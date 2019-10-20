Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
87 E Woodland Ave, Brodton June/Atty Lashley James K; 07/01/19. $85,000
1108 Blenheim Ave, Thomas Stephen K Mcnellis Dennis Jason T; 07/02/19. $193,000
1020 Pitney Road, Absecon Manor Nursing Home Assoc Lp Absecon Propco Llc; 07/02/19. $6,300,000
544 New Jersey Ave, 544 New Jersey Ave Llc Absecon; 07/09/19. $203,300
ATLANTIC CITY
101 S Raleigh Ave #732, Joseph Frank Lexington Warwick Llc; 06/20/19. $79,900
1815 Lincoln Ave, Socorro Carlos Bc Real Estate Ventures Llc; 06/20/19. $20,000
800 Adriatic Ave, Atcf Reo Holdings Llc Hem Gary; 06/24/19. $40,500
2834 Atlantic Ave Apt 901, Brighton Towers Condo Assn Inc Choi Young; 06/24/19. $50,000
101 S Plaza Place #1113, Nussbaum Burton L Aschettino Michael P; 06/24/19. $160,000
351 N Harrisburg #353a, Lowe Brian S II Mascaro Patricia; 06/24/19. $35,000
651 N Dr Martin Luther King Blvd, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dys Aneta; 06/24/19. $40,000
1109 Emerson Place, Bond Anne Marie/Admr 1109 Emerson Place Llc; 06/24/19. $52,500
101 Plaza Place #1110, Ranelli John J Reese Stanley; 06/25/19. $277,500
2721 Boardwalk Unit 715, Iatarola Stephen Naumann Robert; 06/25/19. $72,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 3209-1, Shiroff Ac Llc Roehrig Joseph; 06/25/19. $250,000
801 N Indiana Ave, Siddiq Diaab Uddin Jahir; 06/27/19. $85,000
2031 Kuehnle Ave, Stanford Kelly Nicol Aulicino Gregory; 06/27/19. $185,000
3 Oceanic Terrace, Roberts Kathleen M Ireland Charles H Sr; 06/28/19. $30,000
3632 Winchester Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Roy Chandanl; 06/28/19. $51,000
BRIGANTINE
325 43rd St S Unit A, Morrone Dawne M/Exrx Daly Jonmichael J; 06/18/19. $592,500
517 W Shore Drive, Morrell Michael Calcerano John J; 06/18/19. $295,000
255 38th St S, Mastrocola Todd Louis Sr Smith Darrell Jon Jr; 06/18/19. $625,000
229 34th St S Unit B, Toto Charles M Olivo Reinaldo; 06/18/19. $238,000
1419 Sheridan Blvd, Murphy John P Mcgarvey Barry J; 06/18/19. $225,000
159 39th St S, Kuestner Doreen R Folger Brian; 06/18/19. $160,000
8 Beach Cove, Olivieri Frank Owens Heather; 06/19/19. $685,000
4515 W Brigantine Ave, Diblasi Julia Oneill Joseph Jr; 06/19/19. $430,000
806 Lafayette Blvd, Fox Douglas B Lapent Joe P; 06/19/19. $250,000
3318 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1, Arluc Homes Llc Dalonzo Julian; 06/20/19. $249,000
222 N Roosevelt Blvd, Civitella David D Sh Homes Llc; 06/20/19. $278,000
184 40th St S, Mazzoni Michael Bayshore Opportunity Gro; 06/22/19. $157,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit R2, Piserchia James Hertkorn Kathleen A; 06/22/19. $127,138
4036 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Gershman Richard A Russo Stephen J Jr; 06/22/19. $492,500
330 42nd St S Unit A-6, Pezick Robert R Jr Cartwright Dawn; 06/24/19. $169,000
120 Washington Drive, Visciglia Anthony N Gesing Charles A; 06/25/19. $250,000
305 22nd St S, Siciliano Deborah Mt305 Brig Llc; 06/25/19. $450,000
2204 Bayshore Ave, Mastromarino Joseph F III Cameron Jeffrey S; 06/25/19. $450,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit K2, Delacruz Esmeldy Sirico Dominick F; 06/25/19. $90,000
701 Sterling Place, Blair Dorothy M/Exr Brown Douglas H; 06/25/19. $250,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
5496 Chestnut Ave, Falasca Daniel Jr Brownlee Ronald K; 06/24/19. $1,150,000
235 Risa Ave, Dunson Troy Creekview Development Co; 06/24/19. $25,000
4698 E Landis Ave, Schiavo Steven J Belins Robert; 06/27/19. $499,000
1041 Tuckahoe Road, Brandriff Warren Dodge Jr/Exr Mcbride Raymond V; 06/27/19. $35,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
231-233 Philadelphia Ave, Citimortgage Inc Ade Thomas H; 07/01/19. $73,500
549 Chicago Ave, Rundio Alfred E/Atty Jones Dorian D; 07/10/19. $70,000
226 Norfolk Ave, Jensen David W Diascro Susan H; 07/11/19. $105,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
278 Pine Ave, Zentmeyer Charity Harnes William; 06/19/19. $285,000
1795 Mays Landing Somers Point Rod, Atrumbauer Denise Duff Charles; 06/19/19. $85,000
202 Huron Ave, Cherry William W Jr Fonville Darryl W; 06/19/19. $156,000
5089 Spruce Ave, 2017 1 Reo Llc Guardado Borja Eduardo; 06/19/19. $149,350
203 Huron Ave, Bonner Sean P Mcgarry Michael B Jr; 06/19/19. $154,900
201 Iowa Ave, Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan Keaser Bloom Ryan; 06/19/19. $183,000
239 Mystic Drive, Wolpaw Heath Bostinto Lisa; 06/19/19. $435,000
3081 English Creek Road, Egg Harbor English Creek Dg Llc Damaschino Robert Tr; 06/19/19. $2,389,000
531 Glenn Ave, Townsend Kimberly Ordonez Roberto; 06/20/19. $315,000
213 E Kennedy Drive, Amjad Rehman Inc Khan Shahzad A; 06/21/19. $270,000
246 Mallard Lane, Lisinichia Salvatore J Rivera Adaliz; 06/21/19. $202,500
3420 Bargaintown Road, Monihan Richard M Church Lori Kristen; 06/22/19. $568,500
313 Cricket Drive, Hindman Joseph F Lam Wes; 06/22/19. $180,000
104 Jasmine Road, Barrera Marlene Curry Gloria; 06/22/19. $235,000
186 Jeffers Landing Road, Theisen Lisbeth A Griffaton Kevin; 06/24/19. $130,000
303 Longport Blvd, F6 Reichlin Claire H Lorah Daniel; 06/24/19. $40,000
304 Frank Lane, Abreu Emmanuel Smallwood Ryan; 06/24/19. $244,500
236 Mystic Drive, Lally Michael Shah Mahesh; 06/24/19. $120,000
13 Coachman Drive, Cahill Kathleen T Weaver Kenneth; 06/25/19. $357,000
8 Allison Place, Bean Eileen/Exrx Gadikian Garabed J; 06/26/19. $172,000
3018 Ivins Ave, Palermo Cleo Brown Kyle; 06/26/19. $171,400
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
123 Mohican Court, Hill Erica A Dowe Christopher A; 06/19/19. $186,000
19 Brampton St, Guidice Marie Eleana/Tr/Tr Braithwaite Dennis; 06/19/19. $274,000
109 Edgewater Drive, Mccue John Ettus Dorothy; 06/21/19. $74,000
74 Pembrooke Way, Denver William P Bruce Robert; 06/21/19. $206,000
34 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Walter Jeffrey Kenneth; 06/21/19. $279,990
621 Simms Ave, US HUD Blue Sky Prop Llc; 06/22/19. $64,788
731 Fishers Creek Cr, Silver Patricia Rouse Diane; 06/24/19. $82,500
3 Northampton Road, Petti John R Rennie Raymond K; 06/24/19. $216,500
84 Pembrooke Way, Ettus Dorothy Hankins Kenneth F; 06/24/19. $208,000
136 E Mourning Dove Way, Palugod Paul A Otero Alfaro Sergio E; 06/25/19. $212,000
442 Spruce Ave, Darragh Mary Jane L/Atty Donohoe John; 06/25/19. $77,111
487 S Ash Ave, Us Bank Na Torres Alex; 06/26/19. $44,000
507 Oslo Court, Millenium Property Group Inc Lockwood Mary E; 06/26/19. $359,900
112 Justine Lane, Gaetano P Giordano Bldrs Llc Carlo Anthony J; 06/26/19. $245,000
550 Falmouth Court, Lorick Dolores T Booye Earle; 06/26/19. $234,500
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
1534 Hamilton Court, Sdm Properties Llc Cestaro Jill; 06/19/19. $131,000
6305 Philips Ave, Matreshka Llc Foster Michele H; 06/19/19. $144,900
4760 Andorea Drive, Obrien Richard/Exr Muniz Sussette M; 06/19/19. $130,000
130 Knights Bridge Way, Dellane Harry J Dempsey Nicole A; 06/19/19. $262,500
4031 Drosera Ave, Cordle Dan B Jacob Jean Christophe H; 06/19/19. $338,000
1530 Old Egg Harbor Road, Guadalupe Benigno Scheuer Janell; 06/20/19. $144,000
24 Monet Drive, C&C Development Co Llc Sullivan Emily N; 06/20/19. $356,275
6309 Lance Ave, Lbm Real Estate Inv Llc Sandt William W; 06/22/19. $131,000
2414 Primrose Court, Bank Of Ny Mellon Haddad Reem K; 06/22/19. $50,133
130 Lenape Ave, Fannie Mae Thomas Howard L III; 06/22/19. $94,599
126 Marlin Lane, Elsebaey Omar Elsebaey Ali; 06/22/19. $200,000
5903 Berry Drive, Lowery Philip R Rodriguez Domenique M; 06/24/19. $150,000
94 Charleston Circle, White Henry Martino III Pahang Lasker; 06/24/19. $290,000
1555 Madison Court, US Bank Tr Na Mcmanus Barbara; 06/25/19. $94,250
5489 Oak St, US Bank Tr Na Bethke Randall Adam; 06/25/19. $300,000
901 Morningside Drive, Morris Charles James Merlino William A; 06/25/19. $520,000
5909 Hickory St, Lauer Jennifer Diienno David. 06/26/19. $228,500
HAMMONTON
741 Central Ave, Kimble Lisa Sefcik Tyler W; 06/25/19. $285,000
724 9th St, Berger David J Jr Perna Diana; 06/26/19. $55,000
114 Birch Drive, US Bank Na Martinez Carlos E; 06/26/19. $297,100
11 Kings Lane, Williams Barbara Lee Williams Jordan; 06/27/19. $200,000
299 Messina Ave, Kehler Matthew Thomas Guerrero Antonio M; 06/28/19. $194,900
241 S Grand St, Grasso Joseph J Betzale Thomas W; 06/28/19. $260,000
35 S Chew Road, Baviera Anthony S Castaneda Noe; 06/28/19. $199,000
869 12th St, Bank Of Ny Mellon Cherry Premier Prop Llc; 06/28/19. $72,539
LINWOOD
301 W Frances Ave, Previti Randles Brynn N Previti Robert Ian; 06/22/19. $240,000
318 Poplar Ave, Clark Teri A Depaola Rosetta; 06/27/19. $161,500
110 Carol Road, Erlandson Carl A Verna Zachary; 06/28/19. $305,000
MARGATE
106 N Madison Ave Unit C, Anolik Robert Zangrilli Michael S; 06/21/19. $475,000
616 N Clermont Ave, Kovacsik Justin Mooney Edward D Jr; 06/24/19. $650,000
15 S Thurlow Ave, Kavky Michael Buckley Jeremiah; 06/24/19. $1,338,000
25 East Drive, Giustino Claire Zarett Eliott H; 06/24/19. $558,000
110 N Huntington Ave, Balara Donna Davis James; 06/25/19. $340,000
205 N Jefferson Ave Unit C, Fitchett Dianne Susan Schneck Karen E; 06/25/19. $629,000
12-14 S Decatur Ave, Sandler Carolyn P/Atty Brown Kathleen; 06/26/19. $247,000
201 N Coolidge Ave Unit A8, Salvo Robert Facciolo Joseph Vincent; 06/27/19. $172,000
202 N Union Ave, North Peak Holdings Llc Ryder John P; 06/28/19. $920,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
251 Weymouth Ave, American Equity Fund Inc Hope Clive D; 06/19/19. $55,000
3715 Nesco Road, Bridel Bryan Rubino Gerri L; 06/20/19. $345,000
922 Elwood Road, Byers Robert E Vega Reinaldo; 06/25/19. $400,000
416 Darmstadt Ave, Open Door Of Faith Inc Casa Desalvacion Ministries In; 06/27/19. $125,000
NORTHFIELD
303 W Revere Ave, Cafiero Christopher M Henry Steven M; 06/22/19. $239,000
216 W Revere Ave, Bogner Kyle W Repici Matthew; 06/22/19. $227,500
225 Fairbanks Ave, Brass Investment Group Llc Nguyen Tan; 06/24/19. $189,000
427 W Revere Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Eble Stephen A; 06/24/19. $145,000
144 E Revere Ave, Marinelli Audrey K Gulick Katherine; 06/24/19. $205,000
6 E Rosedale Ave, Staino Diana E Walsh Remy M; 06/26/19. $192,000
2707 Shore Road, Bandi Property Mgmt Llc Platt Michael; 06/26/19. $92,000
217 Roosevelt Ave, Demaria Richard Jr Burke Jennifer; 06/28/19. $197,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1320 N Main St, Delesantro Marietta B/Atty Martinez; Andres; 06/22/19. $120,000
18 Pacific Ave, Martinez Arelys Chavez Morlas Isabel E; 06/22/19. $99,700
6 W Lindley Ave, Matos Luz Guerrero Melvin O; 06/22/19. $115,000
82 Orchards, Galindez Elma V Rehani Laith; 06/22/19. $43,000
507 S Main St, Enliven Homes Llc Husseen Iqbal; 06/24/19. $49,000
1408 Jefferson Ave, Vargas Luis Moya Perez Garcia Rosa M; 06/24/19. $126,500
205 Tremont Ave, Batista Lidia F Bedrock Realty Group Llc; 06/25/19. $40,000
331 E Bayview Ave, Giordano Michael K New Jersey Dep; 06/26/19. $129,000
930 Linden Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Rivera Victor Leonel; 06/26/19. $53,500
700 Church St, Caliber Home Loans Inc Mancuso Andrew M; 06/27/19. $117,500
17 N New Road, Nelson Lee Donna Adkins William; 06/28/19. $45,000
1169 Iowa Ave, Kirov Vencislav Marinov Izvorski Kaloyan; 06/28/19. $109,725
101 W Brighton Ave, Bank Of America Na Rios Marcelo; 06/28/19. $25,000
SOMERS POINT
34 Higbee Ave, Osner Alan F Kennedy Kevin S; 06/19/19. $325,000
176 Bala Drive, Quinn John J Sharpe Matthew C; 06/19/19. $151,000
641 Fifth St, Tinucci Raymond Faust Tinucci Lynn M; 06/19/19. $165,000
168 1/2 Pierson Ave, Clark Crandall A Negroni Jose; 06/22/19. $220,000
115 Pleasant Ave, Mitala Andrew Zanoni Matthew Boyd; 06/22/19. $455,000
206 Harbour Cove Unit 206, Ferry Kurt Oleary David H; 06/24/19. $410,000
116 Bala Drive, Berlin Josephine Ann Crawford Mitchell B; 06/25/19. $163,000
214 Pennsylvania Ave, Dassler Richard Breslau Jason; 06/26/19. $160,000
VENTNOR
20 N Baton Rouge Ave, Martone Eugene/Admr Baton Rouge Prop Llc; 06/22/19. $25,000
114 S Cambridge Ave, Zatz Susan 114 S Cambridge Avenue Llc; 06/22/19. $1,825,000
10 N Baton Rouge Ave, Antosca Phyllis R Gaspari Jill; 06/24/19. $125,000
5003 Winchester Ave, Meinzer Christopher H Mcminn William K; 06/25/19. $150,000
2 N Oxford Ave, Trivedi Manish N Zaontz Mark; 06/27/19. $775,000
106 N Avolyn Ave, Disilvestro Louis Caldwell Daniel; 06/27/19. $200,000
210 N Washington Ave, Leone Richard G 210 N Washington Llc; 06/27/19. $380,000
100 S Dudley Ave, Pompa Christian/Atty Burstein William H; 06/28/19. $967,500
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
69 Cape May Ave, Kelly Daniel Frascatore Anthony J; 06/17/19. $229,000
40 Tuckahoe Road, Federal National Mtg Assn Bates Wesley; 06/21/19. $95,077
Cape May County
AVALON
293 20th St, Bech William L Mc Candless Michael; 6/2019. $405,000
65 W 34th St, Paterno James L Av6534 LLC; 6/2019. $2,300,000
161 31st St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Sweeney Edward J III; 6/2019. $2,650,000
6580 Greenan Road, Burtnett Alfred C Sallade Brian C; 6/2019. $3,150,000
CAPE MAY
501 Beach Ave, Quinn James L Beebe Raymond N; 6/2019. $105,000
1131 C Virginia Ave, Wetherill William G Jr Doherty William G; 6/2019. $280,000
507 Washington St, Tischler Barry Tehseen Farhat; 6/2019. $325,000
1033 Lafayette St, Potkovac Suzette A Sloan David H; 6/2019. $490,000
448 W Perry St, Vikingstad Eric Mortimer William P; 6/2019. $525,000
1305 Cape May Ave, Sigmund Thomas F Stone Harbor R.E. Devs LLC; 6/2019. $815,000
924 Kearney St, Tamsen J Rice Exr Merenich John; 6/2019. $860,000
CAPE MAY POINT
509 C Pearl Ave, Jameson E Carlton Holum Solveig A; 6/2019. $450,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
176 Sunset Road, Bright Donnalee Exr Germanio William P; 6/2019. $170,000
4 Alexandra Way, Tokarczyk Michael S Collins Ellen; 6/2019. $335,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
400 E Raleigh Ave, Swysz Raymond Donvito Michael; 6/2019. $375,000
9700 Atlantic Ave S-5, Diamond Beach Realty LLC Musho Leslie J; $521,500
300 W Spruce Ave, Vaccaro Maryann Brady Kevin T; 6/2019. $770,000
902 Ocean Drive, Webco Associates Inc Brown John H III; 6/2019. $850,000
3 Vacation Road, Findley Lisa Exr Findley Lisa; 6/2018. $45,000
152 Pinetree Drive, Kavalus Joseph Spencer Lee Bruce; 6/2019. $135,000
145 E Atlantic Ave, Sjolund Eric O’Neill Bridget G; 6/2019. $169,500
211 E Hudson Ave, C Pawlus Enterprises LLC Mazzotta Lorraine; 6/2019. $169,900
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
66 Wynndemere Court, Mal Real Estate LLC Benjamin Thomas S; 6/2019. $260,000
201 Tidewater Ave, Carman Scott C Bachman Richard W; 6/2019. $264,500
104 Sawgrass Court, Grillo Domenic S Trust Scheer Richard F; 6/2019. $275,000
34 Cynwyd Drive, Kowalski David J Sykes Jared C; 6/2019. $350,000
704 Poplar Ave, Deutsche Bnk Natl Trust Co Alvelo Nelson Jr; 6/2019. $105,250
303 Shunpike Road, Ross Denham Inv LLC Schafer Jeffrey; 6/2019. $170,000
2 Cypress Drive, US Bank Ntnl AssTrust Pfander Allison Z; 6/2019. $190,000
118 38th St, Mtglq Inv Lp Pekofsky Britta; 6/2019. $236,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
500 Kennedy Drive, Bradish William M Dearnley Joseph M; 6/2019. $218,000
642 W Pine Ave, Uhland John M Jr Schmidt Valentine M IV; 6/2019. $220,000
234 E 17th Ave Un B, Patton Russell W Thomas John S; 6/2019. $367,500
317 E 24th Ave Un C, Zabransky Wesley Kelly Paul J; 6/2019. $395,000
202 W 7th Ave, Fetsick John J Jr &C Baehr Emil L; 6/2019. $398,000
419 E 5th Ave, Bauers Bessie Jane O’Donnell Brian; 6/2019. $441,000
513 E 14th Ave, Brady Kevin T Sedlock Stephen E; 6/2019. $699,900
2407 New York Ave, Boos Callie M Sauter Gary; 6/2019. $100,000
120-22 E 13th Ave, Palladino Tracy Connors William P; 6/2019. $110,000
138 E Chestnut St, Hillgen Christine D Hahn Kathleen; 6/2019. $124,500
OCEAN CITY
840 Ocean Ave, Dix Gregory G Jr Newell Brandon; 6/2019. $70,000
1110 Wesley Ave, Gloway Joanne M Flynn Michael Thomas; 6/2019. $105,000
500 Bay Ave Un 203 S, Santella Joseph Broadley Caren; 6/2019. $265,000
1114 Bayfront, Petrella Alexander Applegate Jacqueline; 6/2019. 6/2019. $272,000
913 Palen Ave, Araujo Gordon E Mc Donnell Francis; 6/2019. $275,000
1217 West Ave, Di Giacomo Ronald Ross Anthony; 6/2019. $300,000
322 Boardwalk, Earnest Christopher T Herting Jon D; 6/2019. $328,000
500 Bay Ave, King Charles B Matulewicz Dennis E; 6/2019. $329,900
7 Bonita Court, Rein Janice Etedali Anthony; 6/2019. $351,050
3052-54 West Ave Un A, Falciani Michael R Mc Garrigle Michael J; 6/2019. $373,000
509 E 16th St, Molyneaux Dennis J Croce Denise; 6/2019. $392,500
19 Genoa Court, Crane Karen M O’Neill Kelly A; 6/2019. $397,500
1117 Simpson Ave, JR Hendrix & ME Hendrix Irr Tr Marchione Alexander Al; 6/2019. $400,000
942 Pleasure Ave, Choriw Dean Solipaca Paula L; 6/2019. $410,000
2134 Haven Ave, Mc Clernan James J Catini Anthony J; 6/2019. $415,000
1001 Simpson Ave, Longo Frank Gesler Andrew; 6/2019. $420,000
322 Boardwalk Un 112, Bond Thomas R Rowan Daniel A; 6/2019. $432,500
SEA ISLE CITY
5512 Landis Ave South Un, Fuscellaro Bernard Pollner Michael; 6/2019. $777,500
15 73rd St West Un, Stokes Robert D Shore Marketing LLC; 6/2019. $779,762
305 57th St, Desjadon Roger Vanbuskirk Clark R; 6/2019. $833,000
6109 Central Ave, Redfern Ocean LLC Debiase Peter P; 6/2019. $915,000
12 60th St North Un, Oceans 12 LLC Martin Marie; 6/2019. $2,275,000
STONE HARBOR
9611 Sunset Drive, Stine Anna Mae Hemcher Mark; 6/2019. $291,000
9501 Sunset Drive, Donald Sanford S Brookmawr LLC; 6/2019. $500,000
11601 Paradise Drive, Hand Anne P Est Ruskey John; 6/2019. $2,600,000
10415 Golden Gate Road, Mc Dermott James M Jr 10415 Golden Gate Dr LLC; 6/2019. $3,575,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1463 Stagecoach Road, Chisholm James R Stanley Michael; 6/2019. $308,900
4 Sparks Court, Doll Susan H Johnson Erik L; 6/2019. $360,000
1002 Willetts Road, Rihl Amy Weber Joseph; 6/3029. $485,000
WILDWOOD
316 E Bennett Ave Un 6, Schleider Robert Thomas Adrienne E; 6/2019. $350,000
2907 Park Blvd, Boyle Eamonn Mc Govern Elisha; 6/2019. $102,000
221 E Pine Ave, Perez Edward J Schadder Kevin C; 6/2019. $228,000
630 W Maple Ave, US Bank Na Trust Schuch Francis; 6/2019. $256,000
410 W Young Ave Un A, Link Michael K Trench Richard; 6/2019. $259,000
WILDWOOD CREST
9905 Seapointe Blvd, Weinschenk Carl L Subramaniam Anand; 6/2019. $360,000
132 W Wisteria Road, Peter Scott D Doogan Ryan M; 6/2019. $515,000
5606 Lake Road, Schufreider Anthony G Belisario Martin G; 6/2019. $1,250,000
410 E St Paul’s Ave #1, Dwyer Hugh Sutherlin Diana; 6/2019. $84,000
404 E Denver Ave, Heim Herman J Jr Summers Norman A; 6/2019. $120,000
208 E Miami Ave Un A, Carr James Schaffhauser Michael; 6/2019. $310,000
WOODBINE
Lot 1 Block 6, Perkins Colin K Exr Fellenbaum Thomas; 6/2019. $128,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
20 Twin Oaks Drive, Sherwood At Twin Oaks Llc, Boyd Harrie; 6/3/2019. $162,900
101 Church St, Cim Trust; Mr Cooper Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba By Atty; US Bank Trust By Atty, Drake III Llc; 6/4/2019. $25,500
MILLVILLE
2241 Shamrock Lane, Walter George F; Walter Sandra G, Arcieri Gina Marie; Mccormick James P; 5/8/2019. $249,000
303 N 9th St, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Meischke Kelley Sue; Meischke Lynford John; 5/9/2019. $33,540
113 N 3rd St, Still Pamela, Nsp Residential Llc; 5/10/2019. $46,639.82
113 N 3rd St, Nsp Residential Llc, Still Pamela M; 5/10/2019. $66,727.48
423 Carmel Road, Mitchell David; Mitchell Sheila, Lawler Traci; Wielgus Dylan; 5/10/2019. $10,000
906 Buck St, Beltway Capital Management Llc; Mccormick 106 Llc, Parker Marvin; 5/10/2019. $14,500
2422 Linden Court, Cheli Amanda N Fka; Platt Amanda N; Platt Brandon M, Berry Timothy S; 5/10/2019. $190,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
13 Dogwood Drive, Fogle Beatrice C Est; Fogle Sherri L; Fogle Walter W Jr, Garrison Andrew D; Garrison Sara H; 5/14/2019. $189,000
30 N Central Avenue, Meehan Heather M; Meehan Jeffrey S, Ojukwu Dana Marie; Ojukwu Justice U; 5/16/2019. $119,900
257 Cornwell Dr, Bertrucci Tammie L; Bertucci Vincent F Jr, Bertucci Anthony J; 5/22/2019. $245,000
VINELAND
121 S Sixth St, Ziyadeh Naser, Hf Property Management & Construction Llc, 5/21/2019, $37,000.00
38 W Park Ave, Costantino Alfred Est; Costantino Jane Est By Exec; Costantino Michael Exec, Asm Properties Llc; 5/21/2019. $139,000
1261 Chimes Terrace, New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Mcclaskey Marc; 5/21/2019. $99,750
240 W Oak Road, Bird Rene Paul Aka; Loiseau Rene Paul Aka, Clark Tywone G Sr; 5/22/2019. $87,550
813 Cheltenham Dr, Vitalo Doreen, Robles Liz N; Rodriguez Jose M; 5/22/2019. $106,000
1081 Rae Drive, Equus One Llc; Spinelli Michael, Gould Tamaya R; 5/22/2019. $172,000
10 Columbia Ave, Janetta Carie, Mercado Carlos A; Mercado Kristi E; 5/22/2019. $152,500
4002 S Lincoln Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Hernandez Lizet; Hernandez Tomas; 5/22/2019. $145,000
2699 London Lane, Sherwood Forest Homes Llc, Ortez-Andrade Isaias S; Reyes-Ferman Sandre E; 5/22/2019. $286,000
3018 Candlewood Drive, Yacovelli Barbara, Fiorani Elizabeth; 5/22/2019. $215,000
735 S Main Road Unit 33, Cauthen Olympia M By Atty; Cauthen Wilbur Laney Est; Mercogliana Vincent Atty, Smith Glenn I; Smith Joan M; 5/23/2019. $92,000
88 S Myrtle St, Mastr Asset Backed Securities Trust 2007-He2 By Trust By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Go America Llc; 5/23/2019. $11,369
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
628 E Bay Ave, 4/2019. $141,500
9 Stern Court, 4/2019. $210,000
12 Jameshollow Drive, 4/2019. $135,000
3 Raccoon Lane, 4/2019. $303,500
47 Woodchuck Drive, 4/2019. $300,000
33 Fawcett Blvd, 4/2019. $306,862
161 Schooner Ave, 4/2019. $152,000
58 Windward Drive, 4/2019. $98,734
6 Deer Run Drive North, 4/2019. $120,000
7 Orchid Lane, 4/2019. $210,000
81 Freedom Hills Drive, 4/2019. $339,000
13a Emerald Drive, 4/2019. $130,000
22 Chance Drive, 4/2019. $365,900
22 Pine Oak Blvd, 4/2019. $147,000
58 Windward Drive, 4/2019. $115,000
62 Pine Oak Blvd, 4/2019. $175,000
3 Nantucket Ave, 4/2019. $319,990
65 Woodchuck Drive, 4/2019. $344,990
9 Commodore Court, 4/2019. $90,000
9 Commodore Court, 4/2019. $114,000
1 Arms Court, 4/2019. $146,500
2 Osprey Place, 4/2019. $227,500
661 E Bay Ave, 4/2019. $247,000
16 Sparrow Lane, 4/2019. $205,000
19 Orchid Lane, 4/2019. $340,000
37 Mediterranean Court, 4/2019. $117,495
6 Forest Lake Court, 4/2019. $280,000
107 Pine Oak Blvd, 4/2019. $172,500
2 Wadsworth Place, 4/2019. $237,742
94 Barnegat Blvd, 4/2019. $120,000
143 Emerson Lane, 4/2019. $120,000
996 W Bay Ave, 4/2019. $125,000
13 Hatteras Way, 4/2019. $240,000
290 S Main St, 4/2019. $136,000
75 Lamp Post Drive, 4/2019. $243,400
20 Anchor Road, 4/2019. $98,000
111 Barnegat Blvd, 4/2019. $111,000
14 Pomona Drive, 4/2019. $239,900
4 James Hollow Drive, 4/2019. $239,900
10 Heather Way, 4/2019. $330,000
125 Mission Way, 4/2019. $230,000
19 Chestnut Way Circle, 4/2019. $190,000
5 Pond View Circle, 4/2019. $180,000
10a Opal Court Unit A, 4/2019. $116,110
4 Woodlake Court, 4/2019. $230,000
2 Duxbury Lane, 4/2019. $245,000
110 Harborage Place, 4/2019. $480,000
15 Deer Run Drive N, 4/2019. $138,000
169 Emerson Lane, 4/2019. $315,000
BEACH HAVEN
420 Eighth St, 4/2019. $695,000
327 Engleside Ave, 4/2019. $615,000
126 Seventh St, 4/2019. $999,999
805 S Atlantic Ave, 4/2019. $2,150,000
810 Bay Club Lane West Unit 3, 4/2019. $913,000
310 West Ave, 4/2019. $485,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
136 Dinner Point Ave, 4/2019. $96,600
171 Silver Lake Drive, 4/2019. $250,000
124 Thomas Ave, 4/2019. $85,000
668 Julian Court, 4/2019. $151,000
233 Main St, 4/2019. $210,000
HARVEY CEDARS
8601 Jamaica Lane, 4/2019. $850,000
8 E Gloucester Ave, 4/2019. $2,060,000
10 Kinsey Lane, 4/2019. $900,000
3 Warwick Ave, 4/2019. $901,775
LACEY TOWNSHIP
952 Mallard Drive, 4/2019. $135,000
1224 Taurus Court, 4/2019. $335,000
1805 Binnacle Road, 4/2019. $140,000
901 Sarasota Drive, 4/2019. $265,000
10 Gladstone St, 4/2019. $603,088
1118 Capstan Drive, 4/2019. $325,000
1737 Parkside Drive, 4/2019. $200,000
207 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $447,909
308 Lawrence Drive, 4/2019. $147,000
505 Crosswick Ave, 4/2019. $211,300
Spar Drive (vacant land), 4/2019. $246,600
1250 Pensacola Road, 4/2019. $172,000
409 Barramore Ave, 4/2019. $114,000
633 Oakwood Drive, 4/2019. $300,000
836 Sandpiper Drive, 4/2019. $385,000
123 Oakwood Place, 4/2019. $222,500
156 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $532,690
1008 Sarasota Drive, 4/2019. $270,000
1203 Skimmer Court, 4/2019. $370,000
17 Nautilus Blvd, 4/2019. $76,000
418 Sycamore Drive, 4/2019. $218,000
1916 Whitcomb Road, 4/2019. $128,000
542 Brentwood Road, 4/2019. $275,000
61 Sheffield Drive, 4/2019. $190,000
918 Clubhouse Drive, 4/2019. $117,600
117 Sea Bright Road, 4/2019. $225,000
1202 Holly Place, 4/2019. $118,027
1507 Whitcomb Road, 4/2019. $228,000
230 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $402,806
28 Laurel Blvd, 4/2019. $204,900
408 Elizabeth Court, 4/2019. $362,000
730 Montauk Drive, 4/2019. $84,000
733 Lake Barnegat Dr aka 309 Cedar Ave, 4/2019. $275,000
1016 Anchor Way, 4/2019. $97,500
228 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $451,986
231 Station Dr, 4/2019. $145,000
1101 Albatross Court, 4/2019. $350,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
