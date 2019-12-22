Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

4 C Oyster Bay Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Ullah Mohammad; 9/17/2019. $51,200

703 New York Ave, Buck Frank L Kyle Andrew S; 9/23/2019. $205,000

172 Hobart Ave, Monzo Robert J Moya Moreno Jairo Samuel; 9/23/2019. $168,000

1003 Caralena Court, Allen Charles D Jr Sykes Michael; 9/23/2019. $245,000

ATLANTIC CITY

3909 S Boulevard, Horizon Investment Prop Inc 3909 South Boulevard Llc; 9/5/2019. $140,000

100 S Berkley Sq Unit #4n, Pauline Leslie/Ind&Atty Rich Gerald; 9/6/2019. $150,000

3501 Boardwalk Unit B227, Brand Harry Penelope Enterprises Llc; 9/6/2019. $75,000

3501 Boardwalk Unit B228, Brand Harry Cabb Properties Llc; 9/6/2019. $75,000

307 Grammercy Place, Warrington Gary 307 Grammercy Llc; 9/6/2019. $100,000

3505 Winchester Ave, Clark John A Haque Mohammad G; 9/6/2019. $200,000

410 N Indiana Ave, Malik Muhammed Cedeno Luis N; 9/7/2019. $50,000

127 Houston Ave, Wang Victoria Y Baker Alfreda; 9/10/2019. $155,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2408, Bennett Bryant Pamela/Atty Arrison Laurie Paige; 9/10/2019. $155,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 1605, Lee Sophia M/Admr Aguilar David; 9/10/2019. $60,000

BRIGANTINE

336 31st St South, Peluso Diane Campo Jeanine; 9/6/2019. $160,000

140 5th St South, Mellon Heather Hardiman Matthew E; 9/7/2019. $665,000

403 33rd St, Bewley Reita Black Jennifer; 9/9/2019. $601,000

301 40th St, So Pica Camille Wark Shawn; 9/9/2019. $550,000

301 10th St, Montgomery Asset Mgmt Llc Brigantine Investments Llc; 9/10/2019. $900,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

513 Cushman Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Richardson Joseph R III; 9/17/2019. $37,500

114 Cloverdale Lane, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Carlin John; 9/20/2019. $46,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

712 Buerger St, Shellpoint Mortgage Serv Gibaldi Enzo; 9/23/2019. $39,000

355 London Ave, Chickadee Investments Llc Zeldes Shraga; 9/23/2019. $159,000

144 Chicago Ave, Maciejewski Justin D Cortes Kristen A; 9/24/2019. $125,000

418 Liverpool Ave, Lamonica Donald Sr Martin Heather; 9/25/2019. $215,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

6316 Reega Ave, Appolonia Nydia Franckoeur Fresnel P; 9/6/2019. $240,000

102 New St, Czak Properties Llc Hodgkins Kristen Aileen; 9/6/2019. $165,000

101 Genoa Ave, Azam Kazi Zubayer,/Atty Tajnina Maksuda; 9/6/2019. $60,000

1101 Furman Drive, Smith Ronald Oflynn Edward F; 9/6/2019. $191,500

225 Zion Road, Gottschall William Greek Bites Llc; 9/7/2019. $34,000

28 Gallant Fox Lane, Ventola Robert Wilson Ian M; 9/11/2019. $372,500

206 Windswept Drive, Magrann Sean Leslie Thomas A; 9/11/2019. $280,000

1120 Berry Drive, Tracey Gregory A Sharpe Elisabeth H; 9/11/2019. $204,000

47 La Costa Drive, Dabney Minghui Coffman Ryan; 9/12/2019. $208,000

115 Jerome Ave, Bercaw Fred C Johnson Johnneka; 9/12/2019. $226,000

200 Blackman Road, Todd Thomas Sr Senior Jeremy Trevor; 9/12/2019. $155,500

1 Country Hickory Lane Unit H, 1maraldo Barbara J Mastrangelo Lauren; 9/12/2019. $70,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

534 Holly Brook Road, Swain Tracy M/Exrx Discepola Deanna; 9/6/2019. $210,000

120 N Frankfurt Ave, Brennan Tammy Cummings Robert D; 9/6/2019. $220,000

272 Great Creek Road, Manson John R Pepek Shelby; 9/6/2019. $134,000

149 Edgewater Drive, Poulos Monique Friedman Samantha A; 9/6/2019. $75,000

18 Manchester St, Celani Carolyn/Tr/Tr Lofaro Thomas; 9/6/2019. $275,000

402 S Camelback Drive, Tanner Jeffrey Andrews Thomas W Jr; 9/10/2019. $195,100

730 Ravenwood Drive, Baloun Lisa M Yokel Irene; 9/10/2019. $185,000

401 Dennis Drive, Redding Homes Llc Pugliese Giovanna; 9/11/2019. $277,000

126 S Concord Terrace, Sugleris Angelo Hughes Nikita II, 9/11/2019, $163,000

66 Iroquois Drive, Southall Piccola Sousa Fernando III; 9/11/2019. $84,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

5038 Laydon Court, Metzger Cameron Levin Gary Jr; 9/4/2019. $127,500

5011 Merion Court, Hamilton & Black Inc Hitch Columbus E; 9/5/2019. $132,000

104 Pheasant Run Road, Collins Christina Garvalov Martin; 9/5/2019. $275,000

23 Da Vinci Way, Nvr Inc Shinn Thomas A; 9/5/2019. $285,980

5929 Mulberry Drive, Sterling National Bk Lee Grace; 9/7/2019. $78,500

12 Camac Ave, Declementi Robert F Declementi Frank A; 9/9/2019. $130,000

4708 Boxwood Place, Smigo Lorraine A Caswell Emma Marie; 9/9/2019. $95,000

HAMMONTON

20 Woodman Ave, Springer Patricia A Combs Michael J; 9/13/2019. $205,000

226 Rocco Drive, Guerrier Frank N Jr/Exr Saunders Bonnie J; 9/13/2019. $180,000

35 Lahn Lane, Bobertz Marilyn/Exr Feeley Paul Nelson; 9/18/2019. $235,000

38 Golf Drive, Ripa Robin/Exr Devens Judith A; 9/18/2019. $338,000

312 13th St, Emery Brian P Radd Mary P; 9/18/2019. $235,000

LINWOOD

197 New Road, Wells Fargo Bk Na Bdp Realty Llc; 9/12/2019. $415,000

314 W Vernon Ave, Vopper Beth L Ohara Traci; 9/16/2019. $232,500

1614 West Ave, Em Property Group Llc Cohen Lindsay; 9/17/2019. $225,000

LONGPORT

2700 Atlantic Ave #621, Comer Ronald J Glick Seth N; 9/11/2019. $925,000

1600 Atlantic Ave Unit 19, Novelli Dominic Smith Edward G; 9/18/2019. $230,000

MARGATE

9300 Atlantic Ave, Fair Housing Assoc Llc Waterhouse John M; 9/11/2019. $228,000

402 N Essex Ave, Ruppersberger Andrew David W Carter Rev Tr; 9/11/2019. $500,000

9415 Atlantic Ave Unit 1, Chernoff Family Tr Borovich Isaak; 9/12/2019. $590,000

9708 Atlantic Ave, Dipietro Gerald Rosner Joel L; 9/12/2019. $815,000

9100 Beach #809, Neill Jeffrey Mac/Exr Zipin Toby K; 9/13/2019. $720,000

9307 Pacific Ave Unit B, Pollack Deborah/Tr/Tr Fogelson Jeffrey P; 9/13/2019. $660,000

112 N Haverford Ave, Melhem Mia B Klein Denise; 9/13/2019. $397,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

267 Elm St, Irrera Joseph Whittaker Mark; 9/6/2019. $17,500

5710 Pleasant Mills Road, Barbera Joseph S Reed Joshua T; 9/12/2019. $212,000

NORTHFIELD

8 E Yorkshire Ave, Devine David John Wenig John; 9/11/2019. $315,000

117 E Surrey Ave, Stewart Steven E Bernstein David; 9/11/2019. $285,000

3001 Cedarbridge Road, 21st Mortgage Corp Loglisci Vincent M; 9/13/2019. $154,000

1257 Zion Road, C Square Mgmt Llc Ackroyd Daniel T; 9/16/2019. $190,000

528 Dolphin Ave, Lively Mary J/Exr Ozoria Jaime T; 9/19/2019. $133,900

PLEASANTVILLE

298 W Bayview Ave, Aps Real Estate Llc Gordy Norman R Jr; 9/10/2019. $135,000

47 Magnolia Place, Moore Lloyd W/Exr R&A Ferrer Corp; 9/10/2019. $55,000

111 Orchards, Vojtko Joseph Selheni07 Llc; 9/12/2019. $38,000

1308 Lincoln Ave, 1308 Lincoln Ave Llc Hamidullah Amani; 9/13/2019. $173,500

715 W Adams Ave, Colalillo John A Desravines Johnson; 9/13/2019. $50,000

629 N Main St, Obrien Shawn M Disla Morilla Angela R; 9/16/2019. $62,540

1210 Columbia Ave, Pc5reo Llc Celli James; 9/17/2019. $16,500

13 Willard Ave, Red Oak Serv Co Llc Thomas Alfred; 9/17/2019. $40,000

508 Martin Terrace, Vazquez Hector/Shff Chowdhury Rubayet H; 9/17/2019. $66,600

11 W Adams Ave, Ta Ja Real Estate Inv Llc Avila Martinez Jose L; 9/17/2019. $75,000

SOMERS POINT

142 Jordan Road, Johns Tristan K Swenson William R; 9/12/2019. $229,900

319 Dobbs Ave, Ricciuti Anna/Exr Skilton Edward Andrew; 9/12/2019. $295,000

621 Fourth St, Broschard Leroy W/Atty Sammon Michael; 9/19/2019. $39,000

167 Bala Drive, Ball John Jr Mckeown Matthew; 9/20/2019. $199,900

VENTNOR

448 Berkshire Drive, Jacqueline Levy Rev Liv Tr Brosius Zachary; 9/9/2019. $135,000

5 S Dudley Ave, 5 S Dudley Llc Mastrogiacomo Louis; 9/10/2019. $995,000

118 N Derby Ave, Wolfinger Peter B Egger Russell M Jr; 9/11/2019. $555,000

6617 Monmouth Ave, Tartaglione Renee Ricca Amanda; 9/11/2019. $500,000

315 N Derby Ave, Silvershore Homes Llc Daouphars Melissa; 9/11/2019. $490,000

6709 Atlantic Ave, Mutschler Courtney Borda Frank; 9/11/2019. $270,000

7009 Balfour Ave, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Disylvestro Gail A; 9/11/2019. $71,000

135 N Avolyn Ave, Oxnard Patricia Ann Kirk Mary Catherine; 9/12/2019. $230,000

6 N Newport Ave Unit B-10, Friedman Jack R Malone Zeitz Stefanie; 9/16/2019. $174,900

129 N Lafayette Ave, Bernabeo Anthony Crowley Timothy P; 9/16/2019. $539,000

Cape May County

AVALON

7800 Dune Drive, Kleps John Cunningham Thomas J; 9/2019. $253,000

7748 Dune Drive, Reed James S Exr Pagnani Christopher J; 9/2019. $1,500,000

1918 Avalon Ave, Gricco Joseph L Johnson Bruce; 9/2019. $2,925,000

4810 Fifth Ave, R D Yost Qual Pers Res Trust Av5 Properties LLC; 9/2019. $6,050,000

93 E 17th St, Dune Holdings LLC Costas John P; 9/2019. $7,300,000

CAPE MAY

1220 Lafayette St, Lawson Sarenna Kleb James; 9/2019. $265,000

1144 Washington St, Naughton Thomas Locke Robert; 9/2019. $700,000

1236 Cape May Ave, Schmidt Joseph T Gallagher John W; 9/2019. $1,875,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

46 Tressler Lane, Hitt Arnold D III Est Delta T LLC; 9/2019. $187,500

1731 Route 47, Adorno William Jr Kirkpatrick Kaitlin Anne; 9/2019. $225,000

9 Red Cedar Drive, Dragon Kelly A Bernat Kevin L Jr; 9/2019. $235,000

164 Hoffmans Mill Road, Bailey Richard Edward Sr Mc Gaha Kevin M; 9/2019. $250,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

52 Heron Way, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC Ruiz-Gil Antonia; 9/2019. $190,000

243 Roseann Ave, Sheedy Dennis W Exr&C Cousins William C; 9/2019. $190,000

116 Kenvil Road, Vanaman Paula Brennan Gary J; 9/2019. $215,000

1056-1058 W Rio Grande Ave, Gilbert Ronald C Myland Edwin; 9/2019. $250,000

3610 Bayshore Road, Boesenhofer Robert Zaborowski Daniel; 9/2019. $265,000

103 E North Station Ave, Beck Richard Bellezza Dennis J; 9/2019. $290,000

6 Widgeon Way, Powell Charles Conlow Joshua R; 9/2019. $345,000

77 Beach Drive, Lutz Loretta I Lipari John; 9/2019. $650,000

84 Breakwater Place, Scheuerman George Crane Robert C; 9/2019. $77,200

15 Pinewood Ave, Loving Beth Loving George C Jr; 9/2019. $92,500

116 Tomlin Ave, Deutsche Bank Ntll Trust Co Poponak Noah; 9/2019. $107,625

19 Iowa Ave, Lawyer Brittany Rex Christen N; 9/2019. $135,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

405 Delaware Ave, Caple Justin M Caple Justin M; 9/2019. $187,452

183 Lee Lane, Johnson Gloria A Sullivan Mary T; 9/2019. $212,000

1 Woodcock Lane, FHLM Corp Denham Justin; 9/2019. $214,000

115 Birch Drive, Pantaleo Delores Di Paolo Alicia; 9/2019. $243,000

9 Bellewood Drive, Timm Judith E Popovic Realty Grp LLC; 9/2019. $259,000

217 1st Ave, Donnelly Edward J Bridgeman Patrick J; 9/2019. $343,000

1 Herron Drive, Benjamin Thomas S Di Marco-Sheston P K; 9/2019. $425,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1608 Central Ave, Sivitilli Roseangela Blaszczyk Michael J; 9/2019. $185,000

230 W 17th Ave, Versaggi Domenick C Jr Lichtenhahn Edward C Jr; 9/2019. $214,000

3302 Seaboard Circle, Zolten Samuel Richard Seybold Craig William; 9/2019. $485,000

101 W Spruce Un 412, Rosenblum Eric P Hanley Kevin P; 9/2019. $539,000

2301 Atlantic Ave #204, Kochanski Elaine Wynnefield Prep LLC; 9/2019. $75,000

248B Allen Drive,Reilly Ronald J Rahman Joseph; 9/2019. $109,000

OCEAN CITY

201 W Ninth St, Jones James H Exr Ricci David; 9/2019. $375,000

500 Bay Ave Un 510S, Rausnitz Joni W Valesky Edith C; 9/2019. $385,000

3216-18 Simpson Ave, Walmsley James E Foster Tara Michelle; 9/2019. $440,000

45 E Station Road, Mongillo Ruth Ann Jwr Properties LLC; 9/2019. $450,000

4336 West Ave, Smith Timothy Rhodes Richard; 9/2019. $460,000

1919 West Ave, Pollock Kari Palme Steven; 9/2019. $488,000

5611 West Ave, Corrigan Douglas Egan Patrick J; 9/2019. $505,000

101 W Atlantic Blvd, Foor Marcia J Shaffer Ronald C; 9/2019. $534,900

SEA ISLE CITY

233 36th St East Un, Dunn Edward J Jr Mc Elwee Henry; 9/2019. $950,000

110 51st St West Un, Mummert Mark Belyus Paul; 9/2019. $1,050,000

7105 Pleasure Ave, Pugliese Rocco Slm Shore Trust; 9/2019. $1,675,000

6305 Pleasure Ave, Caruso Mary L Est Hesselbacher Garry R; 9/2019. $2,800,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

8 Killdeer Hill Road, Lamanna Denise A Wentz William J; 9/2019. $223,000

17 Hollyberry Lane, White Leona B Est Bromhead Noah T; 9/2019. $247,400

13 W Katherine Ave, Clark Daniel Griffiths Devin C; 9/2019. $262,000

WILDWOOD

536 W Montgomery Ave, Granauro John Cassidy Manus P; 8/2019. $550,000

129 E Cresse Ave, Atlee Kenneth Atlee Kenneth; 9/2019. 57,000

330 West Oak Ave Un 15, Granauro John Fresolone Joseph G; 9/2019. $60,000

2601 Atlantic Ave, Murphy Rosa Heilman Scott A; 9/2019. $125,000

445 W Spicer Ave, Money Mary F Exr&C Poulin Michele; 9/2019. $193,000

4110 Arctiv Ave Un 100, Mozart Susan O’Brien Dorrice; 9/2019. $232,500

201 E Roberts Ave, Zollo Vincent Murr Timohty A; 9/2019. $240,000

WILDWOOD CREST

305 E Denver Ave, Ridgeway Michele Exr Ryan James P Jr; 9/2019. $365,000

7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Cinquanto Caroline A; 9/2019. $419,900

112 E Forget Me Not Road, Belisario Martin Swiderski Stephan; 9/2019. $467,777

130 W Sweet Briar Road Un 130, Molinaro John F Keyes Linda Jo; 9/2019. $475,000

214-216 W Morning Glory Road Un 216, Cmm Builders In Mucchetti Cristina; 9/2019. $485,000

309 E Topeka Ave, Auletto-Madrack Donna Exr Topeka Properties-2 LLC; 9/2019. $550,000

421 E Topeka Ave, Leedy James B Hirschfeld Tenancy; 9/2019. $1,425,000

8401 Atlantic Ave # 410, Lapidus Michael R Adams Kathleen T; 9/2019. $160,000

WOODBINE

413 Heilprin Ave, Nixon William D Dobosz Mariusz; 9/2019. $190,000

7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Nobbs Brandy N; 8/2019. $369,900

817 Dehirsch Ave, Daley Supplies LLC Murphy Patrick D; 9/2019. $225,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

207-213 S Pine, Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $885,000

208 Baltimore Ave &C, Thompson Robert; Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $832,058.83

476 Manheim Ave, Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $975,000

208 Bank St &C, Thompson Robert Charles, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $962,647.06

53-55 Church, Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $961,764.70

153 Walnut, Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $99,044.12

232 Atlantic St, Smith Wilbur R Iii, Gomez-Morales Patricia A; Morales Esdras Lopez, 8/15/2019, $61,000

98 New St, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Haus Boys Llc, 8/15/2019; $45,352

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

195 Landing Road, Weiss Karl G; Weiss Margaret A, Straub Lawrence J Jr; 8/1/2019. $104,000

770-778 Main St, Wilford Family Llc; Wilford Jeremy D; Wilford Lora G, Apel Susan E; 8/13/2019. $26,000

146 Fortescue Road, Carisbrook Asset Holding Trust By Atty; Chambers Larry A Atty, Taylor Sandra J; 8/13/2019; $12,000

Narrow Lane Road, Bear Swamp Properties Inc, Roemer Donald J; Roemer Michele D; 8/16/2019. $71,421

Narrow Lane Road, Bear Swamp Properties Inc, Roemer Ryan M; 8/16/2019. $129,634

Narrow Lane Road, Bear Swamp Properties Inc, Ultimate Karma Llc; 8/16/2019. $322,477

168-170 New Jersey Ave, Real Estate Properties By Par Ii Llc, Staley Joseph H; Staley Marie; 8/26/2019. $95,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

73 Ramah Road, Davidson Robert S Esq; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Atty, Mcgaha Ike; Mcgaha Megan; 8/13/2019. $330,000

1007 E Commerce St, Culican Daniel James; Culican Jamie Anne, Kenzslowe Wanda; 8/15/2019. $15,000

93 Reeves Road, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Madden Richie; 8/28/2019. $175,000

MILLVILLE

2417 W Main St, Misselbeck Violet R, Redden John; 8/2/2019. $12,000

501 Whitall Ave, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Piekarek Bozena E; Piekarek Christopher D; 8/2/2019. $49,000

420 W Main St, Dubois-Chard Jean Atty; Treen Georgeanna C Est; Treen Walter W Sr By Atty, Malatesta Richard J; 8/2/2019. $17,000

1108 Brookdale Terrace, Haer Dan Aka; Haer Daniel J Aka, Fauver Carolina L; Fauver Mark; 8/2/2019. $100,000

14 University Road, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Adrproperties12 Llp; 8/5/2019. $27,500

2036 Miller Ave, Parker Gerald E Sr; Parker Sylvia P, Vazquez Miguel; Vazquez Shanna; 8/8/2019. $200,000

3 Heron Lane, Rumick Frank; Rumick Linda, Lindberg Ruth; Lindberg Stuart; 8/9/2019. $237,500

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

68 Sentry Drive, Cervini Linda A; Cervini Robert E Est, Costello Margaret M; Costello Steven P, 8/1/2019, $189,999.00

7 Martin Drive, Turkali Patricia M, Sheppard Ashley N; 8/5/2019. $156,000

77 Seeley Road, Pratt Barbara W, Ellis Anna M; Sutton Daniel J; 8/9/2019. $195,000

553 Irving Ave, Weise Brian, Waselik Courtney R; 8/9/2019. $205,000

655 Irving Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Dba; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; 8/14/2019. $14,000

576 Irving Ave, Thompson Robert Charles, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $505,588.24

60 Center Road, Huber David; Huber Dawn M; Huber Jeanne C Aka Est; Huber Luigina C Aka Est, Berthold Gabrielle; Nutt Donald III; 8/8/2019. $173,000

VINELAND

1032 W Arbor Ave, Mjm Development Llc, Quiles Luis A; Ruiz Liset E, 8/2/2019. $230,000

1131 E Chestnut Avenue, Finance Of America Mortgage Llc By Atty; Loancare Llc Atty, Hammond John, 8/2/2019. $50,000

2444 Newcombtown Road, Balabkins Alex Est By Exec; Balabkins Anna Est; Balabkins Joseph Est; Vanembden Nathan Esq Exec, Sheppard Danielle F; Sheppard Leroy Yates Jr, 8/2/2019. $175,000

3184 Union Road, Lamarro Frank G Est By Exec; Lamarro Mark Exec; Lamarro Verna Est, Pikolycky Denise A, 8/2/2019. $159,000

802 Sheridan Ave, Garton Travis, Cervini Kellie M; Cervini Stephen R Jr, 8/2/2019. $202,344.45

1697 Caitlin Drive, Cohen Adam, Wilson Jocelyn S, 8/2/2019. $145,000

789 S Valley Ave, Nationstar Mortgage Llc, Scarpa Robert, 8/2/2019. $51,455

834 E Cherry St, Pereira Maria, Flores Owen; Johnson Lester L Jr, 8/2/2019. $85,000

981 E Garden Road, Cotellese Lynn; Cotellese Robert; Wenglicki Mary Lynn Fka, Ashley Amalia A, 8/2/2019. $250,000

1016 Hamilton Drive, Moreno Maria Dejesus Varela, Lopez Fidel A Lopez, 8/5/2019. $115,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

75 Sandpiper Road, 5/2019. $205,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

119 Walnut Drive, 5/2019. $245,000

324 Nautilus Blvd, 5/2019. $200,000

333 Independence Drive, 5/2019. $210,000

360 Constitution Drive, 5/2019. $274,900

561 Rosewood Drive, 5/2019. $275,000

715 Oxford Road, 5/2019. $330,000

903 Sinclair Ave, 5/2019. $206,000

1 Penn Place, 5/2019. $360,000

19 Bayberry Drive, 5/2019. $240,000

236 Willow Lane, 5/2019. $218,000

379 Constitution Drive, 5/2019. $155,000

720 Bermuda Drive, 5/2019. $80,000

99 Heatherington Court, 5/2019. $547,917

201 Thrush Court, 5/2019. $265,000

2147 Hollywood Drive, 5/2019. $245,000

854 Sunrise Blvd, 5/2019. $323,000

1201 Penguin Court, 5/2019. $250,000

631 Chelsea St, 5/2019. $314,000

808 Clifton St, 5/2019. $273,500

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

12300 Beach Ave, 5/2019. $1,375,000

177 E Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $1,500,000

201 Nautilus Drive, 5/2019. $3,775,000

7301 Long Beach Blvd, 20; 5/2019. $419,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

109 Eileen Lane, 4/2019. $170,000

1211 Canal Ave, 4/2019. $200,000

130 Oxycocus Road, 4/2019. $425,000

76 Gregg Drive, 4/2019. $275,000

80 Capstan Ave, 4/2019. $220,000

11 Linda Road, 4/2019. $450,000

1186 Barnacle Drive, 4/2019. $280,000

126 Atlantic Hills Blvd, 4/2019. $233,750

39 Judy Drive, 4/2019. $690,000

57 Capstan Ave, 4/2019. $138,000

101 Trim Lane, 4/2019. $273,000

109 Ketch Road, 4/2019. $270,000

1207 Canal Ave, 4/2019. $219,000

233 Privateer Road, 4/2019. $409,000

72 Beverly Lane, 4/2019. $320,000

107 Flipper Ave, 4/2019. $369,000

43 Barracuda Road, 4/2019. $300,000

182 Beach Ave, 4/2019. $248,000

204 Middie Lane, 4/2019. $230,000

225 Crows Nest Road, 4/2019. $185,000

31 Pine St, 4/2019. $225,101

340 Neptune Dr; 4/2019. $133,000

8 Weaver Drive, 4/2019. $275,000

1179 Treasure Ave, 4/2019. $198,000

1191 Treasure Ave, 4/2019. $179,900

26 Bradshaw Drive, 4/2019. $379,990

385 Martin Truex Jr Blvd, 4/2019. $3,473,684

123 Parker St, 4/2019. $260,000

63 Morton Drive, 4/2019. $345,000

333 Deer Lake Court, 4/2019. $360,000

361 Leeward Road, 4/2019. $275,000

903 Jennifer Lane, 4/2019. $315,000

297 Matey Ave, 5/2019. $76,250

244 Route 72 West, 5/2019. $300,000

121 Catherine Lane, 5/2019. $411,000

159 Barracuda Road, 5/2019. $369,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments