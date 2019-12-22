Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
4 C Oyster Bay Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Ullah Mohammad; 9/17/2019. $51,200
703 New York Ave, Buck Frank L Kyle Andrew S; 9/23/2019. $205,000
172 Hobart Ave, Monzo Robert J Moya Moreno Jairo Samuel; 9/23/2019. $168,000
1003 Caralena Court, Allen Charles D Jr Sykes Michael; 9/23/2019. $245,000
ATLANTIC CITY
3909 S Boulevard, Horizon Investment Prop Inc 3909 South Boulevard Llc; 9/5/2019. $140,000
100 S Berkley Sq Unit #4n, Pauline Leslie/Ind&Atty Rich Gerald; 9/6/2019. $150,000
3501 Boardwalk Unit B227, Brand Harry Penelope Enterprises Llc; 9/6/2019. $75,000
3501 Boardwalk Unit B228, Brand Harry Cabb Properties Llc; 9/6/2019. $75,000
307 Grammercy Place, Warrington Gary 307 Grammercy Llc; 9/6/2019. $100,000
3505 Winchester Ave, Clark John A Haque Mohammad G; 9/6/2019. $200,000
410 N Indiana Ave, Malik Muhammed Cedeno Luis N; 9/7/2019. $50,000
127 Houston Ave, Wang Victoria Y Baker Alfreda; 9/10/2019. $155,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2408, Bennett Bryant Pamela/Atty Arrison Laurie Paige; 9/10/2019. $155,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 1605, Lee Sophia M/Admr Aguilar David; 9/10/2019. $60,000
BRIGANTINE
336 31st St South, Peluso Diane Campo Jeanine; 9/6/2019. $160,000
140 5th St South, Mellon Heather Hardiman Matthew E; 9/7/2019. $665,000
403 33rd St, Bewley Reita Black Jennifer; 9/9/2019. $601,000
301 40th St, So Pica Camille Wark Shawn; 9/9/2019. $550,000
301 10th St, Montgomery Asset Mgmt Llc Brigantine Investments Llc; 9/10/2019. $900,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
513 Cushman Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Richardson Joseph R III; 9/17/2019. $37,500
114 Cloverdale Lane, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Carlin John; 9/20/2019. $46,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
712 Buerger St, Shellpoint Mortgage Serv Gibaldi Enzo; 9/23/2019. $39,000
355 London Ave, Chickadee Investments Llc Zeldes Shraga; 9/23/2019. $159,000
144 Chicago Ave, Maciejewski Justin D Cortes Kristen A; 9/24/2019. $125,000
418 Liverpool Ave, Lamonica Donald Sr Martin Heather; 9/25/2019. $215,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
6316 Reega Ave, Appolonia Nydia Franckoeur Fresnel P; 9/6/2019. $240,000
102 New St, Czak Properties Llc Hodgkins Kristen Aileen; 9/6/2019. $165,000
101 Genoa Ave, Azam Kazi Zubayer,/Atty Tajnina Maksuda; 9/6/2019. $60,000
1101 Furman Drive, Smith Ronald Oflynn Edward F; 9/6/2019. $191,500
225 Zion Road, Gottschall William Greek Bites Llc; 9/7/2019. $34,000
28 Gallant Fox Lane, Ventola Robert Wilson Ian M; 9/11/2019. $372,500
206 Windswept Drive, Magrann Sean Leslie Thomas A; 9/11/2019. $280,000
1120 Berry Drive, Tracey Gregory A Sharpe Elisabeth H; 9/11/2019. $204,000
47 La Costa Drive, Dabney Minghui Coffman Ryan; 9/12/2019. $208,000
115 Jerome Ave, Bercaw Fred C Johnson Johnneka; 9/12/2019. $226,000
200 Blackman Road, Todd Thomas Sr Senior Jeremy Trevor; 9/12/2019. $155,500
1 Country Hickory Lane Unit H, 1maraldo Barbara J Mastrangelo Lauren; 9/12/2019. $70,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
534 Holly Brook Road, Swain Tracy M/Exrx Discepola Deanna; 9/6/2019. $210,000
120 N Frankfurt Ave, Brennan Tammy Cummings Robert D; 9/6/2019. $220,000
272 Great Creek Road, Manson John R Pepek Shelby; 9/6/2019. $134,000
149 Edgewater Drive, Poulos Monique Friedman Samantha A; 9/6/2019. $75,000
18 Manchester St, Celani Carolyn/Tr/Tr Lofaro Thomas; 9/6/2019. $275,000
402 S Camelback Drive, Tanner Jeffrey Andrews Thomas W Jr; 9/10/2019. $195,100
730 Ravenwood Drive, Baloun Lisa M Yokel Irene; 9/10/2019. $185,000
401 Dennis Drive, Redding Homes Llc Pugliese Giovanna; 9/11/2019. $277,000
126 S Concord Terrace, Sugleris Angelo Hughes Nikita II, 9/11/2019, $163,000
66 Iroquois Drive, Southall Piccola Sousa Fernando III; 9/11/2019. $84,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
5038 Laydon Court, Metzger Cameron Levin Gary Jr; 9/4/2019. $127,500
5011 Merion Court, Hamilton & Black Inc Hitch Columbus E; 9/5/2019. $132,000
104 Pheasant Run Road, Collins Christina Garvalov Martin; 9/5/2019. $275,000
23 Da Vinci Way, Nvr Inc Shinn Thomas A; 9/5/2019. $285,980
5929 Mulberry Drive, Sterling National Bk Lee Grace; 9/7/2019. $78,500
12 Camac Ave, Declementi Robert F Declementi Frank A; 9/9/2019. $130,000
4708 Boxwood Place, Smigo Lorraine A Caswell Emma Marie; 9/9/2019. $95,000
HAMMONTON
20 Woodman Ave, Springer Patricia A Combs Michael J; 9/13/2019. $205,000
226 Rocco Drive, Guerrier Frank N Jr/Exr Saunders Bonnie J; 9/13/2019. $180,000
35 Lahn Lane, Bobertz Marilyn/Exr Feeley Paul Nelson; 9/18/2019. $235,000
38 Golf Drive, Ripa Robin/Exr Devens Judith A; 9/18/2019. $338,000
312 13th St, Emery Brian P Radd Mary P; 9/18/2019. $235,000
LINWOOD
197 New Road, Wells Fargo Bk Na Bdp Realty Llc; 9/12/2019. $415,000
314 W Vernon Ave, Vopper Beth L Ohara Traci; 9/16/2019. $232,500
1614 West Ave, Em Property Group Llc Cohen Lindsay; 9/17/2019. $225,000
LONGPORT
2700 Atlantic Ave #621, Comer Ronald J Glick Seth N; 9/11/2019. $925,000
1600 Atlantic Ave Unit 19, Novelli Dominic Smith Edward G; 9/18/2019. $230,000
MARGATE
9300 Atlantic Ave, Fair Housing Assoc Llc Waterhouse John M; 9/11/2019. $228,000
402 N Essex Ave, Ruppersberger Andrew David W Carter Rev Tr; 9/11/2019. $500,000
9415 Atlantic Ave Unit 1, Chernoff Family Tr Borovich Isaak; 9/12/2019. $590,000
9708 Atlantic Ave, Dipietro Gerald Rosner Joel L; 9/12/2019. $815,000
9100 Beach #809, Neill Jeffrey Mac/Exr Zipin Toby K; 9/13/2019. $720,000
9307 Pacific Ave Unit B, Pollack Deborah/Tr/Tr Fogelson Jeffrey P; 9/13/2019. $660,000
112 N Haverford Ave, Melhem Mia B Klein Denise; 9/13/2019. $397,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
267 Elm St, Irrera Joseph Whittaker Mark; 9/6/2019. $17,500
5710 Pleasant Mills Road, Barbera Joseph S Reed Joshua T; 9/12/2019. $212,000
NORTHFIELD
8 E Yorkshire Ave, Devine David John Wenig John; 9/11/2019. $315,000
117 E Surrey Ave, Stewart Steven E Bernstein David; 9/11/2019. $285,000
3001 Cedarbridge Road, 21st Mortgage Corp Loglisci Vincent M; 9/13/2019. $154,000
1257 Zion Road, C Square Mgmt Llc Ackroyd Daniel T; 9/16/2019. $190,000
528 Dolphin Ave, Lively Mary J/Exr Ozoria Jaime T; 9/19/2019. $133,900
PLEASANTVILLE
298 W Bayview Ave, Aps Real Estate Llc Gordy Norman R Jr; 9/10/2019. $135,000
47 Magnolia Place, Moore Lloyd W/Exr R&A Ferrer Corp; 9/10/2019. $55,000
111 Orchards, Vojtko Joseph Selheni07 Llc; 9/12/2019. $38,000
1308 Lincoln Ave, 1308 Lincoln Ave Llc Hamidullah Amani; 9/13/2019. $173,500
715 W Adams Ave, Colalillo John A Desravines Johnson; 9/13/2019. $50,000
629 N Main St, Obrien Shawn M Disla Morilla Angela R; 9/16/2019. $62,540
1210 Columbia Ave, Pc5reo Llc Celli James; 9/17/2019. $16,500
13 Willard Ave, Red Oak Serv Co Llc Thomas Alfred; 9/17/2019. $40,000
508 Martin Terrace, Vazquez Hector/Shff Chowdhury Rubayet H; 9/17/2019. $66,600
11 W Adams Ave, Ta Ja Real Estate Inv Llc Avila Martinez Jose L; 9/17/2019. $75,000
SOMERS POINT
142 Jordan Road, Johns Tristan K Swenson William R; 9/12/2019. $229,900
319 Dobbs Ave, Ricciuti Anna/Exr Skilton Edward Andrew; 9/12/2019. $295,000
621 Fourth St, Broschard Leroy W/Atty Sammon Michael; 9/19/2019. $39,000
167 Bala Drive, Ball John Jr Mckeown Matthew; 9/20/2019. $199,900
VENTNOR
448 Berkshire Drive, Jacqueline Levy Rev Liv Tr Brosius Zachary; 9/9/2019. $135,000
5 S Dudley Ave, 5 S Dudley Llc Mastrogiacomo Louis; 9/10/2019. $995,000
118 N Derby Ave, Wolfinger Peter B Egger Russell M Jr; 9/11/2019. $555,000
6617 Monmouth Ave, Tartaglione Renee Ricca Amanda; 9/11/2019. $500,000
315 N Derby Ave, Silvershore Homes Llc Daouphars Melissa; 9/11/2019. $490,000
6709 Atlantic Ave, Mutschler Courtney Borda Frank; 9/11/2019. $270,000
7009 Balfour Ave, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Disylvestro Gail A; 9/11/2019. $71,000
135 N Avolyn Ave, Oxnard Patricia Ann Kirk Mary Catherine; 9/12/2019. $230,000
6 N Newport Ave Unit B-10, Friedman Jack R Malone Zeitz Stefanie; 9/16/2019. $174,900
129 N Lafayette Ave, Bernabeo Anthony Crowley Timothy P; 9/16/2019. $539,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7800 Dune Drive, Kleps John Cunningham Thomas J; 9/2019. $253,000
7748 Dune Drive, Reed James S Exr Pagnani Christopher J; 9/2019. $1,500,000
1918 Avalon Ave, Gricco Joseph L Johnson Bruce; 9/2019. $2,925,000
4810 Fifth Ave, R D Yost Qual Pers Res Trust Av5 Properties LLC; 9/2019. $6,050,000
93 E 17th St, Dune Holdings LLC Costas John P; 9/2019. $7,300,000
CAPE MAY
1220 Lafayette St, Lawson Sarenna Kleb James; 9/2019. $265,000
1144 Washington St, Naughton Thomas Locke Robert; 9/2019. $700,000
1236 Cape May Ave, Schmidt Joseph T Gallagher John W; 9/2019. $1,875,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
46 Tressler Lane, Hitt Arnold D III Est Delta T LLC; 9/2019. $187,500
1731 Route 47, Adorno William Jr Kirkpatrick Kaitlin Anne; 9/2019. $225,000
9 Red Cedar Drive, Dragon Kelly A Bernat Kevin L Jr; 9/2019. $235,000
164 Hoffmans Mill Road, Bailey Richard Edward Sr Mc Gaha Kevin M; 9/2019. $250,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
52 Heron Way, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC Ruiz-Gil Antonia; 9/2019. $190,000
243 Roseann Ave, Sheedy Dennis W Exr&C Cousins William C; 9/2019. $190,000
116 Kenvil Road, Vanaman Paula Brennan Gary J; 9/2019. $215,000
1056-1058 W Rio Grande Ave, Gilbert Ronald C Myland Edwin; 9/2019. $250,000
3610 Bayshore Road, Boesenhofer Robert Zaborowski Daniel; 9/2019. $265,000
103 E North Station Ave, Beck Richard Bellezza Dennis J; 9/2019. $290,000
6 Widgeon Way, Powell Charles Conlow Joshua R; 9/2019. $345,000
77 Beach Drive, Lutz Loretta I Lipari John; 9/2019. $650,000
84 Breakwater Place, Scheuerman George Crane Robert C; 9/2019. $77,200
15 Pinewood Ave, Loving Beth Loving George C Jr; 9/2019. $92,500
116 Tomlin Ave, Deutsche Bank Ntll Trust Co Poponak Noah; 9/2019. $107,625
19 Iowa Ave, Lawyer Brittany Rex Christen N; 9/2019. $135,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
405 Delaware Ave, Caple Justin M Caple Justin M; 9/2019. $187,452
183 Lee Lane, Johnson Gloria A Sullivan Mary T; 9/2019. $212,000
1 Woodcock Lane, FHLM Corp Denham Justin; 9/2019. $214,000
115 Birch Drive, Pantaleo Delores Di Paolo Alicia; 9/2019. $243,000
9 Bellewood Drive, Timm Judith E Popovic Realty Grp LLC; 9/2019. $259,000
217 1st Ave, Donnelly Edward J Bridgeman Patrick J; 9/2019. $343,000
1 Herron Drive, Benjamin Thomas S Di Marco-Sheston P K; 9/2019. $425,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1608 Central Ave, Sivitilli Roseangela Blaszczyk Michael J; 9/2019. $185,000
230 W 17th Ave, Versaggi Domenick C Jr Lichtenhahn Edward C Jr; 9/2019. $214,000
3302 Seaboard Circle, Zolten Samuel Richard Seybold Craig William; 9/2019. $485,000
101 W Spruce Un 412, Rosenblum Eric P Hanley Kevin P; 9/2019. $539,000
2301 Atlantic Ave #204, Kochanski Elaine Wynnefield Prep LLC; 9/2019. $75,000
248B Allen Drive,Reilly Ronald J Rahman Joseph; 9/2019. $109,000
OCEAN CITY
201 W Ninth St, Jones James H Exr Ricci David; 9/2019. $375,000
500 Bay Ave Un 510S, Rausnitz Joni W Valesky Edith C; 9/2019. $385,000
3216-18 Simpson Ave, Walmsley James E Foster Tara Michelle; 9/2019. $440,000
45 E Station Road, Mongillo Ruth Ann Jwr Properties LLC; 9/2019. $450,000
4336 West Ave, Smith Timothy Rhodes Richard; 9/2019. $460,000
1919 West Ave, Pollock Kari Palme Steven; 9/2019. $488,000
5611 West Ave, Corrigan Douglas Egan Patrick J; 9/2019. $505,000
101 W Atlantic Blvd, Foor Marcia J Shaffer Ronald C; 9/2019. $534,900
SEA ISLE CITY
233 36th St East Un, Dunn Edward J Jr Mc Elwee Henry; 9/2019. $950,000
110 51st St West Un, Mummert Mark Belyus Paul; 9/2019. $1,050,000
7105 Pleasure Ave, Pugliese Rocco Slm Shore Trust; 9/2019. $1,675,000
6305 Pleasure Ave, Caruso Mary L Est Hesselbacher Garry R; 9/2019. $2,800,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
8 Killdeer Hill Road, Lamanna Denise A Wentz William J; 9/2019. $223,000
17 Hollyberry Lane, White Leona B Est Bromhead Noah T; 9/2019. $247,400
13 W Katherine Ave, Clark Daniel Griffiths Devin C; 9/2019. $262,000
WILDWOOD
536 W Montgomery Ave, Granauro John Cassidy Manus P; 8/2019. $550,000
129 E Cresse Ave, Atlee Kenneth Atlee Kenneth; 9/2019. 57,000
330 West Oak Ave Un 15, Granauro John Fresolone Joseph G; 9/2019. $60,000
2601 Atlantic Ave, Murphy Rosa Heilman Scott A; 9/2019. $125,000
445 W Spicer Ave, Money Mary F Exr&C Poulin Michele; 9/2019. $193,000
4110 Arctiv Ave Un 100, Mozart Susan O’Brien Dorrice; 9/2019. $232,500
201 E Roberts Ave, Zollo Vincent Murr Timohty A; 9/2019. $240,000
WILDWOOD CREST
305 E Denver Ave, Ridgeway Michele Exr Ryan James P Jr; 9/2019. $365,000
7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Cinquanto Caroline A; 9/2019. $419,900
112 E Forget Me Not Road, Belisario Martin Swiderski Stephan; 9/2019. $467,777
130 W Sweet Briar Road Un 130, Molinaro John F Keyes Linda Jo; 9/2019. $475,000
214-216 W Morning Glory Road Un 216, Cmm Builders In Mucchetti Cristina; 9/2019. $485,000
309 E Topeka Ave, Auletto-Madrack Donna Exr Topeka Properties-2 LLC; 9/2019. $550,000
421 E Topeka Ave, Leedy James B Hirschfeld Tenancy; 9/2019. $1,425,000
8401 Atlantic Ave # 410, Lapidus Michael R Adams Kathleen T; 9/2019. $160,000
WOODBINE
413 Heilprin Ave, Nixon William D Dobosz Mariusz; 9/2019. $190,000
7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Nobbs Brandy N; 8/2019. $369,900
817 Dehirsch Ave, Daley Supplies LLC Murphy Patrick D; 9/2019. $225,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
207-213 S Pine, Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $885,000
208 Baltimore Ave &C, Thompson Robert; Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $832,058.83
476 Manheim Ave, Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $975,000
208 Bank St &C, Thompson Robert Charles, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $962,647.06
53-55 Church, Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $961,764.70
153 Walnut, Thompson Robert C, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $99,044.12
232 Atlantic St, Smith Wilbur R Iii, Gomez-Morales Patricia A; Morales Esdras Lopez, 8/15/2019, $61,000
98 New St, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Haus Boys Llc, 8/15/2019; $45,352
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
195 Landing Road, Weiss Karl G; Weiss Margaret A, Straub Lawrence J Jr; 8/1/2019. $104,000
770-778 Main St, Wilford Family Llc; Wilford Jeremy D; Wilford Lora G, Apel Susan E; 8/13/2019. $26,000
146 Fortescue Road, Carisbrook Asset Holding Trust By Atty; Chambers Larry A Atty, Taylor Sandra J; 8/13/2019; $12,000
Narrow Lane Road, Bear Swamp Properties Inc, Roemer Donald J; Roemer Michele D; 8/16/2019. $71,421
Narrow Lane Road, Bear Swamp Properties Inc, Roemer Ryan M; 8/16/2019. $129,634
Narrow Lane Road, Bear Swamp Properties Inc, Ultimate Karma Llc; 8/16/2019. $322,477
168-170 New Jersey Ave, Real Estate Properties By Par Ii Llc, Staley Joseph H; Staley Marie; 8/26/2019. $95,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
73 Ramah Road, Davidson Robert S Esq; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Atty, Mcgaha Ike; Mcgaha Megan; 8/13/2019. $330,000
1007 E Commerce St, Culican Daniel James; Culican Jamie Anne, Kenzslowe Wanda; 8/15/2019. $15,000
93 Reeves Road, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Madden Richie; 8/28/2019. $175,000
MILLVILLE
2417 W Main St, Misselbeck Violet R, Redden John; 8/2/2019. $12,000
501 Whitall Ave, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Piekarek Bozena E; Piekarek Christopher D; 8/2/2019. $49,000
420 W Main St, Dubois-Chard Jean Atty; Treen Georgeanna C Est; Treen Walter W Sr By Atty, Malatesta Richard J; 8/2/2019. $17,000
1108 Brookdale Terrace, Haer Dan Aka; Haer Daniel J Aka, Fauver Carolina L; Fauver Mark; 8/2/2019. $100,000
14 University Road, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Adrproperties12 Llp; 8/5/2019. $27,500
2036 Miller Ave, Parker Gerald E Sr; Parker Sylvia P, Vazquez Miguel; Vazquez Shanna; 8/8/2019. $200,000
3 Heron Lane, Rumick Frank; Rumick Linda, Lindberg Ruth; Lindberg Stuart; 8/9/2019. $237,500
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
68 Sentry Drive, Cervini Linda A; Cervini Robert E Est, Costello Margaret M; Costello Steven P, 8/1/2019, $189,999.00
7 Martin Drive, Turkali Patricia M, Sheppard Ashley N; 8/5/2019. $156,000
77 Seeley Road, Pratt Barbara W, Ellis Anna M; Sutton Daniel J; 8/9/2019. $195,000
553 Irving Ave, Weise Brian, Waselik Courtney R; 8/9/2019. $205,000
655 Irving Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Dba; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; 8/14/2019. $14,000
576 Irving Ave, Thompson Robert Charles, Sp Bridgeton I Llc; 8/15/2019. $505,588.24
60 Center Road, Huber David; Huber Dawn M; Huber Jeanne C Aka Est; Huber Luigina C Aka Est, Berthold Gabrielle; Nutt Donald III; 8/8/2019. $173,000
VINELAND
1032 W Arbor Ave, Mjm Development Llc, Quiles Luis A; Ruiz Liset E, 8/2/2019. $230,000
1131 E Chestnut Avenue, Finance Of America Mortgage Llc By Atty; Loancare Llc Atty, Hammond John, 8/2/2019. $50,000
2444 Newcombtown Road, Balabkins Alex Est By Exec; Balabkins Anna Est; Balabkins Joseph Est; Vanembden Nathan Esq Exec, Sheppard Danielle F; Sheppard Leroy Yates Jr, 8/2/2019. $175,000
3184 Union Road, Lamarro Frank G Est By Exec; Lamarro Mark Exec; Lamarro Verna Est, Pikolycky Denise A, 8/2/2019. $159,000
802 Sheridan Ave, Garton Travis, Cervini Kellie M; Cervini Stephen R Jr, 8/2/2019. $202,344.45
1697 Caitlin Drive, Cohen Adam, Wilson Jocelyn S, 8/2/2019. $145,000
789 S Valley Ave, Nationstar Mortgage Llc, Scarpa Robert, 8/2/2019. $51,455
834 E Cherry St, Pereira Maria, Flores Owen; Johnson Lester L Jr, 8/2/2019. $85,000
981 E Garden Road, Cotellese Lynn; Cotellese Robert; Wenglicki Mary Lynn Fka, Ashley Amalia A, 8/2/2019. $250,000
1016 Hamilton Drive, Moreno Maria Dejesus Varela, Lopez Fidel A Lopez, 8/5/2019. $115,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
75 Sandpiper Road, 5/2019. $205,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
119 Walnut Drive, 5/2019. $245,000
324 Nautilus Blvd, 5/2019. $200,000
333 Independence Drive, 5/2019. $210,000
360 Constitution Drive, 5/2019. $274,900
561 Rosewood Drive, 5/2019. $275,000
715 Oxford Road, 5/2019. $330,000
903 Sinclair Ave, 5/2019. $206,000
1 Penn Place, 5/2019. $360,000
19 Bayberry Drive, 5/2019. $240,000
236 Willow Lane, 5/2019. $218,000
379 Constitution Drive, 5/2019. $155,000
720 Bermuda Drive, 5/2019. $80,000
99 Heatherington Court, 5/2019. $547,917
201 Thrush Court, 5/2019. $265,000
2147 Hollywood Drive, 5/2019. $245,000
854 Sunrise Blvd, 5/2019. $323,000
1201 Penguin Court, 5/2019. $250,000
631 Chelsea St, 5/2019. $314,000
808 Clifton St, 5/2019. $273,500
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
12300 Beach Ave, 5/2019. $1,375,000
177 E Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $1,500,000
201 Nautilus Drive, 5/2019. $3,775,000
7301 Long Beach Blvd, 20; 5/2019. $419,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
109 Eileen Lane, 4/2019. $170,000
1211 Canal Ave, 4/2019. $200,000
130 Oxycocus Road, 4/2019. $425,000
76 Gregg Drive, 4/2019. $275,000
80 Capstan Ave, 4/2019. $220,000
11 Linda Road, 4/2019. $450,000
1186 Barnacle Drive, 4/2019. $280,000
126 Atlantic Hills Blvd, 4/2019. $233,750
39 Judy Drive, 4/2019. $690,000
57 Capstan Ave, 4/2019. $138,000
101 Trim Lane, 4/2019. $273,000
109 Ketch Road, 4/2019. $270,000
1207 Canal Ave, 4/2019. $219,000
233 Privateer Road, 4/2019. $409,000
72 Beverly Lane, 4/2019. $320,000
107 Flipper Ave, 4/2019. $369,000
43 Barracuda Road, 4/2019. $300,000
182 Beach Ave, 4/2019. $248,000
204 Middie Lane, 4/2019. $230,000
225 Crows Nest Road, 4/2019. $185,000
31 Pine St, 4/2019. $225,101
340 Neptune Dr; 4/2019. $133,000
8 Weaver Drive, 4/2019. $275,000
1179 Treasure Ave, 4/2019. $198,000
1191 Treasure Ave, 4/2019. $179,900
26 Bradshaw Drive, 4/2019. $379,990
385 Martin Truex Jr Blvd, 4/2019. $3,473,684
123 Parker St, 4/2019. $260,000
63 Morton Drive, 4/2019. $345,000
333 Deer Lake Court, 4/2019. $360,000
361 Leeward Road, 4/2019. $275,000
903 Jennifer Lane, 4/2019. $315,000
297 Matey Ave, 5/2019. $76,250
244 Route 72 West, 5/2019. $300,000
121 Catherine Lane, 5/2019. $411,000
159 Barracuda Road, 5/2019. $369,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
