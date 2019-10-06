Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

9 Malaga Cove, Mullin James/Atty Formica Mario; 06/11/19. $190,000

314 Pine St, Gregas Andrew Sachs Caitlin; 06/11/19. $135,000

1 Park Circle, US HUD Kaldas Salwa; 06/11/19. $144,217

ATLANTIC CITY

15 Chelsea Court, Mtglq Investors Lp Seifert David; 06/07/19. $287,900

3501 Boardwalk Apt A101, Wolfe Charles Locastro Joseph; 06/10/19. $85,000

2834 Atlantic Ave, 1211 Ingram Sharon D Chan David P; 06/10/19. $42,000

171 N New Hampshire Ave, Agas Eliseo A Thompson Tammy; 06/10/19. $165,000

2300 Kuehnle Ave, Hart Lisa Equity Trust Co; 06/10/19. $29,594

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit #519, Aschettino Michael P Klein Properties Ac Llc; 06/12/19. $115,000

101 S Plaza Place Unit 813, Schwartz Milton Maxine Schnadelbach Rev T; 06/12/19. $180,000

15 S Elberon Ave, Chen Ying Li Zhang Jiaoling; 06/12/19. $210,000

BRIGANTINE

234 11th St So, Mondillo Kenneth C Paoletti Anthony M; 06/03/19. $285,000

17 Coquille Beach Drive, Dickinson Meghan Augusta/Exrx Oconnor Peter Charles; 06/03/19. $117,589

200 6th St So Unit B, Zvanya Stephen J Sutton Elizabeth A; 06/03/19. $300,000

3507 W Brigantine Ave Unit #2, Gesing Charles A King Michael J; 06/05/19. $282,000

178 S 40th St, Poplawski Barbara Culmone Frank J; 06/06/19. $169,000

2 Royal Place, Gallo Carol A Farrell Anne C; 06/06/19. $225,000

4900 Harbor Beach Blvd #4302, Rosemary H Doscher Liv Tr Rhile Michael; 06/07/19. $507,000

205 10th St N, Krum William T Saouaf Anthony G; 06/07/19. $245,000

22 Horizon Lane, Hoffecker James K Pelosi Maria; 06/07/19. $335,000

4 Beach Cove, Musumeci Robert/Exr Lava Finance Llc; 06/07/19. $250,000

2 Ontario Drive Unit B, Coughlan Jessica Andrew Michael T; 06/07/19. $241,000

11 Lighthouse Cove, Trofe Thomas Ostroski Charlene M; 06/07/19. $355,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

847 Jackson Road, Empire Tf7 Jersey Holdings Llc John Goodrich Inv Llc; 06/10/19. $13,100

214 Line St, Threeway Properties Llc Lee Austin B; 06/11/19. $239,000

1184 Harding Hwy, Bank Of Ny Mellon Levari Melanie; 06/11/19. $79,800

713 8th St, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc Stewart Bryan; 06/14/19. $162,000

CORBIN CITY

123 Aetna Drive, Santoro Sherry Birmingham Lawren P; 06/03/19. $325,000

200 Carl Road, Pagliughi Gary Federico Kathleen; 06/06/19. $498,900

EGG HARBOR CITY

616 Buffalo Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Hanselman Builders Llc; 06/17/19. $56,400

434 London Ave, Fonorow Ira Kember Toni L; 06/17/19. $119,000

439 Chicago Ave, Kienzle Jill Gardiner Sean; 06/18/19. $179,900

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

247 Pine Ave, Prof 2013 S3 Legal Title Tr II Ortiz Ramon L; 06/03/19. $168,000

211 Glenn Ave, Amitrano Gregory Pokrywka Tyler J; 06/03/19. $263,000

104 Springfield Ave, Lis Kristin M Mendez Luis A; 06/03/19. $259,000

1359 Old Zion Road, Wilson Wilmer W Jr/Atty Reyes Chelsea; 06/05/19. $255,000

17 Somers Ave, Doerr Lynn M/Shff Palm Shores Llc; 06/05/19. $78,000

1114 Marlou Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Baehrle Bryan; 06/05/19. $85,000

1473-1475 Mays Landing Somers Point Road,Fannie Mae Ttk Homes 1 Llc; 06/05/19. $110,800

73 Burnside Drive, Wilmington Trust Na Mobley Darryl C; 06/06/19. $163,000

161 Heather Croft, Catalin Savorelli Manuel Peter Marianna; 06/07/19. $88,500

126 Waterway Ave, Hawkins Frederick C Jr Reid Julie; 06/07/19. $90,000

38 Gallant Fox Lane, Merl Keithe J Rippy Christopher; 06/07/19. $300,000

427 Oakland Ave, US HUD Dvelup Capital Llc; 06/07/19. $130,000

201 Coolidge Ave, Mencia Duran Flip Llc James Vera I; 06/07/19. $176,500

ESTELL MANOR

207 Lazy River Campground, Fowler Milo G Rebeck Dorothy D; 06/12/19. $35,000

136 Cumberland Ave, Seelman Eric Cain Daryl R; 06/21/19. $199,500

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

415 Redwood Ave, 6 N Brighton Llc Larkin Jenna F; 06/03/19. $192,900

461 Poplar Ave, US Va Alam Mohammad S; 06/03/19. $177,153

443 S Pitney Road, Serneabad Solaiman Tram Peter; 06/04/19. $34,000

Derby Drive, Krausse Dorothy T/Exr Lymych Louis; 06/05/19. $174,900

173 Brewster Drive, Gertner Ross D/Exr Porter Lisa; 06/05/19. $200,000

657 E Chancery Lane, Federal National Mtg Assn Kohler Donna; 06/05/19. $135,000

104 Meadow Ridge Road, Ranck John Jeffrey Cogdill Cletus; 06/07/19. $77,500

Leeds Point Road, Coates Kathleen Klingel Jay; 06/07/19. $65,000

102 Federal Court, Chau Tse C Leung Christina; 06/10/19. $80,000

22 Raleigh St, Sapp Floyd Kenneth Burg Morton Al; 06/10/19. $214,900

673 Chancery Lane, Bristow Barbara/Exrx Mercer Ernest A; 06/10/19. $148,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2806 Falcon Court, Toscano Denise Cedesan Realty Llc; 06/03/19. $100,000

4732 Summersweet Drive, Csillag Patricia A Lockett Vivian N; 06/04/19. $95,000

17 Fox Hollow Drive, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Oden Ahmet N; 06/04/19. $205,000

965 Morningside Drive, Yood Robert B Obrien Sean J; 06/04/19. $525,000

1553 Benjamin Franklin Court, US Bank Tr Na Rahman Fahmida S; 06/05/19. $105,000

4422 Yorktown Place Unit J73, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Bitar George; 06/05/19. $39,700

3101 Jasmine Court, Garden State Land Co Llc Melhem Rose; 06/05/19. $43,000

2142 Rhododendron Court, Dente Rolando Jl Commercial Real Estate L; 06/05/19. $67,500

147 Tryens Drive, Blanchard Colin P Morris Carlos A; 06/05/19. $197,500

4555 Catawba Ave, Stone Financing Llc Morris Joseph Patrick; 06/06/19. $350,000

707 Sugarbush Court, Patel Pankaj R Swenson William H; 06/07/19. $59,000

HAMMONTON

420 14th St, Malenky Mark Vece Kristine A; 06/13/19. $353,700

202 11th St, Langheim Harry E Jr Alexzander Homes Llc; 06/13/19. $33,000

38 Rose Rita Terrace, Esposito Ronald J/Exr Rebardo Gail; 06/14/19. $127,500

LINWOOD

404 Leenie Lane, Winokur Marion/Exrx Applegate John; 06/11/19. $180,000

2106 New Road Units 4,5,6, Future Value Inv Llc A&O Realty Llc; 06/12/19. $406,000

16 Central Ave, Fitzgerald Kathleen M/Exr Kagialis Finegan Michele; 06/13/19. $192,500

530 Ocean Heights Ave Unit 1, Buildi Nwilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tripaty Chandana; 06/13/19. $132,000

1016 Richard Drive, Streno David J Jr Igoe Sean; 06/14/19. $284,000

LONGPORT

111 S 14th Ave, Vesey Kelly Longport Real Estate Llc; 06/04/19. $1,600,000

2705 Ventnor Ave Unit C, Marino James P Lautato Virginia; 06/06/19. $185,000

112 S 18th Ave, Gross Diane M/Tr Sacher Paul F; 06/28/19. $2,225,000

MARGATE

114 S Rumson Ave, Goldberg Steven Bltw Realty Llc; 06/03/19. $5,525,000

127 N Washington Ave Unit D, Reiter Michael N Haim Ophir; 06/03/19. $272,500

306 N Kenyon Ave, Ryan John A/Exr Freedman Lauryn; 06/03/19. $350,000

7401 Bayshore Drive, Petrille Leonard Romano Julynn T; 06/04/19. $1,275,000

9105 Atlantic Ave, Murphy John B Marchese Paul; 06/04/19. $80,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 603, Sommers Alan B/Tr&/Tr Daley Jodi; 06/06/19. $325,000

9004 Ventnor Ave, Revolution Builders Inc 9004 Ventnor Ave Llc; 06/06/19. $2,375,000

204 N Union Ave, North Peak Holdings Llc Bernert Christopher J; 06/06/19. $905,000

100 S Pembroke Ave, Schiff Enterprises Hecht Peter J; 06/07/19. $1,875,000

8114 Marshall Ave, Fox Frederick R Grimley Eric Thomas; 06/07/19. $378,750

NORTHFIELD

2001 Glenwood Drive, Bocelli Michael J Ferraro Nicholas; 06/03/19. $232,000

317 W Oakcrest Ave, Herold Thomas M Thomas Kimberly A; 06/07/19. $115,600

517 Marita Ann Drive, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Luengas Adoney; 06/10/19. $220,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1212 Harrison Ave, Chowdhury Rubayet Bostrom Alexis M; 06/03/19. $99,990

1421 Ocean Ave, US Bank Tr Na Merino Morales Manuel; 06/04/19. $30,000

831 Linden Ave, Bank Of America Na Gonzales Angel; 06/04/19. $49,000

107 Woodland Ave, US Bank Tr Na Garcia Perez Rene R; 06/05/19. $45,000

113 Oakland Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Regan James Joseph Jr; 06/07/19. $48,500

SOMERS POINT

11 Delaware Ave, Frick Matthew/Ind&Atty Stauffenberg Austin R; 06/04/19. $175,000

1704 Harbour Cove S, Buckley Mark J Hutchinson Edward; 06/06/19. $366,000

1206 Harbour Cove S, Gordon Stephen Mckeon Gregory; 06/07/19. $340,000

701 Harbour Cove, Granus Rex Legrand John; 06/07/19. $310,000

1 Landing Lane, Pfund Christine Bray Michael S; 06/10/19. $550,000

11 E New Jersey Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Kell Jay; 06/10/19. $155,555

VENTNOR

124 N Somerset Ave, Blackfish Investments Llc Handel Donna C; 06/07/19. $120,000

6808 Fulton Ave, Buzgo Holly R/Exrx Kremer Jonathan; 06/07/19. $350,000

416‐418 N Wissahickon Ave, Shapiro Jordan E Morrone Judy; 06/10/19. $375,000

4 N Oakland Ave, Baginski Slawomir Giangiulio Jennifer; 06/11/19. $325,000

115 S Suffolk, Renzi Nicholas Sas Properties II Llc; 06/11/19. $1,400,000

5107 Winchester Ave, Melfi Julia A,/Atty Octopuss Garden Llc; 06/11/19. $325,000

4805 Ventnor Ave Unit 2, Choudhury Rahat A,/Atty Pulz Rein; 06/11/19. $39,000

805 N Cambridge Ave, Reale Charles S Sr Dangelo Michael J; 06/13/19. $160,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

1421 Blvd Route 50, Qian Ping Cunningham Stephanie; 06/17/19. $148,400

1001 W Riverside Drive, Shapiro Morris A Albanese Donald D Jr; 06/17/19. $465,750

Cape May County

AVALON

2407 Harbor Ave, Welsh Thomas J Jr Sheerin Michael; 6/2019. $2,150,000

214 50th St, Conboy James B Malecky Robert A; 6/2019. $2,300,000

499 22nd St Un A, 22nd St Qalfed Prsnl Res Trust Levant Dawn; 6/2019. $460,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

225 E Delaware Parkway, Miller Gary Ebert Kyrstin A; 6/2019. $139,900

3 Bentz Ave, Algorithm Properties LLC Debona Anthony M; 6/2019. $145,400

6 E Florida Ave, Creamer Lonnie E Jr Connell Ryan M; 6/2019. $149,000

903 Myrtle Ave, Iapalucci James Sr Economides Deborah L; 6/2019. $154,900

256 E Pacific Ave, Carver Rosemarie A Est Palmer Matthew William; 6/2019. $165,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

103 Rutledge Ave, Foltz William R Krysiak Susan Elizabeth; 6/2019. $110,000

18 Eagles Way, 18 Eagle Way LLC Brangenberg Gerard A; 6/2019. $140,000

5 Cresse St, Distefano Michael Ball Nathan; 6/2019. $170,000

307 Dias Creek Road, Hilton William Gabris Joseph III; 6/2019. $271,000

319 Aberdeen Way, Marone Kathleen M Zervas Christina; 6/2019. $279,000

124 Stagecoach Road, Whittington Mark Fennimore Leonard L; 6/2019. $350,000

11 Ryan Lane, Iacono Mark A Skill Bryan P; 6/2019. $355,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1100 Kennedy Drive Un 201, Donatacci Joseph M Box Richard A Jr; 6/2019. $268,000

311 E 24th Ave Un B, Kelley Joseph Miranda Elverado Garcia; 6/2019. $290,000

332 E 2nd Ave, Angeloni Silvia Wheaton Edward J; 6/2019. $305,000

408 E 16th Ave Un 2, Kuhn Albert T Finley Mark S; 6/2019. $320,000

OCEAN CITY

5344-46 Asbury Ave Un 5344, Perekupka Joan E Doulis Peter; 6/2019. $485,000

433-435 Ocean Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Tailored Homes LLC; 6/2019. $502,950

2757 West Ave 1st Fl, Jwr Properties LLC Betz Kathleen; 6/2019. $525,000

1425-27 Asbury Ave Un 1, Mankowski Candace Foster Jeannine; 6/2019. $585,000

116 Bartram Lane, Prange Frederick J Wheeler Richard; 6/2019. $590,000

2412-14 Asbury Ave, Brimble David J Harding Michael J; 6/2019. $635,000

887 4th St Un A, Loftus James F X Arnett Jeremy J; 6/2019. $720,000

4825-27 Asbury Ave #27, Asselta Richard Hein Gregory C; 6/2019. $767,000

843 A & B Second St, Pfeiffer Johan Diamante Homes LLC; 6/2019. $999,999

5217-19 Central Ave, 3Point14 LLC Tadley Gerald F; 6/2019. $1,325,000

807 Eighth St, Ocean City Blizard George L II Ferguson Brian; 6/2019. $48,900

3310 Simpson Ave, Moss Scott Ep Coastal Homes LLC; 6/2019. $80,000

840 Ocean Ave, Mc Garrigle Michael J Eury Clinton E; 6/2019. $107,500

3504 Bay Ave, O’Donnell Eileen O’Donnell Michael; 6/2019. $165,050

SEA ISLE CITY

118 47th St, Anninos Peter Jr D’Ambrosio Vincent; 6/2019. $815,000

2902 Landis Ave, O’Donnell Donna Levin Brett N; 6/2019. $1,625,000

4471 Venicean Road, Mc Cann Joseph D Mammucari Richard E; 6/2019. $2,500,000

110 56th St West Un, Magee Matthew M Markel Brigit M; 6/2019. $432,500

217 80th St, Urbaczewski William P Welsh Thomas J Jr; 6/2019. $750,000

34 78th St 2nd Fl, Doyle Robert K Jr Sommers William F III; 6/2019. $752,500

38 74th St, Hesselbacher Christine M Conklin Timothy S; 6/2019. $1,000,000

14 73rd St, Mellon Jennifer L Salerno Ronald A Jr; 6/2019. $1,399,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1 Spruce Court, Pettit Daniel J Barber Charles; 6/2019. $505,000

136 E Pennsylvania Ave, HUD Cavaretta Christopher J; 6/2019/. $81,000

1122 Stagecoach Road, US Bank Ntl AssoTrust Saunders Kenneth; 6/2019. $165,000

29 Hope Corson Road, Farina Vincent Jones Caroline R; 6/2019. $227,500

9 Farm Road, Cavaretta Christopher John Gurczynski Matthew C; 6/2019. $310,000

38 Killdeer Hill Road, Shames Inna Mcmahan Matthew C; 6/2019. $339,900

5 E Winthrop Ave, Mc Oscar Barbara Excel Investments LLC; 6/3029. $351,000

WILDWOOD

4803 Pacific Ave, Pacific Grill Wildwood LLC Atlantic Grill Wildwood LLC; 6/2019. $400,000

4205 Pacific Ave Un 4, US Rof III Legal Title Trust H & B Real Estate Inv LLC; 6/2019. $25,500

3201 Atlantic Ave Un 307, Roth Bernhard Robin Mccade Lisa; 6/2019. $96,500

203 W 26th Ave, Bank Of America Na Kosherzenko M Harriet; 6/2019. $100,682

5301 Park Blvd, M&T Bank Ulatowski Walter; 6/2019. $105,000

5001 Park Blvd, Young Joseph Reyes Bianca; 6/2019. $125,000

312 Hand Ave Un 18, Underhill Cheryl Fitzpatrick-Doria G; 6/2019. $135,000

207 E Taylor Ave, Henry Thomas M Collins Randy; 6/2019. $165,000

WILDWOOD CREST

8501 Atlantic Ave, Lynch John Mj El Cor LLC; 6/2019. $60,000

404 E Denver Ave Un 310, Amodeo Damian Capewell Thomas Anthony; 6/2019. $121,000

9202 New Jesey Ave, Leist Josephine Menditto Anthony E; 6/2019. $355,000

141 W Morning Glory Rd Un 141, Kraus Ann W Mc Call Joseph J; 6/2019. $515,000

313 E Miami Ave, Abrego David C Casiello Christine; 6/2019. $128,000

9101 Atlantic Ave, Franklin Bank Fahsbender Louis G Jr; 6/2019. $137,500

8101 Pacific Ave Apt 2, Ragni Donna M Neenan Tracy; 6/2019. $187,500

WOODBINE

198 Pacific Blvd, Woodbine Phillips Francis Naunczek Michael J; 6/2019. $52,200

301 Caly St, Mendoza Enrique Gaytan Pelliccia Daisy; 6/2019. $20,000

179 Juniper St, Rozniakowski Geraldine Byrne John; 6/2019. $44,300

451 Upper Bridge Road, Fitzpatrick Steven Defrancisco Angela; 6/2019. $240,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

148 S West Ave, Bank Of New York Fka Trust; Rosypal Genora; 5/22/2019. $43,500

143 South Ave, King Jeffrey M, Red Shamrocks Llc; 5/22/2019. $28,000

50 Bank St, Fay Servicing Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Torres Joshua; 5/23/2019. $15,500

375 N Pearl St, Blb Resources; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate, Montes-Perez Juan; 5/24/2019. $28,051

140 S Giles St, Mitchell Diane S; Mitchell Kevin W, Hemighaus Suzanne; 5/29/2019. $38,0000

31 Spring St, Bank Of New York Fka; Rodriguez Esteban Rodriguez; 5/29/2019. $39,500

44 Spruce St & 22 Spruce, Eastern Pacific Development Llc; Lampart Hans, Cumberland Empowerment Urban Renewal Housing Lp; 5/29/2019. $25,000

154 E Ave, Ditech Financial Llc; Greentree Servicing Llc Fka, Camara Fatoumata; Traore Mamadou; 5/30/2019. $10,500

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

3515 Route 47, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust; Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2014-2 By Trust, Costoso Janette; 5/2/2019. $15,000

23 Olive St, Cox Paul Jr Est; Cox Paul T Jr, Orlandini Andrew; 5/2/2019. $75,000

29 Avenue A, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 Aka &C Trust By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Trapani Angelo; 5/9/2019. $100,000

3599 Route 47, Bank Of New York Fka; Loth Robert; 5/17/2019. $24,900

MILLVILLE

124 E Mulberry St, Rmac Trust Series Kelly Richard H; Kelly Tracy A; 5/3/2019. $30,000

53 Tomasello Drive, Ehlin Gary Scott; Ehlin Heather, Smith Shenequa; 5/3/2019. $287,000

279 Nabb Ave, Raines Kelly Fka; Welden Kelly, Stinger-Farrell Denise M; 5/6/2019. $235,000

7 Jason Dr, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Selene Finance Lp Atty, Vanmeter Angel M; Vanmeter Stephen M; 5/6/2019. $142,000

434 Manor Ave, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Lichtenstein Jennifer; 5/6/2019. $19,000

533 5th St North, Lijewski & Associate Inc Aka; Lijewski & Associates Inc Aka, Marjorie Raymond Holdings Llp; 5/6/2019. $17,000

316 S 5th St, Shaffer Marie Rose; Tomlin Robert Sean; Tomlin Stephanine Lee Est, Rermd Llc; 5/6/2019. $26,000

College Drive, Cumberland County College Aka; Cumberland County College Bd Of Trustees Aka, Cumberland County Improvement Authority; 5/6/2019. $178,655

2028 Easy St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Hill Charlotte; Hill Ronnie; 5/6/2019. $255,000

700 Orange St, Realin Inc, Gaudelli Enterprises Llc; 5/7/2019. $100,000

500 W Buckshutem Road, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Poloff Emily; 5/7/2019. $114,900

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

272 Marlboro Road, Davis Brian W; Davis Wendy L, Morrissey Abigail; Sickler Jesse; 5/14/2019. $300,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

10 Jereco Drive, Godish John H Sr Est; Godish Marge, Miller David; 5/8/2019. $95,000

32 Laurel Heights Drive, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Gonzalez Brenda E Zamudio; Martinez Jorge Constantino; 5/10/2019. $163,000

1417 Second Ave, Bank Of America By Atty; Pennymac Loan Services Llc Atty, Khattha Sasithorn; 5/15/2019. $16,000

60 Park Drive, Sorantino Anna M; Sorantino Anthony Jr Est, Whelan Carole L; Whelan William F; 5/15/2019. $162,500

VINELAND

5523 Ascher Road, Mtglq Inv Lp By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Lp Atty, Battle Joseph III; 5/17/2019. $75,000

1165 Roberts Blvd, Collini Brian; Collini Lori, Orejuela Diego; 5/17/2019. $139,900

1377 Oak Lane, Hernandez Hilario; I&H Homes Llc, Basile Michelle E; Basile Peter A; 5/20/2019. $180,000

805 W Oak Road, Binkley Carole M, Fernandez Efren M; Fernandez Maria G; 5/20/2019. $130,000

42 S State St, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Swanson Russell J; 5/20/2019. $625,000

1440 N Maple Drive,, Wells Fargo Bank, Chc Housing Llc; 5/21/2019. $104,001

1008 Hamilton Dr, New Jersey State Of By Shrf; Velez Rachel Ind Adm By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc; 5/21/2019. $51,800

5495 Pilgrim Way, Puesi Rosario Jr; Rpj Properties Llc, Higgins Brent; 5/21/2019. $211,000

1606 Wallace St, Duda Valerie, Lmc Rentals Llc; 5/21/2019. $56,400

Southern Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

42 Daffodil Drive, 3/2019. $215,000

6 Harvest Way, 3/2019. $246,500

28-30 N Indian Valley Court, 3/2019. $200,000

1372 Route 539, 3/2019. $230,000

18 S Portland Drive, 3/2019. $190,000

339 Harbourtown Blvd, 3/2019. $247,500

113 Leitz Blvd, 3/2019. $65,000

18 Cranmer Court, 3/2019. $200,000

63 Ohio Drive, 3/2019. $342,500

7 Cambridge Court, 3/2019. $320,000

1062 Radio Road, 3/2019. $70,000

7 Coral Drive, 3/2019. $110,000

67 Leitz Blvd, 3/2019. $210,000

895 Radio Road, 3/2019. $90,000

11 S Miami Drive, 3/2019. $70,000

29 South Ensign Drive, 3/2019. $112,250

119 Valley Forge Drive, 3/2019. $159,000

7 Pineoak Drive, 3/2019. $161,000

111 E Mullica Road, 3/2019. $68,000

152 Revere Drive, 3/2019. $95,000

152 Revere Drive, 3/2019. $107,000

7 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 3/2019. $125,000

70 Ocean Blvd, 3/2019. $90,141

70 Ocean Blvd, 3/2019. $120,000

3 Cranmer Court, 3/2019. $258,500

3 Reef Lane, 3/2019. $158,900

367 Center St, 3/2019. $121,000

6 W Navasink Drive, 3/2019. $244,000

22 Kansas Road, 3/2019. $266,000

29 Dock St, 3/2019. $132,500

101 Polonia Way, 3/2019. $90,000

113 Leitz Blvd, 3/2019. $83,000

25 Townhouse Lane, 3/2019. $94,500

5 Westchester Drive 3/2019. $50,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

121 E Sand Dune Lane, 3/2019. $975,000

135 Laguna Lane, 3/2019. $900,000

204 E 19th St, 3/2019. $912,500

24 W Joshua Ave, 3/2019. $1,150,000

106 E Weldon Place, 3/2019. $2,075,000

15 E 14th St, 3/2019. $645,000

3 Arts Lane, 3/2019. $950,000

7901 Long Beach Blvd, 3/2019. $480,000

1 W Marshall Ave, 3/2019. $869,000

10 W Culver Ave, 3/2019. $625,000

129 E Mac Evoy Lane, 3/2019. $1,262,500

Long Beach Blvd, 3/2019. $500,000

148b Long Beach Blvd, 3/2019. $1,275,000

1131 C Long Beach Blvd, 3/2019. $4,200,000

5115 S Long Beach Blvd, 3/2019. $625,000

15 E 43rd St, 3/2019. $1,425,000

21 W Pennsylvania Ave Unit 1, 3/2019. $105,000

97c Long Beach Blvd, 3/2019. $1,350,000

97-C Long Beach Blvd, 3/2019. $1,350,000

25a Long Beach Blvd, 3/2019. $4,950,000

49 Auburn Road, 3/2019. $563,400

20 W 14th St, 3/2019. $589,000

30 E Tennessee Ave Unit B, 3/2019. $865,000

TUCKERTON

10 Portsmouth Lane, 3/2019. $345,357

274 Heron Road, 3/2019. $85,000

811 S Green St, 3/2019. $92,500

27 Portsmouth Lane, 3/2019. $100,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments