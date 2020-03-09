Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

212 S Victoria Ave, Hahn Edward Chun/Gdn Fasano Pat; 12/24/19. $60,000

101 S Raleigh Unit 827, Molish Ian S Fuscia Mark; 12/26/19. $67,000

655 Absecon Blvd Unit 801, Clemente Jose D Jr Total Corporate Resources Llc; 12/27/19. $23,000

190 S Kentucky Ave, La Renaissance Condo Assn Inc Boardwalk Ventures Llc; 12/27/19. $3,000,000

113 N Ohio Ave, Crouch Eldora/Shff Superhostac Properties Llc; 12/27/19. $80,000

655 Absecon Blvd 603, Kowalski Robert W Saddik Johnny; 12/30/19. $33,000

2821 Arctic Ave, 2821 Arctic Ave Llc Bhowmik Santosh S; 12/30/19. $10,000

434 Wisteria Road, Ebag Realty Llc Tran Oai T; 12/30/19. $75,000

600 Pacific Ave, A206 Farnesi Raymond E Sr/Tr/Tr Covello Wegman Marybeth; 12/31/19. $110,000

BRIGANTINE

1327 Quimet Road, Bodo Michael D Miller Audrey L; 12/24/19. $265,000

1001 E Beach Ave, Krajnenko Paul 1001 Beach Ave Llc; 12/24/19. $954,000

1007 Ocean Ave, Pozzuolo Joseph R/Exr Anni George; 12/27/19. $1,340,000

4313 Harbor Beach Blvd, Mcdonnell Francis Corywell Donna; 12/27/19. $999,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit R15, Giordano Anthony/Exrx Walter Alison V; 12/31/19. $68,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

169 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Restrepo Carlos A; 12/23/19. $271,000

6 Carriage House Lane, Lipari Marie/Exr Turner Howard F; 12/27/19. $217,000

9 Covered Bridge Court, Sethi Simi Acevedo Eric M; 12/27/19. $295,000

7 Lees Lane, Delario Jacqueline Tedbo Llc; 12/27/19. $198,000

174 School House Road, Cruse Gary Off David A; 12/31/19. $195,000

30b Macintosh Court, Denafo Alexander A Bathroom & Kitchen King Remodeling Llc; 12/31/19. $98,000

203 Lily Road, Nugent Michael J Martinolich Donald; 12/31/19. $320,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

514 Weston Drive, Seyler Sarah Demarco Eugene; 12/24/19. $225,000

143 Southampton Drive, Plotkin Patricia L Evans Jean L; 12/24/19. $192,000

23 Navajo Court, Donahue Joseph M/Atty Bennett Automne C; 12/27/19. $80,000

536 First Ave, Doyle Alisa R/Ind&Admr Mushiyeva Istam Irina; 12/27/19. $150,000

69 Snow Mass Court, Rossetti Joseph Teresa John; 12/27/19. $51,000

698 E Lakefront Circle, Bliss Andrew M Northridge Brian; 12/27/19. $155,000

128 Dover Court, Carbonara Edward M Stone Charles W; 12/27/19; $172,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

4824 Brecknock Court, Wells Fargo Bk Na Sj Holdings 1 Llc; 12/27/19. $39,500

2500 & 2550 Linwood Ave, Angerman Michael J Jr Wollermann Alicia; 12/30/19. $130,000

6023 Third St, Welsh Patrick C Mckeen Casey C; 12/30/19. $203,000

6170 Red Hawk Drive, Alvarado Jaime Crow Veronica; 12/31/19. $165,000

7427 4th Ave And Madison Ave, Kern Thomas L Jr Gatto Scott; 12/31/19. $239,900

6128 Longwood Ave, Kane Allan S Jr Maldonado Elyssa M; 12/31/19. $163,000

946 Harrison Ave, Hayes George I Kraly Mark; 12/31/19. $130,000

6306 Philips Ave, Short Caitlin Shelton Olivia L; 12/31/19. $147,500

HAMMONTON

505 Marlyn Ave, Pagano Deborah Ann Jennings Sarah D; 12/30/19. $312,000

6 Rachel Court, Saggese Anthony C Noreski Thomas; 12/31/19. $255,000

717 & 727 N Egg Harbor Road, Tomasella Joseph B Garcia Pizano Juan M; 12/31/19. $155,000

MARGATE

9801 Atlantic Ave #3, Culen John Michael Margate Adventures Llc; 12/27/19. $325,000

230 N Belmont Drive, Seidman David Morgan Nancy L; 12/30/19. $340,000

103 N Douglas Ave, Friedler Sylvia/Tr/Tr Isenberg Daniel; 12/30/19. $40,000

9411 Winchester Ave Unit A, Brown Steven Morath Kurt R; 12/31/19. $570,000

Cape May County

AVALON

2248 First Ave, Shea Timothy Duffy Patrick J; 12/2019. $1,400,000

520 20th St, Visichio Steven Keeler Louis L III; 12/2019. $1,600,000

2488 Ocean Drive, Ahlum Dale H Sermarini Erik; 12/2019. $1,775,000

249 71St St, Welsh Thomas Jr Jr Bush James; 12/2019. $1,795,000

190 72nd St, Gulick Peter W Sanfilippo Vincent; 12/2019. $2,581,250

CAPE MAY

1331B Ohio Ave, Giovetsis Pantelis Camposeo Steven; 12/2019. $390,000

144 Rosemans Lane, Spicers Creek Homes LLC Hill Kathleen A; 12/2019. $500,000

121 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Pulice Sally Anne; 12/2019. $790,000

119 Rosemans Lane, Spicers Creek Homes LLC KgIII Realty LLC; 12/2019. $794,000

Lot 7 Block 1019, Cromie Dell M Raimo James M; 12/2019. $875,000

627 Hughes Ave, Furlin Roger M Schwartzman Michael R; 12/2019. $981,220

10 Congress St, Matinale Frances Mc Closkey Joel R; 12/2019. $1,195,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

120 Orchard Road, Mastrianni Robert M Choubane Mouloud; 12/2019. $182,000

979 Tecumseh Road, Lizzi Christopher Porch William; 12/2019. $205,000

306 Scott Ave, Franco Jean Est Fritzscha Ronald W; 12/2019. $207,500

Lot 2 Block 719, US Bank Na Trust Ellis William M Jr; 12/2019. $220,000

13 Beachhead Drive, Haungs Andrew S Morse Philip C; 12/2019. $233,000

302 Deland Ave, Attenborough Robert J Exr Schuck Frederick J; 12/2019. $270,000

3 Cherry Hill Road, Lawson Thomas J O’Hara Colleen; 12/2019. $285,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

10 Meadow Valley Road, Clerico Anthony L Brophy Timothy William; 12/2019. $352,000

5 Hidden Lake Drive, Roy Roland A Jr Heyder Sally S; 12/2019. $430,000

54 Egret Trail, Enclave 1204 LLC Eckert Dieter; 12/2019. $546,514

16 Fairway Drive, Lanczinger Bert &C Lerro Furey Wally; 12/2019. $610,000

11 Leonards Lane, Cairns Michael Miller Stuart A III; 12/2019. $647,500

309 N 2nd St, Chen Zhou-Feng Belall Louiza; 12/2019. $80,000

15 Bay Ave, Potts Roy R Kaller Russell H; 12/2019. $100,000

12 Birch Drive, Wilmington Sav Fnd Soc Fsb Tozer Michele D; 12/2019. $119,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

309 E 215th Ave, Harry R Gale Rev Trust D’Urso Samuel A Jr; 12/2019. $360,000

317 E 24th Ave #J, Monti Agostino Quinn James; 12/2019. $390,000

425 W Pine Ave, Di Donato James A Mojica Maximino Jr; 12/2019. $412,500

400 E 10th Ave #600, Iman Joyce A Niess Robert A; 12/2019. $440,100

425 Mulberry Ave, Singley Patricia A Thompson Veronica; 12/2019. $443,000

122 E 23rd Ave, Somenski Kathleen J Dequattro John; 12/2019. $475,000

OCEAN CITY

1146 Asbury Ave Un B, Cape Atlantic Dev LLC Diamond Mark E; 11/2019. $595,000

5112-14 Haven Ave, Farabaugh Dennis J Elicker John E Jr; 11/2019. $630,000

1021 Central Ave, Diantonio Ercole F Green Richard; 11/2019. $670,000

2536 Central Ave, Gallen John H Jr Gold Coast Shore Hse LLC; 11/2019. $864,500

612 Chelsea Place, Dnb First Na Trust Basciani Mario J Jr; 11/2019. $875,000

1921 Central Ave, Demers Erin Mc Gann Exr Loro A Vincent; 11/2019. $950,000

641 Asbury Ave, M And F Associates II LLC Ocean City Storage LLC; 11/2019. $1,700,000

15 Harbor Road, Guzzo Anthony Kelly Gregory Allen; 11/2019. $1,799,000

Lot 2 Block 715, Lynne William F Silvers Steven; 12/2019. $15,000

1728 West Ave, Keller Lance Jay Keller Barbar Jo; 12/2019. $85,000

719 11th St, Depman Stanley Emig Marcos; 12/2019. $205,000

1145-47 West Ave #A, Nguyen Sally H Vignone Christopher; 12/2019. $250,000

600 Pleasure Ave, White Merriam E Rothfus Robert M; 12/2019. $265,000

1107 Bay Ave, Di Battista John T Mulgrew Donna; 12/2019. $271,000

115 Folger Court, Schwab Joseph Moore Joseph Mark; 12/2019. $310,000

1414 Central Ave, Brown Stephen A Brown Peter J; 12/2019. $325,000

10 W 11th St, Dlsn Properties LLC Karsten Catharine; 12/2019. $329,900

10-12 W 11th St, Dlsn Properties LLC 523 W Baltimore Ave Lp; 12/2019. $354,900

610 Chelsea Place, Kufta Frederick Ekermen Mustafa O; 12/2019. $377,500

SEA ISLE CITY

125 86th St West, Mc Innis-Day Brigette Joseph Thomas LLC; 12/2019. $817,000

7112 Central Ave, Jankowski Mary Lenart Edward J; 12/2019. $850,000

129 55th St North, Moore Janet Koskinen Mary Ann; 12/2019. $850,000

5006 Pleasure Ave, Filipek Gregory Ellman David W; 12/2019. $860,000

129 58th St, Slater George S Jr Donovan Raymond J; 12/2019. $1,050,000

4904 Pleasure Ave, Butler Richard A Busenbark John V; 12/2019. $1,200,000

30 48th St, Beach Property Dev LLC Brown Stephen A; 12/2019. $1,250,000

30 48th St, Beach Property Dev LLC Clothier Kevin; 12/2019. $1,350,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

647 Stagecoach Road, Smith Arthur Holt Marisa M; 12/2019. $173,800

1532 Route US 9 South, Carlsen Lindsay Schenck Lowell; 12/2019. $219,000

1 Cindy Lane, Murphy Richard E Jr Miti Jorgo; 12/2019. $226,500

1901 Tuckahoe Road, Heddendorf William Jr Hutchinson Darren; 12/2019. $228,000

391 Mohawk Trail, Bogushefsky Anthony Calamito Joseph; 12/2019. $237,000

55 Point Pleasant Ave, Chimera Reo 2018-Nr1 LLC Mc Garvey Ventures LLC; 12/2019. $249,375

408 Park Ave, Nappen Victor Nappen Victor W; 12/2019. $280,000

12 Beesleys Place, US Bank N A Trust Psillos George; 12/2019. $282,000

1731 Route 9 South, De Masi Joseph A Parvin Earl L; 12/2019. $339,000

11 Elizabeth Lane, Steindl Aden W Jr Nugent Lee; 12/2019. $415,000

32 S Lake Drive, Hargan Vernon S Jr Ankielewicz Helen; 12/2019. $81,500

290 Route 49, Collins Pauline R Jaggers Thomas; 12/2019. $177,500

14 Arrowhead Trail, Wilson Shirley R Pelechaty John W Jr; 12/2019. $264,000

7 Edward Terrace, Houser Daniel Mcgonigle Fam Irr Trust; 12/2019. $361,500

WILDWOOD

161 W Hand Ave, Cappa Anthony H Marchini Michael; 12/2019. $70,000

124 E Spencer Ave, Semiao Fernando G Grisko Anthony; 12/2019. $85,000

146 E Bennett Ave Un C, Kogut Michael B Desanto Theodore M; 12/2019. $170,000

4302 Atlantic Ave, Bank Of NY-Mellon Courtney Gerald; 12/2019. $220,000

WILDWOOD CREST

408 E Cresse Ave, Green Gerald M Diprofio Louis Jr; 12/2019. $349,900

113 E Wisteria Road, D’Avella Maria Taweel Nicholas R; 12/2019. $357,000

242 E Hollwood Ave, Ashkenazy Morris Vazquez John D III; 12/2019. $360,000

129 W Lavender Road, Doherty Kelly A Bailey Michael; 12/2019. $400,000

106 E Stockton Road, Bell Mary Ann Atkinson Kevin; 12/2019. $449,106

204 E Preston Ave, Leporati Ronald D Maratea Michael J; 12/2019. $452,000

115 E Morning Glory Road, Eichenlaub John G Kutza John Peter; 12/2019. $500,000

234 W Morning Glory Road, Wilson James R Edger William Jr; 12/2019. $504,500

214-216 W Morning Glory Road, Cmm Builders Inc Donati Michael; 12/2019. $512,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

5 Frazier Ave, Torinese Patrick; Crosell Dmir R; 11/27/2019. $143,000

20 Atlantic St, Bravo Suzanne E Exec; Dagostino Joseph Est By Exec; Ayala-Lopez Juan; Carredano Leslie Lizbeth Monzon; 11/27/2019. $18,000

138 Bridgeton Ave, King-Sammons Carolyn Denise; Lopez Victoria Perez; 11/29/2019. $150,000

266-268 N Pearl St, Caldarulo Jeff R; Bestproperty1inc Inc; 11/29/2019. $90,000

88 East Ave, Glenning Mary Ellen; Rodriguez Zacarias Tapia; 11/29/2019. $99,000

140-142 East Ave, Figueroa Roberto By Shrf; First American Acceptance Co Llc By Shrf; Gonzalez Ivette Figueroa By Shrf; Jimenez Eduardo; Suchanoff Diane; 11/29/2019. $19,800

MILLVILLE

3 E Mcneal St, Sawyer Holdings Llc; Rising Tide Housing Llc; 11/7/2019. $81,500

31 Dorset Ave, Njhr 1 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr; Ford Christina; Jones Kyle; 11/7/2019. $149,900

201 W Foundry St, Nahar Christina; Boucher Carol; 11/8/2019. $65,000

102 Harrison Ave, Franco Ida M; Grim Ida M Fka; Grim Richard L; Stocks Reatha; 11/12/2019. $160,000

428 Spencer Place, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Bonano Luis Pimentel; Trinidad Siria Montes; 11/12/2019. $259,900

424 Caroline Lane, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Anderson Joanne; 11/12/2019. $217,500

1112 Earle Ave, Zimbardi Andrew R; Zimbardi James C; Howe John; 11/13/2019. $193,000

2040 Dream St, Acharya Meera; Wetzel Jesse S; Wetzel Laurie M; 11/13/2019. $215,000

828 E Pine St, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka; Shah Family Enterprise Llc; 11/14/2019. $25,500

701-703 N 2nd St, Pcii Reo Llc; Chaad Investments Llc; 11/15/2019. $10,000

224 Race St &C, Massie Nancy F Exec; Reeves Ewans C Est; Reeves Gladys E Est By Exec; Kea Enterprises Llc; 11/18/2019. $50,000

12 N 2nd St, Gordon Nicholas T Jr; Nseim Joseph; Saad Tamy; 11/19/2019. $31,000

20 Willow Drive, Caprioni Eugenia; Yator Richard T; 11/19/2019. $145,000

501 Linda Lane, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust; US Bank Trust; Graniela Ricky; Williams-Browne Adanna; 11/19/2019. $238,000

508 Menantico Ave, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Adamo Zack; 11/19/2019. $162,000

55 Shore Road, Mazowski David P; Stetsenko Ashley; Stetsenko Daniil; 11/19/2019. $425,000

359 Corsair Drive, Raffa Gerald P; Raffa Janet E; Almm Ventures Llc; 11/19/2019. $250,000

300 Harrison Ave, New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba Atty By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Residential Asset Securities Corp &C By Trust By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Flipping Keys Llc; 11/19/2019. $110,250

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

1601 Eden Road, Genesis Land Holdings Llc; Carter Lumber Co; 11/20/2019. $1,900,000

1000 Sassafras St, Sheppard Rebecca D; Burgos Juan Gabriel Cardona; Cardona Scherrie D; 11/20/2019. $120,000

706 Mallard St, Durham Margaret A; Durham Ronald Jr; Heger Carl; Heger Tabitha; 11/20/2019. $214,900

510 E St, Blb Resources Inc Delegate By Agent; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Del By Agent; Nccb Investments Inc; 11/20/2019. $60,000

510 E St, Beckwith Corey; Nccb Investments Inc; Dream Home Constracting Llc Aka; Dream Home Contracting Llc Aka; 11/20/2019. $80,000

405 Glenside Road, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc; Compari Lynne; Compari Raymond; 11/20/2019. $56,500

422 Ellen Court, Patel Ketan B; Patel Krupa K; Mclaughlin Jennifer L; Mclaughlin Michael D; 11/20/2019. $220,000

4 Porreca Drive, Gibbons Patrick; Hooper Jasmin; King Abraham J; 11/20/2019. $150,000

1610 Acorn Drive, Mccarthy James; Mccarthy Katie; Fresne Deborah; 11/20/2019. $210,000

3 Caloris Ave, Parkin Arthur L; Parkin Kathleen R; Koh Maria E; Koh Michael W; 11/21/2019. $149,000

16 N 7th St, Page Gordon By Atty; Permuy Linda Atty; Cox Willie L; Febry Delores; 11/21/2019. $14,000

212-214 W Foundry St, Belony Christina; Belony Max; Fontaine Paul; 11/22/2019. $119,500

1205 E Main St, Phillips Elaine; Phillips Kevin J; Conyers Corey R; 11/25/2019. $132,000

121 River Drive, Rollar Kristin K; Cooper Darwin Jr; Ramirez Erika; 11/25/2019. $35,000

121 River Drive, Cooper Darwin Jr; Ramirez Erika; Martin-Fallows Denise; 11/25/2019. $45,000

2000 Miller Ave 24, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Palmieri Raymond; 11/26/2019. $70,000

1820 E Main St, Keppel-Urton Theresa Aka; Smedley Theresa M Fka; Urton Christopher; Urton Theresa Keppel Aka; Basco Kayla M; 11/26/2019. $145,000

1910 Edgewood Ave, Diaz Maritza; Diaz Robert; Diaz Robert Jr; 11/26/2019. $100,000

1106 Earle Ave, Hulitt Kristina M Aka Exec; Myers Edward Lee Sr Aka Est By Exec; Myers Joann G Est; Myers Lee Aka Est By Exec; Myers Tina Aka Exec; Cranmer Diane; Cranmer George; 11/27/2019. $185,000

113 N Laurel St, Smith Michelle L; Smith Wayne M; King Katelyn; King Keith; 11/27/2019. $220,000

107 Middle Ave, Blb Resources Inc Delegate; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate; Malki Habib; 11/27/2019. $37,485

207 Cottage St, Stretch Penny F; Stretch Robert E; Krevetski Christina M; Krevetski Donald S; 11/27/2019. $189,900

313 G St, Gordon Robert J Exec; Nightlinger Edith Est By Exec; Herman Robert; 11/29/2019. $60,000

714 E Pine St, Hudson Homes Management Llc Atty; Lsf10 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty; Barsoum Nabih A; 11/29/2019. $31,500

604 E Vine St, Hamilton James P; Hamilton Rhonda G; Williams Gabrielle; 11/29/2019. $69,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

13 Silver Brook Drive, Carman Robert O Est By Exec; Pennsville National Bank Exec; Mourning Nicole M; Mourning Sean T; 11/12/2019. $189,000

12 Bermuda Lane, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Kristovich Joshua B; Lee Lauren K; 11/19/2019. $107,000

63 Old Deerfiled Pike, Aldrich Ricky W; Griner Christal A; 11/22/2019. $149,000

34 Friesburg Road, Taylor Evelyn B Ind Atty; Taylor George M Jr By Atty; Taylor Jonathan M; 11/23/2019. $60,000

20 Pleasant Drive, Vohland Matthew K; Swift Pamela; 11/25/2019. $155,000

VINELAND

2200 S Lincoln Ave, Gsah Llc; Spence George; Allen Beverly M; 11/7/2019. $82,500

788 S East Ave, Whyte Doris R; Cherubin Franck; 11/7/2019. $172,000

225 N East Ave, Swanston-Tyson Alison; Tyson B & Associates Llc; Tyson Beville; Tyson Jenille; Delatorre Julio A; Delatorre Laura E; 11/7/2019. $185,000

2504 Almond Road, Capizola Michael C; Armstrong Chelsea E; Baez George A Jr; 11/7/2019. $162,000

1066 W Wheat Road, Anderson Kathy By Shrf; Anderson Kenneth L By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf; Levari Thomas J; 11/7/2019. $50,100

485 E Walnut Road, Bank Of America By Atty; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Brissett Wismond; 11/7/2019. $107,300

1875 E Walnut Road, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bank Of New York Trust Fka; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Cwabs Inc; 1875 E Walnut Rd Llc; 11/8/2019. $87,000

401 W Landis Ave, Oceanfirst Bank; Sun National Bank Fka; Vcc Landis Avenue Llc; 11/8/2019. $261,000

306 W Weymouth Road, Silvidio John A Jr; Loomis Elizabeth Ann; 11/8/2019. $169,900

3508 Burnt Mill Road, Leon Dahlia Est By Exec; Rumick Linda M Exec; Springsteen Linda M Leon Fka; Lombardo Joseph F; Lombardo Nicolle F; 11/8/2019. $60,000

2102 E Oak Road, Guzman Maria; Trela Lucyna R; Trela Rommuald W; 11/12/2019. $165,000

846 Mary Lou Lane, Ackerman Investment Co Llc; Dwp Properties Llc; 11/12/2019. $149,900

4775 Delsea Drive, Quintana Lucia; Quintana Lucia Est; Vladimir Investments Llc; 11/12/2019. $90,000

1214 Livia Lane, Guzman Jose R; Cichy Kyle E; Lafferty Debraann; 11/12/2019. $185,000

1679 Clover Ave, Nichols Diana; Nichols Timothy; Nanni Elisa M; 11/12/2019. $139,000

42 W Almond St, Branch Banking & Trust Co; Juarez Milagro; 11/12/2019. $47,000

421 Maurice River Pkwy, Farabella Eileen; Farabella Ronald; Molina Daniel Jr; 11/13/2019. $75,000

884 S Orchard Road, Decker Florence Est By Exec By Shrf; Kilkenny Joann P Ind Exec By Shrf; Lesage Junior By Shrf; Medical Practice Mgt Assoc By Shrf; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; Southern Regional Pathology By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf; Assured Property Solutions Llc; 11/13/2019. $108,000

1033 E Park Ave, Johnson David L; Johnson Mary; Flores Jaquelin; Ramirez Erick F Jarquin; 11/13/2019. $117,900

345 Ithaca St, Bank One By Shrf; Baxter Financial Llc By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Franklin Mutual Insurance Co By Shrf; Holden Phyllis By Shrf; Jones Doris A By Shrf; Jones Walter R Jr By Shr; Lakeview Manor Apartments By Shrf; Emigrant Bank; Retained Realty Inc; 11/13/2019. $18,400

1006 Willis Place, Carini Lewis C Est By Exec; Carini Lewis F Exec; Mateo Jackson L Perez; Ramos Luis D Rodriguez; 11/13/2019. $176,000

780 Timber Brook Drive, Giacometti John Est; Giacometti Natalie R; Stokes Veronica; 11/14/2019. $205,500

742 S West Ave, Siyona Rei Llc; Lopez Andrez Hernandez; 11/18/2019. $155,000

2419 E Landis Ave, Parrish Charles Jr; Parrish Craig; Parrish Enterprises Llc; Filippi Joanne; 11/18/2019. $259,900

198 Grant Ave, Guidarini David; Te Land Llc; 11/18/2019. $37,500

2109 S Orchard Road, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Bonano Michael; 11/18/2019. $56,000

2318 Finch St, Ferillo Diane M; Ferrillo Charles M Est; Vassallo Amy S; Vassallo Daniel E; 11/18/2019. $237,000

258 Carpy Ave, Clay James A Jr; Clay Tara Dayton; Mercado Andrew; Mercado Samantha; 11/19/2019. $212,000

53 Arcadia Place, Gaburo Sherrie; Brown Jaquan A; Brown Takisha Yvonne; 11/19/2019. $128,900

537 North West Ave, Empire Tf6 Jersey Holdings Llc; Roagers Jeffrey H; 11/19/2019. $65,000

2419 E Landis Ave, Parrish Charles Jr; Parrish Craig; Parrish Enterprises Llc; Rogerson Brian J; Rogerson Holly D; 11/19/2019. $259,900

1759 Philip St, Igsc Series II Reo Llc By Atty; Sn Servicing Corp Atty; Beltran Daniel; Orengo Jessica; 11/19/2019. $132,000

736 South West Ave, Verderose Edward Jr; Verderose Properties Llc; Verderose Stephanie; Rodriguez Dalmarys Placido; 11/19/2019. $139,900

2871 Union Road, Dipalma Bryan; Dipalma Erin; Gaglione Erin Fka; May Amanda; 11/20/2019. $165,000

1120 New Pear St, Maldonado Darlene; Depeguero Lilian M Carrasco; Peguero Enmanuel A Carrasco; 11/20/2019. $146,000

203 S Sixth St, Wells Fargo Bank; Acevedo Hector Manuel; 11/20/2019. $60,500

585 N West Ave, Hallauer Terry; T-Ray Investments Llc; Boyd Richard; Mcbride Nicole; 11/21/2019. $165,000

1043 S 8th St, Rosa Mayra; Pazmino Blanca F; Pazmino Edward J; 11/21/2019. $145,000

2863 Bryant St, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Dept Of By Agent; 2863 Bryant Llc; 11/21/2019. $125,000

4634 E Landis Ave, Kull Richard R; Mckiver Thelia M; 11/22/2019. $144,900

Phillip St, Marcacci John C Est; Marcacci Pamela J; Marcacci Theodore; 11/22/2019. $10,000

2201 Berkeley Drive, King John II; Interstate Properties Llc; 11/25/2019. $25,000

615 Florence St, Heath Anthony A; Heath Tina V; Williams Crystal; Williams Marvin; 11/25/2019. $205,000

3001 E Chestnut Ave, Reilly Mae T; Terrigno Cosmo P; 11/25/2019. $145,000

2100 S Lincoln Ave, Kelley John E Est; Kelly John E Jr Exec; Kelly Kathleen V Est By Exec; Rosa Mayra Isabel; 11/25/2019. $189,000

225 S Brewster Road, Love Jeanette Est By Adm; Love Joseph Est; Love Patricia Adm; Gyles Jessica; 11/26/2019. $120,000

1953 Washington Ave, Hampton Douglas J Est By Exec; Hampton Rosemary Ind Exec; Kiraly Donna M; 11/26/2019. $148,000

230 W Almond St, Bank Of America; Hd Laundromat Llc; 11/26/2019. $26,500

292 Carpy Ave, Albertelli Law Esqs Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Verducci Matthew Esq Atty; Salas Damian; Salas Elaine; 11/26/2019. $106,000

950 E Wheat Road, Coucill D Llc; Coucill Delight; Soto Ana D; 11/26/2019. $210,000

1114 Jamic Road, Buck Alfred; Buck Kristy Lynn; Dejesus Victor; 11/26/2019. $202,000

277 N Brookfield St, Ridgway Mary Louise Est; Ridgway Rushton H; Frye Janainah; 11/27/2019. $250,000

452 Saddlebrook Drive, Murray Joseph Sr; Wharton Katherine; Chestnut Robert C; Chestnut Sheila L; 11/27/2019. $215,000

529 Harvard St, Rosario Carmen L Est By Exec; Rosario Samuel Exec; Rosario Saturnino Est; Dejesus Alex Cuba; Perez Darisabel Ortiz; 11/29/2019. $90,000

1156 Mayfair Court, Ackerman Henry; H&K Property Management Llc; Johnson Carolyn A; 11/29/2019. $170,000

718 W Walnut Road, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty; Kennedy Elaine; 11/30/2019. $61,340

Southern Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

253 Lexington Drive, 7/2019. $75,500

59 S Spinnaker Drive, 7/2019. $71,000

245 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $65,659

21 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $297,000

112 E Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $289,000

1300 Radio Road, 7/2019. $216,500

3 Tradewinds Drive, 7/2019. $205,900

47 Oakland Bay Court, 7/2019. $81,500

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

12 E Sail Boat Lane, 7/2019. $1,197,500

5008 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $989,000

35 W South 33rd St, 7/2019. $550,000

4904 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $925,000

28 E North Carolina Ave, 7/2019. $1,150,000

70 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $600,000

168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000

187 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $950,000

168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000

129 E Holly Banks Lane, 7/2019. $425,000

7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000

99 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $999,999

7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000

103 E 19th St, 7/2019. $1,712,500

12 E Idaho Ave, 7/2019. $989,000

1 Amherst Road, 7/2019. $880,000

8 W Lavenia Ave, 7/2019. $999,900

8800 Beach Ave, 7/2019. $202,218

149d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $1,600,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

208 Middie Lane, 7/2019. $180,000

1049 Crew Lane, 7/2019. $85,000

48 Ronnie Drive, 7/2019. $520,000

349 Yeoman Road, 7/2019. $370,000

144 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $212,000

7 Betty Drive, 7/2019. $190,000

1073 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $650,000

247 N Main St, 7/2019. $600,000

144 Peter Road, 7/2019. $410,000

1041 Midship Ave, 7/2019. $335,000

267 Halliard Blvd, 7/2019. $296,500

1069 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $150,000

1200 Windlass Drive, 7/2019. $75,750

1763 Millcreek Road, 7/2019. $450,000

247 Float Ave, 7/2019. $389,000

148 Evelyn Drive, 7/2019. $325,000

337 Neptune Drive, 7/2019. $105,500

5 E 44th St Unit 5a West, 7/2019. $929,000

TUCKERTON

46 Great Bay Blvd, 7/2019. $285,000

85 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $328,302

319 E Main St, 7/2019. $400,000

113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $320,000

12 Anglers Road, 7/2019. $299,000

25 Heron Road, 7/2019. $240,000

22 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $380,611

11 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $95,000

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments