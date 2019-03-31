Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
74 Ables Run Drive, Vallone Dennis Tredanari Jerome R Jr; 11/09/18. $124,000
74 Woodland Ave, Hollingsworth Carole E Rozyn Paula; 11/14/18. $136,500
801 Bayview Drive, Marino Anna M Isles Karolyn M; 11/28/18. $112,000
91 E Woodland Ave, Rich Family Irr Tr Sept 27 2011 Mccain Brenda F; 11/05/18. $79,000
ATLANTIC CITY
1601 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City Sakhai Nedjatollah; 11/13/18. $105,000
1626 Caspian Ave, US Bank Na Webb Warren L Jr; 11/03/18, $58,500
19 Schooner Court, Kumarasamy Paramasivam Flame Inv Llc; 11/02/18. $130,000
1914 Emerson Ave, US Bank Na 1914 Emerson Avenue Llc; 11/14/18. $60,100
1917 Mckinley Ave, Bank Of America Na Rosales Inv Gr Llc; 11/05/18. $17,500
2320 Siracusa Terrace, Son Euree Kelly Billie Jeanne; 11/15/18. $51,000
245 Formicas Way, Fu Peter Shaw Amelia; 11/28/18. $155,000
2520 Arctic Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Rahman Mahbub; 11/09/18. $74,025
25-27 S Califonia Ave, Arpat Llc Philadelphia Suburban Dev Corp; 11/07/18. $75,000
8 Italy Terrace, Wells Fargo Bk Na Callazzo Prop Llc; 11/20/18. $35,000
26 N Florida Ave, Mtglq Inv Lp Aps Real Estate Llc; 11/30/18. $75,100
2607 Monterrey Ave, Khalid Matihullah Bukhari Tabbassam J; 11/14/18. $65,000
261 Delaware Ave, Atlantic City Sakhai Nedjatollah; 11/13/18. $35,000
BRIGANTINE
310 38th St S, Tabatabai Nouroldin Waters Brenda M; 11/14/18. $826,000
330 42nd St Un B 21, Ambrozaitis Michael A Orseno Brian; 11/14/18. $154,000
336 13th St S, Gundlach Chace Lane Melanie; 11/23/18. $960,000
340 8th St S, Talarico Josephine Dadamo Denise T; 11/02/18. $450,000
3400 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Blvd 2-A, Brig Circle Inv Llc Mcgirney Mark J; 11/14/18. $299,000
356 35th St S, Cassano Brian Veytsman Peter A; 11/14/18. $465,000
400 Lafayette Blvd, Bank Of Ny Mellon Hondros Philip; 11/07/18. $123,000
4306 W Brigantine Ave Un B3, Wilmington Tr Scattergood Thomas K; 11/13/18. $206,000
439 Hackney Place, Craig John M Roney Gary; 11/05/18. $265,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
5117 Landis Ave, Pagliughi David Melini Prop Llc; 11/13/18. $212,000
519 Cains Mill Road, Federal National Mtg Assn Ultimate Prop Gr Llc; 11/27/18. $40,500
531 Cedar Ave, Strickland Virginia A Herold Thomas E; 11/07/18. $42,174
EGG HARBOR CITY
109 Boston Ave, Obrien Shawn M Figueroa Manuel E; 11/09/18. $170,000
118 Explorer Lane, Jerue Phyllis A Fortis Michele L; 11/16/18. $210,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
1787 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Lawson Robert J Maxwell Interstate Llc; 11/09/18. $65,000
179 Blackman Road, Nicholas Georgeline Ocean City Fiberglass Inc; 11/30/18. $45,000
19 Robin Road, Mtglq Inv Lp Ttk Enterprises Llc; 11/09/18. $86,800
2 Broadmoor Drive, Gregory Ellen M Pecikonis Michael J; 11/02/18. $233,300
2 Charles Drive, 465 Upas Llc Portnoy Randy; 11/07/18. $28,500
2 Hilltop Lane, US Bank Na Cayme Glendon; 11/08/18. $70,000
2 Timberwood Drive, Solution Maxx Real Estate Llc Brennan Matthew J; 11/06/18. $217,000
20 Whitewater Lane, Belfield Michael L Tartaglio Christine; 11/14/18. $330,000
200 Iona Ave, Fitzpatrick Curtis Jr Crawford Cory; 11/19/18. $99,000
200 Sterling Drive, Capital K Inv Llc Chell Elizabeth; 11/07/18. $192,000
201 Ohio Ave, Fannie Mae Colvin Justin; 11/13/18. $70,500
201 Tallowood Drive, US Bank Na Ledesma Manon Angel; 11/19/18. $256,000
206 Frankfort Court, Red Oak Serv Co Llc Husaeen Iqbal; 11/14/18. $101,000
2088 Ocean Heights Ave, Williams John F/Admr Ashbridge Allen; 11/30/18. $159,000
215 Seagull Drive, Costello Michael J Jr Martinez Sigfredo; 11/29/18. $136,000
233 Heathercroft 233, Velasquez Natacha Scott Timothy William; 11/30/18. $98,000
2605 Ridge Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Mclean & Son Llc; 11/23/18. $75,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
27 Arapaho Place, Hayes Deborah/Exrx Christina Laura A; 11/14/18. $65,000
271 St Joseph St, Snow Ryan Riccio Carly P; 11/07/18. $175,000
28 Morton Ave, US Bank Na White Christopher H; 11/14/18. $45,500
293 Mattix Run, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Florestal Anise; 11/02/18. $79,000
300 S Key, Bank Of America Brass Inv Gr; 11/29/18. $79,700
301 Lorraine Ave, Corallino Doris A Capella Peter A Jr; 11/16/18. $125,000
312 Magnolia Ave, Patel Viren Santa Ospina Yomara; 11/30/18. $181,000
319 Vine Ave, Aar Renovations Llc Corson Christina; 11/19/18. $195,000
400 & 401 S New York Ave & 704 Bartlett Ave, Stockton University Seaview Resort Acq Group Llc; 11/14/18. $10,917,337
403 Camelback Drive, Lynch Kerrin P Young Jessica E; 11/09/18. $254,000
41 Driftwood Court, Vint Gary Sabbagh Kamal B; 11/16/18. $66,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
10 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Angoma Polanco Edgar; 11/19/18. $234,990
103 Pico Court, Aridi Imad 103 Pico Court Llc; 11/28/18. $77,000
110 Charleston Circle, Marker Lynnetta R Torres Joshua; 11/16/18. $235,000
117 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Dejesus Alvin S; 11/19/18. $249,990
1329 Orchard Road, Blanco Ethel A Whitcraft George Robert; 11/02/18. $165,000
14 Fox Hollow Drive, Pullman James A Turner Nicholas T Jr; 11/08/18. $250,000
1563 Pinehurst Drive, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc Reilley Lauren E; 11/13/18. $174,000
179 Tryens Drive, USs Bank Na Hwang Jenny; 11/01/18. $145,000
HAMMONTON
717 Bellevue Ave, Bonino Michael Singletary Geraldine H; 11/15/18. $299,000
84 Jamestown Blvd, Corrubia Lucas Jr Culmone Anna E; 11/30/18. $150,000
867 7th St, Patton Charles R/Exr Patton Marguerite; 11/27/18. $44,000
883 7th St, Patton Earle Edward/Admr Lutz Barbara; 11/02/18. $65,000
LINWOOD
550 Central Ave G 2 Constitution Court, Johnson Carol Rusek Carolynne; 11/13/18. $167,500
7 Evergreen Road, Sood Mohit Armstrong Gerald Scott; 11/13/18. $473,500
MARGATE
24 S Jefferson Ave, Konicki Christopher S Pockers Lawrence H; 11/07/18. $630,000
300 N Clermont Ave, Selkow Charlotte D David Llc; 11/08/18. $205,000
300 N Douglas Ave, Freedman Esther/Atty Freedman Esther; 11/20/18. $183,224
310 N Huntington Ave, Tobiasen Carl Shore Inv & Dev Llc; 11/21/18. $221,700
SOMERS POINT
318 Shore Road, Jpmorgan Chase Bk Na Dalaigh Jimmy; 11/13/18. $35,500
33 Harbor Lane, Migliacco John P Jr Bernardini Alfred; 11/05/18. $155,000
37 Bayside Drive. Wisser Thomas C Robert Andrew Huffard Irr Tr; 11/16/18. $240,000
518 9th St, Midfirst Bank Ferreri Francesco Paul Jr; 11/26/18. $159,000
VENTNOR
106 S Rosborough Ave, Goldstein Barbara L Groenen Thomas; 11/20/18. $1,300,000
108 S Philadelphia Ave, Shor Beth/Tr/Tr Voluck Mark; 11/08/18. $1,200,000
109 S Newport Ave, Dolente James J Jr/Ind&Atty Kaplan Richard; 11/09/18. $965,000
109 S Austin Ave, Murphy Daniel End Realty Llc; 11/13/18. $675,000
11 N Austin Ave, Fitzgerald Peter Hall Thomas W III; 11/23/18. $210,000
110 S Little Rock Ave, Llamado Yap Elsa Pham Realty Llc; 11/08/18. $522,000
112 Ventnor Ave, The Waves Lp Burmylo Gary; 11/19/18. $699,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7800 Dune Drive, Heller Nicholas Leib Bruce; 10/2018. $287,000
7929 Dune Drive, Karpf Dennis D Denniston Robert B; 10/2018. $325,000
8218 Third Ave, Shoosmith E Kevin Mazick Robert Jason; 10/2018. $595,000
CAPE MAY
1123-1125 Wissachickon Ave, Axelson William C/Est Exr R & C Sales Inc; 10/2018. $20,000
1420 Pennsylvania Ave, Walkowitz Harry Hume Gregory J; 10/2018. $250,000
201-2011 South Beach Ave, Jimber II LLC Slowik Wesley; 10/2018. $380,000
CAPE MAY POINT
416 Cambridge Ave, Benton Ida Isabelle Harris Thomas A; 10/2018. $535,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
4 Jakes Landing Road, Nrz Reo Vi Corp Hess John R; 10/2018. $81,900
105 Cedar Lane East, Nazarow Michael M Fowler Stephanie; 10/2018. $320,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
124 Kentucky Ave, Fannie Mae Aguirre Nicolas Coeto; Dickson Nancy Jean Mc Govern Gerald J; 10/2018. $100,000
326 Cloverdale, Di Felice Daiana Kirsh Louis J; Dickson Nancy Jean Mc Govern Gerald J; 10/2018. $114,000
1614 Jennings Ave, Carlsen Linda L Dworchak Edward S Jr; Dickson Nancy Jean Mc Govern Gerald J; 10/2018. $125,501
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
21 Goshen Road, Farrow Gary Altobelli Louis H Jr; 10/2018. $165,000
127 Lee Lane, Sutton Vicki E Nazarow Jean K; 10/2018. $172,999
207 Sumner St, Anderson Stephano Hayward Calvin; 10/2018. $209,000
OCEAN CITY
213 28th St, Olivieri Patricia Olivieri Michael; 10/2018. $625,000
4933-35 Asbury Ave Un B, 4935 Asbury LLC Smith Robert A; 10/2018. $689,000
17 Sunnyside Court, LMAC M Matthew P Sr Mitchell Jeffrey M; 10/2018. $695,000
2129-31 Simpson Ave, Duncan RE Inv LLC Senderling James Jay; 10/2018.$767,500
816-20 Boardwalk Un 5C, Tabernacle Brdwlk Min LLC Sey West Realty Prtnrs LLC; 10/2018. $800,000
2129-31 Simpson Ave Un B 2131, Duncan RE Inv LLC Donahue Paul; 10/2018. $810,000
STONE HARBOR
8506 Third Ave, Kopp Sue Ann Exr Mc Coach Suzanne; 10/2018. $775,000
Lot 53 Block 87.02, Smith Christina M Steely Tracie S; 10/2018. $837,614
UPPER TOWNSHIP
516 Route 9, Thomas Roy Jenkins Jay; 10/2018. $30,000
P516 Route 9, resser Jane T Smith Alexander Sten; 10/2018. $50,000
Route 9 Un H-4, Molmer Valerie Leahy Joseph; 10/2018. $70,000
16 Foxborough Road, Lang Francis A Jr/Exr Krause Aaron M; 10/2018. $250,000
20 Chelsea Ave, Unsworth Matthew E III Newman Mark T; 10/2018. $265,000
WEST CAPE MAY
611 Second Ave, Gleeson David Logan Virginia A; 10/2018. $315,000
WEST WILDWOOD
615 West Glenwood Ave, Scully-Kenworthy S Mc Ateer James; 10/208. $110,000
15 Bay Ave, Zeck David A Minnich Michael; 10/2018. $179,971
WILDWOOD
2601 Atlantic Ave,Morgan Robert Lord Robert J; 10/2018. $133,000
121 Cresse Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Novalski Jessica; 10/2018. $160,000
131 E Baker Ave, Bright Ronald F Jr Denner Matthew C; 10/2018. $205,000
WILDWOOD CREST
8304 Pacific Ave, Powell Brian Zambito Salvatore; 10/2018. $50,000
8401 Atlantic Ave, Bsales Jamie M Fulton William B; 10/2018. $160,000
WOODBINE
534 Adams Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon First Party Jose G; 10/2018. $14,500
229 Jefferson Ave, Bayview Loan Servi LLC Southside Nsp 2018-3 Reo LLC; 10/2018. $18,063
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
91 Princeton Ave, Bridgeton House Llc, Jones Bryan, Acevedo Aron; 11/21/2018. $156,000
98 Dare Ave, Brown Leonard C Est By Adm By Shrf, Brown Leonard C Jr Ind Adm By Shrf, Brown Lynette By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, US By Shrf, Krwawecz Eric; 11/26/2018. $10,0000
98 Dare Ave, Krwawecz Eric, 98 Dare Avenue Llc; 11/26/2018. $19,250
56 E Commerce St, Raively James H Jr, Raively Linda W, Espinoza Pedro, Gomez Bertha A; 11/26/2018. $40,000
475 Indian Ave, Hari Bol Inc, A Sulbha Llc Aka, Sulbha A Llc Aka; 11/27/2018. $183,000
77 E Commerce St, Dibuono Anthony S Est By Exec, Dibuono Janet M Exec, Mensh Raymond; 11/28/2018. $10,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
494 Back Neck Road, Lanigan Gerald L, Abbott Jerry T; 11/16/2018. $130,000
64 Reeves Road, Rozier Viola L Exec, Wright Eugene Est By Exec, Wright Freda M Est, Cruz-Chavez Ana E; 11/23/2018. $65,000
MILLVILLE
1103 Cedar St, Kubiak Anthony M Est, Kubiak Florence E, Kubiak Marie Est, Habersham-Johnson Connie; 11/7/2018. $150,000
9 Fairfield Ave, Hooven Eric E, Hooven Lauryn N, Nolter Aaron; 11/9/2018. $157,600
837 Ramah Road, Alta Residential Solutions Llc Atty, Christiana Trust By Trust By Atty, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty, Welden Stephen; 11/9/2018. $290,000
2434 Shellburn Road, Roe Joseph, Roe Saundra, Meiswinkle Daniel M; 11/9/2018. $140,000
9 Osprey Drive, Deuber Patricia, Deuber Robert E, Yeutter Deborah, Yeutter Kenneth E; 11/14/2018. $450,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
2025 Grant Ave, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust C By Trust By Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Heredia Antonio Silva; 11/27/2018. $54,000
56 Parkview Heights, Piccioni Frank Jr, Piccioni Rita, Piccioni Frank III; 11/29/2018. $173,000
14 Silver Brook Drive, Culcasi Rosemary Esq, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Stern Lavinthal Frankenberg Llc Atty, Chinnici George, Chinnici Linda; 11/13/2018. $200,000
VINELAND
1160 Regina Elena Ave, Helland Blanca, Helland Matthew, Goins Christine; 11/8/2018. $160,000
2841 S Union Road, Cunningham Denise, Debellis Michael W, Debellis Michael W; 11/8/2018. $42,500
2911 S Union Road, Blb Resources Delegate Collns Myya Agent Housing & Urban Dev, Irion Vincent; 11/8/2018; $79,500
1179 Sharp Road, Cain Justin, Cain Viktoriya, Herrera Hector Villa; 11/8/2018. $175,000
75 Luciano Ave, Perez Nicholas L Aka, Perez Nicolas L Aka, Marias Mateo Pena; 11/9/2018. $155,000
308 W Wood St, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Cujba Efim; 11/9/2018. $15,000
2537 E Oak Road, Cumberland County Sheriff, Dixon Mark G By Shrf, Dixon Stephanie By Shrf, Assured Prop Solutions Llc; 11/9/2018. $77,700
1104 Fairmount Ave, Ackley J Paul II By Shrf, Ackley Karen A By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Midland Funding Llc By Shrf, Assured Prop Solutions Llc; 11/9/2018. $46,300
81 Oaklawn Terrace, Latorre Alfred Jr, Latorre Carol, Prichard Adele, Prichard Edwin; 11/9/2018. $190,000
525 E Elmer St, Beres Marilyn Exec, Biondi A William Est, Biondi Sharon L Est By Exec, Massey-Wills Anne Marie Exec, Wolff Kathleen Exec, 525 East Elmer Llc; 11/9/2018. $175,000
4571 Stoney Bridge Road, Spaeth Barbara D, Spaeth C Philip Jr Est, Helland Blanca M, Helland Matthew R; 11/9/2018. $285,000
503 Grandview Ave, B&B Llc, Rockliss Stephanie J; 11/13/2018. $115,000
841 N Brewster Road &C, Wargo Michael Jr, Rpj Properties Llc; 11/13/2018. $55,000
721 E Peach St, Viruet Louis A Jr, Viruet Wenda, Selby Justin M; 11/14/2018. $52,000
1361 Maurice River Pkwy, Matekanski Jack, Matekanski Joanne, Salah Ghada, Salah Hassan H; 11/14/2018. $630,000
2982 Crane St, Parker Paul C Est, Parker Shirley R Est By Exec, Walsh Joann C Exec, Onofre Rigoberto; 11/14/2018. $190,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
102 Beverly Drive, 10/3/2018. $172,000
122 Montclair Road North, 10/3/2018. $289,000
228 Edison Road, 10/3/2018. $245,000
34 Savannah Drive, 10/4/2018. $303,905
36 Savannah Drive, 10/4/2018. $299,825
19 Frog Pond Drive, 10/4/2018. $285,000
30 Savannah Drive, 10/4/2018. $313,730
31 Hidden Lake Circle, 10/4/2018. $363,000
BEACH HAVEN
114 Chatsworth Ave, 10/11/2018. $1,325,000
1204 North Beach Ave, 10/1/2018. $1,780,000
1228 Mizzen Ave, 10/29/2018. $140,000
131 Fifth St, 10/23/2018. $775,000
1609 S Bay Ave, 10/5/2018. $425,000
204 S Atlantic Ave, 10/29/2018. $390,500
212 Fifth St, 10/5/2018. $835,000
315 Fairview Ave, 10/31/2018. $1,120,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
1 Mirror Lake Drive, 10/25/2018. $140,000
10 Greenbriar Drive, 10/3/2018. $279,000
100 Lake Erie Court, 10/18/2018. $21,000
102 Cedarbook Lane, 10/2/2018. $133,000
1054 Radio Road, 10/18/2018. $61,000
106 E Dory Drive, 10/29/2018. $107,299
109 N Spinnaker Drive, 10/15/2018. $101,000
