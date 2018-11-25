Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
46 E Woodland Ave, Feldheim Cathy to Beckley Gail P; 06/27/18. $90,000
310 Coolidge Ave, Collins Jeffrey M to Fedele Christopher; 06/28/18. $173,000
109 Alameda Ave, Dieudonne Jean S Dieudonne Jean S; 07/03/18. $143,870
512 Franklin Blvd, US Bank to Falivene James P Sr; 07/11/18. $85,500
ATLANTIC CITY
2834 Atlantic Ave Un 105, Sessa Geraldine T to Zhou Hao; 06/20/18. $78,000
3719 Winchester Ave, Wells Fargo to Tran Jennifer C; 06/21/18. $25,000
506 N Indiana Ave, Prieto Fernando Perez In 506 LLC; 06/21/18. $15,000
600 N Kentucky Ave, Fannie Mae to Garcia Vivar Juan F; 06/22/18. $37,000
144-146 S New York Ave, Zoll Joseph C/Atty to B&B Parking Inc; 06/28/18. $365,375
415 N Tennessee Ave, Ayan Real Estate LLC to Brick Steven; 06/29/18. $60,000
612-614-616-618 Carson Ave, Shovel Ready Projects LLC to Spivak Adam; 07/02/18. $300,000
3851 Boardwalk Un 2202, Herbert James D to Lewis Nelson; 07/02/18. $250,000
2910 Fairmount Ave, Rehman Aneeb to Miah Sabur; 07/02/18. $45,000
45 N Bellevue Ave, Kwart Kurt to Chen Ming Feng; 07/02/18. $62,500
22 N Georgia Ave, Sarker Shabeka to Uddin Md; 07/03/18. $92,000
2721 Boardwalk Un 1616, Oberman Linda to Bergonio Karen; 07/05/18. $105,000
526 Pacific Ave Un 2302, Teach Solais Nj LLC to Vermandel Johannes Lucien; 07/06/18. $205,000
BRIGANTINE
1113 W Brigantine Ave, Smoller Marshall S to Mcdougal Thomas P; 06/25/18. $760,000
316 33rd St S, Eigenbrot Edwin C Jr to Gray Kathleen M; 06/25/18. $299,000
200 S Roosevelt Blvd, Purzycki Matthew to Mccarthy William; 06/26/18. $700,000
4600 W Brigantine Ave Un 107, Korcz Paul to Cummings Eric G; 06/26/18. $118,000
311 24th St S, Lavinson Leonard I to Guenther Philip J Jr; 06/26/18. $430,000
6 Harbor Beach Cove, Aubert Donald E to Bartron David; 06/26/18. $335,000
255 13th St S Un C, Allen Charles Dennis to Lappi Shelly Jo; 06/27/18. $163,000
100 3rd St S, Diorio James J III to Grand Oak Ent LLC; 06/27/18. $100,000
17 Macdonald Place, Goff Gregory W Jr to Kaphan Mark Daniel; 06/28/18. $320,000
212 W Brigantine Ave Un 402, Newman David A to Ferrigno Vincent; 06/28/18. $148,000
3401 Ocean Ave 14, Caputo John to Tice David; 06/28/18. $115,000
BUENA
364 Cedar Lake Road, Unexpected Wildlife Refuge Inc to Codario Anna Marie/Est; 07/12/18. $20,000
209 S Franklin St, US Bank to Landis Prop LLC; 07/12/18. $64,500
CORBIN CITY
139 Route 50, Sternberg Victor to Buyse Louis N; 07/02/18. $90,000
419 Aetna Dr, Quinn Lois to Gardner Gary A; 07/13/18. $225,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
2151 Philadelphia Ave, Ortiz Rivera Candace to Miller Dustin; 07/03/18. $148,000
339 Norfolk Ave, Castle 2016 LLC to Carroll Irene; 07/09/18. $14,900
241 Baltimore Ave, Acosta Jaime to Smith David M; 07/17/18. $139,900
347 Washington Ave, Carbone Dicarlo Francesca Irizarry Jose; 07/23/18. $123,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
111 New St, Negron Carmen to Morris James; 06/27/18. $145,000
164 Alder Ave, Bank Of America to Insource East Prop Inc; 06/27/18. $45,000
112 Colonial Drive, Kraft Stuart M to Lazaro Richard M; 06/27/18. $152,500
2712 Fire Road, Ca Enterprises Inc to Ccp Outdoor LLC; 06/28/18. $275,000
214 Folsom Ave, US Bank to Gettings Matthew; 06/29/18. $81,900
213 Eagon Ave, Hall Stanley W/Exr to Tello Norma; 06/29/18. $112,000
116 Gravesmith Drive, Rev Mortgage Solutions Inc to New Jersey Home Buyers LLC; 6/29/18. $48,888
6733 Blackhorse Pike, Frank Inv Inc to New Jersey Turnpike Auth; 06/29/18. $15,600
FOLSOM
1229 Mays Landing Road, Will Lisato Petrone Lawrence R Jr; 07/09/18. $135,000
3108 N Pinewood Drive, Lavoie Richard to Thompson William M; 07/27/18. $245,000
12th Street, Ferguson Joanne G to Vitale Joseph; 07/31/18. $23,647
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
13 Ridgewood Ave, US Bank to Bruce Jeffrey E; 06/18/18. $144,900
510 Second Ave, Acosta Javier A to Blue Sky Prop LLC; 06/20/18. $100,000
681 Cypress Point Drive, Rettino Nicholas P to Pallante Marcie; 06/21/18. $260,000
120 Ethan Lane, Callender Stephen S to Esposito Marc F; 06/21/18. $295,000
720 Cardinal Way, US Bank to Colache Matthew; 06/21/18. $94,000
517 Tenth Ave, Farmer David E to X Strikes LLC; 06/21/18. $199,500
515 Salem Way, Goldberg Leonard Ray/Exr to Jacobus Ronald; 06/21/18. $162,000
165 Rumson Drive, Boone Troy Jr to Austin Aliya K; 06/21/18. $97,000
16 Donegal Lane, White Edwin T to Patel Bhavika; 06/21/18. $240,000
148 Sussex Place, Gaccione Peter J to Scrimenti Rudy; 06/21/18. $59,000
272 W Jimmie Leeds Road, Botto Santino to Roberts Chad; 06/25/18. $183,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
48 Gasko Road, Scallan James to Szczepanski Thomas; 06/20/18. $212,850
6171 Robin Drive, Military Warriors Support Foundation to Zerbo Thomas; 06/25/18. $115,000
2545 Cologne Ave, Bates Wesley to Andersen Kenneth; 06/26/18. $189,000
2610 Flagstaff Court, Wilson John P to James Shirley J; 06/28/18. $135,000
4960 Winterbury Drive, Kalison Homes Inc to Ferrentino Kristin R; 06/28/18. $114,000
4123 Drosera Ave, Cirigliano Joseph J III to Henry Alice M; 06/28/18. $315,000
2009 Red Wing Way, Kaura Enterprises LLC to Crosby Korey M; 06/29/18. $142,000
HAMMONTON
235 S Grand St, Samanic John F Jr to Chappine Jonathan F; 07/02/18. $235,000
220 Park Ave, 13u Magdits Anne B/Admrx Equity Trust Co Custodian Fbo Franco Catania Ira; 07/02/18. $52,000
217 Broadway, Dabate Gayle to Patel Anil; 07/03/18. $280,000
LINWOOD
104 E Arlington Ave, Mcandrew Christopher to Miller Christopher; 07/02/18. $300,000
512 W Wilson Ave, Blair William K to Hoffman Robert L Jr; 07/03/18. $235,500
104 Parkwood Place, Paisley Ashley E to Rader James; 07/06/18. $283,000
N-2 Hancock Cour @ 550 Central Ave, Gohl Josephine to Manzi Anne M; 07/06/18. $169,000
LONGPORT
7 N Evergreen Ave, Genzano Robert A to Katz Leo C; 07/24/18. $475,000
2700 Atlantic Ave 606, Robins Lorraine/Exr to Pupo Natalie; 07/24/18. $501,000
MARGATE
28 N Iroquis Ave, Jasquois LLC to Zafran Jared; 07/05/18. $840,000
7505 Winchester Ave, Leese Ilene R to Galdo Joseph Jr; 07/05/18. $425,000
9109 Fremont Ave, Davis James to Rosoff Todd A; 07/06/18. $1,230,000
403 N Exeter Ave, Meeker Christopher to Murphy Lea; 07/06/18. $535,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
5942 Duerer St, Lehneis Melanie to Gougher Greg; 07/02/18. $135,000
4909 White Horse Pike, 4612 White Horse Pike LLC to White Horse Performance LLC; 07/06/18. $200,000
3209 Reading Ave, Klewin Matthew W to Agl Prop LLC; 07/10/18. $68,000
NORTHFIELD
2509 Helen Drive West, Crawford Cory to Hasib Sadia; 07/06/18. $195,700
721 Broad St, Portnoy Michael to Neyers Kelly A; 07/06/18. $145,000
PLEASANTVILLE
522 Sassafras Run, Ebury Re LLC to Noel Samuel; 06/26/18. $31,000
48 E Lindley Ave, Mystic Home Improv LLC to Portillo Abraham Arevalo; 06/26/18. $110,000
1159 Mcconnell Drive, Roman Flor to Rodriguez Aida E; 06/26/18. $122,000
63 Roosevelt Drive, Wells Fargo to R&A Ferrer Corp; 06/27/18. $54,500
1301 Mckinley Ave, Mystic Home Improv LLC to Arbieto Maria E; 06/28/18. $120,000
145 W Edgewater Ave, US HUD to Kviat Lazer; 06/29/18. $31,765
PORT REPUBLIC
239 Old New York Road, Allen Walter C to Sterling Jon Charles Jr; 07/19/18. $280,000
267 Chestnut Neck Road, Dornhoefer Gerhard O to Lemelin Scott G; 07/24/18. $309,500
VENTNOR
8 S Vassar Square, Remer Doug S to Kelner Jared; 06/27/18. $411,000
108 S Harvard Ave, Cohan Michael to Levy Jennifer H; 06/27/18. $667,500
4800 Boardwalk Un 2000, Culleny Signe L/Exrx to Queen Of The Bwalk LLC; 06/28/18. $355,000
4 N Derby, Rich Frank to Rich David; 06/29/18. $284,575
13 Hart Lane, Oliver Robert to Hutchinson Frederick Joseph; 06/29/18. $1,350,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
509 11th Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Johnson Wayne H; 07/09/18. $49,700
1006 Loretto Ave, Egan William Encarnacion Then Richard A; 07/10/18. $85,500
Cape May County
AVALON
3027 Dune Drive, Gutekunst David N Jr to Ahern Thomas; 5/2018. $635,000
532 21st St, Schiller Kevin C to Cooley-Dugan Rosemarie; 5/2018. $690,000
331 41st St, Degrouchy Patrick K to Du Tot Richard P; 5/2018. $725,000
CAPE MAY
1308 Pittsburg Ave, Andreychak Robert F to Hopkins Norman E; 5/2018. $419,500
503 St James Place, Lawrence Raymond V to Potteiger Larry; 5/2018. $485,000
11 Beach Ave, Conley Robert to Barton Beth A; 5/2018. $575,000
1417 New Jersey Ave, Rauscher Robert A to Jr Phillips Ellen A; 5/2018. $1,300,000
CAPE MAY POINT
408 Lincoln Ave, Mottola Kathy J to Chin Up LLC; 5/2018. $700,000
207 Princeton Ave, LA Pray Bldrs Inc to Devenney Robert; 5/2018. $1,050,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
18 Iron Horse, Whiteley Joan E to Ayers Stephen A; 5/2018. $52,700
Locomotive Rd Un 239, Emel Elaine to Morrow David; 5/2018. $68,900
35 Tressler Lane, Leatherwood Cynthia to Ravendo George; 5/2018. $240,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
320 Linda Anne Ave, J P Morgan Mort Acqu Corp to Cusick Kathleen; 5/2018. $100,000
790 W Rio Grande Ave, Grant Carolyn/Exr to Lutz Joseph N; 5/2018. $120,000
310 Millman Lane, Murdoch Mark to Daly Timothy M; 5/2018. $135,000
669 Town Bank Road, Ford Sharyl L to Tb Storage LLC; 5/2018. $135,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
217 W Anna, Nolan Robert A Shrff to NJHR1 LLC; 5/2018. $21,000
8 Third Ave, Etzrodt Nora J to Etzrodt Nora J; 5/2018. $28,782
43 Route 47 N Un B-33, Prince Edward to Gallagher Edward J; 5/2018. $43,500
108 Bennett Road, Daley Cherie By Shrff to Shore Mgmt Co Del Val Inc; 5/2018. $58,000
7 Parkway Drive, Fannie Mae to Martucci LLC; 5/2018. $65,473
9 Matthew St, US Bank to Altobelli Louis; 5/2018. $69,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
29th Ave, Dworchak Edward to Bronson LLC; 5/2018. $87,000
218 W 20th Ave, Smith Brian P to Livoy Matthew D; 5/2018. $270,000
2210 New York Ave, Mcgee Michael A to Evans Ross; 5/2018. $275,000
OCEAN CITY
870 Seventh St Un 215, Pezzano Joseph to Equity Trust Co Cust; 4/2018. $114,500
870 Seventh St, Pezzano Paula to Pinto Kimberly; 4/2018. $138,000
10 E 11th St 2nd Fl, Fannie Mae to Kilcoyne Shawn P; 4/2018. $171,500
625 Wesley Ave, Givey David W to Givey Patrick W; 4/2018. $173,000
810 Asbury Ave Un 312, Stainton Square Mall LLC to Huck Ryan; 4/2018. $294,900
319 Ocean Ave Un B, Wechter Diane L to Pender Shawn R; 4/2018. $334,900
33 Safe Harbor, Kritis Patricia C Est Exr to Barstar George H; 4/2018. $335,000
SEA ISLE CITY
6505 A Landis Ave North, Christofalo Philip to Ciccaglione Terry; 4/2018. $135,000
322 39th St Un 322B, Kelly John Brian to Phillips Colby R; 4/2018. $475,000
148 61Sr St Un B, Dalal Sudhir N to Delaney John; 4/2018. $570,000
119 32nd St West, Lukes Michael H to Croes Victor R; 4/2018. $585,000
134 53rd St West, Reis Richard/Exr to Klepchick Brian J; 4/2018. $800,000
32 75th St, Zuccato Lawrence to Kilroy Joseph P; 4/2018. $835,000
STONE HARBOR
200 98th St C-103, Otton J Craig to Kenna Diane; 5/2018. $435,000
8201 Third Ave Un 16, Colantonio Anthony Jr to Weaver William B IV; 5/2018. $730,000
8306 Third Ave South, Scarola Alexander L to Fipp David; 5/2018. $850,000
324 92nd St, Walter James C Sr to Guard Ryan Christopher; 5/2018. $1,600,000
WEST CAPE MAY
411 Green St, Vanderbilt Christa to Chaffee Gregory D; 5/2018. $665,000
205 Atlantic Ave, 205 Atlantic LLC to Bianco Frederick; 5/2018. $784,000
304 Second Ave1722 Star LLC to Myers Thomas; 5/2018. $825,000
WEST WILDWOOD
620.5 W Maple Ave Un A, Pulaski Barbara to Colantonio John A; 5/2018. $165,000
WOODBINE
112 Holly St, Seeton Family Tr to Briglia Stephen V; 5/2018. $50,400
190 Washington Ave, Hesington Darren S to Halbruner Sandra D; 5/2018. $272,229
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
291 N Laurel St, Amaranto Paul A Tr, Amaranto Paul J/Est, Amaranto Paul J Tr, Amaranto Roseann Tr, Amaranto Sophie M Tr, Lxr NJ 2 LLC; 6/27/2018. $29,520
324 N Laurel St, Amaranto Sophie M, Lxr NJ 2 LLC; 6/27/2018. $31,000
101 Bridgeton Ave, Catalana Melinda N to Cumberland Dairy LLC; 7/2/2018. $67,000
374 Spruce St, Fannie Mae, Federal Nat Mortgage Assoc Aka by Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Martinez Olga Garcia; 7/6/2018. $40,900
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
401 Fern Road, Shore Management Co of Delaware Valley Inc to Beauparlant John; 7/9/2018. $15,000
449 Evergreen Road, Hiles Curtis James to Nocon Kevin; 7/12/2018. $15,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
570 Pine St, Caudill James Sr to Meyers Stephen G; 7/3/2018. $144,000
791 Cedar St, Bermejo Armando by Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, New Century Mortgage Corp by Shrf, Slomins Inc by Shrf, Krwawecz Eric; 7/10/2018. $35,100
256 Center Road, Cline Patricia D by Atty, Cline Robert C Est, Cline Robert D Atty, Blackburn Christopher L; 7/11/2018. $75,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
303 Baptist Road, Dimacale Susan M Ind Sub Tr, Lore Charles A Est Trust, Lore Charles A Rev Tr, Lore Kenneth Charles; 6/25/2018. $45,000
324 Methodist Road, Cr 2018 LLC to Ujhelyi Andrew; 6/28/2018. $38,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
64 Fox Tail Lane, More Sunny Days LLC, Brown Elizabeth, Brown Sarah; 7/6/2018. $339,000
Reeves Road, Dubois Tammy L, Poolake Donna Ind Exec, Smaniotto Susan, Tkach Andrew Est by Exec, Tkach Andrew H Ind Exec, Regalbuto Builders LLC; 7/10/2018. $20,000
Reeves Road, Dubois Tammy L, Smaniotto Susan M, Tkach Andrew Est by Exec, Tkach Andrew H Ind Exec, Regalbuto Builders LLC; 7/10/2018. $12,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
47 Mary Elmer Drive, Lee John J III to Yilmaz Bahri; 7/2/2018. $90,500
27 Roselawn Ave, Pace John N, Manuel David Miguel, Perez Nancy J; 7/5/2018. $148,000
122 Grandview Drive, Pettit Geraldine T, Pettit Richard H, Hagerty Daniel, Hagerty Margaret; 7/7/2018. $178,000
106 Seeley Cohansey Road, Nardelli Charles M, Nardelli Gail E, Nardelli Crystal, Nardelli Jason M; 7/10/2018. $150,000
134 Stave Mill Road, Headrick Austin E, Sepers Countryside Nursery LLC; 7/11/2018. $45,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3030 Garfield Ave, Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Abrams Shannon; 7/5/2018. $70,000
3051 Holly Ave, Schueler Ralph Charles Jr, Mead Cori, Mead Steffen; 7/9/2018. $199,000
13144 W Buckshutem Road, Noon Doreen C, Swain Dean A, Swain Roxanne K; 7/10/2018. $265,000
5815 Central Ave, Andrews Kenneth W, Andrews Lauren R, Stone Financing LLC; 7/11/2018. $183,500
5815 Central Ave, Company Authorization, Morreale Real Estate Services Inc, Stone Financing LLC, Wihelmi Cory, Nunn-Eisinger Katherine L; 7/11/2018. $188,000
242 Main St, Strategic Realty Fund LLC to Wagner Peter; 7/9/2018. $20,000
814 Ramah Road, Caprioni Eugenia, Blackie Jamie L, Vaughn Tiffani, 7/13/2018. $145,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
East Point Road, Singer Paul, Dworchak Joshua T; 6/28/2018. $50,500
35 School House Lane, Mastr Asset Backed Sec Tr, Select Portfolio Serv Inc Atty, US Bank Tr, Puleo Toni; 6/29/2018. $20,000
19 Station Road, Branch Banking & Trust Co, Smith Maskell E; 6/29/2018. $20,000
627 Main St, Blb Resources Del, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Dev, Borneman Clayton E; 6/26/2018. $43,000
VINELAND
625 E Plum St & 610 E Plum St, Landis Township Bd of Education Fka, Trustees of The School District No Fourty Four Fka, Vineland City of Bd of Education, Vineland City Of; 7/2/2018, $450,000
1701 Gardner St, Spellman James D, Goussev Stanislav, Gousseva Olga; 7/2/2018. $165,000
929 W Arbor Court, Austin Marilyn, Austin Robert W, Didomenico Frank; 7/3/2018. $35,000
400 Nw Blvd, Bostic Larry A, Slomin Anne Est, Wright Gerone; 7/3/2018. $10,000
332 Amanda Court, Folkstone Properties LLC, Joffe Michael, Vasquez Normita; 7/3/2018. $217,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
11 E 13th St, 7/2018. $740,000
401 Broadway Apt 30, 7/2018. $224,000
11 W 29th St, 7/2018. $805,680
956 McGuire Drive, 7/2018. $175,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
18 Hatteras Way, 7/2018. $270,000
108 Marshfield Hills Blvd, 7/2018. $273,000
26 Powell Lane, 7/2018. $197,000
348 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2018. $272,483
BEACH HAVEN
430 Dock Road, 7/2018. $425,000
235b E 6th St ,7/2018. $770,000
Twelfth St & Bay Shelter Harbor Boat Slip 21, 7/2018. $32,000
123 Center St, 7/2018. $270,000
340 Kentford Ave, 7/2018. $740,000
127 Coral St, 7/2018. $400,000
219 Merivale Ave, 7/2018. $975,000
118 N Bay Ave Unit 4, 7/2018. $215,000
505 Dock Road Unit A Unit 1, 7/2018. $900,000
310 N Bay Ave, 7/2018. $510,000
215 Pelham Ave, 7/2018. $462,500
118 North Bay Ave, 7/2018. $170,000
137 Seventh St, 7/2018. $1,729,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
104 Laurel Hill Lane, 7/2018. $485,000
109 Mill St, 7/2018. $135,500
187 Forge Ave, 7/2018. $563,000
66 Beckers Court, 7/2018. $570,000
HARVEY CEDARS
17 W 80th St, 7/2018. $1,160,000
6 Hudson Ave, 7/2018. $1,090,000
12 E Mercer Ave, 7/2018. $1,285,000
35 Thomas Ave, 7/2018. $2,485,000
5 W Essex Ave, 7/2018. $1,350,000
7 E 78th St, 7/2018. $2,030,000
8 E 84th St, 7/2018. $1,647,500
LACEY TOWNSHIP
737 Hill St, 6/2018. $449,000
720 Conifer Drive, 6/2018. $155,500
217 Walnut Drive, 6/2018. $119,000
196 Ambermist Way, 7/2018. $350,790
1754 Inwood Place, 7/2018. $235,000
736 Hill St, 7/2018. $435,000
2404 Good Luck Road, 7/2018. $330,000
109 Lakeside Drive East, 7/2018. $139,900
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
114 Revolutionary Road, 7/2018. $163,000
14 N Binnacle Drive, 7/2018. $101,000
23 Mirror Lake Drive, 7/2018. $240,000
104 Vulcan Way, 7/2018. $100,000
47 Gimball Road, 7/2018. $315,000
6 Lullingstone Lane, 7/2018. $76,500
94 Cedarbrook Lane, 7/2018. $206,200
27 Seagull Drive, 7/2018. $160,000
354 Newport Way, 7/2018. $317,500
152 S Captains Drive, 7/2018. $125,000
38 W Brig Drive, 7/2018. $360,000
120 N Spinnaker Drive, 7/2018. $141,000
21 Bear Hollow Lane, 7/2018. $255,000
22 Cypress Court, 7/2018. $337,700
27 Gimball Road, 7/2018. $350,000
867 Route 9 North, 7/2018. $184,000
73 Townshouse Lane, 7/2018. $92,750
429 Twin Lakes Blvd, 7/2018. $158,000
197 Country Club Blvd, 7/2018. $202,500
6 Coral Drive, 7/2018. $215,000
33 Pebble Beach Lane, 7/2018. $74,000
21 Hunter Drive, 7/2018. $165,000
122 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2018. $205,000
11 Cranberry Lake Drive, 7/2018. $65,000
26 Lake Michigan Drive, 7/2018. $218,000
435 National Union Blvd, 7/2018. $150,000
5 Mariners Pointe West, 7/2018. $189,500
5 Golf View Drive, 7/2018. $290,000
215 Danbury Drive, 7/2018. $145,000
210-212 E Winged Foot Court, 7/2018. $120,000
133 S Forecastle Drive, 7/2018. $90,000
49 Country Club Blvd, 7/2018. $233,000
35 North Captains Drive, 7/2018. $76,000
36 Galley Way, 7/2018. $325,000
182 Westchester Drive, 7/2018. $76,000
16 Colonial Drive, 7/2018. $275,000
112 Lexington Drive, 7/2018. $109,000
32 Forest Edge Drive, 7/2018. $80,000
749 Nugentown Road, 7/2018. $184,900
6 Reef Lane, 7/2018. $230,000
23 Lake Singleton Court, 7/2018. $170,000
4 N Forecastle Drive, 7/2018. $360,000
125 S Commodore Drive, 7/2018. $135,000
321 Parkertown Drive, 7/2018. $464,900
10 Hunter Drive, 7/2018. $80,000
435 Twin Lakes Blvd, 7/2018. $387,500
Patricia Lane, 7/2018. $58,000
30 Grayhawk Lane, 7/2018. $315,000
7 North Captains Drive, 7/2018. $220,000
16 Vicari Way, 7/2018. $340,000
36 Lake Huron Drive, 7/2018. $110,000
15 West Playhouse Drive, 7/2018. $137,500
101 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2018. $174,000
71 South Shore Drive, 7/2018. $74,700
134 Mountain Lake Road, 7/2018. $209,900
318 Frong Pond Road, 7/2018. $60,000
734 Pine Valley Court, 7/2018. $95,000
23 West Thames Road, 7/2018. $224,900
4 Plantation Drive, 7/2018. $155,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
103 Paterson Road, 6/2018. $206,000
105 5th St, 6/2018. $185,000
106 Dune Lane, 6/2018. $314,250
19 Main St, 6/2018. $70,000
115 Stillwater Road, 6/2018. $290,000
37 Central Ave, 6/2018. $57,050
75 Dock Ave, 7/2018. $225,000
38 Pancoast Road, 7/2018. $425,000
40 Bay Parkway, 7/2018. $21,000
16 Vessel Road Apt 1, 7/2018. $315,000
36 Capstan Road, 7/2018. $120,000
301 2nd St, 7/2018. $14,500
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
