Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
AVALON
154 67th St, Avalon Boro Barley Dunes 67Th LLC; 5/2018. $25,000
Beach At 74th St, Pfirrman William C Avalon Boro; 5/2018. $150,000
7900 Dune Drive Un 103, Kusky John E Golderer Brian; 5/2018. $225,000
177 80th St, Anderson Dale V Rossmeisl David; 5/2018. $310,500
212 33rd St, Rodgers Mary Frances Manning Thomas; 5/2018. $470,000
7830 Ocean Dr N Un, Smith Jeffrey M Ceritano Vincent O Jr; 5/2018. $850,000
261 44th St, Guthrie John G Est Exr Tom Clancy Dev Gr LLC; 5/2018. $1,200,000
215 56th St, Davis Beth Ann Exr Ken’s Shore Thing LLC; 5/2018. $1,250,000
221 56th St, Davis Beth Ann Exr Redfern Ocean LLC; $1,250,000
158 30th St, Scollon Thomas J Turner Mark D; 5/2018. $2,000,000
6998 Dune Drive, Sautter Custom Homes Inc Arroyo Neftali; 5/2018. $3,300,000
CAPE MAY
1001 Washington St, Egan Maureen L Prendergast John M; 5/2018. $239,500
680 Washington St, Wagner Timothy L Mc Cafferty Kevin; 5/2018. $502,500
715 Columbia Ave, Hulbert Sally 715 Columbia Ave LLC; 5/2018. $1,550,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
130 Woobine Oceanview Road, Bennett Helen E Black Paul Jr; 5/2018. $200,000
622 Petersburg Road, Fannie Mae Kiser John M; 6/2018. $205,900
155 Chestnut St, Nolan Robert A Shrff Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc; 6/2018. $33,500
LOWER TOWNSHIP
25 E Virginia Ave, Ryan Rick J Dimitrov Bojidar; 5/2018. $42,000
202 Linda Anne Ave, Perez Haydee Agr Builders LLC; 5/2018. $47,000
201 W Atlantic Ave, Devine Donna Grabski Carino Anthony R Jr; 5/2018. $170,000
208-210 Evergreen Ave, Nelson Erik T Randazzo Rhiannon G; 5/2018. $179,000
56 Croydon Drive, Boyce Mary-Ann Morris Robert F; 5/2018. $180,000
15 E St Johns Ave, Ja & Bg Properties LLC Howard Cassidie; 5/2018. $180,000
974 Carol Ave, Obra 93 Special Needs Dis Dellas Norman E III; 5/2018. $180,900
432 Breakwater Road, Haigh Raymond Dayton Jr Exr Paulus Ernest A; 5/2018. $200,000
316 Village Drive, Antonucci Lawrence P De Pascale Richard C; 5/2018. $225,000
8 Edgewater Road, Mc Keon Gerard P Meheust Gael; 5/2018. $256,000
204 Shadeland Ave, Boclair Andrew D Citak James A; 5/2018. $259,900
216 Caroline Ave, Hanagan John F Maginnis Peter; 5/2018. $273,500
1301 Whittier Ave, Ryan Richard A III Stottmann Ryan; 5/2018. $324,900
2706 Huron Drive, Schiffelbein Randall D Saile Stephen J; 5/2018. $343,700
714 Foster Ave, Banks Vickie L Medvecky Thomas; 5/2018. $355,000
704 Foster Ave, Welchmen LLC Murphy Gary C; 5/2018. $510,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
700 Route 9 S, Act Property LLC Dan Kenney Bldrs LLC; 5/2018. $42,500
10 Sunray, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR1 LLC; 5/2018. $98,000
103 Dias Creek Road, Letizia Paul D Lindholm Kyle; 5/2018. $107,000
73 Pierces Point Road, Severance Song J By Guard Goodroe James J; 5/2018. $118,500
894 Goshen Road, Queens Park Oval Asset Hold Trust Krafft Joseph R; 5/2018. $125,000
142 Lee Lane, Mc Cuen Timothy Mark Neill Kathryn M; 5/2018. $130,000
761 Stone Harbor Blvd, Zappala Rosario Cama Plan Adm; 5/2018. $150,000
5 N 11th St, Mullen Marcia K Trust Lusch Brian J; 5/2018. $150,000
181 Lee Lane, Frazier Michlene M Mancini Raymond G Sr; 5/2018. $195,000
112 Aspen Drive, Schweighofer Terry R Kelly Christine; 5/2018. $212,500
6 Goshen Landing Road, Lehner Margaret Elizabeth Exr Lillemon Dennis; 5/2018. $245,000
45 Route 47 S, Myers Jennifer E Trust Miller William; 5/2018. $250,000
501 Tidewater Ave, Woodend Gary F Exr Floria Ronald; 5/2018. $255,000
18 Southern Shore Drive, Gillespie James Wieand Michael S; 5/2018. $354,900
505 Bayberry Drive, Lucas Victoria N Corrado Stephen V; 5/2018. $399,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
431 E 19th Ave, Openshaw William Mazza Alexander V; 5/2018. $85,000
142B Allen Drive Un B-142, Close John A Est Exr Wister Robert W; 5/2018.$85,250
206 W 17th Ave, Piro Domenick Jr Haas Jacqueline; 5/2018. $100,000
1000 Kennedy Drive Un 410, Bernardini Steven Gallagher Michael; 5/2018. $190,000
116 W 23rd Ave, Lindberg Chris B Mc Andrews Kevin; 5/2018. $217,000
91 Illinois Ave, Collins Brian S Schuhl Joseph W; 5/2018. $218,500
256 Seabreeze Ct Un A, Landolina Keith Casciato Joseph; 5/2018. $262,500
124 E 19th Ave, Coombs William B Kolla John F; 5/2018. $450,450
424 E 20th Ave, Zazulak David Neilio Michael T; 5/2018. $465,000
337 E 20th Ave, Stathius Joseph F Hudrick Joseph; 5/2018. $472,500
100 W Walnut Ave, Vangelas Bros Prtshp Trdg Bgc LLC; 5/2018. $949,000
OCEAN CITY
620 Atlantic Ave, Neall Mary E Pfander Mark S Sr; 5/2018. $275,666
453 West Ave, Thorpe William P Di Beneditto Michael; 5/2018. $390,000
820 St Charles Place, Nordeman Thomas Clifford Frank Jr; 5/2018. $430,000
4 Safe Harbor Drive, Peel John J Barron Michael N; 5/2018. $455,000
349 W 17th St, Dooley Paul D Merritt John A; 5/2018. $485,000
2444-46 West Ave 2nd Fl, Crowley John W Muccioli John; 5/2018. $510,000
841 Central Ave Un C, Bonaccorso Salvatore Jr Smith George H; 5/2018. $525,000
2809-11 Bay Ave, Clare Kevin T Wisniewski Judith; 5/2018. $529,900
2813 Bayland Drive, Larkin Karen A Exr Armstrong Robert; 5/2018. $585,000
2409-11 Haven Ave Un B, Bundra Caryn E Keefe Richard C; 5/2018. $639,000
4313-415 Asbury Ave Un A, Blue 43 LLC Mc Guire Gerald R; 5/2018. $655,000
401 56th St, Deutsche Bank Trust Co Arrow John; 5/2018. $703,000
Lot 2 Block 200, Dinsmore M George Vasso David J; 5/2018. $716,625
15 Dundee Road, Leute Winifred M Parahus Bethann; 5/2018. $789,000
18 Ocean Ave, Clancy Jacquelyn Est Exr Torpey Michael; 5/2018. $951,000
15 E Atlantic Blvd 2nd Fl, Mesaros Stephen E Charbro LLC; 5/2018. $995,000
1016 Wesley Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Bundra Craig; 5/2018. $1,025,000
311 Merion Place, Carden Joseph Brian Conish Adam M; 5/2018. $1,245,000
4 Brittany Drive, S & J Investments LLC Leonard Ryan; 5/2018. $1,325,000
WEST CAPE MAY
128 Sunset Blvd Un 4, 128 Sunset Boulevard LLC Off Into The Sunset LLC; 5/2018. $320,000
719 Broadway, Orth Phillip CM Coastal Prop LLC; 6/2018. $290,000
WEST WILDWOOD
8 I Ave, Oak Leaf Financial LLC Ceromar 1 LLC; 5/2018. $74,820
WILDWOOD
132 W Spencer Ave, Community Capital LLC NJ Ocean Fronts LLC; 5/2018. $61,600
132 E Hand Ave, Gazzara Joseph Jr Rinaudo Pasquale; 5/2018. $95,000
420 E Poplar Ave, Mariani Robin Mariani Eric; 5/2018. $140,000
235 E Baker Ave A, Di Filippantonio Mark Rubio Tanya M; 5/2018. $245,000
106 W Andrews Ave 3, Chapman Frederick A III Brothman Charles M; 5/2018. $245,000
Lot 4.02 Block 165, Yakutchik Francis J Connelly John; 5/2018. $272,500
3904 Susquehaana Ave, Dreams Come True Cont LLC Sack Timothy; 5/2018. $349,999
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
