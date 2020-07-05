Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
3851 Boardwalk Unit 1102, Jorden Mary L/Exrx Mcelhone D Stewart III; 04/27/20. $238,500
4115 South Blvd, Charlotte E Brainard Irr Tr II Maloney Rebecca; 04/27/20. $111,000
BRIGANTINE
306 Seashell Lane, Lauletta Joseph Demarco Mary Teresa; 04/29/20. $239,900
332 35th St South Unit A, Mckinley Kelly K Steffey Aaron; 04/29/20. $382,500
209 29th St South, Harris Toni/Exrx Warner Thomas Shawn; 04/30/20. $650,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
219 W Beach Road, Pollock Donald L Jr Pinkard Elise; 04/23/20. $180,000
412 Cushman Ave, Russo Charles Whitman James; 04/23/20. $130,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
430 Boston Ave, Connie Martin J Reed Eryn; 04/27/20. $143,000
11 Heather Croft, Friday John Ascoli Satriano Llc; 04/28/20. $67,500
318 Cedar Lake Drive, Hargrove Tony O Jr Dr Horton Inc Nj; 04/28/20. $322,900
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
15 Federal Court, Jmmk Llc Rodriguez Michael; 04/24/20. $84,000
16 Meadow Ridge Road, Perkins Kim Gitto Steven A; 04/24/20. $80,000
551 Brandywine Drive, Bozzo Vincent Rios Edwin; 04/24/20. $280,000
577 Seaview Ave, Wargo Amanda L Bozzo Vincent T; 04/24/20. $230,000
689 Pine Valley Court, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Cirigliano Joseph J; 04/24/20. $273,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6212 Oliver Ave, Flick Charles Molina Elizabeth M; 04/24/20. $142,300
42 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Buswell Seth B; 04/27/20. $286,771
HAMMONTON
430 N Chew Road, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Le Thu V; 04/29/20. $82,000
30 Dogwood Lane, Kmd Construction Llc Plumley Thomas; 04/30/20. $325,000.00
LINWOOD
200 W Seaview Ave, Zarycranski Michael J/Heir Wilson Elizabeth M; 04/29/20. $245,000
2106 New Road Unit C 3, Maria A Kleiber Md Llc 411 Park Blvd Llc; 04/29/20. $103,500
MARGATE
106 N Pembroke Ave, Sacks Michael J Kaufman Rachael C; 04/29/20. $609,942.50
8501 Monmouth Ave, Dimattia Alfred S/Heir Woloszyn John L; 04/29/20. $415,000
NORTHFIELD
36 Jackson Ave, US HUD Marquina Contreras Ysabel Y; 04/20/20. $151,000
13 Juniper Drive, Miller Charles G Holloway Christina; 04/23/20. $195,000
SOMERS POINT
300 Philadelphia Ave, Nagle Douglas R Cohen Paul Jay II; 04/29/20. $305,000
49 Bucknell Road, Massaglia Joseph Gottenberg Robert; 04/29/20. $239,000
105 E Meyran Ave, Crest Construction Llc Gillespie Charles D; 04/30/20. $295,000
VENTNOR
309 Canterbury Court, Marchetti Albert Trasatti Michael; 04/27/20. $166,000
4800 Boardwalk #1005, Alterman Marsha Caprice Robert C; 04/27/20. 289,000
Cape May County
AVALON
697 21st St, Tk 12 Holdings LLC Kerr Wesley E; 05/2020. $425,000
663 21st St, Cooney Kevin M Cavallaro Christopher; 05/2020. $705,000
354 41st St, Castelvenere LLC Double T Dev Group LLC; 05/2020. $1,325,000
7 Flamingo Drive, Leach Robin C Trust Mb Shore Investors II LLC; 05/2020.$3,250,000
197 64th St, 197 64th St LLC 74 E 13th St Avalon LLC; 05/2020. $5,000,000
CAPE MAY
1109 West St, D’Aoust Jeffrey Haugh Billy; 05/2020. $890,000
57 Beachhurst Drive, Mtglq Inv Lp Eastern Real Estate NJ; 05/2020. $130,000
1212 Illinois Ave, Goelz Raymond R Jr Adm Hope Christopher; 05/2020. $320,000
1121 Virginia Ave, Radell Lisa Exr Reed James S; 05/2020. $380,000
CAPE MAY POINT
403 Cambridge Ave, Zeccola Dorothy A Mullen Kevin; 05/2020. $1,182,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
670 N Route 47, Dilouie John Nunez Imelda Cruz; 05/2020. $224,700
3 Cheshire Drive, Klocksin James Kevin Moulder Mark E; 05/2020. $335,000
63 Golden Spike, Venezia Norman La France Blaise J; 05/2020. $51,500
LOWER TOWNSHIP
62 Kentucky Ave, Schubert James John Exr Stefanucci Tara J; 05/2020. $164,900
100 Village Road, Nuttall Cathy Maclacklin Michelle; 05/2020. $195,000
884 Myrna Road, Smith David B Anderson Dawn Elaine; 05/2020. $219,900
7 Trotter Way, Zimmer Thomas Grassi Shannon; 05/2020. $233,000
318 Village Road, Reed Ronald E Lauser John F; 05/2020. $249,777
988-994 Route 109, Rita M Wallace Trust Basalyga David; 05/2020. $250,000
9907 Seapointe Blvd, Zarrello Frank M Braun John T; 05/2020. $320,000
503 Forest Road, Moses Richard A Mont Eve Marie; 05/2020. $350,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
2 Pine Forest Court, Kates Richard A Kopetsky Joseph; 05/2020. $323,000
608 Hand Ave, Ross Denham Invs LLC Mc Laughlin Martin; 05/2020. $439,000
43 Route 47 North, Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $37,500
1451 Burleigh Ave, HUD By Secy Trigueros Real Estate LLC; 05/2020. $73,000
110 Lehigh Ave, Archibald Charles T Mc Cann Lucas Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V 05/2020. $147,500
11 Tressler Lane, Barry Lisa Beard Barry Christine O Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $180,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
708 Surf Ave, Black Hugh T Landgraf James R; 05/2020. $335,000
210 W 10th Ave, Giampa Geremiah Gretzula William J; 05/2020. $360,000
513 E 17th Ave Un 304, Kille Edward Healy Robert B; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $120,000
2211 New Jersey Ave, Comey Dennis O’Rourke Thomas D; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $195,000
713 A W Spruce Ave, Keller James G Kelly James K; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $254,000
OCEAN CITY
3120 Simpson Ave, Schilling Michael Kelly Dermid J; 05/2020. $510,000
2747 West Ave 2nd Fl, Saul Gregory D Freda Scott; 05/2020. $596,000
3129-31 Central Ave, Berkeyheiser David W Ark 18 LLC; 05/2020. $600,000
1828-30 Central Ave, Cullen Shawn P Cope Ernest E III; 05/2020. $815,000
10 Argyle Pace, Morris Raymond Moncrief Jacob A; 05/2020. $865,000
1930 Ferndale Drive, Kfuzz Dev LLC Schilling Michael; 05/2020. $1,196,487
5107 Central Ave, Dejong Mark Iacobucci Karen Wooten; 05/2020. $1,200,000
2218-20 Wesley Ave, Diamante Homes LLC Catalana Frank J; 05/2020. $1,580,000
SEA ISLE CITY
2213 Landis Ave South, 2213 Landis LLC Lampart Hans; 05/2020. $1,250,000
3918 Landis Ave, Katz Lawrence A Staab Albert J; 05/2020. $175,000
3500 Boardwalk, Cahill Dennis W Sondesky Thomas; 05/2020. $600,000
241 37th St, Pafort Margaret Mcneill Robert F Jr; 05/2020. $645,000
242 40th St, Brockett Timothy Ramell Kathryn M; 05/2020. $680,000
STONE HARBOR
10559 Third Ave, Calvitti Marie L Est Melchiorre Paul; 05/2020. $2,628,350
170 86th St, Gabriel James M Mc Grory Patrick; 05/2020. $3,225,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1400 S Commonwealth Ave, Nickelsberg Steven Salvucci Robert Jr Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $780,000
71 Cedar Ave, Millevoi Kenneth J Jr Millevoi Kyle; Mance Terry L Piscopo Robert V; 05/2020. $165,000
WEST CAPE MAY
414-416 N Broadway, Ploof Roger Hammer Rentals LLC; 05/2020. $600,000
WEST WILDWOOD
15 Bay Ave, Kelly Andrew E Melon Erik; 05/2020. $181,000
10 A Ave, Ridings Christopher F Pompe James H; 05/2020. $332,500
7 C Ave, Clark Kathleen M Delco Property Inv LLC; 05/2020. $100,000
WILDWOOD
138 E Spicer Ave, Garden St Real Estate Hldngs LLC 138 E Spicer LLC; 05/2020. $140,000
118 E Hand Ave, Burden Timothy Wiley Steven; 05/2020. $299,999
601 W Wildwood Ave, Holliday Rose A Bray Eric S; 05/2020. $708,000
308 W Pine Ave, Dooley Patrick J Spiotto Ernest; 05/2020. $80,000
312 E Hand Ave Un 10, Romagano Therese Werme Karen Patricia; 05/2020. $130,000
4501 Pacific Ave, La Salle John E Spera Anthony J; 05/2020. $143,000
WILDWOOD CREST
7201 Seaview Ave, 7201 Seaview LLC O’Donnell Thomas J; 05/2020. $725,000
9400 Ocean Ave, Iacono Anthony V Jr Murphy Nancy; 05/2020. $790,000
6110-12 Park Blvd, 6110 Park Blvd LLC Dickey Dean Richard; 05/2020. $1,050,000
WOODBINE
709 Madison Ave, Craig Yolanda Exr&C Hair Michael; 04/2020. $125,000
704 Sumner Ave, Sumner House LLC Lind Charlie IV; 05/2020. $175,000
Cumberland County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
51 Hitchner Ave, Boss Anne R By Atty; Boss Arthur Wd Est; Corson Susan B Atty; Sorantino Joseph J Iv; 4/9/2020. $202,000
216 Randolph Road, Baitinger Frank P III; Shiloh Farm Llc; 4/17/2020. $715,000
370 Greenwich Road, Albtertelli Law Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Ruiz Agustina Ruiz; Santiago Salvio Hernandez; 4/23/2020. $46,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3053 Cedarville Road, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Kraft Edwin R; Kraft Elizabeth A; 4/15/2020. $194,900
18 Folsom Ave, Dzierwinski Edward J Est; Dzierwinski Florence M; Dzierwinski Devon; 4/16/2020. $150,000
130 Maple Ave, Miller Richelle; Stone Financing Llc; Stratton Glenn; Holmes Jessica L; 4/20/2020. $90,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
180 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Road, Hessling Connie Exec; Tuner Frank Est; Turner Catherine M Est By Exec; Turner Ellen Marie; 4/15/2020. $30,000
81 Hall Road, Cox & Sons Farm Llc; Tozer Tambitha; 4/22/2020. $230,000
5252 Route 49, Ledrich Bernice Est; Ledrich Frederick L; Hall Jeffrey J; Hall Jeffrey W; 4/23/2020. $85,000
MILLVILLE
2000 Miller Ave Unit 3, Cumberland County Sheriff; Esquilin Marie J By Shrf; Esquilin Rafael A By Shrf; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf; Champion Mortgage Co; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba; 4/14/2020. $57,600
129 N High St, Buck Jeffrey; Norris-Buck Karan; Piccola Investment Group Llc; Coba Inc; 4/14/2020. $265,000
2222 Shamrock Lane, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Andro Laure B; Andro Rashuan J; 4/14/2020. $121,000
1936 Fairton Road, Crowley John By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Severino Monica By Shrf; Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Ii Inc; 4/15/2020. $59,300
315 Howard St, Ayars Carol; Robinson Mary; 4/15/2020. $145,000
VINELAND
1181 W Sherman Ave, Lang Alla; Arce Isaida; Roman Nelson D; 4/13/2020. $135,000
1135 E Landis Ave, Lopez Aida Ivette; Burek Emily R; 4/13/2020. $254,000
906 E Park Ave, Chavez Angel; Chavez Rosaleen; Perry Felicity; Perry Fredrick; 4/13/2020. $129,900
2487 Southwood Drive, Panco John R Jr; Zayas Selena H; 4/13/2020., $204,000
2102 E Oak Road Unit H-4, Kell-Rodriguez Oksana; Reyes-Rodriguez Heriberto; Bostrom Evan D; 4/13/2020. $187,000
480 Rainbow Lane, Demaurez Debra; Lacy Christopher; Samsel Joyce; Samsel Russell; 4/13/2020. $150,000
1786 Greenwillows Drive, Carlson A Dewey Adm; Kissell Michael Angelo Adm; Piip Ants Est By Adm; Glover Larry; Glover Retha; 4/13/2020. $200,000
789 S Valley Ave, Scarpa Robert; Bass Jeanelle; 4/15/2020. $174,900
850 E Elmer Road, Viruet Louis A Sr Est; Viruet Wenda L; Sanchez Oriany; 4/15/2020. $111,000
1404 E Oak Road &C, Santelli Investments Llc; Santelli William; Paradise City Llc; 4/15/2020. $308,360
42 E Weymouth Road, Bridgeton Onized Federal Credit Union By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; Vickers Cynthia By Shrf; Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Ii Inc; 4/15/2020. $43,600
93 W Oak Road, Brown Michael R; Brown Mr Realty Co Llc; Maldonado Tanairie M; Pomales Emilio; 4/15/2020. $211,000
85 S Myrtle St, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Black Phillip; Martinez Yandel; 4/15/2020. $147,500
5463 Independence Road, Gestetner Arthur; Thompson Seth S; 4/15/2020. $110,000
842 E Sherman Ave, Pagnini Alan L; Pagnini Dawn Est; Pagnini Daniel; 4/15/2020. $80,000
3124 Daldon Lane, Barth Linda Cerana Aka; Barth Linda M Aka; Cerana John R; Cerana Randolph; Cerna Augusta Est; Cerna John Est; Adams Matthew T; Hamburg Valerie J; 4/15/2020. $172,000
720 Embassy Terrace, Alta Residential Solutions Llc Atty; Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Hyde Rory; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty; Cortez Jennifer; 4/15/2020. $152,087
1812 Magnolia Road, Advantage Modular Homes Llc; Panera Aldo B; Speigel Richard; Panera Aldo B; Shuhart Joseph; Shuhart Lisa; 4/15/2020. $212,000
1363 S Delsea Drive, Eisenhart Paul B; Eisenhart Real Estate Llc; Derose Garden & Landscaping Supply Corp; 4/15/2020. $325,000
516 Summer Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Black Phillip Jr; Mills Lamar Jr; Williams Desiree P; 4/16/2020. $144,900
1690 Whispering Woods Way, Bassetti Diane; Bassetti James V; Dauito Michele; Dauito Ralph; 4/16/2020. $420,000
900 Venezia Ave, Andaloro Rose; Deserio Giuseppe; Deserio Jelysa; 4/16/2020. $400,000
1109 N East Ave, Burt Ronnie Leonard Sr Adm; Burt Thelma Marie Aka Est By Adm; Gould Thelma Aka Est By Adm; Adrnj Investments Llc; 4/17/2020. $50,000
537 N West Ave, Bjb Investments Llc; Miller Brittany; Bennett Joshua D; 4/17/2020. $193,550
1065 W Elmer Road, Preston Ridge Partners II Llc By Atty; Sn Servicing Corp Atty; Hernandez Odalys K; Hernandez-Beteta Heriberto; 4/20/2020. $154,500
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
7 E 18th St, 2/2020. $680,000
903 Seaview Ave, 2/2020. $1,800,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
7 Tina Way, 2/2020. $439,000
22 First St, 2/2020. $112,500
3 Hull Court, 2/2020. $127,660
BEACH HAVEN
130 Chatsworth Ave, 2/2020. $517,500
133 Holyoke Ave Unit B, 2/2020. $865,000
409 Leeward Ave, 2/2020. $1,551,870
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
340 Railroad Ave, 2/2020. $410,000
HARVEY CEDARS
6305 Long Beach Blvd, 2/2020. $164,206
6c West 82nd St, 2/2020. $778,000
3 East Mercer Ave, 2/2020. $1,825,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
191 Arborridge Drive, 01/2020. $442,000
807 Maple Road, 01/2020. $116,000
1237 Sylvania Place, 2/2020. $249,900
937 Kearny Ave, 2/2020. $200,000
1742 Hillwood Road, 2/2020. $295,000
86 Ambermist Way, 2/2020. $487,035
914 Sarasota Drive, 2/2020. $80,344
8 Ditton Lane, 2/2020. $328,000
Tappan St, 2/2020. $25,000
825 Center St, 2/2020. $198,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
224 South Pulaski Blvd, 2/2020. $146,500
30 Cranbury Lake Drive, 2/2020. $306,500
115 Lighthouse Drive, 2/2020. $131,501
121 Greenwood Lake Road, 2/2020. $111,000
321 Concord Court, 2/2020. $172,500
3 Colonial Drive, 2/2020. $158,000
316 Concord Court, 2/2020. $125,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
1013b Long Beach Blvd, 2/2020. $1,165,000
4 E Idaho Ave, 2/2020. $1,660,000
118 East 27th St Unit B, 2/2020. $931,250
58 W California Ave, 2/2020. $1,400,000
18 W 29th St, 2/2020. $1,300,000
13605 Beach Ave, 2/2020. $94,250
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
67 Clearwater Drive,; 2/2020. $151,000
19 Nautilus Road, 2/2020. $125,000
418 Cheyenne Drive, 2/2020. $110,000
5 Hornblower Drive, 2/2020. $235,000
67 Dock Ave, 2/2020. $450,000
88 Atlantic Ave, 2/2020. $220,000
SHIP BOTTOM
202 West 17th St, 2/2020. $508,000
901 Long Beach Blvd, 2/2020. $22,100
333 W 6th St, 2/2020. $490,000
107 West 15th St, 2/2020. $410,000
1809 Bay Terrace, 2/2020. $467,500
121 E 7th St Unit 2d, 2/2020. $445,000
101 West 9th St, 2/2020. $569,500
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
74 Morton Drive, 2/2020. $191,000
109 Cruise Road, 2/2020. $255,000
220 Spray Road, 2/2020. $190,000
94 Atlantis Ave, 2/2020. $99,000
92 Shore Ave, 2/2020. $362,000
68 Shore Ave, 2/2020. $205,000
SURF CITY
216 N 11th St, 2/2020. $550,000
268 Division Ave, 2/2020. $1,225,000
TUCKERTON
213 E Main St, 01/2020. $305,000
47 Edgewater Drive, 2/2020. $150,000
300 Lake St, 2/2020. $130,000
199 Heron Road, 2/2020. $472,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
