Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Cape May County

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

211 Lee Lane, Hauger John to Wilson William W; 5/2018. $132,000

26 Siegtown Road, Police & Fire Ret Sys Bd Of to Howell Diana; 5/2018. $149,500

4 Bucknell Ave, Wernicke Matthew to Tracey Steven C; 5/2018. $187,000

105 Robert M Greene Way, Campbell Ischa to Dias Marcio P; 5/2018. $217,000

1404 Burleigh Ave, Mcinnis Jon S to Warner Dave Richard; 5/2018. $240,000

204 Sawgrass Court, Dietrich Edward A to Calaminici Joseph; 5/2018. $284,000

Lot 38 Block 1436.05, Ward Francis R to Zetterstrom John R; 5/2018. $325,000

8 Tally Ho Road, Tompkins Builders Trdg to Bowen Robert L; 5/2018. $390,000

9 Jaden Road, Ckjr LLC to Mueller Anne; 5/2018. $427,400

12 Jaden Road, Ckjr LLC to Berens Michael B Tr; 5/2018. $429,800

25 Seabreeze Lane, Rau William E to Sands Sean S; 5/2018. $710,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

417 E 19th St, Scott James E to Ferraro Alan J; 5/2018. $162,500

608 Ocean Ave, Higgins Walter I to Barnett Thomas P; 5/2018. $222,900

510 E 8th St, Egan J Michael to Grzeskiewicz Edward; 5/2018. $240,000

113 W 12th Ave Un A, Mc Shane Robert T to Francis Gregg; 5/2018. $250,000

2410 New York Ave, Montemuro Donald A to Gilson Richard/Tr; 5/2018. $253,750

403 E 18th Ave Un 4B, Bansky Robert to Johnson Christopher B; 5/2018. $326,000

235 E 2Nf Ave Un 1F, Bartlett Daniel F to Brennan Walter J Jr; 5/2018. $329,900

2506 Surf Ave, Caceres Jaime to Brown Thomas E; 5/2018. $405,000

440 E 21st Ave Un 105, Wade Judith M to Zuccari Kathleen M; 5/2018. $454,700

OCEAN CITY

Lot 20 Block 204, Cantwell Carmine J to Srg Prop LLC; 4/2018. $550,000

Lot 4 Block 4003, Mc Gettigan T F to Mc Gettigan C; 4/2018. $575,000

3306 Asbury Ave, Devenney R C to Heft Kenneth R; 4/2018. $587,900

318-20 Ast At Ave Un B, Shorevest LLC to Dietrich Paul E; 4/2018. $610,000

812 St James Place, Caggiano Stephen F to Barone Mary Lourdes; 4/2018. $635,000

619 Wesley Ave, Gallagher Kathleen M to Holcomb George F; 4/2018. $650,000

816 A Charles Place, Hartley Kenneth M to Ney Erik T; 4/2018. $680,000

409 19th St, Tricomi Joyce H to OC Dev Group LLC; 4/2018. $695,000

5036 Central Ave, Hayes John M/Exr to Gable Richard D; 4/2018. $760,000

5728 Central Ave, Gelenberg Lena M to Tella Italia Dinaz; 4/2018. $850,000

Lot 5 Block 2215, Carreno Carlos A to Fisher Harry J; 4/2018. $2,212,500

911 Wesley Road, Martin-Prince LLC to W Maglio Rev Tr; 4/2018. $2,900,000

154 Roosevelt Blvd,Jackson John C to Barnes Nadine E; 5/2018. $20,000

200 Bay Ave, Wilson Eleanor R to Khanna Ashwini; 5/2018. $105,000

870 7th St, Pezzano Paula to Brunhammer Todd M; 5/2018. $118,500

SEA ISLE CITY

109 81st St Un A, Atkinson Claire Lynn to Kennedy John; 5/2018. $600,000

1108 Landis Ave 2nd Fl S Un C, Stewart Joanna to Cumpstone John; 5/2018. $650,000

118 91st St, Rice Howard A to Dolan Robert J Jr; 5/2018. $651,000

129 69th St, Murphy James J to 129 Shore House LLC; 5/2018. $696,000

119 60th St West Un, Albig Leonard F to Viola Robert; 5/2018. $806,000

220 36th St, Redfern Ocean LLC to Mc Killop Wayne; 5/2018. $815,000

17 69th St East Un, Gordon Theodora V to Sciulli Jennifer; 5/2018. $827,000

742 87th St, Jf Builders Inc to Zuccato Lawrence; 5/2018. $900,000

8211 Landis Ave Un South, Redfern Ocean LLC to Quinn Joseph; 5/2018. $925,000

STONE HARBOR

250 95th St, Young Bruce R to Mbal LLC; 5/2018. $1,050,000

10010 Corinthain Drive, Stipe Leroy R Jr to Cerabona Thomas D; 5/2018. $1,500,000

Lot 86 Block 101.03, Ricketts Matthews to Schuster Michael; 5/2018. $2,888,000

203 118th St, Falcone Robert S to Dvre LLC; 5/2018. $3,700,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

301 Burley Road, Bromhead John W Exr to Eckert Andrew K; 5/2018. $327,500

1103 Dennisville Petersburg Road, Martinez Michael to Alzate Jose O; 5/2018. $359,900

9 E Webster Ave, Chyzowych Olga to Zaun Paul S; 5/2018. $591,000

5 W Vincent Ave, Palz LLC to Vincent LLC; 5/2018. $999,000

870 Route 50, Atlantic Cape Builders LLC to Tower Timothy L; 5/2018. $51,927

85 Point Road, Foy Joseph J Est Exr to Foy Stephen V; 5/2018. $80,000

Lot 10.03 Block 453, De Acetis Vincent Trust to Ward David J; 5/2018. $105,000

WILDWOOD

3008 Atlantic Ave, Wildwood Civic Club to Keller Tina M; 5/2018. $475,000

745 W Montgomery Ave, Peter Scott to Coombe M. P.; 5/2018. $999,999

5001 Park Blvd Un 15, Boyd Ocean Breeze LLC to Slattery Sean; 5/2018. $74,000

3110 Atlantic Ave, Corey Scott A to Fatiga Francis P; 5/2018. $85,000

3110 Atlantic Ave Un 303, Rogers Ralph R Jr to Fatiga Francis P; 5/2018. $85,000

324 W Schellenger Ave, Rizzo Joseph A to Napoli John A; 5/2018. $95,000

WILDWOOD CREST

106 E Denver Ave, Bank Of America to Actio Group LLC; 5/2018. $273,000

310 E Stockton Road, Lombardo Phyllis G Est Exr to Daniels Joseph G; 5/2018. $400,000

9401 Atlantic Ave Un 202, Calderin Diego F to Marroletti Anthony N; 5/2018. $435,000

Lot 1 Bl 68.03, Powers Tara A to Tomcsanyi Paige Sr; 5/2018. $447,000

300 E Syracuse Ave, Medori Carl P to Feldblum Roman; 5/2018. $140,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

Casarow Drive, Cj Manager LLC, Msg Relleg LLC, Relleg Group LLC; 7/25/2018. $2,100,000

124 Hampton St, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp by Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Dmk Management LLC; 7/27/2018. $50,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

658 Morton Ave, Hayes Shari Aka, Hayes Thomas, Rupertus Shari Aka, Rodriguez Christopher L, Rodriguez Vivian; 7/24/2018. $146,900

542 Morton Ave, Paladino Anthony, Paladino Malia, Cruz Maria Cruz Aka, Cruz-Cruz Maria Aka, Hernandez Isauro D Aka, Hernandez-Alvarez Isauro D Aka; 7/25/2018. $38,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

283 Landing Road, Gsaa Home Equity Tr, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, US Bank Trust by Atty, Global Premiere Asset Management LLC; 7/13/2018. $16,000

249 E Nantuxent Drive, Henderson Marylou, Henderson Raymond D, Malinowski Robert; 7/17/2018, $75,000

48 Fortescue Road, Cordero Carmen L, Cordero Hiran R, Metro Mortgage LLC; 7/24/2018. $25,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

134-208 Bridgeton-Fairton Road, Cohanzick Entertainment LLC, Pierce Dennis, Pierce Dream, Ccci LLC; 7/19/2018. $135,000

294 Back Neck Road, Stubee Albert H Est by Exec, Stubee Jane Ellen Exec, Stubee Margie L Est by Exec, Stubee Stewart Leonard Exec, Stubee Jane E; 7/24/2018. $345,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

503 Shiloh Pike, Marguglio Tracy, Emonds Samantha N, Mcdonald James A; 7/19/2018. $134,000

143 Columbia Ave, Tharp Linda D, Kiel Jr Lawrence; 7/19/2018. $138,900

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

138 Main St, Dean Shirley A Est, Flowers Christopher Exec, Stiles Arlene L Est by Exec, Fitzgerald Seanl 7/13/2018. $76,900

62 Broadway St, Davidson Anne Marie, Davidson Robert C, Wagner Francis, Wagner Patricia; 7/16/2018. $203,000

MILLVILLE

2000 Miller Ave Unit 27, Gonzalez Bienvenivo, Gonzalez Luz M, Livingston Donna Lynn; 7/9/2018; $107,000

1130 Louis Drive, Alexander Bethany, Fannie Mae Aka by Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka by Atty, Udren Law Offices Atty, Scull Charles, Scull Sheryl; 7/9/2018. $55,200

570 Columbia Ave, Mr Cooper, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Dba, Millville Housing Group LLC; 7/9/2018. $19,206

3 W Mcneal St, Lugo Priscilla, Lxr NJ 2 LLC; 7/9/2018. $80,500

2216 Quince Lane, Fleming Frank W, Fleming Joann C, Robinson Mazana, Robinson Timothy; 7/10/2018. $225,500

209 N 7th St, Fannie Mae Aka by Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka by Atty, Gilbert Jennifer, Udren Law Offices Atty, Jkn Realty LLC; 7/10/2018. $15,000

202 Columbine Ave, Morales Nancy, Leeds Brenda K, Leeds Kenneth N; 7/10/2018. $105,000

227 Geissinger Ave, Garrison Tammy L, Dixon Joseph S Sr; 7/10/2018. $145,000

VINELAND

114 S 2nd St, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust, Matawin Ventures Trust, Noonan Michelle, Kentos Marisa, Kentos Robert; 7/16/2018. $80,000

4355 Italia Ave, Dematte Louis Est, Dematte Virginia Est by Exec, Herman Michelle Melini Aka Exec, Melini Jeffrey Jr, Melini-Herman Michelle Aka Exec, Melini Alfred, Melini George P Jr, Melini James R Jr; 7/16/2018. $120,000

2864 Union Road, Norwest Bank Minnesota Fka, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, Renaissance Hel Trust, Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, Wells Fargo Bank, H Cubed Holdings LLC; 7/16/2018. $20,000

2073 W Garden Road, Bdgs Inc, Davy Realty LLC; 7/16/2018. $401,000

2611 Edna Drive, Cavalier Anita M, Aydin Nedim Jr; 7/16/2018. $205,000

2197 Swan Drive, Love Christina A, Love Eric, Shepard Christina A Fka, Munsick Amy L, Munsick Jeffrey D; 7/17/2018. $227,500

1346 W Walnut Road, Munyon Ida R Est, Pacifico Terri Ann, Landis Properties LLC; 7/17/2018. $106,000

1291 Magnolia Road, Brooks Kathleen F, Brooks Stephen D, Harris Robert A; 7/17/2018. $162,000

2680 Old Farm Drive, Macneill John, Wilson Deltora, Wilson Jesse Lee; 7/18/2018. $205,000

2220 Swan Drive, Duffy Edward F, Duffy Eileen M, Sulzer Maria C; 7/18/2018. $202,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

5 W 13th St, 8/2018. $600,500

14 E 11th St, 8/2018. $464,746

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

15 Nautilus Ave, 8/2018. $62,000

20 Third St, 8/2018. $399,000

5 Kettle Creek Court, 8/2018. $340,000

8 Lakeland Drive, 8/2018. $325,000

24 Butler Drive, 8/2018. $355,300

269 Hawthorne Lane, 8/2018. $274,500

19 Montauk Place, 8/2018. $266,000

21 Turtle Creek Road, 8/2018. $150,000

21 Plymouth Way, 8/2018. $235,000

159 Gunning River Road, 8/2018. $230,000

55 Whitewater Drive, 8/2018. $375,000

5 Chapel Hill Court, 8/2018. $368,000

98 Ravenwood Blvd, 8/2018. $269,900

753 Locust Road, 8/2018. $65,000

105 Hawthorne Lane, 8/2018. $414,725

95 Robin Lane, 8/2018. $212,000

168 Pine Oak Blvd, 8/2018. $167,900

49 Dogwood Drive, 8/2018. $152,000

22 Fenwick Lane, 8/2018. $294,000

33 Shelli Terrace, 8/2018. $146,000

15 Carriage Way, 8/2018. $60,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1038 Hoyt St, 8/2018. $405,000

1141 Cape May Drive, 8/2018. $172,000

2174 Llewellyn Parkway, 8/2018. $220,000

112 Frog Hollow Road, 8/2018. $405,000

3 Holbrooke Drive, 8/2018. $457,622

205 Nantucket Road, 8/2018. $75,000

710 Meadow Lane, 8/2018. $365,000

1274 Spruce St, 8/2018. $237,000

1309 Wickford Lane, 8/2018. $650,000

406 Nantucket Road, 8/2018. $232,500

906 West Panama Court, 8/2018. $203,000

812 Anchor Drive, 8/2018. $435,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

105 W Starr Ave, 7/2018. $900,000

17 W Utah Ave, 7/2018. $260,000

2 W 38th St, 7/2018. $661,000

30 Harding Ave, 7/2018. $440,000

35 Sunset Blvd Unit J21, 7/2018. $40,000

134c Long Beach Blvd, 7/2018. $1,155,000

4812 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2018. $450,000

28 Harding Ave, 7/2018. $330,000

SHIP BOTTOM

275 W 9th St,; 7/2018. $480,000

901 Ocean Ave, 7/2018. $625,000

373 West 10th St, 7/2018. $910,000

106 East 27th St, 7/2018. $585,000

135 E 14th St, 8/2018. $599,999

247 W 12th St, 8/2018. $565,000

102 E 3rd St, 8/2018. $1,341,500

105 W 11th St, 8/2018. $926,000

104 E 26th St, 8/2018. $710,000

701 Ocean Terrace Unit 2, 8/2018. $101,000

1001 Barnegat Ave, 8/2018. $625,000

411 Ocean Blvd, 8/2018. $875,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

60 Capstan Ave, 6/2018. $140,000

1675 Breakers Drive, 6/2018. $299,000

948 Mill Creek Road, 6/2018. $409,900

2 Inman Court, 6/2018. $430,000

2549 Circle Drive, 6/2018. $121,000

133 Jeteeale Drive, 6/2018. $377,000

81 Anchor Ave, 6/2018. $292,000

428 Morris Blvd, 6/2018. $830,275

206 Atlantis Ave, 6/2018. $232,000

232 Kristine Ave, 6/2018. $431,000

1081 Buccaneer Lane, 6/2018. $155,000

71 Marin Lane, 6/2018. $665,000

SURF CITY

333 S 3rd Street, 7/2018. $1,100,000

261 N 2nd Street, 7/2018. $495,000

274 17th Street, 7/2018. $770,000

268 16th Street, 7/2018. $254,125

1615 Ocean Terrace, 7/2018. $1,775,000

222 16th Street, 7/2018. $40,000

7 S Ocean Ave, 8/2018. $1,625,000

253 N 8th St, 8/2018. $565,000

TUCKERTON

116 Otis Ave, 7/2018. $196,500

121 Marshall Ave, 7/2018. $85,000

42 Birchwood Drive, 7/2018. $355,000

119 Church St, 7/2018. $210,000

15 Providence Court, 7/2018. $100,000

67 Portsmouth Lane, 8/2018. $95,000

9 Providence Court, 8/2018. $100,000

139 Otis Ave, 8/2018. $45,000

101 Westchester Drive, 8/2018. $79,000

64 Parker Road, 8/2018. $357,000

58 Portsmouth Circle, 8/2018. $95,000

241 Heron Road, 8/2018. $430,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

