Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

46 E Woodland Ave, Feldheim Cathy to Beckley Gail P; 06/27/18. $90,000

310 Coolidge Ave, Collins Jeffrey M to Fedele Christopher; 06/28/18. $173,000

109 Alameda Ave, Dieudonne Jean S Dieudonne Jean S; 07/03/18. $143,870

512 Franklin Blvd, US Bank to Falivene James P Sr; 07/11/18. $85,500

ATLANTIC CITY

2834 Atlantic Ave Un 105, Sessa Geraldine T to Zhou Hao; 06/20/18. $78,000

3719 Winchester Ave, Wells Fargo to Tran Jennifer C; 06/21/18. $25,000

506 N Indiana Ave, Prieto Fernando Perez In 506 LLC; 06/21/18. $15,000

600 N Kentucky Ave, Fannie Mae to Garcia Vivar Juan F; 06/22/18. $37,000

144-146 S New York Ave, Zoll Joseph C/Atty to B&B Parking Inc; 06/28/18. $365,375

415 N Tennessee Ave, Ayan Real Estate LLC to Brick Steven; 06/29/18. $60,000

612-614-616-618 Carson Ave, Shovel Ready Projects LLC to Spivak Adam; 07/02/18. $300,000

3851 Boardwalk Un 2202, Herbert James D to Lewis Nelson; 07/02/18. $250,000

2910 Fairmount Ave, Rehman Aneeb to Miah Sabur; 07/02/18. $45,000

45 N Bellevue Ave, Kwart Kurt to Chen Ming Feng; 07/02/18. $62,500

22 N Georgia Ave, Sarker Shabeka to Uddin Md; 07/03/18. $92,000

2721 Boardwalk Un 1616, Oberman Linda to Bergonio Karen; 07/05/18. $105,000

526 Pacific Ave Un 2302, Teach Solais Nj LLC to Vermandel Johannes Lucien; 07/06/18. $205,000

BRIGANTINE

1113 W Brigantine Ave, Smoller Marshall S to Mcdougal Thomas P; 06/25/18. $760,000

316 33rd St S, Eigenbrot Edwin C Jr to Gray Kathleen M; 06/25/18. $299,000

200 S Roosevelt Blvd, Purzycki Matthew to Mccarthy William; 06/26/18. $700,000

4600 W Brigantine Ave Un 107, Korcz Paul to Cummings Eric G; 06/26/18. $118,000

311 24th St S, Lavinson Leonard I to Guenther Philip J Jr; 06/26/18. $430,000

6 Harbor Beach Cove, Aubert Donald E to Bartron David; 06/26/18. $335,000

255 13th St S Un C, Allen Charles Dennis to Lappi Shelly Jo; 06/27/18. $163,000

100 3rd St S, Diorio James J III to Grand Oak Ent LLC; 06/27/18. $100,000

17 Macdonald Place, Goff Gregory W Jr to Kaphan Mark Daniel; 06/28/18. $320,000

212 W Brigantine Ave Un 402, Newman David A to Ferrigno Vincent; 06/28/18. $148,000

3401 Ocean Ave 14, Caputo John to Tice David; 06/28/18. $115,000

BUENA

364 Cedar Lake Road, Unexpected Wildlife Refuge Inc to Codario Anna Marie/Est; 07/12/18. $20,000

209 S Franklin St, US Bank to Landis Prop LLC; 07/12/18. $64,500

CORBIN CITY

139 Route 50, Sternberg Victor to Buyse Louis N; 07/02/18. $90,000

419 Aetna Dr, Quinn Lois to Gardner Gary A; 07/13/18. $225,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

2151 Philadelphia Ave, Ortiz Rivera Candace to Miller Dustin; 07/03/18. $148,000

339 Norfolk Ave, Castle 2016 LLC to Carroll Irene; 07/09/18. $14,900

241 Baltimore Ave, Acosta Jaime to Smith David M; 07/17/18. $139,900

347 Washington Ave, Carbone Dicarlo Francesca Irizarry Jose; 07/23/18. $123,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

111 New St, Negron Carmen to Morris James; 06/27/18. $145,000

164 Alder Ave, Bank Of America to Insource East Prop Inc; 06/27/18. $45,000

112 Colonial Drive, Kraft Stuart M to Lazaro Richard M; 06/27/18. $152,500

2712 Fire Road, Ca Enterprises Inc to Ccp Outdoor LLC; 06/28/18. $275,000

214 Folsom Ave, US Bank to Gettings Matthew; 06/29/18. $81,900

213 Eagon Ave, Hall Stanley W/Exr to Tello Norma; 06/29/18. $112,000

116 Gravesmith Drive, Rev Mortgage Solutions Inc to New Jersey Home Buyers LLC; 6/29/18. $48,888

6733 Blackhorse Pike, Frank Inv Inc to New Jersey Turnpike Auth; 06/29/18. $15,600

FOLSOM

1229 Mays Landing Road, Will Lisato Petrone Lawrence R Jr; 07/09/18. $135,000

3108 N Pinewood Drive, Lavoie Richard to Thompson William M; 07/27/18. $245,000

12th Street, Ferguson Joanne G to Vitale Joseph; 07/31/18. $23,647

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

13 Ridgewood Ave, US Bank to Bruce Jeffrey E; 06/18/18. $144,900

510 Second Ave, Acosta Javier A to Blue Sky Prop LLC; 06/20/18. $100,000

681 Cypress Point Drive, Rettino Nicholas P to Pallante Marcie; 06/21/18. $260,000

120 Ethan Lane, Callender Stephen S to Esposito Marc F; 06/21/18. $295,000

720 Cardinal Way, US Bank to Colache Matthew; 06/21/18. $94,000

517 Tenth Ave, Farmer David E to X Strikes LLC; 06/21/18. $199,500

515 Salem Way, Goldberg Leonard Ray/Exr to Jacobus Ronald; 06/21/18. $162,000

165 Rumson Drive, Boone Troy Jr to Austin Aliya K; 06/21/18. $97,000

16 Donegal Lane, White Edwin T to Patel Bhavika; 06/21/18. $240,000

148 Sussex Place, Gaccione Peter J to Scrimenti Rudy; 06/21/18. $59,000

272 W Jimmie Leeds Road, Botto Santino to Roberts Chad; 06/25/18. $183,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

48 Gasko Road, Scallan James to Szczepanski Thomas; 06/20/18. $212,850

6171 Robin Drive, Military Warriors Support Foundation to Zerbo Thomas; 06/25/18. $115,000

2545 Cologne Ave, Bates Wesley to Andersen Kenneth; 06/26/18. $189,000

2610 Flagstaff Court, Wilson John P to James Shirley J; 06/28/18. $135,000

4960 Winterbury Drive, Kalison Homes Inc to Ferrentino Kristin R; 06/28/18. $114,000

4123 Drosera Ave, Cirigliano Joseph J III to Henry Alice M; 06/28/18. $315,000

2009 Red Wing Way, Kaura Enterprises LLC to Crosby Korey M; 06/29/18. $142,000

HAMMONTON

235 S Grand St, Samanic John F Jr to Chappine Jonathan F; 07/02/18. $235,000

220 Park Ave, 13u Magdits Anne B/Admrx Equity Trust Co Custodian Fbo Franco Catania Ira; 07/02/18. $52,000

217 Broadway, Dabate Gayle to Patel Anil; 07/03/18. $280,000

LINWOOD

104 E Arlington Ave, Mcandrew Christopher to Miller Christopher; 07/02/18. $300,000

512 W Wilson Ave, Blair William K to Hoffman Robert L Jr; 07/03/18. $235,500

104 Parkwood Place, Paisley Ashley E to Rader James; 07/06/18. $283,000

N-2 Hancock Cour @ 550 Central Ave, Gohl Josephine to Manzi Anne M; 07/06/18. $169,000

LONGPORT

7 N Evergreen Ave, Genzano Robert A to Katz Leo C; 07/24/18. $475,000

2700 Atlantic Ave 606, Robins Lorraine/Exr to Pupo Natalie; 07/24/18. $501,000

MARGATE

28 N Iroquis Ave, Jasquois LLC to Zafran Jared; 07/05/18. $840,000

7505 Winchester Ave, Leese Ilene R to Galdo Joseph Jr; 07/05/18. $425,000

9109 Fremont Ave, Davis James to Rosoff Todd A; 07/06/18. $1,230,000

403 N Exeter Ave, Meeker Christopher to Murphy Lea; 07/06/18. $535,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

5942 Duerer St, Lehneis Melanie to Gougher Greg; 07/02/18. $135,000

4909 White Horse Pike, 4612 White Horse Pike LLC to White Horse Performance LLC; 07/06/18. $200,000

3209 Reading Ave, Klewin Matthew W to Agl Prop LLC; 07/10/18. $68,000

NORTHFIELD

2509 Helen Drive West, Crawford Cory to Hasib Sadia; 07/06/18. $195,700

721 Broad St, Portnoy Michael to Neyers Kelly A; 07/06/18. $145,000

PLEASANTVILLE

522 Sassafras Run, Ebury Re LLC to Noel Samuel; 06/26/18. $31,000

48 E Lindley Ave, Mystic Home Improv LLC to Portillo Abraham Arevalo; 06/26/18. $110,000

1159 Mcconnell Drive, Roman Flor to Rodriguez Aida E; 06/26/18. $122,000

63 Roosevelt Drive, Wells Fargo to R&A Ferrer Corp; 06/27/18. $54,500

1301 Mckinley Ave, Mystic Home Improv LLC to Arbieto Maria E; 06/28/18. $120,000

145 W Edgewater Ave, US HUD to Kviat Lazer; 06/29/18. $31,765

PORT REPUBLIC

239 Old New York Road, Allen Walter C to Sterling Jon Charles Jr; 07/19/18. $280,000

267 Chestnut Neck Road, Dornhoefer Gerhard O to Lemelin Scott G; 07/24/18. $309,500

VENTNOR

8 S Vassar Square, Remer Doug S to Kelner Jared; 06/27/18. $411,000

108 S Harvard Ave, Cohan Michael to Levy Jennifer H; 06/27/18. $667,500

4800 Boardwalk Un 2000, Culleny Signe L/Exrx to Queen Of The Bwalk LLC; 06/28/18. $355,000

4 N Derby, Rich Frank to Rich David; 06/29/18. $284,575

13 Hart Lane, Oliver Robert to Hutchinson Frederick Joseph; 06/29/18. $1,350,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

509 11th Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Johnson Wayne H; 07/09/18. $49,700

1006 Loretto Ave, Egan William Encarnacion Then Richard A; 07/10/18. $85,500

Cape May County

AVALON

3027 Dune Drive, Gutekunst David N Jr to Ahern Thomas; 5/2018. $635,000

532 21st St, Schiller Kevin C to Cooley-Dugan Rosemarie; 5/2018. $690,000

331 41st St, Degrouchy Patrick K to Du Tot Richard P; 5/2018. $725,000

CAPE MAY

1308 Pittsburg Ave, Andreychak Robert F to Hopkins Norman E; 5/2018. $419,500

503 St James Place, Lawrence Raymond V to Potteiger Larry; 5/2018. $485,000

11 Beach Ave, Conley Robert to Barton Beth A; 5/2018. $575,000

1417 New Jersey Ave, Rauscher Robert A to Jr Phillips Ellen A; 5/2018. $1,300,000

CAPE MAY POINT

408 Lincoln Ave, Mottola Kathy J to Chin Up LLC; 5/2018. $700,000

207 Princeton Ave, LA Pray Bldrs Inc to Devenney Robert; 5/2018. $1,050,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

18 Iron Horse, Whiteley Joan E to Ayers Stephen A; 5/2018. $52,700

Locomotive Rd Un 239, Emel Elaine to Morrow David; 5/2018. $68,900

35 Tressler Lane, Leatherwood Cynthia to Ravendo George; 5/2018. $240,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

320 Linda Anne Ave, J P Morgan Mort Acqu Corp to Cusick Kathleen; 5/2018. $100,000

790 W Rio Grande Ave, Grant Carolyn/Exr to Lutz Joseph N; 5/2018. $120,000

310 Millman Lane, Murdoch Mark to Daly Timothy M; 5/2018. $135,000

669 Town Bank Road, Ford Sharyl L to Tb Storage LLC; 5/2018. $135,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

217 W Anna, Nolan Robert A Shrff to NJHR1 LLC; 5/2018. $21,000

8 Third Ave, Etzrodt Nora J to Etzrodt Nora J; 5/2018. $28,782

43 Route 47 N Un B-33, Prince Edward to Gallagher Edward J; 5/2018. $43,500

108 Bennett Road, Daley Cherie By Shrff to Shore Mgmt Co Del Val Inc; 5/2018. $58,000

7 Parkway Drive, Fannie Mae to Martucci LLC; 5/2018. $65,473

9 Matthew St, US Bank to Altobelli Louis; 5/2018. $69,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

29th Ave, Dworchak Edward to Bronson LLC; 5/2018. $87,000

218 W 20th Ave, Smith Brian P to Livoy Matthew D; 5/2018. $270,000

2210 New York Ave, Mcgee Michael A to Evans Ross; 5/2018. $275,000

OCEAN CITY

870 Seventh St Un 215, Pezzano Joseph to Equity Trust Co Cust; 4/2018. $114,500

870 Seventh St, Pezzano Paula to Pinto Kimberly; 4/2018. $138,000

10 E 11th St 2nd Fl, Fannie Mae to Kilcoyne Shawn P; 4/2018. $171,500

625 Wesley Ave, Givey David W to Givey Patrick W; 4/2018. $173,000

810 Asbury Ave Un 312, Stainton Square Mall LLC to Huck Ryan; 4/2018. $294,900

319 Ocean Ave Un B, Wechter Diane L to Pender Shawn R; 4/2018. $334,900

33 Safe Harbor, Kritis Patricia C Est Exr to Barstar George H; 4/2018. $335,000

SEA ISLE CITY

6505 A Landis Ave North, Christofalo Philip to Ciccaglione Terry; 4/2018. $135,000

322 39th St Un 322B, Kelly John Brian to Phillips Colby R; 4/2018. $475,000

148 61Sr St Un B, Dalal Sudhir N to Delaney John; 4/2018. $570,000

119 32nd St West, Lukes Michael H to Croes Victor R; 4/2018. $585,000

134 53rd St West, Reis Richard/Exr to Klepchick Brian J; 4/2018. $800,000

32 75th St, Zuccato Lawrence to Kilroy Joseph P; 4/2018. $835,000

STONE HARBOR

200 98th St C-103, Otton J Craig to Kenna Diane; 5/2018. $435,000

8201 Third Ave Un 16, Colantonio Anthony Jr to Weaver William B IV; 5/2018. $730,000

8306 Third Ave South, Scarola Alexander L to Fipp David; 5/2018. $850,000

324 92nd St, Walter James C Sr to Guard Ryan Christopher; 5/2018. $1,600,000

WEST CAPE MAY

411 Green St, Vanderbilt Christa to Chaffee Gregory D; 5/2018. $665,000

205 Atlantic Ave, 205 Atlantic LLC to Bianco Frederick; 5/2018. $784,000

304 Second Ave1722 Star LLC to Myers Thomas; 5/2018. $825,000

WEST WILDWOOD

620.5 W Maple Ave Un A, Pulaski Barbara to Colantonio John A; 5/2018. $165,000

WOODBINE

112 Holly St, Seeton Family Tr to Briglia Stephen V; 5/2018. $50,400

190 Washington Ave, Hesington Darren S to Halbruner Sandra D; 5/2018. $272,229

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

291 N Laurel St, Amaranto Paul A Tr, Amaranto Paul J/Est, Amaranto Paul J Tr, Amaranto Roseann Tr, Amaranto Sophie M Tr, Lxr NJ 2 LLC; 6/27/2018. $29,520

324 N Laurel St, Amaranto Sophie M, Lxr NJ 2 LLC; 6/27/2018. $31,000

101 Bridgeton Ave, Catalana Melinda N to Cumberland Dairy LLC; 7/2/2018. $67,000

374 Spruce St, Fannie Mae, Federal Nat Mortgage Assoc Aka by Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Martinez Olga Garcia; 7/6/2018. $40,900

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

401 Fern Road, Shore Management Co of Delaware Valley Inc to Beauparlant John; 7/9/2018. $15,000

449 Evergreen Road, Hiles Curtis James to Nocon Kevin; 7/12/2018. $15,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

570 Pine St, Caudill James Sr to Meyers Stephen G; 7/3/2018. $144,000

791 Cedar St, Bermejo Armando by Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, New Century Mortgage Corp by Shrf, Slomins Inc by Shrf, Krwawecz Eric; 7/10/2018. $35,100

256 Center Road, Cline Patricia D by Atty, Cline Robert C Est, Cline Robert D Atty, Blackburn Christopher L; 7/11/2018. $75,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

303 Baptist Road, Dimacale Susan M Ind Sub Tr, Lore Charles A Est Trust, Lore Charles A Rev Tr, Lore Kenneth Charles; 6/25/2018. $45,000

324 Methodist Road, Cr 2018 LLC to Ujhelyi Andrew; 6/28/2018. $38,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

64 Fox Tail Lane, More Sunny Days LLC, Brown Elizabeth, Brown Sarah; 7/6/2018. $339,000

Reeves Road, Dubois Tammy L, Poolake Donna Ind Exec, Smaniotto Susan, Tkach Andrew Est by Exec, Tkach Andrew H Ind Exec, Regalbuto Builders LLC; 7/10/2018. $20,000

Reeves Road, Dubois Tammy L, Smaniotto Susan M, Tkach Andrew Est by Exec, Tkach Andrew H Ind Exec, Regalbuto Builders LLC; 7/10/2018. $12,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

47 Mary Elmer Drive, Lee John J III to Yilmaz Bahri; 7/2/2018. $90,500

27 Roselawn Ave, Pace John N, Manuel David Miguel, Perez Nancy J; 7/5/2018. $148,000

122 Grandview Drive, Pettit Geraldine T, Pettit Richard H, Hagerty Daniel, Hagerty Margaret; 7/7/2018. $178,000

106 Seeley Cohansey Road, Nardelli Charles M, Nardelli Gail E, Nardelli Crystal, Nardelli Jason M; 7/10/2018. $150,000

134 Stave Mill Road, Headrick Austin E, Sepers Countryside Nursery LLC; 7/11/2018. $45,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

3030 Garfield Ave, Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Abrams Shannon; 7/5/2018. $70,000

3051 Holly Ave, Schueler Ralph Charles Jr, Mead Cori, Mead Steffen; 7/9/2018. $199,000

13144 W Buckshutem Road, Noon Doreen C, Swain Dean A, Swain Roxanne K; 7/10/2018. $265,000

5815 Central Ave, Andrews Kenneth W, Andrews Lauren R, Stone Financing LLC; 7/11/2018. $183,500

5815 Central Ave, Company Authorization, Morreale Real Estate Services Inc, Stone Financing LLC, Wihelmi Cory, Nunn-Eisinger Katherine L; 7/11/2018. $188,000

242 Main St, Strategic Realty Fund LLC to Wagner Peter; 7/9/2018. $20,000

814 Ramah Road, Caprioni Eugenia, Blackie Jamie L, Vaughn Tiffani, 7/13/2018. $145,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

East Point Road, Singer Paul, Dworchak Joshua T; 6/28/2018. $50,500

35 School House Lane, Mastr Asset Backed Sec Tr, Select Portfolio Serv Inc Atty, US Bank Tr, Puleo Toni; 6/29/2018. $20,000

19 Station Road, Branch Banking & Trust Co, Smith Maskell E; 6/29/2018. $20,000

627 Main St, Blb Resources Del, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Dev, Borneman Clayton E; 6/26/2018. $43,000

VINELAND

625 E Plum St & 610 E Plum St, Landis Township Bd of Education Fka, Trustees of The School District No Fourty Four Fka, Vineland City of Bd of Education, Vineland City Of; 7/2/2018, $450,000

1701 Gardner St, Spellman James D, Goussev Stanislav, Gousseva Olga; 7/2/2018. $165,000

929 W Arbor Court, Austin Marilyn, Austin Robert W, Didomenico Frank; 7/3/2018. $35,000

400 Nw Blvd, Bostic Larry A, Slomin Anne Est, Wright Gerone; 7/3/2018. $10,000

332 Amanda Court, Folkstone Properties LLC, Joffe Michael, Vasquez Normita; 7/3/2018. $217,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

11 E 13th St, 7/2018. $740,000

401 Broadway Apt 30, 7/2018. $224,000

11 W 29th St, 7/2018. $805,680

956 McGuire Drive, 7/2018. $175,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

18 Hatteras Way, 7/2018. $270,000

108 Marshfield Hills Blvd, 7/2018. $273,000

26 Powell Lane, 7/2018. $197,000

348 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2018. $272,483

BEACH HAVEN

430 Dock Road, 7/2018. $425,000

235b E 6th St ,7/2018. $770,000

Twelfth St & Bay Shelter Harbor Boat Slip 21, 7/2018. $32,000

123 Center St, 7/2018. $270,000

340 Kentford Ave, 7/2018. $740,000

127 Coral St, 7/2018. $400,000

219 Merivale Ave, 7/2018. $975,000

118 N Bay Ave Unit 4, 7/2018. $215,000

505 Dock Road Unit A Unit 1, 7/2018. $900,000

310 N Bay Ave, 7/2018. $510,000

215 Pelham Ave, 7/2018. $462,500

118 North Bay Ave, 7/2018. $170,000

137 Seventh St, 7/2018. $1,729,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

104 Laurel Hill Lane, 7/2018. $485,000

109 Mill St, 7/2018. $135,500

187 Forge Ave, 7/2018. $563,000

66 Beckers Court, 7/2018. $570,000

HARVEY CEDARS

17 W 80th St, 7/2018. $1,160,000

6 Hudson Ave, 7/2018. $1,090,000

12 E Mercer Ave, 7/2018. $1,285,000

35 Thomas Ave, 7/2018. $2,485,000

5 W Essex Ave, 7/2018. $1,350,000

7 E 78th St, 7/2018. $2,030,000

8 E 84th St, 7/2018. $1,647,500

LACEY TOWNSHIP

737 Hill St, 6/2018. $449,000

720 Conifer Drive, 6/2018. $155,500

217 Walnut Drive, 6/2018. $119,000

196 Ambermist Way, 7/2018. $350,790

1754 Inwood Place, 7/2018. $235,000

736 Hill St, 7/2018. $435,000

2404 Good Luck Road, 7/2018. $330,000

109 Lakeside Drive East, 7/2018. $139,900

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

114 Revolutionary Road, 7/2018. $163,000

14 N Binnacle Drive, 7/2018. $101,000

23 Mirror Lake Drive, 7/2018. $240,000

104 Vulcan Way, 7/2018. $100,000

47 Gimball Road, 7/2018. $315,000

6 Lullingstone Lane, 7/2018. $76,500

94 Cedarbrook Lane, 7/2018. $206,200

27 Seagull Drive, 7/2018. $160,000

354 Newport Way, 7/2018. $317,500

152 S Captains Drive, 7/2018. $125,000

38 W Brig Drive, 7/2018. $360,000

120 N Spinnaker Drive, 7/2018. $141,000

21 Bear Hollow Lane, 7/2018. $255,000

22 Cypress Court, 7/2018. $337,700

27 Gimball Road, 7/2018. $350,000

867 Route 9 North, 7/2018. $184,000

73 Townshouse Lane, 7/2018. $92,750

429 Twin Lakes Blvd, 7/2018. $158,000

197 Country Club Blvd, 7/2018. $202,500

6 Coral Drive, 7/2018. $215,000

33 Pebble Beach Lane, 7/2018. $74,000

21 Hunter Drive, 7/2018. $165,000

122 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2018. $205,000

11 Cranberry Lake Drive, 7/2018. $65,000

26 Lake Michigan Drive, 7/2018. $218,000

435 National Union Blvd, 7/2018. $150,000

5 Mariners Pointe West, 7/2018. $189,500

5 Golf View Drive, 7/2018. $290,000

215 Danbury Drive, 7/2018. $145,000

210-212 E Winged Foot Court, 7/2018. $120,000

133 S Forecastle Drive, 7/2018. $90,000

49 Country Club Blvd, 7/2018. $233,000

35 North Captains Drive, 7/2018. $76,000

36 Galley Way, 7/2018. $325,000

182 Westchester Drive, 7/2018. $76,000

16 Colonial Drive, 7/2018. $275,000

112 Lexington Drive, 7/2018. $109,000

32 Forest Edge Drive, 7/2018. $80,000

749 Nugentown Road, 7/2018. $184,900

6 Reef Lane, 7/2018. $230,000

23 Lake Singleton Court, 7/2018. $170,000

4 N Forecastle Drive, 7/2018. $360,000

125 S Commodore Drive, 7/2018. $135,000

321 Parkertown Drive, 7/2018. $464,900

10 Hunter Drive, 7/2018. $80,000

435 Twin Lakes Blvd, 7/2018. $387,500

Patricia Lane, 7/2018. $58,000

30 Grayhawk Lane, 7/2018. $315,000

7 North Captains Drive, 7/2018. $220,000

16 Vicari Way, 7/2018. $340,000

36 Lake Huron Drive, 7/2018. $110,000

15 West Playhouse Drive, 7/2018. $137,500

101 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2018. $174,000

71 South Shore Drive, 7/2018. $74,700

134 Mountain Lake Road, 7/2018. $209,900

318 Frong Pond Road, 7/2018. $60,000

734 Pine Valley Court, 7/2018. $95,000

23 West Thames Road, 7/2018. $224,900

4 Plantation Drive, 7/2018. $155,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

103 Paterson Road, 6/2018. $206,000

105 5th St, 6/2018. $185,000

106 Dune Lane, 6/2018. $314,250

19 Main St, 6/2018. $70,000

115 Stillwater Road, 6/2018. $290,000

37 Central Ave, 6/2018. $57,050

75 Dock Ave, 7/2018. $225,000

38 Pancoast Road, 7/2018. $425,000

40 Bay Parkway, 7/2018. $21,000

16 Vessel Road Apt 1, 7/2018. $315,000

36 Capstan Road, 7/2018. $120,000

301 2nd St, 7/2018. $14,500

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments