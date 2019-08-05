Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
AVALON
388 39th St, English Michael Best Of What’S Around LLC; 3/2019. $980,000
161 22nd St, Herr Douglas D 161 22nd Street LLC; 3/2019. $1,375,000
386-40th St, SJ Design Grp LLC Emrick Paul; 3/2019. $1,400,000
384-40th St East Un, SJ Design Grp LLC Kelly Charles J Jr; 3/2019. $1,450,000
2118 First Ave, Cellucci John R &C Redcap II LLC; 3/2019. $1,500,000
388 22nd St, Todorow Matthew Payne Alicia; 3/2019. $1,600,000
291 41st St, Jones Shawn M Zerella Henry P; 3/2019. $1,675,000
Lot 13 Block 20.02, Brill Lynne S Hadden James Patrick; 3/2019. $2,175,000
4506 Fifth Ave, Glickman Robert Jay Kelly Paul P; 3/2019. $3,200,000
CAPE MAY
901 Stockton Ave Un 4, Bantry Bay LLC Martino Patrick A; 3/2019. $425,000
916 Queen St Un 1, Finn James T Trust Preis Justine; 3/2019. $459,650
1616 New York Ave, Bishop Ray S Jr Rohner Christopher J; 3/2019. $885,000
1208 New Jersey Ave, Gallagher John Gaiski Jennifer T; 3/2019. $1,550,000
1311 B Illinois Ave, Pritchard Robert W Tur Michael F; 3/2019. $315,000
704F Madison Ave, Hughes Thomas Weaver George D; 3/2019. $375,000
919 Queen St, Brown Ina M Reinhard Gregory R; 3/2019. $385,000
315 Ocean St Un 16, Lauth William Tiburzio Peter A Jr; 3/2019. $505,000
1061 Idaho Ave, JM Schreiner Rev Living Trust Scott S.H. Real Estate Dev LLC; 3/2019. $600,000
CAPE MAY POINT
307 Stites Ave, Monaco Gregory Meagher Mary Elizabeth; 3/2019. $950,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
86 Sunny Lane, Dennis Township Mtglq Investors Lp Macmurray Erika; 3/2019. $169,900
215 Hoffmans Mill Road, Doughty Edward V Barreto Crystal M; 3/2019. $191,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
601 Pacific Ave, Mtglq Investors L P Goshen John W; 3/2019. $225,000
701-705 New England Road, Veterans Affairs By Secy Farnan Paul C; 3/2019. $247,000
402 Teal Ave, O’Donnell Miriam A Ranieri David; 3/2019. $269,500
400 Whittier Ave, Smith Eileen B Cox Karen; 3/2019. $275,000
67 Beachhurst Drive, Salasin Robert J Ventura Luis; 3/2019. $285,000
10 Summer Circle, Wynn Anna M Saalman John F; 3/2019. $315,000
1600 Whittier Ave, Donehower R C Trust Bayside Partners LLC; 3/2019. $420,000
105 E Richmond Ave, Clark Alicia M Young Ryan; 3/2019. $425,000
209 E Rochester Ave, De Lorenzo Robert M Koziak John; 3/2019. $445,000
40 W Tampa Ave, Keller Joseph French Michael; 3/2019. $61,500
402 E Tampa Ave, Fletcher Dorothy M &C Sands William; 3/2019. $100,000
605 Oxford Road, Doan Robert Bruce L A Pray Builders Inc; 3/2019. $105,000
611 Eldredge Ave, Taylor Owen J Conway Kathleen M; 3/2019. $123,800
155 E Pacific Ave, Caracci Edward Evangelista Anthony J; 3/2019. $124,900
30 Vacation Road, Smiley April L Horstmann Brian; 3/2019. $127,000
700 Gordon Terrace, Griffith Ann B Exr&C 101 Briarwood Ave LLC; 3/2019. $137,500
114 Edna Ave, Sethman B B Est Exr Wilson Michael E; 3/2019. $162,000
Lot 7 Block 324, Wilm Sav Fund Socy Fsb Ralidak Michelle; 3/2019. $165,000
237 W New York Ave, Romanski K Trust Nearey Thomas K; 3/2019. $177,000
715 Hughes Ave, Waddell Evelyn Danielson Michael W; 3/2019. $185,000
408 Townbank Road, US Bank Na Trust Sharkey Jeffery P; 3/2019. $195,000
305 Cedardale Ave, Porter Paul Kolber Gerald; 3/2019. $196,000
416 Mistletoe Road, Ramonas Maureen P Sjolund Eric L; 3/2019. $250,000
212 E St Johns Ave, I & G Building LLC Cellucci Lawrence J; 3/2019. $293,000
89 Beachhurst Drive, Brinck Robert P Palmer Meghan D; 3/2019. $329,500
6 Strawberry Lane, Accardi Karen Anne Stokes Jerri M; 3/2019. $398,500
118 E Memphis Ave Un 118, Shore Real Estate Dev LLC Holcomb Adam J; 3/2019. $499,999
120 E Memphis Ave Un 120, Shore Real Estate Dev LLC Tirri William T Jr; 3/2019. $505,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
407 Reeves St, Mariners Pac Vnurs LLC Jaje Nathaniel J; 3/2019. $172,500
430 Route 47 N, Miller Bruce Brockman Levi; 3/2019. $180,000
100 Garden Ave, Lawrence Lois J Rennie John K; 3/2019. $215,000
801 Turnbertt Court, Richards David Szczur Joseph John; 3/2019. $347,000
102 Springdale Court, Gisondi John C Biello Francis D; 3/2019. $350,000
1708 Route 47, Walgreen Eastern Co Inc Rio Grande Equ LLC; 3/2019. $1,800,000
15 Avalon Blvd, Cf Albert Propco LLC Dg Cmch LLC; 3/2019. $10,300,000
43 Route 47, Walsh Robert J Stratton Ronnie; 3/2019. $21,000
137 Beach Ave, Fannie Mae Paolucci Kathryn A; 3/2019. $125,000
27 Meadow Valley Road, Bank Of New York Mellon Fahy Timothy Ryan; 3/2019. $228,479
6 Meridian Lane, Kinnemand Thomas S Zane Michael; 3/2019. $240,000
Lot 24 Block 257, Montemurno Beth Ann Colgan Robert T; 3/2019. $246,000
22 Crest Road, Mc Intire Carol D Walsh Rodman Dempsey; 3/2019. $265,000
403 Springdale Court, Stfm LLC Hudak Mary; 3/2019. $340,000
4 Allaire Lane, Barber Philip J Murphy Daniel; 3/2019. $400,000
11 Holly Knoll Drive, Hudak Mary Rossi Ronald C; 3/2019. $465,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
2207 Surf Ave, Tierney Kevin Dalesandro Larry; 3/2019. $175,000
900 Kennedy Drive Un 302, Catalini Lia M Edersheim Regina; 3/2019. $222,000
508 W Spruce Ave, Kellett Roy Lentz Allen J; 3/2019. $545,000
1610 Boardwalk, Klug John P 1610 Boardwalk LLC; 3/2019. $1,637,500
314 W 19th Ave, Mc Closkey Joseph P Mc Closkey Joseph L; 3/2019. $12,500
Lot 2 Block 413, St Jacques Robert G Jr Mcallister John; 3/2019. $138,000
417 E 19th Ave Un 215, Rohrbaugh Kristin Walker Darlene F; 3/2019. $163,000
110 W Marina Court, Marley Teresa B Liszewski Walter J; 3/2019. $223,000
235 E 2nd Ave, Walsh John M Sicinski Kenneth J; 3/2019. $230,000
411 E 4th Ave, Mc Ginn Michael T Tole James Michael; 3/2019. $367,500
202 W Chestnut Ave, Botwinick Jeffrey R Bradley Lawrence J; 3/2019. $625,000
OCEAN CITY
Lot 11 Block 8, Vassallo Dennis Liess Brian; 3/2019. $635,000
214 W Seaspray Road, Hayden Anthony Rava Joseph; 3/2019. $675,000
638 Pleasure Ave, Catalano Russell F Nappi Leisa De John; 3/2019. $676,000
1402 Central Ave, Pritz James J Werley Dane Ralph; 3/2019. $689,000
1409 Pleasure Ave, Better Homes Bldng Prod Corp Mankowski Robert; 3/2019. $845,000
Lot 23.02 Block 70.22, Raslavich Stephen Adams Maryanne; 3/2019. $875,000
2120 Wesley Ave, Burger James A Killeen John; 3/2019. $876,875
3929 Central Ave, Lanzalotto James Martinelli Marc; 3/2019. $930,000
800 Wesley Ave, Kazmarck Alex Riverboat Mansion LLC; 3/2019. $995,000
5013-15 Central Ave 1st Fl, Filipps Patricia M Sullivan Brian W; 3/2019. $1,580,000
707 Eight St, Dunmor Motel Inc 705 1st Knight Prkng LLC; 3/2019. $100,000
400-402 42nd St, Conway Marylou Conway-Crispyn Laura; 3/2019. $150,000
128 West Ave, Steinke Mary Spina Thomas Jr; 3/2019. $260,000
3514 Bay Ave, Tucker Jeffery G Rjgvb LLC; 3/2019. $295,000
2724 Central Ave, Rodriguez M R Krish Krish-Rodriguez M R; 3/2019. $300,000
4420 West Ave, Givens William J III Lyons Stephen M; 3/2019. $319,900
119 Atlantic Ave, Bianco Joseph J Jr Meier Kellie; 3/2019. $360,000
14-16 W Sixth St, Jjm Holdings LLC Winters Michael R; 3/2019. $400,000
737 Wesley Ave Un B, Madden John F Johnson Robert; 3/2019. $457,500
4328 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Connor Rosemarie De Hennis Philip M; 3/2019. $467,000
Lot 11 Block 3302, NJHR 3 LLC Brandon Mark O Sr; 3/2019. $475,000
2574 West Ave, Vannella Michael Roach John; 3/2019. $498,900
3208 Asbury Ave Un 2, Green Hughbert L Jr Crawford Robert J; 3/2019. $500,000
5447 Central Ave, Davis William W Ball Catharine E; 3/2019. $525,000
34 W 10th St, Moretti James C Hellyer Robert; 3/2019. $550,000
4218 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Constanzer Marvin L Francis Brian; 3/2019. $570,000
612-14 Atlantic Ave, Gadbois Larry A Shoeby LLC; 3/2019. $645,000
1113 Wesley Ave, Harkins Ricky J Kosec Whitmore Roy; 3/2019. $690,000
836-38 St Charles Pl Un 1, Abbamonte Patricia M Siegenthaler Lynne J; 3/2019. $700,000
2314 Central Ave, Maida Richard Allegretti Paul D Jr; 3/2019. $763,000
3260-62 Asbury Ave Un 2, Shelton Mark Guerin James H; 3/2019. $825,000
SEA ISLE CITY
13 68th St East, Heary James K Heary John G; 3/2019. $538,987
7509 Landis Ave No Un, Short Jason P Gabay Nir; 3/2019. $645,000
7504 Landis Ave So Un, Mc Phillips Thomas L Scullin Renee E; 3/2019. $699,500
7504 Landis Ave, Mc Phillips Thomas L Callinan Edward P; 3/2019. $755,000
3013 Central Ave, Felix Grace G Est Exr Jf Builders Inc; 3/2019. $825,000
7610 Pleasure Ave No, K M Puleo Family Trust Maguire Robert E; 3/2019. $826,000
18 58th St, Hardimon Jeffrey J Short Jason P; 3/2019. $890,500
8910 Pleasure Ave, Garrison Edna Schuck Mark; 3/2019. $900,000
Lot 10.01 Block 42.02, Galli Louis Grassey Dennis; 3/2019. $312,000
125 61st St Un B, John George W Est Exr Gentile Joseph; 3/2019. $550,000
226 54th St, Philip 226 West LLC Barker Thomas; 3/2019. $587,500
Lot 615 Block 75.02, Welsh Thomas J Jr Brong David L; 3/2019. $799,000
25 77th St Un West, Taylor Jeffrey Grinnan Alexander F; 3/2019. $855,000
Lot 631 Block 75.03, Lutz Edwin J Valley Trust; 3/2019. $919,000
Lot 26.17 Block 60.03, Greene Thomas Stewart William J; 3/2019. $975,000
WEST CAPE MAY
337 Fifth Ave, Shore Real Estate Dev LLC Danella Vincent P; 3/2019. $732,000
727B Broadway, Delgott Anthony J Stuhl Christopher; 3/2019. $565,000
300 First Ave, Armstrong Jane B Laudien William; 3/2019. $600,000
740 Maple Ave, Hewitt Trevor L Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc; 3/2019. $640,000
221 Myrtle Ave Un 221, S.H. Real Estate Hldngs LLC Knotts Deborah L; 3/2019. $680,000
WEST WILDWOOD
613 W Glenwood, Coram Gary J Exr Glaser-Miller Lisa M; 3/2019. $222,000
600 North Drive Un 313, Kelley Mary F O’Brien Joseph; 3/2019. $245,000
WILDWOOD
4301 Niagara Ave, Turco Lucie C Trustt 6100 Park Crcp LLC; 3/2019. $155,000
112 E Taylor Ave, Goldschmidt Joseph T Jsf1M LLC; 3/2019. $164,000
114 E Maple Ave Un 2D, Senkier Michael D La Gamba David T; 3/2019. $255,000
173 W Schellenger Ave, Plano Philip Vaughn Thomas L Jr; 3/2019. $315,000
306 E Pine Ave, Mcglade Robert V Lauten Peter William; 3/2019. $337,450
113 W Baker Ave, Johnson Helen Adm&C De Marzo Gary; 3/2019. $37,500
225 E Wildwood Ave Un 516, Cawley Timothy Anderton Ross M; 3/2019. $72,000
3201 Atlantic Ave Un 206, Kelley Hassan Nase Clyde R; 3/2019. $94,475
205 W Taylor Ave, Mcelroy Thomas E Weimar Michael; 3/2019. $160,000
423 W Roberts Ave, Ceromar1 LLC Gianotti Giacomo; 3/2019. $160,000
411 W Burke Ave, Pepe Richard Dicicco Jamie L; 3/2019. $185,400
5009 Pacific Ave, Reoco Inc Noah Avital; 3/2019. $205,555
217 E Maple Ave Un A, Syvanus David G Bainbridge Jeffrey M; 3/2019. $241,000
406 W Hand Ave Un 200, Tenhoeve Christopher J Maddalena Andrew; 3/2019. $247,700
135 E Spencer Ave Un 1, Fahey Troy P Heckmanski Vincent J; 3/2019. $250,000
237 E Baker Ave Un A, Hird Alfred Clapcich David; 3/2019. $269,000
120 E Montgomery Ave Un 100, Ramchandran Rajagopal Nevel Chad; 3/2019. $272,000
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
95 Scotch Pine Drive, 1/2019. $95,000
103 Lighthouse Drive, 1/2019. $160,000
403 Alden Court, 1/2019. $101,000
11 Pine Tree Drive, 1/2019. $101,000
17 Pier Point, 1/2019. $115,000
104 Lake George Court, 1/2019. $155,000
88 Country Club Blvd, 1/2019. $160,000
19 W Mohawk Drive, 1/2019. $149,900
38 Mirror Lake Drive, 1/2019. $205,000
150 S Longboat Drive, 1/2019. $83,000
220 Lexington Drive, 1/2019. $91,000
28 Kansas Road, 1/2019. $118,000
880 Railroad Drive, 1/2019. $70,000
67 Leitz Blvd, 1/2019. $210,000
130 Parkertown Drive, 1/2019. $190,000
220 Valley Forge Drive, 1/2019. $75,000
117 Jarsebowski Way, 1/2019. $60,000
12 S Baltimore Drive, 1/2019. $150,000
36 Gaskill Drive, 1/2019. $210,000
130 Captain Drive, 1/2019. $68,000
2 Coral Drive, 1/2019. $161,000
427 Parkertown Drive, 1/2019. $233,000
71 Saint Andrews Drive, 1/2019. $134,757
53 Scotch Pine Drive, 1/2019. $90,000
253 Center St, 1/2019. $105,000
39 Cedarrook Lane, 1/2019. $197,500
4 Altori Court, 1/2019. $106,000
123 Briarwood Drive, 1/2019. $98,000
15 Kara Court, 1/2019. $320,000
205 Mohican Lane, 1/2019. $75,000
20 Cranbury Lake Drive, 1/2019. $91,000
304 Harbourtown Blvd, 1/2019. $220,000
574 Thomas Ave, 1/2019. $340,000
3 S Burgee Ave, 1/2019. $77,000
45 Ohio Drive, 1/2019. $385,000
8 Ship Drive, 1/2019. $70,000
16 Alexandra Way, 1/2019. $170,000
25 W Dory Drive, 1/2019. $152,500
85 Saint Andrew Drive, 1/2019. $125,000
1480 Route 539, 1/2019. $45,000
6 Peterson Drive, 1/2019. $65,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
13 W Louisiana Ave, 1/2019. $575,000
101 E. Lillie Ave, 1/2019. $1,300,000
7 W Maryland Ave, 1/2019. $1,150,000
7211 Ocean Blvd, 1/2019. $2,350,000
123 E 19th St, 1/2019. $900,000
5901 Ocean Blvd, 1/2019. $3,399,000
260 Pompano Drive, 1/2019. $900,000
14 E North Carolina Ave, 1/2019. $750,000
2 W Janet Road Unit 2, 1/2019. $325,000
18 E Harmony Ave, 1/2019. $999,375
1813 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $600,000
169d Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $1,700,000
2715 Beach Ave, 1/2019. $366,667
9307 N Susan Lane, 1/2019. $675,000
125 E North Carolina Ave, 1/2019. $3,200,000
13201 Beach Ave, 1/2019. $485,000
349 S 2nd St, 1/2019. $750,000
4801 S Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $140,000
20 E Kentucky Ave, 1/2019. $313,900
4204 S Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $460,000
4801 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $189,000
4801 S Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $280,000
4801 S Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $500,000
7 E 41st St, 1/2019. $449,000
16 E 45th St, 1/2019. $815,000
45c Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $2,297,500
52 E Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $1,100,000
5711 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $647,000
8 E Jerome Ave, 1/2019. $1,310,000
16 E Florida Ave, 1/2019. $630,000
12 W Janet Road, 1/2019. $550,000
5003 West Ave, 1/2019. $1,250,000
SHIP BOTTOM
1805 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2019. $550,000
205 W 14th St, 1/2019. $300,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1378 Paul Blvd, 1/2019. $235,000
153 Atlantis Ave, 1/2019. $274,000
162 Lighthouse Drive, 1/2019. $158,900
165 Lighthouse Drive, 1/2019. $175,000
197 Matilda Drive, 1/2019. $654,000
87 Patty Lane; 1/2019. $158,230
564 Pirate Lane; 1/2019. $205,000
626 Lighthouse Drive; 1/2019. $185,000
1780 Breakers Drive, 1/2019. $230,000
229 Nautilus Drive, 1/2019. $226,500
1079 E Mallard Drive, 1/2019. $420,000
116 Seaspray Road, 1/2019. $144,718
133 Torpedo Road, 1/2019. $165,500
15 Jarmy Lane, 1/2019. $271,740
169 Mermaid Drive, 1/2019. $128,000
21 Lynn Ann Lane, 1/2019. $330,000
71 Eno Road, 1/2019. $330,000
119 Parker St, 1/2019. $300,000
18a Acorn Road, 1/2019. $70,000
192 Southard Drive, 1/2019. $230,000
275 East Bay Ave, 1/2019. $210,000
1039 Whispering Oak Circle, 1/2019. $48,750
13 Hillard Drive, 1/2019. $240,000
192 Walter Blvd, 1/2019. $567,000
26 Mermaid Drive; 1/2019. $151,000
30 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2019. $377,000
31 Ashburn Ave, 1/2019. $395,000
73 Anchor Ave, 1/2019. $249,500
1097 Hawser Ave, 1/2019. $153,000
31 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2019. $449,680
42 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2019. $390,000
206 Inlet Ave, 1/2019. $214,000
1146 Treasure Ave, 1/2019. $218,750
1159 Mill Creek Road, 1/2019. $345,000
214 Lighthouse Drive, 1/2019. $221,500
42b Stage Road, 1/2019. $35,000
43 Newell Ave, 1/2019. $160,000
124 Swordfish Road, 1/2019. $325,000
21 Fir Road, 1/2019. $25,000
27 Ashburn Ave, 1/2019. $460,831
337 Neptune Drive, 1/2019. $125,000
1162 Buccaneer Lane, 1/2019. $197,764
224 Salty Ave, 1/2019. $231,900
316 Lighthouse Drive, 1/2019. $240,000
8 Bounty Court, 1/2019. $299,990
46 Ashburn Ave, 1/2019. $108,500
1788 Breakers Drive, 1/2019. $204,721
239 Compass Road, 1/2019. $200,000
383 Oak Ave, 1/2019. $323,000
76 Harold Lane, 1/2019. $588,000
2068 Mill Creek Road, 1/2019. $747,500
3 Bryce Lane, 1/2019. $230,000
485 Mermaid Drive, 1/2019. $365,000
SURF CITY
302 N 4th St, 1/2019. $450,000
127 15th St, 1/2019. $70,000
1306 Sunset Ave, 1/2019. $970,000
1507 N Central Ave, 1/2019. $475,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
32 Pharo St, 1/2019. $200,000
280 Heron Road, 1/2019. $354,000
57 Parker Road, 1/2019. $125,000
122 S Green St, 1/2019. $20,500
40 Portsmouth Lane, 1/2019. $100,000
445 Anchor Ave, 1/2019. $165,000
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.