Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

922 Seaside Ave, Scalfaro Kirk J Lombardo Richard L; 10/17/18. $212,000

908 Marlborough Ave, Pena David Kaminski Jaroslaw; 10/18/18. $190,000

803 Marlborough Ave, Rocco Agostino Santoro Michael; 10/18/18. $122,500

3 Lisbon Ave, Keiner Annette/Exrx Ttk Ent Llc; 10/19/18. $120,800

960 Marlborough Ave, Mortgage Equity Conv Asset Tr 2011 1 Ttk Ent Llc; 10/19/18. $117,000

ATLANTIC CITY

101 S Raleigh Ave Un 319, Kelly Deborah A Klein Prop Ac Llc; 10/15/18. $105,000

38 S Plaza Place, Perna Lucille I Mcguigan Matthew; 10/16/18. $399,000

3501 Boardwalk Un A100, Bacani Longa Carolina Samson Birney Cynthia; 10/16/18. $65,000

BRIGANTINE

227‐229 40th St S, Huggins Joseph J Jr/Tr/Tr Mark Herrmann & Assoc; 10/15/18. $210,000

239 10th St S, Milimonka Lesia K Pekala John Anthony; 10/17/18. $490,000

403 Seahorse Road, Contango Sport Fishing Llc Branigan David; 10/17/18. $300,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

312 Gravel Bend Road, Wille Mark Carranza Quintero Javier; 10/11/18. $175,000

206 Gravel Bend Road, Russell James Matthew Fessman Amanda; 10/11/18. $206,000

19 Abbey Court, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Ttk Enterprises Llc; 10/12/18. $107,800

51 Atlas Lane, US Bank Na Grueso Wilson A; 10/12/18. $153,000

6501 Black Horse Pike, Hsc Egg Harbor Llc Exchangeright Net Leased Port; 10/15/18. $5,787,561

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

235 Terry Lane, Federal National Mtg Assn Leuffgen Scott A; 10/12/18. $181,900

124 Cara Mia Lane, Wells Fargo Bk Na Luna Cesar M; 10/12/18. $217,600

621 E Seaview Ridge Drive, Nrz Reo Inventory Corp Shore Solutions Mechanical C; 10/15/18. $210,000

103 Southampton Drive, Smith Ilse B Shamus Margaret; 10/15/18. $232,500

246 Magnolia Ave, Smith Michael P Russo John M Barnes Jeffrey P Adm Wise Joshua; 10/16/18. $194,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

22 Central Ave, US HUD Johnson Mark; 10/12/18. $121,121

4883 Bayberry Place, Otero Harriet Townsel Arvetta; 10/12/18. $90,100

MARGATE

9703 Beach Ave, Njhr 5 Llc Janove Jerome; 10/11/18. $895,900

118 N Brunswick Ave, 116 North Brunswick Ave Llc Orenstein Gregory D; 10/15/18. $695,000

309 N Mansfield Ave, Acampora Dorothy Poynter Mary; 10/15/18. $370,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

4611 Reading Ave, Fannie Mae 609 Darmstadt Llc; 10/11/18. $34,000

530 Wharton Park Blvd, Njhr 1 Llc Bennett Kristina D; 10/11/18. $157,300

PLEASANTVILLE

105‐7 Belmont Ave, Gantt Ozetta/Ind&Exrx Theokary Anthony; 10/15/18. $135,000

18 Orchards, Fannie Mae Jimenez Devicente Maria A; 10/16/18. $37,000

230 W Washington Ave, Fannie Mae Abusada Chafic; 10/16/18. $55,100

38 E Floral Ave, Amjad Rehman Inc Santiago Richard; 10/16/18. $155,000

SOMERS POINT

809 Second St, Hagerty Joanne Shanteau Matthew; 10/12/18. $171,000

612 W Connecticut Ave, Hainsworth Edward W Hainsworth Edward S; 10/15/18. $180,000

125 Princeton Road, Wells Fargo Bk Na Levitz Rachel C; 10/15/18. $134,000

27 Fairview Drive Un 27, Mclaughlin George P Kleinschrodt David; 10/16/18. $242,000

VENTNOR

5300 Boardwalk Un 105, Weintraub Leonard Hussain Asif; 10/03/18. $125,000

112 S Oxford Ave Un 605, Weisberg Rhonda Iris/Tr Arias Martin; 10/03/18. $320,000

5500 Calvert Ave, Graham James Kulczycki Anna M; 10/03/18. $244,000

26 N Buffalo Ave, Foglia Thomas A III Gordon Jacqueline; 10/04/18. $465,000

109 N Buffalo Ave, Mcgurk Dennis P/Exrx Molnar Christopher; 10/05/18. $282,000

126 N Cambridge Ave, Dremer Homes Llc Digiacomo David; 10/05/18. $117,500

Cape May County

AVALON

92 E 12th St, Jas Family LLC Maginnis Anthony J; 9/2018. $3,950,000

3935 Fourth Ave, Zams Peter A Sangillo Jude; 10/2018. $839,500

CAPE MAY

120 Stockton Place, Carlson Ann Suttle Tr Kleinhaut Mark R; 10/2018. $515,000

10 Congress St, Hannon Sandra S Farrant Jeffrey; 10/2018. $550,000

529-531 Elmira St, Trent Robert M Hall Brandon; 10/2018. $650,000

CAPE MAY POINT

502 Coral Ave, Lawlor Edward T Brown Matthew A; 10/2018. $800,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

429 Head Of The River Road, Mumford Lorena Kirkner Francis Mark; 10/2018. $210,000

924 Cape May Court House-South Dennis Road, Hansen Dorothy M Macellaro Thomas F Jr; 10/2018. $240,000

927 Cape May Court House-Dennis Road South, Newfield National Bank Arc Of Cape May County; 10/2018. $305,000

1920 Route 9 Un B, Pedroni LLC Margaret H Day LLC; 10/2018. $370,000

STONE HARBOR

221 91st St, Newman Laura Aukland Bruce M; 10/2018. $150,000

233-235 99th St Un F, Brown Frederick L Nolan Joan M; 10/2018. $375,000

233-235 99th St Un G, Hinerdeer Michael Danko Douglas A; 10/2018. $450,000

247 87th St, Kremnick Richard Moran Robert S Jr; 10/2018. $857,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

49 Hope Corson Road, Hoffman Stormi Flud Charles; 9/2018. $195,000

30 New Bridge Road, Westvue Prop I LLC Palmer Jeffrey; 9/2018. $126,000

18 North Drive, Migliaccio Leonard Tomlinson Donald R; 9/2018. $380,000

14 Randolph Ave, Philbrook Matthew Bauer Jlc Private Inv LLC; 9/2018. $400,000

301 Dennis/Petersburg Road, Wells Fargo Bank Benson Joie Lynn; 10/2018. $134,500

WEST WILDWOOD

655 W Maple Ave, Elia Dolores A Schaaf Carl F; 10/2018. $50,000

WILDWOOD

4306 Susquehann Ave Un B, Barbara Edwin A Palmer Nicholas; 9/2018. $230,000

215 E Maple Ave, Shaner David Grabov Alvin; 9/2018. $240,000

3102 Ocean Ave Un G, Zetterstrom John R Hammad H Mohammad; 9/2018. $250,000

316 E 26th Ave, Mc Wade Jacquelyn Brown Richard C; 9/2018. $331,875

228-230 E Garfield Ave, Skyline East Garfield LLC Altobellil Louis; 9/2018. $350,000

WILDWOOD CREST

408 E Myrtle Road, Archer Kenneth Gnisci John;9/2018. $450,000

415 E Heather R Un 102, Antonides Keith R Pavlonnis Danielle C; 9/2018. $459,800

7404 Atlantic Ave Un 7404, S And T 25th Street LLC Piunti Dominic J; 9/2018. $652,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

81 Wayne Road, Cole Charlotte Ann Exec, Cole John F Sr Est By Exec, Cole Sharon Ind Exec, Martinez Erick Constantion; 10/22/2018. $50,000

32 Logan St, Ingegneri Giovanni, Angel-Hernandez Cerlina Carmela, Ruiz Ricardo Garcia; 10/23/2018. $130,000

53 Central Ave, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust, Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2014-2 By Trust, Cruz Victorino Chavez; 10/23/2018. $135,000

MILLVILLE

1115 Surrey Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty, New Penn Financial Llc Dba Atty, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Cooper Theodore F III; 10/18/2018. $164,900

812 N 6th St, Nicolosi Sharon M Atty, Romano Leona S By Atty, Romano Salvatore V Est, Nava-Sanchez Esteban; 10/18/2018. $132,000

442 Lance Court, Vendor Resource Management, Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Reyes Mildred A; 10/19/2018. $146,391

1409 Pleasant Drive, Connolly Michelle L Fka, Key Michelle L, Dupnock Natalie, Hildreth Douglas; 10/19/2018. $188,500

215 W Mcneal St, Blb Resources Inc Delegate, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Ah Clinical Consulting; 10/19/2018. $25,000

108 7th Street N, Blb Resources Inc Delegate, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent, Housing & Urban Dev Sec Of By Agent By Delegate, Ah Clinical Consulting Llc; 10/19/2018. $24,375

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

1022 S Highland Ave, Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Hernandez Yovanna Garcia; 10/15/2018. $89,000

179 Landis Ave, Sn Servicing Corp Atty, Srp 2015 -1 Llc By Atty, Bui Hien Tan, 10/24/2018. $38,500

540 Old Deerfield Pike, Gehring Linda M Exec, Margaret Nichols Est By Exec, Nichols William Est, Taccard Andrew F; 10/15/2018. $58,500

2 Merritt Ave, Schaffer Rosella W, Hernandez Justin L, Schaffer Jessica N; 10/23/2018. $90,000

VINELAND

310 Laurel St, Action Towing & Storage Inc By Shrf, Bank Of New York Mellon Tr, Bank Of New York Tr Fka, Bank One Fka Tr, Bay Atlantic Fcu By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Cwabs Master Tr &C By Shrf, Herrera Debbie S By Shrf, Herrera Gilberto Jr By Shrf, Jp Morgan Chase Bank Fka Tr By Shrf, Kaspar John By Shrf, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, Power Windows & Siding Inc By Shrf, Pudluk Llc; 10/16/2018. $57,087.05

1164 Utopia Lane, Ackerman Eve By Atty, Ackerman Henry Bernard Atty, Kaganzev Jaime L, Kaganzev Michael M; 10/15/2018. $152,055.96

1256 S Main Road, Housing & Urban Dev By Agent, Smith Brenda Chance Agent, Perna Anthony Sr, Perna Robert Jr; 10/17/2018. $131,000

1702 Junior Drive, Pagliughi Katherine S Fka, Taylor Katherine S, Taylor William S, Demark Russell III, Godfrey Jennifer L; 10/17/2018. $220,000

2334 Madison Ave, Kuzmicz D&D Construction Llc, Kuzmicz Daniel, Walsh William F; 10/17/2018. $231,500

3135 S East Blvd, Bridgeton Onized Federal Credit Union, Pino Carmen R; 10/17/2018. $40,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

14 Burr St, 9/2018. $61,000

4 Allison Way, 9/2018. $54,250

SHIP BOTTOM

106 E Third St, 9/2018. $900,000

107 E 12th St, 9/2018. $555,000

316 W 5th St, 9/2018. $465,000

210 W Ship Bottom Av, 9/2018. $445,000

1402 Central Ave Unit B, 9/2018. $385,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

66 Atlantis Ave, 9/2018. $298,000

67 Nancy Drive, 9/2018. $283,500

503 Coral Lane, 9/2018. $279,000

1133 Fathom Ave, 9/2018. $276,000

176 Bowspirit Road, 9/2018. $275,250

124 Marlin Road, 9/2018. $275,000

703 Cedar Run Dock Road, 9/2018. $275,000

199 Mizzen Ave, 9/2018. $270,000

1555 Simm Place Road, 9/2018. $269,900

121 Compass Road, 9/2018. $269,000

74 Holly St, 9/2018. $267,500

279 Float Ave, 9/2018. $265,000

498 Nautilus Drive, 9/2018. $265,000

110 Gregg Drive, 9/2018. $260,000

1204 Windlass Drive, 9/2018. $260,000

60 Jeffrey Drive, 9/2018. $260,000

249 Matey Ave, 9/2018. $259,900

TUCKERTON

807 S Green St, 9/2018. $130,000

52 Portsmouth Lane, 9/2018. $100,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

