Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

912 Marlborough Ave, Daab Charles Bocelle Randy; 06/03/19. $120,000

104 E Woodland Ave, Lashley James K Mcanally Frances G; 06/03/19. $79,900

405 N Shore Road, US Bank Na Atlantic Sunshine Prop Llc; 06/03/19. $95,000

256 Coolidge Ave, US VA Rojas Henry; 06/04/19. $56,000

1129 Mediterranean Ave, Elslawy Mohamed E Mediterranean Atlantic City; 06/04/19. $50,000

113 W Church St, One Mechanic Street Llc Olaughlin Carol/Atty; 06/05/19. $199,000

801 Marlborough Ave, Santoro Taylor A Curcio Laura A; 06/06/19. $207,000

ATLANTIC CITY

101 S Raleigh Ave, 518 Iannelli Filomena/Exrx Hernandez Claudia Aracely; 06/03/19. $89,900

620 N Indiana Ave, US HUD Press Ac Llc; 06/05/19. $42,575

2721 Boardwalk Unit 407, Wall Joseph P Sr Curran Robert; 06/05/19. $65,000

2637 Arctic Ave, Cocozza Harvey Sultana Jenifa; 06/06/19. $72,500

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1101-2, Carolina Moon Llc Ferrara Benjamin; 06/06/19. $202,000

101 S Raleigh Ave, Hurchik Michael Henain Mary Beth; 06/07/19. $60,000

720 Warrena Road, Bank Of Ny Mellon Rios Andy E; 06/07/19. $49,700

BRIGANTINE

32 Beacon Lane, Dejesse John Decker Mark; 05/21/19. $370,000

1303 Sheridan Blvd, Vizza Peter F Durso Frank; 05/22/19. $206,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Juarez James Dellisanti Dennis G; 05/23/19. $115,000

1 Manitoba Ave A, Whelan Joseph Schrandt Frederick; 05/24/19. $175,000

4220 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit 1, Mullen Lucinda Orlofsky Stephen M; 05/28/19. $258,500

38 Lighthouse Drive Unit B, Giangiulio Ralph Hanshaw Roy D Jr; 05/29/19. $250,000

38 N 12th St, Falcone Janice Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc; 05/30/19. $500,000

314 15th St South, Crilley Edward M Cice Michael; 05/30/19. $460,000

113 Hamilton Place St, Clair Genevieve L/Exrx Carr Kasey; 05/31/19. $290,000

205 3rd St South Unit B, Markus Charles Ferro Dawn M; 05/31/19. $251,000

417 Seahorse Road, Suchocki Robert J Mckinski Glenn E; 05/31/19. $335,000

903 Bayshore Ave, Mcmullen Patricia A Siegel Kevin M; 05/31/19. $525,000

323 44th St South Unit 20, Fregia Maureen M Schick Jeffrey Francis; 05/31/19. $220,000

BUENA

344 Wheat Road, Derise Rose E/Atty Lopez Ruiz Antonio; 06/03/19. $125,000

106 Park Drive, Smith Sean Athey Jennifer L; 06/11/19. $175,000

447 S Brewster Road, Arvest Central Mtg Co Petrini Louis Jr; 06/19/19. $32,500

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

250 Weymouth Road, Fannie Mae Rohm Arthur Thomas; 06/04/19. $175,000

991 Tuckahoe Road, Vieni Donna/Ind&Admr Meischker Ronald C; 06/06/19. $75,000

300 Colin Ave, Cds Profit Llc Baldwin Stephanie; 06/06/19. $145,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

720 Cincinnati Ave, US HUD Giordano Mary; 06/05/19. $32,000

1202 Moss Mill Road Invync Llc Steven Saul Goldstein Fami; 06/11/19. $980,000

125 Liverpool Ave, Deutsche Bank Tr Co Americas Go America Llc; 06/13/19. $26,580

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

209 Patterson Ave, Torti Christina Hudson Keith A; 05/28/19. $150,000

28 Winterberry Road, Mccardell Caitlin Konkel Alexander G; 05/28/19. $243,500

3087 Tremont Ave, Bland Marietta B Calderon Luis Daniel; 05/29/19. $160,000

101 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Salinas Geoffrey; 05/29/19. $270,000

234 London Court, Nixon Doris Jean/Shff 234 London Court Tr; 05/30/19. $65,000

27 Buckingham Drive, Sandler Paul Alan Schlindwein Timothy Micha E; 05/31/19. $300,000

214 Fruitwood Ave, Blue Sky Prop Llc Sierra Angel D; 05/31/19. $222,000

6 Gallant Fox Lane, Lively Tiffany D Hurley Harry R Jr; 05/31/19. $255,000

201 Naples Ave, Stiteler Larry S Titan Investments & Fin Llc; 05/31/19. $142,000

FOLSOM

1503 Mays Landing Road, Miller Parker Hetzel Michele L; 05/28/19. $325,000

215 E Collings Drive, Leslie Donald G Stettler Steven M; 06/03/19. $141,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

307 Ave A, Indy1723 Llc Dimauro Richard; 05/24/19. $120,000

417 Vine Ave, US Bank Na Fenwick Joshua; 05/28/19. $125,000

501 E Jimmie Leeds Road, Potts John H/Exr Village Super Market Inc; 05/28/19. $1,000,105

311 Quince Ave, Majd Elvira Peters John; 05/28/19. $270,000

420 Elm Ave, Patel Yogesh Ward Les M; 05/29/19. $345,000

153 Kensington Drive, US Bank Na Hasani Burim; 05/29/19. $205,517

64 Liberty Court, Bishop Robert Waterman/Admrx Bishop Christine; 05/29/19. $73,426

446 Orange Tree Ave, US HUD Majumder Sumi; 05/30/19. $51,000

102 Daphne Drive, Rennie Raymond Parker Albert C Jr; 05/30/19. $290,000

15 Manchester St, Dowd Thomas J Stonnell Lynn; 05/31/19. $242,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

36 Jamestown Circle, Acevedo Javier M Fernandez Maria Alexandr A; 05/24/19. $168,000

264 Regents Circle, Hassani Amir Trott Ronald; 05/24/19. $163,000

3311 Larkspur Court, US Bank Tr Na Williams United Holdings Ll; 05/28/19. $45,500

6311 Liberty Ave, Bates Wes Smith Evan Taylor; 05/29/19. 1$29,000

Railroad Blvd, Difabrizio Carlo Oldfield John; 05/31/19. $35,500

2616 Boulder Court, Costello Edna E Huiza Javier; 05/31/19. $110,000

HAMMONTON

1015 N Egg Harbor Road, Eden Joseph V Glatz Patrick F; 05/28/19. $276,000

120 S Washington St, Provenzano Ida Quintero Valdez Cesar; 05/31/19. $155,000

551 Wilbur Ave, Schroeder James E III Mazzeo Melinda A; 05/31/19. $310,000

LINWOOD

208 E Patcong Lane, Feriozzi Stephen Beck William; 06/04/19. $962,500

550 Central Ave Unit F1, Crespo Joanne/Exrx Goldman Elizabeth; 06/06/19. $145,000

550 Central Ave Unit H11, Webb Karen A/Exrx Matthews Debra J; 06/07/19. $130,000

107 W Barr Ave, Winslow June C/Admrx Wolpaw Heath; 06/10/19. $225,100

MARGATE

120 N Gladstone Ave, Aronow Andrew Calhoun August; 05/29/19. $581,000

9600 Atlantic Ave, Adelman Joan Gutman Thomas A; 05/29/19. $325,000

9315 Atlantic Ave, Golkow Murray L Reger Erick C; 05/29/19. $111,000

14 S Washington Ave, Weintraub Craig Armstrong Development G R; 05/30/19. $305,000

7701 Atlantic Ave 41f, Aka 43f Sovel Sandra/Atty Goldberg Daniel; 05/30/19. $241,500

17 N Lancaster Ave, Martino Nicholas A/Exr Ruzzo Michael; 05/30/19. $410,000

5 N Vendome Ave, Piraino Builders Llc Seidel Jeffrey; 05/30/19. $1,650,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

441 Clark Drive, Delrossi George Dimatties John; 06/05/19. $73,000

5661 And 5701 Duerer St, Bosies Helen M Distefano Christopher; 06/10/19. $215,000

NORTHFIELD

221 W Revere Ave, Lawrence Matthew Guerrieri Gabriel; 05/24/19. $232,500

12 Country Club Drive, Tedeschi Vincent Palmer Michael; 05/28/19. $228,000

810 Maple Ave, Gadikian Garabed J Chakrabarty Ashim; 05/30/19. $199,900

630 Hollywood Drive, Vincent Carolyn M Bmry Property Group Llc; 05/30/19. $108,000

PLEASANTVILLE

31 Pacific Ave, Ranalli Vincent Barahona Mendoza Hugo; 05/28/19. $121,600

513 Chestnut St, Hometown Capital Ptnrs Llc Fuentes Roger Osorto; 05/28/19. $37,500

225 Leeds Ave Unit 94, Lsf9 Master Participation Tr Sevilla German P; 05/28/19. $80,000

605 Noahs Road, Hsbc Bank Usa Antillia Homes Llc; 05/28/19. $64,575

6 S Hampden Court, Taglianetti Edward Raddi Domenico G; 05/31/19. $105,000

SOMERS POINT

111 Osborne Road, Comfort John Pirolli Raymond; 06/03/19. $235,000

1 Lehigh Drive, Mckellick Lynn Stampler James; 06/03/19. $167,000

605 Harbour Cove Rock, Edward Mcnicholas Rachael; 06/03/19. $310,000

103 Harbour Cove, #4103 Cooper Lenora D/Atty Bednarczyk Jon Paige; 06/03/19. $217,500

40 Gulph Mill Road, Decker Jerry Decurtis Eric M; 06/04/19. $210,000

1312 Massachusetts Ave, Rossi Kenneth F Dean David; 06/04/19. $235,000

VENTNOR

6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 1010, Cocco Michael R Lis Kristin M; 06/03/19. $139,900

5503 Marshall Court, Jwa Inv Llc Todorov Borislav; 06/03/19. $110,000

322 N Harvard Ave, Letizia Joseph Peterson Thomas; 06/03/19. $400,000

320 N Harvard Ave, Salty Dogz Llc Peterson Thomas; 06/03/19. $300,000

803 N Victoria Ave, Gruman William Nordquist Clifford A; 06/03/19. $218,500

4800 Boardwalk Unit 700, Savett Stuart H Segal Robert; 06/04/19. $400,000

236 N Derby Ave Unit 406, Mangano Alfred Spiers Diane; 06/05/19. $155,000

800 Dudley Court, Shore Inv & Dev Llc Pensco Trust Co Llc; 06/05/19. $130,000

237 N Derby Ave, Mukhopadhyay Debasish Gindhart Robert S; 06/05/19. $190,000

111 N Sacramento Ave, Guzman Delopez Ana Alicia Deschaine Kathryn; 06/06/19. $255,900

5200 Boardwalk Unit 5a, Malamut David P Miller Gene P; 06/06/19. $200,000

Cape May County

AVALON

1670 First Ave, Kunzig Harry W Marshall Alexander; 6/2019. $1,387,500

1868 Dune Drive, Sheerin Michael Sinrod Bradley E; 6/2019. $1,915,000

26 E 12th St, H3 Enterprises LLC Binder John A IV; 6/2019. $1,925,000

1025 Dune Drive, Tancredi Michael P & P Shorehouse LLC; 6/2019. $1,932,500

CAPE MAY

141 Eldredge Ave, Hetzel Erik W Mc Donald William J; 6/2019. $425,000

712 Lafayette St, Tyson Michael P Van Syckle Peter B; 6/2019. $672,000

1432 Missouri Ave, Penza James A Shane Edward J; 6/2019. $685,000

1602 New Jersey Ave, Branton Richard G Jr Exr&C Branton Roger G; 6/2019. $840,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

11 Fairway Court, Pedroni Fuel Company Edwardi Frank; 6/2019. $150,000

37 W Rising Sun Drive, Meyer Irene Meyer Christopher; 6/2019. $178,500

81 Lakeview Drive, Fannie Mae Redwish Rehabs LLC; 6/2019. $186,900

LOWER TOWNSHIP

202 Linda Anne Ave, Agr Builders LLC Kocis William T III; 6/2019. $295,000

402 Artic Ave, Mckenna Carol L Toohey Daniel P; 6/2019. $359,900

9903 Seapointe Blvd #401, Tice Delavan Jr Alfassa Joseph J; 6/2019. $457,500

3205 Shore Drive, VP Grimm And W D Kratz Liv Trust Gilbert Leroy; 6/2019. $765,000

3602 Shore Drive, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Quigley John T; 6/2019. $780,000

214 Matthews Ave, Sprenkle Rita Mellito Margaret Moore; 6/2019. $40,000

17 Matthews Ave, Nrz Reo Inventory Corp Lone Palm LLC; 6/2019. $84,000

416 Mulberry Road, Troiano Louis F Haggerty Suzanne; 6/2019. $103,630

16 E Pacific Ave, Wadsworth Adrianne J Polanco Jonathan Lopez; 6/2019. $128,500

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

43 Route 47 N A22, Zarief Theodore Est By Adm Donnelly Edward J Jr; 6/2019. $25,000

116 Schoolhouse Lane, Hunter Shawn Mc Knew Jacquelnie; 6/2019. $27,000

43 Route 47 North, Loftus Michael A Pyryt George; 6/2019. $46,000

21 Kings Lane, US Bank Na Cust Burns Michael P; 6/2019. $109,500

NORTH WILDWOOD

1800 Atlantic Ave Un 306, Schrak Linda Sue Ulun Jacquelyn Bowes; 6/2019. $81,000

1401 Delaware Ave, Zaborowski Gregory Zaborowski Gary; 6/2019. $110,000

1800 Ocean Ave Un 423, Foody Scott K Schmitt Lawrence E; 6/2019. $122,000

500 Kennedy Drive Un 309, Donohue Marietta Vargas Karen; 6/2019. $149,900

1800 Ocean Ave, Virgilio Holdings LLC Galgoci Joseph; 6/2019. $177,000

OCEAN CITY

336-338 Bay Ave, Waddell William R Adams Steven A; 6/2019. $375,000

1711 Haven Ave, Garzarella Vincent J Connolly Shawn M; 6/2019. $417,125

508 7th St Un A, Carskadon Linda J Besz Corey J; 6/2019. $440,000

450 Asbury Ave Un B, Barnett Donna Greenwood Lisa E; 6/2019. $450,000

445 Asbury Ave,Eskaros Anwar R Rollins Gina M; 6/2019. $450,000

4932-34 West Ave, Moraux Patricia E Est Hq Investments LLC; 6/2019. $482,500

103-11 13th St, Barile Mary Ann Rusas Nicole; 6/2019. $484,000

STONE HARBOR

233-235 99th St, Novak William N Wilcox Arthur H; 6/2019. $410,000

227 108th St, Ruehling Fred W Vignola David; 6/2019. $415,000

258 83rd St Rear, Biddle Scott M Trees Edward W; 6/2019. $865,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

127 Route 50, Georgetti Investments LLC Conover Ventures LLC; 6/2019. $100,000

14 Hope Corson Road, Smith Geraldine M Hemberger Chris; 6/2019. $120,000

1 Walton Ave, Mc Gonigle Mark R Goudie Robert L; 6/2019. $258,000

291 Mercer Road, Affrunti Marie J Bouchard Nathan M; 6/2019. $260,000

12 Evio John Court, Peters Andrea Rumer Samantha; 6/2019. $285,000

8 Camlough Road, Bird Devin Mclaughlin John P; 6/2019. $440,000

WEST CAPE MAY

636 W Maple Ave, Ortiz Salvatore J Moncrief Gerald M; 6/2019. $204,140

553 W Glenwood Ave Un B, Rare Properties LLC Baker Michael D; 6/2019. $320,000

100 Pacific Ave, Moye Marvin Donohue Stephen; 6/2019. $405,000

606 Second Ave Un 2, Burke Richard P Mc Closkey Michael J III; $820,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

49 Cedar St, Rct Realty Llc; Thompson Benjamin, Cartagena Aida; 5/21/2019. $70,000

1 Russell Sage Ave, Collins Myyra Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Fierro Teodora; 5/21/2019. $62,940

15 Pine St, Kaganzev Anita; Kaganzev Sergei, Conte-Douglas Danielle A; Douglas Allen; 5/21/2019. $52,000

213 Bank St, Ziyadeh Naser, Hf Property Management & Construction Llc; 5/22/2019. $20,000

189 Bank St, Reinherz David Neil; Reinherz Mary Theresa, Trinidad Reyna Veleces; 5/22/2019. $24,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

6506 Battle Lane, Greenblatt Hellen; Plummer John Est, Vosburgh William J; 5/23/2019. $54,000

2536 Milbourne Drive, First Union National Bank Of Delaware Fka; Wachovia Bank Of Delaware Fka; Wells Fargo Bank, Heath Brenda; Heath Larry; 5/28/2019. $20,000

7928 Battle Lane, Hruza Joann Aka Exec; Hruza Leslie Est By Exec; Hruza Marie Tice Est; Nealis Joann M Aka Exec, Driver Jessica; Nealis Michael; 5/31/2019. $120,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

264 New Jersey Ave, Kij Stanley I; Kij Zuzanna, Daluisio Sabrina Leanne; Daluisio Stephen C; 5/29/2019. $135,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

12 Country Club Drive, Catania Alfred Anthony, Ccci Llc; 5/20/2019. $150,000

43 King Drive, 1st Constitution Bank By Shrf; Njhr 3 Llc; 5/21/2019. $33,135.42

Holly Way, Hansen Carl Aka; Hansen Karl Aka; Hansen Susan Mary, Salmon Edward H; 5/21/2019. $15,000

373 Ramah Road, Kenelia Anthony, Pettit George; 5/22/2019. $35,500

490 East Ave, Christiana Trust By Trust By Atty; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty, Sharp James Jr; 5/22/2019. $42,000

97 Fairton Millville Road, Jost Steve, Muhlbaier Catherine M; 5/22/2019. $107,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

739 Shiloh Pike, Berry Hester L Aka Est By Exec By Shrf; Berry Joseph W Jr Ind Exec By Shrf; Berry Lenora H Aka Est By Exec By Shrf; Cortes Joyce A Aka Est By Exec By Shrf; Corteze Joyce Ann Aka Est By Exec By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; Td Bank By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf, Singh Amarjit; Singh Gurmej; 5/8/2019. $34,200

891 Barretts Run Road, Straigis Debra L, Battiata Terri K; Battiata Thomas A; 5/8/2019. $180,000

43 Lakeside Drive, Atkinson Ronald By Atty; Atkinson Stephanie Atty, Williams Shermere C; 5/14/2019. $124,000

502 Shiloh Pike, Bank Of America Trust Fka; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Washington Mutual Mortgage Wmalt Series 2006-8 By Trust By Atty, Sauce-Saucedo Edith; 5/15/2019. $55,000

3 Tipton Drive, Clark Heather, Hatch Christopher; Hatch Kelli; 5/17/2019. $161,000

7 Center Lane, Gardner John P; Red Oak Servicing Co Llc, Tier Two Capital Llc; 5/30/2019. $50,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

3045 Martin Ave, Aron Alan M; Aron Albert, Brode Theodore; 5/31/2019. $177,000

54 Maple Avenue, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Miller Kevin; 5/29/2019. $10,000

13194 Buckshutem Road, Tirelli Gina P; Tirelli Kevin A Est, Garman Joanna J; Garman Shannon L; 5/29/2019. $235,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

3 Waterfall Lane, 4/2019. $284,000

31 Garden Path, 4/2019. $373,346

4 Deer Run Drive South, 4/2019. $261,000

5 Starry Lane, 4/2019. $408,376

LACEY TOWNSHIP

115 Foxwood Lane, 3/2019. $255,950

208 Ambermist Way, 3/2019. $359,078

219 Laurel Blvd, 3/2019. $210,000

113 Arborridge Drive, 4/2019. $470,000

1143 Beach Blvd, 4/2019. $290,000

213 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $434,394

434 Chelsea St, 4/2019. $207,000

1254 Pensacola Road, 4/2019. $156,000

1254 Pensacola Road, 4/2019. $175,000

1538 Beverly Road, 4/2019. $335,000

1914 Parkside Drive, 4/2019. $255,000

2064 Crestwood Drive, 4/2019. $146,600

2120 Whitcomb Road, 4/2019. $100,000

108 Sinclair Ave, 4/2019. $208,900

216 Falkenburgh Ave, 4/2019. $151,000

471 Commodore Drive, 4/2019. $220,000

1612 Evans Road, 4/2019. $170,000

2179 Llewellyn, 4/2019. $132,987

409 Barramore Ave, 4/2019. $82,500

5 Gladstone St, 4/2019. $490,144

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments