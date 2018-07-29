Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295. Listings are unavailable for Ocean County. They will resume when provided.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

105 Holly Road, Rae Robert to Pruchnicki Dennis J; 02/02/18. $20,000

136 E Wyoming Ave, Anderson Jacqueline B to Delgadillo Eliu C; 02/05/18. $147,500

200 W Church St, Golden Goose Holdings LLC to Smith Charles A; 02/06/18. $120,000

ATLANTIC CITY

101 S Raleigh Ave Un 417, Brooks Remedios S to Cabacungan Roderick A; 02/01/18. $75,000

43 N Stenton Place, US Bank to Nguyen Tina; 02/02/18. $65,500

2 N Providence Ave, Chowdhury Mohammed to Munchmazz LLC; 02/02/18. $260,000

321 N Elberon Ave, Carrieri Antoinette/Exrx to Carrieri Thomas Jr; 02/02/18. $125,000

BRIGANTINE

19 Beacon Lane, Lerner Ronald M to Noto Gabriel; 02/02/18. $150,000

407 Sheridan Place, Mccue Suzanne/Admrx to Puglano LLC; 02/05/18. $135,000

9 Harbour Court, Galmin Damon L to Callahan Kevin J; 02/05/18. $390,000

4 Explorer Road, Davoli Linda to Hunt Christina M; 02/06/18. $175,000

401 37th St S Un 5, Mcgee Mark A to Lalik Michael III; 02/06/18. $125,000

BUENA

1301 S Central Ave, Utopia Inv LLC to Alicea and Fabbri Realty LLC; 02/05/18. $53,000

300 E Pacific Ave, Husted Michelle to Carey Douglas R; 02/06/18. $194,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

1384 Riviera Blvd, Wilmington Tr to Stabile Matt; 02/01/18. $188,000

326 Woodlawn Ave, Worth Caren L to Morgan Patrick; 02/06/18. $154,000

CORBIN CITY

428 Harding Lane, Obrien Theresa L to Devaul Barbara J; 02/01/18. $95,000

424 Harding Lane, Wells Fargo to Miller Justin E; 02/16/18. $117,600

EGG HARBOR CITY

424 Boston Ave, Fannie Mae to Connelly Lois; 02/01/18. $33,900

459 Philadelphia Ave, Exotic Prestige LLC to Vieuw LLC; 02/01/18. $110,000

319 Chicago Ave, Grams Mark Robert to Rocap Carly S; 02/07/18. $72,900

328 Hamburg Ave, Steward Lender Serv Inc to Jorgensen Kevin; 02/07/18. $38,328

301 Antwerp Ave, Comm Cap LLC to Coggiola Elora Danan Kay; 02/07/18. $80,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

6300 Black Horse Pike, Desapio Real Estate Dev LLC to New Covenant Comm Church of Somers Point Inc; 02/01/18. $370,000

6304 Black Horse Pike, Diamond Family Real Estate LLC to New Covenant Comm Church of Somes Point Inc; 02/01/18. $2,175,000

331 Zion Road, Dixon Karen to Dixon William L; 02/01/18. $30,000

4035 Spruce Ave, Woodard Justin to Edwards Rebecca; 02/01/18. 4212,500

106 Ohio Ave, Mas 2 LLC to Painting by Figueroas LLC; 02/01/18. $172,400

89 Robert Best Road, Dolan Jane A/Exrs to Legette Maxie Jr; 02/02/18. $189,900

215 Surf Road, Davco Const Inc to Nieves Antonio L; 02/02/18. $270,000

222 Delaware Ave, Blevin Kevin to Sales Jose A Jr; 02/05/18. $154,500

33 Burnside Drive, Brock Jean M to Burgess Richard; 02/05/18. $226,900

2 Timberwood Drive, Christiana Tr Sol to Maxx Real Estate LLC; 02/05/18. $91,000

429 Zion Road, Nationstar Mortg LLC to Takida LLC; 02/05/18. $77,176

211 Glenn Ave, Ponton Denisse to Amitrano Kimberly; 02/05/18. $246,000

4038 Ivins Ave, Harron Charles J to Astillero Henrique D; 02/05/18. $240,000

19 Gardenia Drive, Horton Inc NJ to Lopez Puccio Alejandro; 02/06/18. $260,000

47 Pebble Beach Drive, King Kevin to Bobe Randolph; 02/06/18. $405,000

4 Gardenia Drive, Horton Inc NJ to Kinsley Michael Jr; 02/06/18. $246,315

15 Bayberry Ave, Godleski Cantin Mary to Piper Brandon M; 02/07/18. $233,000

237 Mystic Drive, Ponzio Annette M to Fiorentino Diego; 02/07/18. $565,000

21 Morning Glory Court, Bank of NY Mellon to Crest Const LLC; 02/07/18. $225,750

237 Churchill Drive, Moore Kenneth B to Vermette Ryan; 02/07/18. $319,900

203 Booker Ave, NYC Reo LLC to Segui Xavier; 02/08/18. $110,000

FOLSOM

3122 N Pindwood Drive, Wilmington Sav Fund Society to Pizzico Suzanne; 02/14/18. $235,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

626 Chancery Lane, Simon Matthew B to Hoopes Jennifer; 01/31/18. $96,000

317 S Frankfurt Ave, Stadtmueller John L/Ind&Exr to Stadtmueller John L; 01/31/18. $85,000

37 S New York Road, Sai Hosp LLC to Goldstar Gr Inc; 02/01/18. $400,000

1 Mockingbird Way, Smith John W III/Adm to Hashimoto Yvonne; 02/01/18. $163,000

474 Country Club Drive, Ellmore Philip T to Calciano Carmen F; 02/01/18. $305,500

54 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Roche Margaret A to Iacono Angela M; 02/01/18. $78,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

1371 Aspen St, Maciejko Michael to Masland William; 02/01/18. $178,000

6108 Oak St, Bates Wes to Sauerwald John; 02/01/18. $212,000

6212 Sears Ave, Morrisey Michael R Sr to Brecht Gregory L; 02/01/18. $116,000

12 Rembrandt Way, Sandilya Vijay K to Patel Henil; 02/02/18. $290,000

4351 Township Ave, Mckaig Robin B to Peta Stacy; 02/02/18. $270,000

6103 Harley Ave, Phillips Jeffrey O to Davis Kristy; 02/05/18. $193,000

4903 Winterbury Place, US HUD to Vargas Sandra; 02/05/18. $60,000

6105 Harding Highway, New Jersey CVS Pharmacy LLC to FNRP Mays Landing Hold LLC; 02/05/18. $275,000

102 Pico Court, HSBC Bank to Wilson John P; 02/06/18. $38,000

7206 Belmont Ave, 365 Ridgewood LLC to BBC 7206 LLC; 02/06/18. $140,000

1 Gasko Road, Gaffney John to Moore Kenneth; 02/07/18. $241,000

3 Wexford Lane, Select Const LLC to Monetti William F; 02/07/18. $61,000

5762 Holly St, Chenoweth Deborah/Exrx to Ruark Vera L; 02/07/18. $117,500

2728 Evergreen Court, Bank of NY Mellon to Nselm Joseph; 02/08/18. $30,100

6311 Lance Ave, Dogwood Inv LLC to Blue Sky Prop LLC; 02/08/18. $45,000

2877 Elwood Road, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Edgar Prop LLC; 02/08/18. $175,500

2877 Elwood Road, Edgar Prop LLC to 2877 Elwood LLC; 02/08/18. $175,500

HAMMONTON

341 Lakeview Drive, US Bank to Saving Grace Prop LLC; 02/01/18. $108,000

100 N Washington St, Bermudez Jesus M to Bermudez Manuel D; 02/01/18. $50,000

662 Peach St, Fannie Mae to Guida Thomas; 02/02/18. $147,000

10 Kay Drive Un B, Salvati Colleen to Gasiewski Catherine M; 02/05/18. $210,000

LINWOOD

23 E Royal Ave, Previti D Elaine/Exr to Lloyd Dermot Patrick; 02/01/18. $255,000

1743 Shore Road, Oshman Dominic J to Mclean R Craig; 02/02/18. $230,000

550 Central Ave Un E-7, Strater Suzanne to Capocci Joseph II; 02/05/18. $132,000

6 Woodstock Drive, Tate Louis/Tr to Mehta Rohini; 02/05/18. $323,000

MARGATE

7905 Bayshore Drive, Cassir Jorge F to 7905 Bayshore Hold LLC; 02/01/18. $1,425,000

16 N Adams Ave Un A, Bendyl Dev LLC to Fisher Marcela; 02/01/18. $690,000

2 E Edgemar Circle, Friel Timothy J to Zanghi Kenneth; 02/02/18. $638,600

117 N Madison Ave, Diprinzio Secondino/Tr to Ledakis George; 02/07/18. $325,000

405 N Mansfield Ave, Taber Edity/Exrx to Chorney Robert; 02/07/18. $257,500

7 S Gladstone Ave, Casazza Carolyn B to Solvibile Meredith P; 02/07/18. $385,000

19 S Thurlow Ave, Kavky Dev LLC to Fox Stephen A; 02/09/18. $1,600,000

8806 Atlantic Ave, Nehmad Leon to Cohn Stephen L; 02/09/18. $1,160,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

3642 Moore Ave, Massimino Kirsten M to Jones Jennifer D; 02/07/18. $71,070

NORTHFIELD

1112 First St, Fannie Mae to Andreev Valentin; 02/02/18. $73,100

1610 Tilton Road, Feinstone Matthew/Shff to Concrete Dev LLC; 02/02/18. $269,500

3019 Cedarbridge Road, Garden State Land Co LLC to Martinez Donna; 02/02/18. $258,000

2307 Merritt Drive, US Bank to Torres Oscar; 02/06/18. $160,000

315 Booye Terrace, Fannie Mae to Accardi Palma; 02/07/18. $90,500

225 E Steelman Ave, Ultraviolet LLC to Keller Michael; 02/08/18. $220,000

PLEASANTVILLE

704 Oneida Ave, Lugo Victor J to Lugo Jonnathan; 02/01/18. $109,210

511 Wesley Ave, Nava Alfonso to Darby Allan B Jr; 02/01/18. $45,000

48 E Lindley Ave, US Bank to Mystic Home Improv LLC; 02/01/18. $13,550

221 W Park Ave, Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan to Valdez Juan R; 02/02/18. $30,000

503 Chestnut Ave, Bank of NY Mellon to Bandi JFS LLC; 02/02/18. $58,000

225 W Leeds Ave Un 67, Jones Latasha to Holmes Lance J; 02/05/18. $45,000

205 S Hampden Court, Williams Anna May to Maximus Prop LLC; 02/06/18. $57,000

200 S Main St, Rowland William C Jr to 200 S Main LLC; 02/07/18. $320,000

611 N Main St, Azad Salma to Desravines Marie; 02/07/18. $55,000

SOMERS POINT

3 Gulph Mill Road, Chisholm Dorothy L/Exr to Weiss Brian C; 02/01/18. $212,440

601 Sunny Ave, HSBC Bank to Vacca Wendy; 02/05/18. $195,900

323 Rhode Island Ave, Ebner James J to Manning Daniel F; 02/05/18. $160,000

122 Jordan Road, Oliver Richard to Rowson James; 02/07/18. $169,900

VENTNOR

122 N Cornwall Ave, Elkaim Aron to Karafonda John; 01/29/18. $239,000

11 S Nashville D1, Westreich Edward to Miller Richard K; 01/29/18. $41,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

1110 12th Ave, Wells Fargo Bank to Threeway Prop LLC; 02/01/18. $129,000

Cape May County

AVALON

700 First Ave, Harchuck Valerie A to Pierce Richard J; 12/2017. $530,000

1688-88 Ocean Drive, Graf Carl W to Maslowsky Sharon E; 12/2017. $715,000

384 20th St, Maginnis Anthony J to Whiteman Molly C; 12/2017. $875,000

CAPE MAY

Lot 86, Block 1160, Saidler Fam Irr Liv Tr to Bowen Keith A; 12/2017. 12/2107. $367,000

604 Reading Ave, Hart Susan M to Maddox H W Jerome; 12/2017. $723,900

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

136 Fidler Road, FHLM Corp to Allegretto Joyce; 12/2017. $50,500

LOWER TOWNSHIP

19 Evergreen Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to Shore Mgmt Co of Del Val Inc; 12/2017. $17,000

224 E Hudson Ave, Wells Fargo Bank to Andriello John; 12/2017. $54,000

146 E Pacific Ave, Cit Bank N A to Pawlus Real Estate Dev LLC; 12/2017. $69,500

133 Sunset Drive, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff Shore Mgmt Co of Del Val Inc; 12/2017. $93,500

304 Roseann Ave, Savidge Florita T to Savidge Margaret; 12/2017. $114,000

705 Rio Grande Ave, Bascome Michael to Israel Christopher; 12/2017. $128,000

24 E Wilde Ave, NJHR 2 LLC to Rehill Mary E; 12/2017. $129,900

100 Breakwater Terrace, Reichner Kathleen/Tr to Albert Francis X; 12/2017. $150,000

36 E Drumbed Road, Hattel William to Ryder Ernst Henry; 12/2017. $155,000

109 Mathemek St, Hunt Arial to Buckman Janice A; 12/2017. $160,000

93 Breakwater Place Un 93, Papi Rosemary E to Olivieri Robert C Sr; 12/2017. $183,000

11 Plover St, Sloan-Ecker Linda to Papi Rosemary; 12/2017. $195,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

100 Lehigh Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to NJHR1 LLC; 12/2017. $49,000

113 Chestnut Ave, Retained Realty Inc to Arenberg Carl; 12/2017. $50,000

8 Jaden Road, Webersinn John D to Ckjr LLC; 12/2017. $52,000

12 Cresse St, Osmundsen M K/Est Exr to Osmundsen Gary; 12/2017. $85,000

751 Dias Creek Road, Fannie Mae to Jones Steven; 12/2017. $99,910

NORTH WILDWOOD

2301 Atlantic Ave Un 304, Cortese Gene Jr to Rodney Andrae; 12/2017. $59,900

701 Ocean Ave, Allen Thelma L to Mcguigan Michael T; 12/2017. $60,000

1400 Surf Ave 301, Ejl Realty Dev LLC to Mengel Gary L; 12/2017. $117,000

442 E 21st Ave, Borek Tina to Roberts Shirley S; 12/2017. $123,000

2510 Atlantic Ave Un 111, Burak Denise A to Pratt Larry Jr; 12/2017. $125,000

101 W Walnut Ave Un C, Deutsche Bank to Lennox James; 12/2017. $128,000

504 E 17th Ave, Tusavitz Elysia L to Gallagher Daniel P; 12/2017. $150,000

202 W 21st Ave, Shapley Michael J to Dragani Anita; 12/2017. $156,000

OCEAN CITY

3438 Haven Ave, Kline Catherine to J&C Lee Rev Trust; 11/2017. $305,000

305-07 Asbury Ave, Spencer James E to Collins Kimberly J; 11/2017. $409,000

2740-42 Asbury Ave, Raffaele Edward M to Schmidt Paul J; 11/2017. $460,000

Lot 18 Blk 2303, Krumenacker Eugene M to Lombardo Anthony; 11/2017. $482,000

25 Arkansas Ave, Kahn James P to Senesac Timothy; 11/2017. $550,000

2561 Asbury Ave, Ladman Aaron J to Doyle Dennis; 11/2017. $560,000

Lot 10 Blk 903, Ackerman Henry to Mc Dowell Sarah; 11/2017. $615,000

3724-26 Central Ave Un A, Willis Entpr LLC to Sliwecki Terri; 11/2017. $775,000

815 St James Place, Jwr Prop LLC to Lathrop Gary T; 11/2017. $957,000

510 24th St, Webster Gregory J to Guadagnini Robert;11/2017. $997,500

812-20 Ocean Ave, Livingston Jonathan D to White William Harry III; 11/2017. $192,000

901 Ocean Ave, Christian Paul M to Mc Elhenney C; 11/2017. $246,000

1128 Bay Ave 3, Duran Patricia C to Longmuir James D; 11/2017. $307,500

620B Asbury Ave, Murray Patricia to Schneider Jonathan; 11/2017. $391,750

4408-10 Asbury Ave, Scorsone Beverly to Pierce Richard G; 11/2017. $545,000

2510 Wesley Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to NJHR1 LLC; 11/2017. $647,000

SEA ISLE CITY

147 42nd St, Hughes Sylvia R to Flynn Joan E; 11/2017. $325,000

9 49th St, Scheing Frederick F to Barry Michael F; 11/2017. $500,000

5517 Kneass St, Kratowicz Anthony J to Day Ryan; 11/2017. $557,000

142 43rd St E, Flynn Thomas to Borysowski Cheryl J; 11/2017. $670,000

6201 Pleasure Ave, Promuto Ent Ltd Ptnr to Whitmoyer Stephen R; 11/2017. $1,450,000

7109 Pleasure Ave, Patel Susan to De Stefano Leonard F Jr; 11/2017. $1,575,000

108 32nd St S, Hartwell James A to Bolton Robert III; 12/2017. $425,000

STONE HARBOR

376 94th St, Maybee Matthew Edwin to Murphy Michael J; 11/2017. $1,351,000

413 98th St Un 413B, Braun Virginia to Haindl Susan; 12/2017. $440,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

561 Dennisville, Borden Fred S to Norbury Janet; 12/2017. $250,000

5 Red Oak Drive, Morano Russell P to Mullineaux Thomas J; 12/2017. $345,000

WILDWOOD

425 W Cedar Ave E, Baio Michael V to Simmons Liberty Anne; 12/2017. $210,000

221 E Pine Ave, Hajdak Michael to Dehn Joseph; 12/2017. $215,000

118 E Pine Ave, Sherson LLC to Meyers Joann; 12/2017. $220,000

125 E Hand Ave Un A, Benson Mark C to Imbalzano Anthony; 12/2017. $225,000

221 E Maple Ave Un B, Smith Christopher E to Polach Elaine; 12/2017. $230,000

206 E Magnolia Drive, Podesta Alan P to Webb Gunnar L; 12/2017. $230,000

5210 Atlantic Ave Un 206, Santander Bank to Hulmes Robert T Jr; 12/2017. $233,000

WILDWOOD CREST

401 E Stanton Road Un 103, Nemerofsky Lawrence to Hogan Christopher P; 12/2017. $352,500

410 E Columbine Road, Guerrieri Joseph P to Nyhan Michael; 12/2017. $387,500

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

143 Fayette, Propel Fin Serv LLC, Prophet Asset Mgmt LLC, Rioprop Holdings LLC, Tl Funding Ptnrs LP, Dp Real Estate Holdings LLC; 1/24/2018. $21,500

29 Madison St, Lavine Jennifer K Atty, Thompson Robert By Atty, Cruz Hernan Cruz, Cruz Lisett Cruz, Mendez Pedro Cruz; 1/25/2018. $75,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

7229 Samuel Drive, Wasilkowski Raymond/Est By Exec, Wasilkowski Timothy/Exec to Williams Dustin, Williams Gina; 1/23/2018. $135,000

MILLVILLE

711 Overbrook Ave, Curliss Gregory Atty, Kauffman Rex By Atty to Harris Linda C; 1/25/2018. $78,000

501 Kimberly Drive, Kaplan Raphael, Sky Equities LLC, Bacigalupo Mindy M, Lopez Gregorio Jr; 1/23/2018. $254,000

VINELAND

588 Brentwood Drive, Burger Barbara L, Burger Frederick D to Rose Robin; 1/11/2018. $225,000

1295 Cayuga St, Vitalo Doreen to Malave Anthony; 1/11/2018. $98,900

2 N Valley Ave, Maturo Ent LLC to Faiola Inv Gr; 1/11/2018. $102,500

2470 Dahiladel Drive, Barbaccia Julie A, Barbaccia Stephen L, Zanni Steven; 1/11/2018. $198,000

746 S West Ave, Barretta John M, Landis Prop LLC, Gonzalez Yajaira; 1/11/2018. $126,500

63 W Montrose St, Rmac Tr, Rushmore Loan Mgmt Serv LLC, US Bank to Ketcham James A Jr, Mastro-Ketcham Jennifer; 1/11/2018. $56,000

3212 Dante Ave, Baruffi Arthur L Jr, Baruffi Stephanie L to Hall Arletha, Hall Bobby; 1/11/2018. $190,000

1692 Wallace St, Pnc Bank to Madden Charmaine; 1/11/2018. $135,000

516 W Oak Road, Assured Prop Sol LLC, Parkin Kerry-Ann T, White Millicent A; 1/11/2018. $164,000

568 Highland Ave, Kuhnreich Eli B Exec, Teichman Jacob Est By Exec, Goff Valeri; 1/12/2018. $158,000

823 E Pear St, Gatier Edward L Exec, Hand Jack V Est, Hand Janis L Est By Exec, Ayala Manuel, Pagan Yuarleen Figueroa, Serrano-Perez Javier E; 1/12/2018. $105,000

4719 Landis Ave, Cappellucci Alfred L Est By Adm, Cappellucci Barbara Est, Coia Colleen, Matuszewski Carrie Ind Adm, Cresci J Realty LLC; 1/12/2018. $175,000

578 N West Blvd, Vendor Resource Mgmt, Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Maldonado Aida; 1/12/2018. $35,000

767 Holmes Ave, Martini Dina Ind Exec, Martini Stephen Aka, Martini Steven Aka, Testa Sara Est By Exec, Forcinito Donald, Forcinito Marisol; 1/13/2018. $206,000

318 N 8th St, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Co Trust By Atty, Bank Of New York Trust Co Fka, JP Morgan Chase Bank Trust Fka, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc &C By Atty, Le Dao; 1/13/2018. $49,000

988 Mercury Way, Deutsche Bank, Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-7 &C By Trust By Atty, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Lmc Rentals LLC; 1/13/2018. $59,500

1351 Hawks Way, Sheppard Joshua D to Down Christopher J; 1/16/2018. $198,000

2322 Maple Ave, Komorowski Alicya, Komorowski Arthur Est, Palmieri Jordan, Simons Tiffany; 1/16/2018. $135,000

3435 S Main Road, Medio Frank, Medio Kimberly Lynn, Brown Terrance L, Brown Zaira; 1/16/2018. $251,000

3857 Nathan Lane, Palow Christopher P to Chini Jeremy, Chini Whitney; 1/17/2018. $222,000

1229 S Harding Road, Mercado Alicia, Mercado Manuel to Thomas Adrian A; 1/17/2018. $175,000

136 E Grant Ave, Forcinito Donald, Forcinito Marisol to Marquez Nellie; 1/17/2018. $175,000

413 W Grape St, Mazuz Samantha, Pearlman Samantha Fka, Muniz Jose A; 1/17/2018. $145,000

1220 E Elmer Road, Kanner Ella By Atty, Kanner Linda Atty, Kanner Mayer By Atty, Jones Catherine S, Jones Michael; 1/17/2018. $181,000

65 Luciano Ave, Blb Resources Delegate, David Kelly Agent, US HUD to Kidwell Lois J; 1/17/2018. $97,200

3735 Canterbury Lane, Pontano Mary E, Pontano Thomas Ryan to Delvecchio Brian Jr, Delvecchio Jodi; 1/17/2018. $469,000

3696 Nathan Lane, Benedetto Gina M Fka, Pustizzi Gina M, Pustizzi Shawn, Palmer William T Sr, Smith Nasha; 1/17/2018. $232,000

4730 Stoney Bridge Road, Delvecchio Brian, Delvecchio Jodi to Cruz Jessica A, Cruz Jose L; 1/17/2018. $375,000

1356 W Oak Road, Barnak Joseph, Barnak Lauren to Capitani Anita; 1/17/2018. $134,900

1697 Caitlin Drive, Cohen Adam to Sauri Luis R; 1/17/2018. $145,000

2412 Madison Ave, Achinko Gregory S III/Exec, Achinko Gregory Stephen/Est By Exec, Achinko Natalie/Exec, Achinko Vera/Est to Dunell Anthony; 1/17/2018. $169,300

717 S Seventh St, El Concept LLC to Liciaga Severio; 1/17/2018. $13,000

545 W Walnut Road, Bank Of New York Mellon, Bank Of New York Tr, First Horizon Alt Mtg Sec Tr&C, Nationstar Mtg LLC to Sunflower Realty LLC; 1/18/2018. $71,925

1671 E Wheat Road, Fisher Bessie G By Atty, Fisher Jack L By Atty, Kambic Catherine Atty to Riggio Kenneth; 1/18/2018. $69,000

2740 Old Farm Drive, Gomez Leonor/Ind Exec, Vega Hector L/Est By Exec to Williams Lisa; 1/18/2018. $165,000

3244 Swan Drive, Foster Adam J, Foster Danielle F to Maderia Jennifer Mae, Maderia Robert John Jr; 1/18/2018. $227,000

620 Mayer St, Bank Of America, Title365 Co Atty to Marquez Jonathan; 1/18/2018. $89,250

416 E Doren Terrace, NS Prop Gr LLC, Mercado Mariolga, Serrano Guillermo J; 1/18/2018. $150,000

464 John St, Buonasorte Jessica, Buonasorte William III, Burlew James J Jr, Mauro Catherine M; 1/19/2018. $155,000

1039 Chimes Terrace, Freeman Jon O, Strategic Realty Fund LLC, Menzoni David; 1/19/2018. $57,500

23 Glenn Terrace, Alta Residential Sol LLC, Christiana Tr, Pretium Mtg Acq Tr, Wilmington Sav Fund Soc, Barretta John, Landis Prop LLC; 1/19/2018. $88,000

203 Doren Terrace, Junghans Jacquelyne Leslie to Sanchez Rosa; 1/19/2018. $159,900.00

1514 Blackburn Court, Girone Deborah M Sub Adm, Girone Felix G Est, Girone Maria Carmela Est By Sub Adm to Tgf Prop LLC; 1/19/2018. $60,000

1018 Linda Lane, Kuzmicz D&D Const LLC to Gingham Daneta E; 1/19/2018. $184,900

3797 Brookhaven Drive, Gale Bernard H, Gale Jane E to Baez Jose L, Baez Nesmaida; 1/19/2018. $270,000

56 S Valley Ave, Azal Sabir to Vazquez Julissa; 1/22/2018. $90,000

916 E Garden Road, Wright Edward, Wright Linda, Chapman Philo Christopher, Chapman Philo W Jr; 1/22/2018. $225,000

1868 Whispering Woods Way, Buono Robert G Sr, Buono Robert G Sr Family LLC to Foster Adam J, Foster Danielle F; 1/23/2018. $289,000

1445 Harding Road, Bcat 2015-13att By Tr, Christiana Tr, Selene Finance Atty, Wilmington Sav Fund Society to Soto Juan Y; 1/23/2018. $78,500

734 S Myrtle St, Argent Sec Inc, Deutsche Bank, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC to Kousmine Laura; 1/23/2018. $86,000

5604 High Ridge Road, Blb Res Inc, David Kelly Agent, Housing & Urban Dev to Bryant Rashay S; 1/23/2018. $62,000

1 Glenn Terrace, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Mtg Acq Tr, Select Portfolio Serv Inc to Eleuterio Prop LLC; 1/23/2018. $65,000

11 Howard St, Dimatteo Patricia Fka, Knobloch Charles M, Knobloch Patricia, Rodriguez Ruben; 1/23/2018. $165,900

Property transactions run Sundays as space is available.

