Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

3101 Boardwalk Un 2308 1, Kim Jung B to Romeo Jacqueline; 03/08/18. $155,000

3101 Boardwalk Un 1, Merlino Sandra to Ahluwalia Jolly/Tr; 03/08/18. $245,000

205 N New York Ave C, Adler Jason S/Atty to JGT Prop LLC; 03/09/18. $27,000

3101 Boardwalk 2203 2, Marshall Jerilyn F to Mccullough James J; 03/12/18. $245,000

3416 3418 Winchester Ave, Bank of NY Mellon to Huynh Duc; 03/13/18. $48,000

BRIGANTINE

338 Gull Cove, Rosenberg Michael to Josephs Randy; 03/08/18. $247,500

826 Bobby Jones Road, Fannie Mae to Beyar Paul; 03/08/18. $151,000

3812 W Brigantine Ave, Mcshane Terrence C to Flood Catherine B; 03/09/18. $305,000

600 Alberta Drive, Petrecca Ermino to Elshebiny Heba; 03/09/18. $190,000

426 Lafayette Blvd, Tebb Graham A to Coll John B; 03/12/18. $250,000

313 Arbegast Drive, Tarabokija Dario to Love Joseph H; 03/12/18. $275,000

7 Ontario Drive Un A, Beheler Stephanie A/Tr to Appice Frank; 03/12/18. $212,000

4622 Schooner Road, Shilling Damon to Shilling Kathleen M; 03/13/18. $160,000

233 34th St, Sparks Richard to Chimchirian Michael; 03/13/18. $205,900

218 35th S St, Advanced Realty Corp to Crescenzo Christian; 03/14/18. $257,500

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

225 Mitchell Drive, Barrera Arturo to Vanaman Frank; 03/09/18. $163,500

223 Surf Road, Davco Constr Inc to Bonanno Jerry; 03/09/18. $270,000

440 Delaware Ave, Choudhry Zubair to Roman Alexander; 03/12/18. $134,900

227 Zion Road, Stewart Joseph to Didonato Scott; 03/12/18. $257,000

5018 Spruce Ave, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC to Far Hamed Payandeh; 03/13/18. $135,000

2096 Ocean Heights Ave, TTL REO LLC to TS Inv Gr LLC; 03/13/18. $86,000

6035 West Jersey Ave, TTL REO2 LLC to TS Inv Gr LLC; 03/13/18. $86,000

803 St Thomas Drive, US Bank to Barrera Marlene; 03/14/18. $110,250

14 Gardenia Drive, Horton Inc NJ to Smith Eric L; 03/14/18. $233,990

Re-record, Fernmoor Homes at Crytal Lakes LLC to Sulit Armando C; 03/14/18. $232,250

ESTELL MANOR

38 S River Road, Puggi Fred to Messina Dominick P Jr; 03/14/18. $100,000

141 Tenth Ave, Denelsbeck Scott to Slivinski Loring A; 03/15/18. $395,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

308 Key Drive, 308 Key LLC to Roque Herminio; 03/09/18. $189,900

102 Hyannis Court, Fannie Mae to Tobia Michael; 03/13/18. $212,000

127 Southampton Drive, Lepine Dana A to Murray Francis; 03/14/18. $180,000

74 Waterview Drive, Eleanor M Nunnenkamp Irr Tr to Lepine Dana; 03/14/18. $72,000

706 Gull Wing Place, Brooke Joe to Potter Jeffrey S Jr; 03/14/18. $229,900

455 Orange Tree Ave, Waldron Elsy to Galindo Israel; 03/14/18. $95,000

1 Theresa Court, Joshi Zankhana NIRAJ/Atty to Patel Dilip J; 03/15/18. $80,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2603 Dogwood Court, Carisbrook Asset Hold Tr to Karcheuskaya Alena; 03/08/18. $35,000

Merton Ave, Ronda Carl D to Lukes Land LLC; 03/09/18. $10,000

2142 Rhododendron Court, Midfirst Bank to Dente Rolando; 03/09/18. $29,800

6261 Old Harding Hwy, Birch Inv LLC to Schafer Steven P; 03/14/18. $34,000

5903 Berry Drive, Meyers Michael Anthony to Lowery Jennifer; 03/15/18. $139,500

2735 Mimosa Court, Mtglq Inv LP to Nseim Joseph; 03/15/18. $32,500

HAMMONTON

545 Pleasant St E, Migliacco Pasquale J Jr to Marro Joseph; 03/14/18. $232,250

104 Jamestown Blvd, Perrotta Michelle A to Salvati Alyssa; 03/15/18. $152,500

Re-Record, Coba Inc to Wassell Sharon; 03/16/18. $85,000

LINWOOD

1-2 Adams Court aka 550 Central Ave Un I 2, Melfi Patricia A/Tr to Fitzgerald Todd; 3/14/18. $152,500

108 Arbor Court, Bank of NY Mellon to Overton Kristin M; 03/14/18. $279,000

11 E Patcong Ave, Pecan Lawrence to Cinquegrani Daniel J; 03/19/18. $315,000

MARGATE

21 S Cedar Grove Ave, Handler Sean to Isdaner Kenneth; 03/14/18. $1,725,000

8405 Atlantic Ave, Orliner Shirley/Exr to Butts Kyle; 03/14/18. $640,000

8200 Winchester Ave, Lang Joseph J to Procopio Nicola; 03/14/18. $525,000

216 N Mansfield Ave, Kopistansky Michael to Mahoney Paul; 03/14/18. $380,000

205 N Jefferson Ave D, Noble Ann L to Snyder Michael Fane; 03/15/18. $610,000

9201 Atlantic Ave Un 13, Witten Roslyn/Atty to Cohen Neil; 03/15/18. $66,000

103 N Iroquois Ave, Hannum Diane/Exr to Chapman Real Estate Hold LLC; 03/16/18. $280,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

4633 Indian Cabin Road, Katzman Beverly to Hanson Kenneth; 03/15/18. $80,000

NORTHFIELD

508 Pincus Ave, Russo Joanne/Exrx to Chakraborty Shyamal; 03/14/18. $150,000

PLEASANTVILLE

306 Noahs Landing, Harmon Monte C to Bandi JFS LLC; 03/09/18. $30,000

106 Brighton Ave, Mystic Home Improv LLC to Gomez Lissette D; 03/12/18. $137,000

1150 N Main St, US Bank to Lydon Robert Michael; 03/15/18. $64,000

508 Martin Terrace, Aristizabal David A to Vazquez Hector M; 03/15/18. $107,440

PORT REPUBLIC

92 Clarks Landing Road, NJHR 2 LLC to Ferrari Lisa L; 03/12/18. $109,900

SOMERS POINT

65 Dockside and Woodlawn, Sunset Bay Ptnrs LLC to Leps Raymond; 03/09/18. $325,000

159 W Pierson Ave, Odonnell Barbara L/Ind&Exr to Jamison Aaron; 03/15/18. $177,500

106 South Pointe, Alsegg Walter V to Schwab Kenneth S; 03/15/18. $495,000

8 Osborne Road, Hanselman Shannon to Bodor Lorraine B; 03/16/18. $164,500

VENTNOR

2002 East Drive, Shore Mgmt Co of Del Valley to Owens Janice A; 03/09/18. $149,000

5000 Boardwalk, Meyer Constance to Altman Sondra; 03/12/18. $180,000

101 S Harvard Ave, Berger Steven to Gross Kenneth S; 03/14/18. $1,350,000

111 S Buffalo Ave Un 204, Feinberg Eliahu to Lipshutz David G; 03/15/18. $242,500

101 N Wyoming Ave, Geraci Theresa/Atty to Matteras at the Beach LLC; 03/15/18. $224,500

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

1102 Loretta Ave, Heuman Kevin F to Rivera Joseph Arnold; 03/12/18. $155,000

Cape May County

AVALON

131 31st St, Cahill Barbara A to Mallon Colleen C; 1/2018. $500,000

267 22nd St, Zurawski Anthony J to Ken’S Shore Thing LLC; 1/2018. $625,000

623 21st St, JF Builders Inc to Gallagher John F; 1/2018. $860,000

197 77th St, Humanick Steven D to Sturgis Edward; 1/2018. $1,900,000

Lot 147.627 Bl 23.08, Welsh Thomas J Jr to Kramkowski WJ; 1/2018. $1,995,000

80 N Inlet Drive, Turner Deborah A to Anapol Thomas R; 1/2018. $2,175,000

95 W 37th St, Paul Mgmt Part LP to Paul Jeffrey C Sr; 1/2018. $2,300,000

CAPE MAY

1160B Washington St, D2-2 Dev Inc to Sober Adam H; 1/2018. $320,000

1300D Pennsylvania Ave, Lis Patricia to Vieth Jane T; 1/2018. $329,000

555 Elmira St, Sparks Susan F/Exr to Elmira 555 LLC; 1/2018. $537,500

1413 Beach Ave, Dommel TR Tr to Shapiro Daniel A; 1/2018. $3,600,000

CAPE MAY POINT

205 Coral Ave, LA Pray Bldrs Inc to Ciaruffoli Robert J; 1/2018. $1,125,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

566 Corson Tavern Road, Crossan Charles E to Rooney Timothy J; 1/2018. $57,000

560 Corson Tavern Road, Crossan Charles E to Bosch Edson M; 1/2018. $59,500

LOWER TOWNSHIP

31 Vermont Ave, Coppola Mary G to Jenkins Franklin B Sr; 1/2018. $120,000

910 Weeks Landing Road, Ryan Mark C to Cox Michael C; 1/2018. $125,000

2406 Grove Lane, Mann Kenneth to Garcia Benjamin A; 1/2018. $150,000

400 Rose Lane, Lizzi Christopher T to Rizzo Frank A; 1/2018. $155,000

108 Mallard Place, Bilodeau John L&C to Benson Jacob; 1/2018. $160,000

207 Broadway, Di Stefano Michael J to Lowe Justin; 1/2018. $171,000

627 Town Bank Road, Leathers Michael E to Ortiz Ileana M; 1/2018. $223,500

211 Breakwater Road, Burke Charles F III to Winslow Dennis H; 1/2018. $246,000

419 Portsmouth Road, Klots Helen to Warner Casey; 1/2018. $250,000

301 E South Station Ave, Lamplugh John J Jr/Exr to Falcione David A; 1/2018. $251,700

203 E Vinyard Court, Houser Linda L to Lis Patricia; 1/2018. $257,500

11 Admirals Court, Bodkin Paul J to Berchem Mark R; 1/2018. $410,000

9601 Atlantic Ave Un 1205, Moss William S to Kakkad Dilip; 1/2018. $625,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

1909 Rt 9 S, Middle Twp to South Route Nine LLC; 1/2018. $14,300

128 Beach Ave, Middle Twp to Bocchicchio Patrick; 1/2018. $19,800

505 Blackburn Ave, US Bank to Turnkey Dev LLC; 1/2018. $20,500

12 N 8th Ave, Fannie Mae to Rus Camelia; 1/2018. $83,500

402 Route 9 N, TD Bank to Altobelli Louis H Jr; 1/2018. $150,000

701 Route 9 N, Goodwin William to Cape May County; 1/2018. $179,900

280 Indian Trail, Guarinello Mark A to Fellenbaum Gus P;1/2018. $255,000

43 Crest Road, Bostick Caitlin to Lim Jennifer; 1/2018. $275,000

411 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Savidge Edward L; 1/2018. $336,410

409 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Brown Michael D; 1/2018. $337,007

407 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Cosentino Philip S; 1/2018. $356,291

1011 Augusta Court, Lauletta Joanne to Michael Stanley Peter; 1/2018. $360,000

17 Meadows Edge Drive, Pensari Carol A to Fay Patrick Jr; 1/2018. $365,000

3308 and 3310 Route 9 S, 1st Bank Of Sea Isle City to Rio Grande NJ LLC; 1/2018. $800,000

295 Route 47 S & 283 Route 47 S, Delsea Woods Com LLC to New Jersey State; 1/2018. $822,055

NORTH WILDWOOD

220 W 25th Ave, Mc Kenna Patrick to Ziegler Ashley E; 1/2018. $149,500

642 W Pine Ave Un 1, O’Donnell James M to Finello Daniel J Jr; 1/2018. $185,000

324 E 14th St, Weber Ronald W to Zargo Joseph J; 1/2018. $200,000

311 E 14th St, Streleckis Stefan By Shrff to Walsh Collette; 1/2018. $225,000

Lot 3.01 Block 173, Burke Thomas to Argus Prop Group LP; 1/2018. $385,000

327 3 8th Ave, Delinski Joan S to Hearon Jason; 1/2018. $399,890

OCEAN CITY

810 Asbury Ave, Stainton Square Mall LLC to Wills Enterprises LLC; 1/2018. $300,000

2312-14 Haven Ave, Mc Cann Barbara to Preski David V; 1/2018. $350,000

305 West Ave, Koroncai William A to Stirling James Byron II; 1/2018. $403,000

3528-30 Asbury Ave Un B, Mulvey Daniel O to Saggiomo Anthony A Jr; 1/2018. $450,000

1433 West Ave 1st Fl, Tecza Alice to Viehweg Ernest Jr; 1/2018. $452,000

5754 Asbury Ave, Martin David F to Mast Catherine P; 1/2018. $525,000

424 Ocean Ave, Mccleary Richard F to Choriw Dean; 1/2018. $714,000

825 Pennlyn Place, Robert Coste Inc to Kazmarck Wesley; 1/2018. $780,000

20 Bay Ave, Trofa Mario John to Derbyshire William R; 1/2018. $797,250

904 Seacliff Road, Seacliff LLC to Ethan D Grossman Tr; 1/2018. $2,637,500

236 Dory Drive, Hanahan RJ Liv Tr to Scanlon MR; 1/2018. $66,200

110 Roosevelt Blvd, Suski Louisa to Nicholl Leo; 1/2018. $97,500

1125 A B & C Asbury Ave Un C, Mauthe Gail to Wirth Sandra; 1/2018. $135,380

810 Asbury Ave, Stainton Square Mall LLC to Solano Jason J; 1/2018. $301,250

3619 West Ave, Black David A to Minutolo Albert; 1/2018. $320,000

835 Third St, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb to Drury Dale M; 1/2018. $335,000

414 West Ave, Krautheim SC to Houseman Kenneth T; 1/2018. $335,000

108 First St, Jjm Holdings LLC to D’Antonio Jeffrey G; 1/2018. $350,000

2624 Asbury Ave, Mattioni Richard R to Curley Christopher M; 1/2018. $430,000

1446 West Ave Un B, Lloyd Christopher A to Zielinski Jeffrey; 1/2018. $435,000

1653 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Mancus Edward F to Mc Ginley MD; 1/2018. $439,000

719 11th St Un 203, Blackwelder JG to Kleeman David; 1/2018. $490,000

4806 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Tipping Joseph to Foley Patrick J; 1/2018. $538,500

401 West Ave, Jackson CB to First Peak LLC; 1/2018. $590,000

1726 Central Ave, Ament James F to Patriarca Raymond; 1/2018. $681,600

8 West Ave, OC Dev Gr LLC to Frost Jason; 1/2018. $685,000

5426 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Malone Brendan to Lange Matthew; 1/2018. $687,500

236 Dory Drive, OC Dev Gr LLC to Brumbaugh HE; 1/2018. $900,000

SEA ISLE CITY

230 57th St, Mikutis Albert to 230 57th St LLC; 1/2018. $365,000

230 57th St, Leib David H to 230 57th St LLC; 1/2018. $365,000

125 33rd St, Mc Donough Francis to Timpano Eugene V; 1/2018. $450,000

3700 Boardwalk, Mackey James R to Bailey Douglas W; 1/2018. $480,000

4410 Central Ave, Edwardi Frank P Jr to Marchio Rosaria; 1/2018. $845,000

20 68th St, Iacone Vincent to Caprarola Mark J; 1/2018. $937,500

37 79th St, Dunn Steven to Westley Harold L; 1/2018. $977,500

133 89th St, Schmauk David W Sr to Belcher James T; 1/2018. $1,048,125

5800 Landis Ave, Hussar Robert J to Pollock Jeffery E; 1/2018. $355,000

Lot 21 Block 42.06, Clifford Joseph A Jr to Bewley Raymond C; 1/2018. $410,000

120 93rd St 1st Fl, Vent Charlotte to Way Christopher V; 1/2018. $425,000

4911 Central Ave, Rafter Timothy J to Lerario Stephen M; 1/2018. $645,000

229 76th St, Mc Quillan Robert to Louden Michael T; 1/2018. $685,000

245 58th St, Mc Cormick David L to Edwardi Frank P Jr; 1/2018. $800,000

5605 Pleasure Ave Un N, Barr Donald to Miller Jason; 1/2018. $999,999

STONE HARBOR

X-12 Linden Lane, Moritz Farms LP to Shaffer Lisa M; 1/2018. $345,000

359 96th St Un 201, Galli Richard J to Hunter Johnathan; 1/2018. $122,000

329 80th St, Hill Andrew W III to Miller Daniel; 1/2018. $680,000

175 84th St, Schnauffer Vanessa L to Welsh Grandchildren Tr; 1/2018. $1,300,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1512 Stagecoach Road, Hsbc Bank USA to Vallese Matthew; 1/2018. $132,000

1864 Route 9 S, Mcafee James E to Kennedy Michael Sr; 1/2018. $330,000

1435 S R 50, Clayton Dev Asso LLC to Tuckahoe Dg LLC; 1/2018. $150,000

9 N Bayview Drive, Powell Harold Dewey Jr to Margolis Suzette; 1/2018. $1,200,000

WEST CAPE MAY

404 Myrtle Ave, Puchowski Anthony to Maleszewski Robert; 1/2018. $425,000

418 Heine Ave, Schellinger Sharon to Keeler Jeffrey C; 1/2018. $211,500

215 Myrtle Ave, Cape May Lumber Co Inc to Sh Real Estate Hold LLC; 1/2018. $250,000

110 Burgins Lane, West Cape Cottages LLC to Waters Robert T; 1/2018. $659,000

WEST WILDWOOD

9 Bay Ave, Fritz Harold R to Skiffington Thomas E; 1/2018. $740,000

WILDWOOD

138 W. Rio Grande Ave, Zimmerman Brian D to Torrez LLC; 1/2018. $100,000

4409 NJ Ave, Dilks Raymond A to Mccarty Richard D; 1/2018. $120,000

129 W Spicer Ave, Kraynak Eugene to Karlberg Louis Jr; 1/2018. $195,000

419 W Roberts Ave Un 201, Day John L III to Sinni Joseph A Jr; 1/2018. $210,000

225 E Montgomery Ave Un B, Nefferdorf Theresa to Thusnavis Alosius P; 1/2018. $265,000

207 E Hand Ave, Hamill Peter V to Mosley Harold D Jr; 1/2018. $285,000

128 E Cresse Ave Un 3, Mtglq Inv LP to Smaldone Sharon; 1/2018. $91,000

5001 Atlantic Ave Apt 4, Mihaich Stephen J to Coleman William C Jr; 1/2018. $145,000

231 E Andrews Ave Un A, Duggan Stephen J to Jarrett James F Jr; 1/2018. $225,000

533 W Andrews Ave, Tomkow Raymond A to Roman Yolanda; 1/2018. $225,000

436 W Oak Ave, Catdaddies II LLC to O’Koren Michael; 1/2018. $315,000

4220 Pacific Ave, Romeo Josephine to Sanchez M Santos; 1/2018. $340,000

5300 Lake Road Apt 200, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc to De Marco Lawrence J; 1/2018. $475,000

WILDWOOD CREST

8401 Atlantic Ave, Muchow Real Estate LLC to Ricci Michael; 1/2018. $157,500

107 W Rochester Ave, Hee George W to De Carlo Joseph P; 1/2018. $384,500

120 E Buttercup Road, Vilary Michael E to Hatton Peter Jr; 1/2018. $385,000

116 E Preston Ave, Blue Bee Pro LLC to Ptnr Sh Real Estate Hold LLC; 1/2018. $400,000

411 E Buttercup Road Un 301, Tursi-Williams Elaine to Downes Melvin R; 1/2018. $445,000

9401 Atlantic Ave Un 301, Pace Louis J Sr to Price Kevin B; 1/2018. $505,000

7701 Atlantic Ave 109, Chiarello Atl LLC to Derobertis Mauro; 1/2018. $575,000

WOODBINE

2051 Dennisville-Petersburg Road, X Strikes LLC to Gutter Ball LLC; 1/2018. $200,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

135 Lincoln Way, Durham Marilyn, Cruz Jovita Alavez, Hernandez Rodolfo Chavez; 3/2/2018. $43,500

263 E Commerce St, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc; Peterson Anthony, Koob Eric J; Shotwell Taylor, 3/5/2018, $123,500.00

25 Crestwoood Drive, Ghedine Kimberly R, Ghedine Ronald to Herschman Patricia; 3/5/2018. $127,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

7273 Samuel Drive, Carr Nicholas, Carr Vy to Parent Brandon L, Parent Larry; 3/8/2018. $121,000

7365 Keron Drive, Royal Tax Lien Serv LLC to Nocon Kimberly A; 3/8/2018. $50,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

7854 Lebanon Road, Ridgway Greta N to Jost Gloria J; 3/1/2018. $44,000

579 Irving Ave, Eccleston Assoc Gen Prtnrsp, Eccleston Frederick W Ptr, Eccleston Mary Ptr to Kenelia Anthony; 3/2/2018. $30,000

562 Elm St, Frazier Renea Kinder Aka, Frazier Robert L, Kinder-Frazier Renea Aka, Castro Heather L; 3/2/2018. $131,000

782 Lebanon Road, Bank of New York Mellon Tr, Bank of New York Tr, Cwabs Inc &C by Tr, Specialized Loan Serv LLC, Messiah Constr LLC; 3/5/2018. $165,000

570 Pine St, Caudill James Jr to Caudill James Sr; 3/5/2018. $110,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

75 Delaware Ave, Jablonski Mary Theresa, Jablonski Robert J to Comer Dorothy A, Comer Keith R; 3/5/2018. $110,000

938 Campbell St, Wilford Ellis T Jr to Vindel-Hernandez Kimberly; 3/6/2018. $30,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

1 Copin Drive, Jost Steven G, Bautista Saul Lucas, Perez Olga Velasco; 3/5/2018. $47,000

1372 Bridgeton Millville Pike, Reinherz David N, Reinherz Mary T to Hignett Chelsea N; 3/8/2018. $80,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

727-729 Shiloh Pike, Church of God of Hopewell Aka, Hopewell Church of God Aka to Yilmaz Bahri; 3/5/2018. $54,000

MILLVILLE

17 Elm Road, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC Atty, Structured Asset Sec Corp, Wells Fargo Bank, Chard Chris, Stankiewicz Steve; 3/1/2018. $21,000

1200 E Main St, Mcgraw Gregory M to Clay James A Jr; 3/2/2018. $107,000

18 Tomasello Drive, Kurilko Jason, Kurilko Robyn to Bohleke Donna L, Bohleke Keith R; 3/2/2018. $290,000

337 W Main St, Kilroy Robert M/Est, Kilroy Suzanne K to Frosbite Enterprises Inc; 3/6/2018. $45,000

3 Oriole Way, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC, Res Accredit Loans Inc &C, US Bank, Cumberland County Jitney LLC, Kott Inv LLC; 3/6/2018. $66,000

116 S 6th St, Nrz Pass-Through Tr, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC, US Bank, Flipping Keys LLC; 3/6/2018. $21,019

16 Dumont Drive, Vendors Res Mgmt, Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Sheppard Alexander; 3/7/2018. $162,000

121 Cottage Drive, Dorris Alex L, Dorris Krista N to Johnson Albert B, Johnson Ann Marie; 3/7/2018. $190,000

2501 Newcombtown Road, Alonso Alain, Alonso Andrea Carolina to Colon Yahaira; 3/7/2018. $120,000

12 Homestead Drive, Houser Anthony, Menzoni Blaise, Millbilly Holdings LLC, Bracco Kimberly M, Marcacci Chelsea M; 3/7/2018. $150,000

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

775 Roadstown Road, Schaffer Elizabeth C to Congleton Melissa; 2/27/2018. $115,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

23 Orillia Drive, Beltway Cap Mgmnt LLC, Mccormick 106 LLC, Alavez Miguel Angel Beteta; 3/2/2018. $80,000

14 Seville Drive, Beals Karin Lowe Ind Exec, Lowe Clement A/Est, Lowe Marjorie K/Est by Exec, Ghedine Kimberly; 3/5/2018. $195,000

VINELAND

219 N East Ave, Schiano James to Osorio Imalhay Perez; 2/13/2018. $165,000

5568 Mays Landing Road, Puesi Rosario Jr, Rpj Prop LLC to Mish Laura G, Mish Raymond; 2/13/2018. $35,000

1359 Nelson Ave, Brown Capital LLC to Jq Realty LLC; 2/13/2018. $70,000

225 N East Ave, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC, Wells Fargo Bank to Tyson B & Assoc LLC; 2/13/2018. $43,589

2139 E Chestnut Ave Apt 38, Mtglq Inv LP, Rushmore Loan Mgmt Serv LLC to Meyers Harry C; 2/13/2018. $73,000

1220 Old Lake Road, Adr Prop 12 LLP, Ribinski Anthony III, Roberts Allen W; 2/13/2018. $169,000

759 W Wheat Road, Moir Daun to Ortiz Luis; 2/13/2018. $129,900

5568 Mays landing Road, Puesi Rosario Jr, Rpj Prop LLC to Mish Laura G, Mish Raymond; 2/13/2018. $35,000

3540 Jesse Road, Bohleke Donna L, Bohleke Keith R to Isihos Fotios, Isihos Konstantina, Isihos Panagiotis, Isihos Theologos; 2/13/2018. $282,900

607 Washington Ave, Perez Mayra to Zetino Maria J Martinez; 2/13/2018. $88,000

3421 Siena Way, Allen Jean C/Est to Orazi Kathleen, Orazi Kathleen; 2/13/2018. $184,500

3523 Italia Ave, Ee Chie Li to Donohue Gerard E, Donohue Mary T; 2/13/2018. $250,000

176 E Walnut Road, Blb Res Del, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent, Housing & Urban Dev to Rpj Prop LLC; 2/13/2018. $43,000

721 Yale Terrace, Wells Fargo Bank to Rpj Prop LLC; 2/14/2018. $60,000

740 Alps Place, Larrain Maria, Alvarez Xiomara Rosa, Candelaria Miguel; 2/14/2018. $151,000

1240 Cayuga St, Labruno Angela Ind Atty, Labruno Eliseo by Atty, Lagares Debra Jean, Lagares Donna Marie, Roller Cary Ann, Taylor Elisa, Velez Christine, Rivera Alexis J; 2/16/2018, $105,000

1614 Wisteria Ave, Joyce Paula, Piersimoni Carol Ann/Est, Piersimoni Karen Aka, Piersimoni Patricia Aka, Piersimoni-Jay Karen Aka, Spagnuolo Patricia Aka, Bergamo Edwin C; 2/16/2018. $140,000

365 S Brewster Road, Devecchis Andrew D/Est by Adm, Laughlin Samantha M/Adm to Galbiati Robert, Galbiati Sharon; 2/20/2018. $82,500

438 W Cherry St, Bank of America, Lasalle Bank Fka Tr, Merrill Lynch First Franklin Mtg Loan Tr, Nationstar Mtg LLC, US Bank, Empiria Homes Inc; 2/20/2018. $14,500

2432 E Landis & 2280 E Landis Ave, B&S Partners, Brown Bernard A, Brown Shirley Ptr, Food Assistance Inc; 2/20/2018. $25,000

2738 S Delsea Dr, Walker Gregory S, Walker John G, Eephta LLC; 2/21/2018. $1,750,000

72 Holly Hill Terrace, Murray John to Luna Rae Inv LLC; 2/21/2018. $50,000

1050 E Sherman Ave, Lasalle Bank, Lehman Tr, Nationstar LLC, US Bank, Jersey Top Quality Constr LLC; 2/21/2018. $75,075

1280 N Valley Ave, Atkinson Christopher, Atkinson Theresa/Est to Hess Jordan N; 2/21/2018. $152,500

514 Edward Lane, Bernhardt Ernest, Bernhardt Megan to Capellan-Arias Vianca S; 2/22/2018. $157,000

2668 London Lane, Sherwood Forest Homes LLC, Li Xin, Lin Alex Fan, Lin Chun Xiang, Lin Kim Qiong; 2/22/2018. $299,900

3071 Mays Landing Road, Deutsche Bank, First Franklin Mrtg Loan Tr, Spec Loan Serv LLC to Owens Christina, Owens David; 2/23/2018. $138,725

1029 E Landis Ave, Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church-Vineland, Trustees of Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church Inc Fka, Heavensway Beth-Shan Baptist Church; 2/23/2018. $550,000

1515 E Wheat Road, Fioresi John V to Eaton Diana F; 2/26/2018. $65,000

1953 Pennsylvania Ave, Voltaggio Elleanor, Voltaggio John to Pontano Rita, Pontano Thomas; 2/26/2018. $35,000

782 W Walnut Road, Fed Home Loan Mrtg Corp, Marks Dana Atty, Phelan Hallinan Diamond&Jones Atty to Fineman Catherine, Fineman Scott; 2/28/2018. $65,126

166 W Chestnut Ave, Vendor Res Mgmt, Veterans Affairs to Madden Michael; 2/28/2018. $103,000

405 Erin St, Fannie Mae, Fed Nat Mrtg Assoc, Powers Sarah E Atty to Alavez Elvira Veronica Hernandez; 2/28/2018. $28,000

3400 Sienna Way, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Bonner Eddie L; 2/28/2018. $250,000

728 S East Ave, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent, Housing & Urban Dev Agent, Michel Archangelo; 2/28/2018. $125,000

1336 Greenwood Dr, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Laboy Amanda K, Laboy Ramon; 2/28/2018. $148,000

