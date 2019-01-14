Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Cape May County

AVALON

3465 First Ave, Maginnis Anthony J Gross Gary; 6/2018. $3,010,000

CAPE MAY

1011 Lafayette St, Potkovac Matthew Whene David N; 6/2018. $218,000

Lot 16 Block 1041, Finnegan Jean M Mc Vea James A; 6/2018. $349,900

11 Beach Ave Un 110, Hsbc Bank Usa Tr Gillmeister N; 6/2018. $383,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

47 Little Mill Road, Cimino Craig Altomari Michael; 6/2018. $60,000

3 Boyce Lane, Mtglq Inv Lp Gonzalez-Gonzalez R A; 6/2018. $247,000

2724 Route 9, Swiggard James Jr Norcross Russel E III; 6/2018. $255,500

276 Tyler Road, Shetler Richard D Curry James A; 6/2018. $287,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

104 Ridgewood Ave, Kmec Stephen E Kmec Stephen E; 6/2018. $20,000

212 Glencreek Road, Frey Byron A Salasin Robert J; 6/2018. $100,000

709 Jon Hoff Road, Hodsden William W Jr Hodsden W W Jr; 6/2018. $112,000

7 E Pacific Ave, Hartnett Brian Ocwen Loan Serv LLC; 6/2018. $136,905

3 Amhurst Road, Nieves Jennifer Adm Hober Carl; 6/2018. $140,000

310 E St Johns Ave, NJHR 1 LLC Smith Jacob Charles; 6/2018. $143,900

Lot 1 Block 70, Jones E.Gronczewski Adm Werner Candice; 6/2018. $150,000

402 E Drumbed Road, Boyd Nancy K Est Exr Warner James C; 6/2018. $160,000

18 Arbor Road, Mc Gee Rainer E Smith Joseph A M; 6/2018. $164,900

107 Teal Drive, Dragoni James A Tr Heim Alan P; 6/2018. $168,000

17 Ohio Ave, Walter Kathleen M Adm Culp William G; 6/2018. $180,000

118 Mathemek St, Kane Laureen E Mallon Andrew J; 6/2018. $185,500

103 W Wilde Ave, Seefeld Amy J Eder Robyn; 6/2018. $187,800

705 Scott Ave, Pologruto Francis C Schnitzler T M; 6/2018. $199,000

275 Birch Ave, Zborowski David A Mc Mickle Nancy D; 6/2018. $225,000

1062 Seashore Road, Harrison Catherine L Linnington James L; 6/2018. $235,000

133 Sunset Drive, Shore Mgmt Co Del V Inc Harris Daniel B Jr; 6/2018. $237,500

19 Barbara Terrace, Sankey Dolores A Emme George H Jr; 6/2018. $267,000

10 Cranefly Circle, Greenling Patricia Greenling Robert W; 6/2018. $275,000

8 Shadbush Lane, Greenling R W Barbieri Kathleen M; 6/2018. $290,000

408 Champlain Drive, Straubmuller Warren Zborowski David; 6/2018. $292,500

505 Dune Drive, US Bank Tr Mulvey Michael P; 6/2018. $320,000

512 Baywyn Road, Tongiani-Mirabile M P Exr Bortz Dale; 6/2018. $479,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

35 Route 47 S Un 88, Hughes Kevin A Harding Rosalia; 6/2018. $56,800

217 W Anna St, NJHR 1 LLC Knights Karen A; 6/2018. $59,900

16 Jaden Road, Ckjr LLC Patterson Linda; 6/2018. $140,000

206 Stites Ave, Smith Jeremy Conway Jonathon J; 6/2018. $165,000

101 Lehigh Ave, Pawlus Deborah Bradley Kelsey R; 6/2018. $175,000

667 Dias Creek Road, Phillips Lee Mahoney Russell; 6/2018. $185,000

29 Wynndemere Court, Miller Nancy L Pearson Ingrid M; 6/2018. $234,000

5 New River Road, Pflaumer Charles F Jr Vickers Jacob D; 6/2018. $258,000

106 Springdale Court, Fraser Charles Zeiss William J Jr; 6/2018. $260,000

250 Indian Trail, Cielecki Joseph M Mc Vay Dennis; 6/2018. $275,000

10 Arbutus Court, Zeiss William J Jr Dmytro N Lindsay; 6/2018. $369,000

402 W Hampton Court, Barth Holli A Lucas James J; 6/2018. $382,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

431 E 19th Ave, Openshaw William Spencer Randall B; 6/2018. $110,000

110 W 3rd Ave, Golub Stephen H Donohue Joseph T; 6/2018. $153,500

101 W Spruce Ave Un 202, Terreri Peter Rsv Holdings LLC; 6/2018. $250,000

2201 Surf Ave, US Bank N A Tr Mariner Richard E; 6/2018. $330,000

750 W Oak Ave, Seidenburg Michael Hall Brian; 6/2018. $550,000

OCEAN CITY

900 Wesley Ave Un 208, Wolff Joseph Pappas William P; 6/2018. $105,000

200 Bay Ave Un 202, Genzano Geoff J Dougherty Gary S; 6/2018. $185,000

871 E 7th St, Frasier Carolyn Morris Robert M; 6/2018. $227,000

1808-10 Asbury Ave, Delmar Cheryl Moore William J; 6/2018. $232,500

16 W Tenth St, Street Mary Julia Michener Peter; 6/2018. $253,000

901 Ocean Ave, Alburger George C Scian Mark K; 6/2018. $262,500

3600 Central Ave Un 2, Silverman Peggy Stitt David A; 6/2018. $295,000

3715 Oxford Lane, Choriw Dean O’Donnell Joseph; 6/2018. $310,000

1138 Central Ave Un 6, Reinhardt Eileen Garofalo Joseph G; 6/2018. $320,000

945 Pleasure Ave, Oppenheimer David S Teti Joseph G Jr; 6/2018. $325,000

Lot 3 Block 2503, Conti Jerome J Jr Durso Richard J; 6/2018. $361,000

225-227 Central Ave, Homa George Est Exr Logue Terry J; 6/2018. $366,500

202 18th St, Bono Russell M Est Exr Stuart Thomas; 6/2018. $375,000

500 Bay Ave Un 510 South, Slack David N Rausnitz Joni W; 6/2018. $390,000

29-31 Wesley Ave, Gibson Stephen R Sihler Victoria A; 6/2018. $429,900

437B West Ave, Di Pasquale Anthony G Tammaro Joseph A; 6/2018. $470,000

5261 West Ave, Fowler Mark A Pajic Thomas A; 6/2018. $560,000

1417-19 Simpson Ave 1st Fl, O’Connor Francis Hauck C Howard; 6/2018. $640,000

Lot 52 Block 6, Artuso Joseph J Bonaccorso Sal S Jr; 6/2018. $770,000

639 Ocean Ave, Lighthouse Dev LLC 639 Ocean LLC; 6/2018. $867,000

407-09 29th St, Boarman Jeffrey M Wilson Kevin P II; 6/2018. $939,000

SEA ISLE CITY

139 44th St, Hinshillwood F Est Exr Parsons Clyde J; 6/2018. $325,000

33 26th St, Petersen Florence Rencic Joseph; 6/2018. $357,500

217 58th St 2nd Fl Un B, Glatz Margaret Ann Walker Schuback Timothy J; 6/2018. $457,500

3410 Landis Ave, Mc Killop Wayne P Timmick Michael A; 6/2018. $465,000

1108 Landis Ave 1st Fl N, Zankowski Gloria Bartler Kristin; 6/2018. $525,000

141 57th St, Diprospero Nicola Glatz M A Walker; 6/2018. $740,000

105 78th St East Un, Connelly Realty LLC Janney Linda Girono; 6/2018. $1,025,000

STONE HARBOR

Lot 157 Block 99.05, Clegg Carol Alyse Corinthian Cottage LLC; 6/2018. $770,000

9511 Sunset Drive, Luberti Rocco Russikoff Danalyn; 6/2018. $290,000

10019 Sunrise Drive, Rhodes Mark S Harbaugh Stpehen M; 6/2018. $1,377,000

9201 First Ave, Sealuke LLC Scanlan William T; 6/2018. $4,000,000

200 89th St LLC Wells Karen A; 6/2018. 200 89th St, $2,820,000

105 115th St, Berkeley Ed Svcs Of NY Inc Luing Timothy; 6/2018. $4,750,000

247 84th St, Root Michael P Root Michael P; 6/2018. $255,000

39 Weber Court, Zwicker Charles G Allende Francisco; 6/2018. $875,000

343 92N St, Phillips J Paul Mongulla Marc; 6/2018. $1,437,500

218 118th St, Orzech Edward R Exr Widerman Robert J; 6/2018. $1,790,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

152 Heron Lane, Buck Richard Czyzewski Theodore J; 6/2018. $93,900

1250 Route 50, Kamcmahon Props LLC Lushok James J; 6/2018. $125,000

34 Margaret Ave, Carlson-Fluharty Emily J Hayes Henry III; 6/2018. $179,000

741 Route 9 South, Lovette Joseph A Burke Brent; 6/2018. $208,000

17 Killdeer Hill Road, Sharp Bruce R Jr Fanelli Steven A; 6/2018. $242,000

110 E Hollywood Lane, Juan Mo Time LLC Raffa Jeralyn; 6/2018. $265,000

310 S Old Tuckahoe Road, Eisele Lisa A Eisele William Jr; 6/2018. $300,000

WEST CAPE MAY

104 Burgin’s Lane, West Cape Cottages LLC Knoblock James D; 6/2018. $679,000

149 Stimpsons Lane, Kerns Kimber Lee Willson Stimpsons Lane LLC; 6/2018. $150,000

423 W Magnolia Ave, Holt James V III Stockage William J; 6/2018. $275,000

200 Morrison Ave, Burton Patricia Ann Meca Investments LLC; 6/2018. $310,000

610 Second Ave, Cape Island Inv LLC De Larco Michael E; 6/2018. $775,000

WEST WILDWOOD

3 B Ave, Lindline K E Est Exr Moderski Paige; 6/2018. $123,000

543 W Maple Ave, Meintell Stephen Mcquilkin Janet C; 6/2018. $209,900

WILDWOOD

Shawcrest Road Slip A-77, Arber David J O’Shea Constance; 6/2018. $12,000

410 W Magnolia Ave Un A, Polyak John Polyak Helene; 6/2018. $30,000

116 E Poplar Ave, Schiavone Luann Biffoni Maria; 6/2018. $90,000

110 E Roberts Ave, Gallagher Gerard &C Diaz Home Impr LLC; 6/2018. $95,000

Lot 15 Block 215, Lewis Marianne B Koebert Richard; 6/2018. $140,000

610 W Burk Ave, Robinson Thomas R Hoefler Joseph; 6/2018. $147,000

4516 Park Blvd, Mustakas Arthur G Dragonfly Park LLC; 6/2018. $155,000

410 E Magnolia Ave, Deriggi Luigi Manning David; 6/2018. $157,500

326 W Juniper Ave, Hanna Kevin M Vito Marquisha; 6/2018. $171,500

415 W Bennet Ave Un B, Edwards Leslie M Heron Ryan P; 6/2018. $205,000

215 E Rio Grande Ave Un E, Souza Jonathan Reifsnyder R S; 6/2018. $235,000

233 E Baker Ave Un B, Vitelli Stephen M Segura John S; 6/2018. $241,500

4310 Arctic Ave, Lillo Roger Spiritosanto Anton; 6/2018. $242,500

322 E Juniper Ave Un B, Baseman Alan S Mogylei Oleksandr; 6/2018. $255,000

410 W Magnolia Ave, Polyak Helene Beiseigel Harry; 6/2018. $257,000

WILDWOOD CREST

Lavoie Rita C Tiny Pine Crest LLC; 6/2018. 8200 Atlantic Ave, $80,500

Stona Michael Adames Manuel A Jr; 6/2018. 7806 Seaview Ave Un 4, $85,000

Rizzo Robert A Rizzo Michael A; 6/2018. 6700 Pacific Ave, $90,000

Azzara Michael Sileo Alan D; 6/2018. 411 E Morning Glory Road Un 4003, $357,000

Blue Heron House LLC Foley Jerome A; 6/2018. 120 E Louisville Ave, $379,000

Liu Jun Tb Realty LLC; 6/2018. 400 E Monterey Ave, $400,000

Shore Rental Props LLC Mc Ginley Michael J; 6/2018. Lot 35 Block 17, $575,000

217 West Buttercup LLC Creedon William M; 6/2018. 217A W Buttercup Road, $580,000

Shore Rental Props LLC Matlack Stephen; 6/2018. 126 E Lavender Road, $587,000

WOODBINE

402 Jackson Ave, Hsbc Bank USA Tr to Mitchell Philip; 6/2018. $22,900

322 Washington Ave, Housing Program Dev Corp Katzen Frances; 6/2018. $116,900

61 Elm St, Sutton Robert P IV Williams Paula; 6/2018. $30,000

604 Isaacs Ave, Mtglq Inv Lp Conti Steven T; 6/2018. $20,000

