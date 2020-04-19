Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

217 S New Road, Bruno Salvatore Gokul Brothers Llc; 02/06/20. $150,000

136 W Faunce Landing Road, Smith Randy P Thompson Shannon L; 02/07/20. $195,500

34 Amy Lane, W Smith Properties Llc Wastell Brian; 02/10/20. $303,000

ATLANTIC CITY

1908 Grant Ave, Coba Inc Roman Flor M; 01/28/20. $40,000

3115 Fairmount Ave, Hatefi Mohammad Reza Vu Xuyen B; 01/28/20. $150,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2111 1, Barsky Evan Maniscalco Anthony; 01/28/20. $100,000

16 Sextant Drive, Roberson Mallie/Atty Bandi Property Mgmt Llc; 01/29/20. $75,000

1624 Atlantic Ave, Cherner Richard Jonuzi Dritan; 01/29/20. $60,000

2721 Boardwalk #516, Elmer Linda Han Han; 01/29/20. $50,000

104 S Texas Ave, Reardon Sean Lmj Realty Holdings Llc; 01/30/20. $95,000

512 N Michigan Ave, Bank Of America N A Williams Clain; 01/30/20. $42,750

42 Trenton Terrace, Ekatomatis John/Atty Teach Solais Nj Llc; 01/31/20. $130,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 3009, T1 Balin Kenneth P Out Look Safety Llc; 01/31/20. $550,000

902 N Michigan Ave, Atlantic City Cohen Joshua; 01/31/20. $17,500

229 N California Ave, Atlantic City Shah Md U; 01/31/20. $40,000

3501 Pacific Ave Unit 81, Atlantic City Purdie Gordon; 01/31/20. $27,500

BRIGANTINE

722 Sheridan Blvd, Harbright Quinn Vanschenk Brill Hans G; 01/24/20. $332,000

14 Seaside Road, Pozzuolo Joseph R/Exr 14 Seaside Llc; 01/24/20. $267,500

301 S 36th St Unit E, Leite Jaime Bixler William James; 01/27/20. $229,000

3b Manitoba Ave, Kozak William J Polizzi Mark; 01/29/20. $199,000

323 44th St South Unit 15, Iannone Vincent J Mcnally Brian; 01/29/20. $251,500

201 Eleventh St North Unit A, Haven Homes Bldrs Llc Matro Gaetano; 01/30/20. $572,000

141 Roosevelt Blvd North, Ferrara Archangelo Sweeney Alissa L; 01/30/20. $135,000

42 Heald Road, Anni George Myers John R; 01/30/20. $599,000

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 3103, Hanes David J Campanella Paul J; 01/31/20. $293,000

203 E Brigantine Unit 110, Bank Of Ny Mellon Carone Lisa; 01/31/20. $136,000

4540 W Brigantine Ave N111, Bozarth Enterprises Inc Albanito Philip M; 01/31/20. $249,500

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

717 Jackson Road, Ira Mendelsohn Llc Leadbeater Oliver W; 02/04/20. $75,000

315 Jays Ave, Rehman Aneeb Tuscan Realty Group Llc; 02/06/20. $60,100

816 Sixth Road, Carrington Mortgage Serv Llc Petrini Louis Jr; 02/06/20. $65,000

CORBIN CITY

224 Head Of River Road, Tyszka Stephen J Lamb Joshua D; 02/07/20. $260,000

419 & 421 Harding Lane, Wright Wayne W Clermont Homes Llc; 02/24/20. $20,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

9 Thoroughbred Drive, Hannum Frank J Jr Mourao Aguinaldo; 02/04/20. $232,000

17 Academy Road, Jacques Raymond G/Shff Jordan Michael P; 02/04/20. $101,000

73 Heather Croft, Griggs William Perez Ruben; 02/04/20. $78,500

11 Copper Ridge Circle, US Bank Na Jca Abreu Llc; 02/05/20. $151,000

110 Huron Ave, Guerrina Alexander Duffy Nicholas B; 02/05/20. $164,900

2 Plumleaf Road, J And J Home Inv Llc Rodriguez Richard; 02/06/20. $207,500

29 Patcong Drive, Duffy Jason J Campbell Timothy; 02/06/20. $139,000

192 Heather Croft, Tsvetanova Antoaneta Rodriguez Acosta Silvia C; 02/06/20. $77,000

403-405 Delaware Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Glancey Mathew E; 02/07/20. $120,155

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

547 Winding Way, Mauer Muriel Bundy Sherrie Caput; 02/04/20. $159,600

169 Club Place, Entrekin Victoria Sap Investments Llc; 02/05/20. $75,750

146 S Concord Terr, Wells Fargo Bk Na Sinclair Jose; 02/05/20. $138,000

128 Giulia Lane, Gaetano P Giordano Bldrs Llc Germana Amanda C; 02/05/20. $245,000

853 Fishers Creek Road, Romanowski Jessica Hong Fan; 02/05/20. $80,000

446 Orange Tree Ave, Majumder Sumi Dhar Liton K; 02/06/20. $56,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

4836 Hawthorne Lane, Rehman Aneeb Coscia James; 02/03/20. $73,000

1556 Madison Court, US Bank Na La Kai Real Estate Group Llc; 02/03/20. $96,000

407 Highland Drive, Wells Fargo Bk Na Bates Wes; 02/04/20. $150,077

106 Charleston Circle, Defalco Danielle M Sandoval Deling; 02/04/20. $228,000

186 Giordano Mews, Najar Dennis G Macpherson Mary Jean; 02/05/20. $200,000

174 Meadow Circle, Barnes James Powell Richard A III; 02/05/20. $215,000

HAMMONTON

17 Gatto Road, Layton Joseph Hudak Kayla M; 02/03/20. $335,000

110 Forest Drive, Wrobleski Edward A Bermudez Jesus M; 02/04/20. $330,000

572 N Egg Harbor Road, Rizzotte Rose M,/Exr Capoferri Robert; 02/04/20. $57,000

530 Pleasant Mills Road, Bertino Jean M/Exrx Pellegrino Paul R; 02/05/20. $215,000

640 E Pleasant St, Parisi Anthony M Bart Amie; 02/05/20. $290,000

21 Harbor Drive, Cramer Renee R Berenato Charles J III; 02/05/20. $175,000

LINWOOD

301 Wilson Ave, Murphy Michael W Lios Desario Marianne; 02/04/20. $329,900

222 New Road Unit 101, Central Park East Lp Thompson Medical And Chiropractic Llc; 02/05/20. $340,000

550 Central Ave B-9, Lavan Virginia/Atty Brassington Cynthia; 02/21/20. $153,500

2188 West Ave, Goldstein Eric S Blood Christopher R; 02/28/20. $295,000

LONGPORT

46 N 29th Ave, Hughes Ruth M/Exr Jannetti Vincent J; 02/03/20. $775,000

114 N Woodcrest Ave, Mullen James J III Criniti Jason C; 02/03/20. $510,000

29 N Overbrook Ave, Paul Sindy/Atty 29 N Overbrook Llc; 02/10/20. $427,500

300 N 33rd Ave, Goldberg Albert/Atty Mg Sunset Llc; 02/11/20. $2,750,000

111 S 16th Ave Unit 714, Goldberg Bryan A Carson William G; 02/13/20. $395,000

2 N 28th Ave, Longport Place Llc Brown Steven; 02/18/20. $999,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

4662 Moss Mill Road, Lower Erika Lynn Tirotti William A; 02/03/20. $207,000

5430 Pleasant Mills Road, Garro Catherine Tromans Frederick Arthur Jr; 02/06/20. $234,900

5021-5027 Indian Cabin Road, Mullen Edward J Nj Custom Homes Llc; 02/06/20. $250,000

2688 Mccormick Ave, Oudemans Peter Moore George; 02/10/20. $274,237

NORTHFIELD

402 Dahlia Ave, Hamilton Bonnie/Exrx Gregory Dylan; 02/04/20. $159,900

613 Pine St, Whoy Janet E Hardin Richard A II; 02/04/20. $192,500

725 First St, Webster Leroy Jr Kern Daniel Jr; 02/05/20. $60,000

1810 Shore Road, Alvarado And Barnett Llc Bellacosta Llc; 02/07/20. $249,900

2140 Sutton Ave, Dinoto James Hession Kevin M; 02/07/20. $190,550

538 Walnut Ave, Langdon Barbara A Recycled Houses Llc; 02/13/20. $29,100

PLEASANTVILLE

111 W Adams Ave, Red Oak Serv Co Llc Jnr Flip Llc; 02/05/20. $40,000

627 Cayuga Ave, Citimortgage Inc Maxim Holdings Inc; 02/06/20. $26,500

119 Loraine Ave, Fannie Mae Cesar Rosener; 02/06/20. $87,900

305 Cedarcrest Ave, Rosa Bettyanne R Navarrete Lopez Bertin J; 02/07/20. $160,000

709 Ohio Ave, Calla Holdings Llc Huntington Assoc Llc; 02/11/20. $23,855

40 Oakland Ave, Griffin Rosemary A Trujillo Jose L; 02/12/20. $135,000

PORT REPUBLIC

209 Mill St, Lingelbach Sara C,/Atty Fpd Inc; 02/05/20. $12,000

VENTNOR

101 S Austin Ave, Yuan Hsiao Yin Fu Jinghua;02/03/20. $300,000

7 N Newport Ave, Rappe Anthony Lane Kimberly; 02/05/20. $340,000

112 S Oxford Ave Unit 702, Weisberg Rhonda Iris/Tr Lavagna Richard; 02/05/20. $575,000

Cape May County

AVALON

88 W 32nd St, Connor Martin Jr Est Romano Ricky J; 01/2020. $2,200,000

162 S Pelican Drive, 162 Pelican Drive LLC Mpacc Lmtd Prtn; 01/2020. $3,999,000

141 65th St, Gopala Krishna P R Gst Trust Welsh Thomas J Jr; 01/2020. $6,700,000

159 26th St, Wolfe Brad Pca 159 26th St Avalon LLC; 1/2020. $2,700,000

4819 Fourth Ave, Lin Jennifer Exr&C Toler William D Trust; 1/2020. $4,650,000

CAPE MAY

115 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Higgins James T; 01/2020. $812,500

819 Kearney Ave, Celio Lee A Murray Ryan D; 01/2020. $1,375,000

1232 Washington St, Okupniak Karen T Trate Richard; 1/2020. $422,875

702 Saint James Place, Mc Cool John I White Karen Walls; 1/2020. $457,500

117 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Miles Jon K; 1/2020. $805,000

CAPE MAY POINT

511 Pearl Ave, Hunter Elaine Tomchick Stephen E; 1/2020. $906,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

158 Woodbine-Oceanview Road, US Bank Trust Na Trust Nyce Douglas; 1/2020. $30,000

127 Woodbine Blvd, Gibson Mark J Wojcik Matthew; 1/2020. $100,000

273 Gracetown Road, Payne Joseph K Sr D Christopher J Jr; 1/2020. $145,000

15 Elizabeth Lane, Caracciolo Louis D Acevedo Gregory M; 1/2020. $150,000,

LOWER TOWNSHIP

Lot 1.08 Block 719, Dincer Yusuf M Tedrow Donald G; 01/2020. $397,000

400 E Raleigh Ave, Di Benedetto Donald J Wagner Gerard; 01/2020. $530,000

701 Beach Drive, Mancinelli John A Cozzone Perry M; 01/2020. $1,160,000

Lot 33.01 Block 499.02, Cole Ww Cape May Nj LLC Mdc Coast 21 LLC; 01/2020. $8,954,863

2 E Atlantic Ave, JPmorgan Chase Bank Ntll Asso NJHR5 LLC; 01/2020. $34,000

403 Rose Hill Pkwy, Di Giamberardino John Sandritter Glenn; 01/2020. $125,000

1203 Emerson Ave, Bryant Construction Inc Bryant Construction Inc; 01/2020. $142,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

35 Route 47 South, Thoma Dorothy M Zimmers R Keith; 01/2020. $70,000

276 Indian Trail Road, Weber Joyce Higman Joseph; 01/2020. $128,000

8 Peach Tree Road, Dougherty James C Owens Michael K; 01/2020. $190,000

907 Stone Harbor Blvd, Marsh Christopher J Girini Joseph M; 01/2020. $205,000

127 Lehigh Ave, Trevor Howard T Passon Theodore; 01/2020. $225,000

23 Eldredge Ave, Di Nofa Ronald P Stafford F Cheyney; 01/2020. $266,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

Lot 2.01 Block 101, Paradise Cove LLC Damore Ronald; 01/2020. $970,000

1108 NJ Ave #201 #4, Cape May County Sheriff Balchaitis Thomas A; 01/2020. $119,600

517 W Spruce Ave, Veterans Affairs Kelly Brian; 01/2020. $149,900

725 Allen Drive, Paciolla John J Mc Gee Denise 301C Allen Drive, $160,000

OCEAN CITY

1609-11 Wesley Ave Un A #1609, De Paoli Steve R Azzara Joseph; 01/2020. $755,000

1744-46 Boardwalk, Culver Charles A Duzy Claire A; 01/2020. $850,000

1932 Central Ave, Tallucci Leigh Ocean City Dev LLC; 01/2020. $850,000

1933 Central Ave, Balin Kathy Ritner Robert W Trust; 01/2020. $970,000

127 E Atlantic Blvd, 125 E Atlantic Blvd LLC Hayden Anthony J Jr; 01/2020. $999,000

3415-17 Central Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Fitzsimmons John; 01/2020. $999,000

3906 Central Ave, Vaites George R Sharp Michael Joseph; 01/2020. $1,035,000

125 E Atlantic Blvd, 125 E Atlantic Blvd LLC Perry Michael J; 01/2020. $1,195,000

1822 Wesley Ave, Lewis Jacqueline F Phelan Lisa M; 01/2020. $1,225,000

22 Marshall Lane, Filler Robert Drummond Thomas P; 01/2020. $1,275,000

SEA ISLE CITY

225 77th St West, Jeffers Nancy A Est Mckeever V L Jeffers; 01/2020. $605,000

4400 Landis Ave, 4400 Landis Ave LLC Wisner Daniel A Jr; 01/2020. $620,000

C-11 Weber Court, Ressel Richard P Hayes Matthew C; 01/2020. $670,000

29 62nd St, Cleft LLC Magarity Christopher; $730,000

4207 Pleasure Ave, Gargione Frank V De Feo Nicholas; 01/2020. $739,000

117 66th St East, Pepeta Francis E Jr Ladouceur Jeffrey P; 01/2020. $1,055,000

STONE HARBOR

385 93rd St, Finch Reed C Marino Richard; 01/2020. $2,500,000

175 84th St, Welsh Granchildren Trust Raab David C; 1/2020. $2,600,000

5 94th St, Dautrich David R HM Dunphy Family Trus; 01/2020. $2,700,000

280 96th St, Lrh Realty LLC 280 96th St LLC; 1/2020. $1,500,000

WEST CAPE MAY

308 Moore St, Bryan Mark Wilhelm Christopher A; 01/2020. $709,900

116 Third Ave, Soler Jon Kevin Richmond Matthew; 01/2020. $999,000

700 Park Blvd, Brittingham Bradford J Adm Craig Sandra; 1/2020. $780,000

WILDWOOD

5304 Hudson Ave #B, Bocchinfuso Kathleen Tonnon Robert; 01/2020. $195,000

435 W Lincoln Ave, Nolan Thomas J Betshner Gary; 01/2020. $210,000

127 W Taylor Ave, Camp Joseph D Land & Building Inv LLC; 01/2020. $245,000

505 W Taylor Ave, Dameron William R Fleming Joseph; 01/2020. $269,000

WILDWOOD CREST

8507 New Jersey Ave, Thompson Rose Halu Peni Corp; 01/2020. $450,000

6210 Ocean Ave, Porter Daniel C Brady Gerald Philip Jr; 01/2020.$520,000

7601 Atlantic Ave #505, Nuzzolese Joseph Shl Vi LLC; 01/2020. $555,000

Lot 7 Block 118.02, Maff David C Peel John Patrick; 1/2020. $482,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

20 Cornell Ave, Degregorio Barbara; Cahill Melissa L; 1/7/2020. $90,000

41 S East Ave, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; Pulman Darrin; Phair Investment Solutions Llc; 1/9/2020. $50,000

527 South Ave, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; Pullman Darrin; Womack Tyrell; 1/10/2020. $73,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

8109 N Red Fern Drive, Steltz William; Cisrow Bob; 1/2/2020. $9,000

216 Spring Road, Deblock Richard; Ditzel James; Mullen Pearl M; 1/9/2020. $11,000

228 Quail Road, Toro Enio A; Kubeck Kelly; 1/10/2020. $18,000

7805 Raymond Drive, Blb Resources Inc Delegate By Agent; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent By Delegate; Vosburgh William; 1/10/2020. $35,000

7049 Miller Ave &C, Port Norris Marina Inc; Eagles Lake Reserve Inc; 1/10/2020. $400,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

239 Kenyon Ave, Graiff Michael D; Graiff Sherry L; Nava-Camacho Dafne; 1/16/2020. $180,000

286 Cherry Lane, Mosley Betty A; Mosley Mark J; Abrams Alicia; Mackeprang Michael; 1/29/2020. $385,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

891 Main St, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006 &C By Trust By Atty; Canyon Creek Reo 1 Llc; 1/3/2020. $22,800

1163-1169 Main St, Silvi Concrete Of Chester County Llc; Silvi John L; Fleetwood Stephen J; 1/15/2020. $10,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

384 Ramah Road, Pierce Dennis F; Nwc Receivables Trust; 1/2/2020. $18,500

1119 Bridgeton Millville Pike, Pierce Marvin R Jr; Pierce Damon; 1/2/2020. $170,000

67 Lee Ave, Eight Investment Group Llc; Smith Hattie Est; All Or Nothing Enterprise Llc; 1/2/2020. $27,500

399 S Burlington Road, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Perez-Ruiz Israel; 1/7/2020, $45,000.00

488 S Burlington Road, Rutkowski Joanne; Marshall Thomas; 1/7/2020. $165,500

11 Holly Way, Miller Carol R; Miller Henry J Jr; Gonzalez Rosa M; 1/8/2020. $245,000

35 Lakeview Drive, Padgett Marjorie Dale Est By Exec; Padgett Paul M Sr Est By Exec; Padgett Paul Marvin Jr Exec; Blew William Purvis Iii; Padgett-Blew Devon Kay; 1/8/2020. $158,500

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

144 Stave Mill Road, Couch Carl G Est By Adm; Couch Marlon D Ind Adm; Couch Laurie A; 1/2/2020. $96,000

12 Lakeside Drive, Wulderk Barry Est; Wulderk Emily; Briggs Jesse A; 1/2/2020. $279,000

435 Greenwich Road, Parenti Vincent J Sr; Contino Megan A; Owens Andrew B; 1/8/2020. $179,000

172 Elwell Terrace, Homan Miles G; Loatman Garrick M; 1/10/2020. $146,000

505 Shiloh Pike, Baruffi Builders Llc; Baruffi Larry; Baruffi Leslie; Glen Matthew J; Quigley Kelly; 1/16/2020. $180,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

645 Lummistown Road, Lewis Erica; Lewis Peter; Mann Erica Fka; Robinson Garry A; 1/8/2020. $190,000

3359 Cedarville Road, Gallagher Kyle; Rossi Linda; 1/10/2020. $175,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

4508 Route 47, Nixon David K; Germanio Mister; 1/7/2020. $105,000

8 Newell Road, Santiso Betty Jane Atty; Tuner Elizabeth Jane Est; Turner Edward By Atty; Speck Eric E; 1/8/2020. $180,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

7 Misty Lake Court, 9/2019. $179,777

31 David Drive, 9/2019. $60,000

12 Midship Drive, 9/2019. $172,000

120 Raccoon Lane, 9/2019. $380,475

48 Lakeland Drive, 9/2019. $180,000

74 Georgetown Blvd, 9/2019. $174,000

29 Mission Way, 9/2019. $160,000

44 Bowline St, 9/2019. $136,000

38 Lincoln Ave, 9/2019. $47,500

38 Spruce Circle South, 9/2019. $280,000

14 Shelli Terrace, 9/2019. $160,000

4 Ash Court, 9/2019. $152,500

1b Emerald Drive, 9/2019. $133,685

12 Brixam Corner, 9/2019. $409,000

23 Chestnut Way Circle, 9/2019. $184,900

18 Fresno St, 9/2019. $110,780

15 Chestnut Way Circle, 9/2019. $110,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

507 Sunrise Blvd, 9/2019. $174,900

427 Sycamore Drive, 9/2019. $90,000

602 Franklin Court, 9/2019. $485,000

244 Ambermist Way, 9/2019. $354,905

724 Sandy Hook Drive, 9/2019. $260,000

219 Beach Blvd, 9/2019. $165,000

1108 Laurel Blvd, 9/2019. $135,500

1108 Laurel Blvd, 9/2019. $110,000

820 Clifton St, 9/2019. $280,000

906 Bowsprit Point, 9/2019. $440,000

1254 Pensacola Road, 9/2019. $332,500

510 Middle Branch Drive, 9/2019. $282,700

16 Horner Lane, 9/2019. $198,000

1805 Beach Blvd, 9/2019. $162,000

17 Nautilus Blvd, 9/2019. $95,000

289 Manchester Ave, 9/2019. $322,500

1632 Lakeside Drive South, 9/2019. $250,000

704 Old Shore Road Unit 4, 9/2019. $160,000

919 Meadow Lark Drive, 9/2019. $75,500

Kearny Avenue Vacant Land, 9/2019. $45,000

1704 Beach Blvd, 9/2019. $375,000

427 Devon St, 9/2019. $200,000

901 Clifton St, 9/2019. $155,000

1012 Laurel Blvd, 9/2019. $150,000

105 Jones Road, 9/2019. $150,000

1018 Neosho Drive, 9/2019. $505,000

1002 Montauk Drive, 9/2019. $490,000

1211 Aquarius Court, 9/2019. $200,000

16 Lancaster Court, 9/2019. $179,900

2120 Whitcomb Road, 9/2019. $99,100

710 Bowsprit Road, 9/2019. $121,000

88 Ambermist Way, 9/2019. $417,368

205 Veronica Court, 9/2019. $397,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments