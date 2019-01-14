Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
AVALON
3465 First Ave, Maginnis Anthony J Gross Gary; 6/2018. $3,010,000
CAPE MAY
1011 Lafayette St, Potkovac Matthew Whene David N; 6/2018. $218,000
Lot 16 Block 1041, Finnegan Jean M Mc Vea James A; 6/2018. $349,900
11 Beach Ave Un 110, Hsbc Bank Usa Tr Gillmeister N; 6/2018. $383,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
47 Little Mill Road, Cimino Craig Altomari Michael; 6/2018. $60,000
3 Boyce Lane, Mtglq Inv Lp Gonzalez-Gonzalez R A; 6/2018. $247,000
2724 Route 9, Swiggard James Jr Norcross Russel E III; 6/2018. $255,500
276 Tyler Road, Shetler Richard D Curry James A; 6/2018. $287,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
104 Ridgewood Ave, Kmec Stephen E Kmec Stephen E; 6/2018. $20,000
212 Glencreek Road, Frey Byron A Salasin Robert J; 6/2018. $100,000
709 Jon Hoff Road, Hodsden William W Jr Hodsden W W Jr; 6/2018. $112,000
7 E Pacific Ave, Hartnett Brian Ocwen Loan Serv LLC; 6/2018. $136,905
3 Amhurst Road, Nieves Jennifer Adm Hober Carl; 6/2018. $140,000
310 E St Johns Ave, NJHR 1 LLC Smith Jacob Charles; 6/2018. $143,900
Lot 1 Block 70, Jones E.Gronczewski Adm Werner Candice; 6/2018. $150,000
402 E Drumbed Road, Boyd Nancy K Est Exr Warner James C; 6/2018. $160,000
18 Arbor Road, Mc Gee Rainer E Smith Joseph A M; 6/2018. $164,900
107 Teal Drive, Dragoni James A Tr Heim Alan P; 6/2018. $168,000
17 Ohio Ave, Walter Kathleen M Adm Culp William G; 6/2018. $180,000
118 Mathemek St, Kane Laureen E Mallon Andrew J; 6/2018. $185,500
103 W Wilde Ave, Seefeld Amy J Eder Robyn; 6/2018. $187,800
705 Scott Ave, Pologruto Francis C Schnitzler T M; 6/2018. $199,000
275 Birch Ave, Zborowski David A Mc Mickle Nancy D; 6/2018. $225,000
1062 Seashore Road, Harrison Catherine L Linnington James L; 6/2018. $235,000
133 Sunset Drive, Shore Mgmt Co Del V Inc Harris Daniel B Jr; 6/2018. $237,500
19 Barbara Terrace, Sankey Dolores A Emme George H Jr; 6/2018. $267,000
10 Cranefly Circle, Greenling Patricia Greenling Robert W; 6/2018. $275,000
8 Shadbush Lane, Greenling R W Barbieri Kathleen M; 6/2018. $290,000
408 Champlain Drive, Straubmuller Warren Zborowski David; 6/2018. $292,500
505 Dune Drive, US Bank Tr Mulvey Michael P; 6/2018. $320,000
512 Baywyn Road, Tongiani-Mirabile M P Exr Bortz Dale; 6/2018. $479,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
35 Route 47 S Un 88, Hughes Kevin A Harding Rosalia; 6/2018. $56,800
217 W Anna St, NJHR 1 LLC Knights Karen A; 6/2018. $59,900
16 Jaden Road, Ckjr LLC Patterson Linda; 6/2018. $140,000
206 Stites Ave, Smith Jeremy Conway Jonathon J; 6/2018. $165,000
101 Lehigh Ave, Pawlus Deborah Bradley Kelsey R; 6/2018. $175,000
667 Dias Creek Road, Phillips Lee Mahoney Russell; 6/2018. $185,000
29 Wynndemere Court, Miller Nancy L Pearson Ingrid M; 6/2018. $234,000
5 New River Road, Pflaumer Charles F Jr Vickers Jacob D; 6/2018. $258,000
106 Springdale Court, Fraser Charles Zeiss William J Jr; 6/2018. $260,000
250 Indian Trail, Cielecki Joseph M Mc Vay Dennis; 6/2018. $275,000
10 Arbutus Court, Zeiss William J Jr Dmytro N Lindsay; 6/2018. $369,000
402 W Hampton Court, Barth Holli A Lucas James J; 6/2018. $382,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
431 E 19th Ave, Openshaw William Spencer Randall B; 6/2018. $110,000
110 W 3rd Ave, Golub Stephen H Donohue Joseph T; 6/2018. $153,500
101 W Spruce Ave Un 202, Terreri Peter Rsv Holdings LLC; 6/2018. $250,000
2201 Surf Ave, US Bank N A Tr Mariner Richard E; 6/2018. $330,000
750 W Oak Ave, Seidenburg Michael Hall Brian; 6/2018. $550,000
OCEAN CITY
900 Wesley Ave Un 208, Wolff Joseph Pappas William P; 6/2018. $105,000
200 Bay Ave Un 202, Genzano Geoff J Dougherty Gary S; 6/2018. $185,000
871 E 7th St, Frasier Carolyn Morris Robert M; 6/2018. $227,000
1808-10 Asbury Ave, Delmar Cheryl Moore William J; 6/2018. $232,500
16 W Tenth St, Street Mary Julia Michener Peter; 6/2018. $253,000
901 Ocean Ave, Alburger George C Scian Mark K; 6/2018. $262,500
3600 Central Ave Un 2, Silverman Peggy Stitt David A; 6/2018. $295,000
3715 Oxford Lane, Choriw Dean O’Donnell Joseph; 6/2018. $310,000
1138 Central Ave Un 6, Reinhardt Eileen Garofalo Joseph G; 6/2018. $320,000
945 Pleasure Ave, Oppenheimer David S Teti Joseph G Jr; 6/2018. $325,000
Lot 3 Block 2503, Conti Jerome J Jr Durso Richard J; 6/2018. $361,000
225-227 Central Ave, Homa George Est Exr Logue Terry J; 6/2018. $366,500
202 18th St, Bono Russell M Est Exr Stuart Thomas; 6/2018. $375,000
500 Bay Ave Un 510 South, Slack David N Rausnitz Joni W; 6/2018. $390,000
29-31 Wesley Ave, Gibson Stephen R Sihler Victoria A; 6/2018. $429,900
437B West Ave, Di Pasquale Anthony G Tammaro Joseph A; 6/2018. $470,000
5261 West Ave, Fowler Mark A Pajic Thomas A; 6/2018. $560,000
1417-19 Simpson Ave 1st Fl, O’Connor Francis Hauck C Howard; 6/2018. $640,000
Lot 52 Block 6, Artuso Joseph J Bonaccorso Sal S Jr; 6/2018. $770,000
639 Ocean Ave, Lighthouse Dev LLC 639 Ocean LLC; 6/2018. $867,000
407-09 29th St, Boarman Jeffrey M Wilson Kevin P II; 6/2018. $939,000
SEA ISLE CITY
139 44th St, Hinshillwood F Est Exr Parsons Clyde J; 6/2018. $325,000
33 26th St, Petersen Florence Rencic Joseph; 6/2018. $357,500
217 58th St 2nd Fl Un B, Glatz Margaret Ann Walker Schuback Timothy J; 6/2018. $457,500
3410 Landis Ave, Mc Killop Wayne P Timmick Michael A; 6/2018. $465,000
1108 Landis Ave 1st Fl N, Zankowski Gloria Bartler Kristin; 6/2018. $525,000
141 57th St, Diprospero Nicola Glatz M A Walker; 6/2018. $740,000
105 78th St East Un, Connelly Realty LLC Janney Linda Girono; 6/2018. $1,025,000
STONE HARBOR
Lot 157 Block 99.05, Clegg Carol Alyse Corinthian Cottage LLC; 6/2018. $770,000
9511 Sunset Drive, Luberti Rocco Russikoff Danalyn; 6/2018. $290,000
10019 Sunrise Drive, Rhodes Mark S Harbaugh Stpehen M; 6/2018. $1,377,000
9201 First Ave, Sealuke LLC Scanlan William T; 6/2018. $4,000,000
200 89th St LLC Wells Karen A; 6/2018. 200 89th St, $2,820,000
105 115th St, Berkeley Ed Svcs Of NY Inc Luing Timothy; 6/2018. $4,750,000
247 84th St, Root Michael P Root Michael P; 6/2018. $255,000
39 Weber Court, Zwicker Charles G Allende Francisco; 6/2018. $875,000
343 92N St, Phillips J Paul Mongulla Marc; 6/2018. $1,437,500
218 118th St, Orzech Edward R Exr Widerman Robert J; 6/2018. $1,790,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
152 Heron Lane, Buck Richard Czyzewski Theodore J; 6/2018. $93,900
1250 Route 50, Kamcmahon Props LLC Lushok James J; 6/2018. $125,000
34 Margaret Ave, Carlson-Fluharty Emily J Hayes Henry III; 6/2018. $179,000
741 Route 9 South, Lovette Joseph A Burke Brent; 6/2018. $208,000
17 Killdeer Hill Road, Sharp Bruce R Jr Fanelli Steven A; 6/2018. $242,000
110 E Hollywood Lane, Juan Mo Time LLC Raffa Jeralyn; 6/2018. $265,000
310 S Old Tuckahoe Road, Eisele Lisa A Eisele William Jr; 6/2018. $300,000
WEST CAPE MAY
104 Burgin’s Lane, West Cape Cottages LLC Knoblock James D; 6/2018. $679,000
149 Stimpsons Lane, Kerns Kimber Lee Willson Stimpsons Lane LLC; 6/2018. $150,000
423 W Magnolia Ave, Holt James V III Stockage William J; 6/2018. $275,000
200 Morrison Ave, Burton Patricia Ann Meca Investments LLC; 6/2018. $310,000
610 Second Ave, Cape Island Inv LLC De Larco Michael E; 6/2018. $775,000
WEST WILDWOOD
3 B Ave, Lindline K E Est Exr Moderski Paige; 6/2018. $123,000
543 W Maple Ave, Meintell Stephen Mcquilkin Janet C; 6/2018. $209,900
WILDWOOD
Shawcrest Road Slip A-77, Arber David J O’Shea Constance; 6/2018. $12,000
410 W Magnolia Ave Un A, Polyak John Polyak Helene; 6/2018. $30,000
116 E Poplar Ave, Schiavone Luann Biffoni Maria; 6/2018. $90,000
110 E Roberts Ave, Gallagher Gerard &C Diaz Home Impr LLC; 6/2018. $95,000
Lot 15 Block 215, Lewis Marianne B Koebert Richard; 6/2018. $140,000
610 W Burk Ave, Robinson Thomas R Hoefler Joseph; 6/2018. $147,000
4516 Park Blvd, Mustakas Arthur G Dragonfly Park LLC; 6/2018. $155,000
410 E Magnolia Ave, Deriggi Luigi Manning David; 6/2018. $157,500
326 W Juniper Ave, Hanna Kevin M Vito Marquisha; 6/2018. $171,500
415 W Bennet Ave Un B, Edwards Leslie M Heron Ryan P; 6/2018. $205,000
215 E Rio Grande Ave Un E, Souza Jonathan Reifsnyder R S; 6/2018. $235,000
233 E Baker Ave Un B, Vitelli Stephen M Segura John S; 6/2018. $241,500
4310 Arctic Ave, Lillo Roger Spiritosanto Anton; 6/2018. $242,500
322 E Juniper Ave Un B, Baseman Alan S Mogylei Oleksandr; 6/2018. $255,000
410 W Magnolia Ave, Polyak Helene Beiseigel Harry; 6/2018. $257,000
WILDWOOD CREST
Lavoie Rita C Tiny Pine Crest LLC; 6/2018. 8200 Atlantic Ave, $80,500
Stona Michael Adames Manuel A Jr; 6/2018. 7806 Seaview Ave Un 4, $85,000
Rizzo Robert A Rizzo Michael A; 6/2018. 6700 Pacific Ave, $90,000
Azzara Michael Sileo Alan D; 6/2018. 411 E Morning Glory Road Un 4003, $357,000
Blue Heron House LLC Foley Jerome A; 6/2018. 120 E Louisville Ave, $379,000
Liu Jun Tb Realty LLC; 6/2018. 400 E Monterey Ave, $400,000
Shore Rental Props LLC Mc Ginley Michael J; 6/2018. Lot 35 Block 17, $575,000
217 West Buttercup LLC Creedon William M; 6/2018. 217A W Buttercup Road, $580,000
Shore Rental Props LLC Matlack Stephen; 6/2018. 126 E Lavender Road, $587,000
WOODBINE
402 Jackson Ave, Hsbc Bank USA Tr to Mitchell Philip; 6/2018. $22,900
322 Washington Ave, Housing Program Dev Corp Katzen Frances; 6/2018. $116,900
61 Elm St, Sutton Robert P IV Williams Paula; 6/2018. $30,000
604 Isaacs Ave, Mtglq Inv Lp Conti Steven T; 6/2018. $20,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
