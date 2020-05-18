Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
27 E Woodland Ave, Trotto Helena C Mckee Linda F; 3/25/2020. $125,000
105 Alameda Ave, Vitolo Andrea/Admr Walsh Amy; 3/26/2020. $32,000
ATLANTIC CITY
203 S Rhode Island Ave, Sds Associates Ac Inlet Llc; 3/17/2020. $49,000
214 S Rhode Island Ave, Sds Associates Ac Inlet Llc; 3/17/2020. $58,800
234 S Vermont Ave, Kelso II Assoc Ac Inlet Llc; 3/17/2020. $38,500
25 N Raleigh Ave, Marin Walter Kabir Mohammed S; 3/17/2020. $140,000
2507 Tindaro Terrace, Nguyen Ivy Naher Homes Llc; 3/18/2020. $42,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2405 2, Quinn Frances S/Atty Schwartz Yola; 3/18/2020. $312,500
812 Robinson Ave, Bailey William H Marble Brothers Llc; 3/18/2020. $35,500
524 Drexel Ave, Lee Wayne Fennimore Betty; 3/18/2020. $43,000
BRIGANTINE
4502 Privateer Road, Njcc Fund 5 Reo Subsidiary Llc Marrone Robert; 3/6/2020. $255,300
905 E Evans Blvd, Nemecek James G Volpe Craig; 3/9/2020. $242,000
3329 39th St South, Mazur Mathew J Callas Christopher; 3/9/2020. $325,000
3300 W Brigantine Ave, Skon Holly Weiner Jonathan K; 3/10/2020. $264,000
204 15th St North, Scharf Lawrence J Garrison Brooks William; 3/10/2020. $1,300,000
3318 W Brigantine Ave Unit 2, Tracy Sharon Yee Kylene T; 3/10/2020. $200,000
256 34th St South, Lisa Joseph J Jr/Ind&Exr Redrup Melissa A; 3/11/2020. $279,000
BUENA
200 E Pacific Ave, Welden Luther B III Tisch Stephen; 02/28/20. $125,000
117 S Clara St, Nationstar Mortgage Llc S&K Nj Inv Llc; 3/5/2020. $85,000
206-208 S Willow St, Perry Daniel J Erario Mckinnon; 3/31/2020. $156,500
EGG HARBOR CITY
127 Chicago Ave, Anthony P Barbetto Rev Tr Agmt Nunez Lopez Aurora N; 3/18/2020. $109,900
330 London Ave, Odonoghue Joseph A Taylor Charles; 3/28/2020. $155,000
1508 Hamburg Ave, Fannie Mae Worth Laurel K; 3/30/2020. $40,050
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
17 Ravenwood Drive, Johnson Rita I/Ind&Exrx Mendoza Flores Juan A; 3/14/2020. $201,000
250 Mystic Drive, Costello Home Const Llc Villamor Vincent E; 3/16/2020. $455,662
4014 Fernwood Ave, Guzman Narvaez Oscar U Sanchez Aguero Alejandro E; 3/17/2020. $237,000
113 Heather Croft #113, Crivella Group Llc Henao Gabriel; 3/17/2020. $97,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
111 Iroquois Drive, Sabino Annemarie Gallego Andres F; 3/17/2020. $78,000
159 Patriots Court, Deblasio Ann Dev Holdings Llc; 3/17/2020. $88,000
428 Seaview Ave, Lukens Peter Koury Douglas R; 3/17/2020. $305,000
370 E Coscob Drive, Wells Fargo Bk Na Reyes Juarez Ana Lilia; 3/17/2020. $170,100
532 S Pitney Road, 2view Properties Llc Alegria Rodriguez Auram; 3/18/2020. $162,000
524 Weston Drive, Stroh Lois May/Exr Lamonaca Charles; 3/18/2020. $220,000
HAMMONTON
746 12th St, Anoia Peter Wendt Brothers IV Llc; 3/26/2020. $47,000
379 N Chew Road, Woodruff Debra J Barn Cat Farms Llc; 3/27/2020. $21,000
100 Waterfront Way, Rfb Properties Nj 2 Llc Mb Investment Co Inc; 3/27/2020. $677,500
LONGPORT
2700 Atlantic Ave Unit 417, Greenblatt Joan T Botwinick Kenneth S; 3/4/2020. $640,000
3009 Devon Ave, Puggi Albert Castelli Joseph L Jr; 04/01/20. $1,500,000
2602 Absequan Ave, Bailey Coleman L Ciolko Edward; 04/06/20. $708,000
MARGATE
201 N Coolidge Ave Unit A4, Dunn Robert Jr Burke Stephanie; 3/13/2020. $170,000
9408 Pacific Ave, Mermelstein Neal Borski Robert A Jr; 3/14/2020. $810,000
442 N Vendome Ave, Rushton William L Schwartz Michael A; 3/16/2020. $800,000
SOMERS POINT
701 New Road, Zell Enterprises Llc Emoreta Llc; 3/25/2020. $425,000
902 Harbour Cove, Matthews Robert Lare Jayne L; 3/26/2020. $340,000
516 Sunset Ave, Myers Greg Ruane Christa; 3/26/2020. $125,000
900 Pennsylvania Ave, Faichney Edward L Sr Mccoskey Joseph Lee; 3/26/2020. $282,500
Cape May County
AVALON
286 16th St #6, Montagna Joseph Lynch Richard G Jr; 03/2020. $599,000
700 First Ave #412, Knight Douglas Alden Stuart H; 03/2020. $659,000
2007 Seventh Ave, Cunningham Gary E Burns Colleen M; 03/2020. $675,000
CAPE MAY
910 Stockton Ave, Webb Harold Robert Bell Richard W Jr; 03/2020. $1,200,000
815 Benton Ave, Tarrant Gerard J Caughlin Kaitlyn; 03/2020. $1,350,000
11 Stockton Place, L A Pray Builders Inc Davis Matthew J; 03/2020. $1,975,000
6 Deer Run, Rush David G Est Osmundsen Gary; 03/2020. $211,000
133 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Nicholls Chad; 03/2020. $325,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
605 Eldredge Ave, Midland Funding LLC Rmbs Reo Holdings LLC; 02/2020. $345,757
336 Portsmouth Road, Davies Eugene R Bendas Raymond; 02/2020. $560,000
500 E Raleigh Ave #201, Tantawi Mona Guzik Joseph; 02/2020. $589,000
152 W Pacific Ave, Gildenston Scott Silver Mindy; 03/2020. $103,000
2A Vacation Road, Jacobs India P Algorithm Properties LLC; 03/2020. $125,000
224 E Hudson Ave, Andriello John Lopez Hugo A Botello; 03/2020. $135,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1258 Route 9 South, Andre Arthur J 1258 Route 9 South LLC; 02/2020. $259,000
5 Arburus Court, Willis Glen I Dadura John; 02/2020. $265,000
678 Dias Creek Road, Hand Owen W Smith Kenneth William; 02/2020. $300,000
700 Route 47 S, Mac Cormack Robert Corcorn Daniel D; 02/2020. $335,000
206 Stagecoach Road, Rogan James P Paulsen Frank D Jr; 03/2020. $14,000
150 Stagecoach Road, Farace Philip J Decker William; 03/2020. $45,000
209 W Pacific Ave, Callaway Barbara Jean Pritz Dale; 03/2020. $60,000
16 Whiting Lane, Gilman George R Sr Decker William; 03/2020. $65,000
6 Parkway Drive, Bank Of America N A Cubernot Walter; 03/2020. $90,000
900 N Route 9, Kilian Phyllis Exr Fox Eric J; 03/2020. $141,000
519 Cedar Ave, Atwood John W Macaluso Richard; 03/2020. $185,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
221 W 1st Ave, Conan Lindsey J Trust Gibson Holly M; 02/2020. $439,900
306 E 8th Ave, Riley Elaine Winner Loriann; 02/2020. $515,000
1303 Seaboard Circle, Thompson Jane Gail Bryce Michael J; 02/2020. $525,000
907 New York Ave, Scooter Boot LLC Giffin Michael K; 02/2020. $638,000
116 Seaview Court, Coughlin Brian Mullin Gerald M; 03/2020. $162,000
314 W 15th Ave, Foresta Gaspare Anthony Schickling David P; 03/2020. $300,000
120 W 11th Ave, Bonhage Joan J Schueller Kevin; 03/2020. $330,000
1301 New York Ave, Kilpatrick Carolyn J Est Ladd Samuel; 03/2020. $380,000
315 W Pine Ave, Gerrard Patricia A Staring Mary Anne; 03/2020. $830,000
501 Ocean Ave, Dinger John F Sr Exr&C Karbowich James Sr; 03/2020. $150,000
OCEAN CITY
833 Second St 2nd Fl, Ocean City Builders/Dev LLC Feeser Stuart; 02/2020. $949,000
4825 Central Ave, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Morton Edmon L; 02/2020. $1,790,000
14 W Aberdeen Road, Salvucci Joseph L Florig John A; 02/2020. $2,650,000
2437-39 Wesley Ave #B 2nd Fl, 2437-2439 Wesley Ave LLC Rubio Fernando M; 02/2020. $4,750,000
1249 Asbury Ave, Tara Shell Properties LLC K R Solutions Of N J LLC; 03/2020. $108,000
800 E 9th St, Acchione Anthony M Beno Richard S; 03/2020. $320,000
Lot 7 Block 1601, Gaughan Raymond R Jr Brustlin Kent P; 03/2020. $340,000
100 Somerset Lane, Armour Linda Hoffman K Patricia; 03/2020. $399,500
SEA ISLE CITY
129 75th St, Murphy Edward J Est Gargan Denise Murphy; 02/2020. $399,999
8400 Landis Ave, Tolomeo Guy J Battelini Albert J; 02/2020. $555,000
141 53rd St, Gursky Albert L Visconto Michael L; 02/2020. $815,000
5110 Landis Ave LLC Edwardi Frank P Jr; 03/2020. 122 82nd St #A, $190,000
330 39th St, Hartzell Richard Leggin Brian; 03/2020. $250,000
4111 Landis Ave, Axelson Earl F Allen John I III; 03/2020. $360,000
5800 Landis Ave #D, Dugan George J Padden Sean J; 03/2020. $410,000
4009 Landis Ave #10, Knoebel Amy Mc Hugh Kathleen; 03/2020. $570,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
127 Norwood Ave, Mc Glinn Gayle Henry Patrick F; 03/2020. $175,000
43 Hope Corson Road, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Dempsey David; 03/2020. $195,000
296 Route 49, Lloyd Stephen W Stampone Tyler Joseph; 03/2020. $320,000
2 Nicholas Lane, Conway Diane Kearns Ryan Scott; 03/2020. $340,000
20 Ashcroft Ave, Mcelhiney John Joseph Stewart Michael; 03/2020. $405,000
5 & 7 Putnam Ave, Beach Put LLC Williams John T; 03/2020. $440,000
271 Marshallville Road, Falciani Michael R Jarvis Michael T; 03/2020. $474,000
26 Hope Corson Road, Trzeciak Jeremy Weidner Carol A; 03/2020. $246,000
1292 S Shore Road, 1292 S Shore Road LLC Upper Twnshp Strg LLC; 03/2020. $97,000
1048 Route 9 South, Biggin Eloise R Sabella Dennis A; 03/2020. $155,000
WEST CAPE MAY
39 Foxborough Road, De Graff Tone Atlantic Blue Inv LLC; 03/2020. $135,000
1 Mueller Ave, Thornton Eileen M Hirschberg Robert; 03/2020. $65,000
643 W Maple Ave, Schwinn Philip J III Trust Canally Christopher; 03/2020. $229,000
504 W Magnolia Ave Un B, Rivera Steven Ceromar1 LLC; 03/2020. $220,000
5 Landis Ave, Russell Robert P L A Pray Bldrs Inc; 03/2020. $350,000
479 W Perry St, 479 West Perry LLC Arts And Soul LLC; 03/2020. $659,000
WILDWOOD CREST
5816 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Miller J Collins Trust Foley Christopher; 02/2020. $511,000
9401 Atlantic Ave, Stilo Robert Jordan Thomas; 02/2020. $580,000
7201 Seaview LLC Bashore Garry L; 02/2020. 7201 Seaview Ave, $725,000
7103 Pacific Ave, Crothers William Gencarelli Holdings LLC; 02/2020. $212,000
WOODBINE
917 Dehirsch Ave, Caraballo Richard M Lopez Jose A Jr; 03/2020. $183,000
845 Stenton Place #7, Keefe George Murphy Sean D; 03/2020. $320,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.