Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
526 Pacific Ave 305, Costanzo Gabriel M Elhachimi Fouad E; 12/06/18. $185,000
512 N Indiana Ave, Mazahreh Maurice Gms Homes Llc; 12/06/18. $123,000
1517 N Arkansas Ave, S&E Holdings Llc Aht Enterprise Llc; 12/07/18. $55,000
155 N New Jersey Ave, Hogans Brenda E/Atty Smith Antoine; 12/10/18. $50,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Un 205, 21st Mortgage Corp Buckley Alexander James; 12/10/18. $57,500
100 S Berkley Square 14n, Dickt Stephen/Atty Mcdonald Roderick; 12/11/18. $160,000
101 S Plaza Place Un 812, Sylvia Passman Living Tr Pazur Thomas A; 12/11/18. $108,000
207 N New York Ave Un C, Strachan James Council Lois V; 12/11/18. $37,000
BRIGANTINE
705 Bobby Jones Road, Hob37 Llc Peticolas Justin; 12/13/18. $402,500
7 Heald Circle, Marrone Robert/Tr Woerner Gary Jr; 12/17/18. $451,500
636 Alberta Drive, Patel Yogesh/Atty&Ind Iniguez Walter; 12/17/18. $188,000
107 E Brignatine Ave Un 101, Heffernan James T Cermanski John P; 12/17/18. $166,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
408 Cains Mills Road, Brodie John J Whittingham Anastasia R; 12/13/18. $161,500
424 9th St, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Selage Estera; 12/13/18. $47,576
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
80 Catherine St, Gong Zhen Campbell Timothy; 12/17/18. $131,000
106 Kathys Lane, Doerr Shields Shaun H Dix Ryan H; 12/17/18. $225,000
425 Aurora Drive, Tan Salvadore B Zaffar Shahida; 12/17/18. $295,000
409 Longport Blvd, Longport Enterprises Llc Trident Piling Co Llc; 12/18/18. $190,000
9 Northwood Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Rumardo Roberto; 12/18/18. $155,000
105 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Le Loc P; 12/18/18. $241,535
14 Summerleaf Drive, Bayview Loan Serv Llc Sulio Clarence; 12/19/18. $240,000
204 Cedar Ave, Brown Dasha M Fetrow Christine M; 12/19/18. $160,500
211 Coolidge Ave, Van Tri Jpl Rentals Llc; 12/19/18. $55,000
100 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Flancia Larry A; 12/19/18. $235,000
307 Sycamore Ave, Matthews Kim D Nguyen Khanh A; 12/19/18. $202,900
10 Faith Drive, Giroud Alfred F Taylor Christian A; 12/19/18. $300,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
190 Colonial Court, Digiovine Maria Alren 190 Llc; 12/11/18. $65,000
314 Upas Ave, Calanni Philip N Lumor Mary Grace F; 12/12/18. $232,500
105 Waterview Drive, Jaezee Llc Levy Daniel J; 12/12/18. $70,200
41 Greenwich Drive, Patel Yogesh Costello Michael; 12/12/18. $99,000
502 S Philadelphia Ave, Dessicino James Salvatore Sr Dessicino Joseph; 12/13/18. $85,000
91 Federal Court, Patel Vijay P Rodriguez Jose P; 12/13/18. $89,900
430a Xanthus Ave, Williams Sharon E Williams Peter A Jr; 12/14/18. $125,000
6 Equestrian Drive, Equestrian Estates Llc Warriner Steven; 12/14/18. $60,000
551 Brandywine Drive, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Bozzo Vincent; 12/17/18. $143,325
183 Rumson Drive Un 1085, Patel Yogesh/Ind&Atty Ivy Bryan; 12/18/18. $96,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
80 Westover Circle, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Maison Homes Llc; 11/28/18. $106,300
18 Summit Circle, Smith Damon Khan Hassan U; 12/03/18. $159,000
30 Cranberry Drive, Legacy Real Estate Inv Llc Boyce Sarah; 12/03/18. $235,000
7417 3rd Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Cr 2018 Llc; 12/04/18. $17,600
4828 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Wells Fargo Bk Na Bates Wesley; 12/04/18. $100,000
46 Monet Drive, C&C Development Co Llc Kolarski Momchil; 12/05/18. $309,150
1706 Candlewood Drive, Giordano Michael S Breslin Melanie R; 12/05/18. $149,000
6311 Lance Ave, Blue Sky Prop Llc Luang Rath Julia; 12/05/18. $173,000
7 Golf Drive, Stewart Kim Cean Jean. 12/05/18. $184,000
6437 Strand Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Willis Michael; 12/05/18. $40,100
948 Calhoun Ave, Jpmorgan Chase Bk Na Hesser Sandra S; 12/06/18. $87,675
7304 Smith Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Ryan Brandon; 12/06/18. $110,000
7218 Belmont Ave, Cohen Robert D Boyette Shawntonio L; 12/07/18. $135,000
LINWOOD
J 1 Constitution Court 550 Central Ave, Reeves Carolyn Kashon Barbara J; 12/24/18. $185,000
29 Asbury Ave, Pino Frank T Raychert Matthew M; 12/27/18. $325,000
MARGATE
10 N Sumner Ave, Marchel Stephen L/Exrx Schreiber Larry; 12/14/18. $750,000
9315 Atlantic Ave Un 13, Cohen Lewis Berenato William P; 12/17/18. $109,000
Clarendon Ave, Garber Marlene B Piraino Builders Llc; 12/20/18. $100,000
126 N Madison Ave, Evansgrove Nj Llc Simons Jeffrey; 12/21/18. $920,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
4501 Indian Cabin Road, Mueller Amadei/Ind&Exrx Cuellar Castano Yadira; 12/20/18. $165,000
916 Elwood Road, Grasso Michael L Grasso Joanna; 12/21/18. $160,000
PLEASANTVILLE
708 Church St, Blue Monarch Homes Inc Robledo Oscar; 12/20/18. $141,000
504 W Park Ave, Home4you Llc Sheppard Thomas; 12/20/18. $135,000
113 S Chester Ave, 4d Properties Llc Ransome Reveals Llc; 12/21/18. $40,000
104 Orchards Pciii Reo Llc Nammour Miriam; 12/26/18. $49,990
SOMERS POINT
30 Anchorage Lane, Fitzgibbons Margaret M Pedano Gina; 12/20/18. $183,000
42 Greate Bay Drive, Colucci Peter M Skeels David; 12/20/18. $202,000
VENTNOR
324-326 N Wissahickon Ave, Kislaya Tatsiana Guzzetti Maralee; 12/07/18. $540,000
18 N Rosborough Ave, Viggiano Russell J Guglielmello Luigi; 12/11/18. $335,000
210 N Dudley Ave, Callowhill Ralph T IV/Admrx Amin Rukshana; 12/11/18. $135,000
5200 Boardwalk Unit 3e, The Collins Family Llc Bennett Andrew; 12/11/18. $294,000
815 N Little Rock Ave, Guzzetti Maralee Lynn White Daniel R; 12/11/18. $409,000
4800 Boardwalk Un 1707, Roth Tema Widman Elisa M; 12/11/18. $265,000
Cape May County
AVALON
665 21st St, Avalon Webber Adam L Hurd Irvine III; 11/2018. $680,000
245 34th St, Lashendock Mark W Dulin Christopher; 11/2018. $800,000
CAPE MAY
1001 Washington St Un 4A, Bove Diane M Morris Heather Marie; 11/2018. $263,000
1310D Pennsylvania Ave, Bergonzi Angelo Fuselli Lorraine; 11/2018. $290,000
1331 D Ohio Ave, Pompeo Dawn M Costello Thomas C; 11/2018. $330,000
CAPE MAY POINT
409 Cambridge Ave, Mason Robert J Cmw Associates LLC; 11/2018. $480,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Sea Isle Junction, Coleman Joan Grimaldi John; 11/2018. $19,000
230 Horse Shoe Curve, Kirkwood Patricia Reger Rosa; 11/2018. $51,600
541 Petersburg Road, Fannie Mae Jmb Dev LLC; 11/2018. $67,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
332 E Pacific Ave, Bryant Christine M By Shrff NJHR4 LLC; 11/2018. $29,000
957 Myrtle Ave, J G Wentworth Hm Lend Inc Diem Charles; 11/2018. $63,750
410 Beach Ave, Saulino Paul R Saulino Paul R; 11/2018. $85,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
36 Linda Lane, Bruder Jennie M Exr&C Smith Brian; 11/2018. $30,000
5 Corson St, Martino Ellen Wuerker Edward; 11/2018. $110,000
577 Route 47 N, Kleuskens Matthew Lee Acevedo Karylin; 11/2018. $169,000
430 Shunpike Road, Schott Kelsey Mc Ginley Kate L; 11/2018. $173,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
118A Allen Drive, Warren Gregory Tolassi Michael A; 11/2018. $95,000
500 E 13th Ave Un 210, Wagner William Russell Toy James J III; 11/2018. $157,000
701 Ocean Ave Un A, Giacobello Joanne Ritacco Richard P; 11/2018. $180,000
OCEAN CITY
5716-18 West Ave Un B, Warfield John Davidge Merino Stephen G; 11/2018. $500,000
3753 Asbury Ave, Bush Lynn T Gogola Raymond; 11/2018. $500,000
1224 Asbury Ave C, Murray Michael J Clark Douglas H; 11/2018. $505,000
2317-19 Asbury Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Di Joseph Carl G Partington Sara Lynn; 11/2018. $555,000
4106 Central Ave, Bank Of America Underwood John A; 11/2018. $594,000
1512 Central Ave, Herrman William F Zoll John; 11/2018. $625,000
803 Gardens Parkway, Lindacher Eugene W Vespa Joseph Jr; 11/2018. $640,000
544 E Atlantic Blvd, Ballinger John M D & D Kuzmicz Cons; 11/2018. $643,000
800 Bridge Blvd, Menapace Jeanne Higgins Daniel; 11/2018. $690,000
SEA ISLE CITY
5604 Landis Ave Un D, Schimpf John J Schimpf Christopher; $150,000
5911 Landis Ave Un A 1st, Fiorentino Lisa Perone Carmen L Jr; 11/2018. $282,000
118 82nd St Un West, Friel Edward J III Hawk’s Dev LLC; 11/2018. $510,000
225 81st St, Scott Claire Corson Shertz Michael G Jr; 11/2018. $520,000
3805 Central Ave, Colna Stephen Malizia Nicholas; 11/2018. $524,000
STONE HARBOR
10011 Sunrise Drive, Tydeman Patricia Malcolm Bryan J; 11/2018. $1,500,000
181 114th St, Navy Goat Ii LLC Ricketts Matthew; 11/2018.$2,150,000
WEST CAPE MAY
218 Fourth Ave, 1020 Old Valley Forge Rd LLC Cr-475 N 5th LLC; 11/2018. $65,000
WEST WILDWOOD
4 Ave F, Rosenberg Jerry By Shrff NJHR5 LLC; 11/2018. $32,000
613 W Maple Ave, Kromchad John P Maloney Dennis P; 11/2018. $197,000
WILDWOOD
216 W Burk Ave, Varallo Bernadino Varallo John; 11/2018. $220,000
137 E Wildwood Ave Un C4, Halfpenny David F Mackrell Brett R; 11/2018. $220,000
4101 Ocean Ave Un 1, Soldatovic Steven Ouzidane Abdelaziz; 11/2018. $225,000
WILDWOOD CREST
209 E Topeka Ave, Many Jerome Ferrise Michael G; 11/2018. $460,000
210 W Buttercup Road, Eichenlaub John G Mascitti Anthony E; 11/2018. $474,900
WOODBINE
Lot 2 Block 44, Deutsche Bk Ntl Trust Co Cr 2018 LLC; 11/2018. $20,100
5 Ash St, Morson John Basciani Joseph D Sr; 11/2018. $56,400
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
95 N Elm St, Helbach Christie L, Radcliffe Joseph; 12/11/2018. $30,000
57 Lake St, Cumberland County Sheriff, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, Rudisill Shirley E By Shrf, Rudisill-Forrest Sue By Shrf, USA By Shrf, Singh Amarjit, Singh Gurmej; 12/12/2018. $52,000
10 Ellis St, Collins Myyra Agent, Housing & Urban Dev By Agent, Vaquero Guadalupe; 12/13/2018. $45,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
7102 Charles Drive, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, Fein Such Kahn & Sheppard Esqs Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Little Jahna M; 12/11/2018. $82,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
389 W Park Drive, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Dev Sec Of By Agent, Rosypal Genora; 12/24/2018. $95,500
505 Shiloh Pike, Marguglio Tracy, Baruffi Builders Llc; 12/20/2018. $16,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
5710 Norris Ave, Rmac Tr, Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty, US Bank Trust By Atty, Montrose Homes Llc; 12/4/2018. $26,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
8 Pine St, Beagle Elaine, Bachman Kelsey L, Whildin Nicholas S; 12/3/2018. $160,000
173 Main St, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Association Aka By Atty, Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Beiler Daniel Lee, Beiler Edna; 12/21/2018. $42,840
MILLVILLE
800 N 3rd St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Kuttab Yasar Samuel; 12/3/2018. $33,810
28 Cedar St, Emrich Jeffrey S, Faircloth Tammy; 12/4/2018. $128,500
118 S 6th St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Ayala Alejandro, Ayala Breanna Lee; 12/4/2018. $41,600
317-319 D St, Atlantis Assoc, Epstein Roy A Ptr Ta, Feldman Alan F Ptr Ta, Levitt Marc; 12/5/2018. $12,000
3 Bel Aire Lane, Brown Tashemia, Vendor Resource Management, Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Dorzan Dolly B; 12/5/2018. $106,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
41 Fox Road, Worrall Christopher, Worrall Jill M, K&E Holding I Llc; 12/4/2018. $135,000
32 Dawson Drive, Wulderk Carmella Aka Est By Exec, Wulderk Carmelle Aka Est By Exec, Wulderk Michele Lynn Aka Exec, Wulderk Rudolph Est, Wulderk-Zachmann Michele Lynn Aka Exec, Schwartzer Jessica, Waddington David; 12/4/2018. $216,000
215 Center Road, Gramp Barbara A, Gramp Thomas C, Hess Scott L; 12/5/2018. $217,000
154 Woodruff Road, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, Weiss Abraham By Shrf, Weiss Mona By Shrf, Njhr 2 Llc; 12/11/2018. $35,682.68
VINELAND
1680 Wynnewood Drive, Vidwans Ila S. Vidwans Shishir G, Bruno Anna L. Bruno Pietro; 11/26/2018. $245,000
307&319 W Landis Ave, Vineland Construction Co, Masters Commission International Network Inc; 11/26/2018. $100,000
706 Allen Ave, Swain Gina M, Swain Preston A, Gonzalez Justino; 11/26/2018. $125,000
1806 Galli Drive, Blb Resources Delegate, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Beteta-Beteta Ana E, Hernandez-Cruz Efren; 11/27/2018. $115,000
328 W Peach St, Bango Noel, Schwartz Daniel; 11/27/2018. $132,500
444 N Brewster Road, Barry Amanda Ann Fka, Barry-Perry Amanda Ann, Perry Daniel J, Mcdevitt Ryan; 11/27/2018. $146,000
4830 E Chestnut Ave, Wayne Donna E Aka, Wynne Donna E Aka, Brusco Richard Jr, Egan Amanda Rae; 11/27/2018. $147,000
22 W Landis Ave, Commercial Development Co Lp By Gen Ptr, Dippolito Family Ltd Partnership Gen Ptr, Gst Exempt Trust Fbo By Trust, Micek Deirdre Trust By Fbo Gen Ptr, Rodgers Valerie Trust By Fbo Gen Ptr, Jalala Hayat; 11/28/2018. $2,100,000
289 Linwood Ave, New Vistas Corp Cust Rec, Filmed Llc; 11/28/2018. $32,500
736 S West Ave, Sauro Steven M Est, Verderose Alfred J Esq Atty, Verderose Prop Llc; 11/28/2018. $45,000
564 Mayfair St, Nationstar Mortgage Llc, T-Ray Inv Llc; 11/28/2018. $94,500
20 N Valley Ave, Milazzo William Aka, Williams Atlantic Llc, Caraballo Sorali, Rodriguez Martin Jr; 11/28/2018. $157,500
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
8 Lilac Lane, 10/12/2018. $330,000
302 Bay Shore Drive, 10/12/2018. $335,000
328 Hawthorne Lane, 10/12/2018. $254,622
5 Silversmith Court, 10/12/2018. $169,000
31 Capstan St, 10/15/2018. $120,000
9w 4th St, 10/15/2018 $650,000
136 Bay Shore Drive, 10/15/2018. $240,000
239 Hawthorne Lane, 10/15/2018. $250,000
111 Windward Drive, 10/16/2018. $55,000
16 Teakwood Lane, 10/16/2018. $255,000
53 Butler Drive, 10/16/2018. $348,000
56 Woodchuck Drive, 10/17/2018. $354,000
41 Sandpiper Road, 10/17/2018. $182,000
1285 W Bay Ave, 10/17/2018. $351,300
9 Raccoon Lane, 10/17/2018. $310,122
2110 Bayview Ave, 10/18/2018. $1,100,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
3 Osprey Court, 10/26/2018. $95,000
302 Cliff Lane, 10/18/2018. $215,000
303 Station Drive, 10/23/2018. $111,000
311 Dewey Drive, 10/4/2018. $117,000
325 Pine Forest Lane, 10/29/2018. $135,000
358 Captains Walk, 10/9/2018. $276,000
358 Constitution Drive, 10/1/2018. $155,000
401 Lawrence Drive, 10/30/2018. $325,000
403 Hemlock Drive, 10/16/2018. $155,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
26 High Ridge Road, 10/4/2018. $189,000
26 Lake Huron Drive, 10/16/2018. $180,000
268 Center St, 10/15/2018. $80,000
268 Center St, 10/15/2018. $115,000
27 Hunter Drive, 10/29/2018. $305,000
27 W Dory Drive, 10/9/2018. $110,000
28 S Ensign Drive, 10/26/2018. $77,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
300 Althea Drive, 10/30/2018. $1,000,000
31 W 86th St, 10/24/2018. $775,000
32 Hideaway Drive, 10/23/2018. $1,500,000
4 William St, 10/12/2018. $630,000
4201 Ocean Blvd, 10/11/2018. $2,350,000
5 E 23rd St, 10/23/2018. $718,000
5 E 38th St, 10/23/2018. $900,000
5 E Texas Ave, 10/3/2018. $869,900
5103 West Ave, 10/4/2018. $512,050
5715 Barnegat Ave, 10/5/2018. $1,700,000
6015 Bayview Ave, 10/22/2018. $800,000
6601 Ocean Blvd, 10/23/2018. $5,400,000
7207 Ocean Blvd, 10/22/2018. $3,200,000
8 W Lavenia Ave, 10/23/2018. $380,000
9212 Beach Ave, 10/30/2018. $840,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
159 Main St, 10/3/2018. $85,050
188 Wells Mills Road, 10/26/2018. $75,000
200 Seventh St, 10/24/2018. $162,500
22 Bayview Drive, 10/9/2018. $150,000
289 Cortney Court, 10/3/2018. $116,000
30 Lighthouse Drive, 10/26/2018. $111,400
303 Fourth St, 10/31/2018. $132,000
32 Laurelwyck Drive, 10/2/2018. $205,000
35 Main St, 10/4/2018. $300,000
42 Bryant Road, 10/26/2018. $230,000
44 Belmar Blvd, 10/29/2018. $440,000
46 Willow St, 10/16/2018. $260,000
53 Poplar St, 10/16/2018. $86,000
54 Central Ave, 10/1/2018. $148,000
60 Belmar Blvd, 10/15/2018. $415,000
8 Belmar Blvd, 10/9/2018. $385,000
80 Bryant Road, 10/31/2018. $150,000
94 Atlantic Ave, 10/30/2018. $121,800
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1507 Paul Blvd, 10/2/2018. $300,000
1576 Breakers Drive, 10/2/2018. $44,000
5 Inman Court, 10/2/2018. $580,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
