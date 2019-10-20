Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

87 E Woodland Ave, Brodton June/Atty Lashley James K; 07/01/19. $85,000

1108 Blenheim Ave, Thomas Stephen K Mcnellis Dennis Jason T; 07/02/19. $193,000

1020 Pitney Road, Absecon Manor Nursing Home Assoc Lp Absecon Propco Llc; 07/02/19. $6,300,000

544 New Jersey Ave, 544 New Jersey Ave Llc Absecon; 07/09/19. $203,300

ATLANTIC CITY

101 S Raleigh Ave #732, Joseph Frank Lexington Warwick Llc; 06/20/19. $79,900

1815 Lincoln Ave, Socorro Carlos Bc Real Estate Ventures Llc; 06/20/19. $20,000

800 Adriatic Ave, Atcf Reo Holdings Llc Hem Gary; 06/24/19. $40,500

2834 Atlantic Ave Apt 901, Brighton Towers Condo Assn Inc Choi Young; 06/24/19. $50,000

101 S Plaza Place #1113, Nussbaum Burton L Aschettino Michael P; 06/24/19. $160,000

351 N Harrisburg #353a, Lowe Brian S II Mascaro Patricia; 06/24/19. $35,000

651 N Dr Martin Luther King Blvd, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dys Aneta; 06/24/19. $40,000

1109 Emerson Place, Bond Anne Marie/Admr 1109 Emerson Place Llc; 06/24/19. $52,500

101 Plaza Place #1110, Ranelli John J Reese Stanley; 06/25/19. $277,500

2721 Boardwalk Unit 715, Iatarola Stephen Naumann Robert; 06/25/19. $72,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 3209-1, Shiroff Ac Llc Roehrig Joseph; 06/25/19. $250,000

801 N Indiana Ave, Siddiq Diaab Uddin Jahir; 06/27/19. $85,000

2031 Kuehnle Ave, Stanford Kelly Nicol Aulicino Gregory; 06/27/19. $185,000

3 Oceanic Terrace, Roberts Kathleen M Ireland Charles H Sr; 06/28/19. $30,000

3632 Winchester Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Roy Chandanl; 06/28/19. $51,000

BRIGANTINE

325 43rd St S Unit A, Morrone Dawne M/Exrx Daly Jonmichael J; 06/18/19. $592,500

517 W Shore Drive, Morrell Michael Calcerano John J; 06/18/19. $295,000

255 38th St S, Mastrocola Todd Louis Sr Smith Darrell Jon Jr; 06/18/19. $625,000

229 34th St S Unit B, Toto Charles M Olivo Reinaldo; 06/18/19. $238,000

1419 Sheridan Blvd, Murphy John P Mcgarvey Barry J; 06/18/19. $225,000

159 39th St S, Kuestner Doreen R Folger Brian; 06/18/19. $160,000

8 Beach Cove, Olivieri Frank Owens Heather; 06/19/19. $685,000

4515 W Brigantine Ave, Diblasi Julia Oneill Joseph Jr; 06/19/19. $430,000

806 Lafayette Blvd, Fox Douglas B Lapent Joe P; 06/19/19. $250,000

3318 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1, Arluc Homes Llc Dalonzo Julian; 06/20/19. $249,000

222 N Roosevelt Blvd, Civitella David D Sh Homes Llc; 06/20/19. $278,000

184 40th St S, Mazzoni Michael Bayshore Opportunity Gro; 06/22/19. $157,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit R2, Piserchia James Hertkorn Kathleen A; 06/22/19. $127,138

4036 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Gershman Richard A Russo Stephen J Jr; 06/22/19. $492,500

330 42nd St S Unit A-6, Pezick Robert R Jr Cartwright Dawn; 06/24/19. $169,000

120 Washington Drive, Visciglia Anthony N Gesing Charles A; 06/25/19. $250,000

305 22nd St S, Siciliano Deborah Mt305 Brig Llc; 06/25/19. $450,000

2204 Bayshore Ave, Mastromarino Joseph F III Cameron Jeffrey S; 06/25/19. $450,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit K2, Delacruz Esmeldy Sirico Dominick F; 06/25/19. $90,000

701 Sterling Place, Blair Dorothy M/Exr Brown Douglas H; 06/25/19. $250,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

5496 Chestnut Ave, Falasca Daniel Jr Brownlee Ronald K; 06/24/19. $1,150,000

235 Risa Ave, Dunson Troy Creekview Development Co; 06/24/19. $25,000

4698 E Landis Ave, Schiavo Steven J Belins Robert; 06/27/19. $499,000

1041 Tuckahoe Road, Brandriff Warren Dodge Jr/Exr Mcbride Raymond V; 06/27/19. $35,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

231-233 Philadelphia Ave, Citimortgage Inc Ade Thomas H; 07/01/19. $73,500

549 Chicago Ave, Rundio Alfred E/Atty Jones Dorian D; 07/10/19. $70,000

226 Norfolk Ave, Jensen David W Diascro Susan H; 07/11/19. $105,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

278 Pine Ave, Zentmeyer Charity Harnes William; 06/19/19. $285,000

1795 Mays Landing Somers Point Rod, Atrumbauer Denise Duff Charles; 06/19/19. $85,000

202 Huron Ave, Cherry William W Jr Fonville Darryl W; 06/19/19. $156,000

5089 Spruce Ave, 2017 1 Reo Llc Guardado Borja Eduardo; 06/19/19. $149,350

203 Huron Ave, Bonner Sean P Mcgarry Michael B Jr; 06/19/19. $154,900

201 Iowa Ave, Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan Keaser Bloom Ryan; 06/19/19. $183,000

239 Mystic Drive, Wolpaw Heath Bostinto Lisa; 06/19/19. $435,000

3081 English Creek Road, Egg Harbor English Creek Dg Llc Damaschino Robert Tr; 06/19/19. $2,389,000

531 Glenn Ave, Townsend Kimberly Ordonez Roberto; 06/20/19. $315,000

213 E Kennedy Drive, Amjad Rehman Inc Khan Shahzad A; 06/21/19. $270,000

246 Mallard Lane, Lisinichia Salvatore J Rivera Adaliz; 06/21/19. $202,500

3420 Bargaintown Road, Monihan Richard M Church Lori Kristen; 06/22/19. $568,500

313 Cricket Drive, Hindman Joseph F Lam Wes; 06/22/19. $180,000

104 Jasmine Road, Barrera Marlene Curry Gloria; 06/22/19. $235,000

186 Jeffers Landing Road, Theisen Lisbeth A Griffaton Kevin; 06/24/19. $130,000

303 Longport Blvd, F6 Reichlin Claire H Lorah Daniel; 06/24/19. $40,000

304 Frank Lane, Abreu Emmanuel Smallwood Ryan; 06/24/19. $244,500

236 Mystic Drive, Lally Michael Shah Mahesh; 06/24/19. $120,000

13 Coachman Drive, Cahill Kathleen T Weaver Kenneth; 06/25/19. $357,000

8 Allison Place, Bean Eileen/Exrx Gadikian Garabed J; 06/26/19. $172,000

3018 Ivins Ave, Palermo Cleo Brown Kyle; 06/26/19. $171,400

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

123 Mohican Court, Hill Erica A Dowe Christopher A; 06/19/19. $186,000

19 Brampton St, Guidice Marie Eleana/Tr/Tr Braithwaite Dennis; 06/19/19. $274,000

109 Edgewater Drive, Mccue John Ettus Dorothy; 06/21/19. $74,000

74 Pembrooke Way, Denver William P Bruce Robert; 06/21/19. $206,000

34 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Walter Jeffrey Kenneth; 06/21/19. $279,990

621 Simms Ave, US HUD Blue Sky Prop Llc; 06/22/19. $64,788

731 Fishers Creek Cr, Silver Patricia Rouse Diane; 06/24/19. $82,500

3 Northampton Road, Petti John R Rennie Raymond K; 06/24/19. $216,500

84 Pembrooke Way, Ettus Dorothy Hankins Kenneth F; 06/24/19. $208,000

136 E Mourning Dove Way, Palugod Paul A Otero Alfaro Sergio E; 06/25/19. $212,000

442 Spruce Ave, Darragh Mary Jane L/Atty Donohoe John; 06/25/19. $77,111

487 S Ash Ave, Us Bank Na Torres Alex; 06/26/19. $44,000

507 Oslo Court, Millenium Property Group Inc Lockwood Mary E; 06/26/19. $359,900

112 Justine Lane, Gaetano P Giordano Bldrs Llc Carlo Anthony J; 06/26/19. $245,000

550 Falmouth Court, Lorick Dolores T Booye Earle; 06/26/19. $234,500

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

1534 Hamilton Court, Sdm Properties Llc Cestaro Jill; 06/19/19. $131,000

6305 Philips Ave, Matreshka Llc Foster Michele H; 06/19/19. $144,900

4760 Andorea Drive, Obrien Richard/Exr Muniz Sussette M; 06/19/19. $130,000

130 Knights Bridge Way, Dellane Harry J Dempsey Nicole A; 06/19/19. $262,500

4031 Drosera Ave, Cordle Dan B Jacob Jean Christophe H; 06/19/19. $338,000

1530 Old Egg Harbor Road, Guadalupe Benigno Scheuer Janell; 06/20/19. $144,000

24 Monet Drive, C&C Development Co Llc Sullivan Emily N; 06/20/19. $356,275

6309 Lance Ave, Lbm Real Estate Inv Llc Sandt William W; 06/22/19. $131,000

2414 Primrose Court, Bank Of Ny Mellon Haddad Reem K; 06/22/19. $50,133

130 Lenape Ave, Fannie Mae Thomas Howard L III; 06/22/19. $94,599

126 Marlin Lane, Elsebaey Omar Elsebaey Ali; 06/22/19. $200,000

5903 Berry Drive, Lowery Philip R Rodriguez Domenique M; 06/24/19. $150,000

94 Charleston Circle, White Henry Martino III Pahang Lasker; 06/24/19. $290,000

1555 Madison Court, US Bank Tr Na Mcmanus Barbara; 06/25/19. $94,250

5489 Oak St, US Bank Tr Na Bethke Randall Adam; 06/25/19. $300,000

901 Morningside Drive, Morris Charles James Merlino William A; 06/25/19. $520,000

5909 Hickory St, Lauer Jennifer Diienno David. 06/26/19. $228,500

HAMMONTON

741 Central Ave, Kimble Lisa Sefcik Tyler W; 06/25/19. $285,000

724 9th St, Berger David J Jr Perna Diana; 06/26/19. $55,000

114 Birch Drive, US Bank Na Martinez Carlos E; 06/26/19. $297,100

11 Kings Lane, Williams Barbara Lee Williams Jordan; 06/27/19. $200,000

299 Messina Ave, Kehler Matthew Thomas Guerrero Antonio M; 06/28/19. $194,900

241 S Grand St, Grasso Joseph J Betzale Thomas W; 06/28/19. $260,000

35 S Chew Road, Baviera Anthony S Castaneda Noe; 06/28/19. $199,000

869 12th St, Bank Of Ny Mellon Cherry Premier Prop Llc; 06/28/19. $72,539

LINWOOD

301 W Frances Ave, Previti Randles Brynn N Previti Robert Ian; 06/22/19. $240,000

318 Poplar Ave, Clark Teri A Depaola Rosetta; 06/27/19. $161,500

110 Carol Road, Erlandson Carl A Verna Zachary; 06/28/19. $305,000

MARGATE

106 N Madison Ave Unit C, Anolik Robert Zangrilli Michael S; 06/21/19. $475,000

616 N Clermont Ave, Kovacsik Justin Mooney Edward D Jr; 06/24/19. $650,000

15 S Thurlow Ave, Kavky Michael Buckley Jeremiah; 06/24/19. $1,338,000

25 East Drive, Giustino Claire Zarett Eliott H; 06/24/19. $558,000

110 N Huntington Ave, Balara Donna Davis James; 06/25/19. $340,000

205 N Jefferson Ave Unit C, Fitchett Dianne Susan Schneck Karen E; 06/25/19. $629,000

12-14 S Decatur Ave, Sandler Carolyn P/Atty Brown Kathleen; 06/26/19. $247,000

201 N Coolidge Ave Unit A8, Salvo Robert Facciolo Joseph Vincent; 06/27/19. $172,000

202 N Union Ave, North Peak Holdings Llc Ryder John P; 06/28/19. $920,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

251 Weymouth Ave, American Equity Fund Inc Hope Clive D; 06/19/19. $55,000

3715 Nesco Road, Bridel Bryan Rubino Gerri L; 06/20/19. $345,000

922 Elwood Road, Byers Robert E Vega Reinaldo; 06/25/19. $400,000

416 Darmstadt Ave, Open Door Of Faith Inc Casa Desalvacion Ministries In; 06/27/19. $125,000

NORTHFIELD

303 W Revere Ave, Cafiero Christopher M Henry Steven M; 06/22/19. $239,000

216 W Revere Ave, Bogner Kyle W Repici Matthew; 06/22/19. $227,500

225 Fairbanks Ave, Brass Investment Group Llc Nguyen Tan; 06/24/19. $189,000

427 W Revere Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Eble Stephen A; 06/24/19. $145,000

144 E Revere Ave, Marinelli Audrey K Gulick Katherine; 06/24/19. $205,000

6 E Rosedale Ave, Staino Diana E Walsh Remy M; 06/26/19. $192,000

2707 Shore Road, Bandi Property Mgmt Llc Platt Michael; 06/26/19. $92,000

217 Roosevelt Ave, Demaria Richard Jr Burke Jennifer; 06/28/19. $197,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1320 N Main St, Delesantro Marietta B/Atty Martinez; Andres; 06/22/19. $120,000

18 Pacific Ave, Martinez Arelys Chavez Morlas Isabel E; 06/22/19. $99,700

6 W Lindley Ave, Matos Luz Guerrero Melvin O; 06/22/19. $115,000

82 Orchards, Galindez Elma V Rehani Laith; 06/22/19. $43,000

507 S Main St, Enliven Homes Llc Husseen Iqbal; 06/24/19. $49,000

1408 Jefferson Ave, Vargas Luis Moya Perez Garcia Rosa M; 06/24/19. $126,500

205 Tremont Ave, Batista Lidia F Bedrock Realty Group Llc; 06/25/19. $40,000

331 E Bayview Ave, Giordano Michael K New Jersey Dep; 06/26/19. $129,000

930 Linden Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Rivera Victor Leonel; 06/26/19. $53,500

700 Church St, Caliber Home Loans Inc Mancuso Andrew M; 06/27/19. $117,500

17 N New Road, Nelson Lee Donna Adkins William; 06/28/19. $45,000

1169 Iowa Ave, Kirov Vencislav Marinov Izvorski Kaloyan; 06/28/19. $109,725

101 W Brighton Ave, Bank Of America Na Rios Marcelo; 06/28/19. $25,000

SOMERS POINT

34 Higbee Ave, Osner Alan F Kennedy Kevin S; 06/19/19. $325,000

176 Bala Drive, Quinn John J Sharpe Matthew C; 06/19/19. $151,000

641 Fifth St, Tinucci Raymond Faust Tinucci Lynn M; 06/19/19. $165,000

168 1/2 Pierson Ave, Clark Crandall A Negroni Jose; 06/22/19. $220,000

115 Pleasant Ave, Mitala Andrew Zanoni Matthew Boyd; 06/22/19. $455,000

206 Harbour Cove Unit 206, Ferry Kurt Oleary David H; 06/24/19. $410,000

116 Bala Drive, Berlin Josephine Ann Crawford Mitchell B; 06/25/19. $163,000

214 Pennsylvania Ave, Dassler Richard Breslau Jason; 06/26/19. $160,000

VENTNOR

20 N Baton Rouge Ave, Martone Eugene/Admr Baton Rouge Prop Llc; 06/22/19. $25,000

114 S Cambridge Ave, Zatz Susan 114 S Cambridge Avenue Llc; 06/22/19. $1,825,000

10 N Baton Rouge Ave, Antosca Phyllis R Gaspari Jill; 06/24/19. $125,000

5003 Winchester Ave, Meinzer Christopher H Mcminn William K; 06/25/19. $150,000

2 N Oxford Ave, Trivedi Manish N Zaontz Mark; 06/27/19. $775,000

106 N Avolyn Ave, Disilvestro Louis Caldwell Daniel; 06/27/19. $200,000

210 N Washington Ave, Leone Richard G 210 N Washington Llc; 06/27/19. $380,000

100 S Dudley Ave, Pompa Christian/Atty Burstein William H; 06/28/19. $967,500

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

69 Cape May Ave, Kelly Daniel Frascatore Anthony J; 06/17/19. $229,000

40 Tuckahoe Road, Federal National Mtg Assn Bates Wesley; 06/21/19. $95,077

Cape May County

AVALON

293 20th St, Bech William L Mc Candless Michael; 6/2019. $405,000

65 W 34th St, Paterno James L Av6534 LLC; 6/2019. $2,300,000

161 31st St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Sweeney Edward J III; 6/2019. $2,650,000

6580 Greenan Road, Burtnett Alfred C Sallade Brian C; 6/2019. $3,150,000

CAPE MAY

501 Beach Ave, Quinn James L Beebe Raymond N; 6/2019. $105,000

1131 C Virginia Ave, Wetherill William G Jr Doherty William G; 6/2019. $280,000

507 Washington St, Tischler Barry Tehseen Farhat; 6/2019. $325,000

1033 Lafayette St, Potkovac Suzette A Sloan David H; 6/2019. $490,000

448 W Perry St, Vikingstad Eric Mortimer William P; 6/2019. $525,000

1305 Cape May Ave, Sigmund Thomas F Stone Harbor R.E. Devs LLC; 6/2019. $815,000

924 Kearney St, Tamsen J Rice Exr Merenich John; 6/2019. $860,000

CAPE MAY POINT

509 C Pearl Ave, Jameson E Carlton Holum Solveig A; 6/2019. $450,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

176 Sunset Road, Bright Donnalee Exr Germanio William P; 6/2019. $170,000

4 Alexandra Way, Tokarczyk Michael S Collins Ellen; 6/2019. $335,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

400 E Raleigh Ave, Swysz Raymond Donvito Michael; 6/2019. $375,000

9700 Atlantic Ave S-5, Diamond Beach Realty LLC Musho Leslie J; $521,500

300 W Spruce Ave, Vaccaro Maryann Brady Kevin T; 6/2019. $770,000

902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Brown John H III; 6/2019. $850,000

3 Vacation Road, Findley Lisa Exr Findley Lisa; 6/2018. $45,000

152 Pinetree Drive, Kavalus Joseph Spencer Lee Bruce; 6/2019. $135,000

145 E Atlantic Ave, Sjolund Eric O’Neill Bridget G; 6/2019. $169,500

211 E Hudson Ave, C Pawlus Enterprises LLC Mazzotta Lorraine; 6/2019. $169,900

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

66 Wynndemere Court, Mal Real Estate LLC Benjamin Thomas S; 6/2019. $260,000

201 Tidewater Ave, Carman Scott C Bachman Richard W; 6/2019. $264,500

104 Sawgrass Court, Grillo Domenic S Trust Scheer Richard F; 6/2019. $275,000

34 Cynwyd Drive, Kowalski David J Sykes Jared C; 6/2019. $350,000

704 Poplar Ave, Deutsche Bnk Natl Trust Co Alvelo Nelson Jr; 6/2019. $105,250

303 Shunpike Road, Ross Denham Inv LLC Schafer Jeffrey; 6/2019. $170,000

2 Cypress Drive, US Bank Ntnl AssTrust Pfander Allison Z; 6/2019. $190,000

118 38th St, Mtglq Inv Lp Pekofsky Britta; 6/2019. $236,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

500 Kennedy Drive, Bradish William M Dearnley Joseph M; 6/2019. $218,000

642 W Pine Ave, Uhland John M Jr Schmidt Valentine M IV; 6/2019. $220,000

234 E 17th Ave Un B, Patton Russell W Thomas John S; 6/2019. $367,500

317 E 24th Ave Un C, Zabransky Wesley Kelly Paul J; 6/2019. $395,000

202 W 7th Ave, Fetsick John J Jr &C Baehr Emil L; 6/2019. $398,000

419 E 5th Ave, Bauers Bessie Jane O’Donnell Brian; 6/2019. $441,000

513 E 14th Ave, Brady Kevin T Sedlock Stephen E; 6/2019. $699,900

2407 New York Ave, Boos Callie M Sauter Gary; 6/2019. $100,000

120-22 E 13th Ave, Palladino Tracy Connors William P; 6/2019. $110,000

138 E Chestnut St, Hillgen Christine D Hahn Kathleen; 6/2019. $124,500

OCEAN CITY

840 Ocean Ave, Dix Gregory G Jr Newell Brandon; 6/2019. $70,000

1110 Wesley Ave, Gloway Joanne M Flynn Michael Thomas; 6/2019. $105,000

500 Bay Ave Un 203 S, Santella Joseph Broadley Caren; 6/2019. $265,000

1114 Bayfront, Petrella Alexander Applegate Jacqueline; 6/2019. 6/2019. $272,000

913 Palen Ave, Araujo Gordon E Mc Donnell Francis; 6/2019. $275,000

1217 West Ave, Di Giacomo Ronald Ross Anthony; 6/2019. $300,000

322 Boardwalk, Earnest Christopher T Herting Jon D; 6/2019. $328,000

500 Bay Ave, King Charles B Matulewicz Dennis E; 6/2019. $329,900

7 Bonita Court, Rein Janice Etedali Anthony; 6/2019. $351,050

3052-54 West Ave Un A, Falciani Michael R Mc Garrigle Michael J; 6/2019. $373,000

509 E 16th St, Molyneaux Dennis J Croce Denise; 6/2019. $392,500

19 Genoa Court, Crane Karen M O’Neill Kelly A; 6/2019. $397,500

1117 Simpson Ave, JR Hendrix & ME Hendrix Irr Tr Marchione Alexander Al; 6/2019. $400,000

942 Pleasure Ave, Choriw Dean Solipaca Paula L; 6/2019. $410,000

2134 Haven Ave, Mc Clernan James J Catini Anthony J; 6/2019. $415,000

1001 Simpson Ave, Longo Frank Gesler Andrew; 6/2019. $420,000

322 Boardwalk Un 112, Bond Thomas R Rowan Daniel A; 6/2019. $432,500

SEA ISLE CITY

5512 Landis Ave South Un, Fuscellaro Bernard Pollner Michael; 6/2019. $777,500

15 73rd St West Un, Stokes Robert D Shore Marketing LLC; 6/2019. $779,762

305 57th St, Desjadon Roger Vanbuskirk Clark R; 6/2019. $833,000

6109 Central Ave, Redfern Ocean LLC Debiase Peter P; 6/2019. $915,000

12 60th St North Un, Oceans 12 LLC Martin Marie; 6/2019. $2,275,000

STONE HARBOR

9611 Sunset Drive, Stine Anna Mae Hemcher Mark; 6/2019. $291,000

9501 Sunset Drive, Donald Sanford S Brookmawr LLC; 6/2019. $500,000

11601 Paradise Drive, Hand Anne P Est Ruskey John; 6/2019. $2,600,000

10415 Golden Gate Road, Mc Dermott James M Jr 10415 Golden Gate Dr LLC; 6/2019. $3,575,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1463 Stagecoach Road, Chisholm James R Stanley Michael; 6/2019. $308,900

4 Sparks Court, Doll Susan H Johnson Erik L; 6/2019. $360,000

1002 Willetts Road, Rihl Amy Weber Joseph; 6/3029. $485,000

WILDWOOD

316 E Bennett Ave Un 6, Schleider Robert Thomas Adrienne E; 6/2019. $350,000

2907 Park Blvd, Boyle Eamonn Mc Govern Elisha; 6/2019. $102,000

221 E Pine Ave, Perez Edward J Schadder Kevin C; 6/2019. $228,000

630 W Maple Ave, US Bank Na Trust Schuch Francis; 6/2019. $256,000

410 W Young Ave Un A, Link Michael K Trench Richard; 6/2019. $259,000

WILDWOOD CREST

9905 Seapointe Blvd, Weinschenk Carl L Subramaniam Anand; 6/2019. $360,000

132 W Wisteria Road, Peter Scott D Doogan Ryan M; 6/2019. $515,000

5606 Lake Road, Schufreider Anthony G Belisario Martin G; 6/2019. $1,250,000

410 E St Paul’s Ave #1, Dwyer Hugh Sutherlin Diana; 6/2019. $84,000

404 E Denver Ave, Heim Herman J Jr Summers Norman A; 6/2019. $120,000

208 E Miami Ave Un A, Carr James Schaffhauser Michael; 6/2019. $310,000

WOODBINE

Lot 1 Block 6, Perkins Colin K Exr Fellenbaum Thomas; 6/2019. $128,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

20 Twin Oaks Drive, Sherwood At Twin Oaks Llc, Boyd Harrie; 6/3/2019. $162,900

101 Church St, Cim Trust; Mr Cooper Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba By Atty; US Bank Trust By Atty, Drake III Llc; 6/4/2019. $25,500

MILLVILLE

2241 Shamrock Lane, Walter George F; Walter Sandra G, Arcieri Gina Marie; Mccormick James P; 5/8/2019. $249,000

303 N 9th St, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Meischke Kelley Sue; Meischke Lynford John; 5/9/2019. $33,540

113 N 3rd St, Still Pamela, Nsp Residential Llc; 5/10/2019. $46,639.82

113 N 3rd St, Nsp Residential Llc, Still Pamela M; 5/10/2019. $66,727.48

423 Carmel Road, Mitchell David; Mitchell Sheila, Lawler Traci; Wielgus Dylan; 5/10/2019. $10,000

906 Buck St, Beltway Capital Management Llc; Mccormick 106 Llc, Parker Marvin; 5/10/2019. $14,500

2422 Linden Court, Cheli Amanda N Fka; Platt Amanda N; Platt Brandon M, Berry Timothy S; 5/10/2019. $190,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

13 Dogwood Drive, Fogle Beatrice C Est; Fogle Sherri L; Fogle Walter W Jr, Garrison Andrew D; Garrison Sara H; 5/14/2019. $189,000

30 N Central Avenue, Meehan Heather M; Meehan Jeffrey S, Ojukwu Dana Marie; Ojukwu Justice U; 5/16/2019. $119,900

257 Cornwell Dr, Bertrucci Tammie L; Bertucci Vincent F Jr, Bertucci Anthony J; 5/22/2019. $245,000

VINELAND

121 S Sixth St, Ziyadeh Naser, Hf Property Management & Construction Llc, 5/21/2019, $37,000.00

38 W Park Ave, Costantino Alfred Est; Costantino Jane Est By Exec; Costantino Michael Exec, Asm Properties Llc; 5/21/2019. $139,000

1261 Chimes Terrace, New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Mcclaskey Marc; 5/21/2019. $99,750

240 W Oak Road, Bird Rene Paul Aka; Loiseau Rene Paul Aka, Clark Tywone G Sr; 5/22/2019. $87,550

813 Cheltenham Dr, Vitalo Doreen, Robles Liz N; Rodriguez Jose M; 5/22/2019. $106,000

1081 Rae Drive, Equus One Llc; Spinelli Michael, Gould Tamaya R; 5/22/2019. $172,000

10 Columbia Ave, Janetta Carie, Mercado Carlos A; Mercado Kristi E; 5/22/2019. $152,500

4002 S Lincoln Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Hernandez Lizet; Hernandez Tomas; 5/22/2019. $145,000

2699 London Lane, Sherwood Forest Homes Llc, Ortez-Andrade Isaias S; Reyes-Ferman Sandre E; 5/22/2019. $286,000

3018 Candlewood Drive, Yacovelli Barbara, Fiorani Elizabeth; 5/22/2019. $215,000

735 S Main Road Unit 33, Cauthen Olympia M By Atty; Cauthen Wilbur Laney Est; Mercogliana Vincent Atty, Smith Glenn I; Smith Joan M; 5/23/2019. $92,000

88 S Myrtle St, Mastr Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-He2 By Trust By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Go America Llc; 5/23/2019. $11,369

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

628 E Bay Ave, 4/2019. $141,500

9 Stern Court, 4/2019. $210,000

12 Jameshollow Drive, 4/2019. $135,000

3 Raccoon Lane, 4/2019. $303,500

47 Woodchuck Drive, 4/2019. $300,000

33 Fawcett Blvd, 4/2019. $306,862

161 Schooner Ave, 4/2019. $152,000

58 Windward Drive, 4/2019. $98,734

6 Deer Run Drive North, 4/2019. $120,000

7 Orchid Lane, 4/2019. $210,000

81 Freedom Hills Drive, 4/2019. $339,000

13a Emerald Drive, 4/2019. $130,000

22 Chance Drive, 4/2019. $365,900

22 Pine Oak Blvd, 4/2019. $147,000

58 Windward Drive, 4/2019. $115,000

62 Pine Oak Blvd, 4/2019. $175,000

3 Nantucket Ave, 4/2019. $319,990

65 Woodchuck Drive, 4/2019. $344,990

9 Commodore Court, 4/2019. $90,000

9 Commodore Court, 4/2019. $114,000

1 Arms Court, 4/2019. $146,500

2 Osprey Place, 4/2019. $227,500

661 E Bay Ave, 4/2019. $247,000

16 Sparrow Lane, 4/2019. $205,000

19 Orchid Lane, 4/2019. $340,000

37 Mediterranean Court, 4/2019. $117,495

6 Forest Lake Court, 4/2019. $280,000

107 Pine Oak Blvd, 4/2019. $172,500

2 Wadsworth Place, 4/2019. $237,742

94 Barnegat Blvd, 4/2019. $120,000

143 Emerson Lane, 4/2019. $120,000

996 W Bay Ave, 4/2019. $125,000

13 Hatteras Way, 4/2019. $240,000

290 S Main St, 4/2019. $136,000

75 Lamp Post Drive, 4/2019. $243,400

20 Anchor Road, 4/2019. $98,000

111 Barnegat Blvd, 4/2019. $111,000

14 Pomona Drive, 4/2019. $239,900

4 James Hollow Drive, 4/2019. $239,900

10 Heather Way, 4/2019. $330,000

125 Mission Way, 4/2019. $230,000

19 Chestnut Way Circle, 4/2019. $190,000

5 Pond View Circle, 4/2019. $180,000

10a Opal Court Unit A, 4/2019. $116,110

4 Woodlake Court, 4/2019. $230,000

2 Duxbury Lane, 4/2019. $245,000

110 Harborage Place, 4/2019. $480,000

15 Deer Run Drive N, 4/2019. $138,000

169 Emerson Lane, 4/2019. $315,000

BEACH HAVEN

420 Eighth St, 4/2019. $695,000

327 Engleside Ave, 4/2019. $615,000

126 Seventh St, 4/2019. $999,999

805 S Atlantic Ave, 4/2019. $2,150,000

810 Bay Club Lane West Unit 3, 4/2019. $913,000

310 West Ave, 4/2019. $485,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

136 Dinner Point Ave, 4/2019. $96,600

171 Silver Lake Drive, 4/2019. $250,000

124 Thomas Ave, 4/2019. $85,000

668 Julian Court, 4/2019. $151,000

233 Main St, 4/2019. $210,000

HARVEY CEDARS

8601 Jamaica Lane, 4/2019. $850,000

8 E Gloucester Ave, 4/2019. $2,060,000

10 Kinsey Lane, 4/2019. $900,000

3 Warwick Ave, 4/2019. $901,775

LACEY TOWNSHIP

952 Mallard Drive, 4/2019. $135,000

1224 Taurus Court, 4/2019. $335,000

1805 Binnacle Road, 4/2019. $140,000

901 Sarasota Drive, 4/2019. $265,000

10 Gladstone St, 4/2019. $603,088

1118 Capstan Drive, 4/2019. $325,000

1737 Parkside Drive, 4/2019. $200,000

207 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $447,909

308 Lawrence Drive, 4/2019. $147,000

505 Crosswick Ave, 4/2019. $211,300

Spar Drive (vacant land), 4/2019. $246,600

1250 Pensacola Road, 4/2019. $172,000

409 Barramore Ave, 4/2019. $114,000

633 Oakwood Drive, 4/2019. $300,000

836 Sandpiper Drive, 4/2019. $385,000

123 Oakwood Place, 4/2019. $222,500

156 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $532,690

1008 Sarasota Drive, 4/2019. $270,000

1203 Skimmer Court, 4/2019. $370,000

17 Nautilus Blvd, 4/2019. $76,000

418 Sycamore Drive, 4/2019. $218,000

1916 Whitcomb Road, 4/2019. $128,000

542 Brentwood Road, 4/2019. $275,000

61 Sheffield Drive, 4/2019. $190,000

918 Clubhouse Drive, 4/2019. $117,600

117 Sea Bright Road, 4/2019. $225,000

1202 Holly Place, 4/2019. $118,027

1507 Whitcomb Road, 4/2019. $228,000

230 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $402,806

28 Laurel Blvd, 4/2019. $204,900

408 Elizabeth Court, 4/2019. $362,000

730 Montauk Drive, 4/2019. $84,000

733 Lake Barnegat Dr aka 309 Cedar Ave, 4/2019. $275,000

1016 Anchor Way, 4/2019. $97,500

228 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $451,986

231 Station Dr, 4/2019. $145,000

1101 Albatross Court, 4/2019. $350,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

