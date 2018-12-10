Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
OCEAN CITY
935 Ocean Ave, Truitt Gary R to Clemmer Kenneth J; 5/2018. $480,000
405-07 Bay Ave Un 407, Wray Barry Wm to Rotondi Tomaso; 5/2018. $480,000
3043 West Ave, Lozanoff Michael D II to Rubin Steven L/Tr; 5/2018. $494,900
4917 West Ave Un A, Thorp Gary W to Helms John; 5/2018. $500,000
804 Seventh St Un A, Saler Edward G to Sorbello Steven; 5/2018. $500,000
1239 Asbury Ave, Sullivan Daniel to Peacock Michael W Jr; 5/2018. $530,000
200 29th St, Werthman Robert to Bythrow Mark F X; 5/2018. $539,900
5424 West Ave, Cooper Edward J to Beaudoin Charles; 5/2018. $547,500
2128-30 Simpson Ave, Eckert Kenneth A Exr&C to Duncan RE Inv LLC; 5/2018. $590,000
4522 Central Ave, Cummins Joan M/Est Exr to Spinelli Debra; 5/2018. $625,000
4343 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, O’Connor Stephen J to Evans Louis T; 5/2018. $627,500
62 Bayonne Place, Teitler Avery to Callahan Patrick; 5/2018. $685,000
3000 Haven Ave Un A First Fl, Buck Edward L to Savard Laura; 5/2018. $738,000
12 West Ave, Ocean City Dev Gr LLC to Benz William J; 5/2018. $755,000
Lot 19 Bl 2202, Auletto Jeffrey to Tashman Matthew; 5/2018. $850,000
409 North St, Eastern Con & Ele Inc to Hamill Kevin J; 5/2018. $950,000
502 & 504 9th St & 901 Central Ave, Boyer Enterprise Inc to Jrg Acq LLC; 5/2018. $977,500
5213 Central Ave, Wasekanes Thomas J to Gibian Ryan S; 5/2018. $1,000,000
5610 Central Ave, Young George Guyer III Tr to Ocean City Dev Gr LLC; 5/2018. $1,069,000
870 Seventh St, Werewolf Properties LLC to Hansill Karen C; 5/2018. $130,000
11234 Cherry Hill Road,Thompson K H Est By Adm to Washington Salim; 5/2018. $145,000
844 Plymouth Place, Callahan Robert A to Kibbe Jason; 5/2018. $175,000
812-20 Ocean Ave Un 402, Pezzano Paula to Wagner William; 5/2018. $218,000
1301 Haven Ave Un G, Finkel Alan S to Kalatsjov Jevgeni; 5/2018. $230,000
201 E 18th St, Messick Sean to Bereznycky Paul L; 5/2018. $245,000
1114 Bayfront Apt B10, Raymond Eleanor R to Reilly Patricia J; 5/2018. $265,000
935 Ocean Ave, Berenato Charles J III to Walsh William P; 5/2018. $268,750
133 Folger Court,Anastasi Karen to Ernst Brian; 5/2018. $269,000
7 Sconset Court Un 7, Kelley Gilbert to De Paul John V; 5/2018. $279,000
701 Asbury Ave, Calpas James M to Nancy J Shelton Rev Tr; 5/2018. $285,000
935 Ocean Ave, Gomes Luis to Wright Robert E; 5/2018. $305,000
3600 Central Ave Un A, Ragan Susan M to Save The Babies Fndtn; 5/2018. $306,000
11-13 North St Un B 2nd Fl, Henning Craig M to Salvo Anthony; 5/2018. $360,000
5258 West Ave; 5/2018. Barr John R Tr to Sacks Martha C; 5/2018. $379,000
935 Ocean Ave, Flipping Keys LLC to Di Bucci Dominic; 5/2018. $380,000
1500 Boardwalk Un 108, Maddalena Lori M to Zajick Donald C Sr; 5/2018. $470,000
405 49th St, Beideman Frank to Hammond Kevin; 5/2018. $475,000
719 11th St, Walters Dev Group LLC to Ln2210 LLC; 5/2018. $475,000
4133-35 Asbury Ave, White Denis to Stipa Susan; 5/2018. $482,000
1341-43 Central Ave, Holcomb George F to Marsh Robert S; 5/2018. $521,250
1407 Central Ave, Ratigan Brendan D to Welch Ingrid R; 5/2018. $640,000
2837 Wesley Ave Un 3, Mc Bride Stephen P to 2837 Wesley Ave LLC; 5/2018. $650,000
5106 Haven Ave, Panichi David E to Da-Silva Shonola S; 5/2018. $650,000
Lot 40 Block 205, Kops Christopher P Tr to Minniti Natale A; 5/2018. $655,000
4315 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Blue 43 LLC to Vespa Ronald A; 5/2018. $665,000
519 Fifth St, Wilson Robert E to Bartyzal Petr; 5/2018. $735,000
806 Park Place, Tsmo Inv LLC to Cahill Timothy; 5/2018.$760,000
1224 Pleasure Ave, Bellwoar Harry J J III to Bellwoar Peter T; 5/2018. $930,600
5830 Central Ave, Medero Jorge L to Nielsen Erik J; 5/2018. $950,000
1019 Central Ave, Eastern Cons & Elec Inc to Carabases Aki; 5/2018. $970,000
26 Morningside Road, Byron David L to Hight Michael; 5/2018. $990,000
409 30th St, Schuler Mildred E to Nocella Frank; 5/2018. $999,000
914 Park Place 2nd Fl, Treadwell Dev LLC to L&K Prop LLC; 5/2018. $999,000
19 Morningside Road, Farrell Joan E to Piacitelli Brian; 5/2018. $1,070,000
3743 Central Ave, Lounsbury Melanie T to Ciccotta Nazareno J; 5/2018. $1,260,000
2437-2439 Wesley Ave, Scarborough Linda to 2437-2439 Wesley Ave LLC; 5/2018. $4,000,000
WILDWOOD CREST
9405 Bayview Drive, Parisi Mary Lee Exr to 9405 Bayview Ave LLC; 5/2018. $149,350
6705-6707 NJ Ave, Barracato Nicholas to Malloy Sean E; 5/2018. $317,500
205 E Cardinal Road, Morinelli Lucille M to Bullington Robert; 5/2018. $410,000
116 W Morning Glory Road, Bishop Andrew to Purcell Stephen; 5/2018. $435,000
210 Trenton Ave, Gasparro A M Est By Adm to Domanoski Laura E; 5/2018. $435,000
6507 Pacific Ave, Mc Court Joan R to Verzella Louis; 5/2018. $475,000
301 E Rochester Ave, Badolato John to Cuzzola Paul A; 5/2018. $485,000
8607 Bayview Drive, Mignogna Steven K to Guard Brown Suzanne Y; 5/2018. $530,000
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
372 Esibill Ave, Lascarides Judith A, Lascarides Meihale, Lahendro Georgianna; 7/13/2018; $155,000
2 Elizabeth Ave, Reger Joanne Atty, Reger Lucille A by Atty, Reger Lyman Est, Smith Linda; 7/13/2018. $151,000
19 Cornwall Ave, Parker Jane E Aka, Starkweather Jane E Aka Exec, Starkweather Judith B Est, Starkweather Louis P Est by Exec, Boston Abrianna, Maccri James; 7/13/2018. $140,000
2424-2426 S Second St, Garcia Dadiana, Taylor Joshua G, Taylor Joshua G; 7/13/2018. $99,521.45
128 Cottage St, Brown Patricia A, Marx David E; 7/16/2018. $100,000
2427 Shelburn Road, Stadnick Allison M, Mosley James; 7/16/2018. $160,000
8 E Forest Glen Drive, Adams Elizabeth, Etzler Richard, Selb Catherine A, Selb Leo F Jr; 7/17/2018. $197,000
6 Marlyn Terrace, Dare Jill A Fka, Schwegel Edward, Schwegel Jill A, Diaz Deborah L; 7/18/2018. $126,000
437 Caroline Lane, Whitby Marci B, Whitby Michael R, Skiba Leticia K, Skiba Matthew W; 7/18/2018. $230,000
508 Dock St, Bodulow Luba, Faiola Inv Group; 7/19/2018. $17,500
901 N 10th St, Raines Danielle, Raines Kyle, Cline John S; 7/19/2018. $135,500
509 N 4th St, Carbonaro Donna, Toto Rocco, Lxr NJ 2 LLC; 7/19/2018. $98,000
VINELAND
2419 E Landis Ave Unit C14b, Bernhardt Edward Est by Exec, Bernhardt Keith Exec, Ward Carole A; 7/20/2018. $290,000
1059 E Forest Grove Road, Bank of America Fka, Lasalle Bank Fka, Merrill Lynch First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1 by Trust by Atty, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty, Us Bank Trust by Atty, Jersey Top Quality Construction LLC; 7/20/2018. $97,125
1421 Oak Lane, Kousmine Andrew M Est by Exec, Kousmine Kristine Ind Exec, Marino Amy L: 7/20/2018. $180,000
1250 N Valley Ave, Lebron Tiffany, Aponte Jesus, Aponte Sonia M; 7/20/2018. $185,000
10 Temple Road, Ricci Cindy, Ricci Michael A, Maldonado Francisco; 7/23/2018. $185,900
2290 Sanford Drive, Vanleuven Mark J, Vanleuven Melissa V, Love Christina A, Love Eric; 7/23/2018. $267,000
2410 Monroe Ave, Ward Carole A, Ward William J Est, Aponte Jesus, Aponte Sonia M, Lebron Tiffany M; 7/23/2018. $235,000
2652 S Main St, Pennymac Corp by Atty, Pennymac Loan Services Llc Atty, Hammer Rentals LLC; 7/23/2018. $70,000
568 South Spring Road, Rmac Trust, Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC Atty, US Bank, Behrens Harry; 7/23/2018. $98,500
726 W Elmer Road, Burgess Barbara Fka, Burgess Charles H Est, Horn Barbara H, Horn Dale, Bocachica Enid, Bocachica Javier; 7/23/2018. $49,600
2841 E Landis Ave, Bank of America by Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Genna Andrew Jr & Mrs by Shrf, New Century Financial Services Inc by Shrf, New Jersey State of by Shrf, Southwest Commerce Inc by Shrf, United States of America by Shrf, Verizon Directory Services Inc by Shrf, Shore Management Co of Delaware Valley Inc; 7/24/2018. $64,100
2770 Bryant Stt, Giordano Edward M, Witham Nancy Forman, Witham Thomas, 7/25/2018; $185,000
2419 E Landis Ave Unit 9b, Allen Jean C Est by Exec, Allen Richard S Exec, Allen Robert S Exec, Orazi Kali Ileen A Exec, Tamagni Diane; 7/25/2018. $255,000
713 S Valley Ave, Morales Linda, Morales Miguel, Rivera Adrian; 7/30/2018. $73,0000
2339 Madison Ave, Landis Prop LLC, Trivellini Jodi, Trivellini Paul; 7/30/2018. $59,000
2389 Brookfield St, Housing & Urban Dev, Crespo Moises; 7/30/2018. $131,000
318 W Almond St, Ayala Adrian, Alavez Yohaldi, Larriu Robert; 7/31/2018. $23,000
238 E Sherman Ave, Chini Carmelita, Chini Gerald A, Duford Samantha Joyce; 7/31/2018. $173,500
417 Erin St, Lsf8 Master Participation Trust, Simpson Nathan, US Bank Trust Trust, Huerta Felipe Elioza; 7/31/2018. $41,900
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
114 Hawthorne Lane, 8/2018. $117,000
153 Emerson Lane, 8/2018. $117,000
110 Hawthorne Lane, 8/2018. $117,000
106 Hawthorne Lane, 8/2018. $117,000
108 Hawthorne Lane, 8/2018. $117,000
717 West Bay Ave, 8/2018. $51,000
10 Bucks Drive, 8/2018. $167,500
15 Highland Drive, 8/2018. $124,000
7 Center St, 8/2018. $207,000
10b Emerald Drive, 8/2018. $138,500
15 Midship Drive, 8/2018. $182,000
10a Opal Court, 8/2018. $101,000
6 Midship Drive, 8/2018. $145,000
21 Cedar St, 8/2018. $190,000
151 Village Drive, 8/2018. $157,000
24 Water St, 8/2018. $259,500
650 E Bay Ave, 8/2018. $170,000
BEACH HAVEN
Boat Slip C-19, 8/2018. $52,000
1308 Neptune Ave, 8/2018. $205,000
401 N Bay Ave, 8/2018. $210,000
323 Stratford Ave, 8/2018. $650,000
600 Delaware Ave Unit 13, 8/2018. $475,000
Twelfth St Boat Slip E9, 8/2018. $95,000
130 Chatsworth Ave Unit 1, 8/2018. $398,500
314 Cove Lane, 8/2018. $1,450,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1008 Clubhouse Drive, 8/2018. $140,000
17 Jacqueline Court, 8/2018. $343,000
2219 Brookdale Park Drive, 8/2018. $128,000
708 Laurel Blvd, 8/2018. $196,500
11 Marque St, 8/2018. $482,520
1109 Inland Road, 8/2018. $309,000
726 Radcliffe Road, 8/2018. $264,900
1282 Spruce St, 8/2018. $274,000
204 Laurel Blvd, 8/2018. $137,777
1210 Taylor Lane, 8/2018. $205,000
590 Tappan St, 8/2018. $175,100
116 Ambermist Way, 8/2018. $428,822
116 Cedar Drive, 8/2018. $165,000
1443 F St, 8/2018. $300,000
241 Sunset Drive, 8/2018. $310,000
462 Steuben Ave, 8/2018. $430,000
601 Tappan St, 8/2018. $244,000
1116 Capstan Drive, 8/2018. $450,000
3 Puffin Court, 8/2018. $246,500
729 Fairview Lane, 8/2018. $650,000
701 Signal St, 8/2018. $243,000
743 Birch Road, 8/2018. $175,000
21 Bayberry Drive, 8/2018. $121,000
332 Briggs Ave, 8/2018. $146,000
910 Buena Vista Road, 8/2018. $200,000
9 Thropp Road, 8/2018. $442,000
302 Bunnell Place, 8/2018. $182,500
220 Ambermist Way, 8/2018. $371,179
200 Ambermist Way, 8/2018. $413,548
25 Parkers Point Blvd, 8/2018. $365,000
717 S Main St, 8/2018. $385,000
901 Buena Vista Road, 8/2018. $217,000
1121 Cape May Drive, 8/2018. $197,000
310 Richard Road, 8/2018. $246,500
609 Conifer Drive, 8/2018. $289,000
1206 Ocean St, 8/2018. $134,000
804 Margaret Place, 8/2018. $438,000
1113 E Hickory Drive, 8/2018. $280,000
548 Westwood Drive, 8/2018. $235,000
1538 Beverly Road, 8/2018. $194,591
115 Ambermist Way, 8/2018. $518,356
2173 Llewellyn Parkway, 8/2018. $139,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
51 Saint Andrews Drive, 8/2018. $78,063
29 Lake Superior Drive, 8/2018. $143,000
150 Oak Leaf Drive, 8/2018. $80,000
15 Kara Court, 8/2018. $247,000
59 Leitz Blvd, 8/2018. $218,000
20 Abbie Drive, 8/2018. $175,000
101 Danbury Court, 8/2018. $167,500
301 W Calabreeze Way, 8/2018. $51,000
236 Valley Forge Drive, 8/2018. $75,000
247 Valley Forge Drive, 8/2018. $125,000
160 Stage Road, 8/2018. $103,474
56 Kansas Road, 8/2018. $210,000
220 Lexington Drive, 8/2018. $51,000
63 Stonegate Drive, 8/2018. $168,000
42 Ocean Blvd, 8/2018. $155,000
115 Basswood Lake Drive, 8/2018. $80,000
10 Eagle Lake Drive, 8/2018. $118,000
14 W Boat Drive, 8/2018. $70,000
676 Route 9 N, 8/2018. $65,000
159 Revolutionary Road, 8/2018. $114,000
34 Westchester Drive, 8/2018. $120,000
9 Reef Lane, 8/2018. $179,900
206 Lake Placid Drive, 8/2018. $147,000
13 Ramapo Road, 8/2018. $255,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
109 Paterson Road, 7/2018. $218,000
7 Sea Bright Way, 7/2018. $395,000
19 Pancoast Road, 7/2018. $367,500
71 Sheridan St, 7/2018. $68,000
313 Tuscarora Ave, 7/2018. $127,000
4 Bayville Way, 7/2018. $400,000
38 Grand Bay Harbor, 7/2018. $302,000
44 Bay Parkway, 7/2018. $253,900
18 Sands Point Road, 8/2018. $420,000
12 Mantoloking Lane, 8/2018. $445,000
55 Barnegat Beach Drive, 8/2018. $99,900
4 Ocean Grove Lane, 8/2018. $377,500
40 Deal Lane, 8/2018. $453,000
231 Walter Horner Court, 8/2018. $265,000
33 Point Pleasant Drive, 8/2018. $432,500
8 Stone Harbor Way, 8/2018. $405,000
5 Sea Girt Lane, 8/2018. $350,000
24 Maple St, 8/2018. $185,000
27 Long John Silver Way, 8/2018. $330,000
17 Rumson Court, 8/2018. $385,000
17 Ocean Grove Lane, 8/2018. $385,000
28 Lighthouse Drive, 8/2018. $185,000
15 Bayview Drive, 8/2018. $360,000
112 Bonita Road, 8/2018. $95,000
303 4th St, 8/2018. $111,000
61 Tiller Drive, 8/2018. $134,500
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
216 Bulkhead Ave, 6/2018. $235,000
635 Route 72 W, 6/2018. $199,000
221 Atlantis Ave, 6/2018. $135,000
51 Diane Road, 6/2018. $725,000
233 Mermaid Drive, 6/2018. $265,000
44 Florence Lane, 6/2018. $410,000
124 Albatross Ave, 6/2018. $200,000
170 Rutgers Ave, 6/2018. $130,136
27 Mitzie Lane, 6/2018. $385,000
116 Lee Drive, 6/2018. $275,000
9 Timber Lane, 6/2018. $420,000
37 Lookout Drive, 6/2018. $220,000
591 Route 72 W, 6/2018. $235,000
22 Sycamore Road Apt D D Un 1a Fawn Lakes, 6/2018. $73,000
1066 Rudder Ave, 6/2018. $195,000
20 Admiral Ave, 6/2018. $90,000
20 Admiral Ave, 6/2018. $115,000
1 Colts Neck Road, 6/2018. $458,000
156 Dolphin Road, 6/2018. $192,000
1 Kelly Court, 6/2018. $195,000
39 Weaver Drive, 6/2018. $265,650
36 Andrew Drive, 7/2018. $370,000
1495 Paul Boulevard, 7/2018. $550,000
31 Joshua Drive, 7/2018. $850,000
1 Lange Drive 7/2018. $85,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
