Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
AVALON
2314 Dune Drive, Bajoka LLC Schoff Jonathan; 04/2020. $922,000
221 56th St, Redfern Ocean LLC Boratto Eva Cecilia; 04/2020. $2,700,000
387 24th St, Vaccaro Marjorie Ocean Sands Avalon LLC; 04/2020. $3,500,000
251 45th St, Bryce Michael Cumby Bruce; 04/2020. $1,935,000
4603 Fifth Ave, Degregorio Ronald Jude Schweibenz Stephen L; 04/2020. $3,637,500
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
680 Petersburgh Road, Jarmix LLC Somervell Monte; 04/2020. $110,000
310 Fidler Road, Nl Martucci Properties LLC Rothmel Brianna A; 04/2020. $252,000
46 Tressler Lane, Delta T LLC Spencer Michael R; 04/2020. $319,000
294 Margate Ave, Byrne Frank J Sr Crouch Eric H; 04/2020. $81,800
LOWER TOWNSHIP
5 Cranefily Circle, Lemanowicz J F Kellaway Jesse T; 04/2020. $270,000
28 Beechwood Ave, O’Leary Daniel J Gensel Rodger Lee; 04/2020. $287,000
2703 Bybrook Drive, Pursel Helene H Est Tate Timothy F; 04/2020. $295,000
9905 Seapointe Blvd, Shr Mgt Co Del Vlly II Inc Knothe Frederick A; 04/2020. $364,000
603 Atlantic Ave, Mc Feeley William D Pease Orla H; 04/2020. $515,000
26 Trotter Way, Gorman Grace Ann Dera Bernard; 04/2020. $45,000
120 Walnut Ave, Depasquale William J Jr Mc Closkey Fred; 04/2020. $117,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
629 Shunpike Road, Rutherford L E Swetsky Philip S; 04/2020. $520,000
49 Reeds Beach Road, Sheehan Mary A Est Nave Kenneth Scott; 04/2020. $80,000
303 W Anna St, Fed Ntnl Mortg Assoc Ruiz Luis Perez; 04/2020. $81,000
36 W Shellbay Ave, Zakharav Ilia Moore Kenneth E; 04/2020. $228,000
2 Avocado Road, Gs And Am Chorney Rev Liv Tr Tirado Francisco; 04/2020. $240,000
403 S George St, HUD Cmp Holdings LLC; 04/2020. $85,200
NORTH WILDWOOD
2500 NJ Ave Un 201, Casey Richard E Blackmon Gm II; 04/2020. $300,000
415 E 12th Ave, Buck Richard Maiese Eric M; 04/2020. $411,500
707 Surf Ave, Dunne Raymond T Little Thomas S Jr; 04/2020. $462,000
500 Kennedy Drive, Rattino Joseph J Jr Muir Jason; 04/2020. $153,000
106 Delaware Ave, Unger Christopher W Prime Beach Props LLC; 04/2020. $175,000
220 E 25th Ave, O’Neill David Zampitella Michael; 04/2020. $245,000
303 E 26th Ave Un 1, Quinn Michael J Lohwasser Richard P; 04/2020. $250,000
SEA ISLE CITY
4400 Landis Ave, 4400 Landis Ave LLC Clauss Keith Allen; 04/2020. $629,900
3400 Boardwalk, Chaudhry Shah M Slavin-Zehr Props LLC; 04/2020. $660,000
355 44th St, 355 44th Place LLC Eichinger Philip; 04/2020. $1,490,000
114 82nd St Un A, Cajalyn LLC O’Neill James; 04/2020. $409,900
5414 Pleasure Ave, Gill John A Porter William C; 04/2020. $425,000
107 37th St, Giacomelli Joseph M Jr Volko Richard T; 04/2020. $510,000
3500 Boardwalk, Howell Richard K Webb Douglas E; 04/2020. $627,500
UPPER TOWNSHIP
62 Evergreen Drive, Scott Cynthia Muldoon Christine T; 04/2020. $250,000
1338 Stagecoach Road, Macfarland Jason S Lashley Mark Robert; 04/2020. $258,000
42 White Oak Drive, O’Donnell James Ewen Robert C; 04/2020. $278,000
3 Lauradell Drive, Drager Howard Gill Ryan W; 04/2020. $291,000
45 Victoria Lane, Mckinley Steven C Weaver Brent A; 04/2020. $395,000
38B Route 50, Hagel Ronald A Kiefer Michael J; 04/2020. $130,000
WEST WILDWOOD
38 Lake Drive, Hall John H Zapolski Francis R Jr; 04/2020. $962,500
506 S Ave, Donahue John Clauss James; 04/2020. $204,000
501 W Poplar Ave, Schaefer Robert Jeffers Thomas Jr; 04/2020. $550,000
WILDWOOD CREST
117 E Myrtle Road, 117 East Myrtle Rd LLC Priest Marc A; 04/2020. $280,000
315 E Topeka Ave, Wyckoff Douglas L Clifton Sean M; 04/2020. $365,000
411 E Morning Glory Road, Stagliano Robert A Gibney Randy K; 04/2020. $430,000
311 E Miami Ave, Pantalone Carole V Kh NJ Ventures LLC; 04/2020. $500,000
408 Myrtle Road, Karma Family Prtnrshp Grenell James Frederick; 04/2020. $654,999
123 W Palm Road Un 123, Keen Const Grp LLC Clews Donna L; 04/2020. $693,000
9903 Seapointe Blvd, Vitale Carl J Bly Kevin J; 04/2020. $310,000
308 E Monterey Ave, Sculli Robert F Trust Terry Mark C; 04/2020. $415,000
129 W Buttercup Road, Matsuk Robert S Smick Linda M; 04/2020. $585,000
136 Heather Road, Forte Thomas Wheeler James P Jr; 04/2020. $529,900
308 E Newark Ave, Di Furio Jean Wendt Gregory M; 04/2020. $579,000
141 E Louisville Ave, Pappas Thimi W Risich Michael T; 04/2020. $624,900
219 W Lavender Road, Mcevoy Patrick J Lombardi Steven R; 04/2020. $681,000
5502 Lake Road, Mermaid Props LLC Miller David J Jr; 04/2020. $1,590,000
WOODBINE
Lot 13 & 14.01 Bl, 742 Jackson Ave LLC Jargowsky Beth A; 04/2020. $170,000
220 Fremont Ave, Lepki Dmytro Est Mc Keage Robert John; 04/2020. $171,500
55 Elm St, Woodbine Brooke Robert C Jr Haley Kim L; 04/2020. $43,200
515 Isaacs Ave, Bantam Funding Reo LLC Freedom Prop & Hold LLC; 04/2020. $54,000
1152 Washington St, Pelham Jerry Fisher John O; 04/2020. $100,000
Cumberland County
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
406 Stillman Court, Randazzo Lisa; Randazzo Vincent; Palmonari Amanda; Palmonari Dominic; 3/3/2020. $209,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
177 Fairton Millville Road, Robinson Paul N Est; Yurgin Phillip; Sheppard Christopher P Sr; 3/17/2020. $115,000
31 King Drive, Johnson Octavius J Atty; Johnson Shirley By Atty; Dhy Enterprise Llc; 3/23/2020. $42,000
218 Fairton-Millville Road, Njhr 2 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr; Laing Kelli L; 3/23/2020. $167,000
3 Coombs Drive, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation By Atty; Marks Dana Esq Atty; Phelan Hallinan & Diamond Esq Fka By Atty; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Atty; Caponey Llc; 3/26/2020. $45,516
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
178 Homestead Place, Bank Of New York Fka; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bayview Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Cwalt 2005-1cb By Trust By Atty; Sos Home Renovations Llc; 3/3/2020. $60,000
9 Holly Terrace, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Ii Inc; Bell Beverly; Milenkovich Peter; 3/18/2020. $156,500
11 Randolph Road, Hasher Karyn; Hasher Robert Jr; Detetta Krista; Detetta Michael; 3/16/2020. $318,000
13 Stanger Road, Mosley Gerald W; Mosley Sandra J; Sayre Edward Anthony; 3/31/2020, $187,500.00
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3024 Egan Ave, Collins Arlene Atty; Dibonaventura Daniel By Atty; Dibonaventura Helen By Atty; Bailey Kenneth Jr; 3/24/2020. $190,000
3603 Cedarville Road, Rozema Mark; Giovanelli Charity C; 3/24/2020. $275,000
39 Newport Road, Selene Finance Lp Atty; Vak M25 Fund Llc By Atty; Zhang Zhenyi; 3/26/2020. $134,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
4 Wadsworth Place, 01/2020. $225,000
6 Spout Terrace, 01/2020. $260,000
21 5th St, 01/2020. $325,900
33 Butler Drive, 01/2020. $359,900
40 Village Drive, 01/2020. $101,000
26 Starboard Ave, 0/2020. $104,286
39 Chestnut Way Circle, 01/2020. $130,000
22 Tanglewood Drive, 01/2020. $225,000
39 Lower Shore Road,01/2020. $55,000
127 Beverly Drive, 01/2020. $135,000
55 Lamp Post Drive, 01/2020. $203,000
111 Woodchuck Drive, 01/2020. $362,990
26 Carriage Way, 01/2020. $530,000
14 Shoal Drive, 01/2020. $201,000
120 Lower Shore Road, 01/2020. $300,000
83 Sheepshead Drive, 01/2020. $140,500
108 Windward Drive, 01/2020. $199,500
51 Water St, 01/2020. $215,000
46 Haley Circle, 01/2020. $417,712
907 W Bay Ave, 01/2020. $1,475,000
23 Barnegat S Blvd, 01/2020. $165,000
10 Crystal Court, 01/2020. $247,500
16 Carriage Way, 01/2020. $380,000
9 Sunrise Lane, 01/2020. $415,000
11 Shelli Terrace, 01/2020. $188,500
157 Emerson Lane, 01/2020. $359,894
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1043 Hoyt St, 01/2020. $409,990
Vacant Land E St, 01/2020. $44,000
235 Sunset Drive, 01/2020. $275,000
688 Colgate Ave, 01/2020. $495,000
1653 Woodland Road, 01/2020. $140,555
1258 Spruce St, 1/2020. $204,900
147 Sunset Drive, 1/2020. $272,500
2206 Longwood Drive, 01/2020. $289,000
243 Lower Lake Drive, 01/2020. $320,000
8 Marque St, 01/2020. $479,044
2124 Parkside Drive, 01/2020. $225,000
409 Wynnewood Ave, 01/2020. $230,000
172 Ambermist Way, 01/2020. $521,070
28 Parkers Point Blvd, 01/2020. $290,000
Vacant Land/Clearview St, 01/2020. $48,000
405 Pine Forest Lane, 01/2020. $225,000
48 Beacon Road, 01/2020. $259,000
701 Oxford Road, 01/2020. $308,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
220 Otis Bog Road, 01/2020. $271,000
578 Thomas Ave, 01/2020. $228,000
1401 Radio Road, 01/2020. $262,000
22 Corpus Cristi Bank Court, 01/2020. $71,300
110 N Ensign Drive, 01/2020. $80,000
11 Greenbriar Drive, 01/2020. $279,900
9 Golfview Drive, 01/2020. $329,900
26 Timberline Drive, 01/2020. $146,000
43 Vicari Way, 01/2020. $310,000
152 Westchester Drive, 01/2020. $147,000
142 Jefferson Lane, 01/2020. $165,000
3 S Dayton Drive, 01/2020. $299,258
523 Kadlubeck Way, 01/2020. $161,500
153 W Holly Lane, 01/2020. $221,000
10 Cable Drive, 01/2020. $278,000
305 Golf View Drive, 01/2020. $309,900
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
2 W 85th St, 01/200. $575,000
5515 Long Beach Bvld Unit 1, 01/2020. $270,000
1102 H Long Beach Blvd, 1/2020. $885,000
1 E Seashell Lane, 01/2020. $526,000
30 Sunset Blvd, 01/2020. $672,500
121 E New Jersey Ave, 01/2020. $1,300,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
116 Englewood Ave, 01/2020. $230,000
4 Forest Drive, 01/2020. $235,000
197 Wells Mills Road, 01/2020. $271,100
64 Spring Lake Blvd, 1/2020. $359,000
43 Deal Lane, 01/2020. $460,000
30 Dock Ave, 01/2020. $155,000
119 Hatteras Road, 01/2020. $305,000
16 Walnut St, 01/2020. $70,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
210 Mermaid Drive, 01/2020. $160,200
365 Mermaid Drive, 01/2020. $291,000
174 Eileen Lane, 01/2020. $345,000
129 Quadrant Road, 01/2020. $226,000
1082 Treasure Ave, 01/2020. $229,000
5 Sea Breeze Court, 01/2020. $260,000
1125 Fathom Ave, 01/2020. $290,000
124 Charles Blvd, 01/2020. $325,000
239 Morris Blvd, 01/2020. $359,000
104 Torpedo Road, 01/2020. $374,000
213 Salty Ave, 01/2020. $229,000
564 Pirate Lane, 01/2020. $218,000
63 Andrew Drive, 01/2020. $200,000
44 Charles Blvd, 01/2020. $415,000
120 Lawrence Drive, 01/2020. $500,000
39 Shirley Lane, 01/2020. $640,000
9b Walnut Road, 01/2020. $67,000
132 Bluejacket Ave, 01/2020. $243,000
5 Bradshaw Drive, 01/2020. $389,990
8 Jennie Drive, 01/2020. $745,000
9a Walnut Road, 01/2020. $90,000
1176 Windlass Drive, 01/2020. $225,000
156 Sloop Road, 01/2020. $239,825
128 Commodore Road, 01/2020. $289,000
10 Elm Road, 1/2020. $34,000
116 Ketch Road, 01/2020. $185,000
67 Nancy Dive, 01/2020. $875,000
40 Sylvia Lane, 01/2020. $297,000
56 Muriel Drive, 1/2020. $315,000
992 Mill Creek Road, 01/2020. $320,000
118 Thousand Oak Lane, 01/2020. $330,000
1054 Sailor Drive, 01/2020. $367,000
1357 E Mallard Drive, 01/2020. $20,000
1171 W Mallard Drive, 1/2020. $65,000
912 Delta Lane, 01/2020. $190,525
164 Catherine Lane, 01/2020. $210,000
15 Peggy Lane, 01/2020. $245,000
8 Farrah Drive, 01/2020. $247,900
7 Kritter Court, 01/2020. $370,000
1355 E Mallard Drive, 01/2020. $480,000
5 Ridge Court, 01/2020. $500,000
99 Ashburn Drive, 01/2020. $109,500
14 Ashburn Drive, 01/2020. $109,500
153 Ashburn Drive, 01/2020. $109,500
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
