Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
217 S New Road, Bruno Salvatore Gokul Brothers Llc; 02/06/20. $150,000
136 W Faunce Landing Road, Smith Randy P Thompson Shannon L; 02/07/20. $195,500
34 Amy Lane, W Smith Properties Llc Wastell Brian; 02/10/20. $303,000
ATLANTIC CITY
1908 Grant Ave, Coba Inc Roman Flor M; 01/28/20. $40,000
3115 Fairmount Ave, Hatefi Mohammad Reza Vu Xuyen B; 01/28/20. $150,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2111 1, Barsky Evan Maniscalco Anthony; 01/28/20. $100,000
16 Sextant Drive, Roberson Mallie/Atty Bandi Property Mgmt Llc; 01/29/20. $75,000
1624 Atlantic Ave, Cherner Richard Jonuzi Dritan; 01/29/20. $60,000
2721 Boardwalk #516, Elmer Linda Han Han; 01/29/20. $50,000
104 S Texas Ave, Reardon Sean Lmj Realty Holdings Llc; 01/30/20. $95,000
512 N Michigan Ave, Bank Of America N A Williams Clain; 01/30/20. $42,750
42 Trenton Terrace, Ekatomatis John/Atty Teach Solais Nj Llc; 01/31/20. $130,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 3009, T1 Balin Kenneth P Out Look Safety Llc; 01/31/20. $550,000
902 N Michigan Ave, Atlantic City Cohen Joshua; 01/31/20. $17,500
229 N California Ave, Atlantic City Shah Md U; 01/31/20. $40,000
3501 Pacific Ave Unit 81, Atlantic City Purdie Gordon; 01/31/20. $27,500
BRIGANTINE
722 Sheridan Blvd, Harbright Quinn Vanschenk Brill Hans G; 01/24/20. $332,000
14 Seaside Road, Pozzuolo Joseph R/Exr 14 Seaside Llc; 01/24/20. $267,500
301 S 36th St Unit E, Leite Jaime Bixler William James; 01/27/20. $229,000
3b Manitoba Ave, Kozak William J Polizzi Mark; 01/29/20. $199,000
323 44th St South Unit 15, Iannone Vincent J Mcnally Brian; 01/29/20. $251,500
201 Eleventh St North Unit A, Haven Homes Bldrs Llc Matro Gaetano; 01/30/20. $572,000
141 Roosevelt Blvd North, Ferrara Archangelo Sweeney Alissa L; 01/30/20. $135,000
42 Heald Road, Anni George Myers John R; 01/30/20. $599,000
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 3103, Hanes David J Campanella Paul J; 01/31/20. $293,000
203 E Brigantine Unit 110, Bank Of Ny Mellon Carone Lisa; 01/31/20. $136,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave N111, Bozarth Enterprises Inc Albanito Philip M; 01/31/20. $249,500
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
717 Jackson Road, Ira Mendelsohn Llc Leadbeater Oliver W; 02/04/20. $75,000
315 Jays Ave, Rehman Aneeb Tuscan Realty Group Llc; 02/06/20. $60,100
816 Sixth Road, Carrington Mortgage Serv Llc Petrini Louis Jr; 02/06/20. $65,000
CORBIN CITY
224 Head Of River Road, Tyszka Stephen J Lamb Joshua D; 02/07/20. $260,000
419 & 421 Harding Lane, Wright Wayne W Clermont Homes Llc; 02/24/20. $20,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
9 Thoroughbred Drive, Hannum Frank J Jr Mourao Aguinaldo; 02/04/20. $232,000
17 Academy Road, Jacques Raymond G/Shff Jordan Michael P; 02/04/20. $101,000
73 Heather Croft, Griggs William Perez Ruben; 02/04/20. $78,500
11 Copper Ridge Circle, US Bank Na Jca Abreu Llc; 02/05/20. $151,000
110 Huron Ave, Guerrina Alexander Duffy Nicholas B; 02/05/20. $164,900
2 Plumleaf Road, J And J Home Inv Llc Rodriguez Richard; 02/06/20. $207,500
29 Patcong Drive, Duffy Jason J Campbell Timothy; 02/06/20. $139,000
192 Heather Croft, Tsvetanova Antoaneta Rodriguez Acosta Silvia C; 02/06/20. $77,000
403-405 Delaware Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Glancey Mathew E; 02/07/20. $120,155
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
547 Winding Way, Mauer Muriel Bundy Sherrie Caput; 02/04/20. $159,600
169 Club Place, Entrekin Victoria Sap Investments Llc; 02/05/20. $75,750
146 S Concord Terr, Wells Fargo Bk Na Sinclair Jose; 02/05/20. $138,000
128 Giulia Lane, Gaetano P Giordano Bldrs Llc Germana Amanda C; 02/05/20. $245,000
853 Fishers Creek Road, Romanowski Jessica Hong Fan; 02/05/20. $80,000
446 Orange Tree Ave, Majumder Sumi Dhar Liton K; 02/06/20. $56,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4836 Hawthorne Lane, Rehman Aneeb Coscia James; 02/03/20. $73,000
1556 Madison Court, US Bank Na La Kai Real Estate Group Llc; 02/03/20. $96,000
407 Highland Drive, Wells Fargo Bk Na Bates Wes; 02/04/20. $150,077
106 Charleston Circle, Defalco Danielle M Sandoval Deling; 02/04/20. $228,000
186 Giordano Mews, Najar Dennis G Macpherson Mary Jean; 02/05/20. $200,000
174 Meadow Circle, Barnes James Powell Richard A III; 02/05/20. $215,000
HAMMONTON
17 Gatto Road, Layton Joseph Hudak Kayla M; 02/03/20. $335,000
110 Forest Drive, Wrobleski Edward A Bermudez Jesus M; 02/04/20. $330,000
572 N Egg Harbor Road, Rizzotte Rose M,/Exr Capoferri Robert; 02/04/20. $57,000
530 Pleasant Mills Road, Bertino Jean M/Exrx Pellegrino Paul R; 02/05/20. $215,000
640 E Pleasant St, Parisi Anthony M Bart Amie; 02/05/20. $290,000
21 Harbor Drive, Cramer Renee R Berenato Charles J III; 02/05/20. $175,000
LINWOOD
301 Wilson Ave, Murphy Michael W Lios Desario Marianne; 02/04/20. $329,900
222 New Road Unit 101, Central Park East Lp Thompson Medical And Chiropractic Llc; 02/05/20. $340,000
550 Central Ave B-9, Lavan Virginia/Atty Brassington Cynthia; 02/21/20. $153,500
2188 West Ave, Goldstein Eric S Blood Christopher R; 02/28/20. $295,000
LONGPORT
46 N 29th Ave, Hughes Ruth M/Exr Jannetti Vincent J; 02/03/20. $775,000
114 N Woodcrest Ave, Mullen James J III Criniti Jason C; 02/03/20. $510,000
29 N Overbrook Ave, Paul Sindy/Atty 29 N Overbrook Llc; 02/10/20. $427,500
300 N 33rd Ave, Goldberg Albert/Atty Mg Sunset Llc; 02/11/20. $2,750,000
111 S 16th Ave Unit 714, Goldberg Bryan A Carson William G; 02/13/20. $395,000
2 N 28th Ave, Longport Place Llc Brown Steven; 02/18/20. $999,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
4662 Moss Mill Road, Lower Erika Lynn Tirotti William A; 02/03/20. $207,000
5430 Pleasant Mills Road, Garro Catherine Tromans Frederick Arthur Jr; 02/06/20. $234,900
5021-5027 Indian Cabin Road, Mullen Edward J Nj Custom Homes Llc; 02/06/20. $250,000
2688 Mccormick Ave, Oudemans Peter Moore George; 02/10/20. $274,237
NORTHFIELD
402 Dahlia Ave, Hamilton Bonnie/Exrx Gregory Dylan; 02/04/20. $159,900
613 Pine St, Whoy Janet E Hardin Richard A II; 02/04/20. $192,500
725 First St, Webster Leroy Jr Kern Daniel Jr; 02/05/20. $60,000
1810 Shore Road, Alvarado And Barnett Llc Bellacosta Llc; 02/07/20. $249,900
2140 Sutton Ave, Dinoto James Hession Kevin M; 02/07/20. $190,550
538 Walnut Ave, Langdon Barbara A Recycled Houses Llc; 02/13/20. $29,100
PLEASANTVILLE
111 W Adams Ave, Red Oak Serv Co Llc Jnr Flip Llc; 02/05/20. $40,000
627 Cayuga Ave, Citimortgage Inc Maxim Holdings Inc; 02/06/20. $26,500
119 Loraine Ave, Fannie Mae Cesar Rosener; 02/06/20. $87,900
305 Cedarcrest Ave, Rosa Bettyanne R Navarrete Lopez Bertin J; 02/07/20. $160,000
709 Ohio Ave, Calla Holdings Llc Huntington Assoc Llc; 02/11/20. $23,855
40 Oakland Ave, Griffin Rosemary A Trujillo Jose L; 02/12/20. $135,000
PORT REPUBLIC
209 Mill St, Lingelbach Sara C,/Atty Fpd Inc; 02/05/20. $12,000
VENTNOR
101 S Austin Ave, Yuan Hsiao Yin Fu Jinghua;02/03/20. $300,000
7 N Newport Ave, Rappe Anthony Lane Kimberly; 02/05/20. $340,000
112 S Oxford Ave Unit 702, Weisberg Rhonda Iris/Tr Lavagna Richard; 02/05/20. $575,000
Cape May County
AVALON
88 W 32nd St, Connor Martin Jr Est Romano Ricky J; 01/2020. $2,200,000
162 S Pelican Drive, 162 Pelican Drive LLC Mpacc Lmtd Prtn; 01/2020. $3,999,000
141 65th St, Gopala Krishna P R Gst Trust Welsh Thomas J Jr; 01/2020. $6,700,000
159 26th St, Wolfe Brad Pca 159 26th St Avalon LLC; 1/2020. $2,700,000
4819 Fourth Ave, Lin Jennifer Exr&C Toler William D Trust; 1/2020. $4,650,000
CAPE MAY
115 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Higgins James T; 01/2020. $812,500
819 Kearney Ave, Celio Lee A Murray Ryan D; 01/2020. $1,375,000
1232 Washington St, Okupniak Karen T Trate Richard; 1/2020. $422,875
702 Saint James Place, Mc Cool John I White Karen Walls; 1/2020. $457,500
117 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Miles Jon K; 1/2020. $805,000
CAPE MAY POINT
511 Pearl Ave, Hunter Elaine Tomchick Stephen E; 1/2020. $906,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
158 Woodbine-Oceanview Road, US Bank Trust Na Trust Nyce Douglas; 1/2020. $30,000
127 Woodbine Blvd, Gibson Mark J Wojcik Matthew; 1/2020. $100,000
273 Gracetown Road, Payne Joseph K Sr D Christopher J Jr; 1/2020. $145,000
15 Elizabeth Lane, Caracciolo Louis D Acevedo Gregory M; 1/2020. $150,000,
LOWER TOWNSHIP
Lot 1.08 Block 719, Dincer Yusuf M Tedrow Donald G; 01/2020. $397,000
400 E Raleigh Ave, Di Benedetto Donald J Wagner Gerard; 01/2020. $530,000
701 Beach Drive, Mancinelli John A Cozzone Perry M; 01/2020. $1,160,000
Lot 33.01 Block 499.02, Cole Ww Cape May Nj LLC Mdc Coast 21 LLC; 01/2020. $8,954,863
2 E Atlantic Ave, JPmorgan Chase Bank Ntll Asso NJHR5 LLC; 01/2020. $34,000
403 Rose Hill Pkwy, Di Giamberardino John Sandritter Glenn; 01/2020. $125,000
1203 Emerson Ave, Bryant Construction Inc Bryant Construction Inc; 01/2020. $142,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
35 Route 47 South, Thoma Dorothy M Zimmers R Keith; 01/2020. $70,000
276 Indian Trail Road, Weber Joyce Higman Joseph; 01/2020. $128,000
8 Peach Tree Road, Dougherty James C Owens Michael K; 01/2020. $190,000
907 Stone Harbor Blvd, Marsh Christopher J Girini Joseph M; 01/2020. $205,000
127 Lehigh Ave, Trevor Howard T Passon Theodore; 01/2020. $225,000
23 Eldredge Ave, Di Nofa Ronald P Stafford F Cheyney; 01/2020. $266,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
Lot 2.01 Block 101, Paradise Cove LLC Damore Ronald; 01/2020. $970,000
1108 NJ Ave #201 #4, Cape May County Sheriff Balchaitis Thomas A; 01/2020. $119,600
517 W Spruce Ave, Veterans Affairs Kelly Brian; 01/2020. $149,900
725 Allen Drive, Paciolla John J Mc Gee Denise 301C Allen Drive, $160,000
OCEAN CITY
1609-11 Wesley Ave Un A #1609, De Paoli Steve R Azzara Joseph; 01/2020. $755,000
1744-46 Boardwalk, Culver Charles A Duzy Claire A; 01/2020. $850,000
1932 Central Ave, Tallucci Leigh Ocean City Dev LLC; 01/2020. $850,000
1933 Central Ave, Balin Kathy Ritner Robert W Trust; 01/2020. $970,000
127 E Atlantic Blvd, 125 E Atlantic Blvd LLC Hayden Anthony J Jr; 01/2020. $999,000
3415-17 Central Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Fitzsimmons John; 01/2020. $999,000
3906 Central Ave, Vaites George R Sharp Michael Joseph; 01/2020. $1,035,000
125 E Atlantic Blvd, 125 E Atlantic Blvd LLC Perry Michael J; 01/2020. $1,195,000
1822 Wesley Ave, Lewis Jacqueline F Phelan Lisa M; 01/2020. $1,225,000
22 Marshall Lane, Filler Robert Drummond Thomas P; 01/2020. $1,275,000
SEA ISLE CITY
225 77th St West, Jeffers Nancy A Est Mckeever V L Jeffers; 01/2020. $605,000
4400 Landis Ave, 4400 Landis Ave LLC Wisner Daniel A Jr; 01/2020. $620,000
C-11 Weber Court, Ressel Richard P Hayes Matthew C; 01/2020. $670,000
29 62nd St, Cleft LLC Magarity Christopher; $730,000
4207 Pleasure Ave, Gargione Frank V De Feo Nicholas; 01/2020. $739,000
117 66th St East, Pepeta Francis E Jr Ladouceur Jeffrey P; 01/2020. $1,055,000
STONE HARBOR
385 93rd St, Finch Reed C Marino Richard; 01/2020. $2,500,000
175 84th St, Welsh Granchildren Trust Raab David C; 1/2020. $2,600,000
5 94th St, Dautrich David R HM Dunphy Family Trus; 01/2020. $2,700,000
280 96th St, Lrh Realty LLC 280 96th St LLC; 1/2020. $1,500,000
WEST CAPE MAY
308 Moore St, Bryan Mark Wilhelm Christopher A; 01/2020. $709,900
116 Third Ave, Soler Jon Kevin Richmond Matthew; 01/2020. $999,000
700 Park Blvd, Brittingham Bradford J Adm Craig Sandra; 1/2020. $780,000
WILDWOOD
5304 Hudson Ave #B, Bocchinfuso Kathleen Tonnon Robert; 01/2020. $195,000
435 W Lincoln Ave, Nolan Thomas J Betshner Gary; 01/2020. $210,000
127 W Taylor Ave, Camp Joseph D Land & Building Inv LLC; 01/2020. $245,000
505 W Taylor Ave, Dameron William R Fleming Joseph; 01/2020. $269,000
WILDWOOD CREST
8507 New Jersey Ave, Thompson Rose Halu Peni Corp; 01/2020. $450,000
6210 Ocean Ave, Porter Daniel C Brady Gerald Philip Jr; 01/2020.$520,000
7601 Atlantic Ave #505, Nuzzolese Joseph Shl Vi LLC; 01/2020. $555,000
Lot 7 Block 118.02, Maff David C Peel John Patrick; 1/2020. $482,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
20 Cornell Ave, Degregorio Barbara; Cahill Melissa L; 1/7/2020. $90,000
41 S East Ave, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; Pulman Darrin; Phair Investment Solutions Llc; 1/9/2020. $50,000
527 South Ave, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; Pullman Darrin; Womack Tyrell; 1/10/2020. $73,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
8109 N Red Fern Drive, Steltz William; Cisrow Bob; 1/2/2020. $9,000
216 Spring Road, Deblock Richard; Ditzel James; Mullen Pearl M; 1/9/2020. $11,000
228 Quail Road, Toro Enio A; Kubeck Kelly; 1/10/2020. $18,000
7805 Raymond Drive, Blb Resources Inc Delegate By Agent; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent By Delegate; Vosburgh William; 1/10/2020. $35,000
7049 Miller Ave &C, Port Norris Marina Inc; Eagles Lake Reserve Inc; 1/10/2020. $400,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
239 Kenyon Ave, Graiff Michael D; Graiff Sherry L; Nava-Camacho Dafne; 1/16/2020. $180,000
286 Cherry Lane, Mosley Betty A; Mosley Mark J; Abrams Alicia; Mackeprang Michael; 1/29/2020. $385,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
891 Main St, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006 &C By Trust By Atty; Canyon Creek Reo 1 Llc; 1/3/2020. $22,800
1163-1169 Main St, Silvi Concrete Of Chester County Llc; Silvi John L; Fleetwood Stephen J; 1/15/2020. $10,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
384 Ramah Road, Pierce Dennis F; Nwc Receivables Trust; 1/2/2020. $18,500
1119 Bridgeton Millville Pike, Pierce Marvin R Jr; Pierce Damon; 1/2/2020. $170,000
67 Lee Ave, Eight Investment Group Llc; Smith Hattie Est; All Or Nothing Enterprise Llc; 1/2/2020. $27,500
399 S Burlington Road, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Perez-Ruiz Israel; 1/7/2020, $45,000.00
488 S Burlington Road, Rutkowski Joanne; Marshall Thomas; 1/7/2020. $165,500
11 Holly Way, Miller Carol R; Miller Henry J Jr; Gonzalez Rosa M; 1/8/2020. $245,000
35 Lakeview Drive, Padgett Marjorie Dale Est By Exec; Padgett Paul M Sr Est By Exec; Padgett Paul Marvin Jr Exec; Blew William Purvis Iii; Padgett-Blew Devon Kay; 1/8/2020. $158,500
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
144 Stave Mill Road, Couch Carl G Est By Adm; Couch Marlon D Ind Adm; Couch Laurie A; 1/2/2020. $96,000
12 Lakeside Drive, Wulderk Barry Est; Wulderk Emily; Briggs Jesse A; 1/2/2020. $279,000
435 Greenwich Road, Parenti Vincent J Sr; Contino Megan A; Owens Andrew B; 1/8/2020. $179,000
172 Elwell Terrace, Homan Miles G; Loatman Garrick M; 1/10/2020. $146,000
505 Shiloh Pike, Baruffi Builders Llc; Baruffi Larry; Baruffi Leslie; Glen Matthew J; Quigley Kelly; 1/16/2020. $180,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
645 Lummistown Road, Lewis Erica; Lewis Peter; Mann Erica Fka; Robinson Garry A; 1/8/2020. $190,000
3359 Cedarville Road, Gallagher Kyle; Rossi Linda; 1/10/2020. $175,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
4508 Route 47, Nixon David K; Germanio Mister; 1/7/2020. $105,000
8 Newell Road, Santiso Betty Jane Atty; Tuner Elizabeth Jane Est; Turner Edward By Atty; Speck Eric E; 1/8/2020. $180,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
7 Misty Lake Court, 9/2019. $179,777
31 David Drive, 9/2019. $60,000
12 Midship Drive, 9/2019. $172,000
120 Raccoon Lane, 9/2019. $380,475
48 Lakeland Drive, 9/2019. $180,000
74 Georgetown Blvd, 9/2019. $174,000
29 Mission Way, 9/2019. $160,000
44 Bowline St, 9/2019. $136,000
38 Lincoln Ave, 9/2019. $47,500
38 Spruce Circle South, 9/2019. $280,000
14 Shelli Terrace, 9/2019. $160,000
4 Ash Court, 9/2019. $152,500
1b Emerald Drive, 9/2019. $133,685
12 Brixam Corner, 9/2019. $409,000
23 Chestnut Way Circle, 9/2019. $184,900
18 Fresno St, 9/2019. $110,780
15 Chestnut Way Circle, 9/2019. $110,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
507 Sunrise Blvd, 9/2019. $174,900
427 Sycamore Drive, 9/2019. $90,000
602 Franklin Court, 9/2019. $485,000
244 Ambermist Way, 9/2019. $354,905
724 Sandy Hook Drive, 9/2019. $260,000
219 Beach Blvd, 9/2019. $165,000
1108 Laurel Blvd, 9/2019. $135,500
1108 Laurel Blvd, 9/2019. $110,000
820 Clifton St, 9/2019. $280,000
906 Bowsprit Point, 9/2019. $440,000
1254 Pensacola Road, 9/2019. $332,500
510 Middle Branch Drive, 9/2019. $282,700
16 Horner Lane, 9/2019. $198,000
1805 Beach Blvd, 9/2019. $162,000
17 Nautilus Blvd, 9/2019. $95,000
289 Manchester Ave, 9/2019. $322,500
1632 Lakeside Drive South, 9/2019. $250,000
704 Old Shore Road Unit 4, 9/2019. $160,000
919 Meadow Lark Drive, 9/2019. $75,500
Kearny Avenue Vacant Land, 9/2019. $45,000
1704 Beach Blvd, 9/2019. $375,000
427 Devon St, 9/2019. $200,000
901 Clifton St, 9/2019. $155,000
1012 Laurel Blvd, 9/2019. $150,000
105 Jones Road, 9/2019. $150,000
1018 Neosho Drive, 9/2019. $505,000
1002 Montauk Drive, 9/2019. $490,000
1211 Aquarius Court, 9/2019. $200,000
16 Lancaster Court, 9/2019. $179,900
2120 Whitcomb Road, 9/2019. $99,100
710 Bowsprit Road, 9/2019. $121,000
88 Ambermist Way, 9/2019. $417,368
205 Veronica Court, 9/2019. $397,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
