Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

27 E Woodland Ave, Trotto Helena C Mckee Linda F; 3/25/2020. $125,000

105 Alameda Ave, Vitolo Andrea/Admr Walsh Amy; 3/26/2020. $32,000

ATLANTIC CITY

203 S Rhode Island Ave, Sds Associates Ac Inlet Llc; 3/17/2020. $49,000

214 S Rhode Island Ave, Sds Associates Ac Inlet Llc; 3/17/2020. $58,800

234 S Vermont Ave, Kelso II Assoc Ac Inlet Llc; 3/17/2020. $38,500

25 N Raleigh Ave, Marin Walter Kabir Mohammed S; 3/17/2020. $140,000

2507 Tindaro Terrace, Nguyen Ivy Naher Homes Llc; 3/18/2020. $42,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2405 2, Quinn Frances S/Atty Schwartz Yola; 3/18/2020. $312,500

812 Robinson Ave, Bailey William H Marble Brothers Llc; 3/18/2020. $35,500

524 Drexel Ave, Lee Wayne Fennimore Betty; 3/18/2020. $43,000

BRIGANTINE

4502 Privateer Road, Njcc Fund 5 Reo Subsidiary Llc Marrone Robert; 3/6/2020. $255,300

905 E Evans Blvd, Nemecek James G Volpe Craig; 3/9/2020. $242,000

3329 39th St South, Mazur Mathew J Callas Christopher; 3/9/2020. $325,000

3300 W Brigantine Ave, Skon Holly Weiner Jonathan K; 3/10/2020. $264,000

204 15th St North, Scharf Lawrence J Garrison Brooks William; 3/10/2020. $1,300,000

3318 W Brigantine Ave Unit 2, Tracy Sharon Yee Kylene T; 3/10/2020. $200,000

256 34th St South, Lisa Joseph J Jr/Ind&Exr Redrup Melissa A; 3/11/2020. $279,000

BUENA

200 E Pacific Ave, Welden Luther B III Tisch Stephen; 02/28/20. $125,000

117 S Clara St, Nationstar Mortgage Llc S&K Nj Inv Llc; 3/5/2020. $85,000

206-208 S Willow St, Perry Daniel J Erario Mckinnon; 3/31/2020. $156,500

EGG HARBOR CITY

127 Chicago Ave, Anthony P Barbetto Rev Tr Agmt Nunez Lopez Aurora N; 3/18/2020. $109,900

330 London Ave, Odonoghue Joseph A Taylor Charles; 3/28/2020. $155,000

1508 Hamburg Ave, Fannie Mae Worth Laurel K; 3/30/2020. $40,050

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

17 Ravenwood Drive, Johnson Rita I/Ind&Exrx Mendoza Flores Juan A; 3/14/2020. $201,000

250 Mystic Drive, Costello Home Const Llc Villamor Vincent E; 3/16/2020. $455,662

4014 Fernwood Ave, Guzman Narvaez Oscar U Sanchez Aguero Alejandro E; 3/17/2020. $237,000

113 Heather Croft #113, Crivella Group Llc Henao Gabriel; 3/17/2020. $97,500

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

111 Iroquois Drive, Sabino Annemarie Gallego Andres F; 3/17/2020. $78,000

159 Patriots Court, Deblasio Ann Dev Holdings Llc; 3/17/2020. $88,000

428 Seaview Ave, Lukens Peter Koury Douglas R; 3/17/2020. $305,000

370 E Coscob Drive, Wells Fargo Bk Na Reyes Juarez Ana Lilia; 3/17/2020. $170,100

532 S Pitney Road, 2view Properties Llc Alegria Rodriguez Auram; 3/18/2020. $162,000

524 Weston Drive, Stroh Lois May/Exr Lamonaca Charles; 3/18/2020. $220,000

HAMMONTON

746 12th St, Anoia Peter Wendt Brothers IV Llc; 3/26/2020. $47,000

379 N Chew Road, Woodruff Debra J Barn Cat Farms Llc; 3/27/2020. $21,000

100 Waterfront Way, Rfb Properties Nj 2 Llc Mb Investment Co Inc; 3/27/2020. $677,500

LONGPORT

2700 Atlantic Ave Unit 417, Greenblatt Joan T Botwinick Kenneth S; 3/4/2020. $640,000

3009 Devon Ave, Puggi Albert Castelli Joseph L Jr; 04/01/20. $1,500,000

2602 Absequan Ave, Bailey Coleman L Ciolko Edward; 04/06/20. $708,000

MARGATE

201 N Coolidge Ave Unit A4, Dunn Robert Jr Burke Stephanie; 3/13/2020. $170,000

9408 Pacific Ave, Mermelstein Neal Borski Robert A Jr; 3/14/2020. $810,000

442 N Vendome Ave, Rushton William L Schwartz Michael A; 3/16/2020. $800,000

SOMERS POINT

701 New Road, Zell Enterprises Llc Emoreta Llc; 3/25/2020. $425,000

902 Harbour Cove, Matthews Robert Lare Jayne L; 3/26/2020. $340,000

516 Sunset Ave, Myers Greg Ruane Christa; 3/26/2020. $125,000

900 Pennsylvania Ave, Faichney Edward L Sr Mccoskey Joseph Lee; 3/26/2020. $282,500

Cape May County

AVALON

286 16th St #6, Montagna Joseph Lynch Richard G Jr; 03/2020. $599,000

700 First Ave #412, Knight Douglas Alden Stuart H; 03/2020. $659,000

2007 Seventh Ave, Cunningham Gary E Burns Colleen M; 03/2020. $675,000

CAPE MAY

910 Stockton Ave, Webb Harold Robert Bell Richard W Jr; 03/2020. $1,200,000

815 Benton Ave, Tarrant Gerard J Caughlin Kaitlyn; 03/2020. $1,350,000

11 Stockton Place, L A Pray Builders Inc Davis Matthew J; 03/2020. $1,975,000

6 Deer Run, Rush David G Est Osmundsen Gary; 03/2020. $211,000

133 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Nicholls Chad; 03/2020. $325,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

605 Eldredge Ave, Midland Funding LLC Rmbs Reo Holdings LLC; 02/2020. $345,757

336 Portsmouth Road, Davies Eugene R Bendas Raymond; 02/2020. $560,000

500 E Raleigh Ave #201, Tantawi Mona Guzik Joseph; 02/2020. $589,000

152 W Pacific Ave, Gildenston Scott Silver Mindy; 03/2020. $103,000

2A Vacation Road, Jacobs India P Algorithm Properties LLC; 03/2020. $125,000

224 E Hudson Ave, Andriello John Lopez Hugo A Botello; 03/2020. $135,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

1258 Route 9 South, Andre Arthur J 1258 Route 9 South LLC; 02/2020. $259,000

5 Arburus Court, Willis Glen I Dadura John; 02/2020. $265,000

678 Dias Creek Road, Hand Owen W Smith Kenneth William; 02/2020. $300,000

700 Route 47 S, Mac Cormack Robert Corcorn Daniel D; 02/2020. $335,000

206 Stagecoach Road, Rogan James P Paulsen Frank D Jr; 03/2020. $14,000

150 Stagecoach Road, Farace Philip J Decker William; 03/2020. $45,000

209 W Pacific Ave, Callaway Barbara Jean Pritz Dale; 03/2020. $60,000

16 Whiting Lane, Gilman George R Sr Decker William; 03/2020. $65,000

6 Parkway Drive, Bank Of America N A Cubernot Walter; 03/2020. $90,000

900 N Route 9, Kilian Phyllis Exr Fox Eric J; 03/2020. $141,000

519 Cedar Ave, Atwood John W Macaluso Richard; 03/2020. $185,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

221 W 1st Ave, Conan Lindsey J Trust Gibson Holly M; 02/2020. $439,900

306 E 8th Ave, Riley Elaine Winner Loriann; 02/2020. $515,000

1303 Seaboard Circle, Thompson Jane Gail Bryce Michael J; 02/2020. $525,000

907 New York Ave, Scooter Boot LLC Giffin Michael K; 02/2020. $638,000

116 Seaview Court, Coughlin Brian Mullin Gerald M; 03/2020. $162,000

314 W 15th Ave, Foresta Gaspare Anthony Schickling David P; 03/2020. $300,000

120 W 11th Ave, Bonhage Joan J Schueller Kevin; 03/2020. $330,000

1301 New York Ave, Kilpatrick Carolyn J Est Ladd Samuel; 03/2020. $380,000

315 W Pine Ave, Gerrard Patricia A Staring Mary Anne; 03/2020. $830,000

501 Ocean Ave, Dinger John F Sr Exr&C Karbowich James Sr; 03/2020. $150,000

OCEAN CITY

833 Second St 2nd Fl, Ocean City Builders/Dev LLC Feeser Stuart; 02/2020. $949,000

4825 Central Ave, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Morton Edmon L; 02/2020. $1,790,000

14 W Aberdeen Road, Salvucci Joseph L Florig John A; 02/2020. $2,650,000

2437-39 Wesley Ave #B 2nd Fl, 2437-2439 Wesley Ave LLC Rubio Fernando M; 02/2020. $4,750,000

1249 Asbury Ave, Tara Shell Properties LLC K R Solutions Of N J LLC; 03/2020. $108,000

800 E 9th St, Acchione Anthony M Beno Richard S; 03/2020. $320,000

Lot 7 Block 1601, Gaughan Raymond R Jr Brustlin Kent P; 03/2020. $340,000

100 Somerset Lane, Armour Linda Hoffman K Patricia; 03/2020. $399,500

SEA ISLE CITY

129 75th St, Murphy Edward J Est Gargan Denise Murphy; 02/2020. $399,999

8400 Landis Ave, Tolomeo Guy J Battelini Albert J; 02/2020. $555,000

141 53rd St, Gursky Albert L Visconto Michael L; 02/2020. $815,000

5110 Landis Ave LLC Edwardi Frank P Jr; 03/2020. 122 82nd St #A, $190,000

330 39th St, Hartzell Richard Leggin Brian; 03/2020. $250,000

4111 Landis Ave, Axelson Earl F Allen John I III; 03/2020. $360,000

5800 Landis Ave #D, Dugan George J Padden Sean J; 03/2020. $410,000

4009 Landis Ave #10, Knoebel Amy Mc Hugh Kathleen; 03/2020. $570,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

127 Norwood Ave, Mc Glinn Gayle Henry Patrick F; 03/2020. $175,000

43 Hope Corson Road, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Dempsey David; 03/2020. $195,000

296 Route 49, Lloyd Stephen W Stampone Tyler Joseph; 03/2020. $320,000

2 Nicholas Lane, Conway Diane Kearns Ryan Scott; 03/2020. $340,000

20 Ashcroft Ave, Mcelhiney John Joseph Stewart Michael; 03/2020. $405,000

5 & 7 Putnam Ave, Beach Put LLC Williams John T; 03/2020. $440,000

271 Marshallville Road, Falciani Michael R Jarvis Michael T; 03/2020. $474,000

26 Hope Corson Road, Trzeciak Jeremy Weidner Carol A; 03/2020. $246,000

1292 S Shore Road, 1292 S Shore Road LLC Upper Twnshp Strg LLC; 03/2020. $97,000

1048 Route 9 South, Biggin Eloise R Sabella Dennis A; 03/2020. $155,000

WEST CAPE MAY

39 Foxborough Road, De Graff Tone Atlantic Blue Inv LLC; 03/2020. $135,000

1 Mueller Ave, Thornton Eileen M Hirschberg Robert; 03/2020. $65,000

643 W Maple Ave, Schwinn Philip J III Trust Canally Christopher; 03/2020. $229,000

504 W Magnolia Ave Un B, Rivera Steven Ceromar1 LLC; 03/2020. $220,000

5 Landis Ave, Russell Robert P L A Pray Bldrs Inc; 03/2020. $350,000

479 W Perry St, 479 West Perry LLC Arts And Soul LLC; 03/2020. $659,000

WILDWOOD CREST

5816 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Miller J Collins Trust Foley Christopher; 02/2020. $511,000

9401 Atlantic Ave, Stilo Robert Jordan Thomas; 02/2020. $580,000

7201 Seaview LLC Bashore Garry L; 02/2020. 7201 Seaview Ave, $725,000

7103 Pacific Ave, Crothers William Gencarelli Holdings LLC; 02/2020. $212,000

WOODBINE

917 Dehirsch Ave, Caraballo Richard M Lopez Jose A Jr; 03/2020. $183,000

845 Stenton Place #7, Keefe George Murphy Sean D; 03/2020. $320,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments