Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
326 Pacific Ave, Teach Solais Nj Llc Kelley Gloria; 12/04/18. $16,000
21 Schooner Court, Harbour Pointe Prop Llc Gupton Nichole F; 12/04/18. $85,000
634 Baltic Ave, Williams Katherine/Exrx Lambert Harvey; 12/04/18. $54,500
101 S Raleigh Ave Un 622, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Christensen Kenneth; 12/05/18. $41,000
4305 Stewart Ave, Decene Rolando Hoang Thien H; 12/05/18. $160,000
115 Houston Ave, Nurse Owen Simowitz Frances Jean; 12/05/18. $90,000
BRIGANTINE
223 S 10th St, Brackett Robert Balsama Patricia E; 12/11/18. $450,000
605 Sheridan Blvd, Curinga Joseph Young Brian; 12/11/18. $230,000
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Un 4105, Parry James F Engel Lois; 12/12/18. $270,000
901 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine Cooper Llc Bat Galim Llc; 12/12/18. $1,150,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
18 Malaga Road, Miller Michael J Stover Nicole; 12/11/18. $172,000
106 Bellwyn Ave, Bla Prop Inc Holden Donna; 12/11/18. $175,000
143 Cumberland Road, Haydak Robert J Sakhan Anatoliy; 12/11/18. $42,500
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
111 Burk Ave, Bahr Laurie J/Exrx Mycek Angela; 12/11/18. $175,000
133 Florida Ave, Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan Rivero Gia E; 12/11/18. $163,500
306 Iona Ave, Ciletti Joanne 149 West Thompson Prop Llc; 12/11/18. $65,000
104 East Ave, USA Va Ramirez Ursula M; 12/12/18. $99,500
702 Scarborough Drive, Liu Ping Kang Thomas Ida C; 12/13/18. $175,000
111 Oak Ave, Bayview Loan Serv Llc Maldonado Federico A; 12/13/18. $82,250
50 Thornhill Drive, Cvf II Mtg Loan Tr II Deguzman Rodrigo A; 12/13/18. $210,000
2 Butler Road, Gosin Cheryl D/Exrx Bethel And Maryland Llc; 12/14/18. $200,000
74a Oxford Village, Tomasetti Michael J Melendez Hiram; 12/17/18. $33,000
16 Heather Croft, Fries Christa C Chirputkar Shailesh; 12/17/18. $69,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
1300 Aloe St, Heffley Kyle Rivera Brandon L; 12/04/18. $175,000
151 Driftwood Court, 243 Gerber James M Butler Kyle R; 12/05/18. $68,000
173 Patriots Court, Jmmk Llc Jacas Magin; 12/06/18. $92,500
109 Kensington Drive, Odwyer Michael D Bell Patrick M; 12/06/18. $295,000
732 Second Ave, Myers Margaret Mccourt Rebecca E; 12/06/18. $227,000
7 Steam Boat Court, Jmmk Llc Dolan William; 12/06/18. $75,000
132 Mohican Court, Police And Firemens Retirement System Board Of Tr Souffrant Marie N; 12/06/18. $155,000
5 Malibu Way, Jmmk Llc Privetera Joseph; 12/06/18. $79,900
211 W White Horse Pike, Anderson Canatcher D Andrews George; 12/06/18. $110,000
225 S Odessa Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Maione Vincent; 12/06/18. $404,250
722 S Second Ave, Millman Steven Guenther Dustin M; 12/07/18. $192,000
301 Redwood Ave, Cruz Francisco Solanki Shaktisinh D; 12/07/18. $142,000
149 Colonial Court, Johnson Valerie L Sap Inv Llc; 12/10/18. $65,000
30 W White Horse Pike, Leeds Nadine 30 W White Horse Pike Llc; 12/11/18. $12,847
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
623 Whispering Woods Court, Carson William G Kellow James J; 11/29/18. $345,000
6237 Sterling Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Cr 2018 Llc; 11/20/18. $26,100
6254 Oak St, Palermo Salvatore D Rzemyk Jason; 11/16/18. $20,000
6346 Monmouth Drive, Vaughan John W Johns Ericka M; 11/14/18. $120,000
64 Monet Drive, C&C Development Co Llc Hambor Edward P; 11/05/18. $414,485
6511 Rundle Ave, Giordano Frank V Hogan Joseph; 11/21/18. $235,000
67 Gasko Road, Federal National Mtg Assn Anderson Carl T; 11/03/18. $156,000
68 Keller Way, Youngblood Joetta Marino Wanda; 11/27/18. $272,000
6928 Railroad Blvd, Bank Of Ny Zaleski Laura; 11/02/18. $45,500
6985 Harding Hwy, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Horner Albert E Jr; 11/26/18. $119,500
7 Homewood Court, Holland Donnell A/Ind&Agt Perger Tammy; 11/14/18. $355,000
721 Adams Ave, Devecchis John/Exrx Smith Daniel C; 11/26/18. $200,000
8 Northridge Drive, Clark Erik Kolimaga Andrew; 11/16/18. $185,000
8 Westover Circle, Bubrowski Leonard Hermann Charles J; 11/01/18. $160,000
80 Westover Circle, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Maison Homes Llc; 11/28/18. $106,300
MARGATE
110 N Lancaster Ave, Kelbick Stephen Dashevsky Jeffrey L; 12/13/18. $570,000
9100 Beach Ave Un 1809, 2011 Kabel Realty Tr Spivak Michael; 12/13/18. $830,000
PLEASANTVILLE
129 S Main St, Pleasantville Diego Jonathan E; 12/17/18. $62,000
1501 S Main St, Black Barbara Hernandez Angel; 12/18/18. $135,000
8 N Chester Court, Pronto Cesar T/Shff Ogando Aneury; 12/19/18. $43,000
305 W Pleasant Ave, Gibbs Richard S Santiago Nelvi; 12/19/18. $42,000
VENTNOR
118 N Avolyn Ave, Handler Anita Reece Michael; 12/05/18. $210,000
120 N Rosborough Ave, Marroquin Rosa M/Ind&Atty Zeiger Bruce; 12/05/18. $272,000
16 N Wyoming Ave, Weisbrod Allen R Palma Joseph Victor; 12/05/18. $235,000
418 Essex Court, Njhr 2 Llc Yordanov Milen Staykov; 12/07/18. $159,900
Cape May County
AVALON
383 40th St, Avalon Godinho Susan G Mc Murray Fam Tr; 10/2018. $19,064
177 80th St C-307, Bacchetta Anthony Smith David W; 10/2018. $365,000
234 21st St Un 204, Cottone Christopher Lamanna Jessica; 10/2018. $475,000
33 W 27th St, Demmy Maryellen Carpenter David F; 10/2018. $1,560,000
211 65th St, Hutchinson Mark 211 65th St LLC; 10/2018. $1,785,000
4020 Dune Drive, Beltz James W Rmh Enterprises LLC; 10/2018. $2,195,000
10 W 14th St, Jones Keith W Alshefski John; 10/2018. $2,200,000
CAPE MAY
1110 Pennsylvania Ave, Mansfield Nancy Aveta Corrado; 10/2018. $495,000
924 Columbia Ave, Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc Fanelle Joseph; 10/2018. $1,195,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Lake View Drive, Catagnus Eugene Hafer Terry A; 10/2018. $51,000
223 Academy Lane, Kearney John J Sgalio Eric; 10/2018. $205,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
416 Chatam Drive, Fields David Jon Grandy Andrew; 10/2018. $339,900
910 Delaware Ave, Crouthamel Thomas Berliner Charles; 10/2018. $395,000
401 Adriatic Ave, Giorgio Vincent Ginfrida Francis J; 10/2018.$400,000
9905 Seapointe Blvd, Lbs Specialties LLC Lotano Vincent; 10/2018. $890,000
S & F Gas Works Inc Natale Michelle; 10/2018. 211 Bayshore Road, $85,000
221 E Delaware Pkwy, George John Righter Donn S; 10/2018. $110,000
219 Maryland Ave, Kenney Mildred M Tracey Michael J; 10/2018. $140,000
15 Beachhurst Drive, Jpmorgan Chase Bank Na Reichelt Mark; 10/2018. $144,900
212 Texas Ave, Del Campo Anne Dunphy Brian; 10/2018. $147,500
271 Franklin Ave, Mc Neill Michael J &C Hand Tiffany; 10/2018. $153,000
617 E St Johns Ave, Evans Bruce C Slotter William F Jr; 10/2018. $186,000
780 W Rio Grande Ave, Swetsky Philip De George Dominic C; 10/2018. $219,000
200B Millman Lane, Slimm Gail J Fuscellaro Joseph; 10/2018. $220,000
596 Seashore Road, Ira Services Trust Co Calvary Chapel CM Inc; 10/2018. $260,000
111 Delair Road, Keen Shawn T Oncay Scott W; 10/2018. $274,900
902 Ocean Drive, Bank Of NY Mellon Loftus Kevin J; 10/2018. $308,175
1238A Wilson Drive, Vieth Christopher W Tamagni Henry III; 10/2018. $1,300,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
21 Linda Lane, Smith David B Exr Altobelli Louis; 11/2018. $75,000
221 Hand Ave, Platt Robert K Jr Est Exr Altobelli Louis; 11/2018. $105,000
211 Sumner St, FHLM Corp Rogers Roy Leon; 11/2018. $111,000
550 Route 47 N, Carisbrook Asset Hold Trust Keesey Joyce; 11/2018. $163,000
3 Peach Tree Road, Lo Biondo Rita M Mc Glinsey Sean P; 11/2018. $239,000
468 Dias Creek Road, Caraballo Erasto Young Pamela J; 11/2018. $250,111
23 Schoolhouse Lane, Ellmer Kenneth R Flynn Terence J Sr; 11/2018. $264,000
101 Garden Ave, Gsj Properties LLC Heacock Willis; 11/2018. $290,000
32 Cynwyd Drive, Parvin Jeannine Ostrander Thomas; 11/2018. $394,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
514 E 16th St, Beck Joseph F Sr Trust Andreano James M; 10/2018. $419,000
400 E Maina Court Un 209C, Lopez John J Madeira Gretchen L; 10/2018. $509,000
430 W Spruce Ave, Shore Line LLC Barlow Cheryl; 10/2018. $649,000
326 E 1st Ave, Fretz William B Ambolino Mark; 10/2018. $875,000
2301 Atlantic Ave Un 311, Mitterko John Michael K & T InvGroup LLC; 11/2018. $75,000
113 E 12th St, Galen James Good Kenneth; 11/2018. $80,000
OCEAN CITY
807 E Eighth St Un 401, Boone William M Artese E William; 11/2018. $50,900
409A Eighth St, Graeff Carol K And N Inv LLC; 11/2018. $120,000
200 Bay Ave 203, Deborah A Prickitt Liv Tr Gallo William B; 11/2018. $160,000
437 Bay Ave, Macey Linda Kerchner B Herbert; 11/2018. $295,000
24 Tonkin Court Un 24, Britt Joseph Phillip Windt Edward A; 11/2018. $306,500
209 44th St Un 1A1, Bergamo Philip D Gilbert Anne-Marie; 11/2018. $319,900
719 11th St Un 107, Walters Dev Group LLC Ln2210 LLC; 11/2018. $320,000
719 11th St Un 102, Walters Dev Group LLC Ln2210 LLC; 11/2018. $320,000
Lot 2 Block 714, Gano Robert Est By Adm Chapla Walter J; 11/2018. $325,000
4 Bayview Place, Ferrier Kathleen Clark Raymond M; 11/2018. $375,000
141 Dory Drive, Defeo Grace Chase Andrew B Jr; 11/2018. $400,000
108-110 Wesley Ave, Petsis Anthony Stalte Maureen C; 11/2018. $415,000
810 Asbury Ave, Hallinan Robert J Holtz Daniel R; 11/2018. $417,500
2800 Central Ave, Pedersen Jane Reid Hofmann Robert; 11/2018. $442,500
4459 West Ave Un B, Marini Benjamin Mascioli Claudia; 11/2018. $464,000
4804-06 West Ave, Miller J Wayne Breuninger Galen R; 11/2018. $495,000
SEA ISLE CITY
114 37th St Un E, Giberson Christopher M Roberts Michael; 10/2018. $330,000
138 33rd St, Cipollone Albert P Jr Buck Steven D; 10/2018.$490,000
5705 Pleasure Ave, Liguori Alan L Connelly Realty LLC; 10/2018. $655,000
5705 Pleasure Ave, Liguori Alan L Welsh Thomas J Jr; 10/2018. $655,000
230 57th St East Un, 230 57th Street LLC O’Reilly Thomas J; 10/2018.$880,000
6504 Central Ave, Smith Kevin R Butler Antonella Polizzi/Tr; 10/2018. $930,000
133 66th St, Harkins Michael F Gill Susan; 10/2018. $957,000
132 47th St West Un, Redfern Ocean LLC 132 47Th Street West LLC; 10/2018. $979,000
34 81st St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Doyle James M; 10/2018. $1,350,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1467 Stagecoach Road, Ntnstr Hecm Acq Trust 2018-1 Mc Anney Thomas J; 11/2018. $159,000
7 Frances Drive S, Faldetta Joseph V Boyd Paul M; 11/2018. $193,000
725 Ocean Crest Ave, Mtglq Inv Lp Foster Karen; 11/2018. $260,000
17 Ashcroft Ave, Dugan James T Moten Shirlene; 11/2018. $360,000
11 E Sunride Road, Mc Alarnen Michael Gaynor Thomas J; 11/2018. $405,000
507-509 S Bayview North Un, 509 Bayview LLC Bond Richard J II; 11/2018. $700,000
WEST CAPE MAY
313 Fifth Ave, Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc Eck Charles A; 11/2018. $820,000
WEST WILDWOOD
724 W Pine Ave, Hickey Joseph Lanzilotta Jeff; 11/2018. $65,000
733 W Poplar Ave, Kilgore Robert L Sr Lafferty David J; 11/2018. $245,000
523 W Pine Ave,Riordan Joseph F Green Michael J; 11/2018. $320,000
WILDWOOD
212-214 E Rio Grande Ave, Kolb David S Sabrish-One LLC; 11/2018. $70,000
3906 Pacific Ave, Cottonwood Inv LLC A & V Inv Group LLC; 11/2018.$75,000
405 W Pine Ave Un C, Tinneny Kevin Lawson James; 11/2018. $137,000
4103 Ocean Ave, Ferguson Robert T Dicesare Anthony; 11/2018. $180,000
233 E Montgomery Ave, Hutchinson Catherine A Kite Richard J; 11/2018. $200,000
WILDWOOD CREST
5605-07 Seaview Ave Un H, Boyce Charles Cicalese Rachel; 11/2018. $121,000
213 E Miami Ave D, Yaccarino Gerald Y Duboe William; 11/2018. $150,000
116 E Palm Road, Ec Pro Build LLC Bernarducci Ernest; 11/2018. $305,000
105 E Toledo Ave, Martorano Joseph E Bakey Paul J; 11/2018. $315,000
121 W Aster Road, Bank Of NY Mellon Talamini G L; 11/2018. $378,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
64 Cedarbrook Ave, Williams Sharon Louise Adm, Wirsing Paul J Est By Adm, Ocampos Eugenia E, Ocampos Rafael; 12/4/2018. $40,000
138 N Laurel St, Hernandez Marcos J, Ribchinsky Michael E; 12/6/2018. $50,000
491 Atlantic St, Desalvo Constance L, Desalvo Larry J Est, Woodside James S, Woodside Shirley B; 12/6/2018. $100,000
132 Summit Ave, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc, Watson Gwendolyn; 12/7/2018. $80,900
200 South Ave, Pcireo-1 Llc, Artis Jakia S; 12/7/2018. $10,000
42 Lakeview Ave, Blb Resources Del By Agent, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Dev Sec By Agent, Headrick Austin E; 12/10/2018. $36,150
42 Lakeview Ave, Headrick Austin E, Angel Noe Aka, Angel-Bazan Noe Aka; 12/10/2018. $37,000
147 S West Ave, Ballinger Peter M, Santiago Soledad Pablo; 12/10/2018. $100,000
85 Rosenhayn Ave, Jp Morgan Mortgage Acq Corp &C By Trust, Ocwen Loan Serv Llc Atty, Us Bank, Ruiz Sandra Rivera, Saldivar-Chavez Sergio; 12/10/2018. $36,630
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
222 Sheppards Mill Road, Woodside James S, Woodside Shirley B, Schilling Cody N, Watson Adrienne P; 12/6/2018. $220,000
107 W Holly Terrace, Cozzens William M, Elia Staci S, Younker Ian; 12/6/2018. $197,500
Roadstown Road, Dickson Realty Management Llc, Dickson Robert W III, Baitinger Ian K, Baitinger Julia A; 12/7/2018. $240,000
MILLVILLE
524 High St N &C, Wyble Advertising, Cumberland County Improvement Authority; 11/20/2018. $49,000
1300 Goldfinch Lane, Woolston Michael E, Woolston Tina R, Colon Ann Marie; 11/20/2018. $193,000
140 Cottage St, Hughes Eileen Est, Hughes James Francis, Barbagli Karen I, Pangburn Shirley M; 11/21/2018. $230,0000
3 Heron Lane, Stullenburger Harold J Est, Stullenburger Marjorie C By Atty, Stullenburger Mark Frederic Atty, Rumick Frank, Rumick Linda; 11/21/2018. $135,000
318 Howard St, Kondaur Capital Corp Tr, Matawin Ventures Tr, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Tr, Varon Alexandra; 11/21/2018. $40,000
3 Teal Lane, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty. Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty. Powers Kirn Llc Atty. Powers Sarah E Esq Atty, Vhs1 Llc; 11/23/2018. $100,000
1101 Main St West & Beech St, Millville Savings & Loan Assoc Fka, Millville Savings Bank, Ohm Namah Shivay Llc; 11/26/2018. $300,000
7117 Charles Place, Bell Latoya, Mcdowell Julie; 11/26/2018. $128,000
204 N 7th St, Cr 2018 Llc, Dior & Leonardo Properties Llc; 11/27/2018. $20,600
401 Mulberry St, Delacruz Brandon, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, First American Title Insurance Co Atty, Sawh Padmawatie; 11/27/2018. $58,242
530-532 N High St & 522 Penn St, Community Loan Fund Of New Jersey Inc. Millville High Street Llc, Cumberland County Improv Authority; 11/27/2018. $450,000
1116 Buck St, Cumberland County Sheriff. Cumberland Family Medicine By Shrf. Ennis Robert S Sr By Shrf. Ennis Tieka By Shrf. Forss Roger Rentals By Shrf. Miles Tishera D By Shrf, Njhr 1 Llc; 11/27/2018. $81,500
2024 Fairton Road, Melfi Nicholas J, Melfi Patrice M, Honsell Dianna, Honsell Frederick; 11/28/2018. $210,000
65 Sterling Place, Sorantino Joseph, Sorantino Marion Est, Ambert Brooke T, Atha Robert S; 11/28/2018. $174,000
134-136 S Third St, Epstein Roy A Ptr Ta, Feldman Alan F Ptr Ta, Willis Associates, Ads Prop Management; 11/28/2018. $12,000
320 E Oak St, Cloutier Juliana, Cruz-Otero Adelis; 11/28/2018. $11,000
127 2nd Str So, Blb Resources Inc Del, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Dev, Fayed Ibrahim; 11/30/2018. $25,000
2555 Cedar St, Ardis Christine Exec, Heiler Darleen E Est By Exec, Snyder Richard S, Wise Doris C; 11/30/2018. $102,000
419 Mulberry St, Ogren Kerry, Vandelay Group Llc, Street Vincent Jr; 11/30/2018. $31,000
51 Aspen Road, Maro Darlene S, Maro John R, Scribner Darlene B Fka, Scribner Ellis M Est, Juliano Michael R, Price Brianna M; 11/30/2018. $186,000
109 Crescent Blvd, Gorgo Janice Carter Est, Gorgo Joseph, Dondero Brian G, Dondero Julie K, Dondero Kenneth F; 11/30/2018. $148,000
VINELAND
66 Columbia Ave, Ferus Leo L III Aka Est By Adm, Ferus Leophold L III Aka Est By Adm, Ferus Luciille Ann Adm, Torres Ricardo; 11/15/2018. $129,900
225 Oaklawn Terrace, Emow Gail Exec, Galli Angelo Et, Galli Jean Est By Exec, Galli Mary Est, Peale Christopher C; 11/15/2018. $159,500
555 W Garden Road, Jp Morgan Mortgage Acq Tr, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, US Bank Trust By Atty, Valdez Rolando; 11/15/2018. $50,000
169 E Arbor Ave, Lopergolo Michael Francis, Lopergolo Prop Management Llc, Brooks Cynthia L; 11/16/2018. $10,000
2961 & 2963 E Landis Ave, Cumberland County Sheriff, Ffe Transportation Services Inc By Shrf, Maslin Janeane By Shrf, Maslin Michael By Shrf, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, Td Bank By Shrf, Bertacchi Lawrence, Bertacchi Shirley; 11/16/2018. $107,200
1039 Cambridge St, Rodriguez Maria, Jean Josette, Jean Pablite; 11/16/2018. $190,000
4830 E Chestnut Ave, Wynne Donna E, Brusco Richard Jr, Egan Amanda Rae; 11/16/2018. $147,000
1564 Westeria Ave, Bank Of America, Lasalle Bank Fka, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Us Bank, Washington Mutual Mortgage, Karwowski Albert E, Rossi Philip M; 11/20/2018. $101,000
2631 Bartholomew Drive, Ravell Catherine J, Ravell Clyde D, Toman Ellen, Toman Joseph; 11/20/2018. $226,000
896 E Butler Ave, Jannone Carolyn, Jannone Carolyn Irr Tr, Talley Charles K Tr, Quiroz Maricruz; 11/20/2018. $60,000
1081 Rae Drive, Albertelli Law Atty. Fannie Mae Aka By Atty. Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty. Verducci Matthew Atty, Equus One Llc; 11/21/2018. $75,290
455 E Walnut St, Bradway Marianne, Devalerio Barbara. Devalerio Jeffrey; 11/21/2018. $150,000
301 W Almond St, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Lao Deisy; 11/23/2018. $32,500
265 Axtell Ave, Cumberland County Sheriff, Janetta Stephen By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc; 11/23/2018. $41,412.88
1705 W Garden Road, Vineland City Of Industrial Commission, Helens Acres Llc; 11/26/2018. $830,200
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
26 Avalon Ave, 10/10/2018. $313,500
63 Woodchuck Drive, 10/11/2018. $428,730
15 Sunrise Lane, 10/11/2018. $371,105
38 Butler Drive, 10/11/2018. $307,000
719 W Bay Ave, 10/11/2018. $60,000
8 Lilac Lane, 10/12/2018. $330,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
218 Nautilus Blvd, 10/18/2018. $135,000
2201 Llewellyn Parkway, 10/10/2018. $163,000
227 Quail Lane North, 10/19/2018. $264,000
233 Ambermist Way, 10/17/2018. $348,211
241 Birch Lane, 10/11/2018. $75,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
209 Allen St, 10/4/2018. $99,150
209 Lantern Place, 10/1/2018. $147,000
21 Ocean Blvd, 10/15/2018. $185,000
210 Newport Way, 10/23/2018. $340,000
229 Mohican Lane, 10/23/2018. $122,500
24 Stagecoach Drive, 10/23/2018. $263,500
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
23 W S 33rd St, 10/25/2018. $385,000
25 W S 33rd St, 10/16/2018. $296,000
26 E 20th St, 10/25/2018. $615,000
2611 Atlantic Ave, 10/25/2018. $949,000
28 E Oceanview Drive, 10/25/2018. $802,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
10 Oneida Ave, 10/16/2018. $114,000
100 Clearwater Drive, 10/16/2018. $110,000
101 Bayville Way, 10/11/2018. $377,000
102 Atlantic Ave, 10/17/2018. $65,000
102 Ocean Ave, 10/17/2018. $209,500
15 E Chelsea Ave, 10/30/2018. $270,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
133 Yeoman Road, 10/2/2018. $195,000
1002 Midship Ave, 10/2/2018. $135,000
1074 Buccaneer Lane, 10/2/2018. $140,000
109 Lawrence Drive, 10/2/2018. $480,000
120 Swordfish Road, 10/2/2018. $399,900
138 Inlet Ave, 10/2/2018. $262,000
SURF CITY
273 N 10th St, 10/3/2018. $485,000
414 N Long Beach Blvd, 10/11/2018. $660,000
318 S First St, 10/19/2018. $270,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
