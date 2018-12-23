Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

904 Morton Ave, Sacchinelli Clara Alaimo/Atty Stearns Edward W; 08/02/18. $161,000

212 Tremont Ave, Speel Jeffrey David Sacchetti Nicolas; 08/06/18. $197,500

905 Traymore Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Pruchnicki Brian; 08/06/18. $149,900

239 Showellton Ave, Acosta Angel V Davies Lawrence; 08/07/18. $191,500

ATLANTIC CITY

3501 Boardwalk Un B103, Albert Randy, Tanjon LLC; 07/27/18. $69,000

136 N Laclede Place, Barton John P, Roa Santiago Marin; 07/27/18. $219,900

1515 Boardwalk Un 2407, Foglia Ralph Jr, Robinson Kathleen; 07/31/18. $88,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Apt 918, Lance Mary G Exrx, Brown James A; 07/31/18. $82,000

345 N Raleigh Ave, Benner Eileen M, Pettit Sean P; 07/31/18. $275,000

BRIGANTINE

4901 Harbour Beach Blvd Un L 14, Hauke Gregory J, Findura Kathleen; 07/27/18. $76,000

339 Gull Cove, Knecht Duane D, Bogdonavage Joseph R; 07/30/18. $429,000

4601b Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Bank Of Ny Mellon, Lin Hong; 07/30/18. $257,250

26 Girard Place, Ficca Frank, Gershman Richard; 07/30/18; $117,000

14 Ocean Drive W, 14 Ocean Drive West LLC, Russo Carla; 07/31/18. $1,475,000

8 Macdermott Place, Police And Fire Fed Cr Un, Snyder Michael; 07/31/18. $225,000

107 E Brigantine Ave Un 211, Bowers Steven R, Williams Barbara A; 07/31/18. $225,000

1206 E Shore Drive, Perseo Louise M, Oconnell Kirk; 07/31/18. $425,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

17 Farr Ave, Delaurentis Kimberly to Doughty Valeria; 07/25/18. $197,000

3019 Tremont Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp to Ttk Enterprises Llc; 07/25/18. $54,900

3330 Bargaintown Road, Mastropieri Paul to Sjja Real Estate Llc; 07/25/18. $2,600,000

4024 Spruce Ave, Duberson William R to Scholtes Thomas B; 07/26/18. $300,000

17 Pineview Ave, US Bank to Kviat Lazer; 07/27/18. $48,000

105 Langford Ave, Wells Fargo to Kviat Lazer; 07/30/18. $35,000

422 Sycamore Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon to Doebley David; 07/31/18. $99,750

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

440 E Ridgewood Ave, Sykes Paula/Ind&Tr to Cressey Roy; 07/27/18. $30,000

113 Crestview Ave, Risley Development Llc to Tomasetti Michael J; 07/30/18. $269,900

316 S Ash Ave, Ihejiene Anne to Patel Viren; 07/30/18. $190,000

629 W Duerer St, Youmans Patrick to George Samantha; 07/30/18. $250,000

4 E Jimmie Leeds Road, United Way Of Atlantic Cnty to T&H Builders; 07/30/18. $350,000

7 Federal Court, Dye Robert J to Rivera Ana Rosa; 07/30/18. $67,500

129 Nightingale Way, Akhtar Chaundhary Hassan to Estevez Julio; 07/31/18. $197,000

276 Koch Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Boddy Daniel W; 07/31/18. $35,000

34 Apache Court, US Bank to Sarvahjetaa Llc; 07/31/18. $73,500

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

4855 Hawthorne Lane, Wells Fargo, Na Qiu Yingni; 07/24/18. $70,000

7209 First Ave, Schuermann Marcus J, Greaves Lynda; 07/25/18. $165,000

6133 Hoover Drive, Rehman Aneeb, Jersey South Inv LLC; 07/25/18. $13,000

902 Farragut Ave Aka 5902 Ninth St, Ripley Robert, Longo Cruz Angel J; 07/27/18. $235,000

18 Springton Circle, Hutchinson Mark M, Ruiz Miguel; 07/30/18. $235,000

5523 Holly St, Fannie Mae, Segotta Martin J; 07/30/18. $137,900

7301-7303 First Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon, Nye Amanda S; 07/30/18, $175,999

178 Pheasant Run Road, Page Tavia, Nguyen Jimmy; 07/31/18. $249,000

MARGATE

8808 Amherst Ave, Heiden Carl, Cacia Condos Llc; 07/25/18. $385,000

9010 Atlantic Ave Un 121, Dispoto Franne Charles R And Santa M Burzynski Family Tr; 07/25/18. $140,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Un 918, Kwartler Pamela A, Lebofsky Adam; 07/26/18. $276,000

7701 Atlantic Ave Un 60-B, Kelberg Bernard D, Moskow Evan D; 07/26/18. $390,000

13 N Benson Ave, Gibson John W Jr, Bendyl Dev Llc; 07/26/18. $525,000

407 N Clermont Ave, Hankinson Matthew A, Terrones Delfino J; 07/27/18. $351,000

9201 Atlantic Ave, Cohen Neil, Ashton Kenneth; 07/30/18. $99,950

214 N Kenyon Ave, Smith Daniel J, Pashko Bruce; 07/30/18. $270,000

113 N Monroe Ave, Klupen Llc, Tuckman Robert; 07/30/18. $525,000

PLEASANTVILLE

132 Brighton Ave, Mtglq Inv Lp, Beg Fadi; 07/30/18. $115,000

20 E Wright St, US HUd, Hargrose Che; 07/30/18. $69,000

1106 Mcconnell Drive, Roary Cy Alexander Ernest H Jr; 07/31/18. $168,000

25 Ryon Ave, US Bank, Dejesus Velazco Juan; 07/31/18. $40,000

VENTNOR

7 N Surrey Ave, Fotiades Helen L, Budman Gary; 07/25/18. $210,000

402 N Suffolk Ave, Maurizio Linda, Casey Jeremy; 07/26/18. $246,210

5105 Atlantic Ave, Santori Adeo, Patroni Marian E; 07/26/18. $225,000

123 N Cambridge Ave, Davis Christopher H, Mullarkey John; 07/30/18. $200,000

6100 Boardwalk C307, US Bank, Spinosi Patricia; 07/30/18. $83,000

5300 Boardwalk Un 108, Leder Ronald/Ind&Tr, Brooks Beth; 07/30/18. $136,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

914 Blake Drive, US Bank Na Cobbs Realty Llc; 08/09/18. $51,050

1211 10th Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc Andricci Christopher E Jr; 08/13/18. $90,000

91 Cape May Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Cr 2018 Llc; 08/22/18. $20,000

1205 10th Ave, Ferronto William A Kreutzer Matthew; 08/28/18. $162,000

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

89 Cape Woods Road, Panko Elizabeth A Est Exr Lazaro Donna; 5/2018. $265,000

10 Carriage Lane, SJ Design Group LLC Smith Marykay; 5/2018. $285,000

301 E Station Ave, Nolan Robert Shrff Couchara Nancy D; 5/2018. $313,000

717 Town Bank Road, Dean Robert L III Falcone Alan; 5/2018. $419,000

9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 702, Randel Edward W Rochester Don J; 5/2018. $465,000

622 Turtle Gut Circle, Fraser Charles G Jr Elzer Bernard J III; 5/2018. $631,500

OCEAN CITY

13 53rd St, Panichi Properties LLC T B Panaccion Jr Rev Tr; 5/2018. $915,000

5141-43 Central Ave, Lewis Jacqueline F Remington Donald R; 5/2018. $1,600,000

215 Ocean Road, Parahus Robert Lehman Christopher A; 5/2018. $1,607,310

238 Ocean Road, Haydinger Matthew Sardy Matthew; 5/2018. $2,412,500

2517 Wesley Ave, Taraborelli Gloria Tr 2517 Wesley Ave LLC; 5/2018. $2,800,000

WILDWOOD

232 W Pine Ave, Griffin William J Tamberelli Paul; 5/2018. $225,000

422 W Pine Ave, Ravendo George White Ann Marie; 5/2018. $230,000

Lot 5 Bl 107, Cannon Russell A Coyle Thomas P; 5/2018. $245,000

223 W Wildwood Ave, Marsden Richard Le Nguyen H; 5/2018. $270,000

166 W Oak Ave, Brooks Eric L A Martino And Sons LLC; 5/2018. $280,000

151 E Lemaing Ave Un 200, Mccann Kevin Carter Joseph Russell II; 5/2018. $290,000

214 E Juniper Ave, Hirst Kevin Le Dan Nguyet T; 5/2018. $295,000

129 W Glenwood Ave, Grassi Anthony P Exr Di Giacomo Vincent; 5/2018. $343,000

4315 New Jersey Ave, Comcast Of Wildwood LLC Wildwood Retail LLC; 5/2018. $500,000

WILDWOOD CREST

402 E St Paul Ave Un 210, Louhier Amy K Volpicelli Thomas; 5/2018. $115,000

411 E Toledo Ave, Larkins Elizabeth A Sujkowski Mark L; 5/2018. $179,000

8401 Atlantic Ave Un 312, Niedziejko Sue L Vick William S; 5/2018. $232,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

109 S Pine St, Chappell-Eber Muriel, Quik Stix Llc, Deleon Bonifilio Salas, Ramirez Alicia Garduno; 8/22/2018. $27,500

353 Irving Ave, Blb Resources Delegate, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent By Delegate, Ruiz Irma Mendez; 8/23/2018. $41,502

84-86 E Commerce St, Colle Randall L, Plaza Bridgeton Llc; 8/27/2018. $173,000

54 Twin Oaks Drive, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of, Cisse Issa; 8/29/2018. $130,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

122 Mist Road, Kildea John, Welker John; 8/22/2018. $28,000

317 Olive Road, Malik Rajesh, Willow Oaks Realty Llc, Barker Douglas Carl; 8/15/2018. $20,000

7811 David Place, Grzybowski Frances, Grzybowski Stanley Est, Gallo Denise L; 8/29/2018. $43,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

9 Noble Ave, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty, Gmacm Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-Afi By Trust By Atty, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Malinowski Patricia Yvonne; 8/16/2018. $40,500

60 Main St, Vanmeter Kenneth A, Juarez Angel Reyes; 8/28/2018. $10,000

142 Fairton Gouldtown Road, Njhr 1 Llc, Pollock Donald L Jr, Forte Darrel Immanuel; 8/29/2018. $124,900

11 Piercetown Road, Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp &C By Trust, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Wells Fargo Bank Atty, Salas Marcelino; 8/31/2018. $74,900

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

529 Shiloh Pike, Gelona David W, Gelona Melissa S, Mccracken Lauren A; 8/21/2018. $242,500

10 Dutch Neck Road, Hayes Lance W, Brown Dorann; 8/15/2018. $115,000

498 Barretts Run Road, Shannon Paul A Est, Shannon Thomas M, Shannon Winifred S Est, Lacavera Joseph A III Dr, Lacavera Kathryn J; 8/22/2018. $86,250

MILLVILLE

912-914 N St, Fjd & Gbg LLC, Lxr Nj2 LLC; 7/31/2018. $74,750

608 E Grape St, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC Atty, Option One Mortgage Loan Trust, Wells Fargo Bank Trust, Acevedo Hector; 7/31/2018. $61,000

18 Court Blvd, Burlakoff Toni M, Melton Richard; 8/1/2018. $170,000

1111 S Second St, Wenz William, Dwr Enterprises Llc; 8/2/2018. $250,000

1010 Louis Drive, Wells Fargo Bank, Shis Investment Llc; 8/2/2018. $80,000

917 Louis Drive, Blb Resources Delegate, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate By Agent, Borsani Dolores; 8/2/2018. $88,200

1115 Brookdale Terrace, Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series, Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc By Trust By Atty, Citimortgage Inc Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Sheff Chester F Jr, Sheff Gloria; 8/2/2018. $74,550

208 Howard St, Saporito Laurie, Whilden Firm Sr Aka, Whilden Furman Sr Aka, Whildin Florence Virginia Est, Whildin Furman Jr, Holden Brenden; 8/2/2018. $72,000

11 N Eleventh St, Konschak Margaret S Est By Exec, Konschak Walter A Est, Passaro Walda K Exec, Vanglider Anna L Aka Exec, Vanglider Louise Aka Exec, Repp Linda; 8/2/2018. $135,000

423 W Main St, Aydin Jacqueline R, Aydin Nedim Sr, Aydin Nedim Jr; 8/3/2018. $80,000

25 N Spruce Street, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, K & L Real Estate Llc; 8/3/2018. $57,000

2 E Foundry Ave, Ttlreo 2 Llc, Millville Associates Holdings Llc; 8/3/2018. $25,000

295 Corsair Drive, Brahin Lee, Njmp Development Assoc Llc, Tyksinski Kamil; 8/6/2018. $210,000

206 N 12th St, K&L Real Estate Llc, Reed Kevin, Ortiz Angel; 8/6/2018. $139,900

SHILOH

126 West Ave, Kreyger Bertha E Est, Kreyger Eleanor F Est, Kreyger George D Est By Exec, Newkirk Richard Exec, Newkirk Tammy Exec, Olmedo Erik; 8/14/2018. $98,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

247 Cornwell Drive, Devore Shirley A, Devore Steven G, Soto Jose M; 8/22/2018. $167,500

387 Centerton Road, Macmahan James H Jr Est By Exec, Macmahan Jennifer L Exec, Difilippantonio Mark, Difillippantonio Tracy; 8/22/2018. $125,000

15 Westward Drive, Ayars Katheryn L, Ayars Thomas S, Brown Larry E; 8/23/2018. $174,900

VINELAND

1237 W Sherman Ave, Lex Vineland Gp Llc Gen Ptr, Lex Vineland Lp By Gen Ptr, Lxp Manager Corp, Healthcare Portfolio V Dst By Trust, Healthcare Portfolio V Exchange Llc Trust; 8/8/2018. $20,200,000

2876 Bryant St, Barber Dolores Miller, Barber Ray Jr, Barber Emilly, Barber John; 8/9/2018. $219,000

414 N West Blvd, Martinez Arturo, Tejeras Jose A; 8/9/2018. $50,000

1024 Dirk Drive, Boardwalk Regency Corp By Shrf, Borgata By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Marina District Development Co Llc Ta By Shrf, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, Thames Tiffany A & Mr By Shrf, Trump Plaza Associates Dba By Shrf, Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino By Shrf, Usaa Federal Savings Bank By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc; 8/10/2018. $36,000

2569 Venezia Ave, Choma Christy M, Melendez Anthony, Melendez Kathy; 8/11/2018. $198,500

Mays Landing Road, Murray Anthony H Iii Adm Cta, Murray Anthony H Jr Est, Murray Anthony H Jr Est By Adm Cta, Phelan Elizabeth K Exec, Phelan James W Exec, Phelan Patricia K Est By Exec, Cumberland County Of, New Jersey Conservation Foundation; 8/13/2018. $387,420

3424 Panther Road, Demaio Irene L, Demaio Joseph A Jr, Cileone Angelo A III; 8/14/2018. $10,000

429 W Plum St, Kousmine Laura, Castro Christina; 8/14/2018. $136,500

914 E Park Ave, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Salas Damian, Salas Elaine; 8/15/2018. $54,300

1442 E Sherman Ave, Jorvic Home Solution, Negron Robert, Soboloski Monica, Sobolski Sheryl, Collini Bran R, Zikowski Robert J; 8/15/2018. $36,000

2593 Perna Lane, Milam Stacey M, Milam Timothy F Sr Est, Land Amy, Land Devon; 8/16/2018; $252,000

1645 Redwood Drive, Mcmahon Barbara A, Mcmahon Ronald E, Rodriguez Elaina; 8/16/2018. $264,000

1964 E Oak Road, Joynes Kathy Y, Ardito Amy C; 8/16/2018. $113,300

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

3 E 23rd St, 9/2018. $1,375,000

2 E 27th St, 9/2018. $865,000

40 W 4th St, 9/2018. $700,000

12 W 5th St, 9/2018. $427,500

401 Broadway Apt 26, 9/2018. $187,500

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

5 Snow Bell Court, 8/2018. $152,700

301 S Main St, 8/2018. $156,000

60 Butler Drive, 8/2018. $340,000

23 Frog Pond Road, 8/2018. $275,000

39 Woodchuck Drive, 8/2018. $307,510

1 Shell Terrace, 8/2018. $127,500

236 Newark Road S, 8/2018. $310,500

401 Bay Shore Drive Unit 7b, 8/2018. $265,000

29 Woodchuck Drive, 8/2018. $299,990

4 Montauk Place, 8/2018. $290,000

108 Brookville Road, 8/2018. $118,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1202 Andover Road, 8/2018. $254,000

632 Devon St, 8/2018. $23,750

1707 Evans Road, 8/2018. $112,000

1851 Lakeside Drive S, 8/2018. $241,000

142 Ambermist Way, 8/2018. $544,515

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

18 Lake Huron Drive, 8/2018. $99,000

117 E Mohawk Drive, 8/2018. $145,000

314 Newport Way, 8/2018. $307,900

19 Reef Lane, 8/2018. $118,000

829 Route 9 N, 8/2018. $206,000

791 Route 9 N, 8/2018. $43,700

175 N Ensign Drive, 8/2018. $180,000

540 Route 9 S, 8/2018. $850,000

34 Greenside Drive, 8/2018. $290,000

5 Driftwood Drive, 8/2018. $65,000

27 Lake Superior Drive, 8/2018. $170,000

38 W Navasink Drive, 8/2018. $325,000

55 Briarwood Drive, 8/2018. $185,000

20 Saint Andrews Drive, 8/2018. $137,000

799 & 795 Route 9, 8/2018. $335,000

Or-17195-1419-08222018, 8/2018. $143,000

16 Tonys Drive, 8/2018. $251,000

18 W Potomac Drive, 8/2018. $252,500

8 W Brig Drive, 8/2018. $38,000

324 Lexington Drive, 8/2018. $125,000

23 Cherry St, 8/2018. $235,000

16 Cable Drive, 8/2018. $300,000

38 W Mullica Road, 8/2018. $76,000

131 Lake Medford Lane, 8/2018. $117,000

152 S Longboat Drive, 8/2018. $230,000

15 Windstar Drive, 8/2018. $235,000

12 Havest Way, 8/2018. $205,000

5 Lake Michigan Drive, 8/2018. $188,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

39 W Winifred Ave, 8/2018. $1,115,000

1094 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2018. $705,000

28 W Pennsylvania Ave Unit U-A, 8/2018. $570,000

17 W Hobart Ave, 8/2018. $740,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

160 Wells Mills Road, 8/2018. $43,342

41 Maple St, 8/2018. $43,000

29 Letts Landing Road, 8/2018. $199,000

21 Compass Road, 8/2018. $116,000

405 Seventh St, 8/2018. $109,000

19 Rumson Court, 8/2018. $415,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

27 Ashburn Ave, 7/2018. $106,000

31 Bradshaw Drive, 7/2018. $106,000

30 Ashburn Ave, 7/2018. $106,000

31 Ashburn Ave, 7/2018. $106,000

44b Stage Road, 7/2018. $56,900

1207 Ripple Ave, 7/2018. $250,000

97 Beach Ave, 7/2018. $146,500

436 Morris Blvd, 7/2018. $524,900

149 Bernard Drive, 7/2018. $215,000

929 Sandy Circle, 7/2018. $345,000

216 Nautilus Drive, 7/2018. $320,000

149 Catherine Lane, 7/2018. $405,000

152 Mizzen Ave, 7/2018. $335,000

215 Jeremy Lane, 7/2018. $375,000

14 Susan Lane, 7/2018. $320,000

1295 Paul Blvd, 7/2018. $395,000

1046 Mariner Ave, 7/2018. $233,100

220 Timberlake Drive, 7/2018. $280,000

565 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2018. $320,000

1 Crane Court, 7/2018. $323,000

8 David Drive, 7/2018. $529,000

143 Division St, 7/2018. $225,000

73 E Bay Ave, 7/2018. $140,000

139 Autumn Oak Lane, 7/2018. $280,000

1316 Paul Blvd, 7/2018. $799,000

1037 Buccaneer Lane, 7/2018. $285,000

196 Compass Road, 7/2018. $255,000

248 Tackle Avenue, 7/2018. $240,000

51 Sycamore Road, 7/2018. $129,900

314 Holy Drive, 7/2018. $190,000

101 Bruce Drive, 7/2018. $200,000

233 Privateer Road, 7/2018. $70,000

1263 W Mallard Drive, 7/2018. $255,000

8 Muriel Drive, 7/2018. $550,000

Route 72 And East Road, 7/2018. $25,000

52 Claudia Lane, 7/2018. $600,000

44 Pine Street, 7/2018. $200,000

1266 Paul Blvd, 7/2018. $685,000

102 East Bay Avenue, 7/2018. $70,000

264 Stormy Road, 7/2018. $305,500

25 Cindy Drive, 7/2018. $877,500

537 Nautilus Drive, 7/2018. $220,000

12 Harold Lane, 7/2018. $230,000

75 Andrew Drive, 7/2018. $185,000

76 Claudia Lane, 7/2018. $453,000

8 Jennie Drive, 7/2018. $210,000

144 Quadrant Road, 7/2018. $210,000

