Atlantic County
ABSECON
6 W Colorado Ave, Palmisano Ronald A New Jersey Home Buyers Llc; 3/16/2020. $100,000
32 Church St, Bekete Christopher Lidke Donna; 3/16/2020. $170,000
ATLANTIC CITY
10 N California Ave, Rafferty William/Exrx Alvarez Hector; 02/19/20. $82,500
1624 N Arkansas Ave, Laelia Llc 1624 North Arkansas Ave Llc; 02/19/20. $28,000
13 N Rhode Island Ave, 2 South Bartram Realty Llc Cadabra Matt M; 02/19/20. $218,000
509, 507a, 507b N Indiana Ave, South Acre Llc Maher Properties And Atm Inv Llc; 02/19/20. $30,000
4303 Atlantic Ave, Reiss David H Kirner Eric P; 02/19/20. $385,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit M1, Li Zhen Ji Curry Michael; 02/19/20. $60,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1007 01, Misra Amit Ciuffetelli Rinaldo; 02/19/20. $90,000
52 N Aberdeen Place, Durney Alfred J/Ind&4th/Exr Kader Abdul; 02/20/20. $115,000
2721 Boardwalk #520, Almarios Elsie/Ind&Exrx Gamalinda Rolando; 02/21/20. $60,000
1601 Mckinley Ave, Fannie Mae Huynh Khanh; 02/24/20. $47,000
2009-2011 Caspian Ave, Brown Barbara Sandra Newmones Georgeanna; 02/24/20. $105,000
100 S Berkley Sq #15j, Adler Lee Glaesman Timothy; 02/24/20. $140,000
100 S North Carolina Ave, Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc Howell Johanna D; 02/25/20. $13,949
1610 Madison Ave, Fannie Mae Brumfield Lash Jr; 02/25/20. $55,127
414 Madison Ave, 52 Golf Llc Bedys Capital 2 Llc; 02/25/20. $30,000
126 N New Hampshire Ave, Hooper Danual 126 N New Hampshire Llc; 02/25/20. $180,000
1432 Emerson Ave, Ray Jennifer Metoua Berthille; 02/26/20. $139,900
1061 N Ohio Ave, Murray Maurice Kanhai Oneil; 02/26/20. $33,000
1229 N Michigan Ave, District Realty Llc Cox Anthony R Jr; 02/26/20. $35,000
610 N Ohio Ave, Atlantic City Mk Property Group Llc; 02/27/20. $12,500
405 N Arkansas Ave, Amjad Rehman Inc Bwg Properties One Llc; 02/27/20. $123,000
411 N Dr Martin Luther King Blvd, Bc Real Estate Ventures Llc Louis Marie; 02/28/20. $69,900
3851 Boardwalk #2102, Jea Llc Leins Stephen W; 3/2/2020. $220,000
2 S Montgomery Ave A1, Krwawecz Thomas L Hinchman Theresa; 3/2/2020. $85,000
242 S Vermont Ave, Ngo Son Hoang Ricky; 3/2/2020. $140,000
1125 Albany Ave, Atlantic City Station Llc Tspg Holdings Llc; 3/3/2020. $700,000
23 N Boston Ave, Baron Ronald I 2 S Bartram Realty Llc; 3/4/2020. $102,000
31 S Dover Ave, Segal Mark Chowdhury Moinul I; 3/4/2020. $140,000
513 Sewell Ave, Uhland Ivana J Budet Lorenzo Omar; 3/4/2020. $204,000
2723 Fairmount Ave, Oxford Land Co Llc Al Mamun Mohammed Moshin; 3/4/2020. $85,000
8 Italy Terrace, Callazzo Properties Llc Azam Kazi Zubayer; 3/4/2020. $40,000
BRIGANTINE
4800 Harbour Beach Blvd Unit 5104, Etter Gerald L Barbier Christopher John; 02/19/20. $270,000
223 10th St North, Hanks Family Llc Daniels Marc; 02/19/20. $525,000
413 E Brigantine Ave Unit 36, Walsh Michael/Exr Christ R Michael; 02/19/20. $80,000
109 Washington Drive, Coba Inc Hill Richard; 02/19/20. $185,000
212 4th St No Unit A, Hopson Michael Mcwilliams Stephen T; 02/20/20. $264,000
400 31st St South, Katz James A,-Jr Fredsall John O; 02/20/20. $695,000
606 Lagoon Blvd, Daley Timothy Nolan Thomas J; 02/20/20. $255,000
112 9th St North, Billingsley Marie Joan/Gdn Weiss Seymour S; 02/21/20. $250,000
20 Vardon Road, Gruber Karen S Turzanski John D; 02/21/20. $545,000
CORBIN CITY
314 Route 50, Corbin Property Mgmt Llc Gartner Jack A Jr; 3/20/2020. $116,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
111 Palermo Ave, Wilson Zelda/Shff Street 13 Llc; 3/2/2020. $10,000
205 Central Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Rosales Roberto; 3/2/2020. $61,500
301 Dorchester Drive, Zara Investments Llc Fertsch Robert S; 3/2/2020. $342,000
216 Salem St, Griffin Gloria Lopez Miguelina; 3/3/2020. $229,900
3 Empire Drive, Paone Vincent/Atty Esfandiary Amir/Tr; 3/4/2020. $149,000
4023 Ivins Ave, US HUD Palomino Ruben N; 3/4/2020. $144,500
616 Zion Road, Little Richard/Atty Earley Michael F; 3/4/2020. $218,000
198 Elmwood Ave, Gokul Properties Llc Villanueva Ezequiel; 3/4/2020. $214,800
53 Churchill Drive, Kim Sonny Bell Matthew K; 3/4/2020. $225,000
125 Bernard Ave, US HUD Lopez Sergio M; 3/5/2020. $80,000
206 Branch Hill Drive, Mcfaul Timothy Rehfeld Charles; 3/5/2020. $300,000
144 Heather Croft, Property Hunters Llc 144 Heathercroft Llc; 3/5/2020. $77,000
104 Frankfort Court, Costello Tyler J Belding Mark; 3/5/2020. $123,500
108 Grange Cross Lane, US HUD Upscale Graphics Llc; 3/9/2020. $147,550
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
620 S Fourth Ave, United States Of America Hud Difranco Monica; 02/25/20. $129,550
231 Meadow Ridge Road, Fortuna Edward Tarvid Arthur; 02/25/20. $73,000
671 Cypress Point Drive, Flynn Kathryn M Cicconetti Victor; 02/26/20. $255,000
110 Daphne Drive, USs Bank Na Nj Millennium Llc; 02/26/20. $252,000
862 Fishers Creek Road, Cluster No 9 Unit 204 D Sullivan Mark C Horner Steven D; 02/27/20. $110,000
413 S Donna Drive, Gokul Properties Llc Prince Jamara; 02/28/20. $166,500
152 Southhampton Drive, Ahasan Realty Llc Focht Jack Robinson; 02/28/20. $235,000
205 Ridgewood Ave, Solo Creations Inc Cohen Feehan Robin A; 02/28/20. $292,000
217 Ridgewood Ave, Ossip Pauline/Exr Roldan Antolin; 3/2/2020. $165,000
420 S Bremen Ave, Costa Angela Lynn Abrown Kimberly; 3/3/2020. $200,000
347 S Mannheim Ave, Arndt Rudolf G/Exr Calabria Mark A; 3/4/2020. $125,000
61 Driftwood Court, Joyce Beverly Rein Diane; 3/5/2020. $82,000
168 Brewster Drive, Nachtman Robert/Tr Hillman Camillo; 3/5/2020. $276,000
715 Cardinal Way, Fedkenheurer Sarah A Bailey David J; 3/5/2020. $135,000
241 Liebig St, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Wojcik Piote; 3/6/2020. $98,700
HAMMONTON
58 Moss Mill Road, Cassario Patrick III Kennedy Kristine; 3/4/2020. $69,000
591 N 3rd St, Raffa Paul A/Exr Canizales Wilmer; 3/5/2020. $205,000
851 S 1st Road, Barbera Syrita Kay/Atty Scardino Michael V; 3/10/2020. $225,000
202 N Motts Creek, Road Kemler Gary E Riegel Donna Lee; 3/10/2020. $85,000
20 Rachel Court, Shea Marie L Bruno Cheryl; 3/10/2020. $225,000
MARGATE
9101 Atlantic Ave Unit 105, Diaczuk Ruthann Lomas Julie; 02/21/20. $355,000
9100 Beach Ave Unit 1701, Cavaliere Barbara J/Tr Schweitzer Sherri L; 02/24/20. $585,000
317 N Argyle Ave, Tavella Gary Guerrini Rosanne R; 02/28/20. $675,000
126 N Jefferson Ave Unit A, Tucker Joseph Guardiani Diane; 3/2/2020. $475,000
34 S Huntington Ave, Lees Panico Jennifer Chapman Real Estate Holdings Llc; 3/2/2020. $520,000
PLEASANTVILLE
365 S Main St, Price Michaelt Riker Evelyn L; 3/5/2020. $40,000
138 Wellington Ave, Miller Anthony B Vargas Salinas Abel; 3/5/2020. $177,000
8 S Fourth St, Abreu Emerejilda A Rodriguez Jose M; 3/5/2020. $92,500
302 W Leeds Ave, Coba Inc Obinski Michael; 3/5/2020. $42,000
1142 Iowa Ave, Rehani Laith Cintron Belen N; 3/6/2020. $105,000
20 E Lindley Ave, Ttk Re Enterprise Llc Diaz Bravo Jose A; 3/6/2020. $134,000
VENTNOR
136 N Derby Ave, Mcgeary Gerard P Chowns Matthew; 3/5/2020. $575,000
739 N Somerset Ave Unit Q 03, Dream Bay Six Llc Mcdonough Mila; 3/6/2020. $50,000
312 N Dudley Ave, A&E Development Llc Jjcc Longport Llc; 3/9/2020. $92,500
310 N Dudley Ave, A&E Development Llc Jjcc Longport Llc; 3/9/2020. $92,500
3 S Wissahickon Ave, Mosca William K Jr Esposito Edward; 3/10/2020. $250,000
Cape May County
CAPE MAY
1330A Pennsylvania Ave, White Francis W Mc Cracken Virginia R; 02/2020. $285,000
315 Ocean Ave #8A, Bethel Howard Jay Jr Washington Commons 8A LLC; 02/2020. $290,000
5-9 Jackson St #310, Smith Edward T Bonthrone Mark Alastair; 02/2020. $375,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
710 Pilgrim Place, Salasin Robert Curtis George S; 02/2020. $390,000
119 & 121 Millman Lane, Lizzi Christopher T I&H Builders LLC; 02/2020. $450,000
425 Fern Road, Vecchiarelli Nikki A Parker Christopher; 02/2020. $500,000
830 Onondago Ave, Waterman Bruce A Conti Dennis; 02/2020. $595,000
20 Texas Ave, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Reichelt Mark; 02/2020. $77,000
111 Harmony Road, Brophy John W Warner Barbara Jean; 02/2020. $93,001
12 Locust Road, Nationstar Mtg LLC Hellinger Donald Murray; 02/2020. $101,100
48 Birch Road, Troutman Martha Jane Murray Audrey A; 02/2020. $142,500
116 Old Mill Road, NJHR 4 LLC Caruso Richard F; 02/2020. $219,900
903 Scott Ave, Scales D Jennifer Scales Mary J; 02/2020. $220,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
408 Hand Ave, HUD Roorbach Douglas E; 02/2020. $170,000
80 Garden Ave, Gsj Properties LLC Compare Anthony; 02/2020. $247,600
OCEAN CITY
1356 Asbury Ave, Viney Vincent Ghattas Sameh; 2/2020. $535,000
916-18 Simpson Ave, Clark Burley A Dinunzio Joanne L; 2/2020. $570,500
400-02 Asbury Ave, Palermo And Palermo V2 Properties LLC; 2/2020. $575,000
Lot 16.02 Block 1704, Klibert Frank J Frick Martin C; 2/2020 $595,000
3650 West Ave 2nd Fl, Jwr Properties LLC Vancamp Steven D; 2/2020. $600,000
5633 Asbury Ave, Godwin Jay Fisher Anne L; 2/2020. $620,000
1024-26 Wesley Ave Un B, Hayek Richard Shute William; 2/2020. $710,000
308 Atlantic Ave, Beetel Thomas C Pallozzi Michael P; 2/2020. $730,000
830 North St, Decaro Roy Sweeney Joseph C; 2/2020. $740,000
412 Atlantic Ave, Butkus James A Breitzman Anthony F; 2/20. $760,000
2102 Central Ave Un A 1st Fl, Drummond Thomas P Klimbert Frank J; 2/2020. $810,000
141 Dory Drive, Chase Andrew B Jr Mc Caffrey Joseph J; 2/2020. $815,000
813-819 Moorlyn Terrace, Grace Partners LLC First Knight Suites LLC; 2/2020. $999,999
811 Atlantic Ave, Grace Partners LLC First Knight Pavillion LLC; 2/2020. $999,999
304 St Davids Place, Ogb Dev LLC Mc Laughlin Debra K; 2/2020. $1,290,000
308 St Davids Place, Ogb Dev LLC Lynch John; 2/2020. $1,379,000
40 Walnut Road, Eastern Cons & Electric Inc Walters Alicia; 2/2020. $1,480,000
29 Bay Road, Nigro Russell M Oteri Stephen; 2/2020. $1,510,300
STONE HARBOR
12010 Third Ave, Harbaugh Cottages LLC Byrne Thomas M; 2/2020. $3,683,039
275 100th St, Knotts George F Trust&C Gompers Michael; 2/2020. $1,275,000
14 93rd St, Wesley’s View Ii LLC De George James J; 2/2020. $4,300,000
11501 Paradise Drive, Charles St Developers LLC Sugden Christopher; 2/2020. $4,850,000
WILDWOOD
4101 Hudson Ave, Carroll Deborah Umba William R Jr; 2/2020. $58,333
225 E Wildwood Ave #403, Pontoriero Ferdinando Beato Robert E Jr; 2/2020. $73,000
115 E Magnolia Ave, Grant Edmund J &C Speigel Daniel F; 2/2020. $225,000
135 E Wildwood Ave #C3, Vespe Dennis Donnell Richard J; 2/2020. $250,000
WILDWOOD CREST
125 W Palm Road #125, Keen Cons Grp LLC Inemer Daniel; 2/2020. $699,900
7701 Atlantic Ave, Lepino Kenneth Musto Charles J; 2/2020. $930,000
9101 Atlantic Ave, De Rosa Vincent E Modica Frank; 2/2020. $123,500
