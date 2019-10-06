Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
9 Malaga Cove, Mullin James/Atty Formica Mario; 06/11/19. $190,000
314 Pine St, Gregas Andrew Sachs Caitlin; 06/11/19. $135,000
1 Park Circle, US HUD Kaldas Salwa; 06/11/19. $144,217
ATLANTIC CITY
15 Chelsea Court, Mtglq Investors Lp Seifert David; 06/07/19. $287,900
3501 Boardwalk Apt A101, Wolfe Charles Locastro Joseph; 06/10/19. $85,000
2834 Atlantic Ave, 1211 Ingram Sharon D Chan David P; 06/10/19. $42,000
171 N New Hampshire Ave, Agas Eliseo A Thompson Tammy; 06/10/19. $165,000
2300 Kuehnle Ave, Hart Lisa Equity Trust Co; 06/10/19. $29,594
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit #519, Aschettino Michael P Klein Properties Ac Llc; 06/12/19. $115,000
101 S Plaza Place Unit 813, Schwartz Milton Maxine Schnadelbach Rev T; 06/12/19. $180,000
15 S Elberon Ave, Chen Ying Li Zhang Jiaoling; 06/12/19. $210,000
BRIGANTINE
234 11th St So, Mondillo Kenneth C Paoletti Anthony M; 06/03/19. $285,000
17 Coquille Beach Drive, Dickinson Meghan Augusta/Exrx Oconnor Peter Charles; 06/03/19. $117,589
200 6th St So Unit B, Zvanya Stephen J Sutton Elizabeth A; 06/03/19. $300,000
3507 W Brigantine Ave Unit #2, Gesing Charles A King Michael J; 06/05/19. $282,000
178 S 40th St, Poplawski Barbara Culmone Frank J; 06/06/19. $169,000
2 Royal Place, Gallo Carol A Farrell Anne C; 06/06/19. $225,000
4900 Harbor Beach Blvd #4302, Rosemary H Doscher Liv Tr Rhile Michael; 06/07/19. $507,000
205 10th St N, Krum William T Saouaf Anthony G; 06/07/19. $245,000
22 Horizon Lane, Hoffecker James K Pelosi Maria; 06/07/19. $335,000
4 Beach Cove, Musumeci Robert/Exr Lava Finance Llc; 06/07/19. $250,000
2 Ontario Drive Unit B, Coughlan Jessica Andrew Michael T; 06/07/19. $241,000
11 Lighthouse Cove, Trofe Thomas Ostroski Charlene M; 06/07/19. $355,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
847 Jackson Road, Empire Tf7 Jersey Holdings Llc John Goodrich Inv Llc; 06/10/19. $13,100
214 Line St, Threeway Properties Llc Lee Austin B; 06/11/19. $239,000
1184 Harding Hwy, Bank Of Ny Mellon Levari Melanie; 06/11/19. $79,800
713 8th St, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc Stewart Bryan; 06/14/19. $162,000
CORBIN CITY
123 Aetna Drive, Santoro Sherry Birmingham Lawren P; 06/03/19. $325,000
200 Carl Road, Pagliughi Gary Federico Kathleen; 06/06/19. $498,900
EGG HARBOR CITY
616 Buffalo Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Hanselman Builders Llc; 06/17/19. $56,400
434 London Ave, Fonorow Ira Kember Toni L; 06/17/19. $119,000
439 Chicago Ave, Kienzle Jill Gardiner Sean; 06/18/19. $179,900
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
247 Pine Ave, Prof 2013 S3 Legal Title Tr II Ortiz Ramon L; 06/03/19. $168,000
211 Glenn Ave, Amitrano Gregory Pokrywka Tyler J; 06/03/19. $263,000
104 Springfield Ave, Lis Kristin M Mendez Luis A; 06/03/19. $259,000
1359 Old Zion Road, Wilson Wilmer W Jr/Atty Reyes Chelsea; 06/05/19. $255,000
17 Somers Ave, Doerr Lynn M/Shff Palm Shores Llc; 06/05/19. $78,000
1114 Marlou Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Baehrle Bryan; 06/05/19. $85,000
1473-1475 Mays Landing Somers Point Road,Fannie Mae Ttk Homes 1 Llc; 06/05/19. $110,800
73 Burnside Drive, Wilmington Trust Na Mobley Darryl C; 06/06/19. $163,000
161 Heather Croft, Catalin Savorelli Manuel Peter Marianna; 06/07/19. $88,500
126 Waterway Ave, Hawkins Frederick C Jr Reid Julie; 06/07/19. $90,000
38 Gallant Fox Lane, Merl Keithe J Rippy Christopher; 06/07/19. $300,000
427 Oakland Ave, US HUD Dvelup Capital Llc; 06/07/19. $130,000
201 Coolidge Ave, Mencia Duran Flip Llc James Vera I; 06/07/19. $176,500
ESTELL MANOR
207 Lazy River Campground, Fowler Milo G Rebeck Dorothy D; 06/12/19. $35,000
136 Cumberland Ave, Seelman Eric Cain Daryl R; 06/21/19. $199,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
415 Redwood Ave, 6 N Brighton Llc Larkin Jenna F; 06/03/19. $192,900
461 Poplar Ave, US Va Alam Mohammad S; 06/03/19. $177,153
443 S Pitney Road, Serneabad Solaiman Tram Peter; 06/04/19. $34,000
Derby Drive, Krausse Dorothy T/Exr Lymych Louis; 06/05/19. $174,900
173 Brewster Drive, Gertner Ross D/Exr Porter Lisa; 06/05/19. $200,000
657 E Chancery Lane, Federal National Mtg Assn Kohler Donna; 06/05/19. $135,000
104 Meadow Ridge Road, Ranck John Jeffrey Cogdill Cletus; 06/07/19. $77,500
Leeds Point Road, Coates Kathleen Klingel Jay; 06/07/19. $65,000
102 Federal Court, Chau Tse C Leung Christina; 06/10/19. $80,000
22 Raleigh St, Sapp Floyd Kenneth Burg Morton Al; 06/10/19. $214,900
673 Chancery Lane, Bristow Barbara/Exrx Mercer Ernest A; 06/10/19. $148,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2806 Falcon Court, Toscano Denise Cedesan Realty Llc; 06/03/19. $100,000
4732 Summersweet Drive, Csillag Patricia A Lockett Vivian N; 06/04/19. $95,000
17 Fox Hollow Drive, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Oden Ahmet N; 06/04/19. $205,000
965 Morningside Drive, Yood Robert B Obrien Sean J; 06/04/19. $525,000
1553 Benjamin Franklin Court, US Bank Tr Na Rahman Fahmida S; 06/05/19. $105,000
4422 Yorktown Place Unit J73, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Bitar George; 06/05/19. $39,700
3101 Jasmine Court, Garden State Land Co Llc Melhem Rose; 06/05/19. $43,000
2142 Rhododendron Court, Dente Rolando Jl Commercial Real Estate L; 06/05/19. $67,500
147 Tryens Drive, Blanchard Colin P Morris Carlos A; 06/05/19. $197,500
4555 Catawba Ave, Stone Financing Llc Morris Joseph Patrick; 06/06/19. $350,000
707 Sugarbush Court, Patel Pankaj R Swenson William H; 06/07/19. $59,000
HAMMONTON
420 14th St, Malenky Mark Vece Kristine A; 06/13/19. $353,700
202 11th St, Langheim Harry E Jr Alexzander Homes Llc; 06/13/19. $33,000
38 Rose Rita Terrace, Esposito Ronald J/Exr Rebardo Gail; 06/14/19. $127,500
LINWOOD
404 Leenie Lane, Winokur Marion/Exrx Applegate John; 06/11/19. $180,000
2106 New Road Units 4,5,6, Future Value Inv Llc A&O Realty Llc; 06/12/19. $406,000
16 Central Ave, Fitzgerald Kathleen M/Exr Kagialis Finegan Michele; 06/13/19. $192,500
530 Ocean Heights Ave Unit 1, Buildi Nwilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tripaty Chandana; 06/13/19. $132,000
1016 Richard Drive, Streno David J Jr Igoe Sean; 06/14/19. $284,000
LONGPORT
111 S 14th Ave, Vesey Kelly Longport Real Estate Llc; 06/04/19. $1,600,000
2705 Ventnor Ave Unit C, Marino James P Lautato Virginia; 06/06/19. $185,000
112 S 18th Ave, Gross Diane M/Tr Sacher Paul F; 06/28/19. $2,225,000
MARGATE
114 S Rumson Ave, Goldberg Steven Bltw Realty Llc; 06/03/19. $5,525,000
127 N Washington Ave Unit D, Reiter Michael N Haim Ophir; 06/03/19. $272,500
306 N Kenyon Ave, Ryan John A/Exr Freedman Lauryn; 06/03/19. $350,000
7401 Bayshore Drive, Petrille Leonard Romano Julynn T; 06/04/19. $1,275,000
9105 Atlantic Ave, Murphy John B Marchese Paul; 06/04/19. $80,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 603, Sommers Alan B/Tr&/Tr Daley Jodi; 06/06/19. $325,000
9004 Ventnor Ave, Revolution Builders Inc 9004 Ventnor Ave Llc; 06/06/19. $2,375,000
204 N Union Ave, North Peak Holdings Llc Bernert Christopher J; 06/06/19. $905,000
100 S Pembroke Ave, Schiff Enterprises Hecht Peter J; 06/07/19. $1,875,000
8114 Marshall Ave, Fox Frederick R Grimley Eric Thomas; 06/07/19. $378,750
NORTHFIELD
2001 Glenwood Drive, Bocelli Michael J Ferraro Nicholas; 06/03/19. $232,000
317 W Oakcrest Ave, Herold Thomas M Thomas Kimberly A; 06/07/19. $115,600
517 Marita Ann Drive, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Luengas Adoney; 06/10/19. $220,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1212 Harrison Ave, Chowdhury Rubayet Bostrom Alexis M; 06/03/19. $99,990
1421 Ocean Ave, US Bank Tr Na Merino Morales Manuel; 06/04/19. $30,000
831 Linden Ave, Bank Of America Na Gonzales Angel; 06/04/19. $49,000
107 Woodland Ave, US Bank Tr Na Garcia Perez Rene R; 06/05/19. $45,000
113 Oakland Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Regan James Joseph Jr; 06/07/19. $48,500
SOMERS POINT
11 Delaware Ave, Frick Matthew/Ind&Atty Stauffenberg Austin R; 06/04/19. $175,000
1704 Harbour Cove S, Buckley Mark J Hutchinson Edward; 06/06/19. $366,000
1206 Harbour Cove S, Gordon Stephen Mckeon Gregory; 06/07/19. $340,000
701 Harbour Cove, Granus Rex Legrand John; 06/07/19. $310,000
1 Landing Lane, Pfund Christine Bray Michael S; 06/10/19. $550,000
11 E New Jersey Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Kell Jay; 06/10/19. $155,555
VENTNOR
124 N Somerset Ave, Blackfish Investments Llc Handel Donna C; 06/07/19. $120,000
6808 Fulton Ave, Buzgo Holly R/Exrx Kremer Jonathan; 06/07/19. $350,000
416‐418 N Wissahickon Ave, Shapiro Jordan E Morrone Judy; 06/10/19. $375,000
4 N Oakland Ave, Baginski Slawomir Giangiulio Jennifer; 06/11/19. $325,000
115 S Suffolk, Renzi Nicholas Sas Properties II Llc; 06/11/19. $1,400,000
5107 Winchester Ave, Melfi Julia A,/Atty Octopuss Garden Llc; 06/11/19. $325,000
4805 Ventnor Ave Unit 2, Choudhury Rahat A,/Atty Pulz Rein; 06/11/19. $39,000
805 N Cambridge Ave, Reale Charles S Sr Dangelo Michael J; 06/13/19. $160,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
1421 Blvd Route 50, Qian Ping Cunningham Stephanie; 06/17/19. $148,400
1001 W Riverside Drive, Shapiro Morris A Albanese Donald D Jr; 06/17/19. $465,750
Cape May County
AVALON
2407 Harbor Ave, Welsh Thomas J Jr Sheerin Michael; 6/2019. $2,150,000
214 50th St, Conboy James B Malecky Robert A; 6/2019. $2,300,000
499 22nd St Un A, 22nd St Qalfed Prsnl Res Trust Levant Dawn; 6/2019. $460,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
225 E Delaware Parkway, Miller Gary Ebert Kyrstin A; 6/2019. $139,900
3 Bentz Ave, Algorithm Properties LLC Debona Anthony M; 6/2019. $145,400
6 E Florida Ave, Creamer Lonnie E Jr Connell Ryan M; 6/2019. $149,000
903 Myrtle Ave, Iapalucci James Sr Economides Deborah L; 6/2019. $154,900
256 E Pacific Ave, Carver Rosemarie A Est Palmer Matthew William; 6/2019. $165,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
103 Rutledge Ave, Foltz William R Krysiak Susan Elizabeth; 6/2019. $110,000
18 Eagles Way, 18 Eagle Way LLC Brangenberg Gerard A; 6/2019. $140,000
5 Cresse St, Distefano Michael Ball Nathan; 6/2019. $170,000
307 Dias Creek Road, Hilton William Gabris Joseph III; 6/2019. $271,000
319 Aberdeen Way, Marone Kathleen M Zervas Christina; 6/2019. $279,000
124 Stagecoach Road, Whittington Mark Fennimore Leonard L; 6/2019. $350,000
11 Ryan Lane, Iacono Mark A Skill Bryan P; 6/2019. $355,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1100 Kennedy Drive Un 201, Donatacci Joseph M Box Richard A Jr; 6/2019. $268,000
311 E 24th Ave Un B, Kelley Joseph Miranda Elverado Garcia; 6/2019. $290,000
332 E 2nd Ave, Angeloni Silvia Wheaton Edward J; 6/2019. $305,000
408 E 16th Ave Un 2, Kuhn Albert T Finley Mark S; 6/2019. $320,000
OCEAN CITY
5344-46 Asbury Ave Un 5344, Perekupka Joan E Doulis Peter; 6/2019. $485,000
433-435 Ocean Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Tailored Homes LLC; 6/2019. $502,950
2757 West Ave 1st Fl, Jwr Properties LLC Betz Kathleen; 6/2019. $525,000
1425-27 Asbury Ave Un 1, Mankowski Candace Foster Jeannine; 6/2019. $585,000
116 Bartram Lane, Prange Frederick J Wheeler Richard; 6/2019. $590,000
2412-14 Asbury Ave, Brimble David J Harding Michael J; 6/2019. $635,000
887 4th St Un A, Loftus James F X Arnett Jeremy J; 6/2019. $720,000
4825-27 Asbury Ave #27, Asselta Richard Hein Gregory C; 6/2019. $767,000
843 A & B Second St, Pfeiffer Johan Diamante Homes LLC; 6/2019. $999,999
5217-19 Central Ave, 3Point14 LLC Tadley Gerald F; 6/2019. $1,325,000
807 Eighth St, Ocean City Blizard George L II Ferguson Brian; 6/2019. $48,900
3310 Simpson Ave, Moss Scott Ep Coastal Homes LLC; 6/2019. $80,000
840 Ocean Ave, Mc Garrigle Michael J Eury Clinton E; 6/2019. $107,500
3504 Bay Ave, O’Donnell Eileen O’Donnell Michael; 6/2019. $165,050
SEA ISLE CITY
118 47th St, Anninos Peter Jr D’Ambrosio Vincent; 6/2019. $815,000
2902 Landis Ave, O’Donnell Donna Levin Brett N; 6/2019. $1,625,000
4471 Venicean Road, Mc Cann Joseph D Mammucari Richard E; 6/2019. $2,500,000
110 56th St West Un, Magee Matthew M Markel Brigit M; 6/2019. $432,500
217 80th St, Urbaczewski William P Welsh Thomas J Jr; 6/2019. $750,000
34 78th St 2nd Fl, Doyle Robert K Jr Sommers William F III; 6/2019. $752,500
38 74th St, Hesselbacher Christine M Conklin Timothy S; 6/2019. $1,000,000
14 73rd St, Mellon Jennifer L Salerno Ronald A Jr; 6/2019. $1,399,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1 Spruce Court, Pettit Daniel J Barber Charles; 6/2019. $505,000
136 E Pennsylvania Ave, HUD Cavaretta Christopher J; 6/2019/. $81,000
1122 Stagecoach Road, US Bank Ntl AssoTrust Saunders Kenneth; 6/2019. $165,000
29 Hope Corson Road, Farina Vincent Jones Caroline R; 6/2019. $227,500
9 Farm Road, Cavaretta Christopher John Gurczynski Matthew C; 6/2019. $310,000
38 Killdeer Hill Road, Shames Inna Mcmahan Matthew C; 6/2019. $339,900
5 E Winthrop Ave, Mc Oscar Barbara Excel Investments LLC; 6/3029. $351,000
WILDWOOD
4803 Pacific Ave, Pacific Grill Wildwood LLC Atlantic Grill Wildwood LLC; 6/2019. $400,000
4205 Pacific Ave Un 4, US Rof III Legal Title Trust H & B Real Estate Inv LLC; 6/2019. $25,500
3201 Atlantic Ave Un 307, Roth Bernhard Robin Mccade Lisa; 6/2019. $96,500
203 W 26th Ave, Bank Of America Na Kosherzenko M Harriet; 6/2019. $100,682
5301 Park Blvd, M&T Bank Ulatowski Walter; 6/2019. $105,000
5001 Park Blvd, Young Joseph Reyes Bianca; 6/2019. $125,000
312 Hand Ave Un 18, Underhill Cheryl Fitzpatrick-Doria G; 6/2019. $135,000
207 E Taylor Ave, Henry Thomas M Collins Randy; 6/2019. $165,000
WILDWOOD CREST
8501 Atlantic Ave, Lynch John Mj El Cor LLC; 6/2019. $60,000
404 E Denver Ave Un 310, Amodeo Damian Capewell Thomas Anthony; 6/2019. $121,000
9202 New Jesey Ave, Leist Josephine Menditto Anthony E; 6/2019. $355,000
141 W Morning Glory Rd Un 141, Kraus Ann W Mc Call Joseph J; 6/2019. $515,000
313 E Miami Ave, Abrego David C Casiello Christine; 6/2019. $128,000
9101 Atlantic Ave, Franklin Bank Fahsbender Louis G Jr; 6/2019. $137,500
8101 Pacific Ave Apt 2, Ragni Donna M Neenan Tracy; 6/2019. $187,500
WOODBINE
198 Pacific Blvd, Woodbine Phillips Francis Naunczek Michael J; 6/2019. $52,200
301 Caly St, Mendoza Enrique Gaytan Pelliccia Daisy; 6/2019. $20,000
179 Juniper St, Rozniakowski Geraldine Byrne John; 6/2019. $44,300
451 Upper Bridge Road, Fitzpatrick Steven Defrancisco Angela; 6/2019. $240,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
148 S West Ave, Bank Of New York Fka Trust; Rosypal Genora; 5/22/2019. $43,500
143 South Ave, King Jeffrey M, Red Shamrocks Llc; 5/22/2019. $28,000
50 Bank St, Fay Servicing Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Torres Joshua; 5/23/2019. $15,500
375 N Pearl St, Blb Resources; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate, Montes-Perez Juan; 5/24/2019. $28,051
140 S Giles St, Mitchell Diane S; Mitchell Kevin W, Hemighaus Suzanne; 5/29/2019. $38,0000
31 Spring St, Bank Of New York Fka; Rodriguez Esteban Rodriguez; 5/29/2019. $39,500
44 Spruce St & 22 Spruce, Eastern Pacific Development Llc; Lampart Hans, Cumberland Empowerment Urban Renewal Housing Lp; 5/29/2019. $25,000
154 E Ave, Ditech Financial Llc; Greentree Servicing Llc Fka, Camara Fatoumata; Traore Mamadou; 5/30/2019. $10,500
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
3515 Route 47, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust; Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2014-2 By Trust, Costoso Janette; 5/2/2019. $15,000
23 Olive St, Cox Paul Jr Est; Cox Paul T Jr, Orlandini Andrew; 5/2/2019. $75,000
29 Avenue A, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 Aka &C Trust By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Trapani Angelo; 5/9/2019. $100,000
3599 Route 47, Bank Of New York Fka; Loth Robert; 5/17/2019. $24,900
MILLVILLE
124 E Mulberry St, Rmac Trust Series Kelly Richard H; Kelly Tracy A; 5/3/2019. $30,000
53 Tomasello Drive, Ehlin Gary Scott; Ehlin Heather, Smith Shenequa; 5/3/2019. $287,000
279 Nabb Ave, Raines Kelly Fka; Welden Kelly, Stinger-Farrell Denise M; 5/6/2019. $235,000
7 Jason Dr, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Selene Finance Lp Atty, Vanmeter Angel M; Vanmeter Stephen M; 5/6/2019. $142,000
434 Manor Ave, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Lichtenstein Jennifer; 5/6/2019. $19,000
533 5th St North, Lijewski & Associate Inc Aka; Lijewski & Associates Inc Aka, Marjorie Raymond Holdings Llp; 5/6/2019. $17,000
316 S 5th St, Shaffer Marie Rose; Tomlin Robert Sean; Tomlin Stephanine Lee Est, Rermd Llc; 5/6/2019. $26,000
College Drive, Cumberland County College Aka; Cumberland County College Bd Of Trustees Aka, Cumberland County Improvement Authority; 5/6/2019. $178,655
2028 Easy St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Hill Charlotte; Hill Ronnie; 5/6/2019. $255,000
700 Orange St, Realin Inc, Gaudelli Enterprises Llc; 5/7/2019. $100,000
500 W Buckshutem Road, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Poloff Emily; 5/7/2019. $114,900
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
272 Marlboro Road, Davis Brian W; Davis Wendy L, Morrissey Abigail; Sickler Jesse; 5/14/2019. $300,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
10 Jereco Drive, Godish John H Sr Est; Godish Marge, Miller David; 5/8/2019. $95,000
32 Laurel Heights Drive, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Gonzalez Brenda E Zamudio; Martinez Jorge Constantino; 5/10/2019. $163,000
1417 Second Ave, Bank Of America By Atty; Pennymac Loan Services Llc Atty, Khattha Sasithorn; 5/15/2019. $16,000
60 Park Drive, Sorantino Anna M; Sorantino Anthony Jr Est, Whelan Carole L; Whelan William F; 5/15/2019. $162,500
VINELAND
5523 Ascher Road, Mtglq Inv Lp By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Lp Atty, Battle Joseph III; 5/17/2019. $75,000
1165 Roberts Blvd, Collini Brian; Collini Lori, Orejuela Diego; 5/17/2019. $139,900
1377 Oak Lane, Hernandez Hilario; I&H Homes Llc, Basile Michelle E; Basile Peter A; 5/20/2019. $180,000
805 W Oak Road, Binkley Carole M, Fernandez Efren M; Fernandez Maria G; 5/20/2019. $130,000
42 S State St, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Swanson Russell J; 5/20/2019. $625,000
1440 N Maple Drive,, Wells Fargo Bank, Chc Housing Llc; 5/21/2019. $104,001
1008 Hamilton Dr, New Jersey State Of By Shrf; Velez Rachel Ind Adm By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc; 5/21/2019. $51,800
5495 Pilgrim Way, Puesi Rosario Jr; Rpj Properties Llc, Higgins Brent; 5/21/2019. $211,000
1606 Wallace St, Duda Valerie, Lmc Rentals Llc; 5/21/2019. $56,400
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
42 Daffodil Drive, 3/2019. $215,000
6 Harvest Way, 3/2019. $246,500
28-30 N Indian Valley Court, 3/2019. $200,000
1372 Route 539, 3/2019. $230,000
18 S Portland Drive, 3/2019. $190,000
339 Harbourtown Blvd, 3/2019. $247,500
113 Leitz Blvd, 3/2019. $65,000
18 Cranmer Court, 3/2019. $200,000
63 Ohio Drive, 3/2019. $342,500
7 Cambridge Court, 3/2019. $320,000
1062 Radio Road, 3/2019. $70,000
7 Coral Drive, 3/2019. $110,000
67 Leitz Blvd, 3/2019. $210,000
895 Radio Road, 3/2019. $90,000
11 S Miami Drive, 3/2019. $70,000
29 South Ensign Drive, 3/2019. $112,250
119 Valley Forge Drive, 3/2019. $159,000
7 Pineoak Drive, 3/2019. $161,000
111 E Mullica Road, 3/2019. $68,000
152 Revere Drive, 3/2019. $95,000
152 Revere Drive, 3/2019. $107,000
7 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 3/2019. $125,000
70 Ocean Blvd, 3/2019. $90,141
70 Ocean Blvd, 3/2019. $120,000
3 Cranmer Court, 3/2019. $258,500
3 Reef Lane, 3/2019. $158,900
367 Center St, 3/2019. $121,000
6 W Navasink Drive, 3/2019. $244,000
22 Kansas Road, 3/2019. $266,000
29 Dock St, 3/2019. $132,500
101 Polonia Way, 3/2019. $90,000
113 Leitz Blvd, 3/2019. $83,000
25 Townhouse Lane, 3/2019. $94,500
5 Westchester Drive 3/2019. $50,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
121 E Sand Dune Lane, 3/2019. $975,000
135 Laguna Lane, 3/2019. $900,000
204 E 19th St, 3/2019. $912,500
24 W Joshua Ave, 3/2019. $1,150,000
106 E Weldon Place, 3/2019. $2,075,000
15 E 14th St, 3/2019. $645,000
3 Arts Lane, 3/2019. $950,000
7901 Long Beach Blvd, 3/2019. $480,000
1 W Marshall Ave, 3/2019. $869,000
10 W Culver Ave, 3/2019. $625,000
129 E Mac Evoy Lane, 3/2019. $1,262,500
Long Beach Blvd, 3/2019. $500,000
148b Long Beach Blvd, 3/2019. $1,275,000
1131 C Long Beach Blvd, 3/2019. $4,200,000
5115 S Long Beach Blvd, 3/2019. $625,000
15 E 43rd St, 3/2019. $1,425,000
21 W Pennsylvania Ave Unit 1, 3/2019. $105,000
97c Long Beach Blvd, 3/2019. $1,350,000
97-C Long Beach Blvd, 3/2019. $1,350,000
25a Long Beach Blvd, 3/2019. $4,950,000
49 Auburn Road, 3/2019. $563,400
20 W 14th St, 3/2019. $589,000
30 E Tennessee Ave Unit B, 3/2019. $865,000
TUCKERTON
10 Portsmouth Lane, 3/2019. $345,357
274 Heron Road, 3/2019. $85,000
811 S Green St, 3/2019. $92,500
27 Portsmouth Lane, 3/2019. $100,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
