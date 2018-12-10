120918_mon_real11JPG

SEA GRAPE LANE, SEAVILLE Sale price: $285,000 Days on market: 1 Sold by: Grace Realty

Cape May County

OCEAN CITY

935 Ocean Ave, Truitt Gary R to Clemmer Kenneth J; 5/2018. $480,000

405-07 Bay Ave Un 407, Wray Barry Wm to Rotondi Tomaso; 5/2018. $480,000

3043 West Ave, Lozanoff Michael D II to Rubin Steven L/Tr; 5/2018. $494,900

4917 West Ave Un A, Thorp Gary W to Helms John; 5/2018. $500,000

804 Seventh St Un A, Saler Edward G to Sorbello Steven; 5/2018. $500,000

1239 Asbury Ave, Sullivan Daniel to Peacock Michael W Jr; 5/2018. $530,000

200 29th St, Werthman Robert to Bythrow Mark F X; 5/2018. $539,900

5424 West Ave, Cooper Edward J to Beaudoin Charles; 5/2018. $547,500

2128-30 Simpson Ave, Eckert Kenneth A Exr&C to Duncan RE Inv LLC; 5/2018. $590,000

4522 Central Ave, Cummins Joan M/Est Exr to Spinelli Debra; 5/2018. $625,000

4343 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, O’Connor Stephen J to Evans Louis T; 5/2018. $627,500

62 Bayonne Place, Teitler Avery to Callahan Patrick; 5/2018. $685,000

3000 Haven Ave Un A First Fl, Buck Edward L to Savard Laura; 5/2018. $738,000

12 West Ave, Ocean City Dev Gr LLC to Benz William J; 5/2018. $755,000

Lot 19 Bl 2202, Auletto Jeffrey to Tashman Matthew; 5/2018. $850,000

409 North St, Eastern Con & Ele Inc to Hamill Kevin J; 5/2018. $950,000

502 & 504 9th St & 901 Central Ave, Boyer Enterprise Inc to Jrg Acq LLC; 5/2018. $977,500

5213 Central Ave, Wasekanes Thomas J to Gibian Ryan S; 5/2018. $1,000,000

5610 Central Ave, Young George Guyer III Tr to Ocean City Dev Gr LLC; 5/2018. $1,069,000

870 Seventh St, Werewolf Properties LLC to Hansill Karen C; 5/2018. $130,000

11234 Cherry Hill Road,Thompson K H Est By Adm to Washington Salim; 5/2018. $145,000

844 Plymouth Place, Callahan Robert A to Kibbe Jason; 5/2018. $175,000

812-20 Ocean Ave Un 402, Pezzano Paula to Wagner William; 5/2018. $218,000

1301 Haven Ave Un G, Finkel Alan S to Kalatsjov Jevgeni; 5/2018. $230,000

201 E 18th St, Messick Sean to Bereznycky Paul L; 5/2018. $245,000

1114 Bayfront Apt B10, Raymond Eleanor R to Reilly Patricia J; 5/2018. $265,000

935 Ocean Ave, Berenato Charles J III to Walsh William P; 5/2018. $268,750

133 Folger Court,Anastasi Karen to Ernst Brian; 5/2018. $269,000

7 Sconset Court Un 7, Kelley Gilbert to De Paul John V; 5/2018. $279,000

701 Asbury Ave, Calpas James M to Nancy J Shelton Rev Tr; 5/2018. $285,000

935 Ocean Ave, Gomes Luis to Wright Robert E; 5/2018. $305,000

3600 Central Ave Un A, Ragan Susan M to Save The Babies Fndtn; 5/2018. $306,000

11-13 North St Un B 2nd Fl, Henning Craig M to Salvo Anthony; 5/2018. $360,000

5258 West Ave; 5/2018. Barr John R Tr to Sacks Martha C; 5/2018. $379,000

935 Ocean Ave, Flipping Keys LLC to Di Bucci Dominic; 5/2018. $380,000

1500 Boardwalk Un 108, Maddalena Lori M to Zajick Donald C Sr; 5/2018. $470,000

405 49th St, Beideman Frank to Hammond Kevin; 5/2018. $475,000

719 11th St, Walters Dev Group LLC to Ln2210 LLC; 5/2018. $475,000

4133-35 Asbury Ave, White Denis to Stipa Susan; 5/2018. $482,000

1341-43 Central Ave, Holcomb George F to Marsh Robert S; 5/2018. $521,250

1407 Central Ave, Ratigan Brendan D to Welch Ingrid R; 5/2018. $640,000

2837 Wesley Ave Un 3, Mc Bride Stephen P to 2837 Wesley Ave LLC; 5/2018. $650,000

5106 Haven Ave, Panichi David E to Da-Silva Shonola S; 5/2018. $650,000

Lot 40 Block 205, Kops Christopher P Tr to Minniti Natale A; 5/2018. $655,000

4315 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Blue 43 LLC to Vespa Ronald A; 5/2018. $665,000

519 Fifth St, Wilson Robert E to Bartyzal Petr; 5/2018. $735,000

806 Park Place, Tsmo Inv LLC to Cahill Timothy; 5/2018.$760,000

1224 Pleasure Ave, Bellwoar Harry J J III to Bellwoar Peter T; 5/2018. $930,600

5830 Central Ave, Medero Jorge L to Nielsen Erik J; 5/2018. $950,000

1019 Central Ave, Eastern Cons & Elec Inc to Carabases Aki; 5/2018. $970,000

26 Morningside Road, Byron David L to Hight Michael; 5/2018. $990,000

409 30th St, Schuler Mildred E to Nocella Frank; 5/2018. $999,000

914 Park Place 2nd Fl, Treadwell Dev LLC to L&K Prop LLC; 5/2018. $999,000

19 Morningside Road, Farrell Joan E to Piacitelli Brian; 5/2018. $1,070,000

3743 Central Ave, Lounsbury Melanie T to Ciccotta Nazareno J; 5/2018. $1,260,000

2437-2439 Wesley Ave, Scarborough Linda to 2437-2439 Wesley Ave LLC; 5/2018. $4,000,000

WILDWOOD CREST

9405 Bayview Drive, Parisi Mary Lee Exr to 9405 Bayview Ave LLC; 5/2018. $149,350

6705-6707 NJ Ave, Barracato Nicholas to Malloy Sean E; 5/2018. $317,500

205 E Cardinal Road, Morinelli Lucille M to Bullington Robert; 5/2018. $410,000

116 W Morning Glory Road, Bishop Andrew to Purcell Stephen; 5/2018. $435,000

210 Trenton Ave, Gasparro A M Est By Adm to Domanoski Laura E; 5/2018. $435,000

6507 Pacific Ave, Mc Court Joan R to Verzella Louis; 5/2018. $475,000

301 E Rochester Ave, Badolato John to Cuzzola Paul A; 5/2018. $485,000

8607 Bayview Drive, Mignogna Steven K to Guard Brown Suzanne Y; 5/2018. $530,000

Cumberland County

MILLVILLE

372 Esibill Ave, Lascarides Judith A, Lascarides Meihale, Lahendro Georgianna; 7/13/2018; $155,000

2 Elizabeth Ave, Reger Joanne Atty, Reger Lucille A by Atty, Reger Lyman Est, Smith Linda; 7/13/2018. $151,000

19 Cornwall Ave, Parker Jane E Aka, Starkweather Jane E Aka Exec, Starkweather Judith B Est, Starkweather Louis P Est by Exec, Boston Abrianna, Maccri James; 7/13/2018. $140,000

2424-2426 S Second St, Garcia Dadiana, Taylor Joshua G, Taylor Joshua G; 7/13/2018. $99,521.45

128 Cottage St, Brown Patricia A, Marx David E; 7/16/2018. $100,000

2427 Shelburn Road, Stadnick Allison M, Mosley James; 7/16/2018. $160,000

8 E Forest Glen Drive, Adams Elizabeth, Etzler Richard, Selb Catherine A, Selb Leo F Jr; 7/17/2018. $197,000

6 Marlyn Terrace, Dare Jill A Fka, Schwegel Edward, Schwegel Jill A, Diaz Deborah L; 7/18/2018. $126,000

437 Caroline Lane, Whitby Marci B, Whitby Michael R, Skiba Leticia K, Skiba Matthew W; 7/18/2018. $230,000

508 Dock St, Bodulow Luba, Faiola Inv Group; 7/19/2018. $17,500

901 N 10th St, Raines Danielle, Raines Kyle, Cline John S; 7/19/2018. $135,500

509 N 4th St, Carbonaro Donna, Toto Rocco, Lxr NJ 2 LLC; 7/19/2018. $98,000

VINELAND

2419 E Landis Ave Unit C14b, Bernhardt Edward Est by Exec, Bernhardt Keith Exec, Ward Carole A; 7/20/2018. $290,000

1059 E Forest Grove Road, Bank of America Fka, Lasalle Bank Fka, Merrill Lynch First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1 by Trust by Atty, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty, Us Bank Trust by Atty, Jersey Top Quality Construction LLC; 7/20/2018. $97,125

1421 Oak Lane, Kousmine Andrew M Est by Exec, Kousmine Kristine Ind Exec, Marino Amy L: 7/20/2018. $180,000

1250 N Valley Ave, Lebron Tiffany, Aponte Jesus, Aponte Sonia M; 7/20/2018. $185,000

10 Temple Road, Ricci Cindy, Ricci Michael A, Maldonado Francisco; 7/23/2018. $185,900

2290 Sanford Drive, Vanleuven Mark J, Vanleuven Melissa V, Love Christina A, Love Eric; 7/23/2018. $267,000

2410 Monroe Ave, Ward Carole A, Ward William J Est, Aponte Jesus, Aponte Sonia M, Lebron Tiffany M; 7/23/2018. $235,000

2652 S Main St, Pennymac Corp by Atty, Pennymac Loan Services Llc Atty, Hammer Rentals LLC; 7/23/2018. $70,000

568 South Spring Road, Rmac Trust, Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC Atty, US Bank, Behrens Harry; 7/23/2018. $98,500

726 W Elmer Road, Burgess Barbara Fka, Burgess Charles H Est, Horn Barbara H, Horn Dale, Bocachica Enid, Bocachica Javier; 7/23/2018. $49,600

2841 E Landis Ave, Bank of America by Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Genna Andrew Jr & Mrs by Shrf, New Century Financial Services Inc by Shrf, New Jersey State of by Shrf, Southwest Commerce Inc by Shrf, United States of America by Shrf, Verizon Directory Services Inc by Shrf, Shore Management Co of Delaware Valley Inc; 7/24/2018. $64,100

2770 Bryant Stt, Giordano Edward M, Witham Nancy Forman, Witham Thomas, 7/25/2018; $185,000

2419 E Landis Ave Unit 9b, Allen Jean C Est by Exec, Allen Richard S Exec, Allen Robert S Exec, Orazi Kali Ileen A Exec, Tamagni Diane; 7/25/2018. $255,000

713 S Valley Ave, Morales Linda, Morales Miguel, Rivera Adrian; 7/30/2018. $73,0000

2339 Madison Ave, Landis Prop LLC, Trivellini Jodi, Trivellini Paul; 7/30/2018. $59,000

2389 Brookfield St, Housing & Urban Dev, Crespo Moises; 7/30/2018. $131,000

318 W Almond St, Ayala Adrian, Alavez Yohaldi, Larriu Robert; 7/31/2018. $23,000

238 E Sherman Ave, Chini Carmelita, Chini Gerald A, Duford Samantha Joyce; 7/31/2018. $173,500

417 Erin St, Lsf8 Master Participation Trust, Simpson Nathan, US Bank Trust Trust, Huerta Felipe Elioza; 7/31/2018. $41,900

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

114 Hawthorne Lane, 8/2018. $117,000

153 Emerson Lane, 8/2018. $117,000

110 Hawthorne Lane, 8/2018. $117,000

106 Hawthorne Lane, 8/2018. $117,000

108 Hawthorne Lane, 8/2018. $117,000

717 West Bay Ave, 8/2018. $51,000

10 Bucks Drive, 8/2018. $167,500

15 Highland Drive, 8/2018. $124,000

7 Center St, 8/2018. $207,000

10b Emerald Drive, 8/2018. $138,500

15 Midship Drive, 8/2018. $182,000

10a Opal Court, 8/2018. $101,000

6 Midship Drive, 8/2018. $145,000

21 Cedar St, 8/2018. $190,000

151 Village Drive, 8/2018. $157,000

24 Water St, 8/2018. $259,500

650 E Bay Ave, 8/2018. $170,000

BEACH HAVEN

Boat Slip C-19, 8/2018. $52,000

1308 Neptune Ave, 8/2018. $205,000

401 N Bay Ave, 8/2018. $210,000

323 Stratford Ave, 8/2018. $650,000

600 Delaware Ave Unit 13, 8/2018. $475,000

Twelfth St Boat Slip E9, 8/2018. $95,000

130 Chatsworth Ave Unit 1, 8/2018. $398,500

314 Cove Lane, 8/2018. $1,450,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1008 Clubhouse Drive, 8/2018. $140,000

17 Jacqueline Court, 8/2018. $343,000

2219 Brookdale Park Drive, 8/2018. $128,000

708 Laurel Blvd, 8/2018. $196,500

11 Marque St, 8/2018. $482,520

1109 Inland Road, 8/2018. $309,000

726 Radcliffe Road, 8/2018. $264,900

1282 Spruce St, 8/2018. $274,000

204 Laurel Blvd, 8/2018. $137,777

1210 Taylor Lane, 8/2018. $205,000

590 Tappan St, 8/2018. $175,100

116 Ambermist Way, 8/2018. $428,822

116 Cedar Drive, 8/2018. $165,000

1443 F St, 8/2018. $300,000

241 Sunset Drive, 8/2018. $310,000

462 Steuben Ave, 8/2018. $430,000

601 Tappan St, 8/2018. $244,000

1116 Capstan Drive, 8/2018. $450,000

3 Puffin Court, 8/2018. $246,500

729 Fairview Lane, 8/2018. $650,000

701 Signal St, 8/2018. $243,000

743 Birch Road, 8/2018. $175,000

21 Bayberry Drive, 8/2018. $121,000

332 Briggs Ave, 8/2018. $146,000

910 Buena Vista Road, 8/2018. $200,000

9 Thropp Road, 8/2018. $442,000

302 Bunnell Place, 8/2018. $182,500

220 Ambermist Way, 8/2018. $371,179

200 Ambermist Way, 8/2018. $413,548

25 Parkers Point Blvd, 8/2018. $365,000

717 S Main St, 8/2018. $385,000

901 Buena Vista Road, 8/2018. $217,000

1121 Cape May Drive, 8/2018. $197,000

310 Richard Road, 8/2018. $246,500

609 Conifer Drive, 8/2018. $289,000

1206 Ocean St, 8/2018. $134,000

804 Margaret Place, 8/2018. $438,000

1113 E Hickory Drive, 8/2018. $280,000

548 Westwood Drive, 8/2018. $235,000

1538 Beverly Road, 8/2018. $194,591

115 Ambermist Way, 8/2018. $518,356

2173 Llewellyn Parkway, 8/2018. $139,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

51 Saint Andrews Drive, 8/2018. $78,063

29 Lake Superior Drive, 8/2018. $143,000

150 Oak Leaf Drive, 8/2018. $80,000

15 Kara Court, 8/2018. $247,000

59 Leitz Blvd, 8/2018. $218,000

20 Abbie Drive, 8/2018. $175,000

101 Danbury Court, 8/2018. $167,500

301 W Calabreeze Way, 8/2018. $51,000

236 Valley Forge Drive, 8/2018. $75,000

247 Valley Forge Drive, 8/2018. $125,000

160 Stage Road, 8/2018. $103,474

56 Kansas Road, 8/2018. $210,000

220 Lexington Drive, 8/2018. $51,000

63 Stonegate Drive, 8/2018. $168,000

42 Ocean Blvd, 8/2018. $155,000

115 Basswood Lake Drive, 8/2018. $80,000

10 Eagle Lake Drive, 8/2018. $118,000

14 W Boat Drive, 8/2018. $70,000

676 Route 9 N, 8/2018. $65,000

159 Revolutionary Road, 8/2018. $114,000

34 Westchester Drive, 8/2018. $120,000

9 Reef Lane, 8/2018. $179,900

206 Lake Placid Drive, 8/2018. $147,000

13 Ramapo Road, 8/2018. $255,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

109 Paterson Road, 7/2018. $218,000

7 Sea Bright Way, 7/2018. $395,000

19 Pancoast Road, 7/2018. $367,500

71 Sheridan St, 7/2018. $68,000

313 Tuscarora Ave, 7/2018. $127,000

4 Bayville Way, 7/2018. $400,000

38 Grand Bay Harbor, 7/2018. $302,000

44 Bay Parkway, 7/2018. $253,900

18 Sands Point Road, 8/2018. $420,000

{span}12 Mantoloking Lane, 8/2018. $445,000

55 Barnegat Beach Drive, 8/2018. $99,900

4 Ocean Grove Lane, 8/2018. $377,500

40 Deal Lane, 8/2018. $453,000

231 Walter Horner Court, 8/2018. $265,000

33 Point Pleasant Drive, 8/2018. $432,500

8 Stone Harbor Way, 8/2018. $405,000

5 Sea Girt Lane, 8/2018. $350,000

24 Maple St, 8/2018. $185,000

27 Long John Silver Way, 8/2018. $330,000

17 Rumson Court, 8/2018. $385,000

17 Ocean Grove Lane, 8/2018. $385,000

28 Lighthouse Drive, 8/2018. $185,000

15 Bayview Drive, 8/2018. $360,000

112 Bonita Road, 8/2018. $95,000

303 4th St, 8/2018. $111,000

61 Tiller Drive, 8/2018. $134,500

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

216 Bulkhead Ave, 6/2018. $235,000

635 Route 72 W, 6/2018. $199,000

221 Atlantis Ave, 6/2018. $135,000

51 Diane Road, 6/2018. $725,000

233 Mermaid Drive, 6/2018. $265,000

44 Florence Lane, 6/2018. $410,000

124 Albatross Ave, 6/2018. $200,000

170 Rutgers Ave, 6/2018. $130,136

27 Mitzie Lane, 6/2018. $385,000

116 Lee Drive, 6/2018. $275,000

9 Timber Lane, 6/2018. $420,000

37 Lookout Drive, 6/2018. $220,000

591 Route 72 W, 6/2018. $235,000

22 Sycamore Road Apt D D Un 1a Fawn Lakes, 6/2018. $73,000

1066 Rudder Ave, 6/2018. $195,000

20 Admiral Ave, 6/2018. $90,000

20 Admiral Ave, 6/2018. $115,000

1 Colts Neck Road, 6/2018. $458,000

156 Dolphin Road, 6/2018. $192,000

1 Kelly Court, 6/2018. $195,000

39 Weaver Drive, 6/2018. $265,650

36 Andrew Drive, 7/2018. $370,000

1495 Paul Boulevard, 7/2018. $550,000

31 Joshua Drive, 7/2018. $850,000

1 Lange Drive 7/2018. $85,000

