Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Cape May County

AVALON

254 34th St, Hasson James E Hasson Christopher; 02/2020. $800,000

308-310 78th St, Bertram Judith Walters Greg Alan; 02/2020. $950,000

CAPE MAY

1242 Delaware Ave, Rohner Christopher J Campbell John A; 02/2020. $550,000

11 Beach Ave #102, Draper Joseph T Nadgauda Elena Jeffries; 02/2020. $770,750

107 Pittsburgh Ave, Morgan John A Christofano Edward L; 02/2020. $1,390,000

705 Columbia Ave, Asterino Joseph Doodlebear & Asso LLC; 02/2020. $1,400,000

CAPE MAY POINT

410 Lincoln Ave, Mottola Kathy J Griest David K; 02/2020. $1,130,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

664 Route 47 North, Wells Fargo Bank Na Voegtlin Andrew John; 02/2020. $97,500

5 E Beaver Drive, Housing And Urban Dev Famiano Alphonse; 02/2020. $218,960

LOWER TOWNSHIP

239 Pennsylvania Ave, Mc Ginn Joseph B Musmul LLC; 02/2020. $50,000

148 E Bates Ave, Pnc Bank National Asso Shoreline Inv Grp LLC; 02/2020. $70,000

110 E New York Ave, Bonner Robert M Jr Zammit Keith A; 02/2020. $80,000

342 Route 9, Deutsche Bank Ntl Trust Co Mechko Vitaly; 02/2020. $116,957

904 Shunpike Road, Douglass Ryan Jason Brookam LLC; 02/2020. $128,081

414 E St Johns Ave, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Brown Tree LLC; 02/2020. $129,000

1738 Star Ave, Duffy Linda M Leap Robertl 02/2020. $154,000

21 Langs Ave, New Le Roy Jiminez Alberto; 02/2020. $195,000

9 Hazelwood Ave, Saini Jordan Pasquarello Michael; 02/2020. $265,000

112 E Florida Ave, Musmul LLC Veneziale Philip; 02/2020. $270,000

214 W Atlantic Ave, Cmm Builders Inc Mag 564 LLC; 02/2020. $281,250

720 Townbank Road, Dera Bernard Gregg Frank W; 02/2020. $295,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

2 Rutledge Road, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Hellinger Donald Murray; 02/2020. $120,000

8 Pierces Point Road, Tenley Pearl D Ream Sean; 02/2020. $140,000

720 Dias Creek Road, Tomlin Howard L Sedlak David P Jr; 02/2020. $224,000

210 Crest Road, Price Phyllis Grace Est Price Nicholas A; 02/2020. $225,000

36 Solar Way, Arenberg Gunar E Anzelone Anthony L; 02/2020. $365,000

453 Shunpike Road, Us Bank Trust N A Trust Trigeros Real Estate LLC; 02/2020. $38,000

141 Beach Ave, Pizzica Nicholas R Exr Hentz Patricia; 02/2020. $220,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

206 E 2nd Ave, Whitney Peter Martin Peter; 02/2020. $315,000

1800 Atlantic Ave #201, 1800 201 Atlantic LLC Quici Stephen M; 02/2020. $114,000

107 W Marina Court, Burkhardt Charles F Jr Camarda David M; 02/2020. $250,000

205 E 17th St, Cunningham Mike P Flanagan James P; 02/2020. $318,000

539 E 9th Ave #103, Small Deborah A Emery Craig P; 02/2020. $320,000

1800 Ocean Ave Un 207, Mairone Gabriel Griffin Allan E Jr; 02/2020. $189,000

511 E 3rd Ave, Pagnozzi Lois Macchioni Michael A; 02/2020. $200,000

OCEAN CITY

4601-03 Asbury Ave, Alba Aubrey A Godwin Jay G; 02/2020. $895,000

801 Atlantic Ave, Grace Partners LLC First Knight Pavilion LLC; 02/2020. $5,500,002

807 E 8th St #309, Kees Phillip A Hansinger Nicholas; 02/2020. $55,000

870 Seventh St, Leshik Danielle Equity Trust Co Cust; 02/2020. $112,000

5325 Central Ave, Kolmer Richard J Dun Wurkin LLC; 02/2020. $250,000

1401-07 Ocean Ave #207, Redrup George Cmj Inv LLC; 02/2020. $285,000

17-19 E 12th St, Mc Guire Michael Thompson Karen; 02/2020. $305,000

708 E 6th St, Carlson Robert Lind Teofanov Anguel; 02/2020. $350,000

3700 Pembroke Lane, Pippett Thomas P III Sullivan-Warley Brian; 02/2020. $440,000

5232 Central Ave, Chase Lawrence OC Dev Group LLC; 02/2020. $500,000

8 E 7th St, Thompson Karen Hinkin Jeffrey Wayne; 02/2020. $501,250

5549 West Ave, O’Malley Agatha Bolster George F; 02/2020. $515,000

207 Wesley Road, Mehalick Pamela Trust Mathena Lisa A; 02/2020. $535,000

5234 Central Ave, Thornton James OC Dev Group LLC; 02/2020. $550,000

64 Sunset Place, Derr Chester III Mc Elhiney John; 02/2020. $575,000

812 First St, Westhafer Dennis Loughran Peter; 02/2020. $582,000

503 Battersea Road, Crowley Terrence Becker Robert F; 02/2020. $595,000

SEA ISLE CITY

222 46th St, Andress Antoinette Cedotal Jonathan J; 02/2020. $940,000

37 79th St East, Keller Jessica Lally Karen S; 02/2020. $999,999

6315 Pleasure Ave #A, 6315 N Pleasure Ave LLC Hofmann George C; 02/2020. $1,250,000

18-75th St E Townhouse, Wells J Allan Soncini William; 02/2020. $1,260,000

STONE HARBOR

10403 Third Ave, Juras David Charles St Devs LLC; 02/2020. $1,700,000

115 121st St, Ricketts Matthew Bentley Gregory; 02/2020. $4,250,000

11501 Paradise Drive, Charles St Developers LLC Sugden Christopher; 02/2020. $4,850,000

270 82Nd St, 1031 Esi Eat III LLC Reimer Donald J $1,130,000

271 104th St, Thistle Matthew I 271 104th St LLC; 02/2020. $500,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

200 Route 9 South, April Jeffery A Jrsy Cp Dg Trn & Op Cntr Inc; 02/2020. $230,000

329 Marshallville Road, Bixby Edward Bixby Edward; 02/2020. $256,190

18 E Timber Lane, Vallese Matthew H Gillian Joshua; 02/2020. $471,000

290 Dennisville Petersburg Road, Turner Josephine S Est Taiar Investments LLC; 02/2020. $70,000

22 Allendale Road, Spartan Properties LLC D’Andrea Christine; 02/2020. $234,000

9 Sunset Drive, Avanzato Giacomo Tyszka Lindsay M; 02/2020. $258,375

6 Stephen Drive, Stetzer Scott E Avanzato Giacomo; 02/2020. $315,000

10 White Pine Lane, Savino Richard Eachus Karen M; 02/2020. $364,500

WILDWOOD

225 E David Ave #D, Dolan Stephen J Maszlanka Eric R; 02/2020. $229,950

216 Roberts Ave #7, Sacchetti Stephen A O’Leary William; 02/2020. $245,000

400 W Dock St, Higbee Harry O Mackin Scott; 02/2020. $260,000

238 E Davis Ave, Ferguson Robert Folk James; 02/2020. $385,000

235 W Pine Ave, Marino Maria Joan Est Linkow Bert; 02/2020. $100,000

312 E Glenwood Ave, Rus Camelia Marin Sergiu; 02/2020. $126,512

115 E Hildreth Ave, Cristiano Frederick Grandizio Francis Vernon Jr; 02/2020. $280,000

3101 Park Blvd, Park Blvd Beach Rntls LLC Villalobos Amaury Jr; 02/2020. $365,000

WILDWOOD CREST

9101 Atlantic Ave, Loniewski Gregory E Loniewski Brendalee C; 02/2020. $105,000

8401 Atlantic Ave #311, Carraccio Lindsay R Brown Velykis Thomas J; 02/2020. $167,000

206 E Louisville Ave #3, Tinsman Richard Ross John H; 02/2020. $205,000

406-10 E Monterey Ave, Williams Lenny Montalbano Santo; 02/2020. $265,000

108 E Fern Road, Mc Cullen Barbara Exr Young Robert Jr; 02/2020. $375,000

Cumberland County

VINELAND

53 Avon Place, Dam Properties Llc; Domboski Eman; Menzoni Blaise; Toro Javier F; 1/13/2020. $148,000

2690 Perna Lane, Pilla Gregory B; Pilla Leilani; Pilla Gregory Brian Jr; 1/13/2020. $190,000

1956 Hance Bridge Road, Quan Laura M Ryan Trust; Ryan Family Irrevoable Trust Dated Oct 18 2011 By Trust; Tilton Laura Ryan Fka; Wagner Karl Mark Trust; Evanson James A; 1/13/2020. $185,000

2774 Autumncrest Drive, Fisher Fay W Est; Fisher Mark I; Donnelly Esther; Geraci James C; 1/14/2020. $370,000

2030 Rudolph Drive, Flores Ruben; Flores Sue-Anne; Feliciano Roselyn; 1/14/2020. $207,000

1576 W Wheat Road, Ferrarie Mark; Levari Colleen; Smith Suzette; 1/14/2020. $189,900

851 Marshall St, Boughton Patrick; Perez Marcelino Ruiz; 1/15/2020. $168,500

560 Broadlawn Terrace, Rosati Dolores J; Rosati Vincent J; Dallesandro Richard; 1/15/2020. $35,000

536 E Grape St, Martinez Robin A Javier; Cao Tiu; 1/15/202. $126,500

3001 E Chestnut Ave, Dondero Julie K; Dondero Kenneth F; Ong Mari Salve; 1/15/2020. $162,000

123 North East Ave, Estrada Maritza; Rodriguez Carlos; Asm Holdings Llc; 1/15/2020. $72,000

1066 W Wheat Road, Levari Thomas J; Hernandez Balbina M; Hernandez Juan T; 1/15/2020. $70,000

208 Doren Terrace, Liquid Endeavors Llc; Louis Kervince Jean; Saintfleur Ilavie; 1/15/2020. $192,000

Southern Ocean County

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

11 Mary Alice Road, 10/2019. $549,000

58 Ashburn Ave, 10/2019. $484,190

54 Manor Drive, 10/2019. $285,000

27 Daniels Drive, 10/2019. $400,000

1691 Breakers Drive, 10/2019. $319,500

113 Eddy Road, 10/2019. $300,000

57 Frank Drive, 10/2019. $350,000

90 Outboard Ave, 10/2019. $162,500

51 Ashburn Ave, 10/2019. $479,396

208 Middie Lane, 10/2019. $158,000

1071 Windlass Drive, 10/2019. $329,000

576 Shark Lane, 10/2019. $217,000

16 Virginia Drive, 10/2019. $689,000

116 Mercer Ave, 10/2019. $280,000

551 Route 72 East, 10/2019. $3,000,000

308 Lighthouse Road, 10/2019. $103,098

40 Robert Drive, 10/2019. $705,000

365 Deer Lake Court, 10/2019. $250,000

580 Shark Lane, 10/2019. $185,000

67 Claudia Lane, 10/2019. $272,300

1072 Jennifer Lane, 10/2019. $859,000

980 Jennifer Lane, 10/2019. $185,000

976 Jennifer Lane, 10/2019. $185,000

1002 Crew Lane, 10/2019. $240,000

80 Windward Drive, 10/2019. $260,000

185 Holly Ave, 10/2019. $470,000

210 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2019. $128,000

1002 Midship Ave, 10/2019. $150,000

3 Benjamin Blvd, 10/2019. $280,000

389 Nautilus Drive, 10/2019. $219,000

185 Nautilus Drive, 10/2019. $140,000

1030 Barnacle Drive, 10/2019. $167,000

13 Bryce Lane, 10/2019. $170,000

10 Tahoe Lane, 10/2019. $400,000

1154 Mill Creek Road, 10/2019. $38,864

1175 Walter Blvd, 10/2019. $475,000

358 Deer Lake Court, 10/2019. $392,500

40 Oak Ave, 10/2019. $262,900

251 Mizzen Ave, 10/2019. $278,000

60 Ralph Lane, 10/2019. $620,000

144 Riptide Ave, 10/2019. $248,500

67 Bradshaw Ave, 10/2019. $434,088

113 Dolphin Road, 10/2019. $190,000

16 Claudia Lane, 10/2019. $130,000

44 Mary Alice Road, 10/2019. $257,500

236 Tackle Ave, 10/2019. $204,000

12 Avenue G, 10/2019. $96,000

1734 Mill Creek Road, 10/2019. $150,000

1727 Mill Creek Road, 10/2019. $310,000

26 Mermaid Drive, 10/2019. $254,000

23 Highland Drive, 10/2019. $173,000

213 Neptune Drive,10/2019. $155,000

515 Shark Lane, 10/2019. $230,000

1339 Avenue A, 10/2019. $125,000

11 Ensign Court, 10/2019. $128,900

316 Deer Lake Court, 10/2019. $251,000

62 Ashburn Ave, 10/2019. $488,310

216 Neptune Drive, 10/2019. $255,000

1413 E Mallard Drive, 10/2019. $285,000

71 Summerhill Drive, 10/2019. $185,000

14 Acorn Road, 10/2019. $95,000

556 Pirate Lane, 10/2019. $380,000

79 Morris Blvd, 10/2019. $510,000

31 Judy Drive, 10/2019. $73,000

1225 Jennifer Lane, 10/2019. $200,000

1051 E Bay Ave Vacant Land, 10/2019. $47,500

44 Lookout Drive, 10/2019. $180,000

1378 Paul Blvd, 10/2019. $700,000

108 Mercer Ave, 10/2019. $320,000

1030 Whitecap Ave, 10/2019. $314,000

86 Bradshaw Drive, 10/2019. $482,921

357 Neptune Drive, 10/2019. $230,000

200 Timberlake Drive, 10/2019. $290,000

3 Joan Drive, 10/2019. $485,000

2 Timber Lane, 10/2019. $349,000

123 Mizzen Ave, 10/2019. $285,000

556 Coral Lane, 10/2019. $245,000

102 Hollow Oak Lane, 10/2019. $360,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

