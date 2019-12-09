Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
526 Pacific Ave Unit 1304, Lee Chong Lasko Robin; 08/29/19. $132,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 306, US Bank Na Plan Nj Community Tr Fbo Kodie Tillman; 08/29/19. $180,000
1001 N Ohio Ave, Bhan Manick Lin Che Min; 08/29/19. $70,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 1006, Cheff Adeline R Valentine Carolyn; 08/29/19. $64,000
132 N Tennessee Ave, Lowe Cyril Holding 4 Llc; 08/29/19. $150,000
816 N Kentucky Ave, Sakowski Walter,-Per Rep Dedar Mohammed; 08/29/19. $40,000
1508 N Arkansas Ave, Allen Charles D Jr Habib Mark; 08/29/19. $180,000
134 S Bartram Ave, 134 S Bartram Llc West Waterview Llc; 08/30/19. $360,000
BRIGANTINE
303 Bayshore Ave, Brian D Gro Personal Residence Tr Wilen Allen; 08/22/19. $675,000
3 Casa Court, Gokul Properties Llc Patel Kamleshkumar P; 08/22/19. $215,000
501 E Brigantine Ave Unit 102, Becker Etta N/Life Est Zarzycki Vincent; 08/22/19. $166,500
4600 West Brigantine Ave Unit 108, Evans Raisa Stricker Francis T; 08/23/19. $130,000
25 Heald Road, Fannie Mae Jost Steven; 08/23/19. $186,000
1304 Sheridan Blvd, Cole Steven A Porter Edward; 08/28/19. $253,400
4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit S-304, Nistico Charles G Civitella David D; 08/28/19. $207,000
326-A 38th Street S, Hayes William S Jr Brown Stephen G; 08/28/19. $275,000
290 40th St Unit A Siegel Kevin M Diak Paul J; 08/29/19. $339,000
1301 E Brigantine Ave Unit 8, Vongoeben Roland Sundermier Michele R; 08/29/19. $270,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
2018 Delwyn Lane, Timothy Tonczyczyn Llc Ford Ernst Catherine M; 08/21/19. $210,000
412 Woodlawn Ave, Clark Kathleen Kreutzer Michael; 08/26/19. $82,000
404 Tenth St, Panas Olga Rodriguez Jose L; 08/27/19. $147,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
721 Scarborough Drive, Aps Real Estate Llc Talukder Sujoy; 08/27/19. $235,000
7 Lees Lane, Biro Terry Delario Jacqueline; 08/27/19. $185,000
5 Crestwood Circle, USA Patel Jinesh; 08/29/19. $101,000
207 Mystic Drive, Evergreen Consolidated Llc Scalzott Charles; 08/29/19. $385,000
306 Newark Ave, Njcc Fund 5 Reo Subsidiary Llc Ttk Investments Llc; 08/29/19. $108,800
205 Branch Hill Drive, String Lisa M Le Thao; 08/29/19. $235,000
40 Pebble Beach Drive, Geiger Josephine Cerchiaro Kim; 08/29/19. $330,000
124 London Court, Stumpf Sharen R/Exr Nale Thayer D; 08/29/19. $84,000
121 Mark Ave, Acevedo Gregory Sternberg Melissa; 08/30/19. $175,900
3 Moonlight Drive, Broomhead Keith String Lisa M; 08/30/19. $265,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
123 St Georges Drive, Vogel Ellen M/Exrx Morsa John R; 08/23/19. $217,000
144 Nightingale Way, Pira Salih Walker Catherine A; 08/23/19. $260,500
282 Koch Ave, USA Va Ttk Investments Llc; 08/23/19. $111,800
104 Colonial Court, Mo Alvarez Llc Rifici Albert J; 08/26/19. $73,000
15 Colonial Court, Zb Partners Llc Rifici Albert J; 08/26/19. $65,000
43 Theresa Court, Patel Narendrabhai R Tailor Prabha M; 08/26/19. $70,500
255 S New York Road, M&T Bank Mountain Prime 2018 Llc; 08/26/19. $82,000
522 Cornwall Drive, Pecan Geoffrey Rizzo David A; 08/27/19. $280,000
158 S Prague Ave, Phy Janet R Laws David E Jr; 08/27/19. $229,000
163 Rumson Drive, Gibney Martha M/Exrx Gibson Jacob G; 08/27/19. $92,150
933 Shiller St, Simon Kenneth Susko Andrew R Sr; 08/27/19. $137,000
502 S 4th Ave, Shulby Charlie C Naylor Jonathan William; 08/27/19. $240,000
118 Southport Court, Kartanowicz Dolores M Scherl Della L; 08/27/19. $260,000
921 W Moss Mill Road, Coogan John C Jesus Love House Mission Inc; 08/27/19. $150,000
850 E Motts Creek Road, Maatje Charles J Maines Matt; 08/28/19. $125,000
60 Mattix Run, Smith & Daley Associates Llc Goldberg Brandon R; 08/28/19. $81,000
417 Willow Ave, White Thomas Jr Anderson Harold N III; 08/28/19. $168,500
248 S Odessa Ave, Wood Jesse T Marsh Brian R; 08/29/19. $240,000
194 Mattix Run, Snuffer Kenneth D Jr Ayers Joseph C Jr; 08/29/19. $115,000
214 E Providence Court, Etters Jason Thompson Robert John; 08/29/19. $290,000
527 Salem Way, Pratola Preston D Zona Henry M; 08/29/19. $237,500
222 Meadow Ridge Road Un 6, Adones Peter Tarvid Arthur; 08/30/19. $65,000
526 Emerson Court, Cartwright Rosemary/Exr Uchillan Alejandro E; 08/30/19. $210,000
876 Fishers Creek Road, Moran Patrick Aristeo Gina; 08/30/19. $110,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6302 Oliver Ave, Turner Melvin Jr Entrekin Antony C; 08/26/19. $139,900
22 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Mondragon Diego Fernando; 08/27/19. $274,765
2 Rainbow Drive, Fannie Mae Mchedlishvili Zaza; 08/27/19. $205,000
27 Putters Lane, Schmidt Diana M Zanes William L; 08/27/19. $195,000
5084 Radnor Court, Ahramjian John Palmer Dwanica; 08/28/19. $106,000
2560 Long Ave, Greco Libero Roman Saul; 08/28/19. $50,000
5037 Merion Court, US Mangini Frank; 08/29/19. $64,500
HAMMONTON
893 White Horse Pike, Theriac Enterprises Of Hammonton Llc Msj Jersey Llc; 08/27/19. $200,000
740 Valley Ave, Dagostino Natalie Ferrara Michael A; 08/27/19. $202,000
600 N Egg Harbor Road, Rizzotte Rose Marie/Exr Ramos Armando C; 08/27/19. $172,814
245 W 15th St, Villani Michael R/Tr Bradley Michael; 08/28/19. $170,000
LONGPORT
20 S Woodcrest Ave, Mugler Marita M Todd Daryl F Jr; 08/26/19. $550,000
39 N Manor Ave, Piraino Builders Llc Igj Holdings Llc; 08/27/19. $700,000
PLEASANTVILLE
211 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
222 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
210 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
204 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
202 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
134 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $88,636
128 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
116 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
110 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
104 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
233 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
127 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
115 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
207 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
221 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
122 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
200 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
208 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
229 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636
207 Tremont Ave, Wexler Stuart Caminero Cedeno Ramon; 08/22/19. $135,000
1500 Ocean Ave, US Bank Tr Na Herrera Alvaro J Primero; 08/22/19. $59,000
53 Ansley Blvd, Chowdhury Rubayet Fredericks Arvinroy; 08/23/19. $177,900
1022 Neumark Ave, Huaccamayta Bravo Salvador Anderson Chanda; 08/26/19. $135,000
319 Doughty Road, Mystic Home Improv Llc Richardson Costanzo Wagner A; 08/29/19. $119,000
501 W Park Ave, Waldie Todd Dejesus Mariano; 08/29/19. $94,900
VENTNOR
106 N Baltimore Ave, Venuto Joann Damato Anthony; 08/29/19. $75,000
625 Kingsley Drive, Scheinholtz Marilyn A/Atty Christadore Michael; 08/29/19. $277,500
901 N Harvard Ave, Siracusa Mary C Silvershore Homes Llc; 08/29/19. $151,650
104 S New Haven Ave, Bergman Joanne/Tr/Tr Fahs Debra; 08/29/19. $675,000
23 S Surrey Ave, Mays Patricia Maddow Jerald L; 08/30/19. $275,000
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
213 Leaming Ave, J W & R M Patterson Rev Liv Trust Taggart Anthony; 8/2019. $90,000
24 Arizona Ave, Panzini Leonard Lewis Bryan A; 8/2019. $105,000
225 E Delaware Pkwy, Papale Dorothy W Mc Ananey Rebecca; 8/2019. $150,000
231 Suzanne Ave, Hasson Nancy Perri James Anthony; 8/2019. $175,000
404 Gorham Ave, Edwards Wayne Marchie Tina; 8/2019. $185,000
302 Drumbed Road, NJHR 5 LLC Gallagher Evan David; 8/2019. $189,900
417 Springtime Road, Jensch Otto M Mc Laughlin Peter L; 8/2019. $200,000
705 Desoto Ave, Hellinger Donald Dutcher Zeleste; 8/2019. $249,000
606 Wilson Ave, Turner Stanley C Troy Edward A; 8/2019. $268,000
Lot 1.02 Block 494.01, Ross Gordon T Exr Kronenbitter William F Trust; 8/2019. $295,000
1602 Franklin Ave, Ganci Joseph De Leon Keith M; 8/2019. $420,000
302 Birch Road, Pickus Robert M Gillette Mitchell T; 8/2019. $615,000
Shawcrest Road Boat Slip #31, Martin Herbert C Est Rosauri Carlo; 8/2019. 12,000
612 E Tampa Ave, Citimortgage Inc Insource East Properties Inc; 8/2019. $45,000
301 E Pacific Ave, Penrose Joseph M Mornick Carrise; 8/2019. $106,500
218 Bay Ave, Hernandez Ismael Attica Margaret; 8/2019. $125,000
935 Myrtle Ave, Pryor Thomas J Nieves-Morales Jose A; 8/2019. $155,800
102 Broadway, Hodgins Debra J Gamble Jacqueline; 8/2019. $163,000
213 Arizon Ave, Pawlus Real Estate Dev LLC Kiker John C; 8/2019. $172,000
103 Broadway, Caliber Home Loans Inc Hellinger Donald Murray; 8/2019. $173,900
21 Adelphia Road, Morrow James A Short Christina A; 8/2019. $189,550
22 Beechwood Ave, Baughman William Southern Raymond; 8/2019. $205,000
35 Rose Lane, Gutierrez Hannah A Grubb Dennis G; 8/2019. $217,000
203 Lennox Ave, Matthews Brett R Snyder Daniel; 8/2019. $253,500
122 & 124 Sheridan Drive, Nolan Annette H Brudny James J; 8/2019. $275,000
1058 Seashore Road, Reeves Gail A Est Reeves Adam G; 8/2019. $454,000
21 Canterbury Way, Mc Caffery Kevin M Reasin Patrick M; 8/2019. $493,250
12 Cliffside Road, Cape Real Estate Devs LLC Maers Michael J; 8/2019. $749,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
13 Pershing Ave, Lutz Joseph N Perez Leeroy J; 8/2019. $177,500
38 W Shellbay Ave, Omenitsch James R Stackhouse Ryan A; 8/2019. $227,000
15 Freedom Drive, Welz John Venuto Lorenzo; 8/2019. $241,500
432 Route 47 North, Smith Kenneth R Woolfort Robert J; 8/2019. $267,000
24 Colonial Ave, Sickerott Christian A Wilson Sandra L; 8/2019. $270,000
8 W Third Ave, Etzrodt Nora J Connors William J; 8/2019. $277,500
14 Hoppys Lane, Terenik Elizabeth A Culican Jamie; 8/2019. $490,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
201 W 23rd Ave, Niemczak Barbara J Trycieckyj Steven; 8/2019. $240,000
1900 Boardwalk Un 503, Hayes William J Marini Raphael J; 8/2019. $305,000
319 E 25th Ave Un 100, Nasuti Richard H Jr Beebe Joan M; 8/2019. $366,000
325 E 11th Ave, Marthers George W III Mogg Paul T; 8/2019. $420,000
209 W 14th Ave, Panetta Rob Mackell Charles J III; 8/2019. $442,500
211 W 14th Ave Un 211, Panetta Rob Mackell Thomas C; 8/2019. $442,500
1101 Seaboard Circle, R C Sorbello PersRes Trust Brady William P; 8/2019. $570,000
138 W Spruce Ave, White San Ii LLC Dougherty Philip J III; 8/2019. $655,000
OCEAN CITY
5541 West Ave, Marinelli Francis J Fratini Nicholas; 8/2019. $470,000
322 Boardwalk, Persia Al Hofmann William; 8/2019. $475,000
3044 West Ave, Kane Michelle R Trust Giambri Joseph Sr; 8/2019. $496,000
5758 West Ave, Wendling Brian Higman Charles; 8/2019. $549,900
5138 Haven Ave 2nd Fl, Milici Joseph Mariani Frank J III; 8/2019. $590,000
101 Walnut Road, Monastra George P Monastra Michael S; 8/2019. $700,000
1210 Pleasure Ave, Hope Maureen Dmp-Oc LLC; 8/2019. $1,155,000
807 E 8th St #312, Haley Thomas Perillo Debra L; 8/2019. $43,000
807 E Eighth St Un 601, Zazo LLC Crescenzo Warren L; 8/2019. $55,000
2460 West Ave, Tighe Michele Semptimphelter Denise; 8/2019. $100,000
870 Seventh St Un 311, Werewolf Properties LLC Godfrey Denise M Marusco; 8/2019. $120,000
719 11th St, Keane Martin W Fischman Daniel; 8/2019. $213,000
2 35th St, Feinstein Kurt Sobolewski Mark; 8/2019. $240,000
1221 West Ave, Curiale Giuseppe G Pritchard Nicholas; 8/2019. $250,000
405 58th St, 405 58 Street LLC Cuff Diane; 8/2019. $362,000
18 Asbury Road Un B 2nd Fl, Mcdermott Brian Michel R Scott; 8/2019. $370,000
500 Bay Ave Un 410N, Harris Deborah K Exr Fossler Loretta; 8/2019. $385,000
16 Bayview Place, Cheek Justin C Guzzo Anthony; 8/2019. $400,000
2340 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Koury Samuel Sharkey Maureen; 8/2019. $443,500
101 Wahoo Drive, Belack Bruce Quarry Thomas J; 8/2019. $445,000
1500 Boardwalk, Votta Gloria J Cama Sdira LLC; 8/2019. $476,500
2229 West Ave, Lorantas Barbara B Jones Charles T; 8/2019. $535,000
336 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Murray James R Devine David; 8/2019. $547,000
1416-18 Simpson Ave Un B, Zunino Robert Fortunato Louis F; 8/2019. $558,000
5322 Asbury Ave, Quinn John F Fagan Kevin Robert; 8/2019. $595,000
104 Bartram Lane, SJ Hauck Properties LLC Bitterman Stephen; 8/2019. $615,000
404-06 Corinthian Ave Un A, Giordano Frank Pallante Frank; 8/2019. $624,400
5649 Asbury Ave, Chase Andrew B Jr Jowanna Jonathan; 8/2019. $650,000
5649-51 Asbury Ave, Chase Andrew B Jr Brimble David J; 8/2019. $710,000
Southern Ocean County
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
314 Brookville Road, 5/2019. $399,900
103 Third St, 5/2019. $98,000
6 Sea Girt Lane, 5/2019. $257,500
94 Atlantic Ave, 5/2019. $237,500
149 Main St, 5/2019. $15,000
330 Pohatcong Ave, 5/2019. $149,900
342 Pohatcong Ave, 5/2019. $125,000
12 Peg Leg Way, 5/2019. $345,000
15 Point Road, 5/2019. $280,000
17 Cutlass Way, 5/2019. $525,000
24 Dogwood Lane, 5/2019. $336,000
1 Amiral Way, 5/2019. $695,000
2 Bay Parkway, 5/2019. $45,000
106 Caldwell Road, 5/2019. $160,000
181 Royal Oak Drive, 5/2019. $250,000
402 Sixth St, 5/2019. $223,000
42 Chestnut St, 5/2019. $90,000
15 Sea Girt Lane, 5/2019. $267,500
30 Sea Girt Lane, 5/2019. $255,000
83 Railroad Ave, 5/2019. $11,790
303 5th St, 5/2019. $225,000
187 Brigantine Blvd, 5/2019. $345,000
743 Long Branch Ave, 5/2019. $105,000
237 Bay Shore Drive, 5/2019. $405,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
