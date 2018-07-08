Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295. Listings are unavailable for Ocean County. They will resume when provided.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

817 Seaside Ave, Wells Fargo Bk to Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan; 01/17/18. $105,000

1 Mechanic St Un 408, One Mechanic Street LLC to Lych Elizabeth; 01/18/18. $152,000

ATLANTIC CITY

111 N Windsor Ave, Adams Rosemary to 111 N Windsor LLC; 01/12/18. $100,000

1520 N Arkansas Ave, Ruzzo Michael to Roary Cy; 01/12/18. $43,000

27 N Annapolis Ave A7, Lily Joni A to Prop Hunters LLC; 01/12/18. $42,000

319 Beach Ave, Fed Home Loan Mtg Corp to Erlandson Lila Hinshaw; 01/12/18. $49,900

117 N Raleigh Ave, Rodriguez Juaddicetts Hinojosa to Nava Alfonso; 01/16/18. $55,500

414 N Harrisburg Ave B, Diaz Rafael E to Atlas Mgmt 440 N LLC; 01/16/18. $64,000

103 N Florida Ave, Propel Fin Serv LLC to Maximus Prop LLC; 01/16/18. $26,000

BRIGANTINE

330 42nd St S Un A6, Bertino William P to Pezick Robert T Jr; 01/10/18. $152,000

321 28th St S, Mid321 LLC to Tequesta ECD LLC; 01/10/18. $420,000

319 28th St S, Mid321 LLC to Tequesta ECD LLC; 01/10/18. $402,000

305 Dolphin Dr, Herdelin Robert to Sky Unity Hold LLC; 01/10/18. $650,000

5228 Lagoon Blvd, Damore Glenn D to Egan James T; 01/10/18. $463,000

2105 Revere Blvd, Solari Andy A/Tr to Solari Christopher A; 01/10/18. $300,000

701 W Shore Dr, Chernous John P to Gatta Alyssa; 01/11/18. $265,000

23 Beacon Lane, Lloyd Gilbert J to Spearing Leonard; 01/11/18. $280,000

700 E Brigantine Ave Un 1A, Hall Arnold H Jr to Kopistanksy Michael; 01/11/18. $385,000

420 W Shore Drive, Woerner Custom Bldrs LLC to Parra Ronald D; 01/11/18. $1,195,000

306 20th St S, Clark Ronald E to Holtzinger Brian L; 01/11/18. $1,725,000

525 Risley Road, Destefano James G to Odonovan Joseph; 01/11/18. $242,000

1007 E Shore Drive 2, Gross Doris to Newman Jeffrey M; 01/12/18. $440,000

10 Ontario Drive Un B, Dennis Edward D Jr to Smith Robert Kenneth; 01/12/18. $205,000

3501 W Brigantine Ave Un B, Joyce Marleen to Armbruster Thomas C; 01/12/18. $365,000

12 Lighthouse Cove, Blue Sky Prop LLC to Pastir Robert; 01/16/18. $185,000

210 29th St S, Brereton Stuar R to Coyne Kenneth; 01/16/18. $275,000

212 W Brigantine Ave Un 207, Foreclosed Assets Sales&Tran Ptnrshp to Borkowksi Ella Mae; 01/16/18. $100,000

1318 Quimet Road, Fed Home Loan Mtg Corp to Buchel George D; 01/16/18. $107,000

BUENA

207 Weymouth Road, Simione Andrew R to H2HHC GH2444 LLC; 01/16/18. $265,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

365 Tuckahoe Road, Cap Fin of Del Valley Inc to Ruggeri Brad J; 01/11/18. $84,500

121 Mayflower Lane, Iannelli John to Morello Antonio; 01/17/18. $30,000

CORBIN CITY

117 Carl Road, Surran Ann to Layton Linda S; 01/17/18. $25,000

115 Carl Road, Surran Walter E Jr to Layton Linda S; 01/17/18. $10,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

105 Boston Ave, Prof 2013 S3 Legal Title Tr II to Jones Bobby Kimberall; 01/17/18. $60,000

149 Liverpool Ave, Brown Capital LLC to Marra Cristina A; 01/18/18. $165,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

50 Sunset Blvd, Goldstein Benjamin to Dooley Brian; 01/05/18. $425,000

123 Violet Drive, Menaker Leonard to Ruiz Rios Wilson; 01/08/18. $285,000

126 Pennington Ave, Washington Leonard to Segarra Alexandro; 01/08/18. $166,000

38 Imperial Drive, Rehman Amjad to Quintanilla Melania; 01/08/18. $215,000

305 Newark Ave, Coombs James D to Boileau Joshua P; 01/08/18. $160,000

215 Paterson Ave, Fannie Mae to VP Prop Gr LLC; 01/09/18. $85,000

19 Princeton Ave, Stinson Brenda J to Mulhern Dale; 01/09/18. $260,000

108 Bayberry Ave, Liu Sin Shu to Scardino John A Jr; 01/09/18. 01/09/18 $217,500

6660 Black Horse Pike, Bank of America to Tchatchev Kostadin D; 01/09/18. $39,051

86 S Mount Airy Ave, Holbrook Donald A to Holbrook Donald A II; 01/09/18. $160,000

307 Booker Ave, US HUD to New Jersey Home Buyers LLC; 01/09/18. $71,268

3 Hunter Court, Skeldon Daniel M to Santarelli Leticia; 01/09/18. $194,000

1328 Old Zion Road, Passin Joanne/Ind&Tr to Narvaez Jaime; 01/09/18. $164,000

21 Gardenia Drive, Horton Inc NJ to Le Huu V; 01/10/18. $256,000

213 Folsom Ave, Essex Real Estate Hold LLC to Melendez Carlos R; 01/11/18. $180,000

301 Frank Lane, US HUD to Andreev Valentin; 01/11/18. $85,500

175 Asbury Road, Silver Scott N to Schnepp David James; 01/11/18. $195,000

284 London Court, Insource East Pro Inc to Marino Joseph Rocco; 01/12/18. $100,000

64 Marsh Road, US Bank to Pira Salih; 01/12/18. $189,000

159 Steelmanville Road, Suarez Norma/Exr to R&R Inv Gr LLC; 01/12/18. $65,000

208 Fisler Ave, 208 Fisler LLC to Waldron June L; 01/12/18. $155,000

122 Bluebell Drive, Casey Rose A to Stinson Brenda; 01/12/18. $235,000

11 Spring Lane, Kaderabek Anthony J to Mcnish Kaitlyn; 01/12/18. $237,500

502 Shires Way, Dimperio Rosemarie to Haubois Michael; 01/12/18. $219,000

5092 Tremont Ave, Reid Michael J to Mormile Anthony M; 01/12/18. $187,000

122 London Court, Duvert Marie to Alanis Jeanine; 01/16/18. $94,850

37 Imperial Drive, Mtglq Inv LP to Chowdhury Taz; 01/16/18. $168,500

36 Jackson Drive, Steigelman Louis M III to Biel Mark; 01/17/18. $326,000

FOLSOM

1005 1007 Black Horse Pike, Chiang Men Ping/Ind&Atty to GMS Prop LLC; 01/16/18. $300,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

549 Revere Way, Adair Catherine to Fascia David II; 01/08/18. $200,000

340 Maria Loretta Lane, Sherwood Forest Homes LLC to Parks Eric R; 01/08/18. $213,000

5 Navajo Court, Par 4 Inv Gr LLC to Dasondi Vivekkumar; 01/08/18. $79,900

547 Constitution Court, Joseph Kurtz Bldrs LLC to Ferro Diego J; 01/09/18. $264,900

524 S 10th Ave, Mortg Eq Conv Asset Tr 2011 to Kraly Mark; 01/09/18. $40,125

1016 W Geneva St, Jupin Virginia M/Exr to Midnight Realty LLC; 01/09/18. $95,000

539 Second Ave, Wells Fargo to Risley Prop LLC; 01/11/18. $150,000

808 Fishers Creek Road, Haldenwang Danielle L to Weigle Daniel D; 01/11/18. $53,000

428 E Elm Ave, Hebron Adelisa B to Jump Richard P; 01/11/18. $225,000

11 Donegal Lane, Meadows Timothy C Sr to Searle Joseph; 01/11/18. $237,000

571 Stonewall Drive, Pugliese Joseph to Goglas Kenneth; 01/11/18. $228,000

131 Iroquois Drive, Dye Robert to Wilk Family LLC; 01/12/18. $62,000

209 Upland Ave, Guazzaloca Donald A/Atty to Corradetti Elsamarie; 01/12/18. $165,000

265 Terry Lane, Mehta Rashmikant T to Saitta Norberto Luciano; 01/16/18. $182,000

160 Meadow Ridge Road, Mccoll John M to Wilson Benjamin P; 01/16/18. $73,000

315 Ave A, Grout Richard A to Glenn Paul F; 01/16/18. $45,000

193 Patriots Court, Bauza Eric to Elevich Elizabeth; 01/16/18. $87,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2426 Route 50, Nowak Valentine/Exrx to Bates Wesley; 01/05/18. $85,000

6898 Landis Ave, Johnson Melvin W/Atty to Novella Mathew; 01/08/18. $246,000

5903 Berry Drive, Midfirst Bank to Meyers Michael Anthony; 01/08/18. $64,000

319 Old River Road, Bauman Joanne to Ciambrone Kristen; 01/08/18. $190,000

5911 Maple Drive, Bates Wesley to Engelman Nicolena; 01/09/18. $135,000

2536 Cottonwood Court, Carisbrook Asset Hold Tr to JC Tap LLC; 01/11/18. $31,500

7406 3rd Ave, Mtglq Inv LP to DeAngelis Beverly; 01/12/18. $50,100

4628 Thelma Ave, Rivera Brenda to Crowell Jennifer E; 01/12/18. $240,000

85 Devon Road, Fannie Mae to Budd Ryan C; 01/12/18. $171,000

1534 Washington Court, Fannie Mae to Cardwell Stacy; 01/16/18. $97,125

2513 Cottonwood Court, SRP 2015 1 LLC to Ali Ayoola; 01/16/18. $42,000

20 Pennington Ave, Pincus Justin J to Robertson Jake; 01/16/18. $150,000

15 Mill St, Blue Sky Prop LLC to Liston Amanda; 01/17/18. $180,000

5908 Third St, Holt Almonte to Ingenito Jeannine Dl 01/17/18, $90,000

6118 Hoover Drive, Rampolla William C to ADR Prop LLC; 01/18/18. $19,000

HAMMONTON

100 S 2nd St, Mcguinness James J to Allies in Caring Inc; 01/08/18. $145,000

147 8th St, Fedga James Edward to JTS Custom Bldg&Remodel; 01/09/18. $40,000

116 Horton St, Benedetto Anthony J Jr to Reyes Luz Maria; 01/09/18. $160,000

6635 S White Horse Pike, Colasurdo Gloria J to Mission Rock LLC; 01/12/18. $100,000

816 12th St, Milazzo Samuel to Shertiques LLC; 01/12/18. $100,000

268 S Washington St, US HUD to Pinto Christina; 01/12/18. $210,000

108 N Liberty St, Bendetto Daniel J Jr/Exr to Marshall Glen; 01/16/18. $232,500

818 12th St, Milazzo Anthony to Shertiques LLC; 01/16/18. $120,000

58 Pressey St, Carrington Mortg Serv LLC to Adirzone Joseph Angelo; 01/17/18. $45,000

LINWOOD

316 Kie Tro Dr, Zhong Wei Qing to Gttz Prop LLC; 01/08/18. $220,000

I‐3 Adams Court, Whiteside Eileen K to Ryckebusch George F; 01/09/18. $124,000

412 Patcong Ave, Dudley Miriam J/Atty to Crawford Cory; 01/09/18. $117,500

212 East Drive, Yocum Arlene to Constantino Amanda; 01/09/18. $350,000

631 Lincoln Ave, Landberg Kenneth to Deleener Michael J; 01/16/18. $270,000

235 W Davis Ave, Sands Mitchell to Kare Inv LLC; 01/17/18. $181,000

5 Kingsbrook Court, Sagransky Patricia A to Murnan Matthew E; 01/17/18. $410,000

MARGATE

12 East Drive, Cabnet Michael J to Massanova Donna; 01/08/18. $578,000

119 N Washington Ave, Farish James F Jr to Lyons James J; 01/08/18. $655,000

9510 Amherst Ave Un 135, Serviolo Jayne to Sacerdote Rosenia; 01/08/18. $169,000

420 N Gladstone Ave, Fireman Raymond to Barnett Ronald; 01/08/18. $815,000

9010 Atlantic Ave Un 105, Congialdo Phillip to Delario Edward A; 01/09/18. $215,000

107 N Hanover Ave, Giovinazzo Diane to Gray Bernard F Jr; 01/09/18. $455,000

8503 Amherst Ave, Mclenna Edward B Jr to Ceniccola Scott A; 01/09/18. $579,900

62 Seaside Court, Fed Nat Mtg Assn to Friel Timothy J Sr; 01/10/18. $425,000

9415 Ventnor Ave, Family Bricks LLC to Baglivo Steven; 01/11/18. $1,100,000

9600 Atlantic Ave Un 1208, Farlino Alfred to NSN Ent LLC; 01/11/18. $264,000

9402 Ventnor Ave, Family Bricks V LLC to Baglivo Steven; 01/11/18. $550,000

110 N Kenyon Ave, Rev Bldrs Inc to Michelson Bruce; 01/11/18. $1,020,000

8606 Monmouth Ave, Katzenstein Robert to Cioffi Michael; 01/12/18. $775,000

9135 Fremont Ave, Middleman Roslyn H to Specter Stephanie J/Tr; 01/16/18. $2,100,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

4646 Black Oak Drive S, NJHR 3 LLC to Cannuscio Anthony J; 01/12/18. $228,000

2841 Seventh Ave, Watson Colleen to Lucca Michelle; 01/16/18. $475,000

NORTHFIELD

6 Willow Drive, Friel James F to Hunter Taylor N; 01/11/18. $185,000

509 Roosevelt Ave, Wilmington Tr to Dobson Jason; 01/11/18. $72,500

2050 Cedarbridge Road, JPL Prop Gr LLC to Fowler Dawn; 01/12/18. $255,000

2501 Helen Drive E, Wilmington Sav Fund Soc to Cutugno Joseph A; 01/12/18. $160,000

PLEASANTVILLE

17 Lehigh Ave, Hauck Steven J II to Gomez Leonel Noyola; 01/05/18. $122,000

302 Noahs Landings Road, Harmon Monte C to Bandi JFS LLC; 01/08/18. $35,000

317 Chestnut St, Wells Fargo to Fuentes Roger Ernesto Osorto; 01/08/18. $42,500

623 Oneida Ave, Rehman Amjad to Velazquez Luis Villalobos; 01/08/18. $43,000

203 W Glendale Ave, Fannie Mae to Martinez Jose; 01/09/18. $58,900

102 Chatham Ave, US HUD to Cotellessa Adam K; 01/09/18. $46,526

1217 Peterson Way, Khan Ahmad to Anderson Rasheedah A; 01/09/18. $135,000

204 S Hampden Court, Wells Fargo to Shahjada Anowarul Alam; 01/09/18. $71,000

202 N First St, Evans Marvin E to Flores Otilia; 01/10/18. $45,000

1008 S New Road, Marc L Hurvitz&Assoc LLC to 1008 S New Road LLC; 01/11/18. $305,500

1159 Mcconnell Drive, Amer Mutual Fund LLC to Roman Flor; 01/11/18. $31,000

225 Chalfonte Ave, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC to Akhtar Waqas; 01/12/18. $94,500

124 Princeton Ave, American Rest&Rebldrs LLC to Scott Evyette N; 01/16/18. $137,694

124 W Reading Ave, Ogando Beltre Aneury J to Ozoria Guzman Delvis F; 01/17/18. $150,000

35 Larchmont Drive, Dabbenigno Edith/Atty to Paguada Lobo Josue J; 01/17/18. $112,000

PORT REPUBLIC

147 Central Ave, Kamm William to Champion Paul R Sr; 01/09/18. $240,000

SOMERS POINT

661 Second St, Kelleher William to Heard Cynthia J; 01/09/18. $130,000

225 Atlantic Ave, 508 Shaw Prop LLC to Wiemer Charles H Jr; 01/11/18. $172,500

2 Braddock Drive, Bennie Mgmt Inc to Baglivo Steven; 01/11/18. $190,000

82 Windjammer Drive, Bradley Michael J to Moran Joseph A; 01/12/18. $240,000

514 Ninth St, Dondero Beth to Buskirk Jason A; 01/17/18. $290,000

VENTNOR

7 N Somerset Ave, Mealo Julie O/Ind&Atty to Goldstein Michael; 01/05/18. $1,400,000

208 N Rosborough Ave, Massi Dante J Jr/Tr to Mcmanus James T; 01/08/18. $275,000

15 N Buffalo Ave, Craig Vi to Stoudt Susan M; 01/08/18. $320,000

513 N Cambridge Ave, Dubbert Allison/Exrx to Herbein Daniel K; 01/08/18. $145,000

5125 Winchester Ave, Wilmington Sav Fund Society to Sparano Anthony J Jr; 01/09/18. $185,000

5816 Burk Ave, Wrigley Cheryl to Trave Jamie; 01/10/18. $125,000

707 N Dudley Ave Un E11, Baker Jack to Merlino Gary M; 01/11/18. $46,000

5000 Boardwalk Un 1703, Kopp Charles G to Lewinter Mark; 01/12/18. $220,000

103 N Martindale Ave, Kunkel John C to Citerone William R; 01/12/18. $285,000

205 N Princeton Ave, Johnson Elizabeth A to Laverde Franklin J; 01/16/18. $55,000

111 S Troy Ave, Johnson Elizabeth A to 111 S Troy Ave LLC; 01/16/18. $665,000

137 N Newport Ave, Surden Michael to Kaiser Rose Ann; 01/16/18. $140,000

6101 Monmouth Ave, Prof 2014/Tr to Starkey John; 01/16/18. $62,000

110 S Vassar Square, Kahn Bruce to Murphy John H; 01/16/18. $805,000

117 N Fredericksburg Ave, Novey Robert S to Henry Cathleen M; 01/17/18. $418,000

Cape May County

AVALON

284 67th St Un B, De Lorenzo Richard G to Baldi Christopher L; 11/2017. $835,000

236 24th St, Mongiovi Vincent D to Cosentino Danielle F; 11/2017. $964,000

45 W 18th St, Bishop John B to Oakes Joseph J IV; 11/2017. $1,435,000

Lot 14, Block 11.01, Nicoletti Mary Frances/Exr to Harper Thomas M; 11/2017. $2,225,000

94 E 15th St, AR Sorgenti Liv Rev Tr to Greed John R; 11/2017. $5,300,000

2170 Dune Drive, Reb Property LLC to 2170 Dune Dr LLC; 11/2017. $390,000

2108 Ocean Drive Un A, De Perro Michael A to Mc Mahon Patrick; 11/2017. $605,000

269 25th St, Biello Anthony J to Lorei Matthew Peter; 11/2017. $850,000

23 Heron Drive, Johnson Patricia A to Winfield Devs LLC; 11/2017. $2,550,000

74 E 14th St, Marss Prop Mgmt LLC to Addimando Brigitte; 11/2017. $2,647,500

2778 Ocean Drive, Yadevia Douglas Kent to Webg Realty LLC; 11/2017. $450,000

CAPE MAY

1014 Lafayette St, Williams Ian Lansing to Cape Real Estate Dev; 11/2017. $225,000

428 Congress St 2nd Fl 2nd Un, Farrow Wayne T to Kerr David; 11/2017. $335,000

428 Congress St 1st Fl, Farrow Wayne T to Mc Coy Kenneth Michael; 11/2017. $335,000

1233 Vermont Ave, Brodesser Dolores/Tr to Flicker Eric L; 11/2017. $550,000

919 Corgie St, Boehret Susan to Close Christopher J; 11/2017. $650,000

251 Grant St, Munns Robert F to Valentine Gerald P; 11/2017. $959,500

15 First Ave, Weinmann On First LLC to 15 First Ave LLC; 11/2017. $2,100,000

308 Washington Ave, Victorian Towers Inc to VT Urban Renewal LLC; 11/2017. $10,300,000

488 West Perry St, White Michael L to Ley John M; 11/2017. $455,000

25 Second Ave, Shreter Stephanie to Kloosterboer/Zicari Liv Tr; 11/2017. $980,000

1116 Maryland Ave, Bolte Nancy Kathleen Tr to Kennedy James R Jr; 11/2017. $1,500,000

201 Beach Ave, Blair John J to Doll John; 11/2017. $1,600,000

921 Seashore Bridge Road, Lowe Richard J to Lowe Richard J; 11/2017. $106,000

1520 New Jersey Ave, Cunningham Thomas J to Pritchard Robert; 11/2017. $255,000

1240 Pennsylvania Ave Un C1, Malloy Cheryl Leigh to Marsteller Jill Leauber; 11/2017. $335,000

1209 Vermont Ave, Strauss Brian to Reed Joseph; 11/2017. $507,500

10 Congress St, Zecchino Virginia A to Mario Sean; 11/2017. $525,000

1307 Maryland Ave, Faralli Pamela/Exr to Cape Home Inv LLC; 11/2017. $740,000

CAPE MAY POINT

203 Lincoln Ave, Natoli-Pakruda Angela V to Manko Michael Avery; 11/2017. $625,000

210 Yale St, Ayars Susan R/Est to Reilly Thomas A; 11/2017. $89,480

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

799 Court House-Dennisville Road, US Bank Tr to Chase Michael C; 11/2017. $185,000

Lot 16 Blk 57, Repetto Hannelore to Oleykowski Alexander F III; 11/2017. $85,000

289 Margaret Ave, Bruenig Steven E to De Frazio Anthony J; 11/2017. $85,300

57 Pullman Road, Venezia Grace to Stroemel Kurtis J; 11/2017. $55,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

321 Route 47 N, Keenan Will St Babs-B A Sees-Keenan Fnd; 11/2017. $18,001

211 Vermont Ave, US Bank Tr to Lin Tsong; 11/2017. $85,500

294 Indian Trail Road, Empire Tf6 Jersey Hold LLC to Huynh Nam H; 11/2017. $150,000

100 Lafayette Ave, Lazar Gheorghe to Lazar Valentin; 11/2017. $226,500

847 Goshen Road, Smith Stephen to Ruhl Earl W; 11/2017. $289,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

507 E 9th Ave, Fullan James to Cannon Theresa J; 11/2017. $190,750

120 2nd Ave, Kaplan Eliot F to Marshall Lawrence; 11/2017. $295,000

328 E 18th Ave, McConney Charles J to Smith Gary Joseph; 11/2017. $352,000

1800 Central Ave, Fulginiti Vincent L to Smith Thomas I; 11/2017. $412,500

4306 Seaboard Circle, McKendrick Stephen John to Kline Sterling G; 11/2017. $495,000

OCEAN CITY

1125 West Ave 1st Fl, Latti Alan W to KR Solutions Of NJ LLC; 11/2017. $67,000

636A West Ave, Jolin Properties LLC to Stell Teric; 11/2017. $125,000

4826-28 Asbury Ave, Ball Frank to Stevens Craig W; 11/2017. $166,000

505 32nd St, Adams Cathleen M to Soltow Jeffrey; 11/2017. $262,500

3715 Pembroke Lane, Schock John F to Mullin Michael; 11/2017. $300,000

412 Fourth St, Starrs Eileen H to Filocco Thomas; 11/2017. $310,000

719 11th St, Widdoss Jeffrey R to Rouh Walter C; 11/2017. $314,900

121 Folger Court, O’Neill Camillus G to Laird Andrew; 11/2017. $340,000

821 First St 2nd Fl, Staley Raymon M to Makoul Michael; 11/2017. $441,000

2105 Simpson Ave, Williams Patricia L/Est Exr to Gehris Barbara L; 11/2017. $480,000

2624 West Ave, Eastern Const & Electric Inc to Dessin David D Jr; 11/2017. $530,000

5320 Asbury Ave, Facciolo Raymond A to Cunningham Charles J Jr; 11/2017. $530,000

403 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC to Powell James Matthew; 11/2017. $531,000

STONE HARBOR

10824 Sunset Drive, Clarke Thomas I to Berlinger Darryl E; 11/2017. $799,000

9815 Corinthian Drive, Hand Mitchell H to 9815 Corinthian Drive LLC; 11/2017. $885,000

330 97th St, Jersey Shore Devs LLC to Hineman Gary W; 11/2017. $1,625,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

3115 Route US 9 S, McLaughlin Linda K to Dougherty David; 11/2017. $120,000

17 Wilkie Blvd, Severs Chad D to Garbutt Brian; 11/2017. $277,500

119 Bayberry Road, Muller Arline J to Eckman Christian T; 11/2017. $70,000

516 Route 9 Un A1, Griffin Daniel S to Iannarella Gail; 11/2017. $70,500

Lot 6.05 Blk 475, Wilm Sav Fund Soc to Atlantic Cape Bldrs LLC; 11/2017. $225,000

15 Margate Ave, Avena Trisha A to Hawthorne Walter; 11/2017. $240,000

1422 Route Us 9 S, Ferretti Joseph to Ferretti Philip M; 11/2017. $250,000

1731 Route 9 S Un 106, Mc Ilvenny Dorothea S/Tr to Cifrese Karen W; 11/2017. $290,000

403 Holly Drive, Davidson Matthew R to Schnepp Marc P; 11/2017. $315,000

41 Ventnor Ave, Beningo Laura to Visco Thomas; 11/2107. $334,500

288 Route 49, Gummel Elizabeth A to Edwards Barry; 11/2017. $165,000

25 Hope Corson Road, Pavlichko Albert to Brown Megan L; 11/2107. $250,000

WEST CAPE MAY

317 Fifth Ave, Meca Inv LLC to Cohn Ned M; 11/2017. $687,900

437 Third Ave, Wilson Harriet C to Fellmeth Adolph F; 12/2017. $412,000

301 Broadway, Gilbert Robin S to Ewing Kirsten; 12/2017. $660,000

WEST WILDWOOD

522 W Glenwood Ave, Cooper Elizabeth Ann to Dettrey Robert W Jr; 11/2017. $115,000

533 W Pine Ave, Hart Ruth/Tr&C to Dougherty Theresa; 12/2017. $79,000

WILDWOOD

240 E Burk Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to Fonash Catherine A; 11/2017. $68,900

313 W Magnolia Ave, Gillen Joseph A to Secrest Michele R; 11/2017. $188,000

300 E Leaming Ave Un D, Bacigalupo Denise to Pervan Tomislav; 11/2017. $305,000

53 Park Blvd, Acme Markets Inc CF to Albert Propco LLC; 11/2017. $8,113,287

WILDWOOD CREST

8401 Atlantic Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to Sh Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc; 11/2017. $126,000

8401 Atlantic Ave, Pastelaniec Anthony to Palm Frank; 11/2017. $138,000

8303 Seaview Ave Un 1, Wilk Andrew J to Dagostino Christine; 11/2017. $268,000

309 E Hollywood Ave, Faralli Michael A Zdarsky Ronald A; 11/2017. $270,000

500 E St Paul Ave Un 37, Roop Paul J to Gallione James T; 11/2017. $340,000

303 E Palm Road, Adal LLC to Ilene Pliner Armato Rev Trust; 11/2017. $359,000

5404 Ocean Ave, Katz Barry A to Shellhamer Raymond L; 11/2017. $379,900

300 E Louisville Ave, T John LLC to Pawlus Jacqueline Byron; 11/2017. $400,000

121 E Myrtle Road, 121 Myrtle LLC to Pellegrino Michael J; 11/2017. $473,000

223 E Jeffreson Ave, Iwasyk Steven to Scanlon Neil E; 11/2017. $475,000

106 E Orchid Road, We Build LLC to Dietz Todd; 11/2017. $525,000

7701 Atlantic Ave Un 103, Owens Todd A to 103 Coastal Colors LLC; 11/2017. $549,000

5408 Lake Road, Shaw Donald A to Bohn Gary; 11/2017. $862,500

15 Bay Ave Un 1, Schwartz Mark R to Foley Michael J; 11/2017. $157,000

8401 Atlantic Ave 405, US Bank/Tr to Pickard Christopher J; 11/2017. $157,007

8104 Seaview Ave, Hughes Eileen to Nonemaker David; 11/2017. $390,000

316-318 W Cresse Ave, Keen Construction Group LLC to Strohl Donald A; 11/2017. $459,000

132 W Sweet Briar Road, Richman Peter T to Turner Patricia J; 11/2017. $480,000

8200 Atlantic Ave, Vecchio Onofrio to Green Ryan; 11/2017. $105,000

500 E St Paul Ave Un 28, Gallione James T to Kelleher Timothy J; 11/2017. $267,900

203 W Topeka Ave, Flacco Michael A to Meehan Kevin P; 11/2017. $313,000

7300 Pacific Ave, Toritto Anna Marie to Augustine Joseph; 11/2017. $387,500

401 E Aster Road, Markovich Stephen to Boyer Richard D; 11/2017. $395,000

116 E Palm Road, Brunski John B to Ec Pro Build LLC; 11/2017. $440,000

WOODBINE

401 Clay St, Kolimaga Joseph Watkins Fred L III; 11/2017. $169,000

13 Deerfield Trail, Norbury Kenneth Williams Holly C; 11/2017. $333,500

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

91 Princeton Ave, David Kelly Agent, Housing & Urban Dev By Agent, Bridgeton House LLC; 1/3/2018. $45,000

82 E Ave, Kinzel Estel W Jr to Ford Dale A, Ford Debra L; 1/11/2018. $30,000

471 Indian Ave, Mosley Cynthia to Wilks Cynthia; 1/11/2018. $80,000

225 E Commerce St, Donaghay Robert L to Henry Carl Jr; 1/11/2018. $113,500

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

175 Rogers Ave, Sooy Joshua/Exec, Sooy William C/Est By Exec to Regalbuto Bldrs LLC; 1/11/2018. $23,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

53 Bridgeton Fairton Road, Kondaur Cap Corp Tr, Matawin Ventures Tr to Strang Krisdy; 1/11/2018. $72,500

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

814 Ramah Road, JP Morgan Chase Bank to Caprioni Eugenia; 1/13/2018. $57,087

420 Lummistown Road, Giovanelli Charity C to Giovanelli Christopher James Jr; 1/19/2018. $83,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

158 Hesstown Road, Land Nancy J to Smith Gregory; 1/11/2018. $136,000

Barth Road, Duffy Edward F, Duffy Eileen M to Adams Elizabeth, Etzler Richard A; 1/19/2018. $78,000

MILLVILLE

9 Carol Drive, Carol 9 LLC, Phillips Keith, Mcclendon Kaaron; 1/9/2018. $161,000

210 High St N, 801 Asbury Assoc, Bamcoe LLC By Shrf, Blevin Troy By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, Newfield National Bank; 1/11/2018. $10,653.02

425 W Main St, Johnson Sharon Ann/Est, Vorberg-Larock Sheryl Lee, Aydin Nedim Jr; 1/16/2018. $80,000

1126 N High St, Aydin Jacqueline R, Aydin Nedim, Aydin Nedim Jr; 1/12/2018. $82,000

314 Main St W, Ttlao LLC, Ttlreo LLC, Ts Inv Gr LLC; 1/12/2018. $25,000

9 N 4th St, Ttlao LLC, Ttlreo LLC, Ts Inv Gr LLC; 1/12/2018. $40,000

911 N 10th St, Beltway Cap Mgmt LLC, Mccormick 106 LLC, K&L Real Estate LLC; 1/12/2018. $54,000

6200 Battle Lane, Christiana Tr, Pretium Mtg Acq Tr, Rushmore Loan Mgmt Serv LLC Atty, Wilmington Sav Fund Soc, Rhl 14th St LLC; 1/13/2018. $30,750

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

553 Jericho Road, Fannie Mae, Sherman Jonathan Esq Atty, Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg LLC to Carrasco Reinaldo Velez; 1/17/2018. $80,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

9 Seville Drive, Baldwin Alis, Baldwin Donnie Jr, Holzapfel Alis Fka, Torres Louis M III; 1/11/2018. $164,000

763 Irving Ave, Mtg Equity Conv Asset Tr, Rev Mtg Solutions Inc Atty, US Bank Tr to Guzman Jose Luis Mendoza; 1/11/2018. $53,000

VINELAND

24 N State St, Casalinuovo Eliana, Casalinuovo Gianfranco to Rosario Ricardo; 12/13/2017. $130,000

200 N East Ave, Creative Real Solutions LLC to LXR NJ 1 LLC; 12/14/2017. $267,000

162 High St, Kondaur Capital Corp Atty, Matawin Ventures Reo 2016-2 LLC to Bailey John M Jr; 12/14/2017. $55,001

3183 N East Blvd, Gedd Inc to Rodriguez Vernetta; 12/14/2017. $165,000

211 N 6th St, Rodriguez Ernesto B, Rodriguez Josefina Aka, Rodriguez Josephine Aka to Cumberland County Improv Auth; 12/14/2017. $105,000

110 W Arbor Ave, Kenney Mary Jo A, Kenney Richard J to Myers Samantha, Myers Stephen; 12/15/2017. $211,000

1029 E Park Ave, Wozunk George, Wozunk Kimberly K to Potter Jeannine I, Potter Lamar J; 12/15/2017. $205,000

75 Holly Hill Terrace, Fisher Colin to Rose Thomas; 12/15/2017. $130,300

1671 E Wheat Road, Fisher Bessie G By Atty, Fisher Jack L By Atty, Kambic Catherine Atty to Riggio Kenneth; 12/15/2017. $69,000

606 E Landis Ave, 606 E Landis LLC to Buena Vista Holding LLC; 12/15/2017. $110,000

1910 Pheasant Run, 1441 Silverton LLC, Schlesinger Jonathan, Govan Cain Jr., Seeman Sieglinde; 12/15/2017. $155,000

2180 Adler Lane, Rudd Lisa, Rudd Matthew to Lloyd Charles, Lloyd Laudia M; 12/18/2017. $209,900

Madison Ave, Barretta John M, Landis Prop LLC, Carroll Danielle; 12/18/2017. $59,500

2699 London Lane, Hogback Group LLC, Melcer Chaim, Sherwood Forest Homes LLC; 12/18/2017. $61,000

2102 E Oak Road A1, Landmark Dev No 2 LLC, Senseman Karl, Williams Lorraine G; 12/18/2017. $173,500

2150 N East Ave, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Valley Inc to Vaughn Stephen L Sr; 12/19/2017. $48,000

416 W Montrose St, Armel Anna, Armel Roger to Perez Delmo; 12/19/2017. $75,000

721 Florence Ave, American Mutual Fund LLC, Ross Calvin, LMC Rentals LLC; 12/19/2017. $36,500

1640 S Spring Road, Parsons Irene R/Est By Exec, Richie Karen A/Exec to Cardana David J; 12/19/2017. $25,000

1435 E Sherman Ave, Dendrinos Denise, Roitika Realty LLC, Bard Tephine; 12/19/2017. $168,000

558 N East Ave, Mtglq Inv LP By Atty, Rushmore Loan Mgmt Serv LLC Atty to Flores-Huerta Juan H; 12/19/2017. $59,900

625 E Montrose St, Hernandez Pedro L Felipe to Garcia Daisy; 12/19/2017. $95,000

Property transactions run Sundays as space is available.

19633 Washington Ave, Hultgren Glenn R, Lee Sandy LLC Aka, Sandy Lee LLC Aka, Lombardo Jill N, Melchiore Joseph; 12/19/2017. $70,000

632 E Plum St, Escobar Aida L to Cumberland County Imprv Auth; 12/20/2017. $117,500

604 E Plum St, Holt Joan L/Est By Exec, Wheeler Dorothy P/Est, Wheeler Linda J.Exec to Cumberland County Imprv Auth; 12/20/2017. $96,000

2450 S West Blvd, First Latin American Pentecostal Church Of God to Gwinn William; 12/20/2017. $78,000

410 W Park Ave, Kollock James/Est, Kollock Katherine to Rider Jean M; 12/20/2017. $23,000

2159 Sunset Ave, Afanador Moises, Capazzi Anthony, Mclear Melody Lynn; 12/20/2017. $203,000

582 Sara Place, Mtglq Inv LP By Atty, Selene Finance LP Atty, Perez Juana Vazquez, Rodriguez Julian Nunez; 12/21/2017. $72,000

1013 Hamilton Drive, Fed Home Loan Mortg Corp By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty to Santos Carmen Luz, Santos Heriberto; 12/22/2017. $109,900

950 Alexander Drive, Riland William to Derodriguez Yesenia Peralta Garcia; 12/22/2017. $110,0000

1380 W Wheat Road, Raffaelli Richard L, Wheat Road Assoc LLC to Soto Iris E, Soto Reinaldo; 12/22/2017. $178,000

1010 Spruce St, Boxler John H III/Adm, Boxler John H Jr/Est Of By Adm, Boxler Mary E/Adm to Bota Inves LLC; 12/26/2017. $75,000

216 W Oak Road, Bird Rene Paul Aka, Loiseau Rene Paul Aka to Newman Charles T II; 12/27/2017. $150,000

110 W Arbor Ave, Kenney Mari Jo A, Kenney Richard J to Myers Samantha, Myers Stephen; 12/27/2017. $211,000

South Lincoln Ave, Levari Gloria Ind Exec, Levari Peter J Jr/Est Of By Exec to Mosley Shawn; 12/27/2017. $29,000

2954 Athens Way, Kumar Prant, Kumar Prince to Jorge Isaias; 12/27/2017. $164,900

795 E Wheat Road, Germanio Louis, Germanio Louis Jr By Exec, Germanio Rita J/Ex, Camacho Wilmarie, Ramos Natanael; 12/28/2017. $175,000

460 Butler Ave, Gillespie Rose E to Hernandez Ariel; 12/28/2017. $165,000

