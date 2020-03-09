Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
212 S Victoria Ave, Hahn Edward Chun/Gdn Fasano Pat; 12/24/19. $60,000
101 S Raleigh Unit 827, Molish Ian S Fuscia Mark; 12/26/19. $67,000
655 Absecon Blvd Unit 801, Clemente Jose D Jr Total Corporate Resources Llc; 12/27/19. $23,000
190 S Kentucky Ave, La Renaissance Condo Assn Inc Boardwalk Ventures Llc; 12/27/19. $3,000,000
113 N Ohio Ave, Crouch Eldora/Shff Superhostac Properties Llc; 12/27/19. $80,000
655 Absecon Blvd 603, Kowalski Robert W Saddik Johnny; 12/30/19. $33,000
2821 Arctic Ave, 2821 Arctic Ave Llc Bhowmik Santosh S; 12/30/19. $10,000
434 Wisteria Road, Ebag Realty Llc Tran Oai T; 12/30/19. $75,000
600 Pacific Ave, A206 Farnesi Raymond E Sr/Tr/Tr Covello Wegman Marybeth; 12/31/19. $110,000
BRIGANTINE
1327 Quimet Road, Bodo Michael D Miller Audrey L; 12/24/19. $265,000
1001 E Beach Ave, Krajnenko Paul 1001 Beach Ave Llc; 12/24/19. $954,000
1007 Ocean Ave, Pozzuolo Joseph R/Exr Anni George; 12/27/19. $1,340,000
4313 Harbor Beach Blvd, Mcdonnell Francis Corywell Donna; 12/27/19. $999,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit R15, Giordano Anthony/Exrx Walter Alison V; 12/31/19. $68,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
169 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Restrepo Carlos A; 12/23/19. $271,000
6 Carriage House Lane, Lipari Marie/Exr Turner Howard F; 12/27/19. $217,000
9 Covered Bridge Court, Sethi Simi Acevedo Eric M; 12/27/19. $295,000
7 Lees Lane, Delario Jacqueline Tedbo Llc; 12/27/19. $198,000
174 School House Road, Cruse Gary Off David A; 12/31/19. $195,000
30b Macintosh Court, Denafo Alexander A Bathroom & Kitchen King Remodeling Llc; 12/31/19. $98,000
203 Lily Road, Nugent Michael J Martinolich Donald; 12/31/19. $320,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
514 Weston Drive, Seyler Sarah Demarco Eugene; 12/24/19. $225,000
143 Southampton Drive, Plotkin Patricia L Evans Jean L; 12/24/19. $192,000
23 Navajo Court, Donahue Joseph M/Atty Bennett Automne C; 12/27/19. $80,000
536 First Ave, Doyle Alisa R/Ind&Admr Mushiyeva Istam Irina; 12/27/19. $150,000
69 Snow Mass Court, Rossetti Joseph Teresa John; 12/27/19. $51,000
698 E Lakefront Circle, Bliss Andrew M Northridge Brian; 12/27/19. $155,000
128 Dover Court, Carbonara Edward M Stone Charles W; 12/27/19; $172,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4824 Brecknock Court, Wells Fargo Bk Na Sj Holdings 1 Llc; 12/27/19. $39,500
2500 & 2550 Linwood Ave, Angerman Michael J Jr Wollermann Alicia; 12/30/19. $130,000
6023 Third St, Welsh Patrick C Mckeen Casey C; 12/30/19. $203,000
6170 Red Hawk Drive, Alvarado Jaime Crow Veronica; 12/31/19. $165,000
7427 4th Ave And Madison Ave, Kern Thomas L Jr Gatto Scott; 12/31/19. $239,900
6128 Longwood Ave, Kane Allan S Jr Maldonado Elyssa M; 12/31/19. $163,000
946 Harrison Ave, Hayes George I Kraly Mark; 12/31/19. $130,000
6306 Philips Ave, Short Caitlin Shelton Olivia L; 12/31/19. $147,500
HAMMONTON
505 Marlyn Ave, Pagano Deborah Ann Jennings Sarah D; 12/30/19. $312,000
6 Rachel Court, Saggese Anthony C Noreski Thomas; 12/31/19. $255,000
717 & 727 N Egg Harbor Road, Tomasella Joseph B Garcia Pizano Juan M; 12/31/19. $155,000
MARGATE
9801 Atlantic Ave #3, Culen John Michael Margate Adventures Llc; 12/27/19. $325,000
230 N Belmont Drive, Seidman David Morgan Nancy L; 12/30/19. $340,000
103 N Douglas Ave, Friedler Sylvia/Tr/Tr Isenberg Daniel; 12/30/19. $40,000
9411 Winchester Ave Unit A, Brown Steven Morath Kurt R; 12/31/19. $570,000
Cape May County
AVALON
2248 First Ave, Shea Timothy Duffy Patrick J; 12/2019. $1,400,000
520 20th St, Visichio Steven Keeler Louis L III; 12/2019. $1,600,000
2488 Ocean Drive, Ahlum Dale H Sermarini Erik; 12/2019. $1,775,000
249 71St St, Welsh Thomas Jr Jr Bush James; 12/2019. $1,795,000
190 72nd St, Gulick Peter W Sanfilippo Vincent; 12/2019. $2,581,250
CAPE MAY
1331B Ohio Ave, Giovetsis Pantelis Camposeo Steven; 12/2019. $390,000
144 Rosemans Lane, Spicers Creek Homes LLC Hill Kathleen A; 12/2019. $500,000
121 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Pulice Sally Anne; 12/2019. $790,000
119 Rosemans Lane, Spicers Creek Homes LLC KgIII Realty LLC; 12/2019. $794,000
Lot 7 Block 1019, Cromie Dell M Raimo James M; 12/2019. $875,000
627 Hughes Ave, Furlin Roger M Schwartzman Michael R; 12/2019. $981,220
10 Congress St, Matinale Frances Mc Closkey Joel R; 12/2019. $1,195,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
120 Orchard Road, Mastrianni Robert M Choubane Mouloud; 12/2019. $182,000
979 Tecumseh Road, Lizzi Christopher Porch William; 12/2019. $205,000
306 Scott Ave, Franco Jean Est Fritzscha Ronald W; 12/2019. $207,500
Lot 2 Block 719, US Bank Na Trust Ellis William M Jr; 12/2019. $220,000
13 Beachhead Drive, Haungs Andrew S Morse Philip C; 12/2019. $233,000
302 Deland Ave, Attenborough Robert J Exr Schuck Frederick J; 12/2019. $270,000
3 Cherry Hill Road, Lawson Thomas J O’Hara Colleen; 12/2019. $285,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
10 Meadow Valley Road, Clerico Anthony L Brophy Timothy William; 12/2019. $352,000
5 Hidden Lake Drive, Roy Roland A Jr Heyder Sally S; 12/2019. $430,000
54 Egret Trail, Enclave 1204 LLC Eckert Dieter; 12/2019. $546,514
16 Fairway Drive, Lanczinger Bert &C Lerro Furey Wally; 12/2019. $610,000
11 Leonards Lane, Cairns Michael Miller Stuart A III; 12/2019. $647,500
309 N 2nd St, Chen Zhou-Feng Belall Louiza; 12/2019. $80,000
15 Bay Ave, Potts Roy R Kaller Russell H; 12/2019. $100,000
12 Birch Drive, Wilmington Sav Fnd Soc Fsb Tozer Michele D; 12/2019. $119,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
309 E 215th Ave, Harry R Gale Rev Trust D’Urso Samuel A Jr; 12/2019. $360,000
317 E 24th Ave #J, Monti Agostino Quinn James; 12/2019. $390,000
425 W Pine Ave, Di Donato James A Mojica Maximino Jr; 12/2019. $412,500
400 E 10th Ave #600, Iman Joyce A Niess Robert A; 12/2019. $440,100
425 Mulberry Ave, Singley Patricia A Thompson Veronica; 12/2019. $443,000
122 E 23rd Ave, Somenski Kathleen J Dequattro John; 12/2019. $475,000
OCEAN CITY
1146 Asbury Ave Un B, Cape Atlantic Dev LLC Diamond Mark E; 11/2019. $595,000
5112-14 Haven Ave, Farabaugh Dennis J Elicker John E Jr; 11/2019. $630,000
1021 Central Ave, Diantonio Ercole F Green Richard; 11/2019. $670,000
2536 Central Ave, Gallen John H Jr Gold Coast Shore Hse LLC; 11/2019. $864,500
612 Chelsea Place, Dnb First Na Trust Basciani Mario J Jr; 11/2019. $875,000
1921 Central Ave, Demers Erin Mc Gann Exr Loro A Vincent; 11/2019. $950,000
641 Asbury Ave, M And F Associates II LLC Ocean City Storage LLC; 11/2019. $1,700,000
15 Harbor Road, Guzzo Anthony Kelly Gregory Allen; 11/2019. $1,799,000
Lot 2 Block 715, Lynne William F Silvers Steven; 12/2019. $15,000
1728 West Ave, Keller Lance Jay Keller Barbar Jo; 12/2019. $85,000
719 11th St, Depman Stanley Emig Marcos; 12/2019. $205,000
1145-47 West Ave #A, Nguyen Sally H Vignone Christopher; 12/2019. $250,000
600 Pleasure Ave, White Merriam E Rothfus Robert M; 12/2019. $265,000
1107 Bay Ave, Di Battista John T Mulgrew Donna; 12/2019. $271,000
115 Folger Court, Schwab Joseph Moore Joseph Mark; 12/2019. $310,000
1414 Central Ave, Brown Stephen A Brown Peter J; 12/2019. $325,000
10 W 11th St, Dlsn Properties LLC Karsten Catharine; 12/2019. $329,900
10-12 W 11th St, Dlsn Properties LLC 523 W Baltimore Ave Lp; 12/2019. $354,900
610 Chelsea Place, Kufta Frederick Ekermen Mustafa O; 12/2019. $377,500
SEA ISLE CITY
125 86th St West, Mc Innis-Day Brigette Joseph Thomas LLC; 12/2019. $817,000
7112 Central Ave, Jankowski Mary Lenart Edward J; 12/2019. $850,000
129 55th St North, Moore Janet Koskinen Mary Ann; 12/2019. $850,000
5006 Pleasure Ave, Filipek Gregory Ellman David W; 12/2019. $860,000
129 58th St, Slater George S Jr Donovan Raymond J; 12/2019. $1,050,000
4904 Pleasure Ave, Butler Richard A Busenbark John V; 12/2019. $1,200,000
30 48th St, Beach Property Dev LLC Brown Stephen A; 12/2019. $1,250,000
30 48th St, Beach Property Dev LLC Clothier Kevin; 12/2019. $1,350,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
647 Stagecoach Road, Smith Arthur Holt Marisa M; 12/2019. $173,800
1532 Route US 9 South, Carlsen Lindsay Schenck Lowell; 12/2019. $219,000
1 Cindy Lane, Murphy Richard E Jr Miti Jorgo; 12/2019. $226,500
1901 Tuckahoe Road, Heddendorf William Jr Hutchinson Darren; 12/2019. $228,000
391 Mohawk Trail, Bogushefsky Anthony Calamito Joseph; 12/2019. $237,000
55 Point Pleasant Ave, Chimera Reo 2018-Nr1 LLC Mc Garvey Ventures LLC; 12/2019. $249,375
408 Park Ave, Nappen Victor Nappen Victor W; 12/2019. $280,000
12 Beesleys Place, US Bank N A Trust Psillos George; 12/2019. $282,000
1731 Route 9 South, De Masi Joseph A Parvin Earl L; 12/2019. $339,000
11 Elizabeth Lane, Steindl Aden W Jr Nugent Lee; 12/2019. $415,000
32 S Lake Drive, Hargan Vernon S Jr Ankielewicz Helen; 12/2019. $81,500
290 Route 49, Collins Pauline R Jaggers Thomas; 12/2019. $177,500
14 Arrowhead Trail, Wilson Shirley R Pelechaty John W Jr; 12/2019. $264,000
7 Edward Terrace, Houser Daniel Mcgonigle Fam Irr Trust; 12/2019. $361,500
WILDWOOD
161 W Hand Ave, Cappa Anthony H Marchini Michael; 12/2019. $70,000
124 E Spencer Ave, Semiao Fernando G Grisko Anthony; 12/2019. $85,000
146 E Bennett Ave Un C, Kogut Michael B Desanto Theodore M; 12/2019. $170,000
4302 Atlantic Ave, Bank Of NY-Mellon Courtney Gerald; 12/2019. $220,000
WILDWOOD CREST
408 E Cresse Ave, Green Gerald M Diprofio Louis Jr; 12/2019. $349,900
113 E Wisteria Road, D’Avella Maria Taweel Nicholas R; 12/2019. $357,000
242 E Hollwood Ave, Ashkenazy Morris Vazquez John D III; 12/2019. $360,000
129 W Lavender Road, Doherty Kelly A Bailey Michael; 12/2019. $400,000
106 E Stockton Road, Bell Mary Ann Atkinson Kevin; 12/2019. $449,106
204 E Preston Ave, Leporati Ronald D Maratea Michael J; 12/2019. $452,000
115 E Morning Glory Road, Eichenlaub John G Kutza John Peter; 12/2019. $500,000
234 W Morning Glory Road, Wilson James R Edger William Jr; 12/2019. $504,500
214-216 W Morning Glory Road, Cmm Builders Inc Donati Michael; 12/2019. $512,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
5 Frazier Ave, Torinese Patrick; Crosell Dmir R; 11/27/2019. $143,000
20 Atlantic St, Bravo Suzanne E Exec; Dagostino Joseph Est By Exec; Ayala-Lopez Juan; Carredano Leslie Lizbeth Monzon; 11/27/2019. $18,000
138 Bridgeton Ave, King-Sammons Carolyn Denise; Lopez Victoria Perez; 11/29/2019. $150,000
266-268 N Pearl St, Caldarulo Jeff R; Bestproperty1inc Inc; 11/29/2019. $90,000
88 East Ave, Glenning Mary Ellen; Rodriguez Zacarias Tapia; 11/29/2019. $99,000
140-142 East Ave, Figueroa Roberto By Shrf; First American Acceptance Co Llc By Shrf; Gonzalez Ivette Figueroa By Shrf; Jimenez Eduardo; Suchanoff Diane; 11/29/2019. $19,800
MILLVILLE
3 E Mcneal St, Sawyer Holdings Llc; Rising Tide Housing Llc; 11/7/2019. $81,500
31 Dorset Ave, Njhr 1 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr; Ford Christina; Jones Kyle; 11/7/2019. $149,900
201 W Foundry St, Nahar Christina; Boucher Carol; 11/8/2019. $65,000
102 Harrison Ave, Franco Ida M; Grim Ida M Fka; Grim Richard L; Stocks Reatha; 11/12/2019. $160,000
428 Spencer Place, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Bonano Luis Pimentel; Trinidad Siria Montes; 11/12/2019. $259,900
424 Caroline Lane, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Anderson Joanne; 11/12/2019. $217,500
1112 Earle Ave, Zimbardi Andrew R; Zimbardi James C; Howe John; 11/13/2019. $193,000
2040 Dream St, Acharya Meera; Wetzel Jesse S; Wetzel Laurie M; 11/13/2019. $215,000
828 E Pine St, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka; Shah Family Enterprise Llc; 11/14/2019. $25,500
701-703 N 2nd St, Pcii Reo Llc; Chaad Investments Llc; 11/15/2019. $10,000
224 Race St &C, Massie Nancy F Exec; Reeves Ewans C Est; Reeves Gladys E Est By Exec; Kea Enterprises Llc; 11/18/2019. $50,000
12 N 2nd St, Gordon Nicholas T Jr; Nseim Joseph; Saad Tamy; 11/19/2019. $31,000
20 Willow Drive, Caprioni Eugenia; Yator Richard T; 11/19/2019. $145,000
501 Linda Lane, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust; US Bank Trust; Graniela Ricky; Williams-Browne Adanna; 11/19/2019. $238,000
508 Menantico Ave, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Adamo Zack; 11/19/2019. $162,000
55 Shore Road, Mazowski David P; Stetsenko Ashley; Stetsenko Daniil; 11/19/2019. $425,000
359 Corsair Drive, Raffa Gerald P; Raffa Janet E; Almm Ventures Llc; 11/19/2019. $250,000
300 Harrison Ave, New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba Atty By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Residential Asset Securities Corp &C By Trust By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Flipping Keys Llc; 11/19/2019. $110,250
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
1601 Eden Road, Genesis Land Holdings Llc; Carter Lumber Co; 11/20/2019. $1,900,000
1000 Sassafras St, Sheppard Rebecca D; Burgos Juan Gabriel Cardona; Cardona Scherrie D; 11/20/2019. $120,000
706 Mallard St, Durham Margaret A; Durham Ronald Jr; Heger Carl; Heger Tabitha; 11/20/2019. $214,900
510 E St, Blb Resources Inc Delegate By Agent; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Del By Agent; Nccb Investments Inc; 11/20/2019. $60,000
510 E St, Beckwith Corey; Nccb Investments Inc; Dream Home Constracting Llc Aka; Dream Home Contracting Llc Aka; 11/20/2019. $80,000
405 Glenside Road, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc; Compari Lynne; Compari Raymond; 11/20/2019. $56,500
422 Ellen Court, Patel Ketan B; Patel Krupa K; Mclaughlin Jennifer L; Mclaughlin Michael D; 11/20/2019. $220,000
4 Porreca Drive, Gibbons Patrick; Hooper Jasmin; King Abraham J; 11/20/2019. $150,000
1610 Acorn Drive, Mccarthy James; Mccarthy Katie; Fresne Deborah; 11/20/2019. $210,000
3 Caloris Ave, Parkin Arthur L; Parkin Kathleen R; Koh Maria E; Koh Michael W; 11/21/2019. $149,000
16 N 7th St, Page Gordon By Atty; Permuy Linda Atty; Cox Willie L; Febry Delores; 11/21/2019. $14,000
212-214 W Foundry St, Belony Christina; Belony Max; Fontaine Paul; 11/22/2019. $119,500
1205 E Main St, Phillips Elaine; Phillips Kevin J; Conyers Corey R; 11/25/2019. $132,000
121 River Drive, Rollar Kristin K; Cooper Darwin Jr; Ramirez Erika; 11/25/2019. $35,000
121 River Drive, Cooper Darwin Jr; Ramirez Erika; Martin-Fallows Denise; 11/25/2019. $45,000
2000 Miller Ave 24, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Palmieri Raymond; 11/26/2019. $70,000
1820 E Main St, Keppel-Urton Theresa Aka; Smedley Theresa M Fka; Urton Christopher; Urton Theresa Keppel Aka; Basco Kayla M; 11/26/2019. $145,000
1910 Edgewood Ave, Diaz Maritza; Diaz Robert; Diaz Robert Jr; 11/26/2019. $100,000
1106 Earle Ave, Hulitt Kristina M Aka Exec; Myers Edward Lee Sr Aka Est By Exec; Myers Joann G Est; Myers Lee Aka Est By Exec; Myers Tina Aka Exec; Cranmer Diane; Cranmer George; 11/27/2019. $185,000
113 N Laurel St, Smith Michelle L; Smith Wayne M; King Katelyn; King Keith; 11/27/2019. $220,000
107 Middle Ave, Blb Resources Inc Delegate; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate; Malki Habib; 11/27/2019. $37,485
207 Cottage St, Stretch Penny F; Stretch Robert E; Krevetski Christina M; Krevetski Donald S; 11/27/2019. $189,900
313 G St, Gordon Robert J Exec; Nightlinger Edith Est By Exec; Herman Robert; 11/29/2019. $60,000
714 E Pine St, Hudson Homes Management Llc Atty; Lsf10 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty; Barsoum Nabih A; 11/29/2019. $31,500
604 E Vine St, Hamilton James P; Hamilton Rhonda G; Williams Gabrielle; 11/29/2019. $69,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
13 Silver Brook Drive, Carman Robert O Est By Exec; Pennsville National Bank Exec; Mourning Nicole M; Mourning Sean T; 11/12/2019. $189,000
12 Bermuda Lane, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Kristovich Joshua B; Lee Lauren K; 11/19/2019. $107,000
63 Old Deerfiled Pike, Aldrich Ricky W; Griner Christal A; 11/22/2019. $149,000
34 Friesburg Road, Taylor Evelyn B Ind Atty; Taylor George M Jr By Atty; Taylor Jonathan M; 11/23/2019. $60,000
20 Pleasant Drive, Vohland Matthew K; Swift Pamela; 11/25/2019. $155,000
VINELAND
2200 S Lincoln Ave, Gsah Llc; Spence George; Allen Beverly M; 11/7/2019. $82,500
788 S East Ave, Whyte Doris R; Cherubin Franck; 11/7/2019. $172,000
225 N East Ave, Swanston-Tyson Alison; Tyson B & Associates Llc; Tyson Beville; Tyson Jenille; Delatorre Julio A; Delatorre Laura E; 11/7/2019. $185,000
2504 Almond Road, Capizola Michael C; Armstrong Chelsea E; Baez George A Jr; 11/7/2019. $162,000
1066 W Wheat Road, Anderson Kathy By Shrf; Anderson Kenneth L By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf; Levari Thomas J; 11/7/2019. $50,100
485 E Walnut Road, Bank Of America By Atty; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Brissett Wismond; 11/7/2019. $107,300
1875 E Walnut Road, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bank Of New York Trust Fka; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Cwabs Inc; 1875 E Walnut Rd Llc; 11/8/2019. $87,000
401 W Landis Ave, Oceanfirst Bank; Sun National Bank Fka; Vcc Landis Avenue Llc; 11/8/2019. $261,000
306 W Weymouth Road, Silvidio John A Jr; Loomis Elizabeth Ann; 11/8/2019. $169,900
3508 Burnt Mill Road, Leon Dahlia Est By Exec; Rumick Linda M Exec; Springsteen Linda M Leon Fka; Lombardo Joseph F; Lombardo Nicolle F; 11/8/2019. $60,000
2102 E Oak Road, Guzman Maria; Trela Lucyna R; Trela Rommuald W; 11/12/2019. $165,000
846 Mary Lou Lane, Ackerman Investment Co Llc; Dwp Properties Llc; 11/12/2019. $149,900
4775 Delsea Drive, Quintana Lucia; Quintana Lucia Est; Vladimir Investments Llc; 11/12/2019. $90,000
1214 Livia Lane, Guzman Jose R; Cichy Kyle E; Lafferty Debraann; 11/12/2019. $185,000
1679 Clover Ave, Nichols Diana; Nichols Timothy; Nanni Elisa M; 11/12/2019. $139,000
42 W Almond St, Branch Banking & Trust Co; Juarez Milagro; 11/12/2019. $47,000
421 Maurice River Pkwy, Farabella Eileen; Farabella Ronald; Molina Daniel Jr; 11/13/2019. $75,000
884 S Orchard Road, Decker Florence Est By Exec By Shrf; Kilkenny Joann P Ind Exec By Shrf; Lesage Junior By Shrf; Medical Practice Mgt Assoc By Shrf; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; Southern Regional Pathology By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf; Assured Property Solutions Llc; 11/13/2019. $108,000
1033 E Park Ave, Johnson David L; Johnson Mary; Flores Jaquelin; Ramirez Erick F Jarquin; 11/13/2019. $117,900
345 Ithaca St, Bank One By Shrf; Baxter Financial Llc By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Franklin Mutual Insurance Co By Shrf; Holden Phyllis By Shrf; Jones Doris A By Shrf; Jones Walter R Jr By Shr; Lakeview Manor Apartments By Shrf; Emigrant Bank; Retained Realty Inc; 11/13/2019. $18,400
1006 Willis Place, Carini Lewis C Est By Exec; Carini Lewis F Exec; Mateo Jackson L Perez; Ramos Luis D Rodriguez; 11/13/2019. $176,000
780 Timber Brook Drive, Giacometti John Est; Giacometti Natalie R; Stokes Veronica; 11/14/2019. $205,500
742 S West Ave, Siyona Rei Llc; Lopez Andrez Hernandez; 11/18/2019. $155,000
2419 E Landis Ave, Parrish Charles Jr; Parrish Craig; Parrish Enterprises Llc; Filippi Joanne; 11/18/2019. $259,900
198 Grant Ave, Guidarini David; Te Land Llc; 11/18/2019. $37,500
2109 S Orchard Road, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Bonano Michael; 11/18/2019. $56,000
2318 Finch St, Ferillo Diane M; Ferrillo Charles M Est; Vassallo Amy S; Vassallo Daniel E; 11/18/2019. $237,000
258 Carpy Ave, Clay James A Jr; Clay Tara Dayton; Mercado Andrew; Mercado Samantha; 11/19/2019. $212,000
53 Arcadia Place, Gaburo Sherrie; Brown Jaquan A; Brown Takisha Yvonne; 11/19/2019. $128,900
537 North West Ave, Empire Tf6 Jersey Holdings Llc; Roagers Jeffrey H; 11/19/2019. $65,000
2419 E Landis Ave, Parrish Charles Jr; Parrish Craig; Parrish Enterprises Llc; Rogerson Brian J; Rogerson Holly D; 11/19/2019. $259,900
1759 Philip St, Igsc Series II Reo Llc By Atty; Sn Servicing Corp Atty; Beltran Daniel; Orengo Jessica; 11/19/2019. $132,000
736 South West Ave, Verderose Edward Jr; Verderose Properties Llc; Verderose Stephanie; Rodriguez Dalmarys Placido; 11/19/2019. $139,900
2871 Union Road, Dipalma Bryan; Dipalma Erin; Gaglione Erin Fka; May Amanda; 11/20/2019. $165,000
1120 New Pear St, Maldonado Darlene; Depeguero Lilian M Carrasco; Peguero Enmanuel A Carrasco; 11/20/2019. $146,000
203 S Sixth St, Wells Fargo Bank; Acevedo Hector Manuel; 11/20/2019. $60,500
585 N West Ave, Hallauer Terry; T-Ray Investments Llc; Boyd Richard; Mcbride Nicole; 11/21/2019. $165,000
1043 S 8th St, Rosa Mayra; Pazmino Blanca F; Pazmino Edward J; 11/21/2019. $145,000
2863 Bryant St, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Dept Of By Agent; 2863 Bryant Llc; 11/21/2019. $125,000
4634 E Landis Ave, Kull Richard R; Mckiver Thelia M; 11/22/2019. $144,900
Phillip St, Marcacci John C Est; Marcacci Pamela J; Marcacci Theodore; 11/22/2019. $10,000
2201 Berkeley Drive, King John II; Interstate Properties Llc; 11/25/2019. $25,000
615 Florence St, Heath Anthony A; Heath Tina V; Williams Crystal; Williams Marvin; 11/25/2019. $205,000
3001 E Chestnut Ave, Reilly Mae T; Terrigno Cosmo P; 11/25/2019. $145,000
2100 S Lincoln Ave, Kelley John E Est; Kelly John E Jr Exec; Kelly Kathleen V Est By Exec; Rosa Mayra Isabel; 11/25/2019. $189,000
225 S Brewster Road, Love Jeanette Est By Adm; Love Joseph Est; Love Patricia Adm; Gyles Jessica; 11/26/2019. $120,000
1953 Washington Ave, Hampton Douglas J Est By Exec; Hampton Rosemary Ind Exec; Kiraly Donna M; 11/26/2019. $148,000
230 W Almond St, Bank Of America; Hd Laundromat Llc; 11/26/2019. $26,500
292 Carpy Ave, Albertelli Law Esqs Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Verducci Matthew Esq Atty; Salas Damian; Salas Elaine; 11/26/2019. $106,000
950 E Wheat Road, Coucill D Llc; Coucill Delight; Soto Ana D; 11/26/2019. $210,000
1114 Jamic Road, Buck Alfred; Buck Kristy Lynn; Dejesus Victor; 11/26/2019. $202,000
277 N Brookfield St, Ridgway Mary Louise Est; Ridgway Rushton H; Frye Janainah; 11/27/2019. $250,000
452 Saddlebrook Drive, Murray Joseph Sr; Wharton Katherine; Chestnut Robert C; Chestnut Sheila L; 11/27/2019. $215,000
529 Harvard St, Rosario Carmen L Est By Exec; Rosario Samuel Exec; Rosario Saturnino Est; Dejesus Alex Cuba; Perez Darisabel Ortiz; 11/29/2019. $90,000
1156 Mayfair Court, Ackerman Henry; H&K Property Management Llc; Johnson Carolyn A; 11/29/2019. $170,000
718 W Walnut Road, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty; Kennedy Elaine; 11/30/2019. $61,340
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
253 Lexington Drive, 7/2019. $75,500
59 S Spinnaker Drive, 7/2019. $71,000
245 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $65,659
21 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $297,000
112 E Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $289,000
1300 Radio Road, 7/2019. $216,500
3 Tradewinds Drive, 7/2019. $205,900
47 Oakland Bay Court, 7/2019. $81,500
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
12 E Sail Boat Lane, 7/2019. $1,197,500
5008 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $989,000
35 W South 33rd St, 7/2019. $550,000
4904 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $925,000
28 E North Carolina Ave, 7/2019. $1,150,000
70 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $600,000
168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000
187 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $950,000
168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000
129 E Holly Banks Lane, 7/2019. $425,000
7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000
99 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $999,999
7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000
103 E 19th St, 7/2019. $1,712,500
12 E Idaho Ave, 7/2019. $989,000
1 Amherst Road, 7/2019. $880,000
8 W Lavenia Ave, 7/2019. $999,900
8800 Beach Ave, 7/2019. $202,218
149d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $1,600,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
208 Middie Lane, 7/2019. $180,000
1049 Crew Lane, 7/2019. $85,000
48 Ronnie Drive, 7/2019. $520,000
349 Yeoman Road, 7/2019. $370,000
144 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $212,000
7 Betty Drive, 7/2019. $190,000
1073 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $650,000
247 N Main St, 7/2019. $600,000
144 Peter Road, 7/2019. $410,000
1041 Midship Ave, 7/2019. $335,000
267 Halliard Blvd, 7/2019. $296,500
1069 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $150,000
1200 Windlass Drive, 7/2019. $75,750
1763 Millcreek Road, 7/2019. $450,000
247 Float Ave, 7/2019. $389,000
148 Evelyn Drive, 7/2019. $325,000
337 Neptune Drive, 7/2019. $105,500
5 E 44th St Unit 5a West, 7/2019. $929,000
TUCKERTON
46 Great Bay Blvd, 7/2019. $285,000
85 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $328,302
319 E Main St, 7/2019. $400,000
113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $320,000
12 Anglers Road, 7/2019. $299,000
25 Heron Road, 7/2019. $240,000
22 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $380,611
11 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $95,000
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.