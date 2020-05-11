Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
AVALON
254 34th St, Hasson James E Hasson Christopher; 02/2020. $800,000
308-310 78th St, Bertram Judith Walters Greg Alan; 02/2020. $950,000
CAPE MAY
1242 Delaware Ave, Rohner Christopher J Campbell John A; 02/2020. $550,000
11 Beach Ave #102, Draper Joseph T Nadgauda Elena Jeffries; 02/2020. $770,750
107 Pittsburgh Ave, Morgan John A Christofano Edward L; 02/2020. $1,390,000
705 Columbia Ave, Asterino Joseph Doodlebear & Asso LLC; 02/2020. $1,400,000
CAPE MAY POINT
410 Lincoln Ave, Mottola Kathy J Griest David K; 02/2020. $1,130,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
664 Route 47 North, Wells Fargo Bank Na Voegtlin Andrew John; 02/2020. $97,500
5 E Beaver Drive, Housing And Urban Dev Famiano Alphonse; 02/2020. $218,960
LOWER TOWNSHIP
239 Pennsylvania Ave, Mc Ginn Joseph B Musmul LLC; 02/2020. $50,000
148 E Bates Ave, Pnc Bank National Asso Shoreline Inv Grp LLC; 02/2020. $70,000
110 E New York Ave, Bonner Robert M Jr Zammit Keith A; 02/2020. $80,000
342 Route 9, Deutsche Bank Ntl Trust Co Mechko Vitaly; 02/2020. $116,957
904 Shunpike Road, Douglass Ryan Jason Brookam LLC; 02/2020. $128,081
414 E St Johns Ave, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Brown Tree LLC; 02/2020. $129,000
1738 Star Ave, Duffy Linda M Leap Robertl 02/2020. $154,000
21 Langs Ave, New Le Roy Jiminez Alberto; 02/2020. $195,000
9 Hazelwood Ave, Saini Jordan Pasquarello Michael; 02/2020. $265,000
112 E Florida Ave, Musmul LLC Veneziale Philip; 02/2020. $270,000
214 W Atlantic Ave, Cmm Builders Inc Mag 564 LLC; 02/2020. $281,250
720 Townbank Road, Dera Bernard Gregg Frank W; 02/2020. $295,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
2 Rutledge Road, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Hellinger Donald Murray; 02/2020. $120,000
8 Pierces Point Road, Tenley Pearl D Ream Sean; 02/2020. $140,000
720 Dias Creek Road, Tomlin Howard L Sedlak David P Jr; 02/2020. $224,000
210 Crest Road, Price Phyllis Grace Est Price Nicholas A; 02/2020. $225,000
36 Solar Way, Arenberg Gunar E Anzelone Anthony L; 02/2020. $365,000
453 Shunpike Road, Us Bank Trust N A Trust Trigeros Real Estate LLC; 02/2020. $38,000
141 Beach Ave, Pizzica Nicholas R Exr Hentz Patricia; 02/2020. $220,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
206 E 2nd Ave, Whitney Peter Martin Peter; 02/2020. $315,000
1800 Atlantic Ave #201, 1800 201 Atlantic LLC Quici Stephen M; 02/2020. $114,000
107 W Marina Court, Burkhardt Charles F Jr Camarda David M; 02/2020. $250,000
205 E 17th St, Cunningham Mike P Flanagan James P; 02/2020. $318,000
539 E 9th Ave #103, Small Deborah A Emery Craig P; 02/2020. $320,000
1800 Ocean Ave Un 207, Mairone Gabriel Griffin Allan E Jr; 02/2020. $189,000
511 E 3rd Ave, Pagnozzi Lois Macchioni Michael A; 02/2020. $200,000
OCEAN CITY
4601-03 Asbury Ave, Alba Aubrey A Godwin Jay G; 02/2020. $895,000
801 Atlantic Ave, Grace Partners LLC First Knight Pavilion LLC; 02/2020. $5,500,002
807 E 8th St #309, Kees Phillip A Hansinger Nicholas; 02/2020. $55,000
870 Seventh St, Leshik Danielle Equity Trust Co Cust; 02/2020. $112,000
5325 Central Ave, Kolmer Richard J Dun Wurkin LLC; 02/2020. $250,000
1401-07 Ocean Ave #207, Redrup George Cmj Inv LLC; 02/2020. $285,000
17-19 E 12th St, Mc Guire Michael Thompson Karen; 02/2020. $305,000
708 E 6th St, Carlson Robert Lind Teofanov Anguel; 02/2020. $350,000
3700 Pembroke Lane, Pippett Thomas P III Sullivan-Warley Brian; 02/2020. $440,000
5232 Central Ave, Chase Lawrence OC Dev Group LLC; 02/2020. $500,000
8 E 7th St, Thompson Karen Hinkin Jeffrey Wayne; 02/2020. $501,250
5549 West Ave, O’Malley Agatha Bolster George F; 02/2020. $515,000
207 Wesley Road, Mehalick Pamela Trust Mathena Lisa A; 02/2020. $535,000
5234 Central Ave, Thornton James OC Dev Group LLC; 02/2020. $550,000
64 Sunset Place, Derr Chester III Mc Elhiney John; 02/2020. $575,000
812 First St, Westhafer Dennis Loughran Peter; 02/2020. $582,000
503 Battersea Road, Crowley Terrence Becker Robert F; 02/2020. $595,000
SEA ISLE CITY
222 46th St, Andress Antoinette Cedotal Jonathan J; 02/2020. $940,000
37 79th St East, Keller Jessica Lally Karen S; 02/2020. $999,999
6315 Pleasure Ave #A, 6315 N Pleasure Ave LLC Hofmann George C; 02/2020. $1,250,000
18-75th St E Townhouse, Wells J Allan Soncini William; 02/2020. $1,260,000
STONE HARBOR
10403 Third Ave, Juras David Charles St Devs LLC; 02/2020. $1,700,000
115 121st St, Ricketts Matthew Bentley Gregory; 02/2020. $4,250,000
11501 Paradise Drive, Charles St Developers LLC Sugden Christopher; 02/2020. $4,850,000
270 82Nd St, 1031 Esi Eat III LLC Reimer Donald J $1,130,000
271 104th St, Thistle Matthew I 271 104th St LLC; 02/2020. $500,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
200 Route 9 South, April Jeffery A Jrsy Cp Dg Trn & Op Cntr Inc; 02/2020. $230,000
329 Marshallville Road, Bixby Edward Bixby Edward; 02/2020. $256,190
18 E Timber Lane, Vallese Matthew H Gillian Joshua; 02/2020. $471,000
290 Dennisville Petersburg Road, Turner Josephine S Est Taiar Investments LLC; 02/2020. $70,000
22 Allendale Road, Spartan Properties LLC D’Andrea Christine; 02/2020. $234,000
9 Sunset Drive, Avanzato Giacomo Tyszka Lindsay M; 02/2020. $258,375
6 Stephen Drive, Stetzer Scott E Avanzato Giacomo; 02/2020. $315,000
10 White Pine Lane, Savino Richard Eachus Karen M; 02/2020. $364,500
WILDWOOD
225 E David Ave #D, Dolan Stephen J Maszlanka Eric R; 02/2020. $229,950
216 Roberts Ave #7, Sacchetti Stephen A O’Leary William; 02/2020. $245,000
400 W Dock St, Higbee Harry O Mackin Scott; 02/2020. $260,000
238 E Davis Ave, Ferguson Robert Folk James; 02/2020. $385,000
235 W Pine Ave, Marino Maria Joan Est Linkow Bert; 02/2020. $100,000
312 E Glenwood Ave, Rus Camelia Marin Sergiu; 02/2020. $126,512
115 E Hildreth Ave, Cristiano Frederick Grandizio Francis Vernon Jr; 02/2020. $280,000
3101 Park Blvd, Park Blvd Beach Rntls LLC Villalobos Amaury Jr; 02/2020. $365,000
WILDWOOD CREST
9101 Atlantic Ave, Loniewski Gregory E Loniewski Brendalee C; 02/2020. $105,000
8401 Atlantic Ave #311, Carraccio Lindsay R Brown Velykis Thomas J; 02/2020. $167,000
206 E Louisville Ave #3, Tinsman Richard Ross John H; 02/2020. $205,000
406-10 E Monterey Ave, Williams Lenny Montalbano Santo; 02/2020. $265,000
108 E Fern Road, Mc Cullen Barbara Exr Young Robert Jr; 02/2020. $375,000
Cumberland County
VINELAND
53 Avon Place, Dam Properties Llc; Domboski Eman; Menzoni Blaise; Toro Javier F; 1/13/2020. $148,000
2690 Perna Lane, Pilla Gregory B; Pilla Leilani; Pilla Gregory Brian Jr; 1/13/2020. $190,000
1956 Hance Bridge Road, Quan Laura M Ryan Trust; Ryan Family Irrevoable Trust Dated Oct 18 2011 By Trust; Tilton Laura Ryan Fka; Wagner Karl Mark Trust; Evanson James A; 1/13/2020. $185,000
2774 Autumncrest Drive, Fisher Fay W Est; Fisher Mark I; Donnelly Esther; Geraci James C; 1/14/2020. $370,000
2030 Rudolph Drive, Flores Ruben; Flores Sue-Anne; Feliciano Roselyn; 1/14/2020. $207,000
1576 W Wheat Road, Ferrarie Mark; Levari Colleen; Smith Suzette; 1/14/2020. $189,900
851 Marshall St, Boughton Patrick; Perez Marcelino Ruiz; 1/15/2020. $168,500
560 Broadlawn Terrace, Rosati Dolores J; Rosati Vincent J; Dallesandro Richard; 1/15/2020. $35,000
536 E Grape St, Martinez Robin A Javier; Cao Tiu; 1/15/202. $126,500
3001 E Chestnut Ave, Dondero Julie K; Dondero Kenneth F; Ong Mari Salve; 1/15/2020. $162,000
123 North East Ave, Estrada Maritza; Rodriguez Carlos; Asm Holdings Llc; 1/15/2020. $72,000
1066 W Wheat Road, Levari Thomas J; Hernandez Balbina M; Hernandez Juan T; 1/15/2020. $70,000
208 Doren Terrace, Liquid Endeavors Llc; Louis Kervince Jean; Saintfleur Ilavie; 1/15/2020. $192,000
Southern Ocean County
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
11 Mary Alice Road, 10/2019. $549,000
58 Ashburn Ave, 10/2019. $484,190
54 Manor Drive, 10/2019. $285,000
27 Daniels Drive, 10/2019. $400,000
1691 Breakers Drive, 10/2019. $319,500
113 Eddy Road, 10/2019. $300,000
57 Frank Drive, 10/2019. $350,000
90 Outboard Ave, 10/2019. $162,500
51 Ashburn Ave, 10/2019. $479,396
208 Middie Lane, 10/2019. $158,000
1071 Windlass Drive, 10/2019. $329,000
576 Shark Lane, 10/2019. $217,000
16 Virginia Drive, 10/2019. $689,000
116 Mercer Ave, 10/2019. $280,000
551 Route 72 East, 10/2019. $3,000,000
308 Lighthouse Road, 10/2019. $103,098
40 Robert Drive, 10/2019. $705,000
365 Deer Lake Court, 10/2019. $250,000
580 Shark Lane, 10/2019. $185,000
67 Claudia Lane, 10/2019. $272,300
1072 Jennifer Lane, 10/2019. $859,000
980 Jennifer Lane, 10/2019. $185,000
976 Jennifer Lane, 10/2019. $185,000
1002 Crew Lane, 10/2019. $240,000
80 Windward Drive, 10/2019. $260,000
185 Holly Ave, 10/2019. $470,000
210 Lighthouse Drive, 10/2019. $128,000
1002 Midship Ave, 10/2019. $150,000
3 Benjamin Blvd, 10/2019. $280,000
389 Nautilus Drive, 10/2019. $219,000
185 Nautilus Drive, 10/2019. $140,000
1030 Barnacle Drive, 10/2019. $167,000
13 Bryce Lane, 10/2019. $170,000
10 Tahoe Lane, 10/2019. $400,000
1154 Mill Creek Road, 10/2019. $38,864
1175 Walter Blvd, 10/2019. $475,000
358 Deer Lake Court, 10/2019. $392,500
40 Oak Ave, 10/2019. $262,900
251 Mizzen Ave, 10/2019. $278,000
60 Ralph Lane, 10/2019. $620,000
144 Riptide Ave, 10/2019. $248,500
67 Bradshaw Ave, 10/2019. $434,088
113 Dolphin Road, 10/2019. $190,000
16 Claudia Lane, 10/2019. $130,000
44 Mary Alice Road, 10/2019. $257,500
236 Tackle Ave, 10/2019. $204,000
12 Avenue G, 10/2019. $96,000
1734 Mill Creek Road, 10/2019. $150,000
1727 Mill Creek Road, 10/2019. $310,000
26 Mermaid Drive, 10/2019. $254,000
23 Highland Drive, 10/2019. $173,000
213 Neptune Drive,10/2019. $155,000
515 Shark Lane, 10/2019. $230,000
1339 Avenue A, 10/2019. $125,000
11 Ensign Court, 10/2019. $128,900
316 Deer Lake Court, 10/2019. $251,000
62 Ashburn Ave, 10/2019. $488,310
216 Neptune Drive, 10/2019. $255,000
1413 E Mallard Drive, 10/2019. $285,000
71 Summerhill Drive, 10/2019. $185,000
14 Acorn Road, 10/2019. $95,000
556 Pirate Lane, 10/2019. $380,000
79 Morris Blvd, 10/2019. $510,000
31 Judy Drive, 10/2019. $73,000
1225 Jennifer Lane, 10/2019. $200,000
1051 E Bay Ave Vacant Land, 10/2019. $47,500
44 Lookout Drive, 10/2019. $180,000
1378 Paul Blvd, 10/2019. $700,000
108 Mercer Ave, 10/2019. $320,000
1030 Whitecap Ave, 10/2019. $314,000
86 Bradshaw Drive, 10/2019. $482,921
357 Neptune Drive, 10/2019. $230,000
200 Timberlake Drive, 10/2019. $290,000
3 Joan Drive, 10/2019. $485,000
2 Timber Lane, 10/2019. $349,000
123 Mizzen Ave, 10/2019. $285,000
556 Coral Lane, 10/2019. $245,000
102 Hollow Oak Lane, 10/2019. $360,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
