Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

2504 Camarota Terrace, Wang Hui Rong Uddin Rafique; 01/28/19. $78,000

1046 N Ohio Ave, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Moaawad Evat; 01/29/19. $21,500

30 N Florida Ave, Investors Bank Addari Lorenzo Jr; 01/29/19. $143,000

14 S Trenton Terrace, Huynh Tan Teach Solais Nj Llc; 01/31/19. $140,000

8 N Providence Ave C2, Andrews Stephen Gavin Gerard M; 01/31/19. $16,500

3714 South Blvd, Whelan Kathleen F Jastrzembski Nicole L; 01/31/19. $309,200

808 Arctic Ave, Sakhai Nedjatollah Showboat Renaissance Llc; 01/31/19. $20,000

BRIGANTINE

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit C3, Baurkot Daniel Nuckols Richard K; 01/14/19. $70,000

349 13th St, Fisher James Hanlon Brian M; 01/15/19. $518,000.

835 Bobby Jones Road, Wittkowski Richard J Buono Russell J; 01/16/19. $170,000

1 Horizon Lane, Schecther Donna A/Tr Krampe Friedhelm A; 01/16/19. $399,500

116 W Brigantine Ave Unit 301, Giordano Joseph Theisen Jeffrey P; 01/17/19. $460,000

4220 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit 2, orosz Joyce C Bowers Carol E; 01/17/19. $257,500

209 Third St So, Gagliardi Stephen J Vacca John C; 01/17/19. $307,500

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

234 Cedar Ave, Bank Of America Na Bracaliello Gary B; 01/15/19. $42,500

1049 Tuckahoe Road, Ames Judith Krokos Mary Jane; 01/16/19. $50,000

120 Fir Ave, Lsf9 Master Participation Tr Petrini Louis Jr; 01/29/19. $40,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

126 Philadelphia Ave, Marcap Realty Llc Jodaz Realty Llc; 01/11/19. $190,000

423 Atlantic Ave, Galletta Carmella Community Home Rentals Ll; 01/15/19. $175,000

115 Washington Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Joshua Group Llc; 01/15/19. $45,000

250 St Louis Ave, Nrz Reo Vi Corp Vilches Roberto; 01/28/19. $54,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

38 Seaview Drive, Golden Scott Seaview Drive Assoc Llc; 01/15/19. $1,000,000

3007 Cottonwood Ave, Id Development Llc G&E Development Llc; 01/15/19. $45,000

107 Trudy Ave, Portnoy Randy Matos Angel; 01/15/19. $165,000

443 Sycamore Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Bird Cory J; 01/15/19. $155,000

23 Balsam Lane, Wright Frank J Martin Jennifer L; 01/15/19. $240,000

6527 Mill Road, Randy Homes Llc Wilkens Kenneth; G 01/15/19. $232,500

302 Fifth Ave, Estrada Julissa Tomlinson William K; 01/15/19. $265,000

13 White Oak Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Weesner David R; 01/15/19. $260,595

73 Allison Place, Warren Kyle D Cantell Katrina K; 01/16/19. $180,000

1 Gardenia Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Zhou Jian Hua; 01/16/19. $245,990

102 Anita Drive, Fannie Mae Mcsorley Kyle P; 01/17/19. $152,500

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

125 Sussex Place, Varma Ashok Derasmo Robert; 01/09/19. $63,000

157 Patriots Court, Rehman Aneeb Guerrero Batista Aracelis; 01/10/19. $84,900

449 Ridgewood Ave, Schiraldo Carol Barham Michael; 01/10/19. $72,000

686 Country Club Drive, Ragusa Lori Delnero Nicolas; 01/10/19. $260,000

1338 W Central Ave, Hyland Patrick J Nardozza Andrea L; 01/11/19. $147,500

704 Cardinal Way, Maczynski Nachem Irene Herron Michael J; 01/11/19. $135,000

907 W Overbrook Court, Hulsizer Barbara J Pullano Francis C Jr; 01/11/19. $360,000

309 Key Drive, Adr Properties12 Llp Argudo Walter; 01/11/19. $187,000

282 Mattix Run, Prana Judith Debellis Amber; 01/11/19. $115,000

410 Nectar Ave, Jackson Lee P F/Admr Redding Homes Llc; 01/11/19. $67,500

29 S Quail Hill Blvd, Kaefer Lauren A Marmo William Joseph; 01/14/19. $95,000

700 Whalers Cove Court, Chrystal Mall Inc Nagler Jeffrey S Jr; 01/15/19. $169,000

518 Revere Court, Loporto Luigi M Nichols Pamela D; 01/15/19. $155,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

5917 Cedarcroft Drive, Ttk Enterprises Llc George Russell J; 01/24/19. $200,000

1554 Benjamin Franklin Court, Coscia James Sweeney Daniel J; 01/24/19. $124,000

115 Giunta Walk, Ridgway Joanne/Atty Smith Richard W Jr; 01/24/19. $160,000

6305 Phillips Ave, Boland William J Matreshka Llc; 01/25/19. $73,000

99 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Tampe Joseph S; 01/29/19. $236,365

32 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 01/30/19. $72,500

26 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 01/30/19. $69,000

LINWOOD

96 Cheltenham Blvd, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Obrien Kevin; 01/14/19. $400,000

1250 Woode Lynn Blvd, Panetta Anthony Kafkalas Nicholas; 01/17/19. $180,000

308 Frances Ave, Missiras Irene/Atty Reynolds Robert Jr; 01/18/19. $215,000

502 W Barr Ave, Stuchel Charles D Tapp Ian D; 01/28/19. $227,500

LONGPORT

104 S 14th Ave, 104 S 14th St Longport Llc Perna Charles; 01/14/19. $2,100,000

111 So 16th Ave 603, Batoff Jerald Berger Samuel E; 01/18/19. $1,232,500

3 Bay Haven Drive, Bayroon Llc Thorne Stephen A; 01/28/19. $950,000

105 S Essex Ave, George T Wohl Tr Legacy Home Inv Llc; 01/02/19. $950,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

5451 White Horse Pike, Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Tr 2017 2 Osorto Fuentes Roger; 01/23/19. $46,500

2630 Empire Ave, 609 Darmstadt Llc Kurz Marcy L; 01/25/19. $140,000

1400 Sixth Ave, Anmuth Brian C Pham Son; 01/28/19. $15,000

NORTHFIELD

137 E Rosedale Ave, Zenteno Manuela Lamey Holly; 01/22/19. $260,000

1223 Shore Road, Chestman Suzanne Mcdaniels Sean; 01/25/19. $95,000

520 Burton Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Black Mary; 01/25/19. $89,350

2 Golfview Drive, Thomas Michael G Jr Chestman Michael; 01/25/19. $355,000

PLEASANTVILLE

214 Belmont Ave, Homeworks Llc Dumond Joseph; 01/24/19. $135,000

3 N 4th St, Hala Real Estate & Const Llc Moreno Nunez Charoni; 01/25/19. $103,000

510 Sassafras Run, Seitz Carl Pleasanville Gardens Nj Llc; 01/25/19. $32,000

313 Montclair Drive, Us Bank Tr Na Gonzalez Francesca; 01/28/19. $50,000

1212 Harrison Ave, Goxhaj Manjola/Admrx Chowdhury Rubayet; 01/28/19. $44,000

SOMERS POINT

182 Jordan Road, US Bank Na S J Holdings 1 Llc; 01/24/19. $85,500

117 South Pointe; 117 South Point Llc Staino Augustine A Jr; 01/24/19. $470,00

117 South Pointe, 117 South Point Llc Staino Augustine A Jr; 01/24/19. $470,000

2b Parkshore Plaza, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Fobes Judith; 01/28/19. $67,900

18 Rutgers Road, 18 Rutgers Llc Rinck Matthew C; 01/28/19. $170,000

237 Sunny Ave, Fitzpatrick Deirdre C/Exrx Defeo Lawrence J; 01/31/19. $160,000

11 Franklin Drive, Wray David P Jones Kathleen; 01/31/19. $170,000

VENTNOR

7003 Calvert Ave, Cianfrani Joseph A Jr/Exr Cianfrani Joseph A Jr; 01/22/19. $380,000

111 S Surrey Ave 400, Rosci Dean F Lyons Marie; 01/23/19. $215,000

605 N Lafayette Ave, Bank Of America Yawney Stacey M; 01/23/19. $267,555

5000 Boardwalk Unit 1808, Blumenthal Ted A Bushman Meyer A; 01/23/19. $230,000

6701 Winchester Ave, Iezzi Giovanna Ricca Amanda L; 01/24/19. $210,000

5200 Boardwalk Unit 4c, Arden Stern Deborah Pospiech Ellen; 01/30/19. $330,000

Cape May County

AVALON

2302 Dune Drive, Grunwell Sara Trust Grunwell Sara Trust; 12/2018. $438,125

667 22nd St, Wierman Samuel D Mc Caughney Ryan Nelson; 12/2018. $460,000

2778 Ocean Drive, Webg Realty Group LLC Kelly Christopher M; 12/2018. $1,815,000

23 Heron Drive, Johnson Patricia A Winfield Developers LLC; 12/2018. $2,550,000

23 Heron Drive, Winfield Developers LLC Bencardino Louis A III; 12/2108. $6,250,000

CAPE MAY

501 Beach Ave, Robertson Angus B Egan Maureen; 12/2108. $115,000

1520 New Jersey Ave, Schild William J Egger Kurt A; 12/2108. $269,000

509 Washington St, Sunglass Two LLC Last Meca 2 LLC; 12/2108. $286,000

Lot 1 Block 300, Kachur Kathleen M Luttrell Carol A; 12/2108. $345,000

1152 Illinois Ave, D’Auria Marilyn &C Miller Matthew T; 12/2108. $359,000

5-9 Jackson St Un 205, Heiser William J Jr Stanley Thomas; 12/2108. $395,000

1133 Beach Drive, Wendt Robyn 1123 Beach B&B LLC; 12/2108. $2,610,000

CAPE MAY POINT

B202 Ocean Un 2, rummer David E Tamasco Carlo; 12/2018. $327,300

202 Ocean Ave Un 3, Brummer Thomas A Brummer David E ; 12/2018. $420,000

317 Alexander Ave, Killian Margaret R Jarden Richards; 12/2018. $720,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

207 Woodbine Blvd, Dennis Township Olcese Donald Exr Givens Leah M; 12/2018. $192,000

495 Kings Highway, Cedar Villas Inc Salt Life LLC; 12/2018. $210,000

806 Dennisville Road, Michaelis Lansing Fluff Realty LLC; 12/2018. $285,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

145 Spruce Ave, Maroldo Patricia Knight Christine; 12/2018. $63,000

98 Millman Lane, Hannold Robert Koehn Dorothy; 12/2018. $89,999

752 Academy Road, Fannie Mae Pawlus Real Est Dev LLC;12/2018. $120,008

19 Evergreen Ave, Roy T Investments LLC Caldwell Garrett; 12/2018. $142,000

26 Walnut Ave, Lownes Joan R Exr Sowers Donald R; 12/2018. $142,500

14 Arbor Road, Cavanaugh Timothy Pomroy Patricia A; 12/2018. $153,000

150 W Pacific Ave, First Solution Realty LLC Bur Barbara; 12/2018. $168,000

1808 Bayshore Road, US Jazmyn Enterprises LLC; 12/2018. $182,800

18 Pakahake St, Laag Jeffrey Vandermark Joshua E; 12/2018. $189,900

1031 Seashore Road, Renewable Enrgy Hms LLC Strevens David; 12/2018. $197,208

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

203 W Pacific Ave, Deutsche Bk Ntl Trust Co Turnkey Dev Homes LLC; 12/2018. $35,000

700 Route 9 S, Dan Kenney Builders LLC Bolle Matthew; 12/2018. $51,410

103 Bennett Road, Wilm Sav Fnd Soc Fsb Ptnr Altobelli Louis; 12/2018. $70,000

8 Goshen Creek Road, Fulford Douglas Rennie John C; 12/2018.$80,000

10 Langford Blvd, Donohue Joseph Webber John M; 12/2018. $87,500

220 Hand Ave, Sypalis Darius 220 Hand Ave LLC; 12/2018. $90,000

109 Wildwood Ave, Dougherty Edmond D Jr Hopkin Bruce E; 12/2018. $104,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

305 W 16th Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR1 LLC; 12/2018. $115,000

417 E 20th Ave Un 1, Pregnor Mary Ann Barauskas Anthony; 12/2018. $178,000

200 E Marina Circle Un A5, Maderia Gretchen L Ryan John J; 12/2018. $188,500

OCEAN CITY

1320 Ocean Ave 310, P F Lauer Jr Living Trust Babel Neil J; 12/2018. $188,000

5008 Central Ave, Mellon Robert Trust Mcmenamin Jennifer; 12/2018. $196,806

111 Fowlers Court, Douse Steven T Hartman Laurie S; 12/2018. $300,000

602 14th St Un A, Hepner John J Shaigany Nina; 12/2018. $340,000

8 Tonkin Court, Kuhfuss G William Sheets Kevin A; 12/2018. $350,000

706 Conch Drive, Moran Daniel Paspalas Philip; 12/2018. $362,500

716 Pleasure Ave, Carrier Joseph E Dudnick Michael; 12/2018. $390,000

441 Asbury Ave Un B, Moeller John W Dodd Edward L; 12/2018. $440,000

4812 Asbury Ave, Mc Elroy James J Braham James E; 12/2018. $491,750

2128-30 Asbury Ave Un 2, Sabec Marion V Ritter Todd Jason; 12/2018. $500,000

3005 Central Ave, Hartman Marcia E Wiesner Linda; 12/2018. $550,000

3256 Asbury Ave, Iwanowski Joseph S Tr Busciacco John T Jr; 12/2018. $610,000

SEA ISLE CITY

3900 Pleasure Ave, Coupe James III Darpino Rachel M; 12/2018. $295,000

34-35th St Un 2E, Fioretti Michael D Hedricks James S; 12/2018. $482,500

5108 Central Ave, Nocito Family Venture LLC Caponi James M; 12/2018. $675,000

4801 Central Ave, Romanyshyn Tara K Ford Thomas P; 12/2018. $800,000

6326 Emmeus Road Un South, Theisen Henry G III O’Sullivan James; 12/2018. $800,000

STONE HARBOR

8001 2nd Ave Un 113, Holdan David M Edwards John M; 12/2018. $470,500

315 81st St, Gonzalez Jay C Brennan John F; 12/2018. $915,000

10552 Third Ave, Pensco Trust Co LLC Cust Zuccarini William L; 12/2018. $2,050,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

28 Queen Anne Court, Georgetti Investments LLC Ash Jared M; 12/2018. $105,000

7 Marlas Hill Drive, Dowd Mary Katherine Abrams Matthew Wendell; 12/2018. $425,000

WEST WILDWOOD

670 W 26th Ave, Frommer Gerard Thomas 670 W 26th St LLC; 12/2018. $120,000

211 L Ave, Sullivan Michael J Gormley Shawn; 12/2018. $65,000

WILDWOOD

504 W Rio Grande Ave, Royal Flush Dock LLC Wildwood H20 Sports II LLC; 12/2018. $400,000

310 E Hand Ave Un 6, Roach Timothy Jones K Bradshaw; 12/2018. $135,000

425 W Taylor Ave, Devine Mary C Cavanaugh Michael C; 12/2018. $169,000

5301 Ocean Ave Un 707, Zanaedelli C M By Shrff Sendermair Gary; 12/2018. $185,000

WILDWOOD CREST

128 W Wisteria Road, Schmenke Antonia Jean De Falco Barbara Houghtby; 12/2018. $50,000

8200 Atlantic Ave 31, Cardinale Donna Lehman Toni Anne; 12/2018. $83,000

5704 Atlantic Ave Un 4, Quinn Marianne S Groome Kevin; 12/2018. $107,000

WOODBINE

402 Washington Ave, Woodbine Gng Land Co LLC Viera Jose M; 12/2018. $27,000

306 Adams Ave, Castlerock 2017 LLC Shockley Edward; 12/2018. $34,000

121 Pacific Blvd, Dunlap Warren L Jr Zeitz Barbara A; 12/2018. $57,300

716 Webster St, Caprioni Eugenia A Jones Lisa M; 12/2018. $145,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

132 Hampton St, Dawson Diane Fka, Mitchell Diane, Mitchell Kevin W, Bluestamp Home Solutions Llc; 1/16/2019. $44,900

27 Cedarbrook Ave, Broad Street Funding Trust I By Atty, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty, Miron Araceli Romero, Romero Dario Hernandez; 1/16/2019. $72,675

282 Fayette St, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty, Marks Dana Esq Atty, Phelan Hallinan & Diamond Fka By Atty, Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Pc Atty, Donato Den1se M, Donato Michael; 1/18/2019. $23,100

107 W Broad St, Headrick Austin, Lake Street Acquittals Llc; 1/18/2019. $40,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

93 Reeves Road, Cumberland County Sheriff, Quirk Ellen By Shrf, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc; 1/15/2019. $25,200

Lot property, Jones Jr Thomas G, Shore Management Company Of Delaware Valley Inc; 1/15/2019. $20,100

202 Fairton Millville Road, Basso Anthony, Basso Lawrence Est, Wunder Jason Waltt; 1/16/2019; $173,500

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

25 Barrett Run Road, Graves Duane A Exec, Graves James W Est By Exec, Haus Boys Llc; 1/10/2019. $65,000

MILLVILLE

1010 N High St, R&R Way Llc, Randanella John, Reilly Devin W, J-Bar Realty Llc; 1/3/2019. $150,000

20 Willow Drive, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Associ Aka By Atty, Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Pc Atty, Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Caprioni Eugenia; 1/3/2019. $71,587

1901 Buckshutem Road, Brahin Lee, Nei Motorsports, New Jersey Motorsports Park Llc, Keeler Clayton G; 1/4/2019. $60,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

1320 Second Ave, Cumberland County Sheriff, Mantooth Brian By Shrf, Krwawecz Eric; 1/3/2019. $20,700

VINELAND

1784 Clover Ave, Buono Anthony L Jr, Buono Barbara A, Bik Ignatius M, Bik Margaret C; 12/18/2018. $55,000

353 S Spring Road, Ash Donald P, Ash James R Sr, Finerfrock Lindsey R, Rowan Brian G; 12/18/2018. $147,300

2794 Driftwood Lane, Feinstein Bernard, Feinstein Judith, Le Nguyen; 12/19/2018. $269,000

1140 E Landis Ave, Doyle Lauren M, Lane Aaron, Rodriguez Emmanuelle; 12/20/2018. $180,000

4825 Mays Landing Road, Mtglq Inv Lp By Atty, Selene Finance Lp Atty, Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc; 12/20/2018. $121,000

2399 Venezia Ave, Assured Prop Solutions Llc, Mazzola Alex; 12/21/2018. $200,000

1590 Whispering Woods Way, Shapiro Barry E By Atty, Shapiro Carol E Atty, Kaur Gurpreet, Singh Harkamal; 12/21/2018. $505,000

108 W Laurel St, Deem Laurice N, Deem Michael J, Murray Patricia L; 12/21/2018. $165,000

512 Mayfair St, Roman Gilberto, Cortes Virgilio, Torres Ana M; 12/21/2018. $79,000

2318 Gettysburg Drive, Consalo Thomas V, Johnson Salvatore A Rizzo; 12/21/2018. $229,500

735 South Main Road 48, Keepfer Helen M, White Ann; 12/21/2018. $125,000

608 S East Ave, Tumbarello Josephine Exec, Tumbarello Leonardo Est, Tumbarello Mary Est, Muniz Americo, Muniz Gerardo; 12/21/2018. $70,000

Southern Ocean County

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1507 Paul Blvd, 10/2/2018. $300,000

1576 Breakers Drive, 10/2/2018. $44,000

5 Inman Court, 10/2/2018. $580,000

1031 Whispering Oak Circle, 10/3/2018. $329,000

88 Jennings Road, 10/3/2018. $370,000

117 Emily Road, 10/3/2018. $284,250

9 Hazelton Court, 10/4/2018.$505,000

109 Sextant Road, 10/4/2018. $209,000

39 Lighthouse Drive, 10/4/2018. $225,000

412 E Bay Ave, 10/4/2018. $215,000

34 Atlantis Ave, 10/4/2018. $170,000

16 Gregg Drive, 10/5/2018. $187,500

462 Nautilus Drive, 10/5/2018. $141,500

23 Bradshaw Drive 10/9/2018. $360,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

120 Southard Drive, 10/10/2018. $445,000

435 S Main St, 10/10/2018. $105,000

107 Flipper St and 111 Flipper St, 91

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments