Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295. Listings are unavailable for Ocean County. They will resume when provided.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
105 Holly Road, Rae Robert to Pruchnicki Dennis J; 02/02/18. $20,000
136 E Wyoming Ave, Anderson Jacqueline B to Delgadillo Eliu C; 02/05/18. $147,500
200 W Church St, Golden Goose Holdings LLC to Smith Charles A; 02/06/18. $120,000
ATLANTIC CITY
101 S Raleigh Ave Un 417, Brooks Remedios S to Cabacungan Roderick A; 02/01/18. $75,000
43 N Stenton Place, US Bank to Nguyen Tina; 02/02/18. $65,500
2 N Providence Ave, Chowdhury Mohammed to Munchmazz LLC; 02/02/18. $260,000
321 N Elberon Ave, Carrieri Antoinette/Exrx to Carrieri Thomas Jr; 02/02/18. $125,000
BRIGANTINE
19 Beacon Lane, Lerner Ronald M to Noto Gabriel; 02/02/18. $150,000
407 Sheridan Place, Mccue Suzanne/Admrx to Puglano LLC; 02/05/18. $135,000
9 Harbour Court, Galmin Damon L to Callahan Kevin J; 02/05/18. $390,000
4 Explorer Road, Davoli Linda to Hunt Christina M; 02/06/18. $175,000
401 37th St S Un 5, Mcgee Mark A to Lalik Michael III; 02/06/18. $125,000
BUENA
1301 S Central Ave, Utopia Inv LLC to Alicea and Fabbri Realty LLC; 02/05/18. $53,000
300 E Pacific Ave, Husted Michelle to Carey Douglas R; 02/06/18. $194,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
1384 Riviera Blvd, Wilmington Tr to Stabile Matt; 02/01/18. $188,000
326 Woodlawn Ave, Worth Caren L to Morgan Patrick; 02/06/18. $154,000
CORBIN CITY
428 Harding Lane, Obrien Theresa L to Devaul Barbara J; 02/01/18. $95,000
424 Harding Lane, Wells Fargo to Miller Justin E; 02/16/18. $117,600
EGG HARBOR CITY
424 Boston Ave, Fannie Mae to Connelly Lois; 02/01/18. $33,900
459 Philadelphia Ave, Exotic Prestige LLC to Vieuw LLC; 02/01/18. $110,000
319 Chicago Ave, Grams Mark Robert to Rocap Carly S; 02/07/18. $72,900
328 Hamburg Ave, Steward Lender Serv Inc to Jorgensen Kevin; 02/07/18. $38,328
301 Antwerp Ave, Comm Cap LLC to Coggiola Elora Danan Kay; 02/07/18. $80,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
6300 Black Horse Pike, Desapio Real Estate Dev LLC to New Covenant Comm Church of Somers Point Inc; 02/01/18. $370,000
6304 Black Horse Pike, Diamond Family Real Estate LLC to New Covenant Comm Church of Somes Point Inc; 02/01/18. $2,175,000
331 Zion Road, Dixon Karen to Dixon William L; 02/01/18. $30,000
4035 Spruce Ave, Woodard Justin to Edwards Rebecca; 02/01/18. 4212,500
106 Ohio Ave, Mas 2 LLC to Painting by Figueroas LLC; 02/01/18. $172,400
89 Robert Best Road, Dolan Jane A/Exrs to Legette Maxie Jr; 02/02/18. $189,900
215 Surf Road, Davco Const Inc to Nieves Antonio L; 02/02/18. $270,000
222 Delaware Ave, Blevin Kevin to Sales Jose A Jr; 02/05/18. $154,500
33 Burnside Drive, Brock Jean M to Burgess Richard; 02/05/18. $226,900
2 Timberwood Drive, Christiana Tr Sol to Maxx Real Estate LLC; 02/05/18. $91,000
429 Zion Road, Nationstar Mortg LLC to Takida LLC; 02/05/18. $77,176
211 Glenn Ave, Ponton Denisse to Amitrano Kimberly; 02/05/18. $246,000
4038 Ivins Ave, Harron Charles J to Astillero Henrique D; 02/05/18. $240,000
19 Gardenia Drive, Horton Inc NJ to Lopez Puccio Alejandro; 02/06/18. $260,000
47 Pebble Beach Drive, King Kevin to Bobe Randolph; 02/06/18. $405,000
4 Gardenia Drive, Horton Inc NJ to Kinsley Michael Jr; 02/06/18. $246,315
15 Bayberry Ave, Godleski Cantin Mary to Piper Brandon M; 02/07/18. $233,000
237 Mystic Drive, Ponzio Annette M to Fiorentino Diego; 02/07/18. $565,000
21 Morning Glory Court, Bank of NY Mellon to Crest Const LLC; 02/07/18. $225,750
237 Churchill Drive, Moore Kenneth B to Vermette Ryan; 02/07/18. $319,900
203 Booker Ave, NYC Reo LLC to Segui Xavier; 02/08/18. $110,000
FOLSOM
3122 N Pindwood Drive, Wilmington Sav Fund Society to Pizzico Suzanne; 02/14/18. $235,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
626 Chancery Lane, Simon Matthew B to Hoopes Jennifer; 01/31/18. $96,000
317 S Frankfurt Ave, Stadtmueller John L/Ind&Exr to Stadtmueller John L; 01/31/18. $85,000
37 S New York Road, Sai Hosp LLC to Goldstar Gr Inc; 02/01/18. $400,000
1 Mockingbird Way, Smith John W III/Adm to Hashimoto Yvonne; 02/01/18. $163,000
474 Country Club Drive, Ellmore Philip T to Calciano Carmen F; 02/01/18. $305,500
54 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Roche Margaret A to Iacono Angela M; 02/01/18. $78,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
1371 Aspen St, Maciejko Michael to Masland William; 02/01/18. $178,000
6108 Oak St, Bates Wes to Sauerwald John; 02/01/18. $212,000
6212 Sears Ave, Morrisey Michael R Sr to Brecht Gregory L; 02/01/18. $116,000
12 Rembrandt Way, Sandilya Vijay K to Patel Henil; 02/02/18. $290,000
4351 Township Ave, Mckaig Robin B to Peta Stacy; 02/02/18. $270,000
6103 Harley Ave, Phillips Jeffrey O to Davis Kristy; 02/05/18. $193,000
4903 Winterbury Place, US HUD to Vargas Sandra; 02/05/18. $60,000
6105 Harding Highway, New Jersey CVS Pharmacy LLC to FNRP Mays Landing Hold LLC; 02/05/18. $275,000
102 Pico Court, HSBC Bank to Wilson John P; 02/06/18. $38,000
7206 Belmont Ave, 365 Ridgewood LLC to BBC 7206 LLC; 02/06/18. $140,000
1 Gasko Road, Gaffney John to Moore Kenneth; 02/07/18. $241,000
3 Wexford Lane, Select Const LLC to Monetti William F; 02/07/18. $61,000
5762 Holly St, Chenoweth Deborah/Exrx to Ruark Vera L; 02/07/18. $117,500
2728 Evergreen Court, Bank of NY Mellon to Nselm Joseph; 02/08/18. $30,100
6311 Lance Ave, Dogwood Inv LLC to Blue Sky Prop LLC; 02/08/18. $45,000
2877 Elwood Road, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Edgar Prop LLC; 02/08/18. $175,500
2877 Elwood Road, Edgar Prop LLC to 2877 Elwood LLC; 02/08/18. $175,500
HAMMONTON
341 Lakeview Drive, US Bank to Saving Grace Prop LLC; 02/01/18. $108,000
100 N Washington St, Bermudez Jesus M to Bermudez Manuel D; 02/01/18. $50,000
662 Peach St, Fannie Mae to Guida Thomas; 02/02/18. $147,000
10 Kay Drive Un B, Salvati Colleen to Gasiewski Catherine M; 02/05/18. $210,000
LINWOOD
23 E Royal Ave, Previti D Elaine/Exr to Lloyd Dermot Patrick; 02/01/18. $255,000
1743 Shore Road, Oshman Dominic J to Mclean R Craig; 02/02/18. $230,000
550 Central Ave Un E-7, Strater Suzanne to Capocci Joseph II; 02/05/18. $132,000
6 Woodstock Drive, Tate Louis/Tr to Mehta Rohini; 02/05/18. $323,000
MARGATE
7905 Bayshore Drive, Cassir Jorge F to 7905 Bayshore Hold LLC; 02/01/18. $1,425,000
16 N Adams Ave Un A, Bendyl Dev LLC to Fisher Marcela; 02/01/18. $690,000
2 E Edgemar Circle, Friel Timothy J to Zanghi Kenneth; 02/02/18. $638,600
117 N Madison Ave, Diprinzio Secondino/Tr to Ledakis George; 02/07/18. $325,000
405 N Mansfield Ave, Taber Edity/Exrx to Chorney Robert; 02/07/18. $257,500
7 S Gladstone Ave, Casazza Carolyn B to Solvibile Meredith P; 02/07/18. $385,000
19 S Thurlow Ave, Kavky Dev LLC to Fox Stephen A; 02/09/18. $1,600,000
8806 Atlantic Ave, Nehmad Leon to Cohn Stephen L; 02/09/18. $1,160,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
3642 Moore Ave, Massimino Kirsten M to Jones Jennifer D; 02/07/18. $71,070
NORTHFIELD
1112 First St, Fannie Mae to Andreev Valentin; 02/02/18. $73,100
1610 Tilton Road, Feinstone Matthew/Shff to Concrete Dev LLC; 02/02/18. $269,500
3019 Cedarbridge Road, Garden State Land Co LLC to Martinez Donna; 02/02/18. $258,000
2307 Merritt Drive, US Bank to Torres Oscar; 02/06/18. $160,000
315 Booye Terrace, Fannie Mae to Accardi Palma; 02/07/18. $90,500
225 E Steelman Ave, Ultraviolet LLC to Keller Michael; 02/08/18. $220,000
PLEASANTVILLE
704 Oneida Ave, Lugo Victor J to Lugo Jonnathan; 02/01/18. $109,210
511 Wesley Ave, Nava Alfonso to Darby Allan B Jr; 02/01/18. $45,000
48 E Lindley Ave, US Bank to Mystic Home Improv LLC; 02/01/18. $13,550
221 W Park Ave, Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan to Valdez Juan R; 02/02/18. $30,000
503 Chestnut Ave, Bank of NY Mellon to Bandi JFS LLC; 02/02/18. $58,000
225 W Leeds Ave Un 67, Jones Latasha to Holmes Lance J; 02/05/18. $45,000
205 S Hampden Court, Williams Anna May to Maximus Prop LLC; 02/06/18. $57,000
200 S Main St, Rowland William C Jr to 200 S Main LLC; 02/07/18. $320,000
611 N Main St, Azad Salma to Desravines Marie; 02/07/18. $55,000
SOMERS POINT
3 Gulph Mill Road, Chisholm Dorothy L/Exr to Weiss Brian C; 02/01/18. $212,440
601 Sunny Ave, HSBC Bank to Vacca Wendy; 02/05/18. $195,900
323 Rhode Island Ave, Ebner James J to Manning Daniel F; 02/05/18. $160,000
122 Jordan Road, Oliver Richard to Rowson James; 02/07/18. $169,900
VENTNOR
122 N Cornwall Ave, Elkaim Aron to Karafonda John; 01/29/18. $239,000
11 S Nashville D1, Westreich Edward to Miller Richard K; 01/29/18. $41,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
1110 12th Ave, Wells Fargo Bank to Threeway Prop LLC; 02/01/18. $129,000
Cape May County
AVALON
700 First Ave, Harchuck Valerie A to Pierce Richard J; 12/2017. $530,000
1688-88 Ocean Drive, Graf Carl W to Maslowsky Sharon E; 12/2017. $715,000
384 20th St, Maginnis Anthony J to Whiteman Molly C; 12/2017. $875,000
CAPE MAY
Lot 86, Block 1160, Saidler Fam Irr Liv Tr to Bowen Keith A; 12/2017. 12/2107. $367,000
604 Reading Ave, Hart Susan M to Maddox H W Jerome; 12/2017. $723,900
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
136 Fidler Road, FHLM Corp to Allegretto Joyce; 12/2017. $50,500
LOWER TOWNSHIP
19 Evergreen Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to Shore Mgmt Co of Del Val Inc; 12/2017. $17,000
224 E Hudson Ave, Wells Fargo Bank to Andriello John; 12/2017. $54,000
146 E Pacific Ave, Cit Bank N A to Pawlus Real Estate Dev LLC; 12/2017. $69,500
133 Sunset Drive, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff Shore Mgmt Co of Del Val Inc; 12/2017. $93,500
304 Roseann Ave, Savidge Florita T to Savidge Margaret; 12/2017. $114,000
705 Rio Grande Ave, Bascome Michael to Israel Christopher; 12/2017. $128,000
24 E Wilde Ave, NJHR 2 LLC to Rehill Mary E; 12/2017. $129,900
100 Breakwater Terrace, Reichner Kathleen/Tr to Albert Francis X; 12/2017. $150,000
36 E Drumbed Road, Hattel William to Ryder Ernst Henry; 12/2017. $155,000
109 Mathemek St, Hunt Arial to Buckman Janice A; 12/2017. $160,000
93 Breakwater Place Un 93, Papi Rosemary E to Olivieri Robert C Sr; 12/2017. $183,000
11 Plover St, Sloan-Ecker Linda to Papi Rosemary; 12/2017. $195,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
100 Lehigh Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to NJHR1 LLC; 12/2017. $49,000
113 Chestnut Ave, Retained Realty Inc to Arenberg Carl; 12/2017. $50,000
8 Jaden Road, Webersinn John D to Ckjr LLC; 12/2017. $52,000
12 Cresse St, Osmundsen M K/Est Exr to Osmundsen Gary; 12/2017. $85,000
751 Dias Creek Road, Fannie Mae to Jones Steven; 12/2017. $99,910
NORTH WILDWOOD
2301 Atlantic Ave Un 304, Cortese Gene Jr to Rodney Andrae; 12/2017. $59,900
701 Ocean Ave, Allen Thelma L to Mcguigan Michael T; 12/2017. $60,000
1400 Surf Ave 301, Ejl Realty Dev LLC to Mengel Gary L; 12/2017. $117,000
442 E 21st Ave, Borek Tina to Roberts Shirley S; 12/2017. $123,000
2510 Atlantic Ave Un 111, Burak Denise A to Pratt Larry Jr; 12/2017. $125,000
101 W Walnut Ave Un C, Deutsche Bank to Lennox James; 12/2017. $128,000
504 E 17th Ave, Tusavitz Elysia L to Gallagher Daniel P; 12/2017. $150,000
202 W 21st Ave, Shapley Michael J to Dragani Anita; 12/2017. $156,000
OCEAN CITY
3438 Haven Ave, Kline Catherine to J&C Lee Rev Trust; 11/2017. $305,000
305-07 Asbury Ave, Spencer James E to Collins Kimberly J; 11/2017. $409,000
2740-42 Asbury Ave, Raffaele Edward M to Schmidt Paul J; 11/2017. $460,000
Lot 18 Blk 2303, Krumenacker Eugene M to Lombardo Anthony; 11/2017. $482,000
25 Arkansas Ave, Kahn James P to Senesac Timothy; 11/2017. $550,000
2561 Asbury Ave, Ladman Aaron J to Doyle Dennis; 11/2017. $560,000
Lot 10 Blk 903, Ackerman Henry to Mc Dowell Sarah; 11/2017. $615,000
3724-26 Central Ave Un A, Willis Entpr LLC to Sliwecki Terri; 11/2017. $775,000
815 St James Place, Jwr Prop LLC to Lathrop Gary T; 11/2017. $957,000
510 24th St, Webster Gregory J to Guadagnini Robert;11/2017. $997,500
812-20 Ocean Ave, Livingston Jonathan D to White William Harry III; 11/2017. $192,000
901 Ocean Ave, Christian Paul M to Mc Elhenney C; 11/2017. $246,000
1128 Bay Ave 3, Duran Patricia C to Longmuir James D; 11/2017. $307,500
620B Asbury Ave, Murray Patricia to Schneider Jonathan; 11/2017. $391,750
4408-10 Asbury Ave, Scorsone Beverly to Pierce Richard G; 11/2017. $545,000
2510 Wesley Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to NJHR1 LLC; 11/2017. $647,000
SEA ISLE CITY
147 42nd St, Hughes Sylvia R to Flynn Joan E; 11/2017. $325,000
9 49th St, Scheing Frederick F to Barry Michael F; 11/2017. $500,000
5517 Kneass St, Kratowicz Anthony J to Day Ryan; 11/2017. $557,000
142 43rd St E, Flynn Thomas to Borysowski Cheryl J; 11/2017. $670,000
6201 Pleasure Ave, Promuto Ent Ltd Ptnr to Whitmoyer Stephen R; 11/2017. $1,450,000
7109 Pleasure Ave, Patel Susan to De Stefano Leonard F Jr; 11/2017. $1,575,000
108 32nd St S, Hartwell James A to Bolton Robert III; 12/2017. $425,000
STONE HARBOR
376 94th St, Maybee Matthew Edwin to Murphy Michael J; 11/2017. $1,351,000
413 98th St Un 413B, Braun Virginia to Haindl Susan; 12/2017. $440,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
561 Dennisville, Borden Fred S to Norbury Janet; 12/2017. $250,000
5 Red Oak Drive, Morano Russell P to Mullineaux Thomas J; 12/2017. $345,000
WILDWOOD
425 W Cedar Ave E, Baio Michael V to Simmons Liberty Anne; 12/2017. $210,000
221 E Pine Ave, Hajdak Michael to Dehn Joseph; 12/2017. $215,000
118 E Pine Ave, Sherson LLC to Meyers Joann; 12/2017. $220,000
125 E Hand Ave Un A, Benson Mark C to Imbalzano Anthony; 12/2017. $225,000
221 E Maple Ave Un B, Smith Christopher E to Polach Elaine; 12/2017. $230,000
206 E Magnolia Drive, Podesta Alan P to Webb Gunnar L; 12/2017. $230,000
5210 Atlantic Ave Un 206, Santander Bank to Hulmes Robert T Jr; 12/2017. $233,000
WILDWOOD CREST
401 E Stanton Road Un 103, Nemerofsky Lawrence to Hogan Christopher P; 12/2017. $352,500
410 E Columbine Road, Guerrieri Joseph P to Nyhan Michael; 12/2017. $387,500
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
143 Fayette, Propel Fin Serv LLC, Prophet Asset Mgmt LLC, Rioprop Holdings LLC, Tl Funding Ptnrs LP, Dp Real Estate Holdings LLC; 1/24/2018. $21,500
29 Madison St, Lavine Jennifer K Atty, Thompson Robert By Atty, Cruz Hernan Cruz, Cruz Lisett Cruz, Mendez Pedro Cruz; 1/25/2018. $75,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
7229 Samuel Drive, Wasilkowski Raymond/Est By Exec, Wasilkowski Timothy/Exec to Williams Dustin, Williams Gina; 1/23/2018. $135,000
MILLVILLE
711 Overbrook Ave, Curliss Gregory Atty, Kauffman Rex By Atty to Harris Linda C; 1/25/2018. $78,000
501 Kimberly Drive, Kaplan Raphael, Sky Equities LLC, Bacigalupo Mindy M, Lopez Gregorio Jr; 1/23/2018. $254,000
VINELAND
588 Brentwood Drive, Burger Barbara L, Burger Frederick D to Rose Robin; 1/11/2018. $225,000
1295 Cayuga St, Vitalo Doreen to Malave Anthony; 1/11/2018. $98,900
2 N Valley Ave, Maturo Ent LLC to Faiola Inv Gr; 1/11/2018. $102,500
2470 Dahiladel Drive, Barbaccia Julie A, Barbaccia Stephen L, Zanni Steven; 1/11/2018. $198,000
746 S West Ave, Barretta John M, Landis Prop LLC, Gonzalez Yajaira; 1/11/2018. $126,500
63 W Montrose St, Rmac Tr, Rushmore Loan Mgmt Serv LLC, US Bank to Ketcham James A Jr, Mastro-Ketcham Jennifer; 1/11/2018. $56,000
3212 Dante Ave, Baruffi Arthur L Jr, Baruffi Stephanie L to Hall Arletha, Hall Bobby; 1/11/2018. $190,000
1692 Wallace St, Pnc Bank to Madden Charmaine; 1/11/2018. $135,000
516 W Oak Road, Assured Prop Sol LLC, Parkin Kerry-Ann T, White Millicent A; 1/11/2018. $164,000
568 Highland Ave, Kuhnreich Eli B Exec, Teichman Jacob Est By Exec, Goff Valeri; 1/12/2018. $158,000
823 E Pear St, Gatier Edward L Exec, Hand Jack V Est, Hand Janis L Est By Exec, Ayala Manuel, Pagan Yuarleen Figueroa, Serrano-Perez Javier E; 1/12/2018. $105,000
4719 Landis Ave, Cappellucci Alfred L Est By Adm, Cappellucci Barbara Est, Coia Colleen, Matuszewski Carrie Ind Adm, Cresci J Realty LLC; 1/12/2018. $175,000
578 N West Blvd, Vendor Resource Mgmt, Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Maldonado Aida; 1/12/2018. $35,000
767 Holmes Ave, Martini Dina Ind Exec, Martini Stephen Aka, Martini Steven Aka, Testa Sara Est By Exec, Forcinito Donald, Forcinito Marisol; 1/13/2018. $206,000
318 N 8th St, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Co Trust By Atty, Bank Of New York Trust Co Fka, JP Morgan Chase Bank Trust Fka, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc &C By Atty, Le Dao; 1/13/2018. $49,000
988 Mercury Way, Deutsche Bank, Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-7 &C By Trust By Atty, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Lmc Rentals LLC; 1/13/2018. $59,500
1351 Hawks Way, Sheppard Joshua D to Down Christopher J; 1/16/2018. $198,000
2322 Maple Ave, Komorowski Alicya, Komorowski Arthur Est, Palmieri Jordan, Simons Tiffany; 1/16/2018. $135,000
3435 S Main Road, Medio Frank, Medio Kimberly Lynn, Brown Terrance L, Brown Zaira; 1/16/2018. $251,000
3857 Nathan Lane, Palow Christopher P to Chini Jeremy, Chini Whitney; 1/17/2018. $222,000
1229 S Harding Road, Mercado Alicia, Mercado Manuel to Thomas Adrian A; 1/17/2018. $175,000
136 E Grant Ave, Forcinito Donald, Forcinito Marisol to Marquez Nellie; 1/17/2018. $175,000
413 W Grape St, Mazuz Samantha, Pearlman Samantha Fka, Muniz Jose A; 1/17/2018. $145,000
1220 E Elmer Road, Kanner Ella By Atty, Kanner Linda Atty, Kanner Mayer By Atty, Jones Catherine S, Jones Michael; 1/17/2018. $181,000
65 Luciano Ave, Blb Resources Delegate, David Kelly Agent, US HUD to Kidwell Lois J; 1/17/2018. $97,200
3735 Canterbury Lane, Pontano Mary E, Pontano Thomas Ryan to Delvecchio Brian Jr, Delvecchio Jodi; 1/17/2018. $469,000
3696 Nathan Lane, Benedetto Gina M Fka, Pustizzi Gina M, Pustizzi Shawn, Palmer William T Sr, Smith Nasha; 1/17/2018. $232,000
4730 Stoney Bridge Road, Delvecchio Brian, Delvecchio Jodi to Cruz Jessica A, Cruz Jose L; 1/17/2018. $375,000
1356 W Oak Road, Barnak Joseph, Barnak Lauren to Capitani Anita; 1/17/2018. $134,900
1697 Caitlin Drive, Cohen Adam to Sauri Luis R; 1/17/2018. $145,000
2412 Madison Ave, Achinko Gregory S III/Exec, Achinko Gregory Stephen/Est By Exec, Achinko Natalie/Exec, Achinko Vera/Est to Dunell Anthony; 1/17/2018. $169,300
717 S Seventh St, El Concept LLC to Liciaga Severio; 1/17/2018. $13,000
545 W Walnut Road, Bank Of New York Mellon, Bank Of New York Tr, First Horizon Alt Mtg Sec Tr&C, Nationstar Mtg LLC to Sunflower Realty LLC; 1/18/2018. $71,925
1671 E Wheat Road, Fisher Bessie G By Atty, Fisher Jack L By Atty, Kambic Catherine Atty to Riggio Kenneth; 1/18/2018. $69,000
2740 Old Farm Drive, Gomez Leonor/Ind Exec, Vega Hector L/Est By Exec to Williams Lisa; 1/18/2018. $165,000
3244 Swan Drive, Foster Adam J, Foster Danielle F to Maderia Jennifer Mae, Maderia Robert John Jr; 1/18/2018. $227,000
620 Mayer St, Bank Of America, Title365 Co Atty to Marquez Jonathan; 1/18/2018. $89,250
416 E Doren Terrace, NS Prop Gr LLC, Mercado Mariolga, Serrano Guillermo J; 1/18/2018. $150,000
464 John St, Buonasorte Jessica, Buonasorte William III, Burlew James J Jr, Mauro Catherine M; 1/19/2018. $155,000
1039 Chimes Terrace, Freeman Jon O, Strategic Realty Fund LLC, Menzoni David; 1/19/2018. $57,500
23 Glenn Terrace, Alta Residential Sol LLC, Christiana Tr, Pretium Mtg Acq Tr, Wilmington Sav Fund Soc, Barretta John, Landis Prop LLC; 1/19/2018. $88,000
203 Doren Terrace, Junghans Jacquelyne Leslie to Sanchez Rosa; 1/19/2018. $159,900.00
1514 Blackburn Court, Girone Deborah M Sub Adm, Girone Felix G Est, Girone Maria Carmela Est By Sub Adm to Tgf Prop LLC; 1/19/2018. $60,000
1018 Linda Lane, Kuzmicz D&D Const LLC to Gingham Daneta E; 1/19/2018. $184,900
3797 Brookhaven Drive, Gale Bernard H, Gale Jane E to Baez Jose L, Baez Nesmaida; 1/19/2018. $270,000
56 S Valley Ave, Azal Sabir to Vazquez Julissa; 1/22/2018. $90,000
916 E Garden Road, Wright Edward, Wright Linda, Chapman Philo Christopher, Chapman Philo W Jr; 1/22/2018. $225,000
1868 Whispering Woods Way, Buono Robert G Sr, Buono Robert G Sr Family LLC to Foster Adam J, Foster Danielle F; 1/23/2018. $289,000
1445 Harding Road, Bcat 2015-13att By Tr, Christiana Tr, Selene Finance Atty, Wilmington Sav Fund Society to Soto Juan Y; 1/23/2018. $78,500
734 S Myrtle St, Argent Sec Inc, Deutsche Bank, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC to Kousmine Laura; 1/23/2018. $86,000
5604 High Ridge Road, Blb Res Inc, David Kelly Agent, Housing & Urban Dev to Bryant Rashay S; 1/23/2018. $62,000
1 Glenn Terrace, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Mtg Acq Tr, Select Portfolio Serv Inc to Eleuterio Prop LLC; 1/23/2018. $65,000
11 Howard St, Dimatteo Patricia Fka, Knobloch Charles M, Knobloch Patricia, Rodriguez Ruben; 1/23/2018. $165,900
Property transactions run Sundays as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.