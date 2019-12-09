Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

526 Pacific Ave Unit 1304, Lee Chong Lasko Robin; 08/29/19. $132,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 306, US Bank Na Plan Nj Community Tr Fbo Kodie Tillman; 08/29/19. $180,000

1001 N Ohio Ave, Bhan Manick Lin Che Min; 08/29/19. $70,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 1006, Cheff Adeline R Valentine Carolyn; 08/29/19. $64,000

132 N Tennessee Ave, Lowe Cyril Holding 4 Llc; 08/29/19. $150,000

816 N Kentucky Ave, Sakowski Walter,-Per Rep Dedar Mohammed; 08/29/19. $40,000

1508 N Arkansas Ave, Allen Charles D Jr Habib Mark; 08/29/19. $180,000

134 S Bartram Ave, 134 S Bartram Llc West Waterview Llc; 08/30/19. $360,000

BRIGANTINE

303 Bayshore Ave, Brian D Gro Personal Residence Tr Wilen Allen; 08/22/19. $675,000

3 Casa Court, Gokul Properties Llc Patel Kamleshkumar P; 08/22/19. $215,000

501 E Brigantine Ave Unit 102, Becker Etta N/Life Est Zarzycki Vincent; 08/22/19. $166,500

4600 West Brigantine Ave Unit 108, Evans Raisa Stricker Francis T; 08/23/19. $130,000

25 Heald Road, Fannie Mae Jost Steven; 08/23/19. $186,000

1304 Sheridan Blvd, Cole Steven A Porter Edward; 08/28/19. $253,400

4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit S-304, Nistico Charles G Civitella David D; 08/28/19. $207,000

326-A 38th Street S, Hayes William S Jr Brown Stephen G; 08/28/19. $275,000

290 40th St Unit A Siegel Kevin M Diak Paul J; 08/29/19. $339,000

1301 E Brigantine Ave Unit 8, Vongoeben Roland Sundermier Michele R; 08/29/19. $270,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

2018 Delwyn Lane, Timothy Tonczyczyn Llc Ford Ernst Catherine M; 08/21/19. $210,000

412 Woodlawn Ave, Clark Kathleen Kreutzer Michael; 08/26/19. $82,000

404 Tenth St, Panas Olga Rodriguez Jose L; 08/27/19. $147,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

721 Scarborough Drive, Aps Real Estate Llc Talukder Sujoy; 08/27/19. $235,000

7 Lees Lane, Biro Terry Delario Jacqueline; 08/27/19. $185,000

5 Crestwood Circle, USA Patel Jinesh; 08/29/19. $101,000

207 Mystic Drive, Evergreen Consolidated Llc Scalzott Charles; 08/29/19. $385,000

306 Newark Ave, Njcc Fund 5 Reo Subsidiary Llc Ttk Investments Llc; 08/29/19. $108,800

205 Branch Hill Drive, String Lisa M Le Thao; 08/29/19. $235,000

40 Pebble Beach Drive, Geiger Josephine Cerchiaro Kim; 08/29/19. $330,000

124 London Court, Stumpf Sharen R/Exr Nale Thayer D; 08/29/19. $84,000

121 Mark Ave, Acevedo Gregory Sternberg Melissa; 08/30/19. $175,900

3 Moonlight Drive, Broomhead Keith String Lisa M; 08/30/19. $265,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

123 St Georges Drive, Vogel Ellen M/Exrx Morsa John R; 08/23/19. $217,000

144 Nightingale Way, Pira Salih Walker Catherine A; 08/23/19. $260,500

282 Koch Ave, USA Va Ttk Investments Llc; 08/23/19. $111,800

104 Colonial Court, Mo Alvarez Llc Rifici Albert J; 08/26/19. $73,000

15 Colonial Court, Zb Partners Llc Rifici Albert J; 08/26/19. $65,000

43 Theresa Court, Patel Narendrabhai R Tailor Prabha M; 08/26/19. $70,500

255 S New York Road, M&T Bank Mountain Prime 2018 Llc; 08/26/19. $82,000

522 Cornwall Drive, Pecan Geoffrey Rizzo David A; 08/27/19. $280,000

158 S Prague Ave, Phy Janet R Laws David E Jr; 08/27/19. $229,000

163 Rumson Drive, Gibney Martha M/Exrx Gibson Jacob G; 08/27/19. $92,150

933 Shiller St, Simon Kenneth Susko Andrew R Sr; 08/27/19. $137,000

502 S 4th Ave, Shulby Charlie C Naylor Jonathan William; 08/27/19. $240,000

118 Southport Court, Kartanowicz Dolores M Scherl Della L; 08/27/19. $260,000

921 W Moss Mill Road, Coogan John C Jesus Love House Mission Inc; 08/27/19. $150,000

850 E Motts Creek Road, Maatje Charles J Maines Matt; 08/28/19. $125,000

60 Mattix Run, Smith & Daley Associates Llc Goldberg Brandon R; 08/28/19. $81,000

417 Willow Ave, White Thomas Jr Anderson Harold N III; 08/28/19. $168,500

248 S Odessa Ave, Wood Jesse T Marsh Brian R; 08/29/19. $240,000

194 Mattix Run, Snuffer Kenneth D Jr Ayers Joseph C Jr; 08/29/19. $115,000

214 E Providence Court, Etters Jason Thompson Robert John; 08/29/19. $290,000

527 Salem Way, Pratola Preston D Zona Henry M; 08/29/19. $237,500

222 Meadow Ridge Road Un 6, Adones Peter Tarvid Arthur; 08/30/19. $65,000

526 Emerson Court, Cartwright Rosemary/Exr Uchillan Alejandro E; 08/30/19. $210,000

876 Fishers Creek Road, Moran Patrick Aristeo Gina; 08/30/19. $110,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

6302 Oliver Ave, Turner Melvin Jr Entrekin Antony C; 08/26/19. $139,900

22 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Mondragon Diego Fernando; 08/27/19. $274,765

2 Rainbow Drive, Fannie Mae Mchedlishvili Zaza; 08/27/19. $205,000

27 Putters Lane, Schmidt Diana M Zanes William L; 08/27/19. $195,000

5084 Radnor Court, Ahramjian John Palmer Dwanica; 08/28/19. $106,000

2560 Long Ave, Greco Libero Roman Saul; 08/28/19. $50,000

5037 Merion Court, US Mangini Frank; 08/29/19. $64,500

HAMMONTON

893 White Horse Pike, Theriac Enterprises Of Hammonton Llc Msj Jersey Llc; 08/27/19. $200,000

740 Valley Ave, Dagostino Natalie Ferrara Michael A; 08/27/19. $202,000

600 N Egg Harbor Road, Rizzotte Rose Marie/Exr Ramos Armando C; 08/27/19. $172,814

245 W 15th St, Villani Michael R/Tr Bradley Michael; 08/28/19. $170,000

LONGPORT

20 S Woodcrest Ave, Mugler Marita M Todd Daryl F Jr; 08/26/19. $550,000

39 N Manor Ave, Piraino Builders Llc Igj Holdings Llc; 08/27/19. $700,000

PLEASANTVILLE

211 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

222 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

210 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

204 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

202 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

134 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $88,636

128 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

116 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

110 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

104 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

233 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

127 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

115 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

207 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

221 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

122 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

200 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

208 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

229 W Ridgewood Ave, Northridge Townhomes Llc Hh Northridge Llc; 08/21/19. $188,636

207 Tremont Ave, Wexler Stuart Caminero Cedeno Ramon; 08/22/19. $135,000

1500 Ocean Ave, US Bank Tr Na Herrera Alvaro J Primero; 08/22/19. $59,000

53 Ansley Blvd, Chowdhury Rubayet Fredericks Arvinroy; 08/23/19. $177,900

1022 Neumark Ave, Huaccamayta Bravo Salvador Anderson Chanda; 08/26/19. $135,000

319 Doughty Road, Mystic Home Improv Llc Richardson Costanzo Wagner A; 08/29/19. $119,000

501 W Park Ave, Waldie Todd Dejesus Mariano; 08/29/19. $94,900

VENTNOR

106 N Baltimore Ave, Venuto Joann Damato Anthony; 08/29/19. $75,000

625 Kingsley Drive, Scheinholtz Marilyn A/Atty Christadore Michael; 08/29/19. $277,500

901 N Harvard Ave, Siracusa Mary C Silvershore Homes Llc; 08/29/19. $151,650

104 S New Haven Ave, Bergman Joanne/Tr/Tr Fahs Debra; 08/29/19. $675,000

23 S Surrey Ave, Mays Patricia Maddow Jerald L; 08/30/19. $275,000

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

213 Leaming Ave, J W & R M Patterson Rev Liv Trust Taggart Anthony; 8/2019. $90,000

24 Arizona Ave, Panzini Leonard Lewis Bryan A; 8/2019. $105,000

225 E Delaware Pkwy, Papale Dorothy W Mc Ananey Rebecca; 8/2019. $150,000

231 Suzanne Ave, Hasson Nancy Perri James Anthony; 8/2019. $175,000

404 Gorham Ave, Edwards Wayne Marchie Tina; 8/2019. $185,000

302 Drumbed Road, NJHR 5 LLC Gallagher Evan David; 8/2019. $189,900

417 Springtime Road, Jensch Otto M Mc Laughlin Peter L; 8/2019. $200,000

705 Desoto Ave, Hellinger Donald Dutcher Zeleste; 8/2019. $249,000

606 Wilson Ave, Turner Stanley C Troy Edward A; 8/2019. $268,000

Lot 1.02 Block 494.01, Ross Gordon T Exr Kronenbitter William F Trust; 8/2019. $295,000

1602 Franklin Ave, Ganci Joseph De Leon Keith M; 8/2019. $420,000

302 Birch Road, Pickus Robert M Gillette Mitchell T; 8/2019. $615,000

Shawcrest Road Boat Slip #31, Martin Herbert C Est Rosauri Carlo; 8/2019. 12,000

612 E Tampa Ave, Citimortgage Inc Insource East Properties Inc; 8/2019. $45,000

301 E Pacific Ave, Penrose Joseph M Mornick Carrise; 8/2019. $106,500

218 Bay Ave, Hernandez Ismael Attica Margaret; 8/2019. $125,000

935 Myrtle Ave, Pryor Thomas J Nieves-Morales Jose A; 8/2019. $155,800

102 Broadway, Hodgins Debra J Gamble Jacqueline; 8/2019. $163,000

213 Arizon Ave, Pawlus Real Estate Dev LLC Kiker John C; 8/2019. $172,000

103 Broadway, Caliber Home Loans Inc Hellinger Donald Murray; 8/2019. $173,900

21 Adelphia Road, Morrow James A Short Christina A; 8/2019. $189,550

22 Beechwood Ave, Baughman William Southern Raymond; 8/2019. $205,000

35 Rose Lane, Gutierrez Hannah A Grubb Dennis G; 8/2019. $217,000

203 Lennox Ave, Matthews Brett R Snyder Daniel; 8/2019. $253,500

122 & 124 Sheridan Drive, Nolan Annette H Brudny James J; 8/2019. $275,000

1058 Seashore Road, Reeves Gail A Est Reeves Adam G; 8/2019. $454,000

21 Canterbury Way, Mc Caffery Kevin M Reasin Patrick M; 8/2019. $493,250

12 Cliffside Road, Cape Real Estate Devs LLC Maers Michael J; 8/2019. $749,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

13 Pershing Ave, Lutz Joseph N Perez Leeroy J; 8/2019. $177,500

38 W Shellbay Ave, Omenitsch James R Stackhouse Ryan A; 8/2019. $227,000

15 Freedom Drive, Welz John Venuto Lorenzo; 8/2019. $241,500

432 Route 47 North, Smith Kenneth R Woolfort Robert J; 8/2019. $267,000

24 Colonial Ave, Sickerott Christian A Wilson Sandra L; 8/2019. $270,000

8 W Third Ave, Etzrodt Nora J Connors William J; 8/2019. $277,500

14 Hoppys Lane, Terenik Elizabeth A Culican Jamie; 8/2019. $490,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

201 W 23rd Ave, Niemczak Barbara J Trycieckyj Steven; 8/2019. $240,000

1900 Boardwalk Un 503, Hayes William J Marini Raphael J; 8/2019. $305,000

319 E 25th Ave Un 100, Nasuti Richard H Jr Beebe Joan M; 8/2019. $366,000

325 E 11th Ave, Marthers George W III Mogg Paul T; 8/2019. $420,000

209 W 14th Ave, Panetta Rob Mackell Charles J III; 8/2019. $442,500

211 W 14th Ave Un 211, Panetta Rob Mackell Thomas C; 8/2019. $442,500

1101 Seaboard Circle, R C Sorbello PersRes Trust Brady William P; 8/2019. $570,000

138 W Spruce Ave, White San Ii LLC Dougherty Philip J III; 8/2019. $655,000

OCEAN CITY

5541 West Ave, Marinelli Francis J Fratini Nicholas; 8/2019. $470,000

322 Boardwalk, Persia Al Hofmann William; 8/2019. $475,000

3044 West Ave, Kane Michelle R Trust Giambri Joseph Sr; 8/2019. $496,000

5758 West Ave, Wendling Brian Higman Charles; 8/2019. $549,900

5138 Haven Ave 2nd Fl, Milici Joseph Mariani Frank J III; 8/2019. $590,000

101 Walnut Road, Monastra George P Monastra Michael S; 8/2019. $700,000

1210 Pleasure Ave, Hope Maureen Dmp-Oc LLC; 8/2019. $1,155,000

807 E 8th St #312, Haley Thomas Perillo Debra L; 8/2019. $43,000

807 E Eighth St Un 601, Zazo LLC Crescenzo Warren L; 8/2019. $55,000

2460 West Ave, Tighe Michele Semptimphelter Denise; 8/2019. $100,000

870 Seventh St Un 311, Werewolf Properties LLC Godfrey Denise M Marusco; 8/2019. $120,000

719 11th St, Keane Martin W Fischman Daniel; 8/2019. $213,000

2 35th St, Feinstein Kurt Sobolewski Mark; 8/2019. $240,000

1221 West Ave, Curiale Giuseppe G Pritchard Nicholas; 8/2019. $250,000

405 58th St, 405 58 Street LLC Cuff Diane; 8/2019. $362,000

18 Asbury Road Un B 2nd Fl, Mcdermott Brian Michel R Scott; 8/2019. $370,000

500 Bay Ave Un 410N, Harris Deborah K Exr Fossler Loretta; 8/2019. $385,000

16 Bayview Place, Cheek Justin C Guzzo Anthony; 8/2019. $400,000

2340 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Koury Samuel Sharkey Maureen; 8/2019. $443,500

101 Wahoo Drive, Belack Bruce Quarry Thomas J; 8/2019. $445,000

1500 Boardwalk, Votta Gloria J Cama Sdira LLC; 8/2019. $476,500

2229 West Ave, Lorantas Barbara B Jones Charles T; 8/2019. $535,000

336 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Murray James R Devine David; 8/2019. $547,000

1416-18 Simpson Ave Un B, Zunino Robert Fortunato Louis F; 8/2019. $558,000

5322 Asbury Ave, Quinn John F Fagan Kevin Robert; 8/2019. $595,000

104 Bartram Lane, SJ Hauck Properties LLC Bitterman Stephen; 8/2019. $615,000

404-06 Corinthian Ave Un A, Giordano Frank Pallante Frank; 8/2019. $624,400

5649 Asbury Ave, Chase Andrew B Jr Jowanna Jonathan; 8/2019. $650,000

5649-51 Asbury Ave, Chase Andrew B Jr Brimble David J; 8/2019. $710,000

Southern Ocean County

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

314 Brookville Road, 5/2019. $399,900

103 Third St, 5/2019. $98,000

6 Sea Girt Lane, 5/2019. $257,500

94 Atlantic Ave, 5/2019. $237,500

149 Main St, 5/2019. $15,000

330 Pohatcong Ave, 5/2019. $149,900

342 Pohatcong Ave, 5/2019. $125,000

12 Peg Leg Way, 5/2019. $345,000

15 Point Road, 5/2019. $280,000

17 Cutlass Way, 5/2019. $525,000

24 Dogwood Lane, 5/2019. $336,000

1 Amiral Way, 5/2019. $695,000

2 Bay Parkway, 5/2019. $45,000

106 Caldwell Road, 5/2019. $160,000

181 Royal Oak Drive, 5/2019. $250,000

402 Sixth St, 5/2019. $223,000

42 Chestnut St, 5/2019. $90,000

15 Sea Girt Lane, 5/2019. $267,500

30 Sea Girt Lane, 5/2019. $255,000

83 Railroad Ave, 5/2019. $11,790

303 5th St, 5/2019. $225,000

187 Brigantine Blvd, 5/2019. $345,000

743 Long Branch Ave, 5/2019. $105,000

237 Bay Shore Drive, 5/2019. $405,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Tags

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments