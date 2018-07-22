Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295. Listings are unavailable for Ocean County. They will resume when provided.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

1105 Seaside Ave, Fannie Mae to Barnard Jennifer; 01/29/18. $129,900

106 Cannon Ave, E Trade Bk to Henry Tyrone S; 01/29/18. $230,000

19F Oyster Bay Road, Valentin Jacquelyn/Shff to Pineda Danilson; 01/30/18. $46,300

9 Ritz Drive, Arms Inc to Vu & Assoc LLC; 01/30/18. $103,754

ATLANTIC CITY

2722 Fairmount Ave, Arsenis Prop LLC to Nguyen Sonny; 01/25/18. $27,000

100 S Berkley Square Un 19J, Tomasino Anna to Piazza Richard; 01/25/18. $141,000

206 N Tennessee Ave, Atl City Housing Auth & Urban Dev to Ayeasmin Rubina; 01/26/18. $125,000

2404 Arctic Ave, Fannie Mae to Panah Abdullah; 01/26/18. $36,000

3101 Boardwalk Un 1507 I, Rosenberg Sondra to Jones Thomas O Jr; 01/29/18. $85,000

27 S Florida Ave, Mongelluzzo Alma to Muquit Mohammed; 01/29/18. $64,999

1216 N Ohio Ave, Gonzalez Roque to 109 New Jersey Ave LLC; 01/29/18. $50,200

500 N Indiana Ave, Wilmington Sav Fund Society to IN 500 LLC; 01/29/18. $25,000

41 S Dover Ave, US Bank to BGW Hold LLC; 01/29/18. $89,000

422 N Harrisburg Ave, Prof 2014 S2 Legal Title to Chen Ming Feng; 01/31/18. $55,000

655 Absecon Blvd 804, Dalipi Lutifi to Sun Frances Xiaoyan; 01/31/18. $27,500

100 S Berkley 7G, Steinberg Melvin A to Zaretsky Marlene; 01/31/18. $197,000

BRIGANTINE

423 Albacore Lane, Lutz John M/Exr to Kennelly Tara C; 01/26/18. $240,000

503 E Beach Ave Un B, Arluc Homes LLC to Everly Kyle; 01/26/18. $260,000

211 11th St S, Rogers Joseph M to Baker Scott; 01/26/18. $260,000

201 Fourth St S, Walker Carol L/Exrx to Keffer Michael D; 01/29/18. $330,000

50 Kirkwood Circle, Pickar Harold J to Rogers Joseph M; 01/30/18. $309,000

4414 Privateer Road, Castaldo Donald J to Jazz Homes LLC; 01/30/18. $260,000

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Un 3206, Engber Eileen to Smith Ganey Anne; 01/31/18. $364,000

BUENA

904 Central Ave, Pantilione Nicholas S to Monroy Emmanuel; 01/22/18. $95,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

724 Sixth Road, Griffin Karen E/Admr to AAR Ren LLC; 01/24/18. $30,000

187 Don Road, Zuber Dawn Marie to Keenan Timothy D; 01/25/18. $220,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

444‐448 St Louis Ave, TB Young Inc to AR Lund LLC; 01/26/18. $225,000

205 Norfolk Ave, Schoenstein James to King Whitney; 01/31/18. $117,000

1100‐1122 Hamburg Ave, Coba Inc to MNYM Prop LLC; 01/31/18. $10,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

317 Hidden Oak Road, Chen Bin to Bonanno Jerry; 01/25/18. $269,900

8 Covered Bridge Court, Ryan Michael to Malamut Gregory; 01/25/18. $200,000

2750 Fire Road, Perkins Florence H/Gdn to Ng Albert; 01/26/18. $78,000

21 Sturbridge Court, US HUD to 21st Century Inv LLC; 01/26/18. $140,070

12 Poplar Ave, Banning Joshua to Cifelli Michael; 01/26/18. $185,000

380 Heather Croft, Litzman David to Jadidoleslam Azam; 01/26/18. $60,100

272 London Court, Varela Norma I to Natas Andriana; 01/26/18. $61,420

344 Heather Croft, Selene Fin LP to Pham Ngoc; 01/26/18. $51,900

224 Granville Circle, Fed Home Loan Mtg Corp to Vitiello Frances M; 01/29/18. 01/29/1., $323,000

38 La Costa Drive, Weber Robert A Jr to Crone Carie Ann; 01/29/18. $230,000

4 Oakview Drive, Duffield Mark R to Lacivita John Jesse; 01/31/18. $216,000

FOLSOM

102 Cains Mill Road, Pitbull Inv LLC to Diguglielmo Ashley; 01/30/18. $147,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

224 Patriots Court, Dye Robert J to Agrawal Pradip; 01/26/18. $60,000

48 S S Fir Ave, Fannie Mae to Jones Sylvester; 01/26/18. $61,500

239 E Colman Place, Leeds Wilma Kay to Aijaz Anam; 01/29/18. $135,000

414 Camelback Drive, Mutschler Katherine to Pauro Daniel W; 01/29/18. $232,000

8 Clipper Court, Morowitz Cory to Manconi Rita; 01/29/18. $279,900

304A S Yam Ave, Randy Homes LLC to Cherry Eric; 01/29/18. $201,000

149 Zurich Ave, Moissinac Gregory to Gaskill Heather C; 01/29/18. $375,000

412 Montrose Lane, Pira Salih to Perez William; 01/29/18. $289,900

153 Glory Road, Aldridge David to Ford William; 01/30/18. $75,000

392 S Holly Ave, Massey Norman to Dyson Kyiem; 01/31/18. $271,000

44 Greenwich Drive, Mtglq Inv LP to Wang Heng; 01/31/18. $67,800

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

5827 Orange St, Serafine Alexander F to Musarra Michael A; 01/25/18. $269,900

2740 Evergreen Court, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Rehani Laith; 01/25/18. $31,900

6095 Hoover Drive, US Bank to Blatt Syndi; 01/26/18. $25,000

4515 Concord Place, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC to Puggi Lynne; 01/26/18. $86,050

4806 Brecknock Court, Asal Real Estates Inv Gr LLC to Armstead Jermaine; 01/26/18. $129,900

5912 Orange St, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Dilks Jane B; 01/29/18; 01/29/18. $120,000

6316 Lance Ave, Scott Jeanette to Downes Danielle Renee; 01/29/18. $148,000

1542 Madison Court, USA VA to Amphrazis Dino; 01/29/18. $74,100

2411 Primrose Court, Migliacci Jason G to Matos Joel; 01/29/18. $36,000

2001 Skip Morgan Drive, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Marth Brown Donna; 01/29/18. $60,000

20 Buckingham Way, Woolslayer Donald E to Vaughan John; 01/29/18. $228,000

11 Club House Lane, Ovalles Pedro A to Gully Michael; 01/29/18. $166,000

5920 Clover Lead Drive, Holmes Jason/Exr to UFB Hold LLC; 01/30/18. $130,000

HAMMONTON

728 Central Ave, Howell Brian G to Kiefer Bryan M; 01/26/18. $249,000

589 Central Ave, Front Door Real Est LLC to Argiropoulos Anthony; 01/26/18. $48,000

310 Route 206, Bober Edward J to Doran Stephen Coalter; 01/26/18. $200,000

238 N Grand St, Iapalucci Lisa to Ingemi Daniel; 01/29/18. $195,000

101 Lakeshore Drive, Cacia Marie P to Locicero Lynnee; 01/29/18. $467,500

35 Kay Drive, Prakash Cheryl B/Exrx to Mcmahon Patricia D; 01/29/18. $190,000

683 N 3rd St, Christiana Tr to Rodriguez Napoleon Zarate; 01/30/18. $112,000

29 Anne Drive, Cafone Patricia A/Ind&Tr to Porretta Josephine; 01/30/18. $232,000

220 N Washington St, Fragola Eames Frances to PJL Prop LLC; 01/30/18. $158,000

396 Valley Ave, Brown Joseph J Jr to Tracey Dennis G; 01/31/18. $180,000

LINWOOD

27 W Patcong Ave, Baldwin Renee D to Mackinnon Keith F; 01/25/18. $232,500

M14 Constitution Court, Martin ALice/Atty to Mccully Susan T; 01/25/18. $162,500

2321 Shore Road, Foxman Family LLC to Bartlomiejus Richard; 01/26/18. $242,800

1 Bonnie Drive, Bank of America to Geist Jason Karl; 01/26/18. $284,550

928 Oak Grove Ave, Martin Louise to EI Homes LLC; 01/26/18. $22,800

4 Hennings Way, Virginia Clifford Rev Liv Tr to Baldwin Francis J III; 01/29/18. $180,000

536 Maple Ave, Dalyna Realty LLC to Mattleman Katherine C; 01/30/18. $169,900

720 River Drive, US Bank to Karins James; 01/30/18. $142,000

LONGPORT

2909 Longport Drive, Conory Theresa to Faford John; 01/22/18. $601,000

MARGATE

8601 Atlantic Ave, HRS Assoc LLC to BDJ Gr LLC; 01/29/18. $740,000

200 N Decatur Ave Un 5, Horowitz Anne B to Chmielewski Michael Jr; 01/29/18. $262,000

8 S Vendome Ave, Lovenworth Marc to Ohnona Ari; 01/30/18. $1,100,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

3453 Nesco Road, Mlynarczyk Clar to Mlynarczyk Eugene; 01/25/18. $39,000

5737 Pleasant Mills Road, Lim Cha Sun/Shff to NJHR 1 LLC; 01/25/18. $60,000

417 Tenth Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to 609 Darmstadt LLC; 01/30/18. $26,150

NORTHFIELD

25 Northfield Ave, Boyd Petty Ann to Kern Brother Entrp LLC; 01/25/18. $205,000

7 Twelve Oaks Court, Mahon Dennis M to Gizelbach Michael; 01/25/18. $185,000

609 Herzek Ave, Waraftig Eric/Tr to Barker Adam Eliot; 01/26/18. $135,000

101 Northwood Court, Kashon Barbara J to Koptic Karen M; 01/26/18. $232,000

7 Casey Drive, Boettcher Michael Paul/Atty to Pali Marinella; 01/26/18. $399,000

615 Banning Ave, Hangstorfer William L to Ogden Marie; 01/29/18. $214,000

4 Catherine Place, Fannie Mae to Wang Xiao Wei; 01/31/18. $47,949

PLEASANTVILLE

122 Old Turnpike, Ole Hansen and Sons Inc to Swan Superior Prop LLC; 01/29/18. $400,000

221 W Park Ave, Wells Fargo to Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan; 01/29/18. $22,100

108 S Chester Ave, Troublefield James E to Peguero Maria; 01/29/18. $25,000

625 Cresson Ave, Rios Candelario to Pleasantville Housing&Red; 01/30/18. $47,000

303 Noahs Landing, Fed Home Loan Mtg Corp to Bandi JFS LLC; 01/30/18. $34,000

19 Tunis Ave, Mtglq Inv to Big Tenn LLC; 01/31/18. $50,005

PORT REPUBLIC

217 Country Lane, Cassidy Hayes Mary A to Lang Allyson; 01/26/18. $350,000

SOMERS POINT

50 Gulph Mills Road, Gregory David T Jr/Ind&Admr to Himstedt Clayton K; 01/24/18. $165,000

1002 Spruce St, Sanfelice Anthony to Rice Douglas; 01/25/18. $345,000

165 Jordan Road, Randazzo Mary Lou to Adams Brandon C; 01/26/18. $91,000

VENTNOR

6 S Swarthmore Ave, Weiner Mark W to Tintenfass Marlyn; 01/26/18. $465,000

118 S Sacramento Ave, Knox Thomas to Kleinman Louis; 01/26/18. $1,950,000

37 Marshall Court, Baumeister Thomas to Silla Angela; 01/29/18. $133,000

5200 Boardwalk Un 18E, Feinstein Richard to Klein Morton A; 01/29/18. $410,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

1006 Loretto Ave, American Mutual Fund LLC to Egan William; 01/25/18. $30,200

1424 14th Ave, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Forosisky Evan; 01/26/18. $75,000

Cape May County

AVALON

141 17th St, Hungerford Charles W to Blair Rubin P; 12/2017. $1,250,000

159 29th St, Fazzini Christopher A to Bolger Robert E; 12/2017. $1,480,000

168 71st St, Ryan Robert M Sr Tr to Sealuke LLC; 12/2017. $3,750,000

CAPE MAY

513 Elmira St, Cape Real Estate Dev to Keeler William; 12/2017. $820,000

1526A Yacht Ave, Mc Neely Peter J to Papendick Renny B; 12/2017. $840,000

1341C Ohio Ave, ODonnell John to Rubino Joseph; 12/2017. $305,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

3 Eagle Court, Lubonty JLD LLC to Ben Garcia Bldg & Remod LLC; 11/2017. $170,000

724 Shunpike Road, FHLM Corp to Loper Daniel L; 11/2017. $172,000

11 Old Mill Drive, Shousky Joseph A to De Haan Jancees T; 11/2017. $175,000

Lot 16 Block 11, Pashley Zachary to Shelton Daniel; 11/2017. $235,000

902 Ocean Drive Un 216, Riess Thomas D Jr to Coopock Prop LLC; 11/2017. $85,000

Lot 17, Blk 336, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb to Lewandowski Robert T; 11/2017. $95,000

605 Wayne Ave, O’Neill Margaret/Est By Adm to Maxwell W Richard; 11/2017. $115,000

1882 Bayshore Road, Bielskis Anna M to Tomes David P Jr; 11/2017. $155,000

822 Meadow View Road, Bloom Lanny L/Exr to Erb D Craig; 11/2017. $169,100

41 Breakwater Place, Boyle James D to Graham Annmarie; 11/2017. $231,000

902 Washington Blvd, Seashore Comm Ch Of The Naz Iglesia Pentecostal to Yltima Cosecha; 11/2017. $250,000

304 Arctive Ave, Meca Inv LLC to Poulos John; 11/2017. $325,000

713 Foster Ave, Conrad Lorna J/Exr to Gleeson Robert A; 11/2017. $425,000

5409 Shawcrest Road, Hoy Robert B Jr to Wohlgemuth George F Sr; 11/2017. $570,000

211 Sheridan Drive, Landue Robert E to Mulderig Linda Marie; 11/2017. $35,024

32 Rose Lane, Bayview Loan Svcng LLC to Lauricella John C; 11/2017. $95,000

230 W New York Ave, Glanton Scheryl W to Comfort Janet L; 11/2017. $112,000

205 Vermont Ave, US Bank to Grey Brianna N; 11/2017. $114,900

110 Maryland Ave, Markowski Edward to Papademetriou S J; 11/2017. $124,000

934 Myrna Road, Crest Savings Bank to Flad-Coombs Monica; 11/2017. $172,000

12 Heidi Ave, Shoffler Tod to Bove Maryann; 11/2017. $182,000

Greenwood Kyle R Wojs William A Jr; 11/2017. 222 W Pacific Ave $230,000

305 Monomy Terrace, Freeling Raymond to Mc Kenna James A; 11/2017. $370,000

1-A Shawmount Ave, De Baun John C to Kearney Michael B; 11/2017. $387,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

32 W Shell Bay Ave, Hammock Christopher S to Rose Stephanie L; 11/2017. $224,000

710 Turnberry Court, Plummer Robert to 710 Turnberry Court LLC; 11/2017. $270,000

308 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Agatone Ann B; 11/2017. $306,215

312 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc to Mitchell James W; 11/2017. $372,773

44 Church Road, Bayview Loan Svcng LLC to Pinnacle Bldg Cont LLC; 11/2017. $70,000

15 Jaden Road, Ckjr LLC to Liberty Desiree; 11/2017. $100,000

437 Route 7N, Johnson Phillip E to Kaempf Glenn; 11/2017. $290,000

302 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc to Liapounova Elena; 11/2017. $292,965

304 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Caraballo Elbin; 11/2017. $323,670

306 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to James Richard V; 11/2017. $325,310

18 Hidden Lake Drive, Dwyer Frances E to Fessler Brooke L; 11/2017. $380,000

2000 Route 9 S, Mtg Equity Conv/Tr to Patel Dinesh; 12/2017. $35,000

6 Jaden Road, Webersinn John D to Ckjr LLC; 12/2017. $47,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

107 Delaware Ave, Toriello Joanne to Hennessy Mary Ann; 11/2017. $240,000

330 W Walnut Ave, Casey John F to Simpson Edward R; 11/2017. $295,000

419 W Spruce Ave, Bailey Gloria L to Carr Timothy J; 11/2017. $325,000

2111 Atlantic Ave, Bryant Construction Inc to Dasher Keith J; 11/2017. $555,000

2 N New York Ave, Gold Point LLC to Meile Michael; 11/2017. $599,000

8 Weeks Ave, Fogarty James A to Campanella Arthur R; 11/2017. $625,000

762 W Pine Ave, Costello Robert W to Burns Kari L; 11/2017. $200,000

1800 New Jersey Ave, Kolla John F to Stradley William J Sr; 11/2017. $329,900

440 E 21st St 102, Wilson Jennifer L to Summerville Geraldine; 11/2017. $445,000

512 W 18th Ave, White Sand II LLC to Barbour R J Jr/Tr; 11/2017. $1,150,000

OCEAN CITY

3602 Wesley Ave, Woodvale Dev LLC to Steffy John J; 11/2017. $1,702,500

4629 Central Ave, Reale Joseph/Tr to 4629-4631 Central Ave LLC; 11/2017. $1,900,000

4447 Central Ave, Burt Robert S to Merkt Steven; 11/2017. $1,951,000

3529 Bay Ave, Murray Kieran to Fish Sharon M; 11/2017. $192,000

Lot 10 Blk 1001, Byrne Stephen V to Marsh Justin T; 11/2017. $219,900

Lot 7 Blk 312, Rittersbach George to Handen Lawrence;11/2017. $247,500

715 Plymouth Place, Robb Ronald W to Williams Elizabeth Anne;11/2017. $295,000

23 Sunset Place, Ryan Timothy to Ryan Donnamarie; 11/2017. $300,768

SEA ISLE CITY

129 38th St, WJ Montgomery Irr Trust to 129 38Th St LLC; 11/2017. $780,000

Lot 13 Block 65.02, Mc Gill Nancy Trust&C to Kennedy John; 11/2017. $999,999

103 55th St, Cohen Alan O to Bello Salvatore; 11/2017. $735,000

30 75th St East Un, Trabucco Joseph to Rowbottom Thomas H; 11/2017. $875,000

126 59th St, Rogers Denis to Ebert Michael; 11/2017. $915,000

226 55th St Un West, 5110 Landis Ave LLC to Gidaro Marco; 11/2017. $925,000

15 48th St, Calhoun William J to Cichocki Gayle M; 11/2017. $967,500

26 27th St, Corvaia Joseph D/Tr to Greiner Frank; 11/2017. $2,900,000

STONE HARBOR

137 98th St, Trowbidge RK Jr/Tr to Levine Stephen M; 11/2017. $1,475,000

161 101st St, Mc Connell M J/Exr to Mosca Louis F; 11/2017. $1,620,000

231 121st St, Ricketts Matthew to Freedman Kevin B; 11/2017. $3,150,000

Lot 19 21 Blk 87.01, Mealey Daniel to Glenn Thomas R; 11/2017. $4,300,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

248 Maryland Ave, Sprindis John A to Elkins Forrest E; 12/2017. $143,000

23 Whippoorwill Drive, Us Rof III Legal Title Trust to D’Alessandro Giovanna; 12/2017. $220,000

WILDWOOD

116 E Lincoln Ave, Rees William S to Drab Roman; 12/2017. $135,000

5201 Lake Drive Un 0004, Wells Fargo Bank to Ziegler Nicole; 12/2017. $173,000

403 W Hildreth Ave, Blubaugh Bradley A to Mc Cullough Charles M; 12/2017. $189,000

WILDWOOD CREST

320 W Cresse Ave, Pignetti Donna to Pignetti Donato J Jr; 12/2017. $125,001

124 E Lavender Road, Four Buoys LLC to Pearce Edward; 12/2017. $285,000

415 E Orchid Road, Deutsche Bank to Gramenzi Raymond V; 12/2017. $287,000

415 E Orchid Road, Farrell Charles F III to Teszner Henryk E; 12/2017. $344,500

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

159 W Lincoln St, Hollenweger Robert W/Exec, Trioano Joseph L/Est, Troiano Evalena/Est By Exec to Martinez Pedro Ponce; 1/22/2018. $42,000

419 Fayette St, Fay Serv LLC Atty, US Bank, US Rof III Legal Title to Roman Rosalinda Garcia; 1/23/2018. $60,500

290 Gould Ave, Grossman Robert, Cintron Debra L, Milbourne Troy L Sr; 1/23/2018. $136,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

7229 Samuel Drive, Wasilkowski Raymond/Est By Exec, Wasilkowski Timothy/Exec to Williams Dustin, Williams Gina; 1/23/2018. $135,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

800 Garton Road, David Kelly/Agent, Housing & Urban Dev to Cho Daniel; 1/22/2018. $57,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

97-101 Trench Road, Stonefield Invest Fund IV LLC to Purple Dragon Holdings LLC; 1/19/2018. $285,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Sayres Neck Road, Halter Carol A, Halter Glendon K to New Jersey State Of Dept Of Env Prot; 1/24/2018. $42,223.52

927 Hogbin Road, Selene Finance LP Atty, Srmof II 2012-1 Tr, US Bank, Mosley Dana, Ravior Damon; 1/24/2018. $134,000

MILLVILLE

2201 Quince Lane, Bagliani Mindy/Tr, Miskelly Robert Wayne, Miskelly Robert Wayne Irr Tr to Cook Edward III; 1/22/2018. $135,000

432 Spencer Drive, Fay Serv LLC, US Bank Tr to Johnson Patrick, Johnson Shondell; 1/22/2018. $174,900

SHILOH

954 Main St, Peterson Barbara S to Robinson Stephen J; 1/12/2018. $35,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

10 Malaga Drive, Robertson Kay Atty, Robertson Roderick A Jr By Atty to Garrison Dawn R; 1/23/2018. $229,900

VINELAND

713 E Landis Ave, Hoffman Daniel C/Est, Hoffman Ruth F to Alicea Elba, Alicea Martin; 1/2/2018. $199,000

621 E Quince St, Bcap Tr, Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo Bank Atty to Andujar Carlos Jr; 1/2/2018. $100,000

3259 Maple Ave, Dottavio Elaine, Dottavio Ronald/Est to Dottavio Blueberry Farm LLC; 1/2/2018. $350,000

1398 S Maple Drive, Kalla Deborah E/Fka, Kerwood Deborah E to Ackley Tammy J; 1/2/2018. $140,500

807 Chapel Drive, Velez Beny Ind Atty, Velez Emelina Aka By Atty, Velez Maria Emelina Aka By Atty, Velez-Longa Milta to Montero Migdalia; 1/2/2018; $152,000

2560 Old Farm Drive, Oyola Maria, Oyola Richard to Mccarthy Justin M, Mccarthy Niesha N; 1/2/2018. $215,000

761 Amber Lane, Maikisch Carol Ann to Castro Carlos M Jr; 1/3/2018. $230,000

2102 E Oak Road A1, Landmark Dev 2 LLC to Senseman Karl, Williams Lorraine G; 1/5/2018. $173,500

1128 New Pear St, Assured Prop Sol LLC to Meneghetti Marc; 1/5/2018. $179,000

2106 Meadow Drive, Nationstar Hecm Acq Tr, Wilmington Sav Fund Society, Cama Sdira LLC to Hallauer Terry; 1/8/2018. $81,000

2047 Beverly Drive, Dematte Dennis J Jr, Dematte Jeffrey A, Lamprecht Paula, Gentile Valerie; 1/8/2018. $107,000

4501 Bernard Road, Coffin Kassandra, Coffin William, Vignola Kassandra M Fka, Archer Renee; 1/8/2018. $220,000

704 S Valley Ave, Cumberland County Sheriff, Scheeler Diane By Shrf, Scheeler Edward By Shrf, Assured Prop Sol LLC; 1/9/2018. $60,700

654 Elmer Road, Cumberland County Sheriff, New Century Financial Services By Shrf, Pepper Karen L Ind Adm By Shrf, Rivera Denise M Ind Adm By Shrf, Rivera Ivan Est By Adm By Shrf, Vineland City Of By Shrf, Assured Prop Sol LLC; 1/9/2018. $31,000

1501 Briar Trail, American General Fin Serv Inc, Cumberland County Sheriff, Dezutti Michael A Sr By Shrf, Dezutti Virginia M By Shrf, Assured Prop Sol LLC; 1/9/2018. $135,000

2848 S Delsea Drive Un 4a, Cohn Rhonda, Cohn Steven M, Smc Inv Prop LLC, Soloway Stephen Leasing Inc; 1/10/2018. $460,000

587 N Valley Ave, Dawkins Cedric, Mercurio-Dawkins Monica, Dmk Mgmt LLC; 1/10/2018. $115,000

1 Glenn Terrace, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Acq Tr, Select Portfolio Serv Inc Atty, Eleuterio Prop LLC; 1/11/2018. $65,000

Property transactions run Sundays as space is available.

