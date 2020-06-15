Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

AVALON

2314 Dune Drive, Bajoka LLC Schoff Jonathan; 04/2020. $922,000

221 56th St, Redfern Ocean LLC Boratto Eva Cecilia; 04/2020. $2,700,000

387 24th St, Vaccaro Marjorie Ocean Sands Avalon LLC; 04/2020. $3,500,000

251 45th St, Bryce Michael Cumby Bruce; 04/2020. $1,935,000

4603 Fifth Ave, Degregorio Ronald Jude Schweibenz Stephen L; 04/2020. $3,637,500

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

680 Petersburgh Road, Jarmix LLC Somervell Monte; 04/2020. $110,000

310 Fidler Road, Nl Martucci Properties LLC Rothmel Brianna A; 04/2020. $252,000

46 Tressler Lane, Delta T LLC Spencer Michael R; 04/2020. $319,000

294 Margate Ave, Byrne Frank J Sr Crouch Eric H; 04/2020. $81,800

LOWER TOWNSHIP

5 Cranefily Circle, Lemanowicz J F Kellaway Jesse T; 04/2020. $270,000

28 Beechwood Ave, O’Leary Daniel J Gensel Rodger Lee; 04/2020. $287,000

2703 Bybrook Drive, Pursel Helene H Est Tate Timothy F; 04/2020. $295,000

9905 Seapointe Blvd, Shr Mgt Co Del Vlly II Inc Knothe Frederick A; 04/2020. $364,000

603 Atlantic Ave, Mc Feeley William D Pease Orla H; 04/2020. $515,000

26 Trotter Way, Gorman Grace Ann Dera Bernard; 04/2020. $45,000

120 Walnut Ave, Depasquale William J Jr Mc Closkey Fred; 04/2020. $117,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

629 Shunpike Road, Rutherford L E Swetsky Philip S; 04/2020. $520,000

49 Reeds Beach Road, Sheehan Mary A Est Nave Kenneth Scott; 04/2020. $80,000

303 W Anna St, Fed Ntnl Mortg Assoc Ruiz Luis Perez; 04/2020. $81,000

36 W Shellbay Ave, Zakharav Ilia Moore Kenneth E; 04/2020. $228,000

2 Avocado Road, Gs And Am Chorney Rev Liv Tr Tirado Francisco; 04/2020. $240,000

403 S George St, HUD Cmp Holdings LLC; 04/2020. $85,200

NORTH WILDWOOD

2500 NJ Ave Un 201, Casey Richard E Blackmon Gm II; 04/2020. $300,000

415 E 12th Ave, Buck Richard Maiese Eric M; 04/2020. $411,500

707 Surf Ave, Dunne Raymond T Little Thomas S Jr; 04/2020. $462,000

500 Kennedy Drive, Rattino Joseph J Jr Muir Jason; 04/2020. $153,000

106 Delaware Ave, Unger Christopher W Prime Beach Props LLC; 04/2020. $175,000

220 E 25th Ave, O’Neill David Zampitella Michael; 04/2020. $245,000

303 E 26th Ave Un 1, Quinn Michael J Lohwasser Richard P; 04/2020. $250,000

SEA ISLE CITY

4400 Landis Ave, 4400 Landis Ave LLC Clauss Keith Allen; 04/2020. $629,900

3400 Boardwalk, Chaudhry Shah M Slavin-Zehr Props LLC; 04/2020. $660,000

355 44th St, 355 44th Place LLC Eichinger Philip; 04/2020. $1,490,000

114 82nd St Un A, Cajalyn LLC O’Neill James; 04/2020. $409,900

5414 Pleasure Ave, Gill John A Porter William C; 04/2020. $425,000

107 37th St, Giacomelli Joseph M Jr Volko Richard T; 04/2020. $510,000

3500 Boardwalk, Howell Richard K Webb Douglas E; 04/2020. $627,500

UPPER TOWNSHIP

62 Evergreen Drive, Scott Cynthia Muldoon Christine T; 04/2020. $250,000

1338 Stagecoach Road, Macfarland Jason S Lashley Mark Robert; 04/2020. $258,000

42 White Oak Drive, O’Donnell James Ewen Robert C; 04/2020. $278,000

3 Lauradell Drive, Drager Howard Gill Ryan W; 04/2020. $291,000

45 Victoria Lane, Mckinley Steven C Weaver Brent A; 04/2020. $395,000

38B Route 50, Hagel Ronald A Kiefer Michael J; 04/2020. $130,000

WEST WILDWOOD

38 Lake Drive, Hall John H Zapolski Francis R Jr; 04/2020. $962,500

506 S Ave, Donahue John Clauss James; 04/2020. $204,000

501 W Poplar Ave, Schaefer Robert Jeffers Thomas Jr; 04/2020. $550,000

WILDWOOD CREST

117 E Myrtle Road, 117 East Myrtle Rd LLC Priest Marc A; 04/2020. $280,000

315 E Topeka Ave, Wyckoff Douglas L Clifton Sean M; 04/2020. $365,000

411 E Morning Glory Road, Stagliano Robert A Gibney Randy K; 04/2020. $430,000

311 E Miami Ave, Pantalone Carole V Kh NJ Ventures LLC; 04/2020. $500,000

408 Myrtle Road, Karma Family Prtnrshp Grenell James Frederick; 04/2020. $654,999

123 W Palm Road Un 123, Keen Const Grp LLC Clews Donna L; 04/2020. $693,000

9903 Seapointe Blvd, Vitale Carl J Bly Kevin J; 04/2020. $310,000

308 E Monterey Ave, Sculli Robert F Trust Terry Mark C; 04/2020. $415,000

129 W Buttercup Road, Matsuk Robert S Smick Linda M; 04/2020. $585,000

136 Heather Road, Forte Thomas Wheeler James P Jr; 04/2020. $529,900

308 E Newark Ave, Di Furio Jean Wendt Gregory M; 04/2020. $579,000

141 E Louisville Ave, Pappas Thimi W Risich Michael T; 04/2020. $624,900

219 W Lavender Road, Mcevoy Patrick J Lombardi Steven R; 04/2020. $681,000

5502 Lake Road, Mermaid Props LLC Miller David J Jr; 04/2020. $1,590,000

WOODBINE

Lot 13 & 14.01 Bl, 742 Jackson Ave LLC Jargowsky Beth A; 04/2020. $170,000

220 Fremont Ave, Lepki Dmytro Est Mc Keage Robert John; 04/2020. $171,500

55 Elm St, Woodbine Brooke Robert C Jr Haley Kim L; 04/2020. $43,200

515 Isaacs Ave, Bantam Funding Reo LLC Freedom Prop & Hold LLC; 04/2020. $54,000

1152 Washington St, Pelham Jerry Fisher John O; 04/2020. $100,000

Cumberland County

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

406 Stillman Court, Randazzo Lisa; Randazzo Vincent; Palmonari Amanda; Palmonari Dominic; 3/3/2020. $209,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

177 Fairton Millville Road, Robinson Paul N Est; Yurgin Phillip; Sheppard Christopher P Sr; 3/17/2020. $115,000

31 King Drive, Johnson Octavius J Atty; Johnson Shirley By Atty; Dhy Enterprise Llc; 3/23/2020. $42,000

218 Fairton-Millville Road, Njhr 2 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr; Laing Kelli L; 3/23/2020. $167,000

3 Coombs Drive, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation By Atty; Marks Dana Esq Atty; Phelan Hallinan & Diamond Esq Fka By Atty; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Atty; Caponey Llc; 3/26/2020. $45,516

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

178 Homestead Place, Bank Of New York Fka; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bayview Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Cwalt 2005-1cb By Trust By Atty; Sos Home Renovations Llc; 3/3/2020. $60,000

9 Holly Terrace, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Ii Inc; Bell Beverly; Milenkovich Peter; 3/18/2020. $156,500

11 Randolph Road, Hasher Karyn; Hasher Robert Jr; Detetta Krista; Detetta Michael; 3/16/2020. $318,000

13 Stanger Road, Mosley Gerald W; Mosley Sandra J; Sayre Edward Anthony; 3/31/2020, $187,500.00

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

3024 Egan Ave, Collins Arlene Atty; Dibonaventura Daniel By Atty; Dibonaventura Helen By Atty; Bailey Kenneth Jr; 3/24/2020. $190,000

3603 Cedarville Road, Rozema Mark; Giovanelli Charity C; 3/24/2020. $275,000

39 Newport Road, Selene Finance Lp Atty; Vak M25 Fund Llc By Atty; Zhang Zhenyi; 3/26/2020. $134,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

4 Wadsworth Place, 01/2020. $225,000

6 Spout Terrace, 01/2020. $260,000

21 5th St, 01/2020. $325,900

33 Butler Drive, 01/2020. $359,900

40 Village Drive, 01/2020. $101,000

26 Starboard Ave, 0/2020. $104,286

39 Chestnut Way Circle, 01/2020. $130,000

22 Tanglewood Drive, 01/2020. $225,000

39 Lower Shore Road,01/2020. $55,000

127 Beverly Drive, 01/2020. $135,000

55 Lamp Post Drive, 01/2020. $203,000

111 Woodchuck Drive, 01/2020. $362,990

26 Carriage Way, 01/2020. $530,000

14 Shoal Drive, 01/2020. $201,000

120 Lower Shore Road, 01/2020. $300,000

83 Sheepshead Drive, 01/2020. $140,500

108 Windward Drive, 01/2020. $199,500

51 Water St, 01/2020. $215,000

46 Haley Circle, 01/2020. $417,712

907 W Bay Ave, 01/2020. $1,475,000

23 Barnegat S Blvd, 01/2020. $165,000

10 Crystal Court, 01/2020. $247,500

16 Carriage Way, 01/2020. $380,000

9 Sunrise Lane, 01/2020. $415,000

11 Shelli Terrace, 01/2020. $188,500

157 Emerson Lane, 01/2020. $359,894

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1043 Hoyt St, 01/2020. $409,990

Vacant Land E St, 01/2020. $44,000

235 Sunset Drive, 01/2020. $275,000

688 Colgate Ave, 01/2020. $495,000

1653 Woodland Road, 01/2020. $140,555

1258 Spruce St, 1/2020. $204,900

147 Sunset Drive, 1/2020. $272,500

2206 Longwood Drive, 01/2020. $289,000

243 Lower Lake Drive, 01/2020. $320,000

8 Marque St, 01/2020. $479,044

2124 Parkside Drive, 01/2020. $225,000

409 Wynnewood Ave, 01/2020. $230,000

172 Ambermist Way, 01/2020. $521,070

28 Parkers Point Blvd, 01/2020. $290,000

Vacant Land/Clearview St, 01/2020. $48,000

405 Pine Forest Lane, 01/2020. $225,000

48 Beacon Road, 01/2020. $259,000

701 Oxford Road, 01/2020. $308,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

220 Otis Bog Road, 01/2020. $271,000

578 Thomas Ave, 01/2020. $228,000

1401 Radio Road, 01/2020. $262,000

22 Corpus Cristi Bank Court, 01/2020. $71,300

110 N Ensign Drive, 01/2020. $80,000

11 Greenbriar Drive, 01/2020. $279,900

9 Golfview Drive, 01/2020. $329,900

26 Timberline Drive, 01/2020. $146,000

43 Vicari Way, 01/2020. $310,000

152 Westchester Drive, 01/2020. $147,000

142 Jefferson Lane, 01/2020. $165,000

3 S Dayton Drive, 01/2020. $299,258

523 Kadlubeck Way, 01/2020. $161,500

153 W Holly Lane, 01/2020. $221,000

10 Cable Drive, 01/2020. $278,000

305 Golf View Drive, 01/2020. $309,900

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

2 W 85th St, 01/200. $575,000

5515 Long Beach Bvld Unit 1, 01/2020. $270,000

1102 H Long Beach Blvd, 1/2020. $885,000

1 E Seashell Lane, 01/2020. $526,000

30 Sunset Blvd, 01/2020. $672,500

121 E New Jersey Ave, 01/2020. $1,300,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

116 Englewood Ave, 01/2020. $230,000

4 Forest Drive, 01/2020. $235,000

197 Wells Mills Road, 01/2020. $271,100

64 Spring Lake Blvd, 1/2020. $359,000

43 Deal Lane, 01/2020. $460,000

30 Dock Ave, 01/2020. $155,000

119 Hatteras Road, 01/2020. $305,000

16 Walnut St, 01/2020. $70,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

210 Mermaid Drive, 01/2020. $160,200

365 Mermaid Drive, 01/2020. $291,000

174 Eileen Lane, 01/2020. $345,000

129 Quadrant Road, 01/2020. $226,000

1082 Treasure Ave, 01/2020. $229,000

5 Sea Breeze Court, 01/2020. $260,000

1125 Fathom Ave, 01/2020. $290,000

124 Charles Blvd, 01/2020. $325,000

239 Morris Blvd, 01/2020. $359,000

104 Torpedo Road, 01/2020. $374,000

213 Salty Ave, 01/2020. $229,000

564 Pirate Lane, 01/2020. $218,000

63 Andrew Drive, 01/2020. $200,000

44 Charles Blvd, 01/2020. $415,000

120 Lawrence Drive, 01/2020. $500,000

39 Shirley Lane, 01/2020. $640,000

9b Walnut Road, 01/2020. $67,000

132 Bluejacket Ave, 01/2020. $243,000

5 Bradshaw Drive, 01/2020. $389,990

8 Jennie Drive, 01/2020. $745,000

9a Walnut Road, 01/2020. $90,000

1176 Windlass Drive, 01/2020. $225,000

156 Sloop Road, 01/2020. $239,825

128 Commodore Road, 01/2020. $289,000

10 Elm Road, 1/2020. $34,000

116 Ketch Road, 01/2020. $185,000

67 Nancy Dive, 01/2020. $875,000

40 Sylvia Lane, 01/2020. $297,000

56 Muriel Drive, 1/2020. $315,000

992 Mill Creek Road, 01/2020. $320,000

118 Thousand Oak Lane, 01/2020. $330,000

1054 Sailor Drive, 01/2020. $367,000

1357 E Mallard Drive, 01/2020. $20,000

1171 W Mallard Drive, 1/2020. $65,000

912 Delta Lane, 01/2020. $190,525

164 Catherine Lane, 01/2020. $210,000

15 Peggy Lane, 01/2020. $245,000

8 Farrah Drive, 01/2020. $247,900

7 Kritter Court, 01/2020. $370,000

1355 E Mallard Drive, 01/2020. $480,000

5 Ridge Court, 01/2020. $500,000

99 Ashburn Drive, 01/2020. $109,500

14 Ashburn Drive, 01/2020. $109,500

153 Ashburn Drive, 01/2020. $109,500

