Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
904 Morton Ave, Sacchinelli Clara Alaimo/Atty Stearns Edward W; 08/02/18. $161,000
212 Tremont Ave, Speel Jeffrey David Sacchetti Nicolas; 08/06/18. $197,500
905 Traymore Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Pruchnicki Brian; 08/06/18. $149,900
239 Showellton Ave, Acosta Angel V Davies Lawrence; 08/07/18. $191,500
ATLANTIC CITY
3501 Boardwalk Un B103, Albert Randy, Tanjon LLC; 07/27/18. $69,000
136 N Laclede Place, Barton John P, Roa Santiago Marin; 07/27/18. $219,900
1515 Boardwalk Un 2407, Foglia Ralph Jr, Robinson Kathleen; 07/31/18. $88,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Apt 918, Lance Mary G Exrx, Brown James A; 07/31/18. $82,000
345 N Raleigh Ave, Benner Eileen M, Pettit Sean P; 07/31/18. $275,000
BRIGANTINE
4901 Harbour Beach Blvd Un L 14, Hauke Gregory J, Findura Kathleen; 07/27/18. $76,000
339 Gull Cove, Knecht Duane D, Bogdonavage Joseph R; 07/30/18. $429,000
4601b Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Bank Of Ny Mellon, Lin Hong; 07/30/18. $257,250
26 Girard Place, Ficca Frank, Gershman Richard; 07/30/18; $117,000
14 Ocean Drive W, 14 Ocean Drive West LLC, Russo Carla; 07/31/18. $1,475,000
8 Macdermott Place, Police And Fire Fed Cr Un, Snyder Michael; 07/31/18. $225,000
107 E Brigantine Ave Un 211, Bowers Steven R, Williams Barbara A; 07/31/18. $225,000
1206 E Shore Drive, Perseo Louise M, Oconnell Kirk; 07/31/18. $425,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
17 Farr Ave, Delaurentis Kimberly to Doughty Valeria; 07/25/18. $197,000
3019 Tremont Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp to Ttk Enterprises Llc; 07/25/18. $54,900
3330 Bargaintown Road, Mastropieri Paul to Sjja Real Estate Llc; 07/25/18. $2,600,000
4024 Spruce Ave, Duberson William R to Scholtes Thomas B; 07/26/18. $300,000
17 Pineview Ave, US Bank to Kviat Lazer; 07/27/18. $48,000
105 Langford Ave, Wells Fargo to Kviat Lazer; 07/30/18. $35,000
422 Sycamore Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon to Doebley David; 07/31/18. $99,750
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
440 E Ridgewood Ave, Sykes Paula/Ind&Tr to Cressey Roy; 07/27/18. $30,000
113 Crestview Ave, Risley Development Llc to Tomasetti Michael J; 07/30/18. $269,900
316 S Ash Ave, Ihejiene Anne to Patel Viren; 07/30/18. $190,000
629 W Duerer St, Youmans Patrick to George Samantha; 07/30/18. $250,000
4 E Jimmie Leeds Road, United Way Of Atlantic Cnty to T&H Builders; 07/30/18. $350,000
7 Federal Court, Dye Robert J to Rivera Ana Rosa; 07/30/18. $67,500
129 Nightingale Way, Akhtar Chaundhary Hassan to Estevez Julio; 07/31/18. $197,000
276 Koch Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Boddy Daniel W; 07/31/18. $35,000
34 Apache Court, US Bank to Sarvahjetaa Llc; 07/31/18. $73,500
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4855 Hawthorne Lane, Wells Fargo, Na Qiu Yingni; 07/24/18. $70,000
7209 First Ave, Schuermann Marcus J, Greaves Lynda; 07/25/18. $165,000
6133 Hoover Drive, Rehman Aneeb, Jersey South Inv LLC; 07/25/18. $13,000
902 Farragut Ave Aka 5902 Ninth St, Ripley Robert, Longo Cruz Angel J; 07/27/18. $235,000
18 Springton Circle, Hutchinson Mark M, Ruiz Miguel; 07/30/18. $235,000
5523 Holly St, Fannie Mae, Segotta Martin J; 07/30/18. $137,900
7301-7303 First Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon, Nye Amanda S; 07/30/18, $175,999
178 Pheasant Run Road, Page Tavia, Nguyen Jimmy; 07/31/18. $249,000
MARGATE
8808 Amherst Ave, Heiden Carl, Cacia Condos Llc; 07/25/18. $385,000
9010 Atlantic Ave Un 121, Dispoto Franne Charles R And Santa M Burzynski Family Tr; 07/25/18. $140,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Un 918, Kwartler Pamela A, Lebofsky Adam; 07/26/18. $276,000
7701 Atlantic Ave Un 60-B, Kelberg Bernard D, Moskow Evan D; 07/26/18. $390,000
13 N Benson Ave, Gibson John W Jr, Bendyl Dev Llc; 07/26/18. $525,000
407 N Clermont Ave, Hankinson Matthew A, Terrones Delfino J; 07/27/18. $351,000
9201 Atlantic Ave, Cohen Neil, Ashton Kenneth; 07/30/18. $99,950
214 N Kenyon Ave, Smith Daniel J, Pashko Bruce; 07/30/18. $270,000
113 N Monroe Ave, Klupen Llc, Tuckman Robert; 07/30/18. $525,000
PLEASANTVILLE
132 Brighton Ave, Mtglq Inv Lp, Beg Fadi; 07/30/18. $115,000
20 E Wright St, US HUd, Hargrose Che; 07/30/18. $69,000
1106 Mcconnell Drive, Roary Cy Alexander Ernest H Jr; 07/31/18. $168,000
25 Ryon Ave, US Bank, Dejesus Velazco Juan; 07/31/18. $40,000
VENTNOR
7 N Surrey Ave, Fotiades Helen L, Budman Gary; 07/25/18. $210,000
402 N Suffolk Ave, Maurizio Linda, Casey Jeremy; 07/26/18. $246,210
5105 Atlantic Ave, Santori Adeo, Patroni Marian E; 07/26/18. $225,000
123 N Cambridge Ave, Davis Christopher H, Mullarkey John; 07/30/18. $200,000
6100 Boardwalk C307, US Bank, Spinosi Patricia; 07/30/18. $83,000
5300 Boardwalk Un 108, Leder Ronald/Ind&Tr, Brooks Beth; 07/30/18. $136,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
914 Blake Drive, US Bank Na Cobbs Realty Llc; 08/09/18. $51,050
1211 10th Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc Andricci Christopher E Jr; 08/13/18. $90,000
91 Cape May Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Cr 2018 Llc; 08/22/18. $20,000
1205 10th Ave, Ferronto William A Kreutzer Matthew; 08/28/18. $162,000
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
89 Cape Woods Road, Panko Elizabeth A Est Exr Lazaro Donna; 5/2018. $265,000
10 Carriage Lane, SJ Design Group LLC Smith Marykay; 5/2018. $285,000
301 E Station Ave, Nolan Robert Shrff Couchara Nancy D; 5/2018. $313,000
717 Town Bank Road, Dean Robert L III Falcone Alan; 5/2018. $419,000
9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 702, Randel Edward W Rochester Don J; 5/2018. $465,000
622 Turtle Gut Circle, Fraser Charles G Jr Elzer Bernard J III; 5/2018. $631,500
OCEAN CITY
13 53rd St, Panichi Properties LLC T B Panaccion Jr Rev Tr; 5/2018. $915,000
5141-43 Central Ave, Lewis Jacqueline F Remington Donald R; 5/2018. $1,600,000
215 Ocean Road, Parahus Robert Lehman Christopher A; 5/2018. $1,607,310
238 Ocean Road, Haydinger Matthew Sardy Matthew; 5/2018. $2,412,500
2517 Wesley Ave, Taraborelli Gloria Tr 2517 Wesley Ave LLC; 5/2018. $2,800,000
WILDWOOD
232 W Pine Ave, Griffin William J Tamberelli Paul; 5/2018. $225,000
422 W Pine Ave, Ravendo George White Ann Marie; 5/2018. $230,000
Lot 5 Bl 107, Cannon Russell A Coyle Thomas P; 5/2018. $245,000
223 W Wildwood Ave, Marsden Richard Le Nguyen H; 5/2018. $270,000
166 W Oak Ave, Brooks Eric L A Martino And Sons LLC; 5/2018. $280,000
151 E Lemaing Ave Un 200, Mccann Kevin Carter Joseph Russell II; 5/2018. $290,000
214 E Juniper Ave, Hirst Kevin Le Dan Nguyet T; 5/2018. $295,000
129 W Glenwood Ave, Grassi Anthony P Exr Di Giacomo Vincent; 5/2018. $343,000
4315 New Jersey Ave, Comcast Of Wildwood LLC Wildwood Retail LLC; 5/2018. $500,000
WILDWOOD CREST
402 E St Paul Ave Un 210, Louhier Amy K Volpicelli Thomas; 5/2018. $115,000
411 E Toledo Ave, Larkins Elizabeth A Sujkowski Mark L; 5/2018. $179,000
8401 Atlantic Ave Un 312, Niedziejko Sue L Vick William S; 5/2018. $232,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
109 S Pine St, Chappell-Eber Muriel, Quik Stix Llc, Deleon Bonifilio Salas, Ramirez Alicia Garduno; 8/22/2018. $27,500
353 Irving Ave, Blb Resources Delegate, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent By Delegate, Ruiz Irma Mendez; 8/23/2018. $41,502
84-86 E Commerce St, Colle Randall L, Plaza Bridgeton Llc; 8/27/2018. $173,000
54 Twin Oaks Drive, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of, Cisse Issa; 8/29/2018. $130,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
122 Mist Road, Kildea John, Welker John; 8/22/2018. $28,000
317 Olive Road, Malik Rajesh, Willow Oaks Realty Llc, Barker Douglas Carl; 8/15/2018. $20,000
7811 David Place, Grzybowski Frances, Grzybowski Stanley Est, Gallo Denise L; 8/29/2018. $43,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
9 Noble Ave, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty, Gmacm Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-Afi By Trust By Atty, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Malinowski Patricia Yvonne; 8/16/2018. $40,500
60 Main St, Vanmeter Kenneth A, Juarez Angel Reyes; 8/28/2018. $10,000
142 Fairton Gouldtown Road, Njhr 1 Llc, Pollock Donald L Jr, Forte Darrel Immanuel; 8/29/2018. $124,900
11 Piercetown Road, Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp &C By Trust, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Wells Fargo Bank Atty, Salas Marcelino; 8/31/2018. $74,900
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
529 Shiloh Pike, Gelona David W, Gelona Melissa S, Mccracken Lauren A; 8/21/2018. $242,500
10 Dutch Neck Road, Hayes Lance W, Brown Dorann; 8/15/2018. $115,000
498 Barretts Run Road, Shannon Paul A Est, Shannon Thomas M, Shannon Winifred S Est, Lacavera Joseph A III Dr, Lacavera Kathryn J; 8/22/2018. $86,250
MILLVILLE
912-914 N St, Fjd & Gbg LLC, Lxr Nj2 LLC; 7/31/2018. $74,750
608 E Grape St, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC Atty, Option One Mortgage Loan Trust, Wells Fargo Bank Trust, Acevedo Hector; 7/31/2018. $61,000
18 Court Blvd, Burlakoff Toni M, Melton Richard; 8/1/2018. $170,000
1111 S Second St, Wenz William, Dwr Enterprises Llc; 8/2/2018. $250,000
1010 Louis Drive, Wells Fargo Bank, Shis Investment Llc; 8/2/2018. $80,000
917 Louis Drive, Blb Resources Delegate, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate By Agent, Borsani Dolores; 8/2/2018. $88,200
1115 Brookdale Terrace, Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series, Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc By Trust By Atty, Citimortgage Inc Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Sheff Chester F Jr, Sheff Gloria; 8/2/2018. $74,550
208 Howard St, Saporito Laurie, Whilden Firm Sr Aka, Whilden Furman Sr Aka, Whildin Florence Virginia Est, Whildin Furman Jr, Holden Brenden; 8/2/2018. $72,000
11 N Eleventh St, Konschak Margaret S Est By Exec, Konschak Walter A Est, Passaro Walda K Exec, Vanglider Anna L Aka Exec, Vanglider Louise Aka Exec, Repp Linda; 8/2/2018. $135,000
423 W Main St, Aydin Jacqueline R, Aydin Nedim Sr, Aydin Nedim Jr; 8/3/2018. $80,000
25 N Spruce Street, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, K & L Real Estate Llc; 8/3/2018. $57,000
2 E Foundry Ave, Ttlreo 2 Llc, Millville Associates Holdings Llc; 8/3/2018. $25,000
295 Corsair Drive, Brahin Lee, Njmp Development Assoc Llc, Tyksinski Kamil; 8/6/2018. $210,000
206 N 12th St, K&L Real Estate Llc, Reed Kevin, Ortiz Angel; 8/6/2018. $139,900
SHILOH
126 West Ave, Kreyger Bertha E Est, Kreyger Eleanor F Est, Kreyger George D Est By Exec, Newkirk Richard Exec, Newkirk Tammy Exec, Olmedo Erik; 8/14/2018. $98,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
247 Cornwell Drive, Devore Shirley A, Devore Steven G, Soto Jose M; 8/22/2018. $167,500
387 Centerton Road, Macmahan James H Jr Est By Exec, Macmahan Jennifer L Exec, Difilippantonio Mark, Difillippantonio Tracy; 8/22/2018. $125,000
15 Westward Drive, Ayars Katheryn L, Ayars Thomas S, Brown Larry E; 8/23/2018. $174,900
VINELAND
1237 W Sherman Ave, Lex Vineland Gp Llc Gen Ptr, Lex Vineland Lp By Gen Ptr, Lxp Manager Corp, Healthcare Portfolio V Dst By Trust, Healthcare Portfolio V Exchange Llc Trust; 8/8/2018. $20,200,000
2876 Bryant St, Barber Dolores Miller, Barber Ray Jr, Barber Emilly, Barber John; 8/9/2018. $219,000
414 N West Blvd, Martinez Arturo, Tejeras Jose A; 8/9/2018. $50,000
1024 Dirk Drive, Boardwalk Regency Corp By Shrf, Borgata By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Marina District Development Co Llc Ta By Shrf, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, Thames Tiffany A & Mr By Shrf, Trump Plaza Associates Dba By Shrf, Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino By Shrf, Usaa Federal Savings Bank By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc; 8/10/2018. $36,000
2569 Venezia Ave, Choma Christy M, Melendez Anthony, Melendez Kathy; 8/11/2018. $198,500
Mays Landing Road, Murray Anthony H Iii Adm Cta, Murray Anthony H Jr Est, Murray Anthony H Jr Est By Adm Cta, Phelan Elizabeth K Exec, Phelan James W Exec, Phelan Patricia K Est By Exec, Cumberland County Of, New Jersey Conservation Foundation; 8/13/2018. $387,420
3424 Panther Road, Demaio Irene L, Demaio Joseph A Jr, Cileone Angelo A III; 8/14/2018. $10,000
429 W Plum St, Kousmine Laura, Castro Christina; 8/14/2018. $136,500
914 E Park Ave, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Salas Damian, Salas Elaine; 8/15/2018. $54,300
1442 E Sherman Ave, Jorvic Home Solution, Negron Robert, Soboloski Monica, Sobolski Sheryl, Collini Bran R, Zikowski Robert J; 8/15/2018. $36,000
2593 Perna Lane, Milam Stacey M, Milam Timothy F Sr Est, Land Amy, Land Devon; 8/16/2018; $252,000
1645 Redwood Drive, Mcmahon Barbara A, Mcmahon Ronald E, Rodriguez Elaina; 8/16/2018. $264,000
1964 E Oak Road, Joynes Kathy Y, Ardito Amy C; 8/16/2018. $113,300
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
3 E 23rd St, 9/2018. $1,375,000
2 E 27th St, 9/2018. $865,000
40 W 4th St, 9/2018. $700,000
12 W 5th St, 9/2018. $427,500
401 Broadway Apt 26, 9/2018. $187,500
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
5 Snow Bell Court, 8/2018. $152,700
301 S Main St, 8/2018. $156,000
60 Butler Drive, 8/2018. $340,000
23 Frog Pond Road, 8/2018. $275,000
39 Woodchuck Drive, 8/2018. $307,510
1 Shell Terrace, 8/2018. $127,500
236 Newark Road S, 8/2018. $310,500
401 Bay Shore Drive Unit 7b, 8/2018. $265,000
29 Woodchuck Drive, 8/2018. $299,990
4 Montauk Place, 8/2018. $290,000
108 Brookville Road, 8/2018. $118,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1202 Andover Road, 8/2018. $254,000
632 Devon St, 8/2018. $23,750
1707 Evans Road, 8/2018. $112,000
1851 Lakeside Drive S, 8/2018. $241,000
142 Ambermist Way, 8/2018. $544,515
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
18 Lake Huron Drive, 8/2018. $99,000
117 E Mohawk Drive, 8/2018. $145,000
314 Newport Way, 8/2018. $307,900
19 Reef Lane, 8/2018. $118,000
829 Route 9 N, 8/2018. $206,000
791 Route 9 N, 8/2018. $43,700
175 N Ensign Drive, 8/2018. $180,000
540 Route 9 S, 8/2018. $850,000
34 Greenside Drive, 8/2018. $290,000
5 Driftwood Drive, 8/2018. $65,000
27 Lake Superior Drive, 8/2018. $170,000
38 W Navasink Drive, 8/2018. $325,000
55 Briarwood Drive, 8/2018. $185,000
20 Saint Andrews Drive, 8/2018. $137,000
799 & 795 Route 9, 8/2018. $335,000
Or-17195-1419-08222018, 8/2018. $143,000
16 Tonys Drive, 8/2018. $251,000
18 W Potomac Drive, 8/2018. $252,500
8 W Brig Drive, 8/2018. $38,000
324 Lexington Drive, 8/2018. $125,000
23 Cherry St, 8/2018. $235,000
16 Cable Drive, 8/2018. $300,000
38 W Mullica Road, 8/2018. $76,000
131 Lake Medford Lane, 8/2018. $117,000
152 S Longboat Drive, 8/2018. $230,000
15 Windstar Drive, 8/2018. $235,000
12 Havest Way, 8/2018. $205,000
5 Lake Michigan Drive, 8/2018. $188,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
39 W Winifred Ave, 8/2018. $1,115,000
1094 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2018. $705,000
28 W Pennsylvania Ave Unit U-A, 8/2018. $570,000
17 W Hobart Ave, 8/2018. $740,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
160 Wells Mills Road, 8/2018. $43,342
41 Maple St, 8/2018. $43,000
29 Letts Landing Road, 8/2018. $199,000
21 Compass Road, 8/2018. $116,000
405 Seventh St, 8/2018. $109,000
19 Rumson Court, 8/2018. $415,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
27 Ashburn Ave, 7/2018. $106,000
31 Bradshaw Drive, 7/2018. $106,000
30 Ashburn Ave, 7/2018. $106,000
31 Ashburn Ave, 7/2018. $106,000
44b Stage Road, 7/2018. $56,900
1207 Ripple Ave, 7/2018. $250,000
97 Beach Ave, 7/2018. $146,500
436 Morris Blvd, 7/2018. $524,900
149 Bernard Drive, 7/2018. $215,000
929 Sandy Circle, 7/2018. $345,000
216 Nautilus Drive, 7/2018. $320,000
149 Catherine Lane, 7/2018. $405,000
152 Mizzen Ave, 7/2018. $335,000
215 Jeremy Lane, 7/2018. $375,000
14 Susan Lane, 7/2018. $320,000
1295 Paul Blvd, 7/2018. $395,000
1046 Mariner Ave, 7/2018. $233,100
220 Timberlake Drive, 7/2018. $280,000
565 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2018. $320,000
1 Crane Court, 7/2018. $323,000
8 David Drive, 7/2018. $529,000
143 Division St, 7/2018. $225,000
73 E Bay Ave, 7/2018. $140,000
139 Autumn Oak Lane, 7/2018. $280,000
1316 Paul Blvd, 7/2018. $799,000
1037 Buccaneer Lane, 7/2018. $285,000
196 Compass Road, 7/2018. $255,000
248 Tackle Avenue, 7/2018. $240,000
51 Sycamore Road, 7/2018. $129,900
314 Holy Drive, 7/2018. $190,000
101 Bruce Drive, 7/2018. $200,000
233 Privateer Road, 7/2018. $70,000
1263 W Mallard Drive, 7/2018. $255,000
8 Muriel Drive, 7/2018. $550,000
Route 72 And East Road, 7/2018. $25,000
52 Claudia Lane, 7/2018. $600,000
44 Pine Street, 7/2018. $200,000
1266 Paul Blvd, 7/2018. $685,000
102 East Bay Avenue, 7/2018. $70,000
264 Stormy Road, 7/2018. $305,500
25 Cindy Drive, 7/2018. $877,500
537 Nautilus Drive, 7/2018. $220,000
12 Harold Lane, 7/2018. $230,000
75 Andrew Drive, 7/2018. $185,000
76 Claudia Lane, 7/2018. $453,000
8 Jennie Drive, 7/2018. $210,000
144 Quadrant Road, 7/2018. $210,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
