Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
211 Lee Lane, Hauger John to Wilson William W; 5/2018. $132,000
26 Siegtown Road, Police & Fire Ret Sys Bd Of to Howell Diana; 5/2018. $149,500
4 Bucknell Ave, Wernicke Matthew to Tracey Steven C; 5/2018. $187,000
105 Robert M Greene Way, Campbell Ischa to Dias Marcio P; 5/2018. $217,000
1404 Burleigh Ave, Mcinnis Jon S to Warner Dave Richard; 5/2018. $240,000
204 Sawgrass Court, Dietrich Edward A to Calaminici Joseph; 5/2018. $284,000
Lot 38 Block 1436.05, Ward Francis R to Zetterstrom John R; 5/2018. $325,000
8 Tally Ho Road, Tompkins Builders Trdg to Bowen Robert L; 5/2018. $390,000
9 Jaden Road, Ckjr LLC to Mueller Anne; 5/2018. $427,400
12 Jaden Road, Ckjr LLC to Berens Michael B Tr; 5/2018. $429,800
25 Seabreeze Lane, Rau William E to Sands Sean S; 5/2018. $710,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
417 E 19th St, Scott James E to Ferraro Alan J; 5/2018. $162,500
608 Ocean Ave, Higgins Walter I to Barnett Thomas P; 5/2018. $222,900
510 E 8th St, Egan J Michael to Grzeskiewicz Edward; 5/2018. $240,000
113 W 12th Ave Un A, Mc Shane Robert T to Francis Gregg; 5/2018. $250,000
2410 New York Ave, Montemuro Donald A to Gilson Richard/Tr; 5/2018. $253,750
403 E 18th Ave Un 4B, Bansky Robert to Johnson Christopher B; 5/2018. $326,000
235 E 2Nf Ave Un 1F, Bartlett Daniel F to Brennan Walter J Jr; 5/2018. $329,900
2506 Surf Ave, Caceres Jaime to Brown Thomas E; 5/2018. $405,000
440 E 21st Ave Un 105, Wade Judith M to Zuccari Kathleen M; 5/2018. $454,700
OCEAN CITY
Lot 20 Block 204, Cantwell Carmine J to Srg Prop LLC; 4/2018. $550,000
Lot 4 Block 4003, Mc Gettigan T F to Mc Gettigan C; 4/2018. $575,000
3306 Asbury Ave, Devenney R C to Heft Kenneth R; 4/2018. $587,900
318-20 Ast At Ave Un B, Shorevest LLC to Dietrich Paul E; 4/2018. $610,000
812 St James Place, Caggiano Stephen F to Barone Mary Lourdes; 4/2018. $635,000
619 Wesley Ave, Gallagher Kathleen M to Holcomb George F; 4/2018. $650,000
816 A Charles Place, Hartley Kenneth M to Ney Erik T; 4/2018. $680,000
409 19th St, Tricomi Joyce H to OC Dev Group LLC; 4/2018. $695,000
5036 Central Ave, Hayes John M/Exr to Gable Richard D; 4/2018. $760,000
5728 Central Ave, Gelenberg Lena M to Tella Italia Dinaz; 4/2018. $850,000
Lot 5 Block 2215, Carreno Carlos A to Fisher Harry J; 4/2018. $2,212,500
911 Wesley Road, Martin-Prince LLC to W Maglio Rev Tr; 4/2018. $2,900,000
154 Roosevelt Blvd,Jackson John C to Barnes Nadine E; 5/2018. $20,000
200 Bay Ave, Wilson Eleanor R to Khanna Ashwini; 5/2018. $105,000
870 7th St, Pezzano Paula to Brunhammer Todd M; 5/2018. $118,500
SEA ISLE CITY
109 81st St Un A, Atkinson Claire Lynn to Kennedy John; 5/2018. $600,000
1108 Landis Ave 2nd Fl S Un C, Stewart Joanna to Cumpstone John; 5/2018. $650,000
118 91st St, Rice Howard A to Dolan Robert J Jr; 5/2018. $651,000
129 69th St, Murphy James J to 129 Shore House LLC; 5/2018. $696,000
119 60th St West Un, Albig Leonard F to Viola Robert; 5/2018. $806,000
220 36th St, Redfern Ocean LLC to Mc Killop Wayne; 5/2018. $815,000
17 69th St East Un, Gordon Theodora V to Sciulli Jennifer; 5/2018. $827,000
742 87th St, Jf Builders Inc to Zuccato Lawrence; 5/2018. $900,000
8211 Landis Ave Un South, Redfern Ocean LLC to Quinn Joseph; 5/2018. $925,000
STONE HARBOR
250 95th St, Young Bruce R to Mbal LLC; 5/2018. $1,050,000
10010 Corinthain Drive, Stipe Leroy R Jr to Cerabona Thomas D; 5/2018. $1,500,000
Lot 86 Block 101.03, Ricketts Matthews to Schuster Michael; 5/2018. $2,888,000
203 118th St, Falcone Robert S to Dvre LLC; 5/2018. $3,700,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
301 Burley Road, Bromhead John W Exr to Eckert Andrew K; 5/2018. $327,500
1103 Dennisville Petersburg Road, Martinez Michael to Alzate Jose O; 5/2018. $359,900
9 E Webster Ave, Chyzowych Olga to Zaun Paul S; 5/2018. $591,000
5 W Vincent Ave, Palz LLC to Vincent LLC; 5/2018. $999,000
870 Route 50, Atlantic Cape Builders LLC to Tower Timothy L; 5/2018. $51,927
85 Point Road, Foy Joseph J Est Exr to Foy Stephen V; 5/2018. $80,000
Lot 10.03 Block 453, De Acetis Vincent Trust to Ward David J; 5/2018. $105,000
WILDWOOD
3008 Atlantic Ave, Wildwood Civic Club to Keller Tina M; 5/2018. $475,000
745 W Montgomery Ave, Peter Scott to Coombe M. P.; 5/2018. $999,999
5001 Park Blvd Un 15, Boyd Ocean Breeze LLC to Slattery Sean; 5/2018. $74,000
3110 Atlantic Ave, Corey Scott A to Fatiga Francis P; 5/2018. $85,000
3110 Atlantic Ave Un 303, Rogers Ralph R Jr to Fatiga Francis P; 5/2018. $85,000
324 W Schellenger Ave, Rizzo Joseph A to Napoli John A; 5/2018. $95,000
WILDWOOD CREST
106 E Denver Ave, Bank Of America to Actio Group LLC; 5/2018. $273,000
310 E Stockton Road, Lombardo Phyllis G Est Exr to Daniels Joseph G; 5/2018. $400,000
9401 Atlantic Ave Un 202, Calderin Diego F to Marroletti Anthony N; 5/2018. $435,000
Lot 1 Bl 68.03, Powers Tara A to Tomcsanyi Paige Sr; 5/2018. $447,000
300 E Syracuse Ave, Medori Carl P to Feldblum Roman; 5/2018. $140,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
Casarow Drive, Cj Manager LLC, Msg Relleg LLC, Relleg Group LLC; 7/25/2018. $2,100,000
124 Hampton St, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp by Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Dmk Management LLC; 7/27/2018. $50,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
658 Morton Ave, Hayes Shari Aka, Hayes Thomas, Rupertus Shari Aka, Rodriguez Christopher L, Rodriguez Vivian; 7/24/2018. $146,900
542 Morton Ave, Paladino Anthony, Paladino Malia, Cruz Maria Cruz Aka, Cruz-Cruz Maria Aka, Hernandez Isauro D Aka, Hernandez-Alvarez Isauro D Aka; 7/25/2018. $38,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
283 Landing Road, Gsaa Home Equity Tr, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, US Bank Trust by Atty, Global Premiere Asset Management LLC; 7/13/2018. $16,000
249 E Nantuxent Drive, Henderson Marylou, Henderson Raymond D, Malinowski Robert; 7/17/2018, $75,000
48 Fortescue Road, Cordero Carmen L, Cordero Hiran R, Metro Mortgage LLC; 7/24/2018. $25,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
134-208 Bridgeton-Fairton Road, Cohanzick Entertainment LLC, Pierce Dennis, Pierce Dream, Ccci LLC; 7/19/2018. $135,000
294 Back Neck Road, Stubee Albert H Est by Exec, Stubee Jane Ellen Exec, Stubee Margie L Est by Exec, Stubee Stewart Leonard Exec, Stubee Jane E; 7/24/2018. $345,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
503 Shiloh Pike, Marguglio Tracy, Emonds Samantha N, Mcdonald James A; 7/19/2018. $134,000
143 Columbia Ave, Tharp Linda D, Kiel Jr Lawrence; 7/19/2018. $138,900
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
138 Main St, Dean Shirley A Est, Flowers Christopher Exec, Stiles Arlene L Est by Exec, Fitzgerald Seanl 7/13/2018. $76,900
62 Broadway St, Davidson Anne Marie, Davidson Robert C, Wagner Francis, Wagner Patricia; 7/16/2018. $203,000
MILLVILLE
2000 Miller Ave Unit 27, Gonzalez Bienvenivo, Gonzalez Luz M, Livingston Donna Lynn; 7/9/2018; $107,000
1130 Louis Drive, Alexander Bethany, Fannie Mae Aka by Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka by Atty, Udren Law Offices Atty, Scull Charles, Scull Sheryl; 7/9/2018. $55,200
570 Columbia Ave, Mr Cooper, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Dba, Millville Housing Group LLC; 7/9/2018. $19,206
3 W Mcneal St, Lugo Priscilla, Lxr NJ 2 LLC; 7/9/2018. $80,500
2216 Quince Lane, Fleming Frank W, Fleming Joann C, Robinson Mazana, Robinson Timothy; 7/10/2018. $225,500
209 N 7th St, Fannie Mae Aka by Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka by Atty, Gilbert Jennifer, Udren Law Offices Atty, Jkn Realty LLC; 7/10/2018. $15,000
202 Columbine Ave, Morales Nancy, Leeds Brenda K, Leeds Kenneth N; 7/10/2018. $105,000
227 Geissinger Ave, Garrison Tammy L, Dixon Joseph S Sr; 7/10/2018. $145,000
VINELAND
114 S 2nd St, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust, Matawin Ventures Trust, Noonan Michelle, Kentos Marisa, Kentos Robert; 7/16/2018. $80,000
4355 Italia Ave, Dematte Louis Est, Dematte Virginia Est by Exec, Herman Michelle Melini Aka Exec, Melini Jeffrey Jr, Melini-Herman Michelle Aka Exec, Melini Alfred, Melini George P Jr, Melini James R Jr; 7/16/2018. $120,000
2864 Union Road, Norwest Bank Minnesota Fka, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, Renaissance Hel Trust, Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, Wells Fargo Bank, H Cubed Holdings LLC; 7/16/2018. $20,000
2073 W Garden Road, Bdgs Inc, Davy Realty LLC; 7/16/2018. $401,000
2611 Edna Drive, Cavalier Anita M, Aydin Nedim Jr; 7/16/2018. $205,000
2197 Swan Drive, Love Christina A, Love Eric, Shepard Christina A Fka, Munsick Amy L, Munsick Jeffrey D; 7/17/2018. $227,500
1346 W Walnut Road, Munyon Ida R Est, Pacifico Terri Ann, Landis Properties LLC; 7/17/2018. $106,000
1291 Magnolia Road, Brooks Kathleen F, Brooks Stephen D, Harris Robert A; 7/17/2018. $162,000
2680 Old Farm Drive, Macneill John, Wilson Deltora, Wilson Jesse Lee; 7/18/2018. $205,000
2220 Swan Drive, Duffy Edward F, Duffy Eileen M, Sulzer Maria C; 7/18/2018. $202,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
5 W 13th St, 8/2018. $600,500
14 E 11th St, 8/2018. $464,746
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
15 Nautilus Ave, 8/2018. $62,000
20 Third St, 8/2018. $399,000
5 Kettle Creek Court, 8/2018. $340,000
8 Lakeland Drive, 8/2018. $325,000
24 Butler Drive, 8/2018. $355,300
269 Hawthorne Lane, 8/2018. $274,500
19 Montauk Place, 8/2018. $266,000
21 Turtle Creek Road, 8/2018. $150,000
21 Plymouth Way, 8/2018. $235,000
159 Gunning River Road, 8/2018. $230,000
55 Whitewater Drive, 8/2018. $375,000
5 Chapel Hill Court, 8/2018. $368,000
98 Ravenwood Blvd, 8/2018. $269,900
753 Locust Road, 8/2018. $65,000
105 Hawthorne Lane, 8/2018. $414,725
95 Robin Lane, 8/2018. $212,000
168 Pine Oak Blvd, 8/2018. $167,900
49 Dogwood Drive, 8/2018. $152,000
22 Fenwick Lane, 8/2018. $294,000
33 Shelli Terrace, 8/2018. $146,000
15 Carriage Way, 8/2018. $60,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1038 Hoyt St, 8/2018. $405,000
1141 Cape May Drive, 8/2018. $172,000
2174 Llewellyn Parkway, 8/2018. $220,000
112 Frog Hollow Road, 8/2018. $405,000
3 Holbrooke Drive, 8/2018. $457,622
205 Nantucket Road, 8/2018. $75,000
710 Meadow Lane, 8/2018. $365,000
1274 Spruce St, 8/2018. $237,000
1309 Wickford Lane, 8/2018. $650,000
406 Nantucket Road, 8/2018. $232,500
906 West Panama Court, 8/2018. $203,000
812 Anchor Drive, 8/2018. $435,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
105 W Starr Ave, 7/2018. $900,000
17 W Utah Ave, 7/2018. $260,000
2 W 38th St, 7/2018. $661,000
30 Harding Ave, 7/2018. $440,000
35 Sunset Blvd Unit J21, 7/2018. $40,000
134c Long Beach Blvd, 7/2018. $1,155,000
4812 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2018. $450,000
28 Harding Ave, 7/2018. $330,000
SHIP BOTTOM
275 W 9th St,; 7/2018. $480,000
901 Ocean Ave, 7/2018. $625,000
373 West 10th St, 7/2018. $910,000
106 East 27th St, 7/2018. $585,000
135 E 14th St, 8/2018. $599,999
247 W 12th St, 8/2018. $565,000
102 E 3rd St, 8/2018. $1,341,500
105 W 11th St, 8/2018. $926,000
104 E 26th St, 8/2018. $710,000
701 Ocean Terrace Unit 2, 8/2018. $101,000
1001 Barnegat Ave, 8/2018. $625,000
411 Ocean Blvd, 8/2018. $875,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
60 Capstan Ave, 6/2018. $140,000
1675 Breakers Drive, 6/2018. $299,000
948 Mill Creek Road, 6/2018. $409,900
2 Inman Court, 6/2018. $430,000
2549 Circle Drive, 6/2018. $121,000
133 Jeteeale Drive, 6/2018. $377,000
81 Anchor Ave, 6/2018. $292,000
428 Morris Blvd, 6/2018. $830,275
206 Atlantis Ave, 6/2018. $232,000
232 Kristine Ave, 6/2018. $431,000
1081 Buccaneer Lane, 6/2018. $155,000
71 Marin Lane, 6/2018. $665,000
SURF CITY
333 S 3rd Street, 7/2018. $1,100,000
261 N 2nd Street, 7/2018. $495,000
274 17th Street, 7/2018. $770,000
268 16th Street, 7/2018. $254,125
1615 Ocean Terrace, 7/2018. $1,775,000
222 16th Street, 7/2018. $40,000
7 S Ocean Ave, 8/2018. $1,625,000
253 N 8th St, 8/2018. $565,000
TUCKERTON
116 Otis Ave, 7/2018. $196,500
121 Marshall Ave, 7/2018. $85,000
42 Birchwood Drive, 7/2018. $355,000
119 Church St, 7/2018. $210,000
15 Providence Court, 7/2018. $100,000
67 Portsmouth Lane, 8/2018. $95,000
9 Providence Court, 8/2018. $100,000
139 Otis Ave, 8/2018. $45,000
101 Westchester Drive, 8/2018. $79,000
64 Parker Road, 8/2018. $357,000
58 Portsmouth Circle, 8/2018. $95,000
241 Heron Road, 8/2018. $430,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
