Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
5a W Curran Drive, Falivene Gerald G Larotonda Nicholas; 10/09/19. $270,000
124 Huron Ave, US Bank Tr Na Connelly Margaret; 10/10/19. $145,000
1110 Chelsea Road, Forman Doris R/Exrx Ditzel Kenny; 10/15/19. $140,000
814 Seaside Ave, Manning Sharon L/Exrx Beck Angela M; 10/15/19. $215,500
12 Cortez Ave, Tomaino Mario Carroll Nicholas P; 10/16/19. $185,400
ATLANTIC CITY
837 N Massachusetts Ave, Farrington Robert Kuhar Daniel R; 10/01/19. $460,000
109 N Dover Ave, Gasparro Adele B Chowdhury Thairu; 10/01/19. $120,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 604, Samtani Reshma R Trevino Kelvin; 10/02/19. $70,000
1515 Boardwalk #2805, Kosofsky Barry/Tr 2805ap Realty Llc; 10/02/19. $90,000
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 403, 1900 Capital Tr II Carr Lisa; 10/02/19. $35,000
151 N Annapolis Ave Unit 5, Lb Honey Badger Llc Mala Diversified Llc; 10/02/19. $39,000
508 Drexel Ave, Vinci Salvatore Gambale Giuseppe Nicola; 10/02/19. $30,000
609 N Indiana Ave, Ahmed Nisar Keyes Tyrone; 10/02/19. $77,500
3101 Boardwalk #2905 1, Weinberg Mark Rubin Howard; 10/03/19. $215,000
BRIGANTINE
913 Ocean Ave, Eller Jorge L Burke Joseph T Jr; 10/01/19. $1,300,000
3700 Ocean Ave Unit B, Bencardino Louis A III Yeity Stephen; 10/01/19. $892,250
3700 Ocean Ave Unit A, Bencardino Louis A III Graeff Brian; 10/01/19. $892,250
332 S 34th St, Thomas Peter Crowe Christine S; 10/01/19. $350,000
20 12th St North, Martin Christopher L/Exr Martin Edward A; 10/01/19. $152,500
1107 E Shore Drive, Gleason Cristen M/Exr Denne Philip; 10/01/19. $810,000
9 Ross Drive East, Flynn Edward J Fields John J; 10/02/19. $252,500
242 9th St South, Garofalo Carmela Jack Charles H; 10/02/19. $295,000
14 Gull Cove, Knee Jason Eulie Mark G; 10/02/19. $265,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
208 Buffalo Ave, Cheatham Diane M/Exrx Hydock Patricia; 10/11/19. $52,000
2045 Philadelphia Ave, Favre Frances/Exr Calabrese Denise Lynn; 10/16/19. $172,000
102 Cincinnati Ave, Kroon Stephen E Harris Bengie; 10/18/19. $133,900
153 Norfolk Ave, Campellone Kimberly Ann Vazquez Christina; 10/25/19. $154,000
517 Cincinnati Ave, Gullo Joseph Pinto Gabrielle; 10/29/19. $75,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
33 Daisey Drive, Lewis Timothy C Gallo George; 10/01/19. $338,000
5 Brian Ave, Keeper Franklin John Correa Jose; 10/02/19. $160,900
2511 Fire Road Unit No A9, Kuhar Realty Llc Hhbh Atlantic Realty Llc; 10/02/19. $235,000
106 Shady Oak Drive, Adams Doug Hampton Kerwin C Jr; 10/02/19. $285,000
2619 Tilton Road, Kang Chung Blue Sky Prop Llc; 10/02/19. $51,000
310 Springfield Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Estrada Sanchez Carlos; 10/02/19. $99,000
17 Spring Lane, Heck Robert J Vanveen Joseph A; 10/02/19. $300,000
300 Abingdon Drive, Solution Maxx Real Estate Llc Craig Kevin S; 10/02/19. $355,000
3058 Ridge Ave, Ordonez Barba Maribel Ocasio Arturo; 10/02/19. $210,000
7046 Ridge Ave, Wilson Brian L Ronquillo Jaime; 10/02/19. $310,000
6610 Mill Road, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Sien King N; 10/03/19. $210,000
6643 West Jersey Ave, Amjad Rehman Inc Malik Wahab Masood; 10/05/19. $115,000
213 Ivy Road, Holmberg John Papaycik Beverly; 10/07/19. $300,000
6 Whitewater Lane, Muldoon Stephen Cottom Frank; 10/07/19. $345,000
FOLSOM
16 E Park Ave, Prof 2013 M4 Legal Title Tr Iv Kamal Krushad; 10/15/19. $35,000
205 Fenimoor Drive, Hickman Michael W Batchelor Gina M; 10/17/19. $178,900
47 E Black Horse Pike, Kearns Debra Warner Noah; 10/25/19. $80,000
300 Glenside Lane, Diliberto Anthony J/Admr Decicco Property Group Llc; 10/28/19. $50,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
477 Ash Ave, Cavaretta Christopher John Gonzalez Lorenzo Valerio; 10/02/19. $139,000
357 S Leipzig Ave, Ryan Raechel A Yulick Nicole M; 10/02/19. $162,000
500 S Sixth Ave, Hale Antonio E Sauerwald Sean M; 10/03/19. $155,000
5 Chesapeake Drive, Imbimbo Helen E Daniel Joshua; 10/04/19. $71,500
680 Cypress Point Drive, Medolla John Scheuermann Helga; 10/04/19. $309,000
254 Aschwind Court, Conklin John P Panzera Michael J; 10/04/19. $470,000
31 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Kalamaras Sylvia; 10/05/19. $291,225
821 E Moss Mill Road, Bank Of America Na High Touch Contractors Llc; 10/05/19. $45,500
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6188 Eagle Drive, Vu Yen Khanh T Marino Wanda J; 10/01/19. $180,800
6203 Harley Ave, Fannie Mae Harvie Joel A; 10/02/19. $157,000
4369 Township Ave, Jersey Coast Prop Mgmt Llc Cobler Robert; 10/02/19. $145,000
122 Gasko Road, Ferrarie John P Davis Eric E; 10/02/19. $265,000
1312 Malaga Road, Bhikku Buddha R Margerum John C Jr; 10/02/19. $51,000
6112 Longwood Ave, Kruse Anna B/Atty Doughty Christine L; 10/03/19. $135,000
HAMMONTON
654 S Egg Harbor Road, Kathleen & Anthony Prop Llc Santana Ruben Dario; 10/04/19. $240,000
141 Golden Eagle Drive, Hefferon Brian A Bracarello Anthony R; 10/04/19. $325,000
128 Lakeshore Drive, Sigel Ellen N Timothy Tonczyczyn Llc; 10/04/19. $170,000
26 Harbor Drive, Monaghan Somerlee Sassano James; 10/07/19. $188,000
553 11th St, Falciani Carol Monaghan Somerlee; 10/07/19. $330,000
408 Bellevue Ave, Cornell Colleen Babinski Ronald; 10/07/19. $230,000
50 U Michael Road, Denafo Ingemi Deana Tonczyczyn Timothy; 10/08/19. $123,600
435 11th St, Ferrino Virginia Ginger Kantrowitz Josephine; 10/09/19. $192,000
554 Central Ave, Tzaferos Rita K Morrell Mitchell; 10/09/19. $288,000
857 S Egg Harbor Road, US Bank Tr Na Aguilar Justin; 10/09/19. $95,500
LINWOOD
G14 Constitution Court, Peraino Ada Scott Harry; 10/09/19. $177,500
201 W Forest Drive, Risley Idamae/Exr Skolnick Jason; 10/15/19. $270,500
309 Beech Ave, Barbiero Elaine M/Atty Em Property Group Llc; 10/18/19. $165,000
1525 Wood Lynn Blvd, Myers Raymond Leach Darrell F; 10/21/19. $249,900
LONGPORT
108 N Evergreen Ave, Messina Alfred S Domb Allan; 10/23/19. $800,000
2933 Sunset Ave, Squadrito Therese Marie Rubino Marc; 10/25/19. $2,050,000
127 N 31st Ave, Mahoney James M Torcini Albert C; 10/25/19. $625,000
2700 Atlantic Ave Unit 201, Lichter Jeffrey Rego Gregg; 10/30/19. $455,000
MARGATE
9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 919, Polino Louis Steen Hoffman Deborah; 10/01/19. $465,000
8601 Ventnor Ave, Revolution Builders Inc Davis Daniel H; 10/01/19. $2,305,000
8 N Osborne Ave, Clifton Matthew Lawrence Gottlieb Grantor Family Tr Dated May 20 2018; 10/02/19. $837,500
9400 Atlantic Ave #600, Couzens Richard Belack Bruce; 10/02/19. $254,000
9100 Beach Unit 18‐01, Swede Leo/Per Rep Kenny Jaime; 10/02/19. $575,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
4312 Pleasant Mills Road, Gaul Joyce B Muller Cynthia J; 10/10/19. $221,000
4765 Baremore Road, Barbetto Anthony F Gaetani Chase; 10/15/19. $359,000
2813 Musket Lane, Berntheisel Susan Fortunato Thomas P Jr; 10/17/19. $400,000
NORTHFIELD
705 Debora Ave, Ziegler Wayne P Sr Martinez Joanne; 10/09/19. $165,000
2110 Dophin Ave, Lei Shi Y Huynh Daniel; 10/09/19. $66,000
305 Clark Place, US Bank Tr Na Jcmc Properties Llc; 10/16/19. $96,500
1717 Zion Road, Strugala Louis Jr Career Opportunity Dev Inc; 10/16/19. $52,000
2138 Sutton Ave, Reale Vaughan M/Admr Storr Zachary; 10/17/19. $202,000
PLEASANTVILLE
6 Montclair Drive, Camp William Londono Gloria; 10/04/19. $150,000
737 Church St, Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan Albright Arthur M; 10/04/19. $164,900
Cape May County
AVALON
768 21st St, Vanderslice Ella May Welsh Thomas J Jr; 9/2019. $2,500,000
181 65th St, Rippon H James Juliano William T; 9/2019. $4,075,000
214 53rd St, Carroll Lynne M Pellecchia Edward J; 9/2019. $1,325,000
472 22nd St, Matthias Robert F Av22 LLC; 9/2019. $1,375,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
214 Main St, Wells Fargo Bank Na Wood James; 9/2019. $100,000
1951 Route 9 South, Neidig George B Jr Est Scone Kevin F; 9/2019. $200,000
10 Jacqueline Court, Twiggs-Ferguson Carol Gibson Mark J; 9/2019. $325,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
503 Beach Drive, Mignatti Tracy C Rushton William; 9/2019. $1,050,000
125 Vermont Ave, Hughes Frances Joan Dallin Virginia; 9/2019. $117,000
1 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc NJ; 9/2019. $120,626
5 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-NJ; 9/2019. $120,626
7 Leonard Drive, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-NJ; 9/2019. $120,626
3 Kaylin Court, 115 Breakwater LLC D R Horton Inc-NJ; 9/2019. $120,626
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1207 Route 9 North, Bank Of NY Mellon Trust Co NA Open Door Homes LLC; 9/2019. $78,272
19 Brooks Ave, Fed Ntl Mtg Asso Miglio Anna; 9/2019. $140,000
404 Bayview Road, Beason Regina Rodriguez Jesmary; 9/2019. $155,000
5 Buckell Ave, Shaw Glenna E Boyce Richard C; 9/2019. $164,900
5 Linden Cove, Burton Kyle D Drebit Carly A; 9/2019. $165,000
3 King Ave, Dkc Contractors LLC Copson Jenna R; 9/2019. $196,000
12 S 6th St, Caitbridge Properties LLC Luyimbaazi Hudson; 9/2019. $216,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
252 Seabreeze Court, Cacci Ralph A Zwiercan Thomas; 9/2019. $695,000
431 E 19th St Un 339, Candy Richard J Schneider Elvira M; 9/2019. $82,000
209 W 24th Ave, Voinea Natallia P Murawski John C; 9/2019. $170,000
1800 Ocean Ave, Eicher Kenneth B Teti Anthony G; 9/2019. $189,900
900 Kennedy Drive, Flick Robert D Subers Richard; 9/2019. $235,000
711 Ocean Ave, Gulle Jean Paul Mc Dowell Alicia; 9/2019. $258,400
OCEAN CITY
5009-5011 Central Ave, Tornetta Joseph P Trust Jones Donna J; 9/2019. $1,620,000
2019 Glenwood Drive, Bennett John A Diamante Homes LLC; 9/2019. $1,650,000
4315 Central Ave, Graziano Fred Star Andrew; 9/2019. $2,450,000
411 Eighth St, US Bank Trust N A Trust Bianchi Peter J; 9/2019. $107,500
12 Sixth St, Alice M Devine Irr Trust Mort William; 9/2019. $160,000
715 Plymouth Place, Kramer Patricia C Hansinger Mark K; 9/2019. $225,000
935 Ocean Ave, Widdoss Jeffrey Gansky Earl; 9/2019. $319,900
356-58 Asbury Ave Un B, Feinstein Kurt Drabouski C Walter; 9/2019. $375,000
1425-27 West Ave 2nd Fl, Coffey Mark De Luca Aldo J; 9/2019. $525,000
2728 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Speight Charles Shiloh St Partners LLC; 9/2019. $607,500
117 Ocean Road, Elzey Associates LLC Vecchiarelli Timothy A; 9/2019. $690,000
1809-11 Central Ave, Mcdermott Patrick A Iafolla Anthony M; 9/2019. $720,000
SEA ISLE CITY
114 73rd St, Walter Howard J Jr Welsh Thomas J Jr; 9/2019. $900,000
12 61st St, Giampietro Anthony Mc Dermott Patrick; 9/2019. $990,000
118 65th St West Twnhs, Shore Marketing LLC Stella Anthony; 9/2019. $990,000
27-81st St, Brennan Stephen R Manolo Holdings LLC; 9/2019. $1,099,000
30 37th St, Cowperthwait Robert Downey Thomas J Jr; 9/2019. $375,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
31 Hilltop Drive, Hoath Ruth S Esther Peischel Trust; 9/2019. $310,000
222 Laurel Drive, Steever Frank F Checetto Stephanie; 9/2019. $311,200
303 Route US 9 N, Mc Creesh Noel Murray Timothy Martin; 9/2019. $135,000
303 Route US 9 N, Barton Charles E Trust Mc Creesh Noel; 9/2019. $140,000
14 Hope Corson Road, Hemberger Chris Adams Phillip S; 9/2019. $213,000
WILDWOOD
4205 Pacific Ave Un 4, H & B Real Estate Inv LLC Frank Shane; 9/2019. $34,000
225 E Wildwood Ave, Payne Nj Props LLC Beato Robert E Jr; 9/2019. $70,000
Lot 16.02 Block 32, Garozzo Frank Garozzo Frank; 9/2019. $95,500
327 W Maple Ave, Tobin Donna L Rosenthal Ari B; 9/2019. $108,500
610 W Burk Ave, Sinclair Robert Campbell Jessica K; 9/2019. $153,000
122 W Magnolia Ave, Higman Daniel Plaza Lorenzo; 9/2019. $154,000
WILDWOOD CREST
404 E Dencver Ave Un 416, Polo Thomas Brosius Ronald; 9/2019. $125,000
8006 Seaview Ave, Marchesani Michael J Conzentino Philip; 9/2019. $255,000
400 E Orchid Road, Shukla Suryakant H Baldwin Monica M; 9/2019. $355,000
104 E Topeka Ave, Giovanetti Frederick A Jr Giannuario Robert; 9/2019. $429,500
128 E Aster Road, Johnson Jane E Dever Dennis O; 9/2019. $640,000
Cumberland County
VINELAND
735 S Seventh St, Christiana Trust Trust; Fay Servicing Llc Atty; Ventures Trust 2013-I-H-R By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba, Lao Deisy; Sosa Giovannie Argelis; 8/16/2019. $55,125
61 Columbia Ave, Velez Israel Iii, Villegas Elena; 8/16/2019. $87,000
560 E Forest Grove Road, Spigelmyer Thomas J, Copley Erika A; 8/16/2019. $167,000
1111 Gianna Court, Anthony Brent; Anthony Shavonne, King Tonya L; 8/19/2019. $219,900
298 Beacon Ave, Pacitto Dorothy L Exec; Wilson James Est; Wilson Ruth Est By Exec, Finerfrock Sharon; 8/19/2019. $157,500
2788 Maple Ave, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc, Creekview Development Co Llc; 8/19/2019. $58,000
1043 Falcon Way, Collado Baldomera D; Lopez-Rodriguez Julio N Aka; Rodriguez Julio N Lopez Aka, Earley Charles III; 8/19/2019. $235,000
1331 Garrison Road, Blb Resource Agent; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Lin Wei; 8/20/2019. $113,000
8 Arcadia Place, Legal Title Trust &C By Trust By Atty; Truman Capital Advisors Lp Atty; Us Bank National Association Trust By Atty, Hammer Rentals Llc; 8/20/2019. $85,000
1812 Joel St, Keating Thomas W, Fields Dorion; Fields Shannon; 8/20/2019. $160,000
78 S State St, Damico Jamie L Fka; Nieves Jamie L, Colon Edson; Colon Iris; 8/21/2019. $180,000
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
37 N Captain Ave, 6/2019. $140,500
3 Ohio Drive, 6/2019, $130,000
460 Stage Road, 6/2019. $283,000
6 Kansas Road, 6/2019. $225,000
135 E Raritan Drive, 6/2019. $195,000
26 Lake St Claire Drive, 6/2019. $109,900
134 E Holly Lane, 6/2019. $45,000
39 Pebble Beach Lane, 6/2019. $145,000
13 W Brig Drive, 6/2019. $135,000
8 Seminole Drive, 6/2019. $130,000
108 Holly Court, 6/2019. $150,000
102 Cedarbrook Lane, 6/2019. $119,559
44 Oakland Bay Court, 6/2019. $132,000
971 Center St, 6/2019. $113,700
7 Hannah Place, 6/2019. $249,000
109 E Boat Drive, 6/2019. $170,000
150 Revolutionary Road, 6/2019. $158,000
44 W Shrewsbury Drive, 6/2019. $340,000
133 N Burgee Drive, 6/2019. $265,000
5 S Ensign Drive, 6/2019. $159,900
21 Reef Lane, 6/2019. $220,000
2 Lake Singleton Court, 6/2019. $157,500
114 Basswood Lake Road, 6/2019. $150,000
107 Hancock Drive, 6/2019. $148,000
109 National Union Blvd, 6/2019. $83,000
791 Route 9 North, 6/2019. $70,000
42 W Potomac Drive, 6/2019. $380,000
21 S Dayton Drive, 6/2019. $230,000
6 Peterson Drive, 6/2019. $215,000
35 Marigold Lane, 6/2019. $160,000
41 W Anchor Drive, 6/2019. $390,000
379 Center St, 6/2019. $200,500
48 Ocean Blvd, 6/2019. $178,000
340 Harbourtown Blvd, 6/2019. $150,000
180 Westchester Drive, 6/2019. $141,000
113 Kadlubeck Way, 6/2019. $139,900
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
104 E Kansas Ave, 6/2019. $1,350,000
1040b Long Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $601,000
16w Harding Ave, 6/2019. $585,000
114 W Kirkland Ave, 6/2019. $393,201
104 W 16th St, 6/2019. $802,500
7009 Long Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $350,000
124 Auburn Road, 6/2019. $1,245,000
21 W Pennsylvania Ave Unit 2, 6/2019. $205,000
18 E Burwell Ave, 6/2019. $1,950,000
109 W Hobart Ave, 6/2019. $999,000
7 W 51st St, 6/2019. $705,000
16 W Hobart Ave, 6/2019. $694,500
9 E Virginia Ave, 6/2019. $482,500
101 Mermaid Lane, 6/2019. $955,000
101 W Starr Ave, 6/2019. $895,000
5 E Dune Lane, 6/2019. $1,085,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
10 E Winifred Ave, 6/2019. $122,500
1113 Long Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $1,975,000
27 W Judith Ave, 6/2019. $1,675,000
24 W 29th St, 6/2019. $1,610,000
87 Bayview Drive, 6/2019. $1,150,000
1 E Jeanette Ave, 6/2019. $611,000
2517 Long Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $700,000
6208 Long Beach Blvd, 6/2019. $560,000
2701 Ocean Blvd, 6/2019. $3,792,000
13201 Beach Ave, 6/2019. $750,000
7w Carolina Ave Unit B, 6/2019. $459,000
31 W South 33rd St, 6/2019. $915,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
44 Belmar Blvd, 6/2019. $440,000
302 Eighth St, 6/2019. $212,000
14 Rumson Court, 6/2019. $160,000
112 Harborage Place, 6/2019. $495,000
23 Belmar Blvd, 6/2019. $340,000
202 2nd St, 6/2019. $80,500
40 Ship Bottom Lane, 6/2019. $400,000
97 Spring Lake Blvd, 6/2019. $361,165
89 Holly Drive, 6/2019. $182,500
115 Whippany Road, 6/2019. $245,000
129 Brigantine Blvd, 6/2019. $420,000
29 Hornblower Drive, 6/2019. $214,900
10 Stevenson St, 6/2019. $307,500
25 Pennsylvania Ave, 6/2019. $50,000
15 Central Ave, 6/2019, $150,000
293 Wells Mills Road, 6/2019. $109,000
405 Seveneth St, 6/2019. $127,700
28 Bay Parkway, 6/2019. $475,000
80 Bayville Way, 6/2019. $400,000
96 Bryant Road, 6/2019. $405,000
SHIP BOTTOM
236 W 22nd St, 6/2019. $615,000
320 W 4th St, 6/2019. $1,160,000
101 W 9th St Unit 306, 6/2019. $739,000
202 W 27th St, 6/2019. $400,000
104 W 25th St, 6/2019. $930,000
319 W 10th St, 6/2019. $605,000
371 W 5th St, 6/2019. $712,000
1916 Bay Terrace, 6/2019. $675,000
111 E 6th St, 6/2019. $330,000
1813 Penna Ave, 6/2019. $275,000
111 E 6th St, 6/2019. $181,100
201 W 15th St, 6/2019. $655,000
302 W 18st St, 6/2019. $633,000
339 W 14th St, 6/2019. $635,000
202 W 27th St, 6/2019. $400,000
