Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

74 Ables Run Drive, Vallone Dennis Tredanari Jerome R Jr; 11/09/18. $124,000

74 Woodland Ave, Hollingsworth Carole E Rozyn Paula; 11/14/18. $136,500

801 Bayview Drive, Marino Anna M Isles Karolyn M; 11/28/18. $112,000

91 E Woodland Ave, Rich Family Irr Tr Sept 27 2011 Mccain Brenda F; 11/05/18. $79,000

ATLANTIC CITY

1601 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City Sakhai Nedjatollah; 11/13/18. $105,000

1626 Caspian Ave, US Bank Na Webb Warren L Jr; 11/03/18, $58,500

19 Schooner Court, Kumarasamy Paramasivam Flame Inv Llc; 11/02/18. $130,000

1914 Emerson Ave, US Bank Na 1914 Emerson Avenue Llc; 11/14/18. $60,100

1917 Mckinley Ave, Bank Of America Na Rosales Inv Gr Llc; 11/05/18. $17,500

2320 Siracusa Terrace, Son Euree Kelly Billie Jeanne; 11/15/18. $51,000

245 Formicas Way, Fu Peter Shaw Amelia; 11/28/18. $155,000

2520 Arctic Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Rahman Mahbub; 11/09/18. $74,025

25-27 S Califonia Ave, Arpat Llc Philadelphia Suburban Dev Corp; 11/07/18. $75,000

8 Italy Terrace, Wells Fargo Bk Na Callazzo Prop Llc; 11/20/18. $35,000

26 N Florida Ave, Mtglq Inv Lp Aps Real Estate Llc; 11/30/18. $75,100

2607 Monterrey Ave, Khalid Matihullah Bukhari Tabbassam J; 11/14/18. $65,000

261 Delaware Ave, Atlantic City Sakhai Nedjatollah; 11/13/18. $35,000

BRIGANTINE

310 38th St S, Tabatabai Nouroldin Waters Brenda M; 11/14/18. $826,000

330 42nd St Un B 21, Ambrozaitis Michael A Orseno Brian; 11/14/18. $154,000

336 13th St S, Gundlach Chace Lane Melanie; 11/23/18. $960,000

340 8th St S, Talarico Josephine Dadamo Denise T; 11/02/18. $450,000

3400 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Blvd 2-A, Brig Circle Inv Llc Mcgirney Mark J; 11/14/18. $299,000

356 35th St S, Cassano Brian Veytsman Peter A; 11/14/18. $465,000

400 Lafayette Blvd, Bank Of Ny Mellon Hondros Philip; 11/07/18. $123,000

4306 W Brigantine Ave Un B3, Wilmington Tr Scattergood Thomas K; 11/13/18. $206,000

439 Hackney Place, Craig John M Roney Gary; 11/05/18. $265,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

5117 Landis Ave, Pagliughi David Melini Prop Llc; 11/13/18. $212,000

519 Cains Mill Road, Federal National Mtg Assn Ultimate Prop Gr Llc; 11/27/18. $40,500

531 Cedar Ave, Strickland Virginia A Herold Thomas E; 11/07/18. $42,174

EGG HARBOR CITY

109 Boston Ave, Obrien Shawn M Figueroa Manuel E; 11/09/18. $170,000

118 Explorer Lane, Jerue Phyllis A Fortis Michele L; 11/16/18. $210,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

1787 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Lawson Robert J Maxwell Interstate Llc; 11/09/18. $65,000

179 Blackman Road, Nicholas Georgeline Ocean City Fiberglass Inc; 11/30/18. $45,000

19 Robin Road, Mtglq Inv Lp Ttk Enterprises Llc; 11/09/18. $86,800

2 Broadmoor Drive, Gregory Ellen M Pecikonis Michael J; 11/02/18. $233,300

2 Charles Drive, 465 Upas Llc Portnoy Randy; 11/07/18. $28,500

2 Hilltop Lane, US Bank Na Cayme Glendon; 11/08/18. $70,000

2 Timberwood Drive, Solution Maxx Real Estate Llc Brennan Matthew J; 11/06/18. $217,000

20 Whitewater Lane, Belfield Michael L Tartaglio Christine; 11/14/18. $330,000

200 Iona Ave, Fitzpatrick Curtis Jr Crawford Cory; 11/19/18. $99,000

200 Sterling Drive, Capital K Inv Llc Chell Elizabeth; 11/07/18. $192,000

201 Ohio Ave, Fannie Mae Colvin Justin; 11/13/18. $70,500

201 Tallowood Drive, US Bank Na Ledesma Manon Angel; 11/19/18. $256,000

206 Frankfort Court, Red Oak Serv Co Llc Husaeen Iqbal; 11/14/18. $101,000

2088 Ocean Heights Ave, Williams John F/Admr Ashbridge Allen; 11/30/18. $159,000

215 Seagull Drive, Costello Michael J Jr Martinez Sigfredo; 11/29/18. $136,000

233 Heathercroft 233, Velasquez Natacha Scott Timothy William; 11/30/18. $98,000

2605 Ridge Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Mclean & Son Llc; 11/23/18. $75,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

27 Arapaho Place, Hayes Deborah/Exrx Christina Laura A; 11/14/18. $65,000

271 St Joseph St, Snow Ryan Riccio Carly P; 11/07/18. $175,000

28 Morton Ave, US Bank Na White Christopher H; 11/14/18. $45,500

293 Mattix Run, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Florestal Anise; 11/02/18. $79,000

300 S Key, Bank Of America Brass Inv Gr; 11/29/18. $79,700

301 Lorraine Ave, Corallino Doris A Capella Peter A Jr; 11/16/18. $125,000

312 Magnolia Ave, Patel Viren Santa Ospina Yomara; 11/30/18. $181,000

319 Vine Ave, Aar Renovations Llc Corson Christina; 11/19/18. $195,000

400 & 401 S New York Ave & 704 Bartlett Ave, Stockton University Seaview Resort Acq Group Llc; 11/14/18. $10,917,337

403 Camelback Drive, Lynch Kerrin P Young Jessica E; 11/09/18. $254,000

41 Driftwood Court, Vint Gary Sabbagh Kamal B; 11/16/18. $66,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

10 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Angoma Polanco Edgar; 11/19/18. $234,990

103 Pico Court, Aridi Imad 103 Pico Court Llc; 11/28/18. $77,000

110 Charleston Circle, Marker Lynnetta R Torres Joshua; 11/16/18. $235,000

117 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Dejesus Alvin S; 11/19/18. $249,990

1329 Orchard Road, Blanco Ethel A Whitcraft George Robert; 11/02/18. $165,000

14 Fox Hollow Drive, Pullman James A Turner Nicholas T Jr; 11/08/18. $250,000

1563 Pinehurst Drive, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc Reilley Lauren E; 11/13/18. $174,000

179 Tryens Drive, USs Bank Na Hwang Jenny; 11/01/18. $145,000

HAMMONTON

717 Bellevue Ave, Bonino Michael Singletary Geraldine H; 11/15/18. $299,000

84 Jamestown Blvd, Corrubia Lucas Jr Culmone Anna E; 11/30/18. $150,000

867 7th St, Patton Charles R/Exr Patton Marguerite; 11/27/18. $44,000

883 7th St, Patton Earle Edward/Admr Lutz Barbara; 11/02/18. $65,000

LINWOOD

550 Central Ave G 2 Constitution Court, Johnson Carol Rusek Carolynne; 11/13/18. $167,500

7 Evergreen Road, Sood Mohit Armstrong Gerald Scott; 11/13/18. $473,500

MARGATE

24 S Jefferson Ave, Konicki Christopher S Pockers Lawrence H; 11/07/18. $630,000

300 N Clermont Ave, Selkow Charlotte D David Llc; 11/08/18. $205,000

300 N Douglas Ave, Freedman Esther/Atty Freedman Esther; 11/20/18. $183,224

310 N Huntington Ave, Tobiasen Carl Shore Inv & Dev Llc; 11/21/18. $221,700

SOMERS POINT

318 Shore Road, Jpmorgan Chase Bk Na Dalaigh Jimmy; 11/13/18. $35,500

33 Harbor Lane, Migliacco John P Jr Bernardini Alfred; 11/05/18. $155,000

37 Bayside Drive. Wisser Thomas C Robert Andrew Huffard Irr Tr; 11/16/18. $240,000

518 9th St, Midfirst Bank Ferreri Francesco Paul Jr; 11/26/18. $159,000

VENTNOR

106 S Rosborough Ave, Goldstein Barbara L Groenen Thomas; 11/20/18. $1,300,000

108 S Philadelphia Ave, Shor Beth/Tr/Tr Voluck Mark; 11/08/18. $1,200,000

109 S Newport Ave, Dolente James J Jr/Ind&Atty Kaplan Richard; 11/09/18. $965,000

109 S Austin Ave, Murphy Daniel End Realty Llc; 11/13/18. $675,000

11 N Austin Ave, Fitzgerald Peter Hall Thomas W III; 11/23/18. $210,000

110 S Little Rock Ave, Llamado Yap Elsa Pham Realty Llc; 11/08/18. $522,000

112 Ventnor Ave, The Waves Lp Burmylo Gary; 11/19/18. $699,000

Cape May County

AVALON

7800 Dune Drive, Heller Nicholas Leib Bruce; 10/2018. $287,000

7929 Dune Drive, Karpf Dennis D Denniston Robert B; 10/2018. $325,000

8218 Third Ave, Shoosmith E Kevin Mazick Robert Jason; 10/2018. $595,000

CAPE MAY

1123-1125 Wissachickon Ave, Axelson William C/Est Exr R & C Sales Inc; 10/2018. $20,000

1420 Pennsylvania Ave, Walkowitz Harry Hume Gregory J; 10/2018. $250,000

201-2011 South Beach Ave, Jimber II LLC Slowik Wesley; 10/2018. $380,000

CAPE MAY POINT

416 Cambridge Ave, Benton Ida Isabelle Harris Thomas A; 10/2018. $535,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

4 Jakes Landing Road, Nrz Reo Vi Corp Hess John R; 10/2018. $81,900

105 Cedar Lane East, Nazarow Michael M Fowler Stephanie; 10/2018. $320,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

124 Kentucky Ave, Fannie Mae Aguirre Nicolas Coeto; Dickson Nancy Jean Mc Govern Gerald J; 10/2018. $100,000

326 Cloverdale, Di Felice Daiana Kirsh Louis J; Dickson Nancy Jean Mc Govern Gerald J; 10/2018. $114,000

1614 Jennings Ave, Carlsen Linda L Dworchak Edward S Jr; Dickson Nancy Jean Mc Govern Gerald J; 10/2018. $125,501

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

21 Goshen Road, Farrow Gary Altobelli Louis H Jr; 10/2018. $165,000

127 Lee Lane, Sutton Vicki E Nazarow Jean K; 10/2018. $172,999

207 Sumner St, Anderson Stephano Hayward Calvin; 10/2018. $209,000

OCEAN CITY

213 28th St, Olivieri Patricia Olivieri Michael; 10/2018. $625,000

4933-35 Asbury Ave Un B, 4935 Asbury LLC Smith Robert A; 10/2018. $689,000

17 Sunnyside Court, LMAC M Matthew P Sr Mitchell Jeffrey M; 10/2018. $695,000

2129-31 Simpson Ave, Duncan RE Inv LLC Senderling James Jay; 10/2018.$767,500

816-20 Boardwalk Un 5C, Tabernacle Brdwlk Min LLC Sey West Realty Prtnrs LLC; 10/2018. $800,000

2129-31 Simpson Ave Un B 2131, Duncan RE Inv LLC Donahue Paul; 10/2018. $810,000

STONE HARBOR

8506 Third Ave, Kopp Sue Ann Exr Mc Coach Suzanne; 10/2018. $775,000

Lot 53 Block 87.02, Smith Christina M Steely Tracie S; 10/2018. $837,614

UPPER TOWNSHIP

516 Route 9, Thomas Roy Jenkins Jay; 10/2018. $30,000

P516 Route 9, resser Jane T Smith Alexander Sten; 10/2018. $50,000

Route 9 Un H-4, Molmer Valerie Leahy Joseph; 10/2018. $70,000

16 Foxborough Road, Lang Francis A Jr/Exr Krause Aaron M; 10/2018. $250,000

20 Chelsea Ave, Unsworth Matthew E III Newman Mark T; 10/2018. $265,000

WEST CAPE MAY

611 Second Ave, Gleeson David Logan Virginia A; 10/2018. $315,000

WEST WILDWOOD

615 West Glenwood Ave, Scully-Kenworthy S Mc Ateer James; 10/208. $110,000

15 Bay Ave, Zeck David A Minnich Michael; 10/2018. $179,971

WILDWOOD

2601 Atlantic Ave,Morgan Robert Lord Robert J; 10/2018. $133,000

121 Cresse Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Novalski Jessica; 10/2018. $160,000

131 E Baker Ave, Bright Ronald F Jr Denner Matthew C; 10/2018. $205,000

WILDWOOD CREST

8304 Pacific Ave, Powell Brian Zambito Salvatore; 10/2018. $50,000

8401 Atlantic Ave, Bsales Jamie M Fulton William B; 10/2018. $160,000

WOODBINE

534 Adams Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon First Party Jose G; 10/2018. $14,500

229 Jefferson Ave, Bayview Loan Servi LLC Southside Nsp 2018-3 Reo LLC; 10/2018. $18,063

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

91 Princeton Ave, Bridgeton House Llc, Jones Bryan, Acevedo Aron; 11/21/2018. $156,000

98 Dare Ave, Brown Leonard C Est By Adm By Shrf, Brown Leonard C Jr Ind Adm By Shrf, Brown Lynette By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, US By Shrf, Krwawecz Eric; 11/26/2018. $10,0000

98 Dare Ave, Krwawecz Eric, 98 Dare Avenue Llc; 11/26/2018. $19,250

56 E Commerce St, Raively James H Jr, Raively Linda W, Espinoza Pedro, Gomez Bertha A; 11/26/2018. $40,000

475 Indian Ave, Hari Bol Inc, A Sulbha Llc Aka, Sulbha A Llc Aka; 11/27/2018. $183,000

77 E Commerce St, Dibuono Anthony S Est By Exec, Dibuono Janet M Exec, Mensh Raymond; 11/28/2018. $10,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

494 Back Neck Road, Lanigan Gerald L, Abbott Jerry T; 11/16/2018. $130,000

64 Reeves Road, Rozier Viola L Exec, Wright Eugene Est By Exec, Wright Freda M Est, Cruz-Chavez Ana E; 11/23/2018. $65,000

MILLVILLE

1103 Cedar St, Kubiak Anthony M Est, Kubiak Florence E, Kubiak Marie Est, Habersham-Johnson Connie; 11/7/2018. $150,000

9 Fairfield Ave, Hooven Eric E, Hooven Lauryn N, Nolter Aaron; 11/9/2018. $157,600

837 Ramah Road, Alta Residential Solutions Llc Atty, Christiana Trust By Trust By Atty, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty, Welden Stephen; 11/9/2018. $290,000

2434 Shellburn Road, Roe Joseph, Roe Saundra, Meiswinkle Daniel M; 11/9/2018. $140,000

9 Osprey Drive, Deuber Patricia, Deuber Robert E, Yeutter Deborah, Yeutter Kenneth E; 11/14/2018. $450,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

2025 Grant Ave, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust C By Trust By Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Heredia Antonio Silva; 11/27/2018. $54,000

56 Parkview Heights, Piccioni Frank Jr, Piccioni Rita, Piccioni Frank III; 11/29/2018. $173,000

14 Silver Brook Drive, Culcasi Rosemary Esq, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Stern Lavinthal Frankenberg Llc Atty, Chinnici George, Chinnici Linda; 11/13/2018. $200,000

VINELAND

1160 Regina Elena Ave, Helland Blanca, Helland Matthew, Goins Christine; 11/8/2018. $160,000

2841 S Union Road, Cunningham Denise, Debellis Michael W, Debellis Michael W; 11/8/2018. $42,500

2911 S Union Road, Blb Resources Delegate Collns Myya Agent Housing & Urban Dev, Irion Vincent; 11/8/2018; $79,500

1179 Sharp Road, Cain Justin, Cain Viktoriya, Herrera Hector Villa; 11/8/2018. $175,000

75 Luciano Ave, Perez Nicholas L Aka, Perez Nicolas L Aka, Marias Mateo Pena; 11/9/2018. $155,000

308 W Wood St, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Cujba Efim; 11/9/2018. $15,000

2537 E Oak Road, Cumberland County Sheriff, Dixon Mark G By Shrf, Dixon Stephanie By Shrf, Assured Prop Solutions Llc; 11/9/2018. $77,700

1104 Fairmount Ave, Ackley J Paul II By Shrf, Ackley Karen A By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Midland Funding Llc By Shrf, Assured Prop Solutions Llc; 11/9/2018. $46,300

81 Oaklawn Terrace, Latorre Alfred Jr, Latorre Carol, Prichard Adele, Prichard Edwin; 11/9/2018. $190,000

525 E Elmer St, Beres Marilyn Exec, Biondi A William Est, Biondi Sharon L Est By Exec, Massey-Wills Anne Marie Exec, Wolff Kathleen Exec, 525 East Elmer Llc; 11/9/2018. $175,000

4571 Stoney Bridge Road, Spaeth Barbara D, Spaeth C Philip Jr Est, Helland Blanca M, Helland Matthew R; 11/9/2018. $285,000

503 Grandview Ave, B&B Llc, Rockliss Stephanie J; 11/13/2018. $115,000

841 N Brewster Road &C, Wargo Michael Jr, Rpj Properties Llc; 11/13/2018. $55,000

721 E Peach St, Viruet Louis A Jr, Viruet Wenda, Selby Justin M; 11/14/2018. $52,000

1361 Maurice River Pkwy, Matekanski Jack, Matekanski Joanne, Salah Ghada, Salah Hassan H; 11/14/2018. $630,000

2982 Crane St, Parker Paul C Est, Parker Shirley R Est By Exec, Walsh Joann C Exec, Onofre Rigoberto; 11/14/2018. $190,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

102 Beverly Drive, 10/3/2018. $172,000

122 Montclair Road North, 10/3/2018. $289,000

228 Edison Road, 10/3/2018. $245,000

34 Savannah Drive, 10/4/2018. $303,905

36 Savannah Drive, 10/4/2018. $299,825

19 Frog Pond Drive, 10/4/2018. $285,000

30 Savannah Drive, 10/4/2018. $313,730

31 Hidden Lake Circle, 10/4/2018. $363,000

BEACH HAVEN

114 Chatsworth Ave, 10/11/2018. $1,325,000

1204 North Beach Ave, 10/1/2018. $1,780,000

1228 Mizzen Ave, 10/29/2018. $140,000

131 Fifth St, 10/23/2018. $775,000

1609 S Bay Ave, 10/5/2018. $425,000

204 S Atlantic Ave, 10/29/2018. $390,500

212 Fifth St, 10/5/2018. $835,000

315 Fairview Ave, 10/31/2018. $1,120,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

1 Mirror Lake Drive, 10/25/2018. $140,000

10 Greenbriar Drive, 10/3/2018. $279,000

100 Lake Erie Court, 10/18/2018. $21,000

102 Cedarbook Lane, 10/2/2018. $133,000

1054 Radio Road, 10/18/2018. $61,000

106 E Dory Drive, 10/29/2018. $107,299

109 N Spinnaker Drive, 10/15/2018. $101,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

