19. $130,000
1553 Pinehurst Drive, Meyers Michael A Baker Eric P; 07/18/19. $150,000
58 Monet Drive, Earl Owen G Thompson Tracey; 07/18/19. $380,000
6936 Casale Blvd, Naylor Jonathan William Lynch Joseph M IV; 07/18/19. $165,000
6394 Harding Highway, Katz Noveck Prop Llc 6394 Harding Highway Prop Llc; 07/19/19. $262,500
103 Merlino Lane, Rosa Jesus Dela Weidner David; 07/19/19. $240,000
18 Brewster Drive, Improta Lewis A Jr Schwartz Richard E; 07/22/19. $298,500
2432 Bayberry Court, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb 2432 Bayberry Ct Llc; 07/23/19. $41,150
6124 Estelle Ave, Riegel Kathleen E/Atty Menzoni Blaise; 07/23/19. $90,000
97 Meadow Circle, Slusher Andrea Ungermah Jeffrey R; 07/23/19. $214,900
4877 Bala Court, Borja Juan Brown Stephanie D; 07/24/19. $140,000
2851 Forsythia Court Unit 66, High Note Trust Alren Demeter Llc; 07/24/19. $65,000
6212 Oliver Ave, US HUD Flick Charles; 07/24/19. $61,000
HAMMONTON
115 12th St, Gannett Satellite Information Network Llc 109 12th Street Llc; 07/19/19. $90,000
518 13th St, Florelli Giuseppe Caravano Justin; 07/23/19. $215,000
506 Boyer Ave, Brougher Thomas Vaccarella Joseph Anthony; 07/23/19. $418,000
600 Ninth St, Bagliani Francis C III/Exr Macrie Matthew A; 07/24/19. $455,000
444 S Egg Harbor Road, Fannie Mae 10 Long View Llc; 07/25/19. $88,065
458 Bellevue Ave, Rref Ii Ib Nj Jgd Llc Newman Andrew William; 07/25/19. $200,000
125 N 2nd St, George Jon Lenard Elexander Marino John J; 07/26/19. $50,000
LINWOOD
132 Wilson Ave, Dozer Construction Llc Barsotti Jess Jacob; 07/24/19. $307,500
955 Bryant Ave, Wolcott Alice Jean/Exrx Lamkin David Scott; 07/24/19. $280,000
MARGATE
9600 Atlantic Ave Un 515, Ivker Brenda M Miller Lois; 07/17/19. $560,000
9505 Ventnor Ave Un 9, Phillips James V Croce Nicola; 07/18/19. $156,000
205 N Iroquios Ave, Magaziner Norman Skale Anna V; 07/18/19. $324,515
S Barclay Ave, Ryan Carol/Exrx Piraino Builders Llc; 07/19/19. $575,000
17 S Barclay Ave, Ryan Carol/Exrx Piraino Builders Llc; 07/19/19. $525,000
13 N Jefferson Ave Un A, Bendyl Dev Llc Snyder Debra; 07/23/19. $785,000
318 N Rumson Ave, Miller George K Jr Ricca Amanda; 07/24/19. $1,065,000
7721 Ventnor Ave, Njhr 3 Llc Deangelo Anthony S; 07/24/19. $662,500
21 N Kenyon Ave, Wiener Howard Price Tepper Alison/Tr/Tr; 07/25/19. $750,000
14 N Rumson Ave, Giordano Michele Wald Lawrence M; 07/26/19. $850,000
105 N Belmont Ave, Arena Francis D/Exr Gronek Karen; 07/26/19. $337,500
127 N Monroe Ave Apt 8, Napier Kristen Nicole Piperato Nancy; 07/26/19. $238,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
4006 Adams Circle, Bermudez Felix IV Figueroa Nikki; 07/29/19. $138,000
1200 & 1230 Seventh Ave, Whitetail Farms Llc Lucera Richard N II; 07/30/19. $125,000
NORTHFIELD
2300 Cedarbridge Road, Camp Victoria P/Admrx Jcmc Prop Llc; 07/19/19. $111,050
305 W Oakcrest Ave, Ariff Joy/Exr Kardzhilov Tsvetan; 07/24/19. $196,000
2202 Dolphin Ave, Olivenbaum Kenneth Steven Isaacs Bonnie; 07/24/19. $83,000
1209 Zion Road, Rumbaugh Robert Dougherty Robert; 07/25/19. $262,800
1113 Broad St, Mason Jesslyn Marie Zisman Catherine; 07/26/19. $113,500
PLEASANTVILLE
204 Pleasant Ave, Zamora Manuel Lopez Merino Sandra; 07/22/19. $125,000
215 Mcclellan Ave, Amjad Rehman Inc Forbey Diana K; 07/22/19. $147,900
1307 S New Road, 1307 South New Road Tr Passalacqua Aldo; 07/24/19. $36,500
5 E California Ave, Plasencia Jeffrey Joseph Asmathe; 07/24/19. $155,000
SOMERS POINT
20 Somers Ave, Peditto Evelyn Furlong Valerie; 07/18/19. $190,000
14 Leigh Drive, Bryan Jo Ann/Exrx Galiardo Frederick T; 07/18/19. $138,000
540c Sunrise Ave 2nd Fl, Campbell Thomas Lucarini Peter; 07/22/19. $130,000
13 Crestmont Drive, Davis Sharon M Pira Salih; 07/22/19. $217,000
415 Rhode Island Ave, Hurst Daniel E Macewan Keith; 07/22/19. $170,000
6 Bucknell Road, Gardner Jeffrey Stakelbeck Frederick; 07/23/19. $187,500
166 Exton Road, Pacula Kathleen L Blackledge Melissa; 07/24/19. $188,000
5 Southview Drive, Hart Concetta L Bayconich Donald W Jr; 07/25/19. $189,000
911 W New York Ave, Fannie Mae New Jersey Home Buyers Llc; 07/26/19. $129,900
153 Sunny Ave, Obrien Kevin M Cheek Justin; 07/26/19. $369,900
Cape May County
AVALON
2398 Ocean Drive, Weaver Wayne W Weaver Wayne W; 7/2019. $168,739
75 W 26th St, O’Hara William J Mollenhauer Joanne L S; 7/2019. $2,700,000
CAPE MAY
1003 Lafayette St Un A, Connor Hubert J Adm Cataldo G Thomas; 7/2019. $385,000
936 Lafayette St, Le Vasseur Michael Schwartz Gregory; 7/2019. $625,000
41 Jackson St, Kelly Leslie M Garretson Adam Douglas; 7/2019. $672,500
1023 Washington St, Wright Donald J Wadleigh Joy D; 7/2019. $865,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
134 Pennsylvania Ave, Bryant Construction Inc Walters Emily; 6/2019. $164,614
43 E New York Ave, Wilson Lawrence A Gonzalez D Conception; 6/2019. $170,000
26 Washington Ave, Fidelity Asset Mgmt LLC Mc Nerney Hayden J; 6/2019. $200,000
1 Harmony Lane, Zondag John Derrick Kain Paul J; 6/2019. $225,000
326 Lake View Lane, Heathcote Mary Ann Trust De La Torre Chandon; 6/2019. $245,000
25 Evergreen Ave, Conlow Lenore B Hoath Patricia; 6/2019. $259,000
601 Hughes Ave, Stewart Charles M Lombardo Timothy J; 6/2019. $279,900
12 Ringneck Court, Millard Katherine Brandon Derek R; 6/2019. $290,000
3 Amhurst Road, Hober Carl Guri Besnik; 6/2019. $295,000
215 Pinetree Drive, Patrou Neil Kelly George W Jr; 6/2019. $300,000
206 Iselin Road, Harris Richard Lezynski-Zayatz Linda; 6/2019. $304,225
975 Tecumseh Road, Mc Keown Richard Wachtel Jessica F; 6/2019. $360,000
309 Portsmouth Road, Rodgers Michaeline M Exr Di Antonio Linda; 6/2019. $365,000
3 Oreo Way, Hemingway James M John Bolte Family Trust; 6/2019. $374,900
9905 Seapointe Blvd, Deutsche Bk Ntll Trust Coy Trust Patel Ashish; 6/2019. $376,000
129 E Memphis Ave, Chuchra George N Jds Real Props LLC; 6/2019. $450,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
123 Lee Lane, Weick Warren E Millar Mary Eileen; 7/2019. $180,000
1134 Golf Club Road, Funk Robert F Blum Lily Anne; 7/2019. $210,000
504 Hughes Ave, Schwartz Jenniffer C Rogers Michael T Sr; 7/2019. $215,000
8 N 7th St, Carber Robert H Khadaronak Volha; 7/2019. $220,000
125 Geneva Ave, Schwemmer Craig Dougherty Joshua E; 7/2019. $225,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
510 E 14th Ave, Steltz Jessica Steltz Mary Jean; 7/2019. $65,000
1309 Ocean Ave, Murphy Robert W Magargal Matthew; 7/2019. $159,000
2020 E Marina Court, Somers James Poserina Ronald; 7/2019. $192,500
706 Hughes Ave, Poserina Thomas E Cabrera Cesar; 7/2019. $220,000
92 Anglesea Drive, Lake Michael J De Lisi Linda Jean; 7/2019. $245,000
121 E 18th Ave, Maule William Stier Stacey; 7/2019. $250,000
OCEAN CITY
807 Eighth St Un 306, Blizard George Equity Trust Company Cust; 7/2019. $43,000
505 15th St Third Fl, Collom Agnes G Collom Stephen M; 7/2019. $185,000
1622 Bay Ave, Rollins Deborah F Grey Janet F; 7/2019. $200,000
406 E Fourth St, Frederick Ann Regalado Antonio; 7/2019. $210,000
727 Moore Ave, Hughes Janet P 727 Moore Ave LLC; 7/2019. $310,000
1114 Bayfront #20, Dorfman Richard S Coolahan Jeffrey; 7/2019. $341,000
911-913 Bay Ave, Auberzinsky Thomas Selby Justin M; 7/2019. $370,000
600 A&B Third St, Zayatz Deborah Blankemeyer Carl S; 7/2019. $385,000
209 Bartram Lane, Ridolfi Robert J Brady Francis; 7/2019. $402,550
5023 West Ave, Powell William J Carlton Doreen; 7/2019. $430,000
336-337 Bay Av E #307, Reilly Patricia J Christoph Blake; 7/2019. $450,000
445 Asbury Ave, Shehata Mounir Sherick Ruth-Anne; 7/2019. $463,000
215 Asbury Ave, Fister Joseph N Barell Jason; 7/2019. $509,000
3759 West Ave, Oflazian Jerry Hasson Brian T; 7/2019. $510,250
5125-27 Asbury Ave Un 5127, Schweizer Margaret M Kronberger William F Jr; 7/2019. $520,000
334 Asbury Ave, Yurick John J Pelagatti Barry Michael; 7/2019. $520,000
1436-38 Haven Ave Un B, Powers Leslie A Mannello Antonio; 7/2019. $585,000
2 Victoria Lane, Medina Barrie M Jr Maccariella James Jr; 7/2019. $625,000
1544 Central Ave Un A, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Giovannetti Giancarlo; 7/2019. $670,000
1808-10 Wesley Ave, Hahn Brian A Thumann Cecelia; 7/2019. $685,000
2818 Asbury Ave, Hess James Collini Brian R; 7/2019. $890,000
509 Merion Place, Coleman John M K M Galetta Props 341 LLC; 7/2019. $2,200,000
909 Baya Ave, Collo Jacqueline I Est 909 Bay Ave LLC; 7/2019. $210,000
408 Ocean Ave, Wilson John A III Wilson James A; 7/2019. $220,000
50 Sunset Place, Stanker And Galetto Inc Lark Properties Lp; 7/2019. $249,000
44 Sunset Place, Stanker And Galetto Inc Lark Properties Lp; 7/2019. $262,000
935 Ocean Ave, Rosenberg Gloria Owens Kathryn J; 7/2019. $275,000
425 West Ave, Howell Jonathan Turnbull C B James; 7/2019. $405,000
324-26 Asbury Ave, Rue John Rooney Nancy; 7/2019. $409,000
328 Asbury Ave Un 1, Rooney Edward J Partenheimer Wayne; 7/2019. $440,000
SEA ISLE CITY
9 67th St So, Lingesso Carl L Mc Anally Thomas F Jr; 7/2019. $787,000
26 37th St, 26 37th St LLC Seifried Steve; 7/2019. $815,000
12 60th St, Oceans 12 LLC White Sarah J Trust; 7/2019. $2,100,000
127 89th St, Dunn Lorraine Tortorelli Suzanne; 7/2019. $650,000
209 79th St, Meyers David J Stark Michael G; 7/2019. $712,500
106 29th St, Lieb Stephen Nichols Willliam R IV; $860,000
5200 Landis Ave South, Koehler Roland Kelly Brian C; 7/2019. $875,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
50 Rivendell Road, Friel Donna K Bell Martin W’ 7/2019. $385,000
27 Jill Ave, Koch Richard A Garvey Paul T; 7/2019. $420,000
38 Victoria Lane, Tridente Dean M Fister Joseph N; 7/2019. $525,000
2 Magnolia Court, Kane Michael Thomas Dickinson Joseph; 7/2019. $627,000
105 N Lake Drive Un 105, Lauro David Callos Thomas J; 7/2019. $140,000
16 Queen Anne Court, Tierney William Mitchell Kevin; 7/2019. $149,000
102 Corson Tavern Lane, Lunsford John T Gehret Michael L; 7/2019. $200,000
WEST CAPE MAY
116 Pearl Ave Aka Pearl St, Hober Irene L Tr Barnhart Melissa; 6/2019. $585,000
147 Stimpson Lane, Dickinson Edna Orlando Damian; 6/2019. $335,000
112 Burgins Lane, West Cape Cottages LLC Cox Stephen A; 6/2019. $795,000
WEST WILDWOOD
Lot 23 Block 121, Dahms Jonathan G Diehl Jon; 6/2019. $259,000
14 Morning Glory Circle, Hull Bryan S Suess Theodore J IV; 6/2019. $327,000
221 R Ave, West Wildwood Boro Morgan Rosemary; 7/2019. $16,000
1 F Ave, Tony Campagna LLC Swartz Mark L; 7/2019. $345,000
751.5 W Poplar Ave, Brensinger Michael Coleman Robert; 7/2019. $740,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
203 O Ave, Swartz Mark L Mcgraw Francis; 7/2019. $261,450
WILDWOOD
344 W Roberts Ave, Mathis Charles J Cooper Robert; 7/2019. $106,000
233 W Maple Ave, Mtglq Investors L P Mosteller Herman; 7/2019. $118,000
310 E Hand Ave, Toroniewski Mark Wilcox Lois M; 7/2019. $162,500
4309A Mediterranean Ave, Fannie Mae Kelly Kevin P; 7/2019. $181,900
216 W Juniper Ave, Cama Sdira LLC Angouridakis Michail; 7/2019. $260,000
182 W Oak Ave, 182 W Oak Asso Lp Nork William J Jr; 7/2019. $287,500
311 E Pine Ave, Lynam Richard J Gallagher Stephen J; 7/2019. $367,000
4211 Ocean Ave, North Star One LLC Monaco Motel LLC; 7/2019. $1,025,000
4208-4218 Bwalk, Jk Investments LLC Bwalk Store LLC; 7/2019. $2,130,000
240 E Baker Ave, Barckett Lisa A Bojanowski Stephen G; 7/2019. $113,000
238 W 26th Ave, O’Brien Matthew J Fisher Harriet Ann; 7/2019. $155,000
203 W Taylor Ave, Bartolomeo Carmen Jones Donna Lee; 7/2019. $225,000
Lot 24 Block 66, Bank Of NY Mellon Moyer Scott Alan; 7/2019. $232,260
308 West Garfield Ave, Howell Kenneth R Lane Susan; 7/2019. $245,000
WILDWOOD CREST
314 W Cresse Ave, US Bank National AssoTrust Pereira Ana; 6/2019. $240,000
119 W Morning Glory, Stratton John S Imhof Joseph Patrick; 6/2019. $330,000
199 W Charleston Ave, Rusinko Dorothy L Powers Timothy J; 6/2019. $350,000
7902B Seaview Ave, Fitzpatrick John Fitzpatrick Scott M Sr; 6/2019. $360,000
7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Condo Dileonardo Mary; 6/2019. $405,000
7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Sen Swapan K; 6/2019. $439,900
7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Perri Nicholas; 6/2019. $449,900
7400 Ocean Ave Un 304N, Sand Castle Dev LLC Raymond Russell J; $460,000
3701 Atlantic Ave Un 302, Califano Mario C Barany Daniel; 7/2019. $139,000
402 E St Paul Ave, Morris Michael Hocko Nataliya; 7/2019. $145,000
207 E Fern Road, De Marchi Edward B Nowakowski T C; 7/2019. $308,400
135 W Cardinal Road, Basciano Peter A III Young Sally; 7/2019. $330,000
402A Charleston Ave,Bates Charles Wilson Matthew Jay; 7/2019. $345,000
400 E Orchid Ave, Iannucci Thomas J Murphy Keith; 7/2019. $355,000
6200 Pacific Ave Un 103, Derins Michael D’Ambrosio P B; 7/2019. $360,000
114 W Forget-Me-Not Road, Turzanski John D Burns Stephen; 7/2019. $367,000
328 W Cresse Ave, Castellano Vincent J Jr Stedeford Theresa; 7/2019. $370,000
7400 Ocean Ave Un 101N, Sand Castle Dev LLC Pmnj LLC; 7/2019. $385,000
213 W Lavender Road, Argus Property Grp Lp Winter Nicholas; 7/2019. $540,000
407 E Palm Road, Ducci LLC Herman Frederick L; 7/2019. $430,000
5709 Park Crest Blvd, Nini Umberto Do The Deal LLC; 7/2019. $500,000
WOODBINE
716 Monroe Ave, Pc4Reo LLC Flipping Keys LLC; 7/2019. $20,000
628 Jefferson Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Salinas Jessica Cabrera; 7/2019. $20,000
221 Maple St, Panchesine Ellen De Stefano Paul; 7/2019. $23,500
716 Monroe Ave, Flipping Keys LLC Lukes Rentals; 7/2019. $25,000
254 Oak St, Stone George Weeks Robert; 7/2019. $45,800
722 Adams Ave, NJHR 2 LLC Pane Kelsey; 7/2019. $139,900
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
301 W Commerce St Ext, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Torres Jose J Agent, Constantino Luis; Martinez Fernando Constantino; 7/2/2019. $66,000
127 Fayette St, Hudson Homes Management Llc Atty; Lsf11 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust Trust, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; 7/2/2019. $31,000
52 Highland Ave, Conners Kristin A Fka; Conners-Glaspey Kristin A, Calixto Matilde; 7/3/2019. $100,000
54 Cumberland Ave, Birdsall Gladys A, Calixto Ana; Calixto Edwin; Calixto Ricardo; 7/9/2019. $112,000
123 Rosenhayn Ave, Carbone Jennifer, Grandison Sheatha L; 7/11/2019. $137,500
16 Bridgeton Ave, Cocove Sandra A Aka Exec; Janker Charlene M Est By Exec; Janker Frank K Est; Weber Sandra Ann Aka Exec, Alavez Ricardo Perez; 7/11/2019. $144,000
67 Ewing St, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; Pullman Darrin, Wilkerson Trevor; 7/17/2019. $93,000
24 S Giles St, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc, Tarsitano Thomas R; 7/17/2019. $59,000
106 York St, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Arreortua Griselda Martinez; Morales Jose J Gomez; 7/18/2019. $43,000
106-108 American Ave, Metzler Edward Jr, Dmk Management Llc; 7/18/2019. $107,000
68 Summit Ave, Cannizzaro Vicki Lynn, Aliano Amelia D; 7/23/2019. $106,000
58 Dubois Ave, Hovermann Fred G; Hovermann Marjorie A, Edwards Jimmie Sr; 7/23/2019. $115,000
16 Rugby Lane, Figueroa Carmen D By Atty; Figueroa Juan C Atty, Perkins Delores; 7/25/2019. $95,000
29 Manheim Ave, Ebury Re Llc, Pessolano Nicholas R; 7/30/2019. $19,000
219 Hampton St, Dawson Richard W, Rivera Reyna Elena Morales; 7/30/2019. $80,000
469 Manheim Ave, Key Bank, Martinez Erick Constantino; 7/30/2019. $37,000
344 Indian Ave, Etf7 Special Nj Assets Llc, 12 Merchant Llc; 7/31/2019. $25,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
205 Spring Road &C, Dubrink Michael, Cossaboon Anita L; Otero Linda E; 7/1/2019. $58,900
415 Doe Place, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Back Pass Through &C By Trust By Atty; Newrez Llc Dba By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Residential Asset Securities Corp By Trust By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Go America Llc; 7/5/2019. $22,329
145 Point Breeze, Cao Tom T; Chang Michelle Q, Sheppard Bobbie Jo; Sheppard Steven; 7/17/2019. $13,000
7910 Magnolia Drive, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, White Leonie Elaine; 7/17/2019. $23,000
118 Point Breeze Drive, Citibank Trust By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty; New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2016-1 By Trust By Atty, 2019 Castle Llc; 7/18/2019. $13,000
2323 High St, Rascher Brenda L, Blystone Eric B; 7/23/2019. $115,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
732 Cedar St, Macera Nancy L Aka Est By Exec; Mathias George Michael Exec; Mathias Nancy L Aka Est By Exec, Yamasaki Rodney Jr; 7/11/2019. $131,000
595 Mulberry St, Borbely Victor K By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Evans Erika By Shrf, Foundation Properties Llc; 7/16/2019. $49,000
368 Stillman Ave, Harris Nancy L, Weigel Hayden W; Weigel Jessica L; 7/23/2019. $90,000
549 Irving Ave, Weise Brian G, Islas Orlando; 7/23/2019. $23,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
Bear Swamp Run, Christopher Robert C Jr, Nocon Family Llc; 7/30/2019. $80,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
67 Main St, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Morgan Stanley Abs Capital I Inc &C By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty, Go America Llc; 6/25/2019. $14,703
31 Hartz Drive, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Chavez Jabnel Mendez; Monarca Cruz Jerman Marcial. 6/25/2019. $30,000
S Burlington Road, Moore Shirley J; Moore Woodson Est, Holly Way Enterprises Llc; 6/26/2019. $50,000
1 Starkey Lane, Branch Banking & Trust Co, Wynn Albert C; 7/12/2019. $112,725
20 Piercetown Road, Bank Of America By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty, Smith Katina, 7/19/2019; $23,750
20 Longview Drive, Neal Willie Mae Aka Est By Adm; Petway Karen M Adm; Petway Tracey Aka Adm; Petway Tracy Aka Adm; Powell-Roberts Willie Mae Aka Est By Adm, Hernandez Faustino; 7/23/2019. $125,000
48 Reeves Road, Regalbuto Builders Llc; Regalbuto Samuel R, Batie Quakingya R; Peterson Mary E; 7/19/2019. $192,000
333 Clarks Pond Road, Cascade Funding 2017-1 Alternative Holdings Llc By Atty; Statebridge Co Llc Atty, Johnson Brandi L; Sooy Michael J; 7/30/2019. $85,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
40 Old Stagecoach Road, Hopewell Realty Llc; Irving Langer, Apex Hopewell Nj Llc; 7/2/2019. $1,800,000
23 Sheppard Drive, Michalek Joyce; Rafferty Barbara S; Williams Erma D, Chavez Flora; Ruiz Carlos Cruz; 7/2/2019. $135,000
4 Woodlawn Ave, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Residential Capital Management Group Atty; Simpson Nathan; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty, Swift Fred J Jr; 7/11/2019. $165,000
7 Pau Len Drive, Anderson Ada May, Martin Kimberly; Tkach Mariah J; 7/11/2019. $100,000
9 Holly Terrace, Cumberland County Sheriff; Horner Adrianna Aka By Shrf; Horner Keith Jr By Shrf; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; Orange Adrianna Aka By Shrf; South Jersey Gas By Shrf, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley II Inc; 7/16/2019. $77,300
310 Sheppards Mill Road, Tanis Karna Sue; Tanis William E Jr, Hagerty Linda; Hagerty Timothy; 7/22/2019. $170,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
11 East Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Association Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty, Crist Joseph; 7/2/2019. $13,500
5684 Ruby Ave, Day Patrick D, Mitchell Jermaine L; 7/3/2019. $171,000
130 Maple Ave, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Esqs Atty, Green Carl; 7/15/2019. $104,500
143 Main St, Bank Of America Fka; Lasalle Bank Fka; Lxs 2006-15 Trust By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Ali Aneer; 7/16/2019. $37,000
62 Newport Road, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, 2019 Castle Llc; 7/18/2019, $30,000
3005 Seaview Ave, Smith Steven, Lee Alexandra; Table Jeremy; 7/18/2019. $150,000
Sheppard Davis Road, Lim Alex A; Lim Christina, Nardelli Bros Inc; 7/19/2019. $250,000
226 Main St, Sharma Prakash C Aka; Sharma Prakish C Aka; Sharma Yogesh, Stidham Thomas Jr; 7/23/2019. $157,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
86 Hall Road, Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust &C By Trust By Atty; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty, Swink Scott; Swink Tina; 7/2/2019. $44,000
22 Broadway St, Swain Scott J, Revesz Meranda; 7/12/2019. $40,000
27 Quaker St, Cumberland County Sheriff; Feltes Kimberly M By Shrf; Nelson Brandon M By Shrf, Cascade Funding 2017 Alternative Holding Llc; 7/22/2019. $24,940
4048 Route 47, Costello Linda L; Winters Louann, Koering Heather; Koering Heidi; Williams Jarad; 7/24/2019; $50,000
MILLVILLE
712 Vine St East, Fay Servicing Llc Atty; Prof-2013-S3 Legal Title Trust Ii By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Antillia Homes Llc; 5/21/2019. $15,000
8102 W Buckshutem Road, Moore Barry K Est; Moore Kay A, Collins Tracy A; 5/22/2019. $189,900
809 N 2nd St, Pratts Tomas Jr Agnt; Tomlex Enterprises Llc By Agnt, Shia Investments Llc; 5/24/2019. $22,000
2209 Balsam Lane, Abrams Alicia; Canion Donna; Mackeprang Michael, Myers Brandylee; 5/28/2019. $214,000
238 Esibill Ave, Mccormick James P, Gooch Fateema; 5/29/2019. $199,500
128 River Drive, Mr Cooper; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba, 2019 Castle Llc; 5/30/2019. $51,500
302 W Harrison Ave, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 Trust By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Rambone Nicholas; 5/30/2019. $60,000
420 E Main St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Munyon Steven C; 5/30/2019. $30,000
103 Carmel Road, Champion Mortgage Co; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba, Poplar Property Managment Llc; 5/30/2019. $54,900
120 W Mcneal St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Munyon William C; 5/30/2019. $15,000
115 W Mcneal St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Munyon William C; 5/30/2019. $18,000
1000 Buck St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Williams Kenneth E III; 5/30/2019. $30,000
311 E Main St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Munyon Steven C; 5/30/2019. $15,000
117 Oregon St, Murray Catherine M; Murray Joseph H, Moore Gordon; Moore Patricia; 5/30/2019. $215,000
13 Pear St, American Mortgage Investment Partners Management Llc Atty; Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V-B By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty, Bowman Omni R; 5/30/2019. $175,000
1027 Church St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Rdn Properties Llc; 5/30/2019. $30,000
501 Hamilton Ave, Delta Funding Corp Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2000-2 By Trust By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota Trust By Atty, Antilla Homes Llc; 6/3/2019. $12,850
310 E Main St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Rdn Properties Llc; 6/3/2019. $15,000
2204 Balsam Lane, Repp Christine; Repp John, Cosgrove Danielle; Cosgrove Patrick; 6/4/2019. $188,500
15 Cornwall Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Beggs Kyle; 6/4/2019. $151,900
926 Shar Lane Blvd, Dashow Stephanie L, Dancel Darwin S; 6/4/2019. $175,000
7732 Raymond Drive, Rutter Deborah L; Rutter Roger G, Gavin Jonmarc; 6/4/2019. $161,000
600 Valatia Ave, Barrick Maria, Mosley Lindsay M; 6/4/2019. $115,000
818 E Main St, R J Real Estate Llc, Jimenez Jose A; 6/4/2019. $80,000
324-325 S Third St, Panzer Cindy L; Panzner Joseph R, Miller Kevin; 6/5/2019. $30,000
402-404 F St, Ortiz Angel A; Ortiz Dayna A, Ortiz Angel A Jr; 6/5/2019. $100,000
501 W Race St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty, Landis Properties Llc; 6/5/2019. $44,250
124 W Main St, Mcmahon James; R&J Real Estate Llc, Willis Gregory; 6/6/2019. $50,000
122 Main St W, Mcmahon James; R&J Real Estate Llc, Willis Gregory; 6/6/2019. $50,000
1 Oriole Lane, Sherwood Forest Homes Llc, Rodriguez David; Rodriguez Ruby; 6/6/2019. $258,000
314-316 Pine St, Munyon Elber B, Oc Equities Llc; 6/6/2019. $87,000
211 East St, Hughes Ethel D, Milbourne Natalie L; 6/6/2019. $119,900
1031 Pineview Terrace, Pottorff Michael, Marrero Edward Jr; 6/6/2019. $154,000
10900 W Buckshutem Road, Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty, Williams Jimmy A Sr; 6/6/2019. $21,500
17 N Brandriff Ave, Graham Delhaven; Graham Maxine By Atty; Kendall Marisue Atty, Safeway Auto Sales Llc; 6/7/2019. $65,000
211 Cottage St, Mr Cooper; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba, Flipping Keys Llc; 6/7/2019. $111,500
129 Rogers Ave, Stankiewicz Gabriel L Est By Exec; Stankiewicz Patricia Est; Stankiewicz Stanilius Exec, Seibel Wesley; 6/7/2019. $100,000
804 F St, Fay Servicing Llc Atty; Prof-2013-M4 Legal Trust II By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Great Properties Llc; 6/11/2019. $55,000
435 S 2nd St, Bozarth Chanel L Matthews, 435 S 2nd Llc; 6/11/2019. $50,000
3 Greenlawn Court, Groves Brittanie, Dolson Amanda; Rodriguez Jordano; 6/11/2019. $140,000
25 Sandy Lane, Gordon Ann Aka Est By Exec; Gordon Betty Ann Lenore Aka Est By Exec; Mills Mary E Exec, Honaker Matthew D; Pettit Jessica E; 6/11/2019. $87,500
200 Ginger Ave, Frantz H Ronald By Atty; Frantz Joan M Est; Scotti Vikki; Scotti Vikki By Atty, Cesta Edward J; Cesta Mary; 6/12/2019. $130,000
412 N 4th St, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-Opt5 By Trust By Atty, Go America Llc; 6/12/2019. $14,101
157 S 2nd St, Bank Of New York Fka; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Shrf; Rodriguez Aida; 6/14/2019. $19,700
27 W Mcneal St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Love Tahmez; 6/17/2019. $13,600
624 Quail Drive, Laury David; Laury Mindy, Mccarron Kathleen A; Mccarron Sean P; 6/12/2019. $256,000
714 Woodland Drive, Sampson Robert E Est; Sampson Sharon S, Thompson Shanee M; 6/13/2019. $86,000
112 Hillside Ave, Blake James; Simpkins Brooke Renee, Turner Keith A; Turner Kenneth; 6/17/2019. $192,000
1901 Hance Bridge Road, Griffiths Todd J Est; Stillman Christine, Bauer Jennifer; 6/18/2019. $172,000
1637 Fairton Road, Adams Michael By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley II Inc; 6/18/2019. $83,700
910 Hill Lane, Kott Inv Llc, Misyak Joseph M; Misyak Kristen J; 6/18/2019. $185,000
307 Sassafras St, PcII Reo Llc, Forde Otelle O; 6/20/2019. $16,000
2438 E Main St, Mccarron Kathleen; Mccarron Sean P, Bartleson Christine L; Bartleson William T Jr; 6/24/2019. $216,500
2008 Fairton Road, Hanby Diane L, Lawrence Robert M II; 6/25/2019. $230,000
423 Carmel Road, Mitchell David; Mitchell Sheila, Lawler Traci; Wielgus Dylan; 6/25/2019. $290,000
424 Caroline Lane, Cumberland County Sheriff; Profitt Jeffrey & Mrs By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc; 6/26/2019. $148,000
123 S 9th St, Kott Michelle; Kott Richard L, Hickman Rickey D; Hickman Samantha M; 6/26/2019. $101,000
18 Marc Drive, Blb Resources Delegate By Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Torres Jose J Agent, Gaskill Wilbert W; 6/27/2019. $160,000
247 Sugarman Ave, Haight Joanne; Haight Joanne S Exec; Rea Frances A Aka Est By Exec; Rea Frances Savo Aka Est By Exec, Bykuc Wieslaw; 6/27/2019. $60,000
466 Rhonda Drive, Holmes Kevin; Holmes Victoria, Cardona Saul Perez; 6/28/2019. $150,000
101 N High Street, Vanaman David W; Vanaman Kathleen A, 101 N High Street Llc; 6/29/2019. $127,750
SHILOH
899 Main St, Hudson Homes Management Llc Atty; Lsf11 Master Participation Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Dean Brittany; 6/11/2019. $72,000
37 Geisinger Ave, Blb Resources Delegate; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Pace John; 6/11/2019. $65,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
871 Columbia Highway, Jarve Mati Esq Exec; Soone Arminda Aka Est; Soone Minda Aka Est; Soone Peter Est By Exec, Scarpa Charles III; Scarpa Kristina; 7/2/2019. $159,000
West Road, Barbera Tracy Sloan Atty; Sloan Gary T Jr Atty; Sloan Gary T Sr By Atty, Mecouch Farms 3 Llc; 7/3/2019. $207,500
204 Stow Creek Road, Levick Harriet M, Levick Andrea S; Levick Christopher D; 7/18/2019. $254,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
314 Centerton Road, Hayes Ellen Lorraine By Atty; Hayes John Est; Kain Linda L Atty, Bicer Bedia S; 7/5/2019. $28,000
300 Landis Ave, James Maryann, Daly Kaitlyn M; Daly Michael A; 7/9/2019. $307,000
86 Northville Road, Stone Sharon L, Cruz Bictoria Chavez; Ramirez Alberto Cruz; 7/9/2019. $370,000
14 Pindale Drive, Ash Christine L; Ash Thomas W Jr; Gonzalez Christine L Fka, Seibel Anthony; 7/9/2019. $169,000
218 Old Deerfield Pike, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc, Khattha Sasithorn; 7/11/2019. $121,802
20 Parvins Mill Road, Veterans Affairs Dept Of, Hubbard Michelle A; Hubbard Steven S; 7/15/2019. $42,500
223 Old Deerfield Pike, Cesta Edward J; Cesta Mary T, Caine Diane; Livingston Wendy L; 7/16/2019. $340,900
20 Danna Lane, Pace John Nicholas, Belmont Martha Guzman; Guzman Diana Gonzalez; 7/18/2019. $149,900
95 Weber Road, Sepers Janet M; Sepers Louis L, Rodzik Llc; 7/23/2019. $65,000
23 Granada Drive, Njhr 3 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Johnson Stephen; 7/23/2019. $234,900
48 Dubois Road, Dooley Rickie Sr; Dooley Thelma Mae Est, Vanderbeck Paul; 7/25/2019. $69,900
VINELAND
3429 E Landis Ave, Mendez Julio L; Mendez Rosa L, Village Super Market Inc; 7/1/2019. $340,000
270 N Orchard Road, Delta Properties; Dimedio Gene S Ptr, Carter Lumber Co; 7/1/2019. $300,000
230 W Elmer St, Cortes Wanda E, Guzman Digna I;7/1/2019. $83,000
444 Taylor Ave, Stevens Diane, Perez Ernesto Jr; 7/1/2019. $115,000
2362 La Valle Ave, Brown Connie M Fka; Thomas Connie M; Thomas Hosea T, Silva Jean-Philippe; Silva Sheree; 7/1/2019. $315,000
5488 Pilgrim Way, Puesi Rosario Jr; Rpj Properties Llc, Robbins Alexander; 7/1/2019. $214,905
1803 Whispering Woods Way, Kissell Donna; Kissell Michael, Ricci Christopher; Ricci Patricia; 7/1/2019. $420,000
1132 E Wheat Road, Hsbc Bank Usa Trust By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Renaissance Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Notes Series 2005-2 By Trust By Atty, Mile High 1 Llc; 7/1/2019. $73,993.50
1629 Berkshire Drive, Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities, US Bank Trust By Atty, Ortiz Alexis Martinez; 7/1/2019. $105,000
1673 Wynnewood Drive, Mcgarvey Heidi M; Mcgarvey Kevin R, Riggins Shawn M; 7/1/2019. $240,000
