Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
130 Davis Ave, Kuhn Robert F Jr Tracy Gary R Jr; 01/11/19. $176,500
1101 New York Ave, Regan James Joseph Bounthisane Melissa; 01/11/19. $200,000
880 Chelsea Road, Walsh Michael J Pacentrilli Larry; 01/15/19. $335,000
240e Wyoming Ave, Walsh Marie Paulsson Robert; 01/17/19. $135,000
405 E Absecon Blvd, Hp Holding Llc Ssn Absecon Llc; 01/23/19. $1,500,000
ATLANTIC CITY
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 1106, Brighton Towers Condo Assn Bachan Ishwar; 01/02/19. $51,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 1621, Johns William Deleo Cesare; 01/03/19. $110,000
611 N Indiana Ave, Columna Santo Virella Luis M; 01/04/19. $100,000
1508 Belfield Ave, Fannie Mae Belfer Larry; 01/07/19. $33,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 809-2, Shore Ivy Rumble Christine M; 01/07/19. $155,000
100 S Berkley Sq Unit 8n, Greenberg Howard Gasparo Nicholas J; 01/08/19. $143,650
52 Lighthouse Court, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Nammour Georgette N; 01/08/19. $101,588
125 S Texas Ave, Ireland Charles H Sr Kazantzis Theodore; 01/09/19. $135,000
24 S Delancy Place, Pense Daniel A Zaken Amir; 01/09/19. $350,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 908, Kennedy Robert J Jr Klein Properties Ac Llc; 01/10/19. $80,000
101 S Raleigh Ave, Petrille Leonard Das Prabhat; 01/10/19. $650,000
100 S Berkley, Ph1f Steinman Walter Z Rochford Christopher; 01/10/19. $405,000
655 Absecon Blvd Unit 806, Gerlach John/Gdn Tcr Llc; 01/10/19. $20,000
727 Mediterranean Ave, Mcgee Dorothy S Bayshore Inv Llc; 01/11/19. $100,000
2905 Sunset Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Cheng Chuen Git; 01/11/19. $135,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 708, 2 Keene Ashley L Welna Jaroslaw; 01/11/19. $135,000
2424 Trenwith Terrace, Lee Chun Hong Lina; 01/11/19. $30,000
1515 Boardwalk Unit 2607, Vitulli Joseph Jr Geosega Corp; 01/14/19. $63,000
3851 Boardwalk Unit 2307, Abdeo Mona J Marchesani Richard; 01/14/19. $107,200
133 S Annapolis Ave, Ridgeway & Annapolis Ave Lp Teach Solais Nj Llc; 01/14/19. $200,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2410-2, Snider Harvey Levin Jacob; 01/14/19. $115,000
600 Pacific Ave Unit C202, Lem Jeffrey Przydzial Robert; 01/14/19. $99,000
1617 Madison Ave, Harris Choicy/Atty Lane Anthony; 01/15/19. $110,000
1825 Mckinley Ave, Atcf Reo Holdings Llc White Cleveland; 01/15/19. $23,600
3 S Texas Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Dedar Mohammed; 01/15/19. $81,375
636 Drexel Ave, Pc5reo Llc Yesenia Pagan Libertad; 01/15/19. $20,000
2 Anchorage Court, Thomas Charles E/Shff Shore Inv & Dev Llc; 01/16/19. $68,000
1 Barkentine Court, Mtglq Investors Lp Mcginnis Michael; 01/16/19. $96,500
3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Unit 2602a, Cohen Lisa Beth Guerriero Elisabetta; 01/16/19. $155,000
100 S Berkley Sq Unit 5m, Leff Lisa/Atty Eckhart Devorah R; 01/16/19. $187,500
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2708, Shlay Marianne V Maya Albert; 01/16/19. $135,000
407 N Ohio Ave, Pc5reo Llc Glass Matthew; 01/17/19. $30,000
24 N Raleigh Ave, Kaufman Samuel Adika and Zaken Inv Llc; 01/17/19. $375,000
7 N Brighton Ave, Otoole Maria Pham Thuan P; 01/17/19. $45,000
4331 Winchester Ave, Fannie Mae Huynh Duc; 01/17/19. $156,100
531 Melrose Ave, 531 Melrose Ave Llc Meritt Marvin; 01/17/19. $17,500
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
48 E Pacific Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR5 LLC; 11/2018. $63,000
213 Broadway, Nationstar Hecm Acqu Trust Ricco Francis A; 11/2018. $95,500
218 Vermont Ave, Cappelli Joseph A Atiles Jose A Lopez; 11/2018. $125,000
17 E Greenwood Ave, Pew Brandon Cooker Michael Francis; 11/2018. $177,000
715 Foster Ave, Gregory Richard John Britton William J II; 11/2018. $182,000
408 Winslow Ave, Pogue George H Lodge Thomas Robert; 11/2018. $185,500
3315 Bayshore Road, NJHR 1 LLC Dastolfo Gerald Jr; 11/2018. $189,900
9905 Seapointe Blvd 413, Drappi Lawrence G Drappi L G Trust; 11/2018. $200,000
971 Carol Ave, Larson Adam N Flynn-Lafty Edward S; 11/2018. $219,000
12 Misty Lane, Buckmuse James Moncada Maria Elena; 11/2018. $225,000
100 E Raleigh Ave, Randhawa Ravinder S Neugebauer Paul L; 11/2018. $380,000
902 Ocean Drive, Mc Alister David P Branning Justin P; 11/2018. $535,000
305 Arizona Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR2 LLC; 12/2018. $38,480
Shawcrest Road Lths Pt Mar Bs G-1, Pakruda Angela V Pax Nautica LLC; 12/2018. $48,000
936 Myrtle Ave, US Of America Silistru Sabin Adrian; 12/2018. $52,250
121 E Florida Ave, NJHR 1 LLC Blevis Dean; 12/2018. $52,500
24 Magnolia Ave, Hillman Roberta L Brewster Maria A; 12/2018. $67,685
3 W Miami Ave, Lizzi Christopher Dunlap Lawrence; 12/2018. $75,000
8 W Miami Ave, Lowe Elizabeth A Rettig Anton; 12/2018.$145,000
2009 Bayshore Road, Coyle Mary E Pytrysson Peter A; 12/2018. $145,000
149 E Bates Ave, NJHR 5 LLC Gibson Jeffrey B; 12/2018. $145,000
3 E Tampa Ave, Jones Marie E Est Exr Speigel David G; 12/2018. $146,000
218 Hughes Ave, NJHR 5 LLC Garritta Ronald; 12/2018. $180,000
21 Mimosa Drive, Armbruster John Thomas Jr Munro Joseph M; 12/2018. $235,000
71 Woolson Road, De Scala Benjamin Bustos Ivan M; 12/2018. $235,000
2 Arbor Road, Meca Inv LLC Winters William L; 12/2018. $245,000
919 Fay Ave, Greenberg Elliott Crawley James M; 12/2018. $256,500
308 Fishing Creek Road, Wilson Timothy C Dal Santo Maria E; 12/2018. $265,500
3806 Bybrook Drive, Kelly George W Jr Crean Gerard Joseph; 12/2018. $275,000
22 Canterbury Way, Czoch Marianne Carr Donna; 12/2018. $285,000
2802 Bay Drive, Mtglq Inv Lp Salasin Robert J; 12/2018. $287,006
17 Rabbit Run, Taege Robert Napoleon Joseph J; 12/2018. $304,999
11 Brynwood Ave, Schultz Douglas E Armbruster John T Jr; 12/2018. $344,499
803-805 Cape Ave, Austin Glennda R &C Laudeman Alexandra S; 12/2018. $395,000
9907 Seapointe Blvd, Di Girolamo Frank Marshall Ryan; 12/2018. $395,000
300 E Raleigh Ave, La Quinta 606 LLC Oel Realty Corp; 12/2018. $420,000
411 B E Raleigh Ave, Cofrancesco Louis Carrone Michael Jr; 12/2018. $440,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
11 N New York Ave 102, White Sand II LLC Conwell Christine; 11/2018. $435,000
221 W 26th Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Bulman Brian; 12/2018. $135,000
312 E 6th Ave, Cressman Virginia Gillan Michael; 12/2018. $240,000
102 W 24th Ave, Rosenello Christina Rosenello Regina; 12/2018. $290,000
406 E 16th Ave, Hardnock Joseph P Buglak Robert; 12/2018. $324,900
2002 Surf Ave B Un H, Murray Michael J Schneider Frederick J; 12/2018. $390,000
215 Anglesea Drive, Peter Scott D Harkins Danielle; 12/2018. 490,000
304 E 21st Ave, Michaud Christopher Reese Lisa; 12/2018. $720,000
418 W Spruce Ave Un 418, Paradise Cove LLC Sessa Joseph P; 12/2018. $1,075,000
OCEAN CITY
3409 Haven Ave Apt 8, Raines Phyllis Zimmerman-Surrick B; 12/2018. $240,000
4320 West Ave, Mc Cafferty Anne Maccari Peter J; 12/2018. $279,900
109 Wahoo Drive, Haas Frederick Jr Coastal Renovations Inc; 12/2018. $280,000
336 Bay Ave Un 502, Aretz Julie O Perrry Michael W; 12/2018. $325,000
805 Park Pl Un D, Charbonneau S R Harrison Carol A; 12/2018. $352,500
5421-23 Haven Ave, Bounds D O’Connor Trust Panichi Properties LLC; 12/2018. $410,000
137-139 Asbury Ave, Summers Craig &C Newman David; 12/2018. $425,000
809 Second St Un B, Malloy Joseph E Trust Courtney Timothy M; 12/2018. $435,000
108-10 Wesley Ave Un 2, Petsis Anthony Zuccala William K; 12/2018. $435,000
5222 Central Ave, O’Grady John A Halliday Colin; 12/2018. $440,000
12 Bass Court, Harvey M Morrison Stevenson C Dennis; 12/2018. $442,000
201 25th St, Edge Ryan &C Vernon Andrew P; 12/2018. $469,900
717 Moore Ave, Tassoni Leander A Brownell Richard S; 12/2018. $475,000
21 Waterway Road, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Trust 3 Young Sons LLC; 12/2018. $495,600
30 Simpson Road, Surfside Properties LLC Newman Felicia; 12/2018. $500,000
37 Brigantine Drive, Barnett Mark J Bailey Mark G; 12/2018. 1$515,000
109 Atlantic Ave, Hutchinson Theresa Menghi Gary W; 12/2018. $520,000
4937-39 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Gallagher Glenn Gallagher Matthew D; 12/2018. $560,000
1 Sunnyside Court, Panchella Margaret T Wilson David R; 12/2018. $610,000
5416 West Ave, White John Joseph Gould Joseph T; 12/2018. $616,000
1762 Asbury Ave, Feinstein Kurt Zbikowski James E; 12/2018. $625,000
1314 Central Ave, Ottiano Teresa R Est Exr Carney Michael S; 12/2018. $649,000
3225-27 Asbury Ave, Lundgren Lauren Marron John F; 12/2018. $651,000
1725 Central Ave 1st Fl, Devlin Donald Adams Todd A; 12/2018. $725,000
921 Park Pl aka 322 Bwlk Un1103, Giacchino Carmen T Ballam Samuel H III; 12/2018. $750,000
4650-52 Asbury Ave, Lojewski Robert J Sr Davis Robert F; 12/2018. $825,000
879 Fifth St, Czarnecki Casimir Oceanside Homes LLC; 12/2018. $825,000
3404-3406 Wesley Ave, Dollak Joseph Clark Elaine Julie Nalty; 12/2018. $995,000
3913 Central Ave, Petrozzi John W Herman Donald G Trust; 12/2018. $995,000
218 Wesley Ave, ankin William H Patrick Michael J; 12/2018. $1,140,000
2104 Wesley Ave, Pasternak Beth M Hess Joseph; 12/2018. $1,249,900
3915 Central Ave, Angelo Rosemary M D G Herman/Rev Tr; 12/2018. $1,276,500
Lot 16 Block 2101, Pasternak Beth M Hess Joseph; 12/2018. $1,349,900
900 Wesley Road, Broadley Caren C Lombardi Michael R; 12/2018. $1,500,000
2708 Central Ave, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Byram Robert G/Tr; 12/2018. $1,550,000
4011 Central Ave, Adamek Mitchell J Morello Thomas; 12/2018. $1,800,000
2600-02 Wesley Ave, Murphy Diane D Mc Laughlin Richard; 12/2018. $2,175,000
228 W Atlantic Blvd, Dimarco Robert P Jr O2Bnoc Inc; 12/2018. $2,525,000
341 Waverly Blvd, Steel E Gamba Trust Johnson Scott R; 12/2018. $5,680,000
STONE HARBOR
200 98th St, Moss Katherine A Quinn Kevin J; 11/2018. $665,000
425 99th St, Siebenson Anne S Hye Seas LLC; 11/2018. $1,255,000
133 98th St, E A Coyle Rev Trust Bnt Stone Harbor LLC; 11/2018. $1,700,000
10800 Third Ave Un B-1, Stone Harbor Schneller Kristen C Mills Judith C; 12/2108. $555,000
253 82nd St, Owens Russell S Rineer Rory L; 12/2108. $900,000
201 100th St, Gabriella & Bowes Aso LLC Moss Dennis J; 12/2108. $1,125,000
WILDWOOD CREST
112 E Palm Rd, Eichenlaub John G Aurite Richard J Jr; 11/2018. $499,900
8901 Atlantic Av Un 502, Richardson Edward J Generalis A S; 11/2018. $729,000
301 E Lavender Road, Gray Joseph Mc Elroy Timothy; 11/2018. $110,000
115 E Crocus Road Un 10, Scrocca Joseph Esposito Susan S; 11/2018. $112,000
7005 Pacific Ave Un 1, Kelley Raquel A Gencarelli Salvatore; 11/2018. $175,000
7701 Atlantic Ave, Crowley Michael Calvani Michael W; 11/2018. $555,00
128 W Wisteria Road, Katchmar Rosemary De Falco B Houghtby; 12/2018. $50,000
128 W Wisteria Road, Depsky Michael De Falco B Houghtby; 12/2018. $50,000
128 W Wisteria Road, Kassel Elizabeth De Falco B Houghtby; 12/2018. $50,000
7100 Ocean Ave, Smith Roger L Nigro Patrick A; 12/2018. $290,000
301 E Farragut Road, Saccomanno Nancy M Ridings Thomas A; 12/2018. $726,000
423 E Nashville Ave, Zacney Charles Crowley Michael; 12/2018. $995,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
