Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

526 Pacific Ave 305, Costanzo Gabriel M Elhachimi Fouad E; 12/06/18. $185,000

512 N Indiana Ave, Mazahreh Maurice Gms Homes Llc; 12/06/18. $123,000

1517 N Arkansas Ave, S&E Holdings Llc Aht Enterprise Llc; 12/07/18. $55,000

155 N New Jersey Ave, Hogans Brenda E/Atty Smith Antoine; 12/10/18. $50,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Un 205, 21st Mortgage Corp Buckley Alexander James; 12/10/18. $57,500

100 S Berkley Square 14n, Dickt Stephen/Atty Mcdonald Roderick; 12/11/18. $160,000

101 S Plaza Place Un 812, Sylvia Passman Living Tr Pazur Thomas A; 12/11/18. $108,000

207 N New York Ave Un C, Strachan James Council Lois V; 12/11/18. $37,000

BRIGANTINE

705 Bobby Jones Road, Hob37 Llc Peticolas Justin; 12/13/18. $402,500

7 Heald Circle, Marrone Robert/Tr Woerner Gary Jr; 12/17/18. $451,500

636 Alberta Drive, Patel Yogesh/Atty&Ind Iniguez Walter; 12/17/18. $188,000

107 E Brignatine Ave Un 101, Heffernan James T Cermanski John P; 12/17/18. $166,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

408 Cains Mills Road, Brodie John J Whittingham Anastasia R; 12/13/18. $161,500

424 9th St, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Selage Estera; 12/13/18. $47,576

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

80 Catherine St, Gong Zhen Campbell Timothy; 12/17/18. $131,000

106 Kathys Lane, Doerr Shields Shaun H Dix Ryan H; 12/17/18. $225,000

425 Aurora Drive, Tan Salvadore B Zaffar Shahida; 12/17/18. $295,000

409 Longport Blvd, Longport Enterprises Llc Trident Piling Co Llc; 12/18/18. $190,000

9 Northwood Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Rumardo Roberto; 12/18/18. $155,000

105 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Le Loc P; 12/18/18. $241,535

14 Summerleaf Drive, Bayview Loan Serv Llc Sulio Clarence; 12/19/18. $240,000

204 Cedar Ave, Brown Dasha M Fetrow Christine M; 12/19/18. $160,500

211 Coolidge Ave, Van Tri Jpl Rentals Llc; 12/19/18. $55,000

100 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Flancia Larry A; 12/19/18. $235,000

307 Sycamore Ave, Matthews Kim D Nguyen Khanh A; 12/19/18. $202,900

10 Faith Drive, Giroud Alfred F Taylor Christian A; 12/19/18. $300,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

190 Colonial Court, Digiovine Maria Alren 190 Llc; 12/11/18. $65,000

314 Upas Ave, Calanni Philip N Lumor Mary Grace F; 12/12/18. $232,500

105 Waterview Drive, Jaezee Llc Levy Daniel J; 12/12/18. $70,200

41 Greenwich Drive, Patel Yogesh Costello Michael; 12/12/18. $99,000

502 S Philadelphia Ave, Dessicino James Salvatore Sr Dessicino Joseph; 12/13/18. $85,000

91 Federal Court, Patel Vijay P Rodriguez Jose P; 12/13/18. $89,900

430a Xanthus Ave, Williams Sharon E Williams Peter A Jr; 12/14/18. $125,000

6 Equestrian Drive, Equestrian Estates Llc Warriner Steven; 12/14/18. $60,000

551 Brandywine Drive, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Bozzo Vincent; 12/17/18. $143,325

183 Rumson Drive Un 1085, Patel Yogesh/Ind&Atty Ivy Bryan; 12/18/18. $96,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

80 Westover Circle, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Maison Homes Llc; 11/28/18. $106,300

18 Summit Circle, Smith Damon Khan Hassan U; 12/03/18. $159,000

30 Cranberry Drive, Legacy Real Estate Inv Llc Boyce Sarah; 12/03/18. $235,000

7417 3rd Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Cr 2018 Llc; 12/04/18. $17,600

4828 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Wells Fargo Bk Na Bates Wesley; 12/04/18. $100,000

46 Monet Drive, C&C Development Co Llc Kolarski Momchil; 12/05/18. $309,150

1706 Candlewood Drive, Giordano Michael S Breslin Melanie R; 12/05/18. $149,000

6311 Lance Ave, Blue Sky Prop Llc Luang Rath Julia; 12/05/18. $173,000

7 Golf Drive, Stewart Kim Cean Jean. 12/05/18. $184,000

6437 Strand Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Willis Michael; 12/05/18. $40,100

948 Calhoun Ave, Jpmorgan Chase Bk Na Hesser Sandra S; 12/06/18. $87,675

7304 Smith Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Ryan Brandon; 12/06/18. $110,000

7218 Belmont Ave, Cohen Robert D Boyette Shawntonio L; 12/07/18. $135,000

LINWOOD

J 1 Constitution Court 550 Central Ave, Reeves Carolyn Kashon Barbara J; 12/24/18. $185,000

29 Asbury Ave, Pino Frank T Raychert Matthew M; 12/27/18. $325,000

MARGATE

10 N Sumner Ave, Marchel Stephen L/Exrx Schreiber Larry; 12/14/18. $750,000

9315 Atlantic Ave Un 13, Cohen Lewis Berenato William P; 12/17/18. $109,000

Clarendon Ave, Garber Marlene B Piraino Builders Llc; 12/20/18. $100,000

126 N Madison Ave, Evansgrove Nj Llc Simons Jeffrey; 12/21/18. $920,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

4501 Indian Cabin Road, Mueller Amadei/Ind&Exrx Cuellar Castano Yadira; 12/20/18. $165,000

916 Elwood Road, Grasso Michael L Grasso Joanna; 12/21/18. $160,000

PLEASANTVILLE

708 Church St, Blue Monarch Homes Inc Robledo Oscar; 12/20/18. $141,000

504 W Park Ave, Home4you Llc Sheppard Thomas; 12/20/18. $135,000

113 S Chester Ave, 4d Properties Llc Ransome Reveals Llc; 12/21/18. $40,000

104 Orchards Pciii Reo Llc Nammour Miriam; 12/26/18. $49,990

SOMERS POINT

30 Anchorage Lane, Fitzgibbons Margaret M Pedano Gina; 12/20/18. $183,000

42 Greate Bay Drive, Colucci Peter M Skeels David; 12/20/18. $202,000

VENTNOR

324-326 N Wissahickon Ave, Kislaya Tatsiana Guzzetti Maralee; 12/07/18. $540,000

18 N Rosborough Ave, Viggiano Russell J Guglielmello Luigi; 12/11/18. $335,000

210 N Dudley Ave, Callowhill Ralph T IV/Admrx Amin Rukshana; 12/11/18. $135,000

5200 Boardwalk Unit 3e, The Collins Family Llc Bennett Andrew; 12/11/18. $294,000

815 N Little Rock Ave, Guzzetti Maralee Lynn White Daniel R; 12/11/18. $409,000

4800 Boardwalk Un 1707, Roth Tema Widman Elisa M; 12/11/18. $265,000

Cape May County

AVALON

665 21st St, Avalon Webber Adam L Hurd Irvine III; 11/2018. $680,000

245 34th St, Lashendock Mark W Dulin Christopher; 11/2018. $800,000

CAPE MAY

1001 Washington St Un 4A, Bove Diane M Morris Heather Marie; 11/2018. $263,000

1310D Pennsylvania Ave, Bergonzi Angelo Fuselli Lorraine; 11/2018. $290,000

1331 D Ohio Ave, Pompeo Dawn M Costello Thomas C; 11/2018. $330,000

CAPE MAY POINT

409 Cambridge Ave, Mason Robert J Cmw Associates LLC; 11/2018. $480,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

Sea Isle Junction, Coleman Joan Grimaldi John; 11/2018. $19,000

230 Horse Shoe Curve, Kirkwood Patricia Reger Rosa; 11/2018. $51,600

541 Petersburg Road, Fannie Mae Jmb Dev LLC; 11/2018. $67,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

332 E Pacific Ave, Bryant Christine M By Shrff NJHR4 LLC; 11/2018. $29,000

957 Myrtle Ave, J G Wentworth Hm Lend Inc Diem Charles; 11/2018. $63,750

410 Beach Ave, Saulino Paul R Saulino Paul R; 11/2018. $85,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

36 Linda Lane, Bruder Jennie M Exr&C Smith Brian; 11/2018. $30,000

5 Corson St, Martino Ellen Wuerker Edward; 11/2018. $110,000

577 Route 47 N, Kleuskens Matthew Lee Acevedo Karylin; 11/2018. $169,000

430 Shunpike Road, Schott Kelsey Mc Ginley Kate L; 11/2018. $173,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

118A Allen Drive, Warren Gregory Tolassi Michael A; 11/2018. $95,000

500 E 13th Ave Un 210, Wagner William Russell Toy James J III; 11/2018. $157,000

701 Ocean Ave Un A, Giacobello Joanne Ritacco Richard P; 11/2018. $180,000

OCEAN CITY

5716-18 West Ave Un B, Warfield John Davidge Merino Stephen G; 11/2018. $500,000

3753 Asbury Ave, Bush Lynn T Gogola Raymond; 11/2018. $500,000

1224 Asbury Ave C, Murray Michael J Clark Douglas H; 11/2018. $505,000

2317-19 Asbury Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Di Joseph Carl G Partington Sara Lynn; 11/2018. $555,000

4106 Central Ave, Bank Of America Underwood John A; 11/2018. $594,000

1512 Central Ave, Herrman William F Zoll John; 11/2018. $625,000

803 Gardens Parkway, Lindacher Eugene W Vespa Joseph Jr; 11/2018. $640,000

544 E Atlantic Blvd, Ballinger John M D & D Kuzmicz Cons; 11/2018. $643,000

800 Bridge Blvd, Menapace Jeanne Higgins Daniel; 11/2018. $690,000

SEA ISLE CITY

5604 Landis Ave Un D, Schimpf John J Schimpf Christopher; $150,000

5911 Landis Ave Un A 1st, Fiorentino Lisa Perone Carmen L Jr; 11/2018. $282,000

118 82nd St Un West, Friel Edward J III Hawk’s Dev LLC; 11/2018. $510,000

225 81st St, Scott Claire Corson Shertz Michael G Jr; 11/2018. $520,000

3805 Central Ave, Colna Stephen Malizia Nicholas; 11/2018. $524,000

STONE HARBOR

10011 Sunrise Drive, Tydeman Patricia Malcolm Bryan J; 11/2018. $1,500,000

181 114th St, Navy Goat Ii LLC Ricketts Matthew; 11/2018.$2,150,000

WEST CAPE MAY

218 Fourth Ave, 1020 Old Valley Forge Rd LLC Cr-475 N 5th LLC; 11/2018. $65,000

WEST WILDWOOD

4 Ave F, Rosenberg Jerry By Shrff NJHR5 LLC; 11/2018. $32,000

613 W Maple Ave, Kromchad John P Maloney Dennis P; 11/2018. $197,000

WILDWOOD

216 W Burk Ave, Varallo Bernadino Varallo John; 11/2018. $220,000

137 E Wildwood Ave Un C4, Halfpenny David F Mackrell Brett R; 11/2018. $220,000

4101 Ocean Ave Un 1, Soldatovic Steven Ouzidane Abdelaziz; 11/2018. $225,000

WILDWOOD CREST

209 E Topeka Ave, Many Jerome Ferrise Michael G; 11/2018. $460,000

210 W Buttercup Road, Eichenlaub John G Mascitti Anthony E; 11/2018. $474,900

WOODBINE

Lot 2 Block 44, Deutsche Bk Ntl Trust Co Cr 2018 LLC; 11/2018. $20,100

5 Ash St, Morson John Basciani Joseph D Sr; 11/2018. $56,400

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

95 N Elm St, Helbach Christie L, Radcliffe Joseph; 12/11/2018. $30,000

57 Lake St, Cumberland County Sheriff, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, Rudisill Shirley E By Shrf, Rudisill-Forrest Sue By Shrf, USA By Shrf, Singh Amarjit, Singh Gurmej; 12/12/2018. $52,000

10 Ellis St, Collins Myyra Agent, Housing & Urban Dev By Agent, Vaquero Guadalupe; 12/13/2018. $45,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

7102 Charles Drive, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, Fein Such Kahn & Sheppard Esqs Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Little Jahna M; 12/11/2018. $82,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

389 W Park Drive, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Dev Sec Of By Agent, Rosypal Genora; 12/24/2018. $95,500

505 Shiloh Pike, Marguglio Tracy, Baruffi Builders Llc; 12/20/2018. $16,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

5710 Norris Ave, Rmac Tr, Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty, US Bank Trust By Atty, Montrose Homes Llc; 12/4/2018. $26,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

8 Pine St, Beagle Elaine, Bachman Kelsey L, Whildin Nicholas S; 12/3/2018. $160,000

173 Main St, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Association Aka By Atty, Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Beiler Daniel Lee, Beiler Edna; 12/21/2018. $42,840

MILLVILLE

800 N 3rd St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Kuttab Yasar Samuel; 12/3/2018. $33,810

28 Cedar St, Emrich Jeffrey S, Faircloth Tammy; 12/4/2018. $128,500

118 S 6th St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Ayala Alejandro, Ayala Breanna Lee; 12/4/2018. $41,600

317-319 D St, Atlantis Assoc, Epstein Roy A Ptr Ta, Feldman Alan F Ptr Ta, Levitt Marc; 12/5/2018. $12,000

3 Bel Aire Lane, Brown Tashemia, Vendor Resource Management, Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Dorzan Dolly B; 12/5/2018. $106,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

41 Fox Road, Worrall Christopher, Worrall Jill M, K&E Holding I Llc; 12/4/2018. $135,000

32 Dawson Drive, Wulderk Carmella Aka Est By Exec, Wulderk Carmelle Aka Est By Exec, Wulderk Michele Lynn Aka Exec, Wulderk Rudolph Est, Wulderk-Zachmann Michele Lynn Aka Exec, Schwartzer Jessica, Waddington David; 12/4/2018. $216,000

215 Center Road, Gramp Barbara A, Gramp Thomas C, Hess Scott L; 12/5/2018. $217,000

154 Woodruff Road, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, Weiss Abraham By Shrf, Weiss Mona By Shrf, Njhr 2 Llc; 12/11/2018. $35,682.68

VINELAND

1680 Wynnewood Drive, Vidwans Ila S. Vidwans Shishir G, Bruno Anna L. Bruno Pietro; 11/26/2018. $245,000

307&319 W Landis Ave, Vineland Construction Co, Masters Commission International Network Inc; 11/26/2018. $100,000

706 Allen Ave, Swain Gina M, Swain Preston A, Gonzalez Justino; 11/26/2018. $125,000

1806 Galli Drive, Blb Resources Delegate, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Beteta-Beteta Ana E, Hernandez-Cruz Efren; 11/27/2018. $115,000

328 W Peach St, Bango Noel, Schwartz Daniel; 11/27/2018. $132,500

444 N Brewster Road, Barry Amanda Ann Fka, Barry-Perry Amanda Ann, Perry Daniel J, Mcdevitt Ryan; 11/27/2018. $146,000

4830 E Chestnut Ave, Wayne Donna E Aka, Wynne Donna E Aka, Brusco Richard Jr, Egan Amanda Rae; 11/27/2018. $147,000

22 W Landis Ave, Commercial Development Co Lp By Gen Ptr, Dippolito Family Ltd Partnership Gen Ptr, Gst Exempt Trust Fbo By Trust, Micek Deirdre Trust By Fbo Gen Ptr, Rodgers Valerie Trust By Fbo Gen Ptr, Jalala Hayat; 11/28/2018. $2,100,000

289 Linwood Ave, New Vistas Corp Cust Rec, Filmed Llc; 11/28/2018. $32,500

736 S West Ave, Sauro Steven M Est, Verderose Alfred J Esq Atty, Verderose Prop Llc; 11/28/2018. $45,000

564 Mayfair St, Nationstar Mortgage Llc, T-Ray Inv Llc; 11/28/2018. $94,500

20 N Valley Ave, Milazzo William Aka, Williams Atlantic Llc, Caraballo Sorali, Rodriguez Martin Jr; 11/28/2018. $157,500

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

8 Lilac Lane, 10/12/2018. $330,000

302 Bay Shore Drive, 10/12/2018. $335,000

328 Hawthorne Lane, 10/12/2018. $254,622

5 Silversmith Court, 10/12/2018. $169,000

31 Capstan St, 10/15/2018. $120,000

9w 4th St, 10/15/2018 $650,000

136 Bay Shore Drive, 10/15/2018. $240,000

239 Hawthorne Lane, 10/15/2018. $250,000

111 Windward Drive, 10/16/2018. $55,000

16 Teakwood Lane, 10/16/2018. $255,000

53 Butler Drive, 10/16/2018. $348,000

56 Woodchuck Drive, 10/17/2018. $354,000

41 Sandpiper Road, 10/17/2018. $182,000

1285 W Bay Ave, 10/17/2018. $351,300

9 Raccoon Lane, 10/17/2018. $310,122

2110 Bayview Ave, 10/18/2018. $1,100,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

3 Osprey Court, 10/26/2018. $95,000

302 Cliff Lane, 10/18/2018. $215,000

303 Station Drive, 10/23/2018. $111,000

311 Dewey Drive, 10/4/2018. $117,000

325 Pine Forest Lane, 10/29/2018. $135,000

358 Captains Walk, 10/9/2018. $276,000

358 Constitution Drive, 10/1/2018. $155,000

401 Lawrence Drive, 10/30/2018. $325,000

403 Hemlock Drive, 10/16/2018. $155,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

26 High Ridge Road, 10/4/2018. $189,000

26 Lake Huron Drive, 10/16/2018. $180,000

268 Center St, 10/15/2018. $80,000

268 Center St, 10/15/2018. $115,000

27 Hunter Drive, 10/29/2018. $305,000

27 W Dory Drive, 10/9/2018. $110,000

28 S Ensign Drive, 10/26/2018. $77,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

300 Althea Drive, 10/30/2018. $1,000,000

31 W 86th St, 10/24/2018. $775,000

32 Hideaway Drive, 10/23/2018. $1,500,000

4 William St, 10/12/2018. $630,000

4201 Ocean Blvd, 10/11/2018. $2,350,000

5 E 23rd St, 10/23/2018. $718,000

5 E 38th St, 10/23/2018. $900,000

5 E Texas Ave, 10/3/2018. $869,900

5103 West Ave, 10/4/2018. $512,050

5715 Barnegat Ave, 10/5/2018. $1,700,000

6015 Bayview Ave, 10/22/2018. $800,000

6601 Ocean Blvd, 10/23/2018. $5,400,000

7207 Ocean Blvd, 10/22/2018. $3,200,000

8 W Lavenia Ave, 10/23/2018. $380,000

9212 Beach Ave, 10/30/2018. $840,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

159 Main St, 10/3/2018. $85,050

188 Wells Mills Road, 10/26/2018. $75,000

200 Seventh St, 10/24/2018. $162,500

22 Bayview Drive, 10/9/2018. $150,000

289 Cortney Court, 10/3/2018. $116,000

30 Lighthouse Drive, 10/26/2018. $111,400

303 Fourth St, 10/31/2018. $132,000

32 Laurelwyck Drive, 10/2/2018. $205,000

35 Main St, 10/4/2018. $300,000

42 Bryant Road, 10/26/2018. $230,000

44 Belmar Blvd, 10/29/2018. $440,000

46 Willow St, 10/16/2018. $260,000

53 Poplar St, 10/16/2018. $86,000

54 Central Ave, 10/1/2018. $148,000

60 Belmar Blvd, 10/15/2018. $415,000

8 Belmar Blvd, 10/9/2018. $385,000

80 Bryant Road, 10/31/2018. $150,000

94 Atlantic Ave, 10/30/2018. $121,800

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1507 Paul Blvd, 10/2/2018. $300,000

1576 Breakers Drive, 10/2/2018. $44,000

5 Inman Court, 10/2/2018. $580,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

