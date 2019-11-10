Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

616 Bayview Drive, Halpin Jeffrey Horan Edward J; 07/25/19. $181,500

720 Ohio Ave, Lang Gregory Henry Tyrone S Sr; 07/29/19. $30,500

25 Iowa Ave, Michael Irma T/Exrx Warriner Alfred; 07/30/19. $147,500

ATLANTIC CITY

2639 Pacific Ave, Pacific Realty Llc Trupos Spiro; 07/24/19. $250,000

2609 Pacific Ave, US Bank Na Ac Planks 1976 Llc; 07/24/19. $50,000

4401 Atlantic Ave Un C2, Psp Organization Llc Gilligan Daniel; 07/25/19. $107,000

3817 Ventnor Ave #605, Baudo Donna Silvia Jackson Alexander; 07/25/19. $55,000

3501 Boardwalk #B223, Skolnick Israel Villa Francavilla Llc; 07/25/19. $85,000

622 N Kentucky Ave, Yacoub Monnir S Newkirk Muhammad H; 07/25/19. $72,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Un 833, Balestreri Emily Carpenter Damien J; 07/26/19. $80,000

147 S Tennessee Ave, 161 S Tennessee Llc 147 S Tennessee Llc; 07/26/19. $25,000

2430 Trenwith Terrace, Dachille William G/Ind&Tr Malinowski Zbigniew/Tr; 07/26/19. $76,000

BRIGANTINE

206 39th St So, Yemm Paul F Mclarnon Susan; 07/23/19. $370,000

46 12th St N, Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc Warrington John C; 07/24/19. $949,900

3601 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Snyder Michael Djb Solo 401k Tr; 07/25/19. $1,760,000

203 E Brigantine Ave Un 207, Corrado Joseph A Haddad Rachel; 07/26/19. $130,000

113 Quay Blvd, Denham Robert Belsky Amy; 07/26/19. $210,000

44 Kirkwood Circle, Vandegrift William S/Exrx Martin Jacqueline; 07/26/19. $347,500

109 Washington Drive, Musumeci Joseph Coba Inc; 07/29/19. $164,500

330 42nd St So Apt B30, Mancuso Laraine R Stead Thomas M; 07/29/19. $150,000

BUENA

109 Melini Ave, Trasferini Laguna Evelyn Jersey Top Quality Const Llc; 07/19/19. $40,000

110 Edwards Ave, Asselta Richard/Ind&Exr Kane Jason L; 07/30/19. $143,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

822 Sixth Road, Stalling Jacqueline Tsi Properties Llc; 07/23/19. $45,000

789 Harding Hwy, 4 Sisters Holding Inc Cold Store Realty Inc; 07/25/19. $1,570,000

149 Colin Road, Vega Nelson R&I Construction Llc; 07/30/19. $40,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

248 Chicago Ave, Scribner Lidiya Soriano Heredia Deseverino Yokastis; 07/25/19. $99,500

603 Philadelphia Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Jassh Llc; 07/29/19. $55,100

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

458 Zion Road, Ariemma Joseph T Pollere Annamarie; 07/17/19. $325,000

119 Mark Ave, Sink Robert F Jr/Admr Albanese Austin T; 07/17/19. $164,000

185 Asbury Road, Semet Scott R Paulino Robert Jr; 07/17/19. $210,000

101 Independence Trail, Hand Peggy E Large Jessica N; 07/17/19. $153,000

33b Oxford Village, Urena Liliana M Galloway Alonzo; 07/17/19. $49,900

211 Booker Ave, Amjad Rehman Inc Brenner Tam; 07/18/19. $194,700

23 White Oak Drive, Washington Theodore T Nsp Residential Llc; 07/19/19. $235,000

23 White Oak Drive, Nsp Residential Llc Washington Theodore T; 07/19/19. $290,483

118 Leo Ave, 107 Leo Lane Llc Lagreca Timothy J; 07/19/19. $174,900

126 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Jensen George; 07/19/19. $293,830

68a Oxford Village, Lehrer Rona J Dev Holdings Llc; 07/22/19. $37,000

56 La Costa Drive, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co New Jersey Home Buyers Llc; 07/22/19. $175,008

207 Sea Pine Drive, Vp Properties Group Llc Zamora Manuel; 07/23/19. $265,000

102 Folsom Ave, Perez Alejandro Winkler Joseph J Jr; 07/23/19. $153,000

266 Heather Croft, Cutaia Rosa Marinelli Angelo J Jr; 07/23/19. $86,500

12 Thornhill Drive, Nelson Denise D Maldonado Raul; 07/24/19. $184,000

179 Steelmanville Road, Baali Ayman Whitehurst Samantha J; 07/24/19. $223,000

21 Morning Glory Court, Laid David Soliman Yassir; 07/24/19. $375,000

227 Leap St, Romer James Petersen Jeffrey S; 07/24/19. $262,000

2336 English Creek Ave, US HUD Deren Edward K; 07/25/19. $87,000

105 New St, Leech Rosemarie Yap Ailene; 07/25/19. $149,000

ESTELL MANOR

149 Tenth Ave, Johnson Wayne Otton Peter; 07/23/19. $215,000

105 Cumberland Ave, Youth Consultation Serv Inc Vsop Realty Corp; 07/29/19. $311,000

FOLSOM

211 Fenimore Drive, Stuart James John Stinsman Mark S; 07/15/19. $170,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

61 Cherokee Drive Unit H, Ehiokhilen Anthony Akpassa Elizabeth; 07/19/19. $112,000

21 W Morton Ave, Pc4reo Llc Bealler Lori; 07/19/19. $14,500

260 Mattix Run Unit C, Mcphee Gary F Spence Shameika; 07/19/19. $105,000

420 Scarborough Court, Bonelli Irene M Squillace Susan; 07/19/19. $255,000

667 Chancery Lane, Ennis James R Shender Ronald L; 07/19/19. $155,000

1239 Bella Donna Ave, Spring Leaf Homes Llc Nettles Zachary; 07/22/19. $164,000

23 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Dublin Development Llc Atlanticare Health Serv Inc; 07/22/19. $1,800,000

525 Brook Lane, 525 Brook Lane Llc Bryan Paul; 07/23/19. $62,500

772 Fishers Creek Road, Ortman Glen O Pereira Judith G; 07/23/19. $78,000

530 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Flimlin George E Jr Ferrier Frederick W; 07/23/19. $290,000

693 E Lakefront Circle, Kirsch Richard Loporto Ferdinand; 07/23/19. $116,500

120 Iroquiois Drive, Sullivan Timothy P Heun Brian D; 07/23/19. $75,000

28 N Pomona Road, Woolverton Anna Pacheco Valdebeni Carlos F; 07/23/19. $100,000

367 E Cos Cob Drive, Winston Scott Gamble Stephen J; 07/23/19. $167,000

553 Chatham Way, Campbell Jennifer/Admr Grant Walter B; 07/24/19. $227,500

1506 Cleveland Ave, Blue Sky Prop Llc Shepherd Rodney N; 07/24/19. $144,000

611a Sixth Ave, Martyanov Andrey Caring Incorprated; 07/24/19. $219,500

28 Fays Court Drive, Horton Inc Nj Ray Mayank; 07/24/19. $293,700

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

7408 First Ave, Riley Leonard J Kopaczewski Frank; 07/17/19. $103,250

6378 Monmouth Drive, Njhr 2 Llc Laporte Kristin; 07/17/19. $193,500

156 Darby Lane, Bessey Ryan Lapworth Jill; 07/17/19. $285,000

18 Westwood Road, Southavong Brenda Hall Eric William; 07/17/19. $130,000

1553 Pinehurst Drive, Meyers Michael A Baker Eric P; 07/18/19. $150,000

58 Monet Drive, Earl Owen G Thompson Tracey; 07/18/19. $380,000

6936 Casale Blvd, Naylor Jonathan William Lynch Joseph M IV; 07/18/19. $165,000

6394 Harding Highway, Katz Noveck Prop Llc 6394 Harding Highway Prop Llc; 07/19/19. $262,500

103 Merlino Lane, Rosa Jesus Dela Weidner David; 07/19/19. $240,000

18 Brewster Drive, Improta Lewis A Jr Schwartz Richard E; 07/22/19. $298,500

2432 Bayberry Court, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb 2432 Bayberry Ct Llc; 07/23/19. $41,150

6124 Estelle Ave, Riegel Kathleen E/Atty Menzoni Blaise; 07/23/19. $90,000

97 Meadow Circle, Slusher Andrea Ungermah Jeffrey R; 07/23/19. $214,900

4877 Bala Court, Borja Juan Brown Stephanie D; 07/24/19. $140,000

2851 Forsythia Court Unit 66, High Note Trust Alren Demeter Llc; 07/24/19. $65,000

6212 Oliver Ave, US HUD Flick Charles; 07/24/19. $61,000

HAMMONTON

115 12th St, Gannett Satellite Information Network Llc 109 12th Street Llc; 07/19/19. $90,000

518 13th St, Florelli Giuseppe Caravano Justin; 07/23/19. $215,000

506 Boyer Ave, Brougher Thomas Vaccarella Joseph Anthony; 07/23/19. $418,000

600 Ninth St, Bagliani Francis C III/Exr Macrie Matthew A; 07/24/19. $455,000

444 S Egg Harbor Road, Fannie Mae 10 Long View Llc; 07/25/19. $88,065

458 Bellevue Ave, Rref Ii Ib Nj Jgd Llc Newman Andrew William; 07/25/19. $200,000

125 N 2nd St, George Jon Lenard Elexander Marino John J; 07/26/19. $50,000

LINWOOD

132 Wilson Ave, Dozer Construction Llc Barsotti Jess Jacob; 07/24/19. $307,500

955 Bryant Ave, Wolcott Alice Jean/Exrx Lamkin David Scott; 07/24/19. $280,000

MARGATE

9600 Atlantic Ave Un 515, Ivker Brenda M Miller Lois; 07/17/19. $560,000

9505 Ventnor Ave Un 9, Phillips James V Croce Nicola; 07/18/19. $156,000

205 N Iroquios Ave, Magaziner Norman Skale Anna V; 07/18/19. $324,515

S Barclay Ave, Ryan Carol/Exrx Piraino Builders Llc; 07/19/19. $575,000

17 S Barclay Ave, Ryan Carol/Exrx Piraino Builders Llc; 07/19/19. $525,000

13 N Jefferson Ave Un A, Bendyl Dev Llc Snyder Debra; 07/23/19. $785,000

318 N Rumson Ave, Miller George K Jr Ricca Amanda; 07/24/19. $1,065,000

7721 Ventnor Ave, Njhr 3 Llc Deangelo Anthony S; 07/24/19. $662,500

21 N Kenyon Ave, Wiener Howard Price Tepper Alison/Tr/Tr; 07/25/19. $750,000

14 N Rumson Ave, Giordano Michele Wald Lawrence M; 07/26/19. $850,000

105 N Belmont Ave, Arena Francis D/Exr Gronek Karen; 07/26/19. $337,500

127 N Monroe Ave Apt 8, Napier Kristen Nicole Piperato Nancy; 07/26/19. $238,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

4006 Adams Circle, Bermudez Felix IV Figueroa Nikki; 07/29/19. $138,000

1200 & 1230 Seventh Ave, Whitetail Farms Llc Lucera Richard N II; 07/30/19. $125,000

NORTHFIELD

2300 Cedarbridge Road, Camp Victoria P/Admrx Jcmc Prop Llc; 07/19/19. $111,050

305 W Oakcrest Ave, Ariff Joy/Exr Kardzhilov Tsvetan; 07/24/19. $196,000

2202 Dolphin Ave, Olivenbaum Kenneth Steven Isaacs Bonnie; 07/24/19. $83,000

1209 Zion Road, Rumbaugh Robert Dougherty Robert; 07/25/19. $262,800

1113 Broad St, Mason Jesslyn Marie Zisman Catherine; 07/26/19. $113,500

PLEASANTVILLE

204 Pleasant Ave, Zamora Manuel Lopez Merino Sandra; 07/22/19. $125,000

215 Mcclellan Ave, Amjad Rehman Inc Forbey Diana K; 07/22/19. $147,900

1307 S New Road, 1307 South New Road Tr Passalacqua Aldo; 07/24/19. $36,500

5 E California Ave, Plasencia Jeffrey Joseph Asmathe; 07/24/19. $155,000

SOMERS POINT

20 Somers Ave, Peditto Evelyn Furlong Valerie; 07/18/19. $190,000

14 Leigh Drive, Bryan Jo Ann/Exrx Galiardo Frederick T; 07/18/19. $138,000

540c Sunrise Ave 2nd Fl, Campbell Thomas Lucarini Peter; 07/22/19. $130,000

13 Crestmont Drive, Davis Sharon M Pira Salih; 07/22/19. $217,000

415 Rhode Island Ave, Hurst Daniel E Macewan Keith; 07/22/19. $170,000

6 Bucknell Road, Gardner Jeffrey Stakelbeck Frederick; 07/23/19. $187,500

166 Exton Road, Pacula Kathleen L Blackledge Melissa; 07/24/19. $188,000

5 Southview Drive, Hart Concetta L Bayconich Donald W Jr; 07/25/19. $189,000

911 W New York Ave, Fannie Mae New Jersey Home Buyers Llc; 07/26/19. $129,900

153 Sunny Ave, Obrien Kevin M Cheek Justin; 07/26/19. $369,900

Cape May County

AVALON

2398 Ocean Drive, Weaver Wayne W Weaver Wayne W; 7/2019. $168,739

75 W 26th St, O’Hara William J Mollenhauer Joanne L S; 7/2019. $2,700,000

CAPE MAY

1003 Lafayette St Un A, Connor Hubert J Adm Cataldo G Thomas; 7/2019. $385,000

936 Lafayette St, Le Vasseur Michael Schwartz Gregory; 7/2019. $625,000

41 Jackson St, Kelly Leslie M Garretson Adam Douglas; 7/2019. $672,500

1023 Washington St, Wright Donald J Wadleigh Joy D; 7/2019. $865,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

134 Pennsylvania Ave, Bryant Construction Inc Walters Emily; 6/2019. $164,614

43 E New York Ave, Wilson Lawrence A Gonzalez D Conception; 6/2019. $170,000

26 Washington Ave, Fidelity Asset Mgmt LLC Mc Nerney Hayden J; 6/2019. $200,000

1 Harmony Lane, Zondag John Derrick Kain Paul J; 6/2019. $225,000

326 Lake View Lane, Heathcote Mary Ann Trust De La Torre Chandon; 6/2019. $245,000

25 Evergreen Ave, Conlow Lenore B Hoath Patricia; 6/2019. $259,000

601 Hughes Ave, Stewart Charles M Lombardo Timothy J; 6/2019. $279,900

12 Ringneck Court, Millard Katherine Brandon Derek R; 6/2019. $290,000

3 Amhurst Road, Hober Carl Guri Besnik; 6/2019. $295,000

215 Pinetree Drive, Patrou Neil Kelly George W Jr; 6/2019. $300,000

206 Iselin Road, Harris Richard Lezynski-Zayatz Linda; 6/2019. $304,225

975 Tecumseh Road, Mc Keown Richard Wachtel Jessica F; 6/2019. $360,000

309 Portsmouth Road, Rodgers Michaeline M Exr Di Antonio Linda; 6/2019. $365,000

3 Oreo Way, Hemingway James M John Bolte Family Trust; 6/2019. $374,900

9905 Seapointe Blvd, Deutsche Bk Ntll Trust Coy Trust Patel Ashish; 6/2019. $376,000

129 E Memphis Ave, Chuchra George N Jds Real Props LLC; 6/2019. $450,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

123 Lee Lane, Weick Warren E Millar Mary Eileen; 7/2019. $180,000

1134 Golf Club Road, Funk Robert F Blum Lily Anne; 7/2019. $210,000

504 Hughes Ave, Schwartz Jenniffer C Rogers Michael T Sr; 7/2019. $215,000

8 N 7th St, Carber Robert H Khadaronak Volha; 7/2019. $220,000

125 Geneva Ave, Schwemmer Craig Dougherty Joshua E; 7/2019. $225,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

510 E 14th Ave, Steltz Jessica Steltz Mary Jean; 7/2019. $65,000

1309 Ocean Ave, Murphy Robert W Magargal Matthew; 7/2019. $159,000

2020 E Marina Court, Somers James Poserina Ronald; 7/2019. $192,500

706 Hughes Ave, Poserina Thomas E Cabrera Cesar; 7/2019. $220,000

92 Anglesea Drive, Lake Michael J De Lisi Linda Jean; 7/2019. $245,000

121 E 18th Ave, Maule William Stier Stacey; 7/2019. $250,000

OCEAN CITY

807 Eighth St Un 306, Blizard George Equity Trust Company Cust; 7/2019. $43,000

505 15th St Third Fl, Collom Agnes G Collom Stephen M; 7/2019. $185,000

1622 Bay Ave, Rollins Deborah F Grey Janet F; 7/2019. $200,000

406 E Fourth St, Frederick Ann Regalado Antonio; 7/2019. $210,000

727 Moore Ave, Hughes Janet P 727 Moore Ave LLC; 7/2019. $310,000

1114 Bayfront #20, Dorfman Richard S Coolahan Jeffrey; 7/2019. $341,000

911-913 Bay Ave, Auberzinsky Thomas Selby Justin M; 7/2019. $370,000

600 A&B Third St, Zayatz Deborah Blankemeyer Carl S; 7/2019. $385,000

209 Bartram Lane, Ridolfi Robert J Brady Francis; 7/2019. $402,550

5023 West Ave, Powell William J Carlton Doreen; 7/2019. $430,000

336-337 Bay Av E #307, Reilly Patricia J Christoph Blake; 7/2019. $450,000

445 Asbury Ave, Shehata Mounir Sherick Ruth-Anne; 7/2019. $463,000

215 Asbury Ave, Fister Joseph N Barell Jason; 7/2019. $509,000

3759 West Ave, Oflazian Jerry Hasson Brian T; 7/2019. $510,250

5125-27 Asbury Ave Un 5127, Schweizer Margaret M Kronberger William F Jr; 7/2019. $520,000

334 Asbury Ave, Yurick John J Pelagatti Barry Michael; 7/2019. $520,000

1436-38 Haven Ave Un B, Powers Leslie A Mannello Antonio; 7/2019. $585,000

2 Victoria Lane, Medina Barrie M Jr Maccariella James Jr; 7/2019. $625,000

1544 Central Ave Un A, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Giovannetti Giancarlo; 7/2019. $670,000

1808-10 Wesley Ave, Hahn Brian A Thumann Cecelia; 7/2019. $685,000

2818 Asbury Ave, Hess James Collini Brian R; 7/2019. $890,000

509 Merion Place, Coleman John M K M Galetta Props 341 LLC; 7/2019. $2,200,000

909 Baya Ave, Collo Jacqueline I Est 909 Bay Ave LLC; 7/2019. $210,000

408 Ocean Ave, Wilson John A III Wilson James A; 7/2019. $220,000

50 Sunset Place, Stanker And Galetto Inc Lark Properties Lp; 7/2019. $249,000

44 Sunset Place, Stanker And Galetto Inc Lark Properties Lp; 7/2019. $262,000

935 Ocean Ave, Rosenberg Gloria Owens Kathryn J; 7/2019. $275,000

425 West Ave, Howell Jonathan Turnbull C B James; 7/2019. $405,000

324-26 Asbury Ave, Rue John Rooney Nancy; 7/2019. $409,000

328 Asbury Ave Un 1, Rooney Edward J Partenheimer Wayne; 7/2019. $440,000

SEA ISLE CITY

9 67th St So, Lingesso Carl L Mc Anally Thomas F Jr; 7/2019. $787,000

26 37th St, 26 37th St LLC Seifried Steve; 7/2019. $815,000

12 60th St, Oceans 12 LLC White Sarah J Trust; 7/2019. $2,100,000

127 89th St, Dunn Lorraine Tortorelli Suzanne; 7/2019. $650,000

209 79th St, Meyers David J Stark Michael G; 7/2019. $712,500

106 29th St, Lieb Stephen Nichols Willliam R IV; $860,000

5200 Landis Ave South, Koehler Roland Kelly Brian C; 7/2019. $875,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

50 Rivendell Road, Friel Donna K Bell Martin W’ 7/2019. $385,000

27 Jill Ave, Koch Richard A Garvey Paul T; 7/2019. $420,000

38 Victoria Lane, Tridente Dean M Fister Joseph N; 7/2019. $525,000

2 Magnolia Court, Kane Michael Thomas Dickinson Joseph; 7/2019. $627,000

105 N Lake Drive Un 105, Lauro David Callos Thomas J; 7/2019. $140,000

16 Queen Anne Court, Tierney William Mitchell Kevin; 7/2019. $149,000

102 Corson Tavern Lane, Lunsford John T Gehret Michael L; 7/2019. $200,000

WEST CAPE MAY

116 Pearl Ave Aka Pearl St, Hober Irene L Tr Barnhart Melissa; 6/2019. $585,000

147 Stimpson Lane, Dickinson Edna Orlando Damian; 6/2019. $335,000

112 Burgins Lane, West Cape Cottages LLC Cox Stephen A; 6/2019. $795,000

WEST WILDWOOD

Lot 23 Block 121, Dahms Jonathan G Diehl Jon; 6/2019. $259,000

14 Morning Glory Circle, Hull Bryan S Suess Theodore J IV; 6/2019. $327,000

221 R Ave, West Wildwood Boro Morgan Rosemary; 7/2019. $16,000

1 F Ave, Tony Campagna LLC Swartz Mark L; 7/2019. $345,000

751.5 W Poplar Ave, Brensinger Michael Coleman Robert; 7/2019. $740,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

203 O Ave, Swartz Mark L Mcgraw Francis; 7/2019. $261,450

WILDWOOD

344 W Roberts Ave, Mathis Charles J Cooper Robert; 7/2019. $106,000

233 W Maple Ave, Mtglq Investors L P Mosteller Herman; 7/2019. $118,000

310 E Hand Ave, Toroniewski Mark Wilcox Lois M; 7/2019. $162,500

4309A Mediterranean Ave, Fannie Mae Kelly Kevin P; 7/2019. $181,900

216 W Juniper Ave, Cama Sdira LLC Angouridakis Michail; 7/2019. $260,000

182 W Oak Ave, 182 W Oak Asso Lp Nork William J Jr; 7/2019. $287,500

311 E Pine Ave, Lynam Richard J Gallagher Stephen J; 7/2019. $367,000

4211 Ocean Ave, North Star One LLC Monaco Motel LLC; 7/2019. $1,025,000

4208-4218 Bwalk, Jk Investments LLC Bwalk Store LLC; 7/2019. $2,130,000

240 E Baker Ave, Barckett Lisa A Bojanowski Stephen G; 7/2019. $113,000

238 W 26th Ave, O’Brien Matthew J Fisher Harriet Ann; 7/2019. $155,000

203 W Taylor Ave, Bartolomeo Carmen Jones Donna Lee; 7/2019. $225,000

Lot 24 Block 66, Bank Of NY Mellon Moyer Scott Alan; 7/2019. $232,260

308 West Garfield Ave, Howell Kenneth R Lane Susan; 7/2019. $245,000

WILDWOOD CREST

314 W Cresse Ave, US Bank National AssoTrust Pereira Ana; 6/2019. $240,000

119 W Morning Glory, Stratton John S Imhof Joseph Patrick; 6/2019. $330,000

199 W Charleston Ave, Rusinko Dorothy L Powers Timothy J; 6/2019. $350,000

7902B Seaview Ave, Fitzpatrick John Fitzpatrick Scott M Sr; 6/2019. $360,000

7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Condo Dileonardo Mary; 6/2019. $405,000

7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Sen Swapan K; 6/2019. $439,900

7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Perri Nicholas; 6/2019. $449,900

7400 Ocean Ave Un 304N, Sand Castle Dev LLC Raymond Russell J; $460,000

3701 Atlantic Ave Un 302, Califano Mario C Barany Daniel; 7/2019. $139,000

402 E St Paul Ave, Morris Michael Hocko Nataliya; 7/2019. $145,000

207 E Fern Road, De Marchi Edward B Nowakowski T C; 7/2019. $308,400

135 W Cardinal Road, Basciano Peter A III Young Sally; 7/2019. $330,000

402A Charleston Ave,Bates Charles Wilson Matthew Jay; 7/2019. $345,000

400 E Orchid Ave, Iannucci Thomas J Murphy Keith; 7/2019. $355,000

6200 Pacific Ave Un 103, Derins Michael D’Ambrosio P B; 7/2019. $360,000

114 W Forget-Me-Not Road, Turzanski John D Burns Stephen; 7/2019. $367,000

328 W Cresse Ave, Castellano Vincent J Jr Stedeford Theresa; 7/2019. $370,000

7400 Ocean Ave Un 101N, Sand Castle Dev LLC Pmnj LLC; 7/2019. $385,000

213 W Lavender Road, Argus Property Grp Lp Winter Nicholas; 7/2019. $540,000

407 E Palm Road, Ducci LLC Herman Frederick L; 7/2019. $430,000

5709 Park Crest Blvd, Nini Umberto Do The Deal LLC; 7/2019. $500,000

WOODBINE

716 Monroe Ave, Pc4Reo LLC Flipping Keys LLC; 7/2019. $20,000

628 Jefferson Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Salinas Jessica Cabrera; 7/2019. $20,000

221 Maple St, Panchesine Ellen De Stefano Paul; 7/2019. $23,500

716 Monroe Ave, Flipping Keys LLC Lukes Rentals; 7/2019. $25,000

254 Oak St, Stone George Weeks Robert; 7/2019. $45,800

722 Adams Ave, NJHR 2 LLC Pane Kelsey; 7/2019. $139,900

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

301 W Commerce St Ext, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Torres Jose J Agent, Constantino Luis; Martinez Fernando Constantino; 7/2/2019. $66,000

127 Fayette St, Hudson Homes Management Llc Atty; Lsf11 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust Trust, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; 7/2/2019. $31,000

52 Highland Ave, Conners Kristin A Fka; Conners-Glaspey Kristin A, Calixto Matilde; 7/3/2019. $100,000

54 Cumberland Ave, Birdsall Gladys A, Calixto Ana; Calixto Edwin; Calixto Ricardo; 7/9/2019. $112,000

123 Rosenhayn Ave, Carbone Jennifer, Grandison Sheatha L; 7/11/2019. $137,500

16 Bridgeton Ave, Cocove Sandra A Aka Exec; Janker Charlene M Est By Exec; Janker Frank K Est; Weber Sandra Ann Aka Exec, Alavez Ricardo Perez; 7/11/2019. $144,000

67 Ewing St, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; Pullman Darrin, Wilkerson Trevor; 7/17/2019. $93,000

24 S Giles St, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc, Tarsitano Thomas R; 7/17/2019. $59,000

106 York St, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Arreortua Griselda Martinez; Morales Jose J Gomez; 7/18/2019. $43,000

106-108 American Ave, Metzler Edward Jr, Dmk Management Llc; 7/18/2019. $107,000

68 Summit Ave, Cannizzaro Vicki Lynn, Aliano Amelia D; 7/23/2019. $106,000

58 Dubois Ave, Hovermann Fred G; Hovermann Marjorie A, Edwards Jimmie Sr; 7/23/2019. $115,000

16 Rugby Lane, Figueroa Carmen D By Atty; Figueroa Juan C Atty, Perkins Delores; 7/25/2019. $95,000

29 Manheim Ave, Ebury Re Llc, Pessolano Nicholas R; 7/30/2019. $19,000

219 Hampton St, Dawson Richard W, Rivera Reyna Elena Morales; 7/30/2019. $80,000

469 Manheim Ave, Key Bank, Martinez Erick Constantino; 7/30/2019. $37,000

344 Indian Ave, Etf7 Special Nj Assets Llc, 12 Merchant Llc; 7/31/2019. $25,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

205 Spring Road &C, Dubrink Michael, Cossaboon Anita L; Otero Linda E; 7/1/2019. $58,900

415 Doe Place, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Back Pass Through &C By Trust By Atty; Newrez Llc Dba By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Residential Asset Securities Corp By Trust By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Go America Llc; 7/5/2019. $22,329

145 Point Breeze, Cao Tom T; Chang Michelle Q, Sheppard Bobbie Jo; Sheppard Steven; 7/17/2019. $13,000

7910 Magnolia Drive, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, White Leonie Elaine; 7/17/2019. $23,000

118 Point Breeze Drive, Citibank Trust By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty; New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2016-1 By Trust By Atty, 2019 Castle Llc; 7/18/2019. $13,000

2323 High St, Rascher Brenda L, Blystone Eric B; 7/23/2019. $115,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

732 Cedar St, Macera Nancy L Aka Est By Exec; Mathias George Michael Exec; Mathias Nancy L Aka Est By Exec, Yamasaki Rodney Jr; 7/11/2019. $131,000

595 Mulberry St, Borbely Victor K By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Evans Erika By Shrf, Foundation Properties Llc; 7/16/2019. $49,000

368 Stillman Ave, Harris Nancy L, Weigel Hayden W; Weigel Jessica L; 7/23/2019. $90,000

549 Irving Ave, Weise Brian G, Islas Orlando; 7/23/2019. $23,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

Bear Swamp Run, Christopher Robert C Jr, Nocon Family Llc; 7/30/2019. $80,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

67 Main St, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Morgan Stanley Abs Capital I Inc &C By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty, Go America Llc; 6/25/2019. $14,703

31 Hartz Drive, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Chavez Jabnel Mendez; Monarca Cruz Jerman Marcial. 6/25/2019. $30,000

S Burlington Road, Moore Shirley J; Moore Woodson Est, Holly Way Enterprises Llc; 6/26/2019. $50,000

1 Starkey Lane, Branch Banking & Trust Co, Wynn Albert C; 7/12/2019. $112,725

20 Piercetown Road, Bank Of America By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty, Smith Katina, 7/19/2019; $23,750

20 Longview Drive, Neal Willie Mae Aka Est By Adm; Petway Karen M Adm; Petway Tracey Aka Adm; Petway Tracy Aka Adm; Powell-Roberts Willie Mae Aka Est By Adm, Hernandez Faustino; 7/23/2019. $125,000

48 Reeves Road, Regalbuto Builders Llc; Regalbuto Samuel R, Batie Quakingya R; Peterson Mary E; 7/19/2019. $192,000

333 Clarks Pond Road, Cascade Funding 2017-1 Alternative Holdings Llc By Atty; Statebridge Co Llc Atty, Johnson Brandi L; Sooy Michael J; 7/30/2019. $85,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

40 Old Stagecoach Road, Hopewell Realty Llc; Irving Langer, Apex Hopewell Nj Llc; 7/2/2019. $1,800,000

23 Sheppard Drive, Michalek Joyce; Rafferty Barbara S; Williams Erma D, Chavez Flora; Ruiz Carlos Cruz; 7/2/2019. $135,000

4 Woodlawn Ave, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Residential Capital Management Group Atty; Simpson Nathan; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty, Swift Fred J Jr; 7/11/2019. $165,000

7 Pau Len Drive, Anderson Ada May, Martin Kimberly; Tkach Mariah J; 7/11/2019. $100,000

9 Holly Terrace, Cumberland County Sheriff; Horner Adrianna Aka By Shrf; Horner Keith Jr By Shrf; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; Orange Adrianna Aka By Shrf; South Jersey Gas By Shrf, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley II Inc; 7/16/2019. $77,300

310 Sheppards Mill Road, Tanis Karna Sue; Tanis William E Jr, Hagerty Linda; Hagerty Timothy; 7/22/2019. $170,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

11 East Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Association Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty, Crist Joseph; 7/2/2019. $13,500

5684 Ruby Ave, Day Patrick D, Mitchell Jermaine L; 7/3/2019. $171,000

130 Maple Ave, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Esqs Atty, Green Carl; 7/15/2019. $104,500

143 Main St, Bank Of America Fka; Lasalle Bank Fka; Lxs 2006-15 Trust By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Ali Aneer; 7/16/2019. $37,000

62 Newport Road, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, 2019 Castle Llc; 7/18/2019, $30,000

3005 Seaview Ave, Smith Steven, Lee Alexandra; Table Jeremy; 7/18/2019. $150,000

Sheppard Davis Road, Lim Alex A; Lim Christina, Nardelli Bros Inc; 7/19/2019. $250,000

226 Main St, Sharma Prakash C Aka; Sharma Prakish C Aka; Sharma Yogesh, Stidham Thomas Jr; 7/23/2019. $157,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

86 Hall Road, Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust &C By Trust By Atty; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty, Swink Scott; Swink Tina; 7/2/2019. $44,000

22 Broadway St, Swain Scott J, Revesz Meranda; 7/12/2019. $40,000

27 Quaker St, Cumberland County Sheriff; Feltes Kimberly M By Shrf; Nelson Brandon M By Shrf, Cascade Funding 2017 Alternative Holding Llc; 7/22/2019. $24,940

4048 Route 47, Costello Linda L; Winters Louann, Koering Heather; Koering Heidi; Williams Jarad; 7/24/2019; $50,000

MILLVILLE

712 Vine St East, Fay Servicing Llc Atty; Prof-2013-S3 Legal Title Trust Ii By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Antillia Homes Llc; 5/21/2019. $15,000

8102 W Buckshutem Road, Moore Barry K Est; Moore Kay A, Collins Tracy A; 5/22/2019. $189,900

809 N 2nd St, Pratts Tomas Jr Agnt; Tomlex Enterprises Llc By Agnt, Shia Investments Llc; 5/24/2019. $22,000

2209 Balsam Lane, Abrams Alicia; Canion Donna; Mackeprang Michael, Myers Brandylee; 5/28/2019. $214,000

238 Esibill Ave, Mccormick James P, Gooch Fateema; 5/29/2019. $199,500

128 River Drive, Mr Cooper; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba, 2019 Castle Llc; 5/30/2019. $51,500

302 W Harrison Ave, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 Trust By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Rambone Nicholas; 5/30/2019. $60,000

420 E Main St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Munyon Steven C; 5/30/2019. $30,000

103 Carmel Road, Champion Mortgage Co; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba, Poplar Property Managment Llc; 5/30/2019. $54,900

120 W Mcneal St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Munyon William C; 5/30/2019. $15,000

115 W Mcneal St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Munyon William C; 5/30/2019. $18,000

1000 Buck St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Williams Kenneth E III; 5/30/2019. $30,000

311 E Main St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Munyon Steven C; 5/30/2019. $15,000

117 Oregon St, Murray Catherine M; Murray Joseph H, Moore Gordon; Moore Patricia; 5/30/2019. $215,000

13 Pear St, American Mortgage Investment Partners Management Llc Atty; Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V-B By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty, Bowman Omni R; 5/30/2019. $175,000

1027 Church St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Rdn Properties Llc; 5/30/2019. $30,000

501 Hamilton Ave, Delta Funding Corp Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2000-2 By Trust By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota Trust By Atty, Antilla Homes Llc; 6/3/2019. $12,850

310 E Main St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Rdn Properties Llc; 6/3/2019. $15,000

2204 Balsam Lane, Repp Christine; Repp John, Cosgrove Danielle; Cosgrove Patrick; 6/4/2019. $188,500

15 Cornwall Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Beggs Kyle; 6/4/2019. $151,900

926 Shar Lane Blvd, Dashow Stephanie L, Dancel Darwin S; 6/4/2019. $175,000

7732 Raymond Drive, Rutter Deborah L; Rutter Roger G, Gavin Jonmarc; 6/4/2019. $161,000

600 Valatia Ave, Barrick Maria, Mosley Lindsay M; 6/4/2019. $115,000

818 E Main St, R J Real Estate Llc, Jimenez Jose A; 6/4/2019. $80,000

324-325 S Third St, Panzer Cindy L; Panzner Joseph R, Miller Kevin; 6/5/2019. $30,000

402-404 F St, Ortiz Angel A; Ortiz Dayna A, Ortiz Angel A Jr; 6/5/2019. $100,000

501 W Race St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty, Landis Properties Llc; 6/5/2019. $44,250

124 W Main St, Mcmahon James; R&J Real Estate Llc, Willis Gregory; 6/6/2019. $50,000

122 Main St W, Mcmahon James; R&J Real Estate Llc, Willis Gregory; 6/6/2019. $50,000

1 Oriole Lane, Sherwood Forest Homes Llc, Rodriguez David; Rodriguez Ruby; 6/6/2019. $258,000

314-316 Pine St, Munyon Elber B, Oc Equities Llc; 6/6/2019. $87,000

211 East St, Hughes Ethel D, Milbourne Natalie L; 6/6/2019. $119,900

1031 Pineview Terrace, Pottorff Michael, Marrero Edward Jr; 6/6/2019. $154,000

10900 W Buckshutem Road, Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty, Williams Jimmy A Sr; 6/6/2019. $21,500

17 N Brandriff Ave, Graham Delhaven; Graham Maxine By Atty; Kendall Marisue Atty, Safeway Auto Sales Llc; 6/7/2019. $65,000

211 Cottage St, Mr Cooper; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba, Flipping Keys Llc; 6/7/2019. $111,500

129 Rogers Ave, Stankiewicz Gabriel L Est By Exec; Stankiewicz Patricia Est; Stankiewicz Stanilius Exec, Seibel Wesley; 6/7/2019. $100,000

804 F St, Fay Servicing Llc Atty; Prof-2013-M4 Legal Trust II By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Great Properties Llc; 6/11/2019. $55,000

435 S 2nd St, Bozarth Chanel L Matthews, 435 S 2nd Llc; 6/11/2019. $50,000

3 Greenlawn Court, Groves Brittanie, Dolson Amanda; Rodriguez Jordano; 6/11/2019. $140,000

25 Sandy Lane, Gordon Ann Aka Est By Exec; Gordon Betty Ann Lenore Aka Est By Exec; Mills Mary E Exec, Honaker Matthew D; Pettit Jessica E; 6/11/2019. $87,500

200 Ginger Ave, Frantz H Ronald By Atty; Frantz Joan M Est; Scotti Vikki; Scotti Vikki By Atty, Cesta Edward J; Cesta Mary; 6/12/2019. $130,000

412 N 4th St, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-Opt5 By Trust By Atty, Go America Llc; 6/12/2019. $14,101

157 S 2nd St, Bank Of New York Fka; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Shrf; Rodriguez Aida; 6/14/2019. $19,700

27 W Mcneal St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Love Tahmez; 6/17/2019. $13,600

624 Quail Drive, Laury David; Laury Mindy, Mccarron Kathleen A; Mccarron Sean P; 6/12/2019. $256,000

714 Woodland Drive, Sampson Robert E Est; Sampson Sharon S, Thompson Shanee M; 6/13/2019. $86,000

112 Hillside Ave, Blake James; Simpkins Brooke Renee, Turner Keith A; Turner Kenneth; 6/17/2019. $192,000

1901 Hance Bridge Road, Griffiths Todd J Est; Stillman Christine, Bauer Jennifer; 6/18/2019. $172,000

1637 Fairton Road, Adams Michael By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley II Inc; 6/18/2019. $83,700

910 Hill Lane, Kott Inv Llc, Misyak Joseph M; Misyak Kristen J; 6/18/2019. $185,000

307 Sassafras St, PcII Reo Llc, Forde Otelle O; 6/20/2019. $16,000

2438 E Main St, Mccarron Kathleen; Mccarron Sean P, Bartleson Christine L; Bartleson William T Jr; 6/24/2019. $216,500

2008 Fairton Road, Hanby Diane L, Lawrence Robert M II; 6/25/2019. $230,000

423 Carmel Road, Mitchell David; Mitchell Sheila, Lawler Traci; Wielgus Dylan; 6/25/2019. $290,000

424 Caroline Lane, Cumberland County Sheriff; Profitt Jeffrey & Mrs By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc; 6/26/2019. $148,000

123 S 9th St, Kott Michelle; Kott Richard L, Hickman Rickey D; Hickman Samantha M; 6/26/2019. $101,000

18 Marc Drive, Blb Resources Delegate By Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Torres Jose J Agent, Gaskill Wilbert W; 6/27/2019. $160,000

247 Sugarman Ave, Haight Joanne; Haight Joanne S Exec; Rea Frances A Aka Est By Exec; Rea Frances Savo Aka Est By Exec, Bykuc Wieslaw; 6/27/2019. $60,000

466 Rhonda Drive, Holmes Kevin; Holmes Victoria, Cardona Saul Perez; 6/28/2019. $150,000

101 N High Street, Vanaman David W; Vanaman Kathleen A, 101 N High Street Llc; 6/29/2019. $127,750

SHILOH

899 Main St, Hudson Homes Management Llc Atty; Lsf11 Master Participation Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Dean Brittany; 6/11/2019. $72,000

37 Geisinger Ave, Blb Resources Delegate; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Pace John; 6/11/2019. $65,000

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

871 Columbia Highway, Jarve Mati Esq Exec; Soone Arminda Aka Est; Soone Minda Aka Est; Soone Peter Est By Exec, Scarpa Charles III; Scarpa Kristina; 7/2/2019. $159,000

West Road, Barbera Tracy Sloan Atty; Sloan Gary T Jr Atty; Sloan Gary T Sr By Atty, Mecouch Farms 3 Llc; 7/3/2019. $207,500

204 Stow Creek Road, Levick Harriet M, Levick Andrea S; Levick Christopher D; 7/18/2019. $254,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

314 Centerton Road, Hayes Ellen Lorraine By Atty; Hayes John Est; Kain Linda L Atty, Bicer Bedia S; 7/5/2019. $28,000

300 Landis Ave, James Maryann, Daly Kaitlyn M; Daly Michael A; 7/9/2019. $307,000

86 Northville Road, Stone Sharon L, Cruz Bictoria Chavez; Ramirez Alberto Cruz; 7/9/2019. $370,000

14 Pindale Drive, Ash Christine L; Ash Thomas W Jr; Gonzalez Christine L Fka, Seibel Anthony; 7/9/2019. $169,000

218 Old Deerfield Pike, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc, Khattha Sasithorn; 7/11/2019. $121,802

20 Parvins Mill Road, Veterans Affairs Dept Of, Hubbard Michelle A; Hubbard Steven S; 7/15/2019. $42,500

223 Old Deerfield Pike, Cesta Edward J; Cesta Mary T, Caine Diane; Livingston Wendy L; 7/16/2019. $340,900

20 Danna Lane, Pace John Nicholas, Belmont Martha Guzman; Guzman Diana Gonzalez; 7/18/2019. $149,900

95 Weber Road, Sepers Janet M; Sepers Louis L, Rodzik Llc; 7/23/2019. $65,000

23 Granada Drive, Njhr 3 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Johnson Stephen; 7/23/2019. $234,900

48 Dubois Road, Dooley Rickie Sr; Dooley Thelma Mae Est, Vanderbeck Paul; 7/25/2019. $69,900

VINELAND

3429 E Landis Ave, Mendez Julio L; Mendez Rosa L, Village Super Market Inc; 7/1/2019. $340,000

270 N Orchard Road, Delta Properties; Dimedio Gene S Ptr, Carter Lumber Co; 7/1/2019. $300,000

230 W Elmer St, Cortes Wanda E, Guzman Digna I;7/1/2019. $83,000

444 Taylor Ave, Stevens Diane, Perez Ernesto Jr; 7/1/2019. $115,000

2362 La Valle Ave, Brown Connie M Fka; Thomas Connie M; Thomas Hosea T, Silva Jean-Philippe; Silva Sheree; 7/1/2019. $315,000

5488 Pilgrim Way, Puesi Rosario Jr; Rpj Properties Llc, Robbins Alexander; 7/1/2019. $214,905

1803 Whispering Woods Way, Kissell Donna; Kissell Michael, Ricci Christopher; Ricci Patricia; 7/1/2019. $420,000

1132 E Wheat Road, Hsbc Bank Usa Trust By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Renaissance Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Notes Series 2005-2 By Trust By Atty, Mile High 1 Llc; 7/1/2019. $73,993.50

1629 Berkshire Drive, Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities, US Bank Trust By Atty, Ortiz Alexis Martinez; 7/1/2019. $105,000

1673 Wynnewood Drive, Mcgarvey Heidi M; Mcgarvey Kevin R, Riggins Shawn M; 7/1/2019. $240,000

Tags

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments