Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

BRIGANTINE

161 40th St So, Thorburn Peter Kennedy Brian; 04/25/19. $186,000

229 34th St So Unit A, Toto Charles M Storck Ilene P; 04/26/19. $228,000

700 Lafayette Blvd, Rodriguez Lorraine Tomassi Jude; 04/26/19. $263,000

708 Bobby Jones Road, Riffert Skowronski Debra A/Exrx Sarno Vincent; 04/26/19. $237,500

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Dolchin Jerry H/Exr Wakil Khan Somia; 04/26/19. $80,000

125 44th St So, Dubois Robert/Exr Anastasia Brian; 04/26/19. $300,000

4112 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Yearsley Reginald C II Meduri Anthony; 04/29/19. $867,500

204 Vernon Place, Langin Thomas H Barnes Christopher; 04/30/19. $240,000

906 Bayshore Ave, Siegmann William J III Barretta Lawrence A; 04/30/19. $295,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

523 Eighth St, Atlantic Coast Inv Llc Losasso Kelly A; 04/22/19. $210,000

751 Weymouth Road and Eighth St, Pikus Susan E Adams Lauren C; 04/29/19. $255,000

161 Greenbriar Ave, US Bank Na Ak Property Mgmt Llc; 04/29/19. $77,500

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

7097 English Creek Ave, Heller Kathy E Rothenhofer Fred G; 04/25/19. $185,000

101 Birch Ave, Prior Caroline Y Beadle Korissa; 04/26/19. $211,850

63 Burnside Drive, Brown Rosemary Grande John A; 04/26/19. $207,900

232 London Court, Juliano Regina Marie Wood Dog Llc; 04/29/19. $97,000

157 Bevis Mill Road, Police And Fire Fed Cr Un Botta Morales Christine; 04/29/19. $52,000

8 Orchard Road, Quigley Lucille Shumski Michael; 04/30/19. $220,000

104 Jasmine Road, Lakeview Loan Serv Llc Barrera Marlene; 04/30/19. $174,120

1415 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Shaak Jessica Leigh; 04/30/19. $95,550

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

129 Colonial Court, Forfa Robert J J&M Property Solutions Ll; 04/23/19. $73,000

309 A S Nectar Ave, US Bank Na Little Michael A Jr; 04/23/19. $170,000

21 Liberty Court, Fenwick Holdings Llc J&M Property Solutions Ll; 04/23/19. $66,000

104 Dover Court, Smith Gertrude M Margolis Pearl S; 04/23/19. $165,000

415 Holly Ave, Baldwin Brian Snyder Charles; 04/23/19. $258,000

115 Liberty Court, Pardo Rocco Naylor Nicole; 04/24/19. $65,000

404 Aloe St, Franmar Holding Corp Franmar Properties Of Nj L; 04/25/19. $300,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

707 Camelback Court, Venezia Irina Cef Properties Llc; 04/22/19. $79,995

6885 Harding Highway, Mtglq Investors Lp Voegtlin Ian; 04/23/19. $187,000

207 Vail Court, New Jersey Housing And Mtg Fin Agcy Sahin Haluk; 04/24/19. $67,000

7323 Black Horse Pike, Selene Finance Lp Olivo Victoria A; 04/24/19. $89,900

2721 Canyon Court, Allen Jody Cotler Jake; 04/25/19. $92,900

Railroad Ave, Rear Quinones Hector L Sr Ramirez Nova Hector; 04/25/19. $20,000

2305 Primrose Court, Cruz Joshua Martinez Miguel Angel; 04/25/19. $72,500

115 Route 50, Bank Of America Na Earth Angels For Dementia; 04/26/19. $126,000

7417 Third Ave, Cr 2018 Llc Mock George; 04/29/19. $18,200

HAMMONTON

135 S Monroe Ave, Christiana Trust Timothy Tonczyczyn Llc; 04/26/19. $65,000

755 S White Horse Pike, Colasurdo Rocco F Person First Nj Llc; 04/29/19. $900,000

MARGATE

9500-06 Amherst Ave Unit 3b, Alvarez Alejandro Sharkey Patrick Jr; 04/23/19. $125,000

19 N Clarendon Ave, Tanker Marcy B Garber Lori A; 04/24/19. $505,000

48 Seaside Court, Jones Denise Schaaf Barbara J; 04/24/19. $480,000

10 S Adams Ave, 300 Shah Amit V Ellis Frank; 04/29/19. $205,000

9 N Pembroke Ave, Fuchs Abraham/Tr Cheifetz Stephen N; 04/30/19. $927,500

33 N Clermont Ave, Jacoby Steven D Dubin Lane; 04/30/19. $780,000

9300 Atlantic Ave Unit 106, Segal Larry Carfagno Philip J; 04/30/19. $141,000

NORTHFIELD

119 Fairway Ave, Price Property Inv Llc Leeds Edward; 04/24/19. $112,500

311 New Road, Ultraviolet Llc Voltidis Theodore; 04/24/19. $219,900

PLEASANTVILLE

723 W Adams Ave, Njhr 5 Llc Tarie Properties Llc; 04/25/19. $100,000

2 Stuart Place, Bobb Marvin S/Admr Grossi Daniela; 04/26/19. $117,400

225 W Leeds Ave Unit 59, Mtglq Investors Lp Batista Richard; 04/26/19. $44,900

VENTNOR

4800 Boardwalk Unit 1809, Robbins Sharon/Tr Foster David Alan; 04/18/19. $245,500

11 S Wyoming Ave, 11 S Wyoming Ave Llc Walkow Alan; 04/22/19. $610,000

821 N Victoria Ave, 1st Choice Prop Maintenance Inc Pospisil Adam; 04/22/19. $269,900

3 S Martindale Ave, Lipshutz David B/Exr Murphy Christopher Michael; 04/23/19. $395,000

207 N Princeton Ave, Nagasuru Dayal P Hans Sadler Jesse; 04/24/19. $360,000

Cape May County

AVALON

259 20th St, Cloud Ronald Mc Grath Charles F; 4/2019. $720,000

238 25th St, Mc Caffrey Raymond J Huber David C; 4/2019. $1,060,000

76 W 19th St, Avalon Properties LLC Thomas J Welsh Jr Irr Trust; 4/2019. $1,540,000

516 42nd St, Ellis Wesley C Ellis Stanley M; 4/2019. $1,700,000

2689 Avalon Ave, Welsh Thomas J Jr Rufo Anthony; 4/2019. $3,300,000

4814 Fifth Ave, Naylor Matthew Mirra Raymond; 4/2019. $5,550,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

301 E S Station Ave Un 101, Arno Anthony Mayo Joseph N Jr; 4/2019. $384,000

9901 Seapointe Blvd, Fln Realty Co LLC Lizzo Nicholas; 4/2019. $413,000

557 Nummytown Road,Mogavero Cristine M Dillon Joseph Edward; 4/2019. $480,000

Shawcrest Road Boat Slip, Pepiak Jeffrey C Dolente Joseph; 4/2019. $12,500

5100 Shawcrest Road, Belinsky Orin Perna William J Jr; $13,000

50 Desoto Ave, Nagy Kenneth Douglass Ryan J; 4/2019. $64,000

241 E Hudson Ave, Gutierrez Cynthia E Johnson Charles G; $69,900

302 E Drumbed Road, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR5 LLC; 4/2019. $98,000

65 E Hudson Ave, Keller John E Myers Shawn; 4/2019. $126,000

221 Shadeland Ave, Courchain Thomas E Mc Cabe Eileen; 4/2019. $170,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

23 Lafayette Ave, Gate Enterprises LLC I & G Building LLC; 4/2019. $32,000

201 Davis Road, Hedley William J Andre Properties LLC; 4/2019. $47,000

27 Swainton Goshen Road, Wilm Sav Fnd Scty Fsb King Thomas; 4/2019. $134,900

5 King Ave, Garcia-Reyes Heriberto Allen Jennifer A; 4/2019. $137,000

Lot 8 Block 163.07, Valiante Nicholas A Polizze Nicholas Michael; 4/2019. $335,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

112 E 8th Ave, Doonan Patrick Lloyd Thomas E; 4/2019. $365,000

434 E 19th Ave, Corwonski Steve Little Kevin; 4/2019. $450,000

415 E 23rd Ave #100, Correnti Dorothy A Delpidio Samuel V; 4/2019. $492,000

2100 Central Ave, Dietz James Malik George L; 4/2019. $690,000

509-511 19th Ave Un 511, White Sand II LLC Gattone Michael T; 4/2019. $800,000

2510 Atlantic Ave Un 108, Cr 2018 LLC Sztubinski Steven J; 4/2019. $65,000

130B Allen Drive, Mc Closkey Timothy Knorr Harry Tl 4/2019. $100,000

OCEAN CITY

715 First St, Trimble Daniel L Deussing Evan M; 4/2019. $397,500

600B Whelk Drive, Ridge Kathleen C Kozak Rachel; 4/2019. $415,000

437 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Graham Roger W Shoyer Frederick J III; 4/2019. $455,000

1137 West Ave Un C, Von Buchwald C Diane Exr Watson Jason; 4/2019. $460,000

46 Waterway Road, Murray Lynne Geiger Partridge Leigh Geiger; 4/2019. $467,500

1444-46 West Ave Un 1446, Zielinski Jeffrey Jablonski Jennifer L; 4/2019. $525,000

77 W 16th St, Magras Duane A Clevenger Wyatt; 4/2019. $565,000

322 Boardwalk Un 203, Petitti Joseph J Reich Abraham C; 4/2019. $590,000

2804 Bay Ave, Pangoras William Wetzel Kimberly S; 4/2019. $599,000

849 Pennlyn Place, Burke Michael Brian Keough Larry; 4/2019. $670,000

409-411 19th St Un B, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Benson Joshua; 4/2019. $790,000

5537 Central Ave, Burns Kerry M Weller Robert H; 4/2019. $1,100,000

5539 Central Ave, Ratigan Brendan &C Weller Robert H; 4/2019. $1,120,000

704-06 Bay Ave, US Bank Trust Na Trust Szapor Robert; 4/2019. $207,500

SEA ISLE CITY

211 90th St, Simpson Robert J Schwartz Bryan; 4/2019. $755,000

28 46th St, Norris John J Sskt L P; 4/2019. $790,000

230 81st St North, Burns Charles F III Greene Thomas E; 4/2019. $905,000

14 76th St, Carlin David J Shuttleworth David; 4/2019. $920,000

STONE HARBOR

317 83rd St Un 12, Rhodes David Margolis Victor C; 3/2019. $520,000

305 109th St, Kapadia Homi D Scanlon James R; 3/2019. $790,000

12010 Third Ave, Lp12010 LLC Harbaugh Cottages LLC; 3/2019. $1,930,000

Lot 58 Block 89.02, Stone Harbor Womsley Jennye H Pngco LLC; 4/2019. $2,400,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

268 Ibis Lane, Biddle Michael K Daiello William J; 4/2019. $94,900

211 S Old Tuckahoe Road, Whilden Dorothy Lynn Boyer Merina; 4/2019. $215,000

206 US Route 9 South, Nine & Stagecoach LLC G2 Ventures LLC; 4/2019. $250,000

730 Route US 9 North, Barrett Frances Mc Gettigan Schneller William P; 4/2019. $280,000

800 Route 50, Ionno Jessica Hazelton Kathleen; 4/2019. $312,500

3 Staples Court, Wetzel Richard Baldwin Brian; 4/2019. $424,000

WEST CAPE MAY

106-108 Sunset Blvd, Tjo Family Lp Trdg 106 Sunset Blvd LLC; 4/2019. $900,000

WILDWOOD

126-128 E Maple Ave, Bascou William Altobelli Louis H Jr; 4/2019. $200,000

401 E Wildwood Ave, Day Barry 401 East LLC; 4/2019. $250,000

229 E Cresse Ave Un 101, Gallagher Eugene J Jr Butz Robin; 4/2019. $300,000

5212 Atlantic Ave, Smith Brian T Rossi John Paul; 4/2019. $312,500

310 E Magnolia Ave, Landin Javier Layton Robert G; 4/2019. $320,000

WILDWOOD CREST

123 W Palm Road, Mc Closkey Joseph E III Exr Keen Const Gr LLC; 3/2019. $335,000

Lot 18.01 Block 136, Pearson Thomas Exr&C Lorkim Inc; 3/2019. $375,000

Lot 4 C0406 Block 46.03, Batchelor James C Sr Kane Michael; 3/2019. $420,000

5501 Pacific Ave, O’Connell Mary Gericke Michael J; 3/2019. $375,000

707 E Palm Ave Un 107, Singer Mark D Picciano Joseph; 3/2019. $437,500

205 E Preston Ave, Formento Alexander Burress Linda M; 3/2019. $675,000

422 E Atlanta Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Ptnr Gonzalez Wilson; 3/2019. $875,000

122 E Preston LLC Keen Const Grp LLC; 3/2019. 124 E Preston Ave, $225,000

122 E Preston LLC Keen Const Grp LLC; 3/2019. 122 E Preston Ave, $225,000

Lot 14 Block 150, Novella Sharon R Exr & C Dh Enterprises LLC; 3/2019. $356,830

207 E Jefferson Ave, De Prince Dominic Sweeney James E; 3/2019. $375,000

407 E Palm Road, Brudny James J Jr Mc Carthy Charles A; 3/2019. $445,000

7701 Atlantic Ave Un 105, Schweighardt James Foley John J; 3/2019. $529,500

Cumberland County

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

81 Northville Road, Seabrook James M; Seabrook Joanne C, Dubois Farm Properties Llc; 3/22/2019. $352,000

VINELAND

545 Timber Brook Drive, Rodriguez Claribel; Rodriguez Richard, Rhein Michele S; Swift Dean C Jr, 3/21/2019. $195,000

1947 Pheasant Run Road, Osicky Robert C Est; Osicky Sara J, Lopez Candise M; Lopez Christobal, 3/21/2019. $130,000

1615 Neptune Terrace, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Lmc Rentals Llc, 3/21/2019. $65,000

1821 Almond Road, Exr Llc, T-Ray Investments Llc, 3/22/2019. $67,000

1011 Mercury Way, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Vanauken Keith, 3/22/2019. $58,000

886 Tanglewood Lane, Asset Backed Securities Corp &C By Trust By Atty; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Aliano Brothers Land Management, 3/22/2019. $115,333

2102 E Oak Road Unit 13, Njhr 4 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Sease Stephanie, 3/22/2019. $155,000

2102 E Oak Road Unit E6, Landmark Development No 2 Llc; Senseman Karl, Borelli John III; 3/25/2019. $155,000

1875 E Elmer Road, Green Carol M Est; Green Robert A; Green Sharon L, Dauito Rachel C; 3/25/2019. $170,000

2871 S Main Road, 2871 Southmain Llc; Jones Barbara; Jones Patrick K Ind Trust; Jones Patrick K Revocable Living Trust By Trust, Brosh Associates Llc; 3/25/2019. $100,000

4222 Lake Road, White & Blue Llc, Pietrafitta Julia; 3/25/2019. $150,000

3906 N Delsea Drive, Reynolds Gary, Coulter Henry P; Coulter Lisa A; 3/25/2019. $109,000

1461 Columbia Ave, Brooks Patricia Ann Exec; Brooks Robert S Est By Exec, Brooks Kimberly L; 3/25/2019. $235,000

1964 E Oak Road Unit H1, Vendor Resource Management; Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Bisbai Yvonne; Botros Mary; Bridges Glenn, 3/26/2019. $66,200

2524 Brookfield St, Diorio Jennifer Lilla; Diorio Michael A, Nelson Larry K, 3/26/2019. $215,000

718 W Crescent Drive, Daplyn Linda D Exec; Jones Sandra Aka Exec; Legore Norman C Est By Exec; Legore Sandra Aka Exec, Wozunk Roberta R, 3/26/2019. $182,000

575 Bradford Drive, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Lopez Fidel A, 3/26/2019. $102,000

1375 W Walnut Road, Chambers Larry A Atty; Queens Park Oval Asset Holding Trust By Atty, Asset Mgt Llc, 3/26/2019. $41,500

343 W Montrose Street, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Aquino-Contreras Oscar, 3/26/2019. $32,000

122 Strawberry Ave, Napoli Joseph; Napoli Judith Aka; Napoli Judy Aka, Genzlinger Krista M; Genzlinger Richard, 3/27/2019. $210,000

2185 S East Blvd, Arnes Donna L, Warfle Kelsey; Warfle Sophia, 3/27/2019. $145,001

2399 Venezia Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc, Mazzola Alex, 3/27/2019. $200,000

770 Difalco Ave, Gaskins Arlenda, Oquendo Arelis; Oquendo Dampsy, 3/27/2019. $150,000

4569 Noel Drive, Kumar Prant; Kumar Prince; Siyona Rei Llc, Durham Sara E, 3/27/2019. $170,000

1433 Venezia Ave, Sc & Bg Properties Llc, Pierce Courtney; Pierce Nicholas, 3/27/2019. $240,000

112 W Summit St, Husted Michelle; Simonini Larry J Jr; Simonini Theresa, Koerkel Michael P; 3/27/2019. $159,900

914 E Walnut Road, Hernandez Ismael Medina, Badillo Carlos, 3/27/2019. $119,900

23 Arcadia Place, Guaracini Joseph, Guaracini Frank Jr; Marandino Joan, 3/27/2019. $117,000

Highland Pines At Vineland Llc, I & H Builder, 3/27/2019. $560,000

820 W Arbor Ave, Scull Judith A; Scull Roger R, Ss Jersey Acquisitions Llc, 3/28/2019. $168,500

106 Bortle Ave, Citimortgage Inc, Scarpa Robert Vincent, 3/28/2019. $47,944

745 Amber Lane, Gladfelter Ted A, Marshall Jerod Louis, 3/29/2019. $247,000

2419 E Landis Ave, Parrish Enterprises Llc, Gordon Dexter; Gordon Julie, 3/29/2019. $286,800

1603 Fairmount Ave, Gordon Dexter L; Gordon Julie A, Pope Fernell J; Pope Karla J; 3/29/2019. $299,900

1605 Woodlawn Ave, Pope Fernell J; Pope Karla J, Marrero Carlos, 3/30/2019. $156,000

Southern Ocean County

LACEY TOWNSHIP

406 Carr St, 2/2019. $310,000

420 Conifer Drive, 2/2019. $260,000

930 Devon St, 2/2019. $205,000

1131 Skiffway Drive, 2/2019. $275,000

434 Forrest Ave, 2/2019. $158,550

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

201 Lakewood Court, 2/2019. $102,090

23 Plantation Drive, 2/2019. $265,000

28 Lake Huron Drive, 2/2019. $263,000

4 Silver Lake Court, 2/2019. $95,000

874 Radio Road, 2/2019. $68,000

237 Habortown Blvd, 2/2019. $50,500

11 Penny Lane, 2/2019. $226,000

24 Deer Run Road, 2/2019. $250,000

415 Lexington Drive, 2/2019. $189,000

7 Hannah Place, 2/2019. $260,000

185 Country Club Blvd, 2/2019. $155,000

205 Lake Wood Court, 2/2019. $129,000

224 Mohican Lane, 2/2019. $115,000

311 Concord Court, 2/2019. $133,333

32 Deer Run Road, 2/2019. $259,900

8 Woodduck Drive, 2/2019. $305,000

28 Hunter Drive, 2/2019. $270,000

32-34 N Indian Valley Court, 2/2019. $161,500

328 Twin Lakes Blvd, 2/2019. $100,000

205 Holly Lake Drive, 2/2019. $349,900

404 Hancock Drive, 2/2019. $90,000

10 Driftwood Drive, 2/2019. $49,000

25 Hillcrest Lane, 2/2019. $51,000

367 Center Street, 2/2019. $70,000

158 West Holly Lane, 2/2019. $219,000

116 Lakewood Court, 2/2019. $38,500

528 Kadlubeck Way, 2/2019. $115,000

219 Lantern Place, 2/2019. $74,000

118 E Mullica Road, 2/2019. $104,895

96 St. Andrews Drive, 2/2019. $205,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

334 Harbourtown Blvd, 2/2019. $119,175

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments