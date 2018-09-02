Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295. Listings are unavailable for Ocean County. They will resume when provided.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
3101 Boardwalk Un 2308 1, Kim Jung B to Romeo Jacqueline; 03/08/18. $155,000
3101 Boardwalk Un 1, Merlino Sandra to Ahluwalia Jolly/Tr; 03/08/18. $245,000
205 N New York Ave C, Adler Jason S/Atty to JGT Prop LLC; 03/09/18. $27,000
3101 Boardwalk 2203 2, Marshall Jerilyn F to Mccullough James J; 03/12/18. $245,000
3416 3418 Winchester Ave, Bank of NY Mellon to Huynh Duc; 03/13/18. $48,000
BRIGANTINE
338 Gull Cove, Rosenberg Michael to Josephs Randy; 03/08/18. $247,500
826 Bobby Jones Road, Fannie Mae to Beyar Paul; 03/08/18. $151,000
3812 W Brigantine Ave, Mcshane Terrence C to Flood Catherine B; 03/09/18. $305,000
600 Alberta Drive, Petrecca Ermino to Elshebiny Heba; 03/09/18. $190,000
426 Lafayette Blvd, Tebb Graham A to Coll John B; 03/12/18. $250,000
313 Arbegast Drive, Tarabokija Dario to Love Joseph H; 03/12/18. $275,000
7 Ontario Drive Un A, Beheler Stephanie A/Tr to Appice Frank; 03/12/18. $212,000
4622 Schooner Road, Shilling Damon to Shilling Kathleen M; 03/13/18. $160,000
233 34th St, Sparks Richard to Chimchirian Michael; 03/13/18. $205,900
218 35th S St, Advanced Realty Corp to Crescenzo Christian; 03/14/18. $257,500
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
225 Mitchell Drive, Barrera Arturo to Vanaman Frank; 03/09/18. $163,500
223 Surf Road, Davco Constr Inc to Bonanno Jerry; 03/09/18. $270,000
440 Delaware Ave, Choudhry Zubair to Roman Alexander; 03/12/18. $134,900
227 Zion Road, Stewart Joseph to Didonato Scott; 03/12/18. $257,000
5018 Spruce Ave, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC to Far Hamed Payandeh; 03/13/18. $135,000
2096 Ocean Heights Ave, TTL REO LLC to TS Inv Gr LLC; 03/13/18. $86,000
6035 West Jersey Ave, TTL REO2 LLC to TS Inv Gr LLC; 03/13/18. $86,000
803 St Thomas Drive, US Bank to Barrera Marlene; 03/14/18. $110,250
14 Gardenia Drive, Horton Inc NJ to Smith Eric L; 03/14/18. $233,990
Re-record, Fernmoor Homes at Crytal Lakes LLC to Sulit Armando C; 03/14/18. $232,250
ESTELL MANOR
38 S River Road, Puggi Fred to Messina Dominick P Jr; 03/14/18. $100,000
141 Tenth Ave, Denelsbeck Scott to Slivinski Loring A; 03/15/18. $395,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
308 Key Drive, 308 Key LLC to Roque Herminio; 03/09/18. $189,900
102 Hyannis Court, Fannie Mae to Tobia Michael; 03/13/18. $212,000
127 Southampton Drive, Lepine Dana A to Murray Francis; 03/14/18. $180,000
74 Waterview Drive, Eleanor M Nunnenkamp Irr Tr to Lepine Dana; 03/14/18. $72,000
706 Gull Wing Place, Brooke Joe to Potter Jeffrey S Jr; 03/14/18. $229,900
455 Orange Tree Ave, Waldron Elsy to Galindo Israel; 03/14/18. $95,000
1 Theresa Court, Joshi Zankhana NIRAJ/Atty to Patel Dilip J; 03/15/18. $80,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2603 Dogwood Court, Carisbrook Asset Hold Tr to Karcheuskaya Alena; 03/08/18. $35,000
Merton Ave, Ronda Carl D to Lukes Land LLC; 03/09/18. $10,000
2142 Rhododendron Court, Midfirst Bank to Dente Rolando; 03/09/18. $29,800
6261 Old Harding Hwy, Birch Inv LLC to Schafer Steven P; 03/14/18. $34,000
5903 Berry Drive, Meyers Michael Anthony to Lowery Jennifer; 03/15/18. $139,500
2735 Mimosa Court, Mtglq Inv LP to Nseim Joseph; 03/15/18. $32,500
HAMMONTON
545 Pleasant St E, Migliacco Pasquale J Jr to Marro Joseph; 03/14/18. $232,250
104 Jamestown Blvd, Perrotta Michelle A to Salvati Alyssa; 03/15/18. $152,500
Re-Record, Coba Inc to Wassell Sharon; 03/16/18. $85,000
LINWOOD
1-2 Adams Court aka 550 Central Ave Un I 2, Melfi Patricia A/Tr to Fitzgerald Todd; 3/14/18. $152,500
108 Arbor Court, Bank of NY Mellon to Overton Kristin M; 03/14/18. $279,000
11 E Patcong Ave, Pecan Lawrence to Cinquegrani Daniel J; 03/19/18. $315,000
MARGATE
21 S Cedar Grove Ave, Handler Sean to Isdaner Kenneth; 03/14/18. $1,725,000
8405 Atlantic Ave, Orliner Shirley/Exr to Butts Kyle; 03/14/18. $640,000
8200 Winchester Ave, Lang Joseph J to Procopio Nicola; 03/14/18. $525,000
216 N Mansfield Ave, Kopistansky Michael to Mahoney Paul; 03/14/18. $380,000
205 N Jefferson Ave D, Noble Ann L to Snyder Michael Fane; 03/15/18. $610,000
9201 Atlantic Ave Un 13, Witten Roslyn/Atty to Cohen Neil; 03/15/18. $66,000
103 N Iroquois Ave, Hannum Diane/Exr to Chapman Real Estate Hold LLC; 03/16/18. $280,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
4633 Indian Cabin Road, Katzman Beverly to Hanson Kenneth; 03/15/18. $80,000
NORTHFIELD
508 Pincus Ave, Russo Joanne/Exrx to Chakraborty Shyamal; 03/14/18. $150,000
PLEASANTVILLE
306 Noahs Landing, Harmon Monte C to Bandi JFS LLC; 03/09/18. $30,000
106 Brighton Ave, Mystic Home Improv LLC to Gomez Lissette D; 03/12/18. $137,000
1150 N Main St, US Bank to Lydon Robert Michael; 03/15/18. $64,000
508 Martin Terrace, Aristizabal David A to Vazquez Hector M; 03/15/18. $107,440
PORT REPUBLIC
92 Clarks Landing Road, NJHR 2 LLC to Ferrari Lisa L; 03/12/18. $109,900
SOMERS POINT
65 Dockside and Woodlawn, Sunset Bay Ptnrs LLC to Leps Raymond; 03/09/18. $325,000
159 W Pierson Ave, Odonnell Barbara L/Ind&Exr to Jamison Aaron; 03/15/18. $177,500
106 South Pointe, Alsegg Walter V to Schwab Kenneth S; 03/15/18. $495,000
8 Osborne Road, Hanselman Shannon to Bodor Lorraine B; 03/16/18. $164,500
VENTNOR
2002 East Drive, Shore Mgmt Co of Del Valley to Owens Janice A; 03/09/18. $149,000
5000 Boardwalk, Meyer Constance to Altman Sondra; 03/12/18. $180,000
101 S Harvard Ave, Berger Steven to Gross Kenneth S; 03/14/18. $1,350,000
111 S Buffalo Ave Un 204, Feinberg Eliahu to Lipshutz David G; 03/15/18. $242,500
101 N Wyoming Ave, Geraci Theresa/Atty to Matteras at the Beach LLC; 03/15/18. $224,500
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
1102 Loretta Ave, Heuman Kevin F to Rivera Joseph Arnold; 03/12/18. $155,000
Cape May County
AVALON
131 31st St, Cahill Barbara A to Mallon Colleen C; 1/2018. $500,000
267 22nd St, Zurawski Anthony J to Ken’S Shore Thing LLC; 1/2018. $625,000
623 21st St, JF Builders Inc to Gallagher John F; 1/2018. $860,000
197 77th St, Humanick Steven D to Sturgis Edward; 1/2018. $1,900,000
Lot 147.627 Bl 23.08, Welsh Thomas J Jr to Kramkowski WJ; 1/2018. $1,995,000
80 N Inlet Drive, Turner Deborah A to Anapol Thomas R; 1/2018. $2,175,000
95 W 37th St, Paul Mgmt Part LP to Paul Jeffrey C Sr; 1/2018. $2,300,000
CAPE MAY
1160B Washington St, D2-2 Dev Inc to Sober Adam H; 1/2018. $320,000
1300D Pennsylvania Ave, Lis Patricia to Vieth Jane T; 1/2018. $329,000
555 Elmira St, Sparks Susan F/Exr to Elmira 555 LLC; 1/2018. $537,500
1413 Beach Ave, Dommel TR Tr to Shapiro Daniel A; 1/2018. $3,600,000
CAPE MAY POINT
205 Coral Ave, LA Pray Bldrs Inc to Ciaruffoli Robert J; 1/2018. $1,125,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
566 Corson Tavern Road, Crossan Charles E to Rooney Timothy J; 1/2018. $57,000
560 Corson Tavern Road, Crossan Charles E to Bosch Edson M; 1/2018. $59,500
LOWER TOWNSHIP
31 Vermont Ave, Coppola Mary G to Jenkins Franklin B Sr; 1/2018. $120,000
910 Weeks Landing Road, Ryan Mark C to Cox Michael C; 1/2018. $125,000
2406 Grove Lane, Mann Kenneth to Garcia Benjamin A; 1/2018. $150,000
400 Rose Lane, Lizzi Christopher T to Rizzo Frank A; 1/2018. $155,000
108 Mallard Place, Bilodeau John L&C to Benson Jacob; 1/2018. $160,000
207 Broadway, Di Stefano Michael J to Lowe Justin; 1/2018. $171,000
627 Town Bank Road, Leathers Michael E to Ortiz Ileana M; 1/2018. $223,500
211 Breakwater Road, Burke Charles F III to Winslow Dennis H; 1/2018. $246,000
419 Portsmouth Road, Klots Helen to Warner Casey; 1/2018. $250,000
301 E South Station Ave, Lamplugh John J Jr/Exr to Falcione David A; 1/2018. $251,700
203 E Vinyard Court, Houser Linda L to Lis Patricia; 1/2018. $257,500
11 Admirals Court, Bodkin Paul J to Berchem Mark R; 1/2018. $410,000
9601 Atlantic Ave Un 1205, Moss William S to Kakkad Dilip; 1/2018. $625,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1909 Rt 9 S, Middle Twp to South Route Nine LLC; 1/2018. $14,300
128 Beach Ave, Middle Twp to Bocchicchio Patrick; 1/2018. $19,800
505 Blackburn Ave, US Bank to Turnkey Dev LLC; 1/2018. $20,500
12 N 8th Ave, Fannie Mae to Rus Camelia; 1/2018. $83,500
402 Route 9 N, TD Bank to Altobelli Louis H Jr; 1/2018. $150,000
701 Route 9 N, Goodwin William to Cape May County; 1/2018. $179,900
280 Indian Trail, Guarinello Mark A to Fellenbaum Gus P;1/2018. $255,000
43 Crest Road, Bostick Caitlin to Lim Jennifer; 1/2018. $275,000
411 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Savidge Edward L; 1/2018. $336,410
409 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Brown Michael D; 1/2018. $337,007
407 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Cosentino Philip S; 1/2018. $356,291
1011 Augusta Court, Lauletta Joanne to Michael Stanley Peter; 1/2018. $360,000
17 Meadows Edge Drive, Pensari Carol A to Fay Patrick Jr; 1/2018. $365,000
3308 and 3310 Route 9 S, 1st Bank Of Sea Isle City to Rio Grande NJ LLC; 1/2018. $800,000
295 Route 47 S & 283 Route 47 S, Delsea Woods Com LLC to New Jersey State; 1/2018. $822,055
NORTH WILDWOOD
220 W 25th Ave, Mc Kenna Patrick to Ziegler Ashley E; 1/2018. $149,500
642 W Pine Ave Un 1, O’Donnell James M to Finello Daniel J Jr; 1/2018. $185,000
324 E 14th St, Weber Ronald W to Zargo Joseph J; 1/2018. $200,000
311 E 14th St, Streleckis Stefan By Shrff to Walsh Collette; 1/2018. $225,000
Lot 3.01 Block 173, Burke Thomas to Argus Prop Group LP; 1/2018. $385,000
327 3 8th Ave, Delinski Joan S to Hearon Jason; 1/2018. $399,890
OCEAN CITY
810 Asbury Ave, Stainton Square Mall LLC to Wills Enterprises LLC; 1/2018. $300,000
2312-14 Haven Ave, Mc Cann Barbara to Preski David V; 1/2018. $350,000
305 West Ave, Koroncai William A to Stirling James Byron II; 1/2018. $403,000
3528-30 Asbury Ave Un B, Mulvey Daniel O to Saggiomo Anthony A Jr; 1/2018. $450,000
1433 West Ave 1st Fl, Tecza Alice to Viehweg Ernest Jr; 1/2018. $452,000
5754 Asbury Ave, Martin David F to Mast Catherine P; 1/2018. $525,000
424 Ocean Ave, Mccleary Richard F to Choriw Dean; 1/2018. $714,000
825 Pennlyn Place, Robert Coste Inc to Kazmarck Wesley; 1/2018. $780,000
20 Bay Ave, Trofa Mario John to Derbyshire William R; 1/2018. $797,250
904 Seacliff Road, Seacliff LLC to Ethan D Grossman Tr; 1/2018. $2,637,500
236 Dory Drive, Hanahan RJ Liv Tr to Scanlon MR; 1/2018. $66,200
110 Roosevelt Blvd, Suski Louisa to Nicholl Leo; 1/2018. $97,500
1125 A B & C Asbury Ave Un C, Mauthe Gail to Wirth Sandra; 1/2018. $135,380
810 Asbury Ave, Stainton Square Mall LLC to Solano Jason J; 1/2018. $301,250
3619 West Ave, Black David A to Minutolo Albert; 1/2018. $320,000
835 Third St, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb to Drury Dale M; 1/2018. $335,000
414 West Ave, Krautheim SC to Houseman Kenneth T; 1/2018. $335,000
108 First St, Jjm Holdings LLC to D’Antonio Jeffrey G; 1/2018. $350,000
2624 Asbury Ave, Mattioni Richard R to Curley Christopher M; 1/2018. $430,000
1446 West Ave Un B, Lloyd Christopher A to Zielinski Jeffrey; 1/2018. $435,000
1653 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Mancus Edward F to Mc Ginley MD; 1/2018. $439,000
719 11th St Un 203, Blackwelder JG to Kleeman David; 1/2018. $490,000
4806 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Tipping Joseph to Foley Patrick J; 1/2018. $538,500
401 West Ave, Jackson CB to First Peak LLC; 1/2018. $590,000
1726 Central Ave, Ament James F to Patriarca Raymond; 1/2018. $681,600
8 West Ave, OC Dev Gr LLC to Frost Jason; 1/2018. $685,000
5426 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Malone Brendan to Lange Matthew; 1/2018. $687,500
236 Dory Drive, OC Dev Gr LLC to Brumbaugh HE; 1/2018. $900,000
SEA ISLE CITY
230 57th St, Mikutis Albert to 230 57th St LLC; 1/2018. $365,000
230 57th St, Leib David H to 230 57th St LLC; 1/2018. $365,000
125 33rd St, Mc Donough Francis to Timpano Eugene V; 1/2018. $450,000
3700 Boardwalk, Mackey James R to Bailey Douglas W; 1/2018. $480,000
4410 Central Ave, Edwardi Frank P Jr to Marchio Rosaria; 1/2018. $845,000
20 68th St, Iacone Vincent to Caprarola Mark J; 1/2018. $937,500
37 79th St, Dunn Steven to Westley Harold L; 1/2018. $977,500
133 89th St, Schmauk David W Sr to Belcher James T; 1/2018. $1,048,125
5800 Landis Ave, Hussar Robert J to Pollock Jeffery E; 1/2018. $355,000
Lot 21 Block 42.06, Clifford Joseph A Jr to Bewley Raymond C; 1/2018. $410,000
120 93rd St 1st Fl, Vent Charlotte to Way Christopher V; 1/2018. $425,000
4911 Central Ave, Rafter Timothy J to Lerario Stephen M; 1/2018. $645,000
229 76th St, Mc Quillan Robert to Louden Michael T; 1/2018. $685,000
245 58th St, Mc Cormick David L to Edwardi Frank P Jr; 1/2018. $800,000
5605 Pleasure Ave Un N, Barr Donald to Miller Jason; 1/2018. $999,999
STONE HARBOR
X-12 Linden Lane, Moritz Farms LP to Shaffer Lisa M; 1/2018. $345,000
359 96th St Un 201, Galli Richard J to Hunter Johnathan; 1/2018. $122,000
329 80th St, Hill Andrew W III to Miller Daniel; 1/2018. $680,000
175 84th St, Schnauffer Vanessa L to Welsh Grandchildren Tr; 1/2018. $1,300,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1512 Stagecoach Road, Hsbc Bank USA to Vallese Matthew; 1/2018. $132,000
1864 Route 9 S, Mcafee James E to Kennedy Michael Sr; 1/2018. $330,000
1435 S R 50, Clayton Dev Asso LLC to Tuckahoe Dg LLC; 1/2018. $150,000
9 N Bayview Drive, Powell Harold Dewey Jr to Margolis Suzette; 1/2018. $1,200,000
WEST CAPE MAY
404 Myrtle Ave, Puchowski Anthony to Maleszewski Robert; 1/2018. $425,000
418 Heine Ave, Schellinger Sharon to Keeler Jeffrey C; 1/2018. $211,500
215 Myrtle Ave, Cape May Lumber Co Inc to Sh Real Estate Hold LLC; 1/2018. $250,000
110 Burgins Lane, West Cape Cottages LLC to Waters Robert T; 1/2018. $659,000
WEST WILDWOOD
9 Bay Ave, Fritz Harold R to Skiffington Thomas E; 1/2018. $740,000
WILDWOOD
138 W. Rio Grande Ave, Zimmerman Brian D to Torrez LLC; 1/2018. $100,000
4409 NJ Ave, Dilks Raymond A to Mccarty Richard D; 1/2018. $120,000
129 W Spicer Ave, Kraynak Eugene to Karlberg Louis Jr; 1/2018. $195,000
419 W Roberts Ave Un 201, Day John L III to Sinni Joseph A Jr; 1/2018. $210,000
225 E Montgomery Ave Un B, Nefferdorf Theresa to Thusnavis Alosius P; 1/2018. $265,000
207 E Hand Ave, Hamill Peter V to Mosley Harold D Jr; 1/2018. $285,000
128 E Cresse Ave Un 3, Mtglq Inv LP to Smaldone Sharon; 1/2018. $91,000
5001 Atlantic Ave Apt 4, Mihaich Stephen J to Coleman William C Jr; 1/2018. $145,000
231 E Andrews Ave Un A, Duggan Stephen J to Jarrett James F Jr; 1/2018. $225,000
533 W Andrews Ave, Tomkow Raymond A to Roman Yolanda; 1/2018. $225,000
436 W Oak Ave, Catdaddies II LLC to O’Koren Michael; 1/2018. $315,000
4220 Pacific Ave, Romeo Josephine to Sanchez M Santos; 1/2018. $340,000
5300 Lake Road Apt 200, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc to De Marco Lawrence J; 1/2018. $475,000
WILDWOOD CREST
8401 Atlantic Ave, Muchow Real Estate LLC to Ricci Michael; 1/2018. $157,500
107 W Rochester Ave, Hee George W to De Carlo Joseph P; 1/2018. $384,500
120 E Buttercup Road, Vilary Michael E to Hatton Peter Jr; 1/2018. $385,000
116 E Preston Ave, Blue Bee Pro LLC to Ptnr Sh Real Estate Hold LLC; 1/2018. $400,000
411 E Buttercup Road Un 301, Tursi-Williams Elaine to Downes Melvin R; 1/2018. $445,000
9401 Atlantic Ave Un 301, Pace Louis J Sr to Price Kevin B; 1/2018. $505,000
7701 Atlantic Ave 109, Chiarello Atl LLC to Derobertis Mauro; 1/2018. $575,000
WOODBINE
2051 Dennisville-Petersburg Road, X Strikes LLC to Gutter Ball LLC; 1/2018. $200,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
135 Lincoln Way, Durham Marilyn, Cruz Jovita Alavez, Hernandez Rodolfo Chavez; 3/2/2018. $43,500
263 E Commerce St, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc; Peterson Anthony, Koob Eric J; Shotwell Taylor, 3/5/2018, $123,500.00
25 Crestwoood Drive, Ghedine Kimberly R, Ghedine Ronald to Herschman Patricia; 3/5/2018. $127,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
7273 Samuel Drive, Carr Nicholas, Carr Vy to Parent Brandon L, Parent Larry; 3/8/2018. $121,000
7365 Keron Drive, Royal Tax Lien Serv LLC to Nocon Kimberly A; 3/8/2018. $50,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
7854 Lebanon Road, Ridgway Greta N to Jost Gloria J; 3/1/2018. $44,000
579 Irving Ave, Eccleston Assoc Gen Prtnrsp, Eccleston Frederick W Ptr, Eccleston Mary Ptr to Kenelia Anthony; 3/2/2018. $30,000
562 Elm St, Frazier Renea Kinder Aka, Frazier Robert L, Kinder-Frazier Renea Aka, Castro Heather L; 3/2/2018. $131,000
782 Lebanon Road, Bank of New York Mellon Tr, Bank of New York Tr, Cwabs Inc &C by Tr, Specialized Loan Serv LLC, Messiah Constr LLC; 3/5/2018. $165,000
570 Pine St, Caudill James Jr to Caudill James Sr; 3/5/2018. $110,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
75 Delaware Ave, Jablonski Mary Theresa, Jablonski Robert J to Comer Dorothy A, Comer Keith R; 3/5/2018. $110,000
938 Campbell St, Wilford Ellis T Jr to Vindel-Hernandez Kimberly; 3/6/2018. $30,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
1 Copin Drive, Jost Steven G, Bautista Saul Lucas, Perez Olga Velasco; 3/5/2018. $47,000
1372 Bridgeton Millville Pike, Reinherz David N, Reinherz Mary T to Hignett Chelsea N; 3/8/2018. $80,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
727-729 Shiloh Pike, Church of God of Hopewell Aka, Hopewell Church of God Aka to Yilmaz Bahri; 3/5/2018. $54,000
MILLVILLE
17 Elm Road, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC Atty, Structured Asset Sec Corp, Wells Fargo Bank, Chard Chris, Stankiewicz Steve; 3/1/2018. $21,000
1200 E Main St, Mcgraw Gregory M to Clay James A Jr; 3/2/2018. $107,000
18 Tomasello Drive, Kurilko Jason, Kurilko Robyn to Bohleke Donna L, Bohleke Keith R; 3/2/2018. $290,000
337 W Main St, Kilroy Robert M/Est, Kilroy Suzanne K to Frosbite Enterprises Inc; 3/6/2018. $45,000
3 Oriole Way, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC, Res Accredit Loans Inc &C, US Bank, Cumberland County Jitney LLC, Kott Inv LLC; 3/6/2018. $66,000
116 S 6th St, Nrz Pass-Through Tr, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC, US Bank, Flipping Keys LLC; 3/6/2018. $21,019
16 Dumont Drive, Vendors Res Mgmt, Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Sheppard Alexander; 3/7/2018. $162,000
121 Cottage Drive, Dorris Alex L, Dorris Krista N to Johnson Albert B, Johnson Ann Marie; 3/7/2018. $190,000
2501 Newcombtown Road, Alonso Alain, Alonso Andrea Carolina to Colon Yahaira; 3/7/2018. $120,000
12 Homestead Drive, Houser Anthony, Menzoni Blaise, Millbilly Holdings LLC, Bracco Kimberly M, Marcacci Chelsea M; 3/7/2018. $150,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
775 Roadstown Road, Schaffer Elizabeth C to Congleton Melissa; 2/27/2018. $115,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
23 Orillia Drive, Beltway Cap Mgmnt LLC, Mccormick 106 LLC, Alavez Miguel Angel Beteta; 3/2/2018. $80,000
14 Seville Drive, Beals Karin Lowe Ind Exec, Lowe Clement A/Est, Lowe Marjorie K/Est by Exec, Ghedine Kimberly; 3/5/2018. $195,000
VINELAND
219 N East Ave, Schiano James to Osorio Imalhay Perez; 2/13/2018. $165,000
5568 Mays Landing Road, Puesi Rosario Jr, Rpj Prop LLC to Mish Laura G, Mish Raymond; 2/13/2018. $35,000
1359 Nelson Ave, Brown Capital LLC to Jq Realty LLC; 2/13/2018. $70,000
225 N East Ave, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC, Wells Fargo Bank to Tyson B & Assoc LLC; 2/13/2018. $43,589
2139 E Chestnut Ave Apt 38, Mtglq Inv LP, Rushmore Loan Mgmt Serv LLC to Meyers Harry C; 2/13/2018. $73,000
1220 Old Lake Road, Adr Prop 12 LLP, Ribinski Anthony III, Roberts Allen W; 2/13/2018. $169,000
759 W Wheat Road, Moir Daun to Ortiz Luis; 2/13/2018. $129,900
5568 Mays landing Road, Puesi Rosario Jr, Rpj Prop LLC to Mish Laura G, Mish Raymond; 2/13/2018. $35,000
3540 Jesse Road, Bohleke Donna L, Bohleke Keith R to Isihos Fotios, Isihos Konstantina, Isihos Panagiotis, Isihos Theologos; 2/13/2018. $282,900
607 Washington Ave, Perez Mayra to Zetino Maria J Martinez; 2/13/2018. $88,000
3421 Siena Way, Allen Jean C/Est to Orazi Kathleen, Orazi Kathleen; 2/13/2018. $184,500
3523 Italia Ave, Ee Chie Li to Donohue Gerard E, Donohue Mary T; 2/13/2018. $250,000
176 E Walnut Road, Blb Res Del, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent, Housing & Urban Dev to Rpj Prop LLC; 2/13/2018. $43,000
721 Yale Terrace, Wells Fargo Bank to Rpj Prop LLC; 2/14/2018. $60,000
740 Alps Place, Larrain Maria, Alvarez Xiomara Rosa, Candelaria Miguel; 2/14/2018. $151,000
1240 Cayuga St, Labruno Angela Ind Atty, Labruno Eliseo by Atty, Lagares Debra Jean, Lagares Donna Marie, Roller Cary Ann, Taylor Elisa, Velez Christine, Rivera Alexis J; 2/16/2018, $105,000
1614 Wisteria Ave, Joyce Paula, Piersimoni Carol Ann/Est, Piersimoni Karen Aka, Piersimoni Patricia Aka, Piersimoni-Jay Karen Aka, Spagnuolo Patricia Aka, Bergamo Edwin C; 2/16/2018. $140,000
365 S Brewster Road, Devecchis Andrew D/Est by Adm, Laughlin Samantha M/Adm to Galbiati Robert, Galbiati Sharon; 2/20/2018. $82,500
438 W Cherry St, Bank of America, Lasalle Bank Fka Tr, Merrill Lynch First Franklin Mtg Loan Tr, Nationstar Mtg LLC, US Bank, Empiria Homes Inc; 2/20/2018. $14,500
2432 E Landis & 2280 E Landis Ave, B&S Partners, Brown Bernard A, Brown Shirley Ptr, Food Assistance Inc; 2/20/2018. $25,000
2738 S Delsea Dr, Walker Gregory S, Walker John G, Eephta LLC; 2/21/2018. $1,750,000
72 Holly Hill Terrace, Murray John to Luna Rae Inv LLC; 2/21/2018. $50,000
1050 E Sherman Ave, Lasalle Bank, Lehman Tr, Nationstar LLC, US Bank, Jersey Top Quality Constr LLC; 2/21/2018. $75,075
1280 N Valley Ave, Atkinson Christopher, Atkinson Theresa/Est to Hess Jordan N; 2/21/2018. $152,500
514 Edward Lane, Bernhardt Ernest, Bernhardt Megan to Capellan-Arias Vianca S; 2/22/2018. $157,000
2668 London Lane, Sherwood Forest Homes LLC, Li Xin, Lin Alex Fan, Lin Chun Xiang, Lin Kim Qiong; 2/22/2018. $299,900
3071 Mays Landing Road, Deutsche Bank, First Franklin Mrtg Loan Tr, Spec Loan Serv LLC to Owens Christina, Owens David; 2/23/2018. $138,725
1029 E Landis Ave, Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church-Vineland, Trustees of Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church Inc Fka, Heavensway Beth-Shan Baptist Church; 2/23/2018. $550,000
1515 E Wheat Road, Fioresi John V to Eaton Diana F; 2/26/2018. $65,000
1953 Pennsylvania Ave, Voltaggio Elleanor, Voltaggio John to Pontano Rita, Pontano Thomas; 2/26/2018. $35,000
782 W Walnut Road, Fed Home Loan Mrtg Corp, Marks Dana Atty, Phelan Hallinan Diamond&Jones Atty to Fineman Catherine, Fineman Scott; 2/28/2018. $65,126
166 W Chestnut Ave, Vendor Res Mgmt, Veterans Affairs to Madden Michael; 2/28/2018. $103,000
405 Erin St, Fannie Mae, Fed Nat Mrtg Assoc, Powers Sarah E Atty to Alavez Elvira Veronica Hernandez; 2/28/2018. $28,000
3400 Sienna Way, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Bonner Eddie L; 2/28/2018. $250,000
728 S East Ave, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent, Housing & Urban Dev Agent, Michel Archangelo; 2/28/2018. $125,000
1336 Greenwood Dr, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Laboy Amanda K, Laboy Ramon; 2/28/2018. $148,000
Property transactions run Sundays as space is available.
