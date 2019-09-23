Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

217 Cushman Ave, Budney Dolores M Mccann Dawn M; 05/20/19. $126,000

102 Cedar Lake Drive, Ampole George J Bonanata Joseph A; 05/23/19. $146,000

305 Wiltshire Drive, S5 Properties Llc Hostler Brittany; 05/28/19. $173,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

159 Crystal Lake Drive, Milos Sharon E Barrera Art; 05/21/19. $173,000

24 Marigold Circle, Cappodona Salvator/Exr Butler Patricia Elizabeth; 05/22/19. $242,000

59 Shoreline Road, US VA Delcid Gerda; 05/28/19. $245,000

428 Sycamore Ave, Phantom Holdings Llc Osler Linda; 05/28/19. $175,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

1419 Cleveland St, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc Zapata Rivera George A; 05/21/19. $138,500

245 Mattix Run, Par 4 Investment Group Llc Simpson Christopher; 05/22/19. $125,000

300 S Zenia Ave, 300 South Zenia Llc Spear John Z; 05/22/19. $80,000

690 Lakefront Circle, Williams Jill Reinke Lisa J; 05/22/19. $157,000

305 New Leaf Court, Chiu Puiling Pomaro Peter; 05/22/19. $202,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

114 Scenic Lane, Matik Darren H Sampedro Conrado M; 05/21/19. $225,000

4899 Bala Court, Wells Fargo Bk Na Northhawk Llc; 05/22/19. $61,000

12 Fox Hollow Drive, Bekete Christopher Celentano Gaetano William; 05/22/19. $227,000

HAMMONTON

46d Michael Road, Scaffidi Rosie A Ricca Joseph D; 05/15/19. $122,000

331 N Packard St, Schenker Jack T R&I Construction Llc; 05/17/19. $67,000

205 Yorktowne Blvd, Diguglielmo Jennifer Kollias Adrian A; 05/24/19. $107,500

MARGATE

7701 Atlantic Ave Unit 27a, Penza Robert A Jack Smith Family Ptnrs Ltd; 05/21/19. $375,000

9617 Pacific Ave, Mastrando Elizabeth/Tr Gorberg Alan; 05/23/19. $335,000

431 N Clermont Ave, Garber Marlene Feldman Stuart T; 05/23/19. $400,000

103 S Jerome Ave, Broker Earl/Exr Epstein Howard; 05/28/19. $999,999

419 N Essex Ave, Rosenzweig Shirley/Exr Bellingeri John; 05/28/19. $290,000

201 N Coolidge Ave Unit A-4, Park Place Prop Llc Dunn Robert Jr; 05/29/19. $160,000

SOMERS POINT

15 Edgewood Drive, Sheehan Kristen Santiago Octavio; 05/22/19. $186,000

542 Sunrise Ave, US Bank Na Berkauzer John; 05/22/19. $37,500

600 Second St, Mtglq Investors Lp Rodriguez Anna; 05/23/19. $150,000

125 S Ambler Road, Valmar Properties Llc Torres Angelo; 05/31/19. $61,500

1705 Harbour Cove S, Mann Philip James Seymour Thomas C; 05/31/19. $269,000

Cape May County

AVALON

2405 Harbor Ave, Welsh Thomas J Jr Baybreak LLC; 6/2019. $2,150,000

64 W 30th St, Sea Structures LLC Harrison Matthew K; 6/2019. $3,000,000

7900 Dune Drive Un 111, Avalon Smith Chad D Vilsmeier John R; 6/2019. $260,000

6128 Ocean Drive, Bank Of NY Mellon Trust 6128 Odd LLC; 6/2019. $923,769

CAPE MAY

1500 New York Ave, Cipriano Theresa A Coombs Catherine; 6/2019. $2,000,000

1018 Cape May Ave, Cape May Stumpo Marybeth Hmc Assets LLC Trust; 6/2019. $295,100

1037 Maryland Ave, Pritchard Robert Leo Russell; 6/2019. $1,100,000

807 Corgie St, Attanese Thomas A Maguire Edward; 6/2019. $1,530,000

1131 Idaho Ave, Russell Robert P Hoffman Peter J; 6/2019. $1,650,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

209 Sheridan Drive, Gilmartin Thomas Mason Jeffrey; 6/2019. $130,000

309 Broadway, Haibach William C &C Young William L; 6/2019. $183,000

Lot 19 Block 136, Diehle Lisa M Exr&C Doersch Renee G; 6/2019. $199,900

13 Village Road, Franke Robert M Jr Pluta Jaime J Jr; 6/2019. $200,000

211 Willow Drive, Jones Brian M Shutter David L; 6/2019. $235,000

OCEAN CITY

870 7th St Un 406, Werewolf Properties LLC Walsh Robert; 6/2019. $137,000

2136-38 West Ave Un A 1st Fl, Thomson William F Glaccum Bryan; 6/2019. $160,000

853-71 Plymouth Place, Krezel Albert Campanella Joseph; 6/2019. $203,000

825 Plymouth Place, Brady Gerry P Gahman Kevin; 6/2019. $247,900

4316 West Ave, Hansen Margaret E Bennett James M; 6/2019. $250,000

201 W Ninth St, La Follette Paula L Fadelsak Melissa; 6/2019. $345,000

1712 Simpson Ave, Monczewski Robert Ogborn Joseph; 6/2019. $345,000

109 Breton Court, Finlayson William S III Garbutt Patricia A; 6/2019. $348,000

SEA ISLE CITY

119 40th St, Oleykowski Alexander F III Cleary Michael R; 6/2019. $381,500

28 32nd St, Ellis Thomas G O’Hanlon Matthew T; 6/2019. $410,000

6610 Central Ave, Fisch Brian W Lanterman Christopher L; 6/2019. $606,000

124 West Jersey Ave, Donahue Thomas J Mc Kenna Thomas; 6/2019. $694,500

STONE HARBOR

9716 Third Ave Un 1 First Fl, Diller & Fisher Co Inc Local Holdings LLC; 6/2019. $425,000

8811 Third Ave Un 1, Mc Cabe Michael J Sweeney James H; 6/2019. $450,000

263 100th St Un A, Merkle Hugh V Salvitti Matthew; 6/2019. $637,500

165 99th St, O’Connor William B Jr Surdam Walter; 6/2019. $2,100,000

WILDWOOD

118 W Maple Ave, Biffoni Maria Carrasso Moshe Morris; 6/2019. $69,900

220 E Juniper Ave Un B, Carpenter Terrance Mcgovern John J; 6/2019. $190,000

215 West Wildwood Ave, Giaimo Gregory F Trigueros Real Estate LLC; 6/2019. $245,000

4706 Hudson Ave, Juffe Samuel Granato Robert; 6/2019. $250,000

145 147 E Hand Ave, US Bank Na Trust Jp Wildwood LLC; 6/2019. $355,950

Cumberland County

VINELAND

1635 Linden Blvd, Behrens Abby; Behrens Jeffrey, Steigerwalt Otto; Steigerwalt Roxanne M; 5/1/2019. $229,900

5 Sutliff Ave, Ricci Christopher J; Ricci Patricia, Perez Brandi N; Rodriguez Claudio; 5/1/2019. $212,000

515 Broadlawn Terrace, Hance Robert, Juan Robin A; 5/2/2019. $125,000

837 East Peach St, Blb Resources Agent; Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Morcelo Genesis; 5/2/2019. $40,000

2490 London Lane, Boote Arthur J; Boote Teresa T, Clay James; Clay Tara; 5/2/2019. $342,000

1478 S East Ave, Torres Herman; Torres Rose L, Ortiz Juan A; 5/2/2019. $172,000

3060 N East Ave, Howard Marcella; Larrain Maria, Nelson Dana; 5/2/2019. $205,000

2909 Driftwood Lane, Nunziato Frank J; Nunziato Linda W, Kahn Cara Janine; 5/2/2019. $263,000

2930 Palermo Ave, Canglo Llc, Watkins Amanda; Watkins Ryan J; 5/2/2019. $65,000

2504 Almond Road, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; New Penn Financial Atty; Newrez Llc Dba Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Capizola Michae;, 5/2/2019. $45,900

305-309 S Eighth St, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty; Thornburg Mortgage Securities Trust 2004-3 &C By Trust By Atty, Mjm Development Llc; 5/3/2019. $80,000

5460 Harvest Court, Puesi Rosario Jr; Rpj Properties Llc, Danley Stephanie M; Zeller Jacob B; 5/3/2019. $209,000

1969 E Oak Road, Purificatio Francis J; Purificato Lisa J, Ayala Elizabeth; Cordero Dianna; 5/3/2019. $209,000

5560 Hunter Court, Fineman Scott, Stokes Ledaro M; 5/3/2019. $162,500

1801 E Walnut Road, Kalwite Arthur, Lorenzo Frances M; Lorenzo Jedediah T; 5/3/2019. $180,000

174 Avas Court, Davco Construciton Inc Aka; Davco Construction Inc Aka, Baruffi Dominick P II; Baruffi Donna; 5/3/2019. $50,000

1877-1879 S East Blvd, Pearlstein Sandy, Quinones Melissa; 5/3/2019, $91,500

1838 Monarch Lane, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Gordon Stuart; Mccalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Llc Atty, Kaffenberger Roy G; Kaffenberger Victoria R; 5/3/2019. $112,000

415 Forbes Drive, Rudd Matthew M; Wilson Andrea T, Dallett James M Iii; Dallett Lois M; 5/3/2019. $231,000

51 W Laurel St, Dallett James M Iii; Dallett Lois, Morales Kathleen M; 5/3/2019. $159,900

743 S Valley Avenue, Thompson Arthur L; Thompson Catherine, Cruz Anixa A; 5/3/2019. $127,000

1415 E Wheat Road, Grandi Eileen A Ind Atty; Martelli Ferdinand Est; Martelli Olga By Atty, Corniell Albert A; Hilscher Crystal G; 5/3/2019. $146,000

85 E Arbor Ave, Capano Adele T By Atty; Capano Anthony Est; Cifaloglio Karen Atty, Capano Tina C; Lee Jon C; 5/3/2019. $135,000

2424 Loretta Lane, Foster Allen J; Foster Tara M, Reyes-Rodriguez Heriberto; 5/3/2019. $283,000

3097 N East Ave, Conrow Alicia C; Conrow Edward William, Graiff Ashley Nicole; 5/6/2019. $250,000

2552 Venezia Ave, Crovo John A Est By Exec; Crovo John A Jr Exec; Crovo Phyllis Est, Crovo Ann Marie; 5/6/2019. $134,000

577 Overbrook Road, Rivera William Jr, Ramdhanie Hafeeza; Ramdhanie Vanessa; 5/6/2019. $174,000

2245 E Landis Ave, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Securitized Asset Backed Receivables Llc &C By Trust By Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Trust By Atty, Barrera Gabriel; 5/6/2019. $90,000

735 Victoria Court, Champion Mortgage Co Atty; Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2018-3 By Trust By Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Bashenko Valery; 5/6/2019. $170,000

5182 Mays Landing Road, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty, Cannon Erika H; 5/6/2019. $112,000

1128 New Peach St, Christina Trust Trust By Atty; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty; Selene Finance Lp Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty, Matias Leonides; Matias Vanessa; 5/6/2019. $113,500

2361 Bella Rosa Court, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka Dba; Newrez Llc Dba By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Rivera William Jr; 5/6/2019. $190,000

3001 E Chestnut Unit E 44, Carangelo Mary Adm; Ruggerio Anthony Est By Adm, Turner Almeder D; 5/6/2019. $128,500

2620 Brunetta Drive, Gove Jamie J; Martellio Michelle L, Kagan Alan Jr; Kagan Lauren A; 5/7/2019. $147,000

604 Wayne Ave, Negron Kristina Tamara, Fernandez Denis Becerra; 5/7/2019. $155,000

748 Yale Terrace, Cumberland County Sheriff; Delgado Elvin By Shrf; Zavis Juli J By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc; 5/7/2019. $74,200

595 N East Ave, Meckel Enterprises Llc; Meckel Greg, Levari Joseph; 5/8/2019. $184,500

4616 E Landis Avenue, Ardito Joan; Jost Yolanda; Leone Thomas; Leone Yolanda Est; Smith Theresa; Williams Nancy, Martinez Victor E; 5/8/2019. $119,000

1261 Ashwood Court, Woskanajan Benjamin; Woskanajan Maureen, Yildiz Badagul; Yildiz Kibar; 5/9/2019. $192,500

4331 Stanley Terrace, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Soundview Home Loan Trust &C By Trust By Atty, Alongi Laura; 5/10/2019. $35,000

81 S Main Road, Parthasarathy Mike R; Rh Fund Xi Llc, Sedeyn Kimberly; 5/10/2019. $120,000

519 Clarendon Ave, Angelo Julia; Angelo Ronald J Jr, Hammer Rentals Llc; 5/10/2019. $55,000

53 Shirley Court, Wood Joan H; Wood Robert T, Scelso Debra; Scelso Vincent; 5/13/2019. $122,000

1996 N Mill Road, Chemglass Realty V Llc; Surdam David; Surdam Philip; Surdam Walter, Shepherd Industrial Properties II Llc; 5/13/2019. $1,300,000

519 N West Ave, Landis Township Of Board Of Education Fka; Vineland City Of Board Of Education, Golden Gate Inc; 5/13/2019. $551,000

712 E Montrose St, Delgado Matilde, Decerda Ana J Taveras; 5/14/2019. $115,000

2809 Rome Road, Hunter Alexander Iii By Atty; Hunter Jane Ind Atty, Matias Icies J; 5/14/2019. $142,000

2912 Rome Road, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of, Mayhem Pros Llc; 5/14/2019. $76,500

2353 Almond Road, Coney Inez, Philcorr Vineland Llc; 5/14/2019. $125,000

62 W Oak Road, Bank Of New York Fka; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Cwalt Inc Alternative &C By Trust By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Martin Joel Wesley; Martin Kristopher Lee; 5/15/2019. $69,300

533 N West Ave, Trasferini Albert P, Community Home Rentals Llc; 5/15/2019. $125,000

1388 Venezia Ave, Rivera Katherine; Rivera Louis, Rogers Bethann B; Rogers James M; 5/15/2019. $265,000

213 Hendricks Road, Welch Paul K Exec; Welch Paul K Sr Est By Exec; Welch Shirley Ann Est, Walker Matthew E; Walker Natacha M; 5/16/2019. $120,000

9 Victory Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Selene Finance Lp Atty, Castillo Jose; Rullan Ivonne; 5/16/2019. $67,500

291 Steven Drive, Rpj Properties Llc, Smith Jason; 5/16/2019. $199,000

1635 Strathmore Terrace, Papamihalakis Kaliopi K, Sitaylo Valentin; 5/16/2019. $135,000

1349 Nelson Ave, Cumberland County Sheriff; Smith Mark F & Mrs By Shrf; Wright Edward A Jr & Mrs By Shrf, Djm Properties Llc; 5/16/2019. $37,000

66 W Grant Ave, Mathews Howard W Jr, Myers David W; Myers Jessica R; 5/16/2019. $25,000

1931 Brookfield St, Davco Construction Inc, Heuser Charles J Iii; Heuser Kristen L; 5/17/2019. $366,000

1213 Mcclain Drive, Hunt Karen L; Hunt William H, Farnoly Frances A; Trabuchi-Downey Blake E; 5/17/2019. $263,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

35 Gibraltar Court, 4/2019. $130,000

36 South Seas Court, 4/2019. $71,000

4 Grace Place, 4/2019. $431,521

Gunning River Road, 4/2019. $30,000

One Elm Court, 4/2019. $192,000

12 Jameshollow Drive, 4/2019. $122,500

154 Emerson Lane, 4/2019. $389,000

16 Carriage Way, 4/2019. $300,000

4 Hampshire Court, 4/2019. $418,460

41 David Drive, 4/2019. $286,160

41 E Thorn Ave, 4/2019. $202,000

46 Woodchuck Drive, 4/2019. $320,220

4b Opal Court, 4/2019. $122,500

111 Hawthorne Lane, 4/2019. $390,000

113 Hawthorne Lane, 4/2019. $390,990

201 Hawthorne Lane, 4/2019. $280,000

BEACH HAVEN

1000 N Bay Ave, 4/2019. $570,000

101 Engleside Ave Unit 13, 4/2019. $679,000

601 N Delaware Ave Unit 24, 4/2019. $589,500

210 Sixth St, 4/2019. $975,000

608 N Beach Ave, 4/2019. $805,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

