Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

1106 Lavender Lane, Maitland Egerton Goldstein David E; 01/02/20. $335,000

68 Delray Lane, Lopez Wanda Fortuniak Zdzislaw; 01/02/20. $170,000

30 Natalie Terrace, Magill Robert M Delacruz Bonilla Exmeldis M; 01/06/20. $137,000

1 Mechanic St Un 309, One Mechanic Street Llc Dichiaro Joseph; 01/07/20. $142,500

704 N Shore Road, Fazaa Naji Dessicino Robert J III; 01/08/20. $255,000

ATLANTIC CITY

106 S Bellevue Ave, Linder Oren 106 South Bellevue Ave Llc; 01/02/20. $67,000

607 N Indiana Ave, Linder Oren 607 North Indiana Ave Llc; 01/02/20. $119,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 1619, Unit 1619 Ritz Llc Bar Ittai; 01/02/20. $65,000

19 S Florida Ave, Grande Catherine Pacdys Capital Llc; 01/02/20. $90,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1012‐2, Williams Frances P/Atty Ching Lam Wai; 01/03/20. $103,000

136 N Laclede Place, Roa Santiago Marin Campione Alexis; 01/03/20. $238,000

707 N Ohio Ave, Gibbs Maurice Mk Property Group Llc; 01/03/20. $20,000

3851 Boardwalk Unit 2510, Sattan Mary Jane Mercedes Salas Aixell J; 01/06/20. $165,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Apt 211, Bayuk Michael A Blrb Llc; 01/07/20. $60,000

BRIGANTINE

3512 Ocean Ave Unit 5, Sweet William N/Tr Dangelo Lisa; 12/31/19. $365,000

3801 Ocean Ave Unit 7, Rosenblum John Corcoran Glenn; 12/31/19. $150,000

3307 Bayshore Ave Unit 4, Vanore Amy Watson Christopher; 12/31/19. $525,000

107 E Brigantine Ave Unit 107, Screpesi Michael Marotti Louis; 12/31/19. $225,000

100 13th St Unit 314, Kehr Emily Elizabeth Carcich Albert A; 12/31/19. 176,000

4101 W Brigantine Ave 4101, West Brigantine Ave Llc Stuhltrager Lillian; 01/02/20. $603,300

1203‐7 E Beach Ave Unit 7, Gellasch Patricia Odonnell Patricia; 01/02/20. $160,000

201 24th St South, Culmone Anna Mauthe John G; 01/02/20. $285,000

BUENA

109 S Clara St, Krementz Brian Burke Jessica; 01/02/20. $151,000

104 Buena Drive, Deola Carol Whittaker Darius; 01/13/20. $341,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

109 Thomas Ave, Kelly Daniel J Lopez Francisco X; 01/02/20. $190,000

331 Tenth St, Nsp Residential Llc Osorno Daniel; 01/08/20. $146,100

CORBIN CITY

113‐115 Head Of River Road, Cross Frances C/Exr Smith Michelle Lee; 01/15/20. $258,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

401 Buffalo Ave, Federal National Mtg Assn Eshiet Ime S; 01/02/20. $59,000

313 Philadelphia Ave, Seilback Susan Blood George; 01/06/20. $38,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

19 Country Magnolia Lane, Wells Fargo Bk N A Menjura Stead Mireya De La Soledad; 01/02/20. $73,500

199 Heather Croft, Salcedo Geraldo S Mussa Peter J; 01/03/20. $84,500

104 Gravel Bend Road, Gregory Paul Marquez John J; 01/03/20. $218,000

201 Branch Hill Drive, Pincus Justin Murolo Vincenzo; 01/03/20. $255,000

72 Heather Croft, Williams Gary Hretski Henadzi; 01/06/20. $85,000

456 London Court, Gavin Robert J Zahedivash Reza; 01/07/20. $70,000

FOLSOM

6 Pine Lane, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Silverbear Development Inc; 01/18/20. $84,000

2208 Evergreen Drive, Jts Custom Bldg And Remodeling Contract Odavis William H IV; 01/18/20. $409,875

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

6 S Independence Place, Adams Donald B Jr Trezona Helene E; 12/30/19. $194,000

283 Mattix Run, Gallagher Charles F Avanti Adam; 12/30/19. $99,500

129 Driftwood Court, Knapp Judith A Rein Nicole E; 12/31/19; $73,000

527 Saratoga Place, Eckel Jane L Maimone Sheryl; 12/31/19. $219,000

166 Rumson Drive, Levy Glenn Ann/Exr Koterba Ann; 12/31/19; $101,000

458 Ebony Tree Ave, Mehta Rohit Louis Makenson; 12/31/19. $232,500

34 Coolidge Ave, Goldstein David Wilson Octavia; 01/02/20. $230,000

503 S Second Ave, Coba Inc Jamiro Homes Llc; 01/02/20. $106,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

160 Ellicot Lane, Roppoli William P Durand James R; 01/03/20. $222,000

23 Abington Court, Wagstaff David Keith/Atty Oshea Heather L; 01/03/20. $293,000

10 Clubhouse Lane, Compres Joan J Morales Lynette; 01/03/20. $172,000

256 Old River Road, Calderone Joseph S,‐Tr Reibstein Joshua S; 01/08/20. $270,000

5915 9th St, Bates Wes Mccarthy Cheryl A; 01/09/20. $186,000

5455 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Wes Bates Const Co Inc Shincarick Stephen S; 01/10/20. $130,000

HAMMONTON

140 Cypress Court, Panczner John E/Exr Bartolone Carmen M; 01/07/20. $295,000

394 North St, Bertman Jacob H/Atty Comunale Michael R; 01/07/20. $260,000

101 Bellevue Ave, Lahoud Leeann/Ind&Exrx 101 Bellevue Prop Llc; 01/09/20. $500,000

53 S Union Road, Peretti Frank L Hovermale Ryan; 01/10/20. $280,000

278 Messina Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Timothy Tonczyczyn Llc; 01/13/20. $65,000

219 N Washington St, Sena Emidio/Exrx Bates Mill Ptnrs II Llc; 01/13/20. $101,000

419 N Packard St, Spinetti Carol A Bates Mill Ptnrs II Llc; 01/13/20. $144,000

221 N Grand St, Annamae B Sheridan Liv Tr Creekview Dev Co Llc; 01/13/20. $22,500

639 Anderson Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Sceia Katherine Lynn; 01/14/20. $273,000

LINWOOD

1101 Shore Road, 307 Shore Road Llc Mendieta Angel; 01/02/20. $110,000

301 Jefferson Ave, Wentzell Carl J Jr/Exr Miller Mary Lynn; 01/08/20. $200,000

1 Candlewood Drive, Gabros Mona S Hafetz Kathleen; 01/08/20. $130,000

550 Central Ave Unit F9, Larosa Anne W/Gdn Foerster Robert; 01/08/20. $150,000

M 4 Constitution Court, Foerster Robert Matt Annmarie C; 01/08/20. $164,000

LONGPORT

2507 Oberon Ave, Briere Daniel Savona Patricia; 01/02/20. $1,350,000

111 S 13th Ave, Krantz Alvin 111s13 Llc; 01/15/20. $2,662,500

MARGATE

300 N Quincy Ave, Rose Leon H Forte Dennis A Jr; 01/02/20. $812,000

405 N Thurlow Ave, Kreuzberger Thomas Caprarola Patrick; 01/02/20. $1,782,500

121 Granville Ave, Levitt Merle Smith Randy J; 01/06/20. $265,000

108 S Kenyon Ave, Fumo Vincent J Brandes Paul; 01/06/20. $1,190,000

7600 Ventnor Ave, Irr Sand III Tr Of 2012 Bui Tuan Anh; 01/06/20. $988,300

203 N Sumner Ave, Kelly Marianne R Jcmc Properties Llc; 01/08/20. $300,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

2351 5th Ave, Crane Mark S Umosella Amanda; 01/02/20. $250,000

4344 Lake Nescochague Drive, Walther John R Muirhead James; 01/10/20. $415,000

5439 & 5443 White Horse Pike, Pnc Bank Na Rabush Richard S; 01/13/20. $10,000

3355 Moores Ave, Thibault Stanley,/Admr Etherington Gary L; 01/27/20. $56,000

NORTHFIELD

202 Ridgewood Ave, Craig 5 Llc Marth Brown Donn A; 01/03/20. $109,900

408 Shore Road, Yard Carlyn Scull Matthew R; 01/03/20. $149,500

620 Hollywood Drive, Carney Matthew R Carney John A; 01/03/20. $92,500

213 E Mill Road, Demaio Anthony J/Atty Sharp Elisabeth; 01/07/20. $232,500

12 Steelman Ave, Ritchie Miller Margaret Jordan Joshu A; 01/07/20. $330,000

400 Dahlia Ave, US Bank Na Ketler Ovidi A; 01/08/20. $200,500

104 Harvey Drive, Huang He/Atty Bailey Michaela; 01/08/20. $227,500

335 Tilton Road, Roth Northfield Llc Gss Properties NJ Inc; 01/08/20. $2,400,000

PLEASANTVILLE

39 E Frambes Ave, Umar Muhammad Mcdowell Garry Sr; 01/02/20. $186,000

17 E Lindley Ave, Maldonado Robert Omega Auto Serv Llc; 01/03/20. $95,000

218 W Adams Ave, Rosa Realty Llc Uribe Gerardo; 01/06/20. $75,000

439 W Leeds Ave, Fannie Mae Mabkhouti Michael F; 01/08/20. $116,400

PORT REPUBLIC

66 Pomona Road, Goodman Kimberly,/Exrx Parsonage Llc; 01/03/20. $110,000

33 Pomona Ave, Walker Terri M Seyler Jarid Thomas; 01/10/20. $110,000

SOMERS POINT

11 Shore Road 7f Parkshore Plaz A, Mccabe Bonnie Ford James C; 01/03/20. $68,565

414 W New York Ave, Lasala Anne K Uzzolino Joseph; 01/03/20. $237,000

1606 Harbour Cove South, Monsanto Charlton Roberts Latoy A; 01/08/20. $453,000

14 Fresh Spring Cove, Pileggi Kathleen M Eschenbach William; 01/08/20. $225,000

VENTNOR

107 N Baltimore Ave, Volpa Edward J Paddock John; 12/30/19. $265,000

2207 East Drive, Halsey John J Zeidner Kenneth Michael; 12/30/19. $545,000

211 N Suffolk Ave, Nelson Christine Ann Gibbs Sean P; 12/31/19. $320,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit 1811, Hymowitz Stephen L Allen Gregory Jr; 12/31/19. $200,000

606 N Dudley Ave, Us Bank Tr Na Litrenta Marc A; 01/02/20. $275,000

6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 1007, Madamba Linda/Tr Bocelli Kimberly A; 01/02/20. $120,000

Cape May County

AVALON

4209 Bayberry Road, Bayberry Dunes LLC Melchiorre Colleen; 12/2019. $4,160,000

278 64th St, Toborowsky Joan Logsdon Tina F; 12/2019. $915,000

281 29th St, Caruso Nicholas A Golderer Brian J; 12/2019. $925,000

239 53rd St, Maling William B Mc Cue Lisa M; 12/2019. $1,350,000

141 20th St, Mc Carthy-Miller Geoffrey Caruso Nicholas A; 12/2019. $1,585,000

CAPE MAY

15 Queen St, Wildman Marnie Levy Cromie Dell M; 12/2019. $2,650,000

1221 Illnois Ave, Burns Thomas M Coastly LLC; 12/2019. $325,000

805 Pittsburgh Ave, Allen George J Williams Charles R Jr; 12/2019. $415,000

1250 Ohio Ave, Pearson Bradley J Trust Mello Charles; 12/2019. $425,000

529 Bank St, Mcdonald Kirk T Franzini Joseph Anthony; 12/2019. $449,900

1005 St James Place, Dieckhaus Anthony W Welsh James J; 12/2019. $505,000

1421 Delaware Ave, Swaney John B Brozina Stephen D; 12/2019. $640,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

465 Hagen Road, Deutsche Bnk Ntl Trust Co Trust Gilbert Garry G; 12/2019. $137,000

26 Hoffman Drive, Fannie Mae Mcmullan Sean; 12/2019. $190,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

10 Egret Drive, Hellinger Donald Loeser William; 12/2019. $295,000

902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Weber Ada Annette; 12/2019. $325,000

3 Lobolly Lane, Marcovitz Melisa E Puleio Steven; 12/2019. $357,000

300 W New Jersey Ave, Kozlowski Ronald J La Grua Paula; 12/2019. $365,000

508 Portsmouth Road, Morris Lynne M Milutinovic James D; 12/2019. $449,000

1701 Lincoln Blvd, Kreider Andrew Walker Ryan; 12/2019. $560,000

3009 Shore Drive, Kinckner Glenn Blue Oasis LLC; 12/2019. $999,000

107 Carolina Ave, Nr Deed LLC Madonna Marjorie; 12/2019. $59,000

3 E Bates Ave, Murtha Maureen D Leypoldt Kathleen A; 12/2019. $70,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

115 Hand Ave, Margy Barbara A T & H Investments LLC; 12/2019. $130,000

39 Crest Road, Fannie Mae Cruz Elisabete Duque; 12/2019. $180,000

405 Roosevelt Blvd, NJHR 2 LLC Vitola Michael S; 12/2019. $180,000

28 Paula Lane, Hughes Michael W Zuzulock Stephen J; 12/2019. $187,000

152 Lee Lane, Canderan Elizabeth Long Charles J Jr; 12/2019. $210,000

22 Sunny Lane, Kooper John E HUD By Secy; 12/2019. $230,037

590 Shunpike Road, Giancola Jill L Exr Carey Scott R; 12/2019. $244,000

1003 Augusta Court, Hand Rita V Riemenschneider James; 12/2019. $370,000

21 Whiting Lane, Sokorai Matthew J 21 Whiting Lane Rev Liv Tr; 12/2019. $410,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1206 Ocean Ave, Davish William R Martin Dennis; 12/2019. $489,900

713-715 Beach Creek, Strothers John A Seashore Home Rental LLC; 12/2019. $560,000

701 Ocean Ave Un 8, Baker Maryellen Seel Kelly; 12/2019. $125,000

81 Breakwater Place, O’Malley John E Venditto Patricia; 12/2019. $165,000

724 W Pine Ave, Mc Hugh Daniel P Grogan Patricia; 12/2019. $265,000

1105 New York Ave, Clarke William D Mitchell Jeffrey; 12/2019. $281,000

644 W Pine Ave, Mojica Mazimino Jr Farley Matthew; 12/2019. $300,000

OCEAN CITY

810 Asbury Ave, Gagliardi Alfred Holtz Daniel R; 12/2019. $385,000

512 E 14th St #A, Pearlmutter Connection LLC Biebel Sarah Linda; 12/2019. $396,000

809 First St, Skalski Robert C Cermignano Lisa; 12/2019. $407,500

2212-22 Central Ave, Feinstien Zachery Feinstein Kurt; 12/2019. $408,900

205-207 West St, US Bank Trust Na Trust Fagan William G; 12/2019. $425,000

4703 Central Ave, Melino Christopher Melino Gregory; 12/2019. $428,010

5452-54 Asbury Ave #A, Brown Jeffrey K Stampone Richard; 12/2019. $440,000

28 Ocean Drive, Brennan Joel Stell Teric; 12/2019. $467,000

835 Third St, Drury Dale M Steltz Mark; 12/2019. $477,500

2948-50 Asbury Ave, Homan Alan Lovett Michael; 12/2019. $495,000

1124 A Simpson Ave 1st Fl, Misuraco Jeffrey Di Battista John; 12/2019. $495,000

301 15th St, Di Giovanni Carmen Hunt Gerald J; 12/2019. $515,000

5329 Bay Ave, White Jane E Trethewey Edmund C III; 12/2019. $520,000

820 Second St, Laudenslager Jeffrey A Woehr Kurt P; 12/2019. $550,000

4445 Asbury Ave, Zamulinsky Michael P Ferretti Joseph; 12/2019. $555,000

4031 Asbury Ave, Pitkin Jeffery C Schweizer David A; 12/2019. $555,000

24 Sweetwater Court, Matthews Mildred M Ferguson Grace Helen; 12/2019. $560,000

3330 Asbury Ave, Stucker Benjamin D Davis Fred Jr; 12/2019. $570,000

8 Bayview Place, Zunino Stephen D Purdue Matthew; 12/2019. $580,000

1149-51 Asbury Ave #B 2nd Fl, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Ackerman Real Estate LLC; 12/2019. $580,000

5625-27 Asbury Ave #5627 2nd Fl, Wash David Reilly Peter H; 12/2019. $585,000

923 Central Ave #B, Mc Guire Robert Jubilee Hills Estates LLC; 12/2019. $595,000

301 33rd St, Parascondola Steven De Meis Vincent; 12/2019. $620,000

851 Second St 2nd Fl, Michener Todd A Williamson Michael V; 12/2019. $634,900

851 Second St #A, Dimaio Michael Riccobono Mary Alice; 12/2019. $640,000

3628 Asbury Ave, Roesser George W Trojanowski Jeffrey A; 12/2019. $650,000

815 Brighton Place, Hink Gary Exr Smith Brian M; 12/2019. $710,000

1205-07 Central Ave, Del Corral David Brunson Jalen; 12/2019. $720,000

3824-26 Waterview Blvd #2, Nester Joseph Dimarino Keith S; 12/2019. $739,000

SEA ISLE CITY

23 38th St, Ritchie John S Gallagher Daniel E; 12/2019. $265,000

225 87th St 2nd Fl Front, Shuler Christian Rossi Anthony; 12/2019. $350,000

308 40th St, Tomosky John C Tregear Margaret; 12/2019. $416,000

7409 Landis Ave, O’Connor Michael Peckham Edward; 12/2019. $570,000

6500 Central Ave, Shanahan Timothy J Exr Sedgwick Francis W; 12/2019. $610,000

226 79th St, Gilorma Irene Buono Joseph A; v12/2019. $615,000

4009 Landis Ave, Fecher Kevin M Trust Cessaro Daniel F; 12/2019. $620,000

5613 Landis Ave, Firrera Andrea Trust 25 57th St LLC; 12/2019. $662,500

STONE HARBOR

D-22 Weber Court, Sundberg Steve P Bussinger Steven E; 12/2019. $627,500

9913 Third Ave, Marino Richard Saloma Stephen J; 12/2019. $2,277,000

111 119th St, Stone Harbor L Robinowitz Qual Pers Res Trust 2505 Wesley Ave LLC; 12/2019. $2,985,000

106 119th St, 2505 Wesley Ave LLC L Robinowitz Qual Pers Res Trust; 12/2019. $6,450,000

10209 First Ave, 10209 First Ave LLC Bupp Karl E; 12/2019. $990,000

230 94th St, Voris John R Stone Harbor Boro; 12/2019. $1,050,000

8514 Second Ave, 8514 Second Ave LLC 1129 Walnut LLC; 12/2019. $2,400,000

104 113th St, Grogan Gregory T Mendrzcki Edward C Jr; 12/2019. $3,500,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

2334 Route 50, Phillips Martin Jacquelin Noelle M; 12/2019. $65,000

131 Corson Tavern Road, Cavaretta Christopher J Scalfaro Vincent; 12/2019. $223,500

Mt Pleasant-Tuckahoe Road, Braverman Robert L New Jersey State; 12/2019. $242,400

37 Jill Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Trust Nappen Victor W II; 12/2019. $275,000

WEST CAPE MAY

Lot 18 Block 21.01, Meca Investments LLC Callender Robert; 12/2019. $675,000

WEST WILDWOOD

705 W Maple Ave, Jac Property Dev LLC Malseed James T Jr; 12/2019. $200,000

620.5 W Glenwood Ave, Giancristoforo T J III Otto Timothy M; 12/2019. $224,000

WILDWOOD

3110 Park Blvd, Fries Ryan T Otte James D Jr; 12/2019. $247,000

109 E Cresse Ave, Zirilli Anthony Rgz Holdings LLC; 12/2019. $256,000

5201 Ocean Ave, Mcwhorter Rodney Null Patricia; 12/2019. $290,000

234 E Baker Ave, David Mikulski 234 E Baker Ave LLC; 12/2019. $340,000

323 E Oak Ave, 323 E Oak Ave LLC Fifth State Capital LLC; 12/2019. $1,000,000

329 W Andrews Ave, Goodwin Stephen A Kwiecinski Kenneth; 12/2019. $85,000

208 E Baker Ave, Keenan John J Sr Est Hollup Mary; 12/2019. $148,000

WILDWOOD CREST

408 E Myrtle Road, Yelcick John M Golden Joseph F Jr; 12/2019. $523,000

9601 Atlantic Ave, Imbriani Joseph Rosen Marshall A; 12/2019. $900,000

220 E Hollywood Ave, Valentine Lorraine Sothern John M; 12/2019. $229,000

400 E Orchid Road Un 303, Dixon Margaret A Elmo Charles; 12/2019. $342,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

6200 Pacific Ave Un 203, Butler Christine L Garber Michael; 12/2019. $345,000

116 E St Paul Ave, Thibeault Catherine Valentine Lorraine; 12/2019. $350,000

WOODBINE

205 Lincoln Ave, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Cassidy Holly; 12/2019. $136,005

Cumberland County

MILLVILLE

1601 Eden Road, Genesis Land Holdings Llc; Carter Lumber Co; 11/20/2019. $1,900,000

1000 Sassafras St, Sheppard Rebecca D; Burgos Juan Gabriel Cardona; Cardona Scherrie D; 11/20/2019. $120,000

706 Mallard St, Durham Margaret A; Durham Ronald Jr; Heger Carl; Heger Tabitha; 11/20/2019. $214,900

510 E St, Blb Resources Inc Delegate By Agent; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Del By Agent; Nccb Investments Inc; 11/20/2019. $60,000

510 E St, Beckwith Corey; Nccb Investments Inc; Dream Home Constracting Llc Aka; Dream Home Contracting Llc Aka; 11/20/2019. $80,000

405 Glenside Road, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc; Compari Lynne; Compari Raymond; 11/20/2019. $56,500

422 Ellen Court, Patel Ketan B; Patel Krupa K; Mclaughlin Jennifer L; Mclaughlin Michael D; 11/20/2019. $220,000

4 Porreca Drive, Gibbons Patrick; Hooper Jasmin; King Abraham J; 11/20/2019. $150,000

1610 Acorn Drive, Mccarthy James; Mccarthy Katie; Fresne Deborah; 11/20/2019. $210,000

3 Caloris Ave, Parkin Arthur L; Parkin Kathleen R; Koh Maria E; Koh Michael W; 11/21/2019. $149,000

16 N 7th St, Page Gordon By Atty; Permuy Linda Atty; Cox Willie L; Febry Delores; 11/21/2019. $14,000

212-214 W Foundry St, Belony Christina; Belony Max; Fontaine Paul; 11/22/2019. $119,500

1205 E Main St, Phillips Elaine; Phillips Kevin J; Conyers Corey R; 11/25/2019. $132,000

121 River Drive, Rollar Kristin K; Cooper Darwin Jr; Ramirez Erika; 11/25/2019. $35,000

121 River Drive, Cooper Darwin Jr; Ramirez Erika; Martin-Fallows Denise; 11/25/2019. $45,000

2000 Miller Ave 24, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Palmieri Raymond; 11/26/2019. $70,000

1820 E Main St, Keppel-Urton Theresa Aka; Smedley Theresa M Fka; Urton Christopher; Urton Theresa Keppel Aka; Basco Kayla M; 11/26/2019. $145,000

1910 Edgewood Ave, Diaz Maritza; Diaz Robert; Diaz Robert Jr; 11/26/2019. $100,000

1106 Earle Ave, Hulitt Kristina M Aka Exec; Myers Edward Lee Sr Aka Est By Exec; Myers Joann G Est; Myers Lee Aka Est By Exec; Myers Tina Aka Exec; Cranmer Diane; Cranmer George; 11/27/2019. $185,000

113 N Laurel St, Smith Michelle L; Smith Wayne M; King Katelyn; King Keith; 11/27/2019. $220,000

107 Middle Ave, Blb Resources Inc Delegate; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate; Malki Habib; 11/27/2019. $37,485

207 Cottage St, Stretch Penny F; Stretch Robert E; Krevetski Christina M; Krevetski Donald S; 11/27/2019. $189,900

313 G St, Gordon Robert J Exec; Nightlinger Edith Est By Exec; Herman Robert; 11/29/2019. $60,000

714 E Pine St, Hudson Homes Management Llc Atty; Lsf10 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty; Barsoum Nabih A; 11/29/2019. $31,500

604 E Vine St, Hamilton James P; Hamilton Rhonda G; Williams Gabrielle; 11/29/2019. $69,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

13 Silver Brook Drive, Carman Robert O Est By Exec; Pennsville National Bank Exec; Mourning Nicole M; Mourning Sean T; 11/12/2019. $189,000

12 Bermuda Lane, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Kristovich Joshua B; Lee Lauren K; 11/19/2019. $107,000

63 Old Deerfiled Pike, Aldrich Ricky W; Griner Christal A; 11/22/2019. $149,000

34 Friesburg Road, Taylor Evelyn B Ind Atty; Taylor George M Jr By Atty; Taylor Jonathan M; 11/23/2019. $60,000

20 Pleasant Drive, Vohland Matthew K; Swift Pamela; 11/25/2019. $155,000

VINELAND

2200 S Lincoln Ave, Gsah Llc; Spence George; Allen Beverly M; 11/7/2019. $82,500

788 S East Ave, Whyte Doris R; Cherubin Franck; 11/7/2019. $172,000

225 N East Ave, Swanston-Tyson Alison; Tyson B & Associates Llc; Tyson Beville; Tyson Jenille; Delatorre Julio A; Delatorre Laura E; 11/7/2019. $185,000

2504 Almond Road, Capizola Michael C; Armstrong Chelsea E; Baez George A Jr; 11/7/2019. $162,000

1066 W Wheat Road, Anderson Kathy By Shrf; Anderson Kenneth L By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf; Levari Thomas J; 11/7/2019. $50,100

485 E Walnut Road, Bank Of America By Atty; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Brissett Wismond; 11/7/2019. $107,300

1875 E Walnut Road, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bank Of New York Trust Fka; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Cwabs Inc; 1875 E Walnut Rd Llc; 11/8/2019. $87,000

401 W Landis Ave, Oceanfirst Bank; Sun National Bank Fka; Vcc Landis Avenue Llc; 11/8/2019. $261,000

306 W Weymouth Road, Silvidio John A Jr; Loomis Elizabeth Ann; 11/8/2019. $169,900

3508 Burnt Mill Road, Leon Dahlia Est By Exec; Rumick Linda M Exec; Springsteen Linda M Leon Fka; Lombardo Joseph F; Lombardo Nicolle F; 11/8/2019. $60,000

2102 E Oak Road, Guzman Maria; Trela Lucyna R; Trela Rommuald W; 11/12/2019. $165,000

846 Mary Lou Lane, Ackerman Investment Co Llc; Dwp Properties Llc; 11/12/2019. $149,900

4775 Delsea Drive, Quintana Lucia; Quintana Lucia Est; Vladimir Investments Llc; 11/12/2019. $90,000

1214 Livia Lane, Guzman Jose R; Cichy Kyle E; Lafferty Debraann; 11/12/2019. $185,000

1679 Clover Ave, Nichols Diana; Nichols Timothy; Nanni Elisa M; 11/12/2019. $139,000

42 W Almond St, Branch Banking & Trust Co; Juarez Milagro; 11/12/2019. $47,000

421 Maurice River Pkwy, Farabella Eileen; Farabella Ronald; Molina Daniel Jr; 11/13/2019. $75,000

884 S Orchard Road, Decker Florence Est By Exec By Shrf; Kilkenny Joann P Ind Exec By Shrf; Lesage Junior By Shrf; Medical Practice Mgt Assoc By Shrf; Assured Property Solutions Llc; 11/13/2019. $108,000

1033 E Park Ave, Johnson David L; Johnson Mary; Flores Jaquelin; Ramirez Erick F Jarquin; 11/13/2019. $117,900

345 Ithaca St, Bank One By Shrf; Baxter Financial Llc By Shrf; Emigrant Bank; Retained Realty Inc; 11/13/2019. $18,400

1006 Willis Place, Carini Lewis C Est By Exec; Carini Lewis F Exec; Mateo Jackson L Perez; Ramos Luis D Rodriguez; 11/13/2019. $176,000

780 Timber Brook Drive, Giacometti John Est; Giacometti Natalie R; Stokes Veronica; 11/14/2019. $205,500

742 S West Ave, Siyona Rei Llc; Lopez Andrez Hernandez; 11/18/2019. $155,000

2419 E Landis Ave, Parrish Charles Jr; Parrish Craig; Parrish Enterprises Llc; Filippi Joanne; 11/18/2019. $259,900

198 Grant Ave, Guidarini David; Te Land Llc; 11/18/2019. $37,500

2109 S Orchard Road, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Bonano Michael; 11/18/2019. $56,000

2318 Finch St, Ferillo Diane M; Ferrillo Charles M Est; Vassallo Amy S; Vassallo Daniel E; 11/18/2019. $237,000

258 Carpy Ave, Clay James A Jr; Clay Tara Dayton; Mercado Andrew; Mercado Samantha; 11/19/2019. $212,000

53 Arcadia Place, Gaburo Sherrie; Brown Jaquan A; Brown Takisha Yvonne; 11/19/2019. $128,900

537 North West Ave, Empire Tf6 Jersey Holdings Llc; Roagers Jeffrey H; 11/19/2019. $65,000

2419 E Landis Ave, Parrish Charles Jr; Parrish Craig; Parrish Enterprises Llc; Rogerson Brian J; Rogerson Holly D; 11/19/2019. $259,900

1759 Philip St, Igsc Series II Reo Llc By Atty; Sn Servicing Corp Atty; Beltran Daniel; Orengo Jessica; 11/19/2019. $132,000

736 South West Ave, Verderose Edward Jr; Verderose Properties Llc; Verderose Stephanie; Rodriguez Dalmarys Placido; 11/19/2019. $139,900

2871 Union Road, Dipalma Bryan; Dipalma Erin; Gaglione Erin Fka; May Amanda; 11/20/2019. $165,000

1120 New Pear St, Maldonado Darlene; Depeguero Lilian M Carrasco; Peguero Enmanuel A Carrasco; 11/20/2019. $146,000

203 S Sixth St, Wells Fargo Bank; Acevedo Hector Manuel; 11/20/2019. $60,500

585 N West Ave, Hallauer Terry; T-Ray Investments Llc; Boyd Richard; Mcbride Nicole; 11/21/2019. $165,000

1043 S 8th St, Rosa Mayra; Pazmino Blanca F; Pazmino Edward J; 11/21/2019. $145,000

2863 Bryant St, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Dept Of By Agent; 2863 Bryant Llc; 11/21/2019. $125,000

4634 E Landis Ave, Kull Richard R; Mckiver Thelia M; 11/22/2019. $144,900

Phillip St, Marcacci John C Est; Marcacci Pamela J; Marcacci Theodore; 11/22/2019. $10,000

2201 Berkeley Drive, King John II; Interstate Properties Llc; 11/25/2019. $25,000

615 Florence St, Heath Anthony A; Heath Tina V; Williams Crystal; Williams Marvin; 11/25/2019. $205,000

3001 E Chestnut Ave, Reilly Mae T; Terrigno Cosmo P; 11/25/2019. $145,000

2100 S Lincoln Ave, Kelley John E Est; Kelly John E Jr Exec; Kelly Kathleen V Est By Exec; Rosa Mayra Isabel; 11/25/2019. $189,000

225 S Brewster Road, Love Jeanette Est By Adm; Love Joseph Est; Love Patricia Adm; Gyles Jessica; 11/26/2019. $120,000

1953 Washington Ave, Hampton Douglas J Est By Exec; Hampton Rosemary Ind Exec; Kiraly Donna M; 11/26/2019. $148,000

230 W Almond St, Bank Of America; Hd Laundromat Llc; 11/26/2019. $26,500

292 Carpy Ave, Albertelli Law Esqs Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Verducci Matthew Esq Atty; Salas Damian; Salas Elaine; 11/26/2019. $106,000

950 E Wheat Road, Coucill D Llc; Coucill Delight; Soto Ana D; 11/26/2019. $210,000

1114 Jamic Road, Buck Alfred; Buck Kristy Lynn; Dejesus Victor; 11/26/2019. $202,000

277 N Brookfield St, Ridgway Mary Louise Est; Ridgway Rushton H; Frye Janainah; 11/27/2019. $250,000

452 Saddlebrook Drive, Murray Joseph Sr; Wharton Katherine; Chestnut Robert C; Chestnut Sheila L; 11/27/2019. $215,000

529 Harvard St, Rosario Carmen L Est By Exec; Rosario Samuel Exec; Rosario Saturnino Est; Dejesus Alex Cuba; Perez Darisabel Ortiz; 11/29/2019. $90,000

1156 Mayfair Court, Ackerman Henry; H&K Property Management Llc; Johnson Carolyn A; 11/29/2019. $170,000

718 W Walnut Road, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty; Kennedy Elaine; 11/30/2019. $61,340

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

25 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $358,310

9 Dylan Blvd, 8/2019. $320,000

16 Hannah Lee Road, 8/2019. $265,000

113 Ravenwood Blvd, 8/2019. $256,000

2 Drum Court, 8/2019. $182,500

20 Carlton Court, 8/2019. $503,360

23 Plymouth Way, 8/2019. $310,000

2 Herkimer Court, 8/2019. $283,000

51 Mirage Blvd, 8/2019. $170,000

185 Bayshore Drive, 8/2019. $145,000

13 Sunrise Lane, 8/2019. $420,414

42 Butler Drive, 8/2019. $309,000

2 Haley Circle, 8/2019. $586,620

12 Dori Lane, 8/2019. $390,000

10 Haley Circle, 8/2019. $377,930

31 Dylan Blvd, 8/2019. $92,500

33 Fullrigger Ave, 8/2019. $92,500

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

184 Route 9, 8/2019. $110,000

404 Dock Road, 8/2019. $89,000

208 Sprague Ave, 8/2019. $150,000

330 Dock Road, 8/2019. $200,000

HARVEY CEDARS

8207 Bay Terrace, 8/2019. $1,028,000

9 W Cumberland Ave, 8/2019. $2,250,000

20 W 80th St, 8/2019. $530,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

342 Normandie Drive, 8/2019. $187,000

806 Bowline Drive, 8/2019. $503,000

637 Williams Ave, 8/2019. $170,000

O Harrison Ave, 8/2019. $30,000

7 Marquee St, 8/2019. $435,000

21 Manchester Ave, 8/2019. $339,000

474 North Penn Ave, 8/2019. $300,000

314 Quail Hill Drive, 8/2019. $284,000

106 Frog Hollow Road, 8/2019. $130,000

612 Devon St, 8/2019. $111,784

709 Joseph Ave, 8/2019. $476,000

843 Bowline Dr, 8/2019. $377,000

205 Plover Court, 8/2019. $247,500

965 Newark Ave, 8/2019. $215,000

759 Birch Road, 8/2019. $200,000

1217 Polaris Court, 8/2019. $295,000

515 Wynnewood Road, 8/2019. $280,000

1216 Sylvania Place, 8/2019. $262,500

503 Crosswick Ave, 8/2019. $227,000

1006 E Panaman Court, 8/2019. $150,000

1258 Spruce St, 8/2019. $101,000

402 Cranberry Court, 8/2019. $475,000

414 Elwood St, 8/2019. $315,000

726 Eagleswood Place, 8/2019. $270,000

300 Constitution Drive, 8/2019. $250,400

876 Harrison Ave, 8/2019. $235,000

2179 Hollywood Dr, 8/2019. $135,000

1834 Longwood Drive, 8/2019. $237,000

1804 Deerhead Lake Drive, 8/2019. $225,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

10 Walkill Road, 8/2019. $500,000

10 Cranbury Lake Drive, 8/2019. $195,000

38 W Mullica Road, 8/2019. $150,000

127 Mochican Lane, 8/2019. $135,000

336 Stage Road, 8/2019. $445,000

25 Hillcrest Lane, 8/2019. $239,900

49 Nautic Way, 8/2019. $215,000

108 N Spinnaker Drive, 8/2019. $212,000

9 W Mohawk Drive, 8/2019. $160,000

109 W Playhouse Drive, 8/2019. $60,000

85 Sea Meadow Drive, 8/2019. $295,000

39 Lake Superior Drive, 8/2019. $205,000

262 Newport Way, 8/2019. $315,000

32 Lake Huron Drive, 8/2019. $200,000

110 Hancock Drive, 8/2019. $190,000

23 Sea Breeze Drive, 8/2019. $160,000

947 Center St, 8/2019. $130,000

347 Thomas Ave, 8/2019. $55,000

205 Lexington Drive, 8/2019. $50,000

23 Mohican Lane; 8/2019. $124,900

228 Falcon Drive, 8/2019. $68,900

203 Lake Winnepesaukee Drive, 8/2019. $142,000

32 Louisiana Drive, 8/2019. $120,000

12 S Baltimore Drive, 8/2019. $238,000

48 Country Club Blvd, 8/2019. $214,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

17c Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $7,700,000

102 W Roosevely Ave, 8/2019. $570,000

4 W Kimberly Ave, 8/2019. $415,000

19 W Roosevelt Ave, 8/2019. $275,000

105c Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $775,000

16 E Nevada Ave, 8/2019. $780,000

100 W 21st St, 8/2019. $780,000

9 E 34th St, 8/2019. $615,000

41 Harbor Lane, 8/2019. $780,000

25 W Nevada Ave, 8/2019. $700,000

115 E Bayberry Drive, 8/2019. $1,525,000

8 Roosevelt Ave, 8/2019. $999,000

1094b Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $690,000

11 Lagoon Drive South, 8/2019. $775,000

112 E Lillie Ave, 8/2019. $860,000

25 W Tebco Terrace, 8/2019. $850,000

12211 Ocean Ave, 8/2019. $3,150,000

2101 Highland Ave, 8/2019. $670,000

1601 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $970,000

108e Cape Cod Lane, 8/2019. $795,000

10 W 15th St, 8/2019. $575,000

35 Sunset Blvd Slip C-02, 8/2019. $50,000

4204 S Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $1,360,000

21 E Meade Ave, 8/2019. $1,360,000

337 Cranberry Drive, 8/2019. $920,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

8 Strathmere St, 8/2019. $439,000

18 Bayview Drive, 8/2019. $370,000

24 Mizzen Way, 8/2019. $238,960

184 Royal Oaks Drive, 8/2019. $310,000

32 Ship Bottom Lane, 8/2019. $428,000

23 Grand Bay Harbor Drand Boat Slip, 8/2019. $285,000

43 Brigantine Blvd, 8/2019. $435,000

31 Willow St, 8/2019. $145,000

22 Barbara Court, 8/2019. $250,000

68 Bointa Road, 8/2019. $189,900

47 Southwind Drive, 8/2019. $183,500

30 Bryant Road And 80 Main Street Vacant Land, 8/2019. $170,000

489 Bay Parkway, 8/2019. $55,000

40 Bay Parkway, 8/2019. $20,000

11 Cutlass Way, 8/2019. $315,000

216 Seneca Blvd, 8/2019. $380,000

580 Route 9, 8/2019. $300,000

79 Oak Knoll Road, 8/2019. $165,000

SHIP BOTTOM

1011 Ocean Ave 1st Fl, 8/2019. $535,000

103 E 15th St, 8/2019. $1,287,500

310 W 10th St, 8/2019. $1,100,000

112 W Ship Bottom Ave, 8/2019. $655,000

2701-2709 Long Beach Blvd, 8/2019. $475,000

109 E 20th St, 8/2019. $1,290,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1071 Treasure Ave, 8/2019. $325,000

962 Sandy Circle, 8/2019. $310,000

762 Pennsylvania Ave, 8/2019. $285,000

508 Outrigger Lane, 8/2019. $225,000

122 Longwood Drive, 8/2019. $205,000

148 Spinnaker Ave, 8/2019. $137,900

140 Tiller Avenue, 8/2019. $75,000

18 Northeast Drive, 8/2019. $55,000

14 Mimi Place, 8/2019. $602,000

108 Peter Road, 8/2019. $485,000

1002 Mariner Ave, 8/2019. $429,000

205 Spray Road, 8/2019. $375,000

133 Yeoman Road, 8/2019. $238,000

87 Bradshaw Dr, 8/2019. $460,396

140 Southard Dr, 8/2019. $287,000

54 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

66 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

74 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

124 Compass Road, 8/2019. $322,500

272 Buoy Ave, 8/2019. $295,000

13 Avenue B, 8/2019. $155,900

917 Delta Lane, 8/2019. $124,000

633 Cedar Run Dock Road, 8/2019. $50,000

18 Cranberry Road Unit 9a, 8/2019. $40,000

120 Gaff Road, 8/2019. $380,000

42 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

50 Ashburn Ave, 8/2019. $108,500

59 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

62 Bradshaw Drive, 8/2019. $108,500

SURF CITY

228 N 11th St, 8/2019. $240,000

257 S 1st St, 8/2019. $639,000

112 S Barnegat Ave, 8/2019. $610,000

280 N 17th St, 8/2019. $620,000

361 N 9th St, 8/2019. $600,000

232 N 4th St, 8/2019. $182,470

273 Division Ave, 8/2019. $905,000

1709 Sunset Ave, 8/2019. $550,000

906 N Central Ave, 8/2019. $660,000

273 N 5th St, 8/2019. $575,000

1212 N Central Ave Unit 1, 8/2019. $390,000

TUCKERTON

600 E Main St, 8/2019. $110,000

208 Third Ave, 8/2019. $208,000

89 Curlew Road, 8/2019. $225,000

475 S Green St, 8/2019. $40,500

114 Marlin Road, 8/2019. $120,000

102 First Ave, 8/2019. $245,000

111-113 Water St, 8/2019. $122,000

508 May Pink Court, 8/2019. $128,000

352 Kingfisher Road, 8/2019. $412,000

16 Portsmouth Lane 8/2019. $95,000

17 Portsmouth Lane 8/2019. $95,000

273 Heron Road, 8/2019. $74,500

273 Heron Road, 8/2019. $50,000

79 Portsmouth Lane, 8/2019. $368,932

368 Kingfisher Road, 8/2019. $225,000

40 Portsmouth Lane; 8/2019. $335,557

459 S Green St, 8/2019. $32,500

