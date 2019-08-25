Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
BRIGANTINE
161 40th St So, Thorburn Peter Kennedy Brian; 04/25/19. $186,000
229 34th St So Unit A, Toto Charles M Storck Ilene P; 04/26/19. $228,000
700 Lafayette Blvd, Rodriguez Lorraine Tomassi Jude; 04/26/19. $263,000
708 Bobby Jones Road, Riffert Skowronski Debra A/Exrx Sarno Vincent; 04/26/19. $237,500
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Dolchin Jerry H/Exr Wakil Khan Somia; 04/26/19. $80,000
125 44th St So, Dubois Robert/Exr Anastasia Brian; 04/26/19. $300,000
4112 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Yearsley Reginald C II Meduri Anthony; 04/29/19. $867,500
204 Vernon Place, Langin Thomas H Barnes Christopher; 04/30/19. $240,000
906 Bayshore Ave, Siegmann William J III Barretta Lawrence A; 04/30/19. $295,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
523 Eighth St, Atlantic Coast Inv Llc Losasso Kelly A; 04/22/19. $210,000
751 Weymouth Road and Eighth St, Pikus Susan E Adams Lauren C; 04/29/19. $255,000
161 Greenbriar Ave, US Bank Na Ak Property Mgmt Llc; 04/29/19. $77,500
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
7097 English Creek Ave, Heller Kathy E Rothenhofer Fred G; 04/25/19. $185,000
101 Birch Ave, Prior Caroline Y Beadle Korissa; 04/26/19. $211,850
63 Burnside Drive, Brown Rosemary Grande John A; 04/26/19. $207,900
232 London Court, Juliano Regina Marie Wood Dog Llc; 04/29/19. $97,000
157 Bevis Mill Road, Police And Fire Fed Cr Un Botta Morales Christine; 04/29/19. $52,000
8 Orchard Road, Quigley Lucille Shumski Michael; 04/30/19. $220,000
104 Jasmine Road, Lakeview Loan Serv Llc Barrera Marlene; 04/30/19. $174,120
1415 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Shaak Jessica Leigh; 04/30/19. $95,550
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
129 Colonial Court, Forfa Robert J J&M Property Solutions Ll; 04/23/19. $73,000
309 A S Nectar Ave, US Bank Na Little Michael A Jr; 04/23/19. $170,000
21 Liberty Court, Fenwick Holdings Llc J&M Property Solutions Ll; 04/23/19. $66,000
104 Dover Court, Smith Gertrude M Margolis Pearl S; 04/23/19. $165,000
415 Holly Ave, Baldwin Brian Snyder Charles; 04/23/19. $258,000
115 Liberty Court, Pardo Rocco Naylor Nicole; 04/24/19. $65,000
404 Aloe St, Franmar Holding Corp Franmar Properties Of Nj L; 04/25/19. $300,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
707 Camelback Court, Venezia Irina Cef Properties Llc; 04/22/19. $79,995
6885 Harding Highway, Mtglq Investors Lp Voegtlin Ian; 04/23/19. $187,000
207 Vail Court, New Jersey Housing And Mtg Fin Agcy Sahin Haluk; 04/24/19. $67,000
7323 Black Horse Pike, Selene Finance Lp Olivo Victoria A; 04/24/19. $89,900
2721 Canyon Court, Allen Jody Cotler Jake; 04/25/19. $92,900
Railroad Ave, Rear Quinones Hector L Sr Ramirez Nova Hector; 04/25/19. $20,000
2305 Primrose Court, Cruz Joshua Martinez Miguel Angel; 04/25/19. $72,500
115 Route 50, Bank Of America Na Earth Angels For Dementia; 04/26/19. $126,000
7417 Third Ave, Cr 2018 Llc Mock George; 04/29/19. $18,200
HAMMONTON
135 S Monroe Ave, Christiana Trust Timothy Tonczyczyn Llc; 04/26/19. $65,000
755 S White Horse Pike, Colasurdo Rocco F Person First Nj Llc; 04/29/19. $900,000
MARGATE
9500-06 Amherst Ave Unit 3b, Alvarez Alejandro Sharkey Patrick Jr; 04/23/19. $125,000
19 N Clarendon Ave, Tanker Marcy B Garber Lori A; 04/24/19. $505,000
48 Seaside Court, Jones Denise Schaaf Barbara J; 04/24/19. $480,000
10 S Adams Ave, 300 Shah Amit V Ellis Frank; 04/29/19. $205,000
9 N Pembroke Ave, Fuchs Abraham/Tr Cheifetz Stephen N; 04/30/19. $927,500
33 N Clermont Ave, Jacoby Steven D Dubin Lane; 04/30/19. $780,000
9300 Atlantic Ave Unit 106, Segal Larry Carfagno Philip J; 04/30/19. $141,000
NORTHFIELD
119 Fairway Ave, Price Property Inv Llc Leeds Edward; 04/24/19. $112,500
311 New Road, Ultraviolet Llc Voltidis Theodore; 04/24/19. $219,900
PLEASANTVILLE
723 W Adams Ave, Njhr 5 Llc Tarie Properties Llc; 04/25/19. $100,000
2 Stuart Place, Bobb Marvin S/Admr Grossi Daniela; 04/26/19. $117,400
225 W Leeds Ave Unit 59, Mtglq Investors Lp Batista Richard; 04/26/19. $44,900
VENTNOR
4800 Boardwalk Unit 1809, Robbins Sharon/Tr Foster David Alan; 04/18/19. $245,500
11 S Wyoming Ave, 11 S Wyoming Ave Llc Walkow Alan; 04/22/19. $610,000
821 N Victoria Ave, 1st Choice Prop Maintenance Inc Pospisil Adam; 04/22/19. $269,900
3 S Martindale Ave, Lipshutz David B/Exr Murphy Christopher Michael; 04/23/19. $395,000
207 N Princeton Ave, Nagasuru Dayal P Hans Sadler Jesse; 04/24/19. $360,000
Cape May County
AVALON
259 20th St, Cloud Ronald Mc Grath Charles F; 4/2019. $720,000
238 25th St, Mc Caffrey Raymond J Huber David C; 4/2019. $1,060,000
76 W 19th St, Avalon Properties LLC Thomas J Welsh Jr Irr Trust; 4/2019. $1,540,000
516 42nd St, Ellis Wesley C Ellis Stanley M; 4/2019. $1,700,000
2689 Avalon Ave, Welsh Thomas J Jr Rufo Anthony; 4/2019. $3,300,000
4814 Fifth Ave, Naylor Matthew Mirra Raymond; 4/2019. $5,550,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
301 E S Station Ave Un 101, Arno Anthony Mayo Joseph N Jr; 4/2019. $384,000
9901 Seapointe Blvd, Fln Realty Co LLC Lizzo Nicholas; 4/2019. $413,000
557 Nummytown Road,Mogavero Cristine M Dillon Joseph Edward; 4/2019. $480,000
Shawcrest Road Boat Slip, Pepiak Jeffrey C Dolente Joseph; 4/2019. $12,500
5100 Shawcrest Road, Belinsky Orin Perna William J Jr; $13,000
50 Desoto Ave, Nagy Kenneth Douglass Ryan J; 4/2019. $64,000
241 E Hudson Ave, Gutierrez Cynthia E Johnson Charles G; $69,900
302 E Drumbed Road, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR5 LLC; 4/2019. $98,000
65 E Hudson Ave, Keller John E Myers Shawn; 4/2019. $126,000
221 Shadeland Ave, Courchain Thomas E Mc Cabe Eileen; 4/2019. $170,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
23 Lafayette Ave, Gate Enterprises LLC I & G Building LLC; 4/2019. $32,000
201 Davis Road, Hedley William J Andre Properties LLC; 4/2019. $47,000
27 Swainton Goshen Road, Wilm Sav Fnd Scty Fsb King Thomas; 4/2019. $134,900
5 King Ave, Garcia-Reyes Heriberto Allen Jennifer A; 4/2019. $137,000
Lot 8 Block 163.07, Valiante Nicholas A Polizze Nicholas Michael; 4/2019. $335,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
112 E 8th Ave, Doonan Patrick Lloyd Thomas E; 4/2019. $365,000
434 E 19th Ave, Corwonski Steve Little Kevin; 4/2019. $450,000
415 E 23rd Ave #100, Correnti Dorothy A Delpidio Samuel V; 4/2019. $492,000
2100 Central Ave, Dietz James Malik George L; 4/2019. $690,000
509-511 19th Ave Un 511, White Sand II LLC Gattone Michael T; 4/2019. $800,000
2510 Atlantic Ave Un 108, Cr 2018 LLC Sztubinski Steven J; 4/2019. $65,000
130B Allen Drive, Mc Closkey Timothy Knorr Harry Tl 4/2019. $100,000
OCEAN CITY
715 First St, Trimble Daniel L Deussing Evan M; 4/2019. $397,500
600B Whelk Drive, Ridge Kathleen C Kozak Rachel; 4/2019. $415,000
437 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Graham Roger W Shoyer Frederick J III; 4/2019. $455,000
1137 West Ave Un C, Von Buchwald C Diane Exr Watson Jason; 4/2019. $460,000
46 Waterway Road, Murray Lynne Geiger Partridge Leigh Geiger; 4/2019. $467,500
1444-46 West Ave Un 1446, Zielinski Jeffrey Jablonski Jennifer L; 4/2019. $525,000
77 W 16th St, Magras Duane A Clevenger Wyatt; 4/2019. $565,000
322 Boardwalk Un 203, Petitti Joseph J Reich Abraham C; 4/2019. $590,000
2804 Bay Ave, Pangoras William Wetzel Kimberly S; 4/2019. $599,000
849 Pennlyn Place, Burke Michael Brian Keough Larry; 4/2019. $670,000
409-411 19th St Un B, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Benson Joshua; 4/2019. $790,000
5537 Central Ave, Burns Kerry M Weller Robert H; 4/2019. $1,100,000
5539 Central Ave, Ratigan Brendan &C Weller Robert H; 4/2019. $1,120,000
704-06 Bay Ave, US Bank Trust Na Trust Szapor Robert; 4/2019. $207,500
SEA ISLE CITY
211 90th St, Simpson Robert J Schwartz Bryan; 4/2019. $755,000
28 46th St, Norris John J Sskt L P; 4/2019. $790,000
230 81st St North, Burns Charles F III Greene Thomas E; 4/2019. $905,000
14 76th St, Carlin David J Shuttleworth David; 4/2019. $920,000
STONE HARBOR
317 83rd St Un 12, Rhodes David Margolis Victor C; 3/2019. $520,000
305 109th St, Kapadia Homi D Scanlon James R; 3/2019. $790,000
12010 Third Ave, Lp12010 LLC Harbaugh Cottages LLC; 3/2019. $1,930,000
Lot 58 Block 89.02, Stone Harbor Womsley Jennye H Pngco LLC; 4/2019. $2,400,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
268 Ibis Lane, Biddle Michael K Daiello William J; 4/2019. $94,900
211 S Old Tuckahoe Road, Whilden Dorothy Lynn Boyer Merina; 4/2019. $215,000
206 US Route 9 South, Nine & Stagecoach LLC G2 Ventures LLC; 4/2019. $250,000
730 Route US 9 North, Barrett Frances Mc Gettigan Schneller William P; 4/2019. $280,000
800 Route 50, Ionno Jessica Hazelton Kathleen; 4/2019. $312,500
3 Staples Court, Wetzel Richard Baldwin Brian; 4/2019. $424,000
WEST CAPE MAY
106-108 Sunset Blvd, Tjo Family Lp Trdg 106 Sunset Blvd LLC; 4/2019. $900,000
WILDWOOD
126-128 E Maple Ave, Bascou William Altobelli Louis H Jr; 4/2019. $200,000
401 E Wildwood Ave, Day Barry 401 East LLC; 4/2019. $250,000
229 E Cresse Ave Un 101, Gallagher Eugene J Jr Butz Robin; 4/2019. $300,000
5212 Atlantic Ave, Smith Brian T Rossi John Paul; 4/2019. $312,500
310 E Magnolia Ave, Landin Javier Layton Robert G; 4/2019. $320,000
WILDWOOD CREST
123 W Palm Road, Mc Closkey Joseph E III Exr Keen Const Gr LLC; 3/2019. $335,000
Lot 18.01 Block 136, Pearson Thomas Exr&C Lorkim Inc; 3/2019. $375,000
Lot 4 C0406 Block 46.03, Batchelor James C Sr Kane Michael; 3/2019. $420,000
5501 Pacific Ave, O’Connell Mary Gericke Michael J; 3/2019. $375,000
707 E Palm Ave Un 107, Singer Mark D Picciano Joseph; 3/2019. $437,500
205 E Preston Ave, Formento Alexander Burress Linda M; 3/2019. $675,000
422 E Atlanta Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Ptnr Gonzalez Wilson; 3/2019. $875,000
122 E Preston LLC Keen Const Grp LLC; 3/2019. 124 E Preston Ave, $225,000
122 E Preston LLC Keen Const Grp LLC; 3/2019. 122 E Preston Ave, $225,000
Lot 14 Block 150, Novella Sharon R Exr & C Dh Enterprises LLC; 3/2019. $356,830
207 E Jefferson Ave, De Prince Dominic Sweeney James E; 3/2019. $375,000
407 E Palm Road, Brudny James J Jr Mc Carthy Charles A; 3/2019. $445,000
7701 Atlantic Ave Un 105, Schweighardt James Foley John J; 3/2019. $529,500
Cumberland County
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
81 Northville Road, Seabrook James M; Seabrook Joanne C, Dubois Farm Properties Llc; 3/22/2019. $352,000
VINELAND
545 Timber Brook Drive, Rodriguez Claribel; Rodriguez Richard, Rhein Michele S; Swift Dean C Jr, 3/21/2019. $195,000
1947 Pheasant Run Road, Osicky Robert C Est; Osicky Sara J, Lopez Candise M; Lopez Christobal, 3/21/2019. $130,000
1615 Neptune Terrace, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Lmc Rentals Llc, 3/21/2019. $65,000
1821 Almond Road, Exr Llc, T-Ray Investments Llc, 3/22/2019. $67,000
1011 Mercury Way, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Vanauken Keith, 3/22/2019. $58,000
886 Tanglewood Lane, Asset Backed Securities Corp &C By Trust By Atty; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Aliano Brothers Land Management, 3/22/2019. $115,333
2102 E Oak Road Unit 13, Njhr 4 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Sease Stephanie, 3/22/2019. $155,000
2102 E Oak Road Unit E6, Landmark Development No 2 Llc; Senseman Karl, Borelli John III; 3/25/2019. $155,000
1875 E Elmer Road, Green Carol M Est; Green Robert A; Green Sharon L, Dauito Rachel C; 3/25/2019. $170,000
2871 S Main Road, 2871 Southmain Llc; Jones Barbara; Jones Patrick K Ind Trust; Jones Patrick K Revocable Living Trust By Trust, Brosh Associates Llc; 3/25/2019. $100,000
4222 Lake Road, White & Blue Llc, Pietrafitta Julia; 3/25/2019. $150,000
3906 N Delsea Drive, Reynolds Gary, Coulter Henry P; Coulter Lisa A; 3/25/2019. $109,000
1461 Columbia Ave, Brooks Patricia Ann Exec; Brooks Robert S Est By Exec, Brooks Kimberly L; 3/25/2019. $235,000
1964 E Oak Road Unit H1, Vendor Resource Management; Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Bisbai Yvonne; Botros Mary; Bridges Glenn, 3/26/2019. $66,200
2524 Brookfield St, Diorio Jennifer Lilla; Diorio Michael A, Nelson Larry K, 3/26/2019. $215,000
718 W Crescent Drive, Daplyn Linda D Exec; Jones Sandra Aka Exec; Legore Norman C Est By Exec; Legore Sandra Aka Exec, Wozunk Roberta R, 3/26/2019. $182,000
575 Bradford Drive, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Lopez Fidel A, 3/26/2019. $102,000
1375 W Walnut Road, Chambers Larry A Atty; Queens Park Oval Asset Holding Trust By Atty, Asset Mgt Llc, 3/26/2019. $41,500
343 W Montrose Street, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Aquino-Contreras Oscar, 3/26/2019. $32,000
122 Strawberry Ave, Napoli Joseph; Napoli Judith Aka; Napoli Judy Aka, Genzlinger Krista M; Genzlinger Richard, 3/27/2019. $210,000
2185 S East Blvd, Arnes Donna L, Warfle Kelsey; Warfle Sophia, 3/27/2019. $145,001
2399 Venezia Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc, Mazzola Alex, 3/27/2019. $200,000
770 Difalco Ave, Gaskins Arlenda, Oquendo Arelis; Oquendo Dampsy, 3/27/2019. $150,000
4569 Noel Drive, Kumar Prant; Kumar Prince; Siyona Rei Llc, Durham Sara E, 3/27/2019. $170,000
1433 Venezia Ave, Sc & Bg Properties Llc, Pierce Courtney; Pierce Nicholas, 3/27/2019. $240,000
112 W Summit St, Husted Michelle; Simonini Larry J Jr; Simonini Theresa, Koerkel Michael P; 3/27/2019. $159,900
914 E Walnut Road, Hernandez Ismael Medina, Badillo Carlos, 3/27/2019. $119,900
23 Arcadia Place, Guaracini Joseph, Guaracini Frank Jr; Marandino Joan, 3/27/2019. $117,000
Highland Pines At Vineland Llc, I & H Builder, 3/27/2019. $560,000
820 W Arbor Ave, Scull Judith A; Scull Roger R, Ss Jersey Acquisitions Llc, 3/28/2019. $168,500
106 Bortle Ave, Citimortgage Inc, Scarpa Robert Vincent, 3/28/2019. $47,944
745 Amber Lane, Gladfelter Ted A, Marshall Jerod Louis, 3/29/2019. $247,000
2419 E Landis Ave, Parrish Enterprises Llc, Gordon Dexter; Gordon Julie, 3/29/2019. $286,800
1603 Fairmount Ave, Gordon Dexter L; Gordon Julie A, Pope Fernell J; Pope Karla J; 3/29/2019. $299,900
1605 Woodlawn Ave, Pope Fernell J; Pope Karla J, Marrero Carlos, 3/30/2019. $156,000
Southern Ocean County
LACEY TOWNSHIP
406 Carr St, 2/2019. $310,000
420 Conifer Drive, 2/2019. $260,000
930 Devon St, 2/2019. $205,000
1131 Skiffway Drive, 2/2019. $275,000
434 Forrest Ave, 2/2019. $158,550
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
201 Lakewood Court, 2/2019. $102,090
23 Plantation Drive, 2/2019. $265,000
28 Lake Huron Drive, 2/2019. $263,000
4 Silver Lake Court, 2/2019. $95,000
874 Radio Road, 2/2019. $68,000
237 Habortown Blvd, 2/2019. $50,500
11 Penny Lane, 2/2019. $226,000
24 Deer Run Road, 2/2019. $250,000
415 Lexington Drive, 2/2019. $189,000
7 Hannah Place, 2/2019. $260,000
185 Country Club Blvd, 2/2019. $155,000
205 Lake Wood Court, 2/2019. $129,000
224 Mohican Lane, 2/2019. $115,000
311 Concord Court, 2/2019. $133,333
32 Deer Run Road, 2/2019. $259,900
8 Woodduck Drive, 2/2019. $305,000
28 Hunter Drive, 2/2019. $270,000
32-34 N Indian Valley Court, 2/2019. $161,500
328 Twin Lakes Blvd, 2/2019. $100,000
205 Holly Lake Drive, 2/2019. $349,900
404 Hancock Drive, 2/2019. $90,000
10 Driftwood Drive, 2/2019. $49,000
25 Hillcrest Lane, 2/2019. $51,000
367 Center Street, 2/2019. $70,000
158 West Holly Lane, 2/2019. $219,000
116 Lakewood Court, 2/2019. $38,500
528 Kadlubeck Way, 2/2019. $115,000
219 Lantern Place, 2/2019. $74,000
118 E Mullica Road, 2/2019. $104,895
96 St. Andrews Drive, 2/2019. $205,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
334 Harbourtown Blvd, 2/2019. $119,175
