Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
922 Seaside Ave, Scalfaro Kirk J Lombardo Richard L; 10/17/18. $212,000
908 Marlborough Ave, Pena David Kaminski Jaroslaw; 10/18/18. $190,000
803 Marlborough Ave, Rocco Agostino Santoro Michael; 10/18/18. $122,500
3 Lisbon Ave, Keiner Annette/Exrx Ttk Ent Llc; 10/19/18. $120,800
960 Marlborough Ave, Mortgage Equity Conv Asset Tr 2011 1 Ttk Ent Llc; 10/19/18. $117,000
ATLANTIC CITY
101 S Raleigh Ave Un 319, Kelly Deborah A Klein Prop Ac Llc; 10/15/18. $105,000
38 S Plaza Place, Perna Lucille I Mcguigan Matthew; 10/16/18. $399,000
3501 Boardwalk Un A100, Bacani Longa Carolina Samson Birney Cynthia; 10/16/18. $65,000
BRIGANTINE
227‐229 40th St S, Huggins Joseph J Jr/Tr/Tr Mark Herrmann & Assoc; 10/15/18. $210,000
239 10th St S, Milimonka Lesia K Pekala John Anthony; 10/17/18. $490,000
403 Seahorse Road, Contango Sport Fishing Llc Branigan David; 10/17/18. $300,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
312 Gravel Bend Road, Wille Mark Carranza Quintero Javier; 10/11/18. $175,000
206 Gravel Bend Road, Russell James Matthew Fessman Amanda; 10/11/18. $206,000
19 Abbey Court, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Ttk Enterprises Llc; 10/12/18. $107,800
51 Atlas Lane, US Bank Na Grueso Wilson A; 10/12/18. $153,000
6501 Black Horse Pike, Hsc Egg Harbor Llc Exchangeright Net Leased Port; 10/15/18. $5,787,561
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
235 Terry Lane, Federal National Mtg Assn Leuffgen Scott A; 10/12/18. $181,900
124 Cara Mia Lane, Wells Fargo Bk Na Luna Cesar M; 10/12/18. $217,600
621 E Seaview Ridge Drive, Nrz Reo Inventory Corp Shore Solutions Mechanical C; 10/15/18. $210,000
103 Southampton Drive, Smith Ilse B Shamus Margaret; 10/15/18. $232,500
246 Magnolia Ave, Smith Michael P Russo John M Barnes Jeffrey P Adm Wise Joshua; 10/16/18. $194,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
22 Central Ave, US HUD Johnson Mark; 10/12/18. $121,121
4883 Bayberry Place, Otero Harriet Townsel Arvetta; 10/12/18. $90,100
MARGATE
9703 Beach Ave, Njhr 5 Llc Janove Jerome; 10/11/18. $895,900
118 N Brunswick Ave, 116 North Brunswick Ave Llc Orenstein Gregory D; 10/15/18. $695,000
309 N Mansfield Ave, Acampora Dorothy Poynter Mary; 10/15/18. $370,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
4611 Reading Ave, Fannie Mae 609 Darmstadt Llc; 10/11/18. $34,000
530 Wharton Park Blvd, Njhr 1 Llc Bennett Kristina D; 10/11/18. $157,300
PLEASANTVILLE
105‐7 Belmont Ave, Gantt Ozetta/Ind&Exrx Theokary Anthony; 10/15/18. $135,000
18 Orchards, Fannie Mae Jimenez Devicente Maria A; 10/16/18. $37,000
230 W Washington Ave, Fannie Mae Abusada Chafic; 10/16/18. $55,100
38 E Floral Ave, Amjad Rehman Inc Santiago Richard; 10/16/18. $155,000
SOMERS POINT
809 Second St, Hagerty Joanne Shanteau Matthew; 10/12/18. $171,000
612 W Connecticut Ave, Hainsworth Edward W Hainsworth Edward S; 10/15/18. $180,000
125 Princeton Road, Wells Fargo Bk Na Levitz Rachel C; 10/15/18. $134,000
27 Fairview Drive Un 27, Mclaughlin George P Kleinschrodt David; 10/16/18. $242,000
VENTNOR
5300 Boardwalk Un 105, Weintraub Leonard Hussain Asif; 10/03/18. $125,000
112 S Oxford Ave Un 605, Weisberg Rhonda Iris/Tr Arias Martin; 10/03/18. $320,000
5500 Calvert Ave, Graham James Kulczycki Anna M; 10/03/18. $244,000
26 N Buffalo Ave, Foglia Thomas A III Gordon Jacqueline; 10/04/18. $465,000
109 N Buffalo Ave, Mcgurk Dennis P/Exrx Molnar Christopher; 10/05/18. $282,000
126 N Cambridge Ave, Dremer Homes Llc Digiacomo David; 10/05/18. $117,500
Cape May County
AVALON
92 E 12th St, Jas Family LLC Maginnis Anthony J; 9/2018. $3,950,000
3935 Fourth Ave, Zams Peter A Sangillo Jude; 10/2018. $839,500
CAPE MAY
120 Stockton Place, Carlson Ann Suttle Tr Kleinhaut Mark R; 10/2018. $515,000
10 Congress St, Hannon Sandra S Farrant Jeffrey; 10/2018. $550,000
529-531 Elmira St, Trent Robert M Hall Brandon; 10/2018. $650,000
CAPE MAY POINT
502 Coral Ave, Lawlor Edward T Brown Matthew A; 10/2018. $800,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
429 Head Of The River Road, Mumford Lorena Kirkner Francis Mark; 10/2018. $210,000
924 Cape May Court House-South Dennis Road, Hansen Dorothy M Macellaro Thomas F Jr; 10/2018. $240,000
927 Cape May Court House-Dennis Road South, Newfield National Bank Arc Of Cape May County; 10/2018. $305,000
1920 Route 9 Un B, Pedroni LLC Margaret H Day LLC; 10/2018. $370,000
STONE HARBOR
221 91st St, Newman Laura Aukland Bruce M; 10/2018. $150,000
233-235 99th St Un F, Brown Frederick L Nolan Joan M; 10/2018. $375,000
233-235 99th St Un G, Hinerdeer Michael Danko Douglas A; 10/2018. $450,000
247 87th St, Kremnick Richard Moran Robert S Jr; 10/2018. $857,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
49 Hope Corson Road, Hoffman Stormi Flud Charles; 9/2018. $195,000
30 New Bridge Road, Westvue Prop I LLC Palmer Jeffrey; 9/2018. $126,000
18 North Drive, Migliaccio Leonard Tomlinson Donald R; 9/2018. $380,000
14 Randolph Ave, Philbrook Matthew Bauer Jlc Private Inv LLC; 9/2018. $400,000
301 Dennis/Petersburg Road, Wells Fargo Bank Benson Joie Lynn; 10/2018. $134,500
WEST WILDWOOD
655 W Maple Ave, Elia Dolores A Schaaf Carl F; 10/2018. $50,000
WILDWOOD
4306 Susquehann Ave Un B, Barbara Edwin A Palmer Nicholas; 9/2018. $230,000
215 E Maple Ave, Shaner David Grabov Alvin; 9/2018. $240,000
3102 Ocean Ave Un G, Zetterstrom John R Hammad H Mohammad; 9/2018. $250,000
316 E 26th Ave, Mc Wade Jacquelyn Brown Richard C; 9/2018. $331,875
228-230 E Garfield Ave, Skyline East Garfield LLC Altobellil Louis; 9/2018. $350,000
WILDWOOD CREST
408 E Myrtle Road, Archer Kenneth Gnisci John;9/2018. $450,000
415 E Heather R Un 102, Antonides Keith R Pavlonnis Danielle C; 9/2018. $459,800
7404 Atlantic Ave Un 7404, S And T 25th Street LLC Piunti Dominic J; 9/2018. $652,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
81 Wayne Road, Cole Charlotte Ann Exec, Cole John F Sr Est By Exec, Cole Sharon Ind Exec, Martinez Erick Constantion; 10/22/2018. $50,000
32 Logan St, Ingegneri Giovanni, Angel-Hernandez Cerlina Carmela, Ruiz Ricardo Garcia; 10/23/2018. $130,000
53 Central Ave, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust, Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2014-2 By Trust, Cruz Victorino Chavez; 10/23/2018. $135,000
MILLVILLE
1115 Surrey Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty, New Penn Financial Llc Dba Atty, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Cooper Theodore F III; 10/18/2018. $164,900
812 N 6th St, Nicolosi Sharon M Atty, Romano Leona S By Atty, Romano Salvatore V Est, Nava-Sanchez Esteban; 10/18/2018. $132,000
442 Lance Court, Vendor Resource Management, Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Reyes Mildred A; 10/19/2018. $146,391
1409 Pleasant Drive, Connolly Michelle L Fka, Key Michelle L, Dupnock Natalie, Hildreth Douglas; 10/19/2018. $188,500
215 W Mcneal St, Blb Resources Inc Delegate, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Ah Clinical Consulting; 10/19/2018. $25,000
108 7th Street N, Blb Resources Inc Delegate, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent, Housing & Urban Dev Sec Of By Agent By Delegate, Ah Clinical Consulting Llc; 10/19/2018. $24,375
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
1022 S Highland Ave, Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Hernandez Yovanna Garcia; 10/15/2018. $89,000
179 Landis Ave, Sn Servicing Corp Atty, Srp 2015 -1 Llc By Atty, Bui Hien Tan, 10/24/2018. $38,500
540 Old Deerfield Pike, Gehring Linda M Exec, Margaret Nichols Est By Exec, Nichols William Est, Taccard Andrew F; 10/15/2018. $58,500
2 Merritt Ave, Schaffer Rosella W, Hernandez Justin L, Schaffer Jessica N; 10/23/2018. $90,000
VINELAND
310 Laurel St, Action Towing & Storage Inc By Shrf, Bank Of New York Mellon Tr, Bank Of New York Tr Fka, Bank One Fka Tr, Bay Atlantic Fcu By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Cwabs Master Tr &C By Shrf, Herrera Debbie S By Shrf, Herrera Gilberto Jr By Shrf, Jp Morgan Chase Bank Fka Tr By Shrf, Kaspar John By Shrf, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, Power Windows & Siding Inc By Shrf, Pudluk Llc; 10/16/2018. $57,087.05
1164 Utopia Lane, Ackerman Eve By Atty, Ackerman Henry Bernard Atty, Kaganzev Jaime L, Kaganzev Michael M; 10/15/2018. $152,055.96
1256 S Main Road, Housing & Urban Dev By Agent, Smith Brenda Chance Agent, Perna Anthony Sr, Perna Robert Jr; 10/17/2018. $131,000
1702 Junior Drive, Pagliughi Katherine S Fka, Taylor Katherine S, Taylor William S, Demark Russell III, Godfrey Jennifer L; 10/17/2018. $220,000
2334 Madison Ave, Kuzmicz D&D Construction Llc, Kuzmicz Daniel, Walsh William F; 10/17/2018. $231,500
3135 S East Blvd, Bridgeton Onized Federal Credit Union, Pino Carmen R; 10/17/2018. $40,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
14 Burr St, 9/2018. $61,000
4 Allison Way, 9/2018. $54,250
SHIP BOTTOM
106 E Third St, 9/2018. $900,000
107 E 12th St, 9/2018. $555,000
316 W 5th St, 9/2018. $465,000
210 W Ship Bottom Av, 9/2018. $445,000
1402 Central Ave Unit B, 9/2018. $385,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
66 Atlantis Ave, 9/2018. $298,000
67 Nancy Drive, 9/2018. $283,500
503 Coral Lane, 9/2018. $279,000
1133 Fathom Ave, 9/2018. $276,000
176 Bowspirit Road, 9/2018. $275,250
124 Marlin Road, 9/2018. $275,000
703 Cedar Run Dock Road, 9/2018. $275,000
199 Mizzen Ave, 9/2018. $270,000
1555 Simm Place Road, 9/2018. $269,900
121 Compass Road, 9/2018. $269,000
74 Holly St, 9/2018. $267,500
279 Float Ave, 9/2018. $265,000
498 Nautilus Drive, 9/2018. $265,000
110 Gregg Drive, 9/2018. $260,000
1204 Windlass Drive, 9/2018. $260,000
60 Jeffrey Drive, 9/2018. $260,000
249 Matey Ave, 9/2018. $259,900
TUCKERTON
807 S Green St, 9/2018. $130,000
52 Portsmouth Lane, 9/2018. $100,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
