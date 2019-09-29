Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
912 Marlborough Ave, Daab Charles Bocelle Randy; 06/03/19. $120,000
104 E Woodland Ave, Lashley James K Mcanally Frances G; 06/03/19. $79,900
405 N Shore Road, US Bank Na Atlantic Sunshine Prop Llc; 06/03/19. $95,000
256 Coolidge Ave, US VA Rojas Henry; 06/04/19. $56,000
1129 Mediterranean Ave, Elslawy Mohamed E Mediterranean Atlantic City; 06/04/19. $50,000
113 W Church St, One Mechanic Street Llc Olaughlin Carol/Atty; 06/05/19. $199,000
801 Marlborough Ave, Santoro Taylor A Curcio Laura A; 06/06/19. $207,000
ATLANTIC CITY
101 S Raleigh Ave, 518 Iannelli Filomena/Exrx Hernandez Claudia Aracely; 06/03/19. $89,900
620 N Indiana Ave, US HUD Press Ac Llc; 06/05/19. $42,575
2721 Boardwalk Unit 407, Wall Joseph P Sr Curran Robert; 06/05/19. $65,000
2637 Arctic Ave, Cocozza Harvey Sultana Jenifa; 06/06/19. $72,500
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1101-2, Carolina Moon Llc Ferrara Benjamin; 06/06/19. $202,000
101 S Raleigh Ave, Hurchik Michael Henain Mary Beth; 06/07/19. $60,000
720 Warrena Road, Bank Of Ny Mellon Rios Andy E; 06/07/19. $49,700
BRIGANTINE
32 Beacon Lane, Dejesse John Decker Mark; 05/21/19. $370,000
1303 Sheridan Blvd, Vizza Peter F Durso Frank; 05/22/19. $206,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Juarez James Dellisanti Dennis G; 05/23/19. $115,000
1 Manitoba Ave A, Whelan Joseph Schrandt Frederick; 05/24/19. $175,000
4220 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit 1, Mullen Lucinda Orlofsky Stephen M; 05/28/19. $258,500
38 Lighthouse Drive Unit B, Giangiulio Ralph Hanshaw Roy D Jr; 05/29/19. $250,000
38 N 12th St, Falcone Janice Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc; 05/30/19. $500,000
314 15th St South, Crilley Edward M Cice Michael; 05/30/19. $460,000
113 Hamilton Place St, Clair Genevieve L/Exrx Carr Kasey; 05/31/19. $290,000
205 3rd St South Unit B, Markus Charles Ferro Dawn M; 05/31/19. $251,000
417 Seahorse Road, Suchocki Robert J Mckinski Glenn E; 05/31/19. $335,000
903 Bayshore Ave, Mcmullen Patricia A Siegel Kevin M; 05/31/19. $525,000
323 44th St South Unit 20, Fregia Maureen M Schick Jeffrey Francis; 05/31/19. $220,000
BUENA
344 Wheat Road, Derise Rose E/Atty Lopez Ruiz Antonio; 06/03/19. $125,000
106 Park Drive, Smith Sean Athey Jennifer L; 06/11/19. $175,000
447 S Brewster Road, Arvest Central Mtg Co Petrini Louis Jr; 06/19/19. $32,500
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
250 Weymouth Road, Fannie Mae Rohm Arthur Thomas; 06/04/19. $175,000
991 Tuckahoe Road, Vieni Donna/Ind&Admr Meischker Ronald C; 06/06/19. $75,000
300 Colin Ave, Cds Profit Llc Baldwin Stephanie; 06/06/19. $145,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
720 Cincinnati Ave, US HUD Giordano Mary; 06/05/19. $32,000
1202 Moss Mill Road Invync Llc Steven Saul Goldstein Fami; 06/11/19. $980,000
125 Liverpool Ave, Deutsche Bank Tr Co Americas Go America Llc; 06/13/19. $26,580
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
209 Patterson Ave, Torti Christina Hudson Keith A; 05/28/19. $150,000
28 Winterberry Road, Mccardell Caitlin Konkel Alexander G; 05/28/19. $243,500
3087 Tremont Ave, Bland Marietta B Calderon Luis Daniel; 05/29/19. $160,000
101 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Salinas Geoffrey; 05/29/19. $270,000
234 London Court, Nixon Doris Jean/Shff 234 London Court Tr; 05/30/19. $65,000
27 Buckingham Drive, Sandler Paul Alan Schlindwein Timothy Micha E; 05/31/19. $300,000
214 Fruitwood Ave, Blue Sky Prop Llc Sierra Angel D; 05/31/19. $222,000
6 Gallant Fox Lane, Lively Tiffany D Hurley Harry R Jr; 05/31/19. $255,000
201 Naples Ave, Stiteler Larry S Titan Investments & Fin Llc; 05/31/19. $142,000
FOLSOM
1503 Mays Landing Road, Miller Parker Hetzel Michele L; 05/28/19. $325,000
215 E Collings Drive, Leslie Donald G Stettler Steven M; 06/03/19. $141,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
307 Ave A, Indy1723 Llc Dimauro Richard; 05/24/19. $120,000
417 Vine Ave, US Bank Na Fenwick Joshua; 05/28/19. $125,000
501 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Potts John H/Exr Village Super Market Inc; 05/28/19. $1,000,105
311 Quince Ave, Majd Elvira Peters John; 05/28/19. $270,000
420 Elm Ave, Patel Yogesh Ward Les M; 05/29/19. $345,000
153 Kensington Drive, US Bank Na Hasani Burim; 05/29/19. $205,517
64 Liberty Court, Bishop Robert Waterman/Admrx Bishop Christine; 05/29/19. $73,426
446 Orange Tree Ave, US HUD Majumder Sumi; 05/30/19. $51,000
102 Daphne Drive, Rennie Raymond Parker Albert C Jr; 05/30/19. $290,000
15 Manchester St, Dowd Thomas J Stonnell Lynn; 05/31/19. $242,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
36 Jamestown Circle, Acevedo Javier M Fernandez Maria Alexandr A; 05/24/19. $168,000
264 Regents Circle, Hassani Amir Trott Ronald; 05/24/19. $163,000
3311 Larkspur Court, US Bank Tr Na Williams United Holdings Ll; 05/28/19. $45,500
6311 Liberty Ave, Bates Wes Smith Evan Taylor; 05/29/19. 1$29,000
Railroad Blvd, Difabrizio Carlo Oldfield John; 05/31/19. $35,500
2616 Boulder Court, Costello Edna E Huiza Javier; 05/31/19. $110,000
HAMMONTON
1015 N Egg Harbor Road, Eden Joseph V Glatz Patrick F; 05/28/19. $276,000
120 S Washington St, Provenzano Ida Quintero Valdez Cesar; 05/31/19. $155,000
551 Wilbur Ave, Schroeder James E III Mazzeo Melinda A; 05/31/19. $310,000
LINWOOD
208 E Patcong Lane, Feriozzi Stephen Beck William; 06/04/19. $962,500
550 Central Ave Unit F1, Crespo Joanne/Exrx Goldman Elizabeth; 06/06/19. $145,000
550 Central Ave Unit H11, Webb Karen A/Exrx Matthews Debra J; 06/07/19. $130,000
107 W Barr Ave, Winslow June C/Admrx Wolpaw Heath; 06/10/19. $225,100
MARGATE
120 N Gladstone Ave, Aronow Andrew Calhoun August; 05/29/19. $581,000
9600 Atlantic Ave, Adelman Joan Gutman Thomas A; 05/29/19. $325,000
9315 Atlantic Ave, Golkow Murray L Reger Erick C; 05/29/19. $111,000
14 S Washington Ave, Weintraub Craig Armstrong Development G R; 05/30/19. $305,000
7701 Atlantic Ave 41f, Aka 43f Sovel Sandra/Atty Goldberg Daniel; 05/30/19. $241,500
17 N Lancaster Ave, Martino Nicholas A/Exr Ruzzo Michael; 05/30/19. $410,000
5 N Vendome Ave, Piraino Builders Llc Seidel Jeffrey; 05/30/19. $1,650,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
441 Clark Drive, Delrossi George Dimatties John; 06/05/19. $73,000
5661 And 5701 Duerer St, Bosies Helen M Distefano Christopher; 06/10/19. $215,000
NORTHFIELD
221 W Revere Ave, Lawrence Matthew Guerrieri Gabriel; 05/24/19. $232,500
12 Country Club Drive, Tedeschi Vincent Palmer Michael; 05/28/19. $228,000
810 Maple Ave, Gadikian Garabed J Chakrabarty Ashim; 05/30/19. $199,900
630 Hollywood Drive, Vincent Carolyn M Bmry Property Group Llc; 05/30/19. $108,000
PLEASANTVILLE
31 Pacific Ave, Ranalli Vincent Barahona Mendoza Hugo; 05/28/19. $121,600
513 Chestnut St, Hometown Capital Ptnrs Llc Fuentes Roger Osorto; 05/28/19. $37,500
225 Leeds Ave Unit 94, Lsf9 Master Participation Tr Sevilla German P; 05/28/19. $80,000
605 Noahs Road, Hsbc Bank Usa Antillia Homes Llc; 05/28/19. $64,575
6 S Hampden Court, Taglianetti Edward Raddi Domenico G; 05/31/19. $105,000
SOMERS POINT
111 Osborne Road, Comfort John Pirolli Raymond; 06/03/19. $235,000
1 Lehigh Drive, Mckellick Lynn Stampler James; 06/03/19. $167,000
605 Harbour Cove Rock, Edward Mcnicholas Rachael; 06/03/19. $310,000
103 Harbour Cove, #4103 Cooper Lenora D/Atty Bednarczyk Jon Paige; 06/03/19. $217,500
40 Gulph Mill Road, Decker Jerry Decurtis Eric M; 06/04/19. $210,000
1312 Massachusetts Ave, Rossi Kenneth F Dean David; 06/04/19. $235,000
VENTNOR
6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 1010, Cocco Michael R Lis Kristin M; 06/03/19. $139,900
5503 Marshall Court, Jwa Inv Llc Todorov Borislav; 06/03/19. $110,000
322 N Harvard Ave, Letizia Joseph Peterson Thomas; 06/03/19. $400,000
320 N Harvard Ave, Salty Dogz Llc Peterson Thomas; 06/03/19. $300,000
803 N Victoria Ave, Gruman William Nordquist Clifford A; 06/03/19. $218,500
4800 Boardwalk Unit 700, Savett Stuart H Segal Robert; 06/04/19. $400,000
236 N Derby Ave Unit 406, Mangano Alfred Spiers Diane; 06/05/19. $155,000
800 Dudley Court, Shore Inv & Dev Llc Pensco Trust Co Llc; 06/05/19. $130,000
237 N Derby Ave, Mukhopadhyay Debasish Gindhart Robert S; 06/05/19. $190,000
111 N Sacramento Ave, Guzman Delopez Ana Alicia Deschaine Kathryn; 06/06/19. $255,900
5200 Boardwalk Unit 5a, Malamut David P Miller Gene P; 06/06/19. $200,000
Cape May County
AVALON
1670 First Ave, Kunzig Harry W Marshall Alexander; 6/2019. $1,387,500
1868 Dune Drive, Sheerin Michael Sinrod Bradley E; 6/2019. $1,915,000
26 E 12th St, H3 Enterprises LLC Binder John A IV; 6/2019. $1,925,000
1025 Dune Drive, Tancredi Michael P & P Shorehouse LLC; 6/2019. $1,932,500
CAPE MAY
141 Eldredge Ave, Hetzel Erik W Mc Donald William J; 6/2019. $425,000
712 Lafayette St, Tyson Michael P Van Syckle Peter B; 6/2019. $672,000
1432 Missouri Ave, Penza James A Shane Edward J; 6/2019. $685,000
1602 New Jersey Ave, Branton Richard G Jr Exr&C Branton Roger G; 6/2019. $840,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
11 Fairway Court, Pedroni Fuel Company Edwardi Frank; 6/2019. $150,000
37 W Rising Sun Drive, Meyer Irene Meyer Christopher; 6/2019. $178,500
81 Lakeview Drive, Fannie Mae Redwish Rehabs LLC; 6/2019. $186,900
LOWER TOWNSHIP
202 Linda Anne Ave, Agr Builders LLC Kocis William T III; 6/2019. $295,000
402 Artic Ave, Mckenna Carol L Toohey Daniel P; 6/2019. $359,900
9903 Seapointe Blvd #401, Tice Delavan Jr Alfassa Joseph J; 6/2019. $457,500
3205 Shore Drive, VP Grimm And W D Kratz Liv Trust Gilbert Leroy; 6/2019. $765,000
3602 Shore Drive, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Quigley John T; 6/2019. $780,000
214 Matthews Ave, Sprenkle Rita Mellito Margaret Moore; 6/2019. $40,000
17 Matthews Ave, Nrz Reo Inventory Corp Lone Palm LLC; 6/2019. $84,000
416 Mulberry Road, Troiano Louis F Haggerty Suzanne; 6/2019. $103,630
16 E Pacific Ave, Wadsworth Adrianne J Polanco Jonathan Lopez; 6/2019. $128,500
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
43 Route 47 N A22, Zarief Theodore Est By Adm Donnelly Edward J Jr; 6/2019. $25,000
116 Schoolhouse Lane, Hunter Shawn Mc Knew Jacquelnie; 6/2019. $27,000
43 Route 47 North, Loftus Michael A Pyryt George; 6/2019. $46,000
21 Kings Lane, US Bank Na Cust Burns Michael P; 6/2019. $109,500
NORTH WILDWOOD
1800 Atlantic Ave Un 306, Schrak Linda Sue Ulun Jacquelyn Bowes; 6/2019. $81,000
1401 Delaware Ave, Zaborowski Gregory Zaborowski Gary; 6/2019. $110,000
1800 Ocean Ave Un 423, Foody Scott K Schmitt Lawrence E; 6/2019. $122,000
500 Kennedy Drive Un 309, Donohue Marietta Vargas Karen; 6/2019. $149,900
1800 Ocean Ave, Virgilio Holdings LLC Galgoci Joseph; 6/2019. $177,000
OCEAN CITY
336-338 Bay Ave, Waddell William R Adams Steven A; 6/2019. $375,000
1711 Haven Ave, Garzarella Vincent J Connolly Shawn M; 6/2019. $417,125
508 7th St Un A, Carskadon Linda J Besz Corey J; 6/2019. $440,000
450 Asbury Ave Un B, Barnett Donna Greenwood Lisa E; 6/2019. $450,000
445 Asbury Ave,Eskaros Anwar R Rollins Gina M; 6/2019. $450,000
4932-34 West Ave, Moraux Patricia E Est Hq Investments LLC; 6/2019. $482,500
103-11 13th St, Barile Mary Ann Rusas Nicole; 6/2019. $484,000
STONE HARBOR
233-235 99th St, Novak William N Wilcox Arthur H; 6/2019. $410,000
227 108th St, Ruehling Fred W Vignola David; 6/2019. $415,000
258 83rd St Rear, Biddle Scott M Trees Edward W; 6/2019. $865,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
127 Route 50, Georgetti Investments LLC Conover Ventures LLC; 6/2019. $100,000
14 Hope Corson Road, Smith Geraldine M Hemberger Chris; 6/2019. $120,000
1 Walton Ave, Mc Gonigle Mark R Goudie Robert L; 6/2019. $258,000
291 Mercer Road, Affrunti Marie J Bouchard Nathan M; 6/2019. $260,000
12 Evio John Court, Peters Andrea Rumer Samantha; 6/2019. $285,000
8 Camlough Road, Bird Devin Mclaughlin John P; 6/2019. $440,000
WEST CAPE MAY
636 W Maple Ave, Ortiz Salvatore J Moncrief Gerald M; 6/2019. $204,140
553 W Glenwood Ave Un B, Rare Properties LLC Baker Michael D; 6/2019. $320,000
100 Pacific Ave, Moye Marvin Donohue Stephen; 6/2019. $405,000
606 Second Ave Un 2, Burke Richard P Mc Closkey Michael J III; $820,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
49 Cedar St, Rct Realty Llc; Thompson Benjamin, Cartagena Aida; 5/21/2019. $70,000
1 Russell Sage Ave, Collins Myyra Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Fierro Teodora; 5/21/2019. $62,940
15 Pine St, Kaganzev Anita; Kaganzev Sergei, Conte-Douglas Danielle A; Douglas Allen; 5/21/2019. $52,000
213 Bank St, Ziyadeh Naser, Hf Property Management & Construction Llc; 5/22/2019. $20,000
189 Bank St, Reinherz David Neil; Reinherz Mary Theresa, Trinidad Reyna Veleces; 5/22/2019. $24,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
6506 Battle Lane, Greenblatt Hellen; Plummer John Est, Vosburgh William J; 5/23/2019. $54,000
2536 Milbourne Drive, First Union National Bank Of Delaware Fka; Wachovia Bank Of Delaware Fka; Wells Fargo Bank, Heath Brenda; Heath Larry; 5/28/2019. $20,000
7928 Battle Lane, Hruza Joann Aka Exec; Hruza Leslie Est By Exec; Hruza Marie Tice Est; Nealis Joann M Aka Exec, Driver Jessica; Nealis Michael; 5/31/2019. $120,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
264 New Jersey Ave, Kij Stanley I; Kij Zuzanna, Daluisio Sabrina Leanne; Daluisio Stephen C; 5/29/2019. $135,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
12 Country Club Drive, Catania Alfred Anthony, Ccci Llc; 5/20/2019. $150,000
43 King Drive, 1st Constitution Bank By Shrf; Njhr 3 Llc; 5/21/2019. $33,135.42
Holly Way, Hansen Carl Aka; Hansen Karl Aka; Hansen Susan Mary, Salmon Edward H; 5/21/2019. $15,000
373 Ramah Road, Kenelia Anthony, Pettit George; 5/22/2019. $35,500
490 East Ave, Christiana Trust By Trust By Atty; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty, Sharp James Jr; 5/22/2019. $42,000
97 Fairton Millville Road, Jost Steve, Muhlbaier Catherine M; 5/22/2019. $107,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
739 Shiloh Pike, Berry Hester L Aka Est By Exec By Shrf; Berry Joseph W Jr Ind Exec By Shrf; Berry Lenora H Aka Est By Exec By Shrf; Cortes Joyce A Aka Est By Exec By Shrf; Corteze Joyce Ann Aka Est By Exec By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; Td Bank By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf, Singh Amarjit; Singh Gurmej; 5/8/2019. $34,200
891 Barretts Run Road, Straigis Debra L, Battiata Terri K; Battiata Thomas A; 5/8/2019. $180,000
43 Lakeside Drive, Atkinson Ronald By Atty; Atkinson Stephanie Atty, Williams Shermere C; 5/14/2019. $124,000
502 Shiloh Pike, Bank Of America Trust Fka; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Washington Mutual Mortgage Wmalt Series 2006-8 By Trust By Atty, Sauce-Saucedo Edith; 5/15/2019. $55,000
3 Tipton Drive, Clark Heather, Hatch Christopher; Hatch Kelli; 5/17/2019. $161,000
7 Center Lane, Gardner John P; Red Oak Servicing Co Llc, Tier Two Capital Llc; 5/30/2019. $50,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3045 Martin Ave, Aron Alan M; Aron Albert, Brode Theodore; 5/31/2019. $177,000
54 Maple Avenue, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Miller Kevin; 5/29/2019. $10,000
13194 Buckshutem Road, Tirelli Gina P; Tirelli Kevin A Est, Garman Joanna J; Garman Shannon L; 5/29/2019. $235,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
3 Waterfall Lane, 4/2019. $284,000
31 Garden Path, 4/2019. $373,346
4 Deer Run Drive South, 4/2019. $261,000
5 Starry Lane, 4/2019. $408,376
LACEY TOWNSHIP
115 Foxwood Lane, 3/2019. $255,950
208 Ambermist Way, 3/2019. $359,078
219 Laurel Blvd, 3/2019. $210,000
113 Arborridge Drive, 4/2019. $470,000
1143 Beach Blvd, 4/2019. $290,000
213 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $434,394
434 Chelsea St, 4/2019. $207,000
1254 Pensacola Road, 4/2019. $156,000
1254 Pensacola Road, 4/2019. $175,000
1538 Beverly Road, 4/2019. $335,000
1914 Parkside Drive, 4/2019. $255,000
2064 Crestwood Drive, 4/2019. $146,600
2120 Whitcomb Road, 4/2019. $100,000
108 Sinclair Ave, 4/2019. $208,900
216 Falkenburgh Ave, 4/2019. $151,000
471 Commodore Drive, 4/2019. $220,000
1612 Evans Road, 4/2019. $170,000
2179 Llewellyn, 4/2019. $132,987
409 Barramore Ave, 4/2019. $82,500
5 Gladstone St, 4/2019. $490,144
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.