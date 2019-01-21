Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
AVALON
Lot 5 Block 22.01, Cirucci Dominick C Jr Brown Matthew; 7/2018. $3,275,000
511 42nd St, Mirra Raymond A Jr Gaudreau John M; 7/2018. $5,600,000
7800 Dune Drive, Out Of Dodge LLC Bertrand Carol; 7/2018. $265,000
7900 Dune Drive, Maier Randall Logoyda Deborah; 7/2018. $325,000
696 22nd St, Gracey Glenn Trust Wagner Frederick W; 7/2018. $855,000
268 22nd St, Pasquarella Joseph D Mc Fadden Jeffrey P; 7/2018. $1,160,000
25 Flamingo Drive, Collins James R Shine Robin M; 7/2018. $2,900,000
3107 Avalon Ave, Finger Henry W Trust&C Carlino Anne; 7/2018. $3,200,000
5088 Dune Drive, Coastal Edge Dev Group LLC Daggett William O Jr; 7/2018. $3,308,500
3319 Ocean Ave, Murphy Richard P Riegel Evette; 7/2018. $346,500
7929 Dune Drive, Franzen Marcus Mc Tavish Cheryl; 7/2018. $420,000
696 21st St N Un, Carr Stephanie M Price Brian; 7/2018. $642,500
263 80th St, Robinson Michael P Tilotta Rudolph M Jr; 7/2018. $650,000
66 E 20th St, Vojack Kathleen Molnar Thomas; 7/2018. $749,000
144 15th St, Boyd Gregory S Tr SH Real Estate Dev LLC; 7/2018. $825,000
2708 Ocean Dr Un A, Shine Robin M Miller Curtis S; 7/2018. $845,000
3458 Dune Drive, Rietzke Gregory P Bogle Francis; 7/2018. $899,000
714 Sunride Drive, Deutsche Bnk Ntl Trust Co Mc Elvogue Peter J; 7/2018. $990,000
294 50th St, Bickell Theodore J IV Tr Casparius Richard N Tr; 7/2018. $1,107,000
CAPE MAY
1034 Maryland Ave, Mc Coy Mary Evelyn Triolo Michael F; 7/2018. $899,000
938 Honeysuckle Road, Knapp Malcolm R Kuhns Michelle A; 7/2018. $258,000
4315 Ocean St Un 10, Connors & Connolly LLC Real Estate 315 LLC; 7/2018. $300,000
1350D Pennsylvania Ave, D’Aoust Cynthia Chionchio Edward; 7/2018. $316,000
Lot 1 C407 Block 1947, Heller Jeffrey K Conover Kevin M; 7/2018. $82,000
900 Scott Ave, Deutsche Bnk Ntl Trust Co Biffoni Maria; 7/2018. $127,800
215 Trenton Ave, Bargiel Bernadette Gallo Cape Real Estate Dev LLC; 7/2018. $825,000
1112 Washington St, Myers Dale H Sidell Mark Edward; 7/2018. $999,999
CAPE MAY POINT
512 Lighthouse LLC Apgar Neal R; 7/2018. 512 Lighthouse Ave, $592,500
602 Cape Ave, Grubb Robert Jr Exr&C Jameson E Carlton III; 7/2018. $575,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
110 Townsends Creek Drive, Greway Charles Medycki Walter J; 7/2018. $23,000
Lot 5, Bl 225.01, Mc Mullin John J Singiser Stephen; 7/2018. $70,000
477 Hands Mill Road, HUD By Secy Caprioni Eugenia A; 7/2018. $100,000
157 Woodbine Road, Perry Thomas E Kelly Megan; 7/2018. $100,000
1731 Route 9 S 37, Kazarow Patricia A De Mauriac Barbara H; 7/2018. $300,000
27 Hoffman Drive, Polk Frank J Burdick Michael; 7/2018. $355,000
168 Tyler Road, Keywood Jeannette Rea Lindholm Michael A; 7/2018. $400,000
115 Iron Horse Road, Brinsfield O James Ecret George K Jr; 7/2018. $47,000
98 Holly Drive, Mc Cabe Donald H Mc Culloch Sarah Rose; 7/2018. $60,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
106 W Miami Ave, G C Island Svcs LLC Hufnal Theodore J; 7/2018. $299,000
6 Holly Drive, Fee Dolores C Gallant Gregory J; 7/2018. $307,000
685 Townbank Road, Chamberlain William Granato Neil; 7/2018. $312,000
14 Race Track, Cape Real Es Dev LLC Finnegan Catherine M; 7/2018. $320,000
9 S Andrielle Lane, Lambert Christian J Sandesron Daphne S; 7/2018. $415,000
517 Sandalwood Road, Zagiel Jeffrey Plasha Dennis K Jr; 7/2018. $500,000
19 Admirals Court, Brown James D O’Brien Eugene; 7/2018. $510,000
20 E New York Ave, Bayview Loan Serv LLC Schwartz James; 7/2018. $70,000
207 E Drumbed Road, Harkins Amelia L La Croix Thomas; 7/2018. $85,000
291 E Miami Ave, Ja & Bg Properties LLC Botello Hugo A; 7/2018. $120,000
249 W Atlantic Ave, Compton Thomas Curran Lynda M; 7/2018. $132,000
231 Fishing Creek Road, Fannie Mae Domico Lia; 7/2018. $165,000
101 Old Mill Drive, Sherwood Robert H Cruz Katie A; 7/2018. $193,500
417 Del-View Road, Anthony John P Everett Richard G; 7/2018. $240,000
27 Beachhurst Drive, Nezaj Gazmend Vogel C Sherman; 7/2018. $265,000
875-877 Tower View Road, Woodrow Eric Haro Homero; 7/2018. $270,500
961 Shirley Ave, Shirley Ave LLC Hawes Jonathan P; 7/2018. $285,000
404 Chatam Drive, Beebe Morris L Helbig Kelley Ann; 7/2018. $290,000
129 Cardinal Ave, Pawlus Real Estate Dev LLC Breithaupt Fenton F; 7/2018. $300,000
313 Nantucket Drive, Bowley Lewis E Kulkowitz Kyle H; 7/2018. $328,000
416 Chatam Drive, De Pasquale Ronald Fields David Jon; 7/2018. $330,000
51 Summer Circle, Leckburg Norma Mcconville Robert; 7/2018. $375,000
333 Portsmouth Road,De Marcantonio Carl M Helbig Leonard F IV; 7/2018. $395,000
300 E Raleigh Ave Un 514, Scarpato Peter A Noland Charles W; 7/2018. $399,999
7 Taylor Lane, Edwards John C Faulkner James P; 7/2018. $510,000
109 Edna Ave, Culling Anne M Spano Elizabeth C; 7/2018. $32,601
125 W Delaware Parkway, New Penn Financial LLC Mustakas Arthur G; 7/2018. $80,000
111 E Drumbed Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Whitesell James P; 7/2018. $124,700
135 W New York Ave, Mdi West Prop LLC Jersey Cape Homes LLC; 7/2018. $135,000
138 Arbor Road, Abrams Alicia Schaffer Robert E; 7/2018. $145,000
3512 Bayshore Road, Carrara Eleanore Exr Henry John P; 7/2018. $163,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
2003 Tidewater Ave, Porto John Trust Porto Gloria M; 7/2018. $62,291
608 Hand Ave, Willis & Willis Prtn Trdg Ross Denham Inv LLC; 7/2018. $75,000
306 S Main St, Osborne John K III Newdeck John; 7/2018. $125,000
18 Church Road, Redd Patricia L Exr&C Barto Sean W; 7/2018. $145,000
5 & 10 Seabass Lane, Weidner Jason Fredrick Pierson Stephen; 7/2018. $175,000
3 Avocado Road, Haberman Harold A Winters Megan L; 7/2018. $236,500
20 Church Road, Reed Patricia L Exr&C Sea Grear Prop LLC; 7/2018. $240,000
16 Woodland Ave, NJHR 1 LLC Keeley Therese M; 7/2018. $250,000
30 Meadow View Lane, Adolfsen Eric N Exr&C Vallen Kevin; 7/2018. $325,000
6 Sanderling Court, Farmer Lawrence S Jr Brown Joseph C; 7/2018. $341,500
527 Route 47 S, Latvenas Joseph 527 Rt 47 LLC; 7/2018. $85,000
11 Linda Lane, Simpkins Jonathon D Heun Heather L; 7/2018. $123,500
408 N 7th St B, Carlin David Dickerson Joseph O Jr; 7/2018. $130,000
7 School Lane, James Bruce W/Exr Rodriguez F A; 7/2018. $175,000
12 Cochran St, Fun Under The Sun LLC Thomas Adam; 7/2018. $184,900
4 Lehigh Ave, Shaw Donna Walker Sharon Kay; 7/2018. $197,500
8 N Blueberry Lane, Wagner Patricia Bulifant Heather; 7/2018. $225,000
42 Bucks Ave, Sheppard Jeffrey M Simpkins Jonathon D; 7/2018. $270,000
11 W Hereford Ave, Lomonaco Anthony Miller Ryan; 7/2018. $285,000
2 Holly Knoll Drive, Waddington David I Delaney Douglas M; 7/2018. $341,500
10 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders Trdg Sandora Laura; 7/2018. $419,900
210 N Main St, Napoleon Cecilia A Tr 608-610 Mullica Hill Rd LLC; 7/2018. $510,000
5 James St, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Christ Gos Ch Of Whtsb Inc; 7/2018. $25,000
18 N 10th St, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb I&G Building LLC; 7/2018. $51,813
203 Linden Lane, Gruszka Albert M Adm Mc Cullough Scott I; 7/2018. $66,000
29 Park Ave, Mlw Investments LLC Marmolejos-Glas Michel; 7/2018. $115,000
1412 Burleigh Ave, Trombetta Giacomo Joseph Jr Trombetta Giacomo J Jr; 7/2018. $127,250
4 N 12th St, Mitchell Alice L Hamilton Brian C; 7/2018. $129,000
6 Davis Road, Mc Cart Jeffrey A Bravo-Sanchez Isrrael; 7/2018. $132,000
14 & 16 N 8th St, Isaksen Rod Axelsson Hans O; 7/2018. $179,000
4 N 10th Ave, Sandbox LLC Lopez Javier Nunez; 7/2018. $179,900
2 Cedar Drive, Amato Vincent Smith William A; 7/2018. $244,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
300 W 19th Ave, 21st Mortgage Corp Tangradi Janice; 7/2018. $110,500
1100 NJ Ave Un 301, Hurley Ryan Mc Guire Michael P; 7/2018. $142,000
1400 Surf Ave, Tonkovich Joseph Garrido Christine L; 7/2018. $152,000
209-211 W 18th Ave Un 1B, Bicknell Marilu Ross Andrew T; 7/2018. $211,500
202 W 3rd Ave B, De Muro Joseph Paley John J; 7/2018. $320,000
2103 Seaboard Circle, Zdenek Gerard J Bogdash Michael J; 7/2018. $430,000
2301 Atlatnic Ave, Marcus Matthew K&T Inv Gr LLC; 7/2018. $72,000
109 Seaview Court, Downey Paul Coombs Keith; 7/2018. $241,000
347 E 21st Ave, Kenney Mark Walker Lisa A; 7/2018. $241,100
104 E 13th Ave, Piccirilli Vincent Reilly James M; 7/2018. $265,000
102 E 21st Ave, Metzler Stephen Wheeler Patricia; 7/2018. $279,500
265 Seabreeze Court, Bortz Dale R Floody Edward; 7/2018. $308,000
210 E 23rd Ave, Old Yeller L L C Birch John Ronald; 7/2018. $440,000
110 E Walnut Ave, Luff H William Jr Pace Joseph S; 7/2018. $496,000
711 Ocean Ave, Cristinzio Steven M Posner Matthew T; 7/2018. $145,000
500 Kennedy Drive, Kane Thomas J III Gross Robert J; 7/2018. $150,000
500 Kennedy Drive, Muller Rudolph P Jr Walsh Sandra A; 7/2018. $155,000
608 Ocean Ave Un 202, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc Kondor Kris D; 7/2018. $173,500
1800 Ocean Ave, Catinella Joseph R Miller William F; 7/2018. $179,999
OCEAN CITY
3408-30 Haven Ave Un 223, Stanton David W Somer Haven LLC; 7/2018. $75,000
1107 Bay Ave, Batchelder JM Trust Alivernini Frank J; 7/2018. $205,000
428-30 West Ave, Hq Investments LLC Rjgvb LLC; 7/2018. $320,000
125 Tarpon Court, Coastal Reno Inc Mullen Jamie; 7/2018. $367,500
3036 33rd St, Doyle Robert L Macchione Joseph; 7/2018. $465,000
6-8 Eighth St, Hq Inv LLC Mc Fadden Bruce R; 7/2018. $474,900
822-824 Fourth St 1st Fl, Bolton Vincent Correll Foy Real Es LLC; 7/2018. $515,000
1600 Wesley Ave, Guerriero Alex Wahl Michael J; 7/2018. $659,000
831 Pennlyn Place, Millon John F D’Orazio Joann; 7/2018. $665,000
222 Ocean Road, Harp Betty Ann Bergen Robin M; 7/2018. $3,000,000
2420-2422 West Ave, Meale Enrico A Cama Sdira LLC; 7/2018. $116,250
844 Plymouth Place Un 101, Stitt William A Torres Morgan; 7/2018. $159,000
R935 Ocean Drive, ossmann David J Minichino Mario John; 7/2018. $252,000
4450 West Ave, Jasinski Mj Est By Adm Endres Raymond A; 7/2018. $282,500
Lot C Block 4304, Croce Ronald E Melvin Judith Ann; 7/2018. $290,000
900 Palen Ave, Zindel Diane E Phillips John G; 7/2018. $296,000
441 Bay Ave, Morrissey Anne Williams Nicole C; 7/2018. $330,000
26 Garfield Place, Gonzalez Vincent R Bradley Gregory J; 7/2018. $336,000
50 Tennessee Ave, Hendrickson K Tr Di Marco Vito; 7/2018. $350,000
12 W 18th St, O’Neill Gertrude Ocean City Dev Gr LLC; 7/2018. $425,000
1741 West Ave, Chiappisi Donald A Simonson Daiana; 7/2018. $430,524
132-134 Ocean Ave, Musumeci Valerie Tr Kell Robert S Jr; 7/2018. $455,100
5 Summer Court, Ruszkowski W Edward III Chiorazzo Jill L; 7/2018. $515,000
401-07 Bayfront, Hixson Arthur N Exr Smith Gregory W; 7/2018. $568,000
1401 Central Ave, Augustine Barbara J Ocean City Dev Gr LLC; 7/2018. $585,000
3557-59 West Ave,Seidman Harvey Spadea Gregory J; 7/2018. $611,000
4206 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Bertino Jean M Est/Exr Kricheff David; 7/2018. $730,000
29 W 15th St, Foglio Lisa A Audino Paul J; 7/2018. $750,484
4401 Asbury Ave, Hays David Crawford Thomas F; 7/2018. $752,500
908-910 Brighton Place, Myers Ian Mc Ginnis John G; 7/2018. $755,000
3900 Central Ave 1st Fl, Araco Nicholas Rodgers Gregory E; 7/2018. $875,000
1236-1238 Wesley Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Walsh Brian P/Tr; 7/2018. $927,000
300-02 Atlantic Ave, J Shane And C Murray Rev Tr 302 Atlantic Ven LLC; 7/2018. $948,500
1238 Wesley Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Markelwith John E; 7/2018. $975,000
6 Tobago Lane, Baxter Deborah F Auletto Jeffrey; 7/2018. $1,700,000
870 E 7th St Un 421, Gauta Walt Calabro David J; 7/2018. $110,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
