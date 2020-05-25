Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
64 W Delray Lane, Tyner Washington Lynne L Shea Mark W/Atty; 04/09/20. $165,000
710 Breakers Ave, Clark Anne E Cressey Roy; 04/14/20. $185,000
715 Seaside Ave, Downey Zachary M Saul Bryan L; 04/20/20. $235,000
ATLANTIC CITY
1432 N Michigan Ave, Portnoy Randy Ford Candace L; 3/27/2020. $169,000
1421 N Michigan Ave, Aiken Scott Anthony Paige Prop Mgmt Llc; 3/27/2020. $120,000
622 N Indiana Ave, US Bank Tr Na Asset Mgt Llc; 3/30/2020. $33,000
9 Metropolitan Ave, Cohen Saul Khan Sayeeda B; 3/31/2020. $34,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1005 1, Windels Margaret Ullrich John A; 04/02/20. $210,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 1406, Montalvo Juan Raja Shiva; 04/06/20. $100,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1615 2, Ghetia Ditina K Capan Bernard; 04/06/20. $158,000
BRIGANTINE
216 Third Street North, Yazurlo Michelle P Oneill Joseph C; 3/19/2020. $299,900
3 Macdonald Place, Hb1 Alternative Holdings Llc Dolan Michael; 3/19/2020. $271,000
107 S 22nd St, Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc Tarity Richard C Jr; 3/20/2020. $845,000
201 N Roosevelt Blvd, Kalusz Theodore Ushler Robert T Jr; 3/20/2020. $375,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit R8, Silva Ana Fumo Joseph J V; 3/20/2020. $67,000
38 N 12th St, Enr Properties Llc Laddey Sharon; 3/20/2020. $930,000
15 Horizon Lane, Mclaughlin Linda S Embler Charles H Jr; 3/20/2020. $325,000
5201 Harbor Beach Blvd, Puccio Dorothy Arzinger Robert Mark; 3/24/2020. $255,000
357 35th St South Unit A, Wintermuth George Teuber Brian A; 3/24/2020. $465,000
4256 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit B, Byrne William C Naunczek Leonard; 3/26/2020. $350,000
3 Delmar Court, Taranto Lorraine L/Atty Burgess William Lee; 3/26/2020. $215,000
1 Cummings Place, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Kolb Kathy; 3/27/2020. $185,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
103 Elmwood Ave, Tyner Washington Lynne L Bozzett Robert M; 3/25/2020. $198,500
316 Cedar Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Ventrice Daniel J; 3/26/2020. $319,265
92 Asbury Road, Senft Brian Greenstreet James J; 3/26/2020. $279,900
179 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Lee Amanda N; 3/27/2020. $282,000
175 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Annangi Venkateswarlu; 3/27/2020. $294,000
106 Constitution Drive, Freedom Mortgage Corp Nguyen Huy T; 3/28/2020. $91,000
308 Heggen Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Smith Cynthia; 3/30/2020. $55,000
3 London Court, Truman Kelly Adorno Kenny A; 3/31/2020. $125,000
310 Dogwood Drive, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Palm Shores Llc; 3/31/2020. $115,000
505 Jefferson Ave, Patel Bhupendra Remvidas Vildan; 3/31/2020. $247,200
207 Mallard Lane, Malkin Robert/Tr/Tr Ullah Uzma; 3/31/2020. $187,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
59 Theresa Court, Patel Yogesh N Patel Minal; 3/25/2020. $79,900
20 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Duncan William C; 3/26/2020. $310,000
19 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Rahman Golam M; 3/27/2020. $319,990
656 St Andrews Drive, Olivo Lee Anne Davidson Jeffrey; 3/30/2020. $325,000
806 Forest Drive, Semilia Rosalia Dilisi Fannon Patrick; 3/30/2020. $370,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
3102 Woodland Drive, Moench Timothy J Khalil Walid W; 3/12/2020. $40,000
5705 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Deollas Steven J Jr Grabich Roger S; 3/13/2020. $84,000
650 Park Road, Merlino William Andrew II Barry Leslie A; 3/13/2020. $305,000
4165 Black Horse Pike, Leuci Anthony J Nguyen Hong A; 3/13/2020. $145,000
2612 Dogwood Court, Couplin Brian Weiss Miriam; 3/13/2020. $50,000
6924 Landis Ave, Sc Park Lane II Llc Zaleski Laura; 3/14/2020. $92,500
25 Abington Court, Vallejo Victor Muhammad Taalib Deen; 3/14/2020. $310,000
4638 Thelma Ave, Ciancaglini Anthony Maxwell Joshua M; 3/16/2020. $250,000
213 Tyrens Drive, Earnest Edward J Johnson Safiyyah R; 3/16/2020. $205,000
701 Route 50, Dickinson Joeseph R III Front Properties Llc; 3/16/2020. $240,000
2404 Primrose Court, Supnick Diane/Ind&Exrx Nguyen Thanh T; 3/19/2020. $67,500
34 Jamestown Circle, Lorenz Jeffrey R Lugo Victor M Jr; 3/19/2020. $170,000
1535 John Adams Court, Fannie Mae Bombara Alexander; 3/20/2020. $138,000
6181 Towhee Lane, Rodriguez Rafael L Jr Lacerra Joseph; 3/20/2020. $200,000
4844 Brecknock Court, James Nicola Rizo Maria L; 3/23/2020. $140,000
MARGATE
107 S Kenyon Ave, Krouse Bradley A Reasons Bryan M; 3/20/2020. $1,275,000
9621 Atlantic Ave, Borski Robert A Jr Heinkel Lisa A; 3/20/2020. $626,000
9010 Atlantic Ave Unit 118, Matozzo Daniel F Steel Marc P; 3/23/2020. $142,500
111 S Union Ave, Bertino John J Wassersug Mark; 3/23/2020. $3,100,000
33 N Brunswick Ave, Cooper William B III/Tr Piraino Builders Llc; 3/26/2020. $485,000
22 S Monroe Ave, Dibrino John L Fiordimondo Justin; 3/27/2020. $545,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
305 & 309 Pine St, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp 609 Darmstadt Llc; 3/25/2020. $24,675
4800 Moss Mill Road, Wirth Steven A Newby Joseph A; 04/03/20. $303,500
4651 S Black Oak Drive, Amici Michael Oneill Barbara; 04/13/20. $188,000
1359 White Oak Circle, Bybee Jonathan D Carroll Joseph L; 04/24/20. $171,500
417 Melon Ave, Hassan Akhtar Chaudhary Powell Christian Stanley; 04/24/20. $180,000
NORTHFIELD
41 E Vernon Ave, Marciano Joanne Rabin Robert R; 04/13/20. $257,000
13 Catherine Place, Rucci Gina M Maison Homes Llc; 04/14/20. $260,000
2032 Sutton Ave, Sherman Maureen/Admr Rabey Theresa; 04/14/20. $186,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1323 N Main St, Ramos Jorge Estevez Miguel; 3/19/2020. $45,000
6 Woodland Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Cressey Edward; 3/19/2020. $50,100
44 E Park Ave, Giordano Michael K Gallego Andres F; 3/19/2020. $105,000
920 Church St, Yeoman Joseph Sr/Atty Bandi Property Mgmt Llc; 3/26/2020. $100,000
110 Woodland Ave, US Bank Tr Na Ceron Nelzon; 3/26/2020. $55,100
Cape May County
AVALON
Lot 65 Block 36.04, Welsh Thomas J Jr 295 37th LLC; 03/2020. $1,200,000
988 First Ave, Buccella Sandra J Shea Timothy M; 03/2020. $1,470,000
198 73rd St, Loken Sara Ann Bnt Stone Harbor LLC; 03/2020. $2,550,000
890 21st St, Penska Ronald Bekas Dean; 03/2020. $21,000
1678B First Ave, Lehman John Exr&C Mackuse Gregg W; 03/2020. $859,000
CAPE MAY
628 Broad St, Leo Dawn L Cape Real Estate Dev LLC; 03/2020. $215,000
1011 Idaho Ave, Xydis Evangelos Cape Real Estate Dev LLC; 03/2020. $700,000
653 Washington St, Keating’S Blue Rose LLC Soul To Soul Estates LLC; 03/2020. $1,400,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
632 Dennisville Road, Perry Marianne Cormican Turlough; 03/2020. $55,000
147 Little Mill Road Un 116, Kratz Jean B Metzger Joseph D Sr; 03/2020. $58,000
79 Sutton Lane, Schneider Philip Gentilini Donald E; 03/2020. $65,000
47 Little Mill Road,Gambino Rocci Maas Jason; 03/2020. $52,500
LOWER TOWNSHIP
706 Atlantic Ave, Paxton James L Bast Robert G; 03/2020. $351,000
7 Leonard Drive, D R Horton Inc Judge Kevin; 03/2020. $400,478
902 Ocean Drive #1004, Schirmer Phyllis A Aresenault Charles J; 03/2020. $507,000
9601 Atlantic Ave, Peterson Joseph J Goldsmith Michael; 03/2020. $510,000
14 Cliffside Road, Shore Real Estate Dev LLC Walls David B; 03/2020. $779,000
201 Woodland Ave, Kershner Denise P Whalen John; 03/2020. $67,500
204 W Greenwood Ave, Kershner Denise P Whalen John; 03/2020. $67,500
200 Fire Lane, De Weese David S Adm Rexhepi Lulzim; 03/2020. $136,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1848 Route 9 North, US Bank Ntl AssoTrust Renza Renee; 03/2020. $134,900
22 Sunny Lane, Housing And Urban Dev Scott Andrew; 03/2020. $176,000
305 Seacrest Lane, Lupo Eric Delaney Joseph P; 03/2020. $255,000
Lot 13 Block 114, Clemente Darlene Est Van Rossum Susan; 03/2020. $305,000
Lot 14 Block 95.06, Osmundsen Cheryl B Osmundsen Douglas S; 03/2020. $429,000
14 Faith Run, Bostard Christopher C Hurley Matthew J; 03/2020. $509,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
303 E 19th Ave, Boyer F Williamson Chiarcossi Paul; 03/2020. $359,600
122 E 4th Ave, Gain Colleen M Golden Joseph P; 03/2020. $370,000
111 W 24th Ave, Keleher John M Loskiewictz William; 03/2020. $400,000
429 E 24th Ave, Mitchell Stevey Boyle Brian E; 03/2020. $450,000
306 Central Ave, Mcintyre Jean Yarrow Stephen; 03/2020. $480,000
OCEAN CITY
1545 West Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Angle Casey Matthew; 03/2020. $965,000
149 E Atlantic Blvd, Schrader Richard A Munsell Robert; 03/2020. $975,000
49 Walton Place, Sherman Todd L Clark Burley A; 03/2020. $1,250,000
1401 Central Ave, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Johnson John; 03/2020. $1,262,500
2161 Asbury Ave, La Rosa John E Vernon Allen H Jr; 03/2020. $72,000
719 11th St, Ford John B III Agster Thomas R; 03/2020. $220,000
608-10 Bay Ave #608, Matsinger Daniel Mercurio Michael R; 03/2020. $419,000
304-06 11th St, Jwr Properties LLC D’Antonio Anthony J III; 03/2020. $475,100
SEA ISLE CITY
5904 Landis Ave #101 & 102, Karma Sea Isle Holdings LLC Ecualb LLC; 03/2020. $600,000
225 81st St North, Moyer Philip J Gibbons Jonathan; 03/2020. $608,000
111 80th St, Fonticoba Albert 111 80th St West LLC; 03/2020. $833,043
4707 Central Ave, Thee Nicholas Garofalo Richard M; 03/2020. $847,000
7709 Central Ave, Bair Frank W Brown Matthew W; 03/2020. $925,000
23 38th St, Ridgway Laila Wenger Patrick; 03/2020. $248,000
WILDWOOD CREST
307 E Toledo Ave, Vitale Anthony N Barbella John P; 03/2020. $535,000
119 W Palm Road, Keen Cons Grp LLC Vitale Anthony M; 03/2020. $725,000
301 E Lavender Road #H, Boehm Ronald W Matthews Mark C; 03/2020. $110,000
111 W Lavender Road, Cratz Andrew Morrone Edward W; 03/2020. $225,000
Cumberland County
SHILOH
129 West Ave, Lainof Carole A; Luna Rae Investments Llc; 3/24/2020. $55,000
14 Davis Ave, Regalbuto Builders Llc; Regalbuto Samuel R; Santiago Regina; 3/9/2020. $158,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
484 Gum Tree Corner Road, Williams Robert S; Williams Sharon L; Mason Bonnie L; 3/2/2020. $6,500
108 Chestnut Road, Wilbraham Lisa M; Wilbraham Timothy M; Gibala Bethany L; Gibala Kevin R; 3/4/2020. $490,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
15 Button Mill Road, Westcott Josiah David; Westcott Venetta Ann; Cumberland Property Investments Llc; 2/3/2020. $20,000
712 Irving Ave, Oceanfirst Bank; Urgo Ricky L; 2/3/2020. $43,500
31 Dogwood Drive, Fiamingo David; Garcia Emiliano; Rojas Lucia; 2/3/2020. $119,000
57 Old Deerfield Pike, D&L Realty; Dailey Thomas; Likanhuck John; Seddon William Albert; Seddon William Andrew; 2/6/2020, $20,000
11 Rempfer Drive, Oliver John R; Biggs Christopher; Biggs Colleen; 2/11/2020. $183,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
8 Horton Ave, Laing Kelli L; Hand Joshua; Hand Katelyn; 2/13/2020. $209,000
20 Franmar Drive, Vendor Resource Managment; Veterans Affairs Sec Of; Cain Gregory; Cain Stephanie; 2/18/2020. $90,100
10 Macarthur Drive, Pilli Sanjeevini S Fka; Smith Sunny Grace Fka; Smith Troy D; Waldemar Jennifer; 2/18/2020. $290,000
230 Cornwell Drive, Kleinbord Kevin; Rasmussen Shawn R; Danner Steven R; 2/20/2020. $158,000
230 Landis Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Trust By Atty; Phh Alternative Mortgage Trust Series 2007-2 &C By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Garcia Sheila; Riley Christoph; 3/3/2020/ $64,500
597 Old Deerfield Pike, Floyd Dawn Mccleod Adm Cta; Mcleod Fenwick R Est; Mcleod Roba Lucille Est By Adm Cta; Grimaldi Gina M; 3/6/2020. $65,000
540 Old Deerfield Pike, Taccard Andrew F; Layton Sophia L; 3/11/2020. $122,000
13 Birdsall Drive, Dellaquila James C; Dellaquila Patricia Ann; Serata Caitlin K; Serata Matthew B; 3/13/2020. $185,000
4 Concord Court, Wise Bernadette M; Wise Jordan M; Brown Gregory; 3/13/2020/ $269,000
70 Colonial Terrace, Bell Beverly A; Couch Beverly A Fka; Milenkovich Peter; Todd Eric G; Todd Jessica S; 3/18/2020. $177,000
4 Covey Court, Meiler Megan; Fischer Gary A; Fischer Jade N; 3/19/2020. $252,000
2 Gary Plaza, Heath Mary; Heath Raymond; Frank Andrew S; Frank Hope S; 3/26/2020. $325,000
1018 N Highland Ave, Long Jaime L; Long Nels; Nichols Jaime Fka; Ford Frances; Ford Timothy A Sr; 3/26/2020. $156,000
160 Rosenhayn Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon By Atty; Pnc Bank Na Atty; Wright Tanya L; 3/27/2020. $24,750
VINELAND
731 E Montrose St, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Vasquez Elizabeth; 1/17/2020. $53,000
41 Arcadia Place, Wells Fargo Bank; Henriquez Angel; 1/17/2020. $24,500
1918 E Landis Ave, Hall Irwin; Hall Lenore; Gooch Jenelle O; 1/17/2020. $140,000
322 Rosewood Ave, Chance-Smith Brenda; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of; Montes Tereza Ramirez; Ramirez Luis E Perez; 1/17/2020. $44,500
1947 Landis Ave, Kamin Irene; Landis Avenue Project Llc; 1/17/2020. $425,000
2617 Friendship St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Berghof Dillian M; 1/17/2020. $85,000
418 S Fourth St, American Mutual Fund Llc; Ross Calvin; Diamond Homes Llc; 1/18/2020. $18,000
3826 N West Blvd, Affinity Federal Credit Union By S Master; Galut Associates Inc By S Master; Iacovone Susan E Esq Special Master; Midland Credit Management By S Master; Mrc Receivables Corp Inc Fka By S Master; New Jersey State Of By S Master; Salkind Morton By S Master; United States Of America By S Master; Williams Christopher By S Master; Williams Joseph S By S Master; Wells Fargo Bank; 1/21/2020. $25,450
3966 Mays Landing Road, Shaw Maria; Mtvd Llc; 1/21/2020. $58,000
5075 Piacenzia Ave, Ciancaglini Gino; Ciancaglini Theresa; Andujar Carlos; 1/22/2020. $900,000
97 W Oak Road, Brown Michael R; Brown Mr Inc; Novajovsky Christopher S; 1/22/2020. $211,000.Vineland, 316 W Oxford Street, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust; Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2019-2 By Trust; Maitland Omar; 1/23/2020. $50,000
22 Northwood Drive, Chew William T; Quoikapor Tracy Nana; 1/23/2020. $315,000
401 N 3rd St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; La Unica Grocery Mve Llc; 1/23/2020. $52,000
4304 Marlyn Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Vanauken Keith; 1/23/2020, $52,000.00
520 S West Blvd, Mastr Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-He2 By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; H&B Property Management Llc; 1/23/2020. $46,500
3791 Italia Ave, Consalo Augustus A Est; Consalo Dorothy H Est By Exec; Kargman Dorothy Ann Exec; Mazowski David; 1/23/2020. $480,000
2931 Daphne Drive, Highland Development Group Llc; Calderon-Rosado Bryan J; 1/24/2020. $291,770
735 S Main Road Unit 18, Leffler Charles; Petit Librato; 1/27/2020. $120,000
1365 Roosevelt Blvd, Vendor Resource Management; Veterans Affairs Sec Of; Desalvo Diane; Desalvo Zachary; 1/27/2020. $74,700
2915 N East Ave, Fannie Mae Aka; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esq Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Hay Brett; 1/27/2020. $43,500
423 N Orchard Road, Smith Vernon Jr; Teh 2018 Llc; 1/27/2020. $60,000
247 Hendricks Road, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Assouman Marie A; 1/27/2020. $106,000
1460 Clover Ave, Abc Bail Bonds By Shrf; Byer Richard D Jr By Shrf; Byer Ruth A By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Cumberland Orthopedia By Shrf; Greenlight Financial Services By Shrf; Lexington National Insurance Corp By Shrf; Medical Practice Mgt Assoc By Shrf; New Century Financial Services Inc By Shrf; Onemain Financial Services Inc By Shrf; Thompson Lynn F By Shrf; Assured Property Solutions Llc; 1/27/2020, $143,116.12
106 W Oxford St, Barley Joseph By Shrf; Clemmons Christopher & Mrs By Shrf; Clemmons Denise V By Shrf; Clemmons Edna H Est By Adm By Shrf; Clemmons Jennifer & Mr By Shrf; Clemmons Patricia A Ind Adm By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Lipman Antonelli Batt Dunlap By Shrf; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; Passaic Of County By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf; Assured Property Solutions Llc; 1/27/2020. $62,200
1243 Harding Road, King Tammy Aka; Petit Librato; Petit Tammy Aka; Hulitt Jenna; Williams Matthew; 1/28/2020. $159,000
2216 Palermo Ave, Todd Bryan; Todd Kerri; Muller Peter; 1/28/2020. $265,000
1064 E Park Ave, Hockenbury Carla A Fka; Sbrana Carla A; Caraballo Victor L; 1/28/2020. $139,000
506 Mayfair St, Brown Denise G Trust; Gardella Joseph P Trust; Gardella Paul R Sr & Louise E Gardella Living Trust By Trust; Cano Anaid D Espinoza; 1/28/2020, $142,000
1634 Linden Blvd, Derby Marie Ann Est; Derby Ronald N; Shovkovyi Oleksii; 1/28/2020, $211,700
3 Arcadia Place, Parvin Earl L; Parvin Felecia F; Negron Wanda; 1/28/2020, $126,000
629 Wayne Ave, Drogo Carlo S; Triple D Investments Llc; Rivera Jesus; 1/28/2020, $202,000
304 Fenimore St, Lebron Antonio; Lebron Gilnilda; Miranda Gilnilda Fka; Lopez-Vazquez Nancy M; 1/28/2020, $139,900
275 Deborah Court, Gardella Joan P Est; Gardella Richard E; Gazard Michelle; 1/28/2020, $212,000
1880 N Delsea Drive, Pierson Properties Llc; Sickler Cherri M; Xs Real Estate Llc; 1/28/2020, $335,000
1560 N W Blv, Rs Capital Llc; Columbia Care New Jersey Llc; 1/28/2020, $2,613,875
302 Mount Vernon Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Palacios Ulises A Mazas; 1/29/2020, $156,900
2646 London Lane, Canion Nathan R Sr; Ruberti Anthony; Ruberti Sharon; 1/29/2020, $290,000
819 North Mill Road, Morales Edgar; Cruz Inocencio; 1/29/2020, $56,000
3925 E Landis Ave, Lehman Xs Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-16n By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp; Us Bank National Association Trust By Atty; Nicholas Georgeline; 1/30/2020, $120,000
1026 Cambridge Place, Henley Marymae Seward Atty; Seward Jonathan Gardner By Atty; Seward Mae Hamilton Est; Rpj Properties Llc; 1/30/2020, $175,000
2135 Eilene Drive, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Grosvenor Nicole; 1/30/2020, $140,000
S Delsea Drive, Feigenbaum Abe Est By Exec; Feigenbaum James Exec; Feigenbaum Sam Exec; Frank Mary B Aka Trust; Frank Miriam Aka Trust; Frank Walter Testamentary Trust By Trust; Delseadev7004 Llc; 1/30/2020, $380,000
2609 Oak Lane, Mistretta Charles I Ii; Mistretta Janice M; Mistretta Charles I; 1/30/2020, $24,500
Maple Avenue, Sikking Bros Aka; Sikking Brothers Aka; Sikking Michael J Ptr Ta; Sikking Peter N Jr Ptr Ta; Sikking Brothers Inc; 1/31/2020, $79,464.17
843 Mary Lou Lane, Abtan David; Loan Portfolio Llc; 843 Mary Lou Llc; 1/31/2020, $125,000
111 W Summit St, Deola Jeanne L; Donfofrio Earl Est; Donofrio Earl; Donofrio Florence; Hernandez Raymundo S Beteta; 1/31/2020, $128,000
1671 Old Lake Road, Joseph Ann; Rinke Frank; Stuzynski John A; 2/3/2020. $50,000
1938 Whispering Woods Way, Davco Construction Inc; Kelley Brandon; Kelley Jessica; 2/3/2020. $398,300
515 E Elmer Road, Bell Wendy; Williams Amy M; Williams Carla N; Williams Loren M; 2/3/2020. $172,500
88 S Myrtle St, Go America Llc; Tnc Ventures Inc; Hernandez-Avendan Karen; 2/3/2020. $45,000
214 Fenimore St, Hudson Homes Management Llc By Trust By Atty; Lsf10 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty; Bandala Vanessa Campos; 2/4/2020. $17,900
721 Embassy Terrace, Dimento Joseph; Dimento Josephine; Hill Marie A; 2/4/2020. $204,000
2196 South Main Road, Cohen Uziezra; Te Land Llc; 2/4/2020. $50,000
933 Tanglewood Lane, Bermudez Isaac; Bermudez Miriam; Felice Steven J; Pagan-Felice Maria R; 2/4/2020. $219,000
3001 E Chestnut Ave, Kejzman Enterprises Limited Partnership Fka; Kejzman Enterprises Llc Fka; Kejzman Lilly; Kejzman Realty Llc; Harlen Court Jv Llc; 2/5/2020. $877,192.90
3001 E Chestnut Ave, Kejzman Enterprises Limited Partnership Fka; Kejzman Enterprises Llc Fka; Kejzman Lilly; Kejzman Realty Llc; Harlen Court Jv Llc; 2/5/2020. $614,035.03
2508 N West Ave, Bradshaw Properties Llc; Doppelt Jeremy Esq; Warrington Brenda; Warrington John; 2/5/2020. $265,000
990 E Oak Road, Petitie Deborah L Larosa; Petitie Stephen A; Vassallo Chelcie; Vassallo James; 2/6/2020. $222,000
1101 Maple Ave, Brucciochi Llc; Fiocchi Nicholas; Bearden Sarah E; Defeo Dante D; 2/6/2020. $161,500
2912 Rome Road, Mayhem Pros Llc; Springer Mark; Brown Amber; 2/6/2020. $180,000
2359 N Delsea Drive, Bank Of New York Fka; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Cwabs Revolving Home Equity Loan Trust &C By Trust By Atty; Johnsen Keith Atty; Jp Morgan Chase Bank Fka; Specialized Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Taniment Construction Llc; 2/6/2020. $121,800
