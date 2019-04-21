Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

326 Pacific Ave, Teach Solais Nj Llc Kelley Gloria; 12/04/18. $16,000

21 Schooner Court, Harbour Pointe Prop Llc Gupton Nichole F; 12/04/18. $85,000

634 Baltic Ave, Williams Katherine/Exrx Lambert Harvey; 12/04/18. $54,500

101 S Raleigh Ave Un 622, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Christensen Kenneth; 12/05/18. $41,000

4305 Stewart Ave, Decene Rolando Hoang Thien H; 12/05/18. $160,000

115 Houston Ave, Nurse Owen Simowitz Frances Jean; 12/05/18. $90,000

BRIGANTINE

223 S 10th St, Brackett Robert Balsama Patricia E; 12/11/18. $450,000

605 Sheridan Blvd, Curinga Joseph Young Brian; 12/11/18. $230,000

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Un 4105, Parry James F Engel Lois; 12/12/18. $270,000

901 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine Cooper Llc Bat Galim Llc; 12/12/18. $1,150,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

18 Malaga Road, Miller Michael J Stover Nicole; 12/11/18. $172,000

106 Bellwyn Ave, Bla Prop Inc Holden Donna; 12/11/18. $175,000

143 Cumberland Road, Haydak Robert J Sakhan Anatoliy; 12/11/18. $42,500

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

111 Burk Ave, Bahr Laurie J/Exrx Mycek Angela; 12/11/18. $175,000

133 Florida Ave, Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan Rivero Gia E; 12/11/18. $163,500

306 Iona Ave, Ciletti Joanne 149 West Thompson Prop Llc; 12/11/18. $65,000

104 East Ave, USA Va Ramirez Ursula M; 12/12/18. $99,500

702 Scarborough Drive, Liu Ping Kang Thomas Ida C; 12/13/18. $175,000

111 Oak Ave, Bayview Loan Serv Llc Maldonado Federico A; 12/13/18. $82,250

50 Thornhill Drive, Cvf II Mtg Loan Tr II Deguzman Rodrigo A; 12/13/18. $210,000

2 Butler Road, Gosin Cheryl D/Exrx Bethel And Maryland Llc; 12/14/18. $200,000

74a Oxford Village, Tomasetti Michael J Melendez Hiram; 12/17/18. $33,000

16 Heather Croft, Fries Christa C Chirputkar Shailesh; 12/17/18. $69,500

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

1300 Aloe St, Heffley Kyle Rivera Brandon L; 12/04/18. $175,000

151 Driftwood Court, 243 Gerber James M Butler Kyle R; 12/05/18. $68,000

173 Patriots Court, Jmmk Llc Jacas Magin; 12/06/18. $92,500

109 Kensington Drive, Odwyer Michael D Bell Patrick M; 12/06/18. $295,000

732 Second Ave, Myers Margaret Mccourt Rebecca E; 12/06/18. $227,000

7 Steam Boat Court, Jmmk Llc Dolan William; 12/06/18. $75,000

132 Mohican Court, Police And Firemens Retirement System Board Of Tr Souffrant Marie N; 12/06/18. $155,000

5 Malibu Way, Jmmk Llc Privetera Joseph; 12/06/18. $79,900

211 W White Horse Pike, Anderson Canatcher D Andrews George; 12/06/18. $110,000

225 S Odessa Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Maione Vincent; 12/06/18. $404,250

722 S Second Ave, Millman Steven Guenther Dustin M; 12/07/18. $192,000

301 Redwood Ave, Cruz Francisco Solanki Shaktisinh D; 12/07/18. $142,000

149 Colonial Court, Johnson Valerie L Sap Inv Llc; 12/10/18. $65,000

30 W White Horse Pike, Leeds Nadine 30 W White Horse Pike Llc; 12/11/18. $12,847

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

623 Whispering Woods Court, Carson William G Kellow James J; 11/29/18. $345,000

6237 Sterling Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Cr 2018 Llc; 11/20/18. $26,100

6254 Oak St, Palermo Salvatore D Rzemyk Jason; 11/16/18. $20,000

6346 Monmouth Drive, Vaughan John W Johns Ericka M; 11/14/18. $120,000

64 Monet Drive, C&C Development Co Llc Hambor Edward P; 11/05/18. $414,485

6511 Rundle Ave, Giordano Frank V Hogan Joseph; 11/21/18. $235,000

67 Gasko Road, Federal National Mtg Assn Anderson Carl T; 11/03/18. $156,000

68 Keller Way, Youngblood Joetta Marino Wanda; 11/27/18. $272,000

6928 Railroad Blvd, Bank Of Ny Zaleski Laura; 11/02/18. $45,500

6985 Harding Hwy, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Horner Albert E Jr; 11/26/18. $119,500

7 Homewood Court, Holland Donnell A/Ind&Agt Perger Tammy; 11/14/18. $355,000

721 Adams Ave, Devecchis John/Exrx Smith Daniel C; 11/26/18. $200,000

8 Northridge Drive, Clark Erik Kolimaga Andrew; 11/16/18. $185,000

8 Westover Circle, Bubrowski Leonard Hermann Charles J; 11/01/18. $160,000

80 Westover Circle, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Maison Homes Llc; 11/28/18. $106,300

MARGATE

110 N Lancaster Ave, Kelbick Stephen Dashevsky Jeffrey L; 12/13/18. $570,000

9100 Beach Ave Un 1809, 2011 Kabel Realty Tr Spivak Michael; 12/13/18. $830,000

PLEASANTVILLE

129 S Main St, Pleasantville Diego Jonathan E; 12/17/18. $62,000

1501 S Main St, Black Barbara Hernandez Angel; 12/18/18. $135,000

8 N Chester Court, Pronto Cesar T/Shff Ogando Aneury; 12/19/18. $43,000

305 W Pleasant Ave, Gibbs Richard S Santiago Nelvi; 12/19/18. $42,000

VENTNOR

118 N Avolyn Ave, Handler Anita Reece Michael; 12/05/18. $210,000

120 N Rosborough Ave, Marroquin Rosa M/Ind&Atty Zeiger Bruce; 12/05/18. $272,000

16 N Wyoming Ave, Weisbrod Allen R Palma Joseph Victor; 12/05/18. $235,000

418 Essex Court, Njhr 2 Llc Yordanov Milen Staykov; 12/07/18. $159,900

Cape May County

AVALON

383 40th St, Avalon Godinho Susan G Mc Murray Fam Tr; 10/2018. $19,064

177 80th St C-307, Bacchetta Anthony Smith David W; 10/2018. $365,000

234 21st St Un 204, Cottone Christopher Lamanna Jessica; 10/2018. $475,000

33 W 27th St, Demmy Maryellen Carpenter David F; 10/2018. $1,560,000

211 65th St, Hutchinson Mark 211 65th St LLC; 10/2018. $1,785,000

4020 Dune Drive, Beltz James W Rmh Enterprises LLC; 10/2018. $2,195,000

10 W 14th St, Jones Keith W Alshefski John; 10/2018. $2,200,000

CAPE MAY

1110 Pennsylvania Ave, Mansfield Nancy Aveta Corrado; 10/2018. $495,000

924 Columbia Ave, Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc Fanelle Joseph; 10/2018. $1,195,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

Lake View Drive, Catagnus Eugene Hafer Terry A; 10/2018. $51,000

223 Academy Lane, Kearney John J Sgalio Eric; 10/2018. $205,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

416 Chatam Drive, Fields David Jon Grandy Andrew; 10/2018. $339,900

910 Delaware Ave, Crouthamel Thomas Berliner Charles; 10/2018. $395,000

401 Adriatic Ave, Giorgio Vincent Ginfrida Francis J; 10/2018.$400,000

9905 Seapointe Blvd, Lbs Specialties LLC Lotano Vincent; 10/2018. $890,000

S & F Gas Works Inc Natale Michelle; 10/2018. 211 Bayshore Road, $85,000

221 E Delaware Pkwy, George John Righter Donn S; 10/2018. $110,000

219 Maryland Ave, Kenney Mildred M Tracey Michael J; 10/2018. $140,000

15 Beachhurst Drive, Jpmorgan Chase Bank Na Reichelt Mark; 10/2018. $144,900

212 Texas Ave, Del Campo Anne Dunphy Brian; 10/2018. $147,500

271 Franklin Ave, Mc Neill Michael J &C Hand Tiffany; 10/2018. $153,000

617 E St Johns Ave, Evans Bruce C Slotter William F Jr; 10/2018. $186,000

780 W Rio Grande Ave, Swetsky Philip De George Dominic C; 10/2018. $219,000

200B Millman Lane, Slimm Gail J Fuscellaro Joseph; 10/2018. $220,000

596 Seashore Road, Ira Services Trust Co Calvary Chapel CM Inc; 10/2018. $260,000

111 Delair Road, Keen Shawn T Oncay Scott W; 10/2018. $274,900

902 Ocean Drive, Bank Of NY Mellon Loftus Kevin J; 10/2018. $308,175

1238A Wilson Drive, Vieth Christopher W Tamagni Henry III; 10/2018. $1,300,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

21 Linda Lane, Smith David B Exr Altobelli Louis; 11/2018. $75,000

221 Hand Ave, Platt Robert K Jr Est Exr Altobelli Louis; 11/2018. $105,000

211 Sumner St, FHLM Corp Rogers Roy Leon; 11/2018. $111,000

550 Route 47 N, Carisbrook Asset Hold Trust Keesey Joyce; 11/2018. $163,000

3 Peach Tree Road, Lo Biondo Rita M Mc Glinsey Sean P; 11/2018. $239,000

468 Dias Creek Road, Caraballo Erasto Young Pamela J; 11/2018. $250,111

23 Schoolhouse Lane, Ellmer Kenneth R Flynn Terence J Sr; 11/2018. $264,000

101 Garden Ave, Gsj Properties LLC Heacock Willis; 11/2018. $290,000

32 Cynwyd Drive, Parvin Jeannine Ostrander Thomas; 11/2018. $394,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

514 E 16th St, Beck Joseph F Sr Trust Andreano James M; 10/2018. $419,000

400 E Maina Court Un 209C, Lopez John J Madeira Gretchen L; 10/2018. $509,000

430 W Spruce Ave, Shore Line LLC Barlow Cheryl; 10/2018. $649,000

326 E 1st Ave, Fretz William B Ambolino Mark; 10/2018. $875,000

2301 Atlantic Ave Un 311, Mitterko John Michael K & T InvGroup LLC; 11/2018. $75,000

113 E 12th St, Galen James Good Kenneth; 11/2018. $80,000

OCEAN CITY

807 E Eighth St Un 401, Boone William M Artese E William; 11/2018. $50,900

409A Eighth St, Graeff Carol K And N Inv LLC; 11/2018. $120,000

200 Bay Ave 203, Deborah A Prickitt Liv Tr Gallo William B; 11/2018. $160,000

437 Bay Ave, Macey Linda Kerchner B Herbert; 11/2018. $295,000

24 Tonkin Court Un 24, Britt Joseph Phillip Windt Edward A; 11/2018. $306,500

209 44th St Un 1A1, Bergamo Philip D Gilbert Anne-Marie; 11/2018. $319,900

719 11th St Un 107, Walters Dev Group LLC Ln2210 LLC; 11/2018. $320,000

719 11th St Un 102, Walters Dev Group LLC Ln2210 LLC; 11/2018. $320,000

Lot 2 Block 714, Gano Robert Est By Adm Chapla Walter J; 11/2018. $325,000

4 Bayview Place, Ferrier Kathleen Clark Raymond M; 11/2018. $375,000

141 Dory Drive, Defeo Grace Chase Andrew B Jr; 11/2018. $400,000

108-110 Wesley Ave, Petsis Anthony Stalte Maureen C; 11/2018. $415,000

810 Asbury Ave, Hallinan Robert J Holtz Daniel R; 11/2018. $417,500

2800 Central Ave, Pedersen Jane Reid Hofmann Robert; 11/2018. $442,500

4459 West Ave Un B, Marini Benjamin Mascioli Claudia; 11/2018. $464,000

4804-06 West Ave, Miller J Wayne Breuninger Galen R; 11/2018. $495,000

SEA ISLE CITY

114 37th St Un E, Giberson Christopher M Roberts Michael; 10/2018. $330,000

138 33rd St, Cipollone Albert P Jr Buck Steven D; 10/2018.$490,000

5705 Pleasure Ave, Liguori Alan L Connelly Realty LLC; 10/2018. $655,000

5705 Pleasure Ave, Liguori Alan L Welsh Thomas J Jr; 10/2018. $655,000

230 57th St East Un, 230 57th Street LLC O’Reilly Thomas J; 10/2018.$880,000

6504 Central Ave, Smith Kevin R Butler Antonella Polizzi/Tr; 10/2018. $930,000

133 66th St, Harkins Michael F Gill Susan; 10/2018. $957,000

132 47th St West Un, Redfern Ocean LLC 132 47Th Street West LLC; 10/2018. $979,000

34 81st St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Doyle James M; 10/2018. $1,350,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1467 Stagecoach Road, Ntnstr Hecm Acq Trust 2018-1 Mc Anney Thomas J; 11/2018. $159,000

7 Frances Drive S, Faldetta Joseph V Boyd Paul M; 11/2018. $193,000

725 Ocean Crest Ave, Mtglq Inv Lp Foster Karen; 11/2018. $260,000

17 Ashcroft Ave, Dugan James T Moten Shirlene; 11/2018. $360,000

11 E Sunride Road, Mc Alarnen Michael Gaynor Thomas J; 11/2018. $405,000

507-509 S Bayview North Un, 509 Bayview LLC Bond Richard J II; 11/2018. $700,000

WEST CAPE MAY

313 Fifth Ave, Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc Eck Charles A; 11/2018. $820,000

WEST WILDWOOD

724 W Pine Ave, Hickey Joseph Lanzilotta Jeff; 11/2018. $65,000

733 W Poplar Ave, Kilgore Robert L Sr Lafferty David J; 11/2018. $245,000

523 W Pine Ave,Riordan Joseph F Green Michael J; 11/2018. $320,000

WILDWOOD

212-214 E Rio Grande Ave, Kolb David S Sabrish-One LLC; 11/2018. $70,000

3906 Pacific Ave, Cottonwood Inv LLC A & V Inv Group LLC; 11/2018.$75,000

405 W Pine Ave Un C, Tinneny Kevin Lawson James; 11/2018. $137,000

4103 Ocean Ave, Ferguson Robert T Dicesare Anthony; 11/2018. $180,000

233 E Montgomery Ave, Hutchinson Catherine A Kite Richard J; 11/2018. $200,000

WILDWOOD CREST

5605-07 Seaview Ave Un H, Boyce Charles Cicalese Rachel; 11/2018. $121,000

213 E Miami Ave D, Yaccarino Gerald Y Duboe William; 11/2018. $150,000

116 E Palm Road, Ec Pro Build LLC Bernarducci Ernest; 11/2018. $305,000

105 E Toledo Ave, Martorano Joseph E Bakey Paul J; 11/2018. $315,000

121 W Aster Road, Bank Of NY Mellon Talamini G L; 11/2018. $378,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

64 Cedarbrook Ave, Williams Sharon Louise Adm, Wirsing Paul J Est By Adm, Ocampos Eugenia E, Ocampos Rafael; 12/4/2018. $40,000

138 N Laurel St, Hernandez Marcos J, Ribchinsky Michael E; 12/6/2018. $50,000

491 Atlantic St, Desalvo Constance L, Desalvo Larry J Est, Woodside James S, Woodside Shirley B; 12/6/2018. $100,000

132 Summit Ave, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc, Watson Gwendolyn; 12/7/2018. $80,900

200 South Ave, Pcireo-1 Llc, Artis Jakia S; 12/7/2018. $10,000

42 Lakeview Ave, Blb Resources Del By Agent, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Dev Sec By Agent, Headrick Austin E; 12/10/2018. $36,150

42 Lakeview Ave, Headrick Austin E, Angel Noe Aka, Angel-Bazan Noe Aka; 12/10/2018. $37,000

147 S West Ave, Ballinger Peter M, Santiago Soledad Pablo; 12/10/2018. $100,000

85 Rosenhayn Ave, Jp Morgan Mortgage Acq Corp &C By Trust, Ocwen Loan Serv Llc Atty, Us Bank, Ruiz Sandra Rivera, Saldivar-Chavez Sergio; 12/10/2018. $36,630

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

222 Sheppards Mill Road, Woodside James S, Woodside Shirley B, Schilling Cody N, Watson Adrienne P; 12/6/2018. $220,000

107 W Holly Terrace, Cozzens William M, Elia Staci S, Younker Ian; 12/6/2018. $197,500

Roadstown Road, Dickson Realty Management Llc, Dickson Robert W III, Baitinger Ian K, Baitinger Julia A; 12/7/2018. $240,000

MILLVILLE

524 High St N &C, Wyble Advertising, Cumberland County Improvement Authority; 11/20/2018. $49,000

1300 Goldfinch Lane, Woolston Michael E, Woolston Tina R, Colon Ann Marie; 11/20/2018. $193,000

140 Cottage St, Hughes Eileen Est, Hughes James Francis, Barbagli Karen I, Pangburn Shirley M; 11/21/2018. $230,0000

3 Heron Lane, Stullenburger Harold J Est, Stullenburger Marjorie C By Atty, Stullenburger Mark Frederic Atty, Rumick Frank, Rumick Linda; 11/21/2018. $135,000

318 Howard St, Kondaur Capital Corp Tr, Matawin Ventures Tr, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Tr, Varon Alexandra; 11/21/2018. $40,000

3 Teal Lane, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty. Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty. Powers Kirn Llc Atty. Powers Sarah E Esq Atty, Vhs1 Llc; 11/23/2018. $100,000

1101 Main St West & Beech St, Millville Savings & Loan Assoc Fka, Millville Savings Bank, Ohm Namah Shivay Llc; 11/26/2018. $300,000

7117 Charles Place, Bell Latoya, Mcdowell Julie; 11/26/2018. $128,000

204 N 7th St, Cr 2018 Llc, Dior & Leonardo Properties Llc; 11/27/2018. $20,600

401 Mulberry St, Delacruz Brandon, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, First American Title Insurance Co Atty, Sawh Padmawatie; 11/27/2018. $58,242

530-532 N High St & 522 Penn St, Community Loan Fund Of New Jersey Inc. Millville High Street Llc, Cumberland County Improv Authority; 11/27/2018. $450,000

1116 Buck St, Cumberland County Sheriff. Cumberland Family Medicine By Shrf. Ennis Robert S Sr By Shrf. Ennis Tieka By Shrf. Forss Roger Rentals By Shrf. Miles Tishera D By Shrf, Njhr 1 Llc; 11/27/2018. $81,500

2024 Fairton Road, Melfi Nicholas J, Melfi Patrice M, Honsell Dianna, Honsell Frederick; 11/28/2018. $210,000

65 Sterling Place, Sorantino Joseph, Sorantino Marion Est, Ambert Brooke T, Atha Robert S; 11/28/2018. $174,000

134-136 S Third St, Epstein Roy A Ptr Ta, Feldman Alan F Ptr Ta, Willis Associates, Ads Prop Management; 11/28/2018. $12,000

320 E Oak St, Cloutier Juliana, Cruz-Otero Adelis; 11/28/2018. $11,000

127 2nd Str So, Blb Resources Inc Del, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Dev, Fayed Ibrahim; 11/30/2018. $25,000

2555 Cedar St, Ardis Christine Exec, Heiler Darleen E Est By Exec, Snyder Richard S, Wise Doris C; 11/30/2018. $102,000

419 Mulberry St, Ogren Kerry, Vandelay Group Llc, Street Vincent Jr; 11/30/2018. $31,000

51 Aspen Road, Maro Darlene S, Maro John R, Scribner Darlene B Fka, Scribner Ellis M Est, Juliano Michael R, Price Brianna M; 11/30/2018. $186,000

109 Crescent Blvd, Gorgo Janice Carter Est, Gorgo Joseph, Dondero Brian G, Dondero Julie K, Dondero Kenneth F; 11/30/2018. $148,000

VINELAND

66 Columbia Ave, Ferus Leo L III Aka Est By Adm, Ferus Leophold L III Aka Est By Adm, Ferus Luciille Ann Adm, Torres Ricardo; 11/15/2018. $129,900

225 Oaklawn Terrace, Emow Gail Exec, Galli Angelo Et, Galli Jean Est By Exec, Galli Mary Est, Peale Christopher C; 11/15/2018. $159,500

555 W Garden Road, Jp Morgan Mortgage Acq Tr, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, US Bank Trust By Atty, Valdez Rolando; 11/15/2018. $50,000

169 E Arbor Ave, Lopergolo Michael Francis, Lopergolo Prop Management Llc, Brooks Cynthia L; 11/16/2018. $10,000

2961 & 2963 E Landis Ave, Cumberland County Sheriff, Ffe Transportation Services Inc By Shrf, Maslin Janeane By Shrf, Maslin Michael By Shrf, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, Td Bank By Shrf, Bertacchi Lawrence, Bertacchi Shirley; 11/16/2018. $107,200

1039 Cambridge St, Rodriguez Maria, Jean Josette, Jean Pablite; 11/16/2018. $190,000

4830 E Chestnut Ave, Wynne Donna E, Brusco Richard Jr, Egan Amanda Rae; 11/16/2018. $147,000

1564 Westeria Ave, Bank Of America, Lasalle Bank Fka, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Us Bank, Washington Mutual Mortgage, Karwowski Albert E, Rossi Philip M; 11/20/2018. $101,000

2631 Bartholomew Drive, Ravell Catherine J, Ravell Clyde D, Toman Ellen, Toman Joseph; 11/20/2018. $226,000

896 E Butler Ave, Jannone Carolyn, Jannone Carolyn Irr Tr, Talley Charles K Tr, Quiroz Maricruz; 11/20/2018. $60,000

1081 Rae Drive, Albertelli Law Atty. Fannie Mae Aka By Atty. Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty. Verducci Matthew Atty, Equus One Llc; 11/21/2018. $75,290

455 E Walnut St, Bradway Marianne, Devalerio Barbara. Devalerio Jeffrey; 11/21/2018. $150,000

301 W Almond St, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Lao Deisy; 11/23/2018. $32,500

265 Axtell Ave, Cumberland County Sheriff, Janetta Stephen By Shrf, Assured Property Solutions Llc; 11/23/2018. $41,412.88

1705 W Garden Road, Vineland City Of Industrial Commission, Helens Acres Llc; 11/26/2018. $830,200

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

26 Avalon Ave, 10/10/2018. $313,500

63 Woodchuck Drive, 10/11/2018. $428,730

15 Sunrise Lane, 10/11/2018. $371,105

38 Butler Drive, 10/11/2018. $307,000

719 W Bay Ave, 10/11/2018. $60,000

8 Lilac Lane, 10/12/2018. $330,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

218 Nautilus Blvd, 10/18/2018. $135,000

2201 Llewellyn Parkway, 10/10/2018. $163,000

227 Quail Lane North, 10/19/2018. $264,000

233 Ambermist Way, 10/17/2018. $348,211

241 Birch Lane, 10/11/2018. $75,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

209 Allen St, 10/4/2018. $99,150

209 Lantern Place, 10/1/2018. $147,000

21 Ocean Blvd, 10/15/2018. $185,000

210 Newport Way, 10/23/2018. $340,000

229 Mohican Lane, 10/23/2018. $122,500

24 Stagecoach Drive, 10/23/2018. $263,500

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

23 W S 33rd St, 10/25/2018. $385,000

25 W S 33rd St, 10/16/2018. $296,000

26 E 20th St, 10/25/2018. $615,000

2611 Atlantic Ave, 10/25/2018. $949,000

28 E Oceanview Drive, 10/25/2018. $802,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

10 Oneida Ave, 10/16/2018. $114,000

100 Clearwater Drive, 10/16/2018. $110,000

101 Bayville Way, 10/11/2018. $377,000

102 Atlantic Ave, 10/17/2018. $65,000

102 Ocean Ave, 10/17/2018. $209,500

15 E Chelsea Ave, 10/30/2018. $270,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

133 Yeoman Road, 10/2/2018. $195,000

1002 Midship Ave, 10/2/2018. $135,000

1074 Buccaneer Lane, 10/2/2018. $140,000

109 Lawrence Drive, 10/2/2018. $480,000

120 Swordfish Road, 10/2/2018. $399,900

138 Inlet Ave, 10/2/2018. $262,000

SURF CITY

273 N 10th St, 10/3/2018. $485,000

414 N Long Beach Blvd, 10/11/2018. $660,000

318 S First St, 10/19/2018. $270,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments