Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Cape May County

AVALON

388 39th St, English Michael Best Of What’S Around LLC; 3/2019. $980,000

161 22nd St, Herr Douglas D 161 22nd Street LLC; 3/2019. $1,375,000

386-40th St, SJ Design Grp LLC Emrick Paul; 3/2019. $1,400,000

384-40th St East Un, SJ Design Grp LLC Kelly Charles J Jr; 3/2019. $1,450,000

2118 First Ave, Cellucci John R &C Redcap II LLC; 3/2019. $1,500,000

388 22nd St, Todorow Matthew Payne Alicia; 3/2019. $1,600,000

291 41st St, Jones Shawn M Zerella Henry P; 3/2019. $1,675,000

Lot 13 Block 20.02, Brill Lynne S Hadden James Patrick; 3/2019. $2,175,000

4506 Fifth Ave, Glickman Robert Jay Kelly Paul P; 3/2019. $3,200,000

CAPE MAY

901 Stockton Ave Un 4, Bantry Bay LLC Martino Patrick A; 3/2019. $425,000

916 Queen St Un 1, Finn James T Trust Preis Justine; 3/2019. $459,650

1616 New York Ave, Bishop Ray S Jr Rohner Christopher J; 3/2019. $885,000

1208 New Jersey Ave, Gallagher John Gaiski Jennifer T; 3/2019. $1,550,000

1311 B Illinois Ave, Pritchard Robert W Tur Michael F; 3/2019. $315,000

704F Madison Ave, Hughes Thomas Weaver George D; 3/2019. $375,000

919 Queen St, Brown Ina M Reinhard Gregory R; 3/2019. $385,000

315 Ocean St Un 16, Lauth William Tiburzio Peter A Jr; 3/2019. $505,000

1061 Idaho Ave, JM Schreiner Rev Living Trust Scott S.H. Real Estate Dev LLC; 3/2019. $600,000

CAPE MAY POINT

307 Stites Ave, Monaco Gregory Meagher Mary Elizabeth; 3/2019. $950,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

86 Sunny Lane, Dennis Township Mtglq Investors Lp Macmurray Erika; 3/2019. $169,900

215 Hoffmans Mill Road, Doughty Edward V Barreto Crystal M; 3/2019. $191,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

601 Pacific Ave, Mtglq Investors L P Goshen John W; 3/2019. $225,000

701-705 New England Road, Veterans Affairs By Secy Farnan Paul C; 3/2019. $247,000

402 Teal Ave, O’Donnell Miriam A Ranieri David; 3/2019. $269,500

400 Whittier Ave, Smith Eileen B Cox Karen; 3/2019. $275,000

67 Beachhurst Drive, Salasin Robert J Ventura Luis; 3/2019. $285,000

10 Summer Circle, Wynn Anna M Saalman John F; 3/2019. $315,000

1600 Whittier Ave, Donehower R C Trust Bayside Partners LLC; 3/2019. $420,000

105 E Richmond Ave, Clark Alicia M Young Ryan; 3/2019. $425,000

209 E Rochester Ave, De Lorenzo Robert M Koziak John; 3/2019. $445,000

40 W Tampa Ave, Keller Joseph French Michael; 3/2019. $61,500

402 E Tampa Ave, Fletcher Dorothy M &C Sands William; 3/2019. $100,000

605 Oxford Road, Doan Robert Bruce L A Pray Builders Inc; 3/2019. $105,000

611 Eldredge Ave, Taylor Owen J Conway Kathleen M; 3/2019. $123,800

155 E Pacific Ave, Caracci Edward Evangelista Anthony J; 3/2019. $124,900

30 Vacation Road, Smiley April L Horstmann Brian; 3/2019. $127,000

700 Gordon Terrace, Griffith Ann B Exr&C 101 Briarwood Ave LLC; 3/2019. $137,500

114 Edna Ave, Sethman B B Est Exr Wilson Michael E; 3/2019. $162,000

Lot 7 Block 324, Wilm Sav Fund Socy Fsb Ralidak Michelle; 3/2019. $165,000

237 W New York Ave, Romanski K Trust Nearey Thomas K; 3/2019. $177,000

715 Hughes Ave, Waddell Evelyn Danielson Michael W; 3/2019. $185,000

408 Townbank Road, US Bank Na Trust Sharkey Jeffery P; 3/2019. $195,000

305 Cedardale Ave, Porter Paul Kolber Gerald; 3/2019. $196,000

416 Mistletoe Road, Ramonas Maureen P Sjolund Eric L; 3/2019. $250,000

212 E St Johns Ave, I & G Building LLC Cellucci Lawrence J; 3/2019. $293,000

89 Beachhurst Drive, Brinck Robert P Palmer Meghan D; 3/2019. $329,500

6 Strawberry Lane, Accardi Karen Anne Stokes Jerri M; 3/2019. $398,500

118 E Memphis Ave Un 118, Shore Real Estate Dev LLC Holcomb Adam J; 3/2019. $499,999

120 E Memphis Ave Un 120, Shore Real Estate Dev LLC Tirri William T Jr; 3/2019. $505,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

407 Reeves St, Mariners Pac Vnurs LLC Jaje Nathaniel J; 3/2019. $172,500

430 Route 47 N, Miller Bruce Brockman Levi; 3/2019. $180,000

100 Garden Ave, Lawrence Lois J Rennie John K; 3/2019. $215,000

801 Turnbertt Court, Richards David Szczur Joseph John; 3/2019. $347,000

102 Springdale Court, Gisondi John C Biello Francis D; 3/2019. $350,000

1708 Route 47, Walgreen Eastern Co Inc Rio Grande Equ LLC; 3/2019. $1,800,000

15 Avalon Blvd, Cf Albert Propco LLC Dg Cmch LLC; 3/2019. $10,300,000

43 Route 47, Walsh Robert J Stratton Ronnie; 3/2019. $21,000

137 Beach Ave, Fannie Mae Paolucci Kathryn A; 3/2019. $125,000

27 Meadow Valley Road, Bank Of New York Mellon Fahy Timothy Ryan; 3/2019. $228,479

6 Meridian Lane, Kinnemand Thomas S Zane Michael; 3/2019. $240,000

Lot 24 Block 257, Montemurno Beth Ann Colgan Robert T; 3/2019. $246,000

22 Crest Road, Mc Intire Carol D Walsh Rodman Dempsey; 3/2019. $265,000

403 Springdale Court, Stfm LLC Hudak Mary; 3/2019. $340,000

4 Allaire Lane, Barber Philip J Murphy Daniel; 3/2019. $400,000

11 Holly Knoll Drive, Hudak Mary Rossi Ronald C; 3/2019. $465,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

2207 Surf Ave, Tierney Kevin Dalesandro Larry; 3/2019. $175,000

900 Kennedy Drive Un 302, Catalini Lia M Edersheim Regina; 3/2019. $222,000

508 W Spruce Ave, Kellett Roy Lentz Allen J; 3/2019. $545,000

1610 Boardwalk, Klug John P 1610 Boardwalk LLC; 3/2019. $1,637,500

314 W 19th Ave, Mc Closkey Joseph P Mc Closkey Joseph L; 3/2019. $12,500

Lot 2 Block 413, St Jacques Robert G Jr Mcallister John; 3/2019. $138,000

417 E 19th Ave Un 215, Rohrbaugh Kristin Walker Darlene F; 3/2019. $163,000

110 W Marina Court, Marley Teresa B Liszewski Walter J; 3/2019. $223,000

235 E 2nd Ave, Walsh John M Sicinski Kenneth J; 3/2019. $230,000

411 E 4th Ave, Mc Ginn Michael T Tole James Michael; 3/2019. $367,500

202 W Chestnut Ave, Botwinick Jeffrey R Bradley Lawrence J; 3/2019. $625,000

OCEAN CITY

Lot 11 Block 8, Vassallo Dennis Liess Brian; 3/2019. $635,000

214 W Seaspray Road, Hayden Anthony Rava Joseph; 3/2019. $675,000

638 Pleasure Ave, Catalano Russell F Nappi Leisa De John; 3/2019. $676,000

1402 Central Ave, Pritz James J Werley Dane Ralph; 3/2019. $689,000

1409 Pleasure Ave, Better Homes Bldng Prod Corp Mankowski Robert; 3/2019. $845,000

Lot 23.02 Block 70.22, Raslavich Stephen Adams Maryanne; 3/2019. $875,000

2120 Wesley Ave, Burger James A Killeen John; 3/2019. $876,875

3929 Central Ave, Lanzalotto James Martinelli Marc; 3/2019. $930,000

800 Wesley Ave, Kazmarck Alex Riverboat Mansion LLC; 3/2019. $995,000

5013-15 Central Ave 1st Fl, Filipps Patricia M Sullivan Brian W; 3/2019. $1,580,000

707 Eight St, Dunmor Motel Inc 705 1st Knight Prkng LLC; 3/2019. $100,000

400-402 42nd St, Conway Marylou Conway-Crispyn Laura; 3/2019. $150,000

128 West Ave, Steinke Mary Spina Thomas Jr; 3/2019. $260,000

3514 Bay Ave, Tucker Jeffery G Rjgvb LLC; 3/2019. $295,000

2724 Central Ave, Rodriguez M R Krish Krish-Rodriguez M R; 3/2019. $300,000

4420 West Ave, Givens William J III Lyons Stephen M; 3/2019. $319,900

119 Atlantic Ave, Bianco Joseph J Jr Meier Kellie; 3/2019. $360,000

14-16 W Sixth St, Jjm Holdings LLC Winters Michael R; 3/2019. $400,000

737 Wesley Ave Un B, Madden John F Johnson Robert; 3/2019. $457,500

4328 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Connor Rosemarie De Hennis Philip M; 3/2019. $467,000

Lot 11 Block 3302, NJHR 3 LLC Brandon Mark O Sr; 3/2019. $475,000

2574 West Ave, Vannella Michael Roach John; 3/2019. $498,900

3208 Asbury Ave Un 2, Green Hughbert L Jr Crawford Robert J; 3/2019. $500,000

5447 Central Ave, Davis William W Ball Catharine E; 3/2019. $525,000

34 W 10th St, Moretti James C Hellyer Robert; 3/2019. $550,000

4218 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Constanzer Marvin L Francis Brian; 3/2019. $570,000

612-14 Atlantic Ave, Gadbois Larry A Shoeby LLC; 3/2019. $645,000

1113 Wesley Ave, Harkins Ricky J Kosec Whitmore Roy; 3/2019. $690,000

836-38 St Charles Pl Un 1, Abbamonte Patricia M Siegenthaler Lynne J; 3/2019. $700,000

2314 Central Ave, Maida Richard Allegretti Paul D Jr; 3/2019. $763,000

3260-62 Asbury Ave Un 2, Shelton Mark Guerin James H; 3/2019. $825,000

SEA ISLE CITY

13 68th St East, Heary James K Heary John G; 3/2019. $538,987

7509 Landis Ave No Un, Short Jason P Gabay Nir; 3/2019. $645,000

7504 Landis Ave So Un, Mc Phillips Thomas L Scullin Renee E; 3/2019. $699,500

7504 Landis Ave, Mc Phillips Thomas L Callinan Edward P; 3/2019. $755,000

3013 Central Ave, Felix Grace G Est Exr Jf Builders Inc; 3/2019. $825,000

7610 Pleasure Ave No, K M Puleo Family Trust Maguire Robert E; 3/2019. $826,000

18 58th St, Hardimon Jeffrey J Short Jason P; 3/2019. $890,500

8910 Pleasure Ave, Garrison Edna Schuck Mark; 3/2019. $900,000

Lot 10.01 Block 42.02, Galli Louis Grassey Dennis; 3/2019. $312,000

125 61st St Un B, John George W Est Exr Gentile Joseph; 3/2019. $550,000

226 54th St, Philip 226 West LLC Barker Thomas; 3/2019. $587,500

Lot 615 Block 75.02, Welsh Thomas J Jr Brong David L; 3/2019. $799,000

25 77th St Un West, Taylor Jeffrey Grinnan Alexander F; 3/2019. $855,000

Lot 631 Block 75.03, Lutz Edwin J Valley Trust; 3/2019. $919,000

Lot 26.17 Block 60.03, Greene Thomas Stewart William J; 3/2019. $975,000

WEST CAPE MAY

337 Fifth Ave, Shore Real Estate Dev LLC Danella Vincent P; 3/2019. $732,000

727B Broadway, Delgott Anthony J Stuhl Christopher; 3/2019. $565,000

300 First Ave, Armstrong Jane B Laudien William; 3/2019. $600,000

740 Maple Ave, Hewitt Trevor L Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc; 3/2019. $640,000

221 Myrtle Ave Un 221, S.H. Real Estate Hldngs LLC Knotts Deborah L; 3/2019. $680,000

WEST WILDWOOD

613 W Glenwood, Coram Gary J Exr Glaser-Miller Lisa M; 3/2019. $222,000

600 North Drive Un 313, Kelley Mary F O’Brien Joseph; 3/2019. $245,000

WILDWOOD

4301 Niagara Ave, Turco Lucie C Trustt 6100 Park Crcp LLC; 3/2019. $155,000

112 E Taylor Ave, Goldschmidt Joseph T Jsf1M LLC; 3/2019. $164,000

114 E Maple Ave Un 2D, Senkier Michael D La Gamba David T; 3/2019. $255,000

173 W Schellenger Ave, Plano Philip Vaughn Thomas L Jr; 3/2019. $315,000

306 E Pine Ave, Mcglade Robert V Lauten Peter William; 3/2019. $337,450

113 W Baker Ave, Johnson Helen Adm&C De Marzo Gary; 3/2019. $37,500

225 E Wildwood Ave Un 516, Cawley Timothy Anderton Ross M; 3/2019. $72,000

3201 Atlantic Ave Un 206, Kelley Hassan Nase Clyde R; 3/2019. $94,475

205 W Taylor Ave, Mcelroy Thomas E Weimar Michael; 3/2019. $160,000

423 W Roberts Ave, Ceromar1 LLC Gianotti Giacomo; 3/2019. $160,000

411 W Burke Ave, Pepe Richard Dicicco Jamie L; 3/2019. $185,400

5009 Pacific Ave, Reoco Inc Noah Avital; 3/2019. $205,555

217 E Maple Ave Un A, Syvanus David G Bainbridge Jeffrey M; 3/2019. $241,000

406 W Hand Ave Un 200, Tenhoeve Christopher J Maddalena Andrew; 3/2019. $247,700

135 E Spencer Ave Un 1, Fahey Troy P Heckmanski Vincent J; 3/2019. $250,000

237 E Baker Ave Un A, Hird Alfred Clapcich David; 3/2019. $269,000

120 E Montgomery Ave Un 100, Ramchandran Rajagopal Nevel Chad; 3/2019. $272,000

Southern Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

95 Scotch Pine Drive, 1/2019. $95,000

103 Lighthouse Drive, 1/2019. $160,000

403 Alden Court, 1/2019. $101,000

11 Pine Tree Drive, 1/2019. $101,000

17 Pier Point, 1/2019. $115,000

104 Lake George Court, 1/2019. $155,000

88 Country Club Blvd, 1/2019. $160,000

19 W Mohawk Drive, 1/2019. $149,900

38 Mirror Lake Drive, 1/2019. $205,000

150 S Longboat Drive, 1/2019. $83,000

220 Lexington Drive, 1/2019. $91,000

28 Kansas Road, 1/2019. $118,000

880 Railroad Drive, 1/2019. $70,000

67 Leitz Blvd, 1/2019. $210,000

130 Parkertown Drive, 1/2019. $190,000

220 Valley Forge Drive, 1/2019. $75,000

117 Jarsebowski Way, 1/2019. $60,000

12 S Baltimore Drive, 1/2019. $150,000

36 Gaskill Drive, 1/2019. $210,000

130 Captain Drive, 1/2019. $68,000

2 Coral Drive, 1/2019. $161,000

427 Parkertown Drive, 1/2019. $233,000

71 Saint Andrews Drive, 1/2019. $134,757

53 Scotch Pine Drive, 1/2019. $90,000

253 Center St, 1/2019. $105,000

39 Cedarrook Lane, 1/2019. $197,500

4 Altori Court, 1/2019. $106,000

123 Briarwood Drive, 1/2019. $98,000

15 Kara Court, 1/2019. $320,000

205 Mohican Lane, 1/2019. $75,000

20 Cranbury Lake Drive, 1/2019. $91,000

304 Harbourtown Blvd, 1/2019. $220,000

574 Thomas Ave, 1/2019. $340,000

3 S Burgee Ave, 1/2019. $77,000

45 Ohio Drive, 1/2019. $385,000

8 Ship Drive, 1/2019. $70,000

16 Alexandra Way, 1/2019. $170,000

25 W Dory Drive, 1/2019. $152,500

85 Saint Andrew Drive, 1/2019. $125,000

1480 Route 539, 1/2019. $45,000

6 Peterson Drive, 1/2019. $65,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

13 W Louisiana Ave, 1/2019. $575,000

101 E. Lillie Ave, 1/2019. $1,300,000

7 W Maryland Ave, 1/2019. $1,150,000

7211 Ocean Blvd, 1/2019. $2,350,000

123 E 19th St, 1/2019. $900,000

5901 Ocean Blvd, 1/2019. $3,399,000

260 Pompano Drive, 1/2019. $900,000

14 E North Carolina Ave, 1/2019. $750,000

2 W Janet Road Unit 2, 1/2019. $325,000

18 E Harmony Ave, 1/2019. $999,375

1813 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $600,000

169d Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $1,700,000

2715 Beach Ave, 1/2019. $366,667

9307 N Susan Lane, 1/2019. $675,000

125 E North Carolina Ave, 1/2019. $3,200,000

13201 Beach Ave, 1/2019. $485,000

349 S 2nd St, 1/2019. $750,000

4801 S Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $140,000

20 E Kentucky Ave, 1/2019. $313,900

4204 S Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $460,000

4801 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $189,000

4801 S Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $280,000

4801 S Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $500,000

7 E 41st St, 1/2019. $449,000

16 E 45th St, 1/2019. $815,000

45c Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $2,297,500

52 E Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $1,100,000

5711 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $647,000

8 E Jerome Ave, 1/2019. $1,310,000

16 E Florida Ave, 1/2019. $630,000

12 W Janet Road, 1/2019. $550,000

5003 West Ave, 1/2019. $1,250,000

SHIP BOTTOM

1805 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $550,000

205 W 14th St, 1/2019. $300,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1378 Paul Blvd, 1/2019. $235,000

153 Atlantis Ave, 1/2019. $274,000

162 Lighthouse Drive, 1/2019. $158,900

165 Lighthouse Drive, 1/2019. $175,000

197 Matilda Drive, 1/2019. $654,000

87 Patty Lane; 1/2019. $158,230

564 Pirate Lane; 1/2019. $205,000

626 Lighthouse Drive; 1/2019. $185,000

1780 Breakers Drive, 1/2019. $230,000

229 Nautilus Drive, 1/2019. $226,500

1079 E Mallard Drive, 1/2019. $420,000

116 Seaspray Road, 1/2019. $144,718

133 Torpedo Road, 1/2019. $165,500

15 Jarmy Lane, 1/2019. $271,740

169 Mermaid Drive, 1/2019. $128,000

21 Lynn Ann Lane, 1/2019. $330,000

71 Eno Road, 1/2019. $330,000

119 Parker St, 1/2019. $300,000

18a Acorn Road, 1/2019. $70,000

192 Southard Drive, 1/2019. $230,000

275 East Bay Ave, 1/2019. $210,000

1039 Whispering Oak Circle, 1/2019. $48,750

13 Hillard Drive, 1/2019. $240,000

192 Walter Blvd, 1/2019. $567,000

26 Mermaid Drive; 1/2019. $151,000

30 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2019. $377,000

31 Ashburn Ave, 1/2019. $395,000

73 Anchor Ave, 1/2019. $249,500

1097 Hawser Ave, 1/2019. $153,000

31 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2019. $449,680

42 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2019. $390,000

206 Inlet Ave, 1/2019. $214,000

1146 Treasure Ave, 1/2019. $218,750

1159 Mill Creek Road, 1/2019. $345,000

214 Lighthouse Drive, 1/2019. $221,500

42b Stage Road, 1/2019. $35,000

43 Newell Ave, 1/2019. $160,000

124 Swordfish Road, 1/2019. $325,000

21 Fir Road, 1/2019. $25,000

27 Ashburn Ave, 1/2019. $460,831

337 Neptune Drive, 1/2019. $125,000

1162 Buccaneer Lane, 1/2019. $197,764

224 Salty Ave, 1/2019. $231,900

316 Lighthouse Drive, 1/2019. $240,000

8 Bounty Court, 1/2019. $299,990

46 Ashburn Ave, 1/2019. $108,500

1788 Breakers Drive, 1/2019. $204,721

239 Compass Road, 1/2019. $200,000

383 Oak Ave, 1/2019. $323,000

76 Harold Lane, 1/2019. $588,000

2068 Mill Creek Road, 1/2019. $747,500

3 Bryce Lane, 1/2019. $230,000

485 Mermaid Drive, 1/2019. $365,000

SURF CITY

302 N 4th St, 1/2019. $450,000

127 15th St, 1/2019. $70,000

1306 Sunset Ave, 1/2019. $970,000

1507 N Central Ave, 1/2019. $475,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

32 Pharo St, 1/2019. $200,000

280 Heron Road, 1/2019. $354,000

57 Parker Road, 1/2019. $125,000

122 S Green St, 1/2019. $20,500

40 Portsmouth Lane, 1/2019. $100,000

445 Anchor Ave, 1/2019. $165,000

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments