Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

610 Yarmouth Ave, Millar Joseph M/Exr Roberts David; 10/04/18. $140,100

805 Marlborough Ave, Herron Michael J Sullivan Michael; 10/05/18. $190,000

704 Haddon Ave, Walk Leonard J Walk Leonard J; 10/05/18. $110,000

500 E Absecon Blvd, T&R Leasing Llc Tkg3 Llc; 10/17/18. $1,360,000

ATLANTIC CITY

1417 N Arkansas Ave, Postell Eleanor M Doesq Ventures Llc; 10/05/18. $14,750

513 Barrett Ave Un A, Messier David Liscio James; 10/09/18. $340,000

820 N New York Ave, Ac Land Assoc Llc Calvi Electric Co; 10/09/18. $325,000

3851 Boardwalk Un 2407, Stein Joyce Perry Yelena; 10/09/18. $100,000

BRIGANTINE

1000 W Brigantine Ave 1, Curau Christi M/Exrx Brnich James J; 10/09/18. $225,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Un K2, Lewis Adderly Donna Delacruz Esmeldy; 10/09/18. $62,500

227 33rd St S, Mtglq Inv Lp Schultz Gregory; 10/10/18. $165,000

2900 Ocean Ave, Ruggiero Patrick J Strony John; 10/10/18. $760,000

4153 Atlantic‐Brigantine Blvd, Dougherty Christopher E Mansueto Lisa D; 10/10/18. $499,500

EGG HARBOR CITY

216 San Francisco Ave, Njhr1 Llc Osborne Jason J; 10/11/18. $198,200

142‐144 Philadelphia Ave, Ramirez Ruth A Movement New Life In Christ In; 10/15/18. $125,000

147 5th Terrace, Bayview Loan Serv Llc Home Initiative; 10/17/18. $19,450

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

30 Heather Croft, Field Marie K Maiorani Elizabeth; 10/01/18. $69,000

20 Uibel Ave, Jpmorgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp Palomino Flor S; 10/01/18. $115,000

6538 Mill Road, Portnoy Mike Isaac John K; 10/02/18. $179,900

303 Longport Blvd C1b, Heller Glanz Llc Seaview Harbor Marina Condo; 10/02/18. $50,000

407 Superior Road, Carty Robert F Jr Carty Robert F Jr; 10/02/18. $86,392

106 Bluebell Drive, Feldman Marc L Schoch John; 10/02/18. $265,000

389 Steelmanville Road, Pennymac Loan Serv Llc Scanny Tyler; 10/02/18. $88,000

123 Alder Ave A, Leichliter Michael Heims Leonard S; 10/03/18. $259,900

713 Scarborough Drive, Vaccaro Theresa Ludwig Jeffrey D; 10/03/18. $237,000

311 Ohio Ave, US Bank Lawroski Joseph Jr; 10/03/18. $80,000

26 Mackintosh Court, Ng Gary K Leonetti Nicholas G; 10/03/18. $137,500

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

52 Theresa Court, Patel Suresh C Patel Bhagvanbhai M; 10/03/18. $76,500

3 Club Place, US Bank Na Korman Gregory; 10/03/18. $76,500

127 S Genoa Ave, Dooley Eric J Riotta Paul S; 10/03/18. $415,000

505 E Oslo Court, Eisenberg Lawrence Colao Roger; 10/04/18. $205,000

55 Cherokee Drive, Jmmk Llc Kennedy Andrea; 10/05/18. $105,000

12 Federal Court, USA High Roller Llc; 10/05/18. $22,150

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

88 Gasko Road, Bianco Anthony M Ripley Robert B; 10/02/18. $184,000

5003 Cardiff Court, Guy Jensyl Smith De Audra; 10/03/18. $105,984

5 Carmac Ave, Cahill Stanley P Beck Matthew D; 10/03/18. $125,000

38 Lewis Drive, Dibiase Vincent P Brown Alan V; 10/04/18. $222,000

HAMMONTON

55 Harbor Drive, Gallagher Rita Grace Macrie Bethanne; 10/05/18. $135,000

134 Yorktown Blvd, Borzone Angelina Hess Frederick William 5th; 10/05/18. $152,750

500 12th St, Wells Fargo Bk Bmp Invest 2 Llc; 10/10/18. $66,500

113 N Monroe Ave, Pino Joseph A Jr/Exr Ocampo Tolentino Raul; 10/11/18. $137,000

1 Rachel Court, Mcanney Howard O Angello Joseph; 10/11/18. $290,000

30 Woodman Ave, Mejlak Gaetana Huntoon Jennifer; 10/11/18. $148,000

348 S Grand St, Angello Donna Dimeo Erik J; 10/12/18. $326,000

647 N 3rd St, Massey Denise/Exrx Gazzara Keith; 10/12/18. $200,000

LINWOOD

101 Carol Road, Danzenbaker John M,‐Tr Kelly Kenneth V; 10/05/18. $270,000

309 W Kirklin Ave, Rivera Lisa Berardis Kenneth; 10/12/18. $260,000

16 Crossing Drive, Scandin Corey J Shalaby Mohamed; 10/12/18. $310,000

LONGPORT

3 N 30th Ave, Stern Andrew J Fox Lynne P; 10/19/18. $1,525,000

2503 A Oberon Ave, Bernstein Rosalyn Sullivan Patricia Garcia; 10/22/18. $619,000

1703 Beach Terrace Un 1 & 2, Katz Arnold M Piltch Stuart; 10/22/18. $850,000

104 S 30th Ave, Colleran James E Perri Fortunato Jr; 10/23/18. $4,000,000

109 N 32nd Ave, Davco Construction Inc Slowey Vincent G; 10/25/18. $1,356,500

2609 Atlantic Ave Un 5, Vinokur Herman R Obrien Gerald L; 10/30/18. $305,000

NORTHFIELD

6 Mimi Court, Hyson Michael R Droboniku Nicholas A; 10/10/18. $200,000

235 Roosevelt Ave, Arsenault Rene Ravasio Anna Catherine; 10/10/18. $136,500

333 Tilton Road, Edmunds Robert R/Atty Maihan Llc; 10/10/18. $400,000

PLEASANTVILLE

133 N Second St, Propel Financial Serv Llc Hometown Capital Ptnrs Llc; 10/05/18. $18,000

14 E Walnut Ave, Oglesby Joel Hernandez Victor; 10/09/18. $60,000

720 N Main St, Fannie Mae Smith Deanna M; 10/11/18. $75,000

700 N Franklin Blvd Un 1403, Matos Georgina Sevilla German P; 10/11/18. $60,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

59 South Jersey Ave, Loveland Family Tr Franklin Matthew G; 09/24/18. $110,000

81 S Jersey Ave, Wells Fargo Miller Jonathan; 10/12/18. $34,500

Cape May County

AVALON

Lot 115 Block 23.06, Mc Dermitt K K Adm Mc Dermitt Karen; 9/2018. $323,500

572 21St St 2nd Fl, Meitner Susan Barry Kevin Francis; 9/2018. $615,000

330 40th St, Domizio Kellianne Falconio Seth; 9/2018. $640,000

4451 Ocean Drive, Hill Thomas P Jr Standridge Thomas E; 9/2018. $1,115,000

1005 Dune Drive, Iacono Lisa Avnj 1005 Dune LLC; 9/2018. $1,150,000

158 10th St, Traynor Mary M Exr Simeral William; 9/2018. $1,200,000

306 75th St, Keith Joanne L/Tr Bernecker George C; 9/2018. $1,695,000

4101 Ocean Drive, Simeral William Sotire Ann-Marie; 9/2018. $1,800,000

643 Sunrise Drive, Jordan William J Weber Frederick W; 9/2018. $1,805,000

210 70th St, Daggett William O Jr Mc Chesney KCraig; 9/2018. $1,824,900

35 E 24th St, Koelsch Robert R Winfield Dev LLC; 9/2018. $2,050,000

130 26th St, Kelly Ian E Tomae Anthony A; 9/2018. $2,360,000

CAPE MAY

10 Congress St, Nordt Dolores J Exr&C Cleary Donna J; 9/2018. $850,000

504 Jefferson Ave, Burdick David Narozny Theodore Jr; 9/2018. $975,000

CAPE MAY POINT

411 Cambridge Ave, Mason Robert J Saulino Lori B; 9/2018. $750,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

15 Buckthorn Lane, Gibson John C Keys John; 9/2018. $102,100

Pullman Road, Werline Ronald K Allen Velvet L; 9/2018. $124,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

403 Croydon Drive, Devereux John E Exr&C Smith Brian P; 9/2018. $199,900

219 Roseann Ave, Birchall Jennifer Taylor Andrea; 9/2018. $200,000

222 Cedardale Ave, Campese Ralph Mason Deborah; 9/2018. $212,800

121 Roslyn Ave, Riviezzo John Sendell Carol Ann; 9/2018. $241,100

131 Cedardale Ave, Susan G Sam Rev Tr Alberti Francisco; 9/2018. $255,000

16 Racetrack Drive, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Ryan Richard A; 9/2018. $625,000

Lot 11 Block 570, Jacobs Lois N/Tr Hall Christopher; 9/2018. $800,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

2 Cypress Court, Wildman Matthew Mokoena Sakhile Michael; 8/2018. $150,000

10 Carmen Drive, Miller Jordan Ernst James M; 8/2018. $289,000

36 Route 47 S, Gilch George Clemente Anthony P; 9/2018. $49,600

211 W Sumner St, FHLM Corp Rodgers Roy; 9/2018. $111,000

209 S RailRoad Ave B, Guzzo Anthony Carlos Steven; 9/2018. $150,000

154 Lee Lane, Harvey Kerry C Mcgee Walter; 9/2018. $157,000

468 Shunpike Road, Deutsche Bank Nat Trust Co Bruno Gullermina; 9/2018. $174,825

5 Shady Lane, Davis Susan G Edeen Einar Mark; 9/2018. $244,800

48 Channel Road, Laws Geraldine C Kw Capital Holdings LLC; 9/2018. $650,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1708 Delaware Ave, Mc Quaid James D Ryder George Melvin Jr; 9/2018. $151,500

333 W 19th Ave, Westerfer Daniel J Bagnell Thomas; 9/2018. $190,000

518 W Spruce Ave Un 302, Connor Michael F Kovatch John; 9/2018. $283,000

203 W 23rd Ave, Carullo Nicholas Simonetti Randolph L; 9/2018. $298,000

335 E 18th Ave Un A, Jjrms Holdings LLC Ambrosine John M; 9/2018. $340,000

403 E 18th Ave, O’Neill Shannon Burk Jason P; 9/2018. $362,000

11 N New York Ave, White Sand II LLC Bush Mark S; 9/2018. $445,000

OCEAN CITY

2335 Central Ave, Fulton Jeannette A Abck Prop LLC; 8/2018. $730,000

51 Asbury Ave, Diguiseppe Mark P &C Edwards Robert C; 8/2018. $780,000

1305 Central Ave, Quagliero Steven Mclaughlin Hugh Patrick Jr; 8/2018. $900,000

1019 Wesley Ave, Dershimer John J Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 8/2018. $920,000

2029-31 Central Ave, Gavranich Robert Hannon Casey; 8/2018. $999,000

220 W Atlantic Blvd, Leonard Keith S Moller Steen B; 8/2018. $1,556,250

6 E Newcastle Road,Gabriel Building Group Inc Brennan Amy E; 8/2018. $2,200,000

805 E 8th St, Nolan Robert A Shrff Mitchell Stevey L; 8/2018. $29,000

870 E Seventh St, Maul Aaron Kilbride-Hamilton Tracy; 8/2018. $154,935

105 Dory Drive, Gilhooley Greta H Jjm Holdings LLC; 8/2018. $375,000

1853-1855 Asbury Ave Un 2, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR5 LLC; 8/2018. $380,000

3540 West Ave 3S, Sullivan Virginia C Lighthouse Dev LLC; 8/2018. $400,000

5033 Asbury Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Beachshare LLC; 8/2018. $415,000

1104 A,B,C Central Ave, Ellingsworth Samuel R Gravenstine Gregg W; 8/2018. $441,500

STONE HARBOR

422 99th St Un 422B, Wetzel David G Ogden Paul G; 9/2018. $585,000

115 116th St, Mayer Marilyn Alfano Gaetan J; 9/2018. $2,775,000

7109 Dune Drive, Sealuke LLC Liptak Robert W II; 9/2018. $3,500,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1454 Stagecoach Road, Palumbo Craig Zauck Robert J; 9/2018. $198,500

1731 Route 9 S, Mcelhiney John J Polo Donald John; 9/2018. $314,000

9 Whippoorwill Drive, Rubin Caroline Lawrie Daniel J; 9/2018. $320,000

WEST CAPE MAY

411 Pacific Ave, 307 Pitts Ave Realty LLC Stein Marc S; 8/2019. $809,000

114 E Leaming Ave, Mtglq Investors L P Ross Robert J Sr; 9/2018. $145,000

109 Sixth Ave, Karapelou Dimitri L Ranieri Dominic; 9/2018. $386,000

WEST WILDWOOD

201 P Ave, Gillespie Joseph E Keenan Jeannine M; 8/2018. $240,000

548 W Glenwood Ave, Odonnell Robert Markey William; 9/2018. $49,000

501 S Ave, Neff Daniel B Ginley Michael; 9/2018. $415,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

152 S West Av, Carty Karen Exec, Couch Vernon Est By Exec, Thesing Gregory; 10/17/2018. $84,900

11 Cedarbrook Ave, Drain Kathryn B, Drain Robert L Est, Flores Aurelia; 10/19/2018. $115,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

114 Bayview Road, Cook Dennis M Ind Atty, Cook Dennis Peter By Atty, New Jersey State Of Dept Of Env Prot; 10/18/2018. $7,800

114 Bayview Road, Cook Benjamin David By Atty, Cook Christine M, Cook Dennis M Ind Atty, Cook Dennis Peter By Atty, Cook Laurence M By Atty, New Jersey State Of Dept Of Env Prot; 10/18/2018. $159,024.19

VINELAND

110 Bortle Ave, Figueroa Anna Est By Exec, Figueroa Luis Est, Romero Mary Ann Exec, Perez-Guadarrama Jose. 10/10/2018; $122,000

3659 Lindsey Road, Joyce Kenneth P, Joyce Paula, Koplik Olga N, Sakhan Oleg F; 10/10/2018. $250,000

351 N Spring Road, Champion Mortgage Co, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba, Hammer Rentals Llc; 10/10/2018. $71,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

