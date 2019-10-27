Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

226 Marlin Road, Martinez William Perez Torres Victor M; 07/11/19. $172,000

5 E Woodland Ave, Reed Carole Rae Wilson Valentino; 07/16/19. $110,000

815 Seaside Ave, US Bank Na Kalison Homes Inc; 07/19/19. $98,137

103 Cherokee Lane, Buonocore James Merlino Natalie; 07/22/19. $214,900

1100 Plaza Place, Escarge James M Giraldo Alexandra; 07/23/19. $179,500

32 E Church St, Foley Chort Irene/Shff Bekete Christopher; 07/23/19. $94,000

ATLANTIC CITY

3101 Boardwalk Un 2511 2, Sonabend Kenneth Equity Trust Co; 07/08/19. $310,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1005 1, Knorr Judith Ullrich John A; 07/08/19. $220,000

4221 Winchester Ave, Fannie Mae Berrio Brian; 07/08/19. $113,500

3851 Boardwalk 1107, Guillermo Rogelio/Tr Diener Keith W; 07/08/19. $93,000

3851 Boardwalk #904, Mcgurn Thomas P Ingram Thomas R; 07/09/19. $182,900

12 Golf Course Drive, Mcgowan William Quigley Peter; 07/09/19. $762,500

59 N Dover Ave, Butterfield Linda M Islam Nazrul; 07/09/19. $155,000

106 S Texas Ave #A, Shahin Mohammed Bedys Capital Llc; 07/11/19. $110,000

1432 N Michigan Ave, Johnson Wastella Portnoy Randy; 07/11/19. $19,000

126 Atlantic Ave, Sternberger Steven All Star Liquor Llc; 07/11/19. $15,000

343 N North Carolina Ave, Williams Audrey L Muhammad Tyron; 07/11/19. $105,000

BRIGANTINE

17 Cummings Place, Seemiller Joanna Woerner Robert J; 07/01/19. $125,000

119 S 45th St, Lefevre Jone Storniolo Linda; 07/01/19. $310,000

3923 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit C, Gallinoto Joseph C Mastrocola Todd L Sr; 07/01/19. $490,000

12 Kirby Place, Schneider Lori Ann Divirgilio Gregory; 07/01/19. $248,000

270 39th St So, Savo John Flood George F; 07/01/19. $270,000

4500 W Brigantine Ave Un 1205, Disandro Elaine Sabio Dana; 07/01/19. $185,000

19 Sailfish Drive, US Bank Na Quigley Vincent G Jr; 07/02/19. $195,000

2919 Bayshore Ave, Magro Kevin M Devine Bernard J; 07/02/19. $675,000

100 Washington Drive, Caputo Gaetano Demarco Joanna M; 07/03/19. $195,000

207 12th St, North Dm Healthcare Ptnrs Llc Pope John B; 07/05/19. $770,000

413 Lafayette Blvd, Juliano Edward A Kane James F; 07/05/19. $330,000

6 Sheridan Place, Giles Ralph William Jr Giles Ralph W III; 07/05/19. $300,000

BUENA

505 E Flower St, Acosta Robert/Atty Claybrooks Frazel; 07/01/19. $232,000

606 S Harding Hwy, Gillian Steven R Marrone Acres Llc; 07/03/19. $120,000

115 E Arbor Ave, Glonek Raymond Mchale Richard J; 07/08/19. $180,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

223 Buffalo Ave and 220 Cincinnati Ave, Oceanfirst Bank Na Ade Thomas H; 07/17/19. $125,000

222 Antwerp Ave, Thomas Mattie Singletary Decicco Property Group Llc; 07/23/19. $65,500

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

302 Arlington Court, Grassia Anna Maria Wells Craig A; 06/28/19. $435,000

19 Eagle Drive, Falcone Leonard D Lu Wen Feng; 06/28/19. $260,000

4013 Walnut Ave, Mcgowan Timothy Boland Nicole; 07/01/19. $190,000

301 Zion Road, Rivas Properties & Inv Llc Marks Gloria; 07/01/19. $152,000

220 Heather Croft, Monahan John J Rickershauser Lisa A; 07/01/19. $89,000

1 Queens St, Geralis Providence M De La Cruz Dolly; 07/02/19. $184,000

311 Cricket Drive, Njcc Fund 5 Reo Subsidiary Llc Alchemi Inc; 07/02/19. $120,000

317 Sea Pine Drive, Flores Christopher B Gaskill Raun A; 07/02/19. $271,500

21 Edwards Ave, Egg Harbor Twp Cresson Hill Apts Llc; 07/02/19. $18,500

218 E Kennedy Drive, Nunez Elvis M Hossain Md A; 07/03/19. $230,100

FOLSOM

202 S River Drive, Gavin James T III Gavin Justin T; 07/01/19. $150,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

520 S 8th Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Ac Housing Llc; 06/28/19. $181,416

169 Mourning Dove Way, Par 4 Inv Gr Llc Pagan Maria T; 07/01/19. $210,000

426 Redwood Ave, Schneberger Ryan Betances Jose; 07/01/19. $195,000

305 Mattix Run, Bansal Vinod Par 4 Inv Group Llc; 07/01/19. $75,000

484 Genista Ave, Zara Inv Llc Capuano Christina; 07/02/19. $190,000

200 Mattix Run, Rolls Kelvin Kalola Laxman; 07/02/19. $86,500

54 Colonial Court, Farnese Dino Rosenzweig Neil; 07/02/19. $85,000

689 Cyress Point Drive, Scheuermann Michael Ellis Guyader Robert J; 07/03/19. $285,000

421a Tulip Ave, Randazzo Salvatore Banaga Alex; 07/03/19. $180,000

436 S Ave A, Stockton 436 Llc Difranco Monica; 07/03/19. $140,500

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

110 Knights Bridge Way, Pennymac Loan Serv Llc Ho Michelle Linh; 06/26/19. $182,780

2607 Falcon Court, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Camarota Estates Llc; 06/26/19. $78,050

311 Old River Road, Residential Capital Mgmt Group Lp Boakes Keith W; 06/26/19. $40,000

5913 Vine Drive, Befano Andrew Cameron Jason P; 06/27/19. $140,000

4833 Hawthorne Lane Unit 216, Baylon Ernesto Alren Mercury Llc; 06/27/19. $93,200

122 Camelot Circle, Coffey Rubino Gerrilyn Ramos Perez Rutilo; 06/27/19. $264,000

4742 Lombard St, Lieb Richard G/Exr Hamilton Leonard; 06/27/19. $84,000

4852 Green Ash Lane, Gregg Robert S Branca Anthony P Jr; 06/27/19. $117,250

526 Decatur Ave, Bernisky Robert P Arroyo Richard Jr; 06/28/19. $195,000

5910 Maple Drive, Tozzi Yanni Sandra L Pecan Robert G; 06/28/19. $172,200

HAMMONTON

723 N 1st Road, Dougherty Grace M/Atty Schoenborn Joan; 07/01/19. $167,750

216 S Liberty St, Vintage Properties Llc Bates Mill Ptnrs Llc; 07/02/19. $145,000

380 Fairview Ave, Brigandi Janet Bates Mill Ptnrs Llc; 07/02/19. $150,000

224 & 228 E Pleasant St, Brady Angela Sassano Bates Mill Ptnrs Llc; 07/02/19. $165,000

771 Virginia Ave, Delong Dolores/Exr Dipaola Ernest Jr; 07/02/19. $150,000

592 N 4th St, Smith Rita Timothy Tonczyczyn Llc; 07/03/19. $119,000

31 N Liberty St, Biviano Suzanne M/Exrx Santora Stephanie; 07/03/19. $203,000

MARGATE

18 East Drive, Garner David E Mcloughlin Karen; 07/01/19. $650,000

9517 Atlantic Ave Un A-7, Brooks Richard M Williamson Jeffrey A; 07/01/19. $105,000

5 Essex Court, Snyder Michael G Shapiro Frederick W; 07/02/19. $520,000

110 S Iroquois Ave, Saunders Brenton 110 S Iroquois Ave Llc; 07/02/19. $2,550,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

2401 5th Ave, Fiorenza Michael P Sr Rosell Michael J; 07/05/19. $415,000

3015 White Horse Pike, Ltd Investment Prop Gp Inc Anderson Companies Llc; 07/09/19. $462,000

5010 Pleasant Mills Road, Garvey Luanne B Petrilli Joseph P; 07/11/19. $200,000

NORTHFIELD

101 Julie Drive, Newstat Bruce P Kennedy Christopher; 07/02/19. $335,000

2121 Oak Ave, Maga James Petrucelli Dawn; 07/03/19. $270,000

1223 Shore Road, Mcdaniels Sean Goetz David M; 07/03/19. $225,000

19 Zion Road, Stout Robert M/Exr Kreuz Herbert D; 07/05/19. $165,000

405 Park Lane, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Volkmann Management Llc; 07/05/19. $120,100

2900 Cedarbridge Road, Vicente Charles C Marienski Casey; 07/08/19. $239,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1128 N Main St, Ramos Catalina Rodriguez Carlos M; 07/01/19. $111,000

150 W Greenfield Ave, Monteverde Maria L Amara Hawa J; 07/01/19. $138,000

1048 N Main St, Ortiz Juan Huaccamayta Christian; 07/02/19. $82,900

129 W Thompson Ave, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Rodriguez Charly Polanco; 07/03/19. $39,900

136 W Wright St, Wynn Nashira S Hakes Amanda; 07/05/19. $170,000

200 E Edgewater Ave, Hicswa Brian New Jersey Dep; 07/05/19. $99,273

1048 Mallard Place, Roberts James M Jr Shamrock Shellfish Llc; 07/05/19. $14,400

410 Cedarcrest Ave, US HUD Acosta Javier A; 07/08/19. $68,100

SOMERS POINT

72 Bayview Drive, Pedrick William Smykaj Carol A; 07/01/19. $204,000

103 Bay Ave, Mahoney Margaret M Devincentis Daniel; 07/01/19. $450,000

1609 Harbour Cove South, Roberts James Wasser Edward; 07/03/19. $385,000

152 Sunny Ave, Burke Robert J Nash Richard J; 07/03/19. $316,000

101 E Pierson Ave, Heist Thomas IV Alleva Katie; 07/03/19. $285,000

80 Mays Landing Road, Gieseler Philip Bandi Property Mgmt Llc; 07/05/19. $335,000

Cape May County

AVALON

1777 Ocean Drive, Fantozzi Vincent F Leboff Bryan; 6/2019. $545,000

2188 First Ave. Rotelle Peter B Oswald Louis E Jr; 6/2019. $1,475,000

238 77th St, Gleason Robert A Jr Fitzpatrick Michael F Jr; 6/2019. $2,104,000

CAPE MAY

33 Cape Woods Road, Carney Jeannine M Mattera John P; 6/2019. $265,000

1381 Washington St, LS Riggins Oil Company Cape May Petroleum Inc; 6/2019. $300,000

1250 B Vermont Ave, Sage Timothy S Keuler John W Jr; 6/2019. $349,900

1415 Harbor Lane Un 203, Berthiaume Hella M Somogy Ronald S; 6/2019. $370,000

206 Perry St, Ohrenich Anna Ohrenich Bruce; 6/2019. $500,000

23 Windsor Ave, Giannone Frank Davis Gary Michael; 6/2019. $810,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

171 Edison Drive Holly Lake Condo, Dolan Theresa Geiser Randolph J; 6/2019. $65,000

23 Miranda Lane, Sac Inv L L C Troncone Alfred F; 6/2019. $79,000

1231 Route 47, Hardin Delbert L White Stone Props LLC; 6/2019. $125,000

19 Laekview Drive, Wilm Sav Fund Society Fsb Craver Chester R Jr; 6/2019. $175,000

9 Beaver Dam Road, Haugh Vincent P Horgan Eleanor Gail; 6/2019. $242,000

14 Wiley Court, Kavanagh Joseph Curry Robert C II; 6/2019. $430,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

39 E Atlantic Ave, Borland Ralph Ara Enterprises LLC; 6/2019. $31,000

143 E Pacific Ave, Bilder Eileen Exr Algorithm Properties LLC; 6/2019. $73,900

944-946 Route 109, Kubeck Edward K Trust Basalyga David; 6/2019. $107,000

2205 Bayshore Road, Cape May County Sheriff NJHR4 LLC; 6/2019. $121,000

887 Weeks Landing Road, Patrick Stephen Kuswendra Andri C; 6/2019. $125,000

9 Birch Road, Kuswendra Andri C Patrick Stephen; 6/2019. $125,000

115 W Miami Ave, Cape May County Sheriff NJHR5 LLC; 6/2019. $136,900

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

508 Cedar Ave, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Loeffler Ryan; 6/2019. $50,000

43 Route 47 N Un D8, Tice Lois J Portes Jose D; 6/2019. $50,000

208 1st Ave, Williams Charles Williams Charles P Jr; 6/2019. $100,000

5 N Blueberry Lane, Wilm Savings Fund Soc Fsb Soler Jon Kevin; 6/2019. $101,500

NORTH WILDWOOD

1900 Surf Ave Un 202, Winters Karen A Polowczuk Carol A; 6/2019. $166,500

731 W Spruce Ave, Kantzios Emmanouil Hill Andrew C; 6/2019. $185,000

Lot 16 Block 47, Lingo Gregory Kelly Sean James; 6/2019. $225,000

219 W 26th Ave Un 5, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc Allen Robert J; 6/2019. $144,900

1400 Surf Ave Un 106, Finley Mark S Stinson Kenneth D; 6/2019. $185,000

OCEAN CITY

1736 Boardwalk, Beck William Hrinak David F; 6/2019. $950,000

1738 Boardwalk, Trigiani Angela Hrinak David F; 6/2019. $990,000

914 Ocean Ave, Liberty Tradewinds LLC Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 6/2019. $1,050,000

909 A&B Fourth St, 909B 4th St Hldngs LLC Sas Realty Enterprises LLC; 6/2019. $1,270,000

921 Wesley Ave, Firetto Christy L Firetto Paul V; 6/2019. $50,001

807 E Eighth St Un 501, Jordan Shane E Mc Gillis Lisa; 6/2019. $55,000

3408-30 Haven Ave, Reed Susan A Pensco Trust Company LLC; 6/2019. $83,500

870 7th St Un 422, Gauta Walt Penn Boroughs Realty Inv LLC; 6/2019. $110,000

SEA ISLE CITY

3800 Pleasure Ave, Huntington Alice C Neale Gary P; 6/2019. $320,000

26 73rd St, Joan Marie Daly Rev Tr Johnston Maryann; 6/2019. $520,000

127 89th St West Un, Dunn Lorraine Tortorelli Suzanne; 6/2019. $650,000

5301 Central Ave Un South, Redfern Ocean LLC Ryan John J; 6/2019. $995,000

35 25th St North Un, NJHR 5 LLC Liguori Alan L; 6/2019. $1,195,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

516 Route 9 Un N-5, Mee Sheri Cavanaugh Shawn; 6/2019. $47,000

29 Bank Road, Horan Richard J Jr Pino Anthony; 6/2019. $80,400

22 Allendale Road, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Trust Spartan Properties LLC; 6/2019. $135,000

41 Seaview Ave, Cape May County Sheriff Cavaretta Chris; 6/2019. $150,000

6 Meadowview Lane, US Bank National Asso Tr Platt Brandon M; 6/2019. $215,500

63 Somers Ave, Hershey Kristina M Haugh Vincent P; 6/2019. $305,000

WILDWOOD CREST

206 E Rambler Road, Spence Amanda L Gruber Ryan; 6/2019. $318,000

240 E Hollywood Ave, Sonzogni James O’Dea Thomas M Jr; 6/2019. $378,000

208 E Syracuse Ave, Gooch Marguerite C Wiseley Edward C Jr; 6/2019. $409,000

134 W Wisteria Road, Peter Scott Mulkeen Theresa J;6/2019. $525,000

450 E Nashville Ave, Frisco John D De Martino Jeanette; 6/2019. $890,000

6701 Atlantic Ave, Murphy Keith Dougherty John Joseph Jr; 6/2019. $137,500

7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Mc Cabe Joseph F III; 6/2019. $369,900

WOODBINE

317 Washington Ave, Ramos Marilyn Calderon Miguel; 6/2019. $40,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

207 Atlantic St, Dp Real Estate Holdings, Womack Tyrell; 6/4/2019. $89,000

4 Carol Lane, Adler Michelle A, Franco Keith Anthony; Olsen Nicole L; 6/4/2019. $151,000

412 N Burlington Road, Smith Bryan E, Sandoval Daniel Ortiz; 6/5/2019. $155,500

103 S Pine St, Wright Matthew H Jr, Milledge Pria; 6/5/2019. $11,000

497 Coral Ave, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc; Peterson Anthony D, Ponce Maylee; Torres Mayanin. 6/5/2019. $130,000

80 Fayette St, Ns164 Llc By Atty; Sn Servicing Corp Atty, 48 Barberie Ave Llc; 6/6/2019. $25,000

566 South Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esq Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; 6/5/2019. $22,200

8 Church St, Priem Christian F, Visual Impact Group Llc; 6/6/2019. $36,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

8780 Highland Road, Wells Fargo Bank, Detullio Daniel Kevin; Myers William Joseph; 6/5/2019. $32,576

8086 Highland St, Sheppard Maryann, Mcbride Ivelisse; Mcbride James J; 6/5/2019. $54,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

600 W Sherman Ave, Ganesh Siva Partners Llc; Patel Gautambhai; Patel Nutanbahen, Hs & Sk Llc; 6/13/2019. $400,000

649 Big Oak Road, Pitcher John K; Pitcher Paula, Diamond Francis T; Diamond Theresa; 6/25/2019. $299,000

615 Sherman Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal Natioan Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esqs Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Capobianchi Angela L; Winans Kevin C; 6/27/2019. $227,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

1083 Dragston Road, Vazquez Jackeline; Vazquez Pedro J, Garrison David L Jr; 6/4/2019. $35,000

293 Cove Road, Mccarroll William H, Kallop Frank B; Kallop Kelly A; 6/4/2019. $65,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

59 Beach Ave &C, Wildlife Preserves Inc, New Jersey State Dept Of Env Prot; 6/4/2019. $225,000

926 E Commerce St, Brown Guy; Nice Guy Real Estate Firm Llc, Garcia-Roman Rosalinda; 6/14/2019. $11,900

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

42 Peach Tree Lane, Gramp Carol A; Gramp Jonathan P, Bontempo Anthony; 6/3/2019. $210,000

83 Westwood Ave, Clark Staci A; Rauner Staci A Fka, Davis Dorothy Lynne; Davis Stephen Tyler; 6/4/2019. $150,000

84 Loatman Road, Martino Stanley N, Zirkle Douglas; Zirkle Judith; 6/5/2019. $110,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

98 Main St, Creamer Donald, Ardrey Michael L; 6/20/2019. $25,000

10 Hall Road, Platt Steven G; Platt Wendy, Platt Steven G; 6/25/2019. $64,328

288 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Road, Rmac Tr; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank National Assoc Trust By Trust By Atty, Jupin Bruce; Salas Dawn; 6/21/2019. $118,000

MILLVILLE

715 Buck St, 715 Buck Street Llc; Kelly Dwight, Beltre Wendy R; 5/10/2019. $39,750

214 Southeast Lake Shore Drive, Pfizenmayer Melanie, Mcdermott John; 5/13/2019. $113,000

335 Briar Drive, Harris Donovan A, Martino Real Estate Llc; 5/13/2019. $185,000

148 S 2nd St, Pierce Franceleen, Lxr Nj 1 Llc; 5/13/2019. $47,500

111 N 11th St, Blb By Agent; Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Gould Shayla; Moore Victor; 5/13/2019. $72,000

713 Glenside Road, Hawryluk Ashley Nicole Fka; Trovarelli Ashley Nicole; Trovarelli Eric Kenneth, Velez Edwin; Velez Merari J; 5/13/2019. $249,000

427 N 2nd St, Troche Fidel Adm; Troche Lizett Est By Adm, Chen Chung C; 5/13/2019. $11,000

901 E Oak St, Shaffer Curtis L II Adm; Shaffer Curtis L Sr Est By Adm; Shaffer Thelma A Est, Mcquade Jennifer G; 5/13/2019. $89,900

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

218 Willis Road, Jackson Donna; Jackson Richard, Kenny Ann Testamentary Trust By Trust; Kenny Russell G II; Kenny Russell G III Tr; 6/19/2019. $250,000

VINELAND

319 W Landis Ave, 309 W Landis Ave Llc; Masters Commission International Network Inc; Sullivan Derrek, Gephen Holdings Llc; 5/29/2019. $350,000

850 Holmes Ave, Desiere Daryl; Desiere Stacy, Webber Jacquelyn V; Webber James A Jr; 5/31/2019. $246,500

425 Reviam Court, Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty, Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc; 5/31/2019. $110,000

2905 Maple Ave, Bank Of New York Fka; Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Cwabs Inc &C By Trust By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Gazzara Lynda Lee; 5/31/2019. $30,250

1304 Livia Lane, Borrero Nehemias Atty; Keenan-Zavis Kelly L By Atty; Zavis Joseph J By Atty, Brenner Jeffrey; 6/4/2019. $205,000

3255 N East Blvd, Fineman Scott; Smith Arlene, Flanegan Kaitlin; Watson Carmelo J; 6/4/2019. $140,000

2498 Coronado Drive, Dargoltz George F; Dargoltz Lydia, Hunter Alexander III; Hunter Jane; 6/4/2019. $305,000

690 S Brewster Road, 690 South Brewster Road Llc, Sanjeev Holdings Llc; 6/4/2019. $1,200,000

24 Howard St, Martinelli David D, Reyes Maria; 6/4/2019. $179,900

724 E Oxford St, Jemlight Llc, Eghre Investments Llc; 6/4/2019. $46,000

95 Redcrest St, Campana Mary Ann, Cills Nicole S; Hilliard Robert W Jr; 6/4/2019. $167,000

2047 Vine Road, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Wendling Mark J; 6/4/2019. $144,000

1227 Rogers Ave, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal Naitonal Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Esq By Atty, Jay-Kat Investments Llc; 6/4/2019. $28,000

1848 & 1862 W Garden Road, Chenman Alan H Living H Trust &C By Trust; Chenman Alan H Trust; Chenman Rita Living Tr; Chenman Rita Trust Est; Chenman Siegmund Trust Est, Lark Properties; 6/4/2019. $325,000

67 E Oak Road, Jay Ambe Mata Llc; Patel Piyushkumar; Patel Tushar; Patel Vijay, Shree Brahmi Llc; 6/4/2019. $500,000

Southern Ocean County

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1207 Laurel Blvd, 4/2019. $101,000

1611 Fanwood Road, 4/2019. $166,923

2 Hollywood Blvd Unit 3, 4/2019. $78,000

729 Oxford Road, 4/2019. $270,000

215 Donald St, 4/2019. $385,000

314 Predmore Ave, 4/2019. $140,000

757 Windsor St, 4/2019. $180,000

1401 Island View Drive, 4/2019. $290,000

402 Nantucket Road, 4/2019. $98,500

539 Brentwood Road, 4/2019. $295,500

707 Pine St, 4/2019. $265,000

Wickford Lane, 4/2019. $220,000

1113 E Hickory Dr, 4/2019. $400,000

1615 Lakeside Drive South, 4/2019. $187,500

1816 Deerhead Lake Dr, 4/2019. $125,000

234 Juniper Lane, 4/2019. $120,000

339 Enterprise Dr, 4/2019. $150,000

108 Clairmore Ave, 4/2019. $242,900

1615 Sommerell Ave, 4/2019. $246,000

239 Ambermist Way, 4/2019. $451,508

514 Beach Blvd, 4/2019. $109,999

Vacant land fronting Capshaw Road, 4/2019. $11,000

1103 Albatross Court, 4/2019. $275,000

208 Hemlock Drive, 4/2019. $255,000

507 Beach Blvd, 4/2019. $253,000

101 Sheffield Drive, 4/2019. $165,000

3 Marque St, 4/2019. $406,364

704 Old Shore Road, 4/2019. $202,500

871 Sunrise Blvd, 4/2019. $600,000

1520 Whitcomb Road, 4/2019. $163,500

1909 Hillwood Road, 4/2019. $263,000

332 Enterprise Drive, 4/2019. $138,000

411 Pleasantville Court, 4/2019. $330,000

658 Deerhead Lake Dr, 4/2019. $120,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

22 Hillcrest Lane, 4/2019. $275,000

107 National Union Blvd, 4/2019. $36,300

219 Yorktowne Drive, 4/2019. $65,000

312 Country Club Blvd, 4/2019. $162,500

222 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2019. $83,000

25 Cranbury Lake Drive, 4/2019. $242,200

401 Kadlubeck Way, 4/2019. $119,379

424 Twin Lakes Blvd, 4/2019. $225,000

6 Lake Michigan Drive, 4/2019. $263,000

45 Gimball Road, 4/2019. $325,000

716 & 726 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

722 & 718 Pine Valley Court, 4/2019. $161,000

