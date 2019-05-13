Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

130 Davis Ave, Kuhn Robert F Jr Tracy Gary R Jr; 01/11/19. $176,500

1101 New York Ave, Regan James Joseph Bounthisane Melissa; 01/11/19. $200,000

880 Chelsea Road, Walsh Michael J Pacentrilli Larry; 01/15/19. $335,000

240e Wyoming Ave, Walsh Marie Paulsson Robert; 01/17/19. $135,000

405 E Absecon Blvd, Hp Holding Llc Ssn Absecon Llc; 01/23/19. $1,500,000

ATLANTIC CITY

2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 1106, Brighton Towers Condo Assn Bachan Ishwar; 01/02/19. $51,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 1621, Johns William Deleo Cesare; 01/03/19. $110,000

611 N Indiana Ave, Columna Santo Virella Luis M; 01/04/19. $100,000

1508 Belfield Ave, Fannie Mae Belfer Larry; 01/07/19. $33,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 809-2, Shore Ivy Rumble Christine M; 01/07/19. $155,000

100 S Berkley Sq Unit 8n, Greenberg Howard Gasparo Nicholas J; 01/08/19. $143,650

52 Lighthouse Court, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Nammour Georgette N; 01/08/19. $101,588

125 S Texas Ave, Ireland Charles H Sr Kazantzis Theodore; 01/09/19. $135,000

24 S Delancy Place, Pense Daniel A Zaken Amir; 01/09/19. $350,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 908, Kennedy Robert J Jr Klein Properties Ac Llc; 01/10/19. $80,000

101 S Raleigh Ave, Petrille Leonard Das Prabhat; 01/10/19. $650,000

100 S Berkley, Ph1f Steinman Walter Z Rochford Christopher; 01/10/19. $405,000

655 Absecon Blvd Unit 806, Gerlach John/Gdn Tcr Llc; 01/10/19. $20,000

727 Mediterranean Ave, Mcgee Dorothy S Bayshore Inv Llc; 01/11/19. $100,000

2905 Sunset Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Cheng Chuen Git; 01/11/19. $135,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 708, 2 Keene Ashley L Welna Jaroslaw; 01/11/19. $135,000

2424 Trenwith Terrace, Lee Chun Hong Lina; 01/11/19. $30,000

1515 Boardwalk Unit 2607, Vitulli Joseph Jr Geosega Corp; 01/14/19. $63,000

3851 Boardwalk Unit 2307, Abdeo Mona J Marchesani Richard; 01/14/19. $107,200

133 S Annapolis Ave, Ridgeway & Annapolis Ave Lp Teach Solais Nj Llc; 01/14/19. $200,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2410-2, Snider Harvey Levin Jacob; 01/14/19. $115,000

600 Pacific Ave Unit C202, Lem Jeffrey Przydzial Robert; 01/14/19. $99,000

1617 Madison Ave, Harris Choicy/Atty Lane Anthony; 01/15/19. $110,000

1825 Mckinley Ave, Atcf Reo Holdings Llc White Cleveland; 01/15/19. $23,600

3 S Texas Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Dedar Mohammed; 01/15/19. $81,375

636 Drexel Ave, Pc5reo Llc Yesenia Pagan Libertad; 01/15/19. $20,000

2 Anchorage Court, Thomas Charles E/Shff Shore Inv & Dev Llc; 01/16/19. $68,000

1 Barkentine Court, Mtglq Investors Lp Mcginnis Michael; 01/16/19. $96,500

3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Unit 2602a, Cohen Lisa Beth Guerriero Elisabetta; 01/16/19. $155,000

100 S Berkley Sq Unit 5m, Leff Lisa/Atty Eckhart Devorah R; 01/16/19. $187,500

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2708, Shlay Marianne V Maya Albert; 01/16/19. $135,000

407 N Ohio Ave, Pc5reo Llc Glass Matthew; 01/17/19. $30,000

24 N Raleigh Ave, Kaufman Samuel Adika and Zaken Inv Llc; 01/17/19. $375,000

7 N Brighton Ave, Otoole Maria Pham Thuan P; 01/17/19. $45,000

4331 Winchester Ave, Fannie Mae Huynh Duc; 01/17/19. $156,100

531 Melrose Ave, 531 Melrose Ave Llc Meritt Marvin; 01/17/19. $17,500

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

48 E Pacific Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR5 LLC; 11/2018. $63,000

213 Broadway, Nationstar Hecm Acqu Trust Ricco Francis A; 11/2018. $95,500

218 Vermont Ave, Cappelli Joseph A Atiles Jose A Lopez; 11/2018. $125,000

17 E Greenwood Ave, Pew Brandon Cooker Michael Francis; 11/2018. $177,000

715 Foster Ave, Gregory Richard John Britton William J II; 11/2018. $182,000

408 Winslow Ave, Pogue George H Lodge Thomas Robert; 11/2018. $185,500

3315 Bayshore Road, NJHR 1 LLC Dastolfo Gerald Jr; 11/2018. $189,900

9905 Seapointe Blvd 413, Drappi Lawrence G Drappi L G Trust; 11/2018. $200,000

971 Carol Ave, Larson Adam N Flynn-Lafty Edward S; 11/2018. $219,000

12 Misty Lane, Buckmuse James Moncada Maria Elena; 11/2018. $225,000

100 E Raleigh Ave, Randhawa Ravinder S Neugebauer Paul L; 11/2018. $380,000

902 Ocean Drive, Mc Alister David P Branning Justin P; 11/2018. $535,000

305 Arizona Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR2 LLC; 12/2018. $38,480

Shawcrest Road Lths Pt Mar Bs G-1, Pakruda Angela V Pax Nautica LLC; 12/2018. $48,000

936 Myrtle Ave, US Of America Silistru Sabin Adrian; 12/2018. $52,250

121 E Florida Ave, NJHR 1 LLC Blevis Dean; 12/2018. $52,500

24 Magnolia Ave, Hillman Roberta L Brewster Maria A; 12/2018. $67,685

3 W Miami Ave, Lizzi Christopher Dunlap Lawrence; 12/2018. $75,000

8 W Miami Ave, Lowe Elizabeth A Rettig Anton; 12/2018.$145,000

2009 Bayshore Road, Coyle Mary E Pytrysson Peter A; 12/2018. $145,000

149 E Bates Ave, NJHR 5 LLC Gibson Jeffrey B; 12/2018. $145,000

3 E Tampa Ave, Jones Marie E Est Exr Speigel David G; 12/2018. $146,000

218 Hughes Ave, NJHR 5 LLC Garritta Ronald; 12/2018. $180,000

21 Mimosa Drive, Armbruster John Thomas Jr Munro Joseph M; 12/2018. $235,000

71 Woolson Road, De Scala Benjamin Bustos Ivan M; 12/2018. $235,000

2 Arbor Road, Meca Inv LLC Winters William L; 12/2018. $245,000

919 Fay Ave, Greenberg Elliott Crawley James M; 12/2018. $256,500

308 Fishing Creek Road, Wilson Timothy C Dal Santo Maria E; 12/2018. $265,500

3806 Bybrook Drive, Kelly George W Jr Crean Gerard Joseph; 12/2018. $275,000

22 Canterbury Way, Czoch Marianne Carr Donna; 12/2018. $285,000

2802 Bay Drive, Mtglq Inv Lp Salasin Robert J; 12/2018. $287,006

17 Rabbit Run, Taege Robert Napoleon Joseph J; 12/2018. $304,999

11 Brynwood Ave, Schultz Douglas E Armbruster John T Jr; 12/2018. $344,499

803-805 Cape Ave, Austin Glennda R &C Laudeman Alexandra S; 12/2018. $395,000

9907 Seapointe Blvd, Di Girolamo Frank Marshall Ryan; 12/2018. $395,000

300 E Raleigh Ave, La Quinta 606 LLC Oel Realty Corp; 12/2018. $420,000

411 B E Raleigh Ave, Cofrancesco Louis Carrone Michael Jr; 12/2018. $440,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

11 N New York Ave 102, White Sand II LLC Conwell Christine; 11/2018. $435,000

221 W 26th Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Bulman Brian; 12/2018. $135,000

312 E 6th Ave, Cressman Virginia Gillan Michael; 12/2018. $240,000

102 W 24th Ave, Rosenello Christina Rosenello Regina; 12/2018. $290,000

406 E 16th Ave, Hardnock Joseph P Buglak Robert; 12/2018. $324,900

2002 Surf Ave B Un H, Murray Michael J Schneider Frederick J; 12/2018. $390,000

215 Anglesea Drive, Peter Scott D Harkins Danielle; 12/2018. 490,000

304 E 21st Ave, Michaud Christopher Reese Lisa; 12/2018. $720,000

418 W Spruce Ave Un 418, Paradise Cove LLC Sessa Joseph P; 12/2018. $1,075,000

OCEAN CITY

3409 Haven Ave Apt 8, Raines Phyllis Zimmerman-Surrick B; 12/2018. $240,000

4320 West Ave, Mc Cafferty Anne Maccari Peter J; 12/2018. $279,900

109 Wahoo Drive, Haas Frederick Jr Coastal Renovations Inc; 12/2018. $280,000

336 Bay Ave Un 502, Aretz Julie O Perrry Michael W; 12/2018. $325,000

805 Park Pl Un D, Charbonneau S R Harrison Carol A; 12/2018. $352,500

5421-23 Haven Ave, Bounds D O’Connor Trust Panichi Properties LLC; 12/2018. $410,000

137-139 Asbury Ave, Summers Craig &C Newman David; 12/2018. $425,000

809 Second St Un B, Malloy Joseph E Trust Courtney Timothy M; 12/2018. $435,000

108-10 Wesley Ave Un 2, Petsis Anthony Zuccala William K; 12/2018. $435,000

5222 Central Ave, O’Grady John A Halliday Colin; 12/2018. $440,000

12 Bass Court, Harvey M Morrison Stevenson C Dennis; 12/2018. $442,000

201 25th St, Edge Ryan &C Vernon Andrew P; 12/2018. $469,900

717 Moore Ave, Tassoni Leander A Brownell Richard S; 12/2018. $475,000

21 Waterway Road, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Trust 3 Young Sons LLC; 12/2018. $495,600

30 Simpson Road, Surfside Properties LLC Newman Felicia; 12/2018. $500,000

37 Brigantine Drive, Barnett Mark J Bailey Mark G; 12/2018. 1$515,000

109 Atlantic Ave, Hutchinson Theresa Menghi Gary W; 12/2018. $520,000

4937-39 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Gallagher Glenn Gallagher Matthew D; 12/2018. $560,000

1 Sunnyside Court, Panchella Margaret T Wilson David R; 12/2018. $610,000

5416 West Ave, White John Joseph Gould Joseph T; 12/2018. $616,000

1762 Asbury Ave, Feinstein Kurt Zbikowski James E; 12/2018. $625,000

1314 Central Ave, Ottiano Teresa R Est Exr Carney Michael S; 12/2018. $649,000

3225-27 Asbury Ave, Lundgren Lauren Marron John F; 12/2018. $651,000

1725 Central Ave 1st Fl, Devlin Donald Adams Todd A; 12/2018. $725,000

921 Park Pl aka 322 Bwlk Un1103, Giacchino Carmen T Ballam Samuel H III; 12/2018. $750,000

4650-52 Asbury Ave, Lojewski Robert J Sr Davis Robert F; 12/2018. $825,000

879 Fifth St, Czarnecki Casimir Oceanside Homes LLC; 12/2018. $825,000

3404-3406 Wesley Ave, Dollak Joseph Clark Elaine Julie Nalty; 12/2018. $995,000

3913 Central Ave, Petrozzi John W Herman Donald G Trust; 12/2018. $995,000

218 Wesley Ave, ankin William H Patrick Michael J; 12/2018. $1,140,000

2104 Wesley Ave, Pasternak Beth M Hess Joseph; 12/2018. $1,249,900

3915 Central Ave, Angelo Rosemary M D G Herman/Rev Tr; 12/2018. $1,276,500

Lot 16 Block 2101, Pasternak Beth M Hess Joseph; 12/2018. $1,349,900

900 Wesley Road, Broadley Caren C Lombardi Michael R; 12/2018. $1,500,000

2708 Central Ave, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Byram Robert G/Tr; 12/2018. $1,550,000

4011 Central Ave, Adamek Mitchell J Morello Thomas; 12/2018. $1,800,000

2600-02 Wesley Ave, Murphy Diane D Mc Laughlin Richard; 12/2018. $2,175,000

228 W Atlantic Blvd, Dimarco Robert P Jr O2Bnoc Inc; 12/2018. $2,525,000

341 Waverly Blvd, Steel E Gamba Trust Johnson Scott R; 12/2018. $5,680,000

STONE HARBOR

200 98th St, Moss Katherine A Quinn Kevin J; 11/2018. $665,000

425 99th St, Siebenson Anne S Hye Seas LLC; 11/2018. $1,255,000

133 98th St, E A Coyle Rev Trust Bnt Stone Harbor LLC; 11/2018. $1,700,000

10800 Third Ave Un B-1, Stone Harbor Schneller Kristen C Mills Judith C; 12/2108. $555,000

253 82nd St, Owens Russell S Rineer Rory L; 12/2108. $900,000

201 100th St, Gabriella & Bowes Aso LLC Moss Dennis J; 12/2108. $1,125,000

WILDWOOD CREST

112 E Palm Rd, Eichenlaub John G Aurite Richard J Jr; 11/2018. $499,900

8901 Atlantic Av Un 502, Richardson Edward J Generalis A S; 11/2018. $729,000

301 E Lavender Road, Gray Joseph Mc Elroy Timothy; 11/2018. $110,000

115 E Crocus Road Un 10, Scrocca Joseph Esposito Susan S; 11/2018. $112,000

7005 Pacific Ave Un 1, Kelley Raquel A Gencarelli Salvatore; 11/2018. $175,000

7701 Atlantic Ave, Crowley Michael Calvani Michael W; 11/2018. $555,00

128 W Wisteria Road, Katchmar Rosemary De Falco B Houghtby; 12/2018. $50,000

128 W Wisteria Road, Depsky Michael De Falco B Houghtby; 12/2018. $50,000

128 W Wisteria Road, Kassel Elizabeth De Falco B Houghtby; 12/2018. $50,000

7100 Ocean Ave, Smith Roger L Nigro Patrick A; 12/2018. $290,000

301 E Farragut Road, Saccomanno Nancy M Ridings Thomas A; 12/2018. $726,000

423 E Nashville Ave, Zacney Charles Crowley Michael; 12/2018. $995,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

