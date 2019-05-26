Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
2504 Camarota Terrace, Wang Hui Rong Uddin Rafique; 01/28/19. $78,000
1046 N Ohio Ave, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Moaawad Evat; 01/29/19. $21,500
30 N Florida Ave, Investors Bank Addari Lorenzo Jr; 01/29/19. $143,000
14 S Trenton Terrace, Huynh Tan Teach Solais Nj Llc; 01/31/19. $140,000
8 N Providence Ave C2, Andrews Stephen Gavin Gerard M; 01/31/19. $16,500
3714 South Blvd, Whelan Kathleen F Jastrzembski Nicole L; 01/31/19. $309,200
808 Arctic Ave, Sakhai Nedjatollah Showboat Renaissance Llc; 01/31/19. $20,000
BRIGANTINE
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit C3, Baurkot Daniel Nuckols Richard K; 01/14/19. $70,000
349 13th St, Fisher James Hanlon Brian M; 01/15/19. $518,000.
835 Bobby Jones Road, Wittkowski Richard J Buono Russell J; 01/16/19. $170,000
1 Horizon Lane, Schecther Donna A/Tr Krampe Friedhelm A; 01/16/19. $399,500
116 W Brigantine Ave Unit 301, Giordano Joseph Theisen Jeffrey P; 01/17/19. $460,000
4220 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit 2, orosz Joyce C Bowers Carol E; 01/17/19. $257,500
209 Third St So, Gagliardi Stephen J Vacca John C; 01/17/19. $307,500
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
234 Cedar Ave, Bank Of America Na Bracaliello Gary B; 01/15/19. $42,500
1049 Tuckahoe Road, Ames Judith Krokos Mary Jane; 01/16/19. $50,000
120 Fir Ave, Lsf9 Master Participation Tr Petrini Louis Jr; 01/29/19. $40,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
126 Philadelphia Ave, Marcap Realty Llc Jodaz Realty Llc; 01/11/19. $190,000
423 Atlantic Ave, Galletta Carmella Community Home Rentals Ll; 01/15/19. $175,000
115 Washington Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Joshua Group Llc; 01/15/19. $45,000
250 St Louis Ave, Nrz Reo Vi Corp Vilches Roberto; 01/28/19. $54,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
38 Seaview Drive, Golden Scott Seaview Drive Assoc Llc; 01/15/19. $1,000,000
3007 Cottonwood Ave, Id Development Llc G&E Development Llc; 01/15/19. $45,000
107 Trudy Ave, Portnoy Randy Matos Angel; 01/15/19. $165,000
443 Sycamore Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Bird Cory J; 01/15/19. $155,000
23 Balsam Lane, Wright Frank J Martin Jennifer L; 01/15/19. $240,000
6527 Mill Road, Randy Homes Llc Wilkens Kenneth; G 01/15/19. $232,500
302 Fifth Ave, Estrada Julissa Tomlinson William K; 01/15/19. $265,000
13 White Oak Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Weesner David R; 01/15/19. $260,595
73 Allison Place, Warren Kyle D Cantell Katrina K; 01/16/19. $180,000
1 Gardenia Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Zhou Jian Hua; 01/16/19. $245,990
102 Anita Drive, Fannie Mae Mcsorley Kyle P; 01/17/19. $152,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
125 Sussex Place, Varma Ashok Derasmo Robert; 01/09/19. $63,000
157 Patriots Court, Rehman Aneeb Guerrero Batista Aracelis; 01/10/19. $84,900
449 Ridgewood Ave, Schiraldo Carol Barham Michael; 01/10/19. $72,000
686 Country Club Drive, Ragusa Lori Delnero Nicolas; 01/10/19. $260,000
1338 W Central Ave, Hyland Patrick J Nardozza Andrea L; 01/11/19. $147,500
704 Cardinal Way, Maczynski Nachem Irene Herron Michael J; 01/11/19. $135,000
907 W Overbrook Court, Hulsizer Barbara J Pullano Francis C Jr; 01/11/19. $360,000
309 Key Drive, Adr Properties12 Llp Argudo Walter; 01/11/19. $187,000
282 Mattix Run, Prana Judith Debellis Amber; 01/11/19. $115,000
410 Nectar Ave, Jackson Lee P F/Admr Redding Homes Llc; 01/11/19. $67,500
29 S Quail Hill Blvd, Kaefer Lauren A Marmo William Joseph; 01/14/19. $95,000
700 Whalers Cove Court, Chrystal Mall Inc Nagler Jeffrey S Jr; 01/15/19. $169,000
518 Revere Court, Loporto Luigi M Nichols Pamela D; 01/15/19. $155,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
5917 Cedarcroft Drive, Ttk Enterprises Llc George Russell J; 01/24/19. $200,000
1554 Benjamin Franklin Court, Coscia James Sweeney Daniel J; 01/24/19. $124,000
115 Giunta Walk, Ridgway Joanne/Atty Smith Richard W Jr; 01/24/19. $160,000
6305 Phillips Ave, Boland William J Matreshka Llc; 01/25/19. $73,000
99 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Tampe Joseph S; 01/29/19. $236,365
32 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 01/30/19. $72,500
26 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 01/30/19. $69,000
LINWOOD
96 Cheltenham Blvd, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Obrien Kevin; 01/14/19. $400,000
1250 Woode Lynn Blvd, Panetta Anthony Kafkalas Nicholas; 01/17/19. $180,000
308 Frances Ave, Missiras Irene/Atty Reynolds Robert Jr; 01/18/19. $215,000
502 W Barr Ave, Stuchel Charles D Tapp Ian D; 01/28/19. $227,500
LONGPORT
104 S 14th Ave, 104 S 14th St Longport Llc Perna Charles; 01/14/19. $2,100,000
111 So 16th Ave 603, Batoff Jerald Berger Samuel E; 01/18/19. $1,232,500
3 Bay Haven Drive, Bayroon Llc Thorne Stephen A; 01/28/19. $950,000
105 S Essex Ave, George T Wohl Tr Legacy Home Inv Llc; 01/02/19. $950,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
5451 White Horse Pike, Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Tr 2017 2 Osorto Fuentes Roger; 01/23/19. $46,500
2630 Empire Ave, 609 Darmstadt Llc Kurz Marcy L; 01/25/19. $140,000
1400 Sixth Ave, Anmuth Brian C Pham Son; 01/28/19. $15,000
NORTHFIELD
137 E Rosedale Ave, Zenteno Manuela Lamey Holly; 01/22/19. $260,000
1223 Shore Road, Chestman Suzanne Mcdaniels Sean; 01/25/19. $95,000
520 Burton Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Black Mary; 01/25/19. $89,350
2 Golfview Drive, Thomas Michael G Jr Chestman Michael; 01/25/19. $355,000
PLEASANTVILLE
214 Belmont Ave, Homeworks Llc Dumond Joseph; 01/24/19. $135,000
3 N 4th St, Hala Real Estate & Const Llc Moreno Nunez Charoni; 01/25/19. $103,000
510 Sassafras Run, Seitz Carl Pleasanville Gardens Nj Llc; 01/25/19. $32,000
313 Montclair Drive, Us Bank Tr Na Gonzalez Francesca; 01/28/19. $50,000
1212 Harrison Ave, Goxhaj Manjola/Admrx Chowdhury Rubayet; 01/28/19. $44,000
SOMERS POINT
182 Jordan Road, US Bank Na S J Holdings 1 Llc; 01/24/19. $85,500
117 South Pointe, 117 South Point Llc Staino Augustine A Jr; 01/24/19. $470,000
2b Parkshore Plaza, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Fobes Judith; 01/28/19. $67,900
18 Rutgers Road, 18 Rutgers Llc Rinck Matthew C; 01/28/19. $170,000
237 Sunny Ave, Fitzpatrick Deirdre C/Exrx Defeo Lawrence J; 01/31/19. $160,000
11 Franklin Drive, Wray David P Jones Kathleen; 01/31/19. $170,000
VENTNOR
7003 Calvert Ave, Cianfrani Joseph A Jr/Exr Cianfrani Joseph A Jr; 01/22/19. $380,000
111 S Surrey Ave 400, Rosci Dean F Lyons Marie; 01/23/19. $215,000
605 N Lafayette Ave, Bank Of America Yawney Stacey M; 01/23/19. $267,555
5000 Boardwalk Unit 1808, Blumenthal Ted A Bushman Meyer A; 01/23/19. $230,000
6701 Winchester Ave, Iezzi Giovanna Ricca Amanda L; 01/24/19. $210,000
5200 Boardwalk Unit 4c, Arden Stern Deborah Pospiech Ellen; 01/30/19. $330,000
Cape May County
AVALON
2302 Dune Drive, Grunwell Sara Trust Grunwell Sara Trust; 12/2018. $438,125
667 22nd St, Wierman Samuel D Mc Caughney Ryan Nelson; 12/2018. $460,000
2778 Ocean Drive, Webg Realty Group LLC Kelly Christopher M; 12/2018. $1,815,000
23 Heron Drive, Johnson Patricia A Winfield Developers LLC; 12/2018. $2,550,000
23 Heron Drive, Winfield Developers LLC Bencardino Louis A III; 12/2108. $6,250,000
CAPE MAY
501 Beach Ave, Robertson Angus B Egan Maureen; 12/2108. $115,000
1520 New Jersey Ave, Schild William J Egger Kurt A; 12/2108. $269,000
509 Washington St, Sunglass Two LLC Last Meca 2 LLC; 12/2108. $286,000
Lot 1 Block 300, Kachur Kathleen M Luttrell Carol A; 12/2108. $345,000
1152 Illinois Ave, D’Auria Marilyn &C Miller Matthew T; 12/2108. $359,000
5-9 Jackson St Un 205, Heiser William J Jr Stanley Thomas; 12/2108. $395,000
1133 Beach Drive, Wendt Robyn 1123 Beach B&B LLC; 12/2108. $2,610,000
CAPE MAY POINT
B202 Ocean Un 2, rummer David E Tamasco Carlo; 12/2018. $327,300
202 Ocean Ave Un 3, Brummer Thomas A Brummer David E ; 12/2018. $420,000
317 Alexander Ave, Killian Margaret R Jarden Richards; 12/2018. $720,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
207 Woodbine Blvd, Dennis Township Olcese Donald Exr Givens Leah M; 12/2018. $192,000
495 Kings Highway, Cedar Villas Inc Salt Life LLC; 12/2018. $210,000
806 Dennisville Road, Michaelis Lansing Fluff Realty LLC; 12/2018. $285,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
145 Spruce Ave, Maroldo Patricia Knight Christine; 12/2018. $63,000
98 Millman Lane, Hannold Robert Koehn Dorothy; 12/2018. $89,999
752 Academy Road, Fannie Mae Pawlus Real Est Dev LLC;12/2018. $120,008
19 Evergreen Ave, Roy T Investments LLC Caldwell Garrett; 12/2018. $142,000
26 Walnut Ave, Lownes Joan R Exr Sowers Donald R; 12/2018. $142,500
14 Arbor Road, Cavanaugh Timothy Pomroy Patricia A; 12/2018. $153,000
150 W Pacific Ave, First Solution Realty LLC Bur Barbara; 12/2018. $168,000
1808 Bayshore Road, US Jazmyn Enterprises LLC; 12/2018. $182,800
18 Pakahake St, Laag Jeffrey Vandermark Joshua E; 12/2018. $189,900
1031 Seashore Road, Renewable Enrgy Hms LLC Strevens David; 12/2018. $197,208
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
203 W Pacific Ave, Deutsche Bk Ntl Trust Co Turnkey Dev Homes LLC; 12/2018. $35,000
700 Route 9 S, Dan Kenney Builders LLC Bolle Matthew; 12/2018. $51,410
103 Bennett Road, Wilm Sav Fnd Soc Fsb Ptnr Altobelli Louis; 12/2018. $70,000
8 Goshen Creek Road, Fulford Douglas Rennie John C; 12/2018.$80,000
10 Langford Blvd, Donohue Joseph Webber John M; 12/2018. $87,500
220 Hand Ave, Sypalis Darius 220 Hand Ave LLC; 12/2018. $90,000
109 Wildwood Ave, Dougherty Edmond D Jr Hopkin Bruce E; 12/2018. $104,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
305 W 16th Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR1 LLC; 12/2018. $115,000
417 E 20th Ave Un 1, Pregnor Mary Ann Barauskas Anthony; 12/2018. $178,000
200 E Marina Circle Un A5, Maderia Gretchen L Ryan John J; 12/2018. $188,500
OCEAN CITY
1320 Ocean Ave 310, P F Lauer Jr Living Trust Babel Neil J; 12/2018. $188,000
5008 Central Ave, Mellon Robert Trust Mcmenamin Jennifer; 12/2018. $196,806
111 Fowlers Court, Douse Steven T Hartman Laurie S; 12/2018. $300,000
602 14th St Un A, Hepner John J Shaigany Nina; 12/2018. $340,000
8 Tonkin Court, Kuhfuss G William Sheets Kevin A; 12/2018. $350,000
706 Conch Drive, Moran Daniel Paspalas Philip; 12/2018. $362,500
716 Pleasure Ave, Carrier Joseph E Dudnick Michael; 12/2018. $390,000
441 Asbury Ave Un B, Moeller John W Dodd Edward L; 12/2018. $440,000
4812 Asbury Ave, Mc Elroy James J Braham James E; 12/2018. $491,750
2128-30 Asbury Ave Un 2, Sabec Marion V Ritter Todd Jason; 12/2018. $500,000
3005 Central Ave, Hartman Marcia E Wiesner Linda; 12/2018. $550,000
3256 Asbury Ave, Iwanowski Joseph S Tr Busciacco John T Jr; 12/2018. $610,000
SEA ISLE CITY
3900 Pleasure Ave, Coupe James III Darpino Rachel M; 12/2018. $295,000
34-35th St Un 2E, Fioretti Michael D Hedricks James S; 12/2018. $482,500
5108 Central Ave, Nocito Family Venture LLC Caponi James M; 12/2018. $675,000
4801 Central Ave, Romanyshyn Tara K Ford Thomas P; 12/2018. $800,000
6326 Emmeus Road Un South, Theisen Henry G III O’Sullivan James; 12/2018. $800,000
STONE HARBOR
8001 2nd Ave Un 113, Holdan David M Edwards John M; 12/2018. $470,500
315 81st St, Gonzalez Jay C Brennan John F; 12/2018. $915,000
10552 Third Ave, Pensco Trust Co LLC Cust Zuccarini William L; 12/2018. $2,050,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
28 Queen Anne Court, Georgetti Investments LLC Ash Jared M; 12/2018. $105,000
7 Marlas Hill Drive, Dowd Mary Katherine Abrams Matthew Wendell; 12/2018. $425,000
WEST WILDWOOD
670 W 26th Ave, Frommer Gerard Thomas 670 W 26th St LLC; 12/2018. $120,000
211 L Ave, Sullivan Michael J Gormley Shawn; 12/2018. $65,000
WILDWOOD
504 W Rio Grande Ave, Royal Flush Dock LLC Wildwood H20 Sports II LLC; 12/2018. $400,000
310 E Hand Ave Un 6, Roach Timothy Jones K Bradshaw; 12/2018. $135,000
425 W Taylor Ave, Devine Mary C Cavanaugh Michael C; 12/2018. $169,000
5301 Ocean Ave Un 707, Zanaedelli C M By Shrff Sendermair Gary; 12/2018. $185,000
WILDWOOD CREST
128 W Wisteria Road, Schmenke Antonia Jean De Falco Barbara Houghtby; 12/2018. $50,000
8200 Atlantic Ave 31, Cardinale Donna Lehman Toni Anne; 12/2018. $83,000
5704 Atlantic Ave Un 4, Quinn Marianne S Groome Kevin; 12/2018. $107,000
WOODBINE
402 Washington Ave, Woodbine Gng Land Co LLC Viera Jose M; 12/2018. $27,000
306 Adams Ave, Castlerock 2017 LLC Shockley Edward; 12/2018. $34,000
121 Pacific Blvd, Dunlap Warren L Jr Zeitz Barbara A; 12/2018. $57,300
716 Webster St, Caprioni Eugenia A Jones Lisa M; 12/2018. $145,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
132 Hampton St, Dawson Diane Fka, Mitchell Diane, Mitchell Kevin W, Bluestamp Home Solutions Llc; 1/16/2019. $44,900
27 Cedarbrook Ave, Broad Street Funding Trust I By Atty, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty, Miron Araceli Romero, Romero Dario Hernandez; 1/16/2019. $72,675
282 Fayette St, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty, Marks Dana Esq Atty, Phelan Hallinan & Diamond Fka By Atty, Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Pc Atty, Donato Den1se M, Donato Michael; 1/18/2019. $23,100
107 W Broad St, Headrick Austin, Lake Street Acquittals Llc; 1/18/2019. $40,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
93 Reeves Road, Cumberland County Sheriff, Quirk Ellen By Shrf, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc; 1/15/2019. $25,200
Lot property, Jones Jr Thomas G, Shore Management Company Of Delaware Valley Inc; 1/15/2019. $20,100
202 Fairton Millville Road, Basso Anthony, Basso Lawrence Est, Wunder Jason Waltt; 1/16/2019; $173,500
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
25 Barrett Run Road, Graves Duane A Exec, Graves James W Est By Exec, Haus Boys Llc; 1/10/2019. $65,000
MILLVILLE
1010 N High St, R&R Way Llc, Randanella John, Reilly Devin W, J-Bar Realty Llc; 1/3/2019. $150,000
20 Willow Drive, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Associ Aka By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Caprioni Eugenia; 1/3/2019. $71,587
1901 Buckshutem Road, Brahin Lee, Nei Motorsports, New Jersey Motorsports Park Llc, Keeler Clayton G; 1/4/2019. $60,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
1320 Second Ave, Cumberland County Sheriff, Mantooth Brian By Shrf, Krwawecz Eric; 1/3/2019. $20,700
VINELAND
1784 Clover Ave, Buono Anthony L Jr, Buono Barbara A, Bik Ignatius M, Bik Margaret C; 12/18/2018. $55,000
353 S Spring Road, Ash Donald P, Ash James R Sr, Finerfrock Lindsey R, Rowan Brian G; 12/18/2018. $147,300
2794 Driftwood Lane, Feinstein Bernard, Feinstein Judith, Le Nguyen; 12/19/2018. $269,000
1140 E Landis Ave, Doyle Lauren M, Lane Aaron, Rodriguez Emmanuelle; 12/20/2018. $180,000
4825 Mays Landing Road, Mtglq Inv Lp By Atty, Selene Finance Lp Atty, Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc; 12/20/2018. $121,000
2399 Venezia Ave, Assured Prop Solutions Llc, Mazzola Alex; 12/21/2018. $200,000
1590 Whispering Woods Way, Shapiro Barry E By Atty, Shapiro Carol E Atty, Kaur Gurpreet, Singh Harkamal; 12/21/2018. $505,000
108 W Laurel St, Deem Laurice N, Deem Michael J, Murray Patricia L; 12/21/2018. $165,000
512 Mayfair St, Roman Gilberto, Cortes Virgilio, Torres Ana M; 12/21/2018. $79,000
2318 Gettysburg Drive, Consalo Thomas V, Johnson Salvatore A Rizzo; 12/21/2018. $229,500
735 South Main Road 48, Keepfer Helen M, White Ann; 12/21/2018. $125,000
608 S East Ave, Tumbarello Josephine Exec, Tumbarello Leonardo Est, Tumbarello Mary Est, Muniz Americo, Muniz Gerardo; 12/21/2018. $70,000
Southern Ocean County
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1507 Paul Blvd, 10/2/2018. $300,000
1576 Breakers Drive, 10/2/2018. $44,000
5 Inman Court, 10/2/2018. $580,000
1031 Whispering Oak Circle, 10/3/2018. $329,000
88 Jennings Road, 10/3/2018. $370,000
117 Emily Road, 10/3/2018. $284,250
9 Hazelton Court, 10/4/2018.$505,000
109 Sextant Road, 10/4/2018. $209,000
39 Lighthouse Drive, 10/4/2018. $225,000
412 E Bay Ave, 10/4/2018. $215,000
34 Atlantis Ave, 10/4/2018. $170,000
16 Gregg Drive, 10/5/2018. $187,500
462 Nautilus Drive, 10/5/2018. $141,500
23 Bradshaw Drive 10/9/2018. $360,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
120 Southard Drive, 10/10/2018. $445,000
435 S Main St, 10/10/2018. $105,000
107 Flipper St and 111 Flipper St, 91
