Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
121 Hobart Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon J N R Flip Llc; 02/01/19. $51,100
108 Elm St, US HUD Chew Lian; 02/04/19. $78,001
117 W Faunce Landing Road, Ttk Enterprises Llc Caupto Shana; 02/06/19. $195,000
ATLANTIC CITY
1803 Ontario Ave, Raison Usa Llc Zebede Estates 1803 Llc; 02/04/19. $35,000
457 N Elberon Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Chowdhury Mohammed; 02/05/19. $67,500
1411 Drexel Ave, Rehman Aneeb Villavincencio Ashley; 02/05/19. $66,000
3011 Fairmount Ave, Pham Dung Do Duong; 02/05/19. $100,000
37 Iowa Ave Apt 5g, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Bishop Dorsara; 02/05/19. $24,900
2721 Boardwalk 922, Esposito Joseph Allen Michael C; 02/06/19. $63,500
100 S Berkley Square Unit 5b, Schulman R Peter Tr Neustadter Wildstein Marjo; 02/07/19. $358,500
101 S Raleigh Ave 907, Sett Realty Llc Vu Phuong; 02/07/19. $95,000
101 South Raleigh Ave Unit 413, Guber Nulty Margaret Harrell Tommy; 02/08/19. $42,000
BRIGANTINE
19 Coquille Beach Drive, Debernardis Craig Delia Frank; 01/28/19. $229,000
235 14th St No Unit B, Tavianini Matthew Gale Lisa J; 01/28/19. $245,000
4148 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit, Bporrini Sandra L/Heir Herman Kevin H; 01/29/19. $499,800
341 Eighth St So Unit 2, Mclaughlin Russell Jr/Tr Soto Ronald; 01/29/19. $550,000
201 11th St No, Ggfa Management Llc Haven Homes Bldrs Llc; 01/29/19. $250,000
401 E Brigantine Ave 43, Smith Dorothy A/Exrx Schaffer Michael R; 01/31/19. $160,000
3901 Ocean Ave, Barksdale Karen Quinn William F; 01/31/19. $280,000
10 Ross Drive E, Damore Glenn D Norelli Ferdinand; 01/31/19. $285,000
20 Atlantis Cove, Musumeci Joseph A Dagostino Frank; 01/31/19. $615,000
107 N 12th St, Ingram William James M Bello Assoc Llc; 02/01/19. $415,000
BUENA
413 S Harding Highway, Contini Charles J Boehme Pamela J; 01/24/19. $170,000
108 E Weymouth Road, Fannie Mae Integrity Properties Llc; 01/30/19. $36,000
525 Martinelli Ave, Jean Gilles Ingrid 525 Martinelli Ave Industri E; 01/31/19. $80,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
20 Princeton Ave, String Lisa Bernisky Robert P; 01/28/19. $280,000
149 Crystal Lake Drive Drive, Horton Inc Nj Lios Markella; 01/28/19. $290,110
15 Sturbridge Court, Hamilton William J Oneill Jennifer L; 01/28/19. $205,000
14 Point Drive, 14 Partners Llc Lamonaca Lauren; 01/29/19. $250,000
1074 Ocean Heights Ave, Lesser Joshua Barone Michael; 01/29/19. $172,000
17 Front St, Hoover Sean F Hook Charles Jr; 01/29/19. $225,000
6679 Black Horse Pike, Painter Dennis B Matt Portnoy & Sons Real E; 01/30/19. $250,000
12 Adams Road, US Bank Tr Na Ahedo Wilberth; 01/30/19. $57,000
43 Marshall Drive, Kraly Mark S Morrell Michael B; 01/31/19. $327,500
236 Ivy Road, Czapkowski Paul Jasiecki Joseph F; 01/31/19. $310,000
205 Shires Way, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Brown Dasha; 02/01/19. $160,000
257 London Court, Manzo Anthony Hughes Cheryle; 02/01/19. $110,500
301 Frank Lane, Andreev Valentin Dagachov Emil; 02/04/19. $140,000
6114 Delilah Road, New Jersey Housing And Mtg Fin Agcy Obrien Paul; 02/04/19. $90,000
102 New St, Sweeny Thomas E/Exr Czak Properties Llc; 02/05/19. $105,000
15 Jefferson Ave, Jintachao Benjamin Jalal Shahed; 02/05/19. $15,000
235 Sea Pine Drive, Urtubey Kevin D Diluzio Louis; 02/05/19. $282,000
114 Gravesmith Drive, Wells Fargo Bk Na Torres Santos Ricardo Ag U; 02/05/19. $49,500
306 Vermont Ave, Amjad Rehman Inc Crawford Lucus L; 02/05/19. $174,000
5056 Tremont Ave, Bordonaro Thomas Jr Scillieri Jamie; 02/06/19. $179,900
20 Poppy Road, Federal National Mtg Assn Hayes Patricia; 02/06/19. $209,900
6767 Washington Ave, Hala Real Estate & Const Llc Truong Tien M; 02/07/19. $105,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
305 Elm Ave, Us Bank Tr Na Leeds & Galloway Llc; 01/18/19. $51,000
305 Elton Lane, Saul Bryan Ha Nhung Kim; 01/18/19. $240,000
141 Rumson Drive, Jmmk Llc Byrne Caitlin A; 01/18/19. $115,000
432 S Nectar Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Enliven Homes Llc; 01/18/19. $65,000
66 Meadow Ridge Road, Valensi David Sabbagh Kamal B; 01/22/19. $67,000
333 N New York Road, Kelly Kevin M Thomas Scott E; 01/22/19. $282,900
705 E Cooper Ferry Court, Mtglq Investors Lp Dadamo Peter Jr; 01/23/19. $120,000
132 Dover Court, 40 Lewis Sanford/Tr Pallitto Peter; 01/23/19. $170,000
123 S Pitney Road, Rehman Amjad Morales Veronica I; 01/24/19. $190,000
519 Weston Drive, Tower Dbw Reo Llc Green And Petrik Family Re V; 01/24/19. $205,000
561 Yarmouth Court, Stemple Scott A Karovic Frank E; 01/24/19. $175,000
37 Apache Court, Hernandez Douglas/Shff Rehman Aneeb; 01/24/19. $45,000
422 Ebony Tree Ave, Ahmad Aftab Shah Jay R; 01/28/19. $243,000
63 Waterview Drive, Williamson Lane A Kern Kimberly M; 01/28/19. $88,000
620 S Simms Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Anderson Bart; 01/28/19. $35,100
102 Shepherd Way, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Mccooley Lucas; 01/28/19. $322,000
417 Vine Ave, Perez Erin L Us Bank Na; 01/29/19. $110,000
461 Ebony Tree Ave, Amjad Rehman Inc Height Brian P; 01/30/19. $231,000
179 Meadow Ridge Road, 1st Choice Prop Maintenance Inc Lim Christina; 01/30/19. $80,900
126 Southampton Drive, Barone Mary Lourdes Prana Judith A; 01/30/19. $225,000
452 Willow Ave, Laielli Rebecca P Yanusz Garrick E; 01/30/19. $170,000
550 Stonewall Drive, Bank Of America Na Pensco Trust Co Llc; 01/31/19. $144,375
203 Ridgewood Ave, Watts Aquil Cruz Donna; 02/01/19. $248,000
7 Chesapeake Drive, Gresham Leroy S Barone Anthony Joseph; 02/04/19. $65,000
205 E Ridgewood Ave, Us Rof III Legal Title Tr 2015 1 Solo Creations Inc; 02/04/19. $121,500
316 Great Creek Road, Federal National Mtg Assn Albino Adam; 02/04/19. $169,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
309 Farragut Ave, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Robey Frank; 02/01/19. $97,680
15 Da Vinci Way, Nvr Inc Fellizar Lina L; 02/01/19. $269,485
22 Fox Hollow Drive, Wells Fargo Bk Henriquez Miguel Antonio; 02/04/19. $202,000
2418 Primrose Court, Us Rof III Legal Title Tr 2015 1 Amos Nat; 02/04/19. $35,000
4978 Flintshire Court, Day Suzanne R Guy Jensyl; 02/04/19. $78,000
6210 Quinn Ave, US Bank Go America Llc; 02/04/19. $36,500
6750 Railroad Blvd, Wilson Celeste/Tr&Exrx Jones Bonny J; 02/04/19. $27,500
LONGPORT
15 S 36th Ave, Kmietowicz Karver Patricia Ann/Exr Bull Inv Llc; 02/01/19. $550,000
1307 Beach Terrace, Gushner Kent A/Exr Stratosphere One Llc; 02/05/19. $5,140,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2610 &2616 Pine Creek Road, Elkins Caroline Victoria/Atty Braun Charles R; 02/04/19. $95,000
301 Weymouth Road, Midfirst Bank Cortazar Gutierrez Zenaid A; 02/05/19. $43,200
PLEASANTVILLE
150 Charles Ave, Uff Valentine/Exr Huisa Maggue Norma; 02/01/19. $86,000
831 N Main St, Sanchez Elsa Nicklas Sanchez Armando; 02/04/19. $275,000
818 N Main St, Berrio Oscar Rios Marcelo; 02/04/19. $90,000
322 E California Ave, Rejniak Anna May 322ca Llc; 02/05/19. $60,000
42 Cambria Ave, Notaro Brothers Inv Llc Kn Property Holdings Llc; 02/05/19. $40,000
30 W Floral Ave, Mcbrearty Stephen/Ind&Exr Delacruz Julio; 02/05/19. $29,900
1131 Mcconnell Drive, Muth Jill Lynn/Exrx Palacios Lida Y; 02/05/19. $92,400
124 E Adams Ave, Ocwen Loan Serv Llc Baquero Mauricio Andres; 02/05/19. $63,500
17 E Wright St, Rodgers Ronald T Lora Peralta Erick; 02/07/19. $141,900
715 Fernwood Ave, Grant Legacy Holdings Llc Chrisp Jerome; 02/07/19. $166,000
SOMERS POINT
100 W Delaware Ave, Carrington Mortgage Serv Llc Ertel Joseph Frederick; 02/01/19. $118,500
229 Shore Road, Pagnani Alexander M Ghdb Llc; 02/01/19. $230,000
97 Holly Hills Drive, Cooke Finton Anderson Thomas J; 02/04/19. $300,000
808 Pennsylvania Ave, Campbell Anthony A/Atty Petullo Lisa; 02/06/19. $87,500
VENTNOR
4800 Boardwalk 409, Goldfarb Estelle Salkovitz Todd I; 01/31/19. $337,500
6604 Atlantic Ave, Adam Kenneth J Brigantine Beach Dev Llc; 01/31/19. $475,000
512 N Suffolk Ave, Rosarios Conti Llc West Waterview Llc; 01/31/19. $180,000
101 S Dorset Ave, Heard Marie C/Atty Thomas J Knox 2012 Family Tr; 01/31/19. $900,000
703 Oxford Ave, G4 Bhksar Llc Muca Dritan; 02/01/19. $49,500
112 S Oxford Ave Unit 501, Toome Birgit Falcione Dana Bergman; 02/04/19. $382,000
24 S Weymouth Ave, Homes For Everyone Llc Ryer Bradley J; 02/04/19. $555,000
14 S Baton Rouge Ave, US Bank Na Cleaver William; 02/04/19. $256,200
3 S Baton Rouge Ave, Tbv1 Llc Schwarz Galit Beth; 02/04/19. $340,000
509 N Dudley Ave, Pali Nikolin Pali Marinela; 02/05/19. $75,000
Cape May County
AVALON
53 E 14th St, Klagholz R Martin Scott Family Ent LLC; 12/2018. $2,487,500
77 E 22nd St, 77 E 22nd St LLC Klagholz R Martin; 12/2018. $3,837,500
7668 Sunset Drive, Collins John J Mc Neil Collin F; 12/2018. $6,150,000
7929 Dune Drive, Franzen Marcus Mc Tavish Cheryl; 12/2018. $420,000
241 28th St, Henderson Brian Moore Gregory J; 12/2018. $895,000
246 28th St, Huey Judith Schlindwein M G III; 12/2018. $975,000
310 79th St, Fareno Ann Priscilla Flanagan Richard Glenn; 12/2018. $999,000
1248 Avalon Ave, Edwards George B 221 17th St LLC; 12/2018. $1,525,000
36 W 27th St, Harrington Elizabeth F Smith Gregory P; 12/2018. $1,567,500
265 17th St, Scott Andrew M Rileygirl LLC; 12/2018. $1,800,000
83 E 14th St, Mack James Vanhorn Gerald M; 12/2018. $4,175,000
168 71st St, Sealuke LLC Devon Road 168 Av LLC; 12/2018. $4,250,000
355 40th St, Avalon All-Shore Inc Su Yeechun; 1/2019. $707,500
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
238 Nabb Ave, Campbell Lenard, Campbell Sandra Est, Kea Enterprises Llc; 1/11/2019. $70,000
176 Main Drive, Lore Charles Edward Exec, Lore Joan D Est By Exec, Lore William Henry Est, Kirey Kim; 1/14/2019. $80,000
815 S 2nd St, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty, New Penn Financial Llc Dba, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Clay James A Jr; 1/14/2019. $43,000
313 Sharp St, Foschi Maria, Williams Maria Foschi Fka, Cruz Antonio; 1/15/2019. $110,000
517 S Second St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Property Care Business Llc; 1/15/2019. $35,900
301 Corsair Drive 301 Bld F, Brahin Lee. Njmp Development Assoc Llc, Stephen Thorne; 1/15/2019. $232,500
11 Oakdale Drive, Bank Of New York Fka, Bank Of New York Mellon By Atty, Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities Trust &C By Trust By Atty, Jp Morgan Chase Bank Trust Fka, Wells Fargo Bank Atty, Chc Housing Llc; 1/15/2019. $147,500
20 Sandy Lane, Kampmeier Sean, Thompson Amanda Marie, Thompson Michelle D; 1/15/2019. $142,500
15 Cornwall Ave, Cumberland County Sheriff, Riggins Belford J By Shrf, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc; 1/15/2019. $20,800
30 Cornwall Ave, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Wasiluk Dustin A By Shrf, Wasiluk Michele By Shrf, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc; 1/15/2019. $53,200
608 Whitall Ave, Simmons Amber, Lee Kacey N; 1/16/2019. $153,000
311 E Broad St, Lebron Luz, Lebron Samuel, Dempaire Stephanie; 1/18/2019. $37,000
236-238 W Green St, Mccormick 106 Llc, Arc Management Llc; 1/24/2019. $76,000
2000 Miller Ave 46, Jones Eunice R, Parkin Arthur, Parkin Kathleen; 1/24/2019; $105,000
24 N Pearl St, Scott Kyle M, Gates Gayle L, Gates Jennifer N; 1/24/2019. $130,000
9 N Park Ave, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Delacruz Yanira; 1/24/2019. $36,000
125 N Brandriff Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Dubose Cheryl, Dubose Phillip; 1/24/2019. $30,750
802 Whitaker Ave, Behrooz Parviz, Herrera Amanda, Herrera Gabriel; 1/25/2019. $195,000
311 Sassafras St, Pcm Real Estate Llc, Green House Group Llc; 1/28/2019. $20,377.50
469 Esibill Ave, Hanes Amanda Fka, Nickle Amanda, Nickle Derrick, Trout Flora J, Trout Kevin E; 1/28/2019. $161,000
1515 Fairton Road, Radcliffe Richard, Radcliffe Wendy, Hanson Kirk R; 1/28/2019. $215,000
212-214 Foundry St, Ulbrich-Johns Lori Ann, Belony Christina, Belony Max; 1/28/2019. $58,000
314 Woodland Drive, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Swink Construction Llc; 1/28/2019. $49,500
100 W Main St, Millville Dg Llc, 19-57 Steinway Street Realty Corp; 1/29/2019. $2,000,000
715 Glenside Road, Citimortgage Inc, Flipping Keys Llc; 1/29/2019. $146,032
11 Emily Drive, Vastardis Kostandinos, Nickle Amanda P, Nickle Derrick R; 1/30/2019. $215,000
315 Corsair Drive, Brewer Dale, Brewer Margaret, Menkowitz Bruce J, Menkowitz Shelley M; 1/30/2019. $210,000
508 Smith St, Cook Edward B III, Xpress Investments Llc, Clay James; 1/30/2019. $82,500
706 Sassafras St, Lynx Asset Services Llc, Jbar Realty Llc; 1/30/2019. $56,500
309 E Main St, 320 Smith Llc, Cohen Mordechai, Lxr Nj 2 Llc; 1/30/2019. $124,000
912 S 2nd St, Wenzel Edward Jr, Santell Nilda M; 1/30/2019. $126,000
1000 W Main St, Camp Seven E Agent, Millville Dg Llc By Agent, 19-57 Steinway Street Realty Corp; 1/31/2019. $2,200,000
VINELAND
1251 Cypress Drive, Dapp Mary F Fka, Pagliughi Mary F, Weber Danielle F, Weber Kelsey L; 12/27/2018. $205,000
641 E Wood St, Pizzo Anthony, Pizzo Sally Beth, 818 Properties Llc; 12/27/2018. $195,000
930 Michael Ave, Specialized Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Us Rof III Legal Title Tr, Castro Dayanna; 12/27/2018. $56,500
572 N Sixth St, Kousmine Laura, Taniment Construction Llc, Dejesus Jose E Rosa; 12/27/2018. $164,000
420 S 2nd St, Broad Street Funding Trust I By Atty, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty, Acuna Juan C; 12/27/2018. $108,000
238 W Plum St, Clark Carl T Exec, Clark Harrison Est, Clark Helen M Est By Exec, Farinella David; 12/27/2018. $75,000
1983 S Main Road, Moir Daun, Etter Alfred; 12/27/2018. $142,000
514 N East Ave, Blessed Hands Real Estate Inv Llc, Dmc Enterprises Of Buena Llc; 12/27/2018. $75,000
741 S 6th St, Gsamp Trust &C By Trust By Atty, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Hammer Rentals Llc; 12/28/2018. $38,850
1445 Linden Blvd, Rivera Diego By Atty, Rivera Teresa D Atty, Gonzalez Nicholis, Morcelo-Gonzalez Jailene; 12/28/2018. $120,000
874 Holmes Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Gonzalez Thomasa; 12/31/2018. $164,900
2385 E Chestnut Ave, Kuzmicz D&D Construction Llc, Kuzmicz Daniel, Langley Paige M, Mcfarland Michael D Jr; 12/31/2018. $184,000
2537 Brookfield St, Brooks Anthony M, Brooks Lou Ann S, Busch Patricia Lynne, Busch William Frank Jr; 12/31/2018. $215,000
2799 Medina St, Cassidy Eric J, Cassidy Linsie L Aka, Cassidy Lyndsie L Aka, Grussenmeyer Charlotte, Grussenmeyer Timothy; 12/31/2018. $276,900
1114 South West Ave, Gonzalez Maria V Perez, Gutierrez Eddie, Sibrian Jose, Vega Linda I; 1/9/2019. $148,550
2532 Meade Drive, Fcc Inc, Dargoltz George, Dargoltz Lydia; 1/9/2019. $39,000
742 West Ave, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty, Marks Dana Esq Aty, Phelan Halhnan & Diamond Pc Fka, Phelan Halhnan Diamond & Jones Pc Atty, Siyona Rei Llc; 1/10/2019. $62,500
429 W Doren Ave, Njhr 1 Llc, Pollock Donald L Jr, Delvalle Brandon; 1/10/2019. $109,900
1166 Kay Place, Jones Jesse David, Jones Peggy Lee Est, Cosme Tamara; 1/10/2019. $165,000
2585 S Lincoln Ave, Rieck Daniel, Rieck Douglas, Rieck Harry E Jr Est, Rieck Suzanne Aka Est, Rieck V Suzanne Aka Est, Perez Christian J, Rieck Danielle L; 1/10/2019. $75,000
725 Florence Ave, Hernandez Eric G, Abad Javier; 1/10/2019. $130,900
2534 E Sherman Ave, Vendor Resource Management, Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc; 1/11/2019. $90,000
201 S West Ave, Castillo Jennifer, Reitnauer Marcia, Mjm Development Llc; 1/11/2019. $100,000
1268 N Valley Ave, Berrios Natalie Fka, Harris Anthony, Harris Natalie, Bernardini Courtney A, Miller Tyler W; 1/11/2019. $195,000
812 E Sherman Ave, First Diamond Realty Llc, Leach Ryan Scott; 1/11/2019. $142,000
3109 N Mill Road, Brown Lois Est, Greenblatt Jay H S Master, Niemeyer Candice Ann By S Master, Bens Vineland Venture Llc; 1/11/2019. $300,000
2334 Delmar Ave, 25 Capital Partners Llc Adm, Carisbrook Asset Holding Trust By Adm By Atty, Chambers Larry A Atty, Johnston Charles Jr; 1/14/2019. $279,900
2708 Barbara Drive, Cassett Norman Est, Cassett Patricia Est By Exec, Miller Helene Exec, Rodriguez Maria L; 1/14/2019. $180,000
753 S 6th St, Ciccacci Enrico Exec, Tulli Dea Est By Exec, Tulli Domenico Est, Rpj Properties Llc; 1/14/2019. $149,000
39 W Almond St, Citibank Fka Trust, Holders Of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments &C By Trust By Fbo By Atty, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Wilmington Trust Trust Fbo By Atty, Hammer Rentals Llc; 1/15/2019. $73,000
735 E Peach St, Bank Of America By Atty, Dewey Jeremy, Pennymac Loan Services Llc Atty, Lao Deisy; 1/15/2019. $25,005
1422 Harding Road, Labarbera Charles P, Lopez Wanda Aka, Lopez-Labarbera Wanda Aka, Saavedra Arturo Velasco; 1/16/2019. $165,000
1345 E Walnut Road, Perkins Nancy J Fka, Reese David T Est, Reese Nancy J By Atty, Sautter Sharon L Atty, Mccormick Diane M, Mccormick Harry E III; 1/17/2019. $122,000
2245 E Landis Ave, Ziegler Dolores A, Pooling & Servicing Agreement &C By Trust, Wells Fargo Bank Trust; 1/17/2019. $150,000
1438 N Brewster Road, Cumberland County Sheriff, M&T Bank Corp By Shrf, M&T Credit Services Llc Fka By Shrf, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, Riland Barbara Fka By Shrf, Riland Morris A By Shrf, Riland Tracy L By Shrf, Sharp Barbara By Shrf, Ukranian Missionary & Bible Society Inc; 1/17/2019. $90,400
1843 Princess Lane, Lin Jing, Liu Chun Jin, Kaganzev Alex, Kaganzev Susie, Kaganzev Timothy J; 1/18/2019. $210,000
1026 Hickory Drive, Christiana Trust Trust By Atty, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty, Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba, Morris Dana, Morris John; 1/18/2019. $50,000
535 E Quince St, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A By Trust By Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Morcelo Rentals Llc; 1/18/2019. $20,000
S Lincoln Ave, Cumberland County Improvement Authority, Velazquez Gerard III, Vineland City Of, Ljr Real Estate Llc; 1/18/2019. $200,000
Sheridan Ave, Cumberland County Improvement Authority, Velazquez Gerard III, Ljr Real Estate Llc; 1/18/2019. $200,000
S Lincoln Ave, Cumberland County Improvement Authority, Velazquez Gerard III, Vineland City Of, Nep Real Estate Of Vineland Nj Urban Renewal Llc; 1/18/2019. $3,150,000
577 Pine St, Assured Property Solutions Llc, Black Phillip, Lunsford David, Lunsford Terri; 1/23/2019. $150,000
3680 Genoa Ave, Gellweiler Philip M, Maks Enterprises Llc; 1/24/2019. $340,000
19 S State St, Nassiri Vahideh, Lis Mark; 1/24/2019. $165,000
3004 Swallow Drive, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, T-Ray Investments Llc; 1/24/2019. $126,000
2102 E Oak Road, Landmark Development No 2 Llc, Senseman Karl, Gordeev Dmitry, Gordeev Tania; 1/24/2019. $435,000
2112 Conley Drive, Madalena Lori M Aka, Maddalena Lori M Aka, Gutierrez Angel V; 1/24/2019. $294,800
2102 E Oak Rd Unit 14, Gutierrez Angel V, Gutierrez Carolyn, Earnest John F III; 1/24/2019. $170,000
724 S West Ave, Gonzalez Antonia, Gonzalez Francisco Est, Cruz Jomarys G Vargas, Santiago Edwin; 1/24/2019. $105,000
1821 Almond Road, Branch Banking & Trust Co, Exr Llc; 1/25/2019. $18,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
